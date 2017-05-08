India news May 8, 2017

Dhoni still the best keeper in the world - chief selector

Nagraj Gollapudi
MS Dhoni has been patchy in the 2017 IPL, striking at 114.07 © BCCI

"How many of us still believe that MSD is the best wicketkeeper in the world?" When MSK Prasad, India's chairman of selectors, asked for a show of hands in response to that question, about three to four hands went up out of 25-odd people. Prasad expressed surprise at the circumspection over MS Dhoni's inclusion in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, after he was asked if there was concern among the selectors over Dhoni's spot in the squad.

"We all believe he is still the best wicketkeeper in the world," Prasad said. "We are only talking and focusing on his batting form. He is an invaluable asset to this team. When it comes to crunch situations, [with] his inputs, I think he has got one of the best brains. He is the best person to guide Virat [Kohli]."

Prasad's praise is not misplaced, considering Dhoni still is a key player for India as far as strategising goes. But as a batsman, he has struggled recently in limited-overs cricket. In 13 ODIs since January last year, Dhoni has scored 443 runs at an average of 34.07, compared to his career average of 51. He has struck them at a strike rate of 86.69 and has one century and one fifty.

In this period, Dhoni has played both at No. 4 and 5, but his strike rate is 10th among 17 players. As a No. 4 during that period, Dhoni averages 30 and strikes at 76.14. Batting one position lower, the average and strike rate climb to 36.62 and 93.31 respectively.

So far this IPL, Dhoni has compiled 235 runs for Rising Pune Supergiant at an underwhelming strike rate of 114.07 - his worst across seasons - which has further strengthened concerns over his quick scoring ability. Just last season, he was striking them at 135. Dhoni has also scored at less than run a ball in six out of 12 innings so far this IPL.

This dip in Dhoni's form has coincided with the soaring mettle of Rishabh Pant, the 19-year old Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper. Pant, who was also an emerging player last domestic season, has lit up this IPL with his enterprising strokeplay, scoring 281 runs from 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 172.39.

Nonetheless, Prasad felt Dhoni remained the best option right now to play for India. "Not many people realise that in the last 10-12 years, whatever MSD has played for the country, he never had a bad day as far as his gloves is concerned. We always treat him more like a batsman, but the phenomenal stuff he does behind the wickets, not many people appreciate. According to me, he is still the best wicketkeeper in the world."

As for Pant, the selectors named him as one of the five standbys who will travel to England in case India seek a replacement. According to Prasad, the selectors did deliberate on Pant, but felt he did not fit into the "combinations", although he will be groomed. "We are completely impressed the way Rishabh Pant is playing. It is just some combinations where he missed out. He is one cricketer whom we are looking at for the future. We will groom him, nurture him and back him."

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  •   Cricinfouser on May 12, 2017, 16:07 GMT

    @RightArmUltraSlow: That is his thigh pad, not his wallet lol!!

  • A.Ak on May 12, 2017, 15:59 GMT

    Pant is proper slogger, he will be exploited easily in international cricket. I think DK or Sanju could be the second choice in limited format if they dont want Shaha.

  • r.tg on May 10, 2017, 6:53 GMT

    How fair is it to be favoring more or less the same set of 15 people from among 1 billion+ ?!

  • sunilvaidya on May 10, 2017, 4:13 GMT

    very well said FOREXCELIENCEINCRICKET...for some sachin is greatest player for some kapil dev or gavaskar is greatest player etc....for me dhoni is india's best cricketer till date for his all round abilities ....performances in so many fields and in so many formats....

  • forExcelienceInCricket on May 10, 2017, 3:31 GMT

    MSD's selection for some is a case of "Oh No Not Again" but they have to be prepared for more at least till CWC2019. It is natural to have some (in IND & fans of teams) who grudge MSD's success & IND's general dominance in world cricket from Sep 2007. Potential replacements will have to earn their places & need about 2 more years in cricket before selection in main Indian cricket team. For common cricket fans MSD is the greatest ODI all-rounder, great innovative wicketkeeper & greatest captain in all forms of world cricket in history of the game. It is case of a one of the greatest ever ambassadors of cricket demonstrating his focus, commitment, perseverance, hard work, resilience & discipline to continue his journey in sport. His performances as player & captain have been marked by far too many surprise knocks in wins, draws, losses & too may surprise team successes against better teams AUS/SA/ENG & in big events with stunning regularity. This will require detailed analysis though.

  • espn63292296 on May 9, 2017, 21:30 GMT

    MSD will retire after the CT. No matter if India retains the trophy or exits in round 1. Witness his keeping skills one last time! He will make way for young Pant /Samson.

  • Vintagerosh on May 9, 2017, 18:59 GMT

    @Ram..can kohli even hold his own in English conditions forget doing it by himself

  • arup_g on May 9, 2017, 17:00 GMT

    Interesting article and very interesting comment by MSK Prashad. Best keeper in the world? Let's discuss the options

    RSA - De Kock, England - Buttler/Bairstow, Australia - Wade, NZ - Ronchi, SL - Dickwella, Pak - Sarfraz, Bangladesh - Mushfiqur Rahim,

    If you look at wicket keeping alone, it is certainly fair to say he is one of the best keepers. He rarely makes mistakes, is very fast on stumpings and is always one step ahead of the batsman.

    If you consider his role as a keeper batsman, then i'm afraid I don't agree with MSK Prashad's comment. Dhoni will always remain a class act, but against current day keeper batsmen he isn't quite comparable - De Kock is a powerhouse batter, Bairstow is in sensational form. Both in my opinion are the best batsmen out of the current lot.

    A lot of talk about Pant - Yes no doubt he is the future, but not for a Champions Trophy like tournament. Get him in in the dead rubber games, give him some experience, then build him up to 2019 World Cup!

  • cricfan8113223519 on May 9, 2017, 16:54 GMT

    I don't understand people talking grooming young Delhi Daredevil's players like Samson, nair, iyer, pant , they are not playing their first season they are there for about 3 or 4 seasons and yet not learning a thing or two. A once in a blue moon innings in a flat track and all go berserk and cry out loud that "what a talent this young man is " . For Gods sake we have one rohit sharma already we don't need to groom more .

  • cricfan8113223519 on May 9, 2017, 16:46 GMT

    I don't think you cannot groom the cricketing brain of MSD no matter what , Pant may hit the long ball but he misses dhoni's temperament , not impressed by one innings in a flat Delhi wicket against a very weak bowling , in fact tripathi innings was better he hit a better bowlers for his 93. he may be young but its his second IPL season and he doesn't seem to have learned how to pace his innings .

