County news May 4, 2017

Pujara joins Nottinghamshire as Pattinson cover

ESPNcricinfo staff
26

Cheteshwar Pujara enjoyed a productive home Test season with India © Associated Press

Cheteshwar Pujara, the India Test batsman, has signed for a four-match Championship stint with Nottinghamshire. He comes in as a replacement for Nottinghamshire's main overseas signing, James Pattinson, who has been called up by Australia for the Champions Trophy.

Pujara, who has previously played county cricket with Derbyshire and Yorkshire, will arrive in the UK later this month for the resumption of Championship cricket following the Royal London Cup group stage. He will be available for Notts' trip to play Glamorgan starting on May 19, as well as home and away fixtures against Gloucestershire and the visit of Derbyshire to Trent Bridge.

Nottinghamshire have made an excellent start to life in Division Two, with three wins from three putting them top. Pattinson has been a particular success, with 20 wickets at 11.15; although, less encouragingly, he was also the second-leading run-scorer, with Riki Wessels the only Notts batsman to reach three figures so far this season.

"We have looked around the world to find the right player," Nottinghamshire's director of cricket, Mick Newell, said. "The most important thing was to sign someone with the quality to make us better, rather than limiting our options by saying it had to be a bowler.

"We have depth in our squad with regards bowling and - particularly as we'll be without Alex Hales during that period - we're more than happy to welcome a world-class batsman to the club."

Pujara finished India's domestic season with 1316 runs at 62.66, which included two centuries against England on their November-December tour, but was not picked up for the IPL and spent April either practising in the nets or working on his fitness.

One of the few India players to take part in the Championship in recent years, Pujara has averaged more than 50 on both of his previous stints, in 2014 and 2015. He has twice played at Trent Bridge - on India's 2014 tour and while with Yorkshire.

"I'm ready for it. I'm already working on my skills and preparing for competitive cricket," Pujara said. "I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I'm really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player. The aim is to win as many games as possible so the team stays on top of the points table."

  • memoriesofthepast on May 6, 2017, 3:43 GMT

    When will Australia & South Africa make it easy for foreigners to play in their Sheffield Shield, Big Bash League, Sunfoil Series & RamSlam T20 Challenge?Players from Aus & SA are playing every year in English county & IPL. In return, Aus & SA have to ensure that English & Indian players come to play in their country every year. After playing in English county & IPL every year, Aus & SA cannot criticize the pitches in Eng & India.

  • rustyryan on May 5, 2017, 3:16 GMT

    Yawn. One of the most boring batsmen of all time. 550 odd balls for scoring a double century. Amd before he was dropped, he scores 40 runs in 140 balls or something against WI. No disrespect to Pujara bt we have moved already from 3 rpo test days. Even Kohli Smith are proper test batsmen bt yet they score with at least strike rate of 60. Pujara shd upgrade himself for the new version of Test Cricket. Hope he cud improve his aggressive playing style in this county stint. He's got nothing to lose thou. So he can play without fear.

  • Notts Fanboy on May 4, 2017, 20:55 GMT

    Think I heard at the Derby Notts match from an agent sitting nearby that Pujara would have gone back to Yorkshire but with Handscomb not being selected for the CT Trophy, there wasn't an opening and Pujara was on the lookout for a County. I was thinking there was room at Notts with Pattinson off and lo and behold a couple of days later the deal is done, excellent signing.

  • markatnotts on May 4, 2017, 19:15 GMT

    The Great Clive Lloyd said in an interview documentary on Sky last year that Test cricket is a most thorough examination of a player. To that end if Pujara for India can get anywhere near Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid's record for India then he will have earned his place in Test History. I already rate him so far - please reserve your 'specials' for Oz rather than us though.

  • cricfan6046732591 on May 4, 2017, 18:56 GMT

    Good News ! All the best Pujara!!

  •   cricfan2215715164 on May 4, 2017, 16:40 GMT

    Test match cricket is chess played on an outdoor field...a nail biting war of attrition..may be boring for people who are addicted to instant 20-20 dubious thrills. There's a reason that it's called Test Cricket - it is the ultimate test of character, technique, courage, skill, persistence, stamina and dedication. Cheteshwar Pujara is its quintessence. All the Best to him!

  • M_Nadeem on May 4, 2017, 15:00 GMT

    he's one of the best test cricket batsman ... congratulations ... keep going :)

  • IndiaCantClick150 on May 4, 2017, 14:54 GMT

    @KeepCalm FC season begins 19th May, right around where the IPL ends so no.

  • Kochikkaran on May 4, 2017, 14:37 GMT

    Great News! Best wishes Pujara...

  • keepcalmandslaptheumpire on May 4, 2017, 14:11 GMT

    Ok. Coming from the guy who said he was glad to be away from IPL because he got to spend time with his family, this is rather contradictory :P

