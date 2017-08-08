Jadeja becomes No. 1 Test allrounder and bowler

Ravindra Jadeja has overtaken Shakib Al Hasan to become the No. 1 Test allrounder, to go with his No. 1 ranking in the Test bowling charts. Jadeja, who has been suspended for the third Test against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets at an average of 28.76. He has also contributed 85 runs, with a highest score of 70*, which came in the SSC Test.

Two centuries in the first two Tests against Sri Lanka also helped Cheteshwar Pujara move to No. 3 in the Test batting rankings, climbing up one place, while Ajinkya Rahane broke into the top 10, moving up five spots to No. 6. Rahane has scored 212 runs in two Tests so far, with one fifty and one century.

A fine all-round display from Moeen Ali in England's 3-1 series win over South Africa helped him retain his No. 4 spot in the allrounder rankings, while moving up three positions to a career-best 21st slot in the batting rankings. Moeen struck 252 runs and finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets at an average of 15.64, becoming the first player to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-Test series. His wicket tally in the series included a ten-wicket haul in the first Test at Lord's.

James Anderson's 20 wickets against South Africa pushed him up to No. 2 in the Test bowling rankings, displacing R Ashwin, while Jonny Bairstow moved to No. 7 in the batting charts, after finishing as the second-highest run-getter in the Tests against South Africa.

