India, Pakistan and Australia to tour England in 2018

India's tour of England in 2018 will span more than two months

India will return to England next year for a five-Test series, just like in 2014, after Pakistan kickstart England's home summer with two Tests at the end of May.

While Pakistan will play no limited-overs matches, Australia will arrive for five ODIs and a lone T20I in June, before India visit for three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests over two months.

India's Tests will start on August 1 in Edgbaston before moving to Lord's, Trent Bridge, Southampton and The Oval. Pakistan, who drew their previous series in England 2-2, will play their Tests at Lord's from May 24 and Headingley from June 1. For the first time since 1955, a Test in England will start on a Saturday when they take on India at Trent Bridge from August 18.

All seven Tests will be day Tests. While the day-night match against West Indies last month went well, hosting one against India would have pushed the timings further away from their market and the Pakistan series is too early in the season.

Before Australia's limited-overs tour, England will also visit Edinburgh for a one-off ODI against Scotland on June 10. The ODIs against Australia will begin on June 13.

The dates for the two domestic finals were also confirmed. The Royal London Cup will be decided on June 30 at Lord's and the NatWest Blast Finals Day will again return to Edgbaston on September 15.

