Bumrah, Kuldeep, Umesh rested for third T20I against West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav prepare to bowl during a nets session © Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav have been rested from the third and final T20I of India's series against West Indies. The decision was taken by the team management on Friday with a view to having the trio "in the best physical condition" ahead of India's tour of Australia.

The selectors added fast bowler Siddarth Kaul to the squad for the third T20I, which will take place in Chennai on Sunday.

India have already sealed the series, having won the first two T20Is, after having won the Tests 2-0 and the ODIs 3-1.

Bumrah had been rested for the first two ODIs against West Indies too, but played in the last three games of that series. In the two T20Is, he took three wickets and conceded only 47 runs in his eight overs. Umesh played only the first T20I, taking 1 for 36 in four overs, and was part of the XI for the first two ODIs.

Kuldeep was rested for the first ODI but played in the next four, as well as both T20Is. He has had rich returns against West Indies, taking nine wickets in the ODIs at an average of 19.88 and an economy rate of 5.37. He took five wickets in the two T20Is while having an economy rate of just 5.62, including a Man-of-the-Match performance in the first game in Kolkata.

Kaul has been part of various Indian limited-overs squads, though his international appearances have been limited to three ODIs and two T20Is. He last played for India in the Asia Cup in September, featuring in the match against Afghanistan.

Kaul joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed as the fast bowlers that Rohit Sharma can choose from for the third T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar are the spinners in the squad.

India's squad for third T20IRohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul.

