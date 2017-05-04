Pujara joins Nottinghamshire as Pattinson cover
Cheteshwar Pujara, the India Test batsman, has signed for a four-match Championship stint with Nottinghamshire. He comes in as a replacement for Nottinghamshire's main overseas signing, James Pattinson, who has been called up by Australia for the Champions Trophy.
Pujara, who has previously played county cricket with Derbyshire and Yorkshire, will arrive in the UK later this month for the resumption of Championship cricket following the Royal London Cup group stage. He will be available for Notts' trip to play Glamorgan starting on May 19, as well as home and away fixtures against Gloucestershire and the visit of Derbyshire to Trent Bridge.
Nottinghamshire have made an excellent start to life in Division Two, with three wins from three putting them top. Pattinson has been a particular success, with 20 wickets at 11.15; although, less encouragingly, he was also the second-leading run-scorer, with Riki Wessels the only Notts batsman to reach three figures so far this season.
"We have looked around the world to find the right player," Nottinghamshire's director of cricket, Mick Newell, said. "The most important thing was to sign someone with the quality to make us better, rather than limiting our options by saying it had to be a bowler.
"We have depth in our squad with regards bowling and - particularly as we'll be without Alex Hales during that period - we're more than happy to welcome a world-class batsman to the club."
Pujara finished India's domestic season with 1316 runs at 62.66, which included two centuries against England on their November-December tour, but was not picked up for the IPL and spent April either practising in the nets or working on his fitness.
One of the few India players to take part in the Championship in recent years, Pujara has averaged more than 50 on both of his previous stints, in 2014 and 2015. He has twice played at Trent Bridge - on India's 2014 tour and while with Yorkshire.
"I'm ready for it. I'm already working on my skills and preparing for competitive cricket," Pujara said. "I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I'm really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player. The aim is to win as many games as possible so the team stays on top of the points table."
When will Australia & South Africa make it easy for foreigners to play in their Sheffield Shield, Big Bash League, Sunfoil Series & RamSlam T20 Challenge?Players from Aus & SA are playing every year in English county & IPL. In return, Aus & SA have to ensure that English & Indian players come to play in their country every year. After playing in English county & IPL every year, Aus & SA cannot criticize the pitches in Eng & India.
Yawn. One of the most boring batsmen of all time. 550 odd balls for scoring a double century. Amd before he was dropped, he scores 40 runs in 140 balls or something against WI. No disrespect to Pujara bt we have moved already from 3 rpo test days. Even Kohli Smith are proper test batsmen bt yet they score with at least strike rate of 60. Pujara shd upgrade himself for the new version of Test Cricket. Hope he cud improve his aggressive playing style in this county stint. He's got nothing to lose thou. So he can play without fear.
Think I heard at the Derby Notts match from an agent sitting nearby that Pujara would have gone back to Yorkshire but with Handscomb not being selected for the CT Trophy, there wasn't an opening and Pujara was on the lookout for a County. I was thinking there was room at Notts with Pattinson off and lo and behold a couple of days later the deal is done, excellent signing.
The Great Clive Lloyd said in an interview documentary on Sky last year that Test cricket is a most thorough examination of a player. To that end if Pujara for India can get anywhere near Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid's record for India then he will have earned his place in Test History. I already rate him so far - please reserve your 'specials' for Oz rather than us though.
Good News ! All the best Pujara!!
Test match cricket is chess played on an outdoor field...a nail biting war of attrition..may be boring for people who are addicted to instant 20-20 dubious thrills. There's a reason that it's called Test Cricket - it is the ultimate test of character, technique, courage, skill, persistence, stamina and dedication. Cheteshwar Pujara is its quintessence. All the Best to him!
he's one of the best test cricket batsman ... congratulations ... keep going :)
@KeepCalm FC season begins 19th May, right around where the IPL ends so no.
Great News! Best wishes Pujara...
Ok. Coming from the guy who said he was glad to be away from IPL because he got to spend time with his family, this is rather contradictory :P
Great for Indian cricket. More Indian cricketers need to make themselves available for English county cricket. So many young talent, but unless they do well overseas they'll never go far.
It's great news for Pujara.. though would have loved to see him play more than the purported 4 matches.. good luck ChePu
Pujara is free to play county. Even other Indian team members would be free after IPL because they aren't playing champions trophy. Yippee, come on BCCI, ICC will bow down.
@paramnp9: No offense meant. I know he has scored over 1,000 runs in India's long home test season. That said, he does induce sleep in me, especially, for the first 3-4 hours of any of his test innings, i.e., if he doesn't get out quickly. I have never felt more bored watching test cricket when he and Vijay were playing after the dismissal of the other opener. 18-20 runs in a session. I believe a great majority of fans moved away from 225 runs in a full day of 90+ overs type of cricket.
@BIGFRANK "How can a batsman "cover"for strike bowler? Notts should pick an English bowler instead for those 4 Championship games,give someone English a go in FC cricket."
Errm we generally do, excluding Ball and Broad there is Fletcher, Gurney, Wood, and Hutton. With another Kitts likely to make a debut this summer. We have more pace bowling options than most.
Ishant too could've played county cricket had Sehwag not "invited" him to play for Kings XI. Played with his confidence instead.
How can a batsman "cover"for strike bowler? Notts should pick an English bowler instead for those 4 Championship games,give someone English a go in FC cricket.
@cricketchat : He has an excellent record in test matches in the last few seasons. If you want to see only fours and sixes, you may keep away from following tests and county matches. No need to demean an excellent test batsman.
I wanted him up Norfff. Guess I'll travel down to watch him. True Test player.
Good luck to him and the team :)
Good Luck Pujara. Am sure this stint will help him perform well in future overseas tests.
Excellent, looking forward to seeing a classical Test match batsmen in action. The bowling has significant depth even if we will miss Ball and Pattinson because of CTrophy and other ODI commitments, and Broad through workload instructions. I just hope Root and Moores get some first class games this summer.
Good for Pujara - hope he gets more contracts and plays more cricket in England. It will make him a better Test batsman, as playing in England under the various conditions will only make him a better batsman - no doubt he will lose money by not playing in the IPL
Batsman to cover a bowler. Looks very logical to me. For what it is worth, the Eng fans might actually like Pujara's obdurate methods. Anyone suffering from sleep deprivation issues are recommended to go see Pujara bat. It's better than going to a Therapist.
Very Good News. Mutually beneficial, indeed.
Gud luck Pujara. It will be helpful while playing England test series.
