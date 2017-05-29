'Surprised I was asked to open' - Ronchi
New Zealand left for a tri-series in Ireland with a mind to see if Luke Ronchi could be an opener again, and, after a top score of 37 in four innings, he probably thought the experiment had run its course. But the 36-year old wicketkeeper was asked to bat at the top of the order again in a Champions Trophy warm-up game too and it caught him off guard.
Ronchi's ability to strike the ball cleanly can be an advantage early on, considering the first 10 overs are played with only two fielders on the boundary. There are a few obstacles, though. New Zealand already have a settled pair of openers - Martin Guptill, the joint-highest run-getter since the 2015 World Cup, and Tom Latham, who scored a century captaining the side in Ireland earlier this month.
And Ronchi himself has not scored an ODI half-century since a record-breaking 170 not out in January 2015. Nevertheless, he did his best to show his credentials against a full-strength Indian bowling attack, scoring 66 out of a total of 189. His innings lasted 63 balls with six fours and two sixes.
"I was a bit surprised when I first found out the opportunity was going to be there but it's been pretty good," Ronchi said. "Feeling comfortable with the way things have worked. It's been nice to make a few runs and obviously you'd like to kick on. Helping the team get off to a bit of a start makes a difference.
"Being aggressive is my natural way of batting. If I can take that aggressive approach to the bowlers, if we can get off to a flier, that's brilliant, but obviously there's also chances of me getting out early as well with that sort of approach. Hopefully, if it comes off, it comes off well and if it doesn't, well I guess that's my role and people understand that."
Ronchi thought "it should be pretty entertaining" if New Zealand couple him with Guptill and they both "kick off". But in the event the team management prefers not to upset a settled opening partnership, he could get his chance in the middle order.
The captain Kane Williamson holds the No. 3 spot and Ross Taylor, who did not play at the Oval on Sunday, will follow him. So Ronchi could conceivably bat at No. 5 but he will face competition from Neil Broom, who has made a hundred and four fifties in 12 innings since ending a three-year hiatus from international cricket in December 2016.
New Zealand have a choice of finishers to assess as well. Corey Anderson, who has played only two ODIs this year, is back, fit and ready. Colin de Grandhomme can smack the ball long and he is a decent bowler in seamer-friendly conditions.
And there is James Neesham, who came in at 116 for 6 against the Indians and made made 46 off 47 balls. "It probably wasn't vintage ball-striking, I think I was dragging it around a little bit, but it's always good to contribute runs coming in at the lower order; reminded me a bit of my first days in the black shirt." His recent ones aren't too bad either. He has averaged 34 in 10 matches, batting at Nos 6 and 7, with a strike-rate of 99.
Neesham was hopeful of New Zealand's chances in the Champions Trophy. "We have the Chappell-Hadlee in the cabinet and we took South Africa to deciding the one-day series. And the same thing with India over in India. So the results certainly haven't been bad. But whenever you come to these pinnacle world events, you want to put your best foot forward. We're definitely looking at winning the tournament, that's for sure."
I don't understand the need to have both Guptill and Ronchi open, they are similar type players. It is a 50 overs game, someone needs to bat as long as possible while the other takes on the attack. You need some stability up front, Ronchi, may not play another inning like that again in the series because of his inconsistency. He said it himself, "Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't." Teams try to get too tactical at times, for lack of a better term...it is still a very simple game. For instance, South Africa, de Kock plays the role of the attacker while Amla steadies the innings, it does not mean that the latter will not punish the bad balls. New Zealand does not have too many batting options to be experimenting needlessly!
Even though I'm Indian, I'm a big fan of the NZ team. With Kane, Martin, Ross and Corey, a pretty solid team right there. I hope India, Aus, NZ, Eng make it to the semis.
Ronchi is a smart call against teams other than AUS or SA or will eat him up, otherwise i'd go with Latham as the safe option, if Latham still hides behind the guise of dual responsibility and cannot keep, stick with Ronchi the way through, which will only be 3 games
I always feel that wicket keeper batsman should be allowed to open an innings.
No way do we want Ronchi in the middle order as it is already fragile enough as it is without adding a player who averages 23 after a lot of ODIs. The fifth bowling option is also a glaring weakness so we will need to play at least two of our seam bowling allrounders. Given this I believe we need Guptill's opening partner to be our wicketkeeper whether that be Ronchi or Latham.
Dropping Ronchi back down the order seems the obvious answer, given that both he and Latham are out-batting Broom right now. But Ronchi's approach will need to change if the field isn't up when he comes in, and Latham's ODI returns against the bigger sides are pretty mediocre. Tough call for NZ, I wonder if they are regretting not giving Phillips or Blundell a chance to establish themselves before now.
