Karthik replaces injured Pandey in Champions Trophy squad
India have included Dinesh Karthik in their squad for the Champions Trophy as a replacement for Manish Pandey, who has been ruled out with a left side strain. Pandey sustained the injury during a Kolkata Knight Riders practice session ahead of their IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Karthik has played 71 ODIs since his debut in 2004 - keeping wicket in 24 of them - scoring 1313 runs at 27.93. He was part of India's victorious 2013 Champions Trophy campaign, and last played international cricket during the 2014 Asia Cup in Bangladesh.
In recalling Karthik, the selectors have rewarded his excellent domestic form across formats. He scored 704 runs in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy at 54.15, with one hundred and five fifties, and was a vital cog in Tamil Nadu's run to a 50-overs title double, scoring a combined 854 runs at 85.40 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. In the IPL, Karthik was Gujarat Lions' second-highest run-getter with 361 at a strike rate of 139.38.
Surprising.Pandey being a batsman should have been replaced by a batsman or a batsman who can bowl 6-7 overs.With MSD in team,there is no room for another keeper unless MSD is injured.Even then Kedar is an option available.So ultimately he is a traveller.Else the selection was just to honour his domestic performance.
Lucky Charm 2007 T20 world cup & 2013 champions tropht.
If the IPL was a guideline to the selections, there would be no spots for neither Yuvraj Singh nor Dinesh Karthik. Gautam Gambhir's consistency was unparalleled, and it is unfair to leave him out. Suresh Raina, despite his rotund appearance, was good enough for me, to be in the team.
It's pathetic to see indian fans want a cricketer ( pant) in CT squad who avg 20 in list a career .
What will Karthik do on a flat pitch where we will need atleast 350 runs to win match ? Nowadays pitches in England are flat that's why they scored 444.
average age of indian cricket team must be 30 when other teams are giving opportunity to young talent Indian team seems to be going backward..
Again People start comparing the selection with Gambhir and Uthappa? Common guys! How many openers do we need in the squad. India already have three. We need someone to rotate the strike, play some kind of scoops and also reverse sweeps. If the Pitch becomes slow/tough, some kind of unorthodox shots are required in which Karthik is good at. He has improved a lot in recent years and his strike rate is phenomenal as a middle order batsman. Also consider Dhoni counting 36, one cannot be sure about his fitness. Its good idea to have regular WK as cover.
That is sheer bad luck for Pandey. I hope his career doesnt end up like Manoj Tiwary who too was hampered by injuries when we was just about to settle
Gautam Gambhir or Parthiv Patel would have been a better choice.
Karthik is good batsman, if he got position bewteen 1 to 4. Otherwise he'll again loss his place. Anyway welcome karthik to back international team.
@MATKA: Bear in mind that the selection is for a 50-over tournament, not T20s. Your comments seem to be based on the IPL form of Raina, Uthappa and Pant. I know Pant had a good domestic season, but seriously, what have Raina and Uthappa done outside the IPL to merit a call-up to the Indian team for ODIs?
I only hope they play DK ahead of Yuvraj in the XI. Current form aside, Yuvraj is going to be a sitting duck if the conditions are typically "English". Would love to be proven wrong though. Don't get me wrong - Yuvraj on song is one of the treats to watch, but I think his time has passed. more so in English conditions.
Great. Loved it. But DK has to grab his chance this time and continues for next 3, 4 years.
To be honest the obvious choice would have been suresh raina
GAUTAM GHAMBHIR should and must be included in this squad .......
At last ..selectors take right decision ...ideal replacement
Get well soon Manish !!! not sure barring injuries he would have gotten a chance anyways ... Karthik is a well deserved choice as he made runs across all the formats but so did Pant infact Pant scored more than Karthik in Ranji Trophy and scored similar amount of runs in IPL . I am not including Vijay Hazare because with all due respect it is not big in stature,quality,tough as Ranji Tophy and it is not as tough,taxing ,high profile, high pressure scenario like the IPL . ODIs today are an extension of T20s anyways .
As usual HarrowXI is present with a blatant bias against Saha. Saha is actually going to play 50 tests. -
People talking about Pant. Can you guys tell me How he performed outside subcontinent? He is just a blind hitter.
Since everyone wants to put a random name, here's mine - Where is Ankit Bawne?!?!
Karthik is picked from among the reserves that were listed when the Champions Trophy squad was picked. Gambhir was not part of that reserves list and so he cannot be picked. And Pant is not ready for an international call up. He is too raw, not mature enough for a national call up and there is a big line ahead of him (Karthik, Parthiv, Samson). Pant should wait for his time.
People are so emotional in their comments ..Why not pant? ..Why not Raina? ..Why not Samson? ..They are selecting a team for 50 over tournament.. DK was the highest run scorer in the last 2 domestic 50 overs tournament with a very good strike rate..
Finally! This is a freakin' amazing news for someone who follows Indian domestic cricket, where DK has been slayin'!
@tarun_scb what did dk do more than Pant? Answer is he scored more than him in Vijay Hazarae and Deodhar trophy 2017. Isnt it enough ? He infact topped both the charts.
Do not be surprised if we see Yuvraj getting replaced by Raina as apparently Yuvi was in apin while playing against KKR at Bengaluru. What is most surprising is that we see lot of injuries nowadays as compaered to 80s/90s . Cannot remember of Kapil Dev being benched due to left side strain during his tenure as a leading all rounder for 20 plus yrs!
Poor Pandey, that is really bad luck. He hardly ever gets a game for India but has done well in the limited opportunities. In true BCCI selection fashion, they have picked a player who wasn't even one of the backups. Another player who offers nothing for the future and it's highly doubtful that he offers anything in the present.
Whilst Karthik has done well in domestic games, he's been given plenty of opps in both Tests & ODIs without ever grabbing his chance. It's time to move on past these players, they have had their fill and continue to pump their bank balance via the IPL. There was a chance here for a youngster to spend some time with the squad and serve a useful apprenticeship. No doubt Mrs Karthik will be delighted at the shopping opportunities in London.
Sensible decision by MSK Prasad & Co! They have factored in English conditions of the current season, domestic performances & most importantly, the experience in England. Dinesh Karthick has ticked all the 3 boxes.
Raina, Uthappa or Pant can rightly feel aggrieved about this decision. Raina and Uthappa have comfortably out-performed Karthik. Raina and Pant were in the stand-by list along with Karthik, and Raina arguably fits the needs of the Indian team far better in that middle order. Pant or Samson would have been a forward-looking pick, especially with the 2019 World Cup scheduled in England. Selectors have gone for a conservative, safe choice, but not one without controversy. Easy for selectors to justify their decision on domestic FC performances, but we all know that its not a fool-proof indicator of form or ability.
Great decision by the selectors. Karthik is in the form of his life as a batsman as we have seen in all the domestic ODIs and the 20/20 games. That apart he has acquitted himself very well in swinging conditions against Anderson Broad and co in England and in South Africa against Steyn Kallis and co.He is technically excellent and can play as the team wants him to. I hope they play him a instead of Dhawan or even Rohit.
Karthik. Unbelievable. Maybe Pant, Raina or Ghambir. Irrespective of his Domestic performances, he won't shine in International levels. He had his chances before. enough chances.
Tough luck for Manish Pandey...this should have been his big opportunity.
Though I wanted this XI for CT, Rohit Karthik Kohli Yuvraj Raina Dhoni Pandya Axar Bhuvi Shami Sandeep (he has played only 1 game that too against ZIM, but he might've been helpful in ENG)
Good Selection @Karthik. Regular WK Batsman would also provide cover for Dhoni. Again there might be discussion for ignoring Samson/Pant. Those two really worth it. But remember Pandey is Middle Order Batsman and to replace him, there need to be perfect middle order Batsman @Karthik is ideal choice. Samson/Pant are good opening Batsmans(known for Slog and powerplay players). But, India already have three opening Batsman(Rohit, Dhawan and Rahane). Karthik having an experience in English playing conditions, Recently scored heap of runs in Ranji as well Deodhar Trophy and had initial good games at IPL has every reason to be selected. So, finally selectors again going with overall experience and also warning young domestic players not to be complacent of just IPL performance would merit an Indian selection!!!
Rohit Karthik Kohli Yuvraj Jadhav Dhoni Pandya Jadeja/Ashwin Bhuvi Shami Umesh
Those who are asking why not Rishabh Pant, they should know that the List A average of Pant is 20. Kartik is a perfect replacement, a player should not be selected solely on the IPL performance.
Person who said Irfan Pathan needs to have his head examined
I think it is irrelevant to have a reserve WK as MSD is not prone to injuries and Kohli will not prefer anyone other than MSD as keeper. Karthik is not cut out for mere batsman role. Moreover he must earn respect from the Skipper as a batter which is never going to happen as the opening, middle, and tail look good with the current squad. Karthik belongs to middle order. Somebody in the usual/regular squad must fail miserably so as to try out Karthik. Will that happen? No I don't think so. Furthermore Karthik is out of international matches for a long time. CT is a different ballgame as compared to Ranji or IPL. So I would say there won't be that much difference or impact in his selection.
Good to see the selectors paid back to DK for his sublime form in the domestic season 2016-17.. Pant, Samson are sure shots for future as they have a long way to go. The selection was to have a back up keeper as well so Raina might have missed the edge. Best wishes for DK.
Dinesh Karthik in 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy - Inns 9 Runs 607 Avg 86.7 100s/50s 2/4 Deodhar Trophy - Inns 3 Runs 247 Avg 82.3 100s/50s 1/1
I think it is a good selection and am fine with it. Personally, I would have gone for Raina but the selection of Karthik helps to have a backup keeper in case one might be needed which can be helpful for this tournament. Hope he gets a chance during the tournament.
well what was the logic in selecting the other back ups then if it was Karthik they went for? why not Pant?
what a joke. dinesh himself must have not anticipated his recall. silly selection.
2004 - Offered spot as first choice WK. Could not keep his place 2007 - Offered spot as first choice Opener. Actually had a few good scores overseas too. Could not keep his spot. 2011 - Offered spot as first choice Middle Order Batsman. Stayed on for a few months. Could not keep his spot.
Then there are numerous India A tours which offered him to showcase his talent and seal a spot.
India should look ahead instead of behind. Pant, Samson and Kishan.
Thank you selectors not selecting saha as a replacement
Feel sorry for Pant and Samson. DK/ Pant should be test squad as a keeper batsman.
Also, look at Rishabh Pant scores in Vijay Hazare. 1 99 and a 35 rest all under 20. He's clearly the future of the Indian batting but that, he needs to be groomed and given some time rather than just throwing it in the deep end and then see him struggle.
I am so happy at this replacement. Perhaps Pandey would have grabbed this opportunity but he hasn't done anything noteworthy in all the opportunities he have gotten after that hundered in Sydney. Pandey is a top order player. He can't rotate his handle right from the start at the end. He is not a power hitter and would have not gotten top positions in the line-up. Karthik on the other had can be floated on the batting order, give a backup keeping option and is in great form. In addition, he has performed very well in England everytime.
What a waste of opportunity Gautam Gambhir should have been recalled
gambhir raina fans going to be triggered
Nope better option was Suresh Raina as we all know Yuvraj Singh is also struggling lately.
Karthik ?? really ? This is a squad destined to be knocked out from league phase . Do selectors think if they mimic 2013 squad , they will retain the trophy ?
Try opening with him instead of Dhawan or Rahane for the warmups at least and see how he does against NZ and Bangladesh in the two warmups that we have. Both Dhawan and Rahane I don't see playing quickly and we're going to need big runs with the flat pitches going around in England nowadays. Pant doesn't have any ODI caps, 3-4 times has gotten out carelessly or in pressure in the IPL, throwing him straight into an ICC tournament in England is a little too extreme even though he has been terrific. DK can really do well here.
The big question now is will india play with 3 front line fast bowlers (Umesh, Bhuvi and Bhumra)? or Play H Pandya ? I would prefer D Karthik at 4 in place of Yuvi, considering his good form
Excellent decision. He has been the best bat in 50 overs limited tournament in Vijay Hazare trophy. So nice to see proper domestic competition are given weightage. I hope he plays as a batsman and not wicket keeper. Because no one is lightning quick like MSD behind stumps. But for T20 International it should be Rishabh Pant.
Pant should have come in instead
parthiv patel is better choice
wow wow selectors are very clear and they are not taking IPL in to consideration while selecting squad for longer formats..
They should have looked for younger players. Rishabh Pant would have been a logical replacement. Dinesh Karthik is no doubt a good batsmen, and would do well.
And where is Ambati Rayudu? What does he need to do to come into the squad
Might as well get the comments rolling - why not Robin Uthappa or Irfan Pathan?
Brainless selection. Pant or Samson should have been called up. World is nearer to end.
What did he do that Rishabh Pant didn't?
