Rohit, Ashwin, Shami return for Champions Trophy
Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma have made their way to India's Champions Trophy squad after injury-forced breaks from ODI cricket. In the absence of the injured KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan was chosen as Rohit's opening partner, with Ajinkya Rahane expected to fill in in case of loss of form or fitness.
The big debate for the selectors was between a third specialist spinner and an extra batsman, with Shami making it four specialist quicks to go with Hardik Pandya as the seaming allrounder. They eventually went for the extra batsman, which meant left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav missed out narrowly.
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were the two specialist spinners even though Ashwin has not provided his match fitness - he missed the IPL because of a sports hernia and other wear and tear from a long home season. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said Ashwin's case was different to some others, who had to prove match fitness after dropping out of the national team with injuries.
"As far as Ashwin is concerned, it was not exactly a serious injury," Prasad said. "In fact, his franchise was magnanimous enough in accepting our request to rest him. Rest is all that was required for Ashwin. In the last international match, he represented India [in the Dharamsala Test]. That shows he was not totally unfit. He was not like the others who underwent surgery and were going through rehabilitation."
Fitness has not been the only concern around Ashwin, though. He conceded 188 runs in 27 overs in the three-ODI series against England, his last limited-overs assignment. In the previous ODI series that he played, in Australia in early 2016, Ashwin was dropped after two matches. Prasad was asked if concerns around Ashwin's form had made them deliberate over the need for an extra spinner.
"It is not that Ashwin is out of form," Prasad said. "It is not because of Ashwin's form that we considered Kuldeep. We considered Kuldeep because of his quality. He narrowly missed out." Prasad said Ashwin had been used sparingly in limited-overs cricket to save him for the Champions Trophy.
With Yuvraj Singh and Kedar Jadhav capable of bowling part-time spin, the selectors were satisfied with just the two spinners. Instead they went for the extra quick to go with Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Shami last played ODI cricket in an attempt to win an ICC Trophy, and now he is back with the same goal ahead of him. The 26-year old was India's best bowler in the 2015 World Cup but since thenm chronic leg injuries have put a halt to his 50-over career. He proved his match fitness through two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Bengal and five IPL games for Delhi Daredevils.
"Two years is a long time," Shami said. "After the injury, I have worked on my strength and my fitness. I have lost weight. I hope to continue from where I left off. It is good that I will get seven-eight IPL matches before I make my return to international cricket."
Rohit, too, has proved his match fitness through the IPL, captaining Mumbai Indians in all their matches so far. He had spent five months nursing a thigh injury, which had "scared him" until he had met with doctors and received clarification.
MS Dhoni was the only specialist wicketkeeper in the squad, with the selectors resisting the temptation of going for the youngster Rishabh Pant, who has followed up a superb first-class season with IPL performances that have demanded the attention of the world. Prasad said he still considered Dhoni the best glovesman in the world, but also asked Pant to not feel disheartened because he was 'one for the future'.
Should there be an injury to Dhoni or anyone else, India have named five players as standby, which includes two wicketkeepers, Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Like Pant, Kuldeep made it to the list of standby players as another one 'for the future'. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur, and Suresh Raina were the others asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The BCCI will proceed with their visa applications to the UK in case quick replacements are needed later.
India begin their tournament against Pakistan on June 4 at Edgbaston, then play Sri Lanka on June 8 and South Africa on June 11.
Comments have now been closed for this article
Hi Guys I just wanted to let you know that Pakistan has won its first series in West Indies and that we have (as per usual) unearthed 2 new fast bowlers. I hope that is alright
Perfect and settled squad..inclusion of yuvraj singh was obvious under kohli
cricfan_1978 on May 10, 2017, 21:41 GMT You never know India's second team could fare better than the first team, And if the second team does well, viewership will be even higher.
Thanks for the selectors to give us this squad, we will definitely not go past the Semi Final stage this Champions Trophy. This is definitely going to see the last of Dhoni and Yuvraj. In view of the upcoming World Cup in 2019 we need fresh young legs in the shorter formats
Every cricket fan will have their own favorite players, whom they want in the playing eleven irrespective of their current form. Fans should understand that the selectors have a better understanding of the current scenario and experience always helps in big tournaments.
Youngsters (Pant, Samson, Basil, Tripathi) and players who have faded from the international scene but doing well in IPL (such as Gambhir, Uthappa) should be tried in the coming international T20 matches based on their IPL form, not in 50 overs as so many fans have declared here.
India should be sending second stream team to make ICC and S Manohar relizes that they are really creating mess out there. Not sure ICC so called director want him to retained back since they need someone to mess with BCCI Or they want him to clean/complete his mess before he leave. fair share we need.
Playing XI - 1. Rohit 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Jadhav 5. Dhoni 6. Pandya 7. Jadeja 8. Ashwin 9. Bhuvi 10. Shami 11. Bhumrah
The team should be this-gautam.rohit.kohli.uthappa.raina.dhoni.pandya.jadeja.ashwin.umesh.bhuvneshwar.to win champions trophy
On a dry pitch if there is reverse swing at the back end, early swing on the beginning and spin in the middle overs a bowling attack of Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja is the best ODI attack in the world. However, on a flat pitch with no spin Kuldeep and Chahal will do a better job in an ODI compared to Ashwin and Jadeja.
What is clear from the selections is the the selectors donot believe fielding is important. Otherwise Raina would have come in for Yuvraj (excellent ex-fielder). Selectors also believe we can out-seam the English and SA seamers with our boys..otherwise Kuldeep (the most exciting bowling option for India in the last several years) would have been there. Otherwise, a competitive squad.
Hi Guys I just wanted to let you know that Pakistan has won its first series in West Indies and that we have (as per usual) unearthed 2 new fast bowlers. I hope that is alright
Perfect and settled squad..inclusion of yuvraj singh was obvious under kohli
cricfan_1978 on May 10, 2017, 21:41 GMT You never know India's second team could fare better than the first team, And if the second team does well, viewership will be even higher.
Thanks for the selectors to give us this squad, we will definitely not go past the Semi Final stage this Champions Trophy. This is definitely going to see the last of Dhoni and Yuvraj. In view of the upcoming World Cup in 2019 we need fresh young legs in the shorter formats
Every cricket fan will have their own favorite players, whom they want in the playing eleven irrespective of their current form. Fans should understand that the selectors have a better understanding of the current scenario and experience always helps in big tournaments.
Youngsters (Pant, Samson, Basil, Tripathi) and players who have faded from the international scene but doing well in IPL (such as Gambhir, Uthappa) should be tried in the coming international T20 matches based on their IPL form, not in 50 overs as so many fans have declared here.
India should be sending second stream team to make ICC and S Manohar relizes that they are really creating mess out there. Not sure ICC so called director want him to retained back since they need someone to mess with BCCI Or they want him to clean/complete his mess before he leave. fair share we need.
Playing XI - 1. Rohit 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Jadhav 5. Dhoni 6. Pandya 7. Jadeja 8. Ashwin 9. Bhuvi 10. Shami 11. Bhumrah
The team should be this-gautam.rohit.kohli.uthappa.raina.dhoni.pandya.jadeja.ashwin.umesh.bhuvneshwar.to win champions trophy
On a dry pitch if there is reverse swing at the back end, early swing on the beginning and spin in the middle overs a bowling attack of Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja is the best ODI attack in the world. However, on a flat pitch with no spin Kuldeep and Chahal will do a better job in an ODI compared to Ashwin and Jadeja.
What is clear from the selections is the the selectors donot believe fielding is important. Otherwise Raina would have come in for Yuvraj (excellent ex-fielder). Selectors also believe we can out-seam the English and SA seamers with our boys..otherwise Kuldeep (the most exciting bowling option for India in the last several years) would have been there. Otherwise, a competitive squad.
Mark my words:
Dhoni - Fail Yuvraj - Fail Ashwin - Fail Rahane - Fail
This is a passenger train competing against jets.
As a pakistan fan i can say India has picked a very balanced squad, and their reserves are also of decent quality. Pakistan would need to do alot in order to beat India in their opening match. If bhuvenehwar and shami can find good rhythm, then India's weakest suit would also be taken care of. I too back India to make it to semis, and possibly beyond depending on how they do on the day.
Continued: if they are typical ODI wickets in typical English conditions and f late, there will be swing offer for the first 10 hours. This will offer us a bit of different ODI cricket from last year's ODI series in Australia and India.
I'm glad Shami is back. What I like to see in this addition champions trophy is more assistance for swing and pace bowlers. Bhuvi, Shami and Umesh all in one game winning it for India will be awesome to see. there were a few games in the 2015 World Cup where the latter two did well. Rahane has been included in case there is more swing and will play instead of Dhawan.
Why Not Four Foreigners?? Rahane, Pandey, Yuvraj and Shami can be replaced with ANY four foreigner.
With the IPL going on until end of May, wonder if the team will have enough time to get acclimated to the English conditions before the tournament starts?
I have been critical of Team India in the past but admit that Team India has become the dominant player in World Cricket - we have the most talented and well balanced team and a plethora of match winners. This galaxy of super stars are mentally tough and have a hunger to dominate, This team reminds of the great West Indian team under Lloyd who won back to back World Cups so look forward to a back to back ICC Championship for Team India.
To all the people commenting on the selection...T20 and ODI are two different formats.IPL is not the platform to select players for ICC tournaments....Dhawan always performs well in ODIs(look at his average)..Dhoni is a proven match winner..Look at his performance in the last two ODI series...I admit that they could have picked pant in place of rahane as a back up opener.....Rahane is not an impact player in ODIs with meagre average of 32 and strike rate of 78.... This is a big series for hardik pandya and kedar jadhav to prove their credentials on world stage..Interesting to see whether India goes for both Ashwin and Jadeja in playing Xi...I would back India to reach Semifinals...From then on its the performance on the day that matters...#BleedBlue
Why was Ashwin selected? He is a regular off spinner who will be hit allover the park and is a 'touch batsman.' I look forward to India winning at least one game.
@EDUDE strike rate above 140? we are going to play ODI and strike rate >90 is very good for ODI
This India team will not win Champions Trophy or even enter finals. Most players are no even in great form. Rahane, Dhawan, Manish, Yuvraj and Dhoni should not have been selected.
My 11 for Pak ODI :- Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin/Shami, Bhuvi & Bumrah. this is not only me ever kohli XI is too.
Horses for courses should be the mantra for these kind of tournaments. For English conditions I would have preferred Uthappa to Pandey (another keeping option in case of injury), Kuldeep for Ashwin (who will not do so well in England) I cannot understand how Ashwin will come back and perform immediately after this lay off! Spinners need to get into a rhythm and Ashwin will hardly have the time to do that. Why can't he play at least a few IPL matches just to be match fit?? All fast bowlers chosen are good but I think Bhuvaneshwar will be the pick of them. Yuvraj again is a dicey selection. Although his form was good during the last ODI series in India, conditions would be different in England. If the ball starts swinging then we can expect Yuvraj to be all at sea. In this case Rahane's selection is good. He has a proven record there. Another batsman in his place would have been good.
In continuation of what I had said earlier, a poor IPL should never be the yardstick for selection and a good IPL for a player isn't necessarily an indication that the player can come good in adverse conditions such as those in England. So those constantly hankering on the selection of Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant, Gautam Gambhir or Robin Uthappa need to just keep those on ice. While the lack of a wrist-spinner is definitely baffling and Mishra, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can probably feel hard done by here, specially Mishy who had a great ODI series against New Zealand and didn't get a go against England. Guys like Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi need to get more experience and an India A tour wouldn't be a bad option for them to better their skill sets. With all the flaws in this side, the selectors have picked a side which has the capacity to fight and retain the title. We need to back the boys and not jinx their run.
Unless Dhoni retires Pant will not be in the squad so on the given squad my team will be: Rahane, Dhawan/Rohit, Kholi, Dhoni, Yuvaraj, Jadeja, Manish/Kedar, Shami, Umesh, Ashwin, Bhuvnesh
@CURRYNOZ ON MAY 9, 2017, 6:42 GMT - Dinesh Karthik was part of 2013 CT side as second keeper!
Jadeja should be treated as a Test match specialist like Pujara. In ODI/T20I side, he should only be picked for the role of substitute fielder as he is the best outfielder in the world.
@CURRYNOZ i had complained for backup keeper in 2015 WC. in CT 2013 There is a backup WK in form of DK...even here i am asking for inclusion of DK, not pant or samson.
Not a good selection..given the form of Rahane, I would have picked Pant in the squad. He is a future of Indian cricket and needs to be groomed on the big stage.
@DEVA RAJENDRAN: Who was the backup wicket keeper in 2013 CT or 2015 WC ?? No one..It was only MSD.. Did you complain then.. Or is this complain a vieled attempt at questioning non-inclusion of Pant/Samson ??? This is just a max of 5 ODIs ok..
As for Ashwin/Jadeja their proven batting skills would have counted+ their experience+Jadeja's fielding.. You don't go with inexperienced spinners in big tournaments.. Rarely big tournaments are won by rookies !!
Hmmm, interesting observation from passionate Indian cricket lovers.
Lot or ire seems to emerge from ignoring the potential performers vs. the proven performers; plenty of adjectives used. For a major competition like CT and that too in English conditions, the balance of the team looks fine. IPL T20 is definitely not the barometer for gauging the prowess of ODI. Gautam Gambhir is an example that despite being talented and highly successful in T20 format, his scoring shots have been the case of undoing in ODIs or Tests. He mastered the art of playing on. With Dhoni (plus Kedar Jadhav and Ajinkya Rahane in) chances of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant looked suspect. Both highly talented, yes - they still need a lot of grooming. IPL showed they are excellent in flashes but can't be depended upon. The composition of Team XI will be interesting... more or less settled, interesting to see whether India will go in with 2 spinners? I doubt. Yuvraj and Manish Pandey plus one of 4 seamers unlikely
Nonetheless its a expected squad, the comment section is also is as expected,If i were a selector i would never pick my team based on the performance in T20 league like IPL. the only exception is DK that too based on his Domestic form(that is phenomenal). I won't say this is a best squad,there is few concerns worrying that team to qualify for knockout. 1.No Backup Keeper in the squad,Kedhar keeping skills are worse than Parthiv 2.Most Unpredictable openers(Rohit/Dhawan) 3.Middle overs we have containing option in the form of Ash/Jaddu , but wkt taking option??might have picked chahal/Kuldeep in place of Manish/Rahane 4. Manish always wasted his chances, except the 1 Ton in AUS. Same with Rahane in limited overs but the +ve side he is a good slip fielder. 5.Kohli's form a big worrying factor with captain pressure 6.with 2 new ball rule the ball hadly get softer..enough to expose middle order with yuvi/dhoni 7.a big plus in the squad is finally a settled Pace Unit
My playing 11 shouldhv been Gautam Robin Samson Pant Tripathi Raina Jhadav Pandya Bumrah Kuldeep Sandeep or chahal Virat 12th as he is out of form. Very bored selection by tired selectors.
Pathetic selection from selectors. On one hand they neglect Pant who has had a tremendous season along with a fantastic Ranji trophy and select a Dhawan and a Rahane who has nothing to offer and will play selfish cricket in the CT to boost their averages or be a walking wicket. The England home series was supposed to be the parameter for selection in CT. Both failed yet both got selected. Hope this team does an England in CWC 2015 and maybe then true talent will be recognised. Not a single power hitter or finisher in the team other than Kohli who himself is out of form. They'll struggle to score 280 in England. Can't see this team playing 2019 world cup.
Oncr again BcCi goes with old style selection where promising and talented people were ignored like Gambhir and Kuldip Yadav... GOOD Performance in IPL does nt matter to BCCI..
Kuldip Yadav is and will b a world class spinner.
There never was a reason to not give Samson, Pant, Chahal and Kuldeep a chance. Those 4 have the potential to become world class players in all formats. To say that Oldies like Yuvraj and MSD who are a very pale shadow of their primes are safe choices and these ultra talented youngsters are not is just lack of vision if there was any. Remember Yuvraj got a chance at Champions Trophy in 2000 when he was just 18 straight out of U-19 WC. And people conveniently forget that Ajinkya Rahane has been a major failure in ODIs and Manish Pandey has done well only in 1 game vs a second string Aussie attack. And Kedar Jadhav's lack of footwork doesn't bother people as he scored lot of runs against one of the weakest international LOI attacks at home (England; not even half as good as SA's and Aus's LOI attacks e.g. Eng's best LOI seamer is Woakes who is getting outbowled by Coulter Nile at KKR and Coulter Nile is Australia's 7th or 8th best seamer).
Suresh Raina, the man who people say cannot play the short ball, yet his performance in Australia(including CB series and the world cup) and England(check his record) have been nothing but exceptional. Rahane, who couldn't even make the ODI team when Dhoni was the captain(because he wasn't scoring quick enough) is the biggest misfit. What is Rahane's record in ODIs? 32 average with a strike rate of 78.85. And that too when in the last two years 350-400 has been a norm. This selection has to be a big joke.
As a Eng fan living in UK, I am more than delighted that we don't need to face in-form Gambhir, Uthappa, Karthik ,Sandeep Sharma or Chahal ;)
No purpose of IPL performance, well done BCCI ....
Javed: Are u comparing Pant and Samson with 16 year old Sachin?? Nope not as good..no where as good
Why keep providing chance to Rahane in ODIs..He is great player in tests but not in other formats..The spot deserve to some other youngster...Very poor selection..Other than selction looks fine
now a days the wickets provide by ECB for limited over cricket is totally flat except Edgbeston. Batters of current English squad also enable to handle swing
@CURRYNOZ- for all these against inclusion of young but exceptionally talented players must understand that Yuvraj and Dhoni are way past their prime and Dhawan has been a walking wicket for last almost two years. Sachin wasn't a finish article when he made debut, what he had was the exceptional talent
All the people suggesting the selection of Young IPL stars should remember one thing that this is a high profile tournament, with hardly any room for trial and error so experience is the must, and dont forget that first match is against Pakistan so we need players who have seen it before. Having said that after this tournament BCCI should start thinking about 2019 WC and start giving opportunities to all young players in the bilateral series.
My XI 1. Rohit 2. Rahane/Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Yuvraj 5. Pandey/Jadhav 6. Dhoni 7. Pandya 8. Ashwin/Jadeja 9. Bhuvi 10. Shami 11. Yadav/Bumrah
M starting 11 from this squad:
1. Rohit Sharma 2. Shikar Dhawan 3. Virat Kohli (Capt.) 4. Yuvraj Singh 5. MS Dhoni (WK) 6. Kedar Jadhav 7. Hardik Pandya 8. Ravindra Jadeja 9. R Ashwin/Mohammed Shami (Depending on opposition, conditions) 10. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 11. Jasprit Bumrah
very disappointing selection from the selectors.I thought they will also go for Rahul Tripathi because kl rahul is not there due to injury i think.
Suresh Raina and Robbie Uthappa have consistently made runs in IPL but what fans dont realize is they consistently got lucky too. Also in domestic tournaments both were dreadful.
@Vijay Srinivasan: And since when IPL has become the yardstick for international selections, It is not even proper cricket where you have limitations the best possible XI that can be selected without a ceiling of 4 foreign players.. Raina !! Seriously.. Raina ??? I mean Raina !! Enuf okaY !
All those demanding for Pant's inclusion must understand one thing-- he is not a finished article yet period !
His defense is ordinary and shot selection still needs to be refined.. IPL is no yardstick.You have so many pedestrian Indian bowlers playing in IPL.. Whereas in international cricket the level is much higher..
Give the kid couple of years to mature else he would be lost forever to Indian cricket okay .. For every Sachin and Bhajji we have had failures like Parthiv and L Sivaramakrishnan
Very poor selection by some awful selectors. People are included based on past records only. Host of players selected are either out of form or carrying injuries. Technically, a shaky opening pair (in swinging English conditions), out of touch Middle order and no leg spin in the bowling. Why no Uthappa, Raina or Kuldeep Yadav? No answer. This squad needs lots of luck and rub of the green to go their way to do any meaningful in the tournament.
India should have tried some youngsters as well (batsmen like Rishab Pant, Sanju Samsung, Rahul Tripathi; bowlers like Basil Thampi, Siddhart Kaul; allrounders like Axar Patel). Omitting Raina is a big mistake, he has performed well in the IPL.
India have played well away from home in champions trophy. The only champions trophy India played poorly was the one at home in 2006. 1998 in bangladesh lost in semi, 2000 in kenya, lost in final, 2002 in SL, shared champions with SL, 2004 in eng, unlucky defeat to pak despite pathan brilliance, 2006 in Ind, first round exit, 2009 in SA, Rain game v aus knocked India out, 2013 champions.
Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Dhobi, Roberto Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Mohammad Shami. Pakistan CT2017 ODI XI: Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan/ Shadab Khan
Raina should be in the team because of his experience and form
As per the current form, this should have been the 11. Uthappa Pant Kohli Dhoni Rohit/Yuvraj Manish/Kedar Hardik Kumar U Yadav/Shami K Yadav Bhumrah
This is a safe-play selection based only on experience but not on the current form of players. Still Avery good team on the cards and balanced as well. Few changes of my choice: Kuldeep - in place of Ashwin (as he is not fit, not played). Raina - in place of Yuvi (my favorite batsmen, still he is not in complete form). Pant is aggressive, lacks consistency and can't replace Dhoni as we need back up captain to boost up Kohli's morale. My prediction: to surprise all Kohli will get 1 or 2 Centuries.
Can anybody help me understand Jadeja's inclusion in the team? He has done nothing in ODIs in last 12 months. He is definitely not an allrounder. And we would be stupid to play 2 spinners in playing 11 in England. Since RJ is bestie with MSD and Kohli, he keeps on popping up on TV screen when you start watching India in ODI. (he is a good fit for test cricket when we need to pick 20 wickets)
shamiiii the wasim akram of India
I wonder if anyone remembers Champions Trophy. The one conducted in England. The one outside India. The one won by a team scoffed at as 'cannot win away'. Hope everyone remembers. We won. Great memories! A major victory away from home. Its as important as a home victory (yes home victories matter, else go ask icc) . Anyways India won the champions trophy...in ENGLAND. Remember. Alright? Yep, a bit of rubbing it in. Its seasonal. This season many deserve this comment,..many who scoff. India WINS in England. Champions trophy 2013! :)
The best playing 11 is: Rohit, Rahane, Kohli, Pandey, Yuvi, Dhoni, Pandya, jadeja, ashwin, bhuvi, bumrah. This is the best 11. Genuine bowler - 4, pandya and yuvi can bowl remaining 10 overs and batting depth till ashwin ( even bhuvi can hit boundaries if needed).
how is Karun nair not in the squad ??
RSharma, Rahane, VKohli, MSDhoni, Yuvraj Singh, KJadhav, HPandya, RJadeja, Bhuvi, Sammi, Bhumrah
Shocking! Raina left out and Yuvraj and Manish selected! Raina is back into form and he is currently the most experienced and successful (remember 2nd ODI 2014 Eng vs India) Indian batsman in England. It was reasonable to select Manish, but definitely not Yuvraj, don't think he will score big in overcast conditions. Definitely Raina and Binny could have taken the places of Manish and Yuvraj.
I'm impressed with the consistent selection policy that's being exhibited by this selection committee. Shikhar deserved a comeback, and his place was never a question for an ODI spot. Though Gautam Gambhir's IPL T20 statistics are incredible, it was right for the selectors to look at Shikhar for the simple reason that Shikhar is always good against good bowlers - whereas GG's form can go up or down based on the quality of bowling. GG is good against mediocre bowling and very ordinary against high quality bowling. With respect to playing XI, I'm not too sure of having Ashwin in the XI. Ashwin has had a fantastic year as a Test bowler and I would like him to be a Test specialist. I have the same views on Ajinkya Rahane too. Let them continue to focus on Test cricket.
Correction - Manish Pandey is already part of the team.
Shocked by the selection of - Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh also Ajinkya Rahane hasn't showed the form in IPL. Yuvraj
Its funny how all the people who say ipl is no basis to pick players go with experoence blargh blargh bla but then use a rohit or shikar or dhoni or yuvi knock in it to support their arguments. And PANT prooved himself well before this ipl making waves in the domestoc competetions nobody watched so all those saying he shouldnt be picked based on ipl as has no international how does one get a shot st the big time.!?. Bloody joke some of these comments. If you guys were head selevtors the likes of Sehwag and Gilchrist would never have played int cricket.
We have just unsatisfied squad for indian team for champions trophy...because rahane in out of form,but raina and pant proved his form and his fitness ,manish pandey is also does not give his full performance in ipl,so I'm unsatisfied with indian squad....
Why shikhar dhawan???? Even in ipl he maintains the strike rate of 100...if selectors need experience then robin uttappa should be the first choice.wat a pity.robin in all games give 100 % still...
The squad seems reliant on experienced and beyond prime players. And not to forget many of them are carrying injuries and are not in good form. They have been playing in India for too long and I doubt they will be able to acclimatized to English conditions quick enough. Semi-final birth is best I can see right now for India. Inclusions of Yuvraj, Rahane and Ashwin(injured & also questions over his performance there) were bad decisions, though I hope I will be proven wrong by them.
Another recipe for failure here as India have retained the squad from last CT which India still hold. UV and MSD are well known to choke. Bhuvi can only bowl initial overs. Shami is coming out of injury. Kohli is seriously out of form. Rohit/Dhawan are already discarded long ago. Couple of new faces and in general all tried players mostly out of favor in the nearest past.
Let's say, for the sake of an example, India reach the semi on a Friday and MSD gets injured. The BCCI expects that a visa will be issued in time for the Final which takes place 2 days later on Sunday. Sure thing. You'd think they would apply for visas for the standbys too. Even in the worst case scenario where the visa goes unused, how much would that cost?
In the above scenario, Jhadav would have to keep wicket even though his keeping is well below average for a club cricketer.
Even better, have Pant fly with the squad and get experience hanging around with the national team.
Good thing about BCCI is they stick with their tried and tested performers no matter what their recent form that's why they've been good in recent ICC trophies... it is something that a few boards in particular should learn particularly NZC PCB CSA and ECB...
I think Dhawan gets unnecessary flak from the Indian public. His record in ODI has been outstanding and goes even better when in ICC tournaments. There was a lean patch of 2-3 games which coincided with his abysmal Test form (he doesn't have sound technique for Tests nevertheless) and he became a punching bag for Indian public after that. As the IPL has progressed, he has increased has strike rate considerably and has been more consistent (including today's game) and plays on tough wicket in Hyderabad. Also he had a good run in his last 3 50 overs appearances. He deserves a chance. R.Sharma has also found his mojo a bit in this IPL. Perhaps, our openers will come good.
Raina in place of pandey and axar in place of shami
I think Rishabh pant and Raina should be picked in place of Dhawan and Rahane. As both are in form and other two are not.
Selectors think yuvraj will bowl as part time. He hasn't bowl since 2 years n was out of team. What a trust
Yuvraj has broken down again and will broke down for sure obviously that too while in the middle of the innings. He was a class player however should be able to stand for the entire match can't match up with demand of international cricket.
P.S:- he was a great player for India however nobody can beat time.
A lot of fans are clamoring for inclusion of Gambhir in CT team. Let me remind, the last time I saw him play for Ind in Eng, he couldn't wait to get to dug out. Looked like a fish out of water. As he himself said a few days ago, T20 form doesn't merit an automatic selection to ODIs as they require "different" skill set. He knew what was coming to him.
One spinner short I would have gone with spin bowling all rounder Axar Patel ahead of a batsman Mnaish Pandey. Also would have taken Robin Uthappa ahead of Ajinkya Rahane.
Yuvraj,Dhoni,Dhawan,Aswin,Jaddu???????outdated players....please stop selecting these guys and select young guns like Pant,Iyer,Samson--encourage talent..
As a Pakistani I think this is a good batting side providing Dhawan and Sharma are still capable batsman. In England and in ODI's I doubt Ashwin will be effective. I rather have Jadeja as the allrounder as well as Pandya to make a strong batting side.
Selection of tired team by tired selector. Can't understand y Rahaney is still there in d team. C his last 2yrs record, rr & average. He is now a liability on the team. Selection of Yuvraj shortsightness of selector.
I still think that this team is not upto the mark- why bring in Yuvi, Jadhav, Ashwin, instead could have brought in some left arm pacer or kuldeep or some leg spinner for Ashwin, Pant or samson for Jadhav and Uthappa or Tiwari for Yuvi. I feel yuvi looks jaded these days instead of taking such a big risk based on his reputation is not good from BCCI as usual they defy logic and reasoning, they could have given some others opportunities to others who have lots to prove and cement their place rather than opting for Yuvi who has nothing to prove and nothing to lose either. Opportunities should be given to players who have the hunger to perform and the talent to prove themselves. Hope they handle Shami in a better way so that he does not even break down again. Well thats how things work in India. We the public have to bear with it.
I would have actually included Pant as an extra batsman and keeper should there be any need in case of an injury or loss of form.
The MSK Prasad led selection panel should have included the likes of Manpreet Gony, Ishant Sharma, Munaf Patel, Varun Aaron to complement the selections of the big jokes called Dhawan and Rahane.
Suresh raina has showed his worth in ipl what more do u need . he is one of the best . He shld be taken in the squad.
Rohit, Rahane, Kohli, MSDhoni, Yuvraj Singh, KMJadhav, HPandya, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Shammi, Umesh
Don't pick players in the basis of IPL performances pant etc have not played in UK use brain in last CT in UK Rohit Dhawan were fantastic don't jump up nd down with ipl
None of the Indian batsmen selected are in any kind of form. It will be uphill task for Indian team to do well in Champions Trophy.
wow surprised to see Rishabh Pant on standby.
super selection and expected too.... this is national squad and not any franchise squad... this is best.... but slight change Raina should include in for shikar dhawan.... and make rahane to open with rohit. gambir uthapa and some other ipl players can play in India and only in IPL... this is real game and international squad.... grow up guys...
This was quite expected and best squad selectors could have chosen. All negative comments below are more due to IPL performances. Champions trophy is not IPL so better be wise and not compare. Rahane should be first choice opener ahead of Shikhar. Top 3 give platform and Yuvi, Mahi, Kedar/Pandey finish well. Bowling looks solid and out of hardik/jadeja only one should play, go with three seamers and Ashwin.
dhoni is there India too loose by Test in last 10 Overs.Pant must have selected.but Poor kohli.he get worst finisher in world.
A collection mainly of the retired and the retired hurts. Dhoni, Yuvraj, Rohit, Kohli, Ashwin, Shami, Rahane. In any case they are not likely to win and even reaching the final will be a surprise.
India will likely do well in the trophy, as all the bowlers are all fit and all the batsmen except Rahul are fit. The only weak link is the second opener for India. I hope this time around there is a bit more assistance for pace bowlers in this installment. It is sad to see so many confused posts here mixing up T20 games with ODIs, oh well.
BCCI would never pick a second string team given that it will backfire both from the fans and the CoA. Besides this absurd CoA will put brakes on that as well. It will be a negative way for BCCI to deal with the situation. India can only hope for a solution in the near future to this complete embarrassment at ICC, it took no time to go from being in total charge to being outvoted on everything.
I hope people understand that we are playing ODI cricket in england
@PBTB you seem clueless as to what kind of surfaces are rolled out in england for odis these days. Swing through the line. If you have a bit of meat on the forearms you'll become am instant hero. This team is the conversative (boring,safe and full of liabilities) team thati expected based on selectors performance but had hoped wouod at least be puntuated with 1 or 2 exciting youths. Oh well think these old timers will embarass us hopefully Pandey at least gets a few games. Picking sooo many players on past form and reputation is a recipe for disaster though. wish india had boycotted these tournament. Will be torturous trying to see these guys eek out a acore when others sucessfully slog away from.ball 1
I wanted to see MS as captain best of luck team Team india From Pakistan
How is sandeep singh not in this squad
Lol Kohli captaining, India have lost already. Should've captained with Rahane, hell even Yuvraj could do better than that flog. Good luck to India but doubt as soon as they're out of the group stage battle with the Asian teams who lack the power they do and against any one of the western teams they're out of the tournament.
Should have been Gambhir, tripathi, pandey, pant, dk, hardik, krunal, bumrah, aniket chaudhary , sundhar, yadav. Raina, kaul, mishra and bhuvi.
indian selectors leaded by a wicketkeeper, seems to confused about who is the back up wicketkeeper in shorter format. they pick patel in one series,now they pick two back up as d karthik and r pant. They must make their decision somehow clear about future man.
The selectors decided to go with experience rather than youth because of the conditions in England. There is little time to acclimatize.
In the heat, will India escape any punishment? point deduction I would say in the group stage.
Why sharma and dhavan gor squad?? Instead of gambhir and uthapaa....
+CRICFAN5636736025 If Rohit Sharma selection doesn't make sense to you, then that's fine. He will play because he is a match winner.
How do you expect to win when none of the batsmen have strike rate of greater than 140. This maybe the begining of Kohli's downfall. Only Uthappa, Tripathi, Raina, KL Rahul, Pant can. Fire the selectors. Expect these batsmen to play tuk tuk game.
Dhawan's selection is perplexing. He is an easy wicket in England. Rahul is a big loss for India. I am also not sure about Kedar Jadhav, with the ball moving Kedar will move to all parts of the ground as well. We can just hope Yuvraj gets some runs but given the IPL form on flat wickets, I don't believe its going to happen. Its very surprising to be saying that about an Indian team but we have a kick ass bowling unit. We will just need to find a way of getting some runs. The batting looks scary weak given mr. kohli has been a part of 3-4 RCB collapses on flat wickets this year. The only saving grace is that given its a one day tournament, I won't expect the pitches to be too bowler friendly. Also, why are getting so stuck up with Kuldeep, he would be plummeted to all parts of the ground, its England.
pant or Samson must be selected,depend on it team want extra left or right handed batsman. selection of all three rahane,pande and yuvraj are going to be blunder for team india.., they are just out of touch in recent time,except random heroic. Best of luck team India.
Why Thakur in stand by lsit? could have been Natrajan or Sandeep sharma....
Only rohit sharma selection doesn't make any sense to me.
@Nampally on May 8, 2017, 14:14 GMT
I support every bit of what you wrote, in general & particularly about Pujara.
I will vote for Gambhir then Rohit.
Little frustrated not to see any young emerging talent in the quad. Some people may not agree to this but we need Rahane in the squad. Even in 50 overs format, it's not always scoring runs fast. England pitches have bounce and conditions offer swing to many seamers. You need a technically strong batsmen to face these situation and score runs. Rahane is strong technically. Would have loved to see some young talent in place for Kedar Jadhav. He is 32, lacks footwork and is in terrible form. No point in grooming him at this age
looks good.. but it can be better... I think it is more preferable to choose rishabh pant or nitish Rana then shikhar dhawan as the duo is more attacking and young... they can get more experience from such a big tournament. and kuldeep yadav should also get a chance.
What is this obsession with Jadeja in ODI & T20? We have good younger spinners & better spinning All-rounders than him. Selecting him on the basis of a performance in 2013 doesn't make any sense. If that's the criteria, might as well select Kapil too! After all he did win us the Wc in 1983.
One day is becoming more like 20-20 these days, unfortunately for India we have players who were power hitters till few years back - Dhoni, Yuvraj. other middle order guys like Manish, Kedhar -are not impact players(but it is better not to ask for players like Rana, Pant in high pressure tournaments with no international exposure) . So, we have weak middle order - without out of form top order like Rohit, Kohli and no use Dhawan(more of a lucky charm selection) - India's chance of title defence looks bleak. While fast bowling front looks better than usual, spinners are not doing good in short formats - jaddu & ashwin. Batting which is our strength is weak this time.Bye bye champions trophy.
Finally, India has picked the Champions Trophy Squad, no youngsters there, just the same, won't reach the semis with that squad...
Why does dhawan keep getting chances India need to move on, need to give others like pant a chance!
I personally feel that the opening batting is the weakest link in the squad. Rohit is highly suspect against the moving or seaming ball, which is almost always likely in England- especially when a different new ball is used at each end. Dhawan has very little footwork. In absence of Rahul, the other likely opener with good record is Parthiv Patel(WK). I would like to see Parthiv in the squad as back up opener(WK). Yuvraj is past his best. I would prefer Jadhav over Yuvraj in XI. Jadhav is also a useful part time off spinner. The pace bowling is in good hands. India may go with 3/4 pace & 1/2 spinners. I still feel the Team batting is unreliable with no world class player apart from Kohli. Pujara's inclusion, much against "the establishment" would have given India a chance to win it All. Pujara is the guy who can play any bowling on any surface but has been denied his chances in ODI. His S/R in tests will be doubled with ODI rules. But his reliability is as solid as rock of Gibraltor!
Looks a good balanced side . India should be able to defend their title ! All the Best -Team India !!
If you see other countries they seem to find the right talent at the young age and give them opportunities - Hamid (England), Renshaw (Aus), Rabada, de Cock (SA). Even Pant and Shreyas Iyer are finding tough to get into this side. I must say KL Rahul, Karun Nair are really lucky. As they got chance in National side right away after one good Ranji season. But same was not applicable for Kedar Jadhav he even performed in two quadrangular series down under including Starc, marsh, miller, de Cock etc. he got chance after almost 5 years to perform with full strength Indian team. Manish who was with Kedar in both those triumphs could not get much attention until he turned 25, shreyas Iyer who scored 1200+ in 2015-16 Ranji trophy was ignored for a year. And so did Pant this season. We should look to rotate players more across 3 formats like most of the other teams do.
I really missed by thala raina,,, he did well in ipl 2017,,, 434 runs also youngsters like pant # Rahul thirupathi
Those talking about Tripathi being in-experienced must know that David Warner one of top 5 players in the world in all 3 formats was selected the same way in Big Bash i.e. without playing any single first class game... And see what he is able to achieve... They saw only thing that he is able to do that no one else can do in the same manner and that is murder opposition bowling attack. Although, Rahul Triapthi is not as destructive but definitely can be looked for 20-20 format. And his place should not be dependent on Ranji format which is totally diff format.
Seems the selectors when for the safe approach. Not bad considering not so recent form and track record. Youngsters can wait. Justice is done as too many players are vying and selecting one and not the other can demoralize any ambitious player. To be fair quite fair on the selectors side. The colts can be groomed in any of the subsequent bilateral or T20s. Someway more to go for the leading candidates yet. Good Job!
IPL can never be a test of good batsmen! That being said, NONE OF THE TOP 8 BATSMEN have shown promise in batting in recent times! This has to be the worst team selection since last 20 years. Mind you after Saurav Ganguly took over this is my first criticism of selection!
@cricfan8113223519 perfectly summarized about the myth of Gambhir being in form. He is a walking wicket in England.
I think India did well to keep Pant out of the tournament because its too early to experiment him in England which is a tough place for new batsman, especially attacking batsman.
India should focus on tight bowling giving par scores and chasing them, like they did in WC 2015 league games.
Dhawan again? Good bless Indian cricket...
More or less settled team..Gambhir, Bhajji, Raina bit unlucky... But good to C so much of competition & Bench strength. Have only one doubt about effectiveness of R Ashvin after such a long break.
The one thing I would have changed is: Utthappa or Raina for Rahane. Let us clear any doubt: Rahane, like Pujara, is fit for the long format only. His low strike rate, lack of consistency CLEARLY rule him out of ant T20/ODI selection. It is baffling that he is still around in these formats. The Best will be to save him only for Tests, and to encourage him to join an English county for the longer format. I would have strong doubts for Dhawan/Rohit, if Rahul was around. The way Dhawan and Rohit are playing (inconsistent performances, poor strike rate, a big score once in 15 innings) rules them out of ANY format. But with Rahul unavailable, and promising youngsters like Pant untried and untested, it is OK for now to go with this pair. In future, I would mark Pant-Rahul are the preferred opening pair. Yuvi is past his sell-by date; but still it's OK this time--he is hitting well in IPL this season. But I feel for Utthappa.
DK deserved to be in the squad.. But kedar jadhav did well so far to keep him in the squad.. if any injuries.. DK is the go to man.. since he can open/wkt keeper/middle order batsman..
Not only india , dont even expect any of Asiam team to claim the title..
Robin Uthapa any day before dhawan and Rahane as opener.
Yuvraj Singh, S Dhawan and to sum extent Rahane should not be in the team. Don't know wat dhawan has did to get so many chances. Yuvi is not quick n out of form n dhawan as usual will contribute in single digits, Rahane not sure as he has not played one good innings this Ipl. Don't know why Robin uttapaha is not selected for openers spot, he has a great impact and can hit d ball well with right techniques. Bowling selection is spot on bhuvi and bumrah best death over bowlers.
Dhawan a wrong pick. He is a walking wicket on seaming tracks. He didn't do much even in domestic matches. They should have considered Sanju Samson or Shreyas Iyer.
Rohit and Rahane in the squad? Unbelievable. What have they done in IPL? It should have been Uthappa (based on his present form) in place of Rohit and anyone else for Rahane. Rahane is a good batsman for test and may be 50 overs, but he still struggles a lot against quality spin (in fact the entire team struggles against quality spin). This is not a winning combination. Please bring in youngsters the future of Indian Cricket. Even Dhoni's selection is kind of a surprise. Should be RIsh Pant or KD Karthik based on their current form and scoring rates.
Why select team at peak of IPL? IPL performance has nothing to do with CT or for that matter any form of serious cricket! Team should have been selected before IP start because most IPL followers have no clue bout the game and make all these unintelligent comments.
Rishabh pant ,and Raina r performing very well,. Both left handed batsmans can defend many score. Both have power to hit big shots . Plz take them in team for champions trophy..
DK could have been a better selection in place of rahane.There is always doubt regarding Shami's fitness so might have selected some other bowler in his place.Jadeja these days is more a test bowler and he goes for plenty of runs in odis these days,Axar patel could have been very good option.Kohli's form is also a cause for concern.Anyways doesn't seem like India is going to qualify to the knockouts.
Good selection by the management. Playing XI: 1) Rohit, 2) Dhawan/Rahane, 3) Kohli, 4) Yuvraj, 5) Dhoni, 6) Hardik, 7) Jadeja, 8) Ashwin, 9) Umesh/Bhuvi, 10) Shami, 11) Bumrah. So, you got: Explosive openers, Experience middle orders, powerful lower order, right & left hand batting combinations, Long batting line up till eight down, Multiple options of 7 bowlers; 4 pacers, 3 Spinners in the same line up.
India should be able to defend CT. Good luck team India! Cricket Fan from US.
In a way Rohit & Dhawan selection is good - they will fail miserably and India can move on forgetting them for good. Same goes for Yuvi - emotions are fine that where u keep selecting folks for IPL kind of games but for real thing? Give me a break!
Where is Gambhir? They left him out.
Its the ICC champions trophy and India have picked a pretty good squad considering English conditions. But still in ODI cricket, I feel India is not THE BEST yet seeing their performance in last 2-3 years. My bet on the last 4 in this tournament will be: Nzl, Aus (or Eng), India, Sta (or Pak). From the semis stage, anyone who plays well on the day can win the big prize. But overall its a good Indian squad which can put up a good fight. Lets wait and see.
Gambhir instead of Dhawan deserved a chance. Very disappointed not to see GG in the squad.
Why Dhawan and why NOT Uthapa?
Good to know that BCCI has made the sensible decision to go ahead with the Champions Trophy. The team selection lacks vision, though! Not sure why a solid batsman like Chateshwar Pujara who did extremely well in recent test matches is missing in the squad. ODI games need stability in the middle overs and which can be fixed by a batsman of Pujara's caliber quite well. Rahane needs to be there in the playing 11 as well to ensure depth in batting line up. Dhawan and Yuvi are weak links. Why no Jayanth Yadhav even in the standby list? Kohli and Dhoni needs to be there as captain and w/k bearing experience to guide the team to victory! All the best team India! Aim to defend the cup or at least be a formidable force to challenge the opponents!!
@Ujjwal Sahni, well said and truly second ur statement... Majority of Fans do have very short memory and have perception about things which they immediately see ... I agree the same lot wud not have seen or follow local matches/ performances.
My team Rohit, Rahane.,Kohli, Kedhar( wk) Pandey, yuvi, Hardik, Jadeja, bumrah, bhuvi, shami
Playing 11 - Rohit, Rahane/Dhawan, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvi & Bumrah.
Team looks good, only our batsmen need to get in form. We have a strong bowling line up. All the best to team India.
@Greatest_Shame on May 8, 2017, 13:02 GMT
That is precisely my point.
When the "Pressure Train" is running on the normal track, however fast or forceful; the selectors who are cocooned safely in the shunting yard will never get hit. So, they could have done their own things.
Whatever may be the faults of our various Boards, they never put pressure on the selectors. All the pressure are just within / among the cricketers alone, whether they are the players, ex-cricketers who run the coaching schools, and more importantly from the captain & coach. But, if the selectors are worth their salt, they can certainly take independent decisions.
Why not utthappa........ I mean he's been in great form right...... Don't know sometimes what selectors think...........
Overall the same expected squad from BCCI. Would have been great if Dinesh Karthik in place of either Shikhar or Manish. Nevertheless bowling unit is strong. Rohit, Dhoni, Pandey, Hardik are all good form. Spin-duo Ashwin & Jaddu do good job at ICC event. Overall a good balanced team. Hope Dinesh Karthik will come in if any one of the batsman fell on injury... Semi final for sure......
Chill guys..You can have only 15 players selected.Always someone is going to loose out.I am sure that the selected guys are experienced and can do the job of defending the title.Lookout for Mahi, he may want to go with a bang.I am sure Team India will give him a great send off with a trophy win..Best of Luck Team India..#Do it for Dhoni.
A very strong squad chosen and now Kohli has not chance to say it is a young squad or any other excuse. The only point to worry is Kohli's captaincy which is not working well at the moment.
In all, India are favorites to make the final against England with Pakistan as the dark horse!!
Sanju samson or nitish rana should have been included in place of shikhar
Time for Jadeja the batsman to bat at 5 and Jadhav and Manish Pandey to bat at 6,7 where they can finish better. Jadeja is not Hussey or Bevan who should bat at 6/7. Infact property batsman should take responsibility of crucial places like Number 7/6.Jadeja must bat at 5 where he can easily add 50-60 runs at decent strike rate as there is less pressure at Number 5 position.
How will they justify the exclusion of Raina????
Playing 11 - Rohit, Rahane/Dhawan, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvi & Bumrah.
Team looks good, only our batsmen need to get in form. We have a strong bowling line up. All the best to team India.
ICC should punish BCCI for delay and creating drama
Dhawan averages 102 in ICC tournament. Rahane 15
Rahane has a poor ODI record, averaging 32 at a strike rate of 78. He has failed many times, consumes a lot of balls. I'm a huge fan of his in test cricket but just hate how he plays in ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan has a big chance now, he really has to grab it or else his international career is nearly over with K L Rahul's emergence. Manish Pandey deserves more chances, he has a better technique compared to the likes of Kedhar Jadhav. It's England and we've to put a gigantic effort to retain the CT. With Kohli, Rohit both not in good form, our hopes are dwindling before the start of the tournament. The captain low in confidence, Rohit still looks rusty. Our two best players need to step up
Can't believe people are doubting K Jadhav place.. The guy has an average of 50 plus with strike rate of 105 for 5 seasons in a row.. Not one guy, has ever done that in Indian domestics.. He is a guy who doesn't play any dot balls and usually takes singles doubles after hitting a boundary...
However, Rahane, Yuvraj, even to certain extent Dhawan and Jadeja should be out of the team...
Rahane is too slow for limited overs cricket.. after given so many chances, his average is still in mid30s and strike in 70s is soo poor..He should make way for Ishan Kishan, Jaggi, Gambhir, Tripathi or even Rana.... Yuvraj failed not only in domestic season but in IPL as well. he is also not a fit guy and kind of lacks the passion.. he should be out... Dhawan, even though I am a big fan of his, should make way for Pant..
Also Kuldeep Yadav is a MUST in our team.. Don't know why he wasn't considered over Jadeja
Dhawan deserves comes back. He scores 100 every 3 innings on average. Most of them have co.e out of subcontinent. Don't know what people are complaining about?
Why Jadeja again & again?? He is now only suited for Test. Axar & Krunal have surpassed him as spinning All-rounders. Even solely as a specialist spinner in short format Chahal & Kuldeep are better than Jadeja. I will also prefer Pant over walking wkt Dhawan any day of the week. Every top teams have 4-5 power-hitters in their 11 except India who has only 1(Pandya) and half(Yuvraj).
Those wondering why Iyer, Samson, Nair, Pant aren't in the main list of 15 players, you guys are pretty crazy. I am certain the younger batch will get a chance in a bilateral series' at a later time. Champions Trophy is a 50 over tournament in a foreign country. You cannot simply pick these new batch of players based upon their IPL performances. 20-20 is a different game than 50 over. Plus, you want experienced players in a foreign country tournament.
Rohit Dhawan Kohli Rahane Dhoni Yuvi/jhadav Hardin Ashwin Bumrah Umesh Bhuvi
Gambhir instead of Dhawan
Congratulations to all the senior citizens who got selected for the CT!! Felt like puking at seeing names like Shikar, Dhoni and Nohit
very good selection except yuvraj. pant could have been selected in place of yuvraj.
Once again selectors have got their Test & ODI squad mixed up. Jadeja is an utter failure in Odi, getting picked on the basis of what he did 4 yrs ago doesn't mean anything. The same goes for the inconsistent Dhawan & slow scoring Rahane. Manish is too inconsistent while Yuvraj will be bombarded with short pitched bowling & bouncers and will fail more often than he succeeds coz his reflexes are now slow. Dhoni is no longer a power-hitter which means that Hardik is the only power-hitter in the squad & to some extent Jadhav but I'm not sure about Jadhav's power-hitting abilities outside of India. The pacers are okay but I have serious doubts if India can even make it past the group stage this time.
Worst selection. Purposefully selection panel sidelined in form Gautam Gambhir and selected poor form Shekar Dhawan. So GG kindly forget playing for Team India.
Lokesh Rahul is better than Rahane in all forms of the game, but especially the short game.
@Jose P How can the "Pressure Train" from Star all the way to Johri, running on the normal track hit an engine called MSK in the shunting yard?
Dont see a place for Yuvraj Singh in this team.
It is totally funny with the selection of both Dhawan and Yuvaraj. I don't remember both have done anything good in Domestic recently.
My favorite cricketer in Kohli. But I too have a question that when Kohli last played good innings for India. How many innings Kohli played without success.
Gautum gambhir struggles with pace and bounce and if the ball swings then forget it. He is a walking wicket in English conditions, and he can't score quickly even in IPL, that's why he promoted Chris Lynn and even narine to open. people calling he deserved a place are forgetting all he does is drop the ball between his feet and blindly rush for a single, and if there is width slash at it hard in power play overs .
1 Dhawan 2 Rohit 3 Kohli (c) 4 Pandey 5 Dhoni (wk) 6 Jadhav 7 H Pandya 8 Jadeja 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Shami 11 Bumrah
there was no point selecting Yuvraj if he wasnt selected for CT....the selectors wanted some experience there...Yuvi did well then hope he does well in CT...had there been KL Dhawan cudnt hv made the cut....Pant was relatively new..yes fans can argue he cud hv been tried..but im sure after CT players like Pant,Rana,Samson,Siraj etc will be given oppurtunity.Pant seems to be a certainity as he will get the oppurtunity as he is WK
I can only hope this team loses very badly. The deserving ones were left and form my foot, how can they consider last years form to play this year's tournament. This team must struggle and teach MSK Prasad
I think there's a good team for champions trophy. We hope that india lift another icc trophy. But why there's not a gambhir and raina. My playing 11 is rohit dhawan kohli dhoni yuvi kedar jadeja ashwin bhuvi bhumra and shami.
Very poor batters selection. In T20, with bowlers like bhuvi, bumra, umesh maynot win more matches. They should be supported by atlteast some in form batters... My choice would have Gambir, Uthappa&Raina instead of Rahane, Kedar& Dhawan/Pandey..
Really bad favoritism by out of form captain and selectors..
It is not fair for giving punishment to the players who are performing consistently. DK Performed better than any of the Indian domestic players who played Vijay Hazarae trophy.If selectors are omitting the Top class domestic performers, we don't know which factor will motivate them to perform better. Cricket fans should think about the hard working people who are keep trying to get in National side and need to support them. Compare the recent performance of Shikar, Dhoni,Rohit etc with DK. Tell based on runs scored/strike rate/stylish shot/good for english condition or not. Check the IPL performnce and compare Yuvi and raina. Who is better? I am great fan of Yuvi. As a fan of Yuvi, I need Yuvi in the team. But suresh is also deserved to get spot and his spot should be reserved ahead of Yuvi. I am the great fan of cricinfo articles and reading most of the articles to get more knowledge about cricket. But, Still i am not able to understand some players inclusion in the national team.
poor selection of all countries...names are good but form is poor...can make into semis.no futher hopes fir this side..before start of tournament Eng SA Aus are well ahead
People asking for young blood in the team are forgetting that CT is not the time to experiment. They will get their chances during bi-lateral series. Defending in a knockout tournament requires experience. Also, I am happy that selectors did not get influenced by IPL performances. People forget that IPL is 20-20 and CT is one day. These tried and tested players know how to build an innings. We need match winners. Good luck team India!
lol. It is funny how Rohit sharmas style of batting is not suited to english conditions, but pants and tripahis are somehow suited just by one game in India. Indian fan boys are plain funny and poor in knowledge.
I think guys here need to just relax. Dont think of picking players only based on their IPL success. Remember IPL is a complete different story. There are so many of them who were just 1 year bash. I know that Rishab Pant, Tripathi, etc etc are good players, but let them prove it in domestic cricket for a couple of year, go to Aus, Eng, SA with the A team instead of getting selected and failing (not saying that they will) in English conditions, getting bogged down, losing out on place and then going back in the queue.
why prasad why ??? why u choose dhawan. once in bluemoon innings.
What has Pant done to deserve a standby selection? Occasionally scoring on flat wickets is the not the same thing as being successful in English wickets. I can understand DK, whose technique is good. Also, I worry about the likes of Pandya and Yuvi (who will both be in the final eleven) on English pitches. Bowling stock looks pretty good.
Lets accept it. No team of India can win CT 2017. Its just that they can be till semis. Favorites: SA and Eng.
DK was the standout batsman across formats in the domestic league this season. Unfortunate that a batsman who's made the most of his chances in the domestic league has been given the short change over an inconsistent Manish Pandey
All international players are flat track bullies except Williamson kohli smith and root . So don't worry pitches for champions trophy will be the same . In my opinion Australia looks dangerous with pace and big bullies next comes South Africa then England and India . The rest had nothing . So guess luck plays a major role in who wins the trophy definitely not talent . Only difference is world class umpiring and good commentators make the tournament definitely more watchable
Probably the best 4 fast bowlers India currently have, with experience. Ash and Jadeja are ofc leading spinners. Openers can b an issue in the tournament.
This is ridiculous!!! WHAT else does GG need to do to get a place, he is in the form of his life, brings experience, great strategist who could have thought Kohli a thing or two as he is in depression now. AND WHY RAHANE AND PANDEY!!!!,RAHANE IS IN TERRIBLE FORM IN ALL FORMAT and pandey will struggle in England, HE HAS BEEN GIVEN ENOUGH CHANCES AGAINST ENG AND NZ, AND HAS FAILED, BCCI WAKE UP!!
My playing 11. Rohit, Rahane, Kohli, Yuvi, Dhoni, Kedar, Ashwin, Umesh, Bhumrah, Bhuvi, Hardik. Hardik's bowling will be very useful in the swinging English condition.
Where are Pant, Nair, Iyer? Dhawan is done at International level. India should have chosen a younger bloke from the aforementioned names.
Those who are commenting about Rohit sharma I need clear one thing his odi average since 2013 is 53 as an opener. Only Rohit and Amla have maintained above 50 average in odis since 2013 as an opener. Rohit is one of the great limited over batsman in the world today. Rohit proved his worth in odis.
This team is favoured by Kohli & backed by selectors, VK was in favour of Yuvi, Kedhar , Rahane, which costed the boat for DK, Raina, Pant.. it looks more or less a pre conceived selection & if so why conduct domestic cricket and waste the talent.. if your domestic cricket is just to ensure for those favoured ones to prove their fitness, then just ask those injured to attend NCA camp.. it looks like players in the domestic circuits are just scape goats to work as standby for the national team..
Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, MSD, Manish, Yuvraj, Hardik / Bhuvi, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami
Suresh Raina in place of Kedar Jadav, deserved to be on that flight. he's been in excellent form lately . But might be his vulnerability vs short pitch delivery might have gone against him. His experience is invaluable and way ahead of jadhav who has been bad in IPL. The shot that Jadhav played in last game for RCB was a ridiculous and irresponsible. He was without any intent to stay on the crease .The only player to have come into the team with performance is Dhawan, apart from him others are picked on the basis of their experience & big names. Bowling Dept looks good,however need variety in spin ,which Kuldeep yadav would have done justice .selctirs have looked beyond Pathan brothers.Next up will be Pant Samson & Iyers to Zim tour. Pathans can consider playing elsewhere including Gambhir, Uthappa, Mishy ,Tiwary,Mohit sharma & Nehra. This CT team though looked off color will be back with a bang when it matters in big tournaments unlike some teams despite big names choke .GL team India
Non inclusion of Dinesh Kartik will be felt by this team when the tournament progresses.
The selection of Rahane n yuvraj n Rohith n dhawan not acceptable.They r doing nothing.Disappointed not to pick Raina.He is a crucial player in middle order.
This is the worst team selection. Shami and Ashwin are not match ready. Better pick me over Rohit, he is as useless as they come. Dhoni is a nuisance right now. Yuvraj singh, I cant believe it. Who are these clowns who are the selectors.
Rishabh Pant is a very talented player. He is much better than consistently failing player Dhawan. Pant will rock this game of cricket in near future for sure
India has picked players who need time at the crease. Do not know how our batsmen will face the swing in those conditions. Virat, MSD, Dhawan, Yuvraj, Kedar did not have a great IPL. Adding to that, Virat, Dhawan has been inconsistent from the Australian test series.
This will be a big test to Kohli as he failed miserably in England last time. However, he is ably supported by better bowling unit now. If Ashwin and Jadeja fail this time, then it will be proved that they are good only on England conditions. Umesh, Bumrah and Pandya will be a great edition this year. Love to see Bumrah and Hardik maturing faster than many.
I still feel Robin Uthappa should have gone ahead of Dhawan this time.
Strange! Where is Yuzvendra Chahal? Five pacers were not needed!
The selectors have done a good job by opting for a tried and tested squad for the 50 overs championship trophy. Good they are not swayed by the present form of some of the younger players especially in the ongoing IPL tournament. India has some excellent bunch of young players like Pant, Samson, Tripathi etc and not to expose them to swinging conditions of england is good strategy.
Selectors missed a big opportunity to try new hands. None would have questioned them, given the context.
Even if the "Pressure Train" (Star--> Rchardson--> Manohar--> Rai -> Johri) ran on the normal track and hit MSK in the shunting yard, he could still have hit a bogey of some old golf-balls out of he sand traps to the nearest sea.
Entrepreneurship is nothing but carving a new path to walk, instead of walking on a beaten track. Muska & Co are proving again & again that they haven't even tasted that stuff, while a fool like me is asking them to be addicts of that stuff.
In my experience with the corporate world, I am dead sure that "entrepreneurs" who take some risk are far better than the most efficient MBA's, whether they rolled out of IIMs, HBS, or any similar well known assembly lines.
When the same gang didn't use even dead rubbers for trying out new hands as better replacements for many failing one, I should have known it better.
So, I certify myself as the biggest fool.
BCCI must change all selectors. All cricket teams giving chance to freshers and India have lots of. Yuvraj, Dhoni, Rohit, Dhvan, Rahne was Wrong Selection.
Rahane deserves a lot of respect for his performances in overseas tests, but is a liability in limited over internationals. Reason behind is that he plays a lot of dot balls and cannot make up for it in the later end of his innings with boundary hitting like Rohit, Yuvraj or Dhoni would do, due to lack of power. I hoped Dinesh Karthik might have been picked on the basis of his domestic 50 over form as well as previous experience of playing in England.
Also, India must have picked a wrist spinner such as Kuldeep Yadav or Mishra/Chahal instead of Ashwin/Jadeja, again they are fantastic test bowlers but Jadeja might not been threatening in flat pitches. He may come good if the pitches for CT are as dry as it was in CT 2013. In case of Ashwin, one can never be sure how he well he may bowl as he is coming of a layoff.
@SRINIVAS BHANU No it doesn't. He is neither a good wicket keeper nor a good batsman in foreign conditions. His technique will fail on foreign soil. He is good enough to play in the IPL that is about it. And it is absolutely bad that many of you are jumping the gun based on a t20 tournament. For God's sake CT is a 50 over format and I am sure people like Tripathi need to prove themselves more. If at all there is someone who needed a chance it is DK for his stellar domestic season and not Uthappa who was just average and doesn't have the technique to grind it out in the English conditions.
Also, I see a lot of people plumping for Rahul Tripathi but the fact of the matter is that just picking him on the basis of an IPL is not a good way to progress when the team for an ICC event is being picked. He along with the likes of Basil Thampi, Nitish Rana, Mohammad Siraj must play a lot more Ranji Trophy and plus with an India A tour of South Africa coming up this year, these young players must be given a go. Plus, despite the fact that a Mandeep Singh has had a poor IPL, he must be given a longer rope and be given a go for that series, as he has the potential to become a long-term top-order option for the limited overs team for India. Plus, someone like Siddharth Kaul must also be considered seeing the manner he has responded in death over situations.
No surprises really... i mean the only player who could have made it is Pant... selectors would not send untested players directly in such a big competition.... i would have loved to see a squad a bit younger but selectirs decided with experience so be it... bowling looks good though!
A good or a bad IPL doesn't define a player and that would apply to the comment raised by @Kodivel. Is he serious of wanting to drop Kohli just because he has had a poor IPL? On the other hand, the lack of a wrist-spinner in the squad is a concern as all major teams such as South Africa, Australia and England all have a quality leg-spinner. It is here that an Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can feel aggrieved. Plus Shikhar Dhawan is a walking wicket and despite looking good in the IPL, he shouldn't have been picked. The ideal 15 would've been Rohit, Rahane, Kohli (C), Yuvraj, Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah, Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey and Amit Mishra, with Pandey functioning as the reserve opener/middle-order batsman. Mishra's previous record should've merited him a spot in the side. My standby list would've been Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suresh Raina and Sanju Samson.
There will be added pleasure when Malinga takes Rohit wicket or he whacks a boundary or a sixer off him.
I am agreeing that current selecction is good enough. If form is the only reason to select new comers, VK is in poor form. Why should he be playing such a crucial CT. neither the selectors nor the coach has attitude to drop VK and make Rohit Sharma/Rahane (as they are selected already) as stand in captain and fill VK's place with any other eligible player. Uthappa/Shreyas Iyer/Pant etc. Sure our batting resources are plenty. When will India try new comers. Only Australia can do this I guess.
What the hell! Where is Washington Sundar?
Manish Pandey & Sikhar Dhawan??? How many more chances do they need???
tough for team India to win CT with this team. We are missing the young members in the team. there is no proper mix of young and senior lot. Conditions in England will not suit the batting style of Rohit and Dhawan. Virat had a bad run in the England and that keeps lot of pressure on middle order. India team should entirely depend upon our Bowlers
A leg spinner(Chahal) or a wrist spinner (Kuldeep Yadav) would have given the bowling attack a little more bite.Early June,ball seaming/swinging around,batting will be a challenge.Hope the pace attack stays injury free.
Its is easy to criticise selection. Even selection for maidan cricket teams invites flak from various quarters. Those who are vocal critics have ever done selection of teams even at the lowest level.
Good squad- although Jadeja is low on confidence but then he has lot of experience behind him. Yuvraj does not have the staminina he used t have on the feild- but then it may be his last chance too prove his credential at this age. Suresh Raina does not deserve a place partly becuase he plays only at flat pitches and his inability to face quality fast bowling is quite evident.
yuaraj singh and shikhar dhawan are not in Indian squad at present by their batting form.... some other player's could been taken gautham gambhir and suresh raina
Robin Uthappa's exclusion belies anyone's understanding. Rahane is out of form and Uthappa is in sublime form stroking the ball beautifully.Since Dhoni is the lone keeper,Uthappa could have been the understudy. Dhawan has been a mere passenger all through out,someone like Kuldip or Tripathi could have been accommodated in his place.After the initial brouhaha much was expected but the selectors have disappointed once again.
IND shud send a young team instead of this team to spite Manohar and CoA as well as build future team. Hope MSD gives one last cameo to win CT again!
This team will be beaten out of the competition in the first round. None of the plarers selected is in the form except may be Dhoni. A lot of promising youngsters have been ignored.
Too much dependence on experience by the selectors. Yuvraj himself is the best reason why young talent deserves to be blooded in the side (remember '00?). Hardik will be seriously tested in those conditions; could have picked regular fast bowlers instead given India has plenty of options this time around (S Thakur, P Singh) and regular spin-allrounders. I fear Pant might get lost like we already have U Chand.
This is utter nonsense from the selectors I mean how can you not select DK and Gambhir. DK won the Vijay Hazare and Deodhar all by himself and has done well coming in at different positions for GL in the IPL and same with Gambhir he was good in the domestic circle and has been having a great IPL. Also kindly let me know on what basis Ashwin has been selected wasn't there a policy that a injured player needs to play a few domestic matches before being eligible for selection. I guess different players have different criteria. Also to select guys like Rohit, Shami, Jadeja who are coming from injury isn't a great thing either. Also what has Rahane done to keep his spot and how many more opportunities does he need, the selection just shows domestic performance means absolutely nothing when it comes to picking the side.
CT is just a time waste for Indian team other teams are better prepared. Indian team with its struggling top order & aging middle order should be prepared for WC 2019 & build the team accordingly.
India might as well have not sent their team as this is an aged and backward squad. Dhoni is clearly past his prime as a wicketkeeper and batsman. His biggest strength was his captaincy and now he even does not have that. What business Yuvraj singh has got in Indian squad? A sitting duck batsman on English wickets a slow fielder (now) and as a bowler past his best. Manish Pandey? What has he achieved? Kedar? A flat track bully type batsman. India has missed a trick and players like Pant, Samson and even Gambhir and Raina for sure deserved a chance. India without doubt will lose against SA and also likely to lose against Pakistan and catch an early flight home. It should be noted that this is not ODI WC and Pakistan have happened to beat India in CT and that also actually in England in 2004!
Mishra/Chahal/Kuldeep would have been a better option instead of an extra batsman. Krunal looks a very good short format batsman & could be picked instead of Yuvraj.
No hopes for champions trophy !As usual Indian selectors doesn't change a thing.But I see a pattern for one days they will select test probables and t20 they select one day probables . An opportunity for our neighbors to laugh about us . I hope Rohit and Dhawan fires .dhoni and yuvraj gain form , but bowling selection is good
Utter useless selections in this squad having Dhawan and Rahane. And people calling for Gambhir and Uthappa's selections are deluded. Gambhir hasn't done anything of note in any of his matches when given an opportunity and Uthappa doesn't deserve a chance as his technique is not good enough to play in those conditions and both of them are slow fielders. Personally, may be Raina and DK can feel aggrieved at not being selected. Those are the only two that deserved a chance. Pant has not done anything great apart from the 97 this IPL. He can wait for his chance to come. Kuldeep I guess over time might replace Ashwin in the limited overs squad as chinaman are rare variety to find and Ashwin has been on the wane in limited overs cricket off late. Thakur seems a fine talent and its only a matter of time before he gets his chance. The points to be taken home are Gambhir's career is done and he can rest in his couch and play IPL.
Raina has been dropped for good. He was more of a flat pitch player who succeeded early on - mostly at home or on flat pitches. Once he was sorted out and his weakness against the short ball exposed badly, he could never replicate the early performances. He is one of those players who got a few more matches than he deserved (but not criticising him because he did perform well initially; it was just that he was not really good enough to play quality fast bowling or on fast pitches that led to the subsequent failures). Time to move on and groom youngsters, which the selectors have been wise enough to do.
Yuvraj singh and shikhar dhawan are bad choice
Fast bowling department is good, spin bowling is lacking 1 spinner, hope kuldeep can be sent in place of someone. Gambhir should have been played instead of Dhawan. Rest of the selection looks good taking into account the experience of playing in English seeming condition
The selectors have turned a blind eye towards Robin Utthappa who is in a form of his life being opening batsman and a very good wicket keeper.
@samroy: Tripathi really? Just because he had a good 20 day ipl he should no where near the one day setup be it for India or India a. Have a look at his List a record. Let him a good domestic season this upcoming year and we shall see. As gambhir said rightly t20 performances should get u only in the T20 side. Rest of ur A team seems fine though.
Wriddhiman Saha remains 'Silent, tragic' hero,he should have been taken as Stand-by.
Raina should have given chance instead of shikar Dhawan
Rahane is not at all suitable for modern oneday cricket.
Predictable squad and very disappointing .I would have selected Raina ,Pant/Uthappa ,Axar Patel and Unadkat instead of Dhawan ,Yuvraj,Ashwin or Jadeja and Shami .I know Jadeja and Ashwin are test stalwarts but ODI is a different animal and Ashwin cannot hit or field .Axar has been bowling very well and also has world cup experience besides being very good with the bat and in the field .I am ok with Shami .His IPL failure cannot be held as a benchmark but Unadkat as a left arm pacer would have given variety .Dhawan has been just pathetic and Pant or Uthappa preferred for reserve opener and wicket keeper role .Yuvraj can have the one off innings but Raina is so much better with bat and field at this stage in their careers . Its almost as if the selectors were so jaded by all the BCCI going ons that they just met and said just lets pick the previous ODI squad .Kohli has shown that he is loyal to a fault towards players he likes and I wonder if that played a role in this selection too
Mishra/Chahal/Kuldeep would have been a better option instead of an extra batsman.
If you look at the indian squad, our bowling department is really scary. No team will be able to score 200 run against us. Shami, bhuvi, jasprit, ashwin, jadeja.. are the most economical and destructive bowlers in the history of cricket. No need to mention the batting strength of india. I can see another world cup for india.
Can't see this team going all the way in England. A couple of the top players are out of form, there are a few ageing players selected solely on past performances and no way close to the players they used to be. Lastly, Ashwin would not have played competitive cricket for almost two months, uncertain of what type of form he will be in. Too much to pull together in such a short period of time time after the IPL. England should be favorites to win this tournament especially in early June.
Very unfortunate for DK, under current form and also the fact that this is played in England, he is a better bat than Yuvi, Jadhav & Pandey. Besides, he can get behind the stumps right when he is needed. To travel without a 2nd WK is also a bit surprising. I really wish between DK & Pant , one at least was picked.
The squad is full of right arm pacers. Selection Committee missed a trick by not including a single left arm pacer like Unadkat, Ashish Nehra etc. Its very important to have left arm pacers to have variety of attack specially in english conditions.
Uthappa,Risabh Pant and Raina are in superb form and should have been selected in place of Dhawan, Rahane/Manish and Kedar Jadhav. India's main problems are lack of aggressive batsmen.Dhawan is a walking wicket in swinging conditions and has SR of 126 in IPL this year.Warner's explosions are covering his slow batting this IPL.I don't think Kedar Jadhav will survive in England.His style is suitable for Indian conditions.Yuvi's selection is fine.Bowling unit is perfect. Hardik Pandya is the MVP in this squad.
Selectors have played safe by selecting same old bunch of players, this happens when you don't play enough ODI & keep on playing long test series.
dhawan is there just to increase pressure of indian batsmen he is a walking wicket and then dhoni is there to even slower things down in the end
Rahane shami and Pandey will be warming the bench along with Hardik or Yuvraj
Guess this will be the final series for yuvi and Dhoni, won't be seeing them again in blue. Team looks good other than these two.
DHAWALA05 ON MAY 8, 2017, 9:53 GMT...SA vs India match of group B decides the leader of the group, its the tough match that India is going to play before semi final and we have the backing of defeating SA in last two bigger events (in CT 2013 & in WC 2015) by almost same team...along with these teams, 9th and 7th ranked teams are in our group, so crossing group stage is not a problem...semi final is the big match for India, expect either Eng or Aus will play with our team...If India wins it, definitely, the trophy will be ours...Dont forget friend we are the ONLY TEAM to play in semi finals of all ICC events from 2011...no team had more than 3 such appearances when compared to India's 5...
Rohit, Dhawan, Virat, Yuvi, Kedhar, MS, Pandya, Jaddu, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami
Guys .............. give people some time.......... don't waste your words talking on something which you can not change. Selectors have selected a team..... like many of us select many things in our daily life...............I am sure none of the selectors want India to perform badly.... hence given the circumstances they have selected what they think as the best...... Selectors are meant to select ... and not us. Let us sit and watch the game...........its an ICC tournament....... experience counts!!!!!!
Pandey and Dhoni is OK in the batting department. Others selection are bad. Hope India will not make it Semi..
@Uberrascht I am complaining about wanting India A team my friend. They would have been far more watchable. A team of Tripathi, Samson, Kohli, Pant, Raina/Karthik, Hardik, Krunal, Kuldeep, Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah would have been far more enjoyable and watchable to me. Also Manan Vohra as reserve opener. Watching pensioners play for India is going to be an eye-sore.
India should be using this tournament to bed in likes of Rishabh Pant and other young talent so that they are ready for 2019 World Cup in England.
My Indian ICC Champion Trophy Squad:
01 Gautam Gambir, 02 Robin Utthappa, 03 Suresh Raina, 04 Dinesh Karthick (Wk), 05 Yuvraj Singh, 06 M Singh Dhoni (C), 07 Kedar Jadhav, 08 Hardik Pandya, 09 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Rishabh Pant, 13 Ravindra Jadeja, 14 Ravichandran Ashwin, 15 Krunal Pandaya.
Standby Players If Injury:
16 Rohit Sharma, 17 Parthiv Patel, 18 Jaydev Undakat, 19 Kuldeep Yadav, 20 Sandeep Sharma.
Totally Out of From Player Virat Kohli (Poor Captaincy and Poor Batting Performance), K Lokesh Rahul (injury), Amit Mishra (lack of Wickets and Leakage of Runs), Mohammed Shami (lack of Wickets and Economy Rate to High) , Shikhar Dhawan (non long Lasting Batsman). Manish Pandey (lack of Runs and Strike Rate To Low).
It's balanced enough but I'd still like to see Rishabh Pant play.
Don't know why dhawan & rahane has been included in the 50 over format. Gambir and Pant should be picked
Bowlers selected finds ok, but batting looked like joke,, should have included Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Pant/Sanju for Dhavan, Yuvraj and Rahane
Great to see shami back in ODI setup. Looking forward to see him break d record of Saqlain's record of quickest 100 wickets in ODIs. And yuvi,dhoni,hardik & jadeja don't deserve to be selected. As yuvi & dhoni r past their expiry dates & they r just blocking d places of upcoming youngsters like unmukt chand,sanju,pant,Sarfaraz,karun Nair etc. Hardik pandya is nothing but an overrated player his bowling is worst & batting is like afridi blindly swinging d bat at every ball. Irfan pathan was much better option than hardik pandya & jadeja is not an odi player. Kuldeep yadav or pawan negi were much better option than jadeja.
Rishabh Pant is one of the best batsman and will improve day by day. But selectors have selected proven failures.
i don't get how the ppl here can use ipl performance as an excuse to include some players and say that it ipl performance doesn't count for some others.but i feel that krunal pandya must be in the squad cos he has really been brilliant in the ipl both with the bat and the ball and has shown that he is mature enough.
@ CRICFAN4998609002, Why you feel sorry for karthik and samson, karthik got so many opportunities, did he utilize, remember in 2013 ct squad he was there, he got chance in all games, did he perform, he performed only in practise games and in main matches he was inconsistent,he made debut before dhoni for your info, now he is performing in domestic matches to make selctors select him, I am really glad that they have not selected him, About samson he still dont have the ability to play internationals, he is good for IPL.L
Doesn't Sandeep Sharma (who plays for KXIP) makes his case in English conditions??
Lmao no Indian fan is complaining about wanting to send second string India A side for champions trophy this shows people " s foolishness on Indian cricket all think in the heat of the moment not from the mind
Gautam could have been included despite of shikhar dhawan and Suresh raina inspite of manish pandey and DK inspite of hardik
so many guys wants dhavan out of squad, wants gambhir & uthappa, also pant,tripathi. Guys first of all resaerch on dhawan's odi record till now form 2013, He has performed consistently in ODI'S,simply dont comment as you like, selectors are not fools.,They know the diffrence between tests and odis's. In tests dhawan dint perform well hence he was dropped, so please comment with sense.Also I m glad that selectors have not considered IPL as criteria, coz ipl performers can be considered for T20,odi is diffrent ball game,, ALSO I saw comment where is raina,uthappa,gambhir, they are very much in INDIA playing IPL, the latter 3 are probables for t20 not for odi's, they themselves have to blame for non slections due to theier mistake of taking place for granted,, Finally guys plz comment with some sense,,
I simply don't understand who chooses such naive selectors; who keep selecting same old bunch of cricketers. Why are Rohit, Dhawan, Rahane, Yuvraj selected in these team? Is the T20 format the level to select ODI players? Neither of these players have done any thing to warrant a place in the ODI setup. Players like Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Gautam Gambhir who have performed well in domestic 50 over matches as well as in T20s surely warrant place in these Indian team.
Pant, Gambhir, Uthappa, Shreyas, Samson, DK, Krunal, Sandeep Sharma, Thampi, Thakur, Aniket (Reserves: Rana, Tripathi, Kuldeep, Chahal). This team can probably beat the team selected for Champions trophy based on current form. Not saying the whole team should be replaced, but the selectors should take a chance with some of these youngsters, because this team doesn't look like it will make the semis.
Almost the team that i predicted except yuvraj and pandey. Yuvraj will struggle against swing. Its not t20, its ODI. pandey wont get a chance to bat up the order. I dont mind if pandey is selected ahead of yuvraj
India will lose all 3 matches in the first round if they didnt pick up 2/3 wickets in the first 15 overs and if top 4 didnt fire in the first 25 overs anyway India will try to show some respect under Virat Kohli captaincy
The CT is no place to start fielding novice or inexperienced players like Pant or Kuldeep & those who have never even played in England! Only once the tournament is over, perhaps only then we can bring such young players with a view to building a decent squad for the 2019 WC.
Really appalled at some of the comments here !! its a 50 over tournament not a 20 over one ! What has Yuvi done to justify his place ? i will tell you why Had a great Ranji Trophy Season (he scored a 100 in very difficult conditions where the ball swings alot and you guys would know about it if you watch ranji trophy which i suppose you never have or will) scored 682 runs in 5 tests Recently concluded odi series against England , he scored 210 runs in 3 matches with his highest score being 150 off 127 balls when india was in trouble at 25 for 3 at cuttack and hence cemented his place in the odi sides
Selection Committee has selected a poor team with Rohit Sharma, Jadeja, Ashwin, Dhawan instead of Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Sampson, Kuldeep Yadav, Unakath.
This selection looks sensible to me. Glad that they haven't selected players on terms of IPL performance only or else these youngsters could have been exposed on english conditions. By far the strongest fast bowling options than earlier outfits. It will be interesting to see the bowling combinations Kohli uses in d tournament. #BestofLuck Team Blue.
Pant should have been included, he seems a highly talented batsman, easy on the eye & might have replaced dhawan in my opinion! Anyways India like always is a force to reckon.. Good to see india playing CT would have been dull without em, looking forward to #indvspak clash!!!! Best of luck from a pakistani fan! Cheers
When players like MSK Prasad comment on MSD's wicket-keeping you know that BCCI is going through a bad time.
Shikar Dhawan and Kedar Jadhav undeserving selections, In their place, Dinesh Karthik and Raina could have been included despite Rainas shortcomings against short balls, who does not have, the squad otherwise picks itself.
@espn92809996: Form in IPL & ODIs cannot be compared at all!! Both are a different ball game having different requirements/skills !! You need technique & calmness for seeing off the 1st 10 overs in England and dats d reason Rahane has been picked..
Manish Pandey should have been replaced by Raina
Pant is better opener & player than dhawan and rahanae..
Why not selected DK ? Good parpamense
1. Rohit 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Yuvraj 5. Khedhar 6. Dhoni 7. Jadeja 8. Pandya 9. Shami 10. Umesh 11. Bumrah
Ashwin, Rahane are not suitable for Limited over cricket anymore. Just Test match palyers. Also Manish and Bhuvi are IPL bullies. Yes Bhuvi can swing both wise But his lack of pace not vital. I personally belive that Raina should be tried as opener slot in the future. Like a like experiment we succeed with Rohit. His ability to take extra risk may only work out in opener position. Over all, No surprise factor in the squad. Pretty ordinary selection. Anyway best of luck
Keep calm people!you cant predict how players like rahane and kohli will play in the coming tournamwnt as these players are capable of playing well and regaining form in very short time.. same cant be said about dhawan who is highly inconsistent even when he is in form.. i woulf not pick ashwin shami kedhar jadhav(no foot movement) and manish pandey as yuvi provides options in bowling.. that way we can play 4 seamers bhuvi umesh hardik and bumrah and jadeja and yuvi two spinners and the squad looks quite balanced with rahane and kohli providing stability and hardik jadeja dhoni are good finishers.. lots of expectation from hardik to convert his ipl form into internatiinal performaces
People want exclusion of Dhawan and replace him with Uthappa or Gambhir...Remember Dhawan was the highest run scorer for India in both CT 2013 and WC 2015 with 4 centuries...his two centuries came against SA, the team which is also in our group (I dont forget his 137 against SA at MCG, it was the best innings I have seen from an Indian player recently in ICC events on foreign track..) and he also has the average of 44 in ODI's...Uthappa always plays well in IPL and not remembering his any good performance in domestic cricket in last two years and Gambhir wasted the golden opportunity against England...so for me, Dhawan is ideal choice...but Rahane's choice surprised me, Pant could have got a go in place of him...Pant, DK, Harbhajan are the only notable exclusion for me...moreover we need experienced players for big tournaments, young players should grind in domestic cricket first in order to get a chance in national team...IPL is NOT THE CRITERIA
Only players that doesn't deserve place are Dhoni and yuvraj.Dhawan has been match winner in big tournaments and his odi avg and strike rate I guess is one of the best among all the openers going around in current odi cricket. Rohit sharma needs just to get fit....he is one of best and biggest match winner of odi cricket. Players like Dhoni and yuvraj has no age or quality (of past) to play. ...they're blocking place for domestic performers of india. India should considered players on performance of main 50 over domestic tournament(hazare trophy I guess). Don't think players who scored on flat pitches of ipl.... (with hitting everything out of park mentality)will able to build innings in international cricket. In ipl even if players scored 40-50 runs it becomes headlines but that is not criteria for selection in odi especially for top 5 spots....maybe lower order could be considered on basis of strike rate or few 30-40 runs cameo. But India can't win CT despite of who is select
Pant or Gambir should be included instead of Dhawan.
I don't know why selectors are picking "No-Hit" Sharma so many times. Had they given half the chances that they gave to Rohit Sharma to any other player like Uthappa,he would have made double the number of runs that this chap has made!!
Since his debut in 2007, replacing the great Rahul Dravid in the ODIs, he is trying to "Cement" his place in the squad.
All people criticizing Rahane have forgotten dat this man has scored 100s in tests in England, where all others like Kohli. Rohit have struggled to even score 50..Agreed dat he isn't in d best of form since few months but d pitches suit him much more dan anybody else!! You all will get your answers once you see d whole lot of big hitters collapsing & when Rahanes calmness will be the only thing to save India from the blushes!! When you will see likes of Rohit, Yuvi & Dhawan dancing to the tune of swinging ball!!
Understandably, IPL can't be the base for selection. Rahane, Dhawan, Yuvaraj selections thus questionable. How Dinesh Karthik missed out is a mystery. He deserves the place as a pure batsman who can open / play in middle order plus a reserve wicket keeper.
@NITBHU10 - I completely agree with him. Krunal would have added batting strength. And Bumrah's selection over Umesh makes sense. Only change: I would bat Yuvi at 4 and Manish at 5.
I am glad that Pant, Samson or Tripathi have not been selected, CT is a big Tournament & India has invested in players like Dhawan & Rahane in their ODI who will perform or perish. South Africa & Australia have better ODI teams & thus are favourites, ODI rankings don't lie.
I can be said, I think, this is India's all time best bowling attack going into an ICC tournament. Looking forward to this tournament!
Kuldepp Yadav and Suresh Raina should have been there...going to Yuvraj is a retrogade step.
What a surprise and total shocker seeing rahane and Dhawan in the team list what can v expect from this two in the match and old man yuvi totally out of form in ipl and is fielding is totally pathetic. Suresh raina previous tour of England man of the series is not found place real shocker.
No surprise in the squad selection and there will not be any surprise in the selection of playing eleven.Dhawan,Rohth,Virat,Yuvi,Dhoni,Kedar,Pandya,Jadeja,Bhuvi,Bumra,Umesh/Shami. 12 th Manish pandey.
Dhawan and Yuvi...disappointed to see the two of them in our squad. The latter is a legend of Indian white ball cricket but he's way past his best now. There's a lethargic attitude too, his fielding and running between the wickets is a liability in 20 over cricket, it will be further magnified in 50 over cricket.
But atleast, he has an X factor and a great fan following. What does one make of Dhawan who rides on the back of Warner at Sunrisers? As poor as Yuvi when it comes to fielding and running between wickets but at a considerably younger age and with absolutely no credit in the bank. A legend only in his own imagination.
Let's not forget Rahane. I'm assuming he's there because he scored a Test ton at Lord's. Have the selectors ever observed his performances for Indian in both ODI and T20s where his lack of range and power is unsuited to modern white ball cricket? Have they forgotten his innings - altho statistically impressive - against WI in the last T20 WC Semi?
No raina its a shocker a man of the series in previous England tour, what kind of form rahane, yuvraj, jadhav in ipl to merit in the team. Disaster for team in crunch situations be sure.
I heard they were going to convey a message to ICC by selecting a junior team. What happened now? Just talks as always :p
Apart from Dhawan.. Squad looks good. Dhawan is quite lucky to get chance again and again despite of string of failures. But form of impact players Kohli, Rohit is a big big concern. This may be the first to tournament where fans would say bowlers would definitely shine but can't be said same about batsmen.
Good to see selectors not picking players based on their t20 form, otherwise Rohit Sharma, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni, Jadeja would be nowhere near the team, Apart from that super over, which McCullum messed up big time, Bumrah hasn't been impressive in either domestic circuit or IPL. Sandeep Sharma might be best swing bowler in India right now, he could have been even more dangerous in England. Hardik Pandya is also not much useful with the ball, and makes only 20s, 30s with the bat. With Jadhav, Dhoni and Jadeja in XI, he won't be needed. Sandeep and Bhuvi duo would have wrecked havoc. Alas, next time. Gambhir could have been selected in place of Rahane or Dhawan. Dhoni doesn't connect 50% of balls while playing big shots. He's been 'hit and miss' for long time. Maybe, they should look for replacement by keeping WC19 in mind. My XI - Rohit, Rahane/(Pandey?), Kohli, Yuvraj, Jadhav, Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami/Umesh, Bumrah.
Gambhir and Uthappa should have been in. What have Dhawan Yuvraj, Kohli and Dhoni have achieved recently?
yuvraj doesn't deserve place in the team, they should have given chance to pant or others instead.
There could be a place for Gambhir,Axar,KL Rahul,they deserved to be in this squad..Axar is quiet handy with a bat which can stregthen Batting Line up till 8th spot.Gambhir Now a Days plying sensibly as captaining a side in IPL..If an Emergency Occured then We Have Rishabh,Kedar in Back-Up..But still A Best Squad.But If looking towards Future Team 11 for 2019 WC these guys should be Considered. .. Thank You..All The Best Team India..BleedBlue ...take home the Glory with new "OPPO"Jercy
CRICFAN99391696 ON MAY 8, 2017, 8:24 GMT...Yes, last time at same venue, they did not win a single match and lost in all three by big margins...this time it wont change much...India and South Africa having free passage to semi final and for both teams the tournament starts from semi final...so performance in two games will make India to retain CT and make it the highest number of CT winners...
What will be the ideal bowling combination ; 3 seamers + Hardik + jadeja or 2 seamers + hardik + ash + jaddu . I think English conditions warranty the first combination
Gambhir deserved a place, though Dhawan always scores in ICC tournaments. But Jadeja will go for aplenty as tracks will be relatively flat; should have included Kuldeep. But middle order is a concern for me. They haven't been firing exactly but doing patchwork of constantly failing top order, and unable to provide impetus in death overs. Hope Hardik coverts his IPL form into some runs. Although I would have preferred Krunal Pandya instead of Jadeja. My XI : Dhawan, Rahane, Kohli, Manish, Yuvi, MS, Krunal, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah.
Where is Raina?The selection panel should have picked him in the squad.He is one of India's best batsmen currently.He also showed us all that he can play according to the situation.He is a consistent middle order batsman and he would have definitely carried his brilliant IPL form into the Champion's Trophy.Players like Rishabh Pant,Sanju Samson,Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina could have come in place of Kedar Jadhav ,Manish Pandey etc.
On the strength of IPL performance, Gambhir deserved a chance ahead of Shikar Dhwan. Even Sanju or Pant or Kartik or Uthappa have performed better than Rohit or Yuvaraj. Kuldip looks an exciting choice ahead of Jadeja who hardly performed in IPL. I think selectors lack vision and are sticking to old players. This is not a world cup and worth going by form rather than reputation.
Feel sorry for Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson. Yuvi and Dhawan should have been replaced. Kohli's backing them too much I believe.
Rohit Rahane (open), Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah. This should be good.. Need five main bowlers and 2 part timers to cover up when required.
#betterpullout
"India have made it a point, under new coach Anil Kumble, to test their injured players in domestic cricket before picking them for internationals." - Oh really? With injured players playing in the eleven and some coming back directly back after injury into the national squad. This statement is so not true.
CRICINFOUSER Dhawan is far better player than ur Pak player Hafiz.. I thnk hafeez should select ahead of dhawan!!! Right?/Pak fan!!
According to me this would have been the best playing XI: Rohit Pant Virat Yuvi Dhoni Jadhav Hardik Jadeja Kuldeep Bhuvi Bumrah. Bring in Pant and Kuldeep.
The only thing I can tell for Jadeja is if the pitches are as dry as there were in 2013 CT then Jadeja will do really well and might even be India's bowling star. However, if the pitches are flat and hard without being dry then Jadeja will be taken to the cleaners.
So what's so different in this selection? No risks just almost the same players.As if Dhoni cannot be replaced.with just 10 countries playing cricket even a semifinal is possible
Rahane selection and dawan selection pure bombay lobie. uthappa and pant duserve its sad agai robin
Dhawan has been a very good ODI player but not so good for either T20 or Tests + he scores heavily in ICC tournaments. Yuvi, cemented his place with the england series. I guess Rahane is the odd one out here. Should have tried Uthappa there. People crying for Pant, Sanju nd other youngsters should understand that they have a long way to go. When Sanju broke in to the scene we wanted him. But he has proved that he can be highly inconsistent. Let the guys get a long run. Let them play some 50 over cricket. And CT is not the right time to give them a shot. Should give them opportunities in T20s and some bilateral ODIs!! In this team, Rahane and Ashwin should have been replaced with Robin/ Raina & Kuldeep/ Chahal. Rest are all the right picks. Rohit, Shikhar, Virat and Yuvi are all in good form, you can see it from their batting and shots, not the scores as T20 needs you to start hitting early un like ODIs and ODIs will be the best for MSD. Fast bowling looks strong!! Good Luck Team India!
@ARNOLD_SCHWARZENEGGER: I am not a Bhuvi fan ... but he will be more effective than Shami provided the conditions suit him ... and since it is being played in England ... it is more than likely to suit his type of bowling. They should use his services in the mould of horses for courses.
Again a poor display of decision making by BCCI.I just wanted to know that if they wanted to make that same kind of team than why for this stupid selectors waited for the ipl and crosses the Deadline.Tje players who have even not crossed the 150 run mark in this ipl have been selected instead of inform Robin UTHAPPA and Gautam Gambhir who has much more experience with the team them players like Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav who were not upto their mark in this year of IPL.
My first 11. Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli (c) Ajinkya Rahane Yuvraj Singh Hardik Pandya MS Dhoni (wk) Ravichandran Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mohammed Shami Umesh Yadav
Sanju Samson is much much better than Kedar Jhadav and Manish Pandey! Anyway, the day is not that far for Rishab Pant to replace MSD. If IPL is the criteria for Shikhar Dhavan , why not the same for Sanju Samson ?!!!
CRICINFOUSER Risab pant should b an automatic selection fr this squad....He is way better than u and ur worst team pak. ... Still its a very good selection than ur team pak.... And ur pak bowlers are child before this indian team..!!
I would have taken Pant And Sandeep Sharma in place of Mr.Dhawan and Shami respectively
I feel sorry for Dinesh Karthik for being the most under - rated player, the guy gave his heart out for the domestic games and surely the fittest amongst the league given his age. If the team is pre decided why do selection panel make a scape goat of the talent. It's only choices of top brass which is a shame to Indian cricket.
Why not Ashish nehra in team.
After all this drama, we pick Shikhar Dhawan!! Nice guys..
There's a difference between selecting a team for a decent showing and one - that if clicks - can go on and win the tourney.
The one of the latter variety - 1. S. Samson 2. R. Sharma 3. V. Kohli 4. D. Karthik/M. Pandey 5. M. Dhoni 6. R. Pant/H. Pandya 7. R. Jadeja/Axar P. 8. K. Yadav/R. Ashwin 9. B. Kumar 10. M. Shami 11. U. Yadav
On the face of it. Looks a strong team. The only change as an outsider i think is they could have given a chance to Rishab Pant as opener in place of Dhawan/Rohit. Both are daisy batsman and so is Pant. So Pant will not be any different from these two in attitude. Happy that Manish is included. Bowling too looks strong with pace and swing bowlers ably supported by spinners and Street smart Pandya
People prefering rahane and criticising Shikhar are the dumbest indians 1.shikhar has better odi record than him(better average,more centuries,better strike rate) 2.Better odi rankings 3.perfomed better at icc events 4.check last 5 odi records 5.way better ipl 2017 performance Bastards
Good team selection. CT is not a time to test new players. So they select Dhavan and Yuvi. Rest of the team is the first choice players. More interestingly, Indian pace attack seems to be strongest than ever! Jadeja and Pandya will be up for all ronder spot in the team.
Of all, Rahane in ODIs. Is it a joke? Spin bowling has also been handed over to the two worst ODI spinners. They drop Mishra who is 100 times better spinner than Ashwin and Jadeja in ODIs. Someone with a bowling average of 23 is thrown out and you retain ones with 32 and 35 averages as your only spinners. Ridiculous!!! Chahal, Kuldeep too would have been far better than Ashwin, Jadeja in ODIs. Disappointing team selection
Possible team with this selection: 1. Rohit Sharma 2. Shikhar Dhawan 3. Virat Kohli (capt) 4. Yuvraj Singh 5. MS Dhoni (wk) 6. Manish Pandey 7. Hardik Pandya 8. R Ashwin 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10. Umesh Yadav 11. Jasprit Bumrah
Pathetic selection to say the least... WHY YUVRAAJ?!!! What has he done in the recent past that merits selection? Why no Rishabh Pant, Robin Uthappa?
Only two more players missed by selectors ; Ishant sharma & Varun Aron !! Otherwise a very good team !!!!!
Generally Good Selection, but in what ground A Rahane deserves place as his mediocre ODI performance suggest otherwise, his ave is around 32 and strike rate is around 70s which is poorest of poor after plying so many (>70 ) matches, on other hand some deserving players are overlooked. A Rahane is the best in TEST only. His ODI place should go either of: G Gambhir or R Pant,
Sandeep Sharma could have been a close good call I believe, since he is favorable in the swinging conditions like England. Shami needs full recovery, he is not bowling his full quota in IPL, the same with Jadeja! Experience and Form of Raina missed. People criticizing Rahane need to know that the CT is in England, not in India! Gambhir is very unpredictable in swinging conditions. Uthappa and DK could have been in the squad, for they have the experience of playing in English conditions. Overall a good team, the only concern is form and injuries. KL Rahul big time missed.
whoever play for india...the final four teams are...australia ,southafrica ,england and pakistan
Yuvi should have been replaced by DK or Raina, if replaced by Raina then possibly leave ashwin for either Chahal or K. Yadav. Dhawan should have been replaced by Gambhir. IMHO the best possible eleven should have been-Rohit, Rahane(only coz it's in England) Virat, Msd, Raina, K. Jadhav,H.pandya,Jadeja,Bhuvi,Umesh,Bumrah
@Cricfan37434 KLR is injured..
My playing XI - Rohit-Dhawan-Kohli-Yuvraj-Dhoni-Kedar-Pandya-Ashwin-Jadeja/Umesh/Bhuvi-Shami-Bumrah. Depending upon the pitch and opponents strength Indian can choose between Jadeja or Umesh/Bhuvi. I'll give Dhawan a go first than Rahane as last CT'13 and CWC'15- Dhawan played really well, he's not a form player but a touch player. Rahane just eats up a lot of balls and he never goes on and makes big runs.
Rohit, Dhawan, Rahane, Kohli and Yuvraj, all first choice batters are all going through patchy form. Ahwin and Jadeja will not be able to run through sides like they did in India home test season. Shami is certainly under prepared. All in all, weak on all fronts. Not expecting much from this side.
those who want new players in team let them have good domestic season
dhawan is a very good overseas batsman....with 6 of his 9 odi centuries coming overseas...in eng aus nz and zim...he and rohit make the best opening pair in odis comparable only to sachin ganguly...only kohli has better runs per innings ratio in odis than dhawan....dhawan fastest indian to make 1000 2000 and 3000 odi runs (faster than kohli sachin ganguly) and of course much better odi opener than sehwag...
my xi against pak would be 1.rohit 2.ashwin 3.kohli 4.pandey 5.dhoni 6.kedhar 7.yuvi 8.pandya 9.jaddu 10.bhuvi 11.bumrah/umesh
To all bhuvneshwar kumar fans , he averages 39 in odi's and he is just ipl performer where as someone like shami (avg: 24 , also can make record for fastest 100 wickets) is twice better than bhuvneshwar in odi or test format.
Raina only can bat in slow Indian pitches
Dhawan?????? uthappa is far better condidering recent form in IPL, experineced, yong player.
Dhawan no where...very sad
In place of Dhawan Rahul is the right choice. In place of Jadhav Pant would be the ideal choice since he is LHB. Best of Luck. Cricket is the winner.
As always poor squad none of the selected players have done anything worthwhile in current IPL or recent past seems selectors played safe by going for old tested name
Really disappointing.We can't understand why this team? What logic on the selection of Rahane and Dhavan? Really disappointing.Those two spot will deserve by Gambhir and Uthappa. Look how uthappa played in this IPL what a timing!what a class!What a hitting? And check what rahane did.?.what dhavan .did.?.Selection is not based on form but something else...Really feeling too disappointing...Sorry..
Can Yuvraj Singh handle pace attack in English conditions form quality bowlers.surely he's not the same player as he was in 2007 !
Good team selection, first time an Indian team having some decent pace bowling options! People are criticizing Kohli but, I would like to make a point here that IPL and international events are altogether different ball game and once he is donning Indian color he would be unstoppable. The only batsman in modern era who comfortably fits into all the formats of the game. Above to this, MS would be there to give good insights on captaincy decisions. Go India go...wish you guys all the luck..
@ CRICFAN8939718134 ...you have selected a very good team....Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli (capt) Yuvraj Singh MS Dhoni (wk) Manish Pandey Hardik Pandya R Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar Umesh Yadav Jasprit Bumrah...excellent! ..jadeja and shami can be used in a few matches....
rahane the only weak link in the selected team....
Ashwin away from cricket last 1 months, KL Rahul is not a part of India for CT2017 who play regularly for India last 5-6 months. Selection of Y. Chahal in place of Manish Pandey gave India completely spin attack leg spin, off break and left arm. I don't think any surprise when we see Manish Pandey not playing single game in Champions Trophy 2017, when Rahane is who open the innings and playing in 4th position.
@CRUCFAN54417325 I couldn't agree any more. Rahane can thank Kohli for his place. Also, you might be aware of DK's batting in English conditions in the Test series of 2007, he was fabulous.
It is disappointing that the BCCI has chosen Dhawan, Rahane and Kedar instead of Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rishabh Pant and Gambhir... they are among the runs and have the experience to face bouncers well and pace the innings according to the situation they are.
I would not say poor selection but given a chance they might have proven to be the best among the lot.
England and our Aussie bowler will dance this indian team like Cheers leaders!!!hahahaha this squad will b perfect for ipl not champions trpohy.....
Exactly what is expected and this is very safe. Even the 5 reserves are exactly those that are next in line and due. If KL Rahul is fit the selection would have been more interesting- they would be forced to drop one of the 3- Rohit or Rahane or Dhawan.
DK, Pant & Raina should have been picked, the selection looks biased, DK had good technique to bat in England & he was in the team that last played CT in 2013.. his Vijay Hazare form was terrific and so do his fitness given his age. Pant, Raina, Gambhir all overlooked.. Kedhar is having a poor IPL and so do Yuvi , Dhawan was not consistent in the domestic forum while Gambhir was, Rohit had just one or two good games in IPL?? Thampi / Shardul were better choices instead Shami ! Not sure if this is a right team..
Sandy_Bangalore, you must have commented Sarcastically I guess while referring to give long run to Dhawan, he has got longest run till date without contributing anything worth mentioning
axar should be there in place of Rahane
I guess we should have looked at team for the future. 3 players whom i would have excluded are Yuvi, Dhoni and Dhawan. Couple have looked at giving opportunity to youngsters like Pant, chahal etc
Crack set of player in the Indian team......I'll be surprised if they don't retain the trophy......Something also tells me that the India Pakistan encounter on 4th June will be a damp squib....
Shikhar Dhawan & Rahane for champions Trophy? This must be a Faking news..
The tried and tested best of the lot has been selected. I'm hopeful of a good performance. Good luck Team India.
In shambles. Utterly
The XI not chosen by HH MSK Prasad. 1. S. Samson 2. R. Sharma 3. V. Kohli 4. D. Karthik/M. Pandey 5. M. Dhoni 6. R. Pant/H. Pandya 7. R. Jadeja/Axar P. 8. K. Yadav/R. Ashwin 9. B. Kumar 10. M. Shami 11. U. Yadav
Atleast they didn't screw Manish Pandey. He is still in the team.Rohit was sluggish in Ipl. Jinx did nothing to prove his worth for one day team.Dhawan was meh in the Ipl. I guess the whole beard gang is going . Where is kuldeep Yadav.
To all the people commenting about different players doing well in the IPL. I'll like to reiterate what has been told so many times by so many people. IPL IS NOT A CRITERION FOR ODI SELECTION. PERIOD
people who are comparing t20 performances with 50 over cricket,don't have any knowledge of cricket.Robin uthappa,gambhir,pant all were failures in the domestic one day competition recently held.Dk should have been selected in place of Rahane but rahane got selected because of Kohli's support.There is no 3rd spinner selected so Kuldeep wasn't given a chance.
Robin Uthappa has never been able to cut it on the international scene. What makes ppl on here think he's suddenly gonna make a difference? Did anyone even see Indias tour of england couple of yrs back? Gambir is incapable of playing in English conditions. As for Pant, he is still young and I'm sure he will get his chances in the future. A big ICC event, that too in England isnt a place for gambles. This may be a predictable team but it is also a stable and proven one.
My playing xi 1)Rohit Sharma. 2)Ajinkya Rahane. 3)Virat Kohli. 4)Yuvraj Singh. 5)MS Dhoni. 6)Kedar Jadhav. 7)Ravindra Jadeja. 8)Ravichandran Ashwin. 9)Bhuvneshvar Kumar. 10)Umesh Yadav. 11)Jasprit Bumrah. Disappointed not to see Rishabh Pant, Robin Uthappa, and Sanju Samson
I feel selection was good apart from missing Raina in the team he is a all-round player and has good record in England in ODIs.. Can't support Manish because he has done nothing after his hundred in Sydney.. In ODIs
As expected. T-20 form cant be criteria for one day selection. completely different ball game
Really hope we don't go to the tournament in England & start playing two front line spinners with both Ashwin & Jadeja! At best, we just need one of them in our team - particularly when we got Yuvi's part-time spin if needed. With conditions assisting swing & seam bowling, no other top team are going to be playing two front line spinners in their team in the CT - so hope we accept reality we are not playing in subcontinental conditions & which reflects itself in our team selection.
Someone here questioning the selection of Manish Pandey? Do you watch cricket at all dude? One of the most talented of Indian players and a sure shot selection. Didn't you watch his match winning hundred in Australia? He was dropped for nothing after that. Also he is having a incredible run in the IPL. He should open for India with Rohit Sharma. Picking Dhawan is more on reputation than on form. Bad call that.
It satisfies me to an extent on seeing the 5 players in the reserve players list - DK, Pant, Raina, Kuldeep and Thakur. All the 5 players are more deserving than few players who are already in the squad.
I'm sorry, Yuvraj, the great player that he was, is unfortunately no longer at his 2011 best. I think Suresh Raina deserved his place.
Poor selection. I don't see a logic behind giving chances again & again to Dhawan.. That too in a overseas tournament.. Ghambir should have been selected for his consistency & experience
everybody is criticizing the selection on grounds of IPL like its going to be a T20 tournament. Just get over IPL and also look on domestic tournaments.
Risbah pant has poor record in 50 over cricket, let him play few years before considering him..
Still remember the 2009 T20 world cup in England where India crashed out of it which held just after the completion of IPL. Reasons being India then went in with big names instead of who are in-form. Then Manish Pandey was in form with a Hundred and fifty in that IPL held in S A but he wasn't selected. Hoping that wouldn't be the case now. Couldn't comprehend the selection of Jaddu in limited overs considering his abysmal form and who would expect him to complete his full quota when he couldn't finish his 4 overs in IPL being held in spin condusive tracks. And I am all against a offie in ODI'S when we consider that ASHWIN isn't the same force he used to be once and I would've had a leggie in the XI as it would add that little bit of enigma it needed for a good bowling side.
Both Rahane and dhawan failed in the opportunities they got during the England series and they are not in good form either. We will never know how Rohit is going to perform in international arena after a big gap. So one again Kohli should be ready during every match cause it is assured now that a early wicket or 2 will fall in almost every match. I was hoping for this tem.... Rohit, DK, Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Jadhav, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Bumrah...... Reserves: Umesh, Shami, Manish, Raina(can be used as a best sub fielder and as an all rounder if he gets a chance)
no surprises really....expected team....
Dhoni will be a biggest failure on English pitches and bigger grounds the way he is Batting. For keeping skills there is no match for him. But just for the sake of keeping selectors don't select a player these days. Instead they can groom the youngsters who bat better to hon the keeping skills.
the bowling looks good but the batting is very weak, especially in English condition.
This is my team: Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli (capt) Yuvraj Singh MS Dhoni (wk) Manish Pandey Hardik Pandya R Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar Umesh Yadav Jasprit Bumrah
@INDIACANTCLICK150 Very true, commenting based on IPL only.You know why Rahane is in the squad? If Dhawan fails as opener Rahane can open.Manish is backup for Yuvi.We can not test inexperienced players like Pant in this ICC event.I think Aswin is not fully fit,Kuldeep will be an apt replacement.
Not much of a surprise there. On expected lines.Hope they perform well. Good Luck Team India.
and people said india was going to send a second XI to send a message to the ICC. well they have sent a message alright. this is as good as a white flag as it gets in my opinion
I simply say that though many younger player is performing well in IPL but this squad is good. they will get their chance later on but this is high time for Yuvi and MS. They should play their best and let sign off with another feather in cap. come one India. All younger player need to grind a season in ranji and than they are ready to take over from MS and Yuvi spot. Need to give them chance on T20I and have exposure of international level and than they can come in ODI team
Squad looks great . However I was expecting youngsters like Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Tripathy, Ishan Kishan, Thampi, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Chahal and Washington Sundar would be given a chance. Even Manan Vohra, Gambhir or Uthappa have been in tremendous form.
The amount of people questioning a 35-year old Gambhir's place baffles me. It tells you that Indians are passionate about cricket, yet they know nothing about cricket.
Strong Bowling unit with doubting batting order, it's right time to learn selection of playing 11 for Virit under guidance of MS.
IPL. BEST performer ghambir Uthopa axar raina Where is
Where is Sandeep sharma, suresh raina, guatam gambhir, pant
Dinesh Karthik is in dream form in 50 over cricket and he has good experience in England. It is a shame that it is not getting utilized. Please check his scores in Vijay Hazare tournament. I would hope his name was at the least discussed during the meeting. Feel sorry for him.
I was expecting DK in the list as he had good domestic season this year and he is definitely better than Rahane. my playing XI is Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
My playing 11 1)Rohit 2)uthapa 3)Kohli 4)pandey 5)Raina 6)pant/samson(wk) 7)H.pandya/jadeja/bhajji 8)Ashwin/chahal 9)Umesh 10)bhuvi/shami 11)bumrah
Pandey for captain. Should have picked Pant. Gambhir for Shikhar
Politics should be kept away from championship cups. Why not Gautam Gambhir when he is in best of the forms?
Rishab Pant & Suresh Raina should have been selected instead of Shikhar Dhawan & Ajinkya Rahane. Otherwise the selection is good. All the Best Team India.
@CRICFAN31453108, why he was second best in 2016 after Steav Smith.He was player of the tournament in CT 2013
why Dhawan?????????????????????
No leg spinner, no left arm pacer, don't forget left arm pacer nehra's performance in england condition, so unadkat should be in the team
Why always selecting Shikhar Dhawan?.. No place for Rahane in ODI squad.. These two should have been replaced with Gambhir and Raina
A good balanced squad selected by the indian selectors. Not considering ipl t20 performances for an international odi format shows how different these two formats and these two levels are from each other. My only gripe is with the exclusion of Dinesh Karthik from the squad as he had been in a terrific run scoring spree during the domestic one day tournaments. So his exclusion is a shocker not those of the "top scorers in ipl" like Gautam, Uthappa or Raina as they just haven't performed consistent enough in the one day matches to warrant a place in the squad. My playing XI Rohit, Dhawan/Pandey, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav, Jadeja/Pandya, Ashwin, Bhuvaneshwar, Yadav/Shami, Bumrah
I am sorry bt India wont be able to defend the title this year with kind of players selected and the mindset of the captain and his form.. god bless the selectors and may the sense prevails with them
Surprise to see Shikhar Dhawan in the team..!!! Either Rishab Panth, Manan Vorha or Sanju samson (as an opener with Rohit), who are in form of their life would have been given chance. This time too Selectors are unfair to young and talented players. I am not confident of India retaining the champion's trophy with this (out of form as well as exhausted players due to IPL) and poor captaincy of Kohli who led RCB to top from the bottom. Somewhat, There are no encouraging positive signs or vibes, my feeling.
D.K should have been selected instead of M.S.D
CRICFAN28984002 "this is stupid decision...pls include this three youngsters pant Samson rana"
Okay since you have requested we will consider them:)
Rahane, Kedar
poor selection.. India not looking ahead.. lots of poor selection to start with Dhawan, Yuvi,Rahne,Manish Panday,MSD, Jadeja and ashwin I know ppl will disagree with me for sm players I named bt friends see the pool of reserves that we have and the form they are in.. Robin,Gambhir,Pant,DK,Kuldeep, unakath I mean they are all in form of their lives
Amazed that Raina not selected in place of Rahane. This is Raina's type of game and also he is a wonderful fielder. The worrying factor is the FORM of Kohli, Rahane, Rohit, Yuvi and Jadeja. We have players who are not performing at the moment. Feel that this seems to be a farewell series for some oldie players and hence the selection is along those lines. Raina, Pant, Kuldeep should be on standby in case of injured players.
Clearly our selectors have no respect left for domestic cricket and performance by cricketers in such competitions.It is understood that highly influential cricketers like Rohit,Yuvaraj and Dhoni must be selected irrespective of fitness or performance.But why you leave out people like Dinesh Karthik who was the leading run getter with high Scoring Rate in all forms of domestic cricket this season.If performance in domestic season cannot be a criteria for national selection then stop domestic cricket.
Totally predictable selection with no surprises and no X factor. Seems they have made up their mind to go with these same lot till WC 2019! They could have taken a slightly bold call with at least couple of slots but that seems not to be.
This tournament is an ODI tournament and not a T20 tournament, so one could not have selected players like Rishabh Pant etc based on their IPL performance. It is ODI tournament on English conditions. Persons who did poorly in IPL, viz Rahane will turn out to be a major savior for the team in English conditions. I have a feeling that Manish Pandey will be the surprise package (not tome , but for most people). New ball bowling is quite good. Overall, it looks like a team that will reach the semi final. I am not very optimistic of this team's chances after that.
disappointing to see dhawan and rahane inclusion it is a time India look beyond them ... we have iyer pant Samson so many other youngsters who can do well ... anyways I assume the ones on the board knows better
Why Shikhar Dhawan ? Gambhir was in nice touch.
The 'automatic' choice - Rohit(50 Avg as opener), Kohli, Kedar, Dhoni(200 ODIs as captain, experience comes very handy, ask Smith), Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin(Because you just can't drop these two), Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Umesh. Only the rest 5 are controversial, for which I would present my view. Yuvraj scored 200 runs in the 3 ODIs including a 150 and he's doing good in the IPL too, selected on the basis of merit. Shikhar again, has been brilliant in this IPL but overshadowed by Warner. Mind you, he has a fantastic record in ICC tournaments. Mohammad Shami gets into any ODI side if he's fit - 87 wickets in 47 ODIs is stunning. Pandey is pretty lucky and Rahane isn't fit for LOI(just incase if it wasn't clear from his performances in the last 15 months.)
Don't know how Rahane fits in the current limited overs setup. In his extended ODI run, he averages the early 30s and strikes below 80. He's lucky KL is injured, but they could have selected DK given his form and also will serve as a backup keeper.
Harsh on Axar/Krunal. Both have consistently performed better than Jadeja with both bat and ball in limited overs. Given Jadeja was golden ball winner last time I guess he's picked but next time I expect competition for him.
MS and Yuvi should be playing this tournament in England if and only if they are going to play WC 2019, but by the look of things both will lose all their timing by then and can't bat.
Instead of shami left arm pacer unadkhat should be in the team.. He is in awesome form...
It's a good squad and all players pick themselves up. Yuvraj was fantastic against England so he deserves to be in the squad. Dhawan has been an excellent white ball player so he is the right player to replace KL Rahul. Jadeja is a really good ODI and test player, though i have doubts on his credentials in T20. Rahane will be required in England, and it's good that selectors are preserving with him, he is a mighty good player. Out fast bowling really look good with Bhuvi, Umesh, Bumrah and Shami all capable of destroying battings, this will be a good combination in test also (Bumrah ofcourse has a long way going their). Pant, Samson, Iyer, Rana, Kuldeep, Chahal, Krunal will all get their chances sooner or later. Gambhir's international career might bhi over but players like Uthappa and DK needs to continue improving and still stand a chance. Bring on the CT!!
Gambir not the squad ???? Is there any logic for the selector?
Dhawan is very lucky to get a place again in the team. Gambhir sud be prefered ahead of Dhawan by looking their current performances. Moreover i dont find any place that Rahane wud be fit for the squad. He is a top class test batsman bt in limited overs cricket, i dont think so. He is also lucky enough here over Raina who is having a very good season with the bat in the current IPL. Also he cud bowl a few overs if captain wants & he is indeed a grt fielder. Anyway the squad has been declared. Now as an Indian, hope for the best. Hope that India will retain the cup again. All the best to team INDIA. Guys lets cheer our team.
Dhawan and Rahane have failed several times in the last couple of seasons, in ODIs,and definitely did not deserve to be in the team. Shami and Ashwin are returning from injuries and Shami's bowling in the IPL has been wayward and far from satisfactory. Ashwin's fitness is in doubt. Prasad & his team have picked the team based on past reputation and performances in domestic cricket are ignored once again by these whimsical guys.
this is stupid decision to select this 15 is not enough..pls include this three youngsters pant Samson rana
robin uthappa
No place for suresh raina, guatam gambhir, chahal Really disappointing
Now that Team is announced, my playing XI - Rohit, Rahane, Kohli, MSD, Yuvraj, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvneswar, Umesh.. !!
thank god no raina mr ipl is good for ipl only
India has really week and out of form openers. Virat is having a bad patch. Dhoni is no longer like before. Yuvi selection baffles me as he is competing with is own shadow. He is inconsistent and he can't bowl. None of our top order can bowl partime spin. Indian spinners have become predictable and are worthless in odi. Our captain Virat is not willing for experiment and is having a bad ipl.I expect a 1st round exit.
if the team is already selected then why they are wasting time ipl
Selection of Rohit Sharma ensures a chance for all other teams to knock India out as he will consume 10 overs and do practically nothing!
why people asking to select player on ipl base ipl is different than odi
fairly nyce squad selection....u just cant give any young folk without any international to play CT ..
Perfect squad choosing shikkar is good option but captaincy can be changed to Rohit since dhoni (my DON) got away from his captaincy let's hope for the good result from our champion team , Suresh can added in squad instead of Kedar or Manish .
Surprised and shocked at Shaker Dhawan's inclusion. Shaker must be the luckiest cricketer, with luck enough for the whole team. Given how well Gambhir has been playing, I would have thought the selectors would select him. Gambhir still has the fire and the ability as well, and can contribute a lot more to the team, so he is the obvious choice for the opening spot.
Gautam Gambhir is very strong player and no point to ignore him..He would have been useful..
Seriously why shikhar dhawan? with all due respect, everytime he goes on to bat he literally gets outbated in all ways possible by David warner...Ever since he made his debut he has not really got better...Just like Harbhajan did for such a long time with India, he is just managing to hold on to his place without puting on any real good performances for the team......It would have been a great opportunity to invest in Rishabh pant..Dhawan is a good player...but i dont think he is among India's top 6 or 7 batsmen..I think he should earn his spot and it would be a surprise if he is in the starting 11...I think he should go back to the India A setup..but iam really sorry to say that he does not deserve a place in India's best 11...maybe best 17 but not best 11
Inclusion of Rahane is the biggest mystery in cricket.
India will be out first round. SA, Australia, NZ and England will play the semis.
Why shami ?... ongoing ipl he is worst economy
Not impressed with selection. my 15 men would be: Rohit ,Gambhir , Virat ,,Manish ,Jadhav ,Dhoni , hardik , ashwin , chahal , jadeja , bhuvi , umesh ,shami , Bumrah , Robin Uthapa.
dhawan? a selfish player ? why he picked instead of gambhir
As per recent form India might not be able to retain champions trophy but can reach to semifinals...England, SA and Australia are the biggest contenders for winning CT 2017....
Feeling for gauti karthik raina and may be uthappa...poor selection.
3 passengers are in squad- Yuvi, Rahane and Dhawan. Dhawan may replicate his ICC ODI tournaments' performance you never know. But the rest can't be so sure. Rohit is also selected on his past reputations. Wish KL Rahul was there.
Where is gambhir and raina...they are far better than rahane and shikhar
My Eleven is Shikhar,Virat, Manish Pandey,Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Nooooo.. where is Great Ishant?? Miss him Bigway...)
Why not Gambhir? Worst selection.
Inclusion of Dhawan is the biggest joke of the ODI history.
IMO Headline should have been "BCCI select pensioners squad for Champions Trophy". Well done. Only question is, why select Manish Pandey? Could have selected Gautam Gambhir in his place. BCCI giving explanation that "couldn't afford to throw youngsters into the deep end" as MSK Prasad said in the press conference. Pandey has no such experience and can "buckle under pressure". That's why no Pant, no Samson, no Chahal. And may be Harbhajan Singh as well may be in place of Bumrah. Then it would have been a proper pensioner's squad. Now it is a 3 quarter pensioner's squad. Nehra is injured so despite Kohli's request he couldn't be selected in place of Shami. Extremely sorry to hear that. I really hope Indian Team loses all 3 matches (including the one vs Pakistan) miserably and enough Indian fans get angry with that performance. But for that to happen Kohli needs to continue his ongoing form. Often during an ICC event Kohli just doesn't fail.
Where is R. Pant & Basil Thamp & M. Siraj
India should be experimenting a little bit. Give some fresh guys a chance. Rishabh Pant for e.g. or maybe a fresh speedster (Unadkat, Sandeep Sharma or maybe even Basil Thampi) In the spin department, in my view Kuldeep Yadav should have been selected. He is a wicket taking option and gels well with Virat's aggressive mindset. I was hoping Rohit was rested and maybe Gambhir, Uthappa or Sanju Samson given a chance.
Really surprised..!! Rishab Pant deserves for CT 2017. I think Pant is a good option as Opener as well as Keeper in future and should play place instead of "FLOP" Dhawan.
I think Pant Samson Siraj Rana etc will get chance after CT....probably they are not risking them in CT...i hope so
Where is inform R. Pant and why Ajinkya Rahane? Why again Shikhar Dhawan and why not Gautam Gambhir??
Both openers will play today's match
What Rahane has done in limited overs cricket to be selected for CT2017? A guy with the ODI avg of 30 and SR of 77 is playing for india regularly!!! Only god knows why!! Pant and Iyer should have been there inplace of rahane and dhawan!
Completely agree with @THE_MUMBAI_INDIAN Kuldeep or Chahal should have been tried in place of Ashwin.
selectors played safe game, should ve included pant for dhawan, raina for rahane and chahal for jadeja, pace bowling unit looks good, 8 from the 15 which won last CT in 2013 still in the team
Wow, an ideal opportunity for young Pant awaited and is now wasted. I understand that only 15 places exist. Our future in Pant, Iyer, Chahal, Kuldeep, Hooda, Samson etc needs to be nurtured. I suggest BCCI ensure some India A tours overseas be arranged to groom these potentials.
Axar or Krunal should play ahead of Jadeja, and I don't see how Rahane fits into this squad.
No place for any youngsters.dhawan must be the luckiest in India
Gautam gambhir should have been taken instead of Dhawan
Good squad - Definitely capable of winning it provided Kohli and Dhoni find best form. Could have included Pant at expense of either Rahane or Dhawan.
Picking 11 from this team is really difficult. Rohit, Dhawan Kohli Rahane/Jadhav Dhoni Yuvi/Manish Jaddu Ashwin/Hardik Shami/Umesh Bhuvi Bumrah
Team selection at its worst. Most of the squad select themselves and there were only 2 to 3 slots which were up for grabs. How does someone like Rahane gets selected with nothing to boast off? What else does someone like DK have to do to get selected? Why do you keep Vijay Hazare and other domestic ODI tournaments if someone like DK who has had a phenomenal season doesnt get selected.
Really dont know the selection process as what is Dhawan doing in the squad especially Gambhir is the ideal choice for the opening slot with Rohit Sharma. rest all is fine..
All batsmen are out of form. Qualifications for semi is in doubt
How does Dhoni, Dhawan, yuvraj, Ashwin, Rahane, rohit Sharma get ahead of Gambhir, Rana, Pant, Kuldeep, Chahal??
Gambhir is frickin' 36. Doesn't deserve an International run anymore. This team is very well balanced, stop complaining my fellow countrymen. If you go look at comment sections of other teams, you will never find such immaturity. I really dunno why Rahane is in the squad though.
Team is balanced and very good. India will repeat 2002 Natwest and 2013 Champions trophy performance in England
As expected DHAWAN makes come back.
Gautam Gambhir is 100 times better and in good form too then Dhavan and Nohit
Except 2 players, others are automatic choice. There is no reason to add rahane, instead I would include rishab pant but it's well known our selectors are not brave enough to include raw talents.
How Shikhar Dhawan was picked? He has only 1-2 good innings in IPL. I think Rphit And Rahane should open. Rahane in the foreign conditions would be the best bastman. Rest of the team looks good. But Dinesh Karthik is unlucky to not get picked. He is in very good form from the last 7-8 months.
Time to give Shikhar Dhawan a long run. The selectors have been very unfair with him, dropping him just after one or two failures, and this guy was the man of the series in the previous champions trophy in similar seaming conditions in England. I just cant understand the persistence with the overrated Rahane, who has cost us numerous matches with his one pace batting in limited overs cricket. Esp the world t20 semis against windies comes to mind. Its high time he is nowehere near the t20 or odi teams. And why not some young guns like tripathi and pant and mandeep, who are way better than him in the striking department. If they can handle pat cummins and malinga easily, then they can easily perform in the tournament as well. And Harbhajan was bowling well, but instead goes to Ashwin! Harbhajan is a proven matchwinner and we cannot keep him out for long
Yuvraj Singh scored 210 runs in the series against England in 3 matches and hence cemented his place in the champions trophy squad and rightly so !
Where is Manish Pandey? He continues to be Ignored despite the good work.
india no win one match of ct
No leg spinners in the team. What a selection
Robin Uttappa should have been considered for Champion league Indian squad looking to his current form in IPL.
I don't know on what basis Dhawan was picked. He didn't perform well in Vijay Hazarre and even in IPL he was not really threatening. Players like Pant, Tripathi, hooda, Rahul shah and Axar etc have done well and deserved ahead of Dhawan. I expect India would struggle a lot and loose the game in 1 St round for sure.
Not sure why you'd pick Ashwin when he's still recovering and wouldn't have played any cricket for 2 months by the time the CT starts!
Might have been far better off picking Kuldeep Yadav instead, whose stock ball would also be like Ashwin's; coming into the right-hander.
Not sure of Ashwin's inclusion..is he fit? even if fit he should have been tested for Test series ahead and selectors should have tried Kuldeep Yadav or Chahal instead.
I like the squad ! Exactly what i thought they would pick.... This is the best 15 India have got to offer at the moment People who were gunnin for yuvraj and dhawan's head let me tell you one thing t20 performances isn't a criteria for getting into the odi team.... Youth without experience is not always good for the country.. I saw some comments here where people were saying that Rahul Tripathi and Pant should be included in the odi squad... Mind you these guys haven't played in England plus Rahul Tripathi has never played a Ranji game or any other tournament organised by the bcci except the ipl which is 20 overs cricket.... t20 and odis are completely different formats.Coming to Raina t20 cricket has ruined his odi game so it was a wise decision not to pick him in the squad.Good to see Manish Pandey in the team.And yeah just because someone hasn't played well in the ipl doesn't mean they are not in form. Its a game and everyday is not sunday
hard luck for robin n raina. both shud hav been there in place of rahane n pandey or jadhav
Why the hell Dhavan is in the team. Pant should have been an automatic choice.
Saha, Uthappa, Samson, Pant, Parthiv, Karthik, 6 keeper-batsmen in better form. Still Dhoni picked over them. Why? 10 years ago, a couple of poor series resulted in an exodus of senior players from the team, saying its time for a change. Why is this time any different? Also, as expected, Mishra not picked. Should've been picked over Ashwin. Ashwin needs some match time before he can play CT. And he's not the best option on flat wickets. Rest of the team looks pretty good. Hoping for Bhuvi and Umesh to show how much they've improved in the Champions Trophy.
it should have been a 20 man squad...icc should change rule
pakistan should be ready to crack firecrakers because India is going to lose this time for sure. Hope India finds a lucky escape.
Looks like Rahul is not quite fit and Shikhar Dhawan gets a nod again. This was a lost opportunity - they should have pumped young blood at this place. Pant could've provided some safety net to jaded Dhoni in wicket-keeping. Even Yuvraj is not very likely to carry on till world cup. Overall, a safe but tired selection, with hardly any positive intent for the coming world cup.
Not good selection bowlers is ok. but battsmen form concerned
I would have love to see Raina in the mix . The way he is playing now . It would have strengthen middle order batting much more than it is now . Not a bad selection either . I would have replaced him with Ajinkya rahane who is too slow in scoring in ODI .
Shikhar dhawan is the right choice .Considering where it's played and it's not T20 tournament ,It is ODI . His stats back him up .
Go on India . #Bleed blue
Shikhar Dhawan once again and no Rishabh Pant?
good luck team india 4defending our champions trophy cup with ths excellent team!!bleed blue
Again Dhawan !!! Why i mean, when there are so many youngstars rising from the IPL.. Then what is the meaning of IPL if u dont consider performance of IPL for national selection
Bhajji should have been picked up for England conditions
Top order will fail miserably
On paper a good strong team. Let us hope that they will come back to form in time, seeing that most of them looked woefully out of form during IPL.
best team ...wanted rohit and dhawan as opener xd
India will not qualify. Batting is very weak with Dhawan,Jadhav and Yuvraj are part of the squad though bowling department is strong. Hope my prediction go wrong.
How come Virat Kohli been selected. That too for England ???
Why Mr Dhawan?? It would have been better to take Rishabh Pant in the squad.
strong contender to win champions trophy...should top their group probably
I fear for Kohli's captaincy and batting after the IPL debacle. This is what captaincy can do to you if things go a little awry. People who are not that pragmatist and always play with lots of passion can get bogged down and disintegrate easily when the tides turn. Hope he conjures up his spirits and lift himself up and our team with it. Hope Dhoni guides him well.
No surprises and so it should be. But for Yuvi most others selected themselves, although Rohit more on trust and past experience. Kedar the backup keeper, backup offspinner, backup finisher, may be backup opener?
And here goes all the experts' opinions of playing a 3rd string team.
Yuvraj's golden days are over. Rahane never had any. Don't understand how they get selected over and over again.
Best possible team..!! Except y no KL Rahul??!!
No pant, Samson. This could well be the worst squad Dhoni and yuvi past their prime Ashwin not an ODI bowler only for tests Shikhar Dhawan hit or miss player, wastes lot of balls as seen in Ipl. Carrying 5-6 passengers in this squad!
Gautam gambhir should have been taken instead of Dhawan
Why Uthappa, Gambhir,Harbhajan,Tripathi(RPS), Rishan Pant not included. BCCI got a big list of players who are currently performing well in IPL but still did't look into it.
In place of Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadav, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik would have been selected because of form, Fielding and Back Wicket keeper. K.L Rahul a big blow for India team because for his trimedious form, rest the team is good.
What has ajinkya rahane did which pant could not do as he was selected over pant and raina ?
Pathetic selection!
Ashwin and Jadeja as spinners are not the right choice going into 50 over tournament. Jadeja has been going for lot of runs in IPL and Ashwin hasn't bowled a lot in limited over format. Chahal and Negi would have been a better choice. Also Raina should have been brought in , in place of Manish Pandey.
i dont understand what rahane has done to get this favour over n over again . they shud hav picked raina n pant
I hope India atleast win 2 matches or some players should get injured.
Rahane should be nowhere near our limited overs side. He was the prime reason for our defeats in last World T20 and ODI World Cup. Although, he does have a good technique in English conditions and decent record there. Still the pitches will be more batting friendly than challenging ones.
Gambhir in place of Dhawan and Chahal should have been there, Rest Squad is Good
Seriously this is a solid team. Hope noone keeps saying where Gambhir or Bhajji, both of performing well in IPL but international cricket different ball game altogether. Whenever we call back gauti or bhajji they keep failing but whenever they perform well in IPL we keep screaming their name. We got all basis covered. Shikkar Rohit Kohli Yuvi Dhoni Kedar Jaddu Ash Bhuvi Shami and Bumrah. We got fast bowling optioj and part time spinners. Bring the cup home lads
No surprises as expected,Nice balance team,only thing Manish will not get a chance to play in the eleven.
India didn't select good spinners. Chahal, Kuldeep and Mishra are better spinners that Ashwin qnd Jadeja in limited overs formats.
Where is the young blood in this squad? How many of these players will be playing untill 2019 worldcup? With 2019WC in England they should have opted for young players like Rishab Pant and Shryas Iyer. Team is looking good but they should have included couple of young guns.
Dinesh Kartik should be there. He had a good run in IPL and List-A cricket. Not to mention his expertise in English conditions and his stellar record there. (He was very good in last Champions Trophy there too) He could have been the reserve keeper batsman or reserve opener or even middle order batsman too.
Wow. Yuvraj, dhawan, rahane? And no place to raina and other infirm batsmen. Not good. Dhawan will be a failure.
No Gautam Gambhir? This politics is way out of my league of understanding.
Poor squad by India. Same failed players. India will surely lose this CT.
No featured comments at the moment.
Poor squad by India. Same failed players. India will surely lose this CT.
No Gautam Gambhir? This politics is way out of my league of understanding.
Wow. Yuvraj, dhawan, rahane? And no place to raina and other infirm batsmen. Not good. Dhawan will be a failure.
Dinesh Kartik should be there. He had a good run in IPL and List-A cricket. Not to mention his expertise in English conditions and his stellar record there. (He was very good in last Champions Trophy there too) He could have been the reserve keeper batsman or reserve opener or even middle order batsman too.
Where is the young blood in this squad? How many of these players will be playing untill 2019 worldcup? With 2019WC in England they should have opted for young players like Rishab Pant and Shryas Iyer. Team is looking good but they should have included couple of young guns.
India didn't select good spinners. Chahal, Kuldeep and Mishra are better spinners that Ashwin qnd Jadeja in limited overs formats.
No surprises as expected,Nice balance team,only thing Manish will not get a chance to play in the eleven.
Seriously this is a solid team. Hope noone keeps saying where Gambhir or Bhajji, both of performing well in IPL but international cricket different ball game altogether. Whenever we call back gauti or bhajji they keep failing but whenever they perform well in IPL we keep screaming their name. We got all basis covered. Shikkar Rohit Kohli Yuvi Dhoni Kedar Jaddu Ash Bhuvi Shami and Bumrah. We got fast bowling optioj and part time spinners. Bring the cup home lads
Gambhir in place of Dhawan and Chahal should have been there, Rest Squad is Good
Rahane should be nowhere near our limited overs side. He was the prime reason for our defeats in last World T20 and ODI World Cup. Although, he does have a good technique in English conditions and decent record there. Still the pitches will be more batting friendly than challenging ones.