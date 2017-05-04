Champions Trophy broadcaster writes to ICC about India's uncertainty
The official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy, Star, has written to the ICC outlining its concerns regarding the uncertainty over India's participation in the tournament and the consequences that could have on advertising revenue.
In the letter to ICC chief executive David Richardson, Star said it needed clarity so that it could reassure advertisers who had paid money to buy space during the Champions Trophy, but were now worried that India would pull out.
It is understood that Star asked the ICC to make a public statement to clear the air and state how it was trying to resolve the situation. Though the tone of the letter was not alarming, the ICC top brass is making sure Star's concerns were dealt with. It is understood Richardson called up ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who said he would speak to the broadcaster himself.
In 2014, Star had won broadcast rights for 18 ICC tournaments between 2015 and 2023 in a deal understood to be worth in excess of $2 billion. The eight-year contract included two World Cups in 2019 and 2023, two Champions Trophies in 2017 and 2021, and two World T20s in 2016 and 2020.
The uncertainty over India's participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy stems from the BCCI missing the April 25 deadline to send its squad to the ICC. The BCCI said at the time that the delay was due to "operational" reasons, but the issue is also linked to the board's unhappiness over events at the ICC Board meetings in April.
At the ICC Board meetings, the BCCI was outvoted overwhelmingly by other ICC members and the new constitution, governance changes and financial model was approved. The BCCI's biggest grouse was with the financial model, because according to the new one it stood to receive a significantly smaller share of ICC revenue. Since then there has been talk of the BCCI using the Champions Trophy as a bargaining chip to get a greater share of the financial pie.
However, a day after Star sent the letter to the ICC, the committee of administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India to supervise the BCCI sent an email to the board's acting secretary asking it to convene a selection meeting immediately to pick the squad for the Champions Trophy.
The BCCI is expected to take a final decision at a special general meeting (SGM) in Delhi on May 7. A part of the board, including its acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was in favour of revoking the Members Participation Agreement (MPA) signed with the ICC.
If the BCCI does revoke the MPA, then India will not be able to play any ICC tournaments until 2023, when the cycle of rights held by Star end.
The CoA, however, made it clear to the BCCI that the vote at the SGM needed to be unanimous, and if any decisions that were not in the "interests of Indian cricket" were taken, it would ask the Supreme Court to intervene.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Most former players favouring BCCI participation in Champions Trophy are employees of star network, the network that is the official broadcaster of the event. So, sta should make an example of them and cut their salaries by fifty percent, to be given to budding commentators. Let us see how they like the idea.
If India is not playing, the channels should NOT show Champions trophy live in India.
India should take the $400 mil and participate, but with a team of players that their parents barely know, rest all the players who got contract. Declare the same team for the next ICC event well ahead of time (4-5 months ahead). This way ICC tournaments will lose the popularity and sponsors will pull out.
Nursery Ender.. lol.. India did not ask Star to Broadcast CT or any other ICC trophy. In fact India is the reason for Star being broadcaster and not for its withdrawal from it. now everyone know where the money is coming from.
Alright, so BCCI is still given more than 3 times the share of the next team. That means ICC agrees that BCCI does in fact generate most of the income for ICC...
It has nothing to do whether Indian cricket team wins in AUstralia/England or not... It has nothing to do with its ranking in ICC or any tournament. It brings business...
It is like 2 people start business, 1 person brings 80% revenue and the other can do only 20% business. But in the end, share profits 60-40... It doesnt go that way. You need to understand that Cricket is business and not just a sport.
Voting is useless. It doesnt matter even if everyone votes against BCCI, BCCI will still have higher hand in negotiation.
The matter has to be handled in a sophisticated manner. Drastic step like pulling out will not help and not negotiating properly would create problems as well. Around 450, BCCI will agree to continue without any issue. BCCI has to be the happy member, you need to understand that...
@DRMEISTER no star sports signed an agreement with iccto broadcast a tournament that involved top 8 teams in the world. Yes,India qualifying was not part of agreement but the fact is India has qualified and if it pulls out one of the now one of the top 8 teams will not be playing and star sports has evey right to question that.
@DRMEISTER : Question is how many will watch and one thing you forget is in India matches people just sit thru the entire and non-India matches they will watch it for sometime and then switch over to something else.. That affect adverstising rates.. Remember what happened in 2007 WC.. And 1987 was a different era okay ... Don;t bring don;'t those numbers to a modern day broadcasting scenario
@ROHANS_DEVILS, this is why people need to inform themselves of what the SC reforms are about. To give you a gist, 'office bearers' are professional executives (CEO, Finance Manager, etc.) who run the actual operations of BCCI. Lodha Committee's recommendations were about the 'governance' structure / the policy makers of BCCI (President, Secretary etc.) who have NO operational responsibilities associated with real cricket organization. The CoA came in to replace the policy makers and how they ran BCCI. Hope this helps.
God bless German players and all other players as well. The bcci is a very reasonable body, full of statement, who want to be fair to everyone and at the same time will not take injustice lying down (that is the general Indian character by the way. We are very peace loving, tolerant and generous). That is the reason the bcci is willing to share the overall revenue equitably with all boards and is willing to discuss about it. Also, if the bcci does quit abruptly without talking, people will start jumping up and down about how the bcci is so arrogant that they just take unilateral decisions and sent even bother to talk about issues. Lots of love and may cricket prosper in Germany.
@DRMEISTER Errr.....if its still broadcasted without India Playing that is.
On second thoughts, it will still be broadcasted but per second ad charge will be far lower..not enough to cover the costs of Production.
I would rather like this to be done 1. Accept the Additional Money Offer of $100 Million.
2.1. From the top 4 IPL teams, choose the Playing 11....ensuring however that Team A players art not chosen.
That team will still beat a few teams including Bangladesh and WI and if they play well, even England,
This team will loose but will also win some with the added advantage of 11 fresh talent from India getting exposure at the highest level
2. Skip the Opening Match against Pakistan. Let Pakistan take full points. But let that match go. Now some will say that India's is arrogant or wrong in not playing against Pakistan...they need to look at what England did against Zimbabwe in 2003 WC. That was also an ICC event.
Everyone is happy. Bide time and Make a Rival ICC.
GERMANPLAYER, if push comes to shove BCCI will leave ICC ! In fact, I think BCCI should do that and form a rival ICC. Let us see how long a BCCI less ICC survive. Your board is welcome to stick with ICC.
@DRMEISTER, the analogy does not hold in this case though. One cannot compare a team's inability to progress in the tournament with their refusal to participate in it. Broadcasters make a lot of estimates based on probability of scenarios but in the latter case it is quite evident that the audience interest would be substantially lower. I don't see how that is hard to understand. CRICINFO please publish
I was thinking why the broadcasters were not bothered about this whole scenario and then this news came across. Now everything tilts in the favor of BCCI. One week more of resistance and ICC will crumble under the financial pressure. Though the CoA appointed to monitor BCCI functions continue to be a PITA, just wondering why do we need CoA as a separate body why cant they act as the office bearers of BCCI.
@Oldtimer If India really is generating all the revenue, why dont they just leave the ICC? Its childish to be wanting to be part of the ICC but not being happy with the share because you think you deserve more. Leave the ICC and let the cricket world survive with whatever is left, even if its nothing.
I hope our lovely neighbours from pakistan, who were overwhelming us with their love and sisterly affection, now realise the difference between India and pakistan. Teams dont tour pakistan and no one is bothered and it doesnt make a difference to world cricket. There are whispers of India thinking of pulling out and broadcasters are worried. This proves the BCCI's point about India generating the bulk of revenue and hence deserving a higher amount. Anyway, i hope India do pull out and we will soon see the ICC bending backwards to accommodate the BCCI's demands. Lots of love and bless you all.
DRMEISTER: 1987 final was in India. Huge difference dipass.
Cricket as an international game and is a major reason why country leagues can be successful... IPL BBL etc etc would sink into irrelevance without international cricket. The super stars of these league would be nothing if they did not have a reputation from the international game.
ICEGREEN89, MPA revocation means BCCI does not play in ICC tournaments. Bilateral tours will go ahead as before. So where is the question of BCCI players not getting to play ?
ICEGREEN89 ... Don't worry about young india stars ... there will be a beeline of nations wanting to play India over-ruling ICC ... may be ICC will be the first in the queue, we never know!!!
@SALT.BITE ... all SAJ_RANA is doing is asking what is mathematically possible. India will indeed do well but it is a game hence - it is possible that India may not proceed beyond group stages in any competition (has happened before). Yes, it is highly unlikely - very highly unlikely - but nevertheless mathematically possible that India may not even qualify for one of these competitions in the future, then what will the broadcaster moan to? What we are trying to state here is that the deal they took on was a risk-based approach that a large market share of audience will be from India - but it was a gamble, you lose some and you win some. Hence they should shut up and put up with what they bid for rather than try to arm twist in forcing a deal to be made. Also are they saying no-one from India likes cricket if India is not playing? Look at Eden Gardens 1987, over 100,000 turned up for World Cup Final or Eng vs Aus - so Indians WILL be watching CT even if India chooses not to attend ....
ICEGREEN89: Good question. I think our stars will be more than happy to play cricket in a league similar to America's MLB or England's Premier League. IPL is the Real Madrid of cricket and can make likes De Villiers and Smith easily forsake their countries.
ICEGREEN89 There are many superstars in India who haven't played for India internationally. Are you familiar with names like Amol Muzumdar, Subrahmaniam Badrinath, etc. Some players are even more popular before debut for India. Wriddiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Ashwin, Jadeja, Rohit,etc through IPL. As long as people come to see the matches in the stadium and on television and as long as their favorite stars play people in India would treat any match with same love and intensity. And in this process new stars will be born. That is why Cricket in India is very safe to invest upon. You can't say the same with other countries. As far as women's cricket is concerned if India comes out of ICC and produces half of revenue of what it is generating for ICC even then it is more money than what it is going to get in the latest deal with ICC. Then that money would be spent on Women's Cricket. Women's cricket will also flourish in near future. And as I said same cannot be said for other countries.
@GR8GAUR- Relax Genius!
1. Count the World T20 and all versions of Champions Trophy, it will be pretty clear that all top 8 teams have now won at least 1 major ICC tournament.
2. Failure to win (sometimes only the final match) in a multilateral one-day tournament is just not comparable to losing a more than 3 match series of Tests against a single opposition in their backyard.
3. Some of the teams you included in your 'analysis' are not as financially powerful as the BCCI (although money is a prerequisite only to a basic extent, mainly players' salaries). That does not mean they should be kicked out.
Anyway, governing bodies do not 'own' the money earned because of interest among the fans in their jurisdiction. That money belongs to the overall game.
That was the basis for my second comment. If you had read it, you would probably have recognised the significance of meritocracy, w.r.t. talented payers 'worldwide', not anachronistic geographical definitions.
P.S. Learn decency!
Almost everyone who has written here has forgotten that STAR has telecasted TNPL a state level T20 match with much success, at bets the highest viewership of TNPL is limited to 75 Million population of Tamils. But it was a huge success, India could better deal with IPL alone we are 30 mini nations within a nation, we can be fed with national level matches itself. ICC shouldn;t try to mess. The pandora box of Indian National level cricket will open up soon.
Excellent news. This is the answer to all those fans from our loving neighbouring countries and others with a sense of superiority who wanted the ICC to sideline India. Best of luck to all and lots of love.
@SAJ_RANA- It is not like india will come to Pakistam's level who are struggling to qualify. India is the defending champion in champions trophy.So no worries there.
Genuine question to the people who wish for India to revoke the MPA and withdraw from international cricket: how do you think would such a move affect the careers of current and upcoming male India internationals like Virat, Ashwin, Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Basil Thampi and Rahul Tripathi?
Secondly, what impact do you think will it have on Indian Women's cricket, and on differently abled cricket?
Thank you in advance for any replies.
BEAUTIFUL Star broadcaster has approached ICC and then Richardson approached ICC president just for the mere mention of absence of clarity over whether India plays or not. Just imagine if the team pulls out and what panic can strike ICC.
A question to Star: Was it included in bidding that India will play in all tournaments? what if India had not qualified? Or does not qualify for any ICC tournament in future, will they (star) make it sure then that india plays?
Best thing is to send the India A squad. Most casual fans in India will lose their interest thus causing Star Sports and consequently ICC massive financial loss. And the youngsters like Samson, Pant, Iyer, Tripathi, Pandya brothers, etc. will get a know how how to handle pressure of playing for India in a ICC tournament and very good for India's future. Indian Cricket benefit on both counts.
India(BCCI) must ignore the CoA. This Champions Trophy was supposed to be canned. If India had not reached the final after playing exciting cricket - and brought the then host England(2013) and the ICC loads of money - this tournament would be dead now. So India brought it back to life. Indian pride is more valuable than a once non-prestigious tournament that was on life support. So I say the BCCI must continue to delay naming a side, and if they do it must be an under 19. Tech the ICC and the leaching Full Members a lesson. You brought the CT back to life, you have the power to "kill" it. The Indian fans are right behind punishing the ICC, and I'm right behind you.
Star's move is important, in the context of India pulling out of CT.
Either Star will demand a drastic CUT in their payment to ICC.
or
ICC will assure Star that India pulling out from CT will be from CT alone & not the other 17 ICC tournaments.
.
So, even in the worst case scenario, India will miss CT, but not the other 17.
Consequentially, fallout to India from quitting now is minimized.
.
Manohar wants to minimize the loss from EVEN one ICC event like CT which may entail some concession to Star. That is the reason, he contacted CoA, which in turn resulted in CoA sending that email to BCCI, almost bullying them to finalise the selection ASAP.
Look: That e-mail, from CoA happened soon after Star contacting SM! Makes things crystal clear.
S Manohar (SM) being a far better lawyer, than the current BCCI top brass, SM convincing CoA, far better than BCCI, doesn't surprise me at all.
Srini & Lalit Modi are the only ones matching SM in these tactics, But, both are on 'exile' !
Some fans here terming this incident as India wants to throw it's superiority on ICC. On the contrary India just demanding it's true share. Be professional and if you can't then be happy without big broadcasters and advertisers.
CoA should work on to save 130 billion peoples hard earned money and interest. End of the day its our money. Why are other country fan just keep on asking BCCI to share the money. Who are they really ? Are there country ready to cut short their share. By the way they are too enjoying a bit of BCCI's share as well and not happy. Hypocrites.
BCCI money should get engaged on All other Sports academy, more game, football , hockey etc and Sports infrastructure.
I still remember, My Father could not afford a cricket bat for us. That should not be the case for my son or next generation.
@TRUE_CRIC_FAN Never heard a more absurd logic than this 'how is that your team still not won a test series in AUS and SA', what does that have to do with revenue distribution Einstein ? SA has never won a WC so why do they play everytime? And the same goes for ENG and NZ. PAK too hasn't won a test series in AUS, SA so why their share was increased ? And why does teams like ZIM still play cricket at all ? Talk sense for once .
I don't understand why icc can't be more professional about the revenue share. If BCCI in 2014 was perceived to be arbitrary about their revenue share - why in 2017 Does icc think they pull out another arbitrary revenue number for BCCI. With all these resources why can't they have a expert financial firm to put forward a revenue sharing model and then discuss with members? It is not as though the money is shared from tomorrow - why the need to vote immediately and Antognise a member? I think it is unfair that BCCI members are blamed for this - ICC is taking a needlessly tough stance on this matter. The fans of India who pay for tv subscriptions, tickets together with a good marketing strategy of jaggu and later by srini are reasons for financial success of cricket. Would the Indian fans want their hard earned money to be handed over to Australia, Pakistan or Ireland? This situation is created by icc with the assistance of an clueless COA.
India is playing a bad game thinking of its superiority in this game. ICC, even under pressure, give them a lesson to learn once and for all. Who are they to influence ICC. These times are gone if we want to move forward. Once this happens, they will learn their lesson once and for ever.
Confusions regarding revenues and salaries, both ICC v BCCI and CA v ACA, are due to overlap between functions of several entities.
I hope the game ultimately evolves into the following structure on day-
A centralised institution, engaging the services of genuinely great former cricketers rather than umpteen Level 'Bla Bla' coaches to spot young talent in schools and groom those students from a young age by making them play in logically selected and evenly matched domestic teams across the world. This macro view will be lost if the game is reduced to being run by zillion national boards consisting of zillion provincial boards.
Once the above developmental aspect is factored in, we can have an annual Test and ODI (30-overs) Championship of a certain number of franchise teams playing each other once, with this tournament spread across the world and the top 3 teams qualifying for a finals series at year end.
Genuine fans don't care about home and away systems and marquee contests.
Alright BCCI, I have a sincere question for you-
You claim to 'generate' a massive percentage of global cricketing revenues. Is it because of any great marketing strategy by any of your administrators who graduated from any esteemed business school?
As far as I know, it is because of the schedule which sees an eye-catching team (selected from a cricket-crazy population) on the ground for much of the year.
That being the case, based on your logic of proportionate income distribution, the fans who have made the game what it is today, should be getting annual reimbursements for the tickets they buy.
On the other hand, if you claim the money that will flow in is required for growing the game, I have one more sincere question-
Given that you are already a fairly rich governing body, how is it that your team has still not won a Test series in Australia and South Africa?
Of course, money is needed to an extent. But more important is a 'quality before quantity' domestic structure.
Olds days this wasn't a problem. Too much money. Let India sit out and let the revenue go down. Who needs that much of money as in 80s. This is a good lesson to ICC too. Don't rely on broadcaster that rely on IND.
The perennial problem for India from time immemorial is not having unity. We are proving it yet again. If COA / SC interfere now and cause loss of revenue to BCCI now, will they subsidize BCCI in future (if required) using tax payer's money ?
NURSERY_ENDER ON MAY 4, 2017, 16:58 GMT,
Please remember Star is paying $2 billion to ICC, not to BCCI. Only ICC has to address the broadcasters concerns.
Being a Indian I would like India should go ahead and send it's players. Pulling out the of CT is not an option. BCCI should continue with the new Model and see if that really help to grow cricket . In fact there should be a check on ICC spending as well which insure that the money is used to develop the game and bring more members on the ICC broad. ICC must reconsider the spending on existing ICC tournaments as well. Raising tournament fee is not going to bring new board members.
Also it's a shame for ICC board members to decided a new revenue model without keeping BCCI in loop. At this moment BCCI is scrambled into pieces with uncertainty of the role of existing members but that will be fixed in 2-3 years. Then the benefit of BCCI revenue will reach to all the Indian states and with that it will bring more domestic talent. Cricket in India will soon touch new glory and we will see a well managed Domestic Cricket as per International Standers.
@NURSERY_ENDER Nope, Star has contract with ICC not BCCI regarding ICC tournaments. They have different contract with BCCI for India's domestic matches.
So in this case, they are right to question ICC which has promised Top 8 teams in the world will be participating in this tournament.
So ICC has to deliver on that and settle matters with BCCI. Why should and would Star be talking to BCCI?
And this is exactly what I said in the comments of other article. If India pulls out now or after June where they can do so legally without any penalties. Star will terminate their deal with ICC.
ICC needs to settle the BCCI issue as quickly as possible as this makes advertisers and broadcasters nervous. ICC does not hold too many key cards in this dispute. They have to increase BCCI's share to 450-500M range in the end. Why keep dragging the issue when it is BCCI who holds all the cards. If push comes to shove, I wont be surprised if they use Star network to push ICC in corner.
If BCCI is not be allowed to look after the just interest, I am afraid it will be a historical mistake on behalf of INDIA. You will never ever become a economic superpower, if small nations can easily gang up and plunder the wealth generated by your hard working population
BCCI should just let broadcaster know that India is pulling out of CT and future ICC tournaments. It is no point living with ungrateful souls who are not satisfied enjoying 50% of BCCI share of revenue for many years and now wants to reduce BCCI share to a begger level (even though BCCI contributes 70-80% of overall revenue).
Shaqaib: If Pakistan did not play no one cares. But if India does not play ICC loses revenue. I hope you understood because common sense is not common. I stand with BCCI on the revenue share, but I sincerely hope India participate in the tournament. They can announce that they would hold a second IPL and will reduce the ICC matches. I am pretty sure that ICC will budge down...
And some people especially neighbors said India contributes nothing. Hiding somewhere for sure now.
teach monahor a lesson.throw him out of indiA
@Shaqaib-Beggars cannot be choosers; the ICC is an almshouse run by India.
Even though a supporter of the Indian cricket team, I have never been a supporter of the BCCI. Except for now. What they have proposed is fair. They are protecting other countries' revenue share, while giving themselves the revenue they deserve, considering that Indian cricket is the fulcrum for the bulk of the money in world cricket. The cuts BCCI have proposed are to the ICC's bloated cost structure and not to other countries' revenue shares. That is why the ICC top brass are balking at accepting India's counter-offer. And the Supreme Court in India is not doing any favors to India's bargaining power by their orders. They should stay in the background and ensure Indian cricket gets a fair deal.
HADESLOGIC: The mocking coming from our 'concerned for global health of Cricket' neighbours will be absent for a while I'm afraid. West Indies just wiped the floor with Pakistan in Barbados.
NURSERY_ENDER: Yeah ICC is giving itself an unjustified pay hike, giving handouts from money they don't own, gifting arbitrary amounts of money to poorly managed, near-bankrupt boards to ensure they have the votes for a proposal that threatens to kill the golden goose, alienate their biggest revenue generating market, and violating its own MPA but BCCI are the silly buggers eh?
Or perhaps the broadcasters who have the ring side seats to the actionand are aware of the world's realities, actually do know more than kids in nurseries?
It's in favor of ICC as well as other boards to go along with BCCI. When BCCI generates more revenue for ICC and in turn other boards gain out of it, then why there's foul play with giving them their share.
A decision needs to be taken quickly . If India pulls out, add West Indies and inform the broadcaster. Done.
This game is getting more interesting now! With the sponsors telling ICC who they are paying the big sum for, ICC should consider giving BCCI $450M - $500M(I believe bcci will settle for this amount) and settle this issue for good. Logging heads with BCCI is not going to work in favor of anyone. Irrespective of whether bcci choose to participate in CT or not, without happy BCCI, ICC and other board members always have to live in an uncertainty given the financial clout of BCCI.
India should revoke the MPA until the issue is fairly resolved. Look at the revenue india generates for example IPL 2016 profits were as $4.16 Billion BBL 2016 Profits were at $4 Million PSL 2017 profits where at $2.17 Million
Take India out of the equation and imagine what ICC revenue will be for the remainder of the term of the MPA...
The official broadcaster of the Champions Trophy, Star, has written to the ICC outlining its concerns regarding the uncertainty over India's participation in the tournament and the consequences that could have on advertising revenue. ------------------------------- Shouldn't they be writing to the BCCI? They're the ones playing silly buggers here.
ICC, please let India revoke mpa...this is your chance to show no one country should rule all the others. Take control of the game and show to the world that there is no place for bullying in cricket.
India should send a third string squad to CT. This way the MPA will be honored but Star is going to pull out since it is a massive revenue loss.
Lol, go ahead and mock Ind now. ECB will be sending huge bills for hosting the tournaments and ICC will have a thin purse to pay them after bearing the indulgences of Manohar and co.
