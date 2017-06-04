Pakistan bowl, India leave out Ashwin
Toss: Pakistan chose to bowl v India
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Pakistan won only their second toss against India in nine international matches since the start of 2013 and elected to field with rain forecast for later in the day. They went for the X-factor of Shadab Khan's legspin over the batting of Faheem Ashraf. Wahab Riaz found a place in their XI ahead of Junaid Khan, who has an excellent record against India's captain Virat Kohli: 22 balls, two runs and three wickets.
For Kohli's India, the opening pair that set up their Champions Trophy win in 2013 was reunited: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Perhaps with weather around, perhaps tempted by the excellent form of the quicks, India left R Ashwin out of the XI, playing only one specialist spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. Among the quicks, Mohammed Shami missed out.
India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhunveshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Umesh Yadav
Pakistan 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Ahmed Shehzad, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt. & wk), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz, 11 Hasan Ali
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
Weather not looking good. Damn
India miss the wicket taking bowler shami... dinesh karthik far better than jadhav .. ashwin key bowler of india
It's correct what Guha said. Gavaskar is influencing the selection committee. So that Shikhar Dhawan is still in Indian team.
Sun is already gone and a shower is on the way.
Ind wd lose today and would be out of the champions trophy
Not good selection to leave out junaid khan. Dont know the reason.
Both teams playing needlessly defensive....solo slip for Rohit... in the first few....what a blunder... after they saw how he played the first over..... and Indian batting retro from the days of Sastri...
Another timid line-up for Pakistan. No idea why Micky is obsessed with Wahab, Azhar and Shehzad. And why can't Shahdab and Faheem play in the same XI?? What is the logic behind not having a 4th seamer who can also bat and who will only go from strength to strength if you give him the necessary exposure like playing against India? Every team has a back up seamer in case one of the main fast bowlers have an off day. Wahab has too many off days himself anyway. If Junaid was picked instead, I would have let this go. One of Azhar or Shehzad could've been dropped whilst the other opened with Sarfraz and that spot could've easily been filled with Faheem at 7. Also, that way, Imad could've come in one spot higher. 3 blunders even if they win - having bothAzhar and Shehzad, not having Faheem, having Wahab instead of Junaid or Faheem. Wahab needs to be kicked out of the ODI team. Junaid is trying to make a comeback and this irregular opportunities will not do any good.
well.. there is some play...but where has the power gone.....in the power play?
Leaving out Ash is craziness, he is a big match player. Will leak runs but takes wickets. Seems Pandya is the new obsession.
Weather not looking good. Damn
India miss the wicket taking bowler shami... dinesh karthik far better than jadhav .. ashwin key bowler of india
It's correct what Guha said. Gavaskar is influencing the selection committee. So that Shikhar Dhawan is still in Indian team.
Sun is already gone and a shower is on the way.
Ind wd lose today and would be out of the champions trophy
Not good selection to leave out junaid khan. Dont know the reason.
Both teams playing needlessly defensive....solo slip for Rohit... in the first few....what a blunder... after they saw how he played the first over..... and Indian batting retro from the days of Sastri...
Another timid line-up for Pakistan. No idea why Micky is obsessed with Wahab, Azhar and Shehzad. And why can't Shahdab and Faheem play in the same XI?? What is the logic behind not having a 4th seamer who can also bat and who will only go from strength to strength if you give him the necessary exposure like playing against India? Every team has a back up seamer in case one of the main fast bowlers have an off day. Wahab has too many off days himself anyway. If Junaid was picked instead, I would have let this go. One of Azhar or Shehzad could've been dropped whilst the other opened with Sarfraz and that spot could've easily been filled with Faheem at 7. Also, that way, Imad could've come in one spot higher. 3 blunders even if they win - having bothAzhar and Shehzad, not having Faheem, having Wahab instead of Junaid or Faheem. Wahab needs to be kicked out of the ODI team. Junaid is trying to make a comeback and this irregular opportunities will not do any good.
well.. there is some play...but where has the power gone.....in the power play?
Leaving out Ash is craziness, he is a big match player. Will leak runs but takes wickets. Seems Pandya is the new obsession.
A spinner opening bowling for PAK........what has PAK cricket come down to.... We want the aggression of Akrams, Waqars, Samis and Shoaibs....
A very good move by India to leave out Ashwin.Ashwin is not fit in well at the 50 overs cricket as he is a sloppy fielder as well as a slow runner.A good toss to lose as chasing can be a tremendous pressure building task in these type of pressure games.If India score 280+ batting first then they will be through.
How's the weather over there? Is rain imminent later in the day?
JAMJAMTHE3RD totally with you very bad selection and also bad opening bowlers imad is not good for opening in fast wickets
Very great start by Pakistan!!
what a wonderful bowling from armor against the overrated nohit Sharma.
looks like weather will be the winner today.
Why Indian batsman struggling too much in scoring runs? Rohit off the mark on the 8th delivery.
rohit sharma will waste 100 deliveries today to make 30 odd runs because he is out of form bad choice of selection
I think Rahane or Dinesh best to play over Kedar.
Hay Rohit, this game is played with the bat. Try and touch the ball with or is it too tough?
Terrific 1st over by Amir!
Just a little reminder, rohit had scored 264 in a single odi. I think he is going to score more today and kohli is going to smash another 200. India 500/1 after 50 overs. Mark my words.
Picked wahab over Junaid. Really? You are a prize plum Arthur. Take a look at the records of the two. Even just the warm up game and uou can see who deserves a spot. India should have picked Shami but at least they had a tough call. Riaz is a useless overhyped and brainless bowler
Only change i would like to bring in this 11 is play jinx in place of shikki
best of luck our team Pakistan we love you
best of luck our team Pakistan we love you
Why would you play Ashwin? There is no Dustbowl.
Bad choose for pak Fakhar. Haris and junaid instead of azhar. Wahab and hafeez they are over used guns and India also blunder by leaving ashwin
how many deliveries will dhawan face before get gets out this match
Why they select wahab raiz Thats bad team selection
i think loss of ashwin will be crucial for india as india wont be able to take any wickets this is just a warmup match the real deal will be when they face bangladesh
So India knew they were not going to play Dinesh Karthik in the XI....Still they played him at 4 in the practice games ahead of Jadhav and Dhoni and Pandya and everybody else. Hmmmmm. Genius!
I'm supporting u Pakistan. I hope crush India.
And suddenly after the toss the sky is started getting darker.
No featured comments at the moment.
And suddenly after the toss the sky is started getting darker.
I'm supporting u Pakistan. I hope crush India.
So India knew they were not going to play Dinesh Karthik in the XI....Still they played him at 4 in the practice games ahead of Jadhav and Dhoni and Pandya and everybody else. Hmmmmm. Genius!
i think loss of ashwin will be crucial for india as india wont be able to take any wickets this is just a warmup match the real deal will be when they face bangladesh
Why they select wahab raiz Thats bad team selection
how many deliveries will dhawan face before get gets out this match
Bad choose for pak Fakhar. Haris and junaid instead of azhar. Wahab and hafeez they are over used guns and India also blunder by leaving ashwin
Why would you play Ashwin? There is no Dustbowl.
best of luck our team Pakistan we love you
best of luck our team Pakistan we love you