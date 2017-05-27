Champions Trophy 2017 May 27, 2017

Yuvraj, Rohit to miss warm-up tie against New Zealand

Nagraj Gollapudi
170

The BCCI clarified that there were no concerns with regard to Yuvraj Singh's health © AFP

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma will miss India's first Champions Trophy warm-up match, against New Zealand on Sunday. Yuvraj is down with viral fever, while Rohit will join the squad on Sunday. Both are expected to be ready for India's second warm-up match, against Bangladesh on May 30.

Yuvraj and Rohit were the only two players to miss the two training sessions India have had in the last two days: Friday, at Lord's, and Saturday, at The Oval.

The BCCI sent out a medical update on Yuvraj, stating he was making "steady progress" after he woke up feeling crook on Friday morning. After undergoing tests, Yuvraj was advised rest. "The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress," a media release said. "There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team."

Rohit had got permission from the team management to attend a family wedding on Saturday. He was booked on a late night flight to join the team the next day.

After the two warm-ups, India will travel to Birmingham, where they play Pakistan in their first match on June 4.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

