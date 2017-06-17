Kohli backs 'match-winner' Pandya
Hardik Pandya is a "priceless" player who can provide "a match-winning performance in any game he plays," according to Virat Kohli.
Kohli, the India captain, said he "would not think" of omitting Pandya from his team for the ICC Champions Trophy final and insisted he was the man to balance the side.
While Pandya has enjoyed relatively little opportunity with the bat in the tournament to date - he has twice come in towards the end of the innings and, after making 9 in 5 balls against Sri Lanka, thrashed an unbeaten 20 in 6 balls against Pakistan - he has bowled in all four matches claiming three wickets (at a cost of 60 apiece) and conceding 6.20 runs per over.
That makes him the most expensive bowler in the India squad over the four matches and has prompted questions over whether they might recall specialist seamers such as Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Shami for the final in his place.
But Kohli was adamant that he valued the all-round balance Pandya offers and suggested that, if India continued to invest in him, they would be rewarded with "a match-winning performance" in a "crisis."
"I would back a guy like Hardik who provides you so much balance in conditions that he can be effective as a bowler and his batting is priceless," Kohli said. "If you're chasing a total and you need eight an over and you've lost wickets, he's a guy who can still win you the game. He can give you a match-winning performance in any game that he plays. As a fielder, as well. It's very hard to find a package like that.
"That's the kind of belief he has in his ability and we have that belief in him. You need to back guys like him on a regular basis and you will get those results where the team is in crisis and he stands up and gives a match-winning performance.
"So far he's been really good in the tournament. When he bowls well, it's a total relief for me as a captain because he can get you seven good overs. He can get you a couple of wickets, as well, and then with the bat and the field we know what he can do.
"So I would not think of changing anything at this particular stage."
George Dobell is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo
I don't agree with you, skipper. In a final so big as this, and considering the fact, that his bowling is not effective as expected, India should play 5 bowlers. This is because Pakistan's batting is on a high now and India has 6 quality batsmen all ready and if that 6 can't do the job, then even 8 is not enough.
@ALFAOMEGA, by that logic even Stokes is not an all rounder. He has developed very well with the bat as was apparent in some very fine innings he played in the NZ and Eng ODI series. With the ball, he gets some movement (in the air and off the pitch), is relatively quick and can bowl 10 overs without losing steam. Again he was quite decent in those series. He might not deliver in every match but as Kohli says he certainly has the ability to deliver match winning performances. He is exactly the all rounder that Ind needs unlike Jadeja who has just become a dart bowler and fielder now with very limited ability with the bat.
I would prefer his brother Krunal Pandya playing in place of Yuvraj Singh.
Yes agreed. A good sharp sword is forged in fire. With the WC in 2019 you need Pandya and also for the 2018 tour. This guy if he puts in the work can go up to 140+.
Frankly, I don't see him as an ODI all-rounder. Maybe in T20s he can be considered an all-rounder. But in ODIs you need a different skill set. As a fifth bowler your job is to keep it tight and quiet, maybe get a wicket or two. While batting you have to be able to play a long innings as well as strike when required. I don't see this entire skill set in Pandya. His strength is to tonk the ball from the word go. But his bowling has to improve to be considered a genuine all-rounder. Right now he's more of a batsman who can bowl a bit
Good to know India are backing their only genuine fast bowling all rounder in a long, long time.
He is a match-winner for the opposition. If any team plays him well his 6 overs can go for 60 runs. Yes, he has potential and can become a world class all-rounder. But there is no point in playing him in knockout games.
