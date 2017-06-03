Sarfraz talks of 'out-of-the-box' plans against India
It was the contrast that was most striking.
While India's pre-match media conference - attended only by the captain, Virat Kohli - was dominated by talk of the division between him and his team's coach, Anil Kumble, the Pakistan captain and coach turned up together and talked of the relationship as akin to a marriage.
It is possible that such a move was planned to highlight their opponents' apparent divide. It didn't feel like it at the time, but it is possible. And it is very possible that when Mickey Arthur and Sarfraz Ahmed were listening to each other speak in their respective languages and nodding vigorously in agreement, they had not the slightest idea of what was being said.
But the general impression remained: while much is expected of a tense and possibly divided India, Pakistan are united, relaxed and quietly confident. No one is claiming they are favourites. But they are certainly dangerous.
"The captain-coach relationship is almost like a marriage," Arthur said. "You've got to be on the same page all the time. And if you're on the same page, you get correct decisions and you give clarity to your team. And that's certainly where Saf and myself find ourselves; very much on the same page. I'm really going to enjoy working with him."
"The pressure is on India only," Sarfraz said. "There is no pressure on us. We are standing at No. 8 in the rankings. We cannot fall below this."
They can, of course. They need only look at the example of West Indies to know that. And with context and merit likely to play an ever greater role in all formats of the game, there can be no room for complacency. Qualifying for such competitions - and that includes the World Cup - cannot be taken for granted.
But the first step to progress is accepting that change is required. And after a period of denial, Pakistan are now well aware of that. They know they need to undergo the same sort of evolution in their ODI cricket as England have in the last couple of years. They need to score more heavily, be more potent with the ball and improve their fielding. They need, in every way, to attack more.
They know all that. And with several promising young players beginning to settle into international cricket - notably Babar Azam, Shahdab Khan and Hasan Ali - they have the raw materials to make progress. This tournament may come a little too early in their development cycle, though, with Arthur accepting his team are "a work in progress."
"We knew that we needed to play a different brand of cricket," he said. "And it's changing. Certainly in terms of the brand of cricket we play. We're working on it. It's a work in progress. I'm comfortable where we're at.
"We've worked massively on our ball rotation and our strike rates. It was very interesting to read the other day - I go through the stats quite regularly - that in the last year we've scored the third-most amount of 300s. England are way, way ahead, but Pakistan is number three on that list. And I think that's testimony to the brand of cricket that we are starting to play.
"The team that's going to win this competition is the team that can strike. Gone are the days of just containing through the middle overs. Gone are the days of going at five-and-a-half an over, thinking you're doing a good job.
"You've got to be able to take wickets. We always pick an attack to take wickets. Every one of our attack is going to be able to do something different. We have a left-arm swinger, we could have left-arm pace, we have the swing and hustle of Hassan, we've a left-arm spinner, an off-spinner and we could have a leg-spinner. We've got everything at our disposal tomorrow to allow Saf to pull the strings to make sure we can try to bowl India out, because that's got to be priority number one. We can't just sit back and let them score. We've got to attack them and we've got to look to bowl them out."
Sarfraz agreed. And, intriguingly, offered "new things" on Sunday. "We have made a plan," he said. "On Sunday, you will see us doing some new things, which we have not done against India previously. We will try doing some out-of-the-box things. You will see this team playing differently."
Quite how 'out of the box' they can be remains to be seen. But it is not a phrase that might have been expected from Misbah-ul-Haq, and with a couple of new faces in the team - faces that India will not have seen - it may be that they have some element of surprise on their side.
For all the talk of being "extremely well-prepared and ready to go" (as Arthur put it), for all the talk of "players having role clarity" and "everybody knowing where they fit in," there are some pretty obvious holes in Pakistan's preparations. If a team is really well-prepared, won't it have ensured its players have gained experience at this level before going into a global event against an arch rival? And if a team is really well-prepared, won't it have ensured its players know what to expect from full-house crowds, media attention and this level of competition?
That is patently not the case with this Pakistan side. Shahdab Khan, the 18-year-old leg-spinner, has played only three ODIs, while Faheem Ashraf, the seam-bowling all-rounder who made a wonderful impression in the warm-up victory over Bangladesh, could make his international debut. Whatever their inherent class, this will represent a huge step up in quality. Plunging such players into one of the most high-profile games in the sport is hugely demanding and not especially reflective of good planning.
"If you're good enough, you're old enough," Arthur said. "That's what I always say. And I think Shadab Khan is certainly good enough. He's ready. If he gets the opportunity, I'm particularly confident in his ability to produce for us. And he's a match-winner. He really is. It's so exciting. It's another young Pakistan cricketer on the big stage and that's really great. It's really good for the country and it's really good for cricket."
It may well be. But while you suspect this game comes a bit too early for Shadab et al. history has taught us never to discount Pakistan. And while the Arthur-Sarfraz partnership can survive defeat against India, perhaps the same cannot be said for the Kohli-Kumble partnership if the result goes the other way. All the expectation, all the pressure, all the consequences are weighing down India. You suspect Pakistan wouldn't mind adding to their woes.
George Dobell is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo
Frankly speaking Indian team is mostly good inside India. Out of subcontinent specially in English conditions and pitches even in ODI their so called strong batting line up mostly perform just like an average batting side,AS PER HISTORY. If Pakistan go in with 4 seamers Amir,Wahab,Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf then Indian batting will face difficult time against this bowling attack,Hassan can be a surprise package for Indian batsmen with variety in pace around 140 k and we'll directed slow ball. Pakistan has edge over India in pace attack which can make a difference.With spinners Imad,Hafiz and Malik I don't think Shadab should be playing specially on English pitches. Pakistan has strong batting line up 1 Ahmed Shahzad 2 Azhar 3 Babar 4 Hafeez 5 Malik 6 Sarfraz 7 Imad 8 Faheem 9 Wahab 10 Amir 11 Hassan. In my opinion with positive minded captain Sarfraz, strong fast bowling attack and formidable batting line up Pakistan has better chance winning the game if they keep the positive attitude.
No point in trying to predict the outcome. Stats and history dont matter, what matters is how they play today. Let's hope for a great match. #bleedblue
Out of the box,let me guess-Hafeez will open the bowling,Fahim gets to debut and that's about it. Maybe a pinch hitter to just keep the promise. I feel Safe & Mikey are tied up with doing the usual given the current squad. Azhar was literally promised a spot by Inzi after captaincy was taken away & dropped from WI tour.Hafeez seems to have God's hand on his shoulders, untouchable. If Sad and Arthur have guts then keep Hafeez, Azhar Ali & Wahab out of playing XI. I will accept any loss or humiliation if it's the cost of playing a squad for better future. Go with Fakhar, Ahmed, Babar, Malik, Sarfraz, Imad, Fahim, Shadab, Hassan, Amir, Junaid. 6 reasonable bowlers with Malik & Fakhar as extra options. 6 good batsmen, hitters in Shadab and Fahim, some tail support by Hasan and Amir. If needed, throw in Shadab or Fahim as pinch hitter and hope they can play a cameo up the order to set the tempo. Send a message to selectors that there is no place for old horses in the playing XI.
Rain forecast throughout the day between 10 am to 6 Pm. So it will be one point each at 8 pm beyond which match can't go ! Sad weather is going to impact this match! ICC please wake up ! Why England for such tournaments. Or keep an extra day as reserve for all matches.
@ Amin Khan, so you are saying either way India will win.
pak vs ind no result Rain win equal points both
We've listen to exactly the same speech by many Pakistani coaches and Captains in recent history. But the problem with Pakistan team is that despite all the raw talent in their team, they do not have cool heads and strong minds to be prosperous in this testing and stressful event. It is yet to be seen how much Kumble/Kohli rift will have impact on India's team unity, but on the paper, rank-wise, logically and as far as the recent history is concern this is India's game. Pakistan will play Aamir and Wahab. Wahab had good turn out in England and against India in India, so he's automatic selection. This means in form Junaid may have to sit this one out again. Azhar who had a horrible time as a captain AND was not selected for WI tournament would most likely play as a cool head opener in this game. That being said, Pakistan has ability to surprise and surpass all the odds. And for that I'll be up at 4:30AM in USA to watch the game!
as a diehard ind-vs pak fan, I admit that pak is slightly weak after misbah and Younis retired. but the fielding might let them down.
@HAKOONJ: i agree with you but Azhar is playing i can confirm that lets hope they don't play Wahab. Numbers are only for analyst and media they dont matter when u go on to the pitch, the team that get it done on the day comes out the winner and in all honesty this PAK team can win tomorrow these are very talented cricketer other then Wahab and Azhar ofc.
Mr Aurther you need to transfer this team to a champions ! Its not an easy task but you have this challenge in front of you !
If india set 300 target for pakistan. india will be won match . If pakistan bowl out india 200- pakistan will be won
Sarfraz! better luck next time. No chance for this current team having no proper openers and allrounders. No match to this current Indian team. In every department India is way ahead. No point to think of "Win". Only demand is a good.
Good luck boys don't surrender.
Dont think to bowl out india juz think about ur batting strenth and to score more than 330 atleast which pakistan cant do with azhar ali and shezad.
This could be an evenly matched game in spite of pakistan's inexperience or rift in Indian camp. Pakistani younsters may spring a surprise or two but india can bury their satchets of difference and play unitedly and get the desired results which they are capable of. Anything can happen, we need to just wait and watch and pray that the rain does not play a spoil sport and the team that plays the best game on that day wins. But whatever the result the game is going to be interesting and hopefully thrilling.
Pakistan will win. This will be a one sided affair
Wahab is going to bowl a hell of a spell tomorrow and cement his place in the national side for a year to come.
Anybody can win when two sides play. But I want to say, Pakistan team was never weak like this. I am watching cricket since Javed Miandad hit 6 off Chetan Sharma's last ball.
As long as you got hafeez azhar ali and shehzad around nothing is going to change so please don't fool us with this out of box story. If you really serious play Fakhar open with Sarfarz and leave out azhar shehzad hafeez and Wahab then may be we got chance. 1 Sarfaraz 2 Fakhar 3 Babar 4 Malik 5 Harris 6 Imad 7 Fahim 8 Shadab 9 Aamir 10 Hasan 11 Junaid. If you play this XI then it's out of box attacking aggressive fearless cricket otherwise same old Azhar and shehzad then hafeez then Sarfarz and you score 250 which will be chased down even by BD
tomorrow will be 3-1 -Pakistan team will give a surprise
The only way Pakistan have to beat India without rain assist is to let them bat first in overcast conditions and bring in Junaid and aamer. If these 2 get more than half of team ousted a chance will be created. Otherwise rain or India will engulf this game. It's Dhoni presence that is vital it's not Virat''s ability to handle this high pressure. Dear virat It's not the ball u face it's the man behind the ball who matters.
Sarfaraz is a genuine alround cricketer, very positive and attacking. Always gives his 100% to the team. He needs a little time and a few players in the team to play well consistently to take Pakistan limited overs team to the next level.
But come whatever there will be a fight from both the teams to win this mother of all the matches in modern day cricket.
May the best team win but being from Pakistan I wish it is Pakistan.
Surely their plan is to try and bounce India out. The only way Pakistan can win is by running through India's top order. They cannot rely on India's bowling to score runs because for a change it is pretty strong.
Out of the box would have been leaving Hafeez and including Haris in the team. Haris is a steady batsman and gives you economical left arm spin. If you cant put Hafeez in top 3 then drop him he is not middle order stuff. And yes Hafeez has vast experience of failing in English conditions
Equation is simple Azhar ali + Ahmed shehzad + Hafeez+ Wahab riaz = Defeat Pakistan can't win this game, India is too strong for them ...!
Anything can happen in this game. As pakistan is most unpredictable team.
Good luck to Pakistan team, Indian team is far too strong and Pakistan team is talented but still not there yet. Hope it will be good game
Pak need to hope they win the toss and with the weather forecast, put them in and let amir Hasan and junaid destroy their paper tigers who are heroes on low and slow home tracks and bunnies caught in the headlights where the ball swings and seams. Not buying this arguement that India's bowling is better. India better pray for rain!
Yes india is far more superior then us yes we r a bunch of very young but talented players ..we all talked about having a younger team instead of usual oldies who have been alway a big part of pak cricket . Keeping an upcoming w/c in mind this is a tine for pak to test this new breed of young guns ..let then show their skill,talent,hardwork and passion to play for their country ..To play against mighty India in Icc tournament will give our boys alot of exposure to the world as well as a priceless experience which one cud only get playing against India ..Last but not least i want cricket to be a winner tommorow ..let the best team win.
If you are going to pick al bowling attack , who will bat . By the way Indian bowling is way ahead of Pak bowling in recent form in taking wickets . What's the use of useless pace when u give away runs. The other day wahab risk gave away 111 runs in 10 overs . What's the use of bowlers like these? Without misbah afridi umar akmal there is no threat whatsoever from Pak . Wickets of Shoaib Malik Hafeez impt , they can play long innings .
Umar Akmal was very much needed in this match. He has always shown to be one of the best fielders in the Pakistan team and declaring him unfit was just not understandabe.
We know we gonna lose. We should have kept the 91kg akmal. At least he would have had weight behind the ball when he hit it. The guy who impresses me is Hasan Ali. He has got something about him. Anyway the great hafeez is playing so probably won't watch either as its too painful
imran abbas why would you send Haris Sohail at 8 and BABAR AT 4 mate he is set at 3 the only guy who is set and makes runs at 100sr. dude
First let them play normal common sense cricket then they can think out of box . Ok Arthur attack and get all out for 80 runs. Good strategy . Panick already seen in Pakistan camp even before ball has been bowled ,that shows the state of Pak cricket . With shahid afridi & misbah not in the side I don't think they will go close to Indian score at all. GL with your plans .
Two things here. Strong Indian bowling attack to score of is a huge task for Pakistan. And then Jadeja is going to rock it with his bowling tomorrow. Indian batting is miles ahead anyways.
1 Sarfaraz 2 Fakhar 3 Babar 4 Malik 5 Hafeez 6 Harris 7 Shadab 8 Fahim 9 Aamir 10 Hasan 11 Junaid. @HAKOONJ 100% agreed to your comment
Why is that most Pakistani fans post their playing 11? I see it too often. I find it quite funny.
As an Indian I would think that it's simply a 50:50 game. On paper the Indian side may appear strong but the outcome would depend on many variables such as the pitch, the toss, weather, luck, playing 11,etc. Pakistan does have the firepower to restrict the Indian batsmen who are not in their best form at the moment. Finally, it may all be down to who better handles the pressure tomorrow.
It was simple press conference. .
Dont call it mind games and dont politicize it...
Shadab hafeez and imad... Three couldn't be together in team. Pick any two of these
Well, with most players not played much international cricket, and Sarfraz not reliable at all, we got no chance. India's team is a strong one. Won't even bother watching them play and drop to 50/4 inside 15 overs. Best of luck to both teams, though.
They messed up the team before mega event. Sharjeel and Umar Akmal were needed for limited over side. Ideal team would be: 1- Sharjeel 2- Hafeez/Fakhar 3- Babar Azam 4- Sarfaraz 5- Malik 6- Umar Akmal 7- Imad/Fahim/Haris Sohail 8- Shadab 9- Amir 10- Hassan 11- Junaid
For tomorrow: 1- Hafeez 2- Fakhar Zaman/ Shahzad 3- Babar Azam 4- Sarfaraz 5- Malik 6- Haris Sohail 7- Imad Wasim/ Fabim 8- Shadab 9- Aamir 10- Hassan 11- Junaid
If Pak plays Wahab instead of Junaid/Fahim and Azhar instead of Fakhar Zaman then they deserve to lose. Plain and simple.
it seems like all pakistani fans are wishing for rain. they know It very well only rain can save them from another defeat
@Khurram S Chaudhry Unfortunately, Yes. Haris Sohail, Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zamaan are not in the 12 men squad Mickey has assembled for tomorrow's game. Considering this, I don't understand what "out-of-the-box" plans they're talking about when everything is exactly the same.
It is very early to Shadab I agree but he is also a work in progress, so far spinners have not done much in this tournament and I feel the pitches have been prepared to give no help to bowlers. I feel Pak has the wrong attitude in taking wickets, they need to score runs and they have the allrounders to do it in Sohail Khan, Faheem, Anwar Ali but they are just not choosing to go down that route. I mean if Aamir, Starc, Rabada are going to go for 7-8 runs per over might as well play a mediocre bowler who can hit big and help you get to 350, then hope the other team gets out trying to play fast.
Go Greens and crush them tomorrow. Just trying to be optimistic.
Talking about "Out-of-the-box" plans, then have Azhar and Shehzad open. Have Hafeez in the middle order and have Wahab bowl 10 overs for 80-90 runs without any wicket. That's quite a nice "out-of-the-box" plan you got there Sarfraz. You know what insanity is? Repeating same thing over and over and over again and expecting the outcome to be different. If it does not rain tomorrow, then these are free points for India. No hope for Pak cricket anymore.
wahab needs to be dropped!
i think Rain win tommorrow
India has by far the better players. Until Pakistan sort openers out and a genuine all rounder we will lack behind. Domestic cricket has to be sorted out and playing in UAE has been a massive issue for Pakistan cricket but we soldier on.
yup tomorrow's gonna be raining there
I am backing pakistan... But india certainly have edge over them even their captain knows...Hope it will be a game to watch out for
Is it right that they dropped junaid khan and picked Wahab whose recent stats are not that good and on expensive side?
It will be rain tomorrow so no game will be played
its more of a mind game, but sure pakis will play different game, but not sure this trick will work out
no chance sarfaraz. better speak words you wouldn't be ashamed of later.
You played mind game well. Play the real game well tomorrow. In all departments, India has better players. Good Luck to both the teams!
Pakistan are talking a good talk but if they don't walk the walk tomorrow then it will remain just that....talk. Unfortunately India appear to have all bases covered and their players are, man for man, more experienced and ultimately that will see them prevail.
If the intentions are positive and agressive then who cares about final output... Welldone sarfraz
shahdab and faheem Ashraf have to play. Azhar Ali and Hafeez need to be dropped
3 matches, 3 legends, 3 tons by root kane and amla, now who will follow the suit tomorrow kohli or Babar is very interesting to see, can't wait!
good luck to Pakistan I hope you guys win it from a south African
India or Pakistan... We just want good cricket... Good quality competition..
Go green! Wish you all the best Pakistan!
Best of luck team Pakistan hope you win. Really out of the box is the way to go.
I have a feeling Pakistan will play shadab and faheem in hope to strengthen the tail and to add variety. Faheem can bowl and Pakistan will not hesitate to attack the stumps even at the cost of conceding a few boundaries. It will be Shehzad, Azhar, Babar, Hafeez, Malik, Sarfraz, Imad, Shadab, Faheem, Hasan, Amir - Dead pitch, so Pakistan might as well utilize their spinners. It will be DLS and a revised total which Pakistan will chase. Winning by 3-4 Wickets.
Sarfaraz is not Misbah, so surely we will see some different brand of cricket from them.
