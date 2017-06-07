Mathews wary of 'one of the best attacks'
Where in previous years, India's batting comprised the greatest threat to oppositions, their bowling has also turned up strong in this Champion's Trophy, and Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has noticed.
So far, India's attack has been unstoppable. They dismissed Pakistan for 164 on Sunday, but had also demolished Bangladesh, and skittled New Zealand in the warm-up encounters. The most they've taken to bowl a side out since arriving in England is 38.4 overs. With the seamers, particularly Umesh Yadav, being penetrative, Sri Lanka expected a stern challenge on Thursday, on what could be a seam-friendly surface at The Oval.
"If you talk about India, the batting line-up has always put teams under pressure, but this bowling lineup is quite different," Mathews said. "They're one of the best in the world. You get a good balance of spin and pace, and they're all different to each other, and they've got a fantastic bowling attack. For the batters it will be hard work, especially on this greenish wicket, but we're just hoping for a good performance tomorrow."
Sri Lanka's top order faces a particularly difficult task - they have lost one of their most experienced batsmen in Upul Tharanga, and also Chamara Kapugedara, who was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. Danushka Gunathilaka, who is in England as a standby, will slot into the XI at the top of the order.
Mathews, did, however, take a harsh view of the extremely slow over rate that led to Tharanga's two-match suspension. Sri Lanka had taken more than four hours to deliver their 50 overs against South Africa, despite warnings from the umpires. Mathews did not play in that game, owing to a calf injury.
"The over rate was pathetic," Mathews said. "I call it pathetic because the whole team, and the captain was warned several times, and there's no excuse at all but to take responsibility for that because nobody else can take responsibility on it. The whole team is responsible, including the captain.
"And I do feel for the captain, I think it's a very hard job on the field, and he has to look into so many things -- tactics, bowling changes, field settings. So the rest of the players have to support them. You see most of the teams playing with four seamers, and they have not had an issue. So we played only three, and we've had an issue. So that has been addressed, and it will not happen again."
Thursday's match will be played at The Oval, which is former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's home venue in the County Championship. Sri Lanka hope the knowledge Sangakkara has acquired about batting in England, will confer on them a slight advantage.
"It's unfortunate that we don't have Kumar anymore, but he's always willing to help us. He's always having chats to us on how we should play on these conditions, especially as it's his home ground. He's had a lot of chats to all the younger players, including myself."
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando
Being an Indian fan, I still have no idea why Sanga has retired. He is still fit as a nut and has been in great form even after his retirement. Look at his county scores, I wish he had return to the team and play for another 3 to 4 years or until next worldcup. As for India they have a pretty good all round side, except for fielding which have been a night mare for them for the past 1 year. They have good fielders but lacks concentration on field. My playing 11 for today should be same as previous except Jadhav with Ashwin replacing him. Jadav is not at his best and is little slippy in field, I guess ashwin can bat and bowl to his potential.
I would say call on this Kumar fella. I guess he knows a bit how to put bat to a ball. I would presume, he knows it better than all the batters combined on both teams. Current SL team has 0 quality. Zilch. They may still win today as cricket is a funny game, but that won't change the fact that they have not even a single quality player, a player who can turn the game on it's head. Anyway best of luck to both teams and may the best team on the day win.
There seem to be so much disharmony in the team that has been passed down by the bungling SLC. The captain seem to be picking and choosing the games to protect his image. He was fine for the IPL and the practice games but the minute the tough games come he is always seem to be injured. Starting from the Australian ODI's, in South Africa and now here. Sri Lanka needs to find a fit captain with better commitment on playing for the country. The investment the country made on his captaincy was an absolute waste as he seem to be a captain without a following, a plan and absolutely poor as a tactician. When Mahela was there he was ok as Mahela took care of all that. He better decide what he wants to do in the future as the with him as captain Sri Lanka cricket is going nowhere. How can Alan Donald, Ford and all the support entourage accompanying the team not send a single message to increase the over rate? We seem to always have cancers with agendas disrupting the team harmony.kick them out
@INSIDEHEDGE kohlis captaincy in the ipl was a joke. He has no clue what to do when things don't go his way. AB didn't do that bad it was the batting that really lost the game
Santa can take place of Tharanga and I m sure he will do better than anyone else even today.
Folks calm don't don't go too much into Pak cricket. SA were complacent period
2007 world cup & 2013 T20 world cup & Asia cup lanka beat india.so be very careful indian team. Even they put pressure for first 60 overs of match against SA. #indian.
Pakistan vs SA is a reminder anything can happen in cricket
@ INSIDEHEDGE ON JUNE 7, 2017, 20:16 GMT - yeah, i remember that game...and SL's best chance is to attack with malinga and new ball in swinging seamy conditions, ....i just feel our media and bloggers are taking SL too lightly, come any ICC tournament-SL knows howto ramp up the intensity.....just hope our guys donot be complacent and field better than against pak.....i feel sandakan is an awesome spinner, what happened to that chameera guy-a real superstar for the future-he injured...? hoping for a good match played in good spirits and us bloggers discussing in good spirits as well...
I remember a T20 game against Lanka (in India) not that long ago, the first of a 3 match series which caught us (India) completely off guard when a green, seaming, bouncing wicket was presented. Our batters had no clue. A rookie Lanka bowler went right thru us.
It's important we don't strut into this game and fall to complacency. Today's game between Pak and overwhelming favourites SaF should serve as a good warning altho I can't see Virat making the ridiculous number of tactical errors hat ABdV has made.
Angelo deserves respect. This is the usual from SL stalwarts - Jaya,Sanga, one of the reasons why they makes captains in IPL. Best of luck from an Indian fan.
Sangakarra could slot into this current SL side at any position he chooses even at his age.
andrew hope "sangas batting" would guide SL team...to bat 50 overs
Sanga being there for Sri Lanka even when he doesn't have to speaks volumes about him. True son of the nation.
