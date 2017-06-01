Balanced India look to ward off external distractions
Overview
Anil Kumble has to go through a fresh interview process to prove his credentials as head coach of India. Virat Kohli, having suffered - by his own admission - the most horrendous IPL, returns to the country where he was humbled on his last visit. Of the batsmen in the Indian squad, only Shikhar Dhawan finished in the top ten run-makers' list in IPL 2017. R Ashwin, India's premier spinner, missed the IPL and has not played a competitive ODI match since the series against England in January.
While there might be cause for some pessimism, there is also a lot to be optimistic about. India are the defending champions, for starters. Nine out of the 15 were part of the squad that won the title in 2013. Kohli's side is more experienced than any other, and each of his batsmen can win matches on their own.
More importantly, India have fast bowlers that can overpower batsmen in various conditions. In India's warm-up games, the quartet of Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav shot out both New Zealand and Bangladesh without breaking a sweat. India also have the luxury of a seam-bowling allrounder in Hardik Pandya, who struck a brutal unbeaten 80 off 54 balls against Bangladesh.
However, some questions remain. They have to pick out the best opening combination from their three primary options: Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. On the basis of performance, only Dhawan seems to be a given on the teamsheet. Rahane looked stiff and failed to take off in the warm-ups. Rohit arrived late to the camp and faced three balls in his only innings.
Yuvraj Singh, who has not played in England since the World T20 in 2009, was laid low by a viral fever. If he is picked in the XI, should he bat at No. 4 before MS Dhoni or should it be the other way round? If Hardik is picked, should India go with two other fast bowlers or drop a spinner to play three?
Kumble and Kohli will need to figure the answers to these questions first. Then then can they bother about proving a point to their detractors.
Champions Trophy history
1998 - Semi-final
2000 - Runner-up
2002 - Joint-champions (with Sri Lanka)
2004 - Group stage
2006 - Group stage
2009 - Group stage
2013 - Champions
Form Guide
India have not played too much one-day cricket since the 2015 World Cup, but they have won their last three ODI series. They wrapped up the away series in Zimbabwe and followed it with victories against New Zealand and England during their home season.
Strength
India have the most experienced batting order. They also bat deep and have the luxury of five allrounders in Yuvraj, Kedar Jadhav, Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik.
Bhuvneshwar is the best death bowler in limited-overs cricket, according to Steven Smith; Bumrah is not far behind either. Shami and Umesh can combine velocity with reverse swing when the ball gets old.
Weakness
The emergence of Jadhav and Hardik as capable batsmen has bolstered India's lower-middle order. Previously that burden fell solely on the shoulders of Dhoni, who had made it clear upon stepping down as ODI captain last year that the baton of the finisher needed to be passed to younger hands.
Performances against New Zealand and England have given Kohli confidence in the Jadhav-Hardik. But despite those efforts at home, and Hardik's imperious innings in the warm-up, the jury will be out on them as finishers in these conditions. There is also the question of whether Hardik can assert himself as a bowler in England on his first visit there. Can he adjust to the conditions and quickly understand the lengths he needs to bowl?
Key Stats
27 - The number of ODIs played by India since the 2015 World Cup - the least by any of the eight participants in the Champions Trophy.
74.00 - Dhawan's average in England, the best among all players in the tournament (minimum 500 runs) since 2012
2007 - A decade since Yuvraj last played an ODI in England
Stats inputs by Gaurav Sundararaman
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
My Team for 1st match against Pak will be following.
1.Rohit 2.Shikhar 3.Kohli 4.Yuvraj 5.Dhoni 6.Hardik 7.Ashwin 8.Jadeja 9.Bhuvi 10.Umesh 11.Shami
My team - Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Kedar, Pandya, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Umesh, Bumrah..
I think India can open with DK and Dhawan. If I remember correctly, on India's 2007-08 tour of England DK opened the innings with Jaffer in test matches. Rahane and Rohit currently seem out of sorts should be given time in the nets before drafting them prematurely in the team in English conditions.
For me, I think the playing eleven for the first match should be: Dhawan, DK, Kohli, Yuvraj, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Umesh and Bumrah.
The only reason why I would pick Ashwin ahead of Jaddu is that against Pakistan, Ashwin has a better record.
Maybe against South Africa, Jaddu can be swapped for Pandya and again Jaddu should be replaced by Pandya against Sri Lanka.
Seeing Yuvi's performance in the first match he can be swapped for either of Rohit or Rahane for remaining matches. Why I would like to start with Yuvi, provided he is fit; he is a big match player. So against Pakistan, I would have him on my team rather than Rahane or Rohit.
India should include trio of Karthik, Pandya and Kedar with only one spinner Jadeja. Opening we do not have options so pls stick to tried n tested combination of Dhawan and Rohit followed by Kohli and Dhoni. No UV for me atleat for the first match. Three pace attack with One missing out of Bumhrah, Umesh, Bhuvi and Shami.
@NAMPALLY - I am not sure you have analysed the situation properly;
1) You have alluded kohli went public - when did he go public? he communicated the kumble issue only with bcci
2) You have mentioned about washing the dirty laundry in public - you are joking agree? indian team is not a franchise owned team, it is the properly of indian people, so people have the right to know whatever happens with our cricket team, so you should encourage the team members to come out and tell whatever is happening publicly. It is the bcci and players trying to hide things from the public as if it is their personal property, and we the people should insist them to come out and express publicly
3) Do you think kohli will communicate something bad about kumble without the approval of his team? Kohli must have gathered opinion of all the team players and then only went to bcci. The report tells that even dhoni was not happy with kumble, so it is a team complaint against kumble, not kohli's alone
@all Rohit haters.. Who opened the batting in last Champions trophy In England. At that time he was doing first time regularly and still was very good. Here conditions are better than last time. Rohit is second most successful batsman in last 4 years. Even Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvi all have quite IPL. Atleast let Rohit failed in some Intnl match first then talk. Class is permanent and even in IPL he was looking good after 3-4 innings which is understandable after long gap.
@Nampally Kohli outbursts in media? Am i missing any thing? As per reports he talked with board officials.
I would rather go with a team that reads like this : Dhawan , Rahane , Kohli , Karthik , Dhoni , Jadhav , Jadeja , Ashwin , Bhuvi , Shami and Yadav . Can't think of a better team composition than this . Lack of consistency keeps Rohit , Yuvi , Pandya out of my XI .
@Jose...P. I agree with you regarding the choice of the openers as Dhawan & Karthik. Neither Rohit nor Rahane can tackle the new ball. Only other choice is marginal one with Ashwin. Rohit & Rahane are middle order bats. Pakistan have very good pace attack & the openers have a tough task of survival let alone Fast S/R. I would have preferred a guy like Pujara at #3. He is so solid just to close off one end. But India is anti-Pujara for ODI! Kohli has his problems vs. Genuine pace of high quality. Secondly, I was also of the opinion that India should go with 4 pace + Jaddu. It makes sense because of wicket not assisting spinners. If India had a good leg spinner that would have permitted 2 spinners. As for the batting, Kohli, Rohit, Rahane/ K.Jadev, Dhoni may be the most ideal given the squad India has. With this weak batting India may prefer Pandya amongst the 4 pace bowlers, to add some depth. It will be close match.
Its funny how people wants Rahane instead of Rohit, I hope people understands that Rohit has been the Best (or 2nd Best after Kohli) Indian Batsman in limited over cricket in last 3-4 years - ALL OVER the world and not just India. And he had lengthy injury which kept him out for almost 6 months. Rohit is the ONLY Set Opener, decide between Dhawan and Rahane!
Rahane is a good player of swing bowling but that's Test cricket. In one day, there is also runrate pressure which Rahane cant handle and thats the reson why he looks uncomfortable against swing in oneday cricket.
Rohit sharma is one of the best limited over batsman in world today. Since 2013 He has maintained above 50 average in odis as an opener. You guys compare him with rahane who is having 32 odi average. I don't know why he is in the team. It is a matter of one inning for Rohit to get back form. I have seen lot of guys here they keep on targeting n criticising Rohit no matter what..Pathetic!!
The only thing Rahane brings to the table is his catching skills in the slip. His batting is abysmal in ODIs for batsman of his calibre. Pitches aren't swinging or seaming much in England for ODIs now. Moreover, he also looks shaky against swinging deliveries early on.
So Hardik is a strength AND a weakness? a little more thought into the article please!
What if a coach is changed mid-way? Unless there has been a divide created as for and against, it does not matter. the same thing applies if the same coach continues. Players know that they are paid enough and are expected to put up with any inconvenience or difference
I wud go with Rahane and not Rohit. He is picked up courtesy T 20 and plays straig
The match between India and Pakistan might not even happen because rain is being forecasted for the whole week ! I hope it doesn't happen but the chances look bleak.
I'd go with Rahane, simply for two reasons - in early Eng summer in seaming swing conditions-he's a good fit, secondly he is the one only true terrific slipsman we have, and considering our improved pace attack and the conditions we need gun slipsmen which rahane now and raina who is not on this tour are the ONLY two..... re yuvi - i hope he fires, else its last chance saloon for yuvi.... most heartening is the LENGTH that umesh yadav is bowling, at last he is pitching it up, reversing it at speed, bowling into the batsmen's body and is generally much improved has more variety than the old pacy but bang it in short test in and out that he used to be, i just this will be his waqar-esque breakthrough year....so exciting to have an out and out indian quick.... hope to see a cracking match against pak, played in good spirits and discussed in good spirits on these blogs, so tired of the boorish one upmanship...cricinfo plz publish
Ball Seams a lot here because of heavy atmosphere unlike in sub continent this is matter of concern here as well as India's fielding batting has got long batting line up first five should click again bowlers should bowl to set field & especially last ten overs is most important. Regarding openers few experiments has to be done that is gamble since regular opener Rohit Sharma is not in good nick otherwise India has every chance to retain the trophy
Indian seamers are fit, all can go over 140. Pandya is a much improved batsman, but his bowling is still awful, it will be very hard to control his bowling in England too. Yuvi is destructive at his best, but is he at his best ?. Please dont include RSharma again, he never performed in crunch games.
@roughlyright : you are completely wrong. Giving a coach 15 yr contract IMO is naive and uncalled for. A coach is not going to teach the batsman to bat nor the bowlers to bowl. His role is that of a motivator. Even if Kohli and co gel well with Mahela, does not mean Kohli's successor would necessarily do so. Kumble is a disciplined and non controversial cricketer unlike Shastri. However apparently the team gelled well under Shastri. 15 yrs IMO is far fetched. 3-4 yrs with option to terminate should be the way to go
@Cyrus_The_Virus : How often has Rahane played the anchor role when he is out of form and the team loses wickets. He is not a Dravid not even a Pujara to play such innings. In test match perhaps he can dig in, but in one days he may not rotate the score and perish
@ cricfan5992536600 : Seems to be a good choice considering that both rohit and rahane are kind of struggling.
1.Dhawan 2.DK (Better option against pakistani quick bowlers when compared to Rohit) 3.Kohli 4.Dhoni 5.Kedar 6.Hardik 7.Jadeja 8.Ashwin 9.Bhuvi 10.Yadav 11.Bumrah
The team might look like this:
1. Rohit/Rahane, 2. Dhawan, 3. Kohli, 4. Yuvraj/Karthik, 5. Dhoni, 6. Kedar, 7. Pandya, 8. Jadeja, 9. Aswin/Umesh/Shami, 10. Bhuvneswar, 11. Bumrah
If Rohit is not ready there is no option but to play Rahane. Mostly Kohli will go with Rohit.
If Yuvraj plays, then India has Jadeja plus 2 part time spinners. Then India will play 3 seamers plus Pandya. 7 bowling options that is.
If Karthik plays, then Aswin will play and a seamer drops out. 6 bowling options.
Ideally it would be useful to have someone like Ganguly - a batsman who could bowl very well when there is swing in the air. That's what India is missing in this team.
Jadeja Dhawan Kohli DK Dhoni Kedar Hardik Ashwin Bhuvi Yadav Bumrah
Pandya is looking in good batting form, but that doesn't mean he will also bowl well. India will need 5 good bowlers in the playing 11. Expecting Pandya, Yuvraj & Kedar to share 10 overs will prove to be costly as Yuvraj doesn't bowl anymore and Kedar's bowling against NZ was just a one time wonder that too under Dhoni's captaincy. If Pandya is to be included in the final XI, he has to make it to the top 6.
Im liking the look of Indias fast bowling they have selected. Bhuvi looks a class act and on a decent pitch offering something he could be very dangerous.
No Rahane, no Rohit (he is very lazy against pace and is now a walking wicket for leg spinners). open with Dhawan and DK followed by Kohli, Dhoni ,Jadhav ..(No Yuvi- he is slow in the field and doesn't have any match practice) Hardik, Jadeja and unleash the quartet of four pacers. Ashwin can take place of one of them going by the performance of pacers and pitch conditions
Fight against eachother and Pakistan will win the match on 4th june make it 73-52 green team
@JOSE...P - Completely agree with you. Open with DK & Dhawan going by form. Four quicks in the XI will do wonders.. Opponents can be stiffled!!
Im one of the guys who feels Rahane is a misfit in both Odi & T20 squad. However if the conditions favour seam & swing, on these pitches, i think it's a must to have him in the team despite his poor form. If we lose quick wkts at the top of the order he is the only one who can glue the innings together as he has an excellent technique to counter fast bowlers in these conditions. I can guarantee that someone like Yuvraj wouldn't last 2 overs in swinging & seaming conditions. Rahane should play as our insurance policy.
The best coach for India would be Mahela Jayawardene. He is simply the BEST. India should sign him up for the next 15 years with a handsome package and a non-compete arrangement for 5 years thereafter. Mahela could be paid in the region of 100 million INR a year, everything else found + special bonuses for performances. GRAB HIM before someone else does. Go, India, Go.
Rohit Dhawan Kohli DhoniJadhav/Yuvraj (Only to have a left hander there) Jadeja Pandya Ashwin Bhuvi Umesh Bumrah.
Rohit can bat 2 drop once Rahul returns. This should be the team that goes into 2019 world cup. If Kuldip can make it into the 11, he would have to replace either Ashwin or Bhuvi...
@Jose..P The problem with DK (Dinesh Karthik) is that he never delivers for India internationally (except UK test tour of 2007). He throws his wicket away way too often in internationals. He might seem a million dollars in practice matches and domestic List A games (like this year). On top of that he has this propensity to get his partner run out. I always say DK has been the biggest waste of talent after RP and Sreesanth in the last 10 years. It isn't that he hasn't got enough chances. He has played 70+ ODIs and 20+ tests. Look at his ODI and Test average. Both less than 28. Even Saha, Jadeja and Ashwin all much less talented batsman than him average more in test matches. Compare the no. of matches he got to the chances Manoj Tiwary and Badrinath got. I think a total of less than 20 for each. There you have it. Temperament issue; gets nervous too easily. Polar opposite of MSD. IMO, DK for the talent he had, should have averaged 45+ in tests and 35+ in ODIs.
The underestimated Indian bowling would be the key. If Virat & MS bring their 'A' game the defending champs has good chance to repeat the glory.
Will Mahela go on to coach India ? I think the probability of that happening is very high!
@nikkam on June 1, 2017, 6:40 GMT
I agree with you about Pandya.
He has tremendous potential, once harnessed. At the moment he is just a mustang, and will take some time, before we can harness him.
Selectors and the team management, may keep an eye on him, and take care, so that he will not go back into the wilderness.
Rahane shouldn't be anywhere near even the 15-men squad (let alone the playing XI) in limited over cricket ( ODIs and T20s ).
India should open with Rohit/Dhawan and Jadeja! A quick fire 40-60 runs at the top or blunting the new ball, India will be happy, if Jadeja capable of doing one of that. With this we can accommodate 4 seamers (including Hardik) and 2 spinners. This will form a formidable line up for India.
Rahane should make way for other openers. He should be rested until others fail to impact. Yuvi is also low in confidence so I would pick Dinesh since he has had a good warm up match. Its a short series so no scope for too many shuffles and experiments. Start with a settled side and let them see through to championship.
The fact that Rahane is even in the team given his poor ODI record and strike rate is a deterrent. If he does not play any match, India have a very good chance go win this.
From d looks of it, there r only 2 points to ponder for India.Who wud be Dhawans partner,the first.Left upto Kohli, coz on current form, it's tough.Though between d two, even if he clicks in 2 out of 5 games, Rohit cud single handedly win a game. Unlike Rahane, who might score the 40 or 50 odds every match, but might still not decide d result.And d other, how many fast bowlers to play.Guess they wil have to see each track and decide.
The pitch seems to be a batting paradise. So, it is a tough ask for the bowling unit to restrict opponents under 300-325. If batting first, 340-350 will be a good score normally. But considering the Pakistan batting, I will not be surprised to see under 200 score from them.
Strange to see its happening before the big match. Hope this does not effect the team's performance in Champions Trophy
For those who have followed IPL closely and has a track of great teams across era's, it is the bowling strength that gave them a commanding position. MI had the luxury of Hardik as the 6th bowler. so if one of your main bowler is having a bad day, u have another proper bowler to turn to not a part timer. so my XI will be Dhawan, Rohith, Kohli, Yuvi/Rahane (Having followed Indian cricket for over two decades, Kartik would not even make to final 15 for me), Dhoni, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Yadav, Bumrah. Bhuvi and Bumrah are automatic picks for death over skills, Yadav has improved, faster and consistent and is less prone to injuries.
By being unfit or unavailable, the lazy 2 of the squad have assumed their places for granted and have given quite a headache to the team management. Can't see Rahane getting in as he has never been given enough assurance to actually play his game (even though he was the best opener when Ind visited Eng last time). As for the 'all rounders', they should switch between Yuvi and Jadeja as required. Conditions demand that Pandya be in the team over any spinners. Fast bowlers should be picked based on fitness, pitch, weather, boundaries and match ups. For example: Shami in place of Umesh if ball does not swing much, match likely to be run fest and opposition batting is strong (like SA).
My playing 11 . 1 gambhir 2 Vijay 3 kohli 4 ashwin 5 dhoni 6 pant 7 pandya 8 bhuvi 9 shami 10 umesh 11 bumrah
Most of the comments support rahane as opener which is well considered as he is usually safe outside off and this is where bowlers in england will target. Comparatively, both dhawan and rohit will be sitting ducks...for the left right combo as dhawan is only opener ind has no other option..with kohli, MSD, DK and Jadhav six proper batsman is important. too much is made of pandyas batting against BD in the warm up and his bowling was not up to mark..it would be prudent to include, jadeja, ash, bhuvi, shami and bumrah as five proper bowlers as the ODI rules do not favor part timers that much now...this will be the ideal team
I think, our boys may be able to adjust to the bounce & turn of the PITCH England may provide.
It is the swing in the AIR which may turn out to be the big bug-bear.
But, then that is true for every batsman from every team who is visiting England to wrestle with any opponent team - who have a few, who can swing the ball to some degree, let alone do the magic of the banana-swing!
@ ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4 welcome friend! Is there any cable problem in your area. Didn't you see the warm up matches India played where they destroyed two teams. If England pitches are too conducive for fast bowling then our opponents has to give answers to the pace quartet my friend.
Kohli and Dhawan should open, seriously no one will see it coming followed by the 4 seamers msd, kedar and ash. Jadeja and Hardik should both play.
@Jose...P agree with u. India should go bold n brave.. Select players with conditions not with names but they won't do as it needs courage
everybodies known now the best opened is rohit and dhawan...dhawan good record against england pitch...and also dinesh karthik gud record in england.. kedhar is one the best middle order.... india must be play 2 spinner and 3 fast bowler... My XI is 1. Rohit, 2.Dhawan, 3. Kohli, 4.Karthik, 5.Dhoni, 6. Kedhar, 7. Aswin, 8.Jadeja. 9. Shami, 10.Bhuvi, 11. Umesh.... yuvi is in fever...if he ok... kedhar drop and yuvi take the position....
My 11
1. Rahane 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Dhoni (w/k) 5. Kartik 6. Jadhav 7. Pandya 8. Jadeja 9. Bhuvi 10. Bumrah 11. Shami
I expect Rahane to cope better than Rohit in English conditions. Dhoni deserves a chance to make No. 4 his own. Kartik is in form and will do better than Yuvi at no. 5. Also a better fielder than Yuvi now. Jadeja vs Ashwin is tough choice but Jadeja can bring more with bat and in the field so edges Ashwin out. Although Yadav has been impressive recently, he can still spray it around so he misses out.
@Bonedoc - perfectly put. He also looks like a confused player who plays quick in test and slow in odi n t20. Tries to hit to mars when he needs to slow and vice versa. Amazing fielder tough but is tht enough. For me Jadhav over him ay day.
Rohit - One of the best limited overs batsmen averaging around 50 in the last couple of years still has to prove something to be part of the playing XI. Come on guys give him some break. He will win matches on his own. And if you think he is not in good form by evaluating his IPL 2017 performance then what do you say about the performances of Kohli, Dhoni,Rahane,Yuvraj,Jadhav,Pandya,D Karthik. See no one is in blistering form let us hope something positive and wait for the day when Kohli holds the CT 2017 trophy and giving pose to the photographs.
well i just hope rain does not spoil the full game or even a game between india vs pakistan on sunday.. we are all set and good to go .. lets hope rain gods stay away..
Rohit - One of the best limited overs batsmen averaging around 50 in the last couple of years still has to prove something to be part of the playing XI. Come in guys give him some break. He will match on his own. And if you think he is not in good form by evaluating his IPL 2017 performance then what do you say about the performances ofKohli, Dhoni,Rahane,Yuvraj,Jadhav,Pandya,D Karthik. See no one is in blistering form let us hope something positive and wait for the day when Kohli holds the CT 2017 trophy and giving pose to the photographs.
The first match, sometimes, can set the tone, in a short tournament, where you have very little time to recover, from any early disaster.
Though all will agree with the goal (of retaining the cup), but may disagree with the means! Let me stick my neck out, with no intention to stick with it, as if I am "fevicoled"!
I would prefer to go by form, than by the name & fame from the past.
So, why we risk Rohit or Rahane to partner Dhawan to open? Why not DK?
As far as bowling is concerned, time has come to field 4 genuine banging-and-swinging quicks, in the same XI. If we don't have the courage to do it in these English conditions, where else, will you pick up that courage, I do wonder!
Be innovative. Don't lean back to good old comfort zones!
India should play horses for courses. If rain and/or overcast conditions are predicted then they should go for a team without MS Dhoni. 1)Rohit 2)Dhawan 3)Virat 4)Karthik 5)Rahane 6)Jadhav 7)Jadeja 8)Pandya 9)Shami 10)Bhuvi 11) Umesh
If the conditions/pitch suits batters then the team should be without Rahane 1)Rohit 2)Dhawan 3)Virat 4)Karthik 5)Dhoni 6)Yuvraj 7)Jadhav 8)Jadeja 9)Pandya 10)Shami/Bhuvi 11) Umesh
BONEDOC: Dravid played in an era where 250 was usually a par score and anything around 270 was a very good score. Averaged close to 40, has over 10k ODI runs, 12 centuries and 83 half centuries.
@BONEDOC But remember, Dravid won more important matches for India at times. He is still second fastest Indian to reach 50 (22 Balls)
I feel apart from Rohit's form India looks to be a pretty decent side. Openers form will be crucial. Either of two has to play well in each game other than Virat as he does always. My playing eleven is 1) Rohit 2) Shikhar 3) Virat 4) Yuvi/DK 5) MSD 6) Kedhar 7) Hardik 8) Jadeja 9) Shami 10) Bhuvi/ Bumrah11) Yadav. We can get 10 overs from Hardik, Yuvi and Kedar. This looks a balanced side with ball and ball.
@UNNIKUTTAN Hello. Every Team has the Problem with green pitch. Not only India. Its all about accessing the condition and maintaining the temperament for first 10 overs. Don't you see how ENG got exposed against SA in 3rd ODI. So it sums up not only INDIA having issue with green pitches.
The conditions as it presented of late in Eng-with ref to 3rd Eng v SA ODI and our 2 practice games v NZ,BD-hinted at definitely some spice in the Eng pitches,with some seam,lateral movement and swing on offer. A pleasant surprise for me-who thought it was going to be the same flat 350+ roads that 'new' Eng have dished out for ltd overs games since couple of years. An if this recent trend-of sporting pitches- continues in the main CT over next couple of weeks-really hope so-,then Ind are in a whole lot of trouble. It is well known that the frailities of our Ind batting lineup tend of stand up and get exposed in such conds. And with likes of Rohit,Dhawan,Kohli,Yuvi and co making up our batting order,and some absolutely gun pace attacks in operation in coming days-Aus,SA,Pak,NZ -and Ind are put in 'tough' conds,the inngs could be over v quickly. So ,this team has its task cut out...
Rahane in ODI is like Dravid. He ll take a spot, bat slowly, does not rotate strike and play for years.
My Xi : 1) Rohit 2) Dhawan 3) Kohli 4) Karthik 5) Dhoni(Wk) 6) Jadhav 7) Pandya 8)Jadeja 9) Shami 10) B Kumar 11) Umesh Yadav
India was the youngest and least experienced team in the previous edition. Is the most experienced team this time around!
Another headache is whether to play DK or Dhoni or both! Don't see a reason for Dhoni to sit out, but his form looks really bad! While his keeping skills are the best of all 8 teams' keepers. 4,5,6 are the positions to look for. If Dhoni plays 4. Dhoni 5. DK/yuvraj 6.Hardik/Jadhav.. I'm assuming pandya is playing purely as a finisher and taking 5 bowlers in the team! If we consider him to deliver 6 overs and 4 overs manageable from Yuvi/Jadhav/Rohit, it would be no less than a gamble! But by doing that, India can play one extra Batsman because their batting looks really week (taking only form into account)
India is bowling well, and they still have Virat and some good hitters like Karthik, Pandya and Jadav. I think the batting is ok just not as strong as before. Aamir will be back for Pakistan and will be the bowler to watch.
I expect Kohli to open with Shikar as both Rohit & Rahane out of touch since IPL. In such a scenario we can play both the spinners and three seamers leaving out Shami for the 1st game.
On June 4 there is forecast of rain & if match happens then India need to win toss & field first. If overs in the match are reduced due to rain then play with 4 fast bowlers & Jadeja.
On paper a very good team. Yet give them a green pitch in swinging conditions, lets see how many can adjust. Perhaps just Rahane
Rohit seems completely out of form. India will surely miss the services of KL Rahul as opener. The performance of openers' form followed by Virat's will be really crucial for India. The top three need to bat really well if India wants to defend their title.
Batting is not in good form yet. They have to settle down quickly in order for India to progress well.
As kedar and pandya are in form and rahane failed to impress ,ashwins new tactics not visibly effective and yuvrajs lack of fitness the only dilemma is to choose between yadav and shami and for me its yadav..All the best to Indian team
On paper India is a much stronger team, and should win easily. However, one can never count Pakistan out!
India didn't play warm up matches in Birmingham so they will be at some disadvantage against Pakistan.
If India has to reach Semifinal then they have to defeat Pakistan first & should remember 2004 & 2009. They should not get complacent as every match is important in CT & they need to read conditions in Birmingham before selecting their 5 bowlers.
Don't know the last time when an Indian team has a better bowling than batting leading up to the tournament. They have a headache of too many bowlers. Unfortunately Hardik has to miss out as depending 10 overs from him in flat wickets is going to be a problem.
India needs to take off two things and they will go long into this tournament. 1) Take care that Kohlis comments in regards to Kumble won't affect performance. Very hard to do, but this has to be temporarily forgotten. 2) They have 4 quality pacers, 2 quality spinners. But apart from Bhuvi and Ashwin, every other bowler/alrounder has to be chosen based on the pitch and match situation.
