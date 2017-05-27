Yuvraj, Rohit to miss warm-up tie against New Zealand
Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma will miss India's first Champions Trophy warm-up match, against New Zealand on Sunday. Yuvraj is down with viral fever, while Rohit will join the squad on Sunday. Both are expected to be ready for India's second warm-up match, against Bangladesh on May 30.
Yuvraj and Rohit were the only two players to miss the two training sessions India have had in the last two days: Friday, at Lord's, and Saturday, at The Oval.
The BCCI sent out a medical update on Yuvraj, stating he was making "steady progress" after he woke up feeling crook on Friday morning. After undergoing tests, Yuvraj was advised rest. "The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress," a media release said. "There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team."
Rohit had got permission from the team management to attend a family wedding on Saturday. He was booked on a late night flight to join the team the next day.
After the two warm-ups, India will travel to Birmingham, where they play Pakistan in their first match on June 4.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@vkumar it wasn't a flat track. so don't compare to other team games
MUNNA MALIK ON MAY 28, 2017, 16:37 GMT...Yes luck favoured India in all ICC events since from 2011 to 2016...they won 29 matches and lost 6 out of 37 when they won 2 trophies and runner up in another...LUCK hugely favoured them...when the ALL SEASONED TEAM verge on going out of tournament when all out for 74 runs against England in 1992, but due to LUCK they saved by the rain and eventually won the tournament...yes luck favoured in 13 wins of India against SEASONED TEAM in ICC events
@Diesel_Loco_WDP4 on May 28, 2017, 16:30 GMT
Excellent observations about today's game. And, I share your view about, not thinking too far ahead, about next year.
We have a good band of seamers to choose from. And, you just can't keep with Kohli's calibre down too long. Even in English conditions. He will certainly pick up the way to handle it. How fast is the only question.
@SnGomes on May 28, 2017, 16:25 GMT
Throughout the day, the conditions were better for the bowlers. It became more so, by the 2nd innings, By that time you could see the clouds creeping in the sky. One particular ball by Boult, I think it was in the 4th over, the 'banana swing' in the air and the turn off the pitch, were just unbelievable.
Yet, I would say, if we have to do well, in these conditions our batsmen have to catch up with it soon. I think, that is what they were trying, which they could do slowly, since the target wasn't very high, even in the changed conditions.
Samroy & me had exchanged notes a few time in the past, Both of us love our team. That doesn't stop us from pointing out the problems we may face any time. This part of my post is for a few others, and not for you my friend, Gomes, may I add.
@cool2cool on May 28, 2017, 16:04 GMT
You are underestimating our Indian team quite a bit. Aren't you? As you know it very well, there are 10 full members in ICC & more than one format, including test cricket. Don't you think, you have to say better than just "top half"? That is, if you are interested in ranking. I am interested in seeing winning the cup. If it happens.
Anyway, I am least bothered about the ranking per se, which itself is a weighted average over many games & many series. I look at each match at a time, and describe it as honestly as I can. So just be cool to cool. I am as cool as I can, young man. You may, if & as you wish.
India and NZ both looked before average while batting. Although Kohli hit some beautiful shots, he was lucky not to be caught. Rahane again proves that he's a liability for ODI's as an opener. Really frustrated with his repeated failures. Yes, these are warm ups but they are played for a reason. We should step up in the CT just like 2013, Rohit had two single figure dismissals in the two warm up games in 2013 but he very good in the actual tournament.
VKUMAR_086@ you need game awareness today luck favor to India Newzealand chose to bat after won the toss If India bated first may be they booked under 100 pitch and condition both favor to bowler and Second thing is that it's just an warm up match not serious one we will see when India luck will not favor in main round Just ready to attack dhoni and kholi HOuse d:).... .
If this is a warmup match then why do the ICC have to declare a winner
SAMROY, yes, it was rather painful to watch our Indian batsmen unable to handle swing at 125 kmph by de Grandhomme. But test match is a different ball game. Today, the main fault of the Indian batsmen was not playing according to the target. They still seem to be in IPL mode, and want to get runs, come what may. So they were poking at many balls, that were moving away outside off, that they should have left ideally. I would have liked better offstump awareness from the batsmen.
Kohli needs to look out while driving on the up. He seems caught between keeping the ball on the ground and threading extra cover, and hitting it over the cover fielder. Needs to do one thing or another, and not get "caught" in the middle.
I am sure that the batsmen will want to have nothing to do with such swinging balls outside off in the test matches. So no need to predict doomsday one year in advance. Let us be more optimistic.
BCCI selectors are responsible for selecting Rahane & Karthik instead of Raina, Pant or even Iyer. They picked Pandya who didn't bowl 4 overs even in a IPL match.
@SAMROY it is very clear from your comment that the approaching rain and clouds made batting 2nd tough. NZ had slightly better conditions and Bhuvi did not even open the innings. Still they collapsed. NO need to jump the gun and mention next years series. It is long way off. It is just their FIRST match in England at this time after all.
Great performance by bowlers. Bhumrah and Umesh are certainly to play in, whatever they bowled were very economical. Wickets for shami and Bhuvi will give them lot of confidence. This is the first time that Indian bowling looks much stronger then their batting.
@cool2cool on May 28, 2017, 16:04 GMT
My favourite team is my own country's. I love my family very much, but don't hesitate to point out, when boys are struggling. At last Kohli seems to hitting the good old straps gradually, to my utter delight. Hope, others will catch up very soon. However extremely happy to see our bowlers doing so well!
A minor point. We don't seem to know each other that well, Otherwise you wouldn't asked that question, young man.
New zealand is out of form.They were beaten by the bangladesh team too so don't blust indians pakistan,SL
India team continue as the style they left last champion league final. Bowlers as they see England condition looking gets wicket in every bowl. It's warm up I don't know why NZ not played their 3 more batsman against India. As the result where teams easily score above 300 they all out on 190. Every bowler perform well and now it's become question which bowler select for main tournament. Shami and Bhuvi picked three wickets. But the way Shami start first over its look Bhuvi may be out of the first match. If Bhuvi not select for match against Pak. It's unfair with bowler who took 3 wicket and good economy. Bhuvi was highest wicket takers of IPL. Bhuvi start their overs in 11 overs that not relevant with Bhuvi usually we see Bhuvi started with 1 overs, instead of it he managed 3 wicket. India management take brave decision which bowler show bench for main champion trophy matches. In absence of Yujraj, Karthik get chance but fail to score. Next match, Rohit and Yuvi both will play and both have chance to used to with English pitch. Kohli and Dhawan started with good innings and hope other batsman also used to with the condition.
And again, players like dinesh kartik playing according to the merit of the delivery but not according to the game situation or need of the team. Where was the need for that aeril risky shot dinesh kartik? Is it a crime to play ground shots and rotate the strike when the asking rate is very low? I understand you hit that shot because it was a ball to be hit in that fashion, so you play your natural play and as per the merit of the delivery but perish because you will never realize the so called merit of the delivery is a over exaggerated thing, a batsman can get out for any delivery.
I guess some players are destined to be a losers for ever - dinesh kartik is one of the best examples for such players.
I know this is practice game so we cannot read too much into the way this game is handled but the innings of dinesh definitely would not have given any assurances to the team management. What if dinesk kartik need to play the official games because some one is injured?
This match provided definitive answers to some vexing questions from Indian team point of view. Rohit and Yuvraj should definitely play ahead of 'suitable for tests only' Rahane and 'domestic giant' Karthik. Dhoni should be asked to go runs right from get go without wasting time. MSD's strike rate of around 30/40 for his first 20-25 balls has lost momentum of the innings far too many times in recent times to even warrant a wait and see approach. The Indian bowling machine seems to be working all right for now.
should have picked pujara....definitely should have picked pujara....indian batting will struggle against quality fast bowling.....jinx and dk looked like as useless as weed....
Was this pitch different from the matches ply in England for last few days ? Or was is good bowling from Indians? Anyone with the answer
My ind team.. shikar,rohit,virat,msd,yuvi/rahane,jadeja,ashwin,hardik,bhumra,buvanesh,yadav/shami
As always there are two type of fans, Indian and India haters...
@jose Even then India is on the top half of every ranking. Where is your favourite team?
Those who r suggesting 4 pace bowler combination including Pandya is missing the fact that still Pandya will have to bowl 10 overseas and that is a big problem and if you drop Ashwin or Jadeja batting will again loose a little bit. So best combination will be 3 of your best pacers + both spinners at least for first match.
@Ahsen Khan: India wanted to try out all of their bowlers mate, as they've just 2 warmup matches & its been a while since India have played 50 over matches. They're just searching horses for the courses, the ones who perform better in the warmup matches will get the nod ahead of others. If you've noted a clear ploy by India to test their comeback bowlers Shami ahead of others, along with Hardik as he hasn't played outside India much. Hardik failed today, if he fails in his next match as well, his spot could be up for grabs, had he been just a bowler, it was on the cards, since he can bat a bit, it could be an gamble. Shami is good but he leaks a lot of runs, that's one area he has to improve. @zahed: With the current squad India with out of form batsmen, I don't think so. India if they score above 300, I would be presently surprised. @Yasir Khan: You don't need to bowl at 150kmph, Umesh can hit around 140-145, Shami falls in same range, Hardik can hit upto 142, Bhuvi around 135-142
Samroy: don't cry too much neither worry about Indian team. Start looking around your own favourite team. Ha ha
@SamRoy on May 28, 2017, 15:27 GMT
Right!
But, a small question.
Who is the one-eyed man, in that land of the blind? Dhawan? Or Kohli?
@mobeenyounasahmed: So you're basing your bet based on some x,y,z site bets ? Don't you know how your team performs ? Being an Indian I wouldn't take this current match seriously, I have seen in the past India getting carried away by Warmup wins to lose pretty bad in the real competitions. This time around I don't care about who wins against who, as long teams put up a good fight & on top of it, the interest of Ind v Pak matches was long gone for me. @Yasir Khan: Horses for courses mate. Lets see who bowls better against your own team, as obviously you'll not consider performance against other teams as a good one until you get the same treatment. @ALLROUNDCRICKET: The prob with going with 4 pace attack means, you've a long tail, if top order batsmen have a bad day, you won't have a backup in getting those few extra runs which could matter at the end of the day. @black_bird: You're no Indian fan mate, don't try to hide yourself mate be frank to your country.
Before today each and every team conceded 300+ runs including Eng vs SA series...We must appreciate Indian bowlers for their terrific work to restrict NZ team inside 200 runs...The BEST BOWLING ATTACK conceded 340 runs against BD, Aus conceded 320 runs against weaker SL team, England conceded 330 runs against SA...commendable effort from our bowlers who now give serious selection headaches... @Yasir Khan...the stat of 12-2 in ICC events will become 13-2 on June 4th...MOTHER & FATHER of all stats
I will like to see Kedhar Jadhav in 11. He can be destructive batsman and useful bowler. Yuvi may struggle. So did rahane (should never play him. He will not score or score like test). Rohit sharma may surprise. Fast bowlers will do good.
Well there you go folks. Ind has introduced themselves with a bang to CT2017. Till now all practice matches have recorded 300 plus scores & so called weak bowling attack Ind has got opposition that too NZ all out for less than 200 & in less than 40 overs . How's that haters of team Ind. This is a resilient team , they have no one to prove. Even last time they were least expected to win with inexperienced attack ,and even now they carry low expectations. Hope they prove all wrong and get to win the title again ! Go team Ind !
India's batting performance has been a laugh riot. So unconvincing against the moving ball that is laughable. And everybody in batting lineup have got multiple lives. I am not sure Virat Kohli will rectify his performance in England in tests next year based on the way he played vs Grandhomme and Southee once it got dark and the ball started jagging around. And Karthik played the worst 9 ball duck by a specialist Indian batsman in a LONG TIME. He looked like a No. 10 batsman today. Yes, it moved around but to be THAT BAD? And against 125-130k De Grandhomme?
@mobeen Mate but this game is not played based on predictions or heart.
@surya When they got number 1 position in tests because India-WI match was washed out, they hasd no issues at all with the ranking system. See how many of them will reply you saying the ranking system is all flawed.
@cricfan38893817 on May 28, 2017, 14:56 GMT
Boult may download the relevant app on his phone & send a request for top up a bit more luck.
It is as simple as that, no?
If he is 'lucky enough' to get it; it will get topped up in a jiffy. Like a 'boult' form the blue!
Hopefully.
Few days back somebody told Dinesh Karthik is well deserved to get a chance. I want to look at their face now.
@yasirghan What is the use of having all condition all weather attack if you are going to concede highest ODI total?
@yasirkhan Your all condition all weather attack conceded 444 not so long ago, isn't it?
Yasir Khan: These bowlers didn't give 444 runs in an ODI in their international career. Look who scored those runs against your minow team who is at 8th position in ICC rankings. Ha ha
virat kohli & MS Dhoni chase the target against New Zealand. Muhammad Shami work hard on bowling ..... India vs Pakistan 4th June .... i am so excited this time again India win the match? ............. But my heart saying this time Pakistan won the match against India in ICC Champions trophy. According to indvspaklivehighlights.com prediction..... this site draw the sketch of Pakistan team history in ICC CT. Pakistan team this time reached in Semi final easily CT17.
It seems Boult used up all his luck to get that Ipl contract .
everyone saying play 2 spinners, but what if ball gets wet in rain in England? It's confusing. Very tough on captain.
Against Pakistan India should go with a Proper 4 pronged Pace Attack
1. Umesh (Swing, Pace & Bounce)
2. Shami ( Seam, Pace & Bounce)
3. Bhuvi ( Swing, Seam & Pace)
4. Bumrah ( Seam, Pace & Angle of delivery)
Unfortunately Hardik is Not yet a Consistent 4-5 good balls an over bowler. Every over he concedes at least 1 Boundary and usually 2) On flat tracks like these that is a Liability.
No Ashwin yet for me. I would still go for pandya. You can easily loose early wickets here, and need someone to hope for a chance of recovery. And there will always be 1 match where this can happen
I dont think Shami is the best. Against Pakistan it shoud be: Umesh, Bhuvi, Bumrah, Jaddu and Ashwin. Ashwin will be a liability against Pakistan.
Thanks to icc for making flattest track for us. English pitches are no longer bouncy. Otherwise nz would all out under 99.
So...do people still want Southee and Milne in the team? Southee's useless after the first over of swing, and Milne bowls kinda fast I guess. Henry and Bennett in please.
India should go in with 5 regular bowler,five batsmen and one wicketkeeper.if hardik plays either one of the spinners or fast bowlers will have to sit out ,which doesn't look a good idea on this batting friendly pitches.rohit,dhawan,kohli,Yuvraj,dhoni,jadhav/karthik,jadeja,ashwin,kumar/yadav,bumrah,shami
@Our batsmen in the middle.
I'm writing this, soon after our 8th over.
You might have heard gory stories of many "hit & run" cases from our Indian roads. Pl don't take that too much into your heart, when you are in the middle. Either you HIT or RUN. Doing neither doesn't serve us any purpose at all.
Pl do something. Anything. And start getting some runs ASAP.
Right Yashir Khan .. mother of all stats say that WI is the best team they were the unbeatable they won world cup 2 times ina row . So u are like the WI present team. A good past and a bogus present and a bleak future. But yes in 1970 to 2000 Pak was a great. after that they can be beaten by bangladesh and soon by Afghanistan too.
Eventhough I don't fully agree with the current Indian squad, here is my playing eleven. I don't see Aswin effective in non spinning pitches. Can use Rohit and Yuvaraj as part-time spinners. Yuvaraj could be a trump card and Dhoni could face his last series if he fails
1. Dhawan 2. Rohit 3. Kholi 4. Yuvaraj 5. Karthik 6. Dhoni 7. Jadeja 8. Buvanesh 9. Umesh 10. Shami 11. Bhumra
I am a big fan of Ashwin. But his lack of friendship with BMI bothers me. May be, I should start saying, "I am a small fan of big Ashwin...". Perhaps something out of that message may reach that, otherwise bright, big man, a bit!
Indian bowling at the moment looks stronger than their batting with shami yadav bumrah bhuvi ash and jadeja causing selection headaches. The injury to kl Rahul is a huge loss.Rohit and virat need to step up as they are the best in this team along with dhoni and yuvraj.Playing hardik as fifth bowler is very risky,suresh raina should have been in the team so that raina and pandya could complete 10 overs. If we play shami bhuvi bumrah ash jaddu alongwith hardik,it weakens the batting but hardik has to be there for the balance.Plenty of selection headaches
Pakistan cricket looks good in history books.
@YASIR KHAN the mother of all stats says India has two World cups & two times CT Champions overall till this date. what do you say to that?
@gauravsethi second ur true version of Rahane. In fact he is a below average player of spin. Also his strike rate of 79 something is the least among the top 5 indian batsmen in odi currently
Rahane should be selected for tests only he is not suited for shorter formats
@Mohammad Zamin : Sir, you seem to be a reasonable guy with a good head on your shoulders. You are honest and right about your assessment of both India and Pakistan sides but I would like to disagree with you on the expiry date of MS, he has always stepped up his game in ICC events and hope he proves you wrong again, also one advantage I would consider with India is that they have temperament to win big events unlike some better teams on paper like Eng & SA.I feel this is something which puts them right at the top contender list with Australia, ofcourse its no guarantee but hope you agree what I mean. I wish Pakistan all the best too, just being a cricket fan , all politics aside. Cheers :)
Today's time pass is yasir khan...lol:)))))))
@yasir khan : that's why pakistan has lost last 3 odi series to nz..and are at number 8 with nz @4..
And where are those who keep mentioning Rahane 100 at lords. Fact is he is ordinary player of swing and spin. Only pace and bounce suits him. He got that 100 batting at number 6 when swing disappeared
I was about to praise India but then I saw their was 7 front line bowlers bowled today. I believe its not a good idea to play more than 11 players in practice match. anyways I always believe shami is amongst the best fast bowlers of the world. He showed it today as well.
HH Pandya doesn't deserve to be in the team in the 50 over format. An incompetent batsman with a very predictible line- length when it comes to bowling. I hope Kohli does not put his cards on him. I would choose Jadega/ Ashwin anyday-anyformat-any-pitch over him.
only bangladesh is a match to india this tournament because they have on par batting and better bowling attack , new Zealand saw that recently
Yasir Khan needs to go for s eye test since he cannot see properly.
Rahane is just useless in swinging conditions. One fluke 100 at lords and nothing else
India's 2 matches ate on same ground. vs SA and Vs SL, so very good chance to get used to atmosphere
Time and again, I have doubted Hardik Pandya's abilities in international cricket. He might turn out to be Binny V 2.0. Bits and pieces player. He heavily depends on good bowling pitches and on flat pitches for his batting. A person who hasn't been tested enough on domestic circuit should never be given an international callup. While there are so many domestic stalwarts who struggle to get into the Indian team in spite of years of hardwork. We don't need a fast bowling all rounder if we only get players like Binny, Pandya into the team.
It's really funny reading that Pakistanis calling a 4th ranked ODI team as light weight. I hope we thrash them in the coming match.
Hardik Pandya needs to understand the length...the stock ball shud be fuller length....he tends to bowl too much short that can be carted all around the park....Shami was also not bowling in full steam
I would go with one spinner, that is sir jaddu. I will play 4 frontline seamers. these pitches are flat as you can see 350 plus being scored every match. So we need to make use of our test bowlers who ate in top form
pakistan will be all out under 100 against india.
I said it earlier and i am saying it again, there is no team who can defeat team india anywhere. India will win the ct again. Mark my words.
what will.be the final bowling attack everyone looks in good form
Yasir khan kiwis light weight then what is Pakistan
indian bowlers took 80 wickets in 8 matches in last world cup. May I know how many did overrated Pakistan attack took? they took mere 42 in 7 matches. That's just PATHETIC
On flat England pitches no Pandya in Indian Team, bowlers should be Kumar Bumrah Umesh Jadeja Ashwin/Shami.
@CRICFAN96856979 Gambhir's selection... OK. On what basis?
pakistan is a good team he played many young stars he is possible
So the bowlers who performed well in the last CT2013 is doing well again B Kumar and Jadeja 8 overs 22 runs and three wickets between them, and the real bonus this time is Bumrah
@Mohammad Zamin India has a much better and settled bowling line up than their batting in ODIs currently.That too when Ashwin has not done well. Not once did you mention the improved bowling after the recent Dharamsala test. Pak has had a decline in bowling and have been way more inconsistent than India or any team after the 2015 WC. But then Pak fans actually saying good things about Indian bowling is a miracle.
De grandhomme, neesham, anderson, santner, too many allrounders in one team . newzealand need a specialist batsman in place of one of them .
@cricfan9033227104 indeed. but that was a proper reply to someone who claimed India would not make the semis ahead of SL and Pak without any basis. 2 teams who do not have any great recent form or consistency and have struggled after the 2015 WC. India has issues but not as bad as those teams. They have not even played those many odis in the last 12 months after making some new changes in the squad. In short all such predictions are useless.
@kashomasho - India has OK bowling and OK batting with the exception of Virat who is great. YV, Rohit and Dhawan are not what they used to be at all and neither is MS for that matter. Even so the Indian ODI side is much better than Pak. We Pak fans acceopt we dont have a very good ODI side at the moment and are not expecting much in this tournament.
Yuvraj hardly bowls these days ... how come he is classified as an all rounder ???
India has not only good batting but also good bowling. Pakistan can win only by extraordinary bowling otherwise this Pakistani team has no ability to chase 300 score in big tournament.
Wait... is Ronchi actually doing good? He's looking better than the rest on this pitch
I think it's pathetic that the defending champions aren't the opener for the tournament. Hosts and defending champions should always be the first games.
India can easily chase 350 , champions trophy 2017 belongs to us .
People criticising Rohit for attending a wedding? Seriously? Wait, most of the people on here would take a whole week off work for their brother's weddings, wouldn't they? And it's not like he ran away without asking the team. He sought permission, was granted. If the team management doesn't think of it as an issue, I don't think anyone else should.
@VKUMAR i think game is on for all 8 teams..ranking will never matters because this is a world title normally Sl
Gambhir must have get chance....bad selection
CRICFAN9033227104 ON MAY 28, 2017, 8:41 GMT...SL and Pak lost many matches in last two years than they won...Pak played 34, won 16, lost 17, 0.941 W/L ratio; SL played 38, won 13, lost 20, 0.65 W/L ratio, India played 27, won 15, lost 12, 1.25 W/L ratio...Pak and SL are at 7th and 8th rank and India is at 3rd...India and SA have free passage to Semis but they have to play really well from there onward
Hardik pandya and Ravindra jadeja India must have these 2 all rounders who are outstanding world class fielders. 3 main bowlers Ashwin bumrah and bhuvi. We must not forget that kedar jadav is also handy part time fifth bowler. Opening pair rohit sharma and shekhar dhawan, Virat kohli, kedar jadav , dhoni middle order yuvraj , hardik, ravindra jadeja lower order Six hitting batsman
Ashwin bhuvi bumrah ,3 frontline main bowlers in the team.
@VKUMAR yh but now the situation has changed..2011 indian team was very poerrful.but this team has very unconsistant players SA and Sl or Pak will go to the semi's
IPL is a priority . Playing for India is subject to injuries(post IPL) and interest.
CRICFAN9033227104 ON MAY 28, 2017, 6:49 GMT...If India is going to lose all matches in league stage, which team will go to semi final from Group B friend...India haven't lost more than 2 matches in any ICC tourneys since from 2011...lost just 6 matches out of 37 in 6 tourneys with 2 trophies and one time runner up...they faced more worries in 2013 CT too, but brushed aside all and emerged as winners...Shikhar Dhawan was highest run scorer for India in last two ICC events (4 centuries in 11 matches) and he was the 3rd highest run scorer in IPL 2017 too
@CRICFAN2396756741 "they got to many bystanders in there team this time (Yuvi) (Nohit) (Rahame) and Dhawan always is a sitting duck in Eng" On what basis? See the record of Dhawan in England Matches 9 Innings 9 Runs 518 Average 74,Sr:98 100s 2 50s 2 MoM1 MoS 1.Still you are saying he will be sitting duck?
Brilliant indian selectors think Indian team can win CT again on basis of 2013 form... Mind u whether this team plays gud or poor, same team will b in action in 2019 WC... No youngster can enter till then
I don't think Indian batting line up possesses the fire power as teams like England, Australia or even New Zealand. So if wickets are flattish India would not go too far in the competition. Last time India won because the wickets helped our bowling. Helpful wickets for bowlers will bring out the technical aspects of Batsmen. Then the technically superior batsmen like Kohli Rahane would shine through than the Dashers like Maxwell, Miller, Anderson etc.
As yuvraj and rohit are gonna miss out on the match today My 11 is as follows: 1.Rahane 2.Dhawan 3.Kohli 4.DK 5.Dhoni 6.Kedhar 7.Pandya 8.Ashwin 9.Bhuvi 10.Shami 11.Yadav/Bumrah
Yuvi is the man who will give impetus to our batting lineup. He has ability to hit even good balls and give momentum unlike Dhoni who struggles to even rotate strike. Do not forget his recent innings against England. And in IPL whenever he got chance to bat little early he scored and was man of the match on two occasions.
It does not look like Yuvraj Singh in the picture!!
why these indians still defending from yuvraj,dhavan
india is going to lose all matches in the group stage.Only kohli is the consistant man.Rahane,dhavan,dhoni all are walking wickets.I don't think about the bowling as well.Ashwin and bumrah are economical but others are inconsistent.Bowling well in the ipl doesn't mean that bhuvi will bowl well because this is different type.so will see.
This will be a good practice for newIndian batsmen like Kedar, Hardik and also Karthik and Jadeja. Because no Rohit and Yuva means lesser batsmen and Dhawan and Rahane are walking wickets on any pitch. So the lower order will have some fun.
Boss, it's 715am in London. Will be at least another 3 hours before game starts
The batting though experienced is Terribly out of form. Can the slower pace of ODI Cricket help them setlle down andbplay longer innings ? The caveat is to then kick on & score a century and not get iut for 25 off 40 balls or so.
For all thos wanting T20 youngsters to be drafted in, can I inquire the Number of innings these 'stars' succeeded in? Consistency is Key in Big tournaments. We all saw these youngsters go Boom or Bust. Their inexperience means Irresponsible shots leading to India being either 200 in 20 overs or 0/2 in First Over....
Would you gamble with a 0/2 against Pakistan or South Africa or Australia or the Mighty England?
Experience & Champions Play Deep & Longer & don't fizzle away in 5 overs only.
betting for CT....1 England 2 India 3 Australia 4 sri lanaka/South africa .... At group stage matches---> group A----> England and Aus will make top two teams and go through to semifinals---->1 england and 2 Aus ...group B----->India will qualify for semi as num 1 team of group B...SA has a big chance to make their way as a num 2 team of group B..however SA will miss the opportunity if they will lose to sri lanka or Pak...In this case ,SL will get a big chance for making the path to semifinals...At semifinals -----> Ind vs Aus and Eng vs SA(More chance than SL)/SL ...Difficult to predicate at this stage...Ind and Eng have more chance to go finals...But anythings could be happened in crickets...who knows??? if BAN and SL/PAK will go through to finals????
Its not like many 11 year olds enjoy sitting through weddings , apart from the food @robin292 , and unless it it the wedding of a close uncle or aunt it is unlikely to be a wedding of a person very close to him . In thiscase it is his brother's wedding and he's only missing a warm up game . Me , i wouldve definetely skipped a wedding aged 11 for a match and itdefinitely wouldnt be solely because of commitment or love for the game
The selectors are pathetic.
people who asking for new players i think they forgot that few of them played ipl this year like rana and panth or other they played last few years too but that is t20 n odi is different. talking abt dhawan he was player of the series last time n rohit played good too . people were talking abt yuvi too before 2011 world cup. also who are asking for surish raina look at his domestics cricket n eng. tour records.
Lol people are writing off rahane, yuvraj too early to say anything We all know that one one country were rahane has actually scored some runs in odi is england, so it does make sense to keep in the squad actually. IMO he is the best player of swing in this lineup, so you really cant ignore him actually. He had to be in the squad, Although, rohit and dhawan will open, rahane has the chance to show and put pressure on both of them-actually everyone by scoring some runs in this warmup.
shame on the selectors -- they live on some other planet or what? see what they have selected as team. omg.
wth Yuvraj. omg.. they are tons of talented young kids out there and they are going backward... i can not believe.. these things apply to Dhawan. I agree with SHRENIK19US
someone should fire the selection committee first if they want India to do anything concrete.
really disappointed!!!
When match will start today india vs new zealand
Don't see India doing to well in this tournament they got to many bystanders in there team this time (Yuvi) (Nohit) (Rahame) and Dhawan always is a sitting duck in Eng he is going to be useless along with the rest of the ones i named.
@ SHRENIK19US : hope you are not following cricket sharply. Sehwag retired from International cricket long back
Rohit and Rahane open Virat 3 Dhoni 4 Kadar 5
Chill People! It is his own brother's Marriage..
ok so we saw multiple brilliant performances from young indian cricketers like Rana, from mumbai, rishbh pant, basil thampi, sanju samson, rahul tripathi...........these people are talented batsman/bowler and great fielders and begging to get opportunities. But BCCI ignored all of the all together, instead decided to keep same old out of form occassional performers (besides shikhar dhawan because he is not even occassional performer). Are they seriously depending on out of form yuvraj on huge bouncy pitches?......i bet he will get out everytime on hook or pull shots. jadeja, sharma, and rahena are in their terrible forms of career. Infact Kohli himself is so much out of form (Though it can change anytime....hope). shami is back after so long that he should get debut hat. why did they miss sehwag, bhajji,binny and gambhir to make worst team all together. personally have little hope on kohli, dhoni, bhuvi, bumrah and may be pandya
Nz will miss Colin Munro. Becos he has fire power.
Bumrah has been playing extraordinary well in EVERY GAME he play - International or IPL. Though he has rec'd some recognition, he is for most part underrated. There is lots of hype about Md Amir and all. However, with this tournament being in England, Bumrah will finally be recognised internationally as a world class bowler and arguably the best bowler going around currently. WAIT AND SEE!!
@DOOSRA-SHERU.....Last time when CT was played in England India won it.The following year won ODI series in England.How about some wisdom for you rather than chin music for Team India????
@ DOOSRA-SHERU ON MAY 27, 2017, 20:18 GMT - LOL, you're a real comedian!! Pls look at history of BIG tournaments.
@ DOOSRA-SHERU ON MAY 27, 2017, 20:18 GMT - it might come as a bit of a surprise but i think you will find that in ishant, yadav , shami et al - india can dish out the chin music as wellll..... just feel the word 'all rounder' is used to liberally, for instance in the above post "The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress,"" - c'mon - yuvi is not likely to bagfuls withhis left arm whatchamacallit....and frankly its last chance saloon for him, am a big fan of him and want him to do well.....but yeah just feel these guys will be burnout, they are on the road for at least a year now, just finished playing the ipl in 44 deg heat, and now back to early summer Eng-diff conditions.....all said and done, we do have the ammo to deliver...go indiaaaaaa....
Rohit Sharma has been a tremendous opener for the team and he is best opener India have Currently followed by Rahul as second chiice. I dare say they should ask Rohit to bat at number 4 for teams perspective and balance of the team. we all know once he is set how well he can finish games with some very quick runs. although would not be fair for him personally as he has proved himself as a limited overs opener (critics - watch his records) however for teams benefit I feel this is a better option
@Doosra-Sheru: Your comment clearly shows you know nothing about cricket. Any batsman won't like it near the chin and it has nothing to do with nationality. India have quality fast bowlers themselves. So the opposition will need to be equally worried.
Rohit is attending his younger brother's marriage. Unfortunately, the earliest muhurat came so close to the champions trophy start up date. We know that nation comes first, but a delay of a day or two is fine, especially when he has also played the IPL. Whether he performs or not in england is a different case altogeher.
Dopers-Sheru: Check where was the last CT was played? Who was the winner? Where the winner had lost any match in that CT?
@SAMROY - Best possible outcome would be Rahane and Yuvraj returning to India on the next flight, but that's me being too wishful.
Gambhir attended a wedding (whilst he was doing so well) and missed a Test. Never the same batsman again! My young son would not miss an important match for a wedding. He's 11 years old.
India is still persisting with yuvi? I wonder how can he fit in that strong batting line up. Yuvi of past is not even close to yuvi of present.
India will be the champion in champions trophy. Mark my words Indian team haters. Above all to my fellow Indian who are critical of our team.They will do great.
@Lonelyblack Are you criticising Yuvraj for catching a viral fever? Of course they need match practice but at least in Yuvi's case he could not have helped when he will fall sick. Comparing Indian cricket team with Army is wrong because cricketers are civilians and not military, they can be compared bureaucracats if you want to push your arguement of they being servants of the nation. Mind you, bureaucrats do take sick leave or leaves to attend weddings, social gatherings. Easy to criticise. Soft targets.
Reading the article..."Rohit had got permission from the team management to attend a family wedding on Saturday. He was booked on a late night flight to join the team the next day." If he wasn't serious about CT, he wouldn't be on a late night flight to join team on Sunday. Also, not just work but personal life and family is also important. You can change your work but not your family. That is true for anyone, including Cricketers. Some posters here are just giving ridiculous reaction on this. Please try to get some perspective on what you would do if you were in his place. And also keep in mind that this is a warmup game, there is another warmup game and he is not missing any real matches
@DOOSRA-SHERU aka Mr Whoa, please worry about your 'bestest' bowling attack which cannot even contain Bd, lol. We will see who dishes out, and who yields, to the chin music on 4th. Ind won here the last time as well and our batting is 2x Pak any day. Pak is anyway lucky to even qualify for this since WI are in a bad shape. Otherwise it would have been only the real top 8 teams in the world.
@DOOSRA-SHERU where do you think india won their last champions trophy.?? the bouncy pitches of england.. sour grapes ain't it..?? meanwhile if pak can chance a 300+ target, it shows how much flat these english tracks have become. Give india the same birmingham pitch and shorter boundaries india would ahve scored somehwere between 430-440 instead of 341 by bangladesh. Period.
@Doosra-sheru - It helps to look up some facts. In the last 2 years, the run rate in England is the highest among all nations. http://www.espncricinfo.com/magazine/content/story/1099382.html
Karthik was selected despite his ridiculously low SR (which is not international quality anymore) only because Dhoni does not want ANY young keeper in the squad. We seriously lack fire power down the order with a hit and miss Pandya, pure slogger Jaddu, and test bat Ashwin. In middle, the oldies Yuvi and Dhoni who have been sorted out (away at least) and can't be counted on to keep high SR. It is going to be a struggle to go past group stage. @SERIOUS-AM-I and @CENITIN, for now you guys are saying that he is in form with enough practice but as soon as he underperforms, as can be expected really, the excuses will start coming out. As for family function being important, are you kidding me. Do you guys take leave from your job to attend every marriage in the family? Especially if something prestigious which happens once in 4 years comes up?
WHOA.........No flat tracks here so India will be up against it. Some good chin music @2 per over should be enough to scare them
This is pathetic from Rohit Sharma. He didn't play cricket coz of injury for months, then came in the IPL and decided to bat in the middle order the whole tournament as he was an automatic choice as an opener for India, had a miserable IPL with the bat. And now the player who needs a practice match the most (other than Ashwin) is missing a warmup match of a big tournament coz of a wedding. This is what you call taking things for granted.
I would like to see Suresh Raina playing but it appears he has put on too much weight !! I'm not too excited about this team - appears jaded!! Would like to see Manish Pandey in the 11.
@PRAVEENCRICKET14: Kedhar would get preference over Karthik unless Kedhar fails miserably in the warmup matches or picks up an injury or an niggle.
I think indian Cricketers are taking everything for granted, they are Indian servant like Indian army. Except cricket these people are giving time to Advertisement, IPL, Media, Girlfriends, Money Party, Wedding etc. If Army people got a cal the next moment they travel to there destination to serve there country but here Cricketers like Rohit, Yuvraj etc after having a poor form and 1yr of gap of playing regular cricket as a opener and Yuvraj for Improving his technique in seaming and bouncing condition these are the two people who need warm up and practice sessions but here these without fitness and people with such attitude people are getting selected for Indian team. And there are lots of youngsters and players knocking the door for national selection. I think these kinds of disgusting can only happens in India because of cricket politics. Or else these senior Cricketers will not do such things when Nation is first and rest after for u, I would have removed Rohit
Let's look at the team a bit...and I'm just going by recent performances...Virat, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Jadhav, Rohit, Jadeja out of form. Ashwin returning after no cricket for a long time. Dhawan is the poster boy for a walking wicket in international cricket. Rahane is the kind of batsman every opponent loves...I'm sure they won't even try to get him out. Karthick may not even get an opportunity considering the tournament structure. Even if he does, he's not played international cricket for a long time. Shami is returning from injury. Pandya is unpredictable. Only Bhuvi, Yadav and Bumrah seem to be in form but wonder if they may be a bit jaded after a long IPL. So wonder if we have much of a chance to retain the trophy
Hoping Dinesh Karthik gets to bat at 4. Rohit, Dhawan, Virat, Karthik, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Hardik, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Umesh, Bumrah.
@Samroy Rofl. No. Rahane can not hundred on these types pitches.
@Samroy. Don't worry even Rahane scored ton I don' think he will replace Rohit in the team. May be Rahane will be feature in middle order.
@boston, if u r given a chance to select team, u will drop all old faces and make them come back home very early. Stop commenting. Don't forget yuvraj, rohit, dhavan are big time supporters of India when India needed them.
Oopsy! Let me guess. Rahane in for Rohit? Guess what that means. Early evening horror show awaits at Birmingham!!
Iam indian fan, I think the indian team had too many matches in the recent past . test matches and ipl. they are burn out . so indian fans don't keep high expectations. I think they will beat pakistan, srilanka and bangladesh and loose in the semi final.
Indian line up 1. Dhawan 2 Rahane 3. Kohli 4. Karthick 5.MS Dhoni 6. adhav 7. Pandya 8. R Jadeja 9.B Kumar 10. U Yadav 11 Bumrah and NZ line up shud be :- 1. Latham 2. Williamson 3. Broom 4. Taylor 5. Grandhome 6. Neesham 7. Ronchi 8. Corey Anderson 9. Santner 10. Mcclanaghan 11. Boult...... the more allrounders NZ play...more better because their batting gets deep and they can easliy make 300+ scores ..williamson can open and Anderson n Rochi can come in late in order to hit those 6-7 sixes in the end. If NZ adpot right strategy and play smartly they can beat india in warm up match .... BUt today the way Pakistan won against Bangladesh when they were so far down and out in the game...was amazing!!! And Pak shud play Fahim Ashraf (the allrounder) in all games from now on and i think Sarfraz and Imad wasim shud come in late after Fahim Ashraf and Hasan Ali in batting order because Fahim and Hasan Ali have better strike rate and can win the game for Pak...
1. Dhawan 2. Rohit 3. Rahane 4. Virat 5. Dhoni 6. Yuvi 7. Hardik 8. Ashwin 9. Bhuvi 10 . Shami 11. Umesh.... Would have liked to go with Gambhir on top, since selectors haven't chosen him, this is the best 11 from the available squad....Indian team would probably have Rahane opening and Karthik at 4.....But Rahane opening is better off at 3...Jadeja who won us the Champions trophy might play ahead of Hardik in the Pak game....But against SL and SA, Hardik is a better option...
@bostan, so India should drop Rohit Sharma, the man with the highest score in ODIs, simply because you are bored and want to see new faces? Lose that sense of entitlement man! I'm happy for Karthik though. And btw, if selectors though Pant was ready, they'd have brought him, not Karthik in place of Pandey. All in all, it's a solid team which balances form with credentials. Fast tracking youngsters can backfire on them as well as the team
It would be interesting to see what the team management would do if Karthik does well in the warm up games. Will he replace Yuvraj? Or will Yuvi walk back into the playing XI when he's fit?
Rohit is literally taking things for granted. Maybe this is the reason why he has never shown his full talent.
Raina should have been in CT squad, Karthik or Rahane will not score 350 runs on these flat England pitches.
So we will have to see Rahane opening for India making India difficult to score 300 plus on flat decks.
Is there a live telecast for this warm up game? Which channel?
Manish pandey missed the opportunity. Looks fragile Indian team... Which can click or miss
@TARUN_SCB true words bro..!
@HadesLogic: I'm sorry if you think family functions are not important especially if they're closer to you. Its not that he's missing the league games, is he mate ? Team management had no issues, so why us ? He's not out of match practice either though he's in terrible form. Isn't India scheduled to play 2 warmup matches ? Lemme just hope ... players get into some sortta groove before the league matches start.
@HADESLOGIC...Sir could you enlighten the whole world reason behind the Rohit place is granted. And I know your answer but let me tell you one thing he is the second best batsman of Indian team for last 3-4 years. And I am talking about performance here not his caliber. Once he got fit he deserved to be in team. He already got enough practice in IPL after injury. Even in England all the pitches are batting friendly at least the pitches used in practice matches till now. Also India going to play 2 warm ups.
Lemme just hope when the main matches start, fully fit players are preferred over half fit, at least it gives half a chance to win matches if they can't win. @cricfan3743438462: Most probably Karthik himself or Rahane.
Best possible outcome for India. Karthik gets a 100 and keeps Yuvraj in the bench for the next 4 games. Worst possible outcome for India, Rahane gets a 100 and Karthik gets a duck and Rahane opens in place of Rohit for the next 4 games.
@HAFESLOGIC that is bitter truth....
The agony of watching Rahane bat in an Odi.The Sunday is scarred.
So Rahane will get to open.Rohit is being too complacent.He has not performed too well in the IPL.Now, missing the warm up game is not too wise.
im happy that karthik is getting a chance to bat..poor fellow he has always been on the receiving end....plz send yuvraj rohit n dhavan back...get in pant iyer and kishen...its ok even if we loose atleast we will see some fresh faces...
Well this is what happens when people have places for granted. The 36 year old is almost always unfit and can be out of action anytime during the match or the tournament. The other guy is supposed to open in Eng conditions (after batting in middle order by choice all through IPL) but is so casual that he is OK with arriving late so that he can attend a wedding before a major ICC tournament,
It's good news for Dinesh Karthik at least in absence of 2 batsman he get chance to play. Let see who will open with Dhawan.
