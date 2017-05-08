Dhoni still the best keeper in the world - chief selector
"How many of us still believe that MSD is the best wicketkeeper in the world?" When MSK Prasad, India's chairman of selectors, asked for a show of hands in response to that question, about three to four hands went up out of 25-odd people. Prasad expressed surprise at the circumspection over MS Dhoni's inclusion in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, after he was asked if there was concern among the selectors over Dhoni's spot in the squad.
"We all believe he is still the best wicketkeeper in the world," Prasad said. "We are only talking and focusing on his batting form. He is an invaluable asset to this team. When it comes to crunch situations, [with] his inputs, I think he has got one of the best brains. He is the best person to guide Virat [Kohli]."
Prasad's praise is not misplaced, considering Dhoni still is a key player for India as far as strategising goes. But as a batsman, he has struggled recently in limited-overs cricket. In 13 ODIs since January last year, Dhoni has scored 443 runs at an average of 34.07, compared to his career average of 51. He has struck them at a strike rate of 86.69 and has one century and one fifty.
In this period, Dhoni has played both at No. 4 and 5, but his strike rate is 10th among 17 players. As a No. 4 during that period, Dhoni averages 30 and strikes at 76.14. Batting one position lower, the average and strike rate climb to 36.62 and 93.31 respectively.
So far this IPL, Dhoni has compiled 235 runs for Rising Pune Supergiant at an underwhelming strike rate of 114.07 - his worst across seasons - which has further strengthened concerns over his quick scoring ability. Just last season, he was striking them at 135. Dhoni has also scored at less than run a ball in six out of 12 innings so far this IPL.
This dip in Dhoni's form has coincided with the soaring mettle of Rishabh Pant, the 19-year old Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper. Pant, who was also an emerging player last domestic season, has lit up this IPL with his enterprising strokeplay, scoring 281 runs from 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 172.39.
Nonetheless, Prasad felt Dhoni remained the best option right now to play for India. "Not many people realise that in the last 10-12 years, whatever MSD has played for the country, he never had a bad day as far as his gloves is concerned. We always treat him more like a batsman, but the phenomenal stuff he does behind the wickets, not many people appreciate. According to me, he is still the best wicketkeeper in the world."
As for Pant, the selectors named him as one of the five standbys who will travel to England in case India seek a replacement. According to Prasad, the selectors did deliberate on Pant, but felt he did not fit into the "combinations", although he will be groomed. "We are completely impressed the way Rishabh Pant is playing. It is just some combinations where he missed out. He is one cricketer whom we are looking at for the future. We will groom him, nurture him and back him."
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
if any other cricketer had to do all 3 duties in all formats of the game for so long he would have broken down sooner...see the number of players missing matches even though they may be only a bowler or a batsman...dhoni did all 3 jobs in all formats and rarely broke down...see what happened to abd...he is no longer interested in doing all 3 jobs in all formats...his body cannot take all the workload and responsibilities....same for sangakkara and anybody and everybody else.. so while commenting on his keeping one also has to consider his work load and responsibilities and the amount of cricket he has to play...and inspite of all this he has very good record in all formats and in all 3 capacity...
while commenting on dhoni's wicket keeping one must not forget that he was captain wicket keeper and batsman in all formats....he plays all games in all formats in three capacities as a batsman wicket keeper and captain....considering the load and responsibility he has no surprise that it affected his batting and keeping...when he was only wicket keeper and not captain he too used to go for all the catches and diving and all that stuff that he later had to cut out because of the workload...once he became captain naturally his strike rate as a batsman also went down as he had to bat with more responsibility unlike the carefree hitting he could do when he was not captain...the workload was the reason he stopped going to first slip and other diving/acrobatic business..
Why dhoni when we r going to give chance for new talent
People badmouthing dhoni's wicket keeping skills should check the no. of wickets he has taken behind the wickets and check them with the wickets taken by any other indian wicket keeper...engineer kirmani more saha ...check how many matches this players have played and how many catches stumpings and compare them with dhoni...
in international cricket only boucher with 999 wickets (in tests odis and t20s) and gilchrist 905 wickets (in tests odis and t20s) have taken more wickets than dhoni 622 wickets (in tests odis and t20s)
like i said compare dhoni's stats with engineer kirmani more saha or whoever who want ....maybe not the best in the world but certainly he is best indian wicket keeper till date...
MSK & MSD
MSK Prasad's initials are about the same as dhoni's so he thought by eulogizing doni he also gets some credit since his initials is same as dhoni's
dhoni is not the best wicket keeper in the world, his stumping is overall superior to other keepers currently but in other areas he is inferior to many other keepers, when it comes to diving towards slip area and catching doni does not even attempt catches, saha will easily beat dhoni when such catches are concerned, and there are wicket keepers like QDK who have many advantages over dhoni when it comes to many other wicket keeping skills other than stumping
MSK prasad because his first two initials are ms thinks that he is supposed to hype msd but the fact is dhoni is not the best wicket keeper in the world today, in india only there are many more wicket keepers better than dhoni
India always turns up at ICC events, win or not. But this team makes me doubt if they will go past the first round? ODI cricket has changed. Rohit and Dhawan as openers are too slow. Not that I hate it, but to compete with other teams, we dont have the guns. Rahane is out of form for a long time now. Yuvi is past his prime. Dhoni is on the wane too. All rests on that man, Kohli. But what can he do by himself?
What's in Dhoni's right pockets in the article picture? Is he carrying his wallet?
QDK is probably the best WK in the world currently
@VVSS, some one has finally made the point I have been trying to say for about 5 years now. All these obsessed Mob mentality fans of Dhoni only idolize him but just cannot see the game for what it is. If India wins, then it is because of Dhoni, it if it losses, it is because the team performed badly. Dhoni is a great stumper, best there ever was, but when it comes to catching, in both LOI and Tests, never desreved a spot. People saying there are no replacements need to remember that Dhoni made his place in the team because of superior batting skills not keeping skills. He is not a captain in any sense of the word. The same people here who are praising his captaincy, ask them to tell any specific instances which impressed them and they will run. Never picked the right players, never could motivate his players when down, never could produce one decent fast bowler for India. If you like cricket/sports and what it stands for, you will never like Dhoni.
The chief selector's comment that MSD was best keeper in the World made me laugh very hard. He isn't the best keeper in India(in any format) let alone the World.
His inclusion in the CT has been one of the disappointing decisions by BCCI. He shouldn't continue to be hogging down the Indian team spot. He should retire from the international games while he still has some respect left, which is receding with each passing day.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invented many a moves that all modern day cricketers like to imitate. He stands tall against none.
Any selector would pick MSD as he's the safe pick . He is guaranteed to do one job keeping or either batting . If they risk Pant what if he doesn't do both better ? Then they have to take the flak. This should be a reason behind the decision . Moreover looks like MSD will most probably retire after CT from the look of the things that are going on !
Who ever is saying pick Pant please realize that he still has to debut for India, it's not a billateral tournament for him to debut but an ICC event and it is hosted in ENGLAND where the conditions are a lot different to INDIA and he is yet not tested. So guys Pant is just 19 years old and he gets his time in near future. For this particulat tournament I feel Pant may be in the bench to gain experience but not in the XI.
Alex 400...even though we lost 8-0.. 7 tests and dhoni and 1 under sehwag you blame only dhoni....so only dhoni performance bad in those 8 tests? what about the others ? they performed very well according to you?
MSK what you are saying was history.. now it is not Dhoni is best keeper in the world..
This is a good decision. You cant hand a rookie (Pant) a debut in an international tournament. It would not be fair to the player or the team. Dhoni was paltry in the wt20 as far as as his batting is concerned. But has it not been for his glovework, India would have been out of the tournament long before their actual knockout in the semis. No debate to me
Alex 400 you say-Dhoni is zero in overseas tour. He do not have the skills to bat. Keeping also shoddy. forgot 8-0 drubbing already?.
dhoni has done well overseas also...as a wicket keeper captain and batsman....as a captain he has won tri series in aus when aus were no. 1 team...he won t20 wc in SA...he won champions trophy in england....he has 2 overseas test series win against nz and wi...which even ganguly does not have....he has done very well as a keeper away also...for example even in his last away tour in aus where he played 2 tests he took 15 odd wickets behind the stumps...as a batsman too he has done well in all formats....check his away odi stats t20 stats and test stats...they are good..even his 30 plus away test average is good for no. 6/7 batsman...some specialist test batsmen also have their away test stats as ''good'' or as ''bad'' as dhoni...for eg. dhoni's away test stats are not much different from specialist test batsmen like pujara and vengsarkar...
@VVSS @ALEXK400 If a team has huge talent / win does not necessarily imply a great captain & a team with low talent / big loss does not imply a poor captain. Captain must make contributions in role as a player, in wins, in losses, stand up in tough situations & facilitate to beat better teams with regularity & in big tournaments. MSD has done just that MSD transformed IND cricket & took it to great heights with focus on team goals, fielding, fitness etc. MSD has leapfrogged as the best ever captain in all forms of world cricket in history of the game. Despite skipping easy 40+ ODIs, 180+ international wins with No.1 ranking in test cricket, 3 world titles (could have been 6 with a bit of luck), 80 wins in IPL(2 IPL 2 CPL titles) by MSD as captain remain unmatched. These victories have been achieved with better teams like AUS/SA/ENG as competitors. Missed test series wins in SA /NZ / ENG/AUS in 2014 would have made the victory ensemble perfect but for reasons other than Captaincy.
I like matthew wade and he is the best keeper in the world
MSD is the best wicketkeeper batsman in world cricket. Hopefully he can maintain his fitness at least till 2019 for international cricket. IND has produced many a great cricketer but the biggest jewels in the crown of IND cricket have been 1. Sachin 2. Dhoni. 3.Kapil 4.Gavaskar 5. Dravid. It is natural to have some (in IND & fans of teams) who grudge MSD's & others success. MSD with his performances has leapfrogged as the greatest ODI all-rounder, greatest captain in all forms of world cricket in history of the game. MSD transformed IND cricket & took it to great heights with focus on team goals, fielding, fitness etc. IND has generally dominated world cricket from Sep 07 with 3 world Titles (with a bit of luck could have been 6), No.1 Ranking in tests. Despite skipping easy 40+ ODIs, 180 international wins with No.1 ranking in tests, 3 ICC titles, 80 wins in IPL (2 IPL 2 CPL titles) by MSD as captain are unmatched. These victories have been achieved v better teams like AUS/SA/ENG .
Dhoni is zero in overseas tour. He do not have the skills to bat. Keeping also shoddy. forgot 8-0 drubbing already?.
Yes he won 3 trophies, everyone who's criticising him will agree once we acknowledge the fact that he lost 5 continuous WT20 trophies, 1 WC trophy and brought down a No 1 ranked test team to 5,6 or 7, I don't remember exactly the lowest test ranking after No.1. Moreover if we compare apples to apples, with a similar team (even in the absence of the worlds' best bowler Ashwin) one captain left his team on the bottom of the table and the other already took them to play offs.
For me the biggest problem in praising an individual in a team game is in losses we suddenly remember it being a team game because we're fond of idolizing. We need heroes and we don't like villains, though the same person could be on both sides at times.
He's an example of "rags to riches" with his hard work and a Godfather Part I, II and II, can be a good movie story (as they did and made a lot of money). But "he won the cups"?? Really! no individual can do it on his own.
CRICFAN0225388382 ...well said about misbah and dhoni ....good comparison...both great players but some cricket fans of the respective countries dont understand....
Indian fans don't deserve MS Dhoni as simple as that..They praise bilateral series players like Amla,ABDV like anything but always criticize their own legend who won India all the trophies..
Dhoni was is and will be the best Indian wicket keeper batsman. I wish to hear this from fans but not from chief selector! Selection team should be vary of many a things and prepare for future. This Indian team couldnt win with Dhoni, Yuvi & Jadeja at the middle. I would be glad if I am proven wrong as an Indian cricket fan.
NO DOUBT. His wicketkeeping skills are still as good as any. We forget how runs out and stumps so many batsman. He reads the game well and should bat in towards the end overs. Keep him there. In fact I think since Kohli is having a bad run shift the captaincy over back to Dhoni for Champions trophy. He still runs very well between the wickets. The CT should be the final for the senior players like Dhoni and Yuvi. Young blood after this. Surprised that Raina has been ommitted for CT. This is the format he is best at.
just like we Pakistanis degrade Misbah, Indians degrade Dhoni. I think he is a very good batsman and the best captain and wicket keeper India has ever produced. Wish we could have one such player in Pakistan and with our bowling we could rock n roll the world cricket
@PRAVEENCRICKET14 - Keeping wickets is not just about diving to take catch. By the way, I remember even with my faded memory many times Dhoni had taken exeptional diving catches. Qdk is another exceptional guy, but would he have been selected if not for his batting prowess!!
Ajinkya Rahane is a waste of time. There were half a dozen alternatives. Utthapa, Raina, Dinesh Karthik , Sanju Samson etc etc. based on their current form. Any ways Good luck.
People need to know job of world best keeper, he need to be best in keeping first and if he can bat that is just a plus point, Dhoni unarguably is the best keeper batsman in the world, other's can be best as batsman keeper.
At present D kock is the best keeper in the world.
Sarfaraz not dhoni is the best keeper batsman in the world though dhoni was after Gilchrist retired and sangakara left gloves but not anymore... he is just stretching his career for no reason
Dhoni is a CLASS ACT. His presence in the team is enough to boost the morale. Opponents get nightmares to see Dhoni's name in the team even when he is not in the best of the forms. Dhoni is a MUST till next World Cup.
going by ipl form... gambhir, raina, yusuf pathan and uthappa could also be picked, and India could come back early from the Champions Trophy.
As per recent 13 ODIs, A wicket-keeper batsman with average of 34+ is very poor according to the author? Strike Rate of 86.69 is not sufficient. Do you have anybody in India with consistency like MSD for ODI games.
IPL is totally different ball game. Moreover the owner of RPS himself was dragging MSD because he is not going to rejoin CSK next year. If the author cannot understand the difference between T20 and ODI, he is not fit to write articles here.
There is a lot of negative talks about MSD. There is no doubt that MSD is the best wicketkeeper batsman India ever produced. There could be many names that will come to mind. Like Kirmani, Engineer, Reddy, MSK Prasad, Saha etc. But none of them shouldered the burden of being a captain of a country with high expectations. Look at the ovation and applause that he still draws when he comes out to bat. There is no doubt that he has faded a bit in his batting in the recent days but his keeping is still as good as ever. Please do not forget he has been shouldering the responsibility of keeping, batting and leadership of ODIs, T20s, Tests and IPLs till recently. If there is any evidence of what captaincy does to even a quality player, please take a look at Virat Kohli's batting recently. It is not easy to carry the high expectations of such a huge population on the shoulders for long.
MSD has done a great job. Most importantly, he is a humble person too.
There was no question of MSD's place in the side. It is just that statement from MSK that was so pointless. Dinesh Karthik clearly deserved a place ahead of Ajinkya Rahane. He is in form, can open, can bat middle order, can keep, can field. Whatelse do you need from a player?
Sorry, MSK. You should just really sit down and watch the last one year ODI matches of Quinton de Kock. And then try to come and tell the same thing? I'll give you a swinging wicket, Bhuvi as the bowler and Dhoni as the WK. There are no slips. The batsman just edged one to slip. Does Dhoni dive to take the catch? Doubt! Same scenario, would de Kock or Buttler or Wade or Ronchi dive to take the catch? Yes, they do. Wicket-keeping is not just about keeping to the stumps. MSD is a legend in stumping and running out batsmen. But he is not the best allround keeper. Definitely, not anymore.
dhoni has never been a great wicket keeper. but he had been amongst the best wicket keeper batsmen plus the best captain india has ever had. Saha to me currently not only india's but world's best wicket keeper.
Luke Ronchi is clearly the world's best keeper-batsman and is actually the best of all time.
MSD is still a good-enough wicketkeeper for India & his cricketing brains/intuition are second to none but there is absolutely no doubt that his batting prowess as a finisher in taking the team over the winning line is clearly on the wane! One can even see in the current IPL. After the CT, a big decision has to be made by the selectors whether or not get MSD to retire immediately from playing internationals & get Pant into the team with a view to the 2019 WC & even for India in the T20 format.
Pant, we all have seen how well he struck that 97 , at the same time we all have also seen how he was out for a duck the very next game he played. That comes with experience and MSD critics should look into that as well. Moreover MSD has got a great nick of playing marvelously when it comes to ICC major tournaments, and then and there ends the discussion of who is the best for India.
MSD has the quickest hands and thus probably is the greatest ever wicketkeeper to effect stumpings. However, his ball collection skills were never great. Ball collection is the No. 1 denominator to judge whether someone is the best keeper or not. De Kock is the most athletic keeper but doesn't move so well. IMO when it comes to movement behind the stumps and ball collection; one of Saha and Ben Foakes will be the best keeper in the world. Probably Saha. But Saha's stumping skills are much slower and thus much less effective than MSD's.
I don't understand why people are trying to rush new talents like pant,Samson,etc to international level so early. This year I was rooting for DD in IPL because of their good bowling attack. But there batting failed most of the time. New talents demolish the opposition in one game and falter in other. You donot win tournament like this. They donot have temperament for 20 over how can people trust them for 50 overs. They should be groomed before inclusion in international level.
@QUTUBBURHAN, sure do write it down. And we will compare his performance with the Dhoni of old, NOT the Dhoni of the last 3 years. Enough people have, and continue to, leverage this old glory story in Ind cricket (Sachin, Yuvi, Raina, Sehwag, Bhajji etc.) At some point in time, we have to break that mould.
remember all the username here who are against dhoni. they will be the one who will compare him with the new wk batsman once dhoni retire. go dhoni go, more power to you
Guys get your facts right so far Pant average 20 in list A matches and champions trophy is a 50 over match it's not a T20. Couple of knock in IPL doesn't make him any hero.... temperament matters in ODI and that too English condition...Everyone has a dip in there career the great Machine gone through the same patch....
1. No questions should be asked on Dhoni's fitness. He is easily one of the fittest Indian players. 2. I don't know why people are rushing in Pant. If you actually want him to settle into this Indian side, first give him a run in International T20s by asking him to open the side along with Rohit. Then, he can gradually come into the ODI side. 3. Pant has almost 0 international experience. Getting him in the side for such a big tournament in alien conditions would be in fact too hard on him. Have patience, guys!
no worry guys, he is playing PAK and SL in England, he will perform.
He's not even the best wicket-keeper in India. At least say its his batting and nerves of steel that get him through rather than just say he's a wicket-keeper. But he is excellent with spinners
IMO, MSD should be treated as a wkt keeper, who can bat, not the other way around. These days, he is trying to bat from memory only. His fanatical fans are still living in the past. To be honest, there was a time when I used to think Boycott, Gavaskar and Mudassar Nazir were all great opening batsmen until I realized how they drove generations of fans away from the game of cricket in the name of so called 'technique'.
Fast Bowling & Allrounder spots(Panya & Jadeja) looks good. Batting maybe concern. Dhoni looks out of touch. He is at his worst form. Yuvraj & Kohli's forms looks on & off and also they aren't at their best. Ashwin's ODI record not pleasing in last one year.
Mr.MSK..i think you are the best keeper in the world :) you never...that world knows..at least select world's most exciting talent players like Pant,Samson,Iyer.At least that way you can prove the world you are good selector....
whatever MSK sir has said..completely true..he is still the best...those who are saying dekock, saha ....they have done for few matches..but dhoni has set the standards for long time ..even they learned the skills after seeing dhoni... about the dhoni's average, it is 34 which has fallen down from 51 set by dhoni himself, which is still better than rahane's average in ODI who is taken as specialist batsman....he is fastest in running between the wickets among all indian batsman ...so don't say he is unfit..
Typical of a SC team to keep stragglers in because of reputation. It is the main reason why those teams have never dominated the scene like WI, Aus and SA. Such sentiment does nothing but discourage youngsters by indicating that even if you are in prime form, we will not pick you. Imagine unleashing Pant at the top of the order, with Virat and Sharma playing anchor. Instead we will have Rahane and Dhawan score 40 runs in the PP and then wonder why they didn't have enough momentum to get the trophy.
Dhoni has never been the best keeper in India. His batting and captaincy were superior. If he is in your plans for 2019, persist with him. If not time to move on
what about chotu mushfiqur Rahim ?
Most innovative keeper of all time
Selection is OK. We should give all our legends a chance to decide their future on their own after the champions trophy. Few are selfless though , when they find a younger guy ready to fill their shoes they leave through the door, But for few, you have to show them the door. MSK Prasad has always sets less exceptions and sings past glory. To be honest he is unfit. He always thinks who ever is better than him are the best which most of the player even in Ranji are eventually better than him. Ignore him. He is just a mistake. No problem sacrificing a cup for many cup we won for the same 11. Good luck team india. CI Please publish.
I agree with the 12-16% who don't think Dhoni is the best wicketkeeper in the world...one of the best yes, but probably not the best - Safraz Ahmed vying with de Kock imo......
Why questioning Rahane selection? Rahane is by far better then Dhawan.. Why do we have Dhawan in the team when the young brigade (Pant, Samsung, rana etc) is doing so well in past two months or so.?
Apart from Dhoni, there're a couple of serious omissions .. While Pant is wait-listed, why Saha was ignored ? Mohd. Shami--a favourite of Dada--with his fitness problems, will only enhance the bench strength !! He cud hv been easily replaced with more youngish pacers .. With the present forms of both Dhoni & Kohli, there're apprehensions whether the Indian Blue Boyz will make it to semis-berth !!
Ofcourse he is the best when compared all his abilities together. Wicket Keeping skills, Strategies, analyzing the situation and advice the bowlers & batsmen and the best of finishing role. No one is near when compared all these abilities in one man apart from MS Dhoni. Though he has not scored runs, We can see his intention in this IPL, he wanted to win the matches for his team, this will help his new Captain in Champion Trophy and retain the Cup. All the best.
He does not know the difference between being a mentor and a wicketkeeper but still he expresses surprise at this? Even then to say he is best in the world means that he has no knowledge of world cricket and players such as de Kock, Bairstow, or Buttler. Every time this question comes up, hypers talk about his fast stumpings and flick run outs (which most keepers do now btw) as if that is the primary job of a keeper. If he can't flex for the catch that goes slightly wide or if he can't take soft deflections off spinners, then how can anyone label his the best WICKETKEEPER I fail to understand. Sure, don't pick Pant as keeper but to take Rahane as a bat over Pant or Raina in their present form with the bat is just dumb. Especially given that we lack lefties in the lineup and firepower down the order. They don't realize that ODI tracks in Eng are now almost always 320+, so players like Rahane just jeopardize our chances.
Even today M.S.Dhoni is a IndianTeam ODI Master Brain and Good Leader.Congratulations to M.S.Dhoni Sir for Selected To C.T
*Best Wicketkeeper* Did i read that right? I think MSK Prasad hasn't seen QDK and Wriddhiman Saha
Very balanced squad, especially the bowlers. These are by far the best fast bowlers we are taking to an ICC tournament, and it gets better every time. The only flaw may be Rahane's selection, who I definitely think should thank Kohli for being generous enough. DK deserved a place instead which he will probably get in the upcoming months. The game against SA will define whether India can reach the finals.
So why is Ajinkya Rahane member of this squad as his strike rate over the 12 innings is 119 with a average of just 20.66 (That too when he is opening the innings!)
& During same period, Rahane has numbers of 31.66 (Average) and 82.36 (Strike Rate)
http://stats.espncricinfo.com/indian-premier-league-2017/engine/records/averages/batting_bowling_by_team.html?id=11701;team=5843;type=tournament
Coming to Virat Kohli: If you seriously consider IPL form, in that case he shouldn't even be allowed to play in Champions Trophy (leave aside the captaincy). Even as captain he has struggled to make any impact in this IPL.
Very balanced squad, especially the bowlers. These are by far the best fast bowlers we are taking to an ICC tournament, and it gets better every time. The only flaw may be Rahane's selection, who I definitely think should thank Kohli for being generous enough. DK deserved a place instead which he will probably get in the upcoming months. The game against SA will define whether India can reach the finals.
*Best Wicketkeeper* Did i read that right? I think MSK Prasad hasn't seen QDK and Wriddhiman Saha
Even today M.S.Dhoni is a IndianTeam ODI Master Brain and Good Leader.Congratulations to M.S.Dhoni Sir for Selected To C.T
He does not know the difference between being a mentor and a wicketkeeper but still he expresses surprise at this? Even then to say he is best in the world means that he has no knowledge of world cricket and players such as de Kock, Bairstow, or Buttler. Every time this question comes up, hypers talk about his fast stumpings and flick run outs (which most keepers do now btw) as if that is the primary job of a keeper. If he can't flex for the catch that goes slightly wide or if he can't take soft deflections off spinners, then how can anyone label his the best WICKETKEEPER I fail to understand. Sure, don't pick Pant as keeper but to take Rahane as a bat over Pant or Raina in their present form with the bat is just dumb. Especially given that we lack lefties in the lineup and firepower down the order. They don't realize that ODI tracks in Eng are now almost always 320+, so players like Rahane just jeopardize our chances.
Ofcourse he is the best when compared all his abilities together. Wicket Keeping skills, Strategies, analyzing the situation and advice the bowlers & batsmen and the best of finishing role. No one is near when compared all these abilities in one man apart from MS Dhoni. Though he has not scored runs, We can see his intention in this IPL, he wanted to win the matches for his team, this will help his new Captain in Champion Trophy and retain the Cup. All the best.
Apart from Dhoni, there're a couple of serious omissions .. While Pant is wait-listed, why Saha was ignored ? Mohd. Shami--a favourite of Dada--with his fitness problems, will only enhance the bench strength !! He cud hv been easily replaced with more youngish pacers .. With the present forms of both Dhoni & Kohli, there're apprehensions whether the Indian Blue Boyz will make it to semis-berth !!
Why questioning Rahane selection? Rahane is by far better then Dhawan.. Why do we have Dhawan in the team when the young brigade (Pant, Samsung, rana etc) is doing so well in past two months or so.?
I agree with the 12-16% who don't think Dhoni is the best wicketkeeper in the world...one of the best yes, but probably not the best - Safraz Ahmed vying with de Kock imo......
Selection is OK. We should give all our legends a chance to decide their future on their own after the champions trophy. Few are selfless though , when they find a younger guy ready to fill their shoes they leave through the door, But for few, you have to show them the door. MSK Prasad has always sets less exceptions and sings past glory. To be honest he is unfit. He always thinks who ever is better than him are the best which most of the player even in Ranji are eventually better than him. Ignore him. He is just a mistake. No problem sacrificing a cup for many cup we won for the same 11. Good luck team india. CI Please publish.