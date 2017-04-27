New ICC finance model breaks up Big Three
It started with money, and it has ended with money. The "Big Three" financial model drawn up by the boards of India, England and Australia unveiled amid much consternation three years ago is no more, replaced by a plan to vastly reduce the BCCI's share of ICC revenue and offer identical amounts to seven of the game's Full Member nations.
After a week of intense negotiations that saw the BCCI's opposition to change outmaneuvered by the collective will of the rest, the amount of ICC revenue to be handed out to each nation is now as follows. The BCCI will receive US$293m across the eight-year cycle, the ECB US$143m, Zimbabwe Cricket US$94m and the remaining seven Full Members US$132m each. Associate Members will receive total funding of US$280m.
While this distribution is not a complete rollback to the equal funding from ICC events that Full Members used to receive, it is a considerable distance from the US$440 million the BCCI stood to earn under the Big Three model. The distribution to the ECB has reduced marginally from around $US150 million, while Cricket Australia's share is similar to what it previously received, albeit now in line with those afforded to South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies. These changes were passed by 14 votes to one, with the BCCI the sole dissenter.
Battles over the ICC events financial model have been drawn out over a period of years, starting with the ascension of Shashank Manohar as the governing body's chairman following the exit of his predecessor and rival N Srinivasan, widely considered the Big Three's chief architect. Manohar stunned the cricket world by stating his intent to resign earlier this year, but was cajoled into staying on until the ICC annual conference in June, where the above changes are set to be ratified.
"This is another step forward for world cricket and I look forward to concluding the work at the Annual Conference," Manohar stated in an ICC release. "I am confident we can provide a strong foundation for the sport to grow and improve globally in the future through the adoption of the revised financial model and governance structure."
The governance structure of which Manohar spoke was the other major outcome from this week's round of meetings in Dubai. The ICC's constitution is to be extensively redrawn, with numerous changes to the way the global game is run and the way that the performance and eligibility of member nations are assessed. These constitutional changes, which were passed by 12 votes to two, include:
- Opening a pathway to include additional Full Members in the future subject to meeting membership criteria
- Removing the Affiliate level of membership so there are only two levels; Full Member and Associate Member
- Introducing an independent female director to the board
- Introducing membership criteria and forming a Membership Committee to consider membership applications
- Introducing a deputy chairman of the board who will be a sitting director elected by the board to stand in for the chairman in the event that he or she is unable to fulfil their duties
- Equally weighting votes for all board members regardless of membership status
- Entitling all members to attend the Annual General Meeting
At the same time as the financial and governance changes were being debated and ultimately passed, talks continued on greater context for international cricket, via the creation of a Test match Championship and an ODI league. Progress on this front has slowed, partly due to discussions around the impact of windows for domestic Twenty20 tournaments around the world, most recently the competition announced by South Africa.
More promising was an acknowledgement by the BCCI that it will reconsider its longstanding opposition to cricket's inclusion in the Olympics, a move that other members of the ICC Chief Executives Committee are strongly in favour of pursuing. There was also further discussion of efforts to return international cricket to Pakistan after a gap of eight years. The ICC's chief executive David Richardson was grateful for the amount of progress made.
"It has been a very productive week," he said. "Progress has been made on a number of significant issues, in particular around international cricket structures. Efforts to find a solution, enhancing the context of international bilateral cricket and retaining the relevance of the international game, will continue."
Reaction to the game's new landscape is likely to be varied, much as the Big Three model resulted in heated discussion around the world. In particular, the world awaits the BCCI's response with interest.
Daniel Brettig is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @danbrettig
Comments have now been closed for this article
Further proof...more money doesn't mean better team. So why argue... just move on.
I am not a fan of big 3 model but current model is ridiculous too. Why the onus is on India only to spread the cricket in the world? If other members say India should forgo a part of its share to help associate members, then they too should forgo a part of their share but why they are not ready to contribute from their share? If you go by revenue generation model then India will get more than 50% of the share. These members should think 100 times before banning or sidelining India. The champions trophy is already in danger. Without India sponsors will pull away then how will ICC pay or bear the expenses of the tournament?
There are two types of argument going on here. 1. By those again BCCI: That BCCI should forego its share of the revenue in the larger interest of Cricket. 2, In favour of BCCI: BCCI has every right to claim its share. I am in favour of BCCI. But the hypocrisy of those against BCCI is stunning. The advice is always for others.
If you guys are so interested in spreading Cricket then why don't every one cut their share in half and spend it on associate nations and spreading cricket every where. But none of these countries will do this because they want money but have no shame in advising India to forego the money earned from India.
This is a classic case of everyone ganging up again the strongest at its weakest moment. I don't think ICC has done wonders pre 2014 to warrant that they will do a splendid job again.
@NEUROSURGEON - Nice. Live in your own bubble. I'll wait for it to burst.
NEUROSURGEON: Yeah sure; that's why ICC is still coming up with counter offers. And whether you miss us or not, creditors of your cricket board will surely miss us.
@NEUROSURGEON ... Indians account for more than 50% of cricket watching public. So without India no body would sponsor cricket. And the players would get an olive branch as salary.
Indian team is the least exciting so nobody is going to miss them. Finally they have been shown what their real value is. India always tries to play big brother. Now they know who is the boss. It's cricket. Nobody is bigger than the game!
those who are saying india to leave icc and that they will easily get on with life let me ask u this-if it was so why is icc not banning india?they have suddenly become very strict right.why can't they show the same bravery in banning india.and i don't think that icc,who have never done anything worthwhile for ireland,netherlands and zim will do something magical with this new money
@NEWSCHOOLCRICKET : And where did I get personal.. The max I used is "ignorant logic" ..I am criticizing your logic not you !! Don't you see the difference ??
@CurryNoz - As before your only avenue is get personal and indulge in ad hominem. I never confused bilateral series with ICC tournaments. If Pak fans want India to leave ICC and not play international cricket, does it jive with what their board is desperately trying to do - Play India in a bilateral series. No of course not. Every board in the world wants to play India desperately. So please read what I write before you post your rebuttal.
Further proof...more money doesn't mean better team. So why argue... just move on.
I am not a fan of big 3 model but current model is ridiculous too. Why the onus is on India only to spread the cricket in the world? If other members say India should forgo a part of its share to help associate members, then they too should forgo a part of their share but why they are not ready to contribute from their share? If you go by revenue generation model then India will get more than 50% of the share. These members should think 100 times before banning or sidelining India. The champions trophy is already in danger. Without India sponsors will pull away then how will ICC pay or bear the expenses of the tournament?
There are two types of argument going on here. 1. By those again BCCI: That BCCI should forego its share of the revenue in the larger interest of Cricket. 2, In favour of BCCI: BCCI has every right to claim its share. I am in favour of BCCI. But the hypocrisy of those against BCCI is stunning. The advice is always for others.
If you guys are so interested in spreading Cricket then why don't every one cut their share in half and spend it on associate nations and spreading cricket every where. But none of these countries will do this because they want money but have no shame in advising India to forego the money earned from India.
This is a classic case of everyone ganging up again the strongest at its weakest moment. I don't think ICC has done wonders pre 2014 to warrant that they will do a splendid job again.
@NEUROSURGEON - Nice. Live in your own bubble. I'll wait for it to burst.
NEUROSURGEON: Yeah sure; that's why ICC is still coming up with counter offers. And whether you miss us or not, creditors of your cricket board will surely miss us.
@NEUROSURGEON ... Indians account for more than 50% of cricket watching public. So without India no body would sponsor cricket. And the players would get an olive branch as salary.
Indian team is the least exciting so nobody is going to miss them. Finally they have been shown what their real value is. India always tries to play big brother. Now they know who is the boss. It's cricket. Nobody is bigger than the game!
those who are saying india to leave icc and that they will easily get on with life let me ask u this-if it was so why is icc not banning india?they have suddenly become very strict right.why can't they show the same bravery in banning india.and i don't think that icc,who have never done anything worthwhile for ireland,netherlands and zim will do something magical with this new money
@NEWSCHOOLCRICKET : And where did I get personal.. The max I used is "ignorant logic" ..I am criticizing your logic not you !! Don't you see the difference ??
@CurryNoz - As before your only avenue is get personal and indulge in ad hominem. I never confused bilateral series with ICC tournaments. If Pak fans want India to leave ICC and not play international cricket, does it jive with what their board is desperately trying to do - Play India in a bilateral series. No of course not. Every board in the world wants to play India desperately. So please read what I write before you post your rebuttal.
@HITTING_THE_BALL_TWICE: How are Indian or for that matter any fans spending hard earned money to watch cricket match of TV which massive majority of them do.. How many get to the ground for a match a few thousand.. What do they spend the hard earned money on -- Pop corns/Coke ?? Channel subscriptions are often part of a bigger package...Yes the money is in generated by us coz it is us who drive the corporate to invest as sponsors but don't tell since we are spending our hard earned money to buy their products we are spending money indirectly over cricket.. We need stuff ,, we buy stuff. Nobody would drink Coca-Cola just because it sponsors his/her cricket team..
@NEWSCHOOLCRICKET : How is money generated from bilateral series (India-Pakistan) related to what ICC is offering.. That money is from ICC tournaments only. Don't dilute India's cause with your ignorant logic !!
Indian fans want to watch India beating other nations if India pull out of ICC fan's interest will get lower
@hadeslogic- I agree something should be done as I would rather see young english players playing over south african imports who are leaving due to their own countries system. As for what has england done, I guess they allowed ireland, holland and Scotland to play list a cricket, australia dont seem to do much. On the touring point, england wont tour Zimbabwe due to politics, they used to tour there before or after touring south Africa. Their tours to west indies seem to be frequent yet broken, they've just played odis out there with the tests in the next year or so. They seem to try to tour countries as often as possible, the ashes seem to be the only break in that
@HITTING_THE_BALL_TWICE - Is the present situation really comparable to boycotting of SA due to apartheid?
@Hitting_the_ball_twice: There used to be times even when India A, B matches used to be filled with fans. If fans are left with no other option, they'll crawl back to the best competitive matches that they can witness, its no rocket science. Finances will be low but at least they don't need to donate to some x, y, z. There's always a scope for letting international players taking part in the domestic matches. A system similar to county - kolpak deal is not impossible either.
Indian cricket board shuld pull out from ICC and play year long IPL. No player will be left to play ICC.
@NewSchoolCricket: Pak fans can say anything that's their right, its also every countryman's right to do what they feel is the best for their respective country. There's a difference between an nationalite & a board supporter. Just because PCB is trying to sue it doesn't mean Pak fans want Indians money rite ? But what's to be take in note of is - these same Pak fans want matches against India, how is that rationale ? We're quite happy by not playing Pak, if given a chance we would avoid them playing in the ICC tourneys as well unless its an elimination stage match but ICC would do everything on their accord to club the rivalries to make the maximum profits out of the game. What does a fan get by that - A big NADA. I wonder why these Pak fans don't oppose = who're still trying backroom talks to get Pak players to take part in the IPL, inspite of the current volatile political situation between the 2 nations. I've concrete proof when I'm stating this, not an media hoax.
@cricfan28637362: Cricket is not going to die because of some boarding pulling off whether its BCCI, or ECB or anyone for that matter. Its going to be just 1 less board in the sport. The bigger impact is on the finances. Not all boards are able to financial profits unlike ECB & ACB, so where will they fund their players from ? You will see more & more players moving out of cricket for a new career. Who would want to struggle playing - only to make less than an peanut ?
@Hitting_the_ball_twice: There's difference between SA & India. SA didn't have the funding nor the enormous support for the game compared to India w.r.t population. So, BCCI can thrive on their own. To be honest, even if BCCI pulls off from ICC, they might make more than what ICC is offering at the moment just for the local tourneys. Rules will be made flexible to allow international players & NOC's would be scrapped. But that's all just a possibility if BCCI decides to withdraw, will they or won't they is another question.
It is funny that Pak fans are asking India to go away while PCB is trying to sue India to host matches in UAE, while refusing to host Bangladesh in UAE. Please ask yourself why this is the case. As @driftturnandbounce has eloquently described many times here, this is because Indian TV rights bring enormous amount of money, about 80% of the ICC revenue. You can't generate that much money, and not have a role to play in how world cricket is run. Also, if you want to grow cricket use your own money or have a fair income redistribution scheme. India is asking to keep a fair but small share(25%) of its money, while others are asking increasingly larger handouts. Simple as that.
@JJAMEZ, I would refer you to google an article about ECB planning a 'crackdown' on Kolpak deals. Clearly since most counties depend on ECB for sustenance, surely ECB can draft rules that counties as its MEMBERS have to abide by? Regardless of how we see this particular thing, my point was what has ECB or CA done to 'promote' global cricket in all these years of dominating ICC? How many times has either team toured WI or Zim in the last 10 years as compared to series against Ind? Telling Ind to sacrifice for 'development' when they have done nada is just hypocrisy. Not to mention the level of infrastructure and population that BCCI needs to support and maintain is larger than Eng, Aus, and SA combined! CRICINFO please publish
@CRICFAN2564370403 Like SA pre-1991?
The revised revenue distribution chart (ICC and BCCI model) adds up to about $1730 million, whereas the projected revenue stated earlier was about $2700 million.
Where and to what sector the balance $700 million is allocated? Towards ICC Overheads and T&E of their governing staff?
@HITTING_THE_BALL_TWICE : Perhaps you are also forgetting that no addiction can end in a day. No broadcasting of international matches will push many viewers to Ranji trophy, at least till they become sober. In the meantime, BCCI could go all out to get international players to play in India.
@hadeslogic- I agree something should be done as I would rather see young english players playing over south african imports who are leaving due to their own countries system. As for what has england done, I guess they allowed ireland, holland and Scotland to play list a cricket, australia dont seem to do much. On the touring point, england wont tour Zimbabwe due to politics, they used to tour there before or after touring south Africa. Their tours to west indies seem to be frequent yet broken, they've just played odis out there with the tests in the next year or so. They seem to try to tour countries as often as possible, the ashes seem to be the only break in that
@CRICFAN28637362 - for the sake of argument, let us say BCCI pulls out of ICC. Do you have any idea what and how much moolah the other members will receive as per the revised finance model - peanuts. Do you think ECB, CA and et all are going to step up to support the grandiose plan to which they have put their nose down. It appears something is not right with the revised approach, vis-a-vis the contribution to the projected revenue. Can the author put out another chart to show the contribution of the revenue by the so called other full members of ICC?
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE All you logic is good but you are forgetting the most important thing here. Indian fans are spending hard earned rupees to watch India play against other nations. Not India A vs India B. How many spectators do you see in the stadiums in the Ranji trophy matches?
I like to know how much money the big three make, and how much of that is given away to the other countries.
CRICMYSTIQUE Which other boards has accountability according to you. Does the ICC has accountability first of all. Where did all the money that ICC has allotted to associate nations go over the last few years. 160 million USD for maintenance of ICC? Did ICC build and maintain any stadium just for the associate nations to have the tournaments conducted? If you start asking for accountability then first come through ICC then get to BCCI. Not the other way. We have utilized our profits for the development of our cricket infrastructure, beautiful stadiums and playing conditions than any other countries cricket board in the world.
@JJAMEZ, I would refer you to an article in The Telegraph about ECB planning a 'crackdown' on Kolpak deals for that. But clearly since most counties depend on ECB for sustenance, surely ECB can draft rules that counties as its MEMBERS have to abide by? Regardless of how we see this particular thing, my point was what has ECB or CA done to 'promote' global cricket in all these years of dominating ICC? How many times has either team toured WI or Zim in the last 10 years as compared to series against Ind? Telling Ind to sacrifice for 'development' when they have done nada is just hypocrisy. Not to mention the level of infrastructure and population that BCCI needs to support and maintain is larger than Eng, Aus, and SA combined!
ecb have been filling the holes in their line up by stealing u19s from other countries. maybe if they stopped doing that the counties would try to develop their own players too
Time to move on BCCI. You still generate enough money. Time for you to focus on your work. Other boards still needs to work on their financial management though.
JOSE...P: Sir I'm starting to think that in the hysteria of seeing the mightiest board one-upped, many here have stopped thinking altogether.
It's astonishing that the facts about Indian domestic setup get ignored. Anyways no point in trying to make the illogical see the logic. You'll know better than others that boardroom alliances based on short term goals disintegrate rapidly than ice cream in Indian summer. Soon, better sense will prevail. Otherwise the CT will be a bigger disaster than WC2007.
@hadeslogic
If the ecb limit the amount of kolpak players allowed to play in english cricket its a breach of current law that is in operation. If you are choosing to have a go about it, then the targets are government officials from multiple countries and atm there is no way to stop it.
As for the ecb limiting the numbers they have done pretty much the only thing they can. Teams lose money allocated to them per game for every kolpak player that plays in that game
@ALFERS, now you are just deflecting. And that is a poor argument to say the least. To say that ECB cannot control or cap who its counties can or cannot select because of 'legal right of work' does not hold water. That right only qualifies them for the deal, it is the counties who CHOOSE them. And these depend on ECB. They do Kolpak to get around the foreign player rule so why does ECB not come up with a better barrier? And with a straight face you are going to tell us that these contracts don't make them eligible for selection for Eng and non-selection in their home markets? Don't be deslusional please.
@cricfan23548633: There is no rationale because the numbers were obtained by bargaining. If you look at the numbers closely, only BCCI, ECB, and ZC receive amounts different from the other Full Members; BCCI and ECB receive more and AC less. That should tell you what the rationale is. The rationale is a stepping stone to reverting to the system before the Big 3: equal contributions to all Boards. In the meantime, the BCCI and ECB are receiving more mainly because they cribbed, and because the difference from the Big 3 model is significant. BTW, the Big 3 model had a formula, but no rationale. Nobody knows how they came up with the 'percentages of contribution' for the Big 3 model.
I think BCCI should have agreed to that additional 100 million offer from the ICC chairman. Perhaps they wanted to dominate but forgot to negotiate!
@DriftTurnAndBounce on April 27, 2017, 13:19 GMT
To add:
Doesn't look, many are even aware of the differences in the economics of 4 different 'product categories' in cricket.
1. ICC events.
2. Bi-laterals.
3. The mushrooming T-20 leagues.
4. The domestic setup.
The domestic set up is the basic nursery, where we have to pump in money to let the seeds sprout, grow, and yield the fruits, one day or the other.
.
BTW, I took a quick look at the size of that nursery in India, It is far far bigger than those in SL & NZ put together. Does the allocation from "The man of Nagpur 2004" reflect that basic fact?
I am taking this 'nursery route' route, when they started showing a detour sign whenever I take the normal route of "revenue generation", as the 2014 model did.
Either route would have been acceptable. but the one they laid out for us look a garbled maze!
The new model is an absolute crap. BCCI knows how to come out of this hurdle as they have done so many times in the past. Zimbabwe board gets around 90 million odd? What on earth is happening? Have they produced any world class batsman/bowler are any infrastructure at domestic level in the past 10 years based on the money that ICC has injected in so far?
So when is the ICC going to launch a Kickstarter campaign?
@Nirnal Kumar you must be funny.. you don't make scapegoat of top teams to introduce new teams.
Time to increase ipl to 16 teams, remove foreign player restrictions and noc requirements.
AMAN_NARANG92 and others who do not understand why Indians are feeling distressed at this should understand that this new distribution of funding has no algorithm or rationale. It does not say how the figures were arrived at. There is no rationale for this new method of distribution. If there was a formula, then the distribution can be considered equitable and Indians may crib but they can be convinced on the strength of the formula. However, such is not the case. The distribution is totally without logic and arbitrary and only BCCI stands to lose the most. Hence the angst.
All the Indians here are acting like if India pulls out of ICC, cricket will just die and nobody will even know of a sports named as cricket, keep fantasizing.
Perhaps sometimes better let the time decide who is right or wrong. I am not with BCCI nor with ICC. But I really hope BCCI should boycott the CT after that everybody will realize the worth of.
@Hades Logic - The contributor may be ignorant about the BCCI, but your analysis of the ECB and county cricket is no better. No cricketer from Ireland or the Netherlands playing in county cricket is 'barred' from representing their country. Given that their country only plays lower level international cricket, English counties have played an important role in improving standards. No South African player is 'poached' - their agents approach English counties, the player is then free to accept or reject any contract offers. The players have a legal right to work in the UK, the ECB isn't above the law.
Mr kochikkaran.yes 2007 was a debacle.but if you look at the broader picture it also affected bcci adversely for that annum
NABEEL GÖKHAN ASGHAR: It's enormously funny when you try to disprove my argument with some generic, hypothetical beliefs. Indian cricket didn't get rich only because it played with other nations. It got rich because the Indian fan is willing to spend his/her hard earned rupee to watch India play. It got rich because the advertisers are willing to pay huge amounts to reach that Indian fan via cricket. It got rich because the BCCI efficiently managed cricket operations, made strategic decisions and optimized revenue streams among other dozen things.
If you don't believe me, look at Zimbabwe. They also play other teams. Look at SL, a country with a fan base as passionate as India's, they also play other countries in front of packed stadiums. How are they doing financially?
If you'd paid slightest attention to what this ICC change was about, you'd have known that this had nothing to do with bilateral series. Only a suicidal board would reject an India series.
@SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF have you been to any of the new stadiums in India? if you had, you'd know facilities there are as good as anywhere. and most indians despise the bcci but we are not going to sit idle whilst our money is divvied up by every other board. we have been subsidising world cricket for years and this is how the ingrates repay us? we should sue the wicb for bailing on that tour, next time sri lanka need a multimillion dollar loan they can go ask cricket australia, and let's offer the best south africans, huge money to play domestic cricket in india, let's see how lorgat makes up a team with half of his players having done an abbot and retired. the turkeys have voted for christmas, time to serve them dinner.
Why r we Indian going bonkers.290 m is still a big amount. isn't it? .and ICC had approved an offer of 400 m which bcci straightaway refused
Not sure why its only about the money, every full member should get the same amount, but BCCI thinks without it nothing will work, which is stupid to think. BCCI is because of the ICC, not the other way around, the BIG three model was stupid anyway, India was getting more than 4x times money than England or Australia, so it was like BIG one and 2 sidekicks, thank God this has changed now. BCCI please think about the future of the game and not just how much u should get. We need to make this a global sport, don't we! The money will follow its course, once the whole world starts playing Cricket!
Really? This is not good for ICC. While it will look all poetic and all that most of the countries are getting equal, we know what can happen to big tournaments if India goes out early (2007 WC). Imagine if India picks and chooses their battles, then that could bring ICC to the brink. India can very well survive with an expanded IPL which could be spread across the year and with only Indian stars and retired stars from other countries who are willing to play in IPL. ICC, please pick and choose your fights.
As an Indian fan, I'm delighted to see some of the worst aspects of the N Srinivasan era being reversed. It may result in a short term loss to Indian cricket, but the game will be better off for the more equitable distribution of wealth. There ought to be at least 15 test playing countries, with teams ranked below No.9 allowed to play 4-day tests (deciding tests to be of 5 days).
After reading comments, esp. those that say India's share has been reduced significantly, but not Aus' and Eng's, I do kinda agree with them. They should have probably reduced a certain share from all of them (with India's reduction still the most), so that the fall in share is considerable for all 3. The left over could have been given to Associates.
why are my fellow indians getting so agitated at this. I don't think BCCI should hold the Monopoly over the game as ultimately this will erode the competition and no one wants that. People saying they want a domestic tournament without any foreign players can take a break. No one is really interested in watching a domestic tournament with only Indian players. IPL is successful because top international players take part
I hate to say this. But pull off CT. It's like you run a marathon and they give you a medal for a 5k. And the rest of our marathon miles are shared by other 5k runners. No doubt, cricket has to win but not at the expense of our bread and butter
hi, it seems the world at large in all aspects of life....is slowly moving towards a socialist and welfare state....with lots of free handouts and entitlements. Beginning of the end.
I don't see why BCCI should get the most all of the revenues nor why each country should receive equally. Why not ascertain per money brought in and equitably then distribute based on this. Obviously, without knowing much of the history, this is probably what the bcci wants since they must be bringing in the lions share. And smaller countries don't like it since they get nothing.
I am all for sharing based on what you bring to the table. I also however ask bcci that they pledge they will spend, say 15% for ex., of their revenues towards the spread of game in smaller countries; by way of tours, exhibition (ex stars, celebs), legends games, etc. This would be fair.
They can also invest some money into starting an IPL Legends that is hosted in diff country each yr. Maybe americas, ME, africa, se asia.
Finally sanity has prevailed by the end of this stupidity of Big 3. well done!
No word to applaud the ICC here standing firm against the BCCI. A 9/1 vote is the clearest indication you are right. You have done wonders breaking the big three module. All the praise for you & implement it asap.
ICC and the nations that support ICC would suffer much more than India. What is left on the table would still need to meet the ICC expenditure and how much will be left for others? That is when the fight will begin and the smaller nations like SL, BD, WI etc will align with India.
can ICC implement the same salary for everyone in their office?
@NABEEL GÖKHAN ASGHAR Let see if India does not participate in Champions Trophy, how many sponsors pay what and TV rights deals will go down rock bottom. ICC gets 60% of the revenue from Indian sources and giving back only 15% is not fair at all.
Pak, SL, BD etc go with ANZ and England? For how long? We will see. Re. IPL- A significant portion of the top stars- Narine, Mills, Gayle, Bravo, Russel etc. don't play for their countries anymore. Any sustained ICC-BCCI spat may force BCCI to expand IPL.
Most of the sponsors of ICC events are Indian companies, which would boycott feeling the mood of the people. ICC revenues will be hit hard and then they will know the real power and effect of Indian team and BCCI. After the grand failure of this tournament, ICC will think twice before messing up with BCCI. I request all of the Indian public to support the decision of BCCI if it chooses to boycott CT tournament. 2/2
BCCI should not send IND team to participate in Champions trophy. Rather it should organize a Champions League T20 tournament inviting domestic Champion teams from AUS, NZ, ENG, SL, BD, WI and top two of its IPL teams. Obviously these overseas teams will miss international stars but there are still many good current and former overseas players left who have not been selected or retired from international limited over cricket. Players like Macculam, Johnson, Peterson, Gayle, Sammy, Barathwaite, etc along with Indian international and domestic stars can still attract large no of crowd. Or alternatively top two IPL teams can compete with two World XI teams consisting players from IND, WI, AUS, ENG, NZ, SL, etc who are not part of CT. The schedule of this tournament must be collided with CT schedule. BCCI should give a nationalistic call to public to support this tournament and boycott CT. It's obvious that people of India will watch this tournament and boycott CT. 1/1
@Nabeel Gökhan AsghaR: Don't force us to rethink on why we're are helping our neighbors while getting nothing back from them. About how did the kid become rich, its because of the policies implemented by BCCI. Even other countries played their cricket regularly, then why didn't they turn rich, no one stopped them rite ? The other main reason population - a major one. BCCI can withstand with no cricket being played for over an year, can the same be said to the other nations barring ECB, ACB & BD to an extent ? If u don't know how things work in India kindly do not comment. Go & Google what is "Indian Cricket League a.k.a ICL" & its ramifications on the cricketing board. Do you think a much wealthier board can't accomplish similar tourney ? Stick to the facts & not emotions, this is corporate world. ICC has done "NADA" even when BCCI needed help, now here it is ready to grab a large pie. Do u know how many ex-players lived in poverty in India post retirement ? If you don't better stop !
Well ... skip the CT 2017 ... give a jolt to the rest of the world and also give the players a well-earned rest ... then just move on with the subsequent calendar of events as if nothing had happened ... the loss of revenue will hit others and every board will fall in line ... go BCCi go ... fight it out
The "Big 3" moniker is interesting. According to the "journos" here at CricInfo, all 3 of India, Oz and Eng were guilty of only caring about themselves and awarding themselves unfair amounts. OK, let's park that idea for a min.
So, now BCCI's share has been reduced but Oz and Eng remain at their previous level but wait....the other members are OK with Oz and Eng's share! That makes sense. NOT. Until, you see that the rest are now getting the same as Oz/Eng so suddenly it's "I'm alright Jack".
Let's be honest here, the majority of the ICC members do little for cricket esp the Associate nations who may have a fan boy following here but have no cricket structure in place whatsoever despite receiving generous payouts from the ICC for decades.
Finally, the ICC's administrative costs are simply staggering. My eyes nearly popped out, it's as much as most members are receiving. They are clearly living a jet set lifestyle.
@CVENKA, I am not sure where your ignorance of BCCI's contribution and role stems from. Regardless of whether Is it willful or your nationality, let me read out certain contributions of Ind, Eng and Aus to the 'cause' of global cricket. Ind played a key role in upbringing SL, BD and now Afg cricket to international status, voted in favour of Bd and SL to host most Asia tournaments to shore up their finances and development, frequently toured / hosted WI, Zim, SL to shore up their finances, forgave WI's debt when they ran off mid tour, etc. etc. What has Eng and Aus done? Allowed international players (from SA, Ire, Hol etc.) to be poached by their counties under deals that barred them from intl cricket, not doing anything to support the falling cricket nations, drawing up big 3 with Ind and then kicking Ind out while retaining their own shares etc. etc. Not to mention BCCI has to maintain a cricketing infrastructure that is as big as Eng, Aus and SA combined!!
@JJAMEZ, not true. Surely ECB can curb the practice by limiting what their counties can do regarding hiring of players from outside the country? Or the cricketers association in England? If they are silent then they are complicit. Same way Eng and Aus are doing the deed to Ind after signing everyone else up for their block broadcasting sales regime.
Poor BCCI not given what they deserve. I mean 60% of the total earning by ICC is because of and in return they get 15% which is not right. They should atleast get 40% and 20% they can give back to ICC
Madness. How could the ICC even agree to the big three model in the first place. It is Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh who really need funds. Pakistan cannot generate revenues without home cricket. BCCI takes their fair share from IPL and their home series are substantial sources of income. Equal distribution again is not equitable. ICC must help Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and also help these countries invest in academies and facilities.
SLC should not waste this money on building more usless stadiums around the country and increasing the staff at SLCB , at least try to hire few international level coaches now
I respect lot of changes made by ICC like introducing path way to new countries. providing fund to them but Why India should suffer?. Give money back India which they deserve.
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE your comment is absolutely ridiculous just like every other straw man argument Indian fans have been making regarding this. How did the rich kid get rich in the first place? by playing other countries! if every Indian is so sure about BCCI making a ton of money by itself then let's see how much money they make when India just plays domestics. Every board should refuse to set up bilateral series with India and all foreign players should be pulled from the IPL then we will see how much money the BCCI makes, India alone isn't a massive draw BCCI needs the other boards.
Its just plain stupid at best and machination at worst by ECB,NZ and SA boards by ganging up together. They have conveniently forgotten India alone has done more for furthering cricket within its borders and outside. Be it championing for elite inclusion of Bangladesh ,Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe and return of South Africa was done by BCCI . While I read documents from 50 thru 70s which plainly say how Indian and Pakistani cricket team were routinely publicly charaded by English media and board to up their game or they will not tour next . Forget about sharing "any" revenue then. Right now Asian boards with their hard work and enthusiasm have brought cricket to global forefront with coffers full and look who is salivating at the coffers and showing "enthusiasm" for cricket.Action speaks louder than words.
BCCI should immediately step back from ICC events and call this nonsense for what it is by ICC.
Please don't consider your board's monetary benefits only but the wellness of sport cricket, cricket players and cricket lovers. If any member is getting little, the cricket players and people of that country will get discouraged in general and the cricket board in particular. Also if any member is getting more, the board will consider itself the king nevertheless it's team performance. The revenue must be distributed equally among all the members. Don't be biased.
@ DILEEP THUMATI ON APRIL 27, 2017, 11:29 GMT - thanks for the response buddy...&a good one.... for all the stats u've shown...agreed we have 26 intl stadiums & the numerous smaller ones/the u 19's the league fixtures, etc,but do u seriously see the afore mentioned gadzillions put to good use?the facilities-both for the players, the paying specatators, et al,does the money seep into the college/school system? or in the corporate cricketing circuits? what about the development in the hinterlands,the grass roots level?did that Lodha commision have any effect? what about the accountability? in this whole affair - whilst am never a fan of them BCCI cement heads - the numerous bloggers who bag BCCI and by extension us at every oppurtunity, would do well to remember - bCCI stood by SAF when they returned from apartheid, supported SL-BD to get test status, arranged tours when no one was prepared to tour these nations , helped nepal - Afg...just my 5c worth..cricinfo plz publish
Wow, Zimbabwe gets a whopping US $94m. Does the ICC have any accountability structure in place? I'd like to know what they do with this handout which is a large percentage of what the BCCI will now get.
Sure, this is going to work. I mean Communism is still going strong, right? Best way to reduce poverty is to strip rich people off their money and handing it out to less fortunate, right? Best thing to do when you have a goose that lays golden eggs is to kill it, right? Funds given as a bailout to bankrupt companies are used first and foremost to pay outstanding wages of bottom rung employees, right? Right? Right??
Some people with their brains swimming in idealism need to wake up and smell the burnt coffee. What happened at ICC had very little to do with improvement of Cricket. It was mostly about boardroom politics, played out by a man with a schoolboy grudge, and supported by greedy members who just wanted a piece of the rich kid's candy.
But sure, this will work. Money, that is based on a percentage of a projection that depends largely on the participation of the one member that was cornered and stripped off and who has a legal option to walk away, will totally come. Right??
@cricfan9779759933 on April 27, 2017, 11:06 GMT
They don't seem to understand, the difference between:
Equitably
Equally. and
Arbitrarily
.
Perhaps, knowingly mixing them & using a socially acceptable phrase like "good faith" as a facade. To fool whom? Forgive them, 'THE man' & his boys in ICC. My good Lord, they may not know what they had been talking about.
Contrast that good word with their actions.
1. Picked up 7 of the 10 & and gave all of them the same amount whether OZ, WI, NZ , BD & the like.
2. Picked ZIM and cut their allocation (may be right, yet arbit)
3. Picked ECB, and made Clarke an ally by giving him what he got under Big-3. A clear case of BUYING his support (Of course in "good faith"!
4. Pick BCCI, and "cut them to size"! A Board which was bringing in 70%, & willing to accept just 22%, And, now 'cut to size' from 22 to 11%. That too in "good faith"!
OMG, tell me. What is the meaning of the word 'good-faith'; the new mantra of the author of Nagpur 2004!
@Rafeeq Daha: We can generate 70% only to be funded back into the ICC kitty. ICC events do not govts. permission but bilateral series do. If you guys are clever you would call for 4 nations or 5 nations tourney only then Indian govt will permit the board even for that to happen ICC will poke its nose even into it, as it wants its fair share. ICC have done literally NADA to Indian cricket even in the 70's & 80's but expect Indian tax payers money to fund themselves hypocritical much ! Remember the restriction of fielders behind the square ? Its all ACB & ECB doing as they couldn't score runs off spinners, as Indian spinners fielded nearly 4 or 5 squarer, @Farooq3: There's an saying, anything too much will be spoilt.. Not the exact meaning while translations basically it refers, when you have anything too much let it be candy or anything, you'll be automatically be fed up of it. In personal experience, I can add Samosa to that category, that I stopped eating it for nearly 4 years.
Why Not He Divide Some Money With Our Little Country
Like Afghanistan, UAE, Ireland, Oman
@crpcarrot: Its simple, for ICC to generate a lump sum from the Olympic body as well. They've not been able to make inroads into olympics funds, this is the perfect chance I guess. But the reason which they would disclose is for spreading of the game, as if by playing cricket in olympics, people will start watching it all of a sudden. How many have you seen playing baseball in Asia even after it being an olympic event ? There are numerous games which most of them don't even have an clue about in olympics.
@Salis: Just for your remainder, before the Indian home series started, India played NADA at home but toured - Eng, Aus, SA, WI. No one seemed to have an issue back than, then why now ? Double Standards huh !
CRICMYSTIQUE India has 26 International stadiums to maintain. The next comes at around 10 from England and Pakistan. I mentioned only operational stadiums, not the stadiums which are used only for domestic matches and are under construction. India has more cricketers playing in domestic circuit than any other country. Add to that the under-19's, umpires, ground-staff, coaches, etc, etc. If England which is the size of one of the smallest state in India required that much amount to maintain you can imagine how much a country like India need. Simple Mathematics dude.
Why Ecb gets so much? They are dwindling as a cricket nation in terms of performance and fans. Although I support this ICC change as BD fan, I believe India should get more and if not at least more than ECB because india is the neucleus of the increasing popularity of cricket to be fair.
@Dileep Thumati..Well said and completely agree with you.. BCCI earn and generate lot of revenue by their cricket governance cause of that they cant act like Charitable Trusts which BCCI haters demand.. Senseless
CRICFAN9779759933 That's a very valid point that you you have raised. Not just country wise share look into the population too.
A big thanks to CA and ECB from saving the game of cricket from being eaten alive by BCCI! By all means BCCI should be welcomed to host an extended IPL to make up for their lost revenues.
Dileep Thumati. You know, Asian block can still generate 70% of the ICC's Revenue. Friend's can be changed but neighbors can not be changed. At some times, you have to compromise with them. Take WICB out of it. PAK, IND, SL and BAN add UAE, Afghan and Nepal.
CRICFAN5636736025: its bcci who has to decide, why bcci is able to get govt clearance when they had to play Pakistan in ICC events? or in Asia cup?
SALIS You have conveniently forgot that India has played more number of oversees matches be it tests or one day internationals before 2016 than any other international side.
now we have two options, to get out of icc and develop USA style sports market or BCCI gets out of icc but the top 6 state boards can become members of ICC because not only they can compete on equal terms with other countries but they will be getting revenue on equity basis so probably 600 million (in total) since every full member is getting 100 million under new model. I prefer baseball style cricket in india and BCCI should consider 80% government tax for foreign broadcast into indian market ( chinese style). The big3 model has only been around for 3 years, the global game development which hasn't happened for decades somehow by getting rid of big3 model,is going to happen? what a farce? game development will only happen and games will only sustain because domestic interest and domestic market. why indian market should develop the game in other country ? which other international sports body is doing the same in india ? there are reasons why rugby, soccer aren't big in india?
@shehryar_ashraf on April 27, 2017, 10:46 GMT
Conditions in stadiums are similar to your countries'. And, it is improving (not enough, though). But I do expect a quantum jump on that score, once CoA set up the new Admn after the next round of elections under their supervision. Lodha had mentioned that as an issue. SC also said, cricket belongs to the people. So, pl don't extrapolate the past into the future.
I don't know, what specific issue you have with ICC world T20 2016, held in India. ICC made $ 250 MM from that ONE tourney alone, almost as much as they are offering to India over the next FIVE years from ALL the tournies, my friend. See the sense of proportion! Injustice / imbalance! Can you?
In fact ICC got so greedy as to wanting to double the T20 WC, under the fond hope, held elsewhere it can duplicate the SAME income as from ICC WT20 2016.
I am giving you the benefit of doubt, since you may not be aware of some of these facts. So, I do understand, my young friend, Ashraf.
Cricket in the olympics?!?!! why?????
Time to put Srini and Lalit together for a full BCCI response. Let us face facts. Many a rural Indian even today cannot afford a leather cricket ball and equipment. It is time for localization not globalization. Indian money should flow to our cricket clubs. We dont want our money to be spent by ICC on business class flights and seven star hotels. We should encourage the next generation of Jadejas, Natarajans, Dhonis etc. We also as a South Asian country must welcome all our neighborhood boards and players too if they wish to be part of the new setup.
Indian board has made sure that they have handful calendar for team India of which 90% should be home series, that's their biggest achievement as one of the BIG THREE.
But when decisions are made with few adherents on your side while ignoring the fundamental members then this outcome is the only option. Dissolution of big three was on cards and it happened a bit sooner. A democratic nation (India) should support the democracy reborn in ICC.
How does the revised revenue model compare with the population levels and the land area of the playing nations. Is it equitable that a small nation the size of an individual state of India, gets more than half of the amount that India will be getting. UK population 65.14 mio, Australia 23.78 mio, Bangladesh 161 mio South Africa 55 mio, India 1311 mio. Are the population levels of any of the other nations comparable.India has the largest cricketing population and generates the most income for world cricket. Should it not be equitably distributed among the nations so that the per capita distribution is same.Why should cricketers and administrators in other countries be paid more while Indian Cricketers and administrators are paid much lower amounts. This is money generated in India which is going to sustain lifestyles of those in other countries while a vast majority of the cricketers playing small leagues in India hardly have enough to make a living..
@shehryar ashraf bcci is taking care the best it can...many state of the art facilities are given to fans in new stadiums....besides u just pay heed to the conditions in pak where they cant even provide security...i pity u
CA & ECB think they are a lot stronger than they actually are
yay.....about time....just the simple act of disassociating genuine indian cricket lovers with the BCCI would see us collectively leap frog a few stages on the evolutionary cycle....just a passing thought - as an indian i do wonder what do the BCCI do with the gadzillions they earn....where does it all go....cheers....and peace.....cricinfo plz publish
@shehryar_ashraf: We don't care if they don't give a damn about us, as long as they look after the cricketers. Can you tell me if any other country board has offered pension scheme to its past players ? BCCI did ! Some of them who were living in poverty came out of it due to it, I know personally few of them myself. So, please ! @wc1992: Game is not over yet mate ! Wait for a few months... we'll see who has the last laugh !
Why r my fellow Indian fans not understanding the good in this.if money is distributed evenly then it helps cricket prosper globally and it will also benefit India and bcci in the longer span
The new finance model enshrines the key principle of the old one - the BCCI gets the lion's share of ICC revenues. The size of that share may still be inadequate but that will be for future leaders of the BCCI to re-negotiate, knowing that they always have the threat of withdrawing from the ICC in reserve. With a few more years of IPL growth, the BCCI will be able to demonstrate independence from ICC handouts and the threat will be credible. I suspect that they will take the pragmatic approach and ignore the hotheads who seem solely motivated by a thirst for national point scoring and lacking in common sense.
@Herath-UK on April 27, 2017, 9:51 GMT
Someone suggested a New ICC floated by BCCI. About half the current ten may breakaway from the Old ICC and join the new one, perhaps including your SL. Add Afg & Nepal, already ready to play at that level(No worse than ZIM OR BD).
If Indo-Pak issues also get solved. And if Ind also tour all the countries who join the 'new ICC', that will certainly have their own WC & Internationalls
The left-over ICC will just have the Ashes and a few more, to pull in all the money. All IPL clones may not have the same success as BBL. Also wont be surprised to see many top players from the left-over-ICC members rejecting the national contract for play for IPL. Even the quality will not suffer!
You will see an entirely differentscene in the world cricket.
Can you completely rule out that? This is not a reply to you alone; but to everybody!
@CheeseVanTonder: Who said IPL is for the development of the game, its just entertainment. @cricket wins: Have you gone bonkers ? How do u expect the local state bodies to be funded for that smaller amount ? Do you even have an clue how clubs, state bodies, players, officials are involved on & off the field ? India is not England, none come to watch Ranji, state bodies earn money through BCCI funding & not by domestic matches. IPL is only an exception. @Rafeeq Daha: Sorry mate, matches against Pak aren't happening anytime sooner. Politics play an major role for that to happen. I don't think BCCI ever expected ACB & ECB to support nor PCB. @Kausthub27: Yep u pay the bills for the state bodies & players. I'm not spending a dime again on this stupid ICC by paying for the sponsors. I have unsubscribed from Star Sports today morning & have sent an heated letter to their media dpt as well, even though they wouldn't give a damn about it. No ICC product sponsors allowed in my house from today.
Rafeeq Daha, before that you should know one thing its not bcci its between two countries government need to decide.
RAFEEQ DAHA What can BCCI do if no one votes in its favour. Boards like SL, BAN, WICB should think what they have done to themselves than to BCCI. What will these boards do in future which they have not done when BCCI was supporting them.
ICC must do or demand the audit report of each board. ICC can even hire the auditors for each board and the salaries should be paid from the money that the board is getting.
@Kausthub27 Out of 2.7 billion 290 million is not enough who will built stadiums in Arunachal & Assam. Who will develop cricket in rural areas fed up seeing players coming from only Delhi & Mumbai.
Good to see equality but the use of this money needs to be controlled especially in the boards where players and cricket are struggling.
grow up guys all those who are saying bcci shud teach icc a lesson.........just play cricket and eradicate the tilt of favours heavily to one side! this is just for all nations to have atleast a fair share than for 1 to have the biggest share......bcci needs other nations to survive...ipl is ipl bcoz of foreign players.
Very good decision. They should have done this a long time ago.
so many indian fans out here supporting the BCCI. do you really think the BCCI cares about you? have you seen the facilities provided to you at your cricket stadium?have you seen how the BCCI mismanagement of ICC world T20 2016? no the BCCI doesnt care about you and wont. it just wants its luxurious livestyle intact thats all.
well as they what goes around comes around, this is just turning point to comes around. Good to see aggronce of some broken down
Poor India what have you done. you though ENG and AUS will be with you when you teared the asian block apart. now see what you have tasted, ENG and AUS made sure their piece of pie is secure.
Here is an advise for my indian counterparts, please ask you board to strengthen Asian block. Play with Pak, Arrange Asian test championship and Asia cup, generate revenue locally get lion's share.
this is JUSTICE. it is nothing less or more than what bcci deserved for setting up the big three model.
ICC has chosen to ram this unfair deal on BCCI. Like many others have said already BCCI should chart a new course including a baseball style going it alone if needed. Boycotting CT now will seem immature. ICC should be given time to change course after which it can be cut loose. Indian public will stick with BCCI on this.
Those against this decision must understand that this is better for the game as associate nations will get better funding and help the game globally...I too am an Indian but this is best for the game
@hadeslogic- both england and south Africa were powerless to prevent players taking up kolpak deals. Its an agreement that has been made that is more political than sporting. The only chance for the hole being sealed is through or during brexit
290 million dollars is enough and it won't hurt the IPL anyway. Good decision from ICC to spread cricket, from an Indian fan!
Every one is talking of development of cricket in Ireland Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. whats does this mean? are people not knowing this game there? lets say, ICC is arguing investment in these countries will go for training and development of grounds bla bla. even if zimbabwe or Ireland wins world cup, will it change revenues from these countries? going by the same logic, how much Money India should get to do the same activities, huge country, huge population, large number of satdiums, logistics, etc etc. BCCI is 100% right in asking for major share.
About time this was broken up. How do they expect to expand this game through elitism. And no, IPL is not 'developing the game'. Its purely putting money in the pockets of the few. Real development is ensuring weaker members get funding to develop their players and infrastructure for the future. Well done ICC.
BCCI objection to new ICC Finance Model is ill-timed and this throws the future of Team India to jeopardy when they stick on to their stand. What BCCI had the years so far is done with and should comply with new model that may help them to have veto power for Governance (which is also lost). Its high time that BCCI Member (CoA) should announce team for CT 2017.
CVENKA Did not conduct IND VS WI in US for 3 T20 Matches. At least BCCI has taken a step. What did the other Cricket Boards do?
India should play football. Fifa should give chance to play India, such a great source of revenue they are missing.
Am I the only one who is missing Srinivasan at this time?
CHECK_BEFORE_STATING Good Point. In fact that would be good for cricket in India as all the talented cricketers will be bought to same level. The batsmen and the bowlers. There will be no ego clashes and swearing sendoffs when they play against each other. India has diverse climate and ground conditions than any other country. Different set of people can play across the nation based on their respective skill depending upon the conditions. Its not like fast bowlers are made only when they play in oversees and spin bowlers can be made only if they play in India. Pitches in IPL has shown they can act differently. But can the same be said in the other countries. Australia depended upon Nathon Lyon after Warne and McGill, SA has Tahir after so long time, England yet to find a decent spinner.
CHECK_BEFORE_STATING - So did Manish Pandey hit 900 runs and 4 centuries in one IPL season? Obviously you don't know your cricket.
It's time to pull out of CT. And if that doesn't work, then start a new international cricket council. Cricket can't survive without India. BCCI generates most of ICC's revenue & there is no reason for us to fund others.
CRICINFOUSER There are enough international players who went against the boards and who have retired from international cricket to play for IPL. If BCCI withdraws from ICC then there will be more of such cases as there will be financial cut for the other boards due to the lack of Indian Team Tours. Players from different countries have already requested for pay rise like the CA and BCB. That will not happen and in fact the pay gets reduced forcing the players to earn elsewhere. "Kolpak" is one fine example. IPL has already these kind of players like Gayle, Bravo, Narine, Sammy, Pollard, KP etc who went against the board and are still earning a lot more than WICB Players. Add to that retired Cricketers like McCullum, Johnson,etc. As far as people coming to stadiums, they will definitely turn out to see their stars no matter what kind of match it is. Eg, Sachin playing his last Ranji season before retiring, Dhoni captaining a side for the last time after quitting National Captaincy.
All fellow Indian cric fans, Its our responsibility to show our solidarity and support to bcci in its tough time. Yes, they have not been free from blemishes(who has been?), but guess what they have done a lot more than most of the other institutions in our country. There is no point in trying to convince the haters of different world. What we need to do is to stand together on every social platform to tell ICC and every other cricket board that If they don't give bcci what it deserves, don't expect us (Indian people) to keep providing you millions of dollars of revenues just because we love cricket. Please trend #IndiaSupportBCCI on every social platform so that all the stakeholders will get a clear cut message about stand of people of InCIA in this case. #IndiaSupportBCCI.
Indian board is at a tight corner but we should all try to help it as much as possible to overcome its difficulties. We want a strong India here but not it to feel as victimised. Hope all boards will get together to resolve it amicably. One thing for those fans who say that India should pull out of CT should know that cannot be done in isolation, they will not be able to field a team in any WC event until 2023, if I'm not wrong here.
Ireland n Afghanistan are more important today than India or England. Development of the game globally is critical for all cricket fans. Need to put more money in the hands of associates. BCCI doesn't have a vision. Time for a visionary like Sachin Tendulkar to take over the the BCCI.
@Dileep Thumati Thanks for the info bro...By visible contribution I expected those countries where cricket is not played to come up like zimbzbwe, Afghanistan , Ireland, Keny etc with the help of India...Can you name some countries?
How does the revised revenue model compare with the population levels and the land area of the playing nations? Is it equitable that a small nation the size of an individual state of India( Gujarat or Orissa for example), gets more than half of the amount that India will be getting? UK population 65.14 mio, Australia 23.78 mio, Bangladesh 161 mio South Africa 55 mio, India 1311 mio. Are the population levels of any of the other nations comparable ?India has the largest cricketing population and generates the most income for world cricket. Should it not be equitably distributed among the nations so that the per capita distribution is same.Why should cricketers and administrators in other countries be paid more while Indian Cricketers and administrators are paid much lower amounts !! This is money generated in India which is going to sustain lifestyles of those in other countries while a vast majority of the cricketers playing small leagues in India hardly have enough to make a living
Only 290 million for India for 8 yr cycle in ICC events. Boycott CT & boycott tours to BD, WI, Zim & SL. No more Asia cups or WT20 in BD & if these events happen then boycott them.
KUNAL47 Do you know how many associate teams are there? If you divide the money of 280 million USD among themselves they would be getting almost an equal amount to what they are getting now. But in that case will the ECB, CA, or the ICC provides grounds and facilities that India has given to teams like Afghanisthan, Nepal and Omen. I hardly doubt so. India is not providing only grounds to play. Facilities include security, transport, dressing room faclities, net sessions, physio's doctors and last but not least a residing place to play the game. You are a fool if you think that other board will provide the same. Its because of the number of stadiums in India, cost of living in India and the security provided to the teams. If you want to know in detail you can research cost of conducting a global tournament in India and cost it incurs when it is conducted in countries like Australia and England. Do you think CA and ECB are paying off their pockets to conduct these global tournaments?
But I don't think to withdraw from CT is going to do any good for Indian cricket. People saying IPL will be a hit without the ICC are bit delusional. Yes, we love IPL because it provides players to showcase their talent on a bigger stage but ultimately we are looking at them as India probables who are going to represent India on the global stage. And without international cricket, a Virat Kohli will be no different from a Manish Pandey. The money, fame and fan following enjoyed by Virat are because of his continuous performance in the international arena and that's why Manish isn't as popular as Virat because he hasn't made it big in the international arena yet. Had Virat never played international cricket, he would be at the same level as Manish and no one would be just going to watch Virat bat as no one goes to watch Manish bat in IPL. International cricket and success in international cricket are needed to maintain the popularity of Cricket in India. pt 2/2
Thank you Icc for breaks Big Three
It is hilarious to see BCCI haters commenting, the new financial model approved by ICC is to develop the game at a global level, as the truth is every board is trying to fill its pocket by cutting into BCCI's share. Also, the constitutional changes in ICC mean the power balance has shifted towards the non-sub-continent teams as was before the rise of BCCI as a cricketing power. No matter how much you hate BCCI, you can't deny that BCCI has tried to help boards like SL, BAN, ZIM, AFG financially by touring them regularly post 'the Big 3' era. The other boards like SA and SL who are despararte to host India can say goodbye to their extra revenue because there won't be any long toures which India was doing to please them. Thats how you cut the hand which is feeding you. pt 1/2
GLADIATOR1976 You forget about the players who have retired. Who would stop people like Sanga, Mahela, KP, Michael Clarke, etc, and don't forget the likes of Narine, Pollard, Gayle, Bravo brothers, Sammy, Taylor(who came out of retirement) who have already ignored the board. Ho wwould you ban all these players if they already don't play under the contry's board. Retired players like McCullum, Jhnson have already shown the way. India is the country which plays more number of matches per year. If it withdraws from ICC with whom will other countries play in a year with less number of matches per year for a particular board it becomes extremely hard for players to choose cricket as career. As the years go by the quality of cricket drastically reduces. From where does the ICC gets its revenue of 650 million USD that it is claiming to be distributed among other boards if BCCI withdraws from ICC.
To everyone who is saying BCCI should withdraw from CT or ICC - please note that it can't happen overnight, it has to be done after a lot of thinking. Remember doing it could mean that other ICC members stop playing with us, also note (how much ever we refuse to acknowledge) IPL will be nothing without international stars - I will not pay 3 or 5 K to watch domestic players - so India will be isolated just as it was isolated in this meeting. So yes - we can boycott but the effects of it won't be pleasant for either of the sides.
@KUNAL47 ON APRIL 27, 2017, 9:11 GMT You have lost it my friend, BCCI have made it very clear that the money be compensated from the ADMIN COSTS of ICC and not the share of other countries.
Secondly, Please explain which other country is doing anything for betterment of CRICKET in the world other than BCCI????
Thirdly, Why deduction from BCCI ONLY??? its One;s right to claim portion in revenues when one generates the major share and needs to support Manpower and infrastructure 10 times bigger than others, Dont be Ashamed unnecessarily.... Please ;)
In a group for it to work, all parties have to share, particularly with the less able. This makes things generally more equitable for all, because 'the big guys' can show compassion and respect to developing nations. Of course, they don't have to do this, the big 3 could keep the lion's share as in the previous model, and within 10 years, only they could indeed have a test championship: it'd be easy to work out when only 3 nations play the sport.
Thank you ICC finance model breaks up Big Three
Organise IPL league in Nov- Dec to clash with SA T20 & Big Bash with finals on 1st Jan. IPL will clash with their leagues & their Ashes then they will learn a lesson.
Indian fans support India and BCCI. This is not against BCCI but Indian cricket and Indian cricket fans as a whole. ICC pls dont take us Indians for granted.
#BCCIboycottCT
@GLADIATOR1976, sure take away your players. Why should we pay money for such players and their boards (they get 10% of the cut) for wilfully harming Ind's interests? The other boards are saying that 'contribute 70% but don't ask for more than 15% because we want to eat more', let's see how this works when Ind withdraws and that magic 2 Bn number comes down to 0.4 and everyone starts fighting for it. SA could not stop players from taking Kolpak deals and saying bye to international cricket (by the way where was the generosity of Eng then?), so we will see who stops players from doing the same for IPL.
Good decission,, they should have done long time ago,,
And anyone saying its collective "Good" will is only giving stories. Other Boards agreed as they make more money, simple as that. If one is smart enough then they can work the maths.
Also, why does ICC need USD 160 Million for Operational Expenses why is BCCI contributing 70% money for new facility for the Next World Cup
BCCI gets USD 293 Million for generating USD 2.5 Billion. BCCI is better off stepping away from ICC and start a EPL styled IPL and lure International Players. I am sure that an EPL styled IPL with 50 odd players offered enough to "refuse" central contracts will definitely generate more than the USD 293 Million that BCCI is being dished out. Can all boards MATCH their players fat sums with a hole of USD 2.5 Billion. Lets see then who looses out then. Point to Ponder
ICC did not accept BCCIs request to continue the model till June and then initiate fresh discussions ..Collective Will Indeed
BCCI must skip the Champions Trophy even if its just a show of will
My view is that there are good reasons for countries like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan etc to get much much more than its fair share and countries like SL, BD, WI and even Pakistan to get more than its share. Aus, NZ and England should contribute to this along with India. Looks like it is not happening.
Number of stadiums in the countires: Ind 26, Aus 8, Eng 10, WI 9, Pak 10, NZ 7, SA 8, SL 3, BD 7.
BCCI does not realize that its past decisions are here to hurt it. If Indo-pak series were still going on and had india allowed its players to join the CPL then they would have been in far better position. 5 subcontinent teams + West indies need to stick together. Otherwise they will keep on facing trouble. India needs to realize it can not go on alone, no matter how rich you are you need support to sustain your riches.
THERIPPER, you have hit the nail on the head. I adjudicate on my own salary and vote for an increase free loading on the money being generated by the BCCI, albeit in the name of betterment of Cricket !!
However, on this issue, the Committee of Administrators is on the same page as the veterans of the BCCI and will not take it lying down. Picture abhi baaki hai !!
To counter all the Indian fans on here, I totally feel ashamed of the BCCI holding the ICC to ransom over the CT. They were asking for money to be given from the associate nations quota! That's enough to convince me that they do not care for the overall game to me. They may have given Afg an home ground to play, and supported them, but as soon as Afg and Ireland are to receive proper financial distribution from the ICC, BCCI asks for it to be compensated by asking for a reduction in the associate quota? Not done, BCCI.
cricfan2719517552 on April 27, 2017, 8:19 GMT
You wrote:
"Good moves and International cricket now should return to its most loyal fans Pakistan"
.
May be, at 80, I have lost my marbles! Probably, age induced. Can't get your logic. Even a bit! Can you please explain to me how the changes in the financial & governance models of ICC will improve the safety & security issues within Pakistan, which is keeping International cricket away from your shores? Pleeeese explain!
As an Aussie I was always uncomfortable about the notion of the 'Big Three'. I'd like to think our country has more egalitarian values than that. I'm assuming this is going to mean an increase in revenues for countries like Zimbabwe, the West Indies and associate countries and I hope they can get the best value out of that money.
CVENKA Some of the visible contributions that you haven't noticed with your eyes. 1. Supporting Afghanisthan to build up their cricketing infrastructure, 2. Giving grounds and facilities in India to Afghanisthan for their matches to be played. 3. Conducting bilateral series with Sri Lanka when their board is in financial crisis. 4. Maintaining the status of Bangladesh in ICC even though their results have been poor till last 2 years. 5. Conducting first ever cricket series in USA with West Indies for three T20 International matches. 6. Waiving off crores of rupees that can be claimed of the WICB when WI players got off the tour in India. 7. Supporting associate nations like Nepal, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Omen, UAE, etc. 8. Arranging bilateral series with Zimbabwe in order to support their cricketing board. Now tell me what has other boards done for the development of cricket. Look at the state of Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands under ECB and ICC when compared to Afghanisthan.
Indian fans support BCCI #BCCIboycottCT
Laughable how people claim the bcci has done nothing to help develop cricket. Indian cricket has been subsidising world cricket for years. And please remember it was India that got Bangladesh and Sri Lanka full status, and assists Afghanistan and Zimbabwe way more than its obligation to. And India has always been a friend to South Africa and West Indies too. Bu no more. A huge chunk of India's population is poor and deserve Indian money to be spent on opening up the game to them, instead our money will be used to subsidise everyone else. Disgusting!
NEW FINANCIAL MODEL IS TOTALLY ARBITRARY
.
BEFORE Big 3:
There was some method - Equal sharing.
BY BIG 3:
Still there was some method. Share in proportion to revenue generation. Yet, India gave up from 70% to 22.9 %
NOW:
Absolutely arbitrary. Two boards were losing with Manohar's original proposal: India & England. Giles Clarke had enough guile to bargain it back to where he was on the Big 3 model! That was almost a unilateral decision, by SM (like old emperors trowing bagful of gold to whoever they please) with no reason other than buying support.
.
OZ:
CA is the only one whose share wasn't affected, one way or the other, with all these ICC-acrobatics. Always around 5%
Moreover, OZ is the best, in handling their own financial needs, for a very long time. I respect Oz not only for their cricket, but also for managing it very well. The only jarring point, was the usage of terms like "leaners" & "lifters", that too, by a man who matters in their Admin, a few weeks ago.
Bcci dont have the power to teach the icc a lesson. They may have the money but not the backing of the other countries. If they go against the icc they should go and play ipl. And the countries players should be banned from playing ipl when there is international games. If they withdraw from the icc it could become illegal to play in the ipl. Who knows.
Remember it was the so called crusedars "ECB & CA" who came up with the big three model.
Just withdraw from CT. No idea what'll happen later on but just withdraw. We Indians are with you.
That is why all boards agreed to the new model. While BCCI's revenue is being cut in half no one else is losing any money and countries like Pak and Zim have seen their revenues increased. It is hilarious to think that other countries were thinking of the betterment of cricket while agreeing to this model. BCCI has been ambushed when it was at its weakest and that is what it is. But there is a final twist to this tale.
A decision not based on sound economics will not stand the test of time.
@CRRKIRAN - not everyone is like Gayle et al whom want freelance-ness. Most cricketers are quite patriotic and will never ditch their country for club. Question however is that if you have IPL all year round are you also saying that India is no longer an international cricketing country? If so, then when will they play? are you stating their players have to also choose between country or club? I tell you what is that is the case I trust any Indian cricketer will put India first over club.
Feel Indian Fans are disrespected and taken for granted. ICC & other member countries are taking advantage of the internal disputes in BCCI. The allocation should have been proportionate to the cricket infrastructure in the member country. India would have to spend significantly higher on maintaining its cricket infrastructure given its Geographical size comparing to NZ or Bangladesh. Do not see the rationale in all member nations getting a equal share.... This situation might help in uniting the various factions in Indian cricket. hoping the best for Indian & Global Cricket.
Though I am an Indian, I would like to put my thoughts like any neutral person. We all agree that BCCI is the richest cricket body in the world. By being richest it could have done some visible contributions by way of developing cricket in countries it is not played. But nothing seems to have beed done except raising the compensation of players & administrators who grow richer day by day . The salaries/compensations they are getting when compared to those of an average indian will make anyone to faint....So as an indian I vehemently oppose any plan to raise the revenue of BCCI . I will further state that ICC compensate BCCI in line with the compensation for countries like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan....
Good moves and International cricket now should return to its most loyal fans Pakistan
Thanks God Cricket will likely to become great a game again. Bye bye old Big 3. Say hello to new Big 3 "Values" ,"Equality" and "fair Cricket". I hope team like Afghanistan, West indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland will make this game more interesting after this remarkable decision.
Now BCCI should teach ICC a lesson. Just like English premier league football, bcci should have 20 IPL teams that plays each other home and away every weekend and holidays all year. Other country players will obviously play for their IPL club during international fixtures. Icc revenue will come down drastically and ICC will be history for case study in the case of future bussiness students.
No featured comments at the moment.
Now BCCI should teach ICC a lesson. Just like English premier league football, bcci should have 20 IPL teams that plays each other home and away every weekend and holidays all year. Other country players will obviously play for their IPL club during international fixtures. Icc revenue will come down drastically and ICC will be history for case study in the case of future bussiness students.
Thanks God Cricket will likely to become great a game again. Bye bye old Big 3. Say hello to new Big 3 "Values" ,"Equality" and "fair Cricket". I hope team like Afghanistan, West indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland will make this game more interesting after this remarkable decision.
Good moves and International cricket now should return to its most loyal fans Pakistan
Though I am an Indian, I would like to put my thoughts like any neutral person. We all agree that BCCI is the richest cricket body in the world. By being richest it could have done some visible contributions by way of developing cricket in countries it is not played. But nothing seems to have beed done except raising the compensation of players & administrators who grow richer day by day . The salaries/compensations they are getting when compared to those of an average indian will make anyone to faint....So as an indian I vehemently oppose any plan to raise the revenue of BCCI . I will further state that ICC compensate BCCI in line with the compensation for countries like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan....
Feel Indian Fans are disrespected and taken for granted. ICC & other member countries are taking advantage of the internal disputes in BCCI. The allocation should have been proportionate to the cricket infrastructure in the member country. India would have to spend significantly higher on maintaining its cricket infrastructure given its Geographical size comparing to NZ or Bangladesh. Do not see the rationale in all member nations getting a equal share.... This situation might help in uniting the various factions in Indian cricket. hoping the best for Indian & Global Cricket.
@CRRKIRAN - not everyone is like Gayle et al whom want freelance-ness. Most cricketers are quite patriotic and will never ditch their country for club. Question however is that if you have IPL all year round are you also saying that India is no longer an international cricketing country? If so, then when will they play? are you stating their players have to also choose between country or club? I tell you what is that is the case I trust any Indian cricketer will put India first over club.
A decision not based on sound economics will not stand the test of time.
That is why all boards agreed to the new model. While BCCI's revenue is being cut in half no one else is losing any money and countries like Pak and Zim have seen their revenues increased. It is hilarious to think that other countries were thinking of the betterment of cricket while agreeing to this model. BCCI has been ambushed when it was at its weakest and that is what it is. But there is a final twist to this tale.
Just withdraw from CT. No idea what'll happen later on but just withdraw. We Indians are with you.
Remember it was the so called crusedars "ECB & CA" who came up with the big three model.