ICC's $400 million offer 'far less than what India deserves'

Amitabh Choudhary, the BCCI's acting secretary, has said the $400 million offer the ICC has left on the table is not "anywhere even close" to the Indian board's contribution to global cricket revenues. Choudhary contended that the Indian market contributed 70 % of the global cricket revenue and that it was natural for India to get the lion's share.

Under the ICC's new finance model, the BCCI's share of ICC revenues across the 2015-23 cycle stands at $293 million. That share is based on the ICC's projected income of $2.7 billion. While the BCCI wanted $570 million in accordance with its revenue percentage under the previous Big Three finance model, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar made a counter-offer of an additional $100 million to bring the BCCI's share to nearly $400 million.

During the ICC meetings last week in Dubai, Manohar placed that offer in person to Choudhary, which the BCCI rejected. The offer was once again made to Choudhary when he sat as the BCCI representative in the ICC Board meeting that eventually passed a new constitution, a new governance structure and the new finance model.

While the ICC constitution comprising the governance structure will be ratified at the ICC annual conference, the revenue model will be approved by the ICC Board separately. "Because it is far less than what India deserves fairly," Choudhary told the Indian Express, when asked why he did not agree to the settlement deal.

While presenting the finance model for the first time this February, Manohar said the basic premise was to allow every member country to get an equitable share. The BCCI objected, saying it could not accept the finance model without any scientific basis. Choudhary reiterated that stand.

"Why do you forget that a disproportionate share of revenues to cricket comes from India? It's very easy and misleading to say that India is getting a disproportionate share. The facts are that over 70 per cent of cricket's revenue world over comes from the Indian market. That [the $293 million offered by the ICC] is not even close to the contribution that India makes."

In addition to hardening its stance over the finance model, the BCCI has also delayed announcing India's squad for the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1. Although the ICC and the ECB, the tournament hosts, are not breaking sweat yet, both are aware the BCCI is trying to use the Champions Trophy to facilitate a deal.

Choudhary said any decision on revoking the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) could only be taken by the BCCI, which has called for a special general body meeting (SGM) on May 7. The Committee of Administrators (COA), appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the BCCI, is vigilant to the BCCI moves. Vinod Rai, the COA chairman, said pulling out of the tournament was "hypothetical" at the moment. Ramachandra Guha, part of the four-member COA, tweeted in his personal capacity, saying a boycott should not be an option.

"Speaking in my personal capacity, as a cricket fan, I believe the Indian cricket team absolutely must​ take part in the Champions Trophy," Guha tweeted, and went on to add: "Boycotting or threatening to boycott a prestigious international tournament does not become a great cricketing nation."

According to Choudhary the decision was the BCCI's and the COA, in his opinion, had no say in the matter. He also said the broadcaster would be the biggest loser if India were to pull out of the Champions Trophy. "It's common sense; if India doesn't play, it will become very difficult for the broadcasters to even produce [the event]."

  • Brokensaint on May 3, 2017, 5:18 GMT

    clean game you obviously don't live in south Africa or even closely understand the situation in south Africa please read my comments again

  • clean_game on May 3, 2017, 3:22 GMT

    @Bazza_SAF: Do not twist my comments to suit your illogical comment. My comments are there for everyone to see. I never said BCCI invented TV or even cricket. BTW, how's your 70's TV doing mate. Still watching with the same set?? I pity that the value of Rand gone that down that no new generation TV available there and cricketers are leaving with Kolpak deal.

  • CurrynOz on May 3, 2017, 3:15 GMT

    @BAZZA_SAF: I didn't give reasons for $400 million. All I did was reply to your question what BCCI has done for cricket.. Of course I tried not to lose perspective and criticized BCCI where I think they had failed- hence the point about inadequate facilities..As for $400 million or $4 billion I am not asking it to be for better ground facilities.. Why we need the money is immaterial .. Why we should have the money is pertinent point and the answer is because we believe it our right .. Whether we spend it or don't spend or spend foolishly is only our business !

  • clean_game on May 2, 2017, 22:28 GMT

    @Brokensaint: Your problem is lying within you mate. It is the quota system that taking players to Kolpak. I was talking about part time job because if they do not get chance to play for the country, they still can keep playing in domestic circuit. Only about 15 players make that International team at a time. What about the rest?? You think they all have to take Kolpak?? Don't they survive with domestic cricket. If not, then how in other countries they survive?? The point that Abbott made clear is " Financial security and paying for his groceries" but that financial insecurity might be coming from the quota system. SA lost so many talents for the quota system which is not BCCI's fault. At the end of the day, everyone plays for money and that money took them to England. If BCCI says bye to ICC, see what other cricketers does. AB from SA and Shakib from BD will be the first one to take that.

  • sumitkv on May 2, 2017, 20:21 GMT

    @BROKENSAINT : Seriously....Zimbabwe-Bangladesh-Sri lanka-West Indies-India and Pakistan to start with. New Zealand's already broke. Its Indian Money that is keeping them afloat. A fair revenue sharing will see all of these to side with India again.

  • Brokensaint on May 2, 2017, 19:35 GMT

    the bcci form it's own ICC? ??? with which nations ? you can't be part of an international council when your the only one.

  • Brokensaint on May 2, 2017, 19:33 GMT

    clean game buddy you clearly don't understand the south African landscape. take a part time job ???? really ??? these players are full time professionals. in the private sector it's 10 times worse. read my comments again please

  • Brokensaint on May 2, 2017, 19:33 GMT

    clean game buddy you clearly don't understand the south African landscape. take a part time job ???? really ??? these players are full time professionals. in the private sector it's 10 times worse. read my comments again please

  • Brokensaint on May 2, 2017, 19:30 GMT

    please leave then bcci. I for one would love to see an end to the endless dustbowls that get dished out on tours. the bcci is holding the cricketing world for ransom.

  • Bazza_SAF on May 2, 2017, 18:42 GMT

    @currynOz.... And whats your point?? So 400 million isnt enough? In England they installed excelent drainage theoughout all their test grounds for 1 million pounds each. One days play lost to rain at lords costs them 1 million pounds. Point is thats spending money wisely!

