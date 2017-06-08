Mendis, Gunathilaka anchor highest Champions Trophy chase to keep SL alive
Sri Lanka 322 for 3 (Mendis 89, Gunathilaka 76, Mathews 52*) beat India 321 for 6 (Dhawan 125, Rohit 78, Dhoni 63) by seven wickets
They may be coming off an awful run of form, two of their players might have been ruled out, and their No. 4 may damage his hamstring during a crucial innings, but still, if the wind and the light and the time of day are just right, Sri Lanka can still summon up a little of their old big-tournament magic. They can rally, they can surge, they can surprise.
That India's batting went more or less perfectly to plan made Sri Lanka's ice-cold pursuit even sweeter. They were, after all, chasing a commanding 321 for 6, on an Oval surface that had turned up a little green on match day.
And it was, perhaps, a new generation of batsmen that set up the highest-successful chase in the tournament's history. Kusal Mendis hit a frill-free 89 that belied his youth, and Danushka Gunathilaka - with fewer than 20 ODIs on his timesheet - provided the innings its early impetus, hitting 76 off 72 balls himself. Kusal Perera then electrified the middle overs, before Angelo Mathews saw the chase home with help from a spry Asela Gunaratne. Sri Lanka sauntered to their target in the penultimate over, with seven wickets in hand. Mathews hit the winning run, having reached fifty with his previous blow. It was his first ODI since August last year.
Like with Sri Lanka's batting effort, India's, too, had several contributors. Shikhar Dhawan smote a smooth 125, Rohit Sharma breezed 78, and MS Dhoni cracked 63 off 52 balls late in the team innings. And it was not as if their bowlers made outlandish mistakes. India could have been tighter after Niroshan Dickwella's wicket in the fifth over, perhaps, and they did miss the offspin of R Ashwin, who has generally prospered against Sri Lanka.
But it was largely Sri Lanka's composure right through the innings that paved the path to this result. Virat Kohli switched up his bowling plans to the extent that he even gave himself three overs - for 17 runs - but nothing worked for long. In the end, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed a wicket - the other two dismissals resulting from run outs. This was, remember, the same attack that had dismissed Pakistan for 164, and had bowled both Bangladesh and New Zealand out before the 40th over in the practice matches.
If Gunathilaka was the mover and shaker, driving imperiously down the ground and reverse-sweeping with aplomb, then Mendis kept the score moving in between the Gunathilaka bursts. Their 159-run stand for the second wicket wasn't quite chanceless - both saw difficult chances go down - but it was defined by the batsmen's control. Rarely were they leashed by India's bowling - either shuffling around the crease, or switching up their stance, if a few dot balls transpired - but they also evaluated boundary options with precision, and largely took only calculated risks. It was more or less the kind of partnership you would expect from two veteran batsmen, except it was two younger men who provided the innings this backbone.
Their youthful impetuousness did make an appearance when both men were caught short of their crease between the 28th and 33rd overs, attempting what were quite needless runs. So far ahead in the game were Sri Lanka at the time.
But they were replaced at the crease by Perera and Mathews, who wound up being just as effective. Perera - promoted to No. 4 ahead of Dinesh Chandimal - attempted only singles from his first 10 balls or so, before the more ambitious strokes began to make an appearance. Crucially, in between the lofted drives and cheeky scoops, Perera mined the gaps in the field. In fact, by the time he was forced to retire hurt due to trouble running between the wickets, Perera had moved to 47 off 44, but had uncharacteristically hit only four boundaries. At Perera's departure, Sri Lanka needed only 51 from 42 balls. Mathews took the reins, new man Gunaratne played some outrageous shots, including a memorable swee[ off Jasprit Bumrah for six, and Sri Lanka completed a roaring upset.
India will wonder how it ended this way, after they too had been so controlled in their batting effort. Dhawan progressed effortlessly through the early overs, never failing to look like he would move to a tenth ODI century. Rohit had been so dominant in the early going, it was almost a shock when he pulled Lasith Malinga to long leg in the 25th over. Together, India's openers had put on 138 and set their team on track to what should have been an unassailable score. Sri Lanka looked light of a wicket-taking option in the middle overs, as they had done against South Africa.
India's ascendancy seemed confirmed, when against his favourite opponents, MS Dhoni launched a six off his sixth ball, then set about unfurling his booming groundstrokes. Between the 40th and 45th overs, he struck six fours off 14 deliveries faced, setting India off on their final charge, which would yield 103 runs off the final ten overs. Sri Lanka was not helped by the feast of full tosses their quicks sent down.
It seemed inconceivable at the break that Sri Lanka could run down this score with such ease. They have now blown their group wide open, with each of the final two matches set to be virtual quarter finals.
In winning this match, Sri Lanka also completed their ninth successful 300-plus chase away from home - a record. India are second, with eight.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando
Credit should go to Mathews really playing for the first time & giving leadership to this young team wonderfully. He had come under some pressure but today he led the team from the front & won it for SL in this do or die game. Well done Mathews.
Looks like there's no love lost between Indian fans and fans of any other country ...
Both India and Australia cant win Trophy since Indian players are busy settling their score with coach and Australian players are busy with their pay checks. BIG three ordered to retain AK as coach led to VK's duck IMO
Bravo SL.. truely well deserved
I guess many forgot one of the crucial points of the match - the toss. If IND have won the toss they will field and even if SL follow the same stunning batting approach they will only put around 330-340 which will be chased down by India. But past is past. This was some brilliant performance by SL and a much needed turning point in the mind game as well. Can't say much about the bowling but this match would be a good foundation for a promising future of Sri Lankan batting.
Really enjoyed the performance of our team. Sri Lanka winning against a top quality team after a long time. It was not the indian bowlers fault . Their batsmen didnt play that aggresively Should have gone for 350. In the end really happy as a loyal sri lankan fan after string of poor performances. Hope they take this form and confidence to next games as well.
South Africa will come out so hard on India. Trust me, atleast one of the big 4s Faf, Amla, De Kock, or Abd are going to set the match up. This defeat might break India as they fielded, and batted really well. Its not an easy battle from here.
Kedar Jhadav has to go. He is a liability in the field. Either pick Ashwin as a bowler or Dinesh Karthik who is a much better fielder
I hope Mickey & Sarfaraz take note of what SL accomplished today. Bravo & Brave performance under the overcast conditions. That six by Asela of Bumrah is one to cherish for a long time.
Mr. Chappell your prediction for semi-final's teams going to be proved wrong. Except England all your Semi's teams are on Edge.
well done SL you are on your way. young guns played with arrogance. beating india is as good as it gets.
You mention records, then there is Sri Lanka there. A wonderful chase for a fantastic win over the table leaders, India. The batting was superb & Mathew should purely play as a batsman only hereafter to prevent aggravating his injuries, his maturity & guidance is needed for this young team with so much potential.
hard luck team kohli but yout bowling I'd exposed. sirilanka very well played and a truly deserving victory to Methews 11
Hardik pandya worst bowling and other bowlers have To learn international level. You put 300+ and cannot bowl Well. With always same bowlers all teams no how beat India. Let's hope its an accident. Come on India Please put shami and ashwin Pandya and kumar or umesh out
I urge every Pakistani fan in England to come show their support for South Africa. Cheer for them, and Ab's men will indeed knock India out of champions trophy, and catapult them straight into the Caribbeans.
Well done with your prediction @CRICINFOUSER ON JUNE 8, 2017, 13:14 GMT: "Sri Lanka is going to win by 9 wickets [you failed to factor the 2 run-outs!],india is slowing down in death overs, 320 is nothing for this young ,fearless" Hope the injured can turn-up for Monday's cracker [weather permitting]
I reckon that India was 1 bowler short. I am not sure what is Kedar Jhadav doing? In both matches, his batting was not really needed. I would like to see Ashwin replace KJ in the next match. So this will give the extra bowler, if one of the other bowler has a bad day, it will be compensated..
Without taking away anything from the Indian effort, this was supreme batting display from the SL team. They were precise, ice-cold and smooth throughout - much like how India approaches run chases. Kudos and good luck to all teams for the next games!
No chandimal No Thranga =CT 2017 for Sri Lanka
lost the match but win the Heart, best of luck for next match
Bumrah is a passenger, not a wicket taker-- India need Ashwin against S Af.
This will Sri lanka's biggest upset win over India since that infamous 1996 World Cup Semi Final at Eden Gardens Kolkata
Hats off to Srilankan Team for their brilliant performance! from a Bangladeshi Fan.
India brought back down to earth. Their bowlers are overrated. Against a team with good batting line up, they will struggle. SA will win against India.
Both India and South Africa now can not qualify for the semis. Unless both the last group matches are washed out. Ian Chappell's prediction is wrong...
There is a Sinhala saying when you are down in the dumps & if you want to rise up, beat the best in the game.That what exactly what Sri Lanka did. What pleasing me is this is a young team with very good potential for the future.
Congradulations Sri Lanka, well done boys
I think India, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand will play semi finals and Final will be between India and England.
Well played SL. GOod to see two youngsters playing with calm and cool heads until the run out happened. They played fearless unlike their seniors. Better team won today. But India should not be disheartened. One team had to loose. India did not score above par. Also the track was very flat. This was one match where indian bowlers couldnt pick regular wickets thanks to sensible lankan batting.
On the flip side, its a shame that only one of the top 2 side can go to the next stage. And irony is one of the 7th and 8th ranked team would move as well. That's the unpredictability of cricket. On par, SL if they play same brand of cricket, it should be cakewalk against pak who were not that good against SA.
Well played Srilanka. The partnership between mendis and gunathilaka was outstanding and matthews was too experienced to let the chance slip. I am no fanboy of India but this can happen with any top team on any day. Yeah, they could have picked ashwin or got more runs, but SL was just better today under the conditions. That doesn't make them a superior team overall. All the Pak and BD guys expressing their vicarious pleasure, congratulations - at last you have something to be happy about, courtesy India....
What a game! Gunathilaka Zindabad! What a player. Pakistan esp.Hafeez and Shehzad this how u chase a score. Indians our brothers very well played and it was a close game so don't be disheartened. Hopefully Pakistan can drop Hafeez against SriLanka, because we will need plenty of runs against Sri Lanka's superb lineup! Amazing by Sri Lankans. Now the winner of the next game goes through the loser goes home for both matches.
It is called Srilanka. Take a bow. Not a single SL wicket fell in 44 long overs. Oh, what a penetrating and devastating Indian bowling line up. Media made paper tigers. Congratulations Srilanka. Ismail (BD) from NY.
Some peps suggesting india and SA getting eliminated ! Wow! Where is your brain ? Right now India and SA are 1, 2 positions and unless some miracle happen, SL
Wonderful efforts by the batsmen. All the batsmen played brilliantly. But the same cannot be said about the bowlers. Mathews, the batman played brilliantly. But Mathews the captain fared very poorly. Sri Lanka failed to realise the pattern in this tournament. In this middle of the English summer, and specially in this tournament, The good slow bowlers fared exceptionally well. Sri Lanka with the spin bowling is their strength, failed to include a specialist spin bowler in the 11. They often fail to follow the golden rule of "play to your strengths". I don't think they have watched the Pakistan/SA match. If they have watched, they should have realised how well the Pakistan spin bowlers controlled the SA inning. Aponso, the best spinner the country has seen after Rangana, with a very controlled line and length, would have become handy in this tournament. SL even failed to field the only specialist spinner in the squad.
India chances are very low for reaching to Semifinal. Defeating South Africa won't be easy with this bowling attack. Indian players and fans took Srilanka too easy. You have to pay price for being overconfident.
Just one line for overconfident team India
WOW!!!!! Looks like it is all over for India now. India were overconfident with the bowling line up. Now they should realize the reality. They should definitely play with Ashwin against South Africa.
Sir Jadeja 6-0-52-0 Econ-8.66. Wow what a bowler
No chandimal = Win... hope SL management take notes
Billion of hearts won by you Indians. Keep wining hearts. There is no top 4/5. All the 9 teams can beat each other on their day in home or away.From Aussies to windies a lil margins between all of them. Don't disrespect any of the team on their bad day.Enjoy cricket, it's really competitive now.
Again! the inept bowling of india is exposed against good batting. I dont see them winning against South Africa like this. You have to be good in all three departments to be called a great team
It has been an perfect game of cricket today with both sides showcasing brilliant batting display. Started off by Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dawan with a well played century giving an initial boost, followed by Dhoni who finished it off in style and made sure India reached a respectable total. Sri Lanka outbatted India. Sheer masterclass by K Mendis & Ganthalika followed by A Matthews who made sure Sri Lanka sailed home confortably. It was indeed an perfect game of Cricket. Brilliant & fearless batting display by Sri Lanka.
India should start preparing for windies tour now. They can have good holidays there. Hardwork has paid of for lanka . playing abroad while India enjoyed home season. Some really exciting players coming up for Lanka.
Pakistan fans come support SA on Sunday. Cheer for us at the ground and we will knock India out of the 2017CT.
India should realize they are playing in England not its home dead rubber pitches where spinners get extra support.
Firstly, congratulations to SL for chasing this mammoth total with ease. This was just a trailer by kusal and asela, India should get used to this as they will give similar treatment to Indian bowling during the upcoming years. This game had similarities with ind v SL 1996 group stage game. SL chased 278 in that game which is equalent to today's 320. From there on SL gained confidence. Expecting similar uplift. Much needed uplift!
its a wonderful decision by ICC ( Indian cricket Council) to ban upul tharanga
If Ind loses to SA, that will give a new twist to the Kohli-Kumble tussle.
Thanks for teaching Pakistan batters how to bat in an ODI against a good quality bowling unit. Super Sri Lanka.
Wonderful Victory by Srilanka! Truly awesome display of batting. It shows everyone not to write off any team before the match
Great maturity shown by the young Sri Lankan team. It also shows how flat the surfaces have been during this tournament.
Congratulations Sri Lanka(from a BD fan).
Group B is going in a circle so far : India beat Pakistan, Pakistan beat South Africa, South Africa beat Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka beat India. Both India and South Africa cannot qualify unless both games are washed out.
SL were 22 in 7 overs and then were 59 in 12 overs. That is when I had felt they are getting the engine grooving. The truth is, after the 7th over Ind never ever exerted any pressure on SL. SL scored run at will in a nearly risk free manner. Forget about getting wickets, even dot balls were rare after the 7th over and at no point SL had to work extra hard for their runs. The temperament and skill shown by Gunathilka and Mendis was wonderful and it was a straight forward affair once they had reached to 108/1 in 20. This was an ace chase by SL so hard to fault Ind but "300 is Ok" attitude is wrong. Some amount of urgency is needed given that these Eng wickets are probably the flattest in the world. One thing Ind must realize is to make full use of stuff like long/short boundaries and into/against wind.
Best wishes to Lankans. Hard luck India, it was just not your day. Good luck with the proteas. Love from.Bangladesh
Yesterday's SA's loss to Pakistan and today's India's loss to SL is nothing but complacency and disrespect towards their opponents and taking them lightly which has usually backfired. so this is a big lesson to all those who take success to their heads and demean their opposition who ever they might be, all it takes is some excellent performances to get the result and the team which performs best on any given day is the winner because wins do not just come on reputations alone but on performance on that particular day. I hope these two teams learn from their mistakes. Now this has become an interesting group and who could be the eventual qualifier is a suspense till all the matches are over. SA beat SL, India beat Pakistan, Pakistan beat SA, SL beat india, where each team beaten by others have gone on to beat the team who beat other team. Now the rest 2 matches are going to be really interesting and intriguing and tough as well the outcome will decide who qualifies. NRR will be crucial
First thing first. Congrats Sri Lanka for their brilliant chase. India can't say that they are 20 -30 runs short. Although the pitch was a feather bed, India bowled the first 10 overs very well. As I always said on many occasions overconfidence destroys. one loss is not end of the world, but captain Kohli has to answers many questions: Why class bowlers Shami, Ashwin is still sitting? Despite Pandya more than most of the time a poor bowler -Has Pandya been picked as a genuine all rounders? If so there are already Yuvi, Jadeja and Jadhav allrounders in the 11? Why Pandya always comes early to bat ahead of Jadeja? When those 2 brilliant runs outs gave breakthroughs and both ends were new batsmen, during that crucial period , why part time Jadhav been used? Why Kohli bowled? When Yuvi was not given to bowl? India still can play with 5 genuine bowlers with 7 batsmen but Kohli is wasting the resources very badly.
thats so beautiful news for all pakistan we really praying India lose i have no words really thank u sirlanka love you full love respect from pakistan i hope SA also beat this home team pakistan also beat but just pressure
Ind aus and eng should only play pakistan in their last group games. Pakistan is very slow at the start of tournament. Very well played Sri Lanka. And luck.
Sri Lanka is won!!!! Yayyy!!!
My fellow Indian fans never ceases to amaze me. Complete and utter thrashing at the hand of SL and some are still hopeful for a comeback! So I request all of them to remain sensible and come back to reality. The sooner you come back the better for you. CT#2017 is over for India. Admit defeat and leave Eng gracefully. We Indians will get our chances in 2019. Till then we should concentrate on test cricket and try to win a test match in Sa/Aus.
This is the Sri Lanka we adore!! Brilliant win. Love from a BD fan.
No team is weak, pak played less than their potential that doesn't mean India was great, sl with these talented youngsters playing with no pressure are strong contenders
india may not won the game.. but they have won hearts, that matters more.
It looks like in Group B India and SA play for the 1, 2 spots. I don't see whether BAN or SL have a chance to be in semis mathematically.
Congrats Srilanka !! From Pakistan, Guys any doubt ? Pak And SL have completely changed the scenario of the tournament Indian and SA fighting for their Survival , India to get eliminated,
@sultanofswing007. Young players are such a sight to behold when they are getting it right, and things are moving for them. But when things are not going good for them it tends to really go downhill. This is where experience is vital! Look at what Morkel did for SA, he gave us hope to snatch victory. Indeed he looked evergreen with he's first spell.
Boys of india please go back to india and play IPL for the purple cap........its a big tournament.....overhyped indian bowling is as poor as always who cant defend 321 runs and only manage 1 wicket
To chase big target, dont let settle frontline bowlers and absolutely hammer 4
Srilanka scored 345 runs against newzland srilanka scored 318 runs against Australia in warmup. Today srilanka scored 322 runs.India wrongly calculate 320 is enough.
Sri Lanka has clipped India wings. Now, group "B" is excitingly poised with each of the 4 teams having to really fight for a semi-final berth. Hats off to the Lankans on the way they constructed the innings in chasing down the target. Beautifully done.
Hope south Africa & srilanka will qualify for semi final from that group.
Any team's bowling look good against Pakistan, which is the only reason why all bowlers looked good last game mainly because Pakistan cannot bat well. Today it was very clear Indian bowling was all over the park once without a plan for taking wicket under pressure and lost the plot.
It's time to think how far India can go in this tournament !!
Unless indian top order play quickly we won't be winning matches.. no use of just easing out..last match Rohit this match dhawan, last match we were lucky enough Pakistan ended up dropping catches..opener shd start playing for team not for self.. missing days when viru would give flying starts..it's as much as important as a cameo towards end..321 was below par..I guess Kohli should accept it..and srilanka used strong wind wisely don't know what indian think-tank was planning..they messed it..next match bring in Ashwin for jhadhav.
My super prediction for Ind vs Sa. SA- 384/2.....ABD 111 (39 ball), QDK 101 (95 ball).....Ind All out 301....Dhawan 101 (185 ball), Jadeja 23 Not out....It will be cracker of a game.
Its a good reality check for India, Don't need to be over confident. Any team can be out any time
Very well played. They batted really well for this victory
Wonderful group A! Look, who is going semi finals? Either World rank no.1 or no.2, & world rank no. 7 or 8 (if next 2 games are not washed out). Is it a problem of ranking method? I predict no. 7 will win the cup as well
India over cautious to get only 300 to 330 that's to against srilanka bowling
This group is shaping up nicely. To be honest there are no easy games. SA took Pakistan lightly and was surprised, India was out batted by Sri-Lanka. When its your day its just your day. Sri-Lanka batted with gusto and it was delightful to watch. If only the rain stays away we can get more matches like these last two.
Over confidence lead to the downfall ... ZA please beat india and send them home ... that will d best to happen
congratulation Sri Lanka for such a nice display of batting respect from Pakistan
Nothing wrong with Indian bowling, it's a good batting track. All you need is when to accelerate, India's strategy of keeping wickets and going bang bang in last 10 is not going to work all the time. Between 10-25 overs, India scored 90 and SL 99. But from 25 to 40 India scored only 80 runs whereas SL accelerated very well and scored 104 runs. This is the issue they get away with Pak but if they go with same approach... its bye bye India.
now atleast india will understand about their team ,,,, which lots of indian think r world best team ,,,, india got 2 or 3 good batsmen and average bowlers , against pakistan who played worse cricket that day indian start thinking they r too good this is reality check ,,,,,, now no1 south africa and no1 media poster boys team india only 1 will qualify for next round
India should play next match Dk & Ashwin instead of yuvi & yadav
now qurater final situation in group B SA sill beat Ind and PAK beat Lanka
india should go for plan B.
No excuses, Lankans were the better team today & deservedly won the match. We need to raise our game several notches to beat the Proteas in next game. From here onwards every match is a knockout game for India. This is a wake up call for India not to become complacent after a win.
Sri Lanka deserved this win 100 percent. Appreciate them. It shows how determined they were. Our bowlers screwed it up. I don't know why Kohli is obsessed with Umesh Yadav. Shami is 1000 times better than him. With this kind of performance looks like our team is ready with their bags to come back. It's only a nominal game against super strong SA. They are too good for us.
One word: Brilliant. Yes SL were brilliant in winning this almost insurmountable odds. You could sense that they were determined to give it their best, and they did so. The young guns are a breath of fresh air. Pakistan also had great success with the infusion of young blood. Other teams like BD should take note of the success teams can achieve with the right mix. Sometimes complacency and lack of desire sets in with the old established players!
Ashwin has always done better against SL, May be not a wise decision to make him sit. jadeja/Ashwin only one can play. You never know who should pick. Should the playing number should be 12 instead of 11 !!!. I still believe that Shami should be in ahead of bumrah, he can come back around 35th over can pick wickets unlike Bumrah can be good only in death overs. Not taking the credit from SL, that was outstanding innings from all the batsman except Dickwalle. They played like nothing to loose and this attitude can take them to semis. A good contest ahead SL vs PAK & SA vs IND. Expect PAK and IND to move ahead from this Group.
Shami would have given crucial breakthroughs but he was dropped. strange
India should have scored more than 350 against this ordinary Sri Lankan bowling. They were clearly 30-40 runs short.
Biggest problem for India is - Given the on-going coach-captain-players drama, most players (Dhawan, Rohit, Yuvi, may be Dhoni etc.) are trying to prove a point to somebody than play their natural game and score quickly. Even in this match, everyone who score more than 30 ended with ordinary strike rate. You would want at least a couple of batsmen to go at 125+, but didn't happen...add to that the dot balls.
What a contest ! I can wait for the final 2 games of this group. Hopefully SL will make it to the semis SL vs Pak = Dickwella vs fakhar , mendis vs babar , chandimal vs hafeez(dot ball battle .. Lol) I feel like pakistan has a better bowling side and SL has a slightly better batting side. I hope sandakan will be brought in nxt game in place of malinga/lakmal
Hearty congratulations Sri Lanka. Well played.
Watch out for Asela Gunaratne. this guy can turn things around quickly.
It is time to say good bye to Yuvi and dhoni.Also india should appoint Rohit as limited over indian captain as i have feeling that india will never win an icc trophy under kohli. My team for the next world cup is; Dhawan,rahul,kohli,raina,rohit,pant,hardik,ashwin,bhuvi,shami,bumrah,chahal/jadeja,umesh,karthik/samson/uttapa,manish/shreyas/rahane
Well done Sri Lanka South Africa you can also do it
#8 team wins # 1 ranked team yesterday #7 team wins # 3 ranked team today I have started to doubt this ranking system btw bangla have slipped to # 7 after todays match lol @ #6 ranked top team bangla
India its alright, it was an off-day for our bolwers and one of the first off-days I have seen in a long long long time for Jadeja. It was an absolute batting paradise during the second half of second innings. Well played Srilanka.
Congrats SL - superb win. It was a very calm and yet aggressive approach. Good luck against Pakistan.
Critics were hard on SL since the SA tour and now look at the results. Even though SA won the other game, SL was a real threat until all wickets started falling in the middle. Look how the SL openers scored against the world's best bowler the other night--probably at 10 an over. Bright future for this young SL team. Aggressive and fearless--reminds us of the spirit of Ranathunga and co in the 90s.
India should not lose heart from this defeat. It was one of the flattest wickets, and the young SL batsmen capitalized the conditions with some fearless and brilliant batting. There was certainly some life in the morning, and that essentially slowed the Indians down in the first half. Having said that, India must seriously relook at the bowling combination when the wickets are flat. Ashwin must come in place of Kedar Jadav for the game vs. South Africa. And I also hope the pitch used for the match vs. South Africa is right in the centre & not like the unsymmetrical situation of today where one side being too short and the other being too long. This unsymmetrical situation does not make it pleasant viewing.
Love the Sri Lankans! Apart from great cricket at today`s match, they have given us a lot of great stuff in their time in international cricket. Murali, Sanga just to name two huge names before I take up more space. And the best part of all, you don`t hear so much bragging from them for their accomplishments. Hats off to them.
As usual for Indian fans(not their great players) when SL beats them, they find it very hard to say well played or well batted Sri Lanka; instead they blame their team and their captain. Sri Lankans don't do that. We say "oh well t he other team was better than us". This night, the #7 ranked team batted better even though their bowling was not penetrative. At one time it looked like India was set to make 350 but they were stymied but the highlight was the batting performance.
India played too slowly. they should have been got 340 runs because wicket was in their hand and these two openers always play too slow in starting even in batting friendly pitch.dk should play instead of dhoni or yuvi because both are waste.dhoni is too slow and now yuvi batting standard is not of international.ashwin should also play.
@Naveed Raja..."not 90s Pakistan?" you speak like 90s Pakistan won bunch of championships. No they didn't. That team couldn't even beat India in WCs. Say no more about 90s Pakistan team. Yes Old WIs teams are good.
now Chandimal should feel some competition for his place in the XI. He was the incumbent no.4 before today, but didn't get an opportunity to bat even at no. 6. Perhaps the others were better in doing what was necessary for this chase.
this means only 1 team between south Africa and India will qualify unless both games are shared
Well-done Sl , hope you improve fast and become the strong Sl team of the past. Full support from Bangladesh.
Oh India thanks, you just won the hearts of millions..
Well done Srilanka....Being such young team they just dominated overrated and an over confident Indian team. When Bangladesh could not defend a 300+ score against Pakistan in practice match and a group match against England, many people specially Indian fans commented that this BD has no standard to play such arena rather west Indies would be great choice.Now my dear Indian fans , do you have anything to say about BD bowling standard bcoz at least we could take 2 wicket against England but Indian bowlers today could take only 1 wicket bowling whole almost 50 overs against this young inexperienced Srilanka team. More over , this Srilanka team could not manage to win any series(Test,t20, ODI) Against BD even in their home condition. So I would say to everyone, let's enjoy the game of cricket and not to disrespect an emerging BD team who can beat any team in their day in any condition...like Mashrafe said. Thanks.
People criticizing Indian bowling are wrong. This was the flattest batting wicket in whole of england. Bowlers tried their best and at times they were unlicky, top edges going for boundaries instead of catches. Credit should be given to Sri-Lanka for brilliant batting. Indian batting lineup is doing good so we don't need kedar jadhav's fielding liability which is hurting us. We should get Ashwin or Shami instead of Jadhav, this would also give us an additional bowler
Congrats Srilanka, welcome back. From Bangladesh
Wow. Well done, SL brothers. Didn't think you'd make it when the set batsmen ran themselves out. This is awesome stuff from the islanders. Love from PK. Hardlines, India. You're team is strong, I'm sure you'll bounce back with SA. I'm worried to play SL now. Lol.
When i see batting lineup of India every batsman is capable of scoring 100. They have been beaten comprehensively. Big worry for india, i am seeing them getting out of CT becasue SA is already hurt by Pakistan and defiantly they will bounce back big time. It will be great contest on coming Sunday. Now this group becomes more interesting. Next two games becomes quarter finals.
To all those criticizing the Indian team's batting - if India batted exactly the same and we won, people would be singing a different tune. Can we not 1) acknowledge that every team has an average or bad day and 2) that SL's batting on this occasion, was just too good?
Still support India; may the best team win the trophy.
congrats Srilanka. Now beat Pakistan
India needs to decide which of two strategies (and corresponding team composition) to undertake:
Strategy (1): Play 5 frontline bowlers to improve their bowling, and use the part-timers to add situational variety; this means strengthening your bowling at some cost to your batting e.g. use Ashwin instead of Jadhav/Pandya.
Or Strategy (2): Use a similar team composition as the 2 matches so far (i.e. strengthening your batting at some expense to your bowling). But in Strategy 2 India has to take more calculated risks if they bat first, so that they put up higher totals to compensate for the weaker bowling. They did not do this against Sri Lanka despite having wickets in hand, and paid the price.
If India wants to continue to be conservative when batting first to preserve wickets, they should go for Strategy (1) and 5 bowlers - otherwise there is a mismatch between their strategy and their team composition.
IND missed Ashwin badly....however Sl played superb cricket ...their new comers are ready to set the stage on fire...well done
Poor bowling and fielding by Indians....a total off day for both Jaddu n Pandya ....Ashwin will come into play in next match ....which is virtually Qrt Final for both d teams....
India should have been looking at 350-360, given their position with one wicket down, the trueness of the pitch and the knowledge that just over 300 wasn't going to be enough from where they were after 30 overs. White ball cricket is a different animal since T20 took hold.
Congragulations to Srlanka. What a knock. Simply Fantasic. May be knocked India out as usually they does in icc tournaments.
What a bowling performance from India, after scoring 321 runs they have decided that they have won the match, pretty shameful that we have picked up only one wicket by bowling 50 overs, good batting from srilanka, they shot boundaries and sixes regularly, captaincy is really poor against unexperienced srilanka side. I am not sure why yuvaraj singh was denied a bowling chance where kohli and jadhav they both bowled themselves. i dont know when pandya will learn to bowl, now India would have realized that just bowling 130 or 140 k's is not enough and required, consistent line and bowling according to the situation is very important. India miss Ashwin here which is for sure, jadeja was also thought a lesson in this match.
@Dikesh Know your cricket. Wins will be counted before NRR. If Ausie game washed they are out of the tour unless BAN Vs NZ washed off
I wish rohit would have captaining instead of virat, result could have been different.Disheartning to see virat captaining like this, he should have been more attacking.Also leaving aswin out is not wise decision.Don't know why Shami is not picked?
Can someone explain why the number one spinner was not playing today? Probably india didnt watch how bad SL played/playing against spin. (Remember Tahir??) Undia simply lost because they didnt pick Ashwin
We predict one of the following 3 reactions from indians
Wonderfull.... wonderfull cricket by Sri Lanka. Lessons for both Pakistan that how to chase a big total and to India as well who considered SL below power team. Now if SA beats India...... India will be out of the tournament. Next match is a must win both for SA and INDIA....
If, if IND vs SA washed off, one of the out casted team will top the table :P How hard it will be to digest for critics.
@BanglaBandhu no worries mate will support BD during the NZL vs BD match
India always played for 300 run not for 350 runs
World's best bowling attack cannot even take more than one wicket!! Cannot even defend 321!!
Congrats SL. As an Indian fan today I given SL edge over Ind even yesterday. Reason for that was simple- Indian batting not pacing well and SL which was about to win first match had no pressure coming in this tournament. So well done and I appreciate the batting display. It was your day and better team won. Those who are ruling out NRR should know that if Ind vs RSA washes out then Ind will move through easily. So only Pak vs SL has no NRR fighting.
Sometimes going down when it too late to come back hurts the most but it is a well timed loss for Ind as had we won today our chances of losing semis would have increased double. Now we can recalculate every single thing. Thanks SL for winning this and this loss will be healthy for us. Somewhere I wanted Ind to lose as there was no better time than this.
What a batting display by Sri Lankan team to bring Indian fans and their commentators back 2 earth....
Excellent performance by Sri lanka.
I know pandya struggled today, but where did bhuvis purple cap gone today. And bumrah bowling was swept for sixes. What's going on?
@THEBIGBOODHA ... Your beloved Aus got on the park vs NZ and were looking down and out when rain saved. With no rain in both games, aus would still be at 2 points after winning vs BD. The fact of this tournament is that the pitches are so flat that any team can beat anybody as long as they can bat sensibly for 50 overs and have some good hitters down the order.
SL deserve credit, 321 is big score to chase and with such ease basically india got 1 wicket, 2 were run outs. So now there are no weak teams based on results true champion trophy.
Kohli shud clearly end his obsession with umesh yadav whose bowling is not suitable for ODIs & bring back shami who is ur main wicket taking bowler had he been there sri lanka would have been bowled out under 230. And also drop jadeja & bring back ashwin. Bcoz u wil never be able to defend target above 300 if u have overrated hardik,jadeja & umesh as 3 of ur 5 bowlers.
India should have played Ashwin. All medium pacers on this Oval pitch was too monotonous.
now if rest of the 2 matches of group b would washed-out then net run rate would be the decider.
Congratulations to Sri Lanka for a brilliant chase(from a Pakistan fan).
Indian hype about their bowling strength has been exposed. They managed to get just one wicket in Sri Lanka's total of 322. Michael Vaughan rightly tweeted that Indians were waiting for seven more run outs.
I always believed Mendis is SL best batsman along with chandimal. congrats to lions. India missed the trick by not playing R Ashwin.
Super batting display from Srilanka. They made the Indian bowlers like a bunch of under 19 noobs. I don't see how India can defend their Title with this sort of bowling attack? Either that or going forward put a massive total like 350+ moving forward.
It has to be said... India's bowling attack only looks good because of the runs the team scores when batting first. It creates pressure on the team chasing. Today was an example that when a team bats well second india have no clue. They don't have any world class strike bowlers. Just average medium fast bowlers at best. Ashwin is only good on dry indian wickets that's why he never gets picked. South Africa to knock india out once again. Indian fans back down to earth. Love from your fellow Sri lankan
kohli should apply some sense above emotions. it turned up to b a bad decision to omit ashwin and play jadeja against a team having 4 left handers in their top 7 batting line up.
After this bowling performance,it seems that the defending champions'll go home without playing the semi final
Full credit to srilanka ..they were outstanding...let us gve the credit to them....great to c every team giving a fight....very interesting upcoming matches awaiting...#Indian fan#
The true picture of an over-rated over-hyped team!
Many congrats Sri Lanka! Way to go. All the best for remaining matches. From a Pak fan in Hong Kong.
Definition of Happiness - to see the face of Virat Koli.. Victory to Sri Lanka
With PAK shocking proteas and SL crushing IND, this tournament has come alive! Come on guys spread the love and rally around BD beating NZL. Now wouldn't that be something?
Indian bowling exposes today
India had a bad day in field after putting down a decent score in. Was said best batting wicket of the tour so far and probably 10 runs short. SL batted sensibly to reach the target. SL should not be complacent. But if it rains they will go through ,That's a bonus. But I have feeling that SA may be come on top of IND to knock them out. Harsh on them,
WOW! This is the real Indian bowling! whole 50 overs they got only 1 wicket. 320+ can't defend. What a fantastic bowling?
Well done Sri Lanka. I did not expect this result especially with the type bowling attack India has. But sometimes, when it is not your day, nothing works. Great performance by both teams and good to see Virat bowling.
Dhawans slow-down for personal 100 took its toll. With current rules overs 35-40 are the next best to power-play but IND went soft. Hope the lesson is learnt and for the good in the coming matches.
India might lose the match but win the heart.
I felt India were 20 runs short. Ashwin should have played instead of bumrah. Ashwin has good record against SL. Im sure Ashwin will play vs SA.
When its your day you will win doesn't matter who is you opponent but don't forget you are human & you can make mistakes. So don't b proudy of your good present as you have to face decline.
Amazing win! Equation for Group 2 is simple. Win the remaining match and you are through. A rain washout and India will likely get a ticket too.
Oh goodness what a terrific win by SL. Hats off to Kushal and other guys. Ind literally looked clueless when Kohli and Jadav were bowling. Go SA kill them. Semis to be Eng v Sl and Aus v Sa. What an exciting tournament despite the rain.
SL, wow! You have put team Pakistan to shame. Mubarak and proud of you - from Pakistan!
Bravo, Srilanka!Love from Bangladesh .
India's ability to take wickets during the middle overs is questioned today.i thing pandya and particularly jadeja were off colour today.
The team which played better today won. And, that was Sri Lanka. Congratulations.
Of all the teams seen in this tournament so far, England LOOKS the front runner, to grab the cup.
Of course, in this format, and in these kind of pitches, where the bowlers don't have much purchase, even a key drop can make a big difference (not that it happened today), in the forthcoming matches. So, i am not fool enough to wager on even England, despite all the strong signals, so far.
Since the pitches had been neutered to ensure a batting extravaganza, that too just to boost ICC's revenue, with not much of a bother to ensure a decent contest between bat & ball, the bowlers have to entirely depend on some blessing from the moody weather, Don't pray too much on that either, lest M/s D & L will take over. Or, worse, you will be asked to share whatever you have (like in Stalin's Russia) & curse your luck.
If a washout happens in the final, the finalists can share the Champions' cup of woe!
Splendid new talents from Sri Lanka. They've always had such art/craft about their island style batting. Very happy to see that there are gifted players in the new generation too.
Seeing today's post-match score, Sri Lanka seem far superior cricket team then India... The indians made the total in full 50 overs losing 6 wickets. whereas Sri Lankans achieved this record total in 48.4 over losing on 3 wickets, that too in the pressure situation of chasing the target. So he is the better side. South Africa will do much similar with India in few days... So team India, please book your return flights, or else seats wont be available later.
three QF set up nicely, up-to rain to ruin them
IND beats PAK, PAK beats RSA, RSA beats SRL, SRL beats IND loop completed
@cricfan29489904- Um. Your bowlers will get an equal opportunity to bowl against South Africa. Let's see. Though I'd like India to win the game. They are better team. Pak fan.
Congratulations Sri Lanka!! From Pakistan
India should be concerned in how easily Sri Lanka won.
Today and yesterday's matches opened tournament for Group-A. Whereas rain has opened tournament for group-B.
Cost of Ashwin and Sami out of 11
Indian bowling attack is certainly good, and probably the best since Srinath-Zaheer-Harbhajan-Kumble. But no attack in world cricket can claim to be the best in the world at the moment, maybe England has the closest claim to that. There isn't one team in world cricket right now that's the dominant force like Aussies were in 1990s-2000s, there are better teams and worse teams but no single game can be predicted. Good times for world cricket!
Great game for Sri Lanka! Indians were overconfident and lost it. Bowling looks poor and they need Ashwin in the place of Pandya! Half bowlers and half batters like Jadeja and Pandya are not going to be effective against South Africa!
Just wondering how much ENG would have scored agaist present Indian attack?
India playing bhuvneshwar kumar in place of shami who is like twice better than this overhyped bhuvneshar kumar.I hope someday good batsman like ab d or warner beats the hell out of overrated bhuvi. Shami has avg of 24 and bhuvi has avg of 40. He performs only in ipl and his fans consider him as great as wasim akram. WOW
India had everything going for them yet Sri Lanka steam rolled them effortlessly. Well done SL for showing the class you can be in.
Weak point is dhoni played before kedar.If kedar has been played before India has been reached to 350+.worst decosion from kohli. Pitch is too flat.no fault of bowlers.
How's Virat's face looked like guys? Would be better looking than Smith though.
Best of ICC Champions trophy. ..........JAI HO !
This is what happened when you pick average bowler like Hardik pandya as your 5th bowler and expect him to deliver 10 overs every time.If you want pandya in team then you have to play him at no 6 and jadeja at 7 and play complete four bowlers . Pandya should be your 6th bowler.
MAZA_UK_LONDON , the problem is SA too is overrated team
Only 1 wicket they got to manage? I thought they had a good attack. Brilliant run out though
One odd win by Srilanka.
If SL plays like this next match they will definitely beat pakistan. I really hope they do because all teams had looked down at SL, but only the fans know the type of talent they have and this was exceptional batting.
very well played SL!!! Congrats for an amazing win.
cricfan2949904 lol pak bowling restrict sa to 200 and most times keep teams under 270 like 3 times in Australia tour odi
Don't worry guy Sunday full rain.So India entered semi final
Disappointed as a Indian. But good for the game of cricket. Tournament is WIDE open now.
Take a bow Sri Lanka!! Take a bow!! Want Sri Lanka and South Africa to go to the Semi . Indian fans will now realize that they should not be so over confident all the time.
congrats to srilankan team and fans to beat India. My support for Indian team in next match vs SA. cause I want another encounter between pak an India in final of CT.
What a run chase by Sri Lanka ! As an Indian supporter, I must say it was disappointing to see my team lose but absolutely impressed by Sri Lanka's professionalism today. Hopefully they will have a great future with promising youngsters as we have seen with Gunathilaka and Mendis. However, they have a long way to go with the bowling department so hopefully they will find some promising bowlers like Vaas and Murali. India were too complacent and deserved to lose this match. Fielding wasn't at it's best with a lot of misfields. Probably 20 runs short as I felt they lacked aggression in the middle overs after the start they got. Now the competition is open and I expect a very good contest between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. South Africa have been known to choke in ICC tournaments but after their loss to Pakistan I expect they'll be pumped up for the challenge against India. Good cricket to look forward to for all cricket fans :)
This is 1st innings' report .what abut the 2nd innings?
Team India match selection often defies logic, reflection of our times perhaps. I have been wondering how we will shape up by benching two of our best bowlers - Shami and Ashwin, and got the answer today. Realty check. Good wishes for next crucial game against a wounded SAf.
Still better than the overhyped pak bowling @maza
Interesting !!! The remaining games in group A becomes quarter-finals - India v SA and Pakistan v SL.
And in group B, if both matches end with no results due to rain, Australia will go to Semis without any win (all N/R due to rain).
Im gonna pull out some stats here.
1. Everytime rohit-dhawan gives India a good start, Ind wins 83% of the matches. 2.Everytime Kohli gets out for a 0, Ind lose 92% of matches. 3.Everytime Bhuvi gets 2 or more wickets, Ind wins 78% of the matches. 4.Everytime Yuvi scores half century, Ind chances of win is 72%. If a century, then its 94%. 5.If Jaddu picks 3 wickets, India wins 87% of the matches. 6. This is 1st win for SL against India in CT, they have played 4 times against each other. Ind beat them in 2013 CT semi. Both the finals were washed out by rain 2002 CT.
Well played Srilankans. deserved Victory for a young team. We were not upto to mark today. may have been complacent after first innings..I felt we were 15-20 runs short. Come back strong on Sunday Indian Team... Anand
who says Pak n sarilanka are weakest team and not survive in CT..and not gona to win...but both are win against No. 1
48.4-1-322-1. Very impressive figures. Well deserved.
You know Sri lanka pushed to a corner is never a good idea. They come out roaring. Hopefully this'll end this painful transition period for Sri Lanka. Good luck Mathews and co. Tharanga is needed for solidity at the top. It's good Gunathilaka came off good today. But SL should have one attacking batsman at the top along with Tharanga.
Again an unsafe 300+ in the recent ODIs and SL doing well depriving India of chasing by putting them to bat first. Youngsters from SL and Pak demonstrated that current ICC ODI rankings don't belong to their talent while India could not find any new talent from the recent IPL. India must lose sleep in the way they have lost today had it not been for the 130 opening stand in both the games. SA have their task cut out in the next game as India bowling looked really ordinary today. I feel Shami and Ashwin will make it back to the side at the expense of Yadav or Pandya and Jadeja. The downside will be that Shami has been injured for long time and Ashwin out of practice warming the reserves bench. The game against Pak brought the best out of Kohi, Yuvi and Pandya but today they lost that zip and the result India still out of the semis.
It now seems that Sri Lanka are through to semis. As always with Sri Lanka, they pick up the momentum as the tournament progresses.
Kholi just missed another ton by 100 runs. oh dear..
This is just how shaker dhawan manages to get his average up, by scoring at a strike rate of less than 100 and playing right upto the 45th over, wasting a lot of balls and then not giving the the team the momentum required in the slog overs. The net result is that he boosted his average and made a century but his innings played an important part in India posting what was a below par total under the circumstances. I remember him playing a similar slow knock just to save his place in the team, in the third match of the latest time when India toured Australia for an ODI series. Then dhawan made a slow score and India posted less that than was expected and lost the match but the innings was hailed as dhawan coming into form
Well Virat would now realise why Dhoni was particular in having Ashwin in the playing eleven when he was leading. Wicket taking is not the only quality of bowler. One should create pressure by bowling many dot balls . In that case Ashwin can be relied on who has rich experience.
Indian media & some of the Indian players attitude spoil Indian team. They have very good bats but you never know cricket is funny game.
So no more run rate "Laphra" in group B. It's straight Quarter Finals - India vs South Africa, and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.
One year ago I told a colleague that it will be the dickwella, mendis, guneratne, prasanna combination that would sink India's dominance over SL. I did not think that it would begin from thier very first encounter. But it did. Still players like danushka de silva did not play. The young bowlers have not played SL are still playing thier aging bowlers. But if these batters show this kind of fearless dominance, bowling does not matter. Good times ahead for SL.
Sri Lanka was brilliant. No words! Congrats Lions!
Sets up an interesting few games ahead. I still doubt Kohli's ability as captain. He is too hot to handle. Ricky was hot too, but his abilities as captain was unprecedented. Indian team is like going from ice cool Dhoni to Red hot Kohli. I prefer the cooler one. Better if India crashes out and then they make Rohit or Rahane captain
Another practise match.. poor indians
congratulation team Sri Lanka. Respect from Pakistan
Cheering for Saffas to knock the Indian team out in the next game. Let's have Eng, NZ, SA and SL semis.
When bangladesh beat srilanka in their home ground,they it was srilanka b team.so today india defeat against srilanka team.
Wow! Great chase by youngsters. Congrats lanka for beating india rarely. Cricket is such a game, on the match day whoever plays well will win. Today it was SL's day. Well planned chase.
wow what a match. SL took everyone by surprise but mainly enjoyed batting of Asela Gunaratne, what a clean hitter this lad is..He made batting look so easy, he felt better than rohit sharma for the first time, looks easy on your eyes to watch. With this rate SL are clear favorites to win vs Pak for sure. SL batting and fielding looks far superior to Pak. Wounded SA might trounce India you never know. Looks like two teams from group B going to semis will be SL and SA. So much work to do for Indians on their fielding and player selections. Yuvraj singh plays one day and doesn't for next 10 matches. seems like SA or Ind vs Aus and SL vs Eng in semis.
I would have given the MoM to Danushka, batted well, bowled well.
@Daisycric but your under 40 player struggled against Ind bowlers... give credit to Sl batsmen they played beautifully
VIVEK KUMAR, AUS on the verge of a first round exit? You mean because they had three consecutive games washed out - incl a practice game - they now have only one game in the first round. Tell me how could they, or anyone else, score any more than two points from two washed out games? Would your beloved India NOT be in an effective elimination game if their first two games had been washed out? I dare say SA would be favourites to smash India in these conditions after being thrashed by a weak SL team. And Australia have a fantastic team, if they can just get on the park. They have the best balanced team in the competition. And maybe you forgot that yet another washout effectively eliminated AUS from the previous CT. That makes 3 of their last four CT games as washouts. How many teams would excel in such circumstances?
Considering that they have played about thirty years less than their senior sub continent neighbors and are a lot smaller in population, Srilanka has produced both more talent and success than India and Pakistan. And they are mentally the toughest team out of these three. Other than Pakistan, the only other team that can be credited for bringing innovations to cricket in both bowling and specially batting. Congratulations on this fine win, Srilanka! Hopefully rain doesn't interfere in the knockout games from here onwards.
Not surprised at all. This Indian bowling attack is very average and overrated especially by experts like Manjrekar. Plus barring Pak, all teams have improved their ability to chase down big totals.
People who are bashing indian bowlers should realize even sri Lankan bowlers conceeded 321 runs.??
Yadav bowled really poorly easy balls at leg and short stuff... rest of the bowlers bowled well but srilakan batting was too goodInd will lose to SA as well... Virat should step down as a captain
Good for Pakistan. Now all 4 teams are on equal terms and run rate plays no role. Who wins, advances to the semies.
Wins hide defects and Loses expose. All SL have been doing recently is losing so they know their weaknesses. I think IND took this as a practice match.
indian fans back on earth today. well played SRI . and team india is not 80s west indies or 90s pakistan
Srilanka played brilliant today...suddenly Mathews bated like old days and took the game from India, lost of respect and love from BD.
Wow, Wow, Wow. I don't know how this is even possible. India is the better team on paper. Hats off to lions! This is an incredible win. Gutsy lions. The turning point of SA loss was Chandi's runout. Even though they had two run outs in this game they managed to recover due to clinical batting to follow.
And everyone thought Group A was group of death!!!
its really sad only one team of sl and pak goes to semis.
Congrats Sri Lanka. A lesson for my team Pakistan too that 319 was also a par score in today's limited over game and they should have fought to chase that.
Its better to play with 10 players than have Jhadav in team
Now you know how good this so called Indian bowling attack is. They could only take one wicket all match.. Over rated, over hyped. South Africa to knock India out.
In the pre-tournament press conference Sri Lanka captain said- We are happy to enter the tournament as a underdogs. Looking at the position they are in now, I would say- Take your words back, sir " WE ARE ALWAYS WITH YOU.......
Weldone Boys !!!!!!! keep it up.
@CRICFAN8131569369 run rates won't matter now. whoever wins in pak vs sl will qualify for semis.
It's really shocking to see Indian bowlers have taken only one wicket since they have quuestionably the best bowling side in the tournament... LOL
It's a straight knock out, run rate shouldn't have a bearing unless either game ends in a washout/draw...
India's bowling got exposed, its quite one dimensional when attacked!
Kholi got out for duck ! SL won the match ! Can't ask for a better day...
no net run rate unless it rains play better n move up this is effortless brilliant from Srilanka loved it from India
@SANJEEVHN Openers did excellent job. Look at yuvi strike rate. Being a middle order batsman it is not acceptable. And we haven't got many runs in death overs. That may be the difference. Cricinfo please publish..
So much for the much celebrated V-Day broadcast! This is exactly what happens when we unnecessarily put a good player on a pedestrial to make him a larger than life persona, and he ends up dissappointing millions of Indian Cricket fans because of high-headedness. The whole ring of news, marketing, and most importantly sports media is be blamed for his failures in crucial matches. Anyway, I think he's a brilliant player, and on his day he can make the best bowlers and teams throw in the towel. He just needs to stay away from all the advertisements and the interviews for a while and concentrate on making his cricket foolproof.
CRICFAN8131569369... No it won't. Next two games in this group are quarter finals. Winners go through.
Now after recent two results, Its really seems to be champions trophy. congratulations to team SL
Pak made sure that india went in this match over confident and lose it. The plan worked.
Great high scoring match and congrats SL. This was unexpected attack from SL but great way to bounce back when cornered with their key batsman suspended. For India they batted and put runs on board once again but couldn't defend this time around. Its not been easy for bowlers from both sides. Now the tournament is well set for the deciders for filling up semi spots.
Excellent run chase by Sri Lanka. Congrats from Bangladesh.
India scored only 48 runs in first ten overs, 103 runs in last ten overs. It is easy to score runs in first ten overs because of field restrictions than in last ten overs. Had Indians scored 100 in first ten overs, things could have been different. If openers don't even score run-a-ball then it should be considered a bad start. 370/10 is much better than 321/6. Team chasing a total can have slow start because that team knows its final target. India lost this match mostly in first ten overs while batting. Courageous batting by Lankans helped their cause. No one scored century from Lankan team, they had a target and they shifted gears at right moment.
This is the real Indian bowling! whole 50 overs they got only 1 wicket. But their batting was always best..........
Weldone linkan lions.....keep it up for next math as welll....
Slow batting by Yuvraj Singh is the main reason for this defeat. he played for 3 overs and scored only 7.
big big congratulations to Sri Lanka. Unbelievable victory. I thought India had a very safe score on board and winning was a forgone conclusion. I cannot say where India went wrong, to me it appeared they played a perfect game. I guess its just that on this day, Sri Lanka were better and they deserve wholeheartedly this win. The next game for India against South Africa is a must win match. Dicey situation to be in.
Missing WI in this CT. WI should have replaced this mediocre India who are defeated by a club level team Sri Lanka by 7 wickets chasing 321 runs with more than one over in hand. What a shame.
Well played SL.congrats.you deserve this.I am sad India lost but also happy that a great team from subcontinent is regaining it's lost glory.tough ask for India from here on.Kohli need to review his strategy
Im so proud of Sri lankan brothers totally thrashed Indian bowling attack all over the park! Indian bowlers are worse then club bowlers.
The omission of Ashwin for the first match is understandable But if the policy is horses for the courses, he shd hv been there because his success rate against SL recently is phenomenal. May be the rift between Coach and Captain has lead to such omissions as the team mgmt is not analysing facts seriously. They thought the winning combination shd not be disturbed. OK, let them be careful against SA.
Congratulations Sri Lanka.. for exposing overrated indian bowling and batting. Pakistan were just off colour that day, otherwise india would've been on return flight to Delhi..
the net run rate goes the window now.
What a game!! Kudos to SL for the way they chased the target (looked batting ridiculously easy)...though it is flat pitch, but that takes nothing from this side, they are inexperienced...well done, now take this momentum and win against Pak in final game
India lost the bad toss, but our bowlers bowled lot of rubbish balls...Umesh, Pandya and Jadeja bowled lot of leg side balls, and openers have to show little aggression on these kind of pitches, now replace Umesh with Shami and Kedar with Ashwin for last match...today's win of SL & yesterday's win of Pak has made this group really interesting...virtual QF on Sunday & Monday...
Congrats SL great performance by sirilankan n exposed indian mediocre bowling.Pakistan should earn from sirlanka fan from pakistan.
Indian bowlers back to their best.out of form ABD is eagerly waiting for for indian bowlers
Indian bowlers back to their best.out of form ABD is eagerly waiting for for indian bowlers
wow Kohli....ur captaincy is even worse than i thought
This results means no1 or no2 team out of ct
This is simply unacceptable. A shameful performance by the Indian team. Rohit Dhawan and Dhoni played too slow. Yuvraj struggled. A bunch of amateurs beat a professional side. But don't worry Sri Lankans your mediocre team will never win on a consistent basis against India. Only Mathews of your team has a 40+ batting average. This was an aberration than a norm.
indian chances are narrow now because Proteas will defiantly give them tough time and will defiantly qualify for semi final. now fingers crossed for pakistan in next match with srilanka. but well played srilanka.
Good for the tournament, good for cricket....we have now got two QFs here....
India dig its own grave by sitting her two main bowlers Shami and Ashwani where as playing two mediocre bowlers Pandya and Jadeja. Paid Prive heavily along with Kohli who is struggling his form (against Pakistan due to drop catch had survived). Yuvi played an owful innings scoring 7 runs with 18 balls. Against SA won't be tough and look like elimination is round the corner.
Oh No..what happened out there?
Best of ICC champions trophy. .........JAI HO ! ;)
Is Kusal Perera ok? Mathews was also uncomfortable while batting,
Lol india it is not easy to win ...
That was bad, I mean really bad. Umesh sir, virat sir, jadeja sir, bumrah sir, bhuvi sir, Pandya sir, Yuvraj sir, Rohit sir have no place to hide Sir(head).
Congratulations to SriLankan Brothers, what a stunning performance. Welldone guys, you team really showed its mettle today.
well played Srilanka ... SA vs Ind on Sunday ! hope rain stays away.
All who claimed themselves as the best asian team.did u see mathews today.bd And india claimed they were best,those days were without Sl mainstay mathews and malinga.sl and pak who labeled as don't deserve to play in icc ct 2017 played and proved themselves.not rain blessed lucky points.these are hard fought points.give some time to Sl team,by then Sl will regain their number one icc ranking spots which they had some time back.
I guess India's focus was more on V day than the match !
India > Pakistan > South Africa > Sri Lanka > India. Wow CT is getting interesting.
This is so far 2nd highest chase in history of this ground against Indian bowling by Under 19 srilankan boys. Now i want to listen what Indian analyst will say about inclusion of kedar yadiv, who can't even field or catch. India need 5 genuine bowler. Indian bowling is very weak need good quality fast bowler.
This comments thread is like a crash course in counting your chickens before they have hatched. Thanks for the amusement guys! Spoke Too Soon Man will be around to your place shortly to help out.
If SL did not have run outs. These were not needed,they could ve chased 350.
India also were lucky that Amir didnot bowl in the PAK game. Also the Wahab bowled himself outselves out in the middle overs. Also PAK did not bowl Hafeez .
well done SL...from India! india batted well but sl batsman showed india how much quality our bowlers have. hopefully ind beat sa and sl beat pak now!
I'm an Indian fan, but kudos to SL. Great game - opens up this group nicely. Also a nice wake up call for the Indian team.
To SunnyS and others, can we just try and be positive instead of trying to bring down other teams? Try it - it will help make you a positive person!
now that was a pleasant surprise. the best bowling attack unable to defend 322 and only takes 1 wicket in the process. thank you sri lanka, you showed how to chase 300+ and for silencing them. from all pakistan fans
India deserve to win the match, Srilanka just not good enough to win against this champion India team, no matter, India will win against SA easily and going to semi for sure.
Hence my point proven. Easy group with mediocre teams bearing each other. ICC should have put Bangla Tigers with India SL and Pak to show the true champions of Asia aka Bangla Tigers.
From Group A i want to SEE Bangladesh and England and From Group B Srilanka and South Africa , Oh Yes, No chance for India in this Champion Trophy .
Really a good chase by SL. India score was just at par. SL like other teams did not disintegrate and for once their batting really showed maturity. Would like this Gunaratne guy to be a permanent fixture of this SL team. Well played - Bravo!!! - fan from India
What a beautiful cricket by Sri Lanka. It's international cricket, which one is the best; definitely who play better. Congratulation Sri Lanka team.
Ladies n Gentlemen, thanks to SL... now we have 2 Quarter-Finals in this Group. Love it.
Shinning batting performance by Srilanka against artificial indian bowlers ...!
Now I beleive SL has a better chance to qualify because they will get PAK to play with. On the other hand, INDvSA will be a sad game because of losing a big team from CT.
In 2 days World's best teams has brought down to earth from 7th sky. Well played SL and showed Indian bowlers their place.
Well played Sri Lanka.You make all of us proud.Bring back the old glory days again.
finally great indian bowling attack is fantabolus they took one wicket by bowled
The MIGHTY bowling unit of MIGHTY india has managed to take 1 srilankan(2 run outs)..WOW! IMPRESSIVE!
i am Indian, but truely happy about this SriLankan win. India doesnt made many mistakes. This win is SL deserved too. Today nothing would have stopped them from winning. Good game!!
India can still win this match. Come on kohli,
Sri lankaaaaa u beauty now the game against pakistan is a quarter final
Chase let india down to earth. They will eliminate in group stage.
Wonderful. SL knocked India out of CT 2017. Brilliant batting by SL. Dhawan should learn how bat with 100+ strike rate. Indian Selectors selected some old and retired players. India's fate was sealed with that selection. SL and Sa go through from group B.
Pathetic Flat pitch..Nothing for th bowler.
SL are amazing when it comes to their consistency in performing in ICC tournaments
I was surprised that of the commentator was calling Bumrah as one the best death bowler.. he hardly played 10 ODI.. come on don't be that biased. Well played SL.
the group favorites (according to some fans) are likely to be eliminated from the first round itself....pls publish
I guess India aren't already in the semis then, watching Indian fans slaughter their team a couple of days after acclaiming them as without equal is always precious.
WOW..world best depth bowler Bumrah swept for massive SIX.. did you hear me?? swept for SIX
Indian fan here. I thought the total was a little below par but never expected SL to chase it so easily. Despite being young and inexperienced, They batted very well. This group is pretty much open now!
The much-talked-about team is always overrated. though they fight well against a talented team. congrats to both team.
Where are those so called expert who said there is bid difference between top rank team and low rank team. This ranking system is flaws, team getting ranking by playing at home through out the year, when they play outside they lose badly.
What a win ! Every one discarded Lanka before the CT! You proved them wrong! Congrats from BD
congratulations sri lanka you deserve it. fan from pakistan
our old age problem of not taking wickets on a flat wicket has come back to haunt us ! India need to replace bumrah and get shami in and replace ashwin for Pandya for the next match ! Well played Sri Lanka you deserved to win this game !
Great game. SL deserve to win. I was skeptical about their chances but they've redeemed themselves. Now Ind vs SA looks a very good game.
Who said india is the best team. we can beat any team. Well played lions.
see......a slow opener like azhar ali cannot help you chase down big scores or even par scores......kudos to sri lanka showing the pakistanis how its done ....
Our captain is back!!!!!! Mathews the king
That's why they say that you should always stay humble. India and BD has a lesson here.
Really happy for Sri Lanka.They have gone through a lot after Sanga and Mahela have retired.
Indian bowling has never come to grips with English conditions. This has been an inept display.
Well played Sri Lanka...very bad bowling by india. We missed Ashwin and Shammi today. Sri Lanka future looks promising.
DAISYCRIC : found your voice? No worries. Atleast we have a process and lose once in a while. But, yours is a fry in a pan. Enjoy it.
Best bowling line up in the world.2 runouts,1 retired....Wow wow wow.......
Virat kohli is worst captain. Bumrah was a champion bowler under rohit leadership in ipl but under virat kohli all the bowler look helpless. Field position was awful , could not pose any kind of pressure to the opposition throughout the match. 320 was a huge score dhoni or rohit could have easily defended this score under their leadership . Virat kohli is a worst captain. Indian team is in serious problem after dhoni resignation. Indian team needs good captain. Rohit sharma is best captain for India. Well deserve win for srilanka. India have already lost this game from their pathetic approach itself. Worst captainship.
Those who were saying India team has best fast bowling attack will stay silent till next champion trophy, Srilanka under 19 youngster is thrashing indian bowler big time.
Group B will have 2 quarter finals .Great batting from 2 young Sri lankans.
@BAATASARI Openers did excellent job. Look at yuvi strike rate. Being a middle order batsman it is not acceptable. And we haven't got many runs in death overs. That may be the difference.
The best bowling team of the tournament has got 1 legal wicket and 2 run outs. Bleed blue.
Those who are bashing Indian bowling , Bangladesh got 300 against the English bowling attack.Not underming Bangladesh capability but I am talking about the pitch condition
Guys do me a favor watching the game, how's Kohli's face like at the moment? should be better looking than Smith though
Kohli made blunder sending Dhoni before Kedar, he just wastes balls & then hit some sixes & boundaries on full toss balls to cover up same.
Ashwin and shami will replace umesh and jadhav
some of the Indian fans are already leaving from ground.i find that disrespectful to your team.
This is a fluke win for Sri Lanka i cant really take this result seriously
I thought they had a good attack, just managed to get 1 wicket with almost 50 overs bowled out!! two run out were brilliant though
this is flat pitch ... nothing could have done by any bolwer.
And yes India still has good bowling lineup..
One bad day is not enough to prove its bad bowling lineup
thanks Sri Lanka for giving a reality check. this is awesome batting
This is pathetic performance by Indian team. I think they will be out of the tournament. As an indian fan I dont think this team has quality to compete im big tournaments. Probably it was a fluke win against pak. It's sad that only one of pak or sl will go to semis. Both of them deserve to win. Ind and Sa both deserve to be treated like minnows
Baffling tactics by Kohli. Should have had a close in fielders to stop the singles and put pressure. Sri Lankan players just nudged the ball and put one over the boundary later.
If bumrah can score a hattrick, i see why india will not win this match. I am still in.
SL almost always get the better of IND in ICC events
wow so next 2 games in group B are between 2 teams who are really on a roll and 2 teams who would like to hit back really really HARD...
The partnership between guna and mendis was fantastic(and what rohit-dhawan partnership should have (after getting set) been both in last as well as this game)..
Indian were atleast 60-70 runs(not 20) short seeing the pitch. Good to see sl do well and a slight reality check to My team as well
India selected old and retired players. I think Pant or Iyer would have been nice addition to the team. Now with defeat at hand of SL and with heavy rain forcasted for Sa match, India's small stint at CT2017 is over. If Aus go through they will lift the trophy. I predicted all these even before the tournaments. People were laughing at me that time....but look who is laughing now?
Indians needed this harsh treatment. They had become too cocky and proud recently. They were flying high in the air. This will bring their feet back on the ground.
@SUNNYSIGARA : dont extra polate. Enjoy your team's play. India still on top of points table due to higher net run rate. All even-steven. You have pak to contend with. We have SA to contend with.
Another flat pitch bully. India couldn't secure there scoreboard to defend their bowling depth.
Well done Sri Lanka from Pakistan
I tell you what, SL has the best of power hitters of any Asian side
What a brilliant display from Sri Lanka! Take a bow guys! Awesome game & even with a player going off hurt the aggressive approach has been bang on the money! Wonderful win!
All the best Sri Lankan team. Hope you win against the Indian team today. The way it is going, I believe it is just a matter of time now.
The so called best bowling attack in the world (at-least according to indian Fans ) were brought down to earth by two young SL under 19 batters..
Excellent SL. Congrats to SL fans who have persevered with poor performance over last few years.
awesome cricket display by Sri Lanka. really they bounced back like a lion today.
Yesterday pitch was less drier and Pakistani fast bowlers were reversing the ball like there's no tomorrow and today the pitch can't get more dry than that Indians bowlers are atleast 100 years behind when it's come to art of getting wickets
Sri Lanka won the match mainly because of not letting Chandimal bat. He could single-handedly change the momentum of the match in India's way. A strategical master stroke by the Sri Lankan management.
SL is playing well .. looks like Paki fans more happier than SL fans. Still hurting Sunday thumping i guess :)
Umesh bowl very well in ipl only... all-rounders jadeja & pandya are real culprits...
What a comeback from sri lanka and pakistan that's the spirit.
But I think net run rate gonna trouble Pakistan in the way of semi final
ok..now the next two match, india vs south Africa and Pakistan vs srilanka are crucial...The winners will go to the semifinal
Kohli ABD duck......SA lose to PAK when Ind beat Pak and SA beat SL n India losing to SL.India and South Africa .....I mean what?
Atleast post any of my comments guys...This is unfair..
This loss should force Indians to change their strategy of scoring 4 RPO in the first 10 overs..That is such an Old strategy..
Also Yuvi and Dhoni are well past it..
these sri Lankan batsmen are genuinely scaring me
Great chase by SL, very calmly done and in a targeted manner. They saw off the main seamers of Ind initially and then went after Pandya and the useless Jadeja. I see shades of Sanga's shrewd approach in this especially given that all the heavy lifting was done by the young guys rather than Mathews. On the other hand, shockingly poor by Kohli and Ind. That test match opening approach on a really flat pitch, poor middle overs run rate and then continuing to bowl the part timers without caring to take wickets is just idiocy of the highest order. Funny thing is they keep defending this awful batting approach despite Ind being at the bottom of first 10 run rate across all 8 nations. TLDR: SL deserve to win and Ind deserving losers
seems sl batsman play with grandson.
With chandi and thisera to come this match is in SL pocket for sure.
@cricfan8131569369 If SL wins this, Then the next two matches SL vs Pak and SA vs Ind is a virtual quarter final.Who ever wins that game will go through.Looks like it will be a great tournament ahead.Hope rain doesn't spoil those matches.
Those who were saying India team has best fast bowling attack will stay silent till next champion trophy, Srilanka under 19 youngster is thrashing indian bowler big time.
Thanks everyone supporting SL. Specially PAK and BANGLA brothers.. we SL always supports you..
Indian bowling is mediocre
Umesh yadhav is not a wicket taking bowler...leak too many runs ..shami far better than umesh...then jadhav fielding always cost the match...
Pakistan has to beat SL. Its that simple. Winner of that match goes though and winner of SA/Ind match goes through.
Thanks everyone supporting SL. Specially PAK and BANGLA brothers.. we SL always supports you..
India missing shami here. He is the bowler who could get u crucial wickets when needed. I don't know the exact reason why India benched him is he injured or what.
Umesh yadav's bowling is not suitable for Odi's. India might still win dis match but u need to bring back shami for the next game.
U can't always defend 300+ with hardik pandya as 1 of ur pace bowler. So its important to bring shami back.
Game over for India. SL knocked India out of the game. As I predicted.
SriLanka win this by 48th over.
I think India wasted a golden opportunity and fell short by about 20 runs. Now it is Sri Lanka's game to lose.
CRICFAN8131569369 : If SL wins, the two last games Pak vs SL, SA vs Ind are virtual quarterfinal. The winners go through.
Finally, its clear how Ind will get out of CT. (Play well, not to show they deserve to get out, but do not stay in tournament alive for ICC since their financial demands are not met).
Indian fans will not mind since they won against Pak team. Job well done.
6 runs leaked now understand importance of fielding and youngsters in team. Kedar is a liability
could any body pls tell me that if sri lanka wins today.....then Pakistan will qualify in the semis or not....Or what is the way of pak to go to semi
I can't believe sri Lankans complaint about their team. I mean look at this team, not because of today's performance, but look at that batting depth and balance of the team, and there are at least 5 or 6 impact players if not more
According to Indian fans yadev next waqar younis, bhuvi next wasim akram right arm version,bumrah next brett lee and jadeja next shane warne
The fans who are bashing the batsmen should be a bit mature.Indian batsmen put a good score.It's just that The Srilankan batsmen are batting well.No need to ramble again and again that he could have played at a better SR and all.The Batsmen did their job and now it's time the bowlers stand up.
Reality check for India. 1st power play will cost india . Yuvraj is well past his prime. An occasional innings is not what we need. Rohit should bat at 4 and a good power hitter should open the innings. Jadeja has an off day he will come back good. Not sure whats the role of jadhav is.
english batting lineup is eagrly waiting for this indian bowling loneup.400 on cards.
@MOHAMMAD ZAMIN : Partly Agree. Excellent score. But, Bumrah is our wild card. Somehow he has not come to party yet. So, we are struggling to get wicket. I hope 3 fast bowlers do the trick. I see Ashwin playing rest of the games (or next game atleast - if we dont progress). But, great set up by SL. I hope India wins being Indian fan.
Well done sri lanka. keep it up
What else other than an India's defeat could be more pleasant to watch. Go Srilanka; Go. Love and support from Bangladesh.
I mean how can both the set batsmen run themselves out, it's crazy!!!??
Shikar Dhawam and Rohit Sharma playing innings less than run a ball on such a good pitch isn't acceptable at all
Well, Pakistan defeated the worlds number 1 team, and now Srilanka would take out another big favorites of the tournament. Cricket is love.
cheering from Bangladesh for SL. Wish you all the best
Match has gone now freaking bowling.....
India miss the wicket taking bowler shami.... Ashwin is the key bowler in dhoni captaincy ...but kohli can't utilize well
Now this is surely poor captaincy from kohli to bring off color jadeja back into the attack.when pressure was building at one end,jadejs is licking far too many runs.
100 runs in 15 overs with 7 wickets in hand. Even Bangladesh can win from here.
@Mohammad Zamin- No Ashwin would have been very effective against the left handers as SL top order has abundance of them. The ball is not gripping or seaming here. Our India team is playing the waiting game and dragging the match
MOHAMMAD ZAMIN: if you look into India's bowlng, main three pacers bowling with good economy. It's Pandya and Jadeja who licked runs in their first 6 overs. Match is not far from over, and if you watch SL and SA match, in that match too SL scored heavily in their first 15 overs but later lost the plot and looking now they are going on same path.
Running yourself out against the world's worst fielding side is unacceptable at this level.
Indian bowlers back to form.
128 of 18. Should be a doddle. Don't blow it Sri Lanka!! Indian fan but would like to see selectors eyes opened as a victory over pakistan should not skate over the fact india are not adapting to the 2017 version of odi. Must go hard in first ppwer play. This has looked a 360 pitch from ball one yet all i see is kudos to india for their game plan. Yes it meams you wont get beaten to often and certainly not hammered but a respectable loss is no solace or comfort when you feel you lost with 'stuff left in the tank' in an effective knockout tournament yhis method will never lead to glory. That said you jjst feel sri lanka will find a way too lose this amd india will think they are on to a winning formula. Clearly yuvi will be a liabilty im a crunch game but a dropped catch follwoed by some fireworks against mainky Wahab (worst bowler ever) has again saved him from any thoughts of being dropped
Fielding is such an underrated facet of Cricket. Look how the match has turned upside down due to some exceptional fielding.
Looks like SL are going to win this at a canter....SL have batted superbly. But the pitch also shows that Ind were under par by about 30 runs. Well... have to say 'well played SL' !
why do people count the chicken even before they hatch
Silly mistakes from Sri Lanka 2 run outs in 1 innings is school boy standard cricket
Direct hit from bhivi to get dangerous mendis. India back in the game
I cant believe Indian fans are saying they scored a below average score, the score is huge on this ground. Its just that The bowling is toothless and Sri Lankan batting is applying themselves well so far. Kohli has used 8 bowlers so far. Ashwin would have been smashed here but Jadeja is not doing better.
If SL wins today, I believe SA will be out of the tournament, if you know what I mean.
looks like SL will chase down the target..makes equations interesting for this group
India is new chocker team, they are going to lose from club level srilanka youngster. Where is ashwin, Kholi want Pandia now ask him to take wicket,. He is not international bowler.
How boring is this Sangakara and ganguly with their commentary. Esp ganguly. He's just not good for this. Could hear people fall of their chairs sleeping. In fact most subcontinent commentators. Love Ramiz raja. He is the best. Maybe sanjay manjrekar and harsha after him. Tremendously strong batting by Srilanka.Our new fame bowler group brought down to earth with a thud! Even if the pitch is whatever, 2 wickets is just so weak.
India difference here is physical prowess.Learn to pick morkel like strong bowlers next time.One thing for sure non sc teams will not hold champions trophy this team.That's merit to any sport.Physical prowess always win.
First against Pak, 2 catches of top order batsman dropped of Pandya's bowling. Today another top order batsman dropped by Rohit off Pandya again. He just can't get any luck it seems. He should have already got 5 wkts in this tournament by now.
And they said, it is an easy group. SL winning this will open the group wide open. The other two games will become virtual quarterfinals.Exciting times.
Very impressive performance SL. You have made the things interesting. Indians deserve yo lose when they scored below average score.
Pandia is not international bowler, he is leaking so many runs and match is slipping away. India needs 5 genuine bowler, If you take wicket than you can only restrict other team in one day. there is no place
No question about talent of Sri Lankan young batsmen, only a question of EXPERIENCE to close out the deal in situations like this, that is why India still have upper hand
It should be an easy win for SL from here. They still have Mathews, Chandimal and Perera. I don't see how India will win today. Poor field placements from Kohli.
Gunathilake runout was all it was needed for our fielding. India was playing waiting game with part time bowling of kohli and jadhav.
A run out speaks the bowlers were completely outclassed by these 2. India innings went on similar lines. With Mendia playing a Dhawan and Guna who played Rohit, need to see who can be Dhoni. Lanka the favs now for me.
Oohnooooooooool a a run out at this stage unforgivable
Indian Bowlingunder pressure, the curse of Team India , Its SL 's hame to loose from here , good batting display and moreover if they win , it makes India's qualification very difficult.Im snot sure if neither Shami nor Ashwin would have made a difference , If India win ,that must be a great comeback , makes this group more interesting and wont be surprised if India is knocked out! _indian Fan
Nothing is better than creating a run out as a fielder and vice versa for the batter.
still india will win this match by 40 runs
India mosy likely loses any match where Kohli fails. He is the opposite of Sachin. But honestly full credit to Sri Lanka for a great batting performance. If Sri Lanka beat India it will be a bigger upset than Pak beating SA, Good luck Sri Lanka
Now virat kohli into attack tells u things not going well for india.come on India, game drifting away from u.as I mentioned, sl lost wicket by runout.India back in it
Go Srilanka! Support from Bangladesh. Let the force be with you. A win will make Group B very interesting
Wow SL 167/1 so much for that great Indian bowling attack, pretty sure this tournament has shown the Aussies have the best attack by quite a distance, I mean England against Bangladesh, Bangladesh got 307 and against Australia 187
Best of luck Sri Lanka from Bangladesh.
What a jock.kholi is bolling.
@CRICFAN54726827 : You doubt it. Definetely. He just slogs and throws the ball. He doesn't have any strategy or technique.
yes! c'mon sri lanka!from an italian fan
Ideal coaching for no. 8 team Pak, how to chase and build partnership
Catches win matches. That drop catch by Rohit off Pandya's bowling may prove to be really costly.
SriLanka are playing brilliantly here. It would still take some effort to win this but they are already in the hunt with India's 4th and 5th bowler taking some serious hammering. Not a good sign for India who need to get some quick wickets very soon. Currently these 2 do not look under pressure at all. Whatever they are attempting is coming through.
160 in 26 overs!!.......My prediction?...Is there anything left to predict?.....Game over for India. SL knocked India out of CT.
Excellent work by SL. Whoever said this group is easy :) Great exhibition of batting.
But good fight from SL unlike Pak. Close game hopefully goes the way of India, they would not be happy losing against an SL team that is halved without the 2 legends.
I don't think SL has that caliber to chase 320 against India. But they're running so fast and it looks like they don't need enough caliber as they're chasing fast. But hey, still long way to go. Ash was required to handle this situation.
OUTSIDE-OFF, i do not see what is wrong in Indian fans discussing the reasons for their team's failure. While giving credit to Sri Lanka for their excellent performance, it is only natural that fans of the losing team discuss what went wrong with their team. If you do not like Indian fans discussing the state of Indian cricket in Indian matches here, that is your problem.
is Pandya an overhyped player?
Dear srilankan brothers, you are really playing good cricket...wish u all the best...
For every Kohli failure there awaits an India loss
The good thing about this chase was how easily they have managed the required rate.A boundary every over and singles here and there.Taking on India's container Jadeja will dedinitely rattle the bowling plans given that the the other bowlers revolve around him in the middle overs.Good to see Sri lanka fight.
So pandaya is next ben stokes according to Indian fans only thought
Catches falling in gaps, mishits going through. The force is strong with SL. India is surely gonna lose.
Chill guys just one off game and Ind one wkt away from strangling lanka. 2 wkts and 3 quite overs is all Ind need now to hold on to this game .
India has highest run rate in the competition, this game looks headed for close finish and we have a game in hand. Yet neighbors are already proclaiming India is out of tournament..might I remind you that Pak, SL are currently fighting for survival at 3 and 4 in the table after their respective thrashing !
Are we missing Shami or what??? Have to applaud the way these young Lankans are batting , taking the fight to us. I cannot see them lose from here on...So Must win for Ind against SA or we can be out of the tournament
Best of luck Sri Lanka from Pakistan
Mendis is making mockery of Jadeja. They are hitting Jadeja out of the attack. Incredible. Absolutely incredible.
Haha... Kohli will now understand what a worth of a bowler 'Ashwin' is. Gunathilaka is a walking wicket for him.
Kusal mendis you little beauty! I think Lanka have got their version of kohli root amla Babar or smith
oh this is so worrying for india. Its getting bad with this good partnership.
Can't believe India are letting batsman with mediocre averages score runs so easily. Oh well, you can't win all the time.
If Sri Lanka win today so it will add a bit spice in the tournament..
Kausal mendis surely a future star in the making for srilanka.little glimpse of hope for srilanka under destruction
Only Pakistani bowlers can reverse the ball at will India have brilliant batsman but bowling dose not come naturally for them
India miss shami badly...shami is the best wicket taking bowler compare to all others current bowlers ..chk the statistics
@Cricfan7544023089 We are going to get a full game today.No clouds yet.
SL scoring at breathtaking pace. 120 in just 22 overs. Incredible batting
Short Indians are exposed here.Lack of power for pitching the ball is clearly seen.That's why beware of eng,Southafrica and australia
For the first time in the tournament(including practice games) indian bowlers under pressure. But India still favourite to win the match due to their superb death bowling capability
can't believe Indian fans already doing a notion that India should have scored more.
Lack of home work and arrogance is biting India. Wish Dhoni was the captain. India missing Shami very badly here.
SL will choke at the death
Srilanka is going to win today.. good fight by underdogs of the tournament
Now remember Sri lanka fans. India losing will still be enough reason for Indians to talk about themselves again. Dont wait for acknowledgement that your team was better. They will go on about who should be dropped & how it's the fault of kumble etc
Missing shami and ashwin today. Bowling looks average. Bhumrah looks 4 overs bowler..
Give it to Kedhar.. Will break this partnership..
SL young batsmen are chasing well here...
India should have got 350 to bat sri lanka out of game 320 is a reachable target
Did yuvraj just lost the game for India with that midfield ?? At 20 overs if it rains lanka supposed to be at 106/1 .
Ind going to lose today and would be out of the tournament I think so
RK_KS, you got your wish, and Jadeja came and bowled tripe. Hope that you are happy now.
Well, looks like another 'upset' on cards. SL is in stronger position.
looks like it may end in a close finish.The tournament definitely needs one. Had been absolutely one sided so far.
How is the weather forecast for today's match ????
It is being proved again and again that, whenever a team or player is out of form they should play against India. India made so many heros for opposition. Now this club level cricketer Gunathilaka.
If SL beats India today, it will be a perfect cycle in group B!!! India beat PK, PK beat SA, SA beat SL and SL beats India
@DAISYCRIC, another cringe post, LOL. No one is saying Ind has the best bowling attack but that it is well balanced and quite competitive. Unlike the hypers to the east and west who think their bowlers take wickets in their sleep.
India should have got more runs Dhoni and yuvraj should have played fearless cricket once platform was set at 160-2 and put the foot down.
I wonder SL is going to win today. This is a lesson to India for not doing the home work. And why Kohli is not bowling Jadeja yet. Don't understand. Too many loose deliveries from India.
india out of the tournament
Mark my words Sri Lanka is going to win this match easily.
Just 28 balls and game one for a result here
Self proclaimed best bowling attack of this tournament of india could not get break through. i wonder what will they do when they face strogest batting line up.
The way they progress will pass the target. This is 350 pitch. Bad bowling and fielding gave away 30-40 runs. Mendis due a big one and reparations to be continued till last ball.
Quality of cricket is much higher in this game, nice to see young SL batsmen playing sensibly
@ECLIPSE0990 that is why indian fans are only fans of indian cricket not the game of cricket. You made your point. To me, Dhawan's 125 of 128 is no better than Tamim's 128 of 142 considering the wicket falls, partnerships, and opponent. I will not say Dhawan is a failure or criticize his effort. He has batted brilliantly today and Tamim definitely did a better job the other day for his team.
sri lanka is on course to hunt down this target within 40-45 overs.
Wow, Dhawan and Sharma have started to score. This looks like the same India nteam of the last Champions trophy...but title of the article should be 'Kohli out at 0', now that's news for me. I genuinely feel Kohli always performs his best against Pakistan though, the more the pressure the better he plays.
India as usual losing the plot by leaking runs after the 5th over. And allowing a club cricketer to settle down. Does team India know that there is that threat of rain.
Would only be fair to the tournament as a whole for the rain to come before 20 overs.
Anyone can get out trying to increase the runrate at end. No problems with pandya getting out today. Still scored 9 off 5 balls
@Toufiq: 125 out of 128 is almost run a ball. 128 out of 142 isn't. Plus Dhawan started hitting once he was set.
Real tight bowling from Bhuvi and Umesh
OK SL fans, no offense here, but 1 fearless down ...
and here we go, Dickwella gone.
@RAJURAMKI, @SURYA_THEFIGHTER, @VKUMAR_086 Guyz, If India wins today it will make their position strong to reach to the Semi final. However, it is never secure. It will depend on the NRR if Pak and SA wins their next game by large margins.
1 down, 9 to go, procession starts...
Here goes Dickwella. Any more predictions that SL will canter home by 9 wickets?
I thought India would get 330 to 340 at one stage. I still feel Indian openers need to go a bit faster. Also they should chase in the next match. Am not yet counting out SL. They will fight for sure.
India unable to get an early wicket. Bad sign.
Cricinfocusser@ On any kind of wicket 322 is a big target . I can't help laughing at your prediction that SL will win by 9 wickets and throw India out of the tournament . India has a very potent attack , which will ensure a win by 60-70 runs , if SL bats to their potential . Pl remember that players like Dilshan , Mahela and Sanga are no longer in SL's line up .
Any team that chooses to chase against India is just trying to prolong the game
the king predictor sunny sigara is bringing some predictions that are always false
can't believe Kohli got out for a duck, almost always scores 75+ when he plays Sri Lanka! I can't remember even having watched a match where he scored less than a 50. Hopefully SL will at least put up a respectable fight, winning is unfortunately out of the question
Ben Stokes nothing in front of pandhya's hitting ability..this guy going to tease all best death bowlers in the world very soon..
So no complaints for sri Lankan tortoise start.
Another Mathews special again....leaving out the most economical wicket taking bowler Asela Gunarathne limited to just 3 overs..,! Can you believe leaving out a bowler after so impressive 3 overs-7 runs --1 wicket. Indians have never faced him before and he exploited the conditions superbly to trouble Indians but Mathews restricted him to just 3 over spell .... Why? Is he scared of loosing his own bowling spot?
@YASIR KHAN
Ind scored 319 vs Pak few days before.. so what?
Par score is 375? Seriously. This is not "book cricket"! Anyway, anybody and everybody is free to give his two pence....
I hope SL show some fight unlike pak didnt showed the other day
So many full toss, so many loose ball bowled as last ball in many overs, bad captaincy changing bowlers (not bringing Asela at the correct time an not giving any overs to him) helped india to got this total.
Sri Lanka wins the toss an decides to bowl. Why! How stupid is that. Dudley Gunasena, Eastwood, NSW, Australia.
I get a feeling that SL have conceded 40 runs more than the par score . If it rains , the target will get stiffer and it will be beyond them to overhaul the target . After all , SL does not have the services of Dilshan , Mahela and Sanga . The current crop of SL batsmen are nowhere near the above stalwarts . By the end of the game , India would have advanced to SF , leaving the other spot from the group to SA , Pak and SL .
If it was all about physical power then Sri Lanka is clearly ahead, they are significantly more robust, tall and naturally athletic than Indians. (Don't know if that holds true to the population or is it just sportsmen). Let us see if they can translate this power into performance!
The thing is that Kohli made 0 and India still finished at 321.
@Thilan matter of few more hours, everyone will know who's going out of CT... Hehe
Where are the modern cricket experts? Will some one say something on Dawan's 125 of 128 balls. Tamim was criticized after his 128 of 142 balls rather than praised. When other batsman failed he had to carry on carefully to get a good total for his team.
I have no Idea why Gauti is not in Indian team to open. How Yuvraj was selected over Raina! Both Gauti and Raina are in very good form.
321 is sufficient against this SL team. India will win as long as they do not bowl hopelessly....Hardik pandya is no stokes. Not very big difference in their bowling but the area where stokes shines is batting!!
great knocks from India started well with Nohit converted to hitman :) This is what we expect from Hitman. Dhawan was gabbar today and icing on top was laid by Mahi /MSD / thalaiva . Our best is yet to come in CT clicking as a whole but this is good enough. Bowling wise India will give more complete performances regularly with team selection being amazing in bowling and covering all bases.
Unfortunately for Lanka tharanga is not playing he could have made some decent runs. All is not done until last ball GL lanka.
None of the SUNNYSIGARA predictions true today,like predictable English weather......its 321/6, still you are there mate
Where are the fellow Indian fans who doubted the abilities of our opening pair & told TEAM INDIA do not pass the league stage (they piled up runs in CT, with 3 century and 4 half century partnerships in 8 matches), looking as India is the first team to enter semis from group B...ICC tourneys really charge up Dhawan, today he scored his 5th century in just 15 matches...incredible record, this total is sufficient for our bowlers, they comfortable defend it...
Somehow Group A has the 3 top teams, WC15 finalists plus the hosts but Group B only has South Africa. A bit uneven.
Let India bowl ...who knows like Pakistan it might turn into below 200 pitch
mark my words srilanka is going to all out under 250
Well played Dhawan. There, I'm the first person to say it on this thread. Had he got out cheaply, he would have been the talking point of this thread. Now that he has struck a superb knock, people don't want to appreciate him.
Maybe Matthewa wanna make use of gunaratna as a better batsman. I think 321 is a good score to be chased down. All the best Lankans.
The bowling has been too predictive and flat to challenge the Indian batting The match against SAF will be a tester
tactical mistake by matthews not bowling himself and not bowling gunaratna more than 3 overs, i still felt india are 15 short, felt at times their intensity was lacking...cmon india...go for it....good luck....
Today the 50 over quota went 21 minutes over allocated 3.5 hrs (9- minutes less 4 hrs) .... is it acceptable ? ICC should get rid of double standard stupid sword realistically impossible to acheive with 3 or more pace bowlers operating.- 3 minutes per over is impossible task to ask.
Too cold out there. Running between the wickets would be pretty for the Lankans too. Anybody who is good at hitting long on and long off would come handy today. The Bowlers and fielders need to make sure the dot balls coming.
Par score on this pitch... Sri lanka has a good chance
Dawan haters must be hiding now. You questioned about his place in team, now he proved again that he is "King of Oval". He is 2nd highest scorer in IPL 2017 and he is leading scorer in this CT. Now Dawan hater close their mouth forever. Haha.. no one takes his place. He is one of greatest players on earth. Sorry Rahul.. you have to wait until someone retire. It proved again that Virat do not contribute anything in important matches. I said many many times. What is Rahane doing in this squad? Dhawan should be vice captain.
@SUNNYSIGARA: We have already seen what your stronger team SA and AUS has done against PAK and NZ respectively. SA lost to no. 8 ODI team can't even challenge India. SA made 299 against more weaker bowling attack of SL whereas IND have made 321 against relatively stronger SL attack. Regarding AUS, let them win a game in this CT first. They are on the verge of first round exist in their straight second CT.
Par of 375 conservatively. So India's batting is still off even if they get away with a win. Not sure what they can do to make their batsmen more courageous in the middle overs.
Decent score, India. The question is, will 321 be enough to defend in this flat wicket?
Very bad captaincy by Mathews just like Sarfaraz did against India. Gunaratne was bowling exceptionally well. But Mathews allowed him only 3 overs. From round the wicket he could easily out Dhoni. Still Sri Lanka has a chance if Niroshan Dickwella fires today.
@sourabh kanijis. to be fair, SA didn't cross 250 against Pak cos there's a difference between Pak bowling and India bowling
@3DDY There is nothing wrong with pitches. On same pitches India bowls out opposition for 140 runs. On green top India will bowl out opposition for 25 runs.
Expect India to win by at least 80 runs
I guess 300 was enough for fearless lineup
Sunnysigara seems to be the weather guy in his day to day life. Just like his day time profession, his cricket predictions are almost always way of the mark.
India is going to loose tonight , and out of the tournament.. i promise you
All those comments that were negative can stop .. as Indai are well past 300 ...
i amindian and watching criket from 1996 i think india and srilanla are brothers even if india lose to sri lanka dont matter before match u saw bumrah,umesh joking with malinga it told me india and sri lanka are like brothers
320 is a par score in Oval. Hope the Ind bowlers come hard with the Lankans.
Mathew's very poor captaincy, Bowling change very poor. SL bowlers make mistake and laugh. Mathew hardly talk to the bowlers. Gunarathne was bowling very well why he has not given more overs. Malinga,s tactics very expensive. Fast bowlers, most of the good overs they given away runs in the last ball. India should have limited to 275. I think it is time for Mathew to step down as a captain. If he cannot ball no use in the team.
@SUNNYSIGARA - Oh, but what happened to your prediction of India will struggle to cross 300 now? You are wrong every single time when you try to predict what India will do, you should just give up.
When Gunerathne bowled three good overs(1w/7runs) Mathews replaced him. That's captaincy for you. So many short balls in throughout the innings and handful of full tosses from our death bowlers too. Nothing to say more really sad to see this kind of cricket.
why mathews did not use many overs from gunarathna ??? poor captaincy again
is it fair to compare pandya with Stokes so early ??
yeah Mr sunny let's talk when match gets over who is in what adv and with South Africa they were not able to cross 250 in last match so please keep you arguments to yourself
@cricket 1085. no it wasn't a poor bowling. it was fielding which dropped him and kohli
@sunnysigara what say now mate.. 321.. panduga is a hood alrounder.. .. docent mean he is going to score in every match.. neither does ben stokes... pandya played better that stokes in IPL
Everyone trying their best to undermine India ... no chance boys/girls ... India will go through the motions ... meaning ... win comfortably today ... bye
@SUNNYSIGARA: you still arround? 321 on board have fun
I think something needs to be done about the pitches. Where are those green tops? Cricket has become tedious due to no competition between bat and bowl. And i am talking about majority of games not one of like yesterday's Pak vs SA.
This is 150 run pitch. India will again win by 150 runs.
Sri Lanka is going to win by 9 wickets,india is slowing down in death overs, 320 is nothing for this young ,fearless and dynamic Sri Lanka batting lineup.
So no 20 run over for Pandya this. That is why Nasir Hossain (former Eng Captain) was laughing when somebody called him Ben Stokes of India. BTW 300-310 not much these days. So Advantage SL during this mid innings break. Good bowling performance from them.
Seems bawlers are afraid of indian batsmen.bawl too many loose balls.
It's Pakistan's poor bowling that helped Yuvraj to play such inning against them, otherwise he is not distructive nowadays as he used to be.Rather one can say he is a weak link in Indian batting line up.He can be exploited as Srilanka had done previously in ICC T20 and today also.It's Pakistan's poor tacticts like bowling slow bouncers to him whereas it's pace which troubles him and also dropping a catch and at the end of the thrashed everywhere by a batsman who is also struggling but Welldone Srilanka....
@HadesLogic What are you talking about? India is yet to reach a run rate of 6 against a number 7 of odi team. They are clearly struggling. They will get exposed once they face stronger team like Sa, Aus. India will be lucky to reach 300 from here.
@IRFAN.SRINAGAR.KASHMIR Its a very complex theory mate... even Mathews cant understand it.. That's SL has become a world class team under him.. Wait till they come to bat .. you will see more...
Dhoni scoring with ease, shows how good the tract is for batting, might as well indicates how ordinary sl attack is.
Defensive captaincy and worse backing up by bowlers and firlders. If you are a captain need to go for wickets rather than containing runs. With strong line up like India will catch up and score more definitely. Note: Sri lanka can chase anything if they give value to their wickets.
I think captain should be 100% sure of his bowling attack and bowlers capability before deciding to bowl first after winning toss.Often caprains get puzzled seeing small grass on wickets and decide to bowl first.Now those grass and moisture being short lived and soon turn out to be flat wicket,captain realizes his mistake. I think unless u have an Australian bowling attack and have strong batting lineup to chase whatever opposition makes, you always should bat first in winning toss specially against great batting side like India.
Now onwards watch matches only when India or England play. Only then its not raining.
Its great to see Pak and BD fans grinding their teeths.
SUNNYSINGHARA is the most optimistic Lankan supporter I have ever seen, even Bd hypers are tame by comparison. Even worse, NONE of his 'predictions' are ever realistic and NEVER come true either. If he 'predicts' Ind will struggle for 280 it really means Ind will probably get close to 340, LOL. Both Dhawan and Dhoni seem to have taken a liking to this attack now.
Gee wiz I can not wait until teams regularly make 400 in an innings. Fascinating!
Indian cricket team nay sayers are going to be saying the same things in 2021 when india is still the defending champion. This team now has amongst the top 2 bowling (par with sa) and top 2 batting (par with eng) lineups this tournament
Guarantee bowls 3 overs 7 runs 1 wicket, confuses dhoni and he is taken out of attack,next 2 overs 20 runs! Can anyone explain this legendary captaincy by Matthews
Well played Rohit.. class act..
Both teams are extremely lucky have such an easy group. It will be interesting match.
320 is a must on this pitch
What's with the ICC tournaments that gets Dhawan riled up. Incredible hundred from Dhawan. Hope he gets a big one.
shewag12 dhoni is steel playing because karthik is not on a level for international cricket.
Is anyone really interested in short form slogfests anymore? Or do they just pretend to be interested?
@Yasir khan : For the first time, i agree with you. Australia's beauty in 1990's tri nation series used to be true pitches which would help bowlers. But, the problem lies else where as well. It used to be 2 players outside for 15 overs and 5 outside 30 yards earlier. Too much tampering with the rules such as three times from last champions trophy. It simply is not on. Teams cannot get balance right. The pitch yesterday for pak vs SA and today for Ind vs SL has bounce and movement. But, the rules for fielding restrictions dont help at all. Thats why we are getting 320 plus scores so consistently. ICC dont kill 50 overs with so many rules against bowlers.
@UJJWALSAHNI, it was not a wish but a rational opinion. Look at Dhoni now biding his time. How is it not better for him to waste balls earlier? Yuvi coming in later would have had a clearer mind to just go at it like last time. What is the point of having a deep batting lineup is every time a wicket falls they are going to go into test mode or 7-8 overs?? With 7 wickets in hand including 3 who can really bash it, what is the point of delaying the 'charge'?? On these grounds, 320 is not going to be enough against teams other than Pak.
What is the point of having a deep batting lineup is every time a wicket falls they are going to go into test mode or 7-8 overs?? With 7 wickets in hand including 3 who can really bash it, what is the point of delaying the 'charge'?? On these grounds, 320 is not going to be enough against teams other than Pak.
People are getting so worked up over this tournament. The winner will be the English weather!!
I agree with@volt. I urge ICC and other boards to nip this evil of flat pitches in the bud or we will loose the spectacle of beautiful cricket. I repeat, cricket is a game which advantage to batsman by default so bowlers should be given assistance in all aspects of game
Yup. SL got Yuvi as predicted. India innings is going to end soon. What a cracker of a match this is.
As a ritual, When will it rain today??
India is over rated. Yuvi and kohli were fortunate in previous match. Now both fail.........target is 250
Why is dhoni still playing when you have very good all round wicket keeper like karthik on the bench it makes no sense from selectors.
@Hadeslogic you've got your wish ! Unlucky for yuvi to get out in this way but its good dhoni gets to come in early and other batsmen get tested !
India is going to be a long way short of par here. They need more courage in the last 15 overs rather than just trying to preserve their place in the team.
Yuvraj reactions where so slow there he should have kicked the ball away from stumps when he yorked himself to save his wicket
@SEHWAG 12.Yuvraj was MOTM in last 2 ODI's that India won while Dhoni have scored 160 odd from his last 2 ODI Innings but some people like you never seem to get off their back because of their age.Tendulkar played 2 match defining innings for India in their successful 2011 WC campaign in QF&semis against Aus&Pak when he was 38,while we saw what CR7 did this approaching 33 when many footballers ponder retirement.As they say"Form is temporary,class is permanent" which is true for both Dhoni&Yuvraj.
How a stupid decision would destroy momentum of a team.Example : India lost Kohli, new man on the crease.The situation needs to make pressure on two batsmen and Mathews decide to give Malinga another over and make him bowl round the wicket. Even a school team captain wouldn't do that. Anyway now on the other end he has the inform bowler Pradeep who went exceptionally well on the lefthanders through out the two innings he played ,but made him bowl over the wicket, and get hit. Through out his career, one thing so clear is, he gets the worst possible decision sometimes, is it a coincident? hope so.Anyway Pradeep is a great bowler who hasn't taken control of decisions over his overs.Once he bowl really well to take Sri Lanka close to victory over England with some deathly yorkers but unfortunately there was maharoof to give him some stupid advice to bowl length at the last bowl, and match was drawn. He has to understand he is a good bowler and force captain to not make him bowl negatively
whatever score india will score Sri Lanka is going to chase that down in 45 overs or less against the popgen indian attack which is going to be smashed by the Lankan top order.Lions will win.
Could make a team of players past their best - Malinga, deVilliers, Dhoni....
Come on guys any more predictons or problems with India's openers, middle or lower order... Keep it coming :)
@pitchinspector I don't know how you can call Kohli a great ODI all rounder when he has 4 wickets at 159.00!
India is 169/2 after 30 overs - This game is over already. India should declare the innings closed.
There are so many of these boring tournaments. Who cares who wins!
Hope Kohli sorts this issue out before bigger games against stronger teams. Can't even imagine why he would try that shot given there was a widish slip already in place. Took it too easy is the only reason I can think of. Slightly strange that Yuvi came above Dhoni today. SL is the latter's fav team and he needs time to get going which the situation would have afforded. Yuvi with his form would have found coming in later more easier. Not to mention keeping the left-right combination in place. @OUTSIDE-OFF, he was two overs late and got fined like 40% or something. It's a very clear system now, Tharanga was a repeat offender and was late by 30 MIN despite warnings. Read up on it.
For Dhawan, Yuvi's presence itself seems to lit the fire, within?
Why, just give credit to some else, when Dhawan himself is doing the right job. Built a steady opening partnership, & then shifting the gear, as required at the right time. He is almost repeating his act from last time around.
Mathews making a big mistake by not giving a chance to Asela when Dhawan is batting so freely.Asela moves the ball away from the left handers but this negative approach of the captain can costs more during the latter overs.
Now Dawan toying with Lankan bowlers;state current condition of srilanka.Really bored with such one sided match.
Another priceless inning by Rohit,played some wonderful shots,but again unfortunate to miss century.
when we will get rid of pradeep and lakmal? doesn't matter if they get tons of wickets in these matches. they should drop for long
SL kept the run check while Rohit is batting. Now if they get Yuvi, it will be all over for India. India won't go far beyond 250 without Yuvraj.
kohli wicket will be crucial
Untroubled good quote to keeper by Kohli...
@CRICFAN1145804177 It will be India
And this is something Indian fans need to learn.. It looks really impressive with big bad bad openers hitting with the fielding restrictions imposed by the rules & king Kohli to come but if he fails, just like the deafening silence that used to greet Tendulkars wicket falling, India suddenly look very frail & very beatable... AND "Mark My Words"(i will use your overused line) You will lose alot more games once Dhoni retires too, no matter who else you throw in..
That was a stupid shot played by Kohli.
All this talk of India making 400+ is ridiculous. This is England, and not the flat decks of the subcontinent or Wanderers in JHB. Even against a very weak Sri Lankan team, this overhyped and overrated Indian batting line up will do well to get past 350.
India middle order looks fragile with dodgy starters like yuvraj and dhoni at the back end of there cricket career
Lakmal is a useless bowler. Still playing international cricket for more than 6 yrs but cant at least bowl to threaten or take a wkt. Lucky player to survive
Really sad to see this pathetic condition of srilanka.More than indian batsman;it's Lankan bowlers making them look great.
Kohli goes my pridiction india 209 all out. What a score for best batting lineup.
Hopefully Rohit has finally managed to convince some fans here. Today, Dhawan took the steadying role and Rohit took the onus to hit the runs. And as to why he was playing slow in last match, it was to not lose wickets in a hurry. See what happened today, Kohli gone in an over after Sharma and now India needs to rebuild for next 10 overs as well as be cautious about not losing too many.
SL is ripping through Indian batting line up. 139/2 .....two more wickets and India is done and dusted. Awesome bowling by SL.
@GURUDUMU.According to bookies,England is the favourite to win the trophy.Then comes India closely followed by SA.Last time I checked,SA won their last ODI series in India while England gave India run for their money in their own backyard in the ODI series.England&SA bowlers&batsmen are more suited to these conditions than their Indian counterparts and conditions plays a huge role in ICC tournaments these days,don't forget that.
SL is the only international side who doesnt hv a proper spinner in ODI. SL selectors still persistently use useless Seekuge who cant either bat or bowl. It is shame. SL cricket is all over thanks to current players and selectors
kohli fails again as usual he is bust in the kumble topic and has no concentration
It's not over yet. Just a question. Tharanga misses this vital game &.. what is the outcome of Kane Williamson who was guilty of the same thing, as captain? I am kiwi & i want know what the deal is. Consistency is all a person can ask for in these instances of punishment being handed out. I am NOT hoping he gets booted from the next game, but he has to, right?
Kholi gets out to a nothing shot that was bad to watch
Sri Lanka bowled first because they want to maximise their chances of getting 1 point from an abandonment. That. will most probably put India out.
Before playing international matches, SL should at least find 1 or 2 wkt taking bowlers. Without a proper bowler, how r they going to win matches? Pls drop useless Lakmal and Seekuge. Problem is neither players nor selectors concentrate on winning matches.
Rain will come to save sri Lanka....both teams will get one point each ....India will defeat SA in next game and SL will defeat Pakistan....India and SL to semis
Hey openers, I said, you did a good job i scoring 107 in 20 overs, all wickets intact, with neither bravado nor getting into the shell.
But..
Just 20 in the next 4 overs, with all wickets intact?
That is NOT good enough. Getting a bit late to shift the gear, gentlemen!
My gut feeling is that india will make over 400 with srilankan bowling looking below club level
This Indian team proving to be strong at the top. Looks like a big score on the cards to follow. Think SL may already have lost, unless they take quick wickets. Well played by Nohit. Don't why the guy gets slack from some Indian fans. All the best to SL too. From PK.
More rain not looking good this could play spoiler
Malinga should not play in matches against India.because Indian batsman love to face malinga and it's easy for them to pick him.he had played many matches in ipl than in Odis to indian batsmen.
Really sad to see this pathetic condition of srilanka.More than indian batsman;it's Lankan bowlers making them look great.
I see a lack of good spinners in the sl team, that'd have made a difference
Lol Thisara perera living up to his reputation,seriously hasnt sri lanka got any other talented players that they keep playing this guy? Is cricket no longer a serious sport in sri lanka? Like some one said averages in last 3 years bowling 55!! Batting 15 he is neither a bowler nor a batsman shouldnt even be playing club cricket , a mockery of the term all rounder ridicolous!! , west indies should have been here instead.
Sri Lanka are a good batting side india will need 330 score to remain secure to win game
A score of 107 in 20 overs, all wickets intact!
What the doctor ordered for typical 50 over game.
Opening pair has done their job. It's unfair to bag them for a job done, as is needed, with neither bravado, nor going into a shell.
Time's coming up for the rest to take it forward, at a faster rate.
However, time is ripe, for these two, Rohit& Dhawn themselves, to shift the gear up, at least by one notch. though, Come on boys. You can do it. and, show us, soon enough.
People who are complaining about slow rr or running between the wicket... Pls continue that, we are enjoying your jokes. More than Indian rr pls see Malinga might end up getting Angelo suspended as well due to his slow overs
Wonderful cricket from SL... no front line spinner and trying to control IND by a part time spinner. What a tactic IND cant understand it :D
3rd successive odi century partnership for rohit and dhawan, perhaps the best odi pair yet for india ...the last time they opened together in odis in jan 2016 against aus in aus they hit century partnership...
350 runs on the card, Sri Lanka only hope that they won't lose the game more than 124 runs (Pakistan lost to India). India will reach semi as group champion from Group B.
A cake walk for team India - favorites to retain the trophy
Only fool will call 120 in 20 overs a slow start, that too without loosing a wicket
All commenting on indian batting. Let's analyze how toothless SL bowling is,giving away 100 runs in 20 overs wicketless after putting india to bat on a overcast English conditions. How's that?
Yet another 'who cares' tournament dominated by the rain.
@BEAHUMAN: india going smoothfuly and tactfully. I don't know what's your pain
Knowing they do not have enough wicket takers, Srilanka is focusing on choking down the run rate.
modern day sachin ganguly going strong...
@BEAHUMAN I disagree with you here ! Teams who have power hitters can afford to take their time in the middle and Our team has many players who can do that job so i think keeping wickets in hand in the last 30 overs is the key. For me 20 overs 100 runs for the loss of no wickets is quite a satisfiable !
Rohit Sharma batting to slow again
This opening pair needs some running between the wickets lessons.
People who are complaining about strike rate just need to see what happened to south Africa when they tried to play flat wicket shots yesterday. Anyway if team ends up with 350 at end, what t is all this complaining about?
Both Rohit and Dhawan are clearly struggling. No swing or seam and yet they are over cautious. If match gets reduced to 20 overs this slow scoring will come back to haunt them. Magnificent bowling by SL.
Very slow start by india.they need to accelerate
@JUSTYNA6565: Well might be because of a couple of reasons for SL opting to chase. India would have chosen to bat second. India is an extremely accomplished chasing side. They have got 2 of the best chasers in the world. So batting first would have been playing to your opponent's strength. Additionally, DLS in the second innings tends to provide an advantage to the team which has a lesser depth in batting. Currently, SL lacks firepower down the batting line.
This might be England but if there is no swing or something for the bowlers, then why play steadily? See for 3 overs and then one batter has to be aggressive. In 20 overs it is better to be 120 to 140 for 2 rather than 90 for no loss. But if the ball does a bit then okay.
I think rohit is looking pretty good to score another 200. If all batsman clicks it will not be difficult to score 500+ runs today. Please publish.
Excellent opening pair this. They exactly know in which conditions how to bat. Excellent pacing of innings
Why on earth wining the toss and bowling SL. Whole world knows that you do not have a batsmen who can chase a score of modest 220 score even. Seems SL already lost the game before 1st over
Lakmal providing freebees to indian openers.ominus sign already for srilanka
all the best India....God bless.
@RVC-38 : and here it starts 'India Bashing'..
RVC-38
So what not all ODI's are Important, bilateral series are mainly for building teams for ICC events and maintaining rankings and form. Ind always does well in ICC tourney like CT, WCT20 and WC.
India needs to start a little faster. They cannot rely on a late surge always. If openers are circumspect, then they need to send in a pinch hitter at 3 or 4. Hopefully India does not underestimate SL.
India haven't shown any reliable indication of recent form and rely on a few players who aren't looking so great of late. Sri Lanka will shock them with an easy win today.
India miss shami ...Dk is far better than jadhav..
You really do have to give Sri Lanka a chance, India have had an easy run playing at home a lot lately, if you look for the 2 years India have played 15 odi's outside of India, they have played Zimbabwe 6 times for 6 wins whoopie, Pakistan once for one win, they have played Bangladesh 3 times and only won one and they have played Australia who by all accounts are not very good 5 times for 2 wins, unless they played a World Cup in India that form does not look world champ material.
Excellent opening pair this. They exactly know in which conditions how to bat. Excellent pacing of innings