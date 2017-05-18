Champions Trophy 2017 May 18, 2017

Karthik replaces injured Pandey in Champions Trophy squad

ESPNcricinfo staff
62

Dinesh Karthik was part of India's victorious campaign in the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy © Getty Images

India squad for Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik

India have included Dinesh Karthik in their squad for the Champions Trophy as a replacement for Manish Pandey, who has been ruled out with a left side strain. Pandey sustained the injury during a Kolkata Knight Riders practice session ahead of their IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Karthik has played 71 ODIs since his debut in 2004 - keeping wicket in 24 of them - scoring 1313 runs at 27.93. He was part of India's victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign, and last played international cricket during the 2014 Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

In recalling Karthik, the selectors have rewarded his excellent domestic form across formats. He scored 704 runs in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy at 54.15, with one hundred and five fifties, and was a vital cog in Tamil Nadu's run to a 50-overs title double, scoring a combined 854 runs at 85.40 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. In the IPL, Karthik was Gujarat Lions' second-highest run-getter with 361 at a strike rate of 139.38.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • aruntheselector on May 18, 2017, 18:18 GMT

    Surprising.Pandey being a batsman should have been replaced by a batsman or a batsman who can bowl 6-7 overs.With MSD in team,there is no room for another keeper unless MSD is injured.Even then Kedar is an option available.So ultimately he is a traveller.Else the selection was just to honour his domestic performance.

  • christinjacob95 on May 18, 2017, 18:17 GMT

    Lucky Charm 2007 T20 world cup & 2013 champions tropht.

  •   Cricinfouser on May 18, 2017, 18:15 GMT

    If the IPL was a guideline to the selections, there would be no spots for neither Yuvraj Singh nor Dinesh Karthik. Gautam Gambhir's consistency was unparalleled, and it is unfair to leave him out. Suresh Raina, despite his rotund appearance, was good enough for me, to be in the team.

  • Saifullah Farooqui on May 18, 2017, 18:13 GMT

    It's pathetic to see indian fans want a cricketer ( pant) in CT squad who avg 20 in list a career .

  • EspnFan59 on May 18, 2017, 18:07 GMT

    What will Karthik do on a flat pitch where we will need atleast 350 runs to win match ? Nowadays pitches in England are flat that's why they scored 444.

  • Abhinav Abhi on May 18, 2017, 18:06 GMT

    average age of indian cricket team must be 30 when other teams are giving opportunity to young talent Indian team seems to be going backward..

  • DHARIHAR on May 18, 2017, 18:04 GMT

    Again People start comparing the selection with Gambhir and Uthappa? Common guys! How many openers do we need in the squad. India already have three. We need someone to rotate the strike, play some kind of scoops and also reverse sweeps. If the Pitch becomes slow/tough, some kind of unorthodox shots are required in which Karthik is good at. He has improved a lot in recent years and his strike rate is phenomenal as a middle order batsman. Also consider Dhoni counting 36, one cannot be sure about his fitness. Its good idea to have regular WK as cover.

  • CricketMaan on May 18, 2017, 18:00 GMT

    That is sheer bad luck for Pandey. I hope his career doesnt end up like Manoj Tiwary who too was hampered by injuries when we was just about to settle

  • cricfan7006682370 on May 18, 2017, 17:55 GMT

    Gautam Gambhir or Parthiv Patel would have been a better choice.

  • cricfan7694136247 on May 18, 2017, 17:50 GMT

    Karthik is good batsman, if he got position bewteen 1 to 4. Otherwise he'll again loss his place. Anyway welcome karthik to back international team.

  • No featured comments at the moment.