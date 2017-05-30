India get solid workout in rout of Bangladesh
India 324 for 7 (Karthik 94, Hardik 80*, Rubel 3-50) beat Bangladesh 84 (Mehedi 24, Bhuvneshwar 3-13, Umesh 3-16) by 240 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Bangladesh, who face England in the Champions Trophy opener on June 1, collapsed spectacularly, falling to 22 for 6, before eventually getting bowled out for 84 in their chase of 325 against India in the warm-up game at The Oval. After allrounder Hardik Pandya had clattered an unbeaten 80 off 54 balls to propel India to 324, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ripped through Bangladesh's top half with the new ball. The seamers utilised the overcast conditions, and extracted sharp movement and bounce from a pitch that had hitherto appeared benign, taking three wickets each.
The procession began when Soumya Sarkar slashed away from his body at an Umesh delivery that straightened in the corridor. Sarkar appeared confused when the Indian fielders went up for a caught-behind appeal, walking down the track to consult Imrul Kayes about a possible review, before quickly realising there weren't be any available. Perhaps, it was an early sign of what was to come for Bangladesh, who would soon lose Kayes and Shakib Al Hasan to misguided hook shots.
Sabbir Rahman had his stumps rattled by a full inswinger, while two vicious deliveries that climbed from a length took the outside edges of Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain. The chase had effectively ended with only 45 balls bowled. Mehedi Hasan, who had earlier bowled an economical spell (9-1-39-0), offered resistance with 24, but could not find enough support from the other end.
India had lost the toss, but Virat Kohli was happy at being put in. Shakib stood-in as captain in the absence of Mashrafe Mortaza and Tamim Iqbal, who were both rested ahead of Thursday's fixture against England. Bangladesh's intention was to give their bowling line-up a lift after they had failed to defend 341 against Pakistan on Saturday.
Rohit Sharma, who last played for his country in October 2016, opened alongside Shikhar Dhawan. He, however, lasted only three balls before dragging a short and wide ball from Rubel Hossain onto his stumps. At the other end, Mustafizur Rahman troubled Dhawan outside the off stump, before inducing a loose shot from Ajinkya Rahane - pushed down to No. 3 on Tuesday - and disturbing his stumps via the inside edge.
Dinesh Karthik, streaky throughout his nine-ball duck in the previous warm-up game against New Zealand, started tentatively again before finding his timing. He strung together a 100-run stand for the third wicket with Dhawan. The stand, though, ended when the opener played one shot too many against left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam, hoicking him straight to midwicket after hitting 10 runs off the first three balls of the 23rd over.
Karthik, dropped on 29, brought up his fifty in the 26th over, before shifting gears, getting his next 43 runs off only 26 balls. Karthik had to retire six short of a hundred, having staked his claim for a middle-order spot in India's XI. Yuvraj Singh, who missed the previous warm-up match because of viral fever, did not bat in this game, but the lower-middle order fired.
Kedar Jadhav, who did not play against New Zealand as well, made 31 off 38 balls at No. 5. Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja then dominated the last 15 overs. Hardik motored along positively, picking the gaps when he couldn't find the boundaries, eventually showing his ability to finish the innings with four powerful sixes. Jadeja's stay wasn't as fluent. Apart from a release shot that flew over long-on, Jadeja struggled to rotate the strike and his 36-ball innings yielded only 32.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
I think India will win Champions Trophy.
Dinesh Karthik 94 of 77 balls and retired out. BD 84 for 10 wickets in 143 balls. Sums up the whole match.
@samroy give credit where its due current Indian pacers are good more cos of genuine swing(initially), reverse swing and slower balls. SEAM moment is also fine but why drag Pakistan greats . We better say nothing tarnishing other country players especially past greats.
In my view the final team should be: 1) Rohit 2) Dhawan 3) Kohli 4) D K/Yuvraj 5) Dhoni 6) Jadhav 7) Jadeja 8) Ashwin/ Shami 9) Bhubhneshwar 10) Yadav 11) Bumrah
@chup no kohli doesnt agree with ur picks. first ask him if he agrees?
My 11 for Pak- Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, DK (Yuvi), Dhoni, Jadhav, Hardik, Jadeja (Ashwin), Bhuvi, Umesh (Shami) & Bumrah. DK & Umesh is more fit and inform than Yuvi and Shami. Ashwin fitness and form is not up to mark.
My best ct2017 xi 1.decock(wk) 2.wilimson 3.kohli(c) 4.root 5.deviliars 6.stokes 7.Moen ali 8.pandya 9.bhuvneshwar 10.stark 11.bumrah
bangla fans?where r u?are u so thrilled?u thought ur team is the best? I don't be too hype on short term success
Please drop Sabbir or at least demote him to 7 as just a hitter. Get a fast bowling, hitting allrounder. Otherwise BD is very plain team of yester year. Need hitters lower down.
@CRICFAN61646232 Two things. Seam movement and pace off the pitch are two different things. Look up the internet. And the 4 bowlers I mentioned are some genuinely great fast bowlers from sub-continent. No one else fit the bill of 'great' for me. What I mentioned was sub-continent fast bowlers have not been good at getting seam movement. There are exceptions of course. Like Md. Asif, Imran Khan, etc.
Sorry I meant Jaydev unadkat but seriously you don't really have a bench strength your just lucky to have 4 good fast bowlers at peak going into a tournament whilst our bowling has slipped but we still have good resources and it looks like Indians bowling is better and it probably is still hoping for all your bowlers being put in check when shezzy makes a hundred
I think SA will win this ICC
SAMROY ON MAY 31, 2017, 5:05 GMT @ SAMROY You said it all about Indian PACERS "that they can all bowl over 140k." About Pakistani FAST bowlers you said none of them (i.e Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Fazal Mehmood, etc except Imran at times) could hit the pitch hard and extract seam movement. Please understand the difference between genuine FAST bowlers and PACERS. Genuine FAST bowlers dont need to EXTRACT pace, they have it. As far their contribution in overseas victories of Pakistan, in Oct 52 Fazal playing only 2nd Test at Lucknow, 5/52 and 7/42 against India as Pakistan won by an innings in only their second ever Test. Most of Pakistan overseas victories (barring UAE) are courtesy Fast bowlers. Include Sarfraz, Zahid, Shoib, Sami, Asif, Amir etc to the 4 already mentioned.Overseas victories for India, of course a different story (Medium pace/spin)
sabbir is best ever batter
team 2. 1.mandeep 2. Gambhir 3. Shreyas 4.karthik 5.krunal 6.manish Pandey 7.jayant Yadav 8.akshar Patel 9.shadrul Thakur 10. Jaydev unadkat 11.mohit sharma
team 1-1.Rohit 2.Dhawan 3.Vk 4.yuvi 5.raina 6.Dhoni 7.Ashwin 8.Jadeja 9.Kuldeep 10.Bhuvi 11.Shami
CRICKETFAN72132427__ I can give you 3 ODI INDIAN teams instead of just 3 fast bowlers of equal strengths. wanna know??.
@cricfan72132427 : You're one of the few ones who can't enjoy the present but worries about future always. Mate, just enjoy. You cant keep 11 fast bowlers in a team in first place. By mentioning Nehra and Ishant, who perhaps played his last game for India and naming a spinner (Jayanth Yadav) as a pacer, you already showing your ignorance. I don't need to name any upcoming fast bowlers here because it does not make any sense for you. if you follow even IPL, I guess you will find some good young fast bowlers.
Even West Indies Team is better than this Bangladesh Team.
@cricfan72132427: I don't know anything about Pak, so I can't comment on them. But from what we've seen in IPL, backup fast bowlers in India - Mohd. Siraj, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Shardul Thakur, Siddharth Kaul & few more ranji players who didn't get their chance to display their skills in IPL. I don't know how they would perform at the international stage but at least there is some sort of backup. Nehra was only selected for T20's & Jayant is an off spinner, at least a namesake one. The experience of playing with good fast bowlers across the world in the IPL is helping the players learn their skills better. I wouldn't select Dhawal Kulkarni, Vinay Kumar & Ashok Dinda even to play against Oman or Zambia.
I'm already missing The West Indies.....Bangladesh just ain't cutting it in the big league......It was all just an illusion and now it's all laid bare for all to see....
Bangladesh is a good team and is deserving of its position in the ICC rankings. They have in recent games beaten Sri Lanka away from home.Yesterday the chose to rest Tamim, and Mashrafe both proven match-winne
Prediction of Results, Eng-Ban -> Eng, Aus-NZ -> Aus, SL-SA -> SA, Ind-Pak -> Ind, Aus-Ban -> Aus, Eng-NZ -> Eng, Pak-SA -> SA, Ind-SL -> Ind, NZ-Ban-> NZ, Eng-Aus -> Eng, Ind-SA -> SA, SL-Pak ->SL. Semi 1- Eng vs Ind -> Eng, Semi 2- SA vs Aus -> SA. Final SA vs Eng, Winner : SA
Come on guys, chins up, just a warm up match. Most of these players won't even play any match in the actual tournament. This is the most likely XI, an XI that CAN do well. What BD need in future is a pace bowling allrounder or just a better lower-order hitting allrounder. XI: Tamim, Soumya, Sabbir, Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, Shakib, Mossadek, Mehedi, Mash, Rubel, Fizz No point in having the expensive Taskin or the other fast bowlers in the group. Would prefer Nasir Hossain over Mehedi due to the experience factor and slightly better fielding but he's not even in the 15. BD also need to bring Mossadek, a technically correct and proper batsman, up to no.3 and demote Sabbir to play as a hitter like in t20s.
This time most favorites to win the trophy in my opinion is in following order,
1. England 2. South Africa 3. Australia 4. India 5. Sri Lanka 6. New Zealand 7. Pakistan 8. Bangladesh
I have no ill-feeling against Bangladeshi Team or the fans but I wish to give my genuine opinion. Bangladesh are a good team and have strived a great leap forward but they need to move further forward. In the ODI's they need to pick: 1.Tamim Iqbal. 2.Soumya Sarker. 3.Sabbir Rahman. 4.Mehedi Hasan Miraz. 5.Mushfiqur Rahim(WK). 6.Mahmudullah Riyad(CPT). 7.Mossadek Hossain. 8.Nasir Hossain. 9.Mohammad Saifuddin. 10.Rubel Hossain. 11.Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangladesh will definitely be remembered for its generosity as a benefactor during this tournament. They will be handing out easy points to anyone who plays against them. AUS, NZ and ENG will be the lucky beneficiaries. Thank you Bangladesh :)
The so called 'best asian side' has been handed a reality check in the last two games, albeit warm up matches but they have shown that the Bengals are not too much more than mere paper tigers, who win at home on low and slow dusty tracks and do not amount to much when the ball bounces over knee height.
Such a sorry match for Bangladesh! The batsmen are better than how they performed in this match. If Mehedi Hassan could score 24 runs, then there is no excuse for the top order and the middle order. BD has poor winning record under the captaincy of Shakeeb Al Hassan.
Good to win these practice matches, but folks let's not get carried away. Real tournament hasn't started yet. What happens from June 4 onwards will be the real thing. Let's keep our fingers crossed...
It is pity that Bangladesh were not able to defend even 341 against Pakistan.
SAMROY, hitting the deck hard is a latter day expression that is being thrown about without really being understood for what it means.Like the expression 'loop'being used for flight and dip for varying the length. For any tall fast bowler, hitting the pitch hard comes naturally . It is the ideal length to bowl on different wickets that gives success aided of course by movement of the ball of the seam. This depends on the bowler's skill in landing the ball on the seam holding it in a particular way. So hitting the pitch involves landing the ball on the seam where success depends on the right length so that the ball hits the top of the stump.This is how Magrath Ambrose and co used to bowl on hard and bouncy wickets.
This should be India's team XI for first match vs Pakistan . 1. Rohit 2. Dhawan 3.Virat 4. DK 5.MSD 6.Jadhav 7.Hardik pandya 8.Jaddu 9.Bhuvi 10. Bumrah 11. Umesh yadav. I prefer DK ahead of yuvi , as he has a great List A season this time, and he has match practice also now. Ashwin can play against non-Asian countries. Against Pakistan , they genrally struggle against quality attack. So it is better to play 3 fast bowlers plus hardik and jaddu as all rounders. Kedhav Jadhav can be the 6th bowling option , if needed.
Don't worry BD,we Indians done the same thing to another team last CT warm up match.Ithink the score was 62 all out and Umesh was the wrecker in chief that time as well
Include all 4 fast bowlers - Shami, Yadav, Bhuvi and Bumrah. Any one from Jadeja and Pandya based on pitch and conditions.
The only gain for Team India from this game against BD is momentum. While the likes of Karthik, Pandya & Dhawan got to spend precious time in the middle, India's bowling was not tested at all thanks to a feeble Bangladesh batting line up. The tournament proper will be a different ball game altogether for all teams. The warm ups cannot be an indicator of how a team's performance is going to be in the main games, as these games are mainly utilized to experiment & iron out chinks if any by all teams.
This is what actually Bangladesh team is all about. They are occasional performers, the way they had ever been. India has shown them the mirror. They dont deserve to be part of the Big Eights. I am sure they always spoil the competitive cricket while playing with the big teams. They must remain in the status of Minos for few more years or so....
@ CRICFAN72132427. Resources are not important utilisation of it is important.
This pandya guy is the next sachin, mcgrath and better pace allrounder than kallis, sobers. Mark my words. Please publish.
The best thing about Indian pacers is not that they can all bowl over 140k. The best thing about Indian pacers nowadays is that all of them can hit the pitch HARD and extract seam movement. Asian Teams especially Pakistan have produced some really great fast bowlers like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Fazal Mehmood, etc. but none of them except Imran at times could hit the pitch hard and extract seam movement. That's one reason why Asian Teams have not won test series in SA and Aus. Swing is negotiable unless you are late on it but seam movement is not-easily negotiable especially if it is happening at decent (135k+) pace and from a pitched up length. Aus and SA pitches do not produce too much swing but they always (unless it is too flat as is the case in last 3 years in Aus) produce seam movement if you hit the pitch hard. And everyone including Shami, Bhuvi (surprisingly), Umesh, Hardik and Ishant can hit the pitch HARD.
I am not going to be politically correct here, Bd batsmen are not technically equipped to play the English seamers in Oval..The conditions support pace,seam and swing..BD should be very watchful while facing Wood and Stokes,,Any adventure could see a repeat performance..As for India Edbagston seems to be batting friendly wickets and they should include pandya and drop a spinner..if required jadhav could fill in for some overs..
Great outing for team India just before the start of the CT. I hope they have ticked all the boxes and are now a contender for the title for sure. Momentum must be carried on from here. All the best to them.
Indian Team Probably-
Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja/Ashwin, Bhuvi, Bumrah, Shami/Yadav.
Spin will be supported by Jadhav.
Cont: Shami is not at his best but will do good in these fast pitches. Virat's Final 11 will be : 1.Rohit 2.Dhawan 3.Kohli 4.Karthik 5.Dhoni 6.Kedar 7.Hardik 8.Jadeja 9.Umesh 10.Shami 11.Bumrah. But I would have played Bhuvi ahead of Bumrah against Pak. As this game India will win easily.
@ TESTCRICROX ON MAY 30, 2017, 22:37 GMT - well said buddy....some good points... yeah umesh is our spear head for tests ahead and quite heartening to see him pitch it up and reverse it at speed, and the other fact i notice about yadav is his demanour always smiling and nowadays he is more confident about himself and expresses himself well....along with bhuvan, shami etc rare instances of indian quicks actually bowling quicker than when they started out...surely something is going right in indian cricket.... to my fellow indian bloggers -can we lay off the trumpeting and the crowing....getting tiresome....and to those who are commenting on rubel etc celebrating...cmon guys-he's played a minimum of one match more than you ever have and possibly will have....he's entitled to his celebrations -and the same to the BD fans..... i really feel BD will be a lot stronger against eng, if they stick to spin their main weapon, shakib and mehdi are terrific, musty is awesome, cricinfo plz publish
Edgbaston is generally a chasing ground so they need Hardik, Jadeja & Three fast bowlers, no Ashwin in my Indian XI.
i am sure this thumping performance by India will bring Bengalis down to Earth!
First it was good pace bowling from India.Second India has few batting liabilities like Rohit sharma,yuvraj Singh,shikar dhawan(surprisingly his luck turns good during ICC events) who are found wanting in swinging & seaming decks.Also kohli is susceptible outside off early in his innings. Rahane has compact technique but has recently been blemished by playing away from body syndrome of kohli & Rohit.Only karthik,pandya,dhawan ( to an extent) looked good.Chances should have been given to pant & Samson otherwise the meaning of IPL becomes redundant ,otherthan for making Money.
Yes, India's bowling is superior than their batting! I guess Bumrah is added ingredient now but Umesh, shami and bhuvi stepped up. Still shouldn't give much importance to this warm up matches. How this indian bowlers will face better batting lineups will be matter. Indian batting not that poor but its inclusion of Dhawan,Rahane and Yuvi in final 11 will be a suicide. Dhawan always pocking around off stump. Rahane not up to the mark right now, Yuvi is closed chapter- India shouldn't have bring him for CT. Still he will get some runs, hope so ! Karthik is class act if he get some balls in the beginning. But remember 2013 CT warmup match, he got a ton still failed all tournament matches. I will pick Jadav in my 11, he is solid in his game. Handy with 5 or 6 over off spin, I would replace Jadav with Aswin on any fast bouncy wickets. Hardik is bowling as how Umesh bowled couple of years before, he need to correct his length and line. Virat will more likely go without Bhuvi. Cont.
Hope BD will do better in the main tournament ..... warm up is always warm up ..... doesn't make any sense
Hi Bangladesh cricket fans. Dont feel too disappointed. All the criticism is more due to some of your over enthusiastic fans ridiculing other teams. Even Mushfiqur got too excited before actually winning that t20 match against India and ended up losing the match. Bangladesh has improved certainly. They have good enough batsmen and bowling is very good as well. Fizz Taskin and Rubel are world class bowlers. Shakib Tamim and mushfiqur are match winners as well. Mehdi has a great future as well. I am sure Bangladesh will give a good account of themselves when the tournament starts. Stay grounded even while winning and I am sure the only way Bangladesh cricket is going is forwards. From an Indian fan. Best of luck
They cant even play 50 Overs full quota & they want to win the CT.The way rubel was celebrating it seems like he took 10 fer or what. The way they celebrate shows they like maturity. Kindly celebrate within the limits. So that you will earn respect from the opponent team.
I think BD is a good team. Just that Indian bowling is at another level at the moment. Any team would have struggled against that attack . Same Bangladesh will put 340 vs England on June 1. I am from India
Why people are so worried about jadu batting. There are other 2 departments in cricket too. Anyway he bats too low. But he is capable of swinging his bat around. Anaheim can't field, can't hit sixes
When this tournament ends, Bangladesh will fall to the bottom of the Ranking table again.
Wonderful bowling performance by India. They have a very good chance to reach semi finals. And yet, Bangladesh fans who thinks Bangladesh could have won the game had Tamim Iqbal played. I don't think Bangladesh won hearts of their fans from yesterdays batting performance.
Jadeja, Hardik, Kohli, Rahane, Dhoni, Rohit, Bumrah, Yuvi my goodness,, opposition batsmen must go Ariel route otherwise will never get a boundary... haha. my XI 1.Rahane 2.Dhawan 3.VK 4.MSD 5.Yuvi 6.Rohit 7.Jadeja 8.Pandya 9.Bhuvi 10.Shami/Yadav 11.Bumrah
The look on Bangladesh fans in the stadium said it all. Priceless. Win for India by 240 runs! The only team to win with such margins so far in this tournament. Looking good so far...impressed with this new attacking middle order for India. Welcome to the big leauge bangla fans...this is just a trailer, movie has yet to come. Must bring back memories, fans claiming this time is different, we will go to finals, or win even. The only thing thats different each time is how badly they are exiting. 0-4 at t20 cup, one win against NZ in dead rubber had the fans thinking trophy. India (without dhoni and kohli) showed where they stand. Superb innings by kartik (back up player who scored more than entire bangla team) and pandya..even better bowling. Thank you cricinfo staff for the detailed commentary.
Jadeja's batting was poor. He has just one shot to score a six. I hope 4June is not a off day for Indian Bowlers. Two spinners is a must. Play Hardik as a proper batsman @ 4 or 7. Indian Ben Stokes.
I never thought India would have 4 good fast bowlers in a team. Indian Bowling>>batting.
India's bowling is amazing but batting really pisses me off. We should have had Rishab Pant and Shreyas Iyer here. We need to support youngsters. This tournament is not relevant. Plan should to be to build up for next world cup. With kumble distraction going on I am not too optimistic unless the bowling team wins it for us.
My playing 11 for first match be: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, D Karthik, M S Dhoni, H Pandaya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, B Kumar, U Yadav and Md Shami
Edgbaston is generally a chasing ground so they need Hardik, Jadeja & Three fast bowlers, no Ashwin in my Indian XI.
@VIKICORK - Rohit is always terrible for every 10 innings and then scores a big one to keep his place and then guys like shastri, gavaskar start their rohit worship. He never scored consistently. There is no such thing called 'form' in rohit's dictionary. Whatever runs he scored were after a million chances. We could have developed 3 good consistent batsmen with the same number of chances given to Rohit.
I think Bdesh will lose all games in this CT and then after that they will go downhill back to about 10-11th ranking, there squad is ageing and no superstars minus Mustafiz and even he isn't absoletely special, mite win you a game here and there but overall there side lacks quality players.
One thing need to remember always: Be humble, accept both win and loss gracefully. Fans, no need to bungee jumping if their team wins.
As an Indian fan, I myself restrain to say that in cricket one bad day comes or few bad days come, but do not make fun of others as time is the most powerful in this world, and can change the table by whisper.
From this game, we learned that team India can perform well and if things go in order (do not concentrate on Kumble & Kohli saga) rather play clean in the field would repeat the success which had achieved in last CT, an undefeated team won the CT. Good luck team India, rest of the 7 teams. To Bangla fans, don't worry or feel sad, your team is doing well, one game does not take out the credit which they have achieved in recent past including shown great character in 2015 WC.
India going in to Ct on good note, but the real deal will be how they play in the competion itself, hope India doesn't get any jitters in tournament, all the teams this time seem just as much up 4 it, hope Yuvi,Kl Rahul,Rahane and DK up for it to becoz they are very vulnerable, please boys all of India is expecting DO NOT let us down.
Why don't ICC give T20i status to every member, 40 of them with ODI status (four groups of 10 each) and 20 of them with Test status (two groups of 10 each) with promotion and demotion taking place every two years.
A joke of a team in the name of Bangladesh. Sincerely, Pakistani fan
Those worrying about India's fast bowling reserves, please don't. First of all Jayant Yadav is a off spinner and not a fast bowler. As far as India's fast bowling reserves are concerned, the numbers are huge, as was obvious from IPL. All of them bowl above 140k, and they can walk into the team anytime: Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi, Shardul Thakur, Amit Sangwan, Siddharth Kaul,.... Indian Cricket right now is brimming with talent, courtesy IPL. And most IPL matches are more exciting than any recent Indo-Pak or Indo-BD matches, which have been all very boring and one sided...
BD couldn't even win Hearts this time :D
Bangladesh again won hearts.
Great fight shown by Bangladesh team. They fought really hard till the end and created lot of pressure to our bowlers. Now I understand why Bangla fans think that their team will win CT'17. Great team effort. They scored extra forty runs by showing real fight and courage.
My XI for the 04 June match - Rohit, Dhawan,Kohli, Yuvraj (/ Karthik),Kedhar, MSD, Hardik (/Ashwin), Jadeja, bhuvi, Shami (/Yadav), Bumrah.
In all probability it seems Birmingham is a small 350+ ground with flat track if not for weather to play any role in the result on Jun 4.
Bangladesh will be a punching bag in their group just like 2016 wt20 . Free points for AUS ENG and NZ
You can say what you want about Indian bowling but what is the bench strength ishant sharma and ashish Nehra? As far as we are concerned we have the likes of Rumman raees,sohail Khan,Ehsan Adil,Abbas,rahat Ali,Sadaf Hussain,Ahmed bashir,Mir hamza,irfan jr,Usman Khan,sameen gul,amad butt.India are very lucky it seems there best 4 are in form and performing but name me 3 more apart from the two mentioned above and don't mention dhawal kulkarni or Jayant Yadav because they are trundlers so you still don't have the same fast bowling potential as we have.
Dhawan, Rohit, Kohli, Yuvi/kedar, Kartik, Dhoni, Pandya, Jaddu, Umesh, Bhuvi, Bumrah. Best team, all basis covered, Good strikers lower down and great fielding unit
How can someone with avg of 30 and strike rate of 69 get a place in defending champion side? Rain a must be crying back home. Ajinkya rahane should never have been selected
Same Bangladesh will score 400 against Pakistan. Pakistan bowlung is only about amir, others are hypes up and get too much hyper in middle
here is a crazy idea ! how about dhoni opening with dhawan ! my XI : dhoni, dhawan, kohli, DK, kedar, pandya, jadeja, ashwin, buvi, shami, bumrah !
bd team might not have won the match, but won our hearts for some mystical reasons
I am an Indian.. Even though I am happy the Indian team won convincingly I would not read too much into these warm up games. Teams try out different combinations and batsmen attempt new shots, bowlers try new deliveries and there is no pressure to win. I feel India is vulnerable with out of form batsmen. Only Kohli and Jadhav look to be in form. Dhawan Rohit Yuvraj all seem out of form. I think only SA and England seem to have most bases covered. NZ could be a dark horse. But my gut feel is that Australia will win. With all the pay disputes going on, the team must be galvanized. There is nothing more dangerous than a galvanized and united australian team out to prove a point
Bd fans got a little too excited last week. Lolololol )))
Indian fast bowling was awesome in IPL. Now the best pack of indian bowlers from IpL are playing well in ODIs too. Batting looks decent. If virat hits form then we are unstoppable.
@CRICFAN28452774 BDians are in England and Wales since last month and their captain said the team is confident because they had more than enough time to adapt to the condition and the went to local club for a week for the intense training and captain and team was riding high on confidence prior to the matches..hopes it helps to increase your wits
Such dismal performance. Team management read the pitch wrongly and also India bowlers did a fantastic job. To be noted, death over bowling of Bangladesh revealed its skeleton. Sakib needs to be seriously reviewed while Shabbir should bat at #7. Good luck Tigers.
WHOA.......Bangla could have batted again and still lose by an innings. Humble up Bangle fans
In all the CT warm-up matches and SA vs Eng series going on, India are the only team who have not conceded 200 runs in any of their two matches. Rest of the 7 CT teams have all conceded 320+ at least once. This looks scary! I know it's only the warm-up matches but still it gives some indications of how improved India's bowling has been in recent years. I won't be surprised if India defends their title (Though I would not want that to happen)
We should play 5 proper bowlers and if Hardik plays he should be considered as only 6th bowling option instead of 5th bowler. Yuvi's illness is a huge blow and no 4 is not settled yet. Rohit's form is not a concern but his technique against inswing and googlies is definitely a concern. If anybody observed his last two years dismissals most of them are either lbw or bowled. That's because of lazy footwork and playing away from the body making way for huge gap between bat and pad. As of now among batsmen only 3 postions are settled ie. no: 2,3 and 5. So this will be the probable playing XI against Pakistan Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Yuvi/Karthik, Dhoni, Hardik/Jadhav, Jadeja, Ashwin/Umesh, Bhuvi, Shami, Bumrah. Rahane will be considered only if Rohit is completely out of form otherwise there is no place for him.If Hardik is playing then India will go with Ashwin and if Umesh is playing then it will be either Hardik or Jadhav based on playing conditions.
The wins apart, the most heartening feature for me was the LENGTH umesh yadav has been bowling...fantastic...also he is at times reversing it at pace....one of the few rare examples of and indian paceman who started out at pace and is getting better...i hope this will be his break through year, ....and yeah-un-imaginable india have the problem of plenty in the pace bowling department....and when our pak friends comment on this...wowser....thanks guys -we look forward to a wonderful match on sunday in great spirits on the field and on such blogs....you have the wonderful aamir and whahab as well....to the BD fans -plz dont get despondent...i do feel in Musty, Miraz - u have two wonderful stars for the future....
They missed Tamim and Mashrafe's hitting abilities and his all-round skills. Tamim scored a century so he should have been retained. Why would a batsman be rested when it's high intensity opposition. India is among the top 4 teams so Bangladesh should have taken it seriously. Batting looked awful except the openers. Soumya wasn't out as there is no evidence of any edge but umpire gave in to appeal. Even that shouldnt result in such a low score. Bangladesh can only beT NZ and I don't see how they can beat England or Australia.
very impressive from the indian pace bowlers knew exactly where to put the balls. Honestly speaking I think the indians are the only team from asia that have a chance in this CT. Hope our guys can stick around a lot longer and show a bit more fight on 1st of June.
Though Ind won in an overwhelming manner, I feel their bowlers didn't get a real good work out. I wish the BD innings lasted lot longer. Kohli should have bowled spinners from one end and pace from the other right through the innings as the result is a foregone conclusion from the time Ind finished 320+. Feel Ashwin and Jadeja are a bit under cooked.
@CPT.Meanster ,your remark that Rohit should not be allowed anywhere near the national team is absurd .Rohits ODI average is over 40 and Karthiks ODI average in 60 innings is 28 .Rohit just won the IPL as a captain has won more than anyone else .He has proven himself time and time over for India in limited overs cricket .Now it remains to be seen whether he is the same player after his injury but your statement is still absurd in the current time frame .Ashwin has been simply terrible in last 10 or more ODIs he has played and has not even finished his quota of overs .Rahane is simply not in form .My 11 would be as follows -- Rohit ,Dhawan ,Kohli ,Yuvraj and if not fit Karthik ,Dhoni ,Jadhav ,Pandya ,Jadeja ,Bhuvi ,Umesh and Bumrah .
Poor BD, always such high hopes and then ... Still this can happen to any team, just not too often.
my team xi against england: tamim ,sommo,imrul,rahim,sakib, riyad,sabbir,mehedi,mortaza,rubel,fizz.
My XI for team India 1) Rohit, 2) Dhawan, 3) Virat, 4) DK, 5) Kedhar, 6) MSD, 7) Aswin, 8) Jedeja/ Hardik (depending on the track), 9) Bhuvneswar, 10) Yadav, 11) Shami
With this performance from Indian team, Pakistani fans are well prepared when they come to Edgbaston not to be disappointed if their team losses as they know the fact that they will be beaten by a better team. If Pak wins which I see it is very unlikely, it's a bonus for them! All the best Team INDIA :)
lucky!! that was only a warm up match, no record to be kept or added. It was horrible batting by BD batsman I believe. India seems ready for the trophy.
@I am viva, I hope your right pal, coz we being shot out for 84 isn't really acceptable at this level. I know its just a practice match, but you can't help but admire this Indian team. All these silly rumours about how they are boosting their status and rankings by playing series after series at home on flat surfaces is all nonsense. I think this Indian team is more than capable of beating all top teams anywhere home or away! What shocked me is that Rubel was the quickest bowler in todays match and he was nowhere near as a threat compared to Umesh, Bhuvnesh. Their line and lengths were awesome. I would like to blame the wicket, but then Ind batsmen smashed our bowling to all parts. Pak team should be worried, but Pak team does have Amir, probably won't make too much difference. Good luck to team India, although you guys don't need luck. Win CT again! Bd fan.
Thanks to some IND fans for still supporting our BD. Bad performance, off day, the lot. Hope Tamim gets the message through Soumya and Sabbir's heads quickly. Sabbir isn't no.3 material, he's a lower order slogger. Mossadek should come in at 3 or even Mushfiq or Mahmudullah. The slogging should be by Shakib and Sabbir at no.7 and 8.
CPT.MEANSTER ON MAY 30, 2017, 20:07 GMT...Rohit is having highest average of 58 as opener in last one year, next only to Warner...his scores in last 10 innings- 171*, 124, 6, 41, 99, 14, 15, 13, 11, 70...so 564 runs at 63 average with 2 centuries and 2 half centuries, I will take it gladly for any opener in the world, he is returning from injury after nearly 10 months...give him some time, he will come good, with Dhawan found some form and confidence, India is going to the tournament as a team to beat along with England...though Im little concern about the form of Yuvi and MSD, but Hardik and Jadhav are there to share the responsibility
@DESIHUNGAMA...Yes friend, I have seen that appreciation from Pak fans to our bowling for the first time, thank you...
Ban fans, not to worry too much. This was a practice game, and must have been their off day, it happens to all teams somewhere. Hope they bounce back at CT opener against mighty Eng. They did the same, lost bunch of practice games, in last WC2015 as well, but did superbly in main draw, remember! Also, somehow Ban has the Eng numbers on them, look at the last few ODIs between them in major tournaments - WC2015, WC in Ban before that, etc. So, there is hope I suppose. Now some issues: Ban should include both Nasir and Rubel in their playing XI; Sabbir is not a no, 3 material, nor Shakib no.5, they should be at 7 and 8 respectively; Mosaddek, Rahim and Mahmudullah move up higher to reinforce middle order batters, the slogging could take place at the tail ends, my two cents. Hope BCB is reading this post. Pls publish, thx.
As a Pakistani fan I'm really worried about June 4th game. This Indian bowling attack is probably the best its been in a long time. To bowl out Bangladesh for 84 who made 340 against us is a huge thing (although the article said that the 340 game was done with boundaries pulled in a lot while nothing like that has been said this article). They also bowled out NZ for 190 who today chased down 350+ with ease. The only way I see us winning on Saturday is if Babar Azam scores a 100+ & Amir replicates that spell in Asia cup 2016 but takes more wickets. I think Pakistan needs to start fazing out the non-performing guys & get aggressive guys. They shouldn't worry about losing or winning the games just making sure the right guys are in the team & are performing. We need to do some serious rebuilding & our problems are so deep that I don't see us having a chance in 2019 WC either.
Why so much love and cover up for Rohit i don't understand. Yes he did prove everyone wrong and got couple of 200 plus scores which is way too high for any other opener to even think about. Coming to Rohit going down the order since he can't play moving ball is totally wrong logic? Why should someone else sacrifice for talented Rohit? So in small flat indian pitches (which rarely my fellow Indian supporters term it) Rohit is must have opener so that he can score loads of runs. Now when we sense that after 2 practice games Rohit looks like sitting duck with his never existing footwork to be sent back to middle order? I would rather have him there and fail instead of promoting someone like Karthik to open ? In all probability India has 3 opener Dhawan (weakest in technique according to Mumbai reporters) , Rohit (strongest and best) , Rahane (can be used in adverse conditions for consolidation). For me best opener of India is injured that is KL Rahul. Rohit and Rahane are make shifts.
Rohit not firing is Indias biggest worry. Time and again his dismissals are LBW and dragged the ball onto stumps. He just cannot resist fishing wide of offstump. The next best opener is out of form (Rahane) It might be an idea to start with Rahane and Dhawan. Rahane and Rohit are good fielders.
Enough about BD. I think India have a lot to improve upon as well. Our batting is still shaky. Rohit Sharma should be nowhere near the national team (tests or ODIs). Also, I am not so sure about Rahane in the opening slot. Dinesh Karthik would be a decent opener along with Dhawan. Kohli at 3, Rahane at 4, Dhoni at 5, and then the all rounders and tail. Yes, we skittled BD but the bigger test against PAK beckons.
I know my statement won't reach out to BD team management, but why not a try. BD do not have a fast bowling all rounder and a lower hard hitter like, Stokes, Hardik Panday, Corey Anderson, Andre Russel, Thisara Parera, Chris Morris. I suggest they can use Somaya Sarkar as a lower order hard hitter and also a bowling all rounder. We have Kayes to open with Tamim. Hope this suggestion can reach out.
@ZEESHAN : Even my mum wouldn't have said it better. You hit the nail hard, spot on. It's a sport, a lil humility always helps to save your face in situations like these.
BD bowling melt down against pak. And batting melt down against india. They have completed both ends, this is big league. Pak and BD might be winless teams in CT. Pak has weak batting and BD has only three international level players in team.
bangladesh still need to improve alot, especially their bowling, well in subcontinent they have quality spinners to win games for them,
What I am seeing here that bd collapse made pak fans very happy. This is warm up game men. Just relax. England was all out in 157 other day. It happens. India has the best bowling attacks. They booked nz below 200 other day.
All we need is Azhar if I was in this Pakistan line up I wouldn't feel any pressure it's just that we need to have a decent mindset play decently not like Dhaka if bowling first then do the basics get 2 early wickets if you're batting first this is the first time I will agree with the see of the ball tactic as in England it's a must and Azhar and Shehzad are specialists I don't want Babar coming in early as he will feel pressure and he is going to get out the team should aim for 280 and back to defend it otherwise I hope it's a washout
This is quite worrying for bd now especially when they are about to play the first game and losing today's warm match this badly surely doesnt help but lets see what happens!
@vkumar_086 - India's bowling is miles ahead from what it used to be. It's tremendously improved unit. From Pak fan.
@cool_kat...last 8 years Sachin probably had a tremendous record. Does not mean we recall him from retirement. So let's not go that far back. 4 years back Dhoni was finishing matches like we knew him to. Doesn't mean he's doing that now. 1 year is a better time frame to judge batsmen. I don't think Rohit will come anywhere close by that yardstick
Very poor show by BD. As a BD fan, I feel the BD batsman need to learn patience and how to play moving ball in english overcast condition. Batting isn't a walk in the park like in Dhaka flat pitches. But in hindsight it might be a blessing in disguise that it happened before the main event starts. The BD batsman might be reasonably cautious in playing the moving ball when the main event starts because of this collapse. But seriously I'm bemused by the timing of this warmup game because BD plays the first game of the tournament just day after tomorrow. Doesn't the players need enough rest BCB? Difficult for the players to bounce back and perform so quickly without much rest.
That's something that will make realise to bangla fans the reality of their team.. They just won three home series and they started to behave like they have won all the world titles more than 50 times... Their cricketer are awesome no doubt mustafeez, shakib, tamim but that's the poorest behaviour of their fans that makes no one like bangla team... They never accept the reality they never respect the opponents... They have started showing eyes to Pakistan West indies besides the fact the difference of these two country achievements...In order to be part of gentlemen game they have to gentle and need to perform on grounds not at social media
Winning and loosing is part of the game but BD fans gets very excited and in their excitement get carried and start making foolish comments on other teams. They are the youngest member of this elite club and ultimately they will start winning. Their is no shortage of talent in this part of the world. Today its India tomorrow for sure it will be another sub continent team. Pakistan ruled 80's and early 90's, Srilanka produced world champion side in late 90's and than now its India. Bangladesh and even Afghanistan has same passion for cricket and they will surely produce great team in future. Passion is good but if it becomes hatred for other that causes concern. Despite being a Pak fan I love watching Indian batting specially Kohli. I am sure all the fans love watching Tamim.
@SIR_IVOR, I don't know where you got the impression that no feet Nohit is technically sound. The guy has practically failed in EVERY country where the ball swings. Rahane on the other hand is as nervy as LOI player as any. @T20FOREVER, while its true that Umesh is the most improved seamer over the last year the relative strengths cannot be ignored. Honestly, I think it will boil down to match ups, pitch and fitness. For example: Umesh will struggle in death overs even if he gives more potency upfront in swinging conditions BUT Shami will be better in death overs and through the innings if the pitch has something. Diff @SONNYGONG, please enough of the Bd jokes. If they capitulated like this against Ind while batting 2nd, Eng will maul them in record time.
After seeing this match my 11 is Dhawan,Ashwin,Kholi,Dhoni, yuvraj/Kartik,kedar, Pandaya, Jadeja,Bhubaneswar, Shami, Bhumra.If Ashwin play as opener.Then he solid for some overs.So he have bast technique in English conditions And also it make depth in batting. This make balance for 2 spinner and 4 batsman
secondly the game between India and Pakistan has always been the beauty of cricket world. no matter whatever the result will be but I can assure you of some thrilling contest unlike today indiawash (banglawash) lolz
well wishes to all there. well m from Pak. no doubt India has emerged as the great team of cricket under the shadow of dhoni and now the legacy continues under kohli. I would like to congratulate indians for putting the real picture where bangalis stands in the world of cricket. tigers grow up this is champions trophy and you guys havnt ever been champions. first grow up as nation than raise your standards and than think about creating history
Positive Intent
It is not that bad as people are making this to be. Bangla will be a team to reckon with .... just watch. As an Indian fan, I am sure Bangla team will bounce back as this was a trial and error scenario. Surely, this team will regroup and play super cricket against England. They bowled quite well today and batting was adventurous - full or errors ........ doesn't at all mean that they should be written off for good. In fact one would argue, that "glad it happened now" the team will be on guard and shielded from a collapse in its group matches. I would say, Bangla will finish second in the group and make it to the semis ....... my suggestions to the Bangla team 1) Do not get rattled by this one game 2) Probability says that -this performance will never repeat itself in this tournament 3) Batsman will play in positions and be cautious - paying due respect to bowlers 4) Bangla has nothing to loose, will come out firing. Good luck to team Bangladesh !
It was surprising to see two Mumbai players, who are believed to be technically sound, get out the way Rohit and Rahane did. Playing away from the body in overcast conditions with the ball new. It was good to see on the other hand Dinesh Karthik having made adjustments from his last match and play much better against the moving ball. I think Karthik should open along with Dhawan with Rohit at 5 after Dhoni.He was very good as an opener against Anderson Tremlett and co in 2007 under Dravid's captaincy. Karthik,Dhawan,Kohli,Dhoni,Rohit,Jadhav,Pandya,Jadeja, Shami,Bhuvi,Umesh,Bumrah, make a good 12. The 12th man can be based on the team opposing and conditions of play.Jadhav can be a useful off spinner if Ashwin is left out.
My playing XI 1) Dhawan 2) Rohit 3 ) Kohli 4) Karthik 5 ) Jadhav 6 ) Dhoni 7 ) Pandya 8)Jaddu 9 ) Bhuvi 10)Umesh 11) Bumrah Kohli given clues regarding the playing 11 while in after match presentation.
This is really a good wake up call for BD. BD is lucky that this is a warm up match and will dig into deep to figure out the holes. I have a feeling that it is better for BD and they will do better in group stage.
@CRICFAN9361310806 First of all I would like to assure you that there is not even a slight feeling of jealousy against Bangladesh on matter of hosting home series. The matter of fact is it is the unfriendly and over exaggerated comments of your countrymen that makes not only me but also other cricketing lovers turn against you. Your countrymen on these forum try to pretend before every match as if they are going to win it easily and after the match the same pupils are found giving lame excuses for their defeat. Against every team before match you are using a special lame word BANGLAWASH. What on earth is Bangla wash? Can you please explain it. Just merely winning three series on your home and you invented this lame word. Just imagine what you people will do if you ever win any trophy though you ain't have the potential of doing it.
@CRICFAN7342808878 Please dont compare Babar Azam to Virat Kholi. Babar Azam is a good batsman but he has a long way to go to prove himself.
I don't understand how someone can replace Umesh with Shami ..Umesh is a much improved fast bowler and has been bowling tirelessly for years without getting injured..easily the strongest guy in this Indian line up ..Umesh is definitely a better option than Shami considering his current form and fitness ..
I Predict India Vs Aus Final, India, SA, Aus, ENG will be there is semis. AUS - Except for the lower Middle order & Spin Bowling their batting and Bowling looks top notch. IND - Like 2003 WC india is going in with a Pacy bowlers and their only weakness is inconsistency by their batsman. ENG - Best among all teams in batting attack but except for Moeen and Wokes no threatening bowlers. Rashid not in form. SA - Chokers, Unpredictable, Selection dilemma. Lower Middle order is brittle. Spin Bowling is weak. Not a great Bowling side like we saw when Steyn and Morkel partner together Pak - Don't have a batting unit to score big, No real thereat in spin dept. Except for Amir no real threat in Bowling. Ban - Still cant handle pressure and they cut loose in pressure games. Average batting and blowing unit relying heavily on Tamin and Mortaza. SL - Average batting unit with lack of experience and all of their bowlers are out of form. Malinga is no longer a threat. Only one match winner
My IX: Dhawan, DK, Kohli, Jadhav, MSD, Hardik, Ash, Jaddu, Bhuvi, Umesh and Bumrah
Surprised by BD sharp decline after looking so good so far in the English conditions. The problem with 15 a side warm up game is that the confusion remains as to what is the best 11 and India are left to ponder about the best lineup.
Congratulations BD for another HEART winning performance. It doesn't matter you lost the match because you won hearts again which seems to be the main aim of BD for the past 17 yrs.
This was just a warm-up match. Inconsequential, the result. Will not matter one iota when the real competition starts. I just hope, sincerely hope, that Kohli and Co are not lulled into complacency, come 4 June.
hahahah bangladesh wht happen ,,,, winning few games in your home give you some points but see your real standard against average indian bowling attach wht happen teams like austraila england and new zealand ,,,, lost by 240 runs ,,,, never remember when pakistan lost to india like this by the way pakistan beat u by 233 runs bangladesh ..... u will get no 10 in ODI after this tournament
great bowling by indian team..congrats from sl.i'm very sad with sl's bowling because with this sl bowling attack 400 will also getable for the opponents.
One can make the argument that for the first time, India's bowling department is stronger that it's batting.
Too early to compare Baber with Virat. It takes years to become Virat. No need to put pressure to make baber's head big by comparing him with Virat. I remember when Amir came in first Imran Khan said at that age he was better than Wasim but it takes years to become Wasim Akram. Rest we know what happened. No doubt baber is talented but he has to perform consistently to be compared with Virat.
My playing XI 1) Dhawan 2) Rohit 3 ) Kohli 4) Karthik 5 ) Jadhav 6 ) Dhoni 7 ) Pandya 8)Jaddu 9 ) Bhuvi 10)Shami/Umesh 11) Bumrah
Started talking about playing XI first cos looks like most fans want 2 spinners but please this is england i know its not seaming but its not spinning either and not Subcontinent. Dinesh Karthik deserves his spot more than Yuvi ( even though big fan of Yuvi he looks totally outta touch or not healthy ). Jaddu/Ashwin only one spinner can play and looks like Jaddu has got it covered with better bating and fielding. Back up bowlers - i really wanted to play rahane over Rohit cos of Rohit's non existing form but Rohit should be for first time in ages should be treated as all rounder if Yuvi and Raina(not selected) aren't playing, I know Jadhav is there but still Rahane benched . MSD,Yuvi,Kohli doesn't look upto mark in IPL but Kohli can be ignored for form. Coming to India's trump card - pace bowlers just one word WOW. If possible play all 4 :)
These defeats should boost up Bdesh when it matters!
This was a really bad hammering
it will be a very difficult tournament for BD the way they batted today they just scared me specially Kayes and Shakib just reckless batting.. no responsibility from them. and our bowling performance also have lots of question to ask???i am afraid hope they will overcome 1st of june with England. Good luck Bangladesh... forget everything wating for a win with England.
When our Pak friends praise our bowling talent, its really something to me...hope we see excellent match on June 4th without interruption of weather...good luck friends
It is not looking good for Bangladesh, if they can not handle the ordinary bowling attack of India their prospects are not looking good to even winning a game.
Is this how a 6th ranked team play? This was not even contest.
Yes, Bangladesh lost in stupendous fashion, and may well lose the main games as well. So what...this is perhaps the only permutation where the team has yet started to make progress. - in foreign fields, against ultra strong opponents, and ultra alien conditions. When do you folks think BD last played in England in the month of May ? Go and ask your grand pops. CI - please print.
It wasnt even a respectable performance. Bd fully surrendered in front of India.
I think the selection question should be "Shami or Ashwin?".
I like Bangladesh's team as they are working really hard and playing some good cricket. But all Bangladesh's arrogant fans must remember that proud has a fall.
No need for Indian fans to read too much into these two warm-ups and go ga-ga about the bowlers. The psychology of a warm-up is definitely different from an actual ODI, especially when each defeat weighs heavily on the chance to qualify further. Besides, India will face teams that are arguably better than Bangladesh. No need to pump our tummies so much that it bursts open. "Stay grounded" is the mantra. In a different context, I see no comments that opt for Rahane in their playing 11. Everyone understands that he is not suitable for the shorter format--yet the selectors don't get it. I will be surprised if he gets a chance. I will be sad if Rohit gets a chance and hits one of his 'once-in-a-blue-moon' 100 and secures his mediocrity for 10 more matches. These two (and Dhawan, too; he has been way too inconsistent) should already make way for youngsters.
Batting : Barber Azam vs Virat Kohli
Well we can now say, we have a great quartet of fast bowlers too.
Simple! let us play with all four fast bowlers (Shami/Bhuvaneshwar/Umesh and Bumrah) Hardik Pandya as the back up seamer and Yuvraj to bowl a few overs. No place for Ashwin or Jadeja. In any case how many wickets can you expect from them on seamer friendly wickets? The team would look something like this. Dhawan/Rohit Sharma/Virat Kohli/Rahane/Dhoni/Yuvraj/Pandya and then the fast bowlers. I would say it would be hard to beat this team. But knowing how the team think tank works, they will play at least one spinner (either Ashwin or Jadeja)
My playing XI - Rohit, Dhawan,Virat,Karthik,Dhoni,Kedar,Pandya,Jadeja,Bhuvi,Shami,Umesh But considering pitch condition Bumrah will be the one who will miss out. In English condition we need good swing bowler.The 5th Bowler will be Pandya,Kedar & Virat
Indians get ready to meet your match on 4th June.
@COOL2COOL you just summed up my thoughts.. there are exceedingly more tigers in india than anywhere else in the world, leave alone BD (in the sunderban part of the world there are more tigers on the indian side) and our national animal is tiger too. That apart, BD is put to the position is deserved today, well done indian team.
@Pakcricstorm look I don't understand how u talk about home matches,is it becoz of Jealousy?No country visits Pak for Int'l matches and we get to have many home matches?Come on I'm not bragging,look at my other comments below,I just wanna say what's the problem in supporting a nation that's growing, it's in the betterment of the game.
I remember, once someone said indian fast bowlers are not as good as pakistani fast bowlers.....hahahahaha.....
Ain't the Bangladeshis already using the excuse of Tamim not batting as the reason for the defeat? A resounding and comprehensive demolition job by India. Kudos.
Indian bowling would be very shortly put to test. But its better than that of other side's.
@DEE PAK Yes, you are correct! Home ground always favors the home team! Let's do some predictions: 1. Pak vs Nepal 3 match ODI series in Nepal. Result will be Pak 0: Nep 3. 2. Ind vs Oman 3 match ODI series in Oman. Result will be Ind 1: Oman 2. 3. SA vs Singapore 3 match ODI series in Sng. Result will be SA 1: Sng 2.
I hope you aren't gonna disagree with those predictions. Are you?
Dear Bro, please give the credit where it is due. Just think about the BD team of 5-10 years ago. BD was really a poor team whatever they were playing at home ground or not. Now a days, BD team improved a lot & they are winning at home ground & even at overseas ground (example: last world cup, last series against Srilanka) as well. Please accept the fact that BD really improved, now they are really competitive, at least in the ODIs.
Playing WC Q.Final, Consecutive series wins against PAK,IND & SA, Winning few matches againt ENG, Winning few matches against SL, all these can't be fluke! Be in real pls.
This is a wake up call for Bangladesh, good timing
Bd should forget winning against england And concentrate on next match against kiwis and Aussies they might well be able to escape them.
If Pakistan could put decent total on board they could put India in all sorts of trouble. But someone would have to bat out of his skins for that. Bd has no chance.
If Pakistan scores some early runs
Comprehensively beaten. Margin is just too big between both the sides. India , Africa ,Australia and england all have big players. Other teams have little chance in front of them. India looks weak in batting department. And are relied on Kohli , dhoni and pandya . others might gain there form playing under there shadow and if they don't try to do fancy things. Australia has only couple of match winners . england isn't well organised . Afriva can be very handy with ball if they play morkel. India looks to be in best of the space.
Going by recent success of our pace bowlers & conditions, it's better to have only one spinner ( Jadeja ) ...If req we can utilsed d part time spin of Jadhav , Yuvi.... My playing 11 Dhavan, Sharma, Kohli, Yuvi,Dhoni,Pandya,Bhuvi,Umesh,Bumrah, Jadeja and Karthik or Jadhav. Rahane as a back for opening slot and Shami for any of d pacer.
@NAMPALLY - I would never think of removing Rahane from the playing 11. Why? Well.. (a) He is the only one who can catch at slips with some consistency! (b) He always plays a crucial knock whenever India really (and I mean REALLY) need one, be it in ODI's or Tests!
As a Bangladeshi I am glad this should make every arrogant Bd fans realise our team is rising but we are not there yet , be humble until Bd truely becomes full fledged big team in future. Anyway, for this CT Nasir Hossain must play in main xi .
Hope BD learns quickly because the English will use the same short ball followed with a full swinging delivery tactics. Forget your ego and just duck to let it go. The first few overs of that match will be decisive. As an Indian I hope that the English get complacent enough and lose their opener to BD. All the best to the Tigers.
Here BD showed lack of experience. Indians often play in England and other foreign countries where conditions are similar so their bowlers know how to bowl in these conditions. However, BD bowlers probably played very few or none of their matches under such conditions so they failed to make the Indians dance on the pitch. Well bowled India btw. Their bowling seems to have improved a lot.
@deepak and PAC cric storm,look we never said we're a cricket giant but now we're not pest either.We have done good competition recently.We defeated Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka,NZ outside BD.We're growing what's the problem in accepting it???
Absolutely lovely pace bowling trios of India now India producing complete pace bowler. Lovely play team India from a Bangladesh fan. Bangladesh got to long way compare to India. Respect from Bangladesh
a nightmare is waiting for Pakistan on June 4!
So this is the great Bangladeshi team!!!
My predication. Yuvraj and Rohit will be below average in this tournament. Rahane will surely be beteer then Yuvi and Rohit. Dhawan will go at best run a ball. Dhoni will be average with the bat. Karthik and Kohli will be the pick of the Indians. ..
I think the problem for BD is that they are trying too hard when they play cricket. Sometimes, you have to chillax and enjoy the occasion. They need to first understand that senior teams like India, Pakistan, SL, and others have a much bigger history than them and have all achieved a lot more. So they should respect those countries and their fans. When humility comes, success follows automatically. And please stop celebrating every wicket as if you just won the championship. Just saying. Good luck BD.
Though this is a warmup match but it will be really tough for bd to come out from that disaster.. clearly shown how immature in that pitch n condition. Ind have best bowing lineup among all. wish for the best on 1st June . From bd.
with such a superb bowling attack and inform batting line , the match against Pak. will prove to be one sided with weakest Pak team ever against strongest Indian 11 ever.
Rohit Sharma & Rahane failed badly, both bowled off fast bowlers. It clearly shows he folly of converting #5 & #6 bats into openers. Even Ashwin is technically sounder these 2, as an opener. India has just one regular opener in Dhawan & badly need the second opener who is technically sound with footwork/capability to face good pace bowlers with movement off the seam & in the air. Kedar Jadhav is much better choice than Yuvraj. Bhuvi Kumar, Shami, Yadav & Bumrah/Pandya may form the Indian pace attack with Jadeja, the solo spinner.Jadhav is a part time off spinner, if needed. The BD & NZ warm up games showed guys like Pandya & Karthik's batting capability when compared to Rohit or Rahane. Jadeja similarly showed his all round capabilities. Bhuvi, Shami & Yadav showed they can be effective. Kohli has a tough choice to select his XI on this basis. He cannot ignore poor form of his 3 regular bats- Rohit, Rahane & Yuvraj- and risk including them. So he has to make some decisions!
To All BD Fan: Be humble and don't disrespects others claiming you are the best. You will never earn respects doing this.
To All Pretend BD Fan: You know you are not from BD but you act as BD supporter and put comments so that people hate BD. unfortunately a lot of people don't understand this. So be honest with your Identity and don't be hypocrite.
Love for all hatred for none.
I am from Bangladesh
While all the cricketing experts going all over that England will be the champions this time around, Nasser Hussain amid all these hullabaloo made sensible comments on air in the Eng vs SA second ODI that- India had done tremendously in the past without having a good bowling attack and presently with the inform fast bowlers the virat & co would also be the team to beat...
Very clear that India is a sure favorite to win the trophy.
I think SA will reach Finals this time. Other semifinalists will be Aus and Eng
SF 1 : India vs Eng SF 2 : Aus vs SA
There is a good chance Srilanka or Pakistan will get beaten in all the matches
for god's sake play mushfiq only as a batsman. as a keeper he is just too poor, dropping catches every now and then, even today, he dropped pandya's catch. and i don't know when will team management that shabbir guy is not a number 3 batter. add liton and nasir to the squad. liton is probably the best keeper of bd and he tops the batsmen chart of the ongoing domestic competition. he can be the answer to that number 3 position dilemma.
Seen in cricinfo live commentary that commentators praising our bowling a lot...yes its very much improved when compared to last time, Shami & Umesh reverse the new ball (seen it is test matches also), Bhuvi will swing it on green tops and under cloudy conditions, Bumrah & Bhuvi are excellent death bowlers, we can use Pandya in middle overs...Jadeja & Ashwin are two different kind of spinners who choke the team in middle overs, Jadhav and Yuvi will help them if needed...I generally wont count the performance of warmup games, but our team faced two teams who are ranked 4th and 6th and are able to take all 20 wickets in just 62 overs on flat wicket is something I haven't seen recently in limited overs game...thumbs up
I will support BD team on their match against Eng. I want to see an Asian team winning. Forget what happened today as this is cricket and anything will happen to everybody. Forget about ranking and rivalry among siblings. The BD fans will also learn to respect others as they expect others to respect them, hopefully. I strongly believe BD will regroup and come back strong in their next game against Eng. Good luck BD. From an Asian cricket fan!
No. 6 in ranking that too based on home series for 2 years doesn't justify at all... Now see the reality out of home
CRICPANTHER... why would you want a batsman who has averaged 50+ in past 2 years to be dropped and replaced with a lesser one?
Wish all the best to India and BD teams. I am a Pak fan and love see my brothers (India and BD), coming up with class fast bowling. Hopefully it will not rain much for Ind vs Pak and we can have good match.
Wow, this is so pathetic and such a spineless performance from BD. I hope we have some matured and intelligent guys playing cricket. Looking at some of the celebrations of the bd bowlers make me sick. As a bowler its your duty to get wickets, what's with the jumping in the air for a wicket. Taskin has pace with no brain and Rubel has nothing. Anyway, Tamim got his wish and after this performance BD cricket will get more respect. Big congrats and strong performance team India, hope you guys finish strong in the tournament.
its imp for India that one of rohit-shikhar-virat goes big, otherwise batting will fail
The champion of champions have a game of thrones.......on 1'st of june .......dont
DK looked shaky at the start..if the balls moving around he'll have problems, but is suited for strike rotation in middle overs, preferable to rahane anyday in limited overs cricket
@I_AMVIVA I can understand your frustration. This happens when your boys fail to accomplish something extra ordinary despite of playing for so long. You don't need to mention about our schedule but what you really need to think and consider is about your own campaign as England,austrailia and new Zealand will hammer you guys really hard. Believe me what you saw today was just a trailer. Your mediocre bangladesh had been in these conditions for more than a month and yet failed to win both of their warmup matches which for any sensible and realistic fan ( unlike you) will be a big reason to worry. Grow up pal things are change and this is not your sher-e-Bangla stadium. Wait for the time when you will find no shelter when you get hammered at the hands of cricketing giants again.
rahane doesn't look home in limited overs cricket..he should be kept out of the setup, period
BD the future CT and ODI World champions are 84 all out. Funny but expected, it was no surprise. Anyway pretty sure the BD fans feel, this was on purpose because the BD beast will be unleashed in real competition and BD will be scoring 300+ every match while cleaning up opposition under scores of 100. That's the hidden plan as per every BD fan. Only one problem. Will they qualify for 2019 Worldcup?
From a pakistani fan. Thanks for putting bangladesh in its place. On a separate note I truly appreciate the versatile bowling talent india is producing. No matter what anyone says i believe india is a much stronger team going into the game with pakistan. Good luck all. Hoping for a much better game than this pathetic display from bangladesh. Bangali fans are the most disrespectful ones.
I am in love with that picture. Great photography and perfectly captured.
@I_Am_ Viva you talk utter rubbish and nonsense, you will be sorted out in this tournament, acting like you champions already, the competition hasn't even started. These are jus work up games dumbo!
Hello Team India Management, wake up call for openers, Gambhir should be open. but now he is not selected. Call him up. 1. Gambhir/Karthik 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Yuvraj 5. Dhoni 6. Pandya 7. Jadeja 8. Ash/Bumrah 9. Bhuv 10. Shami 11. Umesh
Its a complete performance by our team, only team to take all 20 wickets in warmup games tells the strength of our bowling...its a pleasurable headache to choose right combination in bowling department (very rare case for India)...my final eleven for the first match-- Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, MSD, Yuvi/Karthik/Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Shami, Yadav/Ashwin, Bumrah...BEST WISHES for TEAM INDIA on June 4th and good luck to our neighbours for the June 4th showdown as well
Bravo... Bd executed their plan perfectly... Their plan was not to allow the indian bowlers to have adequate bowling practice... Thays the only reason i could find for getting out in 24 overs... Lol...
All jokes aside... India was brilliant today... In batting they were under pressure at 24 for 2...from there they got to 320...hats off to them...and the bowlers totally annihilated us... Superb bowling...
I hope we bounce back from this condition... Practice or not, this will have a negative effect on our confidence...
AMBITIOUSSTROKE: Oh yeah, this debacle was completely in tune with the cunning plan of resting (?) BD players in a warmup (??) game. Shame the BD tail enders didn't use the opportunity to, er, "shine".
Why do they call themselves tigers? There are more tigers in India than in BD.
160?????? 200?????? 260??????
AMBITIOUSSTROKE
appreciate your sarcasm dude.it is more creative than Jose_p comments
Superb victory by Indian team, what a high score by india and got out by such a low score of Ban. Indian bowlers hatts off. superb bowling. Now bowling attack looks nice. Nice batting by Hardik, Dhawan. Again india has issue with openers partenership. Any given day, only one opener is performing, second one is throwing wicket early on and not contributing by scoring double digit runs!! Rahane tried earlier as a opener not get success. Rahane again got failed on change of batting order. Rohit takes too much time to settle after IPL!! His batting bad form continues. So what more option india has now?? I would say call to Gambhir to open with Dhawan. Jadhav still need to test more, as this is not IPL, many indian youngsters waiting to get chance to Indian team.
The way Rubel was celebrating after the first wicket shows BD immaturity and dire state
I would consider this as an upset and a wake up call for BD. Good that we had a bad day prior to the tournament. I except now BD to win next few matches easily..
I think first time in Indian history to have this sweet struggle to pick fast bowlers among the lot. Jadeja without Ashwin or Ashwin without Jadeja is no big use for the team. Both together can put breaks to the opposition. Both must be there in the team. Bhuvi and Bumra are excellent proven death bowlers & will be useful when playing against big teams. Both must be there. I pick Yadav ahead of Shami just because of pace & moreover Shami is similar bowler to Bhuvi. I love to pick Hardik, but have to say sorry for him and would ask Kohli to go with 5 main bowlers and adjust with 6 batsmen. Rohit,Dhawan,Kohli,Yuvi,Jadav/Kartik, Dhoni,Jaddu,Ashwin,Bhuvi,Yadav,Bumrah should be playing 11. If conditions more favoring pace then Rohit,Dhawan,Kohli,Yuvi,Jadav,Dhoni,Hardik,Bhuvi,Shami,Yadav,Bumrah Yuvi and Jadav should take spin part if needed. Rohit's form is crucial to the team. If we get opening partnerships like last time, then we should have trophy again.
India went lightly at them and they were still shot out for 84, Aus going to shoot this side out for 50 all out, Bdesh are going to be badly exposed MARK MY WORDS. From Mini Aus to Mini Kenya lol
It is not a coincidence that Indian bowling became much better, perhaps the best in the world right now in limited overs cricket, the moment Kumble took over as the head coach. We have world's best spinners in Ashwin and Jadeja across all formats and the best swing bowler in the world Bhuvaneshwar. Both Umesh and Bumrah have improved tremendously and Shami is also very skilled. The bowling arsenal was never stocked like this before.
Under both Kohli and Kumble, we are seeing a very different and dominant Indian side. I hope, BCCI retains Kumble.
It was the best bowling performance by Indian seamers. My team will be : Rohit, Dhawan, virat, Dhoni, Karthik, Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Shami, yadav if it's a flat track. Yuvi will come in place of Karthik in such situations where ball will come to bat like fast pitches. I will prefer 4 pacers including Bumrah in that occasion. For fast track like Birmingham : Rohit, dhawan, Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Jadhav, Pandya, kumar, umesh, Shami and Bumrah
Well done Indian seamers. Difficult for Kohli to decide playing 11. Mine:1.Karthik 2. Dhawan 3.Kohli(c)4.Dhoni(wk)5.Yuvraj6.Pandya7.Jadeja8.Bhuvi9.Umesh10.Shami11.Bumrah This is of current form and should do OK for Pak match
@ambitious stroke : one hell of reason mate..well done
what a brilliant pool of bowlers India has formed. The biggest problem is all 4 are different and equally good and no one can be termed as a spearhead like starc,amir,mustafizur,rabada.All other teams can pick their best 3 bowlers while India has 4 bowlers who are very very good and O atleast can't choose the best 3 out of them at the moment
@AMBITIOUSSTROKE: I don't care about your sarcastic nature of your comment while I was telling the truth. Some of these bowlers are playing for the 1st time in England say Hardik & Bumrah at the least. You can't expect bowler friendly conditions always.
@PAK_CRIC_STORM: haters like you have a field day today; your day is coming on the 4th! Haven't you seen Eng 6 for 20 just yesterday, in their home court aga SA. Bet you haven't seen much of cricket in you existance; learn lesson - this happens in cricket here an there, this is cricket, all team has their low of the low, so does Paki. The sooner you learn this the better cricket fan you will become; I pary for you.
In my opinion India started with their bowling attack by Bhuvi with any other Indian bowler. It will be very difficult to bat for playing in main matches of Champion Trophy. Bhuvi picked 6 wickets in both warm up. India started their campaign like they want and today Karthik Pandya performance also make their squad better than other nation. India will be favourite for this trophy.
Before the match, BD is going to thrash India. After the match, it is just a practice match, BD will play to their potential during the main tournament.
Nomatter who wins the tournament, Indian Pace unit is destined to recieve many appraisals and new fans around the world. So please to see the emergance of a fast bowling unit like never before. Anyways, am backing INDIA to end up being triumps.
So far, India's bowling has been the best and Pakistan's the worst.
This is what happens ,when you indulge in self praising and overconfidence after winning few games.Bangladesh and their fans have poor game spirit and do not respect the opposition .The carton fo Dhoni and team members shown half shaven is one of the worst behaviors by any fan .
Good signs...last time India humiliated Australia in such manner in the warm ups before lifting the trophy. This time it is mini Australia's turn to face the music of a double digit total. All signs are good leading in. If bowling of this quality continues good things are sure to follow.
Why we (Bangladesh) have to play a practice game just one day before their First game of the tournament against Eng? Well played by the BD batsmen no need to get tired before the big match and no need to give the Indian team their precious practice. Over the years we Invited them in our country our players gave their best performance. Yet their fans are ungrateful to us and always mock us. Lets give some opportunity to our tailenders to shine the batting (since they are weak link of our team).
@alfaomega warner's got the best batting average in ODI's since 2013 @54. Guess who's 2nd. Surprise surpise...rohit sharma @53.
The ideal playing XI:1)Rohit 2) Dhawan 3)Kohli (c) 4)Yuvraj 5) Dhoni (wk) 6) Pandya 7) Jadeja 8) Ashwin 9) Kumar 10) Shami 11) BumrahProvides extra depth in bowling with 4 seamers and 2 spinners, all dependable to bowl their overs on most days. And batting is also solid enough with Hardik, Jaddu, Ash and Bhuvi from 6 to 9 covering up for perhaps the one batsman short as it seems on first look. Just the perfect balance this.
1.Dhawan 2. Rohit 3. Kohli 4. Yuvraj(if not fit then Karthik) 5. Jadhav 6. Dhoni 7. Hardhik 8. Jadeja 9. Bhuvi 10. Umesh 11. Bumrah I would want Dhoni to come after Jadhav as I feel the number 6 position is the most important position in the batting line up, you have to play according to the situation rather than the merit of the delivery there. Also have included Pandya in place of Ashwin as I want the batting line up to be a bit long with Rohit & Yuvraj not being tested so far. Also feel Yuvraj, Pandya and Jadhav can give us the 10 overs that is required of the 5th bowler.
Interestingly, except for INDIA'S bowling all other bowling attacks are getting a thrashing
Amazing bowling by India. One of the strongest bowling units of this tournament. BD were surely rattled. Well done to India. Still a lot of improvements to be had with this Indian team but the boys are looking good. Come on INDIA !
My starting 11 against Pakistan ---Rohit,Dhawan,Kohli,Yuvraj or if not fit Karthik,Dhoni,Jadhav,Pandya,Jadeja ,Bhuvi ,Umesh ,Bumrah .
Hard to choose 3 of the 4 seamers. Bhuvi is the best of the lot given the swing he gets when the ball is new and his late found skills of bowling in death overs. Given that flat tracks are expected Bumrah can also be very handy at the end to control free flow of runs. This leaves with Umesh and Shami. Both have pace. Depending on the pitch I would either go with both(and rest Ashwin) or just Umesh.
Top 6 - Dhawan, Rohit, Virat, Yuvraj, Kedar/Karthik, Dhoni in that order Alternate Option- Dhawan, Rahane, Virat, Rohit, Yuvraj, Dhoni
Nothing much to read from this game. Oval has the most pace and bounce of all English pitches and BD were caught napping on it. Plus there was cloud cover and it caused seam movement. BD seamers have no idea how to bowl on such pitches despite what some delusional BD fans claim. When the much improved Indian attack came BD batsmen were hopping, skipping and jumping (and flashing outside off-stump) all over the place. Karthik batted really well today (after his terrible 9 ball duck the previous game) but BD bowlers hardly presented him with any trouble unlike Grandhomme and Boult the previous game. Yes, India has a good attack but so does SA and Aus. India still has some batting issues (like Rohit out of form; both Yuvraj and MSD past their prime, etc.) and we shouldn't forget Karthik's inability to perform in big games. Rahane too, does well very seldom, in ODIs.
So my Indian X11
1) Dhawan 2) Rahane/Karthik(maybe pandya as a wild card) 3) Kolhi 4) MSD(wk) 5) Jhadav/karthik(if not as an opener) 6) Pandya 7-8) 2 among (Jadeja,ashwin,Yuvi) its a must 2 have 2 spinners in the team 9-10-11)3 among pacers.......
@SERIOUS-AM-I seems like nobody is interested to give Indian bowlers their precious practice. Not NZ not even BD.
Good Game for India. Selection Headache for Kohli and Kumble. Hope they select best team based on the condition.
Like it or not, I am playing pandya. His nowli g is not too bad, plus he can make up with strong fielding and he is a dam good striker which India lacks otherwise. As a package he is in over slow fielder jadhav or not so good striker ashwin
Wow! goodness me. Another biggest upset for the world champion Bangladesh. What a shame to be bowled out under 100 in a 50 overs warmup match despite playing with your complete batting strength apart from Tamim iqbal (who also would not have done something different from what his team mates have done today). Great display of bowling skills from this young, energetic and lethal Indian bowling squad who bring this mediocre Bangla cricket side back to earth.
India got good batting practice, batting wins odi mostly, bowlers will be spanked around if 300 plus is par score on these small grounds.
So much of discussions on team selection !!! Wow
I think nothing new there in Indian bowling...old names
Its high time green wickets are given to likes of yadav, bhuvi, and shami too back home. They are very talented but conditions make them look average
Hello Rohit Sharma...perhaps you can attend a few more weddings so that someone deserving gets a chance. The only reason you deserve to be chosen is because righr now Rahane seems more inept than you
The good thing is Karthik looked in sublime touch. He could come in for Jadhav or Yuvraj when required. He is a better fielder than both of them.
Welcome back to earth bangali tigers .. indians are surely favorites
I'm not sure you can call this a solid work out. Bowlers weren't tested in deep end of the overs. Earlier match too NZ bundled out quite quickly & even over here. India needed at least one match where opposition took the game to 50th over, so that death bowling could've been tested. Rohit missed the 1st match & got out 3rd ball today. Spinners weren't tested either. 2 one sided matches, didn't help India much either with bowling or batting.
Welcome to the new Indian Pace bowling !
