Batting chinks critical in virtual quarter-final
Match facts
June 11, 2017
Start time 1030 local (0930 GMT)
Big picture
Put in by Sri Lanka, after 30 overs in their respective matches: South Africa 163 for 1, India 169 for 2. Never mind the end result, but the approach of the two sides in the next 10 overs told us a lot about how they play their 50-over cricket. South Africa's next five overs: 8, 8, 4, 7, 8. India's next five: 1, 4, 4, 1, 9. Trying to push 350, South Africa lost too many wickets and ended up with just 299. India, knowing they don't do too well when defending under 300, first ensured 300 and took the bonus 21 runs with wickets in hand in the end.
Both sides win a lot of matches with their respective approaches, and lose a few too. South Africa got away with this one against Sri Lanka; India lost despite scoring 321. At the start of 2016, India lost successive matches in Australia despite scoring 309, 308 and 295. A year earlier, in similar conditions, against different opponents in a bigger tournament, they had won matches with 300, 307 and 302. Having lost to Sri Lanka now - they have never won an ICC tournament in which they lose a match to Sri Lanka - will India give up their trusted way of playing ODIs and actively aim for 340 should they find themselves at 160 for 1 or 2 after 30 overs? Or will they bank on the mistakes the pressure of a knockout game induces and be happy with a safe 300-plus target?
South Africa, AB de Villiers especially, have been losing their way when looking to impose themselves. It left them in a crisis against Pakistan, and vulnerable against Sri Lanka. They can draw heart from the fact that their bowlers bailed them out against Sri Lanka, and even Pakistan's chase of 220 didn't look quite straightforward when rain brought a premature end to the match. Still, should they find themselves batting first again, and should they get off to a good start, will they have the heart to risk a sub-300 total against the chasing might of India in an attempt to go for their preferred 350?
Truth be told, both sides might want to chase and not grapple with this critical decision making in the first half of this quarter-final scenario that no one expected. This is all thanks to Pakistan and Sri Lanka who have brought the tournament alive by beating South Africa and India, respectively, in a group that everyone thought was only meant to decide who out of India and South Africa will play the second-placed team from the other group in the semi-final. Now, only one of them will go through, especially with weather that looks fine now. Slightly late, but the Champions Trophy has finally had its share of good fortune.
Form guide
India LWLWW (completed matches, most recent first)
South Africa LWWLL
In the spotlight
Since his comeback, Yuvraj Singh has had innings of 15, 150, 45, 53 and 7. He has brought India that explosiveness they badly needed in the middle. His was the innings that turned what looked like a competitive total into a match-winning one against Pakistan. While all the focus is on how India's top three approach the innings, South Africa will want to get him as early as possible. India have lost their second wicket in the 37th and 26th overs in the first two matches; Yuvraj will be key should they do so earlier now.
Despite an ordinary IPL and despite an unremarkable ODI series against England, AB de Villiers has looked anxious to impose himself. Or is it perhaps because of those modest returns? Whatever be the case, it would appear that de Villiers has got out cheaply twice in a row, looking to force the issue without getting himself in. The first time, against Sri Lanka, was what the team interest demanded: South Africa were 189 for 2 when he walked in. Against Pakistan, it seemed more personal that he went against a left-arm spinner first ball, after having struggled against left-arm spin in the IPL. In a knockout match, can he now afford himself some time to feel good again and then look to dominate?
Team news
There will be a big temptation to finally play R Ashwin: South Africa have three left-hand batsmen in the top six. Having said that, three left-hand batsmen plus Thisara Perera didn't get Ashwin a game against Sri Lanka. Having failed to defend 321, though, India might be forced to think differently. If they do, it becomes interesting again if they do it at the expense of Ravindra Jadeja, who went for 52 in eight overs at the same venue. They lose out on a gun fielder should they do that, but Jadeja is now without a three-wicket haul for 23 ODI innings. They might think of two spinners too because India's quicks generally haven't done well against South Africa. Umesh Yadav had a poor day against Sri Lanka, and he might be the one to miss out.
India (possible) 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt.), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umesh Yadav/R Ashwin, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa might not hit the panic button when it comes to selection even though JP Duminy has scored only four fifties and averages only 30 since the 2015 World Cup. Farhaan Behardien hasn't lit up the stage either. There are options, though, for Wayne Parnell, who doesn't have a great record against India: economy rate of 7.4 and average of 81.4. If they get more adventurous, South Africa could think of the left-arm spin of Keshav Maharaj.
South Africa (possible): 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Faf du Plessis, 4 AB de Villiers (capt), 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Wayne Parnell/Andile Phehlukwayo 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Imran Tahir
Pitch and conditions
The Oval has been the truest surface. In three completed matches there, the record for the highest successful Champions Trophy chase has been broken twice in the last 10 days. Don't bet against a third one, especially with clear weather. The pitch from the India-Sri Lanka game will be used again.
Stats and trivia
- In all ICC tournaments, including the World T20s, India have beaten South Africa eight times out of 12, including in each of their last four meetings.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav don't have a good record against South Africa: economy rates of 7.17 and 6.81 with averages over 50. While Japrit Bumrah has never played against South Africa, Mohammed Shami has more than held his own: economy rate of just under six and an average of just under 20.
- After a stellar start to his career - 17 wickets at 14.64 and economy of 3.63 in his first eight matches, Bumrah has gone for 6.88 an over for five wickets at 60.6 in his last five ODIs. His average is 20 and economy rate 4.55 when India bowl first; in defences he has gone at 5.93 an over and has taken a wicket every 57.33 runs.
- Morne Morkel has got Shikhar Dhawan four times in 77 balls for 44 runs, Virat Kohli three times in 104 balls for 68 runs and MS Dhoni three times in 77 balls for 47 runs.
- R Ashwin has dismissed Quinton de Kock twice in 86 balls for 70 runs.
Quotes
"The team that can have the most composure, I would say, to sum it up, will have a better chance of winning of the game tomorrow."
Virat Kohli at his diplomatic best ahead of the game
"I'm really enjoying the captaincy. I think I make some good calls. But yeah, pencil's in your hand, and I unfortunately can't control what you're going to write but in my mind I'm a good captain. So that's unfortunately going to come down to the result again tomorrow. Hopefully a good one."
AB de Villiers goes down a similar path
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
If India win against South Africa, It will be the greatest upset of cricket history
tomorrow is a big match so i am expecting big from virat,yuvi &Dhoni,our big match players else will fail.
my fellow indian fans have totally forgotten about SA pace attack..what if 3 wickets fell for 30 runs..don't you need kedar then? bowling is not the only aspect of game
Come on South Africa.. show us you are number one... Beat india...
it will be south africa and lanka
@SHERYAR this is why you always and will loose against india.first go and win your game against SL lions..think about winning yourself rather than hoping for others to loose..
So nice the group B has opened up with competitive games as QF now. In that regard , the Group A has let a team to enter meekly because of dismal weather. Not that we like Aussies but the SF games should have been among four deserving teams who are their by their right than luck. India or SA will be so fortunate to have an easy ride to the final. Who says life is fair by all? As it stands now for SL or Pak to meet England in the SF is a daunting task.
Ashwin must play! A quality spinner is invaluable.
cmon south africa.. win for us. eliminate india. we are all backing you to deliver. the winner beats bangladesh in the semis and books an easy ticket straight to the final, south africa wont have an easier semi final and all they have to do is win this game.
Maximum people are saying drop kedar...wt has he done wrong...25 in 12 balls last match...mindless people...don't know about cricket..the reason for the loss last match was Sri Lanka played really well..flat pitch and ms dhoni..who played really slow in the end...the score should he been 350..
Some of the people here won't agree with me but Yuvraj should play against South Africa ! Yuvraj Singh has problems against slow bowlers not against fast bowlers ! He has just one problem with faster bowlers is the short delivery at the beginning of his innings,Once he gets set he can score runs quickly . Every Batsman in the world will have some or the other weakness at the start of their innings ! and you just cannot drop a player for just a failure in one innings ! I will make 2 changes to the lineup get Ashwin in place of Pandya and get shami in place of Umesh Yadav
Rohit, Dhawan,Karthik, Jadeja,Kohli, pandya,Kedar,Ashwin,Bhuvi,Shammi,Bumrah
Shami has to play! If India has a chance, Shami would be included in XI! I hope India gets thrashed by SA if Shami doesn't play!!
India win d toss n chase n 100% will win d game....bt bt bt if dey bat first,dn there wl b a great match to b watched....
6+5 is the way to go for India so replace Pandya with Ashwin. Also replace Bhumrah with Shami, India need wickets in first 15 overs on these flat pitches.
Out of the three upsets caused so far by Sri Lanka Pak & Bd in this CT, beating India , a firm favourite for the trophy is the biggest. It was done by Sri Lanka because of their batting fluency. I doubt SA are batting strong , ABD has not got off from Zero or so yet & SL's loss was mostly due to the immaturity due to the absence of Mathews in the middle then, India will come back strongly in this game to my reckoning.
India has an unbeaten record against SA in champions trophy. They defeated SA in 2000 semi final, 2002 semi final and 2013 group stage game.
Eng sending No 2 ranked team home. Ind to send No 1 ranked team home. BD and Pak are the dark horses.
It is amazing to find comments (with a lot of recommendations for IND ) from some whose favourite team had a big loss in IND's first group match.
Quite often Cricket is viewed as 2-dimensional game that involves only batting & bowling. Impact of fielding in wins / losses is overlooked and generally it is the bowlers & captain who get blamed for a loss. IND didn't learn from fielding deficiencies in the first match.
Rohit, Dhawan & Kohli are best top 3 in CT 2017. In the match v SL, Bhuivi, Yadav & Bumrah (173 runs in 29.4 Overs) out bowled Malinga, Lakhmal & Pradeep(215 runs in 30 Overs) but didn't get adequate support from fielders. It was amazing to see absence of off spinner in IND's playing 11 as the SL had many left handed batsmen.
SA have an excellent bowling attack and much better than IND faced in first 2 matches.
IND's team v SA should be 1. Rohit, 2. Dhawan 3. Kohli 4. Karthik 5. Dhoni 6. Rahane (Floating) 7. Jadeja 8. Ashwin 9. Bhuvi 10. Yadav 11 Bumrah
Ashwin for Jadeja...Shami for Umesh..go India...toughest match ahead!!
Bangladesh would love to meet SA than India as we know they can choke in knockouts and India has a huge psychological edge on them.
Both teams batted 1st in 2 matches, won 1st and lost 2nd.. Now would like to chase at any cost after watching chase results.. All depends on toss... Too much fun here
@niazbhi 2 world cups and 1 champions trophy with various semifinals and finals talks dont you think. One sparrow will not bring the summer .
Yuvraj and umesh out Shami and ashwin in
India don't need extra batsman, England pitches are good for batting India need not worry about batsman, India needs an extra bowler so 5 main bowlers with hardik extra option. South Africa do not play spin well so play both the spinner.
SA is too strong for India. Our bowling is absolute toothless. I would like Hardik Pandya to be gone from the team.
Looks like it's going to be SA v Ban and Eng v Pakistan in the semis. Final SA v Eng and winner the host!
The only change I expect is, Ashwin coming back in place of Jadhav....rest is OK....get some overs from Yuvi also ..just to slow down d things....
India looks favorite but i would like SA to beat India
What is the need of changin kedar and hardik... Both r in good form.. Jadeja become ineffective in allrounder spot in ODIs as Pandya emerge to a bowling allrounder..
I would bring in Ashwin & Shami, in place of Kedar Jhadav & Umesh
INDIA win tomorrow. I think they have a better chance at chasing a target than at batting first.
I think both teams are equally good. they have been shocked in matches they we're assuming a victory. I think if Australia makes it to semis, none of this will matter. I dont think any side in the tournament can easily topple Starc hazlewood classy bowling.
good luck proteas, do us proud! but India are a great side so never easy
Ashwin has not played competitive cricket for months and Shami had limited IPL games. But Indian team management expects them to walk in and take the side into the semi finals. Finest example of poor planning. They will probably have to live and die with Pandya and Jadeja.
@Niazbhi if you 'so much want India to lose', the team you support must have been so much dominated by India. :-) no wonder it gets boring for you. Having said that, Proteas will most likely defeat India tomorrow and you will get your wish. Cheers
Previous history shows, mostly team India won against South Africa by using their spin weapon.
Is it happen once again tomorrow???
My 11 1. Rohit 2. Shikar 3. Virat 4. Yuvi 5. Kadhar 6.MSD 7. Kaddu 8. Ashwin 9. Bhuvi 10. Shami 11. Bhumrah
Attach SA with 1. Ashwin 2. Jaddu 3. Yuvi 4. Kadhar
Sure India will win...
bring in ashwin and shami and remove kedar and umeshwe could use the extra spinner and we need shami in this all important encounter
I'm not gonna predict who is gonna win but all I can do is wish both teams good luck and may the best team win. Will look forward to one of the most entertaining match between these two best team. will be a neutral supporter and hope for a good fight by these two sides.
My apologies. Everything is fine.
I think Aswin in place of jadeja and shami in place of umesh could be the right choices. Lower down starting from kedar and hardick is very handy... Even bhuvaneswar and aswin can bat at the end... Batters r very strong at the moment.. Change should be this..
Moreover kohli said in the press that jadeja being left arm spinner who failed to deliver, thats the reason for not using yuvraj a bowl.. Hard to digest.. Still...
SA will score 400+ and India will lose by more than 200 runs
Bring aswin and drop kedar
Though limited overs games depend on batsmen, good bowling with emphasis on line, length and direction coupled with good fielding - both ground fielding and catching are absolutely essential. Indian pacers lack of bowling length balls in the corridor just outside off stump or bowling yorkers should be redressed.
I guess to much is being made out of one loss. The only replacement I would have is Shami in place of Umesh as Shami is better in the death. Also India's fielding has to be better than the first two games, you cannot have guys like Jadhav and Yuvi in crucial positions.
India should drop Jhadav and go wit Ashwin, leakin runs dint work in Indias favour against SL. Add to that one of their quicks havin a bad day and India wil find ot difficuilt to defend a target of 300 . That being said looks like the group of death has finally come alive in this tournament. Looking fwd to some exiciting cricket over the next 2 days
Best of luck South Africa.and ABD.
Not an easy for Ashwin and Shami to perform well without playing any match yet. India might stick with same team.
I have no doubt in the amount of talent india has. I so much want india to lose. BCCI, indian fans have made up an environment where india has to win or be the best otherwise its worthless. Thats not what sports is all about. Its about Rashid Khan coming from Afganistan or Roger Miller scoring in WC soccer. If MS Dhoni asked someone like Mosaddek to bowl in the death the way Mash rafe did indian press would go gaga what a genious Dhoni is. Wicket to wicket bowling of right arm spinners against left handers might be effective and all captains know it. Even Warner is a better captain than Dhoni or Kohli. India just have too much talent among 1 billion people. And advertizers/media are marketing every little thing to excite the crowd so that they can make money. For a sports fan, frankly, its getting boring.
Its given in the article that Ashwin may replace a fast bowler. I think its better to get Ashwin in place of Kedhar Jadhav. Batting has never been a problem. SA traditionally struggle against spinners so it is better to play both Ashwin and Jadeja. Ashwin is also decent with bat. Dhawan, Sharma, Kohli, Yuvraj/Karthik, Dhoni, Ashwin, Pandya, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Umesh/Shami, Bumrah. With Jadeja coming at 8 there is sufficient batting fire power to face SA. Honestly I would like to see Dinesh Karthik replace Yuvraj Singh. India need stability rather than firepower at this stage. I don't think Yuvraj fares better against SA fast bowling attack. Come on Yuvraj Singh prove me wrong when you are out in the middle. I will never be happy being proven wrong than in the tomorrow's match.
shami should be in playing XI
