ICC's $400 million offer 'far less than what India deserves'
Amitabh Choudhary, the BCCI's acting secretary, has said the $400 million offer the ICC has left on the table is not "anywhere even close" to the Indian board's contribution to global cricket revenues. Choudhary contended that the Indian market contributed 70 % of the global cricket revenue and that it was natural for India to get the lion's share.
Under the ICC's new finance model, the BCCI's share of ICC revenues across the 2015-23 cycle stands at $293 million. That share is based on the ICC's projected income of $2.7 billion. While the BCCI wanted $570 million in accordance with its revenue percentage under the previous Big Three finance model, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar made a counter-offer of an additional $100 million to bring the BCCI's share to nearly $400 million.
During the ICC meetings last week in Dubai, Manohar placed that offer in person to Choudhary, which the BCCI rejected. The offer was once again made to Choudhary when he sat as the BCCI representative in the ICC Board meeting that eventually passed a new constitution, a new governance structure and the new finance model.
While the ICC constitution comprising the governance structure will be ratified at the ICC annual conference, the revenue model will be approved by the ICC Board separately. "Because it is far less than what India deserves fairly," Choudhary told the Indian Express, when asked why he did not agree to the settlement deal.
While presenting the finance model for the first time this February, Manohar said the basic premise was to allow every member country to get an equitable share. The BCCI objected, saying it could not accept the finance model without any scientific basis. Choudhary reiterated that stand.
"Why do you forget that a disproportionate share of revenues to cricket comes from India? It's very easy and misleading to say that India is getting a disproportionate share. The facts are that over 70 per cent of cricket's revenue world over comes from the Indian market. That [the $293 million offered by the ICC] is not even close to the contribution that India makes."
In addition to hardening its stance over the finance model, the BCCI has also delayed announcing India's squad for the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1. Although the ICC and the ECB, the tournament hosts, are not breaking sweat yet, both are aware the BCCI is trying to use the Champions Trophy to facilitate a deal.
Choudhary said any decision on revoking the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) could only be taken by the BCCI, which has called for a special general body meeting (SGM) on May 7. The Committee of Administrators (COA), appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the BCCI, is vigilant to the BCCI moves. Vinod Rai, the COA chairman, said pulling out of the tournament was "hypothetical" at the moment. Ramachandra Guha, part of the four-member COA, tweeted in his personal capacity, saying a boycott should not be an option.
"Speaking in my personal capacity, as a cricket fan, I believe the Indian cricket team absolutely must take part in the Champions Trophy," Guha tweeted, and went on to add: "Boycotting or threatening to boycott a prestigious international tournament does not become a great cricketing nation."
According to Choudhary the decision was the BCCI's and the COA, in his opinion, had no say in the matter. He also said the broadcaster would be the biggest loser if India were to pull out of the Champions Trophy. "It's common sense; if India doesn't play, it will become very difficult for the broadcasters to even produce [the event]."
Every Single of these countries that voted against BCCI will be queuing up in next ICC Meet to include a Bilateral with India....every single. Pakistani's are already pissed that we are not playing with them anymore and their Chairman has gone on record that India not playing is causing them revenue loss.
Look at the West Indian's...they left India tour mid-way and caused financial harm to BCCI. BCCI was well within its right to sue WICB for causing it losses to the tune of $300 mill, but we let it pass. At that time ICC didnt see it fit to compensate for India and the fact is that we also didnt press this issue too much.....so much for India's generosity.
@BAZZA_SAF : What BCCI is doing for cricket is this ---
1. It is spreading cricket to nooks and corners of India.
2. By organizing tournamnet like IPL it has ensures several of India's non-international players are able to earn good living. And that is superly critical more critical than the game itself .. okay !! A game can never ever have value more that a single human life.
3. It has used the money for construction of stadiums all over India. Facilities are not yet great but they are getting better though much more is desired tbh.
That is just cricket related stuff !! .. Don't get me started on how it helps local economy!
@SUMITKV : IPL is not an ICC event.. The money in question is only from ICC organized tournaments i.e Cricket World Cups and Champions Trophy. It doesn't include bilateral series and tournaments like IPL.Big Bash. The money from is for the host board to keep !
What happens if 1. India does not boycott the CT and sends it team. 2. But a Third rung team with players not even heard off, thereby still hurting ICC's finances while not having to be penalized by ICC 3. Continues to Hold IPL. 4. But IPL as non ICC event, thereby implying that all Revenue generated is for India's to keep. 5. Increase the Number of Team in IPL 6. Increase the allotted Quota of Number of Foreign Players allowed per match to 4. 7. Start playing more cricket with Associate Nations as Non ICC events. Cost of Vising team borne by BCCI. Helps the Associate Nation to hone their skills and any revenue that gets generated is BCCI's to Keep. 8. In all FTP and all ICC, only third Rung players are sent. 9. The IPL Window would have to move from being fixed on Arp-May to being variable. Clashing almost always with Major ICC events. 10. Post about 8 years, form your own Cricket Governing Council stationed out of India. Bye Bye ICC.
Where will the money, for topping up the allocation to BCCI, come from?
Here is an attempted answer, from the data.
.
1. Forecated revenue is $2,700 Mn.
2. The pie-charts above adds up to $1,730Mn, which EXCLUDES ICC.
3. So, (1) - (2) = $970Mn is ICC's, which is much higher than the $750Mn allocated for ICC in the Big 3 formula (30% of $2,5Bn), which itself was considered as fairly good one; then.
4. AND: Part of $280 Mn shown as Associates' is also available. Since it's entirely at ICC's discretion & no amount has been assigned to any Assoc, so far. Even the amounts announced a few weeks ago for AFG & IRE are to be allocated ONLY after they are given the membership.
5. Part of ICC's $970Mn & Assoc's $280Mn are available for ICC to top up the allocation to India to acceptable level. Since it is in NO one's interest for India to abscond the CT, enough will be done to bring them in. The broadcaster will be the 1st one to push for it, far more than India ,or ICC for that matter.
@serious am i.... So am i fed up as nowhere do i read of what the ICC/BCCI are doing for cricket the game!! Its always anout money and this seems to detract from the actual GAME of cricket worldwide.
Its sad to see that other ICC members ganged on India, while India financed their teams inreturn asking of $570million of $1750million indian contribution is more than just justify.
Let's c how the sequence of events should be which will benefit all cricket playing nations in long run. 1) IND pulls out of CT. 2) ICC suspends IND's membership. 3) CT is held, 50% sponsors pull out, only 20% of cricket fans in IND watch the tournament, the event suffers a financial loss. 4) ICC asks IND to reimburse for the loss suffered bcs they pulled out, of course IND rejects it. 5) ICC cancels IND membership, directs all boards to restrict their players from playing IPL. 6) Worst case scenario happens, all IPL playing players reject their boards' directive, their boards ban them. 7) New players (from A teams) are introduced in national teams with a contract with them they will not play IPL for next ten years or will pay 95% of their IPL pay to their boards. 8) all teams get weaker (except of course PK, because their players are unofficially banned by IPL), matches of Full members even with Associate members become more competitive. Continued..
@Bazza_SAF: Its a bizarre claim if someone says BCCI/India invented TV but BCCI what did was to capitalize the broadcasting market unlike other sporting bodies. Yes, we the viewers are fed up with the no.of ads per match but that's how revenue started building up for BCCI. The more the matches, the more the ads, the more the revenue for broadcasters. None have gone on loss, on record for Indian matches in India except the 2007 WC, which is why its called an disaster in all forms. I'm tired & fedup of arguing about this monetary issues, this keeps on going on for days & days.
BIG-3
Figs had not been given in most media, to my knowledge. Let me give it now, to the extent I can.
.
A few key differences between 2014 Vs 2017, first.
.
1. 2014 was share of REVENUE. 2017 shows share in PROFITS (The latter hides what ICC keep-smart)
2. Since the revenue figs had some uncertainty ($2.5 - 2.7 Bn), Shares to each were shown as %.
3. $2.5BN was taken as the base, then.
4. Ad revenue collected, FROM Indian advertisers on ICC events alone was around 70% + or - 10% (It seems, many don't know this.)
5. Though 70% of @2.5 Bn was $ 1,750 Mn, BCCI agreed for just $ 570 Mn (22.8%). That was treated a huge concession on India's part.
.
Now all the % .
1. Ind…..22.8
2. Eng.…11.7
3. Aus....5.0
4. Pak....3.8
5. SA…..3.8
6.WI…...3.2
7. SL...…3.1
8. NZ…..3.0
9. BD……2.6
10.Zim….2.5
11.Assoc..9.8
12. ICC...30.0
Adds up to 101.3 due to rounding (most of them up, since exceeding 0.05)
Now, among the TEN. hardly any change for OZ. Ind took a huge cut. Eng next.
@MARTIN DEARLOVE ... "What happens when a well financed alternative 20/20 league makes a play for the Indian market - and gets endorsed by the ICC - and has access to the foreign stars." ... What makes to think that the Indian fans would prefer an alternate 20/20 league that doesn't have Indian players over the IPL.
Pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy competition if there are no legal issues, if there are any legal issues to pull out, then send a B Team:
Uthappa, Pant, Samson, Nitesh Rana, Manish Pandey, Pandya Brothers, Axar Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Siraj, Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Nadeem & Natarajan.
If ICC is to earn2.7 billion in next 8 years and India is to contribute 70% of it that means India is giving 1.89 billion in revenue to ICC and what they are asking is only 570 million , isn't that fair. Why are other nation crying ? when you don't contribute even 81 million all together. now look at bangladesh, srilanka, west indies and pakistan they are getting 132 million for contributing nothing.Shame on you people.
@clean game... So BCCI now invented cricket on TV ?? Funny that as i remember watching cricket on TV back in the 70s..... Wow mind boggling claims by BCCI supporting indian fans on here!
Dear Criinfo staff, with this debate over BCCI Vs ICC locked down, it would be nice if cricinfo can publish a report with some figures so that people like me will come to relatively right conclusion. I am a big critic of BCCI but I am with BCCI now with the present issue. The article http://www.espncricinfo.com/magazine/content/story/1082858.html changed my mind because it was well written with figures and facts. If you can try to give the figures (if possible) of the following, it might be more helpful to really check whether India's presence/absence really mattered or not. 1. The sponsors (based on which country) of all ICC events from 1975. 2. The total prize money for all the events from 1975. 3. ICC kitty from 1975 to present date. 4. Attendance for all events. 5. TV rights for all ICC events from 1975. 6. Other development initiated by ICC, like more associates, women's cricket and their sponsors if any. Thank you.
@malepas...yes cricket has been around for over 100 yrs but with how many countries involved? If you want BCCI out you must be satisfied with cricket being confined to ECB and CA. NZ will not survive, CSA will not survive, WICB is already dead, PCB can't stop fighting, SLC and Bangla depend on BCCI largesse. Even CA is in a battle with its players and broadcasters are losing money. Let's keep the discussions real buddy.
@malepas : Agreed, cricket has been around for over 100 years. Then the sub continental teams had to pay for the tour of England and Australia over those 100 years. There was little cricket on television over those 100 years. There were less technology implemented in cricket over those 100 years. if you want to live in those 100 years, you actually have to travel and be at ground or buy a radio and listen to the commentary like you did in those 100 years.
Some people here claim that associates needs more grant from ICC to DEVELOP their cricket. Why only BCCI has to take the cut for that to happen? Why not every board share that expenses? Why ICC can't reduce their administrative costs from $160 millions? Most importantly WHO PAID for BCCI to DEVELOP cricket in India?? Did any board or ICC offered financial support for BCCI to develop the game in first place?? Then why now it is BCCI who have to take the CUT to DEVELOP cricket in other countries?? What is the responsibility of ICC then??
@Brokensaint, so what?? Is ICC or BCCI is responsible for that quota system?? Can't they keep playing domestic cricket and EARN money by taking part time jobs? Why move from country, just because of Quota system? If the quota system is in place, a player may not get regular opportunities to play for country BUT will he get opportunity to play for ANY country now with Kolpak?? Check the interview of Abbott in cricinfo (if you're nee to this site) and see what actually made him to go for Kolpak. Yes, it is quota system but it is the financial security that forced him to take Kolpak option?? He even asked the reporters when they asked the reason behind his Kolpak decision " do you guys pay for my grocery bills"" ?? Remember, all are working, playing for money. No one is doing national service mate.
@prash_007 No sky will fall if BCCI goes out, yes will be less money but cricket has been around for over 100 years, all the money BCCI thinks it makes will evaporate once there will just Ranjhi trophy and IPL local remains, money is being offered by International media not because its just India playing but World's leading cricketers playing as well, Smaller boards get money by playing India because of current financial setup but will not be the case once BCCI steps out, so Cricket survived before India and will survive after as well, so take your money and sling your hook or get in line which we know BCCI will as they are not that stupid.
Why no Indian veterans making their views on this public. We need to know why India alone needs to loose money even though India is the epienter of cricket. How come other sports in which India is not thriving are not contributing to India for the sports development. Some people in the forum wants to see India lose money yet wants handouts for their Corresponding countries.
@CHONA : And why should all sacrifices be made by BCCI.. Let other boards cut their share to contribute for Associate funds !!
Reading comments I am afraid end is near for the cricket that we love and have known for more than 100 years. Sadly gentleman game is now changed into money circus by one money spinning board. There are a few who are suggesting a Kerry Pecker like future, others are justifying BCCI has all the right to usurp development money of emerging countrues and some are saying BCCI has more right to have bigger slice of pie even though IPL alone gives them twice that much money in lesser years. Really it's $$$$ and no consideration for emerging teams or even respect for test cricket and all other teams.
BCCI is pretty weak now, thoroughly pummeled by the strange and senseless rulings from Lodha committee. It is very puzzling for Indian fans. The court system is pretty antiquated and failed Indian cricket here. The foreign boards seized the opportunity, rather well. However, now is the time for BCCI to fight and show some muscle at ICC negotiations. @Martin Dearlove, alternative T20 leagues cannot interest the Indian market too much as Indian players will not be allowed by BCCI to participate outside of IPL and Champions leagues.
BCCI needs to be careful though. If the gloves really come off - the ICC will no longer support the IPL being protected - What happens when a well financed alternative 20/20 league makes a play for the Indian market - and gets endorsed by the ICC - and has access to the foreign stars.
@wpbus13.. ...But why are you tired of BCCI tactics?
@MALEPAS ON MAY 1, 2017, 12:43 GMT Will your PCB pay SLC for them to work in profit, SLC has asked more tours with India as any other just to be in profit, WICB owes BCCI $40M like ZI also own money. When BCCI moves out these thing will hit more than ever. I hope PCB and other nations are prepared to give out of there pocket. hnn. BCCI will just form another ICC like board parallel to ICC then we will see how many countries want to stay with ICC with no money.
The financial model presented by BCCI is largely ambiguous and over-cooked just to secure their finances, the biggest reason Big3 idea failed was due to cooked up financial figures BCCI presented which never materialised hence other board members decided to finish this plan, the ICC model looks more fair and the money set aside for associates makes lots of sense, if you don't promote cricket it will die or will take down by one board like BCCI is doing at the moment. The fact remains that by fudging the finances, the only security of finances which BCCI would like by not giving enough money to associates is like killing the goose, we need more countries and it will only increase the revenue for all boards including India, India is looking at this from totally wrong perspective, without ICC members, Indian cricket will not survive but other members will take the cut and keep going on, PCB is example, who BCCI tried hard to cripple but it is still surviving and now doing ok.
We need to spend money on guys like babar azam i am sure cricket will live on with india as a pakistan fan more revenue means we must spend money there are 3 main initatives 1:bring tours back to pakistan 2:Clean the infastructre meaning better pitches better balls and spend money on quality cricket 3:Get more tours to SA CA ECB IND and Spend money on A team and U19s. PSL is fine but without these things we cannot go foward
@wpbus13.....easy for you to say and maybe easy for ICC to do but who will then compensate ECB for enormous loss of revenue? They will not be happy. Let's face it...if world cricket can do without BCCI revenue the ICC would have cut the BCCI loose by now. A lot of people here are so eager to trash the BCCI that they would sacrifice world cricket. So much for their love of the game. Cutting off your nose to spite your face has never been an appealing option to me.
India needs to be reminded they are not bigger than the game. if the try to snub the ICC then even the IPL will crumble when all the nations bans there players from playing. it will only be jerry hatrics and a few obscure internationals that will fill the seats and slowly it will fade away. this this once again underlines the arrogance that surrounds Indian sport at the moment. best way to stop a bully is to stand up to him
ICC needs to stand up to India and call their bluff. If they want to sit out of the CT, so be it! Tired of their strongman tactics!
@TESTSARETHEBEST : Compared to India A v/s India B the IPL is a different beast altogether and it is an established brand with an ever increasing loyal audience . Anyways you are overstating the importance of overseas players in IPL infact apart from AB Devilliers ,Gayle and to little extent Dwayne Bravo Indian /IPL fans don't care much about overseas players , just to draw a parallel Hollywood might be the biggest and most popular worldwide but in India Bollywood and other regional language Films rules the roost . Some Indian actors / megastars enjoy massive fanfollowing without ever being part of any Hollywood/International Film , so to sum up basically Indians are mainly concerned with other Indians .
Some fans are often saying that India does not generate the money by itself and they have to play an opponent in an ICC Event to complete that process but what they are forgetting is that India/BCCI acknowledges the fact and that's why they are not asking for a lion share but just 23 % of the total ICC revenue which still leaves ICC with 77 % and ICC can distribute that 77 % how so ever they please.
@TestsareBest... @BUMSTEER The logic is that India will generate NO revenue from India A versus India B.
Question is ...Generate how much money? yes, It may not generate billions like it used to, but it will certainly generates $292 mil in 8 years ( ICC offer) without sweating. Then why do we need ICC? ICC needs us, not the other way around.
@testsarebest....you may be right but what basis do you have for your assertion? Oz A v Oz B generates tremendous interest and competition amongst Australian viewing public when it occurs. On that basis the same could occur with the Indian public. The success of the IPL amongst the Indian viewing public is not solely or largely due to 'foreign' involvement and there will still be many countries wanting to play India outside the auspices of the ICC just for whatever share of the gate they can get.
@FIJICRICKET-2NDFATHER ON MAY 1, 2017, 8:08 GMT ICC and others don't have the guts sideline India. If would have been the fact ICC won't have make $100M offer and would have taken action against India not submitting squad for CT. They also know they can't survive without BCCI. Just playing the waiting game that too they can play because of BCCI's internal issues that are going on. Otherwise deal would have been sealed by now.
@BUMSTEER The logic is that India will generate NO revenue from India A versus India B. There are other teams involved. It's time that India's bluff was called.
@TestsareBest: Your logic "Whenever India plays, there is another team on the pitch. (I know it is hard for many Indian fans to understand this reality.) So, the revenue has to be shared, if there is to be fairness" makes me LOL. If India plays Netherlands, then India can't even play for their ground staff mate if that is shared. Do you know the expenses of BCCI and do you know how much revenue that BCCI generates?? There is surely another country. then why Pakistan refused to play BD in UAE but suing India for not playing against Pakistan in UAE. They can play each other and SA can play with Zim. Would that gets same money for SA if they play India??
@Chona, you do have problem in your post. The problem is that India getting similar amount of money like other boards and the associates even getting more. How that is possible in this world man. The first thing is it is India who is generation about 70% of the total revenue of ICC and just asking for about 15%. I do not see any problem with this. Zim needs more money than India to develop cricket?? Who gave money to India to develop cricket?? Zim needs more money than India for maintaining 2 grounds and do you have any idea how many grounds, ground staffs/officials India have to maintain?? ICC wants $160 million only for administrative costs and you have no problem with that. India have to maintain the maximum number of ground and pay officials and groundsmen compared to any other country. India do not need to bore that expenses from their IPL kitty mate. IPL is completely different when it comes to money matter.
The other Boards need to learn that you do not bite the hand that feeds you nor do you kill the goose that lays the golden egg. While the BCCI are no angels, just what does the ICC do in the scheme of world cricket? On the surface they have presided over the demise of Zimbabwe and West Indies,, not improved the aspirations of Associates and left Bangladesh wallowing. How much are they needed and what for and where is the accountability. Easy life when you don't generate your own funds but leech off the BCCI.
@Fijicricket-2ndFather: The problem with that is that you literally will not be able to SEE the world cricket sans India. No broadcasters will telecast any game for you to see from FIJI.
I don't understand bcci proposed model as it gives nuts to associates.hw will world cricket globalize without associates
@testsarebest...hard to identify what logic you are using in your argument. India owes nobody anything. It is a simple fact that the ICC as an entity depends on revenues generated by the BCCI. In the interests of fairness ( as you quaintly state), why shouldn't the BCCI contribute the same as all other boards?
Bazza_SAF , NOC matters only when the players play for their country or aspire to play or have a chance to play. NOC does not matter if players retire when thy have lot to offer for their country, I mean very early. Heard a name Brendon McCullum?? He retried from playing for country but keep playing league cricket all over the world. I can bet AB will do the same immediately if BCCI breaks up from ICC and many SA players will join since you have quota system which forced players like Abbott and Rossow to tahe Kolpak option. WI cricketers already on board.
@Bazza_Saf: The NOC for IPL is a requirement by IPL. Barring SL, we can easily withdraw that from IPL playing norms. How many of your SAF players will continue to play for SAF and not retire to earn in 2-3 years of IPL work that would take them a full career to earn. Given your country's quota policies, I can see a fair number of pacers coming over. So, don't threaten us with withholding the NOC. It is a factor only because we require it, as a gesture of goodwill towards fellow ICC members. But if you folks think that there is anything fair about cutting into BCCI's share to fund the entire Associate program, instead of each ICC member taking a proportional haircut, then you have another guess coming.
To be honest with you, India doesn't deserve they money they are demanding. It would be really nice to see the world cricket sans India.
It is hard to understand, when no other board is losing a penny from the new ICC revenue model, why are the fans from Non Indian countries even bothered what BCCI is complaining. If they play CT, good for them. If they don't what problem has anybody got with that. BCCI is not asking for anybody else's share. Its the other way round, all the other members want to have BCCI's share
That's ($400) already a bigger share for India in comparison to rest of all. That means India is the obstacle for overall global interest of cricket,isn't it?
The ICC represents all of cricket and has the right to decide how revenues are apportioned in the interests of ALL COUNTRIES.
The BBCI represents the interests of Indian cricket only and is subservient to the world game. After the world authority decides how it wants to run world cricket, India can decide whether it wants to participate on those terms or prefers to isolate itself.
Whenever India plays, there is another team on the pitch. (I know it is hard for many Indian fans to understand this reality.) So, the revenue has to be shared, if there is to be fairness.
It is time that India and its fans fully understood this reality. If it means a few years with India out in the cold (including non-participation of international players in the IPL), then it will be for the long-term good of the sport and its fans all over the world (including India).
CRICFAN1580022570... BCCI never said anything about players of other countries. Let us consider another scenario. BCCI pulls out of CT. BCCI won't interfere in any matters of ICC. Similarly ICC Shouldn't interfere matters of BCCI. Give both of them a free hand. Lets see for who the players will end up playing. Own country, ICC of BCCI. Please do it sir
There was a period when other cricket boards demanded guarantee money. But since India is now the biggest collector of revenues, the tunes have changed and now they want to reduce India's share. Sometime ago, a critic suggested that the local board should bear the cost of hospitality, travel etc. Any surplus should be that of the host Board. This could be the a solution.
Let us review a look at the two pie charts given above. The new ICC model and the model desired by BCCI. Out of the $2.7 Billion revenue projected, the new revenue spread among full ICC members, Associates etc. leaves a balance of $969 million (about 36% of the projected revenue) as an unaccounted financial overhead. The question that arises is - Where is this money of $969 million being accounted and for what purpose? Can somebody throw light on this deviation?
Even if ICC decides to give an additional $100 million to BCCI, it means that overture is coming from the $966 million not accounted correctly. Assuming ICC can give the BCCI share of $570 million, that leaves still with them $696 million (about 25% of the projected $2.7 billion revenue).
Is it difficult for ICC to manage their overheads with $696 million?
If India leaves, they will take the best international players with them. Money talks and in this case it will shout. It will be like football. Kerry packer have u a trailer, bcci can show u the full movie.
Come on india pull out from CT. Conduct another IPL. Lets see how long BCCI would survive.
What BCCI is doing absolutely right on their side as it is a board of a country. If BCCI thinks that they can earn money without the players of other countries, give them two years to prove that. In this two years India will not play any international matches or even any player from other countries will not play in any indian events. Results will be there very soon.
How can ICC recenue belong to India? Yes India is abif market for ICC but cricket is not owned by India its followed by India. The game is far greater than india and india play agianst anothervteam to make it a match. The revenue in other countries are low becuase india doesnt play in ither countires but they get other country players to play in india. India dorsnt play five match series in SL BNG PAK or WI. How can you claim the money is yours when you get eveyeobe else to come to you and you dont recprictate? Yes without India iCC moght make less money but thats good enough to run cricket without india. The question in what will India do without playing CT?
IPL would not have been so much successful without foriegn players. Money generated from IPL is being spent on raw indian talent. So if think like BCCI, foreign players should say that they have ??% contribution in indian young talent development?? For competitive cricket in future, all full and associate members should get adequate share of ICC revenues to be spent on cricket development rather only feeding to BCCI.
Under the new proposed pie chart no other country but india is taking a cut. Lets forget about the numbers for a second. Does that make sense? Does india see money coming in for rugby, basketball, baseball, football (soccer) from other big nations who makes millions in revenues from those sports to advance those sports in india? This is a 2 way street. Also a business and not narrow mindedness. Why does sharing and caring apply applies for india. In new chart i dont see reduction in revenues for any other country but india. Please explain.
India should pull out of d champions trophy.thats true.how can pcb and slc get equal share of revenue as ca and ecb.
If BCCI is withdrawing from CT, it is possible to conduct the event?
For the country which is generating 70% of total revenue, only 11% is being offered as share. India has to get at least 22% share as per original share. Otherwise, INDIA has to withdraw and can have IPL events twice a year. India will not be affected and automatically all other boards who have voted out India will come and surrender.
@khem...please find out and share with rest of us. There seems to b lot of stomuch pain with certain fans for PCB. Lol
@JRMohan...feels good to feed your ego on Pakistan...was it not the same BCCI asking PCB to vote on big 3. PCB and SA were last two to accept the big 3. BCCI agreed to play number of series and only to then make excuses. PCB like any other board will go on. Also was BCCI not made threats to SA regarding the tour to SA. All this shows how BCCI are now on run when ICC has put the foot down.
What bcci is doing regarding this issue is really pathetic in a word.they are proving their narrow mind again
All those who say BCCI is not going to make the money they are currently making with out playing international teams, you are correct. But what you are also wrong in your assessment that BCCI would not make money the ICC is currently offering. That is, BCCI will certainly make $292 mil in 8 yrs, same amount ICC offering. They don't need ICC membership or need to go great extent to make $292 mil. Why do BCCI need to put all that effort to make billions of $$$$, so that ICC grab it and donate it to countries who nothing but bash India in return. Now we made that clear, let's see how Pakistan is going to make $132 mil. That will be fun to watch.
It's like somebody offers you a job with lot of responsibility but you get same pay or less than what you make now. Why would you make that move? Please publish
For once BBCI walk the talk...lets see if u have the guts to pull out of an event. For far too long u have been using this card. Lets see what u can do talk is cheap
@Chona It is ICC's responsibility to make game global not BCCI's. If ICC wants funds distributed among associates, then every member has to contribute not only BCCI.
I don't know why Pakistan is getting equal share in line with CA, SLC
There is no need to plat in CT, let ICC go ahead without India and then see what comes out? We Indians are happy with the IPL and would love to watch ODI's being played among trams as well.
BCCI argument is old and they need to get over their mindset that Cricket world revolve around India cricket. If India team stops playing ICC teams, cricket will live and go on. It may not be as lucrative but it will survive. Loss is all for BCCI.
India must leave ICC. No use of giving our revenue (70%) to other countries board. If any country wants to earn money, they should enter into bilateral agreements with us.
@J_WRIGHT To improve parity among the teams. ACB gets a lot more money from its domestic game and sponsorship, so, in the end, they will still have far more money then NZC.
This is not the only income stream for teams. The BCCI, for example, will get a lot more money from other sources as well.
Without a parity model, the game could easily stagnate to dominance by the big market countries. And while some people in India, England and Australia seem to think that only those 3 countries matter when it comes to the game, it would be to the detriment of the game as a global sport.
The reason why we all started playing cricket is due to the fact that it's a fun sport. Not because of how much money one board is making. This is not the way to globalize cricket. Cricket is fun to play and an intelligent sport with statistics and numbers. The quality of cricket is due to its players, their diversity, and the passion that they bring to the game. Same goes for umpires and commentators. This is the very basic foundation of what makes cricket great. Not the BCCI or just any one board. Cricket is far greater than that and if you are a true cricketer, no amount of money should be enough to buy your love of the game.
If India does not get money proportional (70%) to revenue it brings, India should leave ICC. No way we should handover our money to other boards, come what may. And if any board wants to earn revenue, they should enter into bilateral agreements with us. Many people in this forum hate India and they want us to feed them as well. Super.
India should pick an unknown squad(Who never played for India and in poor current form) for Champions Trophy.
Why should only India bear the cost of developing Associates. Every other permanent board should learn to give and share amount. Why CA, ECB not being sliced off as India is. Why other permanent boards are not sharing enough why and why India only.
If possible skip the ICC Champions Trophy, if not send a B Team:
Uthappa,Pant,Samson,Nitesh Rana,Manish Pandey,Pandya Brothers,Axar Patel,Sandeep Sharma,Siraj,Kaul,Kuldeep Yadav,Nadeem, Natarajan.
So leave then. India can set up a rival mini-ICC with BCCI the only member board, and India will always be ranked #1. We'll miss your cricketers, but not you, BCCI.
Best option is to keep all teams at 132 million dollars including India and rest of money should go to associates. I see Zimbabwe at 94 million only, why? If you want cricket to prosper in smaller countries then make the share equal. Simply put icc money is icc asset and should be spent equally on main members and emerging nations should not be ignored the way India wants.
And as far as development of associates is concerned. BCCI is asking for only 23 or 26% whatever the numbers are still sharing more 40% of the amount. Every nation should also share. CA,ECB are getting almost same like wise other more stronger nation should learn to share instead of India only one who shares.
Baghels... Some very good points you make. I agree ICC should give a breakdown of the $160 million as that seems a bit steep to pay for a few administrators and possibly a few tournaments?? However India do have to play sonebody and also somebody decent enough to generate these large tv incomes. As for IPL see how it goes without any decent overseas players in it bar a few "retired" guys plus that other countries boards wont issue a NOC for their up and coming players??
Some fans always provide the logic that India does not generate the money by itself and they have to play an opponent in an ICC Event to complete that process but what they are forgetting is that India/BCCI is not asking for a lion share but just 23 % of the total amount which still leaves ICC with 77 % and ICC can distribute that 77 % how so ever they like . Although questions can be asked why ICC operation cost is fixed at $160 million, Why CA and ECB are still getting more or less the same amount especially when there fans in these forums often say that only consider Test Cricket as real Cricket and that they barely watch shorter formats and ICC Events like WC,CT.
@CHONA Example of Football. India was ranked about 160 2-3 years ago now they are 101 not saying this is a direct result of the following India is a kind of associate in Football. India share from FIFA mind you not that much. But ISL a tournament which is an Indian and Indian get money from private institutions. And cricketers like kholi, dhoni, sachin etc. all have stakes in ISL teams this is we talking about indirect money being invested in other Indian sports. Likewise there are other leagues also which cricketers have stake. And bcci is also other sports directly. ISL paid Rs 700CR to AIFF which is governing body of football in India. So instead of taking money out of share of India they should get there house in order. You mean just that BCCI should give money to other nations who are leaking money from numerous ends instead of giving to Indians. In this year IPL they gave one time benefit to most previous women crickers. India has more cricket stadiums then all combined
My point is not that ICC should consider taking money from domestic leagues, I am saying IPL alone is enough to keep afloat BCCI. but just look at teams like Papua new Guinea Nepal etc, they need money so ICC should not budge and keep funds for associates.
Pakistan get less so quit your moaning
ICC earnings are under jurisdiction of ICC. ICC should not be made hostage of India on the pretext of being so called largest money spinner. If cricket had been globalised efficiently in 1980s 90s and 00s rather than concentrating on advertising revenue potential of one country alone then things would've been different. It's ICC money and they should spend on associates. Imagine if India was an associate country then how all of these financial expert Commentators would've felt.
I don't know why we are even discussing about the IPL. Because BCCI earn big from it. Yeah they do. Can they go ahead and make it bigger!! Sure Can anyone else can go ahead and create the same event like IPL!! I don't think so. IPL franchise choose their player based on performance not on the basis of nationality. They have rejected so many great foreign players in the past. At this moment BCCI know how to manage a business in a much better way than any other cricket board at the moment and give the maximum benifit to Indian player. Over the last 30 years Indian Cricket have given birth to so many legends and a God (Sachin Tendulkar) they were rewarded well and listened to by the BCCI. Even after they got retired their are still building the Indian National Team in so many way. And that's how you create a fan base!!
I fully support a pull-out! No matter what'll happen in the aftermath.
If you consider earnings each country gets from its own respected leagues then still India is getting far more than others and they should be getting far less of a handout from the ICC.
India should abandon the international game. International leagues are for small useless countries. Does the US really care about international leagues, no. I would rather watch the championship of the NBA than the Olympic basketball. India accounts for most of the TV rights and sponsor money earned. Focus should be on the World Cricket League. Hire out the best foreign players, even Pak, and say no to Euro controlled organization.
@Chona: Boards get 20% of the amount made by the players, even in your argument whether other boards get it, sounds lopsided. Doesn't it ? ACB, WICB & SA make most of it, even NZ as well. The only major board which hasn't earned through IPL for 9 years is PCB, they earned their pie in the 1st year of IPL only. Other boards are not earning any amount for sending their players to other T20 leagues across the globe other than the home country.
The icc is in control of organising icc events. The host country get money to host the games. India plays against the other nations. Is it india who makes the money or icc who is the organising entity. Money goes directly to the icc. They share it with the members. Who's money is it? India has a choice not to wtach or buy the tv rights. Its offer and demand. Icc don't have to share if they dont want to. If you play under the banner of the icc you must follow their rules. If not you need to move. India just go. Cricket will survive without you. The game is bigger than any 1 cuntry.
@Chona: According to your logic, then ICC should consider the earnings from Big Bash, PSL, BPL, WI - T20 format, SA's upcoming format, ECB's format from 2020 as well rite & adjust their collections accordingly ? Why this double standards ? Almost every team is taking advantage of their fans through T20 franchises, the only difference is there's an window for IPL other than that, there's no major difference over here. Indians are not even taking part in any of those leagues, infact not just the players, even the boards are earning a pie in the IPL from those players. Argument works both ways mate.
@CHONA - Has the ICC considered the earnings from PSL, Big Bash, CPL etc while calculating the share for other countries? Also, ECB will be starting an IPL-style tournament from 2020. Will ECB's share be reduced at that time?
One thing everyone forgets is that India makes billions of dollars through IPL. Does world get anything from this pie? No. So why appear as a victim if they don't get 570 million.
@CHONA ON APRIL 30, 2017, 16:11 GMT Point is not whether associates should get there share or not. Point is why India only bears the maximum cost for them. And in most of associates nation most of cricketer pool they have Indians and other south asian's only. So cricket can never be soccer. And India in past and present has helped associates. Rather than giving money to everyone money should be given to those who are capable of being competive in near future. This choice must be of bcci and bcci only as it is there money.
@Chona: No one's against promotion of the sport in newer countries but all nations should invest in it. Why should the responsibility to be bared by just 1 board ? ACB & ECB are getting the same amount as they did under Big 3 model only BCCI is taking an hit. Is that how fairness is seen in your world ? It was ECB who wanted limited no.of teams for both CT & WC, it wasn't an BCCI doing. As for BCCI, the more the matches, the more revenue for them. More over these figures aren't precise either = they have to be seen in good faith, according to SM. Lets call it a deal, if ICC makes more amount than what was projected, will they share the amount to BCCI for their larger cut or will they add to their own balance or again share it equally among all ? This is like saying, A does the hard work & earns money while B, C, D make merry doing nothing. On top of it, they criticize A, shamelessly eating "A's" pie. At least in my place, it doesn't work like that, we're grateful usually.
It's strange to see India asking slice out of emerging nations deserved fund. India, if it's as strong a market as it believes then should make up loss through sponsors alone and can do it too due to religion like following in country. But why stop development of emerging nations?
A country which worships cricket and could be a cricket super power, but pretty much at the bottom of all other human development indices, could put $170 million to real good use.
DHAVAL_BRAHMBHATT: So, why all the talking, let's do it if you're so profusely convinced on your part. And let's see who survives and who doesn't! I'm all for India goes on her own way if she keeps complaining and whinning all the time. Cricket survived and survived very well when India was nothing significant but an average no star power team with pretty much no money to offer. And it will do so or bettet today with or without India. To your point, perhaps less exessive money but better and honest cricket!
Ok let BCCi bare the cuts. I want these same nations to fund other sports in India. I wonder how many of these international countries & organizations are helping for promotion of other sports in India ? The result NADA. EPL clubs travel to India to promote their clubs, I recall ManU doing it, now I don't follow so no clue who's doing at the moment. But they've large clubs, bars as well in some of the cities. But what's the EPL doing to promote soccer in India ? NADA. I don't recall IPL franchises traveling to other countries to promote their teams. Anyways, with that being said.. Lets make it a 2 way deal a. BCCI will take $290 or $400 million, what ever b. BCCI agree not to forfeit or withdraw from ICC matches, exception playing against Pak
Now let the bodies (minus SC teams): a. Develop other sports in India, I don't care which sport other than cricket b. Send in their players to take part or take Indians in their domestic leagues to help them improve their game.
If we want cricket to prosper like Soccer. Then revenues need to go to associates as is decided. If we want to continue to make cricket as elitist game then Indian option will be followed. Choice is yours, cricket loved world over or cricket only followed by one nation.
CRICKETCHAT: I bet you had no problem when ECB and CA used to dominate cricket and do nothing for associates. At least BCCI helped Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal. We supported Pakistan's right to be a co-host after the terrible scenario with regards to safety of Sri Lankan players when ICC threatened to strip their right. BCCI has done more for associates and commercial aspect of game than any other board. He who puts in the most deserves the most. ICC's socialist agenda will be their own downfall. Please publish, cricinfo. Kindly publish, cricinfo.
CRICKETCHAT: Domination and hierarchy are part and parcel of life.
From the start ICC has always been run on ameteur basis. It's a past history that it always discouraged professionalism in cricket. It was only Kerry peckar who gave the professional concepts in cricket that cricket started to grow as a professional sport. Kerry pecker was criticised a lot but now after his death he is started getting some recognition for his services to cricket. Similarly with now India with his huge financial set up has become the richest cricket nation. Instead of discouraging India they should give them what they deserve. The reason why England and Australia couldn't achieve financially even after more than 150 years of playing cricket is because of their non professional attitudes and that's the reason that cricket never flourished in these two countries. They should try to become financially as strong as India rather than playing politically. ICC should be doing more in this regard.
@CRICKETCHAT The very ICC earlier agreed to such setup, which was operational since 2014
May not be a bad idea for India to withdraw from CT. This is a pivotal moment in ICC history. What I would like to see is that no one country can dominate ICC, no matter who they are. Period.
GEICOCAVEMAN: We Indians are the reason cricket earns billions.
AF and Wicb will be with India, if we pull Bcb and SA, ICICI will become a joke,just watch.
@needgreenpitches4bowlingallrounders . United Nations has only 5 permanent members though there are many other members. If ICC does not want to pay then BCCI certainly has other options. The game will go on everywhere without India but with less money in player's pockets. Atleast Indians will earn and spend on their own rather than subsidize others.
Guha cannot air personal comments, it is inappropriate and weakens the bargaining system and makes India's stance vulnerable. All such talking heads should not be part of an administrative set up; at least they need to be sworn to secrecy under oath.
I think that India should host an Associates T20 cup during the CT after pulling out. Ireland, Afghanistan, Nepal, UAE, Netherlands, should join Mumbai, Delhi, TN, Karnataka and one more Ranji team. Offer that to the broadcasters. Let the ratings tell you what is what.
CRICFAN8211556802 - In India, leagues are organized for badminton, kabaddi and wrestling as well. Big companies have sponsored these untested concepts, and earned profits after their success (especially kabaddi which has enjoyed 3 great seasons). It wouldn't take half the effort to find sponsors for cricket in India.
The b hurt anti indian brigade is here i guess. India whines it seems. If at all this country pulls out, this tiny game will just roll on like a small time sport. I hear comments like does india make revenue from shrhyar and some others about mighty aus or something. Bring the money first will u? You can talk all u like with posters or gigantic banners with ur great comments. BRING the money like india does. Thats how talking is done.Can u? Nooo..just more 'points' n comments. hahahah. thts all u cn do.If india goes alone, the indian fans would still carry this game and will prosper. we'll see who dies alone. You know what. Im proud of this scenario. Cricket or otherwise, im feeling proud of this country's strength. And im proud of the indian fans below too. Others shud accept something.Its just beyond most of u. Whine all u want meanwhile. Arrogance u say? YEs. I think its time we rub it in. Cos u keep asking for it! And now...we're loving it when we keep our feet down.ROarrrrr.
While everybody is just focused on only highlighting the amount of revenue generated, the key point that is not being presented by administrators and fans alike is the size/scale of infrastructure that BCCI has to maintain. It recently introduced 5 new test venues which makes it 26 test venues and many other venues. They have 10 times the infrastructure that they need to maintain compared to its nearest rivals. For example, If ZIM needs 94 million to maintain its 2 test venues and handful of other grounds then imagine the scale of BCCI's infrastructure. Inspite of getting these funds why is PCB and SL always poor and bankrupt or close to bankruptcy and SL time and again requesting BCCI to bail them out by arranging a series. Remember how many series BCCI arranged wth SL in last few years to bail them from the debts they incurred post 2011 WC. At one point Fans were bored to death watching Ind vs SL time and again. No wonder SL/Pak need more because they got used to having free handouts
How do the indians fans believe that sponsors will pay them same once india cut down their relationship from int cricket(how much sponsors pay them for ranji,dulip trophy?).sponsors and companies pay only when they can see profit in return and tell me how much profit they can earn from ranji games(which is watched by merely handful of people).sposors dont go by sentiment but by profit(they wont say let"s all sponsors help bcci in their crisis, will they?)Consequently, with less money from sponsors, how bcci can pay more than double than now to the int players for ipl as all indians fans r claiming?
@NEEDGREENPITCHES4BOWLINGALLROUNDERS, What you mean by 'morally correct' Shashank Manohar ? What morality is there in seeking more than contributing??? This so called morality has brought confrontation.
May be the Supreme Court will understand that Srinivasan and others, were after all very competent businessmen who drew hard bargains in their dealings with ICC. Throwing everyone out, has led to a vacuum in BCCI leadership and this is adversely affecting the revenue. There is a lesson here.
India should pull out of CT and indian watch samson playing in ranji trophy. Indian fans will not miss maxweel, stoakes etc. icc will still make lot of money, there are fans all over the world. IPL does not have intesnsity and passion of international cricket. I do not know how many teams play it
I really suggest India should boycott this Champions Trophy. Let us see the effect. Based on WC07 experience if India must be playing at least semi-finals or close to that stage in every tournament, things will surely go crazy in near future. People watch the game believing its not WWE... so please don't take the game of cricket to that level.
India should go ahead and send a C team to the champion trophy and then just pull itself from all the following ICC Events. People are underestimating the work done by the BCCI of the last couple of years to create this fan base and that's why it deserve the biggest cut. Aus and Eng are playing cricket long before than India almost 100 years ahead of the BCCI what have they done so far to get a biggest cut. If you want a fair share of the Revenue then you should generate it as well. There is lot of opportunity ICC should have tried to promote the game like FIFA does. BCCI is only asking for 20% of the revenue when it generates 70% of it, and those who are calling BCCI selfish let me ask you if ECB and ACR is generation were generating that much of revenue would they go ahead and give up their share??. Also learn about the salary structure of the players who play domestic cricket under BCCI and compare it with other nations. You will see where BCCI spends all the money.
So associates are back to square one, then?
PCB should not settle for same as other boards. With PSL it should demand more. It is not in the same league as Bangla, Siri Lanka WI and NZ cricket boards.
It took ICC 4 years to be in profit after 2007 washout.
There are many people commenting in here who have no clue how things work. To those that think that an ICC event will go on if India does not partake in it, is like living in a fool's paradise. You just have to look back at WC 2007 to see what happened with India didn't make it to the 2nd round. WICB went broke. To say that ICC will generate money through broadcasting rights without India, is naive. I am hoping to see a comment from Star TV who holds the rights to ICC tournaments. I am sure they will say that producing the event will not be economically feasible for them if India does not partake. If they don't, ICC gets no monies and in fact ECB might go bankrupt. I am all for India not participating in CT2017 and beyond. In fact, I am all for India leaving ICC. Who cares? IPL provides a lot of dough to India and that's how it needs to be (and it will even if foreign players are not involved).
Some people here don't even read the article. BCCI makes 1.5 billion in profits for ICC while rest of world makes 700 million. BCCI is only asking for 26% only. And they are offering 14% while rest of world is getting almost 3 times to what they contribute to profits. Now how is it fair.
How on Earth do the ECB & Cricket Australia who host the iconic Ashes get the same as other boards? They Should get at least 20% each. Were it not for the Ashes there would be No Cricket.
IMO when Srinivasan produced this big 3 model most of my Indian buddies were against it. Now when morally correct guy like shashank manohar is trying to correct big 3 model same people are opposing it. Not sure what most Indian fans really want. At least remaining teams are steady in demand for equity!
I really think India has a big domestic cricket infrastructure. They should retire from International cricket and focus on domestic cricket. Doing so will definitely fulfill their financial goal and best of all they don't have to share revenue.
Indian fans should watch matches involving India, should India chose to send team for CT and make ICC fully aware of the situation.
I think we should understand the scenario why BCCI is expecting more. Out of all cricket playing nations except Asian countries no other country has Cricket as a primary sport and popularity is not high. In terms of economy India is way ahead of other Asian countries. The Market of India is huge, if we multiply market of all cricket nation including Pak still they are not matching the India. Because Pak and other Asian economy is so poor with weak purchasing power their high population is not matching. Now remove such a big market and then you see big loss in Market. Perfect Example 2007 WC, India out the Market gone...
...And for those who are pinning their hopes on China being a cricketing power, newsflash, in the WCL tournament happening currently, they haven't crossed 75 runs in any match and they are struggling to bat 25 overs! keep on hoping boys!!! :D
Strange stance from ICC members. Even if the BCCI offers to give them what they would get under the ICC formula, they are still opposed to the BCCI offer. Deny India seems to be their motto.
How does PCB which owns PSL get the same as Bangla Cricket board &,Sir Lanka Board?? Both PCB with PSL & West Indies with the smaller Carbbean Prem League should get more than Bangla and Siri Lanka Cricket Board.
Guha is a very good cricket historian. And, I had enjoyed most of his writing, in the past.
But, as a member of a committee which is still in the middle of an assignment, and which is yet to complete the job, it is just not right to put up his personal view in the public space.
I had never ever seen/ heard any member, of any committee, any time expressing his PERSONAL views, in the PUBLIC SPACE, till the assignment is over.
Even though India generates ~70% of ICC's revenue, BCCI isn't asking for even 35%! Pretty generous IMO.
@DRMEISTER - CT will not stop if India goes out in the group stage. But a lot of Indians will stop watching. Remember WC 2007?
India should pull out of ICC for all tournaments....other countries are better off without India and that way everyone will be happy
@CRICFAN0577246947 - As if sharing wealth will suddenly make us the apple of everyone's eye. How many current players will agree to remain with their boards without a decent salary? How much would the boards be able to pay? If a player decides to retire from international cricket, what can his board or the ICC do?
West indies doesn't even exists in the world and they will get $132 m. Seriously!!!!!!
I hndrsrand BCCI's stance but i think they are going overboard with comments like CT would not be viable with India ... its a games what if India loses the group stafes will CT stop and will India stop watching?
11.TIGERS BCCI helped Bangladesh cricket a lot during its infancy and still doing it. Didn't expect this at least from BCB but i guess all ganged up so BCB really didn't have any choice.
@RUESTER - IPL can be expanded to 15 - 20 teams. Many cities in India don't have teams currently. There are many companies willing to buy teams.
To all those who disagree with BCCI how would you feel if you work more than your colleague but both of you get equal bonuses at the year end?
@ MIKEPATT - Just one question, how many matches did Steve Smith play in Big Bash?
Work hard and get less money. That sounds like equality. Welcome to the new age of equality.
India should play hard ball. This is for the next 10 years. It is time cricket became like other sports where the focus is on leagues than between nations. ICC can hold a world cup now and then.
@bangguyraj... we shall see who will die alone india or ROW ..,lets just wait and watch mate...
ICC without BCCI is like fish without water.
From Bangladesh, let me point out an important thing. This secretary has already pointed out what is the BCCI's rights and what they deserve to get. But, this secretary man, I think is not permanent in BCCI. Everytime there is a new meeting in ICC, everyone had to deal with a new face. First, BCCI should stable its board's head I mean to find someone like CEO or PRESIDENT for this job and then could play their music. Also they should find a new model which can be accepted by all the boards, I am sure all the boards will agree with a model which can benefits all. But first BCCI needs a permanent person for that job and then bring a suitable formula. Other than that, I think it's a waste of time talking about this and that.
The situation is similar to hardworking employee denied his money and his manager pacifying him with the salary he is offered. All the full members of ICC are greedy to expect a share of Indian money. BCCI is being treated this way because it improved the business of ICC. India should have been relaxed like pakistan. Every other country is sympathizing with pakistan and that too after facilitating a terrorist attack on a visiting cricket team. Lets sit down and evaluate the revenue every country brings and see what each one deserves. BCCI taking a giant cut in revenue is stupidity. India should pull out and even if it doesn't Indians living abroad and making western countries prosperous need to understand how little they are valued. They have been plundering Indian wealth for too long.
I think what many are forgetting is that India's population too is over 1 billion, that is more than 8-10 times than any other participating nation. The huge share of revenue from India is possible due to this size and you need more money to create infrastructure etc to cater to this population. Otherwise cricket will not be able to generate so much revenue in future from India. bcci should also show more transparency in utilizing the money given to it by icc to make it more popular throughout India.
I'm a little confused that there are suggestions that if the BCCI pulls out of the ICC that the IPL will attract every international cricketer under the sun. Currently there are 8 IPL reams who can field a maximum of four overseas players, each team may have two other overseas players warming the bench. 6 x 8 = 48. I don't think the loss of 48 players will force the end of international cricket. Example Tymal Mills does not even play first class cricket due to injury, he has hardly played any international cricket. I'm pretty sure England can survive without him.
Mighty Australia rules cricket not Ind LOL!! We're playing since 1880's. Aus is the greatest country in the world. Everyone wants to be Australian because we are so much better than everyone. Aus has the best weather, the best people and the best sports. I'd rather we were more in tune with Europe and America (even though we are better than them) than Asia!!! No cricket without Australia . Case closed!!!
Still whinning! There is a big difference between $400 million and $293 million. And India is pushing its luck on ICC generosity of the additional $107 millions. The world cricket is larger than India. And nobody is a must. It's about playing competitive cricket and as long as we have good competitive series and tournaments among all the countries and leagues, money will pour no matter what. And this has nothing to do with India. If India decides to pull off, let her. The world cricket will do as good or even better (true cricket not corporate cricket) but India will die alone!
@Calvin Palmer Warbah : I am not surprised to see another great comment here from you. ICL could not even get enough players in their previous edition, forget about the grounds. It is time for BCCI to say bye bye to ICC and concentrate on domestic cricket and IPL. They can add mini IPL in the USA, by joining hands with USA cricket board who do not see ICC eye to eye. There will be a new type of Kolpak comes up with lot of players announcing retirement from International cricket to play in IPL. You can enjoy Ashes though. I am not sure whether ICC will get enough money even to stage any word cups with their administrative costs running into @160 millions.
Nouveau riche behaviour will not endear you to the rest of the cricketing faternty. Tell me how manly people come to watch your domestic matches. Once you ditch the ICC, only geriatric foreigners will play in your league, as ICC will not allow current players to join your league. Wake up to reality, if you don't share your wealth with the powers that be, you will be turned into paupers.
If ICC was a company, I would buy 1 share and demand an equal dividend as much as someone having 70%share.
The pymt should be in accordance to revenue generated - That's fair. Thereafter, each board should contribute a percentage (taxation style) to associate boards. Usually I am not in favour of BCCI but I think they do have a fair point here. This is the old empire trick - Not too dissimilar to divide and rule!
Forget telecast...I doubt if there would even be a single cameraman on the field without India playing clt20. The other countries are at risk of losing 90% of the revenue. I am in favor of associate nation too. So let every nation provide 10% of the share instead of just taking t away from India alone.
@ CALVIN PALMER WARBAH,
Without BCCI, No ICC mate. Take out 70% of the income and work out yourself. Ind got nothing to loose thay can still generate income by just organizing T20 games using money thirsty international players who will retire to play in India... Because we are cricket mad people and we need the money that we contribute to build stadiums and facilities. Why not we give a go W/o BCCI for a year and see what happens mat... cricket will die brother.... why not contribute 20M from other countries towards associates? try that...
Why ICC is cutting only BCCI revenue to give associate Is it BCCi duty to give other
India plays quality competitive cricket, their rankings in all three formats are good, infra structure is at our with the best, talent pool looks healthy and promising, fan following is any sports bodies dream. There are many who can't digest this so the ganging up is not too surprising. But administrators should rise above petty one upmanship and work for the common good.
@CRICINFOUSER then icc always use sugar free substitutes on their desserts. perhaps that is for the best. india moans how india makes 70 percent of the revenue, but does india make all that revenue alone? surely the revenue made in an india-england home series is more than that in an india-zimbabwe home series? sure 290 million may be less than what india deserves, but its alot more than what india will make as a pariah cricketing nation.
@KARACHIDUDE23 - Agreed that money is generated when India plays against international teams. Could you tell us about how much money is earned in a match where 2 international teams play. Ashes earns good money, no doubt. But what about NZ-SA series, or NZ-Aus or WI-Pak series?
India's sheer weight of cricket TV viewers may help generate 70% of all world cricket income. But is the Indian cricket team playing those games by themselves??? The BCCI is once again doing the game and its country a disservice by touting greedy rhetoric. If the BCCI wants to go it alone who are they going to play? Why not help build the game to the benefit of all that love to play and watch it.
@IMRAN_ABBAS: so did ICC. If ICC reduce share in of all full member by 10% then I will if all agree
Why only reducing BCCI share for associates. Or should be at par. And ICC needs to get money out of its pocket for associates not to cut India share. Let's reduce 10% from all full members and see if they still vote in favour of new model.
Can someone explain why New Zealand is given the same funding as Australia?
ICC should tell the other cricket boards to stop sending players in IPL and stop playing cricket with India. ICC should ban India from participation in CT.
Offcourse, ICC and all the cricket boards know that a cricket tournament without India is like a dessert without sweetness. It would generate no profit and ICC would be held responsible by the broadcasters. Hence they have no option but to be a good subordinate and wait patiently till BCCI decides what to do next.
This is a part of the problem for BCCI - BCCI has a member of COA who personally thinks against what BCCI is trying to negotiate. Dear Mr. Guha, a country is not going to be a great cricketing nation by giving up its fair share of revenue.
without international cricket how come BCCI generate much revenue. in my opinion, it is all because of international cricket and international players, BCCI generates that revenue.
Dear BCCI you must also understand that without playing under the ICC you wouldn't earn either. Without playing under ICC's model codes, conducts and regulations BCCI is ineffective. India is a democratic country, thus ICL can form it's own board and they can also find players playing under the ICC umbrella.
Classic Mr. Guha! While I have great respect for Guha as a historian, an academician and a cricket fan, I must ask if his ideologies are in line with Indian cricket's best interests. His stellar literary works notwithstanding, I can't see how Mr. Guha can possibly stand up for Ind's interests without seeming at last partially hypocritical considering the general theme of many of his literary works. Again, this is not a criticism of his books, which I actually enjoy reading. This unfortunately, again calls to question the criteria for selection of the CoA by the SC - a case of good intent coupled with ignorance causing heavy damages.
we r with BCCI..NO problems as Cricket fan if we dont play CT..stay strong BCCI
Looks more like the BCCI is the one that Earns the Money by selling Top Quality products and series like the IPL that fans Watch and other Failing boards want free money to cover up for their Incompetence!
Why else does Zimbabwe Cricket Assoc get less money? Don't see the so called fair minded other boards complain about fairness there do we?
The BCCI and ICC should urgently figure out which number between 293 and 570 allows both sides to declare victory. Otherwise, the two sides will use destructive ways to figure out how much or how little they need each other. The fans of Cricket will suffer in the process.
I think this all started when Mr Manohar rejected the big 3 idea, as uptil now this model was acceptable by ICC and other nations. Manohar subsequently resigned but was held back, in effect India is fighting its own man,
Dear BCCI you must also understand that without playing under the ICC you wouldn't earn either. Without playing under ICC's model codes, conducts and regulations BCCI is ineffective. India is a democratic country, thus ICL can form it's own board and they can also find players playing under the ICC umbrella.
BCCI doing funny things at the moment
Stay strong BCCI. Please pull out of Champions trophy. We really want to see how much pressure of your own crowd you can absorb when all the other nations will be playing the ICC tournaments and Indian team watching it on tv. We also really want to see if Steve Smith or Ben Stokes kind of players could hang their test boots for playing in your bowler bashing league.
BCCI should not give up! This is not to be seen as bullying....Its downright logical...You look at the contribution to the overall revenue and accordingly apportion...Simple. We should take a strong stand now.
ALLROUNDCRICKET its international cricket money not not their money, ICC nor India benefit from india's domestic season's, india playing international teams generates money, so the money should be distributed equally in my humble opinion
BCCI must not forget that they are earning from this sports.
No need to back down from this stance. Ind fans are behind the CoA and BCCI mgmt on this matter.
The BCCI has no right to these welfare handouts.
No other international sport governing body gifts its income to whichever national federation happens to share the same nationality as the private TV stations which pay the most money.
A quick look at the BCCI's published financial statements last night revealed the problem. They have a huge income, but their spending is completely out of control.
In effect, the spendthrift BCCI is only solvent with the arrival of quadruple-sized welfare handouts from the ICC.
India's TV stations contribute a lot of money, but the BCCI is trying to pretend that that is somehow thanks to them because without the ICC's inflated welfare payments it can't pay its bills!
I don't understand why icc is giving importance to bcci... !!! Let bcci to play alone and let the game without politics. Other countries can play without bcci.
Right so by this article it seems like ICC wants to evenly distribute the share of BCCI to members who aren't generating enough income? Fail to understand why? Seems like organized loot here. How about a model where they get a proportional share of income. BCCI can pull its weight for the champions trophy because they know how much money the Indian team following can generate, cricket not India is the biggest looser here if the negotiations fail.
Concur. I think it's time the BCCI stopped contributing to the ICC. I eonder how they'd manage without their FREE MONEY from the BCCI.
hard luck but show must go ONN...
stay strong bcci !! don't back down
stay strong bcci !! don't back down
hard luck but show must go ONN...
Concur. I think it's time the BCCI stopped contributing to the ICC. I eonder how they'd manage without their FREE MONEY from the BCCI.
Right so by this article it seems like ICC wants to evenly distribute the share of BCCI to members who aren't generating enough income? Fail to understand why? Seems like organized loot here. How about a model where they get a proportional share of income. BCCI can pull its weight for the champions trophy because they know how much money the Indian team following can generate, cricket not India is the biggest looser here if the negotiations fail.
I don't understand why icc is giving importance to bcci... !!! Let bcci to play alone and let the game without politics. Other countries can play without bcci.
The BCCI has no right to these welfare handouts.
No other international sport governing body gifts its income to whichever national federation happens to share the same nationality as the private TV stations which pay the most money.
A quick look at the BCCI's published financial statements last night revealed the problem. They have a huge income, but their spending is completely out of control.
In effect, the spendthrift BCCI is only solvent with the arrival of quadruple-sized welfare handouts from the ICC.
India's TV stations contribute a lot of money, but the BCCI is trying to pretend that that is somehow thanks to them because without the ICC's inflated welfare payments it can't pay its bills!
No need to back down from this stance. Ind fans are behind the CoA and BCCI mgmt on this matter.
BCCI must not forget that they are earning from this sports.
ALLROUNDCRICKET its international cricket money not not their money, ICC nor India benefit from india's domestic season's, india playing international teams generates money, so the money should be distributed equally in my humble opinion
BCCI should not give up! This is not to be seen as bullying....Its downright logical...You look at the contribution to the overall revenue and accordingly apportion...Simple. We should take a strong stand now.