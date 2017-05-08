Selectors bank on experience over glamour
Manpreet Gony. Karn Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel. Sanju Samson. Some success stories, some not. They all first played for India based on their IPL performances. Many a comeback has been made based on IPL. Some have flourished, some have not. However, this selection for the Champions Trophy, the first time since 2013 that the IPL is being followed immediately by a big one-day tournament, has shown clear signs that the Twenty20 performances are not going to sway the selectors. The clear message from MSK Prasad's team of selectors is that the unglamorous domestic cricket holds more importance than the IPL, at least when it comes to selections for formats longer than just 20 overs.
Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dinesh Karthik were some of the players who made a pressing case for themselves, especially with each day the selection got delayed by. None of them made it to the squad, whereas Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, who have not had a great IPL, retained their ODI spots largely thanks to their performances in India's last ODI series, against England.
For a big tournament, two years in the making, the squad is usually and largely predictable. The three issues India had to respond to were the opening slots, power in the middle order, and a spinner. The opening slot went to the tried-and-tested pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan; experience ruled in the wicketkeeping middle-order position, and R Ashwin came back into the ODI side despite not playing the IPL.
This was a rare case where India named back-up players. They intend to keep their paperwork ready in case a replacement is required for an injured player. Four of these five players - Pant, Kuldeep, Shardul Thakur and Karthik - have had a solid season of cricket behind them, and not just the IPL. Only Raina, who comes with a promise of flexibility and all-round capabilities, is the one in that list who has benefitted mostly from the IPL.
"It [IPL] is a very very glamorous tournament," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said when asked how difficult it was to not get carried away with the IPL performances. "It is really one of the best tournaments in the world today. IPL is our premier tournament and best tournament in the world. No two ways about it. When we consider for a 50-over tournament, though, we need to see other aspects of the game. All-round capabilities. We are really happy with the way someone like [Rahul] Tripathi or Basil Thampi or Sanju are shaping up. It is a wonderful platform. From here we will bring them under our radar and groom them.
"We respect IPL, but when it comes to the longer formats and also when it comes to playing in the conditions we are playing in, the English conditions…We have also looked at the performance over the last year. And the experience. Experience is of paramount importance in a big tournament like the Champions Trophy."
It is sound logic given how different Twenty20 the sport is compared to ODIs, but as a result, India have named a largely predictable - unimaginative or safe, some might say, not without reason - squad to defend a trophy they won four years ago through a brand-new opening combination and a spinner still finding his feet in international cricket.
The two aspects where India might be lagging behind the world are wristspin and power-hitting in the middle. At a time where fingerspinners are struggling in limited-overs cricket, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand are the only teams with no wristspinners to call upon. Of the three, Bangladesh still have Sabbir Rahman's part-time legspin to play with.
India have banked on Ashwin instead, who has played only five ODIs since the start of 2016 and has not bowled his allotment in three of those. Ashwin brings experience, though, and according to Prasad he was always going to be picked. Kuldeep lost out narrowly, but to an extra batsman and not to any of the spinners.
Prasad slayed any doubts around Dhoni by calling him the best wicketkeeper in the world. He said that to judge him as batsman alone is harsh. He rarely has a bad day behind the stumps, and his inputs to the captain are invaluable, which no doubt even Steven Smith will acknowledge at Rising Pune Supergiant. However, it is that power game in the middle that will be important if the pitches in England are as flat as they have been over the last couple of years.
In their last ODI series, Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni did a great job rescuing India from crisis, but there they came in early enough to be able to take their time and get their innings going. There is every chance, going to bat after the 30th over on flat pitches, that they might be asked to just hit from ball one.
Perhaps, India could have been bolder in choosing a dasher and a wristspinner - not necessarily from the IPL - but going with experience in a big tournament is not an out-and-out blunder either.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Folks, players should not be criticized for inclusion, they can be criticized for non performance. The selection committee knows what they are doing, MSK does not need to be an international star to be in the committee. India does have a couple of weak points in the team selected, but the selectors went with experience than un tested players in the format. Yuvraj and Dhawan are kept on a short lease by the selectors, I presume. True fans of Indian cricket do not ridicule players and they do not hope for the selected players to fail. Instead they will hope the players selected will do well and win the trophy. I was a fan of Pujara too, before the overseas tours in the last three years. At the moment he does not belong in ODIs or T20s. He should first improve in test cricket, which is what he is working on. He also deserves the criticism he got for the overseas failures. He will hopefully do well in the upcoming tours in test cricket, as the number 3 batsman has a very important role.
Folks, players should not be criticized for inclusion, they can be criticized for non performance. The selection committee knows what they are doing, MSK does not need to be an international star to be in the committee. India does have a couple of weak points in the team selected, but the selectors went with experience than un tested players in the format. Yuvraj and Dhawan are kept on a short lease by the selectors, I presume. True fans of Indian cricket do not ridicule players and they do not hope for the selected players to fail. Instead they will hope the players selected will do well and win the trophy. I was a fan of Pujara too, before the overseas tours in the last three years. At the moment he does not belong in ODIs or T20s. He should first improve in test cricket, which is what he is working on. He also deserves the criticism he got for the overseas failures. He will hopefully do well in the upcoming tours in test cricket, as the number 3 batsman has a very important role.
Generally a good team, "safety" being the consideration. This "safety" consideration should not be followed all the time in future, else you can never introduce promising youngsters. I would like to experiment as follows. (1) Batting: Exclude Yuvraj (hard-hitting bat, but not dependable any more, he does not even look confident) and bring in Tripathy as an opener (in place of Dhawan, in which case Rohit can come one down). (2) Bowling: Bring in Axar Patel (much younger, fitter and a better all rounder for 50 over cricket) as a third spinner as alternative to Ashwin (not very dependable) and Jadeja. Drop Shami (not usually fit for a longer duration, prone to injury often) and bring in Sandeep Sharma. (3) We should have an alternative to MS Dhoni who can not take his place for granted. Who is the second regular wicket keeper in the team? Kedar Jadav? His keeping is not at all good.
It is good to be a fan of a player, but please be reasonable. It is really surprising to see Pujara being touted as an ODI player here and being supported by others. Pujara can neither be an ODI player nor has he shown so far that he can play in foreign conditions. He has failed miserably in all 5 tests in England, as he scored less than Kumar in Nottingham and Lords and the total for the series, all this while Kumar was literally limping with an injury in the last three tests. Pujara failed in New Zealand. He has failed in Australia miserably. I am not even sure he can play pace and bounce well and has yet to prove in swinging conditions. He was the main reason India lost miserably in England, New Zealand and Australia, being the No. 3 batsman. I see comments here praising his performance at Lords, really? Why do we have have such blind faith in players we like without actual results? In ODIs he failed against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, now folks want him included in England?
SANDEEP7282, I agree with you as far both teams having to play on the same pitch . Just that batsmen playing on such pitches daily would be comfortable on those,whereas those uncomfortable with the ball moving laterally could have problems. I wish to assure you that we are not prophets of doom. We might be wrong but the apprehensions are there based on the competence of the players selected to play in English conditions.
#CRICFAN8221889111 : Yes, I repeat. Dawan is a finest opener. Rohit and Dawan pair produced prudent results in the past. Dawan is the only opener who can play long innings. He stand and deliver results. Check his stats. I am not against Gambhir, but he recently ruined his chances in tests. See pant made 90+ in one match and next match he got out for zero. He need to prove his talent in domestic cricket. Of course after Dhoni retires, doors will be open for young talent. IMO Ashwin bowling is quite familiar for all teams. W Sunder is contributing a lot for RPS in IPL. I am seeing him as a replacement for Ashwin in all formats.
This green top thing is going out of proportion. Same as last version green top we have the bowling to get the opposite out too. NAMPALLY and SIR_IVOR do you remember both teams have to play on what ever wicket would be provided.
I don't know why dhoni, yuvi, and dhawan are still in there. They should have selected pant, krunal and samson instead. Really disappointing. I don't think they can win.
Am surprised by Raina's inclusion. He looks so unfit.
Rahane, Yuvraj and Dhavan will be the failures in this team. Dhoni cannot do any wonders with bat anymore but he will be useful with wicket-keeping and cricketing brain.
Even ganguly thinks selectors have done a good job and said that all the players in the team are there on merit and that the team selected itself...
MSK Prasad, with highest score of 19 in the test cricket and 63 in one day format, with an outstanding average of 11 in Test and 14 in ODI is selecting a national cricket team WOW fantastic!!. Another respected person is LORD Sanjay Bangar with the batting average of 13, yes he is the batting coach of team India!!! I repeat our batting coach has batting average 13 in international career!!! Incredible record. Hats off to you Sir!!
Some of the guys here are so pessimistic ! According to me the squad is perfect.Youngsters need to prove themselves first before being brought into the national side. Raina on what basis should be in the side ? his odi batting skills have taken a hit after the introduction of t20 cricket.
Sachin or Ganguly should be chairmen of selectors?. Unknown Prasad can not select right team!. he might be misguided by Kholi or any one...
Selectors can not try new players in this CT. but Raina and D.karthik should have included in the place of Dawan and Yuvi.
There is no doubt that Pujara ,Rahane and Vijay are the fulcrum of the test side. Add another in KL Rahul. With limited spots its difficult for the selectors to choose all in the 15 man squad. Power hitters will be chosen first in the ODI team due to the limited overs. This CT will show up if the selectors have been wrong or not. Just cannot understand why Raina was not chosen in the team. He is a good fielder and can be called on to bowl a few. Besides been fit and a power hitter. I would choose him ahead of others in this format. Its time now that the BCCI arrange an A-tour for our young hopefuls like Pant, Samson, Thampi. In the last year India has gained from players like Rahul, Kedar Jadhav.
India lost last T20 world cup by bad team selection?. hope fans here will agree?. they selected shaky dawan for most of matches, he failed. they selected h pandya who was don't know how to bowl except bouncers that time?. they missed include a leg spinner like Mishra or Chahel?. IPL best bowler Buvi was not selected. they preferred unfit shami who not even play in IPL. Bad selection for last T20 worldcup was : Dawan, Shami, Bajji (leg spinner needed), Negi(he was unproved that time), H.Pandya(as 3rd bowler who leaked 10 runs per over), Yuvi(Not a T20 Batsmen). 6 players out of 15 not fit to play for India?. So India lost in semi without fight. India was set lose against Ban. Fans, Indians never done proper team selection last 6 T20 world cups too!. please realistic that, India will lose this CT. we can cry only. HOPE this new BCCI COA will change that?.
Cricfan8221889111 I wonder if you are from Pakistan. I am unable to undersatand what you have said. Pl could you explain ?
NAMPALLY Nice to read your last comment. What is reassuring is that Cheteshwar Pujara will be joining Nottinghamshire on 20th or so. His stay will in part overlap with the CT and so will be available if needed in an emergency. An emergency caused be the inadequacies of the galacticas named to spearhead India's challenge ! The Dhawans and the Rohit Sharmas who seem to be untouchables ! You may remember that on a Lord's greentop in 2014 it was Pujara who held at bay the vicious seam and swing of Broad and Anderson for close to 3 hours preventing a total collapse. It was after he had gone that Rahane scored that great century basking in the sunshine. In fact in his stint with Yorkshire he scored a brilliant hundred in the Roses game I think.Again on an absolute green top on which many big names failed. What is more relevant is the speed at which he got to his century. Sadly, there are some detractors of Pujara who do not know these facts. They forget also that India had not yet opted for DRS in that and the next series against Australia where he was not very successful. In ODIs the batsmen in the top 4 have to have a solid defence of either foot. Not like 20/20 where it is not so important.
From the general reaction to dhawan's inclusion in the team it seems hardly anyone knows about dhawan's fine performance in odi format....
The only thing i hate abt Indian cricket is selection. Why Dhawan is still in the team. he always plays all the matches and gets dropped in last 1-2 matches and we expect the replaced players play great in their first game. No Rishabh pant ( he has played exceptionally well in domestic). India will start with dhawan, rohit, kohli, yuvi, dhoni, jadhav,pandya ,ash,jad,bumrah,bhuvi. I hope they dont and if they play this squad then why they have picked Mohammed Shami as they already have U yadav as a backup. Kuldeep would have been much better option as seen from past if Ashwin's overs are to be completed by yuvi and jadhav then there is no need to play him.
we might miss a leggie. but jadeja and Ashwin might get some valuable 30 runs down the order.
DECCAN_EXPRESS Owsm broh! 1.Dhavan is the finest opener??? - When you stared watching cricket broh?? He is not at all hitting boundaries by middle of bat, almost runs are coming by edges only. Pant and Gambir is more deserved than him. 2.Washington sunder should have been picked instead of Ashwin?? Pant need to prove a lot before considering??- This is madness!! If Pant should prove himself then how can you select Sunder . He has least experience than Pant. Pant has already proven himself in U-19 WC, Ranaji and IPL. India don't have a hitter . He is the ideal option for Indian team. 3.About Rahane- I agree with you 4.Even Goutham Gambhir makes a century in 3 overs, still he will not be picked for CT - What is this broh? Kohli only recalled him for Test comeback. Their problem is almost solved. Just think before typing broh
@DEE PAK They came into Indian team from IPL but not into ODIs, it was into T20Is in Australia, then after seeing their performance they got selected into ODIs.
Read all the comments.... almost everyone has doubts about Dhawan's inclusion....
Has he done enough in the domestic competitions ? Picked up based on good performance in last international matches he played ?
if none of the above is true.... then the selection seems to be influenced by reasons beyond cricket..
Interestingly Hardik pandya n bumrah directly came from IPL n playing in Indian team regularly and their doemstic record is not enough to justify their place then y this time double standard..
Either Sid monga don't know what he is talking or he is a bit biased on Dhoni and Yuvi!. These two are very much the big hitters in the Indian book of cricket! We hardly have someone to replace them!. Also he mentions that though Dhoni and K Jadhav has had a poor IPL they have been given the nod. To say the least, except for Dhawan, Bumrah, Bhuvi, everyone listed in this squad has had an average IPL. Goin by the Vijay hazare trophy PERFORMANCE, Dhoni walks into any ODI team at the moment!
If we check our bench strength, perhaps we can send 5-6 teams at ct. India is full of talented players, but we can give chance to 11 players. Also ipl has changed the cricket a lot. Now we can see 400+ scores in odi just because of ipl. And every country is scared to play against our indian team.
Very good team. It is not a place to experiment with youngsters. KL Rahul is the first choice opener and if he injured, then Dhavan's experience will get preference. Rahane can be the backup. There is no one to replace Dhoni as a WK batsman. I am happy that only Yuvraj picked and Raina dropped. They are competing for the same pot. Not sure both Ashwin and Jadeja will play in the same match where pacers got preference.
Lacking power in the middle ? jadhav can strike from ball 1. Dhoni when coming at last can strike immediately when needed.We have already seen that at IPL. 23 of 8 and 31 runs at 150+strike rate.
Yuvi and MSD when gets going are the two best power hitters in the history of the game
Nice selection except one or two players like Dhawan, Pandya. Gambhir should be there for sure. And Pant may have been given a chance instead of Rahane. But it's nice to see in longer formats IPL is not given any preference. Those players who really want to serve nation must first excel in Domestics, Ranji, A teams. IPL can be a clue about player but can never be a way of sure selection. Many IPL temporary performers like Valthati Paul, Kaul, Trivedi, Binny, Pandya, Krunal, Negi, Sandeep, Kuldeep,Bhajji etc. become and has complete flop when it comes to Ranji/Domestics/ India-A matches. For making into India team, they will have to ROCK domestic like other players who are in team.
The team looks good but only one change was needed. Dhawan replaced by Gambhir or shreyas iyer or anyone else. Dhawan is playing to survive n make runs rather than scoring freely and playing his natural game which is not good.
Lets not kid ourselves , even if the forthcoming CT was a T20 Tournament then also the selectors would have chosen more or less the same squad . In last 6-7 years Indian team had become a closed shop for newcomers especially when it comes to batters .
If the squad is not selected based on the performance in IPL (which is a wise move) then Dhawan does not deserve a chance... most of the players pick themselves.... a replacement of Dhawan in form of either Gambhir or Pant could have been considered....
Dhawan always find a place in the team in mysterious ways.
Absolutely spot on (siddarth monga) about wrist spin and middle over power hitting, both aspects have clearly affected the team's performance and resulted in the lower ranking. they still remain the two weakest areas for India. There has also been too much reliance on Rohit and Kohli, even in the last 10 overs for higher run rates. You can compare the run rates with and without either of those two in the last 10 overs.
The current selection committee has indicated that they like to see some consistency in youngsters for appeared of time before picking them up for the national teams. As long as they have good choices with experienced players they don't have to tap into the youngsters yet. I do agree with one of the posters hear about middle overs containment, as the current selected spinners will likely fail if the wickets don't offer assistance to the spinners
"To everyone asking for pant to replace dhoni, here is my answer. You cant expect a new born baby to walk straight after its birth. " You can't expect a 90 years old to walk either lolz...
Thanks SIR_IVOR - A voice of rationale reasoning- Eh!. I know the English wickets especially the soft as well as green ones, having played in the Huddersfield League. Typically, it rains a lot in England. So having a dry & true pitch even if it is covered, is not likely. The English weather is very uncertain from day to day to let arm chair critics predict how the pitches will behave. But footwork & technique are always needed on fast paced pitches which also has lateral movement. Indian squad has at least 4 batsmen who are lacking in it. ODI is shorter format of Test Cricket NOT extended format of T20. So batting must be able to last for 50 overs firstly followed by faster S/R than the other side in 50 overs. Economical bowling<5 runs/over + ability to score at 5 to 6 runs/over is needed to win. Blind slogging as in T20 will get you out fast! This is because of different rules from T20 .
@GANAPATI9 You are another one that seems to be watching the wrong sport and commenting on the wrong one here. Kohli just made 3 fifties this IPL and scored a century and fifty in 3 matches against England. Before that he made two double hundreds just this year, one against England and one against Bangladesh. Yuvi has been in great form in IPL and smoked 210 runs in 3 games against England. Rahane played one ODI this year but did well in Australia series and has been our best away batsman in the last three years. Rohit Sharma hasn't played a game this year but by far and away he was our best opener last year, two hundreds against Australia and nearly a third, and 70 off 65 in his last game against NZ. Even a pale shadow of Dhoni smashed 134 in 120 balls just couple of months ago. He is still the best keeper in the country. Whatever you are watching, please change the channel and make some sensible comments. Looks like IPL has given many folks memory loss.
CRICFAN59383848 You must be watching some game other than cricket. Shami has been a revelation for India since 2015 WC, the best pacer we've produced in a while. Sharma has done well in 3-4 IPL games. Good thing you're not a selector or anywhere close to decision making process.
As a experience person gambir will be best than dhawan. But why selectors didnt consider him. And more over he is in very good forum In ipl we are watching his good knocks . And yuvi always best. Dhoni will be the best player forever. My only concern gambir
I have a notion that current team for CT will be same in 2019 WC as venue is same England. Selectors would also repeat same phrase this team has experience to play in eng. Now young players should wait until 2019 WC is over
There is nothing wrong in selecting players for ODIs based on exploits in T20 comps like IPL because ODIs today are just an extension of T20 Cricket .... since the Kookaburra White ball stopped swinging and seaming prodigiously as it used to in early 90's to early 2000's plus other factors like the way playing conditions are today . An uncapped Indian Cricketer in IPL making a matchwinning contribution in front of packed houses and millions watching on TV is well equipped to deal with pressure and spotlight offered by International Cricket .
Sandeep Sharma from KXIP should have been given a chance rather than Mohammed Shami.
Rahane selection is a mystery, really is
We know what happened in the 2007 world cup when the selectors "banked on experience over glamour". Won't be surprised if something similar happens this time around. This Indian team is not only slightly outdated but most of them are out of form too.
raina should be play , panday, rahne ,dhawan usless they are not power hitter of the ball in all format
MSK Prasad and MK Pandey. Got it now.
india should be lost in champion trophy then the selecting commitee understand the poor selection?
I see a lot Dawan haters here. No matter what you think, he is the finest opener. He is second leading scorer in IPL. He is 1000% better than Rahane. Washington sunder should have been picked instead of Ashwin. Pant need to prove a lot before considering. Over all team looks good except Rahane selection which never get justified not only in the past and present but also in the future too. Even Goutham Gambhir makes a century in 3 overs, still he will not be picked for CT. As long as Kholi is captain, Gambhir will not be in his team. Period.
To everyone asking for pant to replace dhoni, here is my answer. You cant expect a new born baby to walk straight after its birth.
Please understand the fact, Indian team selection never happens properly any time?. They lost 6 T20 World cups when India producing loads of stars in IPL for last 10 years?. Selectors doing same thing again and again. selecting team from 20 guys. Sachin, sewag and ganguly was picked again and again for 10 years. Dawan, Rohith and Rahul turn now for last 4 years?.
Is they dont think innovative and bring new guy like karthik or Pant. no they dont. because they get paid for this bad team selection...
NAMPALLY the weather forecast from 1rst to 20th of June 2017 is typically English . So I cannot agree more with you when you say that you need batsmen who can play in those conditions. Without batsmen having a good technique in swinging conditions, India will most times be without any top order contribution. Neither Rohit Sharma nor Dhawan has any technique to combat lateral movement. Rahane is sound no doubt. I am not hopeful of India retaining the CT. I am only waiting to see some common action after the IPL !
I dont see any team who can seriously challenge India. This is a dream team with massive talent, tons of confidence , a dynamic leader, world beating batsmen, bowlers and fielders, top notch fitness, an insatiable hunger for winning, monumental mental toughness and are primed to not just win but dominate. In the Group B Games - South Africa will choke, Ind will crush Pak and SL is a joke so its certain Ind wil top Group B. Could be an exciting Semi with Australia before we take on hosts Eng in Finals to retain the Champions Tropy. #Bleedblue.
If unglamorous domestic cricket was preferred over IPL (as per the article) why was Dinesh Karthik overlooked? Tamil Nadu won the domestic one day tournament and he led from the front. Sometimes you need to back form players and Pant could have easily opened instead of Dhawan and given the license to kill. I am a Dhoni fan but will be the first to admit that while he is solid, he is not India's best keeper and his legwork has never been the smoothest. Remember Saha taking those flying catches? Also I am an Ashwin fan but will admit he is not the best hitter in the final overs. Harbhajan could have been considered especially since Ashwin is also returning from injury.
If the form is back this is good team. These are tested players, ipl is not the criteria to pick odi team, it is safe selection i think. Time will tell. England will have flat pitches for sure it suits their batting style. England have no bowling very much so they rely on who scores more in run fest.
oh fans... I dono how they predict... if some new players batted well in IPL can't achieve to be in national squad... don't compare with IPL and international matches.... krunal, Thirupathi, and few they are futures and they need to do lot to get national call... this is well balanced squad... don't forgot their achievements.... pls comment sensible..... dhoni yuvraj or rahane are experienced hands.... pant can hit 97 and next match gone for 0... he is young and wants to shape him to get a national call... dhoni is legend.... can win by single handedly.... best example even the IPL teaches Dhoni won against SRH and pant lost against RCB... wish our team to defend title.... don't say that team can't reach semi..... even these guys entertain u more than the new players....
Expected selections, no surprises. Selectors are seeing consistency. Bhuvi, Umesh, Shami will excel in bowling. In English Conditions, Kohli and Rahane are the players to watch out for...
Poor, perfunctory, selection without application of mind as far as batting is concerned.Kohli and Rahane have been out of form for the last five months.Dhawan is a hit or miss batsman.Yuvraj has not been consistent and Dhoni is a pale shadow of himself. Rohit too is undependable.Who is going to score the runs?If the IPL is meant for glamour why play it in the first place.I have no expectations from this team.
with this team, i am not even going to bother hoping that India make it to the semis, let alone the finals.. we can kiss the trophy goodbye now itself.. the IPL has only confirmed what we saw in the ODIs against Eng - that Yuvraj and Dhoni are past their prime.. they got lucky in a couple of matches and to be fair, Eng bowled horribly in that ODI series.. Dhawan is again a very unreliable opener, esp on seaming wickets. The selectors should not bank on Eng providing flat pitches everytime. Also what is this obsession with Hardik as a bowling all rounder? his bowling is nothing to brag about.. he may hit a few sixes, but he can't bowl 10 good overs to be included as an all rounder. guys like Jadhav, Pandey should be persisted with to boos their confidence and current form.. and guys like Pant and a few other newbies should be unleashed just as Eng have a few fearless hitters in their squad
@HADESLOGIC &SAMROY: I hope you are both correct on your prediction on conditions in England. Judging from my own playing experience, the red ball moves in the air well up to 50 over mark in the English atmosphere. There are many like Broad, Anderson & Stokes who can move the white ball as well. Unless India put guys with experience in playing the moving ball as the openers, they will have to recover from poor opening stand. That is the point I was trying to make. If there is any grass on the wicket, then it will seam as well. So footwork & technique will always play a role. It was Dravid who stood up vs. pace bowlers, in 2012 U.K.tour & Pujara in the next tour. But the fact remains that India has selected the T20 openers. Rahane & Rohit bat #5 & #6 in Tests but get "converted" to opening spot in ODI & T20. Parthiv Patel, Gambhir, Uthappa are better choices in absence of Rahul. Similarly Yuvraj is a liability in the field & poor vs. pace. Kohli will have to be at his best!
Great article Mr.Monga! Lot of people getting swayed by IPL performances and criticizing the team selecting. However you layed out the points clearly for the selection and it makes sense. I trust the selectors and kumble's judgement more than armchair selectors here. If the team does well they will be nowhere to see. But if they do slightly bad, these so called selectors will all over the board. That's how things are nowadays. Great to see the selectors ignored the noise and made sensible decisions. Love all the current players in the team, I am sure they will give their best. Good luck Team India!
Out of form Kholi carrying same team along with him?. Indian team will be like RCB in champions trophy.
Unreasonable comments by most of our "fans". They forget that the same Rohit/Dhawan combo won us the CT last time round. The selection is not exciting but remember, this is being played in England. Experience is vital and the selectors have gone for that. I personally, would have picked Pant for Rahane and Kuldeep for Jadeja. Otherwise its a solid line up. If we make it to the semis, its a good show. Entering the final again would be outstanding. Good luck, Team India!
We want Rishab Pant and kuldeep yadav
Rishabh Pant, much like his team, has had a hit-and-miss IPL season, with three ducks, two other single-digit scores, and five 30-plus scores in 11 innings. He has the best strike rate (172.39) and the most sixes (20) by any player with three ducks in an IPL season
for all dhawan haters..see his record on odis for once see his stats in every icc major event he has played and den talk buds
The very same selector will give a different reason when team India will miserable fail to win a single match. To start with Rohit is not a good opener, Dhawan is a hopeless cricketer without any cricking sense, and test will fall like a pack of cards. Let's wait and watch Monga's next article and Prasad's excuse of yet another failure.
Could be MSD's last tournament for India. Whatever MSK Prasad says, our friend his past his prime and he should give way to youngsters knocking at the door steps. Even Kedhar Jadhav for that matter can wicket keep and use the long handle. Guys like Dhawan will fail miserably with the ball seaming in England. Gambhir based on his current form would have made sense considering that Dhawan will ultimately make way to Rahul when he returns. Bowling looks strong and we should go all the way if we play well to potential
Great Balanced squad & team with the perfect back-up slots for opening batsmen, middle order and fast bowlers. RG Sharma, S Dhawan ~ AM Rahane V Kohli, Y Singh, MS Dhoni, KM Jadhav ~ MK Pandey HH Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin B Kumar, JJ Bumrah ~ UT Yadav, M Shami
To me, the following 3 makes it very special (1) Hardik Pandya, the answer for long waiting fast bowling all-rounder since Irfan Pathan will be special in English conditions !! (2) All 4 fast bowlers in good shape - B Kumar, JJ Bumrah, UT Yadav, M Shami - something special & could remember such fast unit before (3) The new promising Jadhav & Pandey
Even if I tried hard I could not have come up with a worst team. Yuvraj. Failure Midfielder 1 Rohit. Failure Dhoni. Failure Rahane. Failure
Bowling is decent but batting wont get it to semis. You can carry one bad player but three proven failures and out of sorts captain. I dont think even god can help.
I feel very sorry for Raina. How much, he will be affected after losing his place to this oldi Yuvi. My Indian Team after CT: Pant, Samson/Iyer, Kholi, Raina(Captain), M.Diwary/MPandya, Kedar, HPandya, Jadeja/Kuldeep, Aswin/Chahel, Bumhra/Buvi, kaul/Ankeet, Umesh
isnt yuvi past it?....no real quickie other than umesh.....good luck guys.....
Team looks good but they should have included basis thampi or s kaul instead of m sami
we got bored with this Indian team selection. Same set of players getting selected and we knew the result now itself. Raina should have included in the place of Yuvraj due to his form and experience, Dawan should not considered due to his previous failures. Pant or D.Karthink or Uthappa should have been selected as opener in the place of Dawan.
Dawan and yuvi going to fail and this team will be knocked out of the tournament staright away.
Krunal pandya is the best all rounder and best batsman at number 6
fair selection of squad. Rahuls injury is a lifeline to dhawan.
I think this Indian squad lacks the X-factor. They should have gone with Rishabh pant.
Poor IND will be eliminated first round
KL Rahul, get well soon buddy. We miss you.
Funny how India's greatest strength is their seam attack.
Rahane must be the most luckiest guy to play for india in limited overs. His average is 32 and strike rate is 77. If you see other teams these days they score nearly 7 runs per over during power play. But Rahane and dhawan just eats all the ball and gets out without converting into big scores. Other team are giving chance to youngsters like decock,rabada,hameed,renshaw and they are successful. But here in india same old tired and failed players like rahane are keep getting selected just because he is from mumbai. Pant is the guy who can bring us back to sehwag days. And he can be better than him as well if he selected and allowed to open the innings. He had a good IPL,under19WC ranji session as well. But everyone knows he will be lost as our selectors will never throw rahane out of team and he will loose us many matches as he did in T20 semi, 2015 WC semi and so many other matches. To all rahane fans, please come up with the data instead of this talent & good overseas player bullshit
Too much Talent but inexperience makes DD. Too much Talent with old age makes RCB. To win you need to be like KKR and MI ... balanced with both.
We don't need to play CT to prove our worth & superpower, we are already CT champion. thats why we don't wana play in ENG but in a subcontinent condition to show our mightyness
India Missing a powerful striker who can hit from ball one in middle overs as dhoni does this very seldom nowadays.
also if there is any injury woes, sanju samson is the better player than other dashing IPL youngsters as he has a very good technic && effortless stroke making than others.most of the IPL Indian youngsters (other than Rahul Tripathi) just leg side sloggers. If you properly monitor their wagon wheel we can see this difference. we require someone who play short balls very well in English conditions.Raina,youvraj,Dhoni..none of them do that. Also in bowling department inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav/Chahal (spin) Sandeep Sharma (seam) could make some results.Shami,umesh,Bumrha are better with old balls and reverse swing. But sandeep & bhuvi are really good with new ball.
Only chance India had of winning was if they opted to go with Vijay and gambhir. I wish pitches are just like India provided to England and other visiting countries. Tit for tat is must.extra Bounce extra pace and seeming surfaces to open our eyes.
There was no point of picking gambhir because he haven't played in foreign conditions from long time, rahane is better choice because he loves playing in foreign conditions, picking yuvraj was a poor decision, raina deserved a placed, pant, kuldeep, jaydev and all other young lads needs to first play against zimbabwe, bangladesh srilanka gain some exp. and than can be picked to play in bigger tournaments
Mr. Monga you mentioned three issues India had, but I think the fourth issue India missed is left arm pacers which is very important. Like we have left right combination in batting, we ought to have same in pace department, which is lacking.
Very good selection. All the old players are back in side. Dhawan and rohit will be selected till they retire. Now I can be sure India would be the first team to be eliminated. Keep it up.
One debutant in playing XI would have been good. That x-factor or uncertainity or predictability or surprise package helps going into the tourney like CT.
Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep are the unlucky persons.Both are in good form. Also DK is a proven performer in England. People saying Rohit and Dhawan are weak links but I think Yuvi,Dhoni,Pandey and Jadhav are the weak links. I think its time for Yuvi to retire after CT. Dhoni can still carry on till we find suitable replacement. I have great respect for both Yuvi and Dhoni but they should make way for youngsters keeping 2019 WC in mind. If India is serious about winning 2019 WC then BCCI should arrange some A tours to England and South Africa inorder to find out who is ready for international level otherwise we will be witnessing another 2007 performance.People suggesting Tripathi,Samson,Iyer,Pant and Rana should know that gone are those days where performance in IPL will give them ticket to Indian team.These guys are talented for sure but first they need to be exposed to A tours and perform well.Also IPL performance should not be considered for the selection into ODIs esp for debutants.
CRICFAN374343... this year also india has two warm up game one against nz and another against bangladesh.
All the youngsters mentioned above who have done well in the IPL , have earned truck loads og money from the IPL, so they are not very bothered playing in the ODIs
Dear Fans, please accept my congratulations in advance for the JUNE 4 encounter. I think India can retain the trophy easily.
I just hope Kohli fails. Then I can see the "greatness and logic of the rest of the batting lineup". I want to see Kohli fail in an ICC event completely just once. I am sick of Kohli carrying Indian ODI Team's batting and the rest of the batting hiding behind his coattails. Hardik Pandya and Jadeja are entrusted to bowl 10 overs each in the ODI Team when in IPL they are hardly finishing their bowling quotas (especially Pandya who bowls sometimes 1 and sometimes 0 overs). I guess we will see. I hope the wickets in England are flat like 2013 CT but not as dry as 2013 CT. Ball was turning so much then. And we know Jadeja and Ashwin never won us a game in ODIs with the bat and yet they are preferred over Kuldeep and Chahal because those are "youngsters". As I said earlier, there is no valid reason not to select Pant, Samson, Chahal and Kuldeep. All 4 are special and can become world class players in every format. Yuvraj too got a break as a 18-year old rookie in 2000 CT in Kenya.
Jadhav seems to have a calming effect about his batting - When the chips are down type of player! Maybe Jadhav is the new Laxman.
Now, 15 players picked by BCCI for Champion Trophy 2017, we all need talk about only 15 that selected. In england condition also not a single warm up matches during Champion Trophy. Some players are not in a good form and playing in england condition may little bit difficult. I think, at least one warm up match should be before the Champion Trophy, last time India was played 2 warm up match against Australia and Srilanka.
dhawan has score more run than any other indian batsman in this year ipl including gambhir,raina,pant...so dhawan selection is good.
this is too much and very bad selection people who are out form getting chance if India The Indian selectors went with experience instead of picking dashers and top performers from the IPL © AFP where is Gautam Gambhir selection instead of picking out of form Dhawan, Dhoni Rahaney rohit why they don't go with Gauti experienced and innform.
Gambit, Raina and Pant/Thripathi should have been included into this squad. Don't think why selector have given chance to Dawan and Rahne ?
Though I'm an ardent Indian cricket fan, I feel we are lagging behind in 50-50 cricket by huge margin compared to likes of England or SA. Our opening trio of Dhawan, Rohit & Rahane are susceptible. We dearly lack pinch hitters at middle Dhoni & Yuvi are past their prime. Once again the onus would be on Kohli, but he is in sort of bother after RCB's IPL dibacle. Ashwin & Jaddu might not be very effective in English conditions. Only silver lining is our pace bowling unit has been bettering and doing very well in recent past. Wish them the best and give India good chance of making to finals.
Just wait and watch guys. Rahane will come out with lot of runs and elegant shots. His love for swinging pitches will again be displayed.
@muzammil_ms very well said, natural elegance when yuvi bats. nothing beats that.
Best of luck for India for champions trophy
If domestic one tournaments performance is considered then why Dinesh Karthik was not selected.
Dhawan is lucky enough to get chance... once KL Rahul fit..he will be out
If you want to bank on experience , why not Gautam Gambhir ? The man we owe so much to have brought us to winning positions in major ICC tournaments. The guy is in good form , his experience invaluable but NO... Ignore Gautam.. Why? Because he is an honest , no nonsense guy , says openly what he feels is right for the team - but some individuals do not like that , do not like him , aren't friends with him...personal biases, so... sorry Gauti.. we are going to make it really hard for you to make a comeback.. and even if we do.. we are going to put so much pressure on you to make sure there isn't a case for a second chance! God bless !
keep calm and believe in the squad ... they have pure potential to retain trophy... they will peak in right time
So Indian fans are praying for an early exit of India from CT 2017 just for including new faces? Strange!
Pant dropped a sitter, easy catch; Uthappa missed a few stumpings. Rishab Pant, Uthappa and Naman Ojha are just "no comparison" to Dhoni in wicket keeping; period.
Wickets for the Champions Trophy will be good flat batting pitches - similar to the Champions Trophy in 2013. Jadeja does struggle on such surfaces and with Ashwin's injury and recent ODI form not great, it is a mystery, especially having an attacking captain like Virat Kohli, that India did not select a wrist spinner especially with 3 clear choices available Chahal, Mishra, Kuldeep. Indian seamers are not the impactful wicket taking bowlers after the first few overs with the new ball, and on flat wickets, need wrist spinners to pick up wickets, even if they might be expensive. Virat has always included one, at times, 2 wrist spinners in the RCB team, so all the more surprising no wrist spinner in the side. Wonder if the selectors overrruled Virat on this or whether Virat did not even demand for one.
So that means when it comes to the T20I, they will select Pant, Samson, Tripathi, Rana, Thampi, Siraj, Sandeep, Robin, Gautam, Raina, etc. not Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvi, Rahane, etc...............No they will select the same team for T20I also, and they will underestimate the IPL performances of the players.
wow! even though I m Pakistani but reading some comments comparing Raina with Yuvraj is showing lack of respect for the biggest match winner in short formats for India. He was the main star X Factor performer of the T20 World cup win in 2007 and the ODI WC win in 2011 for India. Yes he struggled in between due to his sickness perhaps during the 2013-16 period specially against short balls. But watching him bat against the Englishmen he seemed to have got back his touch and power hitting. Let me say coming from a neutral he is ur best power hitter n match winner. It is Dhoni who eats up lots of deliveries and has the hype still around him. But Yuvi in form is natural elegance, power n a treat to watch if not playing against my team
the team selected itself...rahane the odd man out is in because rahul is injured...
The Best Combination of SL team for Champions Trophy;
Niroshan Dickwella (wk) Kusal Perera Dinesh Chandimal Kusal Mendis Upul Tharanga (vc) Angelo Mathews (c) Asela Gunaratne Thisara Perera Seekkuge Prasanna Lasith Malinga Nuwan Pradeep
Gosh. If even our counterpart Pakistani fans they will lift the CT trophy, and we Indians don't. Why? Because a couple of selections didn't go their way. This is probably one of the very few occasions in Indian cricket where the bowling looks stronger than batting, which is already very strong. The group match against SA will be the reality check for Kohli and co.
Rahane is in the team because he performs well outside sub continent. Yuvraj's reflexes arent same anymore its hard for him to go and start swinging. In odi's he will have enough time to settle so he is a good choice. Raina is not serious about cricket(read a article on cricinfo). This team is full of big match players with lot of experience. Young ones could be tried on other series but not on world tournament, failure can break their confiende and will force selectors to drop them. Watch out for bhuvi, yuvi, rohit and rahane. These 4 will win the cup for india! Mark my words! Yuvraj has won so many matches for india. Yuvi should be 2nd name for t20 and odi's after captain.
All in all, All the best to team India. Considering the form of other teams, I hope India has good chance to retain the title. Come on India.
India has several hungry batsmen - Dhawan, Rahane, Rohit, Yuvraj and Dhoni - who eat up a lot of deliveries. All of them are good in building innings and ensuring quick wickets don't fall.
But as to the matter of scoring quickly, who needs that?
Robin uthappa should have been selected he is striking the ball well..
Hmmm.. So Selectors think Yuvraj is anyday better than Raina..!! This debate will continue, until matches unveil
@Nampally Nowadays as @Hadeslogic pointed for most of the LOI games English conditions do not exist anymore. So none of Pujara or Vijay are actually needed. Yes in the odd game the pitch may be greener than normal and we might have a cloudy atmosphere and the the two white balls might swing around for about 10 overs rather than 3-4 overs but that is just the odd game. Last time Dhawan and Rohit did a great job and this time they might do a decent job too.
This is the expected team of 15, but the fitness issue, the players like R Ashwin, Md Shami shall be rested and instead one of Axer Patel/ K Pandaya/ Kuldeep Yadav/ Parvez Rasool/ P Negi should have replaced Ashwin and J Unadkat in place of Md shami
The weak links are many and starting from the captain himself who is struggling to score runs since first test against Australia. The entire IPL season, he failed to deliver in almost all the matches in IPL including his captainship is now a debate.
Secondly, selecting Dhawan and Rahane (both perform once in a blue moon) and Rohit too is inconsistency so as Yuvi & Dhoni. This team has many loopholes but I hope they will prove wrong to the critics.
This is a very short tournament, and two losses will drag you to exit door. Good luck team India. Last time same tournament and hosting nation, India went on to win the trophy without losing a single match. Hope we can repeat 80% of that effort this time.
This is going to be a repeat of the 2007 world cup. Half of India's squad will be changed after this champions trophy.
Very disappointing selection by selectors. Rishabh Pant would have been far better opener than Dhawan and Rahane. And Kuldeep would have been a trump card.
Rahane, with his staggering record in ODIs, is in the team. Suresh Raina with his proven record in ODIs in Australia and England, is out of the team. What happened to horses for courses theory. Some very strange decisions coming from the BCCI selectors off late. First leaving Raina out of the contract list and now this. Yuvraj Singh, howsoever good he may have been in the past, is clearly past it and looks lost on the field. Champions trophy 2017 will most likely be an eye opener for the selectors.
dhawan and rahane are proven failures in odi in last 2 years..why uthappa never gets proper chance in top3,got just 8 odi in 9 years.
Cricpanther: CT is 50 over game not 20 over so ur logic is useless.. 1st get some knowledge about cricket then comment
Folks questioning Ashwin are either forgetting or just have not seen him do well in ODIs for India. He has had a very good period a while ago. Agree he does not much match practice lately nor did he do really well this last 12 months or so in the format. He of course is reliant on some assistance from the wickets in England, I don't think it will be to the same extent as in 2013, but I am hoping there is a bit of it.
considering ipl performance, should kohli be part of the team ? I am just trying to use some phenomenal logic applied by Indian fans.
@CURRNOZ, you forgot to mention how well Pujara did with his great technique and feet movement in England (test series) to score less than B. Kumar in the series when the ball was actually swinging.
Seriously folks, good technique is important and feet movement is important, of course. You should also be able to see the ball well and execute it well while playing in different conditions. You should have skills for that particular format of the game . There are a lot of things that go into the performance of a player. The most important factor for being selected is how well the player did in the particular format of the game, obviously. I have a few favorite players too but I do not demand that they get selected for every team.
Good luck to the selected team.
Very poor selection by some awful selectors. They didn't go by current form, English wickets and conditions and just compiled a team based on past performance. It's gonna be an out of form batting lineup and a very average spin team. Why there is no Uthappa, Raina or Kuldeep? This team will need loads of luck to do well in the race to follow.
Wd have picked any of Pant / Rana / Robin / Karthik over Yuvraj and Rahane. The fact of the matter is that Kuldeep / Chahal wd hav been better picks as spinners. If we wanted an all rounder than Axar and Krunal look so much better.
@Nampally you are mostly correct in your other posts but championstrophy and conditions in england as others pointed out ,you got it totally wrong. This current team is pathetic not cos of technique of players but cos of aging stars amd low stricking ability . My only happiness is all bowlers in lineup look great but India cos of Dhonish mentality of Kohli will go with 2 spinners as if we are playing in Asian/UAE pitches. Nohit might have technical problems with moving ball but he is way better openner then real openers rahane and dhawan , But combination of any of these 2 gives India 15 overs of 60 runs which is pathetic by modern 50 overs game. All Indian team needa tp watch is England vs Pakistan ODI series to get to know how pitches,mentality and game has changed in English conditions. For all WC Indian wins we saw Yuvi's/GG's as game changers and now its all about bowlers and virat.
I am surprised that the name of Sandeep Sharma whose bowling is suited to English conditions is not talked about. Would be higher in the pecking order for me over Shardul. Shami is a tricky decision due to his fitness.
Nothing wrong with selection. Based on recent results in ODI series, this is the best possible side. But based on IPL form it is not the best. At least one player who is in prime form in IPL and Domestic tournaments should be given a chance. Just to show that form is also respected.
Except Dhawan, every one else in this team are in bad form in IPL. Kedar Jadav is ok kind of form. Based on form, I do not have any hope of defending the championship. Hope after champions trophy there will be huge changes in the side and younger players will be preferred.
Manish Pandey is another name that is not even mentioned. He did very well in Austraila, doing well in IPL.
The selectors have wisely gone for experience instead of flashy stats in IPL . I don't know why people keep questioning the selection of Ashwin. Ashwin has played so much cricket in the last 18 months and the rest will make him a rejuvenated bowler . Can anyone name a better offspinner than Ashwin ? Prasad & co have selected a good team for CT and let us wish the team all the best .
the players who can't score runs at required speed when team against strong opposition like SA, Australia, new Zealand's attack are yuvraj, Rohit .
yuvraj is biggest weak link, his selection doesn't justify. where it comes to Rohit Sharma I pray him not eat to many balls in power play and put pressure on next coming batsmen.
It is clear that selectors have no idea about how many runs are being scored in ODI matches in England in the last 2 years. 350 is a must. And we have a squad that cannot score 350 consistently. And a bog average fielding squad. Yuvraj, Ashwin, Bumrah, Kedar, Shami are average fielders. Raina is hiding Jadeja's overs at GL. Zaheer is hiding Shami's overs at DD. The wickets in England are now the same. And these both are selected as frontline bowlers. Where would they hide then?
Basil thampi stats in ipl Wickets-10 Avg-38 Economy-9.3 Strike rate-25 All of These are worst stats among top 20 bowlers in ipl What is so impressive about him to get selected in champions trophy 2017
Dhawan, Yuvraj, and Dhoni are going to be the weak links. Ashwin is going to be mediocre in England too. India should go out in semis at best, probably earlier. That will cause inclusion of 3-4 new faces.
Sure Sure, Pandey is experienced in English conditions and Gambhir isn't.
Still persisting with Yuvraj! He will fail miserably in English conditions.His fielding which was once electric is now a liability.His bowling is non existent.Raina would have been better. Also Ashwin will fail in England. Kuldip would have been more useful.Ashwin's fielding is also a liability.He is a slow mover.
It is a good side barring one major weakness and that is bowling in the middle overs. Their spinners Ashwin and Jadeja have no one-day form whatsoever. In fact over the two seasons in ODI's together both of them have taken 13 wickets@57.23@5.78 rpo (Ashwin is 6.5rpo). These are going to be the least favorable conditions for them so the odds are stacked against them. I thought Kuldeep Yadav should have been included in the side to counter this weakness.
50-Over is a different ball game altogether. Champions trophy is a different kind of tournament altogether. And still, if people think players like Rishabh Pant or Basil Thampi or Sanju Samson or Robin Uthappa should have been selected then you are quite a naive cricket observer. Gambhir? Maybe. He still has been out from the team for quite a while. The key is not to make a no. of changes before a big tournament. Chances and experiments are done in bilateral series, not in an ICC tournament. Stability is the key here. This 15 member squad has played a lot of cricket and has a lot of experience which is enough for such an event. Talking about Dhawan, he has done well in the ICC tourn, be it WC or CT or Asia Cup. Please don't go by your stupid stats, India has always done very well in the ICC events, its just people question too much regarding the selection of the squads. It's not what we want, its what the captain, the management and the selectors want. Chill.
I feel like a Deja Vu of 2007 world cup, there is going to be a big change in Indian team after this champions trophy
The opening slot is the weakest. I don't see how this Indian pair, one of whom has suspect technique overseas, and the other yet to strike form will take advantage of the PP overs. Hopefully the middle order has not been tired out by the IPL. The bowling looks good though. My money is on England. They play fantastic 'Total' cricket.
Rubbish selection, i know the reason behind this selection i.e. to go safe and to come back home with some sort of pride by reaching atleast semifinals and make cricket alive in india. Players like uthappa,samson and pant would have made the chances of india winning champions trophy alive but not with this team. I know the above mentioned names are bit risky but if they come off, then will make india surely. So once again i am saying this is a very good selection to make cricket alive in india and not to get declined like in 2007 world cup.
It's pathetic that India is sending a team to Chamions trophy. They never learn about the sports management.
Irfan....still...!!! Come on guys, he is a history even by IPL standards. I think even Yuvraj is history.
Those who call for the heads of Dhawan and Sharma do not realize that they have been consistent for a few years now and were our best batsmen in WC 2015 and CT 2013. Even in between they have performed. The replacements they are talking about like Samson and Pant can't even do it consistently in IPL. No doubt they are talented but 50 overs is a whole different ball game. Uthappa and Gambhir haven't done well in 50 overs domestic as well. Same guys were saying Kuldeep and Nair should replace Rahane and Ashwin in Tests that after Ashwin broke all records for a season. I do expect to give chances to youngsters in series with lesser stakes though and next tour of Zim/even SL now I'd like to see new faces especially in place of Yuvi and Dhoni.
Gambhir should have been there in place of Dhawan.....Its a choice based on form...Dhawan is not a batsman with a great technique either.....Nevertheless, my first 11 would be....1. Dhawan 2. Rohit 3. Rahane 4. Virat 5. Yuvraj 6. Dhoni 7. Hardik 8.Jadeja 9. Bhuvaneswar 10. Shami 11. Bumrah
Champions trophy on English condition, so what will Ashvin do there? He will be hit 6s by all batman. Need to re- think Ashwin who has not bowl from last two months and should not allow direct entry for Indian team. Jadeja can bowl at any surface. Take out Ashvin and take 1 more solid batman Gambhir or Raina and Take out Kohli too I am sure he will struggle in English condition and he is not a good captain for t20. Better to call for captaincy to Rohit Sharma or Gautam Gambhir. Sit out Kohli and take Rishabh pant/Rahul Tripathi or Ishan Kishan.
The selectors are as defensive as Cap Virat to be honest. Persisting with the same guys also depicts the inner hue of the selectors. If only Someone like Ganguly were in the selection panel you would have seen the right guys had been picked the right time.
I would say problems on selecting These 1. Rahane, 2, Kohli, 3. Ashvin, 4. Dhawan.
Instead it should be These 1. Gambhir 2. Raina 3. Kuldeep 4. Uthapa/Karthik/Rahul Tripathi
@NAMPALLY : Have you watched cricket in England in last couple of years. If not then then watch some highlights. And for god's sake come up logical points in atleast one post of yours .. Vijay /Pujara in ODIs seriously ?? When England itself will go with a bunch of sloggers !!
Amazing people still want the likes of Gambhir, Uthappa and Raina in the squad. All of them have suspect techniques against the moving ball, all of them are poor against the short ball. Uthappa goes a step further with choking on the big stage of international cricket. Dhawan is not a great selection but frankly there is nobody better than him with experience. A world tournament is not the place to be trialing raw youth...and risking ruining their careers before they began. I am still against Yuvraj being in the side after the 2014 world t20 debacle. But experience wins these tournaments and that is the sensible route to follow.
@KD4CRIC, I will never understand this IPL based fanboyism over faded players like Gambhir, Robin and Irfan. Gambhir was a very good player but not anymore, if Dhoni is over the hill then Gambhir is way beyond the valley. Scoring runs at moderate SR in easy conditions of IPL while opening does not cover the glaring issues with his and Robin's technique. Not to mention their below par domestic season record. Pant is CANNOT be realistically considered as an international opener. Lower middle order / sometimes-one-down dasher is better utilization of his strengths.
I don't think Dhawan deserve this ...Gambhir should be in the team and Rishabh Pant can be used as reserve keeper ...
@NAMPALLY, those Eng conditions don't exist anymore. Not for ODI at least. As I said in my 1st post, the avg totals in Eng ODI have gone up significantly. In their domestic ODI tournament (underway), teams are posting and chasing over 300 regularly even though this is still early season there. Last year Eng hammered Pak for world record ODI score (444) and even Pak scored close to 300 once batting first. Before that in the Eng-NZ series, the series run rate was the HIGHEST EVER for a 3 or 5 match ODI series anywhere in the world. CONCLUSION: need deep batting lineup capable of putting 320+ on board in most games. @ABHI_242671, this is spot on. Thanks for the stats. These two are coasting on reputation and will get exposed on the flat tracks and small boundaries in Eng. Their main problem is (right from Dhoni era) that they look to contain rather than take wkts EVERY time. Look at Ashwin. Leading spinner but no game turning ODI performance EVER.
Disappointing selection. Rishabh Pant deserved to be in the team. And where is a wrist spinners in England. Why no Kuldeep.
Dinesh Karthik could have been given chance in the squad. He was in terrific form in the domestic season and few IPL matches. He is known for his excellent wicket keeping skill. He should have been in place of Rahane.
Sid, this is excellent reporting. As he said, in a 50 over match, they did the right thing to pick the experienced vs dashers. I wish if Sanju or Basil or Pant or any of those good players gets a chance. I seriously doubt Ajinkya or Shikhar or Rohit would be successful in moving conditions. But I am pretty sure that it would be hard for them to get selected in the next series if they do not perform in CT..
I would have loved to see the xfactor of Rishabh Pant or Rahul Tripathi to come to the side. Excellent batsman plus athletic fielders. They would have benefited by travelling with the team .
Rishabh Pant literally should have got a chance and Kuldeep Yadav.
"India have selected a largely predictable - unimaginative or safe squad to defend a trophy they won 4 year ago"! The Selectors failed to factor in the England conditions in selecting their squad. Except for the 4 fast bowlers & the 2 spinners, only Kohli, Rahane, Dhoni & possibly Dhawan can be called automatic Choices. This team needs 3 or 4 regular openers. Dhawan is the only one. Neither Rohit nor Rahane are regular openers. So India will have a poor opening stand. There isn't a single batsmen with sound technique & footwork like Vijay, Rahul & Pujara. ODI format is closer to Test format NOT T20. So the Selectors should have eliminated the T20 guys & include more Test batsmen. With Vijay & Rahul unavailable, Pujara should have been an automatic choice for English conditions at #3 or even opening spot. This is where India will fail- lack of batsmen with right technique & footwork. If batsmen do not have skills to survive, why will S/R even factor IN? Poor Squad Selection.
Sensible selection.. sensible article.
Really disappointing to see Rahane given another go.He has only scored 2 fifties (ODIs + Test) since his 180 odd against NZ in test.This IPL is been an below average.Dhawan has been given far too many chances before as well.Atleast one of Samson or Pant should have been selected
1)Samson 2)Rohit 3)Kohli 4)MSD/ A Rahane 5)Pant 6)Raina 7)H Pandya 8) Ashwin 9)Jadeja 10)Bhuvi 11)Bumrah. I will use Rahane as a back up batsman. You cant have jadav yuvi and msd all at theire late 30s. India is missing fire power in modern game
Dinesh Karthik should be selected because he performed well in Ranji trophy,Vijay hazerae trophy, TNPL,Saied Mustaq Ali trophy and Bangladeshi league ODI match ,Currently in IPL 326 runs in 11 innings
Jadav, Bumrah, Pandey and Pandya are newcomers to this squad and may hold the keys to success at CT, whereas, Yuvraj, Dhoni, and Dhawan may drag the team down.
This is a very defensive team selection. In the middle overs India will now rely on 2 spinners whose limited overs records are not very good. Find below the overall records for Jadeja & Ashwin away from home- Mat Overs Runs Wkts Avg R/R Jadeja-46 380.5 1920 39 49.23 5.04 Ashwin 39 332.1 1679 37 45.37 5.05
Ashwin & Jadeja's ODI record in last 2 years- Mat Overs Runs Wkts Avg R/R Jadeja- 8 78 414 7 59.14 5.3 Ashwin 5 46 316 5 63.2 6.89
From the above statistics it is clear their records are really poor outside India in ODI's. In overseas condition a wrist spinner can be very useful and the simple logic our selectors cannot understand. Not going for IPL glamour is fine but not applying genuine cricketing logic is not acceptable.
What worries me is that the same group of senior players might get selected for T20s too. Dhoni is just not T20 material anymore and Yuvi has always been underwhelming, riding on his runs in the 2007 WCT20. Hopefully I'm proven wrong.
Mr Monga is, as he is most times, spot on with his assessment. However, I am sure many like me would like to know what domestic LOI form has Rahane shown to get a place in the packed middle order. 'Backup opener' theory does no hold when you say, rightly so, that Eng pitches + grounds are now high (320+) scoring at most times (just see the cards from the domestic ODI tournament going on where 320 is being easily chased). His spot could easily have been given to a T20 dasher because that is all they will play. Our top 4 play a safe brand of cricket and have time and again (over the last 2-3 years) failed to convert a steady start (with wickets in hand) into an excellent score. Without addressing that dasher problem, it will continue to bug us.
Gambhir should have been in squad so should have extra spinner axar patel ,
