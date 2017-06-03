Can Pakistan breathe life into rivalry with India?
Match facts
June 4, 2017
Start time 10.30am local (0930 GMT)
Big picture
Somewhere between what many see as a war and players say is just another game, somewhere between a classic and a dud, somewhere between a non-international becoming massive organically and the ICC planning draws to make sure this cash cow is flogged at every world event, lies the hard-to-define, often mundane but sometimes magical India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, which renews itself in the teams' first game of the 2017 Champions Trophy.
Aside from the heightened nationalism surrounding it, this match comes with less baggage than India-Pakistan fixtures of old. Largely because Pakistan have fallen behind, the last five "big" matches between these sides - 2012 World T20, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2014 World T20, 2015 World Cup 2015 and 2016 World T20 - have been quite one-sided. There were flashes of competition in their last ICC encounter, but few are expecting a high-quality thriller. There are no chances of an anti-climax, because the bar is set low.
Once the desis - a collective term for Indian and Pakistani expats - enter Edgbaston, though, they will transform this match from being just another match. In 2009, when Pakistan and India played a World T20 warm-up at The Oval, the atmosphere there was more electric than the tournament final. Expect more.
On the field, Pakistan will look to catch a team that has had other issues on the hop. The last time there was such unrest between an India coach and the senior players - as we are being told - was in the 2007 World Cup. There is bound to be insecurity in the camp, with people looking over their shoulders, but sometimes a high-profile cricket match forces players to put their energies in the same direction.
Pakistan's challenge is more cricketing. They have fallen behind Bangladesh in terms of being in touch with modern limited-overs cricket. Pakistan's Test cricket has coped, but limited-overs cricket is where their isolation has hurt them the most. The PSL is the youngest of the T20 leagues, and their players don't get too many contracts in other leagues. They are not part of the conversation. They are not always abreast with the latest tactics, which are ephemeral in modern limited-overs cricket. Once innovators, Pakistan have been left behind. They will need every bit of regeneration, and unrest in the other camp, to beat an opponent they have beaten only four times in their last 15 attempts.
Form guide
India LWWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Pakistan WWLLL
In the spotlight
Not that there was any danger he would not get it, but now more than ever Virat Kohli will be in the spotlight. In 10 ODIs, he has scored two hundreds against Pakistan, averaging 41.44. In 14 ODIs in England, he has one century and an average of 38.54. Acceptable numbers, but not quite in the stratosphere that Kohli exists elsewhere and against other opponents. Add to it the attention he has attracted through his role in the appointment of India's next coach.
Higher the par score the smaller the chance Pakistan have of winning. Against the top-eight teams, they have won only once in the last 13 times their bowlers have conceded over 250. While a lot depends on conditions, the one force that can keep the par score down is Pakistan's bowling. In Australia, their last series again a top-eight opponent, they lost all the high-scoring games, and won only when their bowlers bowled Australia out for 220. Even then they sweated in the chase. If Pakistan are to cause an upset, their bowlers will have to do it.
Team news
In a rare occurrence, India have four deserving fast bowlers to choose from to fill two or three spots. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav all have legitimate claims to make the XI. The last time India faced Pakistan in an ODI, Umesh and Shami did the job, but Bhuvneshwar has a great record against them and Bumrah is a special death bowler. There will be a temptation to play all four, and Hardik Pandya as the seam allrounder.
India (possible) 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9, 10 and 11 three out of R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav
Azhar Ali, who was removed as Pakistan captain recently, might struggle in the modern game, but the overcast weather forecast might call for an old-fashioned opener. Shadab Khan's legspin will be tempting, but Pakistan might go for the extra batting of Faheem Ashraf.
Pakistan (possible) 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Ahmed Shehzad, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz/Junaid Khan, 11 Hasan Ali
Pitch and conditions
The pitches at Edgbaston are true, as seen in the match between Australia and New Zealand, but the overhead conditions matter more. The initial forecast was for showers in the morning and afternoon, but that seems to have improved.
Stats and trivia
- In five ODIs against Pakistan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar averages 21.55 and concedes runs at 4.21 an over, compared to career numbers of 39.62 and 4.95.
- Shoaib Malik fancies India. He averages close to 50 against them, as against a career average of 35.50. However, it has been four years since he played India, having missed the 2015 World Cup.
- India last lost to Pakistan in an ICC event in the 2009 Champions Trophy.
- Both these sides hold a negative record against top-eight sides since the last World Cup: India have won nine and lost 12, Pakistan have won six and lost 18.
- India, though, have better stats against top eight sides in this period. Their batting average is better (38.9 to 31.9), their batting strike rate is better (5.89 to 5.39), and their bowling average is better (37.55 to 44.36). Only their bowling economy is marginally worse: 5.97 to 5.96.
- Junaid Khan has bowled 22 balls to Kohli in ODIs for two runs and three wickets. All three dismissals came in the 2012-13 series in India.
Quotes
"If you perform in an India-Pakistan match, you become a hero."
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed
"Nothing different, to be honest. I know it sounds pretty boring, but this is exactly what we feel as cricketers. We're not saying anything different to what we feel."
Is there anything different about playing Pakistan? Not according to Virat Kohli
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
I saw a comment that there are only two teams to consider for CT 2017 and those are Aus and Ban. LOL!!!!! Although Bangladesh has improved way much than expected but they have to consider the fact that they have yet to win the away series mate
my best ind 11 vs pak is Rohit,Dhawan.virat,karthik,yuvraj,dhoni,hardik,jadeja,bkumar,mshami,jasprit This team have experience of batting & bowling to win the #ct.
Bangladesh has already defeated top teams like Australia, India, England, Sri Lanka, West indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa etc. Only two teams can be said to be really good. One is Australia and other is Bangladesh. But in the last 3 years, Bangla boys are way ahead.
PCT announced the squad of 12 . junaid haris and fakhar sitting out . Batting pretty much picks itself however real competition is in bowling where they have to decide among wahab shadab n fahim. I reckon shadab will miss out because of overcast conditions .. i am sad to know about Junaid Khan who had good record against kohli and he wont be playing anymore..
Only rain can stop pak from being thrashed. I think pak should play the Indian women's team instead for some competitive cricket.
@CRICFAN6176612081 dude you just said ban is better than Ind. and tamim is better than virat. wanna see kohli's 122 against eng 1st odi
Good luck Pakistan cricket Team
A classic case of what seems to be a slight difference in opinion between a coach and a captain is being totally outblown through speculations made by indian media. Anyways INDIA is going to win tommorow's match comfortably. No nail-biter. No thriller. Nothing.
@cricfan6176612081 : LOL. Good,, you be happy with bangla winning hearts, not matches. Unfortunately you just remember 2015.. LOL..Be happy with 2015 thorough out your life..
@AMBALA Pakistan has never won CT not even runners up. India has played 3 finals winning 2. Now in cricket's biggest event world cup how many times Pakistan has beaten India. Its 11-0 India.
I saw a comment that there are only two teams to consider for CT 2017 and those are Aus and Ban. LOL!!!!! Although Bangladesh has improved way much than expected but they have to consider the fact that they have yet to win the away series mate
my best ind 11 vs pak is Rohit,Dhawan.virat,karthik,yuvraj,dhoni,hardik,jadeja,bkumar,mshami,jasprit This team have experience of batting & bowling to win the #ct.
Bangladesh has already defeated top teams like Australia, India, England, Sri Lanka, West indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa etc. Only two teams can be said to be really good. One is Australia and other is Bangladesh. But in the last 3 years, Bangla boys are way ahead.
PCT announced the squad of 12 . junaid haris and fakhar sitting out . Batting pretty much picks itself however real competition is in bowling where they have to decide among wahab shadab n fahim. I reckon shadab will miss out because of overcast conditions .. i am sad to know about Junaid Khan who had good record against kohli and he wont be playing anymore..
Only rain can stop pak from being thrashed. I think pak should play the Indian women's team instead for some competitive cricket.
@CRICFAN6176612081 dude you just said ban is better than Ind. and tamim is better than virat. wanna see kohli's 122 against eng 1st odi
Good luck Pakistan cricket Team
A classic case of what seems to be a slight difference in opinion between a coach and a captain is being totally outblown through speculations made by indian media. Anyways INDIA is going to win tommorow's match comfortably. No nail-biter. No thriller. Nothing.
@cricfan6176612081 : LOL. Good,, you be happy with bangla winning hearts, not matches. Unfortunately you just remember 2015.. LOL..Be happy with 2015 thorough out your life..
@AMBALA Pakistan has never won CT not even runners up. India has played 3 finals winning 2. Now in cricket's biggest event world cup how many times Pakistan has beaten India. Its 11-0 India.
India is hot favorite to win this .. batting is good bowling is in great shape now and experianced players.. pak is a young bunch exception of shoaib malik..
I'm an Indian fan but honestly I'm not really that eager for the match. The overdose of Ind v Pak matches in 2000's absorbed my interest way back. It was worse than the Ind v SL. I don't even watch anymore Ind v SL since 2010, I haven't even watched 2011 WC finals, to say the least. Anyways let the best team win & please keep it civil folks !
@ambalal: What's this hilarious new logic mate ? Matches are not played for some statistics & in CT's its 2-1 I believe in Pak favor, while 5-0 in WC's, anyone feel free to correct me if I'm wrong. @cricfan2057567900: It would be a surprise package if we're in 1970's & 1980's with very minimal footage & analysis. He's no mystery spinner either for batsmen to find it harder to read for the first time. Both the teams might have studied each other players strengths & weaknesses by now, it finally depends on who plays better & who implement their plans well. Any professional team would have Plan A, B, C to fall back to, if one fails.
India Pakistan matches are interesting but Bangladesh is a better one day side as compared to these two over hyped teams. Those who don't agree should remember what bangladesh did to them in 2015 . Bangladesh is way ahead in terms of batting and bowling. India has improved their feilding. Apart from cricket, bangla boys always wins the heart of viewers. Tamim is a bit better than virat I think. If you don't agree, please watch his last century against England.
Good Luck Team Pakistan. Go
When Kohli said this he meant that.
What is the forecast for tomorrow's match? Seems a definite rain. What is the chance of full match? any one knows?
i see an anticlimax with india at its best and pak.at its worse,no comparison, on generally a flat track with not a lot of help for bowlers.India should let Azhar play as long as possible, he will consume enough balls scoring at snails pace and put enough pressure on his partners to sacrifice their wicket to boost run rate. His defensive mentality gives you a chance to attack ,his presence guarantees your victory.
Looks like the end of Kohli as a great has started. He may have to focus more on his batting than on team coach selection. I have never seen a student choosing a headmaster of the school.
Pakistan of Misbah and Pakistan of Sarfaraz are two different things. Fingers crossed.
V need a good match without interfearance of the rain.
ODI recored between Pakistan & India goes in Favour of Pakistan 21-0. Pakistan won on 72 occasions and lost 51 times. No big deal if the overall score becomes 22-0 or 20-0 will stil remainl in favour of Pakistan.
No left hand right hand comboination should my 11 is Fakhr zaman 2 Shezad 3 Babar 4 Haris 5 Hafees 6 Malik 7 Shafraz 8 Ashraf 9 Amir 10 Hassan 11 Junaid. No need of special spinners when hafees,malik,And Haris r in the team.
1 Sarfaraz 2 Fakhar 3 Babar 4 Hafeez 5 Malik 6 Harris 7 Shadab 8 Fahim 9 Aamir 10 Hasan 11 Junaid
people talking here Ind bats struggle against swing....no denying that even the best struggle saying that if Ind bats struggle against swing then pak bats will simply surrender to it ....underestimate IND's bowling and batting at your own peril....
Pak must leave out azhar and shehzad and open with sarfaraz and Fakhar with Harris coming in at 6.
Just get Kohli early and the rest will follow like sheeps
All the hype surrounding team India people are forgotten the oppositions bowling strength i.e Muhammad Amir , Junaid Khan , Wahab Raiz all bowl over 150+ kph.
Most probable playing Indian 11 :
Rohit dhawan Virart karthick Youraj Dhoni Hardick jadeja Bhuvneshwari shami Jaspreet bombrah
Unrest or not, Pak is a long way from beating Ind. Their batting is no match to India or any other elite teams (SA, Eng, NZ and Aus). They only way they can beat India is if Ind suffers one those inexplicable collapses.
IND won all matches & title in CT 2013 with Bhuvi, Yadav, Ashwin, Jadeja, Ishant. IND's bowling has got better with addition of Shami & Bumrah. After CT 2013 rule changes of 2 new balls & fielder restriction gave a big advantage to fast bowling only oriented teams & disadvantage to spin bowling / reverse swing oriented teams. Some teams have been significantly weakened with retirement of key players. Top 5 in batting are : 1. ENG 2. SA 3. IND 4. AUS 5. NZ Top 5 in bowling are : 1. SA 2. IND 3. ENG 4. NZ 5. AUS Top 5 in fielding are : 1. AUS 2. SA 3. ENG 4. IND 5. NZ The top 5 contenders for CT 20017 are 1. SA 2. ENG 3. IND 4. AUS. 5. NZ.
For the good results potential has to be converted into performances. Mental toughness, nature of wickets, weather, fielding, DRS limitations could well play a major impact in determining the winner. If IND play to potential an easy win is on cards for them unless the rain disrupts the match.
To those saying there will be no result tomorrow- the forecast is excellent with no chance of rain.
Pakistan is favorites for me for tomorrow's match because indian team is not so Good.
This us just a media circus thats going on too long about indian players and with jumbo i think they all match ready tomorrow best of luck to both teams
It should be an easy win for India.
WALL_KAR, i fully agree with you. Kohli seems to be forgetting that cricket is a team game, and there are ten other stakeholders in the same side that you are on.
There was one thing that was being said since Kohli's entry around 2009/10, and that was "Kohli will mature with age". Now he is nearing 29, and if he still has not matured, he will not mature even at 60!
Hope that Kohli channelizes all that AGGRESSION, and "INTENT" into performing on the field.
There is also a recent trend where he is taking off for suicidal runs without gauging the speed of his partner. Needs to realize that his partner is as valuable as himself and not go for these non-existent runs.
On the whole, become a TEAM man, or get out of the TEAM, Mr Kohli.
--An admirer of your talent and passion, not so much of your aggression.
This is not a WC match so Pak has a chance. In saying that, I think, this is the tournament where Bumrah will do what he has threatening or building towards - He will assert himself as the best bowler in the world!
I suggest instead of kedhar.. Choose a big hitter like Hardin pandya.. Because he can share overs with yuri.
Pakistan should play Shadab Khan come June 4th, he's inclusion would be a surprise package for the India team.
Agreed@WALL_KAR . Even somehoe if the student is better than the headmaster he simply does not have the mandate
Indian fan here, I think this is Pakistan's best chance of beating India in a long long time. Reason is that Indian batting, which has been light years ahead of Pakistan and nullified what relative advantage Pakistani bowling had over Indian is not in the best of shape. Almost all of them, though they have phenomenal numbers behind them, are not at the best of form. So much so that the current Indian bowling side with Bhuvi Umesh Shami Bumrah Ashwin
My 11 :Dk,Dhawan,kohli,yuvi,dhoni,hardik,jadeja,ashwin,bhuvi,umesh,shami Let Rohit sit out becoz 1.never going to easy for him to score in english condition as an opener 2.his confidence is very low,we hv seen him struggling throughout ipl 3.he never perform in pressure games,which is evident from his past records.
For Pakistan to win this game, they must get kohli early which they have failed to do so in last 5 games against India. Babar may surprise India. Underestimate pak at your own peril.
Looks like the end of Kohli as a great has started. He may have to focus more on his batting than on team coach selection. I have never seen a student choosing a headmaster of the school.
India should play yuvraj as a tactical plan. Yuvraj and kohli partnership rescued India against pakistan both the times during last year. If both teams play to their potential, India must win weather permitting
India's mediocre bowling 80's - 2015 = No wins in ICC tournaments India's superb stong bowling = you ve got to be kidding me man
Pakistan xi fakhar zaman. Sarfraz ahmed. Babar azam. Haris sohail.shoaib malik. Mohammad hafeez. Imad wasim. Faheem ashraf/shadab khan. Mohammad amir. Hasan ali. Wahab riaz theres no point going with azhar ali an ahmed shehzad who have failed haris sohail and fakhar zaman should be given opportunities who have performed well in domestic cricket and i would go with wahab over junaid coz wahab has the pace and we need someone who can run in and bowl quick and if the conditions and for spinners then shadab khan should play but if the conditions are goid for seam bowling then faheem ashraf should play and i think pakistan will win this match
@cricfan59714904:: Unfortunately yes mate...
the winner will be rain we all know
i just pray that rain doesn't ruin the clash of titans :)
Fancy holding the tournament during Ramadan. Why not wait until July when weather is also better. Having said that by playing shehzad Pakistan deserve to lose just on that basis. Incredibly he continues to be picked with no justification.
India is absolutely favourite for tomorrow,s game, however, pakistan,s five players will play first time against india in ODI, some one out of them may surprise india. No expectations from experienced players.
@Moin_cricfan Don't forget Wahab Riaz. If he's in the team, 70-80 runs in 9-10 overs without any wicket are guaranteed for opposition team. But looks like, for some reason, these players are too precious to be replaced by anyone.
Trust me, it will be no result. I don't know if it is good news for both teams. As India is struggling with management while Pakistan is struggling winning against India in ICC tournaments. Sad
@a4abhik, look more true in reverse order nowadays. Regarding this match, I think India have a very good team and will have big advantage against Pakistan
"Our strengths are batting and bowling and fielding."Haris Sohail..............I hope he's not serious fielding Pakistan's strength.......LMAO I recommend drug test of this guy........he seems high
Yup I agree guys don't waste ur energy on watching TV shows and talking about who wins or who will loose ,because there will be no match tomorrow, The weather at birmingham or Edgbaston is not really offering gud playing conditions,so if there is any chance of 20/20 overs match then DLS will come into play and winning the toss will be the key tomorrow, who so ever win the toss will have a great chance of winning if there is any match played,So ICC should keep in mind when planning for such a big tournament, there should be weather history,there in Birmingham it is always a rainy Weather in May and June,so in my thoughts it will be a washout,and great loss to ECB and disheartening for the billions of fans all over the world,but u can't fight with nature,u can only plan according to nature.Good luck
Pakistan would win easily as kohli would fail miserably tomorrow. Rohit sharma would score more than kohli. Mark my words.
Pakistan can't win when Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Hafiz
No pressure on Pakistan as they are underdogs. India will be under pressure after coach debate.
The headline of this article summarizes the 70 year's reality and relation between these two countries, since birth in 1947 !
There will be no match tomorrow. Worst month to hold the ct in the UK.
Rankings mean little. What matters is who is in nick on a particular day. Pakistan's bowling is strong. But India's is probably stronger. Pakistan's batting is brittle; India has a formidable batting lineup. Even Ashwin coming in at 8 can score a ton. Things look bad for Pakistan; prospects appear brighter for the men in light blue.
I just want to say that whilst there is unrest in the Indian cap, Pakistan will have been fasting for up to 19 hours. Pakistan will be left dehydrated and hungry and suffering from low energy levels. Indian have a massive advantage.
Not only this, but if tomorrows game is anything like the last ICC champions trophy between the two sides where rain affected Pakistan's rhythm of having to play themselves in after rain delay, the advantage will be India's. The toss could be crucial for this reason.
Rough fan, is that true on weather? Frustrating
for the first match is Rohit Dhawan Virat Yuvraj Dhoni Kedar Hardik Jadeja Bhuvi Shami Bumrah.
Guys, I don't think there'll be a complete match tomorrow. It might well turn into a damp squib, if weather reports are to be believed. If we manage to get a full day's match, I think India will win but if it is a rain curtailed one, it could well be Pakistan's chance to stick one up on India.
Apart from stats, this is the most biased preview I have ever read.
In the 90's when they had to abandon a LOI match due to rain or something, they at least tried to play a friendly / exhibition match so that the crowds got something. But clearly the paying fans at the ground are of no value anymore and hence the smallest sprinkle is all it takes for the queens to walk out and go back to their hotel, spectators be damned. @CRICFAN3877036394, well if the ball does swing then good luck with your paper tiger batting lineup. If the Ind lineup is vulnerable to swing then yours will just resign before coming in as we saw in the Asia Cup in Bd last year.
Surely , India win the match.... eagerly waiting for the moment ...from chennai
india Pakistan Game. We hear this now after a long time. Wish to see a true contest and hard fought game.
I don't think these tiny things matter in Indo-Pak game. It is all about handling the pressure. One thing could result in favour is that Kohli is captaining which could hurt his performance. Captain Cool was a big factor in India's success. I pray there should not be any rain at Edgebeston tomorrow
Nothing in cricket is bigger than India v Pak, bring it on!
It's only a cricket game not a war. Just run with the flow and love each other. Even the cricketers won't have as much problem as the bystanders has. Just enjoy the moment of sport and leave the animosity behind. Cheers
What is the deal with Wahab Riaz? Can't we just get rid of him somehow? On the other hand, I don't have any hope or expectation for Pakistan in anyway. They're gonna get thrashed heavily. A little bit of unrest in Indian camp isn't enough to save them. Free points for India.
Both PAK-INDIA Fans. Guys relax. No point wasting energy here. There will be no match tomorrow as per weather forecast. ICC must take the responsibility for arranging and important tournament in England this time of the year.... Indian Fan
My Playing XI. Fakhar, Sarfaraz, Babar, Malik, Haris, Hafeez, Imad, Faheem, Amir, Hasan, Junaid/Wahab. Play Hafeez as a bowling all-rounder. Sarfaraz should open and please keep Azhar and Shehzad out of the team. Shadab Khan is good but on these pitches Indian batsmen are going to smash him all around.
What's going on ? I mean Pak is still a decent unit I think the only difference between Pak and India is virat Kohli if we can get him cheaply beleave me India z gonna struggle. This is not gona b Mumbai , bangloru flat deck buddy everyone knows Indians voluenrability against swinging ball. There z not special in India's batting except Kohli. Yuvi strugls against short pitch, we know Rohit feets don't move :-p , Ms is now a tennis ball player. Plz stop it . Cricket is played on ground not on the back of rankings and IPL names. Good luck babar Azam
heart beat going fast .... only 1 day left .... my prayers alwayz with pak team <3 inshah ALLAH we will win <3
Indian players are in good form and should win the match in a good margin. Current Pakistan team is not a match to India.
All PK fans, let's pray for rain so that we can run away with one point instead of zero.
Law of averages suggests that Pakistan should win the next game. They have nearly always lost to India in ICC tournaments.
Hoping for a great contest.good luck team pakistan.
Pakistan has a decent attack. they will be fine
At least indian fans will say after a loss"we had unrest so we lost." Ha ha ha (jokes, bro) I love India...
Please be brave, I know India is better team than Pakistan but making ground for some defeating reasons.... weird for many. I am expecting close contest despite the result with good temperament and cricket.
Hope rain stays away for enough time to have some game. I dont think Wahab should be playing. Shadab wont play as that will leave them with 4 spin option whereas fahims cameo in warm up means he will be in for batting as well as a fast bowling option. they gonna go with more or less same top 6-7 they played in warm up which means Azhar and Shahzad to open then hafeez, babar, malik, sarfraz, imaad and fahim as all rounders. amir, junaid and hassan.
I don't understand why such a huge event Champions trophy has been scheduled in the rainy season and most of the matches will get affected, specially this crucial encounter between Pakistan and India might get washed away. ICC should now think about scheduling these events carefully as the real taste of cricket should not be spoiled away by ruthless rains.
Indian fan here, I think this is Pakistan's best chance of beating India in a long long time. Reason is that Indian batting, which has been light years ahead of Pakistan and nullified what relative advantage Pakistani bowling had over Indian is not in the best of shape. Almost all of them, though they have phenomenal numbers behind them, are not at the best of form. So much so that the current Indian bowling side with Bhuvi Umesh Shami Bumrah Ashwin
Rain forcast for most of the day. I live 5 mins away and it looks like its going to be a washout
As has always been the case, historically.
India should go in with 3 pacers-2 spinners combination. It had always been successful for india and also provides variety in our attack. Expecting a good encounter and hopeful to have a full game.. Best of luck INDIA
I swear, if it rains and the match is cancelled...
I think rain is going to be the MoM
Good news guys I just live 1 mile from stadium and no rain forecast for tomorrow can't wait match to start good luck Pakistan
This match has probably come a year too soon for Pak to make it really competitive.
Obviously anything can happen on the day but the slow adjustment to the modern game still has some way to go..
bettwr play haris sohail then azhar ali plz
Pakistan must learn from their mistake and NOT play Wahab Riaz. Last time he played against India, he was hit 360 by Kohli. Pakistan should stick to their current combination which includes Shadab and Junaid.
Pak should think out of the box. Omit azhar Ali and sarfaraz needs to step up as an opener. Bring an extra batsman either Harris or fakhar instead
Looks like rain is going to be the MoM here, there is a 40% chance of rain from 12 to 6 pm. If yesterday's disaster is any indication, this ground only needs an hour or so of rain to be shut down for long delays.
my 11. Hafeez,shehzad,Babar,Harris,malik,sarfraz,shadab,fahim,amir,Hassan,junaid
only rain can save pakistan
I'm waiting for this blockbuster match since one year but being realistic i think India is a very strong team on paper but my heart says that Pakistan will win inshallah...
hope to see thriller between india and Pakistan
Just looking fwd to a cracking encounter...just looking at the forecast, its overcase, possiblitity of a shower or two...as an indian i just feel our media and bloggers are taking pak too lightly, the conditions are gonna favour swing bowling and in aamir, whahab and Juned- they have pace, swing and definately fantastic exponents of reverse.....on a given day if these click they definately could be a handful for our guys....i do hope shami and bhuvan play, they will be vital....as for yuvi - surely this is last chance saloon....hoping for a terrific match played in good spirits on the field and on our blogs...go indiaaaaaaa.....cricinfo plz publish
Best of luck green team they're fighting amongst themselves best chance to defeat them
Poor article. Nothing in it for the cricket enthusiasts.
No featured comments at the moment.
Poor article. Nothing in it for the cricket enthusiasts.
Best of luck green team they're fighting amongst themselves best chance to defeat them
Just looking fwd to a cracking encounter...just looking at the forecast, its overcase, possiblitity of a shower or two...as an indian i just feel our media and bloggers are taking pak too lightly, the conditions are gonna favour swing bowling and in aamir, whahab and Juned- they have pace, swing and definately fantastic exponents of reverse.....on a given day if these click they definately could be a handful for our guys....i do hope shami and bhuvan play, they will be vital....as for yuvi - surely this is last chance saloon....hoping for a terrific match played in good spirits on the field and on our blogs...go indiaaaaaaa.....cricinfo plz publish
hope to see thriller between india and Pakistan
I'm waiting for this blockbuster match since one year but being realistic i think India is a very strong team on paper but my heart says that Pakistan will win inshallah...
only rain can save pakistan
my 11. Hafeez,shehzad,Babar,Harris,malik,sarfraz,shadab,fahim,amir,Hassan,junaid
Looks like rain is going to be the MoM here, there is a 40% chance of rain from 12 to 6 pm. If yesterday's disaster is any indication, this ground only needs an hour or so of rain to be shut down for long delays.
Pak should think out of the box. Omit azhar Ali and sarfaraz needs to step up as an opener. Bring an extra batsman either Harris or fakhar instead
Pakistan must learn from their mistake and NOT play Wahab Riaz. Last time he played against India, he was hit 360 by Kohli. Pakistan should stick to their current combination which includes Shadab and Junaid.