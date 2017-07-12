Spinners, Lanning power Australia into semi-final
Australia 227 for 2 (Lanning 76*, Perry 60*, Mooney 45) beat India 226 for 7 (Raut 106, Raj 69, Perry 2-37, Schutt 2-52) by eight wicket
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Australia secured a semi-final berth as they overpowered India's 226 for 7 with consummate ease on a slow turner in Bristol. India's inability to bring to the fore their power-game at various stages during the course of the 157-run second-wicket stand between centurion Punam Raut and Mithali Raj, who became the leading run-getter in Women's ODIs, left them shortchanged. They will now have to beat New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday to make it through to the semi-final of an ICC event for the first time since 2010.
Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton added 62 for the first wicket in 15.4 overs to set Australia up. After Bolton bottom-edged a sweep off Poonam Yadav to Sushma Verma, the wicketkeeper, Meg Lanning dug in. Batting with a strapped shoulder, she displayed nimble footwork to negate India's spin troika of Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav, to make 76 not out as Australia eased home with 29 balls to spare. She was complemented by the in-form Ellyse Perry, who finished with 60 not out, her fourth successive fifty to go with two wickets.
Where Australia's spinners wrested control - they combined to take 4 for 129 off 29 overs - partly due to India's diffidence with the bat, India's slower bowlers leaked a combined 183 in 34 overs. India's slow scoring was largely due to the inability of Raj to hit the ball off the square; she consumed 82 deliveries and limped past the 34 she needed to eclipse Charlotte Edwards' record.
Jess Jonassen and Kristen Beams used angles and flight to cut off scoring options for Raut and Raj. Their protection of the leg-side boundary kept teasing the batsmen to work against the turn, making it difficult to maneuver the ball over the off side.
Once the record was out of the way, Raj seemed a little more relaxed. The first sign of intent came three balls later as she waltzed down the pitch to hit a straight six to also become the first batsman in Women's ODIs to cross 6000 runs. By then, Punam was in her 50s. From time-to-time, she resorted to sweeping against the turn and bringing out the delicate paddles to keep the runs ticking. Off the pacers, she was particularly punishing towards Megan Schutt, who she shovelled and lap-swept to pick off boundaries.
Yet, at no stage did the pair give Australia any shivers. When Raj mistimed a lofted hit back to Beams in the 41st over, India had barely managed to cross the four-runs per over mark. Over the next six overs, Harmanpreet Kaur brought out the odd big hit to make a 22-ball 23, but Raut's wicket in the 47th led to a total breakdown. India lost four wickets for 16, with Deepti Sharma, their second-highest run-getter of the tournament, not coming out to bat until the final over.
Early in the chase, India kept things tight, conceding just 34 off the first 10. The situation was ripe for their spinners to mount a challenge. But Bisht's first over that went for three boundaries led to opening of the floodgates. Poonam Yadav looped the ball up, but by not landing it right on a surface where the turn was slow, gave the batsmen enough time to rock back and pull.
Lanning showed intent right from the time she walked out, lofting Yadav over her head for six off the fourth ball she faced. To compensate, the spinners resorted to bowling short and kept getting put away square of the wicket through cuts and sweeps. India didn't help matters by fielding as poorly as they did, runs regularly conceded by letting the ball through their legs at the boundary. All of this meant, the chase went cold at the halfway mark. For large parts of the last 15 overs, it seemed as if an extended net session was on, the sense of helplessness in India's ranks all too evident as what should've been a challenging chase turned into a cakewalk.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Lack of aggression and intensity hurting India again. Only modern batter in the line up (Kaur) is also being under utilised. Sad to see so much talent being under utilised. Technically sound batters, great bowlers and the world's highest run getter and wicket taker but failing because of lack of professionalism. If only they had a better think tank and captain to guide and steer them. Maybe their underachievement is an indication of the apathy towards women's cricket in India.
The women's team is playing exactly the way cricket was played in 1970s and 80s. No aggression till 50th over. And goes back to dressing room after the loss as if nothing has happened. And the captain exemplifies the teams attitude . Atleast give them a better coach/manager.
India won initial few matches because of weak opponents
Mitali Raj was scoring very slowly, don't know why and that created lots of pressure on other players to put a competitive score against the Aussie. Looks like playing for 6,000 runs and not for the country.
I think Raj is very experienced bats woman. she played a lot of games, so definitely we can aspect run a ball from her. she deserves some criticism, i think india is not upto the mark in woman cricket, they should have to work on run making and partnership building, specially in run a ball concept. And how to get good runs in dug outs. In woman cricket Australia is ultimate champion, fell sorry for that, no team near them, New Zealand and England comes after that in second position and others in third, associates in fourth tier, Australia chances are 98% to win, England and New Zealand have 1% each and others have 0% to win.
It is sad to see people here are criticising raj. What more she can do for you guys?. She has scored the maximum run as a player. She has won countless mathces for india against everyone. She has made india world champion too many times. Please give her a rest.
Indians are always clueless against Aus
Aus will lift the WC for 7th time!!!
The difference between winning and losing in sports is capitalizing the moments and not allowing the opposition to take the authority. In this match, Mithali Raj came into batting and the opposition trying to dictate terms, to counter that, she went quiet allow the opposition not to lose the grip of the game. When MM Lanning came into batting Indian spinners started to dictate terms as the wicket slowing down and turning and bouncing, she counter attached by playing aggressively in the first 20 balls that she faced. Because of that, opposition started to lose the grip and eventually the match is lost. Mithali is a defensive batsman, if they has some one like Kaur at 3 and groomed her at that position,then they can take opposition with authority.
What is very clear to all fans since India's T20 WC bow out last year is team's ultra-slow batting exemplified by Mithali Raj. For such a fine player, she has a very conservative mindset and shows little intent to push scoring rate at the crease. The persistence of failing Smrithi Mandana as an opener in this tournament shows the same conservative approach - much akin to her male counterpart MS Dhoni. Time for Mithali to announce her retirement, at least in the shorter formats.
While Australia , England , SA and NZ have adapted an aggressive approach in their batting , India continue to play the game that is old fashioned . Even though India won 4 games on the trot , I was certain that India will struggle to make the semis . While India played three of their first four games against lower rated teams , the rest of the matches were against top teams . As originally expected , Australia , England , NZ and SA will make the semis and the final will be between Australia and England .
The Indian women's cricket team apparently lacks killer instinct. When I had a look at the score midway through the innings, I thought they would score 250 or 300. I acknowledge Mithali has very good batting averages in all three formats, but she needs to take a leaf out of MS Dhoni's book (captaincy). Her team needs to consign the spluttering approach . Now!
Another hiding dished out to our national side by the Aussies, they seem to flog us in most WC matches men and women.
I'm not happy with India's batting. They took it too slow for too long. They weren't even rotating strike for much of the innings. India can't play 90's cricket in 2017. You have to take 6 singles in an over if the boundaries are hard to get.
One positive for us is that unlike Lankans we did not score enough so that Meg Lanning can get a hundred. Can anyone tell me why there is a huge gap in women's cricket between the top four - Oz, hosts, SA, NZ - and the rest ?
Actually, it is not debate. We are familiar with Aussie women cricket. So they played well and won. Watching the match of all women cricket but England is in my heart and you too. They are best to crack 4.
69 runs in 114 balls. Pretty slow going. Don't know what must have been going on in Raj's mind when she was batting. Personal milestone or that there is not much in batting skills after her in the team.
Huge losses to SA and Aus and a close victory against SL. The last 3 matches were of low scores , repeated failure of Mandana in the last 3 matches as an opener, poor fielding. Now NZ is a must win situation. Even if India does beat NZ and enter the semi-finals, they will have to have a massive turn around in the their overall performance to move beyond the semi-final stage.
Here is wishing them all the best to put in a performance like the first match against England and bring home the cup.
like men's cricketers in India, women's cricketers also focus on records. unless this changes we can't be champions or win tournaments
Meg Lanning refusing to let her shoulder injury stop her from leading Australia reminds me of Steve Waugh coming back from that hamstring tear gor the final ashes test, even though the series had been won, he wanted to make a statement. Lanning has the guts of Steve Waugh even if most of her game looks based upon Ricky Ponting.
Although Raut and Raj batted superbly but their slow and tentative batting in the beginning added too much pressure to Kaur leading to a low score. I thought Raj was too concerned about the ODI record and some poor fielding aswell. OZs good start and commanding batting from Lanning and Perry got them home. I think Mandana got the pressure of low scores of previous games but she is a good batswoman.
The last match versus New Zealand is a virtual quarterfinal, onky one team will be moving on. It has been a hard fought tournament. I won't be overly critical, the women's game has come a long way. There were some moments of brilliance but there is still a lot to work on like fielding and running between the wickets. The Indian men's team had similar issues not too long ago so it is something that could be worked on. The fittest teams both mentally and physically will play in the final. That should not be a surprise to anyone.
I think Jhulan and the wicketkeeper needs to be dropped. Batting order needs to reshuffle. Mitali has opened the batting before. She can open with Raut. Deepti Sharma who has looked better than any other batsman should come at no 3. Look at her average in international cricket and also her consistency in the World Cup. Mandhana can bat at No.4 then we have Harmanpreet. We need a strike bowler like akhtar or tait who can take wickets even if she leaks runs. Other bowlers in the team are bieng very economical. So it wont be a problem if one bowler leaks runs. Because we lack a attacking bowler. I hope someone in the team management reads my article and make changes in the team.
Poor IND team again exposed against bigger teams in bigger occasions.
Seeing TV commercials aggressively marketing Indian women's cricket many people would have tuned in to see the game. The captain inexcusably forgot she was playing a 50 over game. The strategy seemed to be "bat through 50 overs and pray during the break that Aus batters will collapse".
India Analysis III Lack of clear communication between the batswomen and poor running between the wickets has resulted in rise of runouts for Indian batters in this WC and is having a telling impact on India's final Total. Indian Fielding is more poor as compared to Pakistan or Sri lanka. Missed catches, missed run outs, missed stumpings, missed judgments & many errors in fielding are hurting India badly. Raj heavily relies on her slower bowlers but batters from in form nations are able to handle them with ease. Lack of bowling options is also making the task uneasy for India.
Mithali has been the backbone of the Indian cricket team, he has almost single handedly carried the burden of Indian batting. Without her, Indian batting would become absolutely spineless. How is she getting all this critism because of just one slow knock??? What about all the all the wonderful knocks she played in recent times? The 7 consecutive fifties she scored in this year's are all top class knocks from all angles. She is one of the very best, if not the best batter in women cricket.
winning comes from being fearless...not via playing for records....
India Analysis II After the fall of Raut's wicket, they should have sent Deepti or Verma. Instead she came at no.9 ! What is the use of sending your no.2 run getter in this WC at such bottom??Goswami is no use with bat & with bowl as well. Goswami is neither economical nor able to take wickets. She should be dropped for NZ game. In the last 10 overs India could make only 60 runs & lost 6 wickets. In the final 23 balls India could score only 23 runs and lost 5 wickets in this process. Moreover the 5 wickets lost were of proper middle order batswomen and not of pure bowlers. Despite being proper batswomen Kaur,Verma,Goswami,Pandey,Deepti combined to consume 40 balls and could only score 43 runs. The whole Indian team played a high percentage of dot balls in this WC which is hurting India's chances badly. This shows the LACK of RESPONSIBILITY & INTENT by Indian batswomen!
It is just one match guys. India will defeat everyone at the next match and win the trophy.
India Analysis I Such a shambolic bating display by India! Even the lankans did better against AUS. India are ranked 4th in the world but they bated as if they are not even among top 8. It is more than enough for Mandhana.She deserves to be dropped.When Raut and Raj were bating, they showed opposite intent. Raut, who is not a powerful player, always looked to create chances. Despite her strength,the strike rate she maintained was better against a team like AUS.Raj simply crept below the pressure of record & even after reaching record she could not bat cleverly.These two were not able to run quick singles nor able to rotate strike. With the fall of early wicket, it was necessary for one of them to go steady and other brisk, but they bated exceptionally poor during PP1.Poor running between the wickets cost India about 50 less runs and the wicket of Veda. Raj is more powerful than Raut but she failed to manufacture shots.Raj failed to pick gaps & gave her wicket against the run of play.
As always we Indians are more enamoured of records be it World or Guinness rather than positive results for the country. Personal records will follow but a loss is a loss to the country. Hope we will be able to beat NL and move to the semifinals.
At one stage, she had 43 dot balls from 51 deliveries! That too being a captain! Shame
India will find it tough to go past New Zealand as they have a string of big hitters. Not only will India have to score at a fast pace, they will also have to post a big score. And of course fielding will be again an important factor. All the best to the Indian team.
Who determined "Player of the Match"? How come Lanning's 76 off 88 balls is a better performance than Perry's 60 off 67 balls and bowling figures of 10-0-37-2?
the games India played clearly shows the lack of proper coaching and training for the girls somehow they are putting up a decent show however I appreciate their efforts but they have to quickly realise they are playing in a World Cup and try to make an impact
Mithali's knock reminded me of Sachin's 100th century. Same lack of intent, same result!
Record-setting Raj is at the top of Women's chart, but India lost because of her slow innings. What a shame..... personal milestone more important for her than her country
Mithali Raj played a bad knock..slowed down the innings
"Seeing Meg lanning bat guys like duminy and chandimal should retire" this is the best comment of 2017.
Even SL made 259 against aussie on the same ground. 226 is never enough against top teams. It will be very difficult for Ind to win against NZ. They got all brendom Mccullumn in their team. Start hitting from very first ball. If NZ going to bat 2nd then they are going to finish the game within 30 overs. I think its gonna be ENG vs AUS final. no upset in this WC. Two super strong teams are going to make it to the final. England has home advantage but I thing it's gonna be tough to beat Aussies. Well its gonna be one hell of a final. Woman cricket is making their marks and I think their will be a day when Woman cricket and Man cricket will be at the same level. Hope they get more sponsor to promote woman cricket around the world and we will be able to watch more tournaments. That will be a victory of cricket.
Seeing Meg lanning bat guys like duminy and chandimal should retire
Mithali raj another selfish player. Who made her captain? Its a mistake of everest proportion
India need to rotate strike better early on. 55/1 after 20 overs is simply unacceptable on any kind of a pitch.
Selfish play from Mithali Raj have costed India the game. Personal milestones are more valuable for these players rather than teams success. She was blaming her own bowlers also for not defending 226 !!! poor captaincy from a poor character.
Although it was a big partnership came at a steep cost! Unless Indians learn to rotate strike in the first powerplay they wont win too many against top teams! We don't have power hitters other than Harmanpreet who has had a quite WC. Mithali with all that experience should have known that 220 is below par against Aus. Against NZ inless we show intent to rotate strike we will struggle. I'd like to see Veda or Deepti open and Mandana down the order, but i guess they'll go with same line up.
Hope Smriti comes off good against NZ, else Mithali just kills the momentum.
So much for India's bravado...
Blaming Mithali is nonsense. Aussie bowlers bowled incredibly well. If Mithali didn't hold on, India would have been shot our for 150 after Mandhana was dismissed early. A respectable total was achieved, but the quality in the Aussie batting is like men's cricket. Meg Lanning can probably give any of the best men batters in the world a challenge, such is her quality. And somehow, it becomes Mithali's fault??? Hilarious!
India won't qualify to SF. They are no match to the top teams. I feel Eng v Nz and Aus v Sa in semis.
After a number of articles on the WC, I was interested in watching / following the Ind matches but it has been quite disappointing. And this has less to do with the differences in power, stamina or any other gender differences but the one thing that fans desist: quality chasm. Apart from a few teams (Eng, Aus and NZ), most other teams seem to lack the skill level and application that is taken for granted in the men's game even at the FC level. Be it ground fielding, catching, strike rotation, bowling / batting skills or even wicketkeeping. The number of basic mistakes and the rather slow pace of the game is just on the wrong side of the Doherty threshold for cricket (for the writer at least).
Well played Australia as I said in my comment two days earlier, India is rip apart by Australia. Mandhana should be benched she is a pure slogger
One can bat with intent if he or she is assured that there is someone after them who can score, unfortunately thats not the case with Ind cricket at the moment. Seniors (Raj and Dhoni), will never be abe to play their natural game. Either top order collapses or middle order collapses and lower order rarely shows up. Players performing badly are given chances over and over.(mandhana ,ashwin, jadeja).
Mithali Raj is actually the burden on this team. While batting it looks like she is playing for a 50 with a SR of around 70 irrespective of the match situation.She always bats at 3 or 4 and sucks the momentum out of the entire innings. Due to which the big hitters like Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy don't get enough overs to face and yet need to go ballistic from ball one. As for her captaincy it's unimaginative and pure defensive.Jhulan Goswami is another liability on the field. She is the worst fielder on the park and she is not half the bowler she was. Why do Indians never retire with grace and dignity? Be it Tendulkar, Yuvi, Dhoni, Mithali or Goswami?
If India win against New zealand, they have to meet australia again the semis. India vs Australia. England vs South Africa.
Poor batting from Mithali Raj and even poor captaincy. There was absolutely NO intent!
So India new Zealand match will be virtual quarter final
