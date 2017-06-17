Resurgent Pakistan take on immense India
Match facts
June 18, 2017
Start time 1030 local (0930GMT)
Big picture
How is it that we have got here? It seems surreal. In the age of skirting around stereotypes and upending norms, here comes a contest almost as old as partition itself: Pakistani bowling v Indian batting, and still, though we have all tasted this masala and read some version of this script, it doesn't feel even slightly hackneyed, not even a little stale.
How could it be? Australia might be the winningest outfit in the game, but are there two prouder cricket nations than India and Pakistan? Close your eyes. Bring to mind the players of yore. Waqar Younis and his yorkers, with tails like comets, making matchsticks out of the stumps; Mohammad Azharuddin, his flicks like brushwork, the ball teleporting through the leg side, reappearing so far into the distance you only knew it had arrived when it thwacked the boundary board. Here is Sachin Tendulkar tapping his bat, so poised, so zen at the crease; there blows Shoaib Akhtar like a hot wind, limbs whipping through that elastic action. An India v Pakistan match is not so much a new chapter in a rivalry, as a clash of cricketing bloodlines.
And an elemental force has each side been in this tournament. India, sleeker now than they have been in previous decades, have overpowered oppositions to get to this final. Not since Australia in the last decade, has an ODI team looked quite so clinical, quite so bristling with purpose. They have a formula about their game too: start steady with the bat, surge through the middle, and finish big. With the ball: strangle up front, make incisions through the middle, and let the opposition innings bleed out. They stand now, muscles rippling, only once - against Sri Lanka - having had to break a sweat.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have been the same old manic vortex: awful sometimes, amazing at others, transitioning from one to the other between matches, or within the same over - who knows how the mood will strike? While India are a knowable, quantifiable outfit, Pakistan's strength is their imperviousness to any kind of rational breaking down of their game. How can you plan against that?
Still, it is Pakistan who will have to spring the surprise here. They are the team that has to make the charge on Minas Tirith. It is up to them to gird up their strike power for the raid on the Death Star.
At these global events, they have long been the race-car that goes from zero to a hundred quicker than anyone else, it's just that sometimes, that is while tumbling off a side of a cliff.
Form guide
India WWLWL (completed matches, most recent first)
Pakistan WWWLW
In the spotlight
No one has quite lived out India's dominance in the Champions Trophy, nor their appetite for the big events, like Shikhar Dhawan, whose 317 runs at an average of 79.25 (and a strike rate of 102), places him at the top of the run scorers' list. Much like with his team, there is a brooding confidence in Dhawan's game at the moment. He is resplendently unflustered by slow starts, backing himself to score quickly later on. So well-placed is India when he typically departs, that it's not just that he has laid the foundation, he has helped complete most of the building. All that remains for the likes of MS Dhoni to do is stick a spire on the top, and run the flag up the pole.
And who better embodies the campaign of what was the eighth-ranked team in the tournament than the man who was thought to be only the fourth-best quick in the squad. Hasan Ali has a hint of the old Pakistan sorcery about his bowling: the lachak in his approach, the theatrical celebration, the wisps of reverse swing. With ten victims at an average of 17.20, and a wonderful economy rate of 4.52, he has the potential to be the pebble that jams up India's cogs, and brings the machinery tumbling down.
Team news
R Ashwin was seen with a heavily-taped right knee on the eve of the match, and had appeared to pull a muscle. He required the physiotherapist's attention and was then seen doing short run ups followed by stretches later. If he is ruled unfit, Umesh Yadav, who took 3 for 30 in the opening match against Pakistan, may slot back into the XI. Such is the quality in India's squad, that they can lose a player of Ashwin's stature and still not be too badly dented by it.
India (possible) 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 R Ashwin/Umesh Yadav,10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammad Amir has been ruled fit after missing the semi-final with a back spasm, meaning Rumman Raees is likely to exit the XI, despite his excellent debut.
Pakistan (possible) 1 Azhar Ali, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Mohammad Amir, 9 Shadab Khan, 10 Hasan Ali, 11 Junaid Khan
Pitch and conditions
A fresh pitch is being used for the match and appears mostly dry, so perhaps the track will favour batsmen and scores in excess of 300 are likely. The forecast is for a slightly cloudy, but mostly dry day, with temperatures reaching the high twenties.
Stats and trivia
- Although Pakistan have an overall lead in the head-to-head stakes, having won 72 matches to India's 52, they have lost eight of the 10 matches the teams have played in global tournaments.
- India have scored 1098 runs at a per-batsman average of 91.50 in the tournament, which makes them by a distance the best batting side on show. The next-best average is England's 41.11
- Pakistan's 31 wickets are the most taken by any team in the Champions Trophy. Since that opening loss to India, they have taken 28 wickets at 23.78 and maintained an economy rate of 4.46.
- Three of India's top-five average higher than 43 against Pakistan - Rohit Sharma (37.90) is the lone exception.
- Junaid Khan has taken eight wickets at an average of 21.50 in five matches against India. He has dismissed Kohli three times, and conceded only two runs to him.
Quotes
"I don't see any relevance of the first game here because you can never tell how a particular team starts a tournament. Some teams start very confidently and then they fade off. Some teams might not have the best starts, and they come back amazingly, which Pakistan have done. So everyone is aware of the kind of talent they have in their team, and on their day they can beat any side in the world."
India captain Virat Kohli
"I said before the Edgbaston game [against India], that I thought they were really, really calm. But they're very, very excited now, and there's a hell of a good vibe in that dressing room. Let's hope we can pull out our 'A' game again tomorrow. If we play our 'A' game together and do the basics well, we can beat anybody."
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando
if Pak bowling get something from pitch than marks my word no one born in the world who can hit boundaries even get a single. If there is nothing in the pitch than 300 and 350 is more than enough Pak because our batting line is shaking but remind to all of you Indians bowling is not as good as ours so if fahim ashraf is there than anything can possible with PAKISTAN.
Anyone know how many Pak and Indian supporters will turn up in the final?
IMO the match will be decided in the first 8-10 overs of India's batting - irrespective of whether we are batting first or second. That is the only time the ball does a bit and Paks best chance of picking wickets. We do not lose more than 1 wicket in this phase - it is game over even if we score at 4 runs per over. Pak's upper limit is 260-270 even if their entire line up clicks. India's least to least score unless we lose 2-3 wickets in the first ten overs is 280. The middle order is way too mentally strong rarely ever commits 2-3 silly mistakes in the same game and even if one player clicks he will get enough support from the decent lower order bats like Jaddu, Pandya and even Bhuvi. There will zero reverse swing in the oval as it is a fresh wicket and it did not reverse in the game against SL as well. So the finish will be cracking if wickets are in hand for India. For a tight game, Pak should bat first make 250 and pick up 2 early wickets. Else it will be mostly one-sided.
Playing 11 should be India - rohit dhawan virat yuvi kedar dhoni pandya jadega umesh bumrah bhuvi Pakistan - fakhar azhar babar hafeez malik sarfraz shehjad amir hasan junaid raees Batting order like be Fakhar azhar babar malik sarfraz ahmed hafeez amir hasan nunaid raees
Batting pitch means India is winner.. no chance for PAK. Good luck next time!
@VIRATFAN007 rightly said. It may turn out to be one sided either Pakistan bowling India out cheaply as you said and then chasing the score or India scoring over 300 and Pakistan jinx does now allow them to chase and bowl out cheaply like last group match. Close contest may not be the case if wkt is flat and rain could curtail and maybe force the close game.
i feel India should play Umesh Yadav or Shami. If Ashwin is unfit that is an automatic choice, else Pandey will be the one to miss out .Don't forget that both Jadeja and Ashwin can bat.
It is the Indian crowd in the stands that will win the match for India. The sheer size of Bleed Blue supporters and the noise will shake the Pakistan players. Toss will not be a factor, either ways India will win. Pakistan will come out with a stronger fighting spirit than the first match and will be aggressive initially. But a few boundaries at the begining of the Indian innings or a few wickets at the begining of Pakistani innings will buoy up the Indian crowd and puncture the Pakistani spirits. They will then capitulate timidly under this pressure. Mark my words.
Friends, amidst all cogitations, emotions, logic and counter logic, one is missing an interesting phenomenon. Two ODI legends will have their last Champions Trophy match today. One Mr. MSD and one Mr. Yuvraj Singh. And you bet they will not let go one millimeter. And if they fire, man you will have a show.
I believe the final is India's to lose and it is my opinion that they will lose. The Pakistani bowlers will star in that final. I do think India has a formidable batting line up, but it will probably fail at the worst possible time.
So while all the opponents have been talking about A game and potential and plan and rising to the big occasion and what nots. While Kohli has always talked about and gave credit to the opposition and talked about how they are going to treat all of them at same respect and level and give their best in field
Pakistan in favorite to mark history. Historically it is proved when they upsets team in semi they win the tournament.....
WHOA.......This match will turn out to be a mismatch as Pakistan will crumble if they bat first or second for that matter. .....WHOOPS.....If India bat first then watch out for a massive 350 plus score. The reason I am saying so is that any time these 2 teams meet India humiliates Pakistan and I dare say that the latter has developed a fear or the former. So dear fans an anti climax is waiting to happen yet again as Pakistan will never be able to last 40 overs let alone 50. Another rain intervention is the only way Pak could share the prize if there is no reserve day but winning is out of the question for them. Please cricinfo try to minimize the number of Bangladeshi blogs with their ifs and buts , comparisons, sky pies and their broken dreams and hearts. This game is not about them as they should be content that in spite of luck they were in the semis.
Experts & especulation ;-) I guess Match will be one-sided.. first 5 overs Bhuvi & last 5 overs Bumrah will be enough for openers & tailenders, In batting shikhar-Rohit duo will give the solid start virat will keep the momentum & Yuvi-Dhoni will finish in style....Yes India will chase
Everyone is taking about this match is b/w Pak bowlers vs India batsmen. But real threat for India will be Pakistan batting. If Pakistan batting fires then India has no chance.
@ banglabest-tiger-rule.. Bangladesh also got lucky when Tamil got bowled in No ball and went ahead to score a beautiful 70.. come on if you loose it shows your ability not because the other team is lucky enough.. Looser's your chapter is done, go and start from basics.. Let's hope a great team wins in the final.
I dont think raees will be effective against kohli and india and should not be picked. But he is definitely a future prospect
I long for India to bat first and win. Sure they did it last time versus Pak. But I believe this new look Pak team is no pushover and India may not win if batting first... lets see...
Being a big Virat Kohli and India fan, I want India to win. However, the only thing I can predict is that, regardless of who wins, the match is going to be ONE-SIDED because:
For Pakistan to win, Indian batting would have to severely collapse and get all out at 100 or 150, which Pak can easily score. If India is destined to win and plays out the 50 overs they will score over 300, which will be tough for Pak to chase. Or if Pak bats first and puts up 250, and if India doesn't collapse, they will chase it easily. In other words, it is going to be a one-sided affair no matter which team wins.
in this ct edition india decided tht they will beat the team only who wore green jersey...dnt mind who ever it cud be,until now thy ve beaten pak, sa and bang, and loosed to srilanka in blue,
It is Pakistan's unpredictability that has made this CT final exciting.Expecting it to be a close game.In the past 10 years,India has won 3 of its total collection of 5 ICC trophies(1983 & 2011 WC,2002 & 2013 CT and 2007 World T20).Only Australia & WI with 2 titles have more than 1 ICC trophy over the past decade though WI has won 2 T20 WCs and Australia has won both 50-over events(2009 CT & 2015 WC).India remains the only team to have won all 3 ICC tournaments and if they had beaten SL in the 2014 T20 WC final in Bangladesh would have held all 3 ICC trophies at the same time-a feat not achieved even by the team that has maximum ICC trophies(7) in its kitty-Australia.Despite all the hoopla,with the amount of experience in this squad (Dhoni,Rohit & Yuvraj were part of India's winning team against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 WC in SA) of big ICC tournaments and no Australia to face in the final,feel India will prevail tomorrow despite a plethora of naysayers and vociferous Pakistani fans.
The wounds of the first match defeat is still fresh in the minds of Pakistanis.
Both teams play to potential, and still India will come out top.
Just too much hype is being created about this match
Nice analysis and writing Andrew...
Yes as an Indian fan I only consider Hasan Ali as a threat - like 9 in a scale of 1 to 10, followed by Fakhar like 7... all others can be handled...
So imo pak chances rest on Hasan & Fakhar...
India got lucky against Bangladesh and Pakistan does not deserve to be in final. ICC scheduling robbed Bangladesh from CT
Amir can replace Imad and let Reas play. India also need to play Umesh and Shami intead of Ashwin and Pandya. Well regardless of the team combination and pitch, if India play half of their potential, Pakistan has no chance. But it is a game of cricket and on that particular day anyone can win. Lanka also beat India then why not Pakistan
Tomorrow's match depend upon the toss and wise decision to bat first by both the captains Both teams will be under pressure as it is finals , Indians may not be able to play natural game Best of luck to both teams
PCB & BCCI have failed to provide us IndoPak Series, Thank You So Much ICC for scheduling the Matches between India & Pakistan in ICC events. Lets Enjoy these Movements, Good Luck to both Teams for the Final.
Pakistan win the toss and bat 1st then Pakistan will win if loss the toss and bolling 1st so no way hard to win Pakistan nothing have to loss but if India loss the match so then very very upset game let see tomorrow time will tell
Pakistan India match has never been an exciting one for the last decade, indians utilizing their best team with amazing players and on the other hand Pakistan site despite of enormous talent play under pressure due to after effects of the match. Game is game it should be played like a game , indians cricketers need to be admired. For tomorrow's match Pakistan needs to bat first make 300 plus on board , get Kohli out and Indian team will be under pressure , else they cannot win
for sure kumble wants to play extra bowler but Kohli will be Kohli
no boss waqar biggest odi for India was world cup 2011 final
Mohd Shami is the unknown horse here. He always does well in crunch games. Kohli! Please play this ace. He is million times better than Umesh Yadav, the wayward philanthropist of runs. Pandya is another unpredictable one. Wild entry! If Pak blasts in the first 5 overs even Bhuvi is well known to loose his line and length. So even at the cost of one spinner Shami should come in.
ICC should stop all these nonsense and save valuable money and time of the people If they can't ensure level playing field for the teams and exciting matches for the spectators.The last dozen knockout/virtual knockout matches in ICC WT20/CT has all been won by teams chasing which can't be a coincidence.The rules&pitches aren't helpful enough for the bowlers and teams batting first often doesn't have a Idea what is a good score and sometimes messes up their innings to get few more runs.And worse yet,despite having all the forecasts these days,ICC organises matches at times where there are chances of rain&dew which could go in favour of one team or other.They should organise tournaments in times when there are less chance of weather intervening.I just hope whichever team wins the toss bowl first and win the tournament to give ICC food for thought for the existing flaws in their system.T20 cricket is good,but nothing beats a classic close fought ODI/Test match.
All my life since 2000 i never felt pakistan is out of any tournament.I felt people like asif, ajmal, razzaq provided that xfactor to knock anyone out in any given day. But this time i was skeptical as no one in the team is exceptional as of now.But pakistan played amazingly well and proved wrong. Pakistan win against england is best after their win against srilanka 2009 t20 world cup against all the odds.Good luck pakistan.
GO PAK: Bring on the new hot blood : Rumaan Raees and Fahim Ashraf.
If Ashwin is dropped tomorrow, I hope Umesh is picked for 2 reasons: more match practice than Shami and is a better fielder. And for all we know, Shami is not yet completely fit.
Sarfaraz won it for Pakistan u/19 in 2006. He will win again on Sunday. God will guide him during this blessed month.
Being a pakistan die hard fan want sarfaraz to win but its fresh pitch to be used and pak has beaten SA and Eng teams on used pitches and only weak SL on fresh pitch. So its heavily in ind favour unless one or two mistakes from indian batsman can give pak sniff of winning but they have to bowl and bat well. I have a gut feeling that its going pak batting to be winning match tommorrow for pak if it happens rather than wholly pak bowling. Best of luck for both teams and may pak win to start the score against ind in ICC Tournaments.
Pak are gonna wallop india. Their seam and fast bowlers to roll over this much vaunted batting line up
Yadav is a wicket taker with the new ball and can save Bumrah for later. Shami is accurate. Ashwin is a NON-spinner who doesn't put enough revs on the ball to succeed outside India and SL (WI doesn't count any more, they are alomost not a test worthy side).
Pakistan is the 8th ranked team in the 8 teams championship. But now Pak is in final by beating all favourite teams. So its a big achivement for Pakistan. Nw it doesnt matter who wins Pak already bocomes the champions.
so much excitement and hype .....but result will be one sided , some what like 1999,2003,2011 and 2015 wc matches
Pak needs to play Raees and drop a spinner. Raees bowled great with new ball and at the death and that's what they need.
Hoping India to do an England in semis is a fools dream. If the Pitch is flat then the Top 3 of India will made a merry of that. If its conducive to bowling then the likes of Dhoni & Kedar will come into the picture and grind out the opposition. Kohli iterated after the first match that he is reluctant to play two spinners against a sub continental side and add to the fact that there are no lefties in pak top 6 its a perfect occasion to unleash SHAMI against PAK in place of Ashwin.
We should give respect where it's due.. India is a very good side.. Pakistan played exceptionally very well even losing few very important players before big event. We lost Sharjeel, Umar Akmal and Khalid Latif.. All I want is a good contest tomorrow.. Good luck to both teams.. A Pakistani fan from birmingham, UK.
India should go in with 4 fast bowlers. Shami, yadav, kumar & bhumra. With jadeja or pandya as supporting bowler, and all rounder. I will pick pandya. Rest 6 same batsmen as they have been so far.
past matches are history. One cannot confirm winner based on history. Game is played in present. Beauty of Cricket is the nature of unpredictability. We as fans can only hope for our home team to win, but I laugh at few comments here go beyond and confirming XYZ team wins. No doubt there is over hype on this match and I wish that the game lives up to. All d best to two teams. Let the best team win.
Ashwin and jadeja will not be effective against Pak on a batting pitch. Pandya will go for runs, its up to Bumrah, Yadav and Bhuvi to take wickets. Pak's batting has started to turn up but still no match for Indian batting. Pakistan will also not get much reverse swing and its up to our 3 pacers and Hafeez to strangle the Indian batting since Imad will surely go for runs. Faheem if selected will need to bowl tidy as well.
A team that can beat Super favorites England, can also beat India
Probably biggest ODI in cricket history of both India & Pakistan. My playing XI for tomorrow will be 1) Azhar Ali 2) Fakhar Zaman 3) Babar Azam 4) Mohammad Hafeez 5) Shoaib Malik 6) Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk) 7) Faheem Ashraf 8) Shadab Khan 9) Mohammad Amir 10) Hasan Ali 11) Junaid Khan. Time to cross the last hurdle and then lift the trophy. Come on Pakistan :)
Good question Andrew. However, odds are stacked in favor of India. Unless India falters big time, this is India's game to lose. Here the faltering can be induced only by the successful execution of strategic plans of Pakistan &, not India doing something on its own. This is a bit paradoxical & contradictory in nature. That 'faltering' can happen only if India succumb to the strategic plans of Pakistan. I am sure by now Pak might have chalked out plans for every single Indian batsman. So the onus is again on Pakistan, not on India. Pakistan will have to make efforts so that India commit's mistakes! India will go about it as a routine business. Their transactions will be traditional. You mention India is following a formula. But this is where I want India to change.They cannot go with formulas all the time. They need to be versatile. Kohli said that it is not India's style to play explosive kinda cricket. But then why are you not open to that Idea? Change is natural.Be fluid like water.
best of luck to both the teams for the ct finals from bd.
I deserve two changes in Pakistan team, Instead of Junaid it's Rumaan Raees and for Shadab Khan / it' s Fahim Ashraf. That make very balanced team for sure
Doesn't matter Amir plays or Ashwin. It's all about handling pressure. any team which handle pressure would win. However, Faheem Ashraf should be in instead Shoaib Malik. Shoaib Malik is useless
Pakistan have to bat first and score a good 300plus. Then take early wickets and get into the middle order. India;'s opening pair is doing well and buffering the rest. Get kohli early otherwise the game is gone.
Before CT we don't expect PAK will survive group stage. but we now in final . for us thats CT. its doesn't matter now PAK lose or win final. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD
good luck Pakistan from South Africa
Lets face it... yes its the final... but its Indias game to lose.... if they play the way they have so far.. they will win thisconfirtably.. there is no doubt about that. Man to man India is a far superior side. The fielding alone will give India an upper hand. They are the best batting side in the world and their bowlinghas been excellent. They are a complete team. So its upto Pakistan to step up their game to the levels that they will need to win.
If we forget the rankings for a moment and see how all the teams have performed in this Champions trophy then it can be safely said that the two best teams are in the final. India played as was expected of them. Pakistan amazed even themselves. Good luck to both of them.
India should be heavy favourites and deservedly so. Still, the match has to be played and therefore, Pakistan has a chance..a slim chance, but, a chance nonetheless.
Pak's weak point is batting so they should bat first and try to give india a deasent enough total so that their bowling can defend and if india bats first we all know they can put up a big total which wl be out of reach Pak need to make a change shadab needs to be replaced india plays spin well and there are too many spiners in the lineup indian bowling is average they will bowel wicket to wicket nothing fancy tight line n lenght and will back up with close fielding to stop the strike rotation it depends a lot which Pak team will show up
If Pak do not drop catches and do not give away run outs.... they would appear as winner,... In mohali they dropped catches.. in opening match they drop catches... Drop catches alone has contributed most their loses than batting....
It's actually a relief for team INDIA that Ashwin got injured. He would have been blindly selected even if he looked flat in previous matches. Umesh/Shami is a much better option than him. It's hard to understand why Shami is being sidelined game after game knowing he's our best bowler. Personally I would have loved to watch AUS Vs IND finale. PAK is no match to us knowing the pitch & conditions to be there in Oval. But then, there's no harm to give them an outside chance atleast. #BluesAlldWay
Amir in for Imad. India play spin really well even though he isnt a big spinner i prefer Shadab over him as he had a better match vs India in the group stage. The rest is ok.
Good luck team Pakistan, you will win tomorrow
I think Pakistan has to played with this side if they really wanted to win in the final
1 Azhar Ali, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf 8 Mohammad Amir, 9 Roman Raees10 Hasan Ali, 11 Junaid Khan
All my money on India. Weldone and congrats to India. I'm a Sri Lankan fan thus we beat India and it's bring us lot of confidence too and the bad thing was Thisara Pereira!!!
indian cricket team achievements have already been talked alot lately and they have done well as of late in ICC tournaments but this time it is Pakistan's time to rise from ashes based on their ranking to win champions trophy and this win will be huge comeback remark for their efforts from struggling team!
Who ever play tomorrow India will win.
Considering the present strength of Indian team it seems improbable for Pakistan to win. But ...But cricket doesn't follow pure logic. Sri Lanka has beaten the same Indian team. Can we say they were a better side? The team who will take the chances and remain composed will win. Chance to win will come to both sides.
I think India is under more pressure then Pakistan is at this point.its 50 50 for both now.
Please no hafeez, Fahim ashraf instead
I don't think it will be a tight contest. It will be mostly a one sided game with either teams having even chance of winning. Both start favourites tomorrow.
Toss has made a very big difference through out this tournament.
This will be a good contest. It is a bit sad that Cricket media still overlooks Indian bowlers and fielders. Kumar, Bumrah, Shami and Yadav are I am sure gunning to prove which team has better bowling unit.
I agreed, India shall go with 5 bowlers in addition of H Pandaya. The team for tomorrow match shall be: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, M S Dhoni, K Yadav, H Pandaya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, B Kumar, U Yadav and J Bumrah
Pakistan must play with 5 pace bowlers Amir, Hasan, Junaid, Faheem & Ruman. Spinners would leak runs therefore Shadab & Imad should be dropped. The lineup should be Azhar, Fakhar, Sarfraz, Baber, Hafeez, Shoaib, Faheem, Ruman, Amir, Hasan & Junaid. Ciao
Amir, Junaid, Hassan, Faheem
Pakistan will need their nations duas in this blessed month of Ramadan in order to beat an Indian side whos batting is solid like a Rock.
But well done to Pakistan for beating the odds & getting to the final, well deserved after fighting it out with South Africa & Srilanka & then blowing away one of the firm favourites, England.
Well done boys!
Jarrod kimber is harsh on Pakistan. they have improved after that defeat.
Most important movement of the match is going to be that one minute of Toss.
Both the teams are almost same based on the current form. Pakistan has better bowling attack while India has better batting lineup. The difference will be the TOSS. Whoever wins the TOSS wins the match. So the result will be decided in the morning itself. There could have been huge contest if Bangladesh could win the TOSS against India in the semifinal. It could have been same in the semifinal between Pakistan and England.
i expect two changes in pakistan team. haris sohail for imad & aamir for shadab. 1. fakhar 2. azhar 3. babar 4. hafeez 5. malik 6. haris 7. safraz 8. aamir 9. hasan 10. raees 11. junaid. 4 specialist fast bowlers and hafeez / malik / haris can bowl 10 overs between them.
@NIAZBHI india is not head of any one india could not even win any t20 world cup nor they win any series out side of asia ,,,, west indies and australia were every good in winning most of the places
Its going to be Win the toss win the match situation again. Just like the last india Bd encounter. Its been the trend throughout the tournament. Batting second ,wicket becomes flat.
According to law of averages both indian opener will fail tomorrow especially rohit but virat will hit century becoz every law is exception in case of virat.
Part 1
INDIAN BOWLING
India's batting looks in fine mettle.
Should we take a second look at our bowling, for this match?
.
1.Ashwin: Unless you can bowl fast & accurate yorkers, every bowler has some pitch dependency. Ashwin, is a bit more so. Conditions in this CT don't seem to be his allies. His bat can contribute; but, offset by his labored fielding.
.
2. Jadeja: Very clever in using cunning darts & faster rip. Had been our top hunter, with more scalps in the bag, over all the CTs. Alas, he's out of form, for quite a while. Though fielding is still electric, batting has gone a bit cold. But a bit less pitch dependent than Ashwin, though.
.
3. Hardik: Fabulous raw material, for a seaming all-rounder. Better than the likes of Robin Singh or Binny. But, still too raw! VERY raw!!
.
Contd...
One thing you can be rest assured, no matter what the result is, India would be calm under pressure. If the opponent plays really well and defeats them like Sri Lanka did, then fair enough. But they'll certainly not succumb to pressure. They've had way to much high intensity match experience to crumble under expectations. And that's one real benefit of having played a high intensity Ranji Trophy and the IPL. This has been one big reason behinds India's consistent performance across crunch tournaments.
Part 2
INDIAN BOWLING
.
4. Rohit doesn't bowl anymore! Now, the chances are even less. After the surgery, which Kohli said, had been a 'massive one', needing some protection. If bowling can aggravate that, we better avoid taking that kind of a risk
.
5. Yuvi is still great with the bat, if it is his day. But on his other skills, there are, arguably, question marks. If Kedar isn't there in the team Yuvi may still roll his arm over, whether to break a stubborn partnership, or as a 'stepney' tire, if one the four, punctures, by any chance. We may have to take that pot-luck. Since Pakistan is not going to give us any rain-check; come what may!
.
6. Kedar: "One sparrow doesn't make a summer". Still, this little sparrow trotted out & did it again to BD! Can he do it, as a recurring show?
.
If I count it right: we have just 2 good ones - Bhuvi & Jasprit, if we go unchanged!
Is that enough?
Shouldn't we consider Shami and/or Yadav?
We better think again!
Don't know about anything else that what's going to happen in the final but, that video was just plain stupid
@BANGLA_TEAM sorry mate. The weakest side that won a single game and entered semis by sheer luck has left the scene. There were about 12 overs left and India would have made 450 against the world best(fans best actually weaker than zimbabwe and ireland). It is pity that West Indies could not get tkt to champions trophy and undeserving team entered the semi and it was a practice match for India.
Faheem Ashraf for shadab khan and Aamir for Imad wasim . pakistan should go with 5 fast bowlers and if needed malik and hafeez can bowl
I suppose it will be another one sided game. I dont see Pakistani bowlers makes any impact on top 3 Indian batsman. Now people are busy with Hasan Ali, lets see how he bowl against top 3 batsman of this CT so far.
Both Pakistan and India have won 3 matches and lost 1 match each. India beat Pakistan but Pakistan beat the team (SL) who beat India. So how can people terming Pakistan as underdogs and India overwhelmingly favorites??? I am unable to understand this!!!
It will be a new day and a new match. The team who plays well tomorrow will be the winner. I would say momentum is more with Pakistan than it is with India. So to me, it's 70-30 Pakistan if they bowl first. If Pakistan bat first, it will be 60-40 India.
if someone says dhoni is fragile or yuvi or jadhav or pandya it's a joke. those who don't now jadhav was man of the series in eng series
This is what fans from Pakistan would have only dreamed of at the start of this tournament after their opening game. But how well they have turned the tables is just amazing! From their bowling to fielding to batting, they have improved a lot. But it goes right down to the team who handles the pressure better on the day of BIG FINALE... Pakistan just need to play & improve as they have been doing for the past 3 matches and focus on playing their best as much as they can this because Indian team is a very strong opponent and was right from the start one of the contenders of this tournament. I hope Pakistan play to their full potential and only then we will have a CLASSIC match tomorrow, May the best team win :)
Instead of Umesh and Ashwin, bring in Shami.
Pakistan have gradually got better as the tournament went on so even though India is favorites I think we can't count Pakistan out. For Pakistan the main players are Hasan Ali as he needs to take the wickets in the middle & Fakhar Zaman will have a big role to play. If we bat first then he'll have to bat around 20 overs to set up a good total and if we chase anything over 280+ then we'll also need him to bat 20+ overs at his regular pace to get us going. Malik should bat up the order at 4 since he has a good record against India & he's looked fluent in all of his short innings he's played so far. Pakistan should also go with 4 man pace attack & I think the 4th pacer should be Fahim Ashraf to give us a big hitter but Ruman Raes won't be too bad either. So Shadab sit out for the 4th pacer. Pakistan should go out there with nothing-to-lose attitude but obviously don't be reckless. They must believe that they can win this if they play good enough & don't think of the group game 2 weeks ago
India played really well in ICC tournaments especially against pakistan. This pakistan attack has young lads. If they play positive cricket similar to srilanka the match is going to be really interesting. Comparison: India Versus Pakistan
Batting 70 -30 Bowling 40 - 60 Fielding 55 - 45 Captaincy -35 - 65
Overall am expecting it to be a good match.It will not be a one sided contest. As a indian fan, i am looking for indian victory and great game of cricket.
Toss is doesn't matter. There is only two options. If you bat first defend it, bowl first chase it. There is always n plans. But whom can perfectly executed they will be win. Eagerly waiting for Blockbuster match.
Well said kohli. Let us not rest on the laurels of group stage victory. India must treat this game as a fresh one. Respect the opposition strengths. Do the basics right. As and Indian fan, I would want India to win. But Pakistan deserves a round of applause for their resurgence and storming to finals, Good luck to both teams.
Pakistan Bowling: Junaid and Amir bowled really well in the start and even in 30 to 50. They are looking good.Hasan Ali is more impressive and enthusiastic. Shadab also bowled really well. Pakistan Batting - Openers played really well after the india match. Fakhar Zaman looking more agressive. Babar is also playing well.Shoaib and Hafeez have the experience but in this tournament they dint play well. Sarfraz had only one knock under his belt in which he was dropped twice. Fielding : Pakistan fielding looks good.
Indian Captaincy : Kohli did exceptionally well against south africans by attacking after two runouts But against srilanka, he was not sure how to control the flow. Even against bangladesh, after pandya and before jadhav's over he was not sure what to do. Pakistan Captaincy : He is really good after india's game. He used his limited resources very well. He used his fast bowlers very well in the middle overs.
Only 2 spinners (Malik and Hafeez OK for Pakistan). Replace Imad with Fahim and Shadab with Amir.
Indian batting - Openers and kohli played really well and they are in good touch. Middle order got only little chances so we are not sure about their form. Only yuvraj and dhoni in the middle order are more experienced and had one knock under their belt in this tournament. But Jadhav, Pandya, and jadeja dint get enough chances to show their ability. Indian bowling: Bhuvi and Bumrah bowled really well in start and depth overs. Hardik pandya seems to be weak link. Jadeja and ashwin bowled average.They are bowling tight but they dint pick wickets on their own. Fielding : Looks good after srilankan match.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but on what ground you (@Srinivash97) are asking Rahane to replace Rohit/Dhawan. Both are in amazing form at present, had this much great form in last two ICC tournaments and Rahane is not known for his performances in ODIs.
Babar Azamm should be given target of a century here :) confidence is required to youth here. Both teams r good.
Fakhar, Azhar, Babar, Sarfaraz, Shoaib, Hafeez, Fahim, Shadab, Amir, Junaid & Hassan.
Please for god sake stop saying it is the contest between Indian Batting and Pakistan Bowling. I am really fed up of this comment. Now Indian team is all-rounder team, not only batting team.
Mainly pitches in England are bowling.. so its tough ask to create inroads in Indian batting line.Pakistan has only won chasing under 250 totals.So winning formula for 2 teams is simple
The review is surprisingly 'dry'. May be cricinfo should add a sub-heading or two more, such as Toss, Strategies, etc. Is Andrew still reeling from the semis? Any way, everything has been said about this match. It looked like the best thing for Pakistan is to bowl first and for India is to bat first. However, Imran Khan has thrown his pitch to change that and now Sarfraz will be in catch 22, if he chooses to bat first his successful plans will not get a chance, if he bats first and wins Imran will claim the credit. Well, at least Imran has a good political position for once.
It will be a huge mistake if Pakistan paly with 2 spinners i.e. Imad & Shadab. They must play with 4 pacers Amir, Junaid, Rumman and Hasan if they want to win the final. If they play 2 spinners then they have no chance as we no how well Indian batsmen play spinners.
all d best to both teams...may the better team win...India I hope....UV fan
Pak should go with all out Pace attack. Drop Shadab and Imad and get in Amir and Fahim. Let Hafeez and Malik do the spinning job.
@Bangla_Team Sour grapes it seems? You had your chance agst Ind and got a right royal spanking to oblivion!
Pakistan may have a overall winning record over India but this is Pakistan's first CT finals to India's fourth with 2 titles. India has won 5 ICC major tournaments to Pakistan's only 2. India is 13-2 in ICC big tournaments(World cup ODI,T20 and CT) India's is #1 test team from 8 months?.
Hafeez malik imad.... Choose any two and replace with Fahim ashraf...
It is true that India has beaten Pakistan in the league match but post that defeat the latter has comeback very strongly and has beaten every team to reach the finals of this tournament.
India is looking very strong with bat but has shown vulnerability when they allowed Sri Lanka to chase the mammoth total rather easily then it was expected. No doubt Virat trusts his batting side more then his bowling side hence doesn't hesitate to bat second the moment he wins the toss.
Pakistan has chased successfully and restricted their opponents from posting huge total onboard hence are a better team with a balanced batting and bowling attack.
Having said that I must also agree that cricket is a game of uncertainties and past performances doesn't matter as the performance on that given day makes the difference. Overall, we can expect a powerhouse game between the two arch rivals where who ever controls their nerves well is most likely to lift the trophy. Good luck to both the teams.
I think Pakistan should winnnnnn!!!!!!!!
pak xi should be 1.ajhar 2.ahmad shehjad 3.hafeez 4.harish 5.malik 6.sarfaraj 7.imad 8.wahab 9.amir 10.junaid 11.ruman
please replace shadab with fahim ashraf because we need batting at the end
Sorry to nitpick but shouldn't it be Minas Morgul if we are making out Pakistan as David in this situation? You know the underdogs taking on the giants.
*Contest almost as old as partition itself: Pakistani bowling v Indian batting*
That reference from Andrew, took me back to the pre-Independent days.
Who wouldn't know Duleepsingh and Ranjitsingh, who played for England. Who wouldn't have heard of CK Nayudu, Amranath & Pataudi Sr? All, great batsmen.
India, as an undivided nation, made Test debut against England,in 1932, under Captain CK Nayudu, the explosive batsman. That team did well, with Mohammad Nissar from Hoshiyarpur taking 5-93 and 1-42 in the match against England.
Nissar's profile says, "... was India's first pace bowler, possibly one of the fastest they have ever produced, and one of the best. A bull of a man, Nissar could swing and cut the ball with verve, but it was his express speed that marked him out from his peers..."
The same trend continued, almost ever since, with honourable exceptions.
Only now India is catching up, with enough speed merchants. Enough for the team, and many more in the waiting queue!
India should make one change: Rahane in for either Rohit/Dhawan. He's a class player and can stabilise the batting lineup by absorbing pressure in the all important final. Also in English conditions, he's much more equipped to make the moving ball compared to Rohit/Dhawan. All the best Team India.
For Pakistan,it's all about taking India's first 3 wickets.India's middle order is fragile and haven't been tested yet under pressure and I doubt whether they can withstand firework of pak bowlers.To me game is 70-30 in favour of Pakistan.
Pakistan needs to do the basics right. Don't drop easy catches, run well between wickets, pitch the ball up early on, target weaker bowlers like Jadeja, Pandya and Jadhav.
Pakistan will win. The unpredictable will bring down the seemingly unconquerable. I wish both sides all the best.
SL(won toss)-----beat----->> IND(loss toss) ------beat------->> PAK(won toss) -----beat----->> SL.... according to the diagram PAK has a ability to beat IND.....not easy game for Pak to win tomorrow ... no chance to pak ballers to restrict ind batsmen below 300+ at Oval pitch(flat wicket) if they win toss...so pak's batsmen should get form.... Ind is the best chasing team now.. so winning toss is the biggest momentum for pakistan team to win CT 2017....
No one gave any chance to Pakistan that's they will beat England in semifinal, same storylines are repeating here, um not predicting A victory for team Pakistan unlike my indian' s friends but keep in mind that's in A game of cricket, anything can happen, whomever play better on certain day will take or kept the prize, Oval has A brand new pitch which is good for Batting but there's A chance if isn't Rain it will b cloudy overcast, that can help for pace to swing n that's A very good news for Pakistan's pace battery, good luck to team green
This may very well be an unexciting one-sided game which may be over in the midway of the second innings, unless the no. 8 pak can bring surprising magic in the second game in a row. Best to luck to both and hope the best team on the day wins.
It's a dead rubber. Wake me when it's over.
pakistan playing xi should be :- 1-Azhar 2 Fakhar 3- Babar 4-Malik 5 Hafeez 6 Sarfaraz 7 Fahim 8 imad 9 Amir 10 Hasan 11 juned
In place of imad,fahim should be given a go....india plays spin well...and imad is not a big turner,he would struggle on that oval pitch.....also fahim is a better hitter than imad....
In 80s, WI was ahead of everyone. Then that team was AUS. As far as ODI and T20 that team is clearly india. Indian batsmen are playing the best bowlers of the world in flat slow surfaces in IPL. So they have all the experience. Indian batting was formidable even before IPL, Now they have good bowlers as well, specially for ODI and T20.
To beat india teams need bowlers like Rashid Khan or Starc. Pakistan should probably play 4 quicks like Amir, Rumman, Hasan Ali and Zunaid. Between Imad and Hafeez there will be enough spin attack. One of the quicks should get them wickets. Pakistan brings the spinners right away after then opening bowlers so that not many overs of them are remaining after 30 overs. With 4 quicks that should not be a concern. Definitely batting will be a bit weaker. Also Shadab may exploit Kohli's weakness against legspin.
India is formidable at the moment it will be really hard for Pakistan to win, unless Pakistan plays way better than india in all 3 dept (bat, bowl, field) which is very unlikely to happen.
All the best India.
Pakistan is the weakest side among top 8 teams.They entered final due to sheer luck of bowling first in every match including warmup games.Pakistan don't deserve to be in the final.Even after winning the toss Pakistan have lost against India and could have lost against South Africa and Sri Lanka.They only played well against England but the English was depressed by scoring a low total.
We don't need to play with two front line spinners at all - so no need to play Ashwin at all even if he is fit. Umesh Yadav or even Shami needs to replace him. Can't wait for tomorrow!
Not only the trophy Pak have to make a statement here that this duel has some flair & significance; all recent affairs have been flops to say the least not befitting to the hype that goes along. We 'll wait and see at least this time whether Pak mean business, if it fails again,all its recent triumphs over SA SL & England will become nothing. However I'm more than inclined to say India will win handsomely here.
@JOHNTHESLAYER England have better sloggers than India not batsman. If you take kohli to root square, please show me class batsman as rohit or yuvraj. experience of dhoni/yuvraj will come handy as well.
Overall win-loss does not matter. WI were world champions three decades back. Now they are not even playing in champions trophy.
Tomorrow india will defeat Pakistan easily. Infact India should thank Bangladesh and Pakistan for eliminating Australia and England respectively. Only Australia and England were threat to India 's success.
I want India to win, it ok who wins but i don't want to see rain at all and toss advantage. I am sure both teams will play in right spirit. I like this guy sarfaraz, finally pakistan found there dhoni
Mickey Arthur say "lets pull out our A game again"! Was Pakistan playing their "B or C" game against India before? Pakistan batting is weak . If India bowl well & hold on to all the catches, they will win again what ever game Pakistan plays. India has reached final only because they have batted & bowled well except the one match vs. SL. Their bowling was atrocious in that match. If Ashwin is not 100% fit, he should not play because he will be a liability in the field. I prefer Shami for accuracy to Umesh, but both are fine. Indian top 4 continue to bat as well as they did in the previous match vs. Pakistan. The oval pitch is unlikely to help the bowlers. So an on-par total appears to be 360. If India bat first, the On-par total should be targeted & met. If they do so, Pakistan batting can be stifled. Good Luck India. Play as a "Team" to retain the Champion's trophy !.
Good luck to both teams! I hope India wins as I am an Indian, but Pakistan have played well and also equally deserve to win.
India is overwhelmingly favorite 70-30. admitted it but Pakistan can win as they have done against SA, SL and Eng. Lets see what happens tomorrow.
Both teams are genuinely working hard and deserved to be in final. Congrats to both of them for playing superb cricket. Still India will easily take the cup comparing the strengths.
I think Ashwin's injury is blessing in disguise... Shami / Yadav who ever comes in, will prove his credentials more than Ashwin...in both, bowling & fielding.... Ashwin has put on some weight which restricts his movements... That may b the reason for his not so good bowling....
@Srini_Indian Idk buddy, I thought Pak batsmen did considerably well on that pitch where "ball quite didn't come onto the bat". Compared to the mighty English batsmen and those IPL stars who can run 300+ only on flat decks, at the very least. Is it really so unfair to have a pitch that supports bowlers a little bit? Why should batsmen get all the advantages all the time? What's the point of having bowlers when that's how its going to be? As i mentioned earlier, there are bowling machines to throw the balls if that is the only purpose of bowlers.
Would love to see below xis for final Pak: 1. Fakhar 2. Azhar 3. Babar 4. Hafeez 5. Malik 6. Sarfaraz 7. Imad 8. Ameer 9. Junaid 10. Rumaan 11. Hassan
India: 1. Dhawan 2. Rohit 3. Virat 4. Yuvi 5. Dhoni 6. Jadhav 7. Pandya 8. Jadeja 9. Bhuvi 10. Shami 11. Bumrah
Pak need 4 fast bowlers to put indian batting under pressure. Also India need 3 front line Pacers against Pak. Shami is better wicket tacker than Yadav so include him
pak will win the final.
This match is between India's Batting and Pakistan's Bowling, There is no balance in bat and ball these days , India should will tomorrow, "Imbalance Demands It".
Good luck to IND and Pak from Srilanka play your best cricket to treat us well
This match is between India's Batting and Pakistan's Bowling, There is no balance in bat and ball these days , India should will tomorrow, "Imbalance Demands It".
Ashwin's injury would be a concern... because this the same pitch on which India struggle to get any assistance against Srilanka..they badly missed him on that days pitch...if Ashwin is injured and Yadav plays then toss becomes a crucial factor.. India have to bowl first... without Ashwin somehow even Jadu struggle to find his line and length
Something off topic...where has those glorious triangular and quadrangular odi tournaments gone which used to thrill us in 90s??? Would love to see such a tournament featuring India, Pak, Sis and Eng...
Fakar Zaman is just a hitter and plays unorthodox cricket . Don't be surprised if Dhoni convinces Kohli to post a fielder on the boundary behind the WK to get Zaman caught. In the IPL , Dhoni posted a fielder half way to the boundary right behind the bowler to get Pollard caught there . The brain trust of Indian team is strong enough to find the right formula to upstage Pakistan . Anyway , may the better team win and lift the trophy.
Pakistan is relying a lot on the toss.If India wins the toss they well look to chase.Here is where the opponents lose as looking at India line up they aim for 320 and end up around 250.Now, India has won chasing and also defending.While, Pakistan if they lose the toss then for the first time in the tournament they will be batting first that too directly in a pressure game.It'll be a important toss for Pakistan.
Everyone is talking about Pakistan bowling vs India batting.. no one is commenting about what would happen to Pakistan batting vs India bowling Pakistan bowlers have taken 31 wickets in this tournament, Indian bowlers have taken 29 in this tournament.. I don't see Pakistan bowling alone is a threat here
Expectation are high from rohit sharma but as we all know he never perform in pressure and important games so he will perish early in very first over or may be in first 5 or 6 overs.Lets expect our big warriors like yuvi,dhoni or virat to perform in all important final.All the best team india.
Pakistan just need to bowl tight line
Pakistan team is much weaker than indian side and they were weaker than england but anything can happen in a pressure final. My prediction one sided game
unknownJohnson in 2004 and 2009 champions trophy...
Pak should play Fahim asharaf instead of shadab or imaad. India plays spin well so pak dont need 4 spin options but Ashrafs hitting will be required later in the innings. Rauman will miss out for sure. Good luck
People who are thinking that Pakistan will destroy Indian batting because of what happened against England need to keep one thing in mind. Against England, Pakistan had a pitch that supported the bowlers slightly. That won't be the case tomorrow. Its, once again, a flat deck made solely for slogging with almost no support to bowlers. Even if Pakistan has a better bowling attack whats the point of it when the pitch won't even provide any support to their strength? It would be better that ICC start replacing bowlers with pitching machines to see which team swings bats better. Destroying the competition between bat and ball to get "exciting" run-fests is one of the many worst things that T20 has done to the cricket.
Pak fans take it easy. India will win easily.
@Rico333: You mean sporting wicket as used wicket where ball quite doesn't come onto the bat? I was reminded by Pak fans that they have a great bowling unit. So why you need help in the wicket? If pitch has slight grass on it, your popgun batting line up won't make 100.
Making predictions in a cricket game is a mug's game, especially in a high-pressure Indo-Pak final! The two teams who have played best in this tournament are in the final. Both have the skills to bring the other side down. Whoever will handle the pressure best, and who enjoys more luck - the little things that can swing a game one way or the other, will win. Let's enjoy the game, folks. (And of course, I hope and pray my side India wins!) From an Indian fan in New York.
Pakistan win Easley because naw Pakistan is a much difference between now and before 2 weeks
Hardik pandya should be dropped and umesh/ shami should be picked. Ashwin should be dropped and rahane should play. Dont know why people compare pandya to kallis, robin singh was far better all rounder than pandya. To be honest his brother krunal is better than him.
With the changes to their side Pakistan does look far better than the first game, but have to say India will just be too much to handle. Pak bowling looks steady but not intimidating at all. India just keep throwing batting masters at the opposition forcing it to wilt at one point or another. A bit of luck and some pluck can get you a couple of scalps but they just keep coming, and 50 overs is too long for them not to come good.
Two scenarios: 1. India blows away Pak 2. Hard fought match, but still India win
I know as a Pak or India fan one must needs to support their own team. But as a Pak fan I need to be rational and state that India is a more balanced team. They don't have a great bowling attack but its still good. They are clearly favorites and we should respect our opposition but Pakistan can turn it around if they bat well and bow like they have already been bowling. Apart from that India is phenomenal at absorbing pressure, that's why they are a great 'big tournament' team. Best of luck to both sides.
India will be silenced tomorrow. Junaid, raees,amir and hassan will rattle the Indian batting line up. Fakhar zaman will be a surprise package for Indian bowlers. its still 72-52 overall
@JohnTheSlayer India/Pak games defy normal laws of cricket. You can not compare this with you useless Pak-Eng match.
Looks like cricket rivalry has come to life after a long time
Pakistan will win definitely. They have the momentum. They have the skills. And they have that look of cornered tigers about them.
I feel very sad for Pakistan because their tremendous performance has put into shade the rot that exists in their playing eleven and domestic structure not forgetting the political interference.Even if they win the final they will continue to be in the lower strata of rankings because being a high ranked team requires consistent performance.In a tournament one requires a good run over few games so you may win . It is easy to top once than maintaining it.
I dont think toss matters so against pak bat first in final as except that new opener,amir & sarfaraz all other are poor batsman. Keep Azhar & hafeez on strike all the time then india would win. Hopefully India would be CT2017 champions.
Making predictions in a cricket game is a mug's game, especially in a high-pressure Indo-Pak final! The two teams who have played best in this tournament are in the final. Both have the skills to bring the other side down. Whoever will handle the pressure best, and who enjoys more luck - the little things that can swing a game one way or the other, will win. Let's enjoy the game, folks. (And of course, I hope and pray my side India wins!) From an Indian fan in New York.
The weather forecast is for thundershowers at the KIA Oval for tomorrow from 12 noon.That should throw many of the views of the comment makers and forecasters out of gear. Batting second looks a better option considering the prospect of rain and the D/L factor. The team batting first will score well though.
Oval putch is batting friendly unlike Sofia Garden so Pakistan Bowlers will have less impact over mighty Indian Batting line up. India certainly will target Fakhar Zaman because he is the one the root cause of pakistan batting line up confidence booster. If he get out cheaply then fragile Pakistan batting will collapse in the matter of time but if he can manage to stay then Pakistan will come out winner for sure.
From 2006, all the icc odi tournaments have been won by India or australia. I dont see that trend changing tommorow unless pakistan bowlers stun everyone.
Let cricket win tomorrow. Another Asia Cup final.
Pak should persist with the team that won the SF. They play better as a TEAM without Amir - I think there is still a quiet divide or a mental reluctance when Amir plays. A united and motivated team plays better than any single individual even if he is the best bowler in the team.
There's no way India is gonna lose lol
Simply!! Pakistan gonna rule the ground tomorrow
india will hammer pakistan like the group games. indian batsman will dominate the pakistani batsman as usual and then blow away the pakistani bowling with theirs. pakistan find it so hard to rotate the strike against indian bowlers. bumrah, ashwin, buveshnar kumar will choke the pakistani batsman
I am going to comeback tommorow on this thread and confirm all this .if india bat first they will not score more than 250 ,pakistan will easily chase the target ,if pakistan bats first they will score 275 and defend the total easily , i predict that amir junaid and hassan ali amongst them will take 7 wickets ,junaid will get kohli cheaply ,there is no way in the world after beating a team like england can pakistan lose this one , guaranteed pakistan victory tommorow i will come back and confirm this
On their day they can beat any team in the world by destroying all facts, stats and predictions.
Pakistan will win the match
If India will play their natural game they can win easily...
Pak has won 2 out of 10 games against India in global tournaments - Which 2???? I can't remember Pak ever beating India in global tournament!?
Until they drop imad pak cant win. They should give a chance to Rumman Raees who bowled well in the prevs match against England on his debutant. Same he can do with India which cant by Imad Wasim. Note this ..... Mickey..... sarfraz....
Let the better team win tmrw.
Good lick to both teams. Pakistan's best chance is to get into that middle order that has pedigree but not been tesred for a while when chips are down. I lile Pakistan as super under dogs as they are then uncontrolled and bite hard if given the opportunity. Lets ser what happens, as long as Pakistan perform result is irrelevant ... indias best bowler Wahab is not playing so i am quietly confident
pakistan literally destroyed england ,england has a better batting line up than india ,so how is it even remotely possible that india has a chance? pakistan will win this easily
Why there is so fuss that which is a better team....India is way ahead when compared player to player. It is a team which plays better on a day.....wins... Let the better team win tomorrow.
Pakistan will win
So much of a hype created by media from both sides..comeonn guys just a match..enjoy it and appriciate the game ..!!!!!
Depending on pitch I'd swap Shadab or Imad for Faheem
Looking forward to Junaid Khan vs Virat Kohli.!
Wow.. It will be a cracking contest between these tow teams. I'm a Sri Lankan. But I'll postpone every important thing scheduled to be done tomorrow and watch the match.Who ever wins, the cup remains in the sub-continent. Remember that.Wish all the best to both of our friends.
these amateurs who are commenting on Pakistan got a punch in their faces after the England and Pakistan match. Just look at their comments before that match.one of the worst amateurs speaking on cricket.
i think good bowling will test india..because in four matches dhoni got only one chance to bat....indian middle order not test like England..so it is going to be awesome match
Hoping for a fascinating encounter. I think whole world will be watching another chapter of Indo-Pak clash tomorrow. There is no better rivalry than this one..! It's pretty straight game: India batting vs Pak bowling. All the best both the teams from an Indian fan.
If matches are played on sporting wickets (unlike flat tracks for Indian games) then Pakistan is not that far behind india because of their superior bowling. These pitches are being prepared by the icc. Imagine if these pitches were your typical English pitches. You would not then have scores of 300 . Then countries with good bowling attacks like Pakistan's would always pose a threat and cricket would be far more interesting.
Pakistan will win, and india know that
India will run away with the champions trophy very easily... i am sure this pakistan team cannot handle pressure in the big stage.
