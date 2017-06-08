Kohli credits Sri Lanka for seizing the moment
In the crucial segment between overs 25 and 40 India managed to score just 80 runs. In the same phase of their innings, Sri Lanka added 103 runs. Having started on a steady note, did India fall short of what could and should have been an insurmountable target?
Until the final ten overs began, India were scoring at a run-rate of about five an over despite Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma giving them a solid opening with a 138-run stand in the first 25 overs. Against Pakistan, it had been a similar storyline, but the big difference was Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya providing them a robust ending with their powerhitting.
Today, all three of those batsmen failed, and despite MS Dhoni bringing forth his best finishing skills, India seemed at least 20 runs short.
Virat Kohli, however, disagreed with such thinking. India, Kohli pointed out, do not play the "explosive" brand of cricket through the middle overs that teams such as England have made a trademark. Instead, he simply felt that Sri Lanka's basmen had been too good on the day.
"I think batting did really well," Kohli said. "We obviously have to consolidate and then explode in the end, and that's the way we always play.
"We don't - we are not a side that always plays explosive cricket throughout the 50 overs, but if a side comes out here and plays cricket with that kind of mindset and executes their shots so well, then you have to take your hat off sometimes and say very well played."
Pushed to have a re-think, Kohli admitted that, next time, India might have to pace the innings better to raise a more competitive target.
"I thought we paced it well. I thought we had enough on the board. In hindsight, when you look back, maybe you think of phases that we could have accelerated, but I don't see that as a major issue.
"Maybe we will have to push harder now in the next few games to give us a 20-run cushion. Maybe after seeing a result like this, because we're playing on the same ground as well."
At the outset of the tournament, Kohli had said in a tightly-knit tournament like this, what matters on the day is execution. India just messed up both with the ball and the bat in execution. It only made Sri Lanka's job easier.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
What do you mean by explosive cricket?
I am from Pakistan. I totally agree with Kholi, he accept the ground reality and i guess he and his team have enough talent to overcome this against South Africa.
wow why so much criticism on the side that everyone said will lift trophy in no time. be cool like your captain cool lol
@thecowcorner. No.i think Indian batters tried their best to slog and score to the best of their ability and that was the score. it was their overestimation of their bowling unit which coated then the match. Indian media is to blame to hype their bowling attack into something what they are not
Virat camouflages things better than Dhoni does, it has never been a good idea as this twists things dramatically. To me the defeat was caught them off guard as they took things for granted.
As a fan its easy to criticize all the decisions and selections after fhe match. Sports are not played by robots. Being human carries certain characteristics of doing the same thing but getting different output. Probably Ind was wrong in reading the pitch. The Oval pitch is expected to have some seam and carry which was not there. In fact all the previous matches in this ground were dominated by pace bowlers even warm ups- recall Ind vs Bang warm up. Probably India would have batted differently of they had chased. We have accept the fact weather and conditions matter a lot in cricket than any other sports thus making toss very important. We might see some different scores in coming matches even in the same ground.
Pandya, for all his abilities as a good all-rounder, should be considered less than a full specialist bowler. It was proved in the last match too. What, in my opinion,was a key failure, was Jadeja going for so many runs. I see Ashwin coming in the side in place of, may be, Jadhav in match against SA. Shami may have to wait. Though I would like to see him replacing Pandya to strengthen the bowling. Kedar and Yuvraj along with Dhoni should be fine in middle batting order.
The only problem is with Rohit not accelerating soon enough. The way he's playing, even Rahane can outperform him. But we all know what Rohit can do when he's on song. He should start as soon as he reaches his fifty. He seems to be waiting till he reaches 70 to do that these days. Also, Jadhav needs to be dropped. If Kohli was so specific about Sarfaraz fitness, he should apply the same rule here. His batting can easily be covered with Karthik or Rahane. They both are much better in the field. His bowling isn't something to be missed either.
VK is right. You have a par score in mind, and go for it. Not just randomly play destructive cricket. What if it rendered a collapse if they tried accelerating in middle overs? We dumb fans would've made a mess of that positive assertion too. Sri Lanka were just brilliant. 9/10 times, you win when you score 320 odd. Credit to the Sri Lankans. It was more of their batsmen executing their shots better than our bowlers bowling. Apart from Yuvi and Kedar in the field, India seems pretty sorted. The unofficial quarter finals is going to be fun!
I think Srilankan bowler's bowled well when they saw there was no swing in the air of off the pitch,making the batters play there shots against the wind.Whereas when INDIA bowled never saw that sort of plan.I think 20-40 more runs would have added to the pressure .Srilankan's bowled well.Not including R Ashwin was a mistake.
What do you mean by explosive cricket?
I am from Pakistan. I totally agree with Kholi, he accept the ground reality and i guess he and his team have enough talent to overcome this against South Africa.
wow why so much criticism on the side that everyone said will lift trophy in no time. be cool like your captain cool lol
@thecowcorner. No.i think Indian batters tried their best to slog and score to the best of their ability and that was the score. it was their overestimation of their bowling unit which coated then the match. Indian media is to blame to hype their bowling attack into something what they are not
Virat camouflages things better than Dhoni does, it has never been a good idea as this twists things dramatically. To me the defeat was caught them off guard as they took things for granted.
As a fan its easy to criticize all the decisions and selections after fhe match. Sports are not played by robots. Being human carries certain characteristics of doing the same thing but getting different output. Probably Ind was wrong in reading the pitch. The Oval pitch is expected to have some seam and carry which was not there. In fact all the previous matches in this ground were dominated by pace bowlers even warm ups- recall Ind vs Bang warm up. Probably India would have batted differently of they had chased. We have accept the fact weather and conditions matter a lot in cricket than any other sports thus making toss very important. We might see some different scores in coming matches even in the same ground.
Pandya, for all his abilities as a good all-rounder, should be considered less than a full specialist bowler. It was proved in the last match too. What, in my opinion,was a key failure, was Jadeja going for so many runs. I see Ashwin coming in the side in place of, may be, Jadhav in match against SA. Shami may have to wait. Though I would like to see him replacing Pandya to strengthen the bowling. Kedar and Yuvraj along with Dhoni should be fine in middle batting order.
The only problem is with Rohit not accelerating soon enough. The way he's playing, even Rahane can outperform him. But we all know what Rohit can do when he's on song. He should start as soon as he reaches his fifty. He seems to be waiting till he reaches 70 to do that these days. Also, Jadhav needs to be dropped. If Kohli was so specific about Sarfaraz fitness, he should apply the same rule here. His batting can easily be covered with Karthik or Rahane. They both are much better in the field. His bowling isn't something to be missed either.
VK is right. You have a par score in mind, and go for it. Not just randomly play destructive cricket. What if it rendered a collapse if they tried accelerating in middle overs? We dumb fans would've made a mess of that positive assertion too. Sri Lanka were just brilliant. 9/10 times, you win when you score 320 odd. Credit to the Sri Lankans. It was more of their batsmen executing their shots better than our bowlers bowling. Apart from Yuvi and Kedar in the field, India seems pretty sorted. The unofficial quarter finals is going to be fun!
I think Srilankan bowler's bowled well when they saw there was no swing in the air of off the pitch,making the batters play there shots against the wind.Whereas when INDIA bowled never saw that sort of plan.I think 20-40 more runs would have added to the pressure .Srilankan's bowled well.Not including R Ashwin was a mistake.
Overconfidence destroys Captain Kohli has to answer more realistic questions: Why class bowlers Shami, Ashwin is still sitting? Why Bumrah? He can be a T20 cricketer. No way he would fit in one day games All rounder Pandya??? Ha! Ha! Ha!, if he has been picked as an all rounder then there are already 3 all rounder Yuvi, Jadeja, & Jadhav in the squad . Why Yuvaraj is not allowed to bowl so far? (al least 3-4 overs) Why Jadeja always come down to bat after Pandya? India still can play with 5 genuine bowlers: Shami, Bhuvi, Umesh, Ashwin, Jadeja, with part timer Yuvarj and Jadhav to complete the 50 overs and Rhoit, Dhawan, Kohli, Jadhav or Rahane, Yuvaraj, Dhoni, Jadeja as specialist batsmen. Openers have yet to give flyer, no point of keeping wickets. Realistically Kohli has to change his mind set. He is not using his full strength of his squad or he does not know how to use. If he does not know then he has to step down as a captain.
It will be sweet watching SA cane India. The event would be much better if all teams played each other, I suspect the top 4 would be SA Aust Eng and NZ
First things first - India needs to rethink their bowling line up if it can't defend 320 against an out of form team. That said - The batting approach needs to be changed , in today's world one can't play 40 overs @4-5 rpo
I think the team betting second is on advantage here.. both India and Sri Lanka bowling is not that great.. so a team betting first never know what is an ideal target
Wayward Indian bowlers will be lunchmeat to de kock, amla, du plessis, de villiers, miller and duminy
I think India has a bowling weakness in the match, an area where Pak has bounced back strongly. SA has some good powet hitters as well and will look to exploit. But SA also has a very good bowling attack. If weather is gloomy India will be in trouble against SA. SL match in all honesty is 50/50. Pak has to score well and bowl really well to beat SL, Sri Lankana bowling has genuinely been poor throughout the tournament.
Before the game most of us thought, oh come on whatever India would make SL would not chase it down. Surprised so many of you are saying they should have accelerated better. Fact is they felt like 280 would be enough to beat a depleted SL so they were never in a hurry or felt the urgency of scoring as big as they can.
well i personally feel , india should drop kedhar yadav coz he is too slow on field..instead play dinesh kartik that also in no. 4 .....even hardik pandaya is not fit enough to play ODI...he should be dropped immediately ,jus cnt rely on him for his batting ...his bowling performance is aweful
Kholi who was so worried about Pujara's strike rate in Test cricket, says ok to score at 4.5 per over for 15 to 20 overs in ODI. Two cases here. Firstly, he was just trying to pick on Pujara for some insignificant reason as Kholi wnated Pujara out of test team fearing Pujara's rise as test batsman. Secondly, he seems to have an alliance with Rohit Sharma who despite no Test match credentials, supported him to play ahead of Pujara. Kholi doesn't even comment on Rohit's poor strike rate in ODI which is the heart of ODI. The extent to which Kholi defends and hides Rohit is that he says India never plays explosive cricket. Shame to even mention it. The fact is India had not batted as well as they should have. Definitely 30 short on a pitch like that. If India is not playing explosive cricket, then they don't belong to this era. The fact is Kholi failed to score and accelerate, same with Rohit, Dhawan. Instead of acknowledging, he is beating round the bush.
Since the last World Cup, India have scored at 4.8 an over in the first Powerplay. Their plan is to knock the ball around, make something like 50/0 in the first 10 overs and then approach the death with wickets in hand and batsmen who are set.
.
Aiming for around 50/0 in the first 10 overs is a joke! This is a 90s mentality. In todays time it should be something like 60/0 - and any opening pair can do that if the wicket is good. We can still save wickets for the last 15 overs.
.
Against SA on Sunday things may be different. India's openers will be slightly more aggressive and we will be seeing Ashwin in action.
SriLanka batting was superb..he is absolutely right. Never seen SL batting fire so well..All batsman clicked and played really well.
Interesting thought from Virat, may be a bluff? Usually in India we do hit out in PP. Yeaterday probably we underestimated SL, especially their inexperienced top order. 22/1 after 7 overs chasing 320, you'd think that batters panic. But SL used the shorter side boundary and pace very well and credit to them for that thinking. I dont see much change for SA game other than Ash and Shami replacing Kedar and Umesh. QDK and Amla will be key while AB has not always performed against India. If SA bat first and put 300 on board, Virat and MS will be key.
South Africa will come back strongly against India after their unexpected lost to Pakistan. To be honest India's chances to reach semi finals faded away with the lost. I would say South Africa has 85% capability to win Sunday game. If they don't it will be one of the biggest upsets in this tournament. Just my opinion.
Now Ashwin should definitely play against SA, for one - they have left handers in QDK, Duminy & Miller, then Ash has generally troubled ABD & Faf, and last but not the least, SA struggle to score against quality spin, which was surprisingly missing from Jadeja's armoury last evening. Ok, Ashwin might also go for a few, but he will also prise out the wickets, the thinking bowler that he has become in the last couple of years. Also, India should probably rethink their opening strategy, at least one of the openers should at least go for the relatively bigger hits, and target something around 55-60 runs in the 1st PP. More importantly, fielding should be improved, there were too many direct hit chances missed yesterday, also lapses which gave away 2-3 fours, catches dropped etc. We all know SA are pedestrians when it comes to ICC KO matches, but to win comprehensibly, India will also have to do the above things right.
how anyone can think that SA can easily beat india and pak to beat lanka.
Basically, Bumrah is a not bowler suited for English conditions but Shami is. Again , any day R Ashwin is a much dependable bowler than Jadeja. These are big selection mistakes that costed the match.
Quite funny reading comments criticising indian style of ODI cricket. The so called power hitting teams come off once in a while. England who have been praising themselves are 5th ranked while WI is not even in top 8. India have only lost the second time with a score of 320 plus in 10 years ... SL jumping around with a first win in 3 years against india.. cmon india haters get a grip.. check out the stats for winning percentages in ICC tournaments and you may think again before criticising india
@ALFAOMEGA why don't you apply for the Indian team? If Sri Lankans didn't bowl loose balls at the end India wouldn't have even played 321 the way they were positioned at the 40th over. Middle order completely failed except Dhoni. 321 was decent but they didn't have a proper bowler who can breakthrough. Ashwin would've put Sri Lanka in deep trouble.
I agree with kohli, once you determine the par score you make sure you get it, with taking too much risk in middle overs there is chance you loose wickets and not even get to 325, SL did very well, some times you have to say well done, fielding was sloppy at times but not caused the game. SL batsmen had a plan and executed very well they dispatched pretty decent balls to boundries. These wickets have no turn or lateral movement so one can predict the bounce and just wack the ball on the up. Bumrah was swept for six now that is remarkable shot play and all you can say well done.
India seems to be playing cricket from another era fielding and bowling especially poor congratulations to Sri Lanka a superb effort.
The problem is Indian batsmen dont target the weakest bowler, they target the last 10 overs, so teams can easily hide there worst bowlers for only a few and then save the best for the last 10. India still does good against them but it can be spectacular if bowlers are played to merit early on, rather than looking at the phase.
let india play jadeja ashwin mishra kumble harbajan
sri lanka will score runs like moving water in tin pots
Shami is the key bowler & wicket taking bowler...kohli stand with ipl performance but bowlers totally different in international games... ashwin is the game changer in dhoni captaincy....next match remove umesh , jadhav, pandya ...replace shami, ashwin, Dk
Pakistan are the masters of comebacks from dead and out situations. Just 2 days back it seemed improbable that India would not make the semis and that Pakistan would. Today it's more than likely to be Pakistan and SA making the semis from this group.
Seem 320 is decent,but jaddu failure cost this match and team selection is so not good ,hardik hit or mishit type content.Need ashwin for Pandeya vs africa.And why kohli bowled any way like pak missed trick of hafeez,vs,India same happen kohli forget about yuvraj .One thing more icici should change four fielder outside between eleven to fourth overs ,should allow at least thirty overs five fielder out side of the thirty yard circle. Than balance between ball and bat would back.
India will have to change their approach and mindset - simple as that. Just saying "we don't play that way" isn't going to win matches. I'd posted a comment yesterday during the match that aiming for 325 doesn't seem to be enough of a cushion with the way the pitches are playing. In hindsight probably 350 was also a bit less
@ SUMODH131981 I don't think the hundred will come from Alma... but QDK will be looking forward to facing his favourite team on Sunday. I forsee another big hundred from him.
Don't hide your bowlers' weakness by simply crediting Sri Lanka
I am from India. SL did well. Congrats for their win. They put up a clinical performance with the bat. As far India, Pandya and Jadeja proved to have off day. The commentators were telling Jadeja could have bowled slower. Definitely it is good for cricket, when Pak and SL win matches against the teams ranked higher. However I like to see more consistent performance from Pak or SL. Otherwise both these wins would be considered upsets. Now whichever team wins the remaining matches would make it to semis. Good Luck to all the teams!
India cant score 300 odd against the superior SA bowling attack. They will come hard at the Indians - I reckon SA v Aus in SF
What about VK? He also one of the reason they lost. His decision not to take Ashwin and sticking with Pandya gave away the match.
Would prefer shami over the inconsistent Umesh, Ashwin over Jadeja and Kedar playing at 2 down instead of Yuvraj. What India lacks is a big hitter. Yuvraj and Dhoni r clearly past their prime and will not score unless the bowling is poor/ are given reprieves. Pandya would not be a match against the likes of Morkel, Rabada etc. Rohit and Dhawan play as though they are playing in the 1990s. I would anyday prefer a Kohli century rather than one from Dhawan.
With a powerful middle and lower batting order that India possesses, indeed it was disappointing that run-a-ball strategy was adopted for so long and then Dhawan slowed down for his century. A player must always keep country's interest first and personal milestones should not be the focus. When plenty of batting is there to come, in the last 15-20 overs, there's simply no justification in inching towards a century.
@CRICFAN46945228 This is part and parcel of sport's life. There is no need to do a lot postmortem. On given day, SriLanka was good in execution than India. Either variation or no variation, what works well, It's all subjective. India played a good brand of cricket but today was Sri Lank's day. That's all. Maybe next time, execution won't be that good from Sri Lankan team. There is one more game. Sri Lanka still has to defeat Pakistan or India has to defeat SA. It's good for cricket that competitive margin is very narrow. It can be anyone's game on a given day.
Now Amla will score a 100 and India will lose on Sunday.
SL bowled exceptionally well in the last 10 overs especially Malinga with those slow round armers and Perera. Believe that was one of the major difference in the bowling approaches in between the 2 sides.
I felt Indian bowlers were trying to bowl way too fast and didn't stick to much variations.
Also, did India miss a trick by not playing Ashwin against SL who has been prolific against them in recent years ?
I hope Ashwin is given a shot against Proteas however that would mean selection in the Indian side would get really tricky as all our fast bowlers have been doing a decent job.
Kohli is totally right in crediting "Sri Lanka for seizing the moment"!
.
Just recall what was the Required Run Rate for SL. It was not even 8. Maximum the RRR was perhaps 7.5 for the entire 50 overs. In this day and age, 7.5 RRR is nothing!
.
This goes to prove the clinical performance of the SL batsmen. As an Indian fan I give full credit to SL batsmen. After several years SL has won an ODI against India in such convincing fashion.
.
Our bowlers are in good form, but we were done in by the non-performance of Jadeja and Pandya. The wicket was very easy for batting. Hardik should have altered his pace and also pitched up a bit. But he did not. He, foolishly, kept on bowling short of the length balls which were all dispatched to the boundaries.
.
Did India make any other mistakes? It did! Why was Ashwin not played when SL had left-handers? Why were our openers so cautious in the first 10 overs?
Great chase by SL, very calmly done and in a targeted manner. They saw off the main seamers of Ind initially and then went after Pandya and the useless Jadeja. I see shades of Sanga's smarts in this especially given that all the heavy lifting was done by the young guys rather than Mathews. BUT Kohli can't get away with just complimenting them. This ridiculous batting approach that sees the top order amass milestones at the expense of realistic targets is hurting the team. We saw this in Aus when EVERY time we put up 320+ for 4-5 down and it got chased easily. Even here, a the openers were too cautious against a weak attack on a really flat pitch, putting too much onus on late innings hitting to even cross 300. UNACCEPTABLE. Not to mention continuing to bowl the part timers without caring to take wickets. Funny thing is they keep defending this awful batting approach despite Ind being at the bottom of first 10 run rate across all 8 nations.
Against Lanka New Zealand scored 350+ to win practice match so chasing is easy.. Dont underestimate india. SA are chockers. Play 2 spinners with kadar is spinning malinga
You got to choose Horses for courses! Ashwin shud have played this game for Hardik. And also, India seems to be extra-cautious in the first 10 overs when batting. We were 20 runs short clearly from the beginning. Against SA, two spinners is the way to go about, But, I would prefer Hardik over Bumrah mainly for his batting and use him as a pinch-hitter (at #3) should the openers fall early!
Well done SL. Another set of class SL players are in making, after Mahela and Sanga retired. Happy for them. For the match against SA, India will have to make 2 changes for sure. Ashwin in place of Hardik and Shami in place of Umesh. On the other hand, SL have to play their normal game with the same team against an easy opponent, to qualify for Semis :-)
The resilience shown by the Sri lankans is worth appreciating. Country of hardly 22 million keeps on producing such magnificent cricketers!.. If Kohli wants to be remembered in history, then his Indian side must master ruthlessness...they might make a lot of money but they will be reduced to a footnote in the game's illustrious history books...they will remain a good team rather than a great team..
Congratulations to our neighbours. They are rebuilding the team and coming strongly which is good. Now this will make the league more interesting all are tied on same points. No body can predict who will go through to semis unless rain gods interfere.
It's better to play ashwin and jadeja both against SA since they are prone to spin balling.
I felt india need two changes is Must replacing yuvraj switch to suresh raina and skip jadeja switch to Aswin then only possible win the competitive matches
SL bowled very well during the slog overs and their batting was brilliant. Tharanga or No Tharanga - it did not matter. SL bowled wide out side off stump to Dhoni and he was only able to get a few balls away . Allan Donald should be given credit for this win . India's bowlers mainly Pandya, Yadav and Jadeja were also horrible. India has to play well from here on if they have any intentions to retain the trophy.
the yesterday's match reminded me the 1996 lankan world cup era.. likes of Jayasuria, d-esilva, murali..... they could beat any team those days. they were fearless.. i saw that fearless glow in the youngsters of this lankan team.. especially that lefty opener gunathilaka. good for asian cricket
Toss was vital on this placid pitch & SL likes chasing so this result was bound to happen. Kohli & even Dhoni should have known that even 350-360 was not safe on this flat pitch as was evident in warm ups.
and did not accept that bowling of his team is not up-to-the-mark
It happens that on such a good batting surface, the team batting second will definitely have an upper hand. Both the teams batted extremely well. Full credit to Rohit and Dhawan for their opening partnership and MS Dhoni and Jadhav who helped India set up a formidable target for the Lankans. However the duo of Mendis and Gunathilake took the game much away from India with their magnificent partnership laying a good platform for Mathews and co to complete the win for the Lankans. But mind you, this is not the end of the road for India. The game against SA will be crucial. SA will be slightly demoralized after their embarrassing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. For the tournament to stay alive, we need to have such groups where each team has a chance to make it into the knock out stage. Being an Indian, its natural for me to wish that India come out of this defeat with a bang by crushing the Proteas in the last league match
Agaist Pakistan India had luck in their favor, easy catch drop of Yuvi and poor fielding. SL played a superb match and Kohli is right, SL played better and won. Any team can beat any team, in 50 overs. Accept that fact. India will most likely win against SA with the help from awshini and shami.
Last time India were in Australia, they lost all the games against the hosts for the same reason. Their top order refuse to accelerate when they're on top. Then they get to the final overs and a decent death bowling outfit will smash them.
India need to take d advantage of Power Play ....this steady approach at the start of the innings and then acceleration in the end, is not going to help any more as 300 is a below par total in modern cricket. The difference between runs and balls was only 20+ which can be match up any time during 300 balls. So one has to play like Sehwag at the top or use Hardik Pandya as a Pinch hitter....
As usual captian trying to defend the loss. Kohli must admit that the team ell short of good 30-40 runs yesterday. Yes Dhawan scored a hundred, but how are you going to justify his approach, he played more than 60 Dot balls, thats 10 overs out of 50, he along with rohit played the worst game by eating up balls when there was enough batting left in the kitty. Sharma's wicket was a result of dots by Dhawan. Yes playing a defencive game updront is needed, but yesterday was a totally wasted game plan.
Kohli in the short term needs to pick the best XI and long term pick the best squad. First lets deal with the current situation. You have the best swing bowler with superb control in Shami who can come in straight in place of Yadav. Ashwin for Jadeja. Pandya should either be dropped or not given an over henceforth as he's a hit&miss type as a bowler. Long term : Drop Yuvraj, Dhoni, Pandya,Rahane completely from ODI setup and bring in SS Iyer,Pant, M Tiwary etc who are fantastic rising stars not just in IPL but domestic circuit too.
Indian bowlers were completely clueless and bowled too short. It does not work on these kind of pitches. After scoring 320 runs, strategy should be to bowl tight lengths, limit the scoring shots and force the batsmen into making errors. Indian bowlers take too long to adjust their length for right & left batsmen at the crease. Asian batsmen have improved with their hook, pull shots and it is easier for them to play when bowling speed is 135 - 140 with absolutely no deviation after pitching.
I am an Indian fan. As much as I support my team, I have to think that they have fallen a tad behind in ODIs and T20i's both: their brand of consolidation, steady cricket, and then explode at the end might not work against teams which go helter skelter from the start. Like England. And today Sri Lanka. Just as India were outgunned in the T20 WC semifinal by the explosive batting of the Windies, today they were caught short by an enterprising Sri Lankan team. And - I think India underestimated them or were over-confident.
good to see him credit his opponents who were better on the day and deserve the victroy. To me, it was the way the SL batsmen moved about in their creases that put our guys off their lengths....they were innovative, we were not....our intensity was lacking, our lengths were too short - also we run out of ideas when we see batsmen jumping about inthe crease-for eg steve smith.....i thought vk was not pro active there was also an air of lethargy about our fielding and bowling.... all said..SL played tremendously well, the young guys were awesome, matthews at the end was fantastic.... hoping the more observant members of the perennial members of the lets bag that one country, its players/board/bloggers for all thats wrong in the cricket world noticed VK giving credit and praising his opponents-hope this goes some way towards that blanket perception and some of them are honest enought to appreciate this....well done SL, a pleasure to watch you and your fans...cricinfo plz publish
Kohli plz end ur obession with umesh & pick shami. He is the only wicket taking bowler we have who could take wickets at any stage of the match. And also drop jadeja & play ashwin & also drop the overrated hardik pandya whose bowling is complety trash & batting is just like afridi blindly swinging at every bowl.
So this attitude of "consolidate and then explode" is wired into every player, including the captain. This is so wrong! ODI's are built in a way that you start off explosively, consolidate in the middle and then explode again in the end. Despite having a 10 over Powerplay, you can't be scoring 48 runs in the first 10 overs and say "we are keeping wickets for the final slog". Thats ridiculous. Your openers in an ODI have to be proactive and keep looking for opportunities to score. One opener should be the aggressor, one should be the glue that holds the innings. Here both Rohit and Dhawan are playing anchors and dont give India enough momentum. Thats a major problem area. Since Rohit is an accumulator, Dhawan has to be more aggressive at the start. If he gets out, so be it. He atleast tried.
No featured comments at the moment.
So this attitude of "consolidate and then explode" is wired into every player, including the captain. This is so wrong! ODI's are built in a way that you start off explosively, consolidate in the middle and then explode again in the end. Despite having a 10 over Powerplay, you can't be scoring 48 runs in the first 10 overs and say "we are keeping wickets for the final slog". Thats ridiculous. Your openers in an ODI have to be proactive and keep looking for opportunities to score. One opener should be the aggressor, one should be the glue that holds the innings. Here both Rohit and Dhawan are playing anchors and dont give India enough momentum. Thats a major problem area. Since Rohit is an accumulator, Dhawan has to be more aggressive at the start. If he gets out, so be it. He atleast tried.
Kohli plz end ur obession with umesh & pick shami. He is the only wicket taking bowler we have who could take wickets at any stage of the match. And also drop jadeja & play ashwin & also drop the overrated hardik pandya whose bowling is complety trash & batting is just like afridi blindly swinging at every bowl.
good to see him credit his opponents who were better on the day and deserve the victroy. To me, it was the way the SL batsmen moved about in their creases that put our guys off their lengths....they were innovative, we were not....our intensity was lacking, our lengths were too short - also we run out of ideas when we see batsmen jumping about inthe crease-for eg steve smith.....i thought vk was not pro active there was also an air of lethargy about our fielding and bowling.... all said..SL played tremendously well, the young guys were awesome, matthews at the end was fantastic.... hoping the more observant members of the perennial members of the lets bag that one country, its players/board/bloggers for all thats wrong in the cricket world noticed VK giving credit and praising his opponents-hope this goes some way towards that blanket perception and some of them are honest enought to appreciate this....well done SL, a pleasure to watch you and your fans...cricinfo plz publish
I am an Indian fan. As much as I support my team, I have to think that they have fallen a tad behind in ODIs and T20i's both: their brand of consolidation, steady cricket, and then explode at the end might not work against teams which go helter skelter from the start. Like England. And today Sri Lanka. Just as India were outgunned in the T20 WC semifinal by the explosive batting of the Windies, today they were caught short by an enterprising Sri Lankan team. And - I think India underestimated them or were over-confident.
Indian bowlers were completely clueless and bowled too short. It does not work on these kind of pitches. After scoring 320 runs, strategy should be to bowl tight lengths, limit the scoring shots and force the batsmen into making errors. Indian bowlers take too long to adjust their length for right & left batsmen at the crease. Asian batsmen have improved with their hook, pull shots and it is easier for them to play when bowling speed is 135 - 140 with absolutely no deviation after pitching.
Kohli in the short term needs to pick the best XI and long term pick the best squad. First lets deal with the current situation. You have the best swing bowler with superb control in Shami who can come in straight in place of Yadav. Ashwin for Jadeja. Pandya should either be dropped or not given an over henceforth as he's a hit&miss type as a bowler. Long term : Drop Yuvraj, Dhoni, Pandya,Rahane completely from ODI setup and bring in SS Iyer,Pant, M Tiwary etc who are fantastic rising stars not just in IPL but domestic circuit too.
As usual captian trying to defend the loss. Kohli must admit that the team ell short of good 30-40 runs yesterday. Yes Dhawan scored a hundred, but how are you going to justify his approach, he played more than 60 Dot balls, thats 10 overs out of 50, he along with rohit played the worst game by eating up balls when there was enough batting left in the kitty. Sharma's wicket was a result of dots by Dhawan. Yes playing a defencive game updront is needed, but yesterday was a totally wasted game plan.
India need to take d advantage of Power Play ....this steady approach at the start of the innings and then acceleration in the end, is not going to help any more as 300 is a below par total in modern cricket. The difference between runs and balls was only 20+ which can be match up any time during 300 balls. So one has to play like Sehwag at the top or use Hardik Pandya as a Pinch hitter....
Last time India were in Australia, they lost all the games against the hosts for the same reason. Their top order refuse to accelerate when they're on top. Then they get to the final overs and a decent death bowling outfit will smash them.
Agaist Pakistan India had luck in their favor, easy catch drop of Yuvi and poor fielding. SL played a superb match and Kohli is right, SL played better and won. Any team can beat any team, in 50 overs. Accept that fact. India will most likely win against SA with the help from awshini and shami.