India news May 8, 2017

Selectors bank on experience over glamour

Sidharth Monga
The three issues India had to respond to were the opening slots, power in the middle order, and a spinner. And for all three, the selectors made predictable yet logical decisions
The Indian selectors went with experience instead of picking dashers and top performers from the IPL © AFP

Manpreet Gony. Karn Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik Pandya. Axar Patel. Sanju Samson. Some success stories, some not. They all first played for India based on their IPL performances. Many a comeback has been made based on IPL. Some have flourished, some have not. However, this selection for the Champions Trophy, the first time since 2013 that the IPL is being followed immediately by a big one-day tournament, has shown clear signs that the Twenty20 performances are not going to sway the selectors. The clear message from MSK Prasad's team of selectors is that the unglamorous domestic cricket holds more importance than the IPL, at least when it comes to selections for formats longer than just 20 overs.

Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dinesh Karthik were some of the players who made a pressing case for themselves, especially with each day the selection got delayed by. None of them made it to the squad, whereas Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, who have not had a great IPL, retained their ODI spots largely thanks to their performances in India's last ODI series, against England.

For a big tournament, two years in the making, the squad is usually and largely predictable. The three issues India had to respond to were the opening slots, power in the middle order, and a spinner. The opening slot went to the tried-and-tested pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan; experience ruled in the wicketkeeping middle-order position, and R Ashwin came back into the ODI side despite not playing the IPL.

This was a rare case where India named back-up players. They intend to keep their paperwork ready in case a replacement is required for an injured player. Four of these five players - Pant, Kuldeep, Shardul Thakur and Karthik - have had a solid season of cricket behind them, and not just the IPL. Only Raina, who comes with a promise of flexibility and all-round capabilities, is the one in that list who has benefitted mostly from the IPL.

"It [IPL] is a very very glamorous tournament," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said when asked how difficult it was to not get carried away with the IPL performances. "It is really one of the best tournaments in the world today. IPL is our premier tournament and best tournament in the world. No two ways about it. When we consider for a 50-over tournament, though, we need to see other aspects of the game. All-round capabilities. We are really happy with the way someone like [Rahul] Tripathi or Basil Thampi or Sanju are shaping up. It is a wonderful platform. From here we will bring them under our radar and groom them.

"We respect IPL, but when it comes to the longer formats and also when it comes to playing in the conditions we are playing in, the English conditions…We have also looked at the performance over the last year. And the experience. Experience is of paramount importance in a big tournament like the Champions Trophy."

India picked Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as the frontline openers and Ajinkya Rahane as the third opener © IDI/Getty Images

It is sound logic given how different Twenty20 the sport is compared to ODIs, but as a result, India have named a largely predictable - unimaginative or safe, some might say, not without reason - squad to defend a trophy they won four years ago through a brand-new opening combination and a spinner still finding his feet in international cricket.

The two aspects where India might be lagging behind the world are wristspin and power-hitting in the middle. At a time where fingerspinners are struggling in limited-overs cricket, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand are the only teams with no wristspinners to call upon. Of the three, Bangladesh still have Sabbir Rahman's part-time legspin to play with.

India have banked on Ashwin instead, who has played only five ODIs since the start of 2016 and has not bowled his allotment in three of those. Ashwin brings experience, though, and according to Prasad he was always going to be picked. Kuldeep lost out narrowly, but to an extra batsman and not to any of the spinners.

Prasad slayed any doubts around Dhoni by calling him the best wicketkeeper in the world. He said that to judge him as batsman alone is harsh. He rarely has a bad day behind the stumps, and his inputs to the captain are invaluable, which no doubt even Steven Smith will acknowledge at Rising Pune Supergiant. However, it is that power game in the middle that will be important if the pitches in England are as flat as they have been over the last couple of years.

In their last ODI series, Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni did a great job rescuing India from crisis, but there they came in early enough to be able to take their time and get their innings going. There is every chance, going to bat after the 30th over on flat pitches, that they might be asked to just hit from ball one.

Perhaps, India could have been bolder in choosing a dasher and a wristspinner - not necessarily from the IPL - but going with experience in a big tournament is not an out-and-out blunder either.

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  • Ashwingangulydhoni on May 14, 2017, 19:59 GMT

    Some of them against Ashwin played well in last world cup. Somebody said Washington sunder, Kuldeep Yadav etc. Ashwin is match winner in test and T20.Stll he is good player in odd also. kuldeep Yadav no match to Ashwin. 1 Year before Ashwin is only bowler to perform Consistently well for India in All format. now India got some bowling option. Still Ashwin is Number 1 bowler for India for all format

  • NCP1 on May 13, 2017, 13:01 GMT

    Last Trip for Yuvi and Dhoni both 35+. They deserve to be in the team as experienced grand daddy who can win the match if they fire. Others are all young and deserve to be included with the exception of Dhawan who may be going based on last Champion trophy performance(very sad), hope Dhawan proves me wrong. Good luck to India, it wouldn't be easy in English conditions.

  • Raj12345 on May 12, 2017, 18:29 GMT

    Ajinkya Rahane was bowled by Zaheer Khan in the first ball of Rising Pune Supergiant's chase of 169

    Experience matters, yes. Zaheer experience lot better than Rahane.

  • Rasp1 on May 11, 2017, 22:39 GMT

    Hilarious headline to the say the least 'Experience over Glamour'... What's that mean? bring back Kapil Dev, Shirkanth as well. the incompetence of Yuvi and Dhawan over the last few years combined with MSD now. Ohh god, a country of 1.3 billions with Cricket as the sport and we still can't find a single cricketer better then the top eleven selected for the champions trophy.....

  • opto_pus on May 11, 2017, 21:47 GMT

    @SRI_LANKAN_CRICKET_FAN:"England are the clear favorites to win the trophy, followed by Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. Bangladesh won't be able to win a single match in England soil." Australia are going to be the team to beat once they beat England, England will simply fall apart at home, England have never won anything in ODI cricket ever. Australia have always been the team to beat in ODI tournaments and that will continue in this tournament too. I am expecting a Australia v New Zealand final like in 2015. England are a poor team but they will always beat teams like West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan due to how poor and disorganised these teams are. India are the best Asian side but continued selection of players like Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh do them no favours. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin whom simply is a test specialist in Asian conditions but useless overseas especially in ODI's in England.

  • cricfan8221889111 on May 11, 2017, 9:23 GMT

    DECCAN_EXPRESS I am not against Dhavan. In indian team they don't need a batsmen who anchor the innings. They already had VK,MSD,Yuvi,Rahane. But they need a pinch hitter who hit the bowlers out of the park in death overs. If you see the other countries squad, they all have hitters. In our team Rohit is the only man who can hit well, he also not in primr form (MSD,Yuvi are shadow of their prime ). . you should have a player like pant for any team. you cant anchor the innings till 50 over , No? Sunder is a great asset. i agree. But Kuldeep and Chahal more deserved, but they are not getting chance.In limited opportunities they proved that they are matchwinners. This is good squad but not best

  • Sri_Lankan_Cricket_Fan on May 11, 2017, 7:00 GMT

    It's highly unlikely any Asian team going to win the champions trophy this year. India looks strong on paper. But after playing continues cricket for months, I would be surprised if they go beyond the first round. England are the clear favorites to win the trophy, followed by Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. Bangladesh won't be able to win a single match in England soil.

  • Leg__Slip on May 11, 2017, 6:12 GMT

    Sack MSK Prasad and Sanjay Bangar.

  •   Akshay Thakur on May 11, 2017, 5:42 GMT

    Going by the recent form and squad balance, England are the most likely contenders for this year's CT, followed by Australia. Personally I won't be least bit surprised if the Indian team fails to win even a single game. Being led by an out of form skipper who has been susceptible in conditions that assist swing bowling, doesn't help their cause. Anyway I hope I am wrong. Best of luck to all the teams.

  • SANDEEP7282 on May 10, 2017, 18:53 GMT

    SIR_IVOR If that is the case England should have won CT atleast twice and WC 4 times. The confidence and willing to win is superior to skill and compatibility to conditions. I think Indian team has that, whether or not we win the cup but they will be one of the most successful in the tournament.

  • No featured comments at the moment.