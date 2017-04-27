ICC's $400 million offer to BCCI still on table
The door has not yet been completely shut on the BCCI as far as the ICC's finance model is concerned. ESPNcricinfo understands that immediately after the BCCI was outvoted at the ICC Board meeting on Wednesday, the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar informed Amitabh Choudhury, the BCCI secretary, that the settlement offer of an additional $100 million was still on the table.
Under the new finance model, the BCCI stands to receive $293 million from the ICC revenue across an eight-year cycle. The BCCI had wanted $570 million - the share it would have received under the previous Big Three finance model - but Manohar had made a counter offer of an additional $100 million over the $293 million to raise the Indian board's share to nearly $400 million.
On Wednesday, the ICC board read the letter submitted by Choudhury on the mandate given to him by the BCCI and rejected his proposal.
How did the BCCI lose?
Hours before before the ICC Board met, Choudhury and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri conducted discussions with heads of various boards such as the ECB, Cricket Australia, the WICB, Associates representative Imran Khawaja, and Manohar.
It is understood that both BCCI representatives wanted to try and find a "middle path" on the finance model. The idea was to get as close to the $445 million figure the Committee of Administrators (CoA, appointed by Supreme Court of India to supervise the BCCI) had asked Manohar for in March.
There was then a separate meeting between Choudhury and three members of the ICC working group, which had drafted the new constitution. Manohar, ECB president Giles Clarke and CA chairman David Peever once again placed the offer of an additional $100 million to Choudhury.
"Earlier the offer had been made by Manohar, but this was a formal offer from the ICC working group. He [Choudhury] turned it down," an official said. "He was told that in that case the original proposal had already been approved in February and we can't change that. Hence the ICC model went through."
With Choudhury refusing to enter a discussion on the settlement deal, the ICC working group was left with no choice but to ask for a show of hands. The BCCI was taken aback when Full Members whom it understood to be in its corner swayed to the ICC side. The BCB, Zimbabwe Cricket and the WICB have been BCCI allies for a long time, but on Wednesday they voted against it. The case of the BCB and ZC was surprising only because both had submitted strong reservations at the outset of the ICC Board meeting. ZC even called the draft constitution "discriminatory."
The official said one main reason behind these three boards changing stance was the ICC's decision to provide them financial help. It is understood ZC could be given $19 million to clear its debt while the WICB had asked for $40 million as a grant.
What now for the BCCI?
A ray of hope still exists, considering Manohar wants the BCCI to be happy. A source who has worked closely with Manohar since he arrived at the ICC last year said he has no "desire to alienate" the BCCI. He has asked the ICC to continue engaging with the BCCI.
The other reason for the BCCI remaining optimistic was a significant decision the ICC Board agreed on: to move the finance model out of the constitution. The BCCI feels there is still some room for manoeuvre.
The working group will meet once again during the ICC's annual conference in June to approve the final changes to the constitution, governance structure and finance model - all of which would be finally ratified by the ICC Board. "All the boards want this resolved also," the official said. "What happened yesterday does not mean India has diminished."
Choudhury told the ICC that he would need to head back to the BCCI, which will take a final decision at a special general body meeting (SGM).
The official said India still had the bargaining power because of its importance in bilateral cricket. He pointed out that the ICC might need to increase its settlement offer and "go beyond" the proposed $100 million.
"There are two ways of resolving this now. One is the SGM says okay, 390 is good. Let us go ahead. The ICC will agree immediately and resolve it. Or [the SGM] says we need more time. Then there will be another round of negotiations [with the ICC]."
However, the scope of any further negotiations, the source pointed out, were remote. "He [Manohar] would still want to negotiate with the BCCI, but would he take it beyond $390 million? Questionable."
One other interested party, which could play the catalyst, is the CoA. It has been keeping a close watch on the events in Dubai this week. Any decision taken by the BCCI office bearers would need to be conveyed to the CoA, which would need to approve anything that is sent in writing to the ICC as per the court order. "The CoA can step in, but it will only step in also at $445 million," the official said.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Comments have now been closed for this article
Indians are living in fool's paradise....ICC boycott will make India pay....Imagine IPL without international players??? It will bring zero benefits to indian cricket...IPL without Indian players will b good idea as ICC can also include Pakistani players Who can easily fill gap left by Indian players.....When no country will play India Even for test series then it will bring huge damage to Indian cricket
Indian fans should chill out and accept the truth. IPL is doing well just because India seems to be very strong intartionally. India regularly beating Pakistan in WCUP also helped. Imagine all of this are gone + no regular international player in IPL. I guess people will still enjoy jaspreet bumrah's bowling.
ICC USD Million Population USD Per person NZ 132 46,04,871 28.67 WI 132 1,67,63,085 7.87 Zim 94 1,63,37,760 5.75 CA 132 2,46,41,662 5.36 ECB 143 4,09,79,422 3.49 SA 132 5,54,36,360 2.38 Asso. 280 20,50,00,901 1.37 BD 132 16,48,27,718 0.80 Pak 132 19,67,44,376 0.67 BCCI 570 1,34,25,12,706 0.42 BCCI 293 1,34,25,12,706 0.22 This the amount distributed per head population. Check who took whom for a ride.
India should pull out of ICC. India only should agree for 700Mil. if not ICC and BCCI can go separate ways.
Who will ban India? ICC? Lol they can ban small insignificant boards like pakistan, Ireland etc maybe but nobody can ban India in cricket and come out unscathed. We Indian fans are the largest cricket viewership in all World and almost all of us dont care about cricket matches not featuring India.
So no authority, be it ICC or any individual cricket board, can afford to even think of banning BCCI.
The biggest financial beneficiary to this package is Bangladesh and looser is Zimbawe bcoz Zimbawe had won far more matches than BD during same period of their entry into test cricket. Strange that just one away win by BD against Srilanka has put them at par with South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. Zimbawe should have been at least at par with BD. Otherwise it appears fairly balanced financial statement. If India is crying then it should look at the total figures of Australia and WI which combined together is even lower than india,s. India get a free chance to advertise bollywood. Hardly any non Asian cricketer watches Indian movies after buying ticket. Don't forget during last 30-35 years only Australia and WI have been true cricket champions bcoz they win at home as well as away. Next in line after Aussies and WI will be South Africa, England and Pakistan and then Srilankla still India no where near this category bcoz they win only at home.
India should be banned? LOL Thats like banning yourself out off the game and money!
@OVAISXI... Really... let the foreign players boycott IPL :) buddy they will quit their country duties if they get better deal in IPL... stop dreaming... India should quit Champions Trophy...
I will be extremely disappointed in the BCCI if they don't make the ICC pay dearly for this. Many cricketers are millionaires because of India. Many Indian people are suffering while some of these top cricketers are becoming arrogant and disrespecting even the game itself. The same applies to board memebers and executives in some of these cricket nations. Their plush status and conditions are almost entirely due to India(BCCI). Had ECB or AC been in the BCCI's position those same individuals would be struggling. Cricket in its wealthy form today today owes its existence to visionaries within the BCCI such as the late Jagmohan Dalmiya. Countries like Bangladesh now turning their back on the BCCI should be grateful to them too. Has Zimbabwe Cricket been infiltrated? Relations may not be the same today but even Pakistan has a lot to be grateful to the BCCI for. Same applies to West Indies and South Africa. Pull out of CT2017, T20CWC2018 and ODICWC2019.
Nothing has changed... playing the Indian "kings" against each other... divide and rule!
Indians are living in fool's paradise....ICC boycott will make India pay....Imagine IPL without international players??? It will bring zero benefits to indian cricket...IPL without Indian players will b good idea as ICC can also include Pakistani players Who can easily fill gap left by Indian players.....When no country will play India Even for test series then it will bring huge damage to Indian cricket
Indian fans should chill out and accept the truth. IPL is doing well just because India seems to be very strong intartionally. India regularly beating Pakistan in WCUP also helped. Imagine all of this are gone + no regular international player in IPL. I guess people will still enjoy jaspreet bumrah's bowling.
ICC USD Million Population USD Per person NZ 132 46,04,871 28.67 WI 132 1,67,63,085 7.87 Zim 94 1,63,37,760 5.75 CA 132 2,46,41,662 5.36 ECB 143 4,09,79,422 3.49 SA 132 5,54,36,360 2.38 Asso. 280 20,50,00,901 1.37 BD 132 16,48,27,718 0.80 Pak 132 19,67,44,376 0.67 BCCI 570 1,34,25,12,706 0.42 BCCI 293 1,34,25,12,706 0.22 This the amount distributed per head population. Check who took whom for a ride.
India should pull out of ICC. India only should agree for 700Mil. if not ICC and BCCI can go separate ways.
Who will ban India? ICC? Lol they can ban small insignificant boards like pakistan, Ireland etc maybe but nobody can ban India in cricket and come out unscathed. We Indian fans are the largest cricket viewership in all World and almost all of us dont care about cricket matches not featuring India.
So no authority, be it ICC or any individual cricket board, can afford to even think of banning BCCI.
The biggest financial beneficiary to this package is Bangladesh and looser is Zimbawe bcoz Zimbawe had won far more matches than BD during same period of their entry into test cricket. Strange that just one away win by BD against Srilanka has put them at par with South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. Zimbawe should have been at least at par with BD. Otherwise it appears fairly balanced financial statement. If India is crying then it should look at the total figures of Australia and WI which combined together is even lower than india,s. India get a free chance to advertise bollywood. Hardly any non Asian cricketer watches Indian movies after buying ticket. Don't forget during last 30-35 years only Australia and WI have been true cricket champions bcoz they win at home as well as away. Next in line after Aussies and WI will be South Africa, England and Pakistan and then Srilankla still India no where near this category bcoz they win only at home.
India should be banned? LOL Thats like banning yourself out off the game and money!
@OVAISXI... Really... let the foreign players boycott IPL :) buddy they will quit their country duties if they get better deal in IPL... stop dreaming... India should quit Champions Trophy...
I will be extremely disappointed in the BCCI if they don't make the ICC pay dearly for this. Many cricketers are millionaires because of India. Many Indian people are suffering while some of these top cricketers are becoming arrogant and disrespecting even the game itself. The same applies to board memebers and executives in some of these cricket nations. Their plush status and conditions are almost entirely due to India(BCCI). Had ECB or AC been in the BCCI's position those same individuals would be struggling. Cricket in its wealthy form today today owes its existence to visionaries within the BCCI such as the late Jagmohan Dalmiya. Countries like Bangladesh now turning their back on the BCCI should be grateful to them too. Has Zimbabwe Cricket been infiltrated? Relations may not be the same today but even Pakistan has a lot to be grateful to the BCCI for. Same applies to West Indies and South Africa. Pull out of CT2017, T20CWC2018 and ODICWC2019.
Nothing has changed... playing the Indian "kings" against each other... divide and rule!
If India pulls out of the Champions Trophy, India should be banned from ICC for one year.
@DOUGQUAIDHAUSER ... There is no question of Indian fans missing International Cricket. Even if we pull out of CT, we will continue to play bilateral series. Boards like South Africa will be bending backwards to invite India to tour their country. After all they also need to pay their players.
@Ovaisxi - Really ? Ask yourself whether you would boycott a higher paying, more glitzy job where you are treated like king royalty for 6 weeks; or you want to toil away for a year for 1/10th of the salary ? Let us know the answer to that question as a comment here.
BCCI should send a C string team for Champions trophy. Then lets see how much media sponsorship ICC can gather. Legally nothing ICC can do because Indian players can fall sick or be unavailable and that is not against law.
Before the next tournament ICC will be giving a higher percentage to BCC as it should be. Besides I wonder why PCB SLC do not dole out 5% of their revenue for associate nations cricket improvement if they are so concerned. They are like those employees who want a higher bonus but do not want to work more to make more bonus. They want the best salesman of team to perform even more so their bonus share increases automatically. Then they also want the best salesman to donate to CRY , WWF for humanitarian reasons because he made more bonus. Hypocrisy
Foreign players should boycott IPL if India boycott's Champion's Trophy
@Bangla_Shuhab..Why do anybody need to immigrate to India to play IPL? there is no such requirement...
Who care about IPL ? just T20 W.C and two nation series playing is good for cricket
@BANGLA_SHUHAB - True, no one will emigrate to India for playing cricket. But they don't need to. They can announce retirement from international cricket, play in India and then go back.
In real world or sport a company pays you according to your earning capacity, definitely not based on archaic notions of Socialism. Those who work more should be rewarded more. That is the unwritten law existing anywhere. If India is generating about 70% of income to ICC and all the other countries put togather are producing only about 30% with some members producing nothing or minus figures India should get more. I don't think it is difficult to understand. Poor countries who are developing cricket should be helped. There is no doubt about it as helps to spread the popularity of cricket and may help to generate better income in future. There are many ascociate countries much more resouceful than India. Why should they receive the largesse as this income is sucked out from the poor masses in India? The rich members and ascociate should manage their affairs better. You don't reward inefficiency.
@DOUGQUAIDHAUSER, keep resorting to poor, biased statements (Ind pitches, football level etc.) for your nonsensical argument. Ind has domestic leagues for other sports as well that are generating a lot of public interest but that is a matter for us. If Eng public (you are just an expat) was so averse to T20, I wonder why would ECB be so desperate to launch a T20 league that can be on par with BBL and IPL. And the point about 'enjoying international ODI', lol. Maybe play more or try to become better at it before talking about us. Eng got whipped by even Bd in the last WC and is still an amateurish side in the format.
@dougquaidhauser - Your sentiments don't seem to match that of the South African Cricket board. They are too eager to host India the next year and the following year. South Africa was originally slated to host Sri Lanka but for some weird reason(wink wink), now they want to host India back to back. Anyway, South African players like ABD were paid pittance(was that a 100K year contract to play a full year ) until India started paying him what he truly deserves. If Kyle Abbott can leave for a 120K/year through Kolpak, I am sure Rabada can convinced to bowl 4 weeks in December for 500K.
No one is going to immigrate to India just to play IPL. Are you deluded? This is exactly what is wrong with today's BCCI.
MURU GAIYAN: India helped Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Afghanistan. What have the other of the Big 3 done for associates?
DOUGQUAIDHAUSER: Cricket is a niche sport. It's aimed at the upper class of England whilst football is for the working class. Hence football has a greater following worldwide - we can all relate to it.
Given a choice any international cricketer will ditch national duty to play T20, it gives good money over a longer period. These players will just emigrate to India and play IPL. The other countries won't have any players and advertisers will desert them.
@INDIANBARCAFAN - I am a South African that lives in the UK. Cricket is not a niche sport over here, it is the traditional summer sport and easily on par with Rugby, both are behind football obviously. The rest of the cricket nations struggle financially more because most are 3rd world countries and/or have football as their main game. India and Australia do not have that issue as are both terrible at football, particularly India, so no competition. It is ok if you enjoy watching pointless T20 and IPL, and I will carry on enjoying international test and 50 over cricket.
It will be a lose-lose proposition if India pulls out of CT or ICC. Obviously BCCI won't survive without playing cricket with other countries. At the same time, ICC's revenues will come down significantly so much so that it might suffer a slow death. The only ones that will gain is people of India. They will get back their time that would otherwise be wasted on watching cricket and advertisements.
@DOUGQUAIDHOUSER : Apart from obvious bitterness and denial i also sense lot of elitist snobbery in the way you dismiss IPL , if International Cricket is so great and lucrative then why in it's history only India,England and Australia have money out of it and why are rest of the Cricketing Nations struggling financially , why Cricket's popularity is only restricted to subcontinent and Australia , why has Cricket become a niche sport in the Country of it's birth England ?? don't be a luddite mate and embrace the change , Just take a look at European Football leagues and Pro American Sports which are multiple times more successful and popular than Cricket is or ever will be . National team caters to only 15-16 players while T20 leagues provide employment and exposure to hundreds of domestic Cricketers . Cricket has to embrace clubs/franchises to remain relevant and the format it is played in does not matter , there can be a Test league also !!!
I think, its fair to give some money to associates. it will develop cricket!. Indian board have rights to ask more money but not killing associates cricket. all the board should lose 10. 7 * 10 = 70. 70 + 100(Icc offered already). India should accept 460 and leave this issue. SL and WI cricket boards are fair to receive 132?. i dont think so!. they generating less money!.
@abdullah al mamun i never told that ipl will be popular without intl. players.all i'm saying is intl. players will come to play ipl even if their countries don't allow.not all of them are saints.there are many good players who will leave their country for ipl.and many countries may send their players as well.cos once india leaves there will be a reduction in the money given to each country and ipl does pay the home country of a player.but i sincerely hope that does not happen bcos the major casuality in that will be test cricket,which india has been doing a lot of hard work to spread locally.
I thought ICC froze the share. But they must have realized BCCI can't be messed with.
@kotuwegogoda Recently I saw a news of China getting out for 30 runs against Saudi Arab. Currently it will take 20-30 yrs for China to reach level of England or New Zealand in cricket. Currently there money is used in developing Football & Basketball & they have no interest in Cricket.
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE - Problem is arrogant Indians like yourself who think without you the world will stop spinning. Problem was that you thought you were the best thing since sliced bread, not anymore! ICC has taken a stance and now we get to see if the bully is actually any action at all or just 'all talk'. Leave the ICC, start your own league and become like America and call it a 'world series' lol. As for the IPL, your population is so massive that you need not care about the rest of the World, which FYI doesn't care about the ipl. Have a nice weekend!
Indian fans would miss international cricket no matter what some say on here. I know they currently live in their little bubble of endless home series, hand grenade pitches, and IPL clown cricket with foreign "stars" being paid to be performing monkeys, BUT, end of the day most real cricket fans follow international cricket. If they lost India, big deal, just one of the top 4, they would soon come crawling back to the ICC after years of meaningless IPL and their star batsman bopping Indian medium pacers about on flat wickets.
Would not surprise me if the additional money asked for just ends up in shady businessman's personal bank accounts anyway.
SA international players are quitting for County contracts. who doesn't want to quit for million dollar IPL contracts.
@Abdullah Al Mamun Do you know why all Foreign Players play IPL and not every other league, it is not because india is a paradise but because india pays 10x more. If IPL expands to 6 months all other leagues will automatically go out of business as they cannot compete with IPL salary. @Kotuwegogoda China,USA already plays cricket and its not famous there, most non cricketing fans have notion that cricket is boring game, it takes too much time compared to other sports, its equipments are expensive to start with and everyone like their nation to win they don't have time to wait 2 decades so that they can finally challenge Aus,India,Eng who have already invested huge in infrastructure and have large talent base.
@DougQuaidHauser: Are you crazy ? Who's forcing you to watch IPL, def. none of the Indians. I'm an Indian & I didn't watch a single match for the past 4-6 years, does that mean IPL is dying - no it isn't. T20 Cricket is the younger generation game & it will thrive being with ICC or not. May be less marquee players but def. can survive & we'll get to see more players turning to mercenaries like the WI players. And the same boards which are running parallel leagues even if they ban players, will succumb to the pressure because of the weight these carry around. @Kotuwegogoda: Yeah right, wave your magic wand & say Abracadabra China enter into the Cricket & China will do. Make sense in what you're even talking about. More over the question is not about on or off field performance but of the revenue model, don't intermix them, we'll end up no where. @PaddynairBlr: Country being rich doesn't necessarily mean the cricket boards are richer as well, take New Zealand for example.
Bcci needs icc and also vice versa so I M surethey work out something here
@DriftTurnAndBounce If BCCI starts it own world series then they would not be unofficial as ICC and other Cricket Boards are also not a govt. entity in any nations but pvt. bodies. So ICC tournament and BCCI tournament both can carry official names of those international teams.Only things these other boards can do is ban these players but BCCI can pay the players more and these players can still play for their nations just their employer will be BCCI and not these other boards.
This article's slant seems to favor ICC. On the other hand BCCI is doing right by pulling out of Champions trophy. It's the best measure of India's financial muscle in world cricket. If the CT flops in terms of revenue, the ICC will have to relent to BCCI's terms. If not BCCI will have to accept the new realities.
@oldtimer01 well well well Pakistan all talk and no show....perhaps u have forgotten how bcci wanted Pakistan vote for Big 3 and signed number of series and after that they started to make baby excuses like we will not play in UAE then Pakistan said lets play in SL and then BCCI went missing. So bcci is only talk and no show.
@KOTUWEGOGODA - China is already investing heavily in football. They are spending hundreds of millions to get the top players. Not sure how interested they would be to join cricket.
Honestly at this point, I am curious what happens if India pull out. Will the revenue be affected....how about bi-lateral tours, would the tournament victory mean anything if the defending champions are not there? I just want that scenario to play out now. Chaos sure, but it will be interesting.
All the fans who are posting that how Indian fans will miss International Cricket and not be satisfied only by a longer duration IPL , to them more than any notions of equality or logical reasoning the mere sight of India / BCCI being cut to size is what is giving them pleasure, anyways in my previous post i had shed light on Indian fans vis a vis International Cricket v/s IPL , to cite an example Hollywood might be the biggest and most popular but in India Bollywood and other regional language Films rules the roost . Some Indian actors / megastars enjoy massive fanfollowing without ever being part of any Hollywood Film , so to sum up basically Indians are mainly concerned with other Indians hence Indian fans will adjust without Nation vs Nation contests . There is no denying that India has achieved a lot from Int. Cricket but what have rest of the Cricketing Nations barring Aus n England achieved from International Cricket except becoming financially dependent on BCCI .
BCCI wants to eat up the associates share and do nothing! zilch! for the development of the sport? I think not!! Well done everyone !! #takeitorleaveBCCI
@DARK SENTINEL I guess you're one of those few people who says, PSL, BPL, CPL is a league full of unfamiliar and retired International Players and thus definitely not a crowd puller. Well, what will be the case if the same thing happens to yours? Remember your IPL is surviving only because your people are watching and your people are mainly watching because of Int players, not your national heroes. If so watch Ranji matches. If BCCI pulls out of ICC, the IPL itself will be invalid and those who want to represent won't be allowed to participate by default. As a result, your IPL will be in the same league of others. A not-retired ABD has more worth than a retired one. Just see the examples of Peterson, Watson, Sangakkara. The Bottomline cricket has started even before India got independence. So for the record of the Indian patriots, the game will survive in some ways without India.
DOUGQUAIDHAUSER: Problem is, biased cricket followers such as yourself are still stuck in 70's/80's and think that India are small fish. Problem is, we are not. Problem is, one-eyed followers such as yourself are unable to reconcile with the fact that India is a cricketing superpower on and off the field. We have won every ICC trophy there is to win. Problem is, you are living in some imaginary universe where you claim "Most of the other international boards make plenty of cash, especially due to ODI and T20 cricket". Problem is, they don't. Barring CA/ECB, ALL the other boards ARE financially in a hole and dependent on ICC handouts and money from India tours.
As for you not watching IPL, we are not losing any sleep. About 600-700 million watch it. One less spectator won't make any dent whatsoever. Certainly nobody will pay you to watch IPL.
It's time for China's entry to cricket. They have plenty of money, land to set up cricket stadiums, much bigger crowd than BCCI. If ICC heads bend their backs so much to BCCI, where do we go ? Argument most Indian fans throw becomes a mirage if every big country start claiming bigger stake. It's obvious that TV broadcasting, viewer community and commercial adverts only drive this lopsided demand. After all India will be represented only by 11 players and not the size of billion population. If playing X1 do well that is what matters. If for example India start losing matches or get eliminated early, so called viewer audience would fall like water in Niagara Falls. So be reasonable to share the pie equally among elite members and give a good portion to Associate & emerging countries.
CRICFAN89207213: First things first, South African Cricket when it was banned, was nowhere near the size of Indian Cricket is today. So comparing two is like comparing a model aircraft with Airbus A-380. Second, South Africans may have liked watching matches not involving their team, majority of Indians don't. We don't care who wins the Ashes etc.
As for "Ashes generates more money than india pak matches even", I'd hope so it does. Given that you are comparing 5 Test matches, 25 days of Cricket, happening twice every 2 years with a single ODI/T20 match, seven hours/three hours of cricket happening during the same period.
Its obvious India pays the most in and should get the most out as India makes the serious money in cricket and the other nations make nothing like India do. Take England where football is several times more financially rewarding than cricket, even championship players are played more than division one cricketers. India is the only country where cricketers can earn seriously big money time for India to flex their muscles and look to forming a new cricketing body that represents their financial contribution to the game and gives them the handsome returns they want and deserve.
The BCCI cannot completely withold money from the associates.Then cricket would die a natural death.Afghanistan & Zimbabwe in particular need the money.(ireland is a rich country & should be able to manage).These three countries have the potential to really raise world cricket and expand it
Hope the associates get a decent deal if BCCI accepts the $ 400 which is not too far from the $ 445 of the supreme court
AMBITIOUSSTROKE: "BCCI should take the deal while there is time. Beside what is the proof that India generate 70% revenue is there any document" Lot of people seem to be asking this question. So here ya go, here's the proof. "http://www.espncricinfo.com/magazine/content/story/1082858.html. " Happy reading.
Problem is, India think they are the big boys now. They are no 80s WI or 2000s Australia. At least they could back it up on the field, whilst India claim it off the field. As for the IPL, I would not watch it if you paid me. Most of the other international boards make plenty of cash, especially due to ODI and T20 cricket.
@DAISYCRIC you are absolutely right I remember when sa wasn't playing cricket was still being watched in every house here in sa. Indian fans are living in a dreamworld to feel cricket won't survive without india. Ashes generates more money than india pak matches even
DAISYCRIC: What makes you think there will only be India A vs India B matches? What's there to stop BCCI starting a new World Series Cricket with 7 other unofficial national teams playing in a standard league structure over 6 months and combining all three formats within it? Sure majority of the English/Australians won't come and Pakistanis won't be allowed but others will come. Or are you saying SA players disgruntled with falling Rand, quota policies, and modest compensation won't come to such a league? Same goes to every board barring ENG/AUS/PAK. Heck. given CA's recent problems, even some Australians may come.
If your only argument against that is the other boards will ban their players from playing in such a league, then you only need to look at what happened when Kerry Packer started WSC in the late 70's. Now he was a shrewd man, but he had nowhere near enough money, resources, or infrastructure to even come close to what BCCI have at their disposal.
World cricket needs India.
I think they should take the extra and settle it.ICC should also examine as to why the revenue level is so poor in other countries -especially the West Indies & South Africa.Efforts should be made to tackle this.
BCCI should take the deal while there is time. Beside what is the proof that India generate 70% revenue is there any document. India is a industrialized country they exports their product and services to the other neighboring countries. The sponsors and owner make profit from those country. It is simple they want to advertise also in games where India is not involved.
@Daisycric: How hysterical can you be to assume we would watch other country matches ? Do you even to know the viewership for non Indian matches in India ? No sponsor with a brain will spend a dime on those matches, come out of your hibernation. Do you think BCCI would let other countries to thrive through our public medium ? There's numerous ways to milk cash out for itself in India. We may be mad for the game but not as mad to promote some X & Y playing each other, while we end up paying cash to watch those pay channels. May be it was possible before the digitalization but now no more. BCCI may become disbanded in a long term but by then people's interest might have changed to some other sport. So even if you pull BCCI into its rugs over then, it will be far too late.
A lot of people are thinking that BCCI would pull out of ICC. That is not at all needed. Just pull of of ICC Champions Trophy. That would hit the ICC revenues hard. Also, reduce the matches played with the smaller boards like SL/WI etc. And keep playing against the likes of Aus, Eng. That way BCCI would keep earning it's bilateral series revenue but ICC and the smaller boards will be hit hard.
It doesn't matter what neutral fans think, the reality is most of the revenue generated by ICC is purely because of the Indian team and the companies from India Sponsor the tournaments. Cricket is already declining, especially test cricket if ICC tries to play a money ball game with India, they are the one's gonna end up as the looser. If ICC wants cricket to be spread across the globe, then it's obvious they need money, without BCCI & Indian Team's participation ICC can't even generate a penny. We Indian team fan's have seen our country winning all the major ICC tournaments, and we won't regret if India doesn't take part in any of the ICC events.
BCCI is a Giant co. mostly thanks to the 1 billion Indian supporters.
Can India generate money by Playing matches between India A Team and India B Team? Other teams need to be competitive only than sponsors will spend money on broadcasting matches. If India stops playing it will give nothing to BCCI and Indian public will still watch other country matches and sponsors will spend money on those matches. The fact is BCCI will lose everything but it will not effect ICC. Remember when Southafrica was isolated world cricket was still going on and every other country was playing cricket against each other.
many here seems to have already decided that if bcci pulls out,no foreign player will come to play in ipl.yes not the same number of players will come but many will.bcci can add players from west indies,sa and asian countries.they can even add some players from associate nations.fans care about the reputation.but they care more about entertainment in ipl.and if bcci goes out the total money(about4x of what bcci are asking) will go away with them.Oh and cricket WILL survive-in aus and england
LIVELIFEUP: Excellent summary. Somehow I thought this was common knowledge but looks like in their hysteria of having finally seen BCCI one-upped, many folks here have forgotten to do some basic research.
Of course now some people will start telling us how the official figures quoted by broadcasters are cooked up and start presenting alternative facts. Oh I so wish India pull out of CT. When the dust settles on that disaster, both the ICC and other member boards who are high-fiving each other will realize how those projected figures are completely dependent on Indian cricket. Maybe then some of the more boisterous commentators below will wake up as well.
Manohar knows it's all going south now, hence this. Expect more of the same from icc.
@bundybear55, cool story m8. Thx for the laughs.
Oh BTW, to all those who say bcci should support Afghanistan etc much more, come back when ecb stops playing with sa imports, stops kolpak, and let their neighbors play as a team without interfering. Then talk. Till then zip it.
Take the 100 mil, send a 2nd string team and laugh on icc's face. That is all
contd. And you are welcome to the $293 million you think you will get if we leave the ICC. Problem with socialism is that it raises people not too good at arithmetic. You see, you cannot get a "bigger" share of an enterprise that takes a 70-80% hit, and call that profit. Maybe you can convince the Chinese to take up cricket. Maybe, in about 20 years' time, their broadcasters will start caring enough to give you free money you have been making off us. Let us see how many of you survive until then.
@cricfan37328733: You're joking rite ? If BCCI pulls out where will you get the 293 million from, your pockets ? Its a joke reading some of the comments, who assume they would still get the funds if BCCI pulls out. This nothing more than emotions overtaking the logic. The above listed figures are only possible if BCCI still continues playing under ICC. I wonder where some of you guys got your economic studies from, if I was your teacher, I will be gutted to have given such a poor training to my students. My economics teacher might have gone mad if he read some of these comments. ICL was held when ICC & respective countries sports bodies banned their players, they didn't give a damn about it until the tourney was disbanded, IPL can very well survive if NOC's are scrapped. May not get all the top players from other countries but will still get a lot of them. When you're cash strapped where will you further develop the game ? ICC has done NADA all these years even with the funds.
contd. The mockery of funding the entire Associate nation budget out of India's share is obvious to anyone except the most one-eyed India hater. Nothing brings out envy more than success. India has the number 1 Test team, AND the 2/3 best away record of any Test playing nation (it is fashionable on Cricinfo to forget that), has held every ICC trophy at one point or another in the last 10 years, and to top it all, it is the richest board. We Indians are a long-suffering people, raised to shrug our shoulders and accept "chalta hai". Most of the associate nations today are playing cricket because of India's help. Well, my "friends", patience has its limits. contd
It's like the employee who works for the company's profit & growth. He was avoiding by company employees.BCCI works for ICC developments, but they avoiding BCCI. If India not playing CT means no one is going to sponsor for CT. It will be more revenue lost for ICC. Incase india not playing means how could other teams can play without a defender?, because india having champions Trophy now. It will be Question for ICC....
The reform of the conflict of interest ridden BCCI was long overdue. Thanks to SC and Justice Lodha, that happened. As to this issue, and all the people thinking that ICC has any power to "punish" BCCI, or IPL will starve because of lack of NOCs, allow me to offer the cold splash reality. If BCCI pulls out of CT (MPA permits it to), CT will be ruined. Broadcasters will pull out, and valuations for future CT will go for a toss. It is IPL that insists on NOCs. They can equally easily restrict that requirement to SL alone (that stood by us). A WI player earns as much in two seasons of IPL as he does in his entire average career (6-8 years these days). You think you have the power to destroy us. The reality is that we have to do something very simple as extend the IPL season and your own prime age players (Pakistanis are not welcome) will be falling over each other announcing retirements and joining IPL. contd.
Would a threat of lifetime ban by ICC really deter foreign players from choosing to play in India? Someone mentioned players will value pride of playing for the nation more than money. If this was true, would any Kolpak deal have taken place? If India's contribution to ICC becomes zero, how much salary would the other boards be able to pay their players? ECB, CA would be able to pay their top players decently, but what about CSA and NZ? Pride of playing for your country is a great sentiment, but sadly wouldn't pay the bills.
@CRICFAN37328733 - I hope you understand that if BCCI leaves, the $290 million and a lot more goes with them. India's contribution to ICC will be zero.
@AMIQ - That is the reason BCCI only taked 20% of the money in ICC events, if it was not ICC event BCCI or any other board would take atleast 50%.
Oh so, BCCI was ready to take a 22% cut in its revenue without anybody else losing any money, and these ICC guys want even more??? 22% is not enough? they want 30%??
and yet still somehow BCCI is the villian in these boards. Just look at the hypocrisy.
Players will retire to play in ipl? ? Really? ?even if it happens it will be those players who are in their twilight of their careers. Let's assume if ipl double the money what foreign players are getting....how many players will retire? ? Maybe 32-40.Other nations could survive because in cricket crazy nations like sl, bd, pak they have lots of players.And rich boards like eng or aus could provide good contracts to theirs players. If India pulls out.....icc should ban bcci&distribute $293 million in some European associate like Netherlands or maybe even Germany....icc should target to have 16 test team by year 2022....WC 2023 should be of 16 team divided into 4 groups. Because by this formats there will be some underdogs teams progressing to quarterfinals which actually inspire generation in those countries. Why football WC is exciting? It's becoz smaller nations also have chance...and upsets wins are beauty of game.
Folks who are asking where the 70% and 80% revenue numbers come from: http://www.espncricinfo.com/magazine/content/story/1082858.html. Here's the excerpt: "Over the last couple of weeks I have spoken to several senior officials of the ICC's global broadcaster and there is unanimity over the assessment that the Indian market alone contributes nearly 70% of the value of the rights; if you include the various Indian diasporas, that figure is in the region of 80%. India's withdrawal from the Champions Trophy is unthinkable, and the consequences will be disastrous for all concerned, but the Members Participation Agreement, signed in 2014, does give them the right to do so, and the broadcast agreement does allow the broadcasters to pull out in such an eventuality."
So yes, India CAN pull out, the broadcasters CAN pull out, and those who are saying we can manage without India - YOUR boards' revenue depends on ICC which depends on India. There has to be some parity here.
simple question, when X amount of money comes when India is playing at home against an opposition, why does the same X amount of money doesnt come when someone else is playing someone else elsewhere? Could some sensible person answer this question? India has more than 20 venues, albiet, Pak doesnt have a venue as of now for hosting Internation games (nothing against Pak, its just an example). Other nations, I believe have 8 - 10 venues at best. India has places that cricket has not reached. Is it the same in the other countries considering their geographical size?. all the other nations combined are not as big as India in terms of population. if you want 132 mil for a size tht is not even 1/10th of Indias size, then how much should India ask for?. When COA has settled for 450 mil, why was that not given at the first place?
The total ICC revenue is fixed, the associates need to be paid and this amount must come from the total ICC revenue. This is not the problem. In the charts shown, from the previous model to the new model, ICC wants $280mn to go to Associate Nations. Only BCCIs revenue is down. Not so for the other boards. Naturally, the voting is 9 - 1. But, why will BCCI to agree to accept this unfair model wherein only BCCI is asked to foot the associate outlay amount entirely and not a $ from other boards? A more fairer model will be when all the boards also take a proportionate cut from their revenue to meet the outlay set for the associates. The new structure using simple math of ratio and proportions could be BCCI - 478, ECB - 120, Others - 111 each, ZC - 79 and Associates 280. Total amounting to 1734.
Most of the money icc earn is from India it is true But But this money earn by icc is under icc related match not from Indian domestic match. ICC name being used when money is earning. so Indian logic can't be considered in full.
Now that clears the voting result... no other board is loosing their share except BCCI... Pull out of CT straight away...
@sunbal spot on with your comment. The COA (formed by Supreme court) must take a holistic perspective about sports in India and not just cricket. While England and Australia have other sports that generate revenue, India has only cricket. The revenue from cricket belongs to the Indian Nation and not just BCCI. The funds can be used for development of other sports in India.
Looks like the other countries simply ganged up against BCCI as they have an equal share of vote but don't contribute an equal share to the coffers (they have no skin in the game).
BCCI needs to call a bluff and focus on internally developing the sport in India (with whatever revenue it gets from bilateral tours and IPL - which I am sure will be more than $290 million that ICC provides).
Pls publish.
BCCI can really hurt ICC by sending in a C string team and host a T20 tournament involving unqualified teams right during CT. It will take a long legal battle to prove sabotage. As far as IPL participation is concerned, BCCI works in co-ordination with other boards. Players from other boards can only play in IPL if their boards allow it i.e. an NOC. If BCCI is not too hung up about NOCs from other boards, then you can see the whole of lot of un-contracted players from other boards in IPL. You may even see people retiring to play in IPL. I am sure ICC will choose its options wisely.
BCCI logic is same as a child who say " I own the bat ball so i will bat first and i will ball first and will make all decision" . according to me it is a legitimate demand. However, What type of game it would be ??? can anyone guess. The newly financial suggested model of ICC would not only help cricket to grow in new regions but also will improve the quality of current teams and we will witness a good cricket game. Will Indian fan celebrate a victory when their 570 million $ BCCI team would defeat 130 m $ PCB team ??? Game of Cricket would never be the same when it will involve much politics and monopoly.
One more thought, if everyone is so concerned about development of Associates, why can't all of them give 10m from their own shares with 15-20 coming from CA, 50-75 coming from BCCI and other from ICC's cost cuts (from current BCCI model). That's a lot of money. I am guessing probably BCCI with their model were posturing for that. Don't know, just a thought.
there are 2 questions here.1)does BCCI deserve the amount they are asking-ABSOLUTELY.and 2)do they need it?will they be able to survive without it?this is the more important question.i am an indian and i feel that bcci needs to only ask enough amount to manage cricket in india smoothly cos they have the money gained from ipl as well.i think it is unrealistic but if there is any chance icc will spread cricket with this,then let's just give it a try.but the power to decide that should be in bcci's hands and not in the icc's.bcci should agree for an amount of around 450m and make sure that the amount intended to the associates reach them.
The article does not specify the source for the funds that ICC uses to fund the dispensations cited. If the funds predominantly come from India and they give a small share the funds they get from India back then it is unfair for India. India should not subsidize cricket requirements for other nations. Cricket has been the only sport that India has and it has need to develop other sports and BCCI must not provide funds to ICC to dispense as they please. It is time the Indian Govt steps up and tax these Cricket revenues and use it to develop other sports in India. India does not get funds to develop foot ball, tennis, basketball etc from other nations that are rich in those sports. India is not obligated to provide funds to the rich nations of the world to play cricket while India itself has limited funds to develop other sports in the country.
People trying to argue the case in favour of BCCI. What are they going to do if the ICC suspends them from international cricket and bans players from playing the IPL? What would be the value of IPL with only Indian and retired international players? What would be the value of Indian cricket without any other international team to play against?
The bone of contention here is the revenue distributed towards the associates. If the BCCI wants to take that piece of the pie, then they must be willing to provide much greater support towards the associates. That may include coaching from grassroots to national team, sending over 'A' or 'B' national teams of various age groups to their country, inviting their national teams to play in India and also allowing their players to play domestic cricket in India. There's many steps they can take to ensure growth of associate nations, and the BCCI needs to take responsibility if they're so intent on being the big brother of international cricket.
The game has changed. I wonder if all the money being tossed around makes the game better. All we see is stagnation of international growth, lower quality test matches, officials who are not accountable even with conflicts of interest and a proliferation of pointless games so some associations can merely survive. Governance of the game needs to place the game first not corporate interests. The traditional game that has sustained the game and allowed it to survive being strangled. I'd like to see accountability and transparency from all boards and the ICC.
..cont'd. Anyway, I would hate to see India boycott ICC or CT and I don't think ICC will ever be able to ban India because for that, the question would be, can ICC generate same revenue, less India's handout, without India. Also, does CA and ECB need almost half of what India is getting considering their relative sizes for their own development. Answer to both these questions is a big, emphatic NO. Anyway, I think that better sense will prevail and deal will be done somewhere between 400 and 500m. The smaller boards who are being swayed by some ruthless boards using dreams of higher share from ICC revenue are forgetting that bi-lateral series also gets them money. One thing BCCI does need to do going forward when all this ends is focus more on developing facilities and cricket in India and let ICC develop the world cricket so that when there is another situation like this, they are better prepared. Good luck to all, including those seeking schadenfreude.
I have gone through almost all the comments on various threads and the common themes of anti-BCCI comments are bye bye India, BCCI is only thinking of money and they should do more to develop cricket in other countries, and bye bye India. I don't recall any comment justifying logically (not emotionally) why India should get 3-400m and not 500+m. The new model which is supposed to be breaking Big Three is actually only bad for BCCI with almost no impact on CA and ECB. Only reason I can think of for people not being able to see or choose to ignore this is Schadenfreude. Please realize that BCCI is not arm-twisting here, they are being arm-twisted just because other boards noticed that BCCI is internally not strong at the moment. Compared to any other board, BCCI has done more than its share for development of cricket for other full members and associates (never-ending matches with SL, 4-test matches with WI, support for SA's return, SL and BD's test status and AFG cricket team). Cont'd..
India must be given the lion's share mainly due to the fact that they have contributed heavily towards improving the financial status of the ICC in addition to been the current Table leaders in Test cricket .Instead of giving a flat amount to other nations for a period of 8 years,the financial model should be based on current Test,One day & T 20 rankings and reviewed annually as it must be remembered that Office bearers of the ICC & other cricket boards are responsible for all activity including finances only during their term of office.This will also be an incentive for all cricket playing nations to improve on the rankings based on performance.
One thing I do not understand is if the new financial model voted by ICC is so "fair", where is the money for these extra offers to each of the Full Member boards coming from and instead of full member boards why is ICC chairman making these decisions. It just means the current model is not final and things might change. Best thing for BCCI to do is take the old guard and their methods into confidence rather than giving the perception of 2 camps to outsiders, whoever can do the best job should do it, period. Supreme Court of India should be doing more important things which it is supposed to do and have a committee similar to Lodha change the way SC should run which would be more benefical to the people of India. Also, I am not happy with coverage of Cricinfo
@surya_thefighter and @CRICFAN9910943627 - Well said.
Shah Mohamed: Nobody is against the expansion of cricket in other territories but for that you do not need to chop off the Golden hen here. Look at the current model against the last offer model in 2014, you will see only money giving to BCCI is going to cut by 40% where as rest of all the test playing countries getting all most the same amount as per the earlier agreement in 2014. So, why BCCI alone need to suffer? Use your brain, then you will get answer that why BCCI is not accepting this deal. You can't put sword on the neck of the person who gives 70% of your total revenue, this is biased and need to be condemned.
@sauron_of_middle_earth - Your idea might work too. As I said in my other posts, there are a few solutions to get around the cricket boards.
bundybear55: First know the fact. IPL is a domestic competition, and the money involving in this competition is at least 100 times bigger than Big Bash or any XYZ leagues. Look at the television rights for 5 years given now to StarSports with a hoping $1.2 Bil, let me know if Big Bash even has a deal of $100mil television rights deal or any other leagues?
Secondly, as per NOC IPL is paying 20% players fee to the Boards where players are participating, which means indirectly each boards are drawing millions (example CA has released 34 Aussie players to take part IPL). Same time, BCCI never allows any players from India to take part till now, so practically BCCI does not get even a 0.00001% benefit of any XYZ leagues and if they will ban to telecast in India then whatever revenue these boards are generating in India would be gone.
Looking at current situation, if BCCI will throw few millions, many top players will retire from international cricket will play IPL.
@CIYAR : Why are you and some other folks not understanding that money is not for bilateral series..It s only for ICC tournaments i.e World Cups and Champions trophy and probably ICC Test Championship.. The money from bilateral series is for the hosts boards to keep..
@BundyBear55 - Your claim that "doesn't mean all that revenue is generated BY India" is flat out wrong. There is no such thing as "International broadcast rights". Those rights simply don't exist. Close to 80% of ICC is generated BY Indians watching cricket on TV in India. This is because Indian fans are passionate about cricket, and advertisers are willing to shell big bucks to reach them. You are right that those fans generally watch International matches, which is why India is willing to generously give away 75% of the revenue generated; which incidentally was unheard of when Aus and Eng were ruling the ICC world. In fact, India was paying England to tour England. India's stand is about fair revenue distribution. Get it ? Now BCCI proved to the whole world that they can run a successful and glitzy T20 domestic tournament and make boatload of money out of it. So if you push BCCI, they will invent schemes to make more money than the 293M ICC is offering over 10 years.
Simple. There are more people who come to watch India play than any other country. It would be worth checking what happened to 2007 world cup viewership when India crashed in round1
@Shah Mohamed: Your statement "Most of the money in cricket comes from TV rights and viewers from USA, Canada, China etc." doesn't make any sense. I agree that the money comes from TV right but why one would watch a cricket match?? If the match between PNG and HK is live on TV, would you watch, if you're an Indian fan?? The point is, most of the people watch when THEIR team plays but very few will be following other teams as well mostly from media like Cricinfo rather than live TV. When the TV channels knows very well that there will very few are going to watch, will they pay the SAME amount for TV rights as of now?? If they don't pay the same amount, will the ICC generate same amount and will the boards will get the same amount they are talking about(around $132 millions) provided ICC still spends amount as administrative costs.
One way to move forward is India can agree to the ICC basis of sharing for a short period- say 6 months. Use this period of 6 months to get independent experts in, negotiate and settle. If ICC doesn't agree and insist on this agreement to be long term then India should just pull out of CT.
Basically this is a deal between ICC and BCCI. India's main contention is that the existing agreement is being revoked and the alternative voted now is without any financial basis. I have not seen any response to this.
@Bundybearb55 What is Big Bash in comparison to IPL ? In which T20 league does David Warner & Steven Smith play ? In which T20 league players like Bell & retired Sanga play ( hint big bash )? With these retired players you say Big Bash is superior to IPL ? Nope Big Bash can never be superior than IPL instead it has shown that people will watch these retired players in T20 leagues & this concept will work in IPL too in future. Currently Big Bash is nothing but a domestic event with some England & Wi players but IPL is filled with international stars with some still sitting on benches like duplesis.
@BUNDYBEAR55 ON APRIL 28, 2017, 0:33 GMT... "IN" is multiple times more important than "BY". Ask any successful business person- She or He will tell you that the customer is king. The customer and the customer alone feeds other stakeholders.
ESPNCricinfo should also present what is the pie chart of the existing share, i.e., the one ICC voted in 2014 so we have a 3-way comparison- 1) What ICC has voted now 2) What BCCI wants and 3) What was existing that ICC has changed now.
This is classic case of "need two hands to clap" and so is the case to shake hands. Its time both sides do that. The "big three" model was highway robbery and so is $290M. ICC should reduce its expenses. BCCI needs to settle for $400M. WI Board should not get a penny unless they enter into a long-term contrat mechanism with players and are properly audited by a reputed international auditing firm. Otherwise the nuclear option is not an option, its the end of cricket.
BCCI should quietly take the 400 million offer and move on. This is nearly three times the next highest paid to ECB. BCCI cannot teach any lesson to anyone by either withdrawing from CT or from ICC. Only BCCI will stand alone and will have to play matches against itself. The world will move on with lesser money as it happened before big monies came into cricket. No one needs to be paid in trillions to represent ones country. Cricketers play for pride. Money is important but never more than playing for ones nation. Bye Bye BCCI will be the slogan if BCCI does not fall in line !! Well done ICC !
Without India's participation, all other Boards will get only 30-35% of the proposed money. The country which is contributing more is expected to be given proper share of revenue. Simply by withdrawing from CT, BCCI can teach lesson to everyone involved.
The sooner Indian supporters understand how all this revenue is generated, the sooner we can start talking about cricket again, rather than finance models. Revenue generated IN India doesn't mean all that revenue is generated BY India. The bulk of it comes from international broadcast rights which comes about as a result of India playing international cricket. Without international cricket you will get a very different broadcast rights deal - nobody is going to outlay huge money for domestic competitions. Even the IPL would come under threat if there weren't any of the international stars playing. Already, Australian broadcasters believe the Big Bash is a superior competition and therefore didn't see any value in taking up broadcast rights for this years IPL. The sporting landscape has changed dramatically over the last decade. It is a cluttered and highly competitive market and if the BCCI and ICC don't get their act together soon there will be very little left to fight over.
Having revised my opinion, as a Pakistani cricket fan I am quite happy at the end of Big 3. However moneywise Indian board does deserve more money. because they generate more than any other board. Please make a deal with them and lets get on with cricket.. ICC and BCCI should negotiate and reach a deal sooner than later..It is not good to leave a major cricket nation sore on money matters..
Most of the money in cricket comes from TV rights, does the bcci have any idea how many people watch cricket from countries that does not have international teams ie USA, Canada, China etc. These countries contribute via purchasing ' pay per view' of international and franchise cricket. That is one of the reasons ICC needs to allocate revenue to promote the game in these countries. Global participation would be great for the game in the future.
Now i see people are cooking up the logic that IND only generates its 70% share by playing with other nations. Well, its true, but I fail to understand that then why the other nations are unable to generate similar amounts of money by playing against IND? Its not that only IND tries to make money while the other boards do a charity or NPO by hosting matches. What does this mean? I guess people with brains can conclude sensibly and for the rest, sorry, can't help.
All the players are drained out after a long home season. IPL adds lots of stress now so all frontline players are tired . recovering from injuries. Indian should pull off from champions trophy. Wait until new board elects and COA will be dismantled. Reconsider the options at that time. Everyone needs rest and of course other countries can certainly enjoy their teams in the champions trophy win win situation.
Is there anywhere to find a real, not estimated, not someone with a bias guessing, breakdown of where ICC revenues are generated? I have looked at their annual statement and theres no detail there, Rabid Indian Furniture Leg Chewer Daily gives Indias share of the generation at 70% but that looks slightly less a reliable source of full information than the now defunct Sunday Sport. Admittedly without all the nations the whole income drops massively but surely its key to the whole argument to have some reliable figures.
What is the mechanism for calculating how much revenue each board is generating? Is it based on number of people who watch cricket from each country then should BCCI be getting revenue share if Indians are watching say Ashes? Also, isn't the Indian viewership directly dependent upon the other team India is playing? Lot more people will watch India vs Pakistan than India vs Netherlands. So how do you account for the effect the other team has on Indian viewership? Lots of Indian are talking about India pulling out of CT. Yes the revenue generated by CT will go down. But if other teams stop playing India or allowing their players to play in India, the revenue generated by BCCI will plummet as well. Finally, why the formula BCCI is using to claim a bigger share doesn't apply to other boards? Why is NZ and WICB getting the same revenue as other board for example? Unless an objective criteria can be used, all boards get equal share including BCCI.
I think BCCI can accept the offer of nearly 400 million$.bcci need to reduce the number of series played in an year with enough rest. what is the use of playing more games and making majority of revenue as charity
If BCCI don't accept this decision. so leave him alone and carryon in IPL , thumbs up for ICC
@BANGLA_SHUHAB - You need some business acumen to understand why india brings 70%. Its not just number of people who watch in India.
Most indians subscribe to paid channels abroad (in UK & US) to watch cricket. Almost all major sponsors who can spend big bucks on tournaments are indian. Indian fans are the only ones who flock in large numbers to other countries to watch their team play
My suggestion - (Make IPL Big to remove dependency on international cricket) (1) India gets out of ICC and expands IPL to 20 teams (similar to RANJI) with 5 foreign players per team also add 20 teams to a minor league (similar to base ball). Make IPL a 4-5 month event. We have more than enough players and infrastructure for this (2) Expand auction and increase corporate involvement (like of amazon, flipkart, Tata, Indian oil) all get to pick teams (3) Triple player fees so some one who makes $2m now will make $6-7m. Very much possible in a 5 month tournament and co-orporates get enough brand valud This will make playing in IPL so lucrative (which its already in a 1.5 month tournament) that the international players will snub their respective teams
All other international teams can continue to remain happy with their 2nd string because the best ones will play in the IPL
@BANGLA_SHUHAB you are confusing revenue with viewing figures. While countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan have large populations who follow cricket the per capita revenue they bring is minimal. The hard truth some countries are just leeches to the finances of the game, they bring very little revenue but want a large share of the profits. You can't just desire money you have to earn it otherwise you will never value it
All BCCI has to do is do not take 100mil offer. But ask kohli , pujara , ashwin to get injured. So they can sent India C team. Even india c team is pretty good. I rather send unknown players from districts. hahaha.
@Omar Jawed completely wrong. Yes people want to see quality product. Sure. But it is not making money. It is people who wants to see standard cricket. Now if you say IPL is high standard , you are clueless. IPL players do not play well. There is no pressure. It is simply like golf skill competition. Skill vs Skill. That is all. Just foreign name attached to it. The value of IPL is based on quality of foreign and indian players combined. People come to see their heroes. Can india continue IPL without foreign players ? it can but then it will be like Big bash. India can protest softly and do not send marquee players on foreign tour. Hence value of advertisement dollar go down for other teams. BCCI has so many ways put stanglehold on ICC if they want to. Problem is BCCI lost its leadership because of supreme court mess up. BCCI is business/cricket and supreme court should not leadership. Lesson learned. COA guys have inexperience. it showed.
Those who think that India supports the associate teams need to take a look at BCCI's proposed revenue distribution presented in this article. They want to leave no money for the associates and take all of it for themselves. Cricket is never gyro expend if other teams support or follow BCCI. I'm glad they were outvoted by such a large margin.
@Bangla_Shuhab: So what you say is true and what an tv channel based on their survey is not ? Heights of hypocrisy. LOL !!! You must be dreaming if you think other countries would start playing cricket just by its inclusion into the Olympics. Most of the countries wouldn't even give an damn & consider we've one less medal to compete. Why isn't baseball famous in most of the Asia or Africa even after being an olympic sport ? Use your brain while commenting. @AK47_pk: Don't even debate about logic, its an lopsided model. Why is ECB getting 5 times the amount spent in WC 2011 or 2-3 times the amount of the 2015 WC for the 2019 WC ? No one has an clue. @Bangla_Shuhab: You're eyeing at olympics which is 6 years later & doesn't even guarantee an berth to compromising the game for the next 6 years. I would really like to meet your economics teacher for giving such an great education. And before you make your calculation assumptions try to "use Google first" on what the survey was about.
@NewSchoolCricket - I understand the need to allocate a much larger share of Ind's contribution to improve cricketing infrastructure within Ind. Our cricket infrastructure is no where comparable to many nations in world cricket. However, I don't think taxing a business, a media house in this case, is an efficient way forward, especially not a 'fixed tax' considering the volatile nature of our economy. If the current distribution model continues, I'd rather have a system where either every media house has access to the TV feed OR no one does - this for a fixed fee i.e., no Indian business can buy media rights from the ICC. Let Sky/Fox from Eng/Aus buy these rights from the ICC at a cost they deem profitable and the govt can institute a central authority that offers a 'fixed sum' to these media houses and redistribute it among any media houses locally, again for a fixed fee. It'll help grow the game locally - more local jobs, more local vernacular channels. The game grows locally.
Oh lets see BCCI pull out and see how long the fans stay happy with them watching India playing with themselves...
I am unable to understand the angst displayed by all the non Indian fans. Is it just the anti India or anti bcci stand or is it a complete lack of understanding? I am still trying to figure out why the INC is making it sound as if India is looking for handouts, while it is actually the ice who is taking the handouts.
@BANGLA_SHUBABH : Why would Star India who are verge of paying 2.7 $ billion to ICC make up those numbers , BTW the figure is 82 % and not 70 % , there was an article on Cricinfo http://www.espncricinfo.com/india/content/story/1084562.html . Even if Cricket is in Olympics then apart from established Cricket nations nobody is going to watch it as Cricket would be lost among 30 other Sporting disciplines, Softball is in Olympics for more than two decades so please tell me how many people in your Country play Softball ?? as for globalization of Cricket get real as except for South Asia and Australia Cricket is not that popular in rest of the Test playing Nations forget about rest of the world . Why would a Argentinian and a Swedish kid pick up a complex and expensive sport like Cricket when he can make multiple times more money and fame by playing Football in any of the top or even 2nd or 3rd tier European leagues .
@Serious-am-I, I don't care about what amount BCCI gets, whether it is even $1 Billion or even $0. I just want to see cricket globalised with increased funding for Associates and more competitive teams
@baghels.a, 82%? do you even know how many countries play cricket apart from India? so you mean to say rest of all 9 countries make up 18% only which includes cricket crazy countries ? mate nationalism is good but over doing anything kills. Get you facts straight. I hope you can still present me even single proof stating the 70% share that everyone is talking about
@OMAR JAWED: It is us Indian fans who want bigger share.. okay !! End of the story as far as logic is concerned !!
@BANGLA_SHUHAB: Do you even understand how it works ?? First of how many of 2.5 billions viewers are really serious viewers (if at all it is 2.2 billions - ICC 2015 has 2.2 billions viewers) .. Again is this number represting unique number of viewers who watched all the matches or repeat viewers need to clarified.
However irrespective of viewership which I still believe will come out to be around 40% from India alone (not counting NRIs) it is the sponsors who matter and which group are they interested in targeting. Majority of cricket sponsors are targeting Indian audiences and if they are not their spot prices can drop by anthing between 33% to 50% .. Next how many sponsors would turn up.. How many big shot sponsors do you really have based out in your Bangladesh ??
I agree with cuting bcci share from 570$ to 290$ which is almost 50% but do the same with other boards and put the money to globalize cricket thats equity in my view please publish cricinfo
ICC FAILURE. ONE of the factor should have been cost of living/wages/expenses for a player/official/development. No? You simply can not give SAME dollar to everyone and expect them to be Equally sporting on game day .Just for a comparison based on factual price of Pepsi in USD BCCI:0.42, ECB: 1.50, CA: 2.36 SLC:0.50, PCB:0.32, CSA:0.84, WICB:1.25, NZC:2.15, ZC:0.25, BCB:0.30
Nickschoolcricket@how about India government charge tax for broadcast in India and also if if and other countries generate that much revenue so why not pak vs Sri lanka,new vs bd or pak vs wi do not generate same revenue and what India files a case against wi for damages loss that what occurred when wi players were fighting and does wi board have money to pay they and few other boards are on mercy of bcci
BCCI is dearly missing N Srinivasan to seal this deal in their favor
the money comes from sponsorship and tv rights. as of now all sponsors of global events are mostly Indian companies or Indian arms of global companies. so if BCCI quits the money gets eroded, everybody loses
CRICINFOUSER, one side has to be India to generate money. Can you tell me how much money Pakistan West Indies series generated ? You claim PCB survived without BCCI for several years, so be it. But what you are missing that BCCI did not loose any money because of that but PCB claims to have suffered losses. The bottom line is that India has to part of the game to generate revenue. The competition between rest of teams do not generate as much money. ICC knows it and BCCI also knows it.
@Cricinfouser, WI is infact playing with Pak while IPL is underway now and their best XI is playing in IPL games :)
BAGHELS.A your 70% statistics by Star "India" is dubious. The number of people who watch cricket event is 2.5 billion. Taking into account 1.3 b population of India and say 85% of them watch cricket events, the reality is 33% or less. I don't believe those corrupted statistics at all. Now take into account, India will isolate itself - the cricket will go to the olympics and pick on countries who are interested in another olympic medal and faster cricket globalization, without India cricket would be fantastic!
How come new zeeland wicb are getting same share as australia pakistan and south afriqa? What zimbabwe has done to get 94 millions? do you think wicb new zeeland and zimbabwe contribute that much towards icc? look at population of new zeeland and popularity of cricket there, bcci is wrong but i feel few boards are getting more than they contribute
BCCI need to move out of ICC and form new ICC. :)
BCCI deserves atleast 500 million dollars but countries like Zim don't deserve 94 millions nor do countries like Ireland deserve money & test status. Backing Ireland for cricket doesn't look bright for future considering all it's players are in 34-37 age bracket. Will we gain some monetary gains from Ireland in future by giving them now or will it turn into another Zim & Kenya & fade away.
With the only cricket board to have a window for there T20 league. Its not a bad offer.
@CRICUSER - The boards you have mentioned (especially CA and CSA) would gain a lot more money by releasing players for IPL, than playing international matches. Also , what is the guarantee that not a single player from these countries would choose to play in IPL?
//@ Cricinfouser What if CA playing with ECB and WI palying PCB and CSA engaged with NZ in the same days when IPL is under way// Answer is very simple. The IPL contracted players will ignore these tours and play in IPL. Every board is aware of it :)
@amit_: I agree with you on the terms of associate fundings but do you think the above listed figures are correct ? ICC called it as in good faith, if more funds are generated, then ICC will enjoy the bonus amount as well. I don't see revenue going down, its only going to go up. ICC has done nothing to develop the game literally, you can rather spread the same funds among its members & ask the members to spread the country in their neighbors. Its going to be more feasible than what ICC does. @NewSchoolCricket: That means no matches in India, means no bigger profits for BCCI as well. You need to consider that. Do you recall the 2011 WC controversy ? ICC wasn't ready to pay the customs duty fee to get the World Cup trophy from airport to the stadium that's how petty they are, everyone pays Customs Duty in India irrespective of who they are, including the foreign visitors.
The biggest assumption in BCCI demand is that they have the biggest fan base and hence financial muscle but what they fail to remember is that their fans come to watch them compete with other international teams and hence the income generated is because of both teams not just India! Nobody would pay to watch kohli practice in nets but put steyn or Aamir in front of him and that is what fills up the stadiums! Don't bite the hand that feeds you and drop your unreasonable demands!
Can someone why is the ASO - 280 all coming from India? Why cannot all the full member give up 15% and if India has to give up 20-25% -- Ok I can live with that.
So India loses close to 50% of the revenue and the rest of the countries 0% and all the non-Indian fans are calling India out. What am I missing here? I am being serious. Is there a past Cricinfo article that explains the rational?
India should unanimously accept 100 M and cut the deal. Make sure to send binny,negi and co for away tours especially to England and Australia.Kohli and top brass shouldn't be sent anywhere other than ICC events. Make plans for mini IPL later in year.Finally FTP should be altered to play all these test matches and ODI s with teams India likes.
All who are saying india generates 70% are living in fools paradise. India is not generating it by playing India . They generate by playing other boards. Icc never demands what they earn from bilateral serieses with other boards. India support other boards because they give services to indian boards by sending in their players in ipl and adjusting there FTP to adjust IPL. What if CA playing with ECB and WI palying PCB and CSA engaged with NZ in the same days when IPL is under way . How will indian viewers get entertainment when only domestic players will be playing in IPL. so you pay for your own entertainment not to support WICB or ZC . we have already seen it cricket can survive without INdia as PCB is living without playing BCCI from many years.
My final post in this thread. The simplest solution is to make Indian govt charge a 300M flat fee per ICC tournament from the broadcaster to telecast cricket matches in India; and hand this money over to BCCI or some other entity to develop the game in India. This is completely under the legal purview of the Indian govt.
BCCI haven't made any move, already ICC is coming back with 100m offer again, let's see how it ends. BCCI wins or loses this battle with ICC, all other smaller boards lost BCCI's confidence for future..BCB, Zim, WI etc. Only SL will get some help from BCCI when in trouble like always. Already we are seeing BCB
Don't understand why BCCI wants to be in ICC? This is a golden opportunity to get out of it. . We do not have support world cricket. look at all the professional sports league in US and in Europe. They do not care about international events. Leagues in US has about 30 teams, and best players from all over the world come and play in it, which makes it very competitive and fun to watch. Each team plays 82 games, (41 home, 41 away), It generates billions of dollars for the city the team is located in, created tons of jobs, generates Tax income for the government (will keep all the money in India), gives chance to fans to see their favorite players more often, instead of once or twice a year.
I can keep on writing the benefits, I'll conclude with
IPL should be extended to 6 months, with 30 teams, It will support lots of young cricketers financially. India should look to build league based models for all the sports , so that sports becomes a carrier option.
Darn! Cricinfo's comment box is small!!Continuing my previous comment...To those acting holier-than-thou, how many of you will invest in a deal knowing you will be forcibly given lesser than a fair return? And please don't give the BS about money corrupting the game. If the game could have been globalized without money, it would have already been done. It's always about the money. At least pretend to be grateful (if you really aren't) to the BCCI for making the game commercial, which gives the game a chance to go global with the improved finances.
@CRICFAN27403147 - Who cares India plays or not ? Aus, Eng, SA, PCB, BCB, WI, SLC, NZ, ZCB. That's who. Did I miss anyone else ? As I write this, PCB is trying to sue India to play them in UAE while refusing to host to BCB in UAE. Please ask yourself why and postulate some answers as a comment here.
@CRICFAN27403147 - Yes, grow the game but use your own money or have a fair income redistribution scheme. Have some metrics about who is actually growing and how much they are contributing to the growth of others. If you want to receive handouts, don't take more than 75% of the revenue from one country. All of this haggling is about how much money you want to take away from one cricket board in the world, BCCI.
i cant believe the confidence of indian fans who seem to live in fantasy more than in reality. they r superconfident that their domestic cricket will be blockbustorous to fill the void of int cricket if bcci leaves icc. for their eye opener :how world knew sachin and kohli(by ranji;dulip ,ipl) or by int performance? why sponsors r after kohli? (for ipl or int show?).why ipl so lucarative? (for domestic indian or world class int player?) DO u think sponsors will pay bcci same if int players dont join?whatever indian cricket has achieved ,due to int cricket.Indian cricket will be in museum if they leave int cricket.Either accept it or not.
I think its only fair BCCI get % of share in proportion to % of revenue it creates. If ICC does not provide roughly that amount BCCI should withdraw from CT. Of course BCCI is not bigger than the game (nothing is) but its only fair since end of the day money matters to make sure cricket reaches interiors of India and produces talent like MSD, Rasool etc
India, ICC and BCCI can be proud that they promoted cricket around the world in 2017. However I am torn ... one part of me thinks this is unfair to BCCI .. another part says if this can get another 6 teams to compete at the highest level ... the loss for the next 10 years would be paid back with interest in the future ..
All this talk india we will leave...plz do leave...it is only talk.
The comments from Asian fans towards BCCI is somewhat bizarre. BCCI has always helped out SLC. A few years ago SLC was close to brankruptcy, and BCCI helped out by playing in Sri Lanka a few times, despite the hectic schedule. In 1996, Australia and WI threatened to forfeit their Colombo matches because of safety concerns(they eventually did), India went to Colombo and played 3 matches. These matches were not on the calendar and were only scheduled to prove Sri Lanka is safe despite the civil strife. BCB got its Test status due to India, and India was always willing to send its team to Dhaka to fill BCB's coffers(BCB doesn't make money if it tours India). Finally when Akhtar was banned because of hyper-extension, Dalmiya re-instated him without questions because it was a congenital condition. Of course India is helping out Afghan big time. So good luck if you want rely on Eng and Aus to help you out. Remember, Eng used to charge Asian teams to tour England until the 90s !
@SCANDALBOY : To answer your question ICC TV rights holders Star India conducted a study and found that 82 % of the ICC events viewership/revenue came from Indian fans, hope it helped . Non Indian fans posting below are overstating the importance of overseas players in IPL infact apart from AB Devilliers ,Gayle and to little extent Dwayne Bravo Indian /IPL fans don't care much about overseas players , IPL has become such a brand that the presence and absence of overseas players does not really matter anymore , please don't compare IPL with Ranji or Deodhar as IPL is a different beast alltogether and as i mentioned an established brand with a ever increasing loyal audience . Anyways if BCCI and IPL can pay player millions for just 45 days of work just imagine how much more will be the monies if IPL becomes 4 to 6 month long ornament , i bet 90 % of the Overseas Cricketers will then retire from National duty to play exclusively in the IPL .
BCCI haven't made any move, already ICC is coming back with 100m offer again, let's see how it ends. BCCI wins or loses this battle with ICC, all other smaller boards lost BCCI's confidence for future..BCB, Zim, WI etc. Only SL will get some help from BCCI when in trouble like always. Already we are seeing BCB
who cares India play or not, ICC should show who's boss and if not India , another emerging team will replace and grow with time. Stop chasing money and actually help grow the game.
The financial model proposed by BCCI looks pathetic as it cuts down Associates totally :( BCCI should look at cutting from other full members and give $60 million to Ireland & Afghanistan each and $10 million to other top 6 Associates (Scotland, Netherlands, Nepal, PNG, UAE, Hong Kong) and get their share up to $350 million which will seem a fair model for all
BCCI need to up it to atleast 600million or make an offer that ICC cannot honor to get out of ICC rule. Ban ICC from conducting sports in India. Directly hire International players on BCCI payroll with 10 times salary that their boards can pay.
Under the bcci model the accosiates get nothing... No opportunity to invest to make our sport the sport we want it to be. It's a bit of a joke that the ICC have taken so long to stand up to them. 400m should be the final offer if they don't want to play the ICC champions trophy then they can pull out. Theyre not even proposing to take it if off countries like Pakistan and srilanka who can cope with that hit.. but accosiates?? Really what kind of a board puts forward a model like that.
Why doesn't the math add up ? The BCCI financial model has a $3 million missing from ICC model. Let's discuss where that $3 million went..
BCCI contributes more and that is why they are getting more money than any other boards. BCCI should be respectful to other boards as they can't play with themselves. In a democracy, the rich does not have more than one vote. BCCI also has a responsibility that the other nations including the associates lift their games so that cricket becomes more competitive. India is a great nation of so many cricket lovers and if the Indians love the game, they should accept the equitable financial model of the ICC.
I'm not surprised that Bcb and Pcb are not supporting Bcci given the way their cricket board and fans behaves, but sad to see how west indies and SA board are behaving. India must pull out of champions trophy, let's see how icc manage to get sponsors.
Pakistan should not be getting more than 32M. They can't even count that much money...let alone handle it!!
BCCI should take the new model.. It is very fair..You have no future without other ICC members.. Or withdraw from ICC and play only domestic cricket..
@RAHMAN TIPU, Voting can and will happen again. Who wouldn't mind someone else's money if it comes just with a vote?? Indian cricket lovers will never accept this absolutely unfair redistribution of money. The very reason ICC still has that offer of additional $100 million on Table is a clear indication that it knows it is not a done deal. Wait and watch. The things reached this far because of BCCI is having administrative issues; and now the issue is in public domain BCCI representatives will have to take publicly defendable stance. ICC underestimated the risks involved and tried to take advantage of a distracted BCCI. Stay tuned in.
@CRICINFOUSER: You should also realize how will sponsors respond after India withdraws from major tournaments!! India can hold franchise leagues and attract lot of good players across the world. Remember Kerry Packer??!!
Just stick to your demand. Skip champions trophy and see how much revenue ICC makes. Give them their own medicine. If india do not partcipate, ICC gets nothing. Remember 2007 WC, India's early exit put ICC at less to no revenue.
You heard it right . 570 or no deal .
Best wishes to BCCI. Everyone knows how empty the cricket world is without your presence. Jealousy from the rest will eventually just subside. Stick to your ground.
Sure, BCCI dominance could be reduced and a more equitable structure is welcome but this is v one sided and insulting. All of the money comes from us... INDIAN CRICKET FANS. If we don't watch cricket on TV, then players in other countries don't get paid, stadiums don't get built, trainings won't happen, etc. There should be some acceptance of this hard truth and some gratitude, guys
@CRICINFOUSER : Ok.. So if the rest of the world can live with 30% of revenues i.e 810 millions and afford a loss of $2.89 billion why can't it afford a loss of $180 million from that $2.89 BILLION..That is what BCCI is asking over the $390 million offer... With that palrty revenue where does all your hot air talk of globalization of the game go !!
Its ICC's weakness that is allowing boards to become bigger than the game.How much money was spent on spreding the game,ireland,kenya,netherland are lost causes why did money not go into spreading the game which would have made ICC a much stronger party not depended on a few rich boards
There's been vote and decision has been taken by 9-1or 8-2, no way to alter it back. If ICC goes for strengthening it's position like FIFA or other sports organizations, it must stand on its bylaws. No country is stronger than rules and regulations.
@NEWSCHOOLCRICKET good comment....makes sense
BCCI haven't made any move, already ICC is coming back with 100m offer again, let's see how it ends. BCCI wins or loses this battle with ICC, all other smaller boards lost BCCI's confidence for future..BCB, Zim, WI etc. Only SL will get some help from BCCI when in trouble like always. Already we are seeing BCB
India should pull out of CT. the sponsors will follow
We keep hearing this that BCCI generates 70% of the revenue for ICC. Can anyone tell me any authentic source where this fact can be verified? Seems like someone said it on the basis of imagination and others are repeating it. If its true, then send us the source please. I know BCCI's share is the largest but its not proved to 70% of total which means only 30% of the rest of all countries in the world
I just love the brotherly way in which all other boards have forgotten past favours and turned against India. Sri Lanka has forgotten all the support extends since the times of murali, Bangladesh have overlooked the strong backing for test status, West indies should have been grateful that bcci didn't insist on ghe rightfully due penalty etc. Pakistan of course is not a surprise given their world famous aggression (all talk and no show). England and Australia are happy because aren't the ones losing out and the brunt is borne by the bcci. All in all a nice display of brotherly love. India should reciprocate by withdrawing from a few tournaments and let's then see if sponsors are forthcoming and willing to pay as much.
@amankhanrasel. Why don't India play with itself and keep the 70% revenue by itself ? Rest of the world, sans India, can possibly cope with the rest 30% revenue generated by themselves.. Do you think it is possible to raise same type of revenue playing the Ranji Trophy and Deodar Trophy and IPL too (without foreign players) ? Would you attend or watch these games like you do now? Try to answer these questions maybe you can enlighten yourself.
@Amankhanrasel - Please google "sambit bal cricinfo BCCI revenue 70%", and read that article.
Anyone who posts this is not about money is deluded. Of course it is about most things are!
bcci contributes 70% of total icc revenue;is that really true or a myth only? can someone plz enlighten me in this issue?
Perhaps CRICKET is no more a gentlemen's game!! India stubborn behaviour is ruining the game. I want them to pull out of the ICC events, this will be a good sign for the game... Play IPL only, and see cricket not only surviving but flourishing without you.
BCCI should withdraw from CT
WINDIES01: I never thought I'd see bigger irony than ICC stripping it's biggest revenue generator off its own money. But then I saw your comment and I was proven wrong.
I must say that a WI supporter talking about money turning Indian cricket obtuse is rich. When we were waiving off the perfectly legitimate penalty, one that would have finished off your board, imposed on WICB, we weren't so obtuse, were we?
1) BCCI is asking to keep 25% of its own money. Those who suggest this is not fair must imagine distributing 75% of their income to their neighbours for their development only for the neighbours to turn around and ask for 90%. 2) India generates the most TV revenue because advertisers pay broadcasters who in turn pay the host board(for bilateral series) or ICC. Roughly speaking 80% of the revenue comes from Indian TV rights. 3) There are simple solutions for Indian govt if it chooses to act. Simply charge a fixed fee from the broadcaster per ICC tournament to show matches in India. Showing matches in India comes under Indian jurisdiction and we don't need PCB,ZCB,BCB,SLC to vote on this. This will move the money from the ICC back into where it really originated - India
haha thats to nice india feel pain aftar pakistan solid stand against bigthee great mission
The bcci should drop out of a few tournaments and let icc handle the irate sponsors who question about lack of viewership. Let's see how rigid the icc will be then. This isn't about the money;this is about national pride, where the bcci must stand up to all the others who have ganged up against India.
ECB and CA probably make more from ICC from the expense side. The CT expense in UK is very large from what India demands for a tournament in India. India should announce that they will boycott CT. The sponsors will then put pressure on ICC to cave in. ECB and CA are probably happy since they will still control the administration from the new Big 2 model. For India, it is a wake-up call to realize that they cannot count on votes from former supporters. So future bilateral tours should be based on cricketing and subsequent revenue considerations only.
BCCI should not participate in champions trophy. This would give clarity both to BCCI and ICC whether there is any financial clout or not. BCCI can eventually withdraw from ICC and promote cricket in India. ICC loss - 1. More than half its viewership (1.2 Bil Indian population). 2.Revenues coming from India keeping in mind India is still fastest growing country in the world. The revenue loses would mount every passing year. ICC wont be able to pay even half of what it has committed to all the boards. BCCI loss - 1. Foreign players and matches. 2. ICC revenue. However BCCI can easily make up for the revenue by expanding number of teams in IPL, make it a 9 month affair with weekly matches, on the lines of EPL. Foreign players can play in IPL if they are not associated with their boards. BCCI can try and expand the game to other countries not associated with ICC (if they are interested).
From the two charts it's clear that ICC wants BCCI to entirely fund the associate nations, which doesn't seem right. Why not all full members share the burden equally on a percentage basis? This way BCCI will still pay a lion's share, but all full members will have a stake in growing the game. Seems like a fair compromise.
BCCI/COA should settle for nothing less than $450 million and that too with a condition that ICC's $ 160 million operational cost be cut down to $20 million and balance amount be kept for either deserving Associate Nations or a Test Match Fund . Another question that springs to mind is why are ECB and CA still getting more or less the same ?? i have often heard Australian and English fans in these forums say that they only consider Test Cricket as real Cricket and that they barely watch shorter formats and ICC Events like WC,CT if it is not held in a convenient time slot , so on what basis are the CA and ECB asking for a cut out of the TV money brought from ICC Events ?? somebody should conduct a survey to find out how many Englishmen and Aussies actually watch ICC events ... lastly BCCI should reinitiate legal proceeds against WICB for abandoning midway there tour of India.
The new finance model enshrines the key principle of the old one - the BCCI gets the lion's share of ICC revenues. The size of that share may still be inadequate but that will be for future leaders of the BCCI to re-negotiate, knowing that they always have the threat of withdrawing from the ICC in reserve. With a few more years of IPL growth, the BCCI will be able to demonstrate independence from ICC handouts and the threat will be credible. I suspect that they will take the pragmatic approach and ignore the hotheads who seem solely motivated by a thirst for national point scoring and lacking in common sense.
India's main income is from bilateral tour. This 200M loss in 8 years means 25M per year. is it big money for BCci.? Rather they should spend time to build good relationship with all other board and fans of other countries.
@windies01: In both pie scenarios, PCB's allocation is US$132m. It's obvious that the 2nd pie chart has an error where it shows PCB at only US$13m. It's so obviously an error that writing a comment accusing the BCCI of wanting to reduce PCB's share only displays your complete lack of independent thought. You need a big, bold correction from CricInfo for the penny to drop. Now, that is disappointing.
Lastly, the standoff with PCB and the country in general stems from decades of terror nurturing from the Pak Govt. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemies.
@cricfan3430439140 and @WINDIES01 . The pie chart on the right should show $132 for Pakistan. All except the associate nations including pakistan get the same money in both charts. There is a typo showing it as $13. What BCCI is saying is if the associate nations have to be given let it come from everyone's pocket.
Funny one step backward of ICC in fear BCCI will pull out of world Events , give them 500 and deal done and cut your administrative expenses and let associates enjoy the rest of the Pie.
Now cricket will move forward with the Big Three disassociation to control the game. Well done ICC. It's time you put your foot down.
I don't know how the politics in the ICC goes. I say make 400$ million i.e a round figure and make it a deal done. Don't see BCCI getting 570$ millions now.
This is where BCCI is missing the services of Srini. He knows how to win these crucial encounters. In the end, he did not loose anything but it looks like BCCI is waging a loosing battle.
@CRICFAN3430439140, its an error, only the associates quota has been removed from left, and added to BCCI's right, rest is same.
@WINDIES01...Its a typo and it should be 132.
see the comment below the image, its CA and ECB offering India India's money. Which means it goes back to BIG2 instead of BIG3 going forward. Anyways, India knows how to promote their game and I think it will settle for 445 which COA agreed with ICC. After that, lol, 132 mil for 8 years, that is peanuts and some teams dont generate enough revenue even through their home games. Let me tell you all the small boards, you will run out of money soon and that time BCCI will not be there to help you
@Windies01, the chart on the right is not completely correct. Pakistan gets $132M on both charts. The chart on the right seems to suggest it gets $13M but that is not correct.
@SALMAN1508 There is always the other side of your logic. You cannot cut salary of an employee to give increments for rest of the employees in the company. If 400 million dollors is not a small amount, 170 million dollors too is not a small amount to lose. Can any board accept a lose of 10 Million dollors?
how on earth are BCCI in control of the revenue that Indian citizens decide to spend on watching cricket ? Does the Indian Football association collect for Barcelona or Man U fans in India ? Does anyone care about the Champions Trophy at all ? Does it matter if India don't want to play against anyone else ?
when you analyse the two pie charts, the BCCI's main grip is that Pakistan is getting too much and the associates are getting a cut as well. I tell you what, I am with the ICC with this one, if you want the game to grow, investment have to be made around the world, as for the vast difference with the PCB's figures, frankly, it is just insulting, the BCCI's stance with Pakistan Cricket sad to see.
If India drops out of the Champions Trophy, so be it, If the BCCI wants a leadership role, act like a leaders, see the bigger picture, not just we generate the most, so we must get the most, What is so disappointing is that so many comments on here defends a position of the BCCI.
I am beginning to take a dim view of the BCCI, i didn't realise money had turned so many obtuse..
I guess BCCI is entitled to fight for its fair share. However the new model that the BCCI supports means that the PCB will only get 13 million while the rest get 132. Im not sure if there is an error in the graphic but if it is not than how do the boards except Pakistan Cricket to survive without International cricket and only 13 million over the next 8 years?
If ICC want to help Associates then every country should donate same percentage of amount and It makes no sense for BCCI to donate 50% of its money. This is not charity! BCCI Stand your ground!
what abt the benefits to the fan of cricket (this goes to all over the world), esp the indian fan. the bottom line is that the revenue that is generated is simply based on the TV ratings/viewers and the tickets that are sold. There is no talk or priorities given by BCCI or ICC or any other body for that matter on improving the experience of the fan-base. What are you doing to improve our experience? that shld be the talking point in the boards and in media.
Plz, BCCI fight it out, general Indian public has set hight expectations on you.
Let's all come to a middle point. CoA want's 445, ICC offers 390; let's agree to a middle point between 390-445. Agree, accept and move forward. BCCI can't do anything if CoA don't agree, so they are trying to stay in touch with the CoA which is understandable and acceptable, I believe all parties should agree. Let's CRICKET be the winner.
talkpoint, well, those eggs were very hard to produce and even harder to consume so they might have helped us by getting rid of it. -:p
I will take anything above 500 ml dollar. That will be win win situation for BCCI. Take that and stop supporting SL,bangladesh, westindies and Zimbabwe. Expand IPL to 12 to 16 teams and enjoy. #India_Support_BCCI.
hahaha.. it's just the beginning the ICC will have to stop its nonsense, and should revamp itself and take some responsibility to spread and develop the game of cricket in other countries. We support BCCI.
All those supporting BCCI here, please understand two things. 1) The dispute is only on the division of ICC revenues. Even if BCCI doesn't get its fair share from the ICC, BCCI still makes a ton of money through bilateral series and IPL, enough to survive and thrive. 2) Without a strong cricketing fraternity, cricket as a product will suffer and so will BCCI's profiteering. Cricket needs more than India, Australia, and England to survive, let alone compete at a global level with other sports, like soccer.
I think $400 million is a fair deal and BCCI should take it. That said, they are going to play a little bit of drama. It wouldn't reflect if they just agree to the first offer. Expect it to be settled between $400-$430.
Think most Indian fans support the BCCI in this instance & we should pull out of the Champions Trophy - then we can all exactly see the attraction of an ICC tournament to advertisers, sponsors & T.V. companies without Team India participating in it!
Surprise, surprise when they all cut the fabled goose that laid the golden egg they found that there was nothing in there for them. Oh, how they all rued their greed and try as they may they could not get the goose to be alive again nor could they any longer get the golden egg that it laid everyday...
Don't accept less. Pull out of the so called champions trophy or send a 3rd string team. Let's see how ICC earns their money. Other than ashes and once a year T20 leagues, none of the cricket matches these days generate any revenue without Indian viewership.
@SAURON_OF_MIDDLE_EARTH - Excellent points, and well articulated.
@Salman1508 - There are only 3 employees bringing in revenue. Ind, Eng and Aus, with India topping the list at about 80%. Aus and Eng are going to keep what they generate. India is asking to keep 25% of the revenue India brings in, which works to about 590M. Other countries are asking for handouts from the Indian revenue. Yes, 400M is a lot of money but 1600M is a lot of money to give away.
I think the BCCI should seriously consider that offer or come up with some middle ground between the $393M and $445M. While the difference is still ~$50M, this is over 7 or 8 years I think and so the difference is more like ~$6M per year. There are positives that can come out of this. BCCI need not pander/grant assistance to the other boards (like ZC/WI) going forward. It should work cooperatively and respect those boards without being burdened with providing assistance/support to them (for votes). Also, it can make decisions about bilateral cricket objectively, not disrespecting the existing engagements but choosing to prioritize match-ups of interest to the Indian audience. For example, I don't think we need to see a 3 or 5 Test series with WI/Zim/BD and so maybe a 1 (or 2) Test series with 2-3 ODIs is enough to honor bilateral engagements. If this new model causes the BCCI to focus more on development of cricket in India (and less on votes at ICC), its still a VERY good outcome.
India should stay strong and see through this. They have the time and the money too!
WICB gets a US$40m grant for being incompetent & running a mis-managed cricket board that is perennially at loggerheads with its players and regional boards. You can't blame them for suddenly switching sides but this is just one board amongst many who receive undeserved handouts.
Zimbabwe is another one that clearly gobbles up its handouts with only a tiny percentage ever working its way to its intended targets. If Indian fans are concerned that stadia facilities etc and fa experience is not improving, consider the lot of a Zim fan. There aren't enough to send in comments but I assure you they've been scratching their heads for years.
There's a fair few ICC members who have huge issues in their country, such as being run by dictators or military juntas. Many of the ICC's rules on how a member cricket board should be run is simply not implemented.
The ICC needs to start with publishing its own expenses, they're keeping a hefty chunk for "administrative costs".
I honestly think it is in the interest of ICC to strike a deal before our chattering TV channels get hold of this issue and make it impossible for BCCI to compromise. Ofcourse ICC can always go on without India.
People supporting BCCI needs to consider an example of an employ who brings a value of million dollars per month to a certain company. It will be unreasonable for the employ to ask for a salary of million dollars considering his value. Despite his value, company needs other employs too, it is unrealistic to just fire, or make every other employ unhappy for this one employ. And this employ needs to understand too, that he is who he is because of the company, he can't generate such value on his own alone.
Similarly, though BCCI are generating the highest revenue, but they need to understand that they need strong other boards, and teams for a quality cricket. This lust of gold will hurt not only other boards, but BCCI too in a long run. I hope for once, they use heart and not brain to put Cricket, we all love, over money. Plus ICC is asking them to play for free, $400 million is no small amount.
If the CoA has agreed that the amount required is $446, then that is what the ICC will need to give the BCCi as a share of the revenue. It is the least that one would expect for a body that contributes 70% to run the game.
Cricket is nothing without India/BCCI. ICC should understand this before it's too late.
The issue here is the lack of a justifiable formula. You need more than just 'good faith' to decide revenue shares in the billions. The current formula clearly taxes the BCCI and ECB (to a much, much smaller extent) to ensure profitability of the other so called 'full members', fund Associates AND manage the ICC's operational expenses. I hope the BCCI can push the ICC to arrive at a precise formula to compute member's share and each share bearing a correlation to the following -
1) Contribution to the ICC's finances, 2) Growth of the member's contributions to ICC finances from previous cycle, 3) Overall growth of the ICC's finances from previous cycle.
The one evident problem here is the process to obtain such measurements. Unfortunately, I really have little idea on obtaining such measurements within reasonable margins. In addition, every increase in ICC expenses should be scrutinised. It's unacceptable that the organisation itself gobbles up almost 40% of the estimated revenue.
It's a lose-lose situation for all concerned, hope better sense prevails. India generates over 70% of all ICC revenue and it's offered a paltry 11% share. There is a name for this..........it's called socialism. Never worked anywhere in history and it will not work in this case also.
bbci should not accept this offer. Anything less than 570 m must not be accepted
Well done BCCI. Fight till you get your well deserved share of $, don't let freebies to other incompetent boards to get, Good luck!
Stand your ground, BCCI. Kudos if you can make it.
No featured comments at the moment.
Stand your ground, BCCI. Kudos if you can make it.
Well done BCCI. Fight till you get your well deserved share of $, don't let freebies to other incompetent boards to get, Good luck!
bbci should not accept this offer. Anything less than 570 m must not be accepted
It's a lose-lose situation for all concerned, hope better sense prevails. India generates over 70% of all ICC revenue and it's offered a paltry 11% share. There is a name for this..........it's called socialism. Never worked anywhere in history and it will not work in this case also.
The issue here is the lack of a justifiable formula. You need more than just 'good faith' to decide revenue shares in the billions. The current formula clearly taxes the BCCI and ECB (to a much, much smaller extent) to ensure profitability of the other so called 'full members', fund Associates AND manage the ICC's operational expenses. I hope the BCCI can push the ICC to arrive at a precise formula to compute member's share and each share bearing a correlation to the following -
1) Contribution to the ICC's finances, 2) Growth of the member's contributions to ICC finances from previous cycle, 3) Overall growth of the ICC's finances from previous cycle.
The one evident problem here is the process to obtain such measurements. Unfortunately, I really have little idea on obtaining such measurements within reasonable margins. In addition, every increase in ICC expenses should be scrutinised. It's unacceptable that the organisation itself gobbles up almost 40% of the estimated revenue.
Cricket is nothing without India/BCCI. ICC should understand this before it's too late.
If the CoA has agreed that the amount required is $446, then that is what the ICC will need to give the BCCi as a share of the revenue. It is the least that one would expect for a body that contributes 70% to run the game.
People supporting BCCI needs to consider an example of an employ who brings a value of million dollars per month to a certain company. It will be unreasonable for the employ to ask for a salary of million dollars considering his value. Despite his value, company needs other employs too, it is unrealistic to just fire, or make every other employ unhappy for this one employ. And this employ needs to understand too, that he is who he is because of the company, he can't generate such value on his own alone.
Similarly, though BCCI are generating the highest revenue, but they need to understand that they need strong other boards, and teams for a quality cricket. This lust of gold will hurt not only other boards, but BCCI too in a long run. I hope for once, they use heart and not brain to put Cricket, we all love, over money. Plus ICC is asking them to play for free, $400 million is no small amount.
I honestly think it is in the interest of ICC to strike a deal before our chattering TV channels get hold of this issue and make it impossible for BCCI to compromise. Ofcourse ICC can always go on without India.
WICB gets a US$40m grant for being incompetent & running a mis-managed cricket board that is perennially at loggerheads with its players and regional boards. You can't blame them for suddenly switching sides but this is just one board amongst many who receive undeserved handouts.
Zimbabwe is another one that clearly gobbles up its handouts with only a tiny percentage ever working its way to its intended targets. If Indian fans are concerned that stadia facilities etc and fa experience is not improving, consider the lot of a Zim fan. There aren't enough to send in comments but I assure you they've been scratching their heads for years.
There's a fair few ICC members who have huge issues in their country, such as being run by dictators or military juntas. Many of the ICC's rules on how a member cricket board should be run is simply not implemented.
The ICC needs to start with publishing its own expenses, they're keeping a hefty chunk for "administrative costs".