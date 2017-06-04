India v Pakistan, Champions Trophy, Group B, Edgbatson June 4, 2017

Pakistan bowl, India leave out Ashwin

The Report by Sidharth Monga
35

Toss: Pakistan chose to bowl v India
Live scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Play 01:43
Can India focus on 'just another game'?

Pakistan won only their second toss against India in nine international matches since the start of 2013 and elected to field with rain forecast for later in the day. They went for the X-factor of Shadab Khan's legspin over the batting of Faheem Ashraf. Wahab Riaz found a place in their XI ahead of Junaid Khan, who has an excellent record against India's captain Virat Kohli: 22 balls, two runs and three wickets.

For Kohli's India, the opening pair that set up their Champions Trophy win in 2013 was reunited: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Perhaps with weather around, perhaps tempted by the excellent form of the quicks, India left R Ashwin out of the XI, playing only one specialist spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. Among the quicks, Mohammed Shami missed out. 

India 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhunveshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Umesh Yadav

Pakistan 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Ahmed Shehzad, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt. & wk), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Wahab Riaz, 11 Hasan Ali

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Login To Post Comments

  • RiseoftheTiger on June 4, 2017, 10:10 GMT

    Weather not looking good. Damn

  • ithris on June 4, 2017, 10:09 GMT

    India miss the wicket taking bowler shami... dinesh karthik far better than jadhav .. ashwin key bowler of india

  • Cricinfouser on June 4, 2017, 10:06 GMT

    It's correct what Guha said. Gavaskar is influencing the selection committee. So that Shikhar Dhawan is still in Indian team.

  • Fuad Sarwar on June 4, 2017, 10:06 GMT

    Sun is already gone and a shower is on the way.

  • cricfan56623542 on June 4, 2017, 10:04 GMT

    Ind wd lose today and would be out of the champions trophy

  • SMART2014 on June 4, 2017, 10:04 GMT

    Not good selection to leave out junaid khan. Dont know the reason.

  • bhushanB on June 4, 2017, 9:59 GMT

    Both teams playing needlessly defensive....solo slip for Rohit... in the first few....what a blunder... after they saw how he played the first over..... and Indian batting retro from the days of Sastri...

  • golgo_85 on June 4, 2017, 9:58 GMT

    Another timid line-up for Pakistan. No idea why Micky is obsessed with Wahab, Azhar and Shehzad. And why can't Shahdab and Faheem play in the same XI?? What is the logic behind not having a 4th seamer who can also bat and who will only go from strength to strength if you give him the necessary exposure like playing against India? Every team has a back up seamer in case one of the main fast bowlers have an off day. Wahab has too many off days himself anyway. If Junaid was picked instead, I would have let this go. One of Azhar or Shehzad could've been dropped whilst the other opened with Sarfraz and that spot could've easily been filled with Faheem at 7. Also, that way, Imad could've come in one spot higher. 3 blunders even if they win - having bothAzhar and Shehzad, not having Faheem, having Wahab instead of Junaid or Faheem. Wahab needs to be kicked out of the ODI team. Junaid is trying to make a comeback and this irregular opportunities will not do any good.

  • bhushanB on June 4, 2017, 9:56 GMT

    well.. there is some play...but where has the power gone.....in the power play?

  • cricfan20936057 on June 4, 2017, 9:52 GMT

    Leaving out Ash is craziness, he is a big match player. Will leak runs but takes​ wickets. Seems Pandya is the new obsession.

  • No featured comments at the moment.