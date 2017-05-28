Shami, Dhawan and Kohli get workouts in truncated match
India 129 for 3 (Kohli 52*, Dhawan 40) beat New Zealand 189 (Ronchi 66, Neesham 46*, Bhuvneshwar 3-28, Shami 3-47) by 45 runs (D/L method)
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
A handsome, unbeaten half century from Virat Kohli, and a lethal spell of fast bowling from Mohammed Shami helped India to a 45-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis method over New Zealand in the teams' first warm-up match. Late afternoon rain, after 26 overs in the chase, forced the players off the field, and they never returned. By then, India had made 129 for 3, well ahead of the D/L par score of 84.
Regardless of the rain, India remained the favourites throughout, especially with Kohli dominating the New Zealand bowlers. His weak IPL form might have created certain doubts, but the Indian captain did not take a step back and batted with his usual positive tempo. He walked in to bat after Ajinkya Rahane had fallen into the short-ball trap set by New Zealand's new ball pair of Tim Southee and Trent Boult.
The Oval pitch was hard with a lot of pace and bounce, which both Boult and Southee utilised to dare the Indian openers. Southee constantly tested Rahane with the short ball, and the strategy proved successful in the last over before lunch. Rahane walked out of his crease, attempting to hook a Southee bouncer, which climbed too fast on him. The weak response went straight to Boult at fine leg. It might have been a recurring dream for Rahane, considering Southee had got him out in similar fashion during the ODI series late last year in India.
But the break came at the opportune time. And then there was Kohli. Standing about a yard outside the crease, a strategy that he had used on his previous trip to England in 2014, Kohli punched, pulled and cut with aplomb. Having punched Adam Milne to the straight boundary, Kohli repeated the stroke against Southee and then cut him for another four to swiftly move into the 20s.
Shikhar Dhawan, however, had a nervous start. Neil Broom, standing at point, dropped a straightforward catch when Dhawan had made just one run. Boult, the bowler, could not believe his ill luck when, off the final delivery in the same over, an outside edge off Dhawan's bat fell a yard short of Martin Guptill at second slip.
Dhawan batted resolutely and stitched a 68-run partnership with Kohli, before becoming the second Indian batsman to rush into a short ball and pay the price. His march to a half-century was cut short after his pull on the run went to Corey Anderson at short midwicket.
Dinesh Karthik arrived nervously to the crease and remained anxious throughout. He fell after mis-hitting a short ball from outside the off stump straight to Mitchell Santner at short midwicket. Having bagged a nine-ball duck, Karthik tapped the back of his head, perhaps, realising how terribly he had batted.
A distracted Kohli was then lucky to get away on 45 when he drove Boult uppishly, away from his body. Santner, this time at short cover, leapt, but the force of the shot beat his outstretched hands. Eventually Kohli reached his fifty when he lunged forward and unfurled a beautiful cover drive off Colin de Grandhomme in the 24th over.
Overall it was a good day at work for Kohli and India. Kane Williamson had opted to bat on a warm morning, but Shami stuck an immediate blow when Guptill failed to clear Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid off. Luke Ronchi, the other opener, was aggressive against Hardik Pandya, who shared the new ball. The allrounder leaked 29 runs off his first three overs.
Ronchi survived a scare on 26 after his push-drive against Jaspirt Bumrah went to mid-on, where R Ashwin dived to his wrong side, but in vain. He cashed in, hitting three boundaries in Shami's fifth over, which included a powerful six - picked from outside off stump and pulled over deep midwicket.
But Shami finished the over with wickets off consecutive deliveries. First Williamson erred by playing too close to body and steered the ball straight to Rahane at first slip. Shami then punched the air for the second time after one that seamed away had caught Broom's outside edge on its way to MS Dhoni.
This was the Shami's first competitive match for India after the World Cup semi-finals in 2015. Recurrent injuries to his knee had kept him out of the reckoning, but after he had regained fitness in March, the selectors picked him in the squad. Shami, with his skiddy pace, is always an asset for Kohli with both the new ball and the old one.
Also with Umesh Yadav showing a range of skills in his four-over spell during the latter half of the New Zealand innings, the team management has a welcome headache of choosing between two fast men.
The bigger concern would be the form of the top order. Rahane remains the third-choice opener behind Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who had joined the squad on Saturday. Rohit is set to feature in the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Tuesday. All three openers will be under the scanner again as India hope to zero in on the ideal combination before they head to Birmingham, where they start their tournament proper, against Pakistan next Sunday.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Hardik needs to improve his Lengths he bowls at. For all his pace (over 140 kmph) if he bowls short and wide he shall be hit on Any pitch.
Just look at what happened to former India ODI & Test International Varun Aaron who bowled at 150 kmph when he first arrived before injury.
Hardik needs to change his length to get his beautiful away swingers going & bowl Short at the Throat with intent. A Biuncer over Head heught is 5 Wides and a short ball at hip height is 6 runs/freebie.
Also add variety with Yorkers. Maximise Pace with Discipline & he can be Extremely Valuable.
India's biggest weak link is batting. We have only one proper batsman in Kohli and maybe Jadhav. Hope Dhawan resumes his ODI form. Other than that India has no destructive batsman to challenge high scores. These batsman have to play well every match. Rohit may click if we get belters. Heartening to see the bowlers do well.
@ serious-am-i.. May be that's why you have to select R. Pant.. For his talent to mature in to a good batsman at the international level, he needs badly that exposure
@CRICFAN9033227104 so if england/australia had played against the kiwis and since bangladesh have beaten kiwis, england and aussies wont win the cup uh.?? mate you need some serious antacid
Rahane and ODIs. Some stories never change.
Mitchell Santner....what is he doing playing at this level?
Bhuvi was threatning than shami.. Writing articles without watching match
@Varun Akavoor: Its better Pant was not chosen, he's an aggressive player & also has an habit of throwing his wicket away. He hasn't been tested outside India let alone in India in ODI's & ICC tourneys aren't the best ones, especially for short guys.
@durgesh - There is no such thing as Monsoon season in UK. Monsoon is a seasonal reversal of the wind which only happens in few parts of the world.
@honestcricanalyst1213: Don't get carried away by the team on the paper mate. If u recall India won their warmup matches convincingly in the 2007 WC as well, we all know what happened later. India looks pretty weak in batting which is actually our strength, nearly all our batters are seriously out of form. Against SA, Rohit will be a sitting goose looking at his recent record on playing leg spinners in the IPL - especially the wrong one aka googly, could expect something similar against Pak if Shadab can control his nerves. Bowling strength was never our forte other than the 2003 WC when our pacers put their hand ahead until the semis & nerves ran the best of them in the finals. I'm not too optimistic about this current squad though I would be pleasantly surprised if they can prove me wrong.
Firstly, India has the most balanced bowling attack in ODI Cricket among all teams. However, this attack would have been even better if we had Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzi Chahal in the mix as well. Even though I am an ardent Hardik fan I must admit that India shouldn't play Hardik against SA, Eng, NZ or Aus in Champions Trophy. The extra runs he will give in his bowling will result in India chasing a big score. And India can't have him bowl 4-5 overs every game. If India wants to play him then they can play him as 3rd seamer vs Pakistan and SL but I won't recommend even that. Ideally India should go in with a bowling combination of Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Bhuvi and Shami; 5 specialist high quality bowlers. However, India's batting is very iffy and that's why India are not among the top 2 favorites (England favorites; Australia & SA second favorites).
New Zealand will only go as far as their bowling will take them in the tournament. Their batting is suspect and too reliant on just a couple of individuals, it is unrealistic to see them making the semi-finals.
where is b.kumar? why is not in headline. It always happened with him
Whoever underestimate Indian bowling line up would be in peril. Whoever overestimate Indian batting line up would be in peril. Lot depends on Kohli and has to lead from the front and be an example to the other batsmen. Unknown or an X-factor in the line up is less experienced K. Jadhav. I really feel India should have selected R. Pant who is an aggressive player and gave him a grand debut at CT. D. Karthik's selection clearly indicates how team management and selectors think. Very conservatively. Banking on experience rather than youth or fresh energy.
Disappointed by dinesh karthik.
New zealand lose against Bangladesh too..so don't think india can win this. i think they will lose all the games in the group stage.
Shami's spell wasn't lethal by any stretch of imagination - it was a mix of good and bad deliveries. So next time please put in an accurate account of what happened on the field.
Pathetic NZ team playing Kohli into form! WI would have done better than this Kiwi side...
I don't understand why champions trophy is in UK during the monsoon season? such a mood spoiler
I believe that Raina should have been selected when Manish Pandey was injured instead of Dinesh Karthik. Raina has more experience in ODI format compared to Karthik.
This is just expected: Rahane unable to assert his role, Dhawan scratching around and making enough runs after drop to play 2 more, pointless selection DK proving himself unbankable, Ind going with 2 spinners DESPITE conditions to the contrary and a good fast bowling arsenal. Why are Ind playing their warm ups in London when their tournament opener is in Birmingham? Pak gets to play BOTH their warm ups on the SAME ground where the actual match would be and Ind don't even get to play one? Not to mention the conditions are pitch square are very different in these two places.
After very long time, our fast bowling looks very threatening (no side restricted their opponents inside 300 runs among all 7 teams), but India did it with a great authority...its very difficult to drop any of the fast bowlers among Shami, Yadav, Bumrah, Bhuvi...Pandya has to rectify his lengths, If India want to play only one spinner, it should be Jadeja (man of the match in last CT final and his fielding is enough to get him into the team)...batting will be fine once the tournament starts...BEST WISHES for all teams
@JB633 ON MAY 28, 2017, 17:12 GMT...no friend, England is clear favourites, I place my team 2ns/3rd favourites with Aus, winner will be among these three teams
Umesh would most probably be benched for the opening match unless any other bowler picks up an niggle. Hardik's chances could depend on the conditions on the match day. @Kruns: what is this 2k19wc ? couldn't u simply add an zero ? 2019 ? k is used as short form for 1000. 2k means 2000, you've entered all the remaining numbers just left out 0. Just saying, it looks silly for an outsider.
India looks strong, really strong i reckon. I believe bowling wins you tournaments, and specially on flat pitches of englands nowadys we are seeing in odi cricket, and india has got the best bowling attack in the tournament. Add to that their good enough batting lineup, as pitches will be flat along with england, This looks a side to beat in the tournament
I still feel i don't understand the place for Rahane n DK in the squad, the former is in a forever test mode n the latter is a walking wicket. A chance to someone like Rishabh Pant would have added X factor to the team and/or addition of limited over champ Suresh Raina would have been a far better call.
Gotta bring yuvi in instead of D.k for the next warm up game if yuvi recovers from the flu.Rahane disappointed again today ! Shami bowled pretty well so i presume he should play in the XI and its true he's the best bowler India has right now. Have Rohit open instead of rahane for the next warm up game... so i would choose this team for the main matches : 1.Rohit 2.Dhawan 3.Kohli 4.Yuvi 5.Dhoni 6.Jadhav 7.Ashwin/Pandya (Depending on the pitch and the overhead conditions) 8.Jadeja 9.Bhuvi 10.Shami 11.Bumrah/Yadav
Was this pitch different from the matches played so far for last few days in England? or the Indian bowlers were good ? Anyone
Team India should be: Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli, Jadhav, Dhoni, Jadeja, Pandya, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah. There is 5 pure bowlers, hardik pandya as a power hitter and can be used as 6th bowler in need. jadeja, ashwin are good as allrounder and batting of India is to the 8th Batsman. Umesh will be unlucky in this scenerio, but there is tough between choosing of 4 fast bowlers.
Just hope that those who advocated for Dinesh kartik's inclusion in team India have got the answer why he doesn't get selected. He does not belong to i international cricket. As simple as that.
All the fast bowlers were good and generated pace. If one spinner has to play then it should be Jadeja. I still feel Rahane is better than Dhawan when it comes to playing fast bowling. India should get through this group without many problems.
Hardik needs to improve his Lengths he bowls at. For all his pace (over 140 kmph) if he bowls short and wide he shall be hit on Any pitch.
Just look at what happened to former India ODI & Test International Varun Aaron who bowled at 150 kmph when he first arrived before injury.
Hardik needs to change his length to get his beautiful away swingers going & bowl Short at the Throat with intent. A Biuncer over Head heught is 5 Wides and a short ball at hip height is 6 runs/freebie.
Also add variety with Yorkers. Maximise Pace with Discipline & he can be Extremely Valuable.
Indis look very strong and surely are the tournament favourites right now. There is no such thing as English conditions in ODI cricket and it really comes down to who is the best white ball team around. There are no massive favourites in this tournament with all the sides being able to beat each other on a good day. It should be a good sweet and sharp tournament. If you don't like high scoring games though I wouldnt turn the TV on.
Judging by the commentary the Indian batsmen were still struggling against the moving ball and giving a lot of chances. It's a shame NZ didn't have more on the board or it could have got interesting.
I am missing IPL so much. I think most Indian fans wouldn't mind if India loses these meaningless internationals as long as players performed in IPL. Indian players should take these internationals as practice matches in order to be fit for IPL's and also earn big during the auctions.
Ind is already one player short, with Karthik as good as non-existent. I am certain he wouldn't be played at all in CT. There were at least 5 or 6 batsmen more deserving than ageing, proven international failure than Karthik. If Yuvraj stays on the sidelines as it appears so, I fancy team management sending DK home on some pretext.
This could possibly the best Indian bowling side to visit England
Mohammed Shami once again proved why he should take back India's lead bowler position. He is by far the best ODI bowler for India. If you look at his stats, you will be shocked. 47 matches, 87 wickets. Now thats something guys. Everyone not wanting to talk about Shami because he didn't do "amazing" in IPL. But he once again proved everyone wrong why he's the best ODI bowler. Before getting injured, he was ranked 11th. Highest was 10th. Shami needs to come into the XI ahead of Umesh. Umesh is an average ODI bowler. He has pace, but he doesn't have everything in the belt like Shami. So please have Shami, Bhuvi and Bumrah as your fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya cannot do anything with the bat so might as well bring in Umesh. India needs Shami to become again a great ODI side!
NZ have been on the low already defeated by rampaging BD recently, on top of that they just played four specialist batsmen. Their all rounders are misfiring with only Neesham showing little bit of substance with the bat. India need a more prominent warm up than this game to be sure they are safe. Apart from Bumrah who is due for a big tournament returns, Pnadya has already misfired while NZ were heavily down while almost all the current lineup payed when India won the CT last time. Anyway, nice to see India winning.
Excellent start from India..hoping to see India win all the 5 matches to defend championship
Dhoni coming in at 4 would be a mouth watering stuff .... wish him well for the champions trophy as India needs his experience for 2k19 wc ... Kohli amongst runs yet another plus .... excellent bowling performance from the champions
Very hard to choose between the Indian fast bowlers. Difficult to drop any one from Shami, Bhuvi, Yadav, Bumrah
Brilliant performance by indian bowlers and good batting by king kohli. Overall a good practice match for india. The so called weak bowling produce best result in recent times as compate to all other teams playing ct 2017. Every team leaked more than 300 runs but Indian bowlers done a great job. No doubt india will top their group for sure. Pakistan bowlers are not good compared to indian bowlers and their batting is way behind than indian batsmen. So easy win for india on june 4
