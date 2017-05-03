Stokes success justifies IPL focus - Morgan
Ben Stokes' phenomenal century for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL will have spin-off benefits for England's Champions Trophy campaign, says Eoin Morgan, the one-day captain, who feels the ECB's belated change of attitude towards overseas leagues has finally been vindicated.
Stokes, who became the most expensive overseas signing in IPL history when RPS picked him up for £1.7million at the IPL auction in February, went a long way towards justifying that price tag with a blistering innings of 103 not out from 63 balls against Gujarat Lions at Pune, a performance that rescued his side from 10 for 3 and delivered a five-wicket win with one ball to spare.
As a measure of Stokes' dominance, the next highest score in RPS's innings of 167 for 5 was 26 from 33 balls from MS Dhoni, with whom Stokes added 76 for the fifth wicket. After the match, RPS's captain, Steven Smith, hailed Stokes as a "a perfect fit for our team".
Morgan, who has been a long-standing advocate of greater English involvement at the IPL, believes that Stokes will head into the Champions Trophy next month with his confidence sky-high, thanks to the quality of his performance, as well as the calibre of the players with whom he has been mixing for the past four weeks.
"It was absolutely incredible," Morgan said. "You look at why guys go and play in tournaments like this, and it is so that they can produce performances like Ben's, and sit in the same team as the Australian captain and an Indian legend, and out-perform them.
"It builds a huge amount of confidence and it's a huge stepping block for us as England cricketers because the huge challenge as a professional cricketer is to get to where you aspire to be, and gain the confidence through that to do it again and again. It is a game that's played in the mind."
Although the Champions Trophy will be played over 50 overs, not 20, Morgan has no doubt about Stokes' ability to transfer his form to a longer format.
"It just proves he can compete with the best," Morgan said. "Fifty-over cricket has come a long way. The similarities with T20 aren't that far away, and rubbing shoulders with the best names in the world, outperforming them and growing in confidence playing with them, are two things he'll have in abundance when he comes back. It makes us grow as a group knowing that we have a player who is potentially the best in the world."
Morgan himself has had a less auspicious campaign in this year's IPL. He flew back from India on Monday to prepare for this week's ODI series against Ireland, having played just three matches in four weeks for Kings XI Punjab, with a top score of 26.
However, unlike Surrey's Jason Roy, who has opted to cut short his stint with Gujarat Lions and gain 50-over match practice in the Royal London Cup, Morgan plans to return to India next week. His hopes of selection in the coming weeks will be improved by the impending recall of the squad's contingent of South African players ahead of the Champions Trophy, among them the hard-hitting David Miller.
"We've a lot of overseas players at the moment so competition for places is tough, but the dynamic will change. I think Jason is a bit further away from playing at the moment, but it's a decision that we've made, and he's comfortable with what he needs and how he'll get it."
But now that he is back in the country, and with the first of two ODIs against Ireland taking place in Bristol on Friday, Morgan is impatient to get England's international summer underway.
"It's very exciting, and it's something we've been looking forward to for quite a while now. I wish it would hurry up and come round, but once we start playing these games it'll fly round.
"I think we are definitely in with a shout [for the Champions Trophy]," he added. "We have all the attributes to go and win the tournament but it's a ruthless competition, you need to win pretty much every game from group stage and straight through.
"It's come at an important time for us. And it'll be a good gauge of where we are at as a side. We've done a lot of great stuff up until now, but we still have a long way to go before [the] 2019 [World Cup]."
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket
So Nutcutlet are you suggesting that the "true spirit of sport", whatever that is, is incompatible with money and commercial success? Try arguing that with footballers, American footballers, golfers, tennis players or racing drivers. The IPL is a worldwide success, very different to other T20 tournaments around the world, and I happen to believe there is a place for one such worldwide event which successfully combines popularity, commercial success and high-quality sporting entertainment.
If you've read my posts over the last few months you'll see that I share your deep scepticism of the ECB's strategies and plans and I have yet to see an argument that the ECB T20 offers anything that could not be achieved through developing the Blast, and hence I agree with many that it risks destabilising the whole structure of English cricket for little benefit. National T20's have a place but the IPL is a completely different and valuable animal for cricket worldwide.
MysteryBowler: Quite! Everything you say shows you have bought into it! The smart guys driving Ferraris make a fine living out of you swallowing their bait. I know my cricket - and when you strip it away, the IPL is merely the domestic t20 comp for India. It may get viewers outside India, but that doesn't alter what it is. It keeps those who really don't appreciate cricket beyond paddling-pool depth entertained - when they're not taking selfies. How many sixes hit of the side of the bat makes a good batsmen? How many balls bowled well wide of the stumps, but just out of the batsmen's reach make a great bowler? How many gyrations of the cheer-leaders make a great evening? Do you like their sparkly pom-poms? What do they add to the occasion? How are sparkly pom-poms integral to cricket? You are welcome - most welcome - to all of the above. I'll settle for a game of cricket with batsmen showing high level techniques for hours at a time, and bowlers directing balls at the top of off 6/6.
Cricinfouser - "feeding the soul" are you serious? It's easy for you from your armchair to criticise young sportsmen for trying to earn a decent living from a short career. And as for the IPL being India's domestic tournament - come off it, it's a world tournament which no other country is going to come close to emulating for the quality of cricket as well as the quality of marketing and promotion. So you don't like it, then don't watch it, but it is undeniably fantastic entertainment and high-quality cricket too. The problem for English cricket is the misguided notion that we have to slavishly follow the T20 route to the detriment of other forms of cricket. The balance of the English game is now all wrong and getting worse, but there has to be a place in it for sportsmen to actually earn a living so good luck to the English players who go out to India and give it a go.
@CRICFAN04636050 The win against mumbai was also due to him bowling a 7 run penultimate over and taking Pandya's catch
Stokes' success is very good for him. The IPL is, however, a mixed blessing for current England players. What is the purpose of bench-warming as Jason Roy has been doing? The IPL is - when all the razzmatazz has been stripped away (and there is far too much of that - it is beyond tacky to my mind) just the Indian domestic t20 tournament. Is the play consistently of high standard? Not especially. The umpiring is frequently dire. Do the players really relate to the shirt they wear for a few hours over a few weeks? If they're Indian players - possibly. For the rest, it's just the garb they need to wear to get the pay cheque. They are touting their trade, like circus performers - crowd pleasers. Does it feed their souls? Nah! Don't be stupid! This is being part of a conspiracy to relieve a very unsophisticated audience of their spare cash. Morgan likes it, of course he does! He's a very rich man, totally loyal ... to all those who pay him!
if I was selecting players for T20's i would saying that after 10 games they need to have filled at least one of these five criteria. A) put in 3 individually match winning performances, B) scored more than 20 in 7 innings/ left not out with a strike rate of over 150, C) taken 10 wickets of batsmen in the top 4/ an economy of under 8 in 7 matches. Stokes hasn't actually fulfilled those criteria or even got close.
This IPL if he hadn't of played Pune would have won one less match, however there's been 5 matches where he's been awful (out of 9), a better player may have put in match winning performances in two or more of those ultimately leaving Pune in a better place.
I'm with Jackiethepen. Its been of great value to Jason Roy hasn't it? Lets face it Eoin, its about the money and having no regard for Middlesex or the county game. Its just that you are subtler about these things than Pietersen.
Let's not forget Woakes has been a successful and much appreciated bowler and is consistent. Fine for Morgan to heap praise on Stokes for his century, England's other batsmen have not been successful including Morgan himself. One century apparently justifies all those batsmen being away from their Counties and not playing in the 50-over Royal London Cup in the build up to the Champions Trophy. Morgan seems wary of his team's chances. His team has been together for three years! Last time England played in the Champions Trophy they went to the Final winning nearly all their games along the way. They were unlucky that rain badly affected the nature of the 2013 Final to 23 overs instead of 50. It was a low scoring game. India had just come from the IPL. Then that counted. But they still only won by 5 runs in a nail biting finish. England's team was much respected. The same team which had been the best in the world in 2012. Let's see if Morgan can do better. Then respect is due.
"Morgan, who has been a long-standing advocate of greater English involvement at the IPL...."
Morgan kept very quiet about the IPL in the early years - it was Pietersen who was very vocal about playing in it, and who was dismissed as a mercenary....Morgan can talk more freely now and not be seen as rocking the boat as the ECB have finally been forced to acknowledge that the IPL exists.....
Morgan is right that playing, or even training and practicing, in Indian conditions with the best players and coaches in the world has to be a benefit. For his first season Stokes has done pretty well with ball and bat. But what the IPL shows me is that the IPL has several crucial factors which the ECB's contrived tournament cannot match - huge fanatical crowds, raucous atmosphere, big money, the best players and coaches from all over the world and, despite what the traditionalists say, some fantastic cricket skills to admire and enjoy. So if the new ECB format cannot hope to emulate this, why not just develop what we already have in the Blast?
@LMAOTSETUNG not sure I'd call Botham consistent with either bat or ball. Had huge peaks and troughs with both and had very few peaks after the mid-80s.
Stokes will never be consistent with both bat and ball like a Jacques Kallis or Ian Botham in his pomp. But he will win you a fair share of matches with either bat or ball and take miracle catches. That's who he is. Not saying he can't be consistent in the future as he is still only 25 yrs old. @ Samroy, England players have been relatively successful in the IPL this year (Stokes, Woakes, Butler). The others like Roy, Billings and Jordan are not getting the opportunity they deserve. Only Tymal Mills has been a tad disappointing but that's what you'd expect of a Shaun Tait clone.
Obviously we know Stokes is capable of doing this but frankly this is only one match! Think he has also got a 50 too in the tournament too but only when he is more consistent in producing such good scores, then perhaps we can start singing his praises & talk about his success rather than doing it now!
I bet none of this players will perform in champions trophy. England has long schedule ahead against Africa, windies and than long ashes. There is every possibility of injury to stokes by than. England more so possible need to find a good bowling coach and prepare for the task ahead. Bowling and batting both are struggling and are heavily relied on allrounders
Surely Morgan,only if Stokes performs in such a way for England would IPL focus be justified - allowing players to skip home domestic games to earn big $ in IPL DOES NOT mean that they will then reproduce such feats at international level.Only when they do can favouring an Indian domestic competition (which is what IPL is) over English ones be called justified.
Pune champions................................
@Sam Woakes hasn't had a bad season at all. 14 wickets in 11 games justifies his price. Most of them have been taken on a seamy Kolkata track though.
From what I've seen of Dhoni this season it wouldn't take much to out perform him. Dhoni seems to be living on past performances for India.
I like the IPL but I'm not sure I agree with Morgan that players who play for their country in front of big crowds gain a huge amount of experience from it.
It's not like Stokes has never played in front of big crowds in pressure situations before (anyone remember the world cup final )
It's only Stokes who has been outrageously successful in IPL among England players simply because he is an outrageous talent. Jos Buttler, the other outrageous England talent, has been timing the ball well but has had a lot of misfortune (two wrong LBWs and two run outs trying to take short singles). The other much lesser talented England players (though full of confidence and bravado) have had a miserable IPL. So actually their presence in IPL proves nothing except increasing their bank balances and providing short term entertainment to Indian fans. Morgan for example, must have played 3-4 IPL seasons and I do not recall him ever being successful in 1 season.
Hopefully Smudge is keeping a dossier of Stokes' weak points for the Aussie bowlers to exploit in the Champs Trophy ;-)
Taking nothing away from Stokes, but out performing Dhoni and Smith is a long way to go, one performance on a T20 does not justify that. They are proven performers and more than that MS is way out, Stokes just made it in. Sure, one day he might. More than outperforming, I would think, IPL, helps the likes of Stokes to learn a lot in quick time. Think about Faf Du plessis, where he was when he started in IPL several years ago, where he is now. IPL can take Stokes to those heights and environment, players like MS, Smith and Coaches like Fleming provide those. It is more than a win-win. Money-Fame-skills you can get it all.
I wouldn't say this was the best innings. Ms Dhoni 61 off 34 was bay
Good luck to the England team for the champio
Good luck to the England team for the champio
I wouldn't say this was the best innings. Ms Dhoni 61 off 34 was bay
Taking nothing away from Stokes, but out performing Dhoni and Smith is a long way to go, one performance on a T20 does not justify that. They are proven performers and more than that MS is way out, Stokes just made it in. Sure, one day he might. More than outperforming, I would think, IPL, helps the likes of Stokes to learn a lot in quick time. Think about Faf Du plessis, where he was when he started in IPL several years ago, where he is now. IPL can take Stokes to those heights and environment, players like MS, Smith and Coaches like Fleming provide those. It is more than a win-win. Money-Fame-skills you can get it all.
Hopefully Smudge is keeping a dossier of Stokes' weak points for the Aussie bowlers to exploit in the Champs Trophy ;-)
It's only Stokes who has been outrageously successful in IPL among England players simply because he is an outrageous talent. Jos Buttler, the other outrageous England talent, has been timing the ball well but has had a lot of misfortune (two wrong LBWs and two run outs trying to take short singles). The other much lesser talented England players (though full of confidence and bravado) have had a miserable IPL. So actually their presence in IPL proves nothing except increasing their bank balances and providing short term entertainment to Indian fans. Morgan for example, must have played 3-4 IPL seasons and I do not recall him ever being successful in 1 season.
From what I've seen of Dhoni this season it wouldn't take much to out perform him. Dhoni seems to be living on past performances for India.
I like the IPL but I'm not sure I agree with Morgan that players who play for their country in front of big crowds gain a huge amount of experience from it.
It's not like Stokes has never played in front of big crowds in pressure situations before (anyone remember the world cup final )
@Sam Woakes hasn't had a bad season at all. 14 wickets in 11 games justifies his price. Most of them have been taken on a seamy Kolkata track though.
Pune champions................................
Surely Morgan,only if Stokes performs in such a way for England would IPL focus be justified - allowing players to skip home domestic games to earn big $ in IPL DOES NOT mean that they will then reproduce such feats at international level.Only when they do can favouring an Indian domestic competition (which is what IPL is) over English ones be called justified.
I bet none of this players will perform in champions trophy. England has long schedule ahead against Africa, windies and than long ashes. There is every possibility of injury to stokes by than. England more so possible need to find a good bowling coach and prepare for the task ahead. Bowling and batting both are struggling and are heavily relied on allrounders