Champions Trophy 2017 May 4, 2017

Champions Trophy broadcaster writes to ICC about India's uncertainty

Nagraj Gollapudi
The victorious Indian team with Champions Trophy in 2013 © AFP

The official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy, Star, has written to the ICC outlining its concerns regarding the uncertainty over India's participation in the tournament and the consequences that could have on advertising revenue.

In the letter to ICC chief executive David Richardson, Star said it needed clarity so that it could reassure advertisers who had paid money to buy space during the Champions Trophy, but were now worried that India would pull out.

It is understood that Star asked the ICC to make a public statement to clear the air and state how it was trying to resolve the situation. Though the tone of the letter was not alarming, the ICC top brass is making sure Star's concerns were dealt with. It is understood Richardson called up ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who said he would speak to the broadcaster himself. 

In 2014, Star had won broadcast rights for 18 ICC tournaments between 2015 and 2023 in a deal understood to be worth in excess of $2 billion. The eight-year contract included two World Cups in 2019 and 2023, two Champions Trophies in 2017 and 2021, and two World T20s in 2016 and 2020.

The uncertainty over India's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy stems from the BCCI missing the April 25 deadline to send its squad to the ICC. The BCCI said at the time that the delay was due to "operational" reasons, but the issue is also linked to the board's unhappiness over events at the ICC Board meetings in April.

At the ICC Board meetings, the BCCI was outvoted overwhelmingly by other ICC members and the new constitution, governance changes and financial model was approved. The BCCI's biggest grouse was with the financial model, because according to the new one it stood to receive a significantly smaller share of ICC revenue. Since then there has been talk of the BCCI using the Champions Trophy as a bargaining chip to get a greater share of the financial pie.

However, a day after Star sent the letter to the ICC, the committee of administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India to supervise the BCCI sent an email to the board's acting secretary asking it to convene a selection meeting immediately to pick the squad for the Champions Trophy.

The BCCI is expected to take a final decision at a special general meeting (SGM) in Delhi on May 7. A part of the board, including its acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was in favour of revoking the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) signed with the ICC.

If the BCCI does revoke the MPA, then India will not be able to play any ICC tournaments until 2023, when the cycle of rights held by Star end.

The CoA, however, made it clear to the BCCI that the vote at the SGM needed to be unanimous, and if any decisions that were not in the "interests of Indian cricket" were taken, it would ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • Cricfanoldtimer on May 7, 2017, 12:12 GMT

    Most former players favouring BCCI participation in Champions Trophy are employees of star network, the network that is the official broadcaster of the event. So, sta should make an example of them and cut their salaries by fifty percent, to be given to budding commentators. Let us see how they like the idea.

  •   espn56515849 on May 6, 2017, 23:43 GMT

    If India is not playing, the channels should NOT show Champions trophy live in India.

  • debajit72 on May 6, 2017, 4:46 GMT

    India should take the $400 mil and participate, but with a team of players that their parents barely know, rest all the players who got contract. Declare the same team for the next ICC event well ahead of time (4-5 months ahead). This way ICC tournaments will lose the popularity and sponsors will pull out.

  • Vishu_the_cricklover on May 5, 2017, 19:57 GMT

    Nursery Ender.. lol.. India did not ask Star to Broadcast CT or any other ICC trophy. In fact India is the reason for Star being broadcaster and not for its withdrawal from it. now everyone know where the money is coming from.

  • Ritchie_V on May 5, 2017, 19:21 GMT

    Alright, so BCCI is still given more than 3 times the share of the next team. That means ICC agrees that BCCI does in fact generate most of the income for ICC...

    It has nothing to do whether Indian cricket team wins in AUstralia/England or not... It has nothing to do with its ranking in ICC or any tournament. It brings business...

    It is like 2 people start business, 1 person brings 80% revenue and the other can do only 20% business. But in the end, share profits 60-40... It doesnt go that way. You need to understand that Cricket is business and not just a sport.

    Voting is useless. It doesnt matter even if everyone votes against BCCI, BCCI will still have higher hand in negotiation.

    The matter has to be handled in a sophisticated manner. Drastic step like pulling out will not help and not negotiating properly would create problems as well. Around 450, BCCI will agree to continue without any issue. BCCI has to be the happy member, you need to understand that...

  • cricfan12810538 on May 5, 2017, 18:26 GMT

    @DRMEISTER no star sports signed an agreement with iccto broadcast a tournament that involved top 8 teams in the world. Yes,India qualifying was not part of agreement but the fact is India has qualified and if it pulls out one of the now one of the top 8 teams will not be playing and star sports has evey right to question that.

  • CurrynOz on May 5, 2017, 17:57 GMT

    @DRMEISTER : Question is how many will watch and one thing you forget is in India matches people just sit thru the entire and non-India matches they will watch it for sometime and then switch over to something else.. That affect adverstising rates.. Remember what happened in 2007 WC.. And 1987 was a different era okay ... Don;t bring don;'t those numbers to a modern day broadcasting scenario

  • HadesLogic on May 5, 2017, 17:52 GMT

    @ROHANS_DEVILS, this is why people need to inform themselves of what the SC reforms are about. To give you a gist, 'office bearers' are professional executives (CEO, Finance Manager, etc.) who run the actual operations of BCCI. Lodha Committee's recommendations were about the 'governance' structure / the policy makers of BCCI (President, Secretary etc.) who have NO operational responsibilities associated with real cricket organization. The CoA came in to replace the policy makers and how they ran BCCI. Hope this helps.

  • Oldtimer01 on May 5, 2017, 17:27 GMT

    God bless German players and all other players as well. The bcci is a very reasonable body, full of statement, who want to be fair to everyone and at the same time will not take injustice lying down (that is the general Indian character by the way. We are very peace loving, tolerant and generous). That is the reason the bcci is willing to share the overall revenue equitably with all boards and is willing to discuss about it. Also, if the bcci does quit abruptly without talking, people will start jumping up and down about how the bcci is so arrogant that they just take unilateral decisions and sent even bother to talk about issues. Lots of love and may cricket prosper in Germany.

  • sumitkv on May 5, 2017, 16:52 GMT

    @DRMEISTER Errr.....if its still broadcasted without India Playing that is.

    On second thoughts, it will still be broadcasted but per second ad charge will be far lower..not enough to cover the costs of Production.

    I would rather like this to be done 1. Accept the Additional Money Offer of $100 Million.

    2.1. From the top 4 IPL teams, choose the Playing 11....ensuring however that Team A players art not chosen.

    That team will still beat a few teams including Bangladesh and WI and if they play well, even England,

    This team will loose but will also win some with the added advantage of 11 fresh talent from India getting exposure at the highest level

    2. Skip the Opening Match against Pakistan. Let Pakistan take full points. But let that match go. Now some will say that India's is arrogant or wrong in not playing against Pakistan...they need to look at what England did against Zimbabwe in 2003 WC. That was also an ICC event.

    Everyone is happy. Bide time and Make a Rival ICC.

