India v Sri Lanka, Champions Trophy, Group B, The Oval June 8, 2017

Kohli credits Sri Lanka for seizing the moment

Nagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
We had enough runs on the board - Kohli

In the crucial segment between overs 25 and 40 India managed to score just 80 runs. In the same phase of their innings, Sri Lanka added 103 runs. Having started on a steady note, did India fall short of what could and should have been an insurmountable target?

Until the final ten overs began, India were scoring at a run-rate of about five an over despite Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma giving them a solid opening with a 138-run stand in the first 25 overs. Against Pakistan, it had been a similar storyline, but the big difference was Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya providing them a robust ending with their powerhitting.

Today, all three of those batsmen failed, and despite MS Dhoni bringing forth his best finishing skills, India seemed at least 20 runs short.

Virat Kohli, however, disagreed with such thinking. India, Kohli pointed out, do not play the "explosive" brand of cricket through the middle overs that teams such as England have made a trademark. Instead, he simply felt that Sri Lanka's basmen had been too good on the day.

"I think batting did really well," Kohli said. "We obviously have to consolidate and then explode in the end, and that's the way we always play.

"We don't - we are not a side that always plays explosive cricket throughout the 50 overs, but if a side comes out here and plays cricket with that kind of mindset and executes their shots so well, then you have to take your hat off sometimes and say very well played."

Pushed to have a re-think, Kohli admitted that, next time, India might have to pace the innings better to raise a more competitive target.

"I thought we paced it well. I thought we had enough on the board. In hindsight, when you look back, maybe you think of phases that we could have accelerated, but I don't see that as a major issue.

"Maybe we will have to push harder now in the next few games to give us a 20-run cushion. Maybe after seeing a result like this, because we're playing on the same ground as well."

At the outset of the tournament, Kohli had said in a tightly-knit tournament like this, what matters on the day is execution. India just messed up both with the ball and the bat in execution. It only made Sri Lanka's job easier.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • Maneesha Gamage on June 9, 2017, 9:56 GMT

    What do you mean by explosive cricket?

  • MImrankhan on June 9, 2017, 9:50 GMT

    I am from Pakistan. I totally agree with Kholi, he accept the ground reality and i guess he and his team have enough talent to overcome this against South Africa.

  • tallgrass on June 9, 2017, 9:48 GMT

    wow why so much criticism on the side that everyone said will lift trophy in no time. be cool like your captain cool lol

  • Yasir Khan on June 9, 2017, 9:44 GMT

    @thecowcorner. No.i think Indian batters tried their best to slog and score to the best of their ability and that was the score. it was their overestimation of their bowling unit which coated then the match. Indian media is to blame to hype their bowling attack into something what they are not

  • TheCowCorner on June 9, 2017, 9:40 GMT

    Virat camouflages things better than Dhoni does, it has never been a good idea as this twists things dramatically. To me the defeat was caught them off guard as they took things for granted.

  • snsin on June 9, 2017, 9:37 GMT

    As a fan its easy to criticize all the decisions and selections after fhe match. Sports are not played by robots. Being human carries certain characteristics of doing the same thing but getting different output. Probably Ind was wrong in reading the pitch. The Oval pitch is expected to have some seam and carry which was not there. In fact all the previous matches in this ground were dominated by pace bowlers even warm ups- recall Ind vs Bang warm up. Probably India would have batted differently of they had chased. We have accept the fact weather and conditions matter a lot in cricket than any other sports thus making toss very important. We might see some different scores in coming matches even in the same ground.

  • cricfan2708 on June 9, 2017, 9:33 GMT

    Pandya, for all his abilities as a good all-rounder, should be considered less than a full specialist bowler. It was proved in the last match too. What, in my opinion,was a key failure, was Jadeja going for so many runs. I see Ashwin coming in the side in place of, may be, Jadhav in match against SA. Shami may have to wait. Though I would like to see him replacing Pandya to strengthen the bowling. Kedar and Yuvraj along with Dhoni should be fine in middle batting order.

  • ThatSunnyDay on June 9, 2017, 9:32 GMT

    The only problem is with Rohit not accelerating soon enough. The way he's playing, even Rahane can outperform him. But we all know what Rohit can do when he's on song. He should start as soon as he reaches his fifty. He seems to be waiting till he reaches 70 to do that these days. Also, Jadhav needs to be dropped. If Kohli was so specific about Sarfaraz fitness, he should apply the same rule here. His batting can easily be covered with Karthik or Rahane. They both are much better in the field. His bowling isn't something to be missed either.

  • rashmil09 on June 9, 2017, 9:31 GMT

    VK is right. You have a par score in mind, and go for it. Not just randomly play destructive cricket. What if it rendered a collapse if they tried accelerating in middle overs? We dumb fans would've made a mess of that positive assertion too. Sri Lanka were just brilliant. 9/10 times, you win when you score 320 odd. Credit to the Sri Lankans. It was more of their batsmen executing their shots better than our bowlers bowling. Apart from Yuvi and Kedar in the field, India seems pretty sorted. The unofficial quarter finals is going to be fun!

  • cricfan0926111185 on June 9, 2017, 9:31 GMT

    I think Srilankan bowler's bowled well when they saw there was no swing in the air of off the pitch,making the batters play there shots against the wind.Whereas when INDIA bowled never saw that sort of plan.I think 20-40 more runs would have added to the pressure .Srilankan's bowled well.Not including R Ashwin was a mistake.

