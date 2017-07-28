BCCI appoints Sunil Subramaniam as India team manager

This is the first instance of the India team getting a full-time, professional manager © Cricket Australia

Former Tamil Nadu captain Sunil Subramaniam has been named India's administrative manager on a one-year contract. This is the first instance of the India team getting a full-time, professional manager, marking a departure from the system of ad-hoc appointments made by the BCCI on a tour-to-tour basis. Subramaniam will join the team before the second Test that begins on August 3 in Colombo.

Subramaniam, 50, was picked by a committee comprising BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji, in accordance with the Lodha Committee's recommendation approved by the Supreme Court. The committee, according to reports, had shortlisted more than 10 candidates before interviewing them. Subramanian said he would meet with Johri on Monday when he would be apprised of his duties. "It feels good to be a part of the team," Subramaniam told ESPNcricinfo.

During his playing days, Subramaniam, a left-arm spinner, picked up 285 wickets from 74 first-class matches. An NCA-certified coach, Subramaniam has acquired renown for having worked extensively with India offspinner R Ashwin in the past. Over the years, he has also coached teams in the Duleep Trophy and has been associated with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Academy.

On his appointment, a BCCI press release said: "He has a rich vein of experience when it comes to management and administrative capabilities, having served both public and private sector organisations for over 16 years."

