'Surprised I was asked to open' - Ronchi

New Zealand left for a tri-series in Ireland with a mind to see if Luke Ronchi could be an opener again, and, after a top score of 37 in four innings, he probably thought the experiment had run its course. But the 36-year old wicketkeeper was asked to bat at the top of the order again in a Champions Trophy warm-up game too and it caught him off guard.

New Zealand allrounder James Neesham believes the bouncer will be an invaluable tool in taking wickets and choking runs. "I think that's the nature of one-days these days. If you just bowl it up there and hope for the best a lot of the times, you get hit back over your head. The way the game's evolving and the par scores are getting higher and higher, you do have to change your lengths more and the bouncer is one of those things" Neesham's team-mate Luke Ronchi, though, advocated batsmen not to explicitly trust the conditions. "The wickets are getting flatter and I guess in a lot of places the boundaries come in a bit more and so higher scores are the norm. In saying that, the wicket might look amazing and then it might be a bit slower, might bounce more so you're going to have to assess as you go along. We have blueprints to stick to and if you do that well then you will get those 330s, 350s."

Ronchi's ability to strike the ball cleanly can be an advantage early on, considering the first 10 overs are played with only two fielders on the boundary. There are a few obstacles, though. New Zealand already have a settled pair of openers - Martin Guptill, the joint-highest run-getter since the 2015 World Cup, and Tom Latham, who scored a century captaining the side in Ireland earlier this month.

And Ronchi himself has not scored an ODI half-century since a record-breaking 170 not out in January 2015. Nevertheless, he did his best to show his credentials against a full-strength Indian bowling attack, scoring 66 out of a total of 189. His innings lasted 63 balls with six fours and two sixes.

"I was a bit surprised when I first found out the opportunity was going to be there but it's been pretty good," Ronchi said. "Feeling comfortable with the way things have worked. It's been nice to make a few runs and obviously you'd like to kick on. Helping the team get off to a bit of a start makes a difference.

"Being aggressive is my natural way of batting. If I can take that aggressive approach to the bowlers, if we can get off to a flier, that's brilliant, but obviously there's also chances of me getting out early as well with that sort of approach. Hopefully, if it comes off, it comes off well and if it doesn't, well I guess that's my role and people understand that."

Ronchi thought "it should be pretty entertaining" if New Zealand couple him with Guptill and they both "kick off". But in the event the team management prefers not to upset a settled opening partnership, he could get his chance in the middle order.

The captain Kane Williamson holds the No. 3 spot and Ross Taylor, who did not play at the Oval on Sunday, will follow him. So Ronchi could conceivably bat at No. 5 but he will face competition from Neil Broom, who has made a hundred and four fifties in 12 innings since ending a three-year hiatus from international cricket in December 2016.

New Zealand have a choice of finishers to assess as well. Corey Anderson, who has played only two ODIs this year, is back, fit and ready. Colin de Grandhomme can smack the ball long and he is a decent bowler in seamer-friendly conditions.

And there is James Neesham, who came in at 116 for 6 against the Indians and made made 46 off 47 balls. "It probably wasn't vintage ball-striking, I think I was dragging it around a little bit, but it's always good to contribute runs coming in at the lower order; reminded me a bit of my first days in the black shirt." His recent ones aren't too bad either. He has averaged 34 in 10 matches, batting at Nos 6 and 7, with a strike-rate of 99.

Neesham was hopeful of New Zealand's chances in the Champions Trophy. "We have the Chappell-Hadlee in the cabinet and we took South Africa to deciding the one-day series. And the same thing with India over in India. So the results certainly haven't been bad. But whenever you come to these pinnacle world events, you want to put your best foot forward. We're definitely looking at winning the tournament, that's for sure."

