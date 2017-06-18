New champions: Zaman, Amir and Pakistan raze India for title
Pakistan 338 for 4 (Zaman 114, Azhar 59, Hafeez 57*) beat India 158 (Pandya 76, Amir 3-16, Hasan 3-19) by 180 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
If the 2017 Champions Trophy were to have had another two games, Pakistan might be scoring 750 and bowling teams out for negative 12 by the end of it. Even for a side that is routinely unpredictable, even for a team with a long history of starting slowly then making a white-hot charge through a tournament, what Pakistan have pulled off here is some diamond-studded, galactic-scale nonsense.
They have not just defied logic, they have spat in logic's face, questioned the moral inclinations of its parents, kicked it in the shins, kneed it in the groin, strangled it unconscious, then shoved it into the mud and set its trousers on fire.
Remember how, before the match (how long ago that now seems), the cricket world thought India's batsmen would put the match beyond Pakistan if they scored 300? Ha. What actually happened was that newbie opener Fakhar Zaman, playing his fourth international innings, hit 114 from 106 balls in one of the highest-pressure cricket matches of the decade, before a bristling middle order grew the total to 338 for 4, with the kind of power and skill which not even their mothers would have suspected they possessed.
Remember how the cricket world thought the key period in the contest would be the middle overs in India's innings? In actual fact, Mohammad Amir would decapitate the India innings in a scintillating opening burst that brought him the scalps of each of the top three, and then by the middle of the 14th over, India would be 54 for 5, the trophy basically handed over.
Thank the cricket gods that Azhar Ali dropped Virat Kohli at slip in the third over, before Kohli was caught the very next ball. Thank heavens that Pakistan's opening stand of 128 was brought to an end by a running mix-up, whereby both batsmen wound up on the same side of the pitch. Without such moments of incompetence, there is no chance we could plausibly accept this is the same side that lost their opening match to India by 124 runs.
The winning margin here was 180, just for the record. But it may as well have been 180 million, so ridiculous were Pakistan in this match.
It was also impossible, at times, to believe that India were the side playing their fourth major final in six years. The first mistake - the error that bust open the flood gates - was Jasprit Bumrah overstepping in the fourth over to reprieve Fakhar, who had edged the ball to the keeper on three. Soon, India were a mess of uncharacteristic misfields. By the end of the innings they had delivered 13 wides and three no-balls.
And perhaps no top order in the world could have survived Amir today, but the likes of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni - big-daddy, big-match players - fell away with surprising meekness. Hardik Pandya swatted six sixes off spin and got himself 76 off 43 balls, giving India - six down now - a microscopic speck of hope. But then he was run out when a less-fluent Ravindra Jadeja refused to sacrifice his wicket. Pandya left the field breathing fire. That about encapsulated India's day.
Not that fortune smiled on them either: at one point, in the death overs, a ball had even hit Mohammad Hafeez's off stump, and failed to dislodge the bail.
Beyond Amir's spectacular opening burst - in which Rohit Sharma was trapped in front by a seaming ball and Virat Kohli sent a thick leading edge to point - Shadab Khan insisted on an excellent review that found Yuvraj to be plumb in front of the stumps. Then after the rapid 80-run stand between Pandya and Jadeja, Hasan Ali wiped out the tail, finishing with match-figures of 3 for 19 (second only to Amir's 3 for 16), and a table-topping haul of 13 wickets for the tournament. This, after he had missed the first game. India were all out in the 31st over.
But it was the batting that had set Pakistan's victory up, and of all the surprises they have sprung this tournament, a snowballing innings such as this, in which only one batsman was dismissed for a score of less than 45, seems the most incredible. This was not an innings, really. It was a fantasy.
Even after Fakhar was reprieved by that no-ball in the fourth over, the wisps of madness that have defined Pakistan's campaign were sprinkled right through his knock. Thick edges and mistimed shots off bouncers would become almost reliably fruitful for him - one particularly woeful leg-side heave in the 32nd over landing safe, just beyond midwicket. Constantly, Fakhar got himself into awkward spots and bad positions, and unfailingly, he would find a way to go through with the shot, and survive.
But there were also flashes of inspiration and the roaring ambition of Pakistan's campaign. Uncowed by the near misses, he ran down the pitch to smite India's quicks to the leg side. He flitted about his crease to manufacture shots against the spinners. With no little help from Azhar, he heaped pressure on key members of the opposition attack.
Bumrah was never allowed to recover from the shock of that early missed wicket, going for 24 in his first three-over spell, and 12 off the following two overs. R Ashwin was clattered around almost clinically in his initial spell - this mostly by Azhar - and he went for 28 from his first four overs as well. For the remainder of the innings, both bowlers struggled with their lines and lengths - Bumrah delivering too many hittable length deliveries, Ashwin bowling too predictably straight.
It was after Azhar's dismissal, for which his partner can take most of the blame, that Fakhar raised the tempo to an extent that set Pakistan on track to their eventual score. He hit 15 runs off one Jadeja over (the 26th of the innings), then went after Ashwin next over as well. Having been 56 off 73 balls at one stage, he hit the remaining 44 runs he needed for a hundred off the next 19 balls. The off-balance sweep for four off Ashwin was a fitting way for this innings to go to triple figures.
Fakhar was out soon after, leaving Pakistan at 200 for 2 at the start of the 34th over, but Babar ensured the party would carry on. He was regal square on either side of the wicket, and in a particularly memorable sequence, slapped Pandya past point, then cracked him to the square-leg boundary next ball. Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim then took the baton from Babar, and together, added 71 off the final 45 balls of the innings - Hafeez especially effective as he hit three sixes and four fours in all, to wind up with an unbeaten 57 off 37 deliveries.
I mean, who even knew Hafeez was capable of such things? Did he? Sarfraz Ahmed, in his first major assignment as captain, played his part virtually perfectly, ceding his batting position to men who went on to score rapidly, then managing his bowlers astutely in the early overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Hardik Pandya delivered good spells, but India's remaining bowling figures did not make for pretty reading. Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja all went at seven and over or higher.
There is no shame, though, in losing to a Pakistan side in the kind of nuclear form that if ever harnessed, could solve the planet's energy needs for centuries. There were a few areas that India could have brushed up, but nothing, perhaps, that might have changed the result.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is ESPNcricinfo's Sri Lanka correspondent. @andrewffernando
Login To Post Comments
Who would have thought that, at the start of the tournament... it's the sheer self belief and confidence of Sarfaraz that rubbed on his team... what a performance.. they just totally brushed aside 2 of the tournament favorites in semis and final to take the trophy... Well done and Congratulations Pakistan...
The final really showed how the Indian team is hugely overrated, especially highlighted by this time by Jadeja. He looked really lost. Except for Pandya nobody even showed a bit of fight. Kohli et al need to reduce the Bollywood factor of acting tough and start showing some real fight.
Who would have thought that, at the start of the tournament... it's the sheer self belief and confidence of Sarfaraz that rubbed on his team... what a performance.. they just totally brushed aside 2 of the tournament favorites in semis and final to take the trophy... Well done and Congratulations Pakistan...
Did Hasan Ali miss the game? No. Junaid missed first game.
Amir take a bow. He is a fantastic fast bowler to watch.
jadeja and ashwin needs to be replaced with some good wrist spinners
Two lessons from the Indian debacle: (i) India should invite Pakistani bowlers to IPL and/or play bilateral series with Pakistan to test the vaunted ego of their top and middle order; (ii) Even when India was six down by 17th over but with Pandya and Jadeja at the crease, they should have been inspired by the 224 run stand of Shakib and Mohammadullah against NZ and tried to play till the 50th over. Nothing is finished until the last ball is bowled
Congratulations to PAK for a great comeback after the first loss and winning the trophy in emphatic fashion. At the same time for IND despite a reasonably good tournament, there is plenty to think about for the future. This is clearly not the team they should have for 2019 WC. They need to raise their own strengths higher!
India lost is due to too thin bowling line.
I'm a SL fan. but when i saw Sarfraz talking after the match tears came to my eyes. Weldone and Long live Pakistan.
Who would have thought that, at the start of the tournament... it's the sheer self belief and confidence of Sarfaraz that rubbed on his team... what a performance.. they just totally brushed aside 2 of the tournament favorites in semis and final to take the trophy... Well done and Congratulations Pakistan...
The final really showed how the Indian team is hugely overrated, especially highlighted by this time by Jadeja. He looked really lost. Except for Pandya nobody even showed a bit of fight. Kohli et al need to reduce the Bollywood factor of acting tough and start showing some real fight.
Who would have thought that, at the start of the tournament... it's the sheer self belief and confidence of Sarfaraz that rubbed on his team... what a performance.. they just totally brushed aside 2 of the tournament favorites in semis and final to take the trophy... Well done and Congratulations Pakistan...
Did Hasan Ali miss the game? No. Junaid missed first game.
Amir take a bow. He is a fantastic fast bowler to watch.
jadeja and ashwin needs to be replaced with some good wrist spinners
Two lessons from the Indian debacle: (i) India should invite Pakistani bowlers to IPL and/or play bilateral series with Pakistan to test the vaunted ego of their top and middle order; (ii) Even when India was six down by 17th over but with Pandya and Jadeja at the crease, they should have been inspired by the 224 run stand of Shakib and Mohammadullah against NZ and tried to play till the 50th over. Nothing is finished until the last ball is bowled
Congratulations to PAK for a great comeback after the first loss and winning the trophy in emphatic fashion. At the same time for IND despite a reasonably good tournament, there is plenty to think about for the future. This is clearly not the team they should have for 2019 WC. They need to raise their own strengths higher!
India lost is due to too thin bowling line.
I'm a SL fan. but when i saw Sarfraz talking after the match tears came to my eyes. Weldone and Long live Pakistan.
As a Sri Lankan I am very proud the brand of cricket Pakistan dished out against India and India always take the upper hand in global tournaments but this time your arrogance and the attitude confused India, Kohli and even Dhoni. Farkhar set up the riot with attacking shots and he took Ashwin apart and India never recovered from that onslaught. Farkhar reminded me of Saeed Anwer and hope he will continue to dominate batting in years to come. Congratulations Pakistan for coming from behind to win this prestigious trophy
@ Mervo: A good result for global cricket I'd say. This gives hope to everybody, not just the winners. And yes, it is a shame these teams only meet once in a blue moon. .. I think it skews the ranking tables a bit as well, but realistically what can be done. It is what it is and I suppose the effect is only minor in the scheme of things.
groom sidharth kaul,basilthampi,avesh khan as death over bowlers
Surely there was time for India to bat again then Pakistan win by an innings; and Pakistan hold champions trophy for next 4 years my word India must re-schedule 2021 event to much much earlier
Congrats Pakistan for winning the Champions trophy with yet another superlative all round performance handing defending champions India a thrashing that will linger in their minds for a long time.Devoid of International cricket at home,been ranked no. 8, they played with such authority that ICC should encourage all teams to visit Pakistan & restore their status which has been denied for almost 9 years. It seems that South Asia is much safer to play cricket than England due to the many attacks on the innocent public witnessed in the recent past. Hopefully, all teams will now focus on playing International cricket in Pakistan encouraged by the fact this team has confounded all critics,statistics & odds and is a force to reckon with in the future.Pakistan Zindabad.We are very proud of your achievement & may the team & nation go from strength to strength in the future.
Congratzz Pakistan !!! Superb effort to become champions with limited opportunities you guys had in last decade. In 1996 world cup, when West Indies and Australia refused to travel to Sri Lanka (due to security reasons) both Pakistan and India came here and showed the brotherhood to entire world. Sri Lankans never forget how you both helped us when entire world was against us. Very exciting final Indeed. Bad luck India. Pakistan SINDABAD !!! PS: Please don't forget our Thisara Perera as long as you guys play cricket. :)
Indian team is very good team but attitude of some of their fans seems that PAK,SL, BD can't beat them. I request them please change ur attitude. Some of u starts celebration getting PAK in final. U see that SL & PAK beat u in CT. BD loose due to their lack of experience. U R great team but can be beaten by any 1-8 ranked team. Congrats PAK for this fantastic victory. A BD fan.
good to see Pak win . they were on downward curve after 2011 WC in 50 over cricket but they are back now. Now they need to groom a agressive no 4 or no 5 batsman. India were brilliant apart from the finals don't think we have to change anything moving forward.
congratulations Pakistan .. amir spell of fierce bowling was the difference
Don't know rohit think that amir is just a normal bowler still..
India is one of the best one day team empowered by power hitters and some classic batsmans. Recently they have also improved as bowling and fielding unit. However they made some bad decisions in final like playing with extra spinner and bowling first just ignoring the pitch report from pakistan fan.
Congrats to pakistan and I hope its RIP of akmal brothers.
Contracts to team Pak for a tremendous victory. Qualifying to CT as a 8th rank team and eventually winning it is like a dream. Also want to congratulate Virat and his team for a superb tournament. It was a blessing in disguise for Pak as Wahab got injured and Shezhad didn't get run in first match. This again amplifies the fact that Pak should invest more in youngsters and move forward. Having some experienced guys is ok but the future is their Youngsters. Fakar's approach and attacking mindset is the key for Pak in this tournament. I'm not a big fan of Azhar in ODIs but he also contributed decently and gave good starts. So, Azhar and Fakar is not a bad combination at all. One plays to build the inning and another will go after bowlers. Many Positives for Pak to take further but they need good Finishers coz even today they couldn't capitalized much last 4 overs.Weak link for me is Imad and Malik. Depending on surface, they can easily play Asraf in pace of Imad and Haris in pace of Malik
Such a boring one sided match against the most media hyped team. Luckily pakistan didn't win the toss. Otherwise match would have been over sooner than this. Its amazing to see pakistan keep producing amazing quality fast bowlers.Amir would have been realizing by now what he has lost in the past years. Just imagine what they could have done with reverse swing with the old ODI rules. ODIs would have been more thrilled to watch. Time for icc to bring back one ball rule and make the odi format alive?
Congratulations to Pakistan and they deserved to be the winners. Also, their win is good for cricket because this is a re-emergence of the Pakistan. Having said all these, I have to say that when everybody else's hopes faded after India lost 5 wickets, I kept watching even when India lost 6. My patience paid off when Pandya started batting the way he did. It was as if he was in a zone and nobody, except his batting partner, could have got him out. Those hits were clean hits and he never gave any chance. Jadeja, after his terrible bowling and fielding, came very close to running Pandya out early on. Then, when something special (Viv Richards like) seemed imminent, he did it again. Why wouldn't he give a loud, "no" or "waiting" call to Pandya since he was in full view of what was happening to the ball? Ok, even after that, knowing very well that India's only hope of a victory lied with Pandya, why didn't he at least sacrifice his wicket? Jadeja has a huge role in this loss of India.
The biggest winning margin in a CT ever. Makes one wonder how full test series on more neutral territory would go between these two sides. India have the batting, but now the pace bowling strengths of Pakistan it would seem. What shame for us all that they play against each other so rarely these days.
Two specialist bowlers (bhuvi&bumrah), three specialist batsmen (rohit,dhawan,kohli) one keeper (dhoni) five allrounders (yuvi,kedar,pandya,jadeja,ashwin) were selected in the playing eleven. Specialist batsmen could not handle genuine pace, bowlers could not take wickets and allrounders could do only bits and pieces. Established batsman rahane and wicket taking speccialist pacer bowlers yadav and shami were left to warm the benches. Then how can India win? The acts thinks and acts with his one track mind. He had a great fall.
Congratulations Pakistan. Hopefully the team can kick on from this and start producing near their best more consistently.
As an Indian, I whole-heartedly CONGRATULATE Pakistan for their shocking - but well-deserved - victory! .
While some Indian fans have congratulated Pakistan , there are some who are parading BRAINLESS comments : "Poor captaincy from King Kohli. Rohit and Dhawan need to learn to handle genuine pace and Ashwin and Jadeja should stick to India wickets."*****"India make a mistake by not playing Umesh Yadav or Muhammad Sami in the place off Ashwin in a flat wicket unlike the first game against Pakistan."*****"Also Rohit is the new Sachin, succumbles always in pressure. "*****"India needed this loss to realize that batting is not their strength. "****"Umesh for Ashwin and Shami for Bhumrah should have been included and so should Karthik in place of Jadav."****"Shame on Indian team. I will never see another cricket match ever. "****"India lost the match once Kolhi decided to field after winning the toss."**** "this Team India is not going to win any ICC silverware under stubborn Kohli"
See.. the rankings..they mean nothing
I feel the biggest lesson for this Indian team is that if u want to win world tournaments, then u need to be perfect in all areas ( whether it be defense batting, attacking batting,attacking bowling or run stopping ability and also fielding), although u can still win tournaments without these perfections but that would be with luck like opposition having drawbacks, or getting desired pitches etc. So in this indian team some of the weaknesses are ashwin and jadeja's bowling where they will go for 60-0 each if they have a decent day in dead wickets against good teams and it can go for even worse if they have bad day like today. Now the solution to this can be to find a more defensive bowler than these two who can go for 50-0 or less or to find more attacking spinner of 70-2 fig and the better choice at present looks like axar,karan for defensive or kuldeep,chahal for aggressive. And let them get enough chances. And place pant at 6or 7, kedar or dk at 5 and PANDEY or dk or rahul at 4.
kholi underestimates pak batting. should have played shami umesh bhuvi bumrah
Congratulations Team Pakistan! It meant lot fo Pakistan Cricket and Pakistani people. This win will bring more international matches in Pakistan.
For a India fan like me; there is no shame in losing to a team who were better than them in every way yesterday. Well deserved win for Pakistan!!! Though I would like to say that the Indian middle order should have done more with the bat than they did yesterday ...
Am i the only one to notice that we lost both the matches because of spinners. Who plays two spinners in England except India. Hardik is pure 5th bowler and you cant rely on completely.
We need to have genuine wrist spinner [like kuldeep in the mix]. We need to start believing our pace bowlers more than spinners.
Congratulations to all the Pakistan supporters. Tradition of winning in ramzan continues. This victory was so long awaited. And when it came ..came with a bang. Total humiliation. People watching must have seen luck playing for them and indeed it played a crucial role. We need you to play in our favour. Mistakes from both sides India paid for it Pakistan escaped. Spinner wasn't required in form of imad ...ashraf would have been a better choice. Happy they didn't complete their overs. No shami or yadev people will ask for ever.
Well done Pakistan. This is an extra ordinary performance from an unpredictable team. But Pakistan has proved one thing that, they can beat any strong team in the world on a day despite having a fairly young side,Pakistan has a tradition of showing a strong bowling outfit to the world even when they introduce new bowlers to the team.They have a variety of pace and spin attack which no one can deny. Although the final total posed by Pakistan was little bit higher than the successful chasing total, India collapsed like a pack of cards (except Pandiya ) to give a comprehensive win to Pakistan. After all, INDIA is not SRI LANKA to chase down a 300 plus at Oval. (J.Yogaraj / Colombo / Sri Lanka ).
A few days ago someone (most likely a SL supporter) posted on one of these forums that india hasn't won any championship when they lose to SL in the preliminary/group stages. Well it came true again. Thank you team SL & their fans here. Ciao
Congrats to Pak team. India had too many non performing players in their team.
You just dont win world tournaments being conservative. Conservative in squad selection, conservative in team selection. As I was saying previously, non inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in particular and players like Rishabh Pant and Samson is a big mistake. India seems to live on past glory and big names for longer than most other teams which is a shame. Particularly when they have such a production line of young talent. In such tournaments, no fear cricket is what is required. That is what young guys bring in. India played with fear of failure. They played with defensive tactics.Bowled negative lines not only in this match but also previously in the tournament. To have any chance, in the next WC, DHONI, YUVRAJ, ASHWIN just needs to go in particular. Former two are way past their prime and Ashwin is a liability. We need to bring in youth who bring energy and fearless approach. Otherwise we will come through results like T20 WC 2016 SEMIFINAL, T20 WC 2014 FINAL & CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2017 FINAL
Magnificent all round performance by the Pakistan team. It is an open secret in cricket and has been since the glory days of Imran, Javed, Zaheer, Asif Iqbal and co. When Pakistan get it right they are unstoppable.
Getting Kohli twice was the most satisfying part :DD
I'd like to request all the cricketing world not to side line us bcuz the harsh reality is that cricket will never be same without Pak. This country has contributed a lot for the betterment of cricket and now they r in need of your support. All in all a very good tournamem which was supposed to be a batsmen dominant but Pak's class bowling brought to down to low scoring and competitive one. Hopefull will be remembered for ages. Cheers!
Such a boring one sided match against the most media hyped team. Luckily pakistan didn't win the toss. Otherwise match would have been over sooner than this. Its amazing to see pakistan keep producing amazing quality fast bowlers.Amir would have been realizing by now what he has lost in the past years. Just imagine what they could have done with reverse swing with the old ODI rules. ODIs would have been more thrilled to watch. Time for icc to bring back one ball rule and make the odi format alive?
Congratulation pak good to see you improving (from a Bd fan). I feel my fav pacer amir should have been man of the match. pak the most unpredictible team potentially can win any major big tournament but india only can be expected to win tourny in their soil. I think hh pandya should bat at number-2 (dhawan can be move down the order), the guy has natural batting talent and will improve if given chance up the order.
Congratulations Pakistan, thank you for the awesome treat yesterday. Watching your batsmen decimate the renowned Indian attack was akin towatching Rambo, Chuck Norris and the Rock in action all at once, and your bowling and fielding was the equivalent of watching a precision machine in operation. It was a performance made up of skill, strength, adventurism, great leadership, amazing team spirit, sprinkled with a generous dash of madness and luck.
A note from Sri Lanka: this is a lesson for all teams, truly committed display by Pakistan. Brilliantly coached and executed on the field. Thank you ripping off India's phony bragging rights in Asia.
well this is a childhood evoking match for me! we millennial generation grewup seeing regular Indian defeat; thanks to 2Ws,Saeed, Inzi,Saqline's brilliance. Pakistan was always most loved cricket team in BANGLADESH second to our own team. but nowadays pak's support waned to some extent; thanks to Bangladesh 's regular victories nad lackluster Pakistani cricket and lack of superstars. but yesterday 's game was eye opener for me, as cheering fans were seen glued to every tea sstalls nd kiosks of the city. in my estimation, india fan was outnumbered 3 to 1 in terms of number of fan! congrats to Pakistan for making cricket least predictable!! mighty show... India is undoubtedly the most formidable odi side even after this match!! hope we will win ICC tournaments Soon! 3 cheers for Bangladesh!! 3 cheers for Pakistan!! 3 cheers for beautiful unpredictability of cricket!
Thanks for all the love from around the globe for the Men in Green. The only 2 sad moments I had were Fakhar Zaman loosing his wicket in that manner and VK's facial expression when he returned back into the pavilion. Anyhow I readliy convinced myself to overlook his sorrows as he was the main threat to my team I suppose:p Though Ind are our arch rivals, I love nd reapect them, especially VK, u have earned a huge fan support in recent years from Pak
@AVICHALL - 1. You are not Indian, so don't pretend! 2. Ranking is about performance over several years, and not one game or one tournament with 5 games. So, if you can't understand something as easy as that, then it's not the ranking but your thinking that's flawed. Winner of tournament gets their trophy to reward them for their performance in that particular tournament. Ranking rewards consistent performance.
Congratulations Pakistan. Thoroughly deserved winners. From a SL Fan
Well done Pakistan! While I am extremely impressed with the new resurgent Pakistan team, I have to say that my team India lost the match simply because all their specialists (batsmen and bowlers) FAILED big time!
.
Those Indian fans complaining that the failure of our bowlers and the huge Pakistani score were the reasons for the defeat, I have this to say: "Even if Pakistan had made 270 runs, India still would have been defeated." Simply because the first 4 our (most valuable) specialist batsmen got out playing normal cricketing shots.
This win shouldn't let Azhar and Hafeez hide their in capabilities to play in this format.. Well done Pakistan.. And congrats to both teams for playing high spirits.
Wonderful, wonderful Pakistan, I am thrilled with your success. Yours is my third favourite national team after my own team, Australia, and then New Zealand. Pakistan is an indispensable part of world cricket and the way its team goes about its business provides great enjoyment to me and, I venture, to millions of other cricket lovers. Hearty congratulations on your win.
Well played pakistan, hard luck India just not india's day but if you think that pakistan one day cricket is back, You don't follow enough cricket. Fakhar would be found out pretty soon, he won't play more than 30 oneday international. Every body else in their batting line is mediocore. It was just horrible decision by india to chase in finals and they had bad day in the bowling and fielding the no ball din't help either. Amir had one of the best spells you can ever have on international level which caused rare batting collaspe . India just needscouple chnages. Yuvi and dhoni are done they wont be playing the next world cup. Time to retire. And some new one day spinner. Ashwin in struggling in one days.
What a SHOCKING win by Pakistan! But they deserve this win - 100%! As an Indian I am mighty impressed with Pak's victory! Just cannot believe a 8th ranked team winning a major tournament!
.
Ravi Shastri rightly said, "Pakistan were at their mercurial best!" More than India doing anything wrong, Pakistan did everything right to win the CT 25017. After their horrible defeat against India, there was a stunning reversal in their performance!
.
We lost the first 4 (very valuable) wickets only because of good Pakistani bowling - and not due to bad batting. India were FINISHED then and there!
Pakistan won the CT 2017 because of some major contribution by inexperienced youngsters- Junaid Khan, Hassan Ali (the highest wkt taker), Md. Amir and Fakhar Zaman. This certainly bodes well for the future of Pakistani cricket.
.
Pakistan always had a wealth of cricketing talent! The only thing they have been lacking is in Consistency - which they displayed in a deadly manner after their defeat against India.
.
But it remains to be seen how Consistent they are going to be in the next 2 years. Just because of 4 consecutive - & convincing - wins in CT 2017 does not mean they have become NO. 1.
Mohammad Amir remember the name! my Indian brothers .
Didn't all think one award should be give to the match winning hero or else the game changer Mohomed Aamir?
How many finals has India won chasing, I can recall innumerable knockout matches that India have lost chasing. It was this decision which put the bowlers under pressure and they stuck to defensive lines. India need to groom more spinners and look for alternatives for ashwin and jadeja, Pandya is the all rounder we need and not Jadeja moreover jadeja's selfish side was exposed. Yuvi dhoni absolutely must go, big fan for two decades but they don't cut it as international players any more. Also Kohli's arrogance needs to be checked by the team management, he looks listless as a captain but always in your face with the opposition this puts pressure on young inexperienced players. Players should have the right to question him on and of the field.
Congratulations Pakistan! Pak played outstanding well while Ind played extremely poorly. It was almost a role reversal of previous meetings. In many ways Ind were just asking for this - Right from the time the tournament began. Firstly BCCI put into doubt India's participation in the tournament. Then the announcement of coach selection leading into the tournament. And finally team selection announcement for WI with Rohit 'rested' just before final. These types of things are very unsettling for a side and it approved to be the case. Usually it is Pak that faces such issues but this time Ind made sure if it! I knew Ind had lost the match the minute Kohli sent Pak in to bat - Even a half decent total is difficult to chase in big matches and Ind had already beaten Pak earlier while batting first so why they chose to chase is beyond me.
I was not surprised by Amir's devastating spell, I know what he is capable off. I was more surprised by how Hafeez batted, 57 off 37 with a SR of over 150, very uncharacteristic of him.
Well played Pakistan and hearty congrats on their victory. When all bowlers except Bhuvi were carted about, it was inexplicable why Jadav was not tried till it was too late. Kohli, stationing himself at the boundary, stubbornly persisted with Jadeja and Ashwin. He probably forgot that he had Jadeja, who provided crucial breakthroughs in the last game was even part of the 11! That apart, excellent batting and bowling by Pakistan.
On positive note Ind had the potential to chase down 350 especially on that batting paradise courtesy the likes of Kohli, Rohit etc. On negative note their middle, late order always felt like strong, but the truth is they were only good at providing impetus to a solid platform provided by top 3. India don't have someone in the middle order able to repair top order damage if any.
Pakistan the Champion
It is over the top moment for us Pakistani fans! Now use this win as a gateway to sustained dominance in ODI cricket!
Cricket needs Pak, WI to step up. The skill to play the game of cricket is on their genes. BAN will never make it top team as the skills are not naturally on their genes. More like India will never produce a quick like Amir the same way Pak will never have a bat like Virak. While spinners are countless in Ind, Pak you'll hardly see quality spinners come no up from England, NZ etc
This is the result of not playing regular cricket against Pakistan. Had India built bilateral ties with Pak, this could have been a soft defeat. On the other note, Pakistani Team was in mood of playing today and when they are in mood, no one, Yes no one can beat them.
By choosing not to bat first, India sent a wrong message: we are unsure of our top order's ability to handle your swing & seam attack, should conditions favor that. Not the spirit of a champion team, I'm afraid. A team like Aus would hardly do that!
Pakistan had planned well in the final. At the end of 10th over it was obvious that Pakistan is heading for a score of 350. Yet Indian bowlers did not think out of the box - both medium pacers as also slow bowlers. Facing 300+ score, Indian batsmen neither defended nor attacked properly. Bowling no-balls at any stage of the match in limited overs game is that it allows batsmen to dominate with the free hit following it.
Congratulation to Pakistan, commiseration to India. Thanks to the brothers and sisters from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal for supporting Pakistan cricket and again thanks to all the cricket lovers who supported Pakistan cricket today...
As a WI supporter - really pleased for Pakistan. Fantastic achievement. Now if you could help us with our board/selectors....
Pak's success with the bat is not something you see all day, I'd bet they still can't chase 250 ten out of ten times. But their quicks are God gifted, I don't think anyone in the world can move the ball like Amir.
Dear Pakistan now that you are playing good cricket give a second thought on BAN tour. You might not lose as it was predicted.
Congrats no fuss team Pakistan, I love the way you go about your business!
We need wicket takers like Umesh and Shami to be playing. Shami is our best strike bowler, yet didn't even play one match. Kohli must include him and Umesh in every match in the Windies. The inability to take wickets cost us dearly. It makes a huge difference whether a team is 2 or 5 wkts down after 30 overs
Indian fans seem dazed with the loss and are trying to blame their bowlers for the defeat. The bowling wasn't good, but the real reason is simple. Eight batsmen combined for 36 runs. Rohit (record holder for the highest ODI score), Kohli (fastest to 8000 ODI runs) and Dhoni (arguably the best finisher the game has seen) combined for 9 runs. On a batting wicket with no swing or turn and where Pandya breezed to 76. Has India ever won a game with those three legends scoring fewer than 10? It was clear the batsmen simply gave up and didn't want to fight it out. The real concern must be the meek surrender of their batting line up in favourable conditions. The bowlers are not responsible for a 36 for 8 scoreline.
Congratulations to My Nation on such a memorable victory.. India did almost same mistakes today what Pak did on 4th june..today indians may realise that Pak lost that match only for their own wrong decisions, not by the indian team
Batsmen and fielders win you matches. Bowlers win you a tournament or a series- whatever the format of the game. This was the difference between Pakistan and the rest of the teams. If cricket is glorious uncertainty, then yesterday we witnessed one of the greatest finals and tournaments in the game's history. Hope this performance makes other teams play in Pakistan. The game of cricket lovely cricket needs cricket to return to Pakistan. All the best from Bangladesh.
This Pakistan's win tells all about the current ranking system. I wonder if WI were also there then it could had been even more interesting.
My Tongue-in-Cheek Cricket Match Summary (to be read aloud)
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman vs India's Hardik Pandya
Pakistan's un-fancied and underdog cricketers continued their dramatic late surge in the 2017 Champions Trophy, remaining firmly on top throughout until the very happy ending when they gave a soft landing to the dejected, flaccid Indians, who completely blew it by peaking early in the competition.
A billion Indian hopes rose momentarily as Hardik lifted his bat lustily, but were prematurely deflated by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman streaky, superb performance and by the fast, swinging balls of the splendid, dominant Pakistan bowlers.
And so, Pakistan finally came really good as it enjoyed a well-deserved happy ending to its impossible dream of giving the over-confident Boys in Blue a comprehensive licking in ball and bat and on the field, to proudly lift the 2017 Champions Trophy!
A billion people stood together to give Pakistan a big hand for a job well done and a sweet victory that was a long time coming. Congrats!
Conguration to Pakistan well played whole team...
@ Nuraiz: Really proud of you, bro. You've come a long way. You used to torment PK, it's good to have your support for the neighbours. Hopefully, all SC fans can have such a turnaround and support each other. Did you know Amir is Fizz's inspiration? Fizz will get to be better. He's just suffering from too many injuries at the moment. @FOGU: Thank you, brother. Right back at you. Haven't seen you in awhile. BD has something to be proud of, too. Tamim was 5th leading scorer. :) SC did well in the cup. Please print, espn.
From Pak. I do not understand why indians are blaming dhoni, he is a designated wicketkeeper/batsman. Batting isn't his primary role and trust me you wont find a better wicket keeper than him. If anything, i think he should be promoted up the order as he takes time before taking off.
Oh how sweet it is for PAK . INDIA has been a thorn in side of PAK for years, but final they come good. The WI tour was a good boost for them and now it's WI turn to flatten INDIA.
BD success is even in high profile PAK vs Ind final match BD name is swirling in over over...,,,
Congrats Pak for your superb performance and after a long time I supported Pakistan
Dear Indian Fans............... Your team is still world top team. Losing one match doesn't mean they are bad in cricket. Support your players. respect from Pakistan
Pakistan fan been waiting for this day for long time......thus young Pakistan team deserved this chiompion chip...great captaincy by sarfaraz.....i m from Bangladesh and I m bug fan of Pakistan cricket team.........
Peoples says Pakistan is unpredictable team... But in his tournament everyone have seen how No. 8 Pakistan has thrashed to No. 1 SA, No. 6 SL, No. 3 Eng and No. 2 Ind consistently...
amazinnngggg article!! sums up the day beautifully. love from Pakistan
You can't compare fizz to Amir.
Amir has pace and swing and it's the main attack of a fast bowler.
Fizz's specialty is slower balls which people know how to play against now.
Unless he improves on his pace+bowling he will be washed up within a year.
Wow my prediction was on target. I went to sleep knowing fakhar scored 50 , it was almost over for india. Pakistan should thank fakhar for their win. Key to winning is to show you are here to fight tooth and nail. Pakistan played fearless cricket. They deserve all the acclades. They pummelled paper tiger india to pulp. Though india still can beat this pakistan team convincingly with proper selection , today belong to pakistan. They earned it. Almost like india win in 1983. No one expected pakistan to win this. I hope pakistan build on this and select more younger players and dump all oldies hanging around. They should use it as spring board and bring more fast bowlers and batsman who play fearless cricket. Srilanka and pakistan raising , india going down because of conservatism.
don't want to be harsh at any nation or an indusual but all we demands is a respect Pakistan played with aggression that's what I was looking for after a wasim's captaincy love u greenshirts
Time to give yuvi and dhoni a long break and test players for 4 and 5 spot because yuvi and dhoni's reflex have gone weak.
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal brothers thanks for your awesome,Superb support. Pakistan Zindabad
Congrats, Pakistan & Sarfaraz. Amazing turn around from 1st game. Out of this world. Enjoyed every word of your article. Thanks ESPNcricinfo and all correspondents for spicing up and amplifing the "Joys of Cricket"!
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal brothers thanks for your awesome,Superb support. Pakistan Zindabad
Please india , instead of accusing a champion like Kholi. Please find a champion bowler like Amir! When will you people learn? The problem is not your batting.Its's your bowling.! Just like the batting of pakistan is there problem except for rare occasions as of today. ....fan from bangladesh
Classic cricket played by Pakistan. 6 genuine batsmen, 4 genuine bowlers, no half baked all rounders. That's the way to go...
Congratulations Pakistan!! Well deserving victory
Whenever KL Rahul is back from Injury, he should play at number 4 . Considering Hardik Pandya can hold his own - making play at 6 - with Kedar at 5. Only Dhoni knows what he is thinking. He is not someone who hangs about if he is not sure he will be around 2019. He still has the game. But, not sure if he wants to handle pressure - at the moment it does not look like. Yuvi should be gracious. Pant at 7. 3 fast bowlers (Bhuvi, Bumrah, U.Yadav/Shami) and Jadeja. Kedar can share 5th bowling work load with Pandya or Jadeja on bad days. We have a good set up. We dont tinker too much. That should do.
It's 1:00 am and we are still buzzing! Everyone is still celebrating and partying! We gave youth a chance and they made us champions! Time to once and for all block out the non performers and retire Hafeez and build on this momentum and make a formidable team for WC2019
Great game between two great sides. Congrats to Pakistan and whole Pakistani nation and commiseration to Indians friends - it's our day not that we have a stronger team than you. Just a little disappointed to read some of the comments by Indians disparaging their team for one bad performance - despite rivalry, we love watching Virat kholi, Yuvraj, Dhoni and Sharma's batting. Again, congrats for making it to the finals -and all the best for future - respect from Pakistan.
@CRICFAN72669173 well said bro. Some are saying selecting Ashwin and Jadeja was a big mistake but Pakistan also made a mistake of selecting Imad Waseem instead of Rumman Raees. No doubt Pandya played with passion but give credit to Sarfraz who allow India to cross 100 and Pandya to score by taking his all strike bowlers back. India is a very good side but today wasn't their day. Pakistan Zindabad
India will remember Amir until he retires. What aaaaaaaaaaaaa bowler. Fizz has to work a long way to be in his foot steps.....fan Fm BD
We paid for our arrogance and over confidence. Despite having a huge advantage of a massive victory against Pak in opening Game, winning the toss, solid crowd support on home ground, lots of experience chaisng in high pressure situations and facing a team with many inexperienced players - Ind surrendered meekly to Pak - our top 5 batsmen and so called 3 all rounders failed badly. Poor captaincy from King Kohli. Rohit and Dhawan need to learn to handle genuine pace and Ashwin and Jadeja should stick to India wickets. Well played Pak, this victory will help rekindle the dying Indo Pak rivalry since past decade Ind was winning easily.
Congrats to Pakistan. The three Asian teams ,India Sri Lanka & Pakistan have shown great rivalry by beating each other in this tournament. Pakistan have shown a great character to defy the odds.Sri Lanka have shown a record chasing of 322 is not easy by any team even when weather & pitch conditions are good. This tournament has shown Asia dominate the cricket.
India make a mistake by not playing Umesh Yadav or Muhammad Sami in the place off Ashwin in a flat wicket unlike the first game against Pakistan.
Some people are so generous in giving credit to Azhar and failed to extend "throughout" to Azhars' inning vs Srilanka. It was Sarfraz-Amir that turned the corner for Pakistan otherwise, even semi would have been only in dream. Actually it was invaluable and consistent performance of Fakkhar gave Pakistan momentum and hide batting lacking of players like Azhar and Hafeez.
@CRICFAN72669173 well said bro. Some are saying selecting Ashwin and Jadeja was a big mistake but Pakistan also made a mistake of selecting Imad Waseem instead of Rumman Raees. No doubt Pandya played with passion but give credit to Sarfraz who allow India to cross 100 and Pandya to score by taking his all strike bowlers back. India is a very good side but today wasn't their day. Pakistan Zindabad
Simply unbelievable. Aamir you beauty. The best thing about this team is that everyone is contributing. And we can see fresh talent performing at international stage. Indians had one off day but they are a formidable outfit. My respect for Kohli is increasing day by day. He was so positive and gracious in his speech today. Hats off to him and team India.
I really admire the sports man spirit shown by Kohli. It was a very unlike Indian behaviour shown by an Indian captain.
@AVICHALL I bet you are so happy...... we could see you were happy in advance looking at your comments before this final.....
India played very well throughout the tournament, and I am personally Virat Kohli die hard fan from Pakistan. One bad game does not make him any worse, he is a class player and will come back. Excellent Performance from Pakistan achieving the trophy, extremely pleased with their brilliant batting and bowling. Respect for India. Pakistan Cricket Fan.
@CRICFAN72669173 well said bro. Some are saying selecting Ashwin and Jadeja was a big mistake but Pakistan also made a mistake of selecting Imad Waseem instead of Rumman Raees. No doubt Pandya played with passion but give credit to Sarfraz who allow India to cross 100 and Pandya to score by taking his all strike bowlers back. India is a very good side but today wasn't their day. Pakistan Zindabad
Appeal to all Pak fans,please don't abuse fans of other teams.Winning and losing is part of the game.India has a brilliant batting line up but today it was tested by Pak bowling ,it wilted under pressure.Enjoy the victory.From a Pak fan.
I take my words back from yesterday. You can win even after losing the toss. This was the pakistan I grew up watching. WASIM AND WAQAR R RESURRECTED FROM THE ASHES. .......love Fm BD
one thing i must say i am DISAPPOINTED in the INDIAN reply in the chase. it feels like they quit after kohli WICKET..... QUITTING you don't see from their batting line up but PAKISTAN made them QUIT today..
Outstanding Pak. You exceeded our wildest expectations...from a SA fan
Some people are so generous in giving credit to Azhar and failed to extend "throughout" to Azhars' inning vs Srilanka. It was Sarfraz-Amir that turned the corner for Pakistan otherwise, even semi would have been only in dream. Actually it was invaluable and consistent performance of Fakkhar gave Pakistan momentum and hide batting lacking of players like Azhar and Hafeez.
Pak team de stuffed indian team fair and square....And look indian fans a day before they were singing ballads and beating their chests with utmost arrogance and now sweet talking and congratulating since they are not left with much of an option....
First of all, congrats to the Pak team. They did everything right for a final. Though not really complacent, we were just sitting back and waiting for things to happen as granted when Pak was batting. Nothing wrong choosing to chase, but lost the plot when Pak got off to a flyier. Bad selection not going for an extra pacer against Pak, which was a proved strategy though against a nervous team. Ashwin was never a threat unless track assists. Also Rohit is the new Sachin, succumbles always in pressure. Start was critical to such a chase.
Some people are so generous in giving credit to Azhar and failed to extend "throughout" to Azhars' inning vs Srilanka. It was Sarfraz-Amir that turned the corner for Pakistan otherwise, even semi would have been only in dream. Actually it was invaluable and consistent performance of Fakkhar gave Pakistan momentum and hide batting lacking of players like Azhar and Hafeez.
Pakistan you beauty. Love uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu from bangladesh
Wow hats off to Pakistan they were absolutely amazzing, respect from chittagong,Bangladesh.
As I mentioned earlier in the tournament, Hafeez should retire after the tournament if Pakistan win, and he can't get a better send off than today. Retire gracefully and let Pakistan build a team for the next world cup in 2019.
Thank you for the memories Hafeez.
Malik should consider retiring too, but if wants to stay in the squad, he needs to change his technique, because he hasn't been succesful on English soil for a long period of time, so going into that world cup in 2019, he should be prepared.
My request would be to go and play some county cricket in England, and get some big knocks. Then I would include Malik in the world cup squad, but right now he should take the decision unless he proves himself on fast tracks.
Overall both of these two have been great ambassadors for our game, and I expect them to make a decision regarding their future in the upcoming days.
Cheers!
Cheers!
SABASH Pakistan. Number 8 last of the tournament wins the trophy. You also broke the second innings curse where by chasing teams always won 90% of hte matches. You showed the predictability is VERY boring. That is why India who are always lucky with toss won the toss today and I thought hell another predictable match but you proved it wrong. This Pakistan win is thousand times better than other wins as majority of palyers are new and coming from not playing competitive cricket for a LONG time. CONGRATS. Cricket world NEEDS Pakistan. A Bd Fan
It is so heart to warming to see our Indian Cousins congratulating Pakistan on their victory today and an effective rise from ashes for Pakistan. We appreciate your sentiments and your maturity and love of cricket. We know India has champion players and a wonderful team, Pakistan was simply unstoppable today, however. I will urge all Pak fans to respect their opponents feelings and not make any hurtful comments while celebrating.
Well we lost after beating pakistan in 2007 2011 2015 2016 wc and ct2017 1st round we lost thats fine well credit must go to pakistan it is young team still they beat sa sl eng ind so credit to them fakhar needs to work on short stuff because now it is known he is not fluent in short stuff inidia lost due to following 1. Winning toss putting opposition in 2. No shami or yadav why 2 spinners against pakistan. 3. Ashwin is over rated so is jadeja they take wickets only in india amit mishra better than them 4. Kohli needs to work when ball is bowled on 5th stump. 5. Take videos of aamir and learn still few positives pandya is useful.. congrats pakistani brothers hope you rise
What a shame! Perhaps this is the worst humiliating defeat in ICC event in cricket history. India should play only against weak teams like AFG, ZIM, SCOT, NAMIBIA and other associate nations. They do not deserve to play important events like CT or WC. They should play qualification round instead of WI for the WC2019.
Well deserved loss to India. First congratulations to Pakistan for best team effort in every filed of the game. One will win and one will loose in any game, no big deal in most cases. But not showing any fight and failing from the beginning is pathetic - team selection knowing the pitch very well, reckless shots, poor fielding, erratic bowling - That too when the opposite team is playing with full potential and dedication.
Can't believe people were making fun of us not being able to qualify. Lol. And can't believe some Indian fans are saying Kohli shouldn't be in the WC2019 team. Really? The guys a class player that can walk into any team, in any parallel universe. Their humans, and allowed failures. We were very lucky to have him twice in two balls. Normally after the first chance gone, he goes on to make a ton. Guranteed.
Indian team mentality is too reserve spots.....kuldeep yadav, shami, yadav, rahul, rahane are good players. Winning or losing is part of the game but having lost by taking 2 spinners justifying them as batsman is terrible.....a loss with shami yadav and kuldeep would have been nice ....pak may have still won but atleast the best 11 tried in that case......poor team selection.....India are one of the best chasers in world cricket but in finals it seems to go against them......should try batting first.....India is a strong top side but Today it's hatsoff to Pakistan u deserve it.....a strong Pak makes cricket more interesting
@cricfan1652597920: Well said, Sarfraz made the defeat little more respectable. Ciao
When Pakistan play in / achieve such a state of ecstacy, the universe tends to conspires in their favor
Highlights(Indian Perspective) 1. How a no ball wicket changed the course of a bowler( Bumrah ). He felt the occasion after, didn't he? Fakhar had his luck early on but he kept sure that pressure was always there on india, ends up with a brilliant century. 2. Ashwin kept reminding his captain throughout his spell as to why he shouldn't be picked in pitches other than rank turners. 3. Ashwin and Jadeja are known for their compliments to each other, so it was obvious for Jadeja to fail. 4. One hell of a spell from Aamir where the three top scorers of the tournament were forced to bow Infront of him. Skills at its very best. 5. I Don't know what happened after those 3 wickets :)) and m assuming more than half of the television sets in India were also switched off along with mine. 6. Heard Pandya tried to give a crack but then was further denied by Sir Jadeja. Watched the clip of this horrible mix-up. Jadeja should have sacrificed his own wicket. What a shame!
Congratulations Pakistan.
Umesh yadav should have played instead of ashwin, the logic of winning combination doesnt make any sense.u have to select team on horses for courses basis. Pakistan play spin well, umesh troubled them in the first game. Pandya the lone warrior
well played pakistan...heartiest cngrtz to ur team..from sri lanka..
well done pak...from india....i could try many excuses but pak played tournament better then anyone....well done india for reaching final but pak was truly brilliant! jai hind!
how can someone say that team India is much batter than team Pakistan ...just go to google search ....and search for pak vs Ind head to head odi result.... pak 72 won and Ind 50 ...
This is fakhar's 6th international innings. He had played 3 t20is earlier in the year against windies as well. In one game he did not bat though. Please post
Congratulations to Pakistan for defying the odds. And to both teams and sets of supporters for defying the political tensions that divide their respective countries by playing a high profile match in the right spirit. And a moment of smugness as an Essex supporter at the prospect of M Amir opening the bowling at Chelmsford for the rest of the season!
Mohammad Amir u beauty lots of love to Pakistan from Kashmir
wow magnificent from Pakistan..who are now so predictable and looking for a better future in world events...zaman has been a revolution....hassan is a revolution...it has been a collective effort and they deserved to be champions and they played like champions..well done Pakistan
30 yo old now, and been waiting for this day not as a grief but an understanding that pak team is actually better than how stats dictate plus there is no rating for the flare and surprise and positive impacts they have had over this global sport. the world doesn't have an idea how much of raw cricket is there in pak seriously a few within the setup know, if only pak management can learn to utilise stats how india (as a positive example though india I believe again like England over did things in calculation and ended up missing a few links to their calculation this time) I think have adopted from Brat pitt's money ball this nation can truly do wonders and the same further applies to any other sport that exists in Pakistan. All smiles all around Pakistan !! :)
Mistakes for this loss1.We don't need ashwin and jadeja when we are playing abroad. 2.No plan b if we are giving more runs in middle overs. 3.No change in Batting order as per situation. 4.Keeping shami in the bench for all matches. 5.Not using Yuvaraj bowling abilities.
Now don't u guys think icc should remove that ranking system? I mean to say rank 1/8 only can participate! Pakistan proved ranking doesn't matter to win trophy.. ICC thought ranked 1 gone win the trophy and 2 to 8 only here for sow pics,,
this WIN will hurt indian cricket in long run ... very much the way Miandad's last ball sixer in 1986 damaged Indian cricket and took them about next decade to come out of that.. this was one sided affair, though we expected a fight from Ind, but they succumbed to pressure and brilliant bowling by best bowlers around.
nevertheless, it was ind's protective attitude which cost them the match. toss was won by ind but lost the match the moment they inserted Pak in.
Congrats Pakistan well played .. fakhar needs to do some work on short stuff well played..sad but it's ok Pakistan is rising we need dangerous Pakistan..indian fan
One of the highest-pressure cricket matches of the decade? Laughable really. We have had two ODI world cups this decade that at least six matches more crucial than this (one final and two semi-finals). We have had five T20 World Cups this decade. We have had Test no. 1 change rankings between 5 sides about 7 times. And this is one of the highest-pressure cricket matches of the decade? Champions Trophy has anyway long lost its relevance since we have World Cups and most sides use this tournament only to see where they are in the lead up to the next World Cup. Relax..
Woow.. this day to be remembered for a long time as a pakistani fan.finally we broke the hoodoo or the jinx indian team has been to us in ICC events. No one expected anything from the fresh blood but hopefully we can capitalize on this achievement. I really like the way ECB has changed it's brand and i feel like it's time we can also do something like what england has done for their brand of cricket. Congrags to indian team and fans as well.
I have one major question - Whose idea was the negative line India started bowling with? For all the efforts to restrict Fakhar Zaman he was still backing away to cut through point. Wouldn't it be better to try and get him out rather than restricting him? The amount of wides bowled just because of this is "cramp batsman for room" is mind boggling - 13 ie extra 2 overs. Count the no-balls and it is nearly extra 3 overs.
Then a smaller point - What is up with Ashwin? He went for runs irrespective of his flatter line. He is becoming like Harbhajan, bowling shooters after shooters. If this is what we need in a spinner get another Jadeja or someone.
Congrats Pakistan! A fan from Hong Kong
lots of congrats from BD. whole BD is celebrating this Eid gift from pak. good job guys
this match is like battle b/w hulk vs doomsday battle.Hulk(ind) killed DD(pak) in first battle and in 2nd battle DD came back alive &adapted to hulk attacks &annihialted it.Whereas aus (Toaa) would have destroyed them both.
indian missed the trick by bowling a seamer less so did Pakistan. but we batted well .
thanks to all the fans of Pakistan cricket. the srilankans . Bangladeshis n of course Indians who follow Pakistan cricket. thank God our limited overs cricket is getting back on track.
Once again, cricket has lived up to its time-honoured tradition as a game of great uncertainties.
Enigmatic, unpredictable, and often underrated, Pakistan has stunned the cricket world in dramatic fashion. Today, they made India look very ordinary as if they were a mere Associate team; or as if they were the now-lowly West Indies, who once ruled the roost. In the process, new stars have risen on the Pakistani firmament: in Fakhar Zaman and Hassan Ali.
Congratulations and commiseration to the victors and the vanquished respectively.
Well done Pakistan, not even a contest. I am a bit disappointed with Kholi, yet again failing against good pace bowling.
thanks fr winning hearts n dong the unbelievable . love you Pakistan. been years since we had tasted such a performance. rising from nowhere is what we love about you .
Thoroughly entertaining match, I enjoyed every minute. On the day there was only one team in it so well done Pakistan you deserved your win.
Overall though this was a win for cricket. Just needs the rule makers to stop tinkering, the game is attractive enough it doesn't need anymore fancy tweaking.
Kohli had a rare bad day doesn't mean he isn't good . he is the best . n hardhik looks like a gym . good luck .
This win is a perfect silver lining for Pakistan cricket. A country which is deprived of international cricket for more than a decade barring some sporadic events gave Pakistan a perfect platform to prove their importance at international arena in future, with brilliant talent at their disposal they are not underdogs anymore, they will be a force to reckon with, in days to come. Congratulations Pakistan on brilliant win.
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL MY PAKISTANI TEAM FANS !!! What a complete great and complete win for team PAKISTAN. It could not have a better finish. India needed this loss to realize that batting is not their strength. It was pakistans bowling that got them to be a champions.All four games in the tournament they kept their team under 278 runs, but today they were much better in Batting and Bowling they played the most satisfying game for my liking.Enjoy my World Champions Enjoy.
Kohli's captaincy was definitely found wanting today! He kept on persevering with Ashwin & Jadeja - even when they were both being continually hammered & without looking like taking a wicket at all! He then brought Jadhav only right at the very end - when the horse had long bolted - but needlessly gave Jadhav a 3rd over which went for 16 runs!
Capt. Kohli got it absolutely wrong with the Team. Umesh for Ashwin and Shami for Bhumrah should have been included and so should Karthik in place of Jadav. Shami and Karthik would have had the surprise factor and both are strong in the outfield. In the match situation Jadav should have followed Kholi and followed by Yuvi...Yuvi should have bowled too. Win the toss and bat first should have been ideal. The scoreboard pressure would have helped. India just played into the hands of Pakistan....India threw away the match. Dressing room discontent also has added to the trouble with Kholi dictating terms. However Pakistan played well. Congratulations.
First I want to say congrats to India n virat. He was so gracious in defeat. India played some exceptional cricket n there side was full of legends. I don't agree with Indians who are discounting dhoni n yuvraj. They are both legends. Pakistan just played some truly superb cricket that's y they are champions. They defeated two of the. tournament's favorites by absolutely hammering them. This was just Pakistan day n when it's our day no one stands a chance. while cricket world knows that. That Amir spell was just too good n after that the game was already in pocket despite pandya's pyrotechnics. Well played India. Even better played Pakistan
india need youngesters to inject fresh blood in the yeam.
Pakistan = Awesome. Well played indeed!
Congratulations Pakistan!! fan from Bangladesh.
Ashwin,Jaddu,Dhoni,Yuvraj need to go. Send Bhumrah to 6 month exile. Shameless performance. Get in the new blood from IPL. Rohit sharma also to be added to the list.
@cricfan00345: I'm with you, brother. It's called empathy. That's exactly why I ain't rubbing it anyone's face. You will get a few from both sides. But as a whole, I think we've come a long way in this event. Both fans have consistently been praising the other in the past matches. Ignore the the minute few. And most will be from other countries who will try to haunt you. You have nothing but love from ourselves. And your team is still one of the best. Please post.
Congratulations to whole nation on a crushing win over India and congratulations to SA fans and BD fans for their moral support to Pakistan. Clinical performance by Pakistan. This was a unstopable thundersorm for Indian team and Indian nation as well. They never ever would have imagine such a shamefull defeat from Pakistan. And this is the reason they avoid to face Pakistan in internation cricket. Indian teamm was looking like a below club level teams. They forgot bowling techniques when Azhar and Fakhar were on crease and they couldnt even seen ball coming out of hands of our pace attack. So called worlds top team and worlds top batting line crushed badly by no.8 ranked team...
Well played Pakistan! All the best! We will meet again. From across the border.
Where are bangla and Indians who dont wanted Pakistan in the tournament. After all the best team in the world is Pakistan you cannot possibly see such crushing victories in semis and final. Very one sided matches they havent swet once in 2 last matches.
@SSIDDHANT19 I agree, he broke the back of that chase. The top 3 batsmen in the tournament out cheaply. Though I must say, Fakhar is hard to deny also. Batting was after all the weaker suit.
These days on a given day we cannot predict who will win .....Kohli has more mental strength but needs to tighten his technique at around off stump....he is too good to get knocked over on this weakness repeatedly early in his innings.....India played well to reach final and Amazing display pakistan u thoroughly deserve it.....Playing 2 spinners is a seriously questionable decision plus please stop justifying their selection for batting depth.....Neither of them is a batsman in ODIs.....if thisis the approach then Eng, SA , Aus tour results overseas are already decided.....play genuine batsman genuine bowlers plus some one like pandya in odis ....good so far lets see how long he can pull it off....
How much does Pakistan owe Thisara Perera now? He dropped that ICC trophy right into their laps.
This excellent win is great news for cricket. Many, many congratulations to the Pakistan team and its management! Simply awesome! For international cricket to have a team of flair players, who - on their day (such as this unforgettable one!) can throw the form book out of the window and turn the tables on the acknowledged giant of world cricket in the modern era. Their talent is unbelievable: Fakhar Zaman... where did he come from? Hasan Ali - now also a world star! Amir we knew about - special, special talent. Grown up and seizing his second chance in our game with both hands - simply superbly devastating! Shadab Khan - a young leggie who did Yuvraj like a kipper! The talent this side has is off the scale. I am genuinely enthused by this Pakistani side! If only they would turn up and play like this consistently. And no IPL contracts for these players - hmm! Think again,India! There are some world class Pakistani players... You should welcome them in! Heal, heal, heal through cricket!
I told this before the match that Pakistan bowling is no match to India. If we can beat Eng why not Ind?? It's proved Pàk are the champions
On a different but again postie note - the top awards goes to player from PAK and IND. This once again prove that both team deserved to be in the finals. What more both were from GRP B and well I dont know what more to say but both have to be proud teams. Though one has to be win and it was PAK's day.
Award winners Golden ball: Hasan Ali (13 wickets at 13.69)
Player of the Tournament: Hasan Ali
Golden Bat: Shikhar Dhawan (338 runs at 67.60)
CRICFAN16600345 ON JUNE 18, 2017, 18:22 GMT "CONGRATS PAK BROTHERS ITS YOUR DAY TODAY PLEASE ENJOY THIS MOMENT BUT DONT TRY TO HURT US WITH YOUR COMENTS (as some of guys doing) we accepted our defeat and you played like real CHAMPIONS"
I agree there are some out there who could tame their inner thoughts but I can tell you most here in PAK land likes TEAM IND and they wanted the cup to stay in ASIA as we were hoping if not us then IND should take the cup. I respect all teams regardless. Though I would like to BD fans to show more character.
This was a performance reminiscent of the Pakistan of old: passion, energy, aggression, swagger and supreme confidence in their abilities all attributes that had been dulled in ODIs by the Misbah brand of cricket. In beating the Indians today like they used to almost routinely from the late Eighties to the start of the millennium Pakistan played the type of fearless cricket their fans have been yearning. Let's hope it leads to a renaissance in this form of cricket for them because when on fire like this there is no team more exciting to watch.
its not about 8th ranked team its about the confident and to play for there nation today well i am an Indian but i loved the way amir bowled today he was absolutely amazing taking 3 most dangerous players who were in top of the sky in this ct...ofcos i feel sad for India but it happens as our pakistani brothers had a also felling this same thing before this ICC tournament...every time when India used to beats Pakistan in any ICC tournament i feel proud and so happy that i never ever thinked that how pak fan were feelings but now i know how it feels and will not enjoy any of our teams victory like i use to because i know today how will opposite teams fan get hurt when they had more expectations with there team,..CONGRATS PAK BROTHERS ITS YOUR DAY TODAY PLEASE ENJOY THIS MOMENT BUT DONT TRY TO HURT US WITH YOUR COMENTS (as some of guys doing) we accepted our defeat and you played like real CHAMPIONS
Pakistan grabbed all he opportunities which came to their side...and India chose a bad day to be off their game....hats off to Pakistan....mohammed amir was the man of the match for me...
guys can we please stop criticising virat kohli so much. match is over, pak won, get over it. Its just a game, now all the indians are moaning about this and that. Replacing your best players is not going to help. All india need to do is find a decent left arm fast bowler. Someone like zaheer khan, who could single handled win matches. Bumrah and co are not up to the mark. Batting is still really good, just didn't click today.
india should start giving chance to youngsters in bulk if they want to do well in wc 2019.Back your youngesters, they may fail in one or two series but benefit in long term and icc tournaments and bilateral series.give chance to shreyas,unmukt,siraj,krunal,basil,kishan,sarfraz khan,milind,pant,kuldeep,bawne, saini,shanker,samson,hooda and long list.we have to seriously invest in youngesters.
What we must not lose sight of is the fact that Pakistan played 4 knock out games in a row, and apart from a brief stumble against a decent Sri Lanka side, they wiped their opponents away with utter disdain and all consuming joy.
Where is tha guy GAURAV SETHI???would love to hear from him!
Even as a hardcore England fan, I am really pleased for Pakistan. They bowled absolutely superbly to strangle our gun batting line-up in the semi, and have done the same to India in the final. But this time after putting up a formidable total of their own first, with an exciting new batting star. Brilliant to watch, and brilliantly celebrated. Very very well done.
No ball and wide balls cost India
Congrats Pakistan. pinching my self to believe what we witnessed earlier in the afternoon and evening. All predictions were " Zero". Pre match jabber and analysis," Nul and void ". This kind of a performance , only God can predict.
Amazing and it will do a world of good to all those budding Cricketers in Pakistan, new role models to follow and look up to.
As a Sri Lankan, I was cursing Tisera Perera for dropping a sitter of Lasith that of the Pakistani Skipper, now I thank Tisera. If taken, it would have been curtains for Pakistan.
Listened to the post match press conference of the Indian Skipper - VK, he was spot on with the match analysis. Gave credit to Pakistan for the way they played at the same time he really knew what he was talking. This is indeed a good CT. 4 years ago ICC was thinking of scrapping this. Well plated Pakistan.
Well Played Pakistan. Hope you will carry this form and will defeat others at their home ground in front of their own crowd. Sarfaraz is good but one thing he should not let the opposition over him. Fakhar, Hassan, and Amir played very well. Pakistan Zindabad Champion Zindabad
Heartfelt congrats to our Pakistani brothers - we were really outplayed today. The 'blessing' in defeat is realising we need to re-build our team with some new young talent for the next WC in England in two year's time. Time has come to say adios to Yuvi, MSD & Ashwin - besides at last recognising we simply cannot continue playing with two front line spinners outside the subcontinent (maybe apart from the WI) in ANY format as it just doesn't work. Ashwin/Jadeja are just really 'home town' players & so we really need a class spinner who'll also get you wickets outside India in Eng, SA, NZ & Aust too.
Pandya need a big applause for creating panic on pakistan bowlers. India paid the price for not picking Shami/Umesh, nothing to worry about the loss. It is good, so they can recheck their ability & skills.
I highly appreciate the positive comments from many neighbouring countries especially from Sri Lank, Nepal and others. Some Indian fans are also congratulating us, that is very positive sign. Before the start of the match, the way some Indian and Afghani people were humiliating us was very sad. Guys u have the right to celebrate the victory but not before u come to the victory stand. it hurted out feelings in the same way as some Indian are complaining. I feel for sorry for Indian and congratulate team Pakistan on exceptional performance.
So happy Pakistan have won, as an England fan if we couldn't win it my first choice would have been NZ but Pakistan is a decent result, we can say we were knocked out by the winners, we knocked out Aus and the Indian fan we be slightly less obnoxious for a few weeks ago at least.
This victory is so sweet not because it is against india but because it is against such an accomplished team like india
too much over confidence shown by india, should ve batted first, pakistan traditionly weak while chasing, but this defeat wont effect india s morale.many positives came out in this tournament, rohith and dhawan playing like thr earilier days, got a great power hitter in pandya, good death bowlers, concern will be what to do with yuvraj and aswin, i think age getting its effect on yuvi, and aswin is more becoming a test match bowler, batting form of jadeja also is a point of concern
From an indian...congrats to pakistan..u played well and u drsvd to win..thats it..nothing else to say..
Congratulations India for winning billions of hearts today!!!!!!!
Shame on Indian team. I will never see another cricket match ever.
@CRICFAN79115718 ON JUNE 18, 2017, 18:05 GMT Thanks, Pakistani fans for respecting Indian cricket team and fans. We should be humble and kind to all as we all love cricket and each other. Let's enjoy cricket together. ------------------------------
Rightly said.. That's what the true cricket is all about. I was watching IND channels with names like Kapil / Ganguly and other big names praising PAK team making it to the finals and comprehensively beating ENG out of the tournament. This to me shows character- statements like this country has no first class cricket nor proper structure to find players and yet they come and making their presence felt shows respect / admiration and overall the mentality that they feel that PAK has been depressed by nations not playing here. Yet they marvel some great finds. With that said - respect is due back to IND and while they were outstanding throughout today was just not their day. But dont' u wish there could be more playing bw the 2 teams. YES PLZ
As I predicted yesterday Pakistan will win and easily. Still Pakistan has a lot of improvements to do in batting to compete in next tournament, bowlers are exceptional in England conditions as they proved against England. Time for Batters to improve big time.
India lost the match once Kolhi decided to field after winning the toss. Chasing in a final is always a difficult task. Secondly there was no logic in fielding two spinners. It has now been clearly established that Ashwin and Jadeja are only effective when presented with rank turners. Instead either Umesh or Sami should have been tried. The same goes for Kedar Jadhav who is a pathetic fielder and doesn't have the requisute technique against high quality pace bowling. Overall a very bad day for the Indian team. This loss does not make them a bad team all of a sudden but definately need better planning and commitment in future.
Once again Kohli failed in a important game, the first one was 2015 WC semifinal.
It just shows how incorrect rankings are. And how num 1 and 2 test bowler where bowling half way down the pitch and where taken to the cleanest to all the parts of grounds. Margin of victory is too big both against India and england despite the massive advantage India had after winning toss. League players failing at international stage is no surprise to anyone. That's why India lost also too Lanka.
Onya Pak ya made us Aussies proud! Congrats fella's we were unfortunate .
Hat's off to Pakistan. Extremely well done in all respects. Pakistan is the true champion of the CT. India did not try well.
Congratulations Pakistan for a phenomenol victory against the Mighty Indians! One for the ages! Ranks among the biggest upsets for an 8th seeded team to win against the most powerful ODI team of this tournament! And that too against all odds. Well l am tempted to call it The Father's Day Massacre! From a BD fan.
Jadeja.. U cost india a lot.. In cricket anything can happen.. U shud have sacrificed ur wicket... Kohli and kumble u r not fit...captaincy is not an easy job... U shud know that... Its very simple.. Kohli u r not fit.. Please move out... In Ur post match interview u still back ashwin and jadeja. U don't deserve for captaincy.. We have clearly seen this at IPL.. You are a world class player.. But it doesn't mean ur a gr8 captain...kapil, ganguly and dhoni u deserve to be captain.. Dhoni again u please retire. ..
This is unbelievable . what character showed by the cornered tigers. they play like lions despite of being a weaker team on paper and despite of being 8th ranked team they roared and believed in themselves.
I have no idea what to do next
congratulations to Pakistan.They really deserved it. from bd fan
well done Pakistan, you deserved it. From 8th ranking to winning CT17 reminds me of Leicester winning the Premier Leauge when they were about to be relegated. Well done from a True l, Real, ardent Indian Fan.
its not about 8th ranked team its about the confident and to play for there nation today well i am an Indian but i loved the way amir bowled today he was absolutely amazing taking 3 most dangerous players who were in top of the sky in this ct...ofcos i feel sad for India but it happens as our pakistani brothers had a also felling this same thing before this ICC tournament...every time when India used to beats Pakistan in any ICC tournament i feel proud and so happy that i never ever thinked that how pak fan were feelings but now i know how it feels and will not enjoy any of our teams victory like i use to because i know today how will opposite teams fan get hurt when they had more expectations with there team,..CONGRATS PAK BROTHERS ITS YOUR DAY TODAY PLEASE ENJOY THIS MOMENT BUT DONT TRY TO HURT US WITH YOUR COMENTS (as some of guys doing) we accepted our defeat and you played like real CHAMPIONS
After watching this match and seeing how PAK barely making it to #8 to secure a place in the CT and then getting smashed on all front on the opening match against the IND in the group - ends up lifting the cup by beating the same team they lost to in the grp matches. There was nothing unpredictable about it but only determination and self belief and the consistency they showed there after that brought about the triumph in their camp. This trophy holds more weight and more to cherish for PAK beat #1 team SA - #4 ENG and #2 IND in final to lift the cup. How can you term it been an unpredictable team when the margin been immense rather the semi and the final churn out to be completely one sided - a walk in the park... Praise for Azhar Mah and Mic Arthur for revamping the team from minnow to champions and some good leadership quality from the capt to seal the deal. I believe staying modest and constantly improving brings out the champion in you and team PAK did exactly that. Well played..
Well its 73 Pak wins to 52 India wins now,and gap is increasing instead of decreasing.Good luck Indians you are a generation behind Pak.
Congrats Pakistan from Bangladesh.
Dedicate this final to MisYou. Had you guys still been playing for us the same brand of TUKTUK would not have been possible. Thank you MisYou not in ODI's
Pakistan minus Wahab Riaz (and Junaid) made the difference. Hope they keep same squad for future and make consistent and stable team. Good coaching by Micky Arthur as well. Amir proved that break gives him good refreshment.
Well done Pakistan, India were the weaker team, and it's proven again that Ashwin can only take wickets in India
please guys don't resort to any abuse or hate comments. Pakistan won the game fair and square, India didn't show up at all. On another day it could have been a different story. But to think, if teams likes Afghanistan has good infrastructur and Pakistan a consistent national board who doesn't keep meddling, how far they would go. India on the other hand with its riches can't even produce a genuine fast bowler. someone looks promising then vanishes. How many matches/tournaments India have won because of their bowlers? very few. Much emphasis on batting than ever with friendly pitches but bowlers are still as important as ever. Pakistan has just proved that. Rivalry aside, it doesn't hurt to be humble in victory, and geneorus in loss. It's one of the reasons why many fans dislike Bangladeshi fans -cricket fan from Nepal. plz publish!
pakistan record 73 to 52 over all 3-2 in CT as for lot of ppl say that india is better after 2000 and win in sharjah ( which u never played after 2000) after 2000 pakistan 26 to 25 that is also more wht u win so some domination pakistan still win more then india only play in WC their u win only ,,,,,
Congrats to Pakistan and PCB. Time to remove Virat as a captain. He did not know his bowling changes, field set and even though he runs out of idea so fast, this big game he didn't go single time to chat with MSD like he did it in semi final and he know only same strategy of Kedar Jadhav. Captain should know more than this and also as a batman how many time Kohli got out same line and get trouble off side channel?? Does not he improve his weakness? Similarly, Lazy Inzy of India, Rohit how many time he got out LBW same way?? You are playing international cricket and you missing line and make ball to your pad is one of those basic mistake. And Jadhav, you tiny man cant hit bouncy ball makes on the sky, settle down first and just rotate strike to Pandya rather hitting ball in IPL. Ashwin should not allow to play final at all. Shami /Umesh should require to support Bhuvi and young bumrah who still lacks experience. Kohli got life upfront, still he did biggest blunder to give opportunity!!
Should I say, "I told you so"? I just knew that Pakistan would win the final. Why? Because in a pressure situation like that, I thought their bowlers would outdo the awesome Indian batsmen and that's what happened. Congratulations to the Pakistani team and commiserations to the Indian team. It's a huge and humiliating defeat, especially to their greatest rival nation, but the Indians surely will bounce back. I predict that India will win the next world cup. Anyway, well done, Pakistan and I celebrate with you. I keep you would have done it.
God willing this enormous victory will pave way for the return of international cricket in Pakistan. Congratulation team Pakistan you played like lions.
Winning comprehensively against in form Indian and English team means you are true champions Pakistan and it shows our true potential! The balance of the contest between bat and ball has been upset, this is a victory for the art of bowling, one half of the sport that is ignored by todays flat track bullies all around the world!
Stand up for the champion, they are the champions indeed, the winner took it all...
This defeat parallels the ones in 2003 WC final and 2015 WC semi-Bowl first , quickly lose focus and radar, watch it snowball into a disaster.See only one solution-iron resolve to maintain discipline in bowling and alertness in fielding no matter what.Even a psychological blow like a no ball wicket should just bounce off a strong resolve.Otherwise today may not be the last of what may be a deeper problem than what is apparent.Teams have won finals batting second, make no mistake-1996 WC, 1998 CT, 1999WC and 2011 WC.For a young leader and his team, nerves ate the composure today.Erratic bowling and clumsy fielding were only symptoms.
Good to see two great nations in final. Pakistan proving to world that how good they are.. with no cricket at home, we keep producing talent. People forgot but missed Sharjeel a settled opener too just before CT. yet here is another guy to take over.
All those youngsters are finds of PSL.
Aamir proved today, he is a big-match player.
Simply Awesome--Team green. Even if India was given batting twice they may not have chased such a mammoth total.You are the real Champions. Next Target WC 2019.
@KRISHNA_CRICKETFAN Don't day dream.Am an Indian fan too,but know deep down that this Team India is not going to win any ICC silverware under stubborn Kohli's captaincy.Hope like in 2014,next year's Test tour of England will mark the beginning of the end of Virat Kohli and a big Indian failure at the 2019 WC also in England will bring the curtains down on the career of a cricketer I admired till today,not any more and never ever in future.Looking forward to an Indian team with a new captain in ODI & T20I cricket as Kohli,though a very good Test captain just not have the nous like MSD to be a successful captain in shorter formats. MSD,for the record, was a poor Test captain prompting him to quit the format midway through India's 2014-15 Test tour of Australia. Would be delighted Virat is dropped from Team India on form or for non-performance/incompetence as was the case with him today.Team India without Kohli would be a pleasing thought as his adamant nature is hurting India's prospects
first if all india deserves applause for making to the finals of icc tournaments consistently. neighbours played excellent cricket except final and their team is heads and shoulders above us .Virat is the best captain and batsman in the world but my team pakistan is such a dangerous team that when on song with new players play exceptionally well. It was our trophy after south Africa turn around match no doubt.
Kohli u r not fit for captaincy.. I am 100% sure on that ... U have given bowling to part time bowler jadhav in the end .. U shud have tried at 35 overs.. But not in the end.. Again u shud have tried bhuvi after 30 overs for 2 overs..selecting ashwin and jadeja is a big mistake on these pitches.. If u win the match.. No one will do any analysis.. As a captain u shud forecast for negative scenarios.. U r unfit for sure.. U don't deserve year for captaincy.. Next iply u pay for it.. Mark my words.. U may be a very good batsmen in the world .. But u r a very very very poor captain..
Thanks, Pakistani fans for respecting Indian cricket team and fans. We should be humble and kind to all as we all love cricket and each other. Let's enjoy cricket together.
@SWEET2HRME, agree with you for all statements except Dhoni part. He's still India's finest keeper. However, Pak were destined to win come what may. Sometimes luck doesn't favour you. I bet,Fakhar Zamaan wouldn't be in Pak team in 1 year from now. The guy lacks technique to perform consistently. Anyway, India still holds World cup edge.
Things that went wrong for India - Firstly they should have batted first, runs on the board in the finals always puts chasing team under pressure. Secondly, the Bumrah no-ball on which he got Fakar turned out to be turning point, Pakistan then started believing that it is their day and India probably felt the opposite. India then missed so many direct hits that could have got both the openers. So collectively pakistan exceeded expectations on the day and India performed below par.
Love to see unpredictable team win the champions trophy. Good treatment for india.
Sack Bumrah, Jaddu, Ashwin - they played poorly at the WT20 semi-final and again today at the CT17.
Dhoni & Yuvi should go now.
Well this is just EPIC as Pakistani fan i can tell u this is huge and i must say a great job by Arthur,Mahmood,Andy Flower with Steve Rixon and especially a salute to Sarfraz a great captain if we can avoid fixing scandals and injury hiccups, this team is going to be a force in world cricket.
WOW! Honestly didn't expect Pakistan to make it to final, much less win it comprehensively. If I were to bet on one lineup to chase 339, it would have been India's. Pandya showed that India could have given this a shot, had top order delievered some start. Hats off to Pakistan for playing well in all aspects of the game. Wish these sides would play more often.
We outplayed, smashed, thrashed & crushed India in The Final by 180 runs today. Another historic and probably most memorable win by Pakistan over India in ODI cricket. Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Time for some stats now. ODI stats: Pakistan 73 - India 52. CT stats: Pakistan 3 - India 2. U have made us very proud and very happy. As a Pakistani fan I am so delighted and so proud of my team. Just do not have any more words to describe my feelings and emotions right now. We are Champions and I will remember those joyful moments rest of my life. Go Green Shirts Pakistan Zindabad :o)
I think Kohli wanted to escape that morning swing from Aamir and that's why he decided to field first, but unfortunately Aamir can swing the ball in the afternoon too.
I am a Indian but I am the most happiest today. India lost against lanka and pakistan . because both where preparing for champions trophy while India Australia Africa england all where playing in leagues and all got teared apart. They had no preparation time. To me more than Pakistan its a victory of international cricket over leagues.
wow grand finale and this kind of win against india just amazimg feeling all the matches india won in icc tournaments are washed out today
Congrats to Pakistan on a well deserved maiden CT title. Fakhar Zaman's innings was a blinder and Amir's opening burst buried any hopes India harbored of chasing Pakistan's mammoth total of 338.As a die hard fan.would not want to see any among MSD,Yuvraj & Kohli as part of India's 2019 WC squad in England. Kohli handed Pakistan the CT trophy on a platter by choosing to bowl 1st refusing to learn from similar blunders committed in the past by Indian captains like Azhar against SL in the 1996 WC SF in Kolkata and by Ganguly in the 2003 WC Final at Johannesburg against Australia. Kohli as captain has completely lost respect in my eyes as a fan.His absence in the decider Dharamsala Test against Australia helped India regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli's penchant for pace on Day 5 in Ranchi against Australia converted a near certain Indian victory into a draw for Australia that kept the series alive.No matter what Team India does in future,this defeat will rankle for decades to come.
well done Pakistan.. no excuses.. u just played wonderfully well.. all the best for your future.. from a a core indian fan
Congratulations Pakistan. U deserve this win and it's been many years Pakistan not winning a high profile tournament like this. For India 1 no ball cost the match. For great Indian batting 330 is achieveable but Amir is excellent he broke back bone of Indian batsman very early and we never recovered. It's good to see after match yuvraj malik virat and other players laughing and enjoying. India played outstanding throughout the tournament and lost one match its OK. Congratulations Pakistan
Several strategic mistakes by India. There was no need of Jadeja and Ashwin. I don't remember Jadeja succeeding outside of India. Umesh and Shami should have played. Then India should have batted. Pressure of chasing 300+ is too much in any game. India collapsed chasing big totals like that several times. I knew they would not score more than 200.
To me, apart from the top 3 Indian batting line up was the weakest in this tournament.The word 'Overrated' is way underrated when it comes to define Indian batting.
Pak has won 4 hockey world cups and no nation has equaled that record yet. Pak hockey will be back on track in future.
Well Well. It's a shame CT17 comes to an end. I:m really glad PAK won and ironically there was no hoopla and no uffffs and no ahhhs but st forward clinical performance. With that- I point my direction to IND. To begin with Kohli was and is my fav player. He's a gem - plain and simple & while I was hoping he makes his presence felt and put life into the match; it wasn't the day today for him or any other IND player apart from Pandya who smacked some crackers over the ground. The point been - IND & PAK made it to the final and made it an ASIA CUP final in the UK. Let's be honest both teams deserves applause and credit for making it to that stage and that itself was a victory for both the teams. Offcourse I'm glad / happy that PAK crossed over the line and did it in style - but IND by all means was and is a force to reckon with. The cricket won today and while PAK can celebrate in style - IND I'm sure will get chance to get even. I like the fans on either side for they shown respect
Give Credit to Sarfraz who Allow India to Cross 100 and Allow Pandya to Score by taking his All Pacers Back ... It was Not Pandya's Class ... It was Actually Sarfraz Who Allow Pandya to Play ...
Congratulations Pakistan! May international cricket soon return to your country, you deserve. And, congratulations to Kohli and the Indian fans on the ESPN site for their attitude! Wow, that is what one calls sportsmanship; acknowledging that the opposition played better on the day (and maybe even throughout the tournament). As a South African: thanks to both teams for an enthralling CT, and for reminding the world what sport is about.
As a Pakistani fan, it is a proud and Happy moment for us. Not just winning the Champions Trophy but winning against India and that too with such a huge margin. Fakhar and Hassan won the hearts of millions.
I am surprised to see so many people after MSD. Surely, he has lost his touch but he can always play primarily as a wicketkeeper for India in shorter versions. Please remember there is no better glove-work in India currently than MSD. This is the only inning that he played in this Champions Trophy. How many stumping or catches does he miss?
Today was a different day for India. No one except Hardik was in a good mood while batting.
We claim Ashwin and Jadeja as alrounders but they are not consistent in their batting. Jadeja at least bring life in his fielding but Ashwin is a liability in fielding and even running between wickets. Most of Ashwin's recent 20 matches, he has developed a peculiar way of hitting behind which costs his wicket.
India has a reason to rejoice by finding a genuine alrounder in Hardik. He will be good for India. May be Krunal should play instead of Ashwin. He is genuine alrounder.
JEREMY EVANS Did you even read the comments? Half of them are from Indian fans. We lost to a better team today, no shame in that.
Hey people don't worry. Indian team will win in some bi-lateral series and once again cricket experts,media will over-rate Indian players. It's Indian bowlers who paved way for team to reach finals. An off day for bowlers and over-rated Indian batsmen showed how good they are. It's appropriate to bring in some dashers like Pandya in team. At least send Ashwin or Jadeja as pinch hitter to take full advantage of first ten overs. International Cricket Council should also think about best-of-three finals like in Australia, to remove any chance factor out of team's performance. Congratulations to winners.
India played very well throughout the tournament, and I am personally Virat Kohli die hard fan from Pakistan. One bad game does not make him any worse, he is a class player and will come back. Excellent Performance from Pakistan achieving the trophy, extremely pleased with their brilliant batting and bowling. Respect for India. Pakistan Cricket Fan.
I love you Pakistan. I am a west Indians but today you make me very happy.
What if Bumrah not bowled not ball, what the Pak score would have been? What if Buvneshwar Kumar went to 6 runs in first five overs, What Pak score would have been in the end? What if Pandya didn't make 76, what the India final score would have been? Imagine?
Congrats neighbours. Well played and dominated the game throughout. Who had expected Pakistan to win the trophy. A new life to the team given by Sarfaraz and his men. Amir's bowling was simply magnificent.
Masha ALLAH what a performance from Pakistan team , Pak got a lot of talent , Now we got a good opener and good captain withgood coach
Everything will be fine when u win matches.. A gud team leader/coach/captain shud forecast when things go wrong whether they have right people to help the team.. Ashwin and jadeja not fit for these kind of pitches.. Kohli u r unfit ..please admit it...
I am a Sri Lankan fan . First of all congrats to Pakistan well deserved win. This clearly showed and exposed the weaknesses the Indian team has. They carry some passengers like in the Sri Lankan team caries names like the all time failures Chandimal and Thisara perera. Hope they realize this..
Well, well, well. What do they say? "It is not the size of dog in a fight, it is size of fight in a dog that counts"..... ICC ranking is defied comprehensively here. Congrats Pakistan, you fought out of your skins. It is a well earned trophy. No doubts.
India won the hearts today, specially with the way kohli celebrated after a pak wicket.
Congrats PAK. Absolutely crushed India. So much for Ashwin the match winner. As suspected, he can only perform on a dustbowl. Hopefully cricket will return to PAK.
WELL played PAKISTAN, very sharp performance, i think this victory will lift pakistan cricket, which was recently going down.
sad moment for india fan ,i think they panicked by surprised pak bating , but india have won many icc event against pakistan, please be happy for pakistan.
and thanks all those cricket fan for supporting pakistan.
Thank you so much Mr. Fernando for such a wonderful piece. I have always enjoyed your flair and style. Keep them coming !!
contd..This Indian team should be proud for reaching the finals. Very much short of wicket taking bowlers in a batting paradise. SL did it to us and now Pakistan. Batting took us till this final. Can understand the pressure that goes on in a game like this and the tournament. But this cannot be considered as one off day. Bowling is a problem in batting paradises. Hope some solution comes along.
If i have to Analyse What was the turnig point for India loss than i will say its TOSS'. In a pressure game, specially in a final event never ask opposition to bat first...this is Newton Fourth LAW which Kholi and and Indian team forget.
I am an ardent Indian fan. But the way today India has played is miserable to say the least. Virat Kohli's captaincy was totally pathetic, to say the least. Why did he chose bowling in a final where there could be immense pressure later on to chase the deadly bowling of Pakistan. Bumrah keeps on overstepping in almost every game and there is no one to rectify his pathetic mistakes. Why didn't Virat has used Kedar Jadhav between 30th and 40th overs, when Ashwin and Jadeja could not able to do anything with their bowling. While batting, Virat famous blemish of chasing 4th stump or 5th stump out side the off stump has become normal these days, and this guy can score only with low profile teams and only in Indian conditions. What about the batting of Yuvraj and Dhoni. First of all, why they were picked up. Any guy who crosses age of 35 should not be taken into the team because these cannot perform well because they don't have proper reflexes. And these guys blaming Kumble.
what's should be the team of tournament ?
@IQBAL7861 well said mate paid back with interest. It was said by Rashid Latif to Sehwag after first match hammering. The quote came true.
We wasted so much time and resources by handed over captaincy to wrong people. Azhar lead us from 4 to 9 and Sarfraz lead us from 9 to Champion even without Yasir, Sharjeel, Khalid, Umar Gul and many others. Apart Shahdab everyone played games before and we have seen thrashing. Thank you Sarfraz for reviving our cricket and breaking hoodo by beating India!! Our batting has still weakness, Azhar and Hafeez must be replaced by youngsters.
I am not going to disrespect Dhoni and Yuvraj they have done a lot for india cricket for over 10 years but i think it time for them to retire, and they should be allowed to do that at the end of a home series so they can say good bye to the fans they deserve that.
How about this . India wins T20 World CUP 2007, Pakistan winning it next time in 2009. India wins CT2013 , PAK wins CT2017. If India wins WC2019, PAK wins 2023. India can easliy win next world cup, just remove Dhoni, Yuvraj, Jadeja & Ashwin liabilities from team.
My Commiserations to Indian brothers, please do not berate your team, well played India to reach Final, I had waited for 25 years for Pakistan to lift an ICC trophy. As a Pakistani I have waited a long time to savor this moment, well played boys. Good luck to India, maybe next time. Also nice to hear positive comments from mature Indian and Pakistani Fans. Thanks for a fabulous tournament and the best cricket was played by India and Pakistan, they were the well deserved finalists.
First that horrendous no ball a repeatition of bumrah's falliability as in T20 WC semis against windies which cost india dearly then and now which signalled portents of what awaited india . Then total failure of the spinning trio . Finally when ball was potently being bend at will by the ever classy Aamir exposed india's famed batting severest of flaws summarily finished india .
what a performance TEAM PAKISTAN..... i am truly humbled.... the belief... the effort.... the talent.... never in question... they have out swaggered me in belief and positivity... I am feeling really proud....Amen
Congratulations to our brave Captain Sarfaraz and the coach Mickey Arthur and finally goodbye to Tuk tuk approach of Misbah.
This is a rise of a new Pakistan era
what a one sided boring match today, that shows the difference between top pakistani side and weak overhyped indian batting side. don't forget its father day today.
India is the only team that has lived up to their potential and did well to reach finals. On final be it against any team it would be the test of nerves. Jadeja was brilliant in all the matches except for match against Sri Lanka and had a really bad day on finals. His fielding was exceptional throughout the tournament and took vital catches and made good run outs. I think the only changes would be to replace Ashwin with a leg spinner like Chahal for ODI's, replace Yuvraj with Manish or Iyer. Groom Rishabh Pant as back up for Dhoni in case he retires in before 2019 WC. (I definitely think he will retire soon). Lets take time to applaud Pakistan here. No competitive cricket in their country for so long time but still produced players like in today's match. Really hats-off to them. And India, yes you have lost the final but you played exemplary cricket throughout the tournament. We are proud of you and we will support you . Tough luck India and once again congratulations Pakistan.
A new era of dominAnce has just began
When will Indian captains learn the most important lesson??You win the toss and put runs on the board in a big game. Azhar did the mistake against Sri Lanka, Ganguly did it against Aussies. Now kohli against PAKISTAN only Dhoni didn't do it
You said, "well". SID-LDN ON JUNE 18, 2017, 17:26 GMT Congrats Pakistan. What a one-sided final in the history of the game. Afghanistan or Scotland would have given better fight. India doesn't deserve to be in the final. Overrated hit and miss ipl players, not an international standard odi team. Excellent performance by amir and fakhar.
Congratulations Pakistan
I'm a SL fan. but when i saw Sarfraz talking after the match tears came to my eyes. Weldone and Long live Pakistan.
Well played Pak. But for India its just a bad day. Right from the beginning. .Wining the toss fielding first what blunder mistake by indian think tank. Pak strength is their bowling and asking them to bat on batting pitch means you are giving them edge specially in a final. Poor team selection: Aswin should not deserve any place in a final XI. Umesh was the better choice. He had taken 3 wickets against Pak in a league match. Poor Captaincy by Kholi..Actaully He was too over confident...Poor Show by indian first in bowling than in batting. Their batsman never look like they are chasing 339. That run out ..Jadeja become fool by himself. Some sense required ... Why BCCI announced the team before the final?? Few more players need permanent rest. What is Dhoni doing...Its time to a retirement he is still playing?? Overall bad day for India and Kholi need to learn a lot.. India lost in a such a manner hard to digest but its history now. Pak played better cricket than us.
As an unabashed lover of high-octane cricket, I was drooling at Amir's game-breaking spell. It was the sort of bowling which transcends time and becomes greater than the end-result, not unlike another similar spell of high quality left-arm pace the year he was born, in the cauldron of MCG. As an Indian, I am disappointed at the lack of fight, but as a purely dominant performance, there's seldom been a more emphatic statement than the one Pakistan made. I hope the war of words are put to rest!
Since I started watching cricket my dream was to see India beating Pakistan in a world cup final. When I realized both India and Pakistan wouldn't make it in to the same world cup final at least I wanted India to beat Pakistan in a big ICC tournament's final. I thought my dream would come true today. Never thought it would be such a nightmare.
Great comeback by Pakistan, all of Pakistanis ariund the world will be very happy, but u must give a mention Hardik Pandya, he really played with Passion and at one point looked like he was goin to bring back game to life, he was absolutely fuming when he got ran out, u could see the passion in his face, this is the fight you need to have in IndvsPak games well played both teams and enjoy Pak. Pakistan Zindabad.
Every body infact whole world must keep it mind that "We are cricket playing Nation."
Firstly, Pakistan deserved to win and congratulations. If Pak batting plays like SF and Final and Amir gets 2 support bowlers, WC 2019 will be a good run. You guys have an Aquib Javed in Hassan Ali. Very difficult to handle. Usually Australia used to trash us like this as in WC 2003, WC 2015 and many many times in between. I feel for Indian bowlers as with their talent only so much can be done on a flat track with nothing for bowlers. Zaheer Khan is missed now. Apart from Zaheer, We never had an Amir or Starc or Hazlewood or Broad/Anderson combo for they do not depend on Pitch. WC 2019 will not be easy for India.
I have told many times that openers are key for any game... If they got out.. Then these old cricketers lke dhoni and yuvi are not useful.. They play once in a while... Every Indian knows that they are unfit .. They are gr8 cricketers in their time.. Time to move... Jumble and kohli u r not fit for ur roles...
Ahmed shehzad Wahab riaz umar kamran akmal should consider there retirement with immediate effect. Hafeez Azhar have got little validity and to prolong this validity that they need to perform every 4 out of 5 matches. Bowling options for Pak at the moment looks very good or Excellent I'd say. Today's performance was too good from everyone.
Pakistan should permanently leave out wahab riaz and ahmed shezad from their squads
Firstly, Pakistan deserved to win and congratulations. If Pak batting plays like SF and Final and Amir gets 2 support bowlers, WC 2019 will be a good run. You guys have an Aquib Javed in Hassan Ali. Very difficult to handle. Usually Australia used to trash us like this as in WC 2003, WC 2015 and many many times in between. I feel for Indian bowlers as with their talent only so much can be done on a flat track with nothing for bowlers. Zaheer Khan is missed now. Apart from Zaheer, We never had an Amir or Starc or Hazlewood or Broad/Anderson combo for they do not depend on Pitch. WC 2019 will not be easy for India.
I don't think India were over-confident..but their fans certainly were..I can't hear them now though
AMIR..You beauty.. you made world's best batsmen (according to indian fans) look like a puppet in the middle of the pitch..
Imagine the magnitude of this thumping - this is by far the most massive of all defeats inflicted in an ICC tournament Final! Only the naive can write off this rampaging Pakistan team whose debutants in the tournament ran away winners. Moreover, let this be a lesson regarding "hubris before the fall". There were some yesterday who were talking about a "monumental mismatch" between the teams. Well, it proved to be indeed, albeit the other way round..
Congratulations Pakistan - a total thrashing of India.
thoroughly enjoyed india taking a beating, the likes of kohlis posturing and the all powerfull bcci having to accept they were 2nd best is pretty satisfying
Very nice to see that both Indian and Pakistani fans are quite respectful in their comments. Keep it guys.
Frustrated to see this defensive approach. Can anyone points out a single reason as to why was Ashwin picked ahead of Umesh?
Well well well. Honestly, did many of us non-Pakistani's think that would happen?! Well done Pakistan and a great comeback for them. I wonder if anyone doubts Mikey Arthur now? Bringing them into the 21st century, just imagine if PCB can organise a proper domestic structure! Well done Pakistan
thank you IPL for everything you have "done" for Pakistan cricket.
No need of winning other matches. This is enough from u boys. Well played pakistan. All the mouths had been shuttd. Thanks Bleed in Green.... Follow the Green..... pakistan zindabad....
Cricinfo please publish this one. An 8th ranked team with mostly young, raw talent has won the hearts of cricketing fans. A few months ago there were doubts on this team's qualification for Champion's Trophy. A fairytale end to the tournament. But let's not forget Indian's team efforts here. They were again in the final of a world event. They surely deserved a place in the final. Virat Kohli talked intelligently in the post match presentation crediting Pakistan for their efforts in the field. The picture of Dhoni holding Sarfaraz' son in his arms before the match means a lot to us Pakistani team. We held the trophy as winners of the tournament but Dhoni held Sarfaraz' son as winner of the hearts. Well done to team India.
Its clearly a mistake from captain... Knowing ur bowling strength ... How can u select these ashwin and jadeja... For god sake don't select these guys for non turning pitches.. Kohli u pay for it... These guys are not fit for these kind of flat pitches.. Credit shud be given to Pakistan... They deserve it... Playing super non sense shots from jadhav.. Do t know why they are selecting dhoni and yuvi.. Give opportunities to youngsters.. Dinesh karthik shud have been better than dhoni... These guys will play once in a while.. Kohli u r unfit for captaincy.. Also India really need a very good bowler.. I know that amir will do something today in this match... Coach and captain shud be blamed for India loss..
well played Pakistan, feel bad as an Indian fan but have to admit ur rise in this event has been brilliant. Bowlers like Amir, Hasan, Junaid possess supreme skills and have showed that if the batters start putting consistent performance, they can defend matches well. Would still not comment on Fakhar cause I felt he had got some luck riding not just in this match but previous as well. For India, Shikhar, Pandya, Bhuvi, Virat were brilliant. Rohit is yet to prove himself in big matches. Ashwin, Yuvi and Dhoni should reassess how they can contribute going forward. First big tournament for Virat and I am sure he must have learnt some lessons. Just because we have been good at chasing doesn't mean we shud do it all the time and especially against vulnerable opponents. all the best to both India and Pakistan
Congrats Pakistan. What a one-sided final in the history of the game. Afghanistan or Scotland would have given better fight. India doesn't deserve to be in the final. Overrated hit and miss ipl players, not an international standard odi team. Excellent performance by amir and fakhar.
To be honest india played very well throughout tournament bt its Pakistan day.Young guns fired at right occasion.
Epic final.Congrats to Pakistan! You have made my day, month , may be the whole year... from a BD fan!
From an Indian fan - Pakistan you played really well. Shame on our team. I wish we were together. There is no one who could have defeated us. Please let's reunite.
CONGRATULATIONS PAKISTAN. Well Played Pakistan. Superb. Marvellous achievement this. Down and Out after first game but came back good. Almost every one chipped in some way since then. 2 Players stood up. Players of tournament for PAK - Fakhar and Hassan. Fakhar Zaman was star in batting. Well supported by Azhar Ali at top throughout the tournament. Hassan Ali: Simply awesome. Highest wicket taker in CT17. Well supported by Amir and Junaid. Even the players who came in for 1 match ( Rauman and Fahim) were superb as well. Superb by Sarfraz. This is massive achievement for a no 8 Team. More youngsters. Winning like this. They played superb in last 4 games. Bowling has been superb. And batting clicked in Semi Final - Final. Not to forget management. Arthur , Azhar , Inzi and every one behind the scenes. Others played their part at some stage. Even Ahmed and Wahab for failing in 1st game helped. They completely outplayed india today. Start was awesome bowling was superb. Never expected such one sided final. Well played India. Top team. They lost this but have been good consistent team for many years. Its just off day when their batting failed which usually is their strong part.
Pakistan just paid India back and that too with interest.
Pakistan deserve to win, they came with the young side. In 2017 Dhoni and yuvraj are not supposed to play at number 4 and 5 batting position....are you kidding me, Team India cannot hang on 2011 glory and put same team forward every time. Hardik pandya, rishav pant and krunal pandey are the current match winner at number 4 5 and 6 respectively for the team.
Congrats Pakistan! Pak was way better than India on the day. All of India's negatives were exposed today, but as Indian fan I would take final appearance as a good performance. England team's batting may be the template to follow -the way game is moving forward - we need to have aggressive players at top. While wholesale changes are not called for - it is time to look beyond Rohit & Shikhar (they play cricket of another era and focus on personal milestones). atleast KL Rahul is readily avbl. For yuvraj i hope this is last match in India colors. Jadhav could be retained for transition till new players grow up to fill the slots. Middle order & finishing is bit of a worry. But it is bowling where there is more worry - both Ashwin & Jadeja are not upto it in ODI's and T20's time too look beyond them -atleast replace one to start with. Carefully groom the fast bowling bunch they better than any we have had in a long time. Make it mandatory to have only good fielders in the ODI & T20team.
Brilliant Pakistan what a victory!! Kohli was very magnimous in losing. I respect him a lot it goes with his world,class batting. Contrast this to Morgan the English captain, who blamed the pitch! Sour grapes.
Well Played Pakistan!! Congratulation!! Hard Luck Team India!!! You guys played well but only a concern need to show character in Finals and Semi-Finals. We lost WT20 Semi Final because of no balls and now the CT Final because of a no ball. If we got that wicket there would have been lot of difference in the score and the momentum. All the best for the upcoming tournaments. Bleed Blue!!!!
Thrashing has a new meaning for us from today. From a citizen of a smaller country!!
Pak richly deserved.. congrats.. though ICC ranking seems flawed and means nothing I believe
I am not Raina fan, but his selection would have been better choice for Dinesh Karthick..not sure why is he in the team.. There are many good bowlers like Kuldeep and Chahal waiting for opportunities.. not sure Jadeja will be called as an All rounder here after??? Bring Nitish Rana, Sanju for Dhoni , Rishabh pant as an opener, Unadkat as an bowler India would definitely go best.. Rohit cannot be an opener in any occasion.. I think we need a coach who is having experience this is not the job to recruit freshers and give them chance.. India need Gary Kriesten again or equal to him... IPL final was the best example of final how to go about it and about MS dhoni.. Winning toss loosing match, doesn't make any sense.. Ok, wait a minute India shouldn't have lost the composure, omg what's that meant??? by the way.. Congrats and well done to Paki's and their Batting coach Grant Flower.. Really you are an Legend.
congratulation team Pakistan You have created the history
Alhumdulillah, absolute thumping and clinical win for Pakistan, left no stone unturned completely pulverized india. Welldone young lads.
Many hearty congrats to Pakistan. Well-deserved. It is interesting that they and Bangladesh, the two teams least fancied out of the eight, were also (along with Sri Lanka) the least represented in the IPL. Is it my imagination or did all the IPL superstar-dominated teams appear somewhat jaded? The big guns just didn't appear to turn up psychologically to any number of the matches. Mentally drained by the previous two months of IPL mayhem, performing (or even on the bench) to huge crowds every few days and it catching up on them collectively, perchance?
Mickey Arthur steering this ship. I like what he is doing with Pak cricket.
The spell by Amir, goes to show his potential. He'll be in the bracket of Akram and Waqar when he finishes. This bowling lineup is awesome! Good riddance Wahab. Junaid Khan and Amir openings the bowling, backed up by the tremendous Hasan.
Congratulations Pakistan- it was long time coming!
India could have gone with 4seamers like they did in warm up matches but they heavily dependent on batting unit and spinners no change since long time. Warm up matches pace bowlers were getting wickets regularly but when it comes to real matches they will go with same team whether its dhoni or kohli no changes.Still we support Indian team, better luck next time.
India is runner up,what is less?Well done.
Well done Pakistan...long overdue!
Felt so happy watching today's Champions trophy final. Not because I am a fan of the Pakistan cricket team, but because of the fact that that India lost and what made it sweeter was that in batting, the star for them was a fresh face (Raw Talent) and in bowling, the stars were 3 youngsters, one of them an 18 yr old and the other, a 23 year old who also won the player of the tournament. Gone are the days when I used to support the BCCI and Indian cricket team owing to the Politics and conservativeness in selection. In an era, where every other cricketing nation invests so heavily in youth and raw talent and expose them at a very very young age(From South Africa to New Zealand and Australia to Pakistan), we are the only nation where NOTHING CAN COME BEFORE THE SUPERSTAR CULTURE…. The very reason pointed out by eminent Cricket Historian Sri. Ramachandra Guha in his resignation letter from Cricket Advisory Committee. Youngsters are confused whether to perform in IPL or Domestic tourneys,
The winning margin here was 180 runs, just for the record. But it may as well have been 180 million, so dominant were Pakistan in this match
What an incredible victory for Pakistan!! An an Indian, Pakistan truly deserved this victory! We were completely outplayed by them in every compartment! I still remember when we defeated them in the opening fixture, many of us literally wrote them off in one night! but to everyone's surprise.. look at them now, they are the proud winners of CT17! Dear Indian Fans, it dosent mean that if we lost this match, we are a bad team, we played exceptionally well and made it to the finals,dont forget that, its just one bad day afterall. We now only have to focus on the rest of the upcoming series and let this defeat not affect the performance in anyway. And for team Pakistan, a big congratulations for your victory!
Congratulations to Pakistan - deserving winners! Yes, they were certainly not the favourites, but if you put aside the usual media hyper-ventilating, the fact is that the No. 8 ranking does not mean anything. Not too long ago, Pakistan were near the top of the rankings. Nothing much has changed, other than perhaps luck. Pakistan have a great bowling attack. Historically, they have always had. I am therefore never surprised by a Pakistan win. They are unpredictable. But they are also supremely talented on the bowling side. If their batting clicks, they can be unbeatable and that is what happened.
CONGRATULATIONS PAKISTAN. Well Played Pakistan. Superb. Marvellous achievement this. Down and Out after first game but came back good. Almost every one chipped in some way since then. 2 Players stood up. Players of tournament for PAK - Fakhar and Hassan. Fakhar Zaman was star in batting. Well supported by Azhar Ali at top throughout the tournament. Hassan Ali: Simply awesome. Highest wicket taker in CT17. Well supported by Amir and Junaid. Even the players who came in for 1 match ( Rauman and Fahim) were superb as well. Superb by Sarfraz. This is massive achievement for a no 8 Team. More youngsters. Winning like this. They played superb in last 4 games. Bowling has been superb. And batting clicked in Semi Final - Final. Not to forget management. Arthur , Azhar , Inzi and every one behind the scenes. Others played their part at some stage. Even Ahmed and Wahab for failing in 1st game helped. They completely outplayed india today. Start was awesome bowling was superb. Never expected such one sided final. Well played India. Top team. They lost this but have been good consistent team for many years. Its just off day when their batting failed which usually is their strong part.
Congrats to Pakistan team for winning from no where to CT 2017 champion! Hatts of the Safraz, Amir, Hasan, Fakhar, Shadab to the big contribution. Not happy at all of Indian team, time to remove Kohli from his captaincy and appoint Rohit as a captain. Also, not to listen too much to indian senior players like Ganguly, Sunny G who where there at UK from entire CT but did not guide well. Specially Ganguly is the one who back Virat all time and made him captain where he can not handle RCB how come he handle Indian side. Ganguly is one of those English x cricketers who just speak with no sense on longer period of cricket time. Not to give more importance any more. Also Jadeja should have sacrifice his wicket against Pandya!! Ashvin bowling sucks. But Team management listen to Ganguly not change any thing and did not bring Umesh or Shami, may get big difference.
Dhoni is finished. Read that again. He shouldn't be anywhere near this Indian team. He is interfering a lot, and not letting Kohli to do his bit. Today was the opportunity for dhoni to win kohli the game. Kohli under his captaincy won him so many games, but dhoni failed again
@KHILADI007 and some other Indian fans who are making comments that things will back to normal but that back to normal could be before 2003 when Pak used to win everything from India. That trend changed when Sachin hit that great six and won it against Pakistan. Now I can see that today's great win will start a great passion in Pakistan just like it did it 1992 after winning the world cup. Pakistan is a very talented cricketing nation and they needed something like this to spark a change. I am seeing a definite change and a very bright future for this team and future greats. Kohli has accepted this in his speech and for that he won my heart. He proved to be a great gentlemen and great captain. He came a long way from very emotional to a humble player. Beating sides like India and England with such great margins shows the talent. I don't agree the lucky tag. India could have been bowled out for less than 100 if Sarfaraz got fast bowlers to bowled to Pandya. Congrats Pakistan!!!
Lot of trolling against India now, but it's well deserved, Indian fans do a lot of trolling themselves :) @MASUMKHAN: You are quite right, it was India vs everyone else. In 2000s it was world vs Australia. No one likes arrogance and over-confidence i guess, perceived or otherwise.
Great win by Pakistan. As i said earlier if Pakistan batting clicks then India has no chance.
@PROTEABOY its a mixture of the right diet and motivation to bowl fast i guess. then again south africa has no issue of its own in producing fast bowlers. what your team needs is to handle pressure games. unfortunately playing in the ipl is not helping in that aspect for your team
It's really pleasing to see how much support we (Pakistan) got from other nations, especially our brothers Sri Lankans :)
And kudos to Indians for appreciating good cricket and congratulating us. Hopefully, some Bangladeshi fans (not all, only some vocal ones) will take this as an example to have a more moderate discussion.
Congrats pakistan for winning a cup against ind.We should accept that we are pathetic when it comes to sports.We lack physique as its evident against t20 cup semifinal against westindies.Now today again we lost.We achieved nothing with our billion population while small populace countries like oz achieved 5 world cups and annihilated us in test series at our home.We are yet to win a test series at aus and sa.So,we are what we are and its nothing shame to accept that.Cricinfo kindly publish.
Jadeja must feel like its 2010 all over again...the 2010 T20 WC to be precise, where he once went for 6 sixes off 6 consecutive deliveries (across 2 overs), and his batting was diddly squat. All those baying for Ashwin's inclusion after the Sri Lanka game, must be feeling very funny about themselves now. There's a reason why Ashwin doesnt play much 50-over cricket) or Test cricket outside the sub-continent (yes I counted WI as sub-continent). Because he isn't good enough. The problem here is that the players have actually started to believe in their own hype.
excellent performance by team Pak.
Congrats Pakistan....Such a hardworking team...superb talent application.
This should be the end of the road as ODI Cricketer for MSD, Yuvraj, Ashwin, Jadeja. Ashwin cannot run at all. I have seen him unfit in India colors but never this unfit. MSD and Yuvraj are well past being finished. I hope they do not want to do a Tendulkar and continue and continue to the extent they become unrecognizable. Jadeja has lost us WT20s in 2009, 2010 and 2016 and will keep losing us tournaments if we do not drop him from LOI teams. Yes, nobody is as good a fielder as him but let him be part of test squad only. Replace Jadeja with Chahal, Ashwin with Kuldeep, bring in Krunal, Yuvraj with Samson, MSD with Samson. These changes need to happen if India wants to even try to make an honest effort to win next WC 19.
It is really surprised how Indian supporters are now blaming Ashwin. Few months ago, we made him the Worlds Number One All rounder and now we are saying he shouldn't be included in the team. Too much Ego killed our team. Too much hype about Virat. Virander Shewag and all their predictions are nothing but biased and blind predictions. India is beatable by any top 8 Cricket nations. India is yet to achieve the hight Australia reached 10 years ago.
I think the Indian team needs a revamp for the 2019 world cup. Our team has reached so many semi-finals and finals and have failed to cross the line. Every time the burden to take India home rests on Kohli. Players like Rohit, Dhawan, Yuvraj never perform when it matters the most (finals/semi-finals) in recent ICC tournaments. The team in my opinion for 2019 world cup should be: 1.Rahul 2.Dhawan 3.Kohli 4.Pant 5.Pandya 6.Dhoni 7.Jadeja 8.Bhuvi 9.Umesh 10.Shami 11.Kuldeep
No Ashwin, jaddu for world cup. It should be a wrist spinner on these wickets. Kuldeep, chahal should be included and given experience
Congrats Pakistan outplayed India!
Anyway,I just want to put one scenerio:Mahendra singh Dhoni-the best ever finisher in the history of odi cricket(at least to the indians) scored 4 out of 16 balls in chasing 340.More interestingly,he scored those 4 runs against spinner in 3 balls.rest of the balls he faced against pacers,he couldn't score anything,finally tried one and got out.same cause with yuvraj(scored only against hafeez).Now question is will they retire themselves with dignity or selectors will need to force ?@Indian fans:what you think?
Here's what I thought of Team India:- Dhawan - (A-) - as usual plays well in group stages and no show in Final. Fielding avg. Rohit - (B+) - same as above. Also gotten slower in field, poor at hitting stumps, slow running between wickets. Kohli - (B+) - failed in final more as captain. very negative approach. win toss and bat. Yuvi - (C-) - clicked once but mostly absent. poor in fielding and very poor in running, can hardly move sideways nowadays. Dhoni - (B+) - good energy all throughout tourney, took control of captaincy at critical moments. ok with bat. Kedar - (B-) - not much to show for in batting and fielding. poor catcher and runner. took a couple of key wickets. Pandya - (A-) - needs to be consistent. Need more stokes less marsh. Bhuvi - (A) - super Bumrah, Jaddu, Ash (D) - tired and jaded. The above 3 bowlers have not looked sharp all through the tourney, why are they in. why not bring fresh faces. jaddu was outstanding in fielding though. Ash gets slower everytime i see him
Hasan Ali didn't miss the first game. He was bowling well bug Wahab Riaz's incompetence kept taking the pressure off which resulted in Hasan going for 70 runs, he did pick up one wicket.Bye bye Wahab Riaz bye bye bye bye bye. Finally. Bye bye mediocrity. Bye bye.
This defeat will ensure India will never take Pakistan lightly ever again. Last Pak defeated India was on Asia cup league match 3 yrs back. Indian team, media and fans had the feeling that Pak won't be able to beat us at ICC tournaments. This defeat will haunt Indian fans and Kohli for long.
Teams of the tournament - Eng,Pak and IND. Eng - outstanding team.if not Pak they would have won it. Ind- well played overall tournament.sl was something brilliance and Pak game was done due to scoreboard pressure in India Pak final and amir. Pak - unpredictability at the best.atleast if board takes care of these bowlers and batsmen upto certain extent it would have been better.They are world beaters.dont let them go.u already have spoiled so many in recent years.
This is the miracle that we Pakistani's waited for. I'm going to be honest, I was always under the impression that India would win this. I just wanted Pak to atleast show them a good fight. But this actual result is only acceptable in some far away galaxy. Who would have expected Pakistan to come out on top after a humiliating loss at the start? Not only did they win, they completely crushed the Indian team, which is objectively the mightiest team in the modern era. And with that, they debunked the whole toss loss/bat first = match loss theory. They proved that their batting can do wonders and that their bowlers can face upto world class batsmen.
Though, the ending speech by Kohli was very mature. Moreover this year, Indians have been very humble with us and I hope, we stay humble with them as well. They deserve all the respect from us.
Congradulations pakistan.Sadly it was not india's day,Though tgey were favourites.Some time one has to win and one has to loose, that is the nature of all sports
I have been saying all along that few people are putting pressure to play Ashwin. But at is a guy who has backed likes of umesh even on dust bowl Indian tracks. He is clearly got under pressure by experts like gavaskar, murali karthik who have kept saying that ashwin should play every match
Kholi shot was poor to get out he was just dropped previous ball playing a loose shot then next ball he tries to leg glance a ball when he should have used the full face of bat and blocked ball
A defeat by 180 runs!!! You gotta be kidding me!!!! Congratulations Pakistan for a wonderful team work!!!
Amazing come back from the PAK team. They deserve to win the championship. Nothing wrong in losing to a better side India. A stronger PAK team is required for world cricket. I am an Indian fan, but not disappointed. After all, both teams played well in the competition.
It was a bad way to lose the Final, for India. Kohli and co. seemed to be strangely off the boil. Perhaps they were not keyed up enough. Trying too much to be "boring", to keep all emotions out may not work sometimes. The kind of tingling, nervous energy and high pitch emotions usually seen in Indian teams fighting Pak was missing today. Plenty more post mortem analytics can be expected.....will some heads roll ??!
Kedar jadhav is not good for international level. Raina was a class player. He should have been selected. And Jadeja and Ashwin were not at their best. Umesh or shami should have played.
'Yuvraj' stayed more time at crease...he should have been positive while batting but he increased the pressure.....this his 300+ match but his experience did not made him play good cricket.
What about Mickey Arthur now? The knives were out earlier from those who think they know everything.
Can't describe.. the feelings of happiness and pride.. they nailed it man.. too good.
Hasan Ali - Mohammad Amir combo is very reminiscent of the legendary Wasim-Waqar combo that destroyed India many times in times gone past. How do you guys do it? The incredible fast bowlers keep coming. Somehow Pakistan produce good spinners and fast bowlers at a far better rate than the other SC sides..
Fakhar Zaman was the difference, hats off to u.Congrats Pak u guys got Ur version of yuvraj. Amazing timing , brilliant stroke play.
Well, there was a bad feeling about this because of Indian overconfidence and even after Kohli acknowledging after first win that Pak plays spin well, he chose to keep Ashwin keeping 2 genuine pacers on bench. Ashwin/Jadeja's inability to take wickets caused the match. What's insult to the injury was Bumbrah had a bad day.
Congratulations Pakistan! What a turnaround over the course of the tournament. Whilst so-called favourites for the trophy stagnated, had no plan B as usual and never even so much as thought of brining in new players better adapted to conditions and game circumstances, Pakistan went right back to the drawing boards and pulled off a stunning finish to the tournament. Top top stuff; fascinating cricket and a much deserved victory. Well done.
Congrats Pakistan, they have been playing the same old players for a long time, and with a little bit of luck (Riaz injury) they infused new blood and their performance improved. Clearly talent is their, selectors need to sit and blood the right players. Get rid of Shehzad, Akmal forever, they lack work ethics, as well Wahab and Hafeez( with due respect to his performance today, he has been mediocre for a long time). Groom a successor for Shoeib, he looks fit and can guide the young team. Stop dropping Junaid Khan, he is a good bowler. Let Azhar & Fakhar blossom together, they complement each other well. Azhar will play well with Fakhar, a partnership like Azhar-Hafeez will never work in today's cricket, but similarly Fakhar - Sharjeel will also not work. I think both complement each other well & with Fakhar on the other end, i can see Azhar improving his ODI game with less pressure of scoring runs. This is a good Pakistan team & time for them to move from unpredictable to consistent.
I agree with all the Indian fans this match was one sided the quicker they came to the ground to see the demolition the quicker they left
Well, there was a bad feeling about this because of Indian overconfidence and even after Kohli acknowledging after first win that Pak plays spin well, he chose to keep Ashwin keeping 2 genuine pacers on bench. Ashwin/Jadeja's inability to take wickets caused the match. What's insult to the injury was Bumbrah had a bad day.
Wonderful win for Pakistan. They outplayed India in all departments. Any India defeat is sweet. This final was basically between India vs Rest of the World. The later has won.
The number of comments here probably says a lot. Hundreds of millions probably switched off !
When you saw that dejected face of Virat Kohli in the end of first innings, It was almost certain that we were never going to chase this total down. Horrible bowling performance from india. Anyways, m not taking anything away from Pakistan. One hell of a spell from Aamir. Well done team Pakistan. You deserve to be champions.
The Father of all Finals on Fathers Day. What a show down. A bit disappointing for Indian fans though and a rather tame surrender by much stronger batting side. Commiseration to Team India. No bleeding Blue today. No Mouka Mouka
Congratulations to team pakistan!
well played pak..my MOM is imad wasim
@ILAMUHILAMU: It happens, brother. Most often to us than you, but it happens. There's always one and not the rest. Remember the 2011 WC semi? Only Wahab turned up for us then. Expected more from India, but it was just one of those days. Good to see Tamim in the top list for scoring, too. This was England, and generally SC teams were given no chance. Finally, a win over our neighbours. At the best time.
Time to look beyond Jaddu & Ashwin on foreign tours when it comes to ODI. Could have been better a whole new look team has selected for West Indies tour...
We all can see some cricket fans like cricinfosuser are making fun of team India which is utterly ridiculous. We reached the final because we deserved it. Ur team lost because of ur arrogance. And we Indian, are open heartedly congratulating Pakistan unlike you.
Mmmmmmm so big solid team India lost with a big crash !!
Well played Pakistan ... you outdid India in all departments, coming from a bad start ... you deserved to win this game after such a batting and bowling performance ... Amir, hats off
India, one loss does not make you a bad team ... but team selection has been shady throughout and need to look in . .. well played
Pakistan won their final when they hammered england in cardiff....england batting line up was the most powerful in this tournament and this final proves that even on a flat track despite losing the toss pakistani bowlers have destroyed indian batting.....to be honest india was lucky to be in the final having an easy route by beating bangladesh
India are no match to Pakistan. Congrats PAKISTAN. We are the king king king of the world. Amir, Junaid, Fakhar etc all. PAKISTAN ZINDABAD
I really think only one of Jadeja or Ashwin should play in the ODI side. And if they play they better bowl with flight. What is the point of including them otherwise?
As an Indian fan, I am of course devastated. But congrats to our Pak brothers. I hope this result is a shot in the arm for Pakistani cricket. Well played and what outstanding young players you have unearthed. As for India, it's time to look beyond Dhoni, Yuvraj and Jadeja if they are to compete and win in the 2019 WC. Poor team selection and captaincy today by Kohli. And Bumrah: someone send this young man to school to learn to not bowl no-balls! Learn from India's best bowler currently: Bhuvi!
What is the role of jadeja in the team ? , - Fielding :)
@SUBODHSARIN: Agreed, there are many comments...powerful sarcasm nevertheless :)
ranking not valid when Pakistan is playing in this fashion. showing Passion characters and showing india not taking any team litely.winnig the toss and chose bowling was biggest fumble of captain kohli in finals.amir spell was as akram in1992 final.
Congratulations Team Pakistan for giving a trophy and bigger than that A Hope for good future though we don't have international cricket here in Pakistan
To frankly india was never a better batting side in this CT, they should admit that they have no serious depth in batting. In naked eye best batting team was england but they lost due to new bowling line up. Overall, pakistan mixed with experience depth batting line up and like as always with serious bowling line up. So, they well deserved this trophy.
Well done Pakistan. Let's not forget to give credit to Wahab Riaz.... His injury was a blessing. Wahab please stay unfit for the rest of your career. Good riddance.
Ganguly looks like he is about to cry on TV!
India should have batted 1st it was perfect batting conditions to put up 300 total and put Pakistan under pressure but they throw away opportunity, i think it time for Yuvraj and Dhoni to retire also and i saw one of the most bizarre incidents in this match when Jadeja run back into his crease and let pandya the match winner get run out.
Pakistan is a fast bowling team, that's for sure.
I am also very happy for PK fans like Khurram, scooby and others who post here with good comments. Congratulations to all my Pakistani brothers. Eid came a bit early for tou guys. Enjoy. From BD
Congratulations Pakistan! I think this performance was a little more than "predictably unpredictable." They have brushed aside the two top favourites in two successive knock-out games, say what you want about conditions and the toss. After the debacle of the first game, they demonstrated smart tactics, excellent bowling and developing confidence and strategy in the batting (Zaman obviously a revelation, but Ali should get credit too for noticeably trying to evolve his game)...peaking at the perfect time into a pretty slick and disciplined unit...with good fielding! Seven catches taken in the game. They have a template to work from now going forward. This tournament was great in the way it toyed with the "established" truths suggested by rankings. It's funny how South African coaches only win trophies with sub-continent sides! A select group of four if one counts Eric Simons and Paddy Upton's work with India during 2011 WC alongside Kirsten.
My two disappointment with the match is - Pandya's run out, he would not have won the match but he was giving a good fight. Would have been good to see how long he could have gone. And ofcourse Ashwin's bowling, he has looked average in ODI's for a long time and unfortunately he is going to WI also!!
It was going to happen sooner or later. I did predict this outcome of this match today and the last one against England, however, undesirable it may be. I wish Kohli had chosen to bat first, might have been a different outcome then. Pandya's run out was just too bad. Kudos to Pak for playing well today!
Looks like India took this game as a practice game as well. LOL.
First time Indian batting come under pressure and result is evident. Too much ipl destroy ur batsmen so what u do next. Stage a mid year ipl to satisfy Indian public.
Don't blindly praise pandya. He is also a ordinary player as local team player. 6 wicket already lost. So no one is going to blame him even he play poor. That's why he went for shots that is too against very very normal fresh Pakistani spin bowlers. Even sarfraz didn't panic thought to give indian fan somewhat relieve breathe. Again sarfraz went for same bowlers to bowl to pandya. So don't blindly praise pandya. If sarfraz used amir, hassan or Junaid to bowl to pandya, will he bat like this? Just think! This is the fact...
heartiest congrats for my pakistan friends from sri lanka.
I don't know My comment will hide very early. But thanks to the whole world for congrating and especially our neibhours (indian) those really congrate us with heart. Long live Pak Indians..
Congratulations Pakistan!!! Well played...I think this loss will do more good to Indian cricket in the long term.There needs to be a transition road map for dhoni, yuvi. Youngsters like Pant, Sanju, Kuldeep should be brought to the Indian Team. I still dont understand the purpose of the Indian tour of West Indies. Key players should have been rested. Most of the Indian players need to mentally switch off from the game as they have been playing back to back test series . Anyhow it still feels bad that we lost to Pakistan :(. Also all the Pakistani commentators & broadcasters are having a field day, rightly so and their team has outperformed our team- Congrats..#BleedBlue#WT19
Winning and losing is part and parcel of the game. But I particularly noticed a refreshing difference in approach of the Pakistani batsmen. At the start of their innings, despite getting beaten often, they were swinging hard and running hard. Indian top order, on the other hand, was timid. The bat speed was not there. Potential two's were being converted to singles, and three's into twos. This, more than the loss, was disappointing.
For the coming world cup ...please please don't select dhoni, Yuvaraj, ashwin, jadhav and jadeja (selfish guy) ... Please BCCI ...
congrats my pakistani brothers..i supported and watched every minute of the game.love from sri lanka.
India has lost already when they decided to go with ashwin, who is not completely fit and chosen to bowl first.. Virat forgot that everyday is not sunday!!! I have already commented India should bat first, finish their bowling attack and go about the rest.. Even the pitch report says there is not much chance for swing and reverse , captain should have gone with the experience of the experts than his own attitude. Still don't understand What Ashwin so much spectacular today? Raina would have been so much useful if he his playing for ash.. pathetic selcetion and decision. India give up than fighting.
Guys if u really love indian cricket don't support ashwin or jadeja get them move along they don't deserve
Congrats Brave Pakistan!!! You deserve all the accolades!!! You made history again!!! But winning against India and that's in Final in itself is very SPECIAL!!! Proud to be Pakistani !!!
Bad selection by India, Ashwin is out of form, should have played Umesh or Shami instead, also time to get rid of oldies such as Yuvraj and get youngsters in..just see how young Pandya played compared to oldie Yuvi..Yuvi was great player no doubt but his time is over, selectors should gracefully retire him...Also, you cant have no 4 crucial position for someone like Yuvi.. In batting weakness was hidden all these games due to top 3, once they failed, could see the middle order oldies one by one coming and have no dependability on them...
Today Virat Kohli did the same mistake made by Sourav Ganguly in the World Cup 2003. Ganguly won the toss and put Australia to bat. In cricketing parlance, its a cardinal sin to put the opposition to bat on a sunny day. We won the toss and lost the game.
Shame on jadeja for running out pandya...shame..
Humiliated in the finals by one of the oldest cricketing rival. The comments are really funny, how people are presenting alternative facts now. Before the match: Pak will lose horribly. After the match: India lost to a great side, happy that it is Pak.
I congratulate India on reaching final and plz do not over rate yourself and under rate others. And remember one word. Karma. Pakistan fan.
The three fast bowlers did it for Pakistan, yes they made 339 but it can be done SL showed it against Ind , not a track for spinners but India chose to ignore shami and yadhav who could have supported bhuvi and pandya did a decent job , the early wobble by bumrah wouldn't have happened if they got shami and yadhav in place of ashwin and jadeja . But we know kholi they will not drop the useless ashwin for kuldeep next series.
Well played Pakistan, nothing better than winning the trophy by defeating your arch rivals. Mark my words, kohli won't win a single icc tournament as captain
Pakistans Champions Trophy 2017 win win is an apt reply for the first CT match between Pakistan and India.
The game was lost before it began. Amir played on the psychology of the Indian batsman and Kohli said that the loss of Pakistan against India in the group stage did not matter much. Win toss and put the opposition into bat - why do you follow it blindly? You must play to your strength. All columnists wrote that it is India's batting might against Pakistan's bowling strength. You should have batted first and piled up 300 plus. Still if you lose you can give credit to the opposing batsmen. Already against Sri Lanka you showed that bowling is your weak link. Against Bangladesh also you blinked but for a lucky break from Jadav. Why do you bank upon your bowlers? Why do you risk with Ashwin who was only half fit? Jadeja also had a poor day. And he ran Pandya out. Poor strategy from Kohli. Another final in Champions trophy? It will be difficult for India for another 10 years. A golden chance was lost due to poor strategy.
It was written on the wall after Pakistan already did beat S.A.and England,India had no chance against this dynamic Pakistani team under brilliant captaincy of dynamic captain Sarfraz. Pakistan is Champion,long live Pakistan.
It was written on the wall after Pakistan already did beat S.A.and England,India had no chance against this dynamic Pakistani team under brilliant captaincy of dynamic captain Sarfraz. Pakistan is Champion,long live Pakistan.
I have just witnessed the Annihilation of team India. Congrats to Pakistan from cricket lovers
Virat Kholi is a good gentlemen. I think Indian and PK fan can lot learn from him.
CONGRATULATION PAKISTAN. We deserved this victory. Well done Pakistan.
1986 first tournament pakistan win 1986 1990 1994 austrain aisa cup 1989 nehru cup ( first major tournament out side sharjah in india with all major team) 1992 World cup 1997 world series ( only asia side them time to win that) 2000 Aisa cup 2010 and 2012 again 2009 T20 world cup and now 2017 Champion trophy
worst and one sided final.this is what happens when an undeserving team reaches to final
Well! Have to credit Pakistan for the commendable win. But as I have been saying Pak could win only if luck assisted them and it did when Fakhar had a reprieve on 3 when Bumrah just marginally overstepped. Had the umpire not noticed result would have gone the other way and India would have chased 240-250 against the team that had mediocre batsmen and who were looking at Fakhar as their saviour. Rohit was out to a ball that was hitting top of off bail. Pandya did the same when umpire gave it not out. So many of Fakhar's shots were going inside edges early on which would have hit stumps on any other day. So Pak had been running with incredible luck since the drop catch and the trophy by Lankans and their luck continued till Final.
Having said that Pakistan were definitely brilliant with ball today and deserve this trophy for all their enthusiasm and energy. Hope Hasan stays for long and doesn't fade like Aquib Javed. Congrats Pakistanis. Have a great celebration.
Love the way Amir got Kholi out. Never expected that long run from #9th ranked team and more so winning CT and even betting India, first time in the history. Sarfraz love you!!
Virat gave PK to best option that bowl with big Socrates bowling is best every one knows.But you gave them chance.If India bat first and put even 275.It may be a closer match than this.I think India depend more on Kholi. Good win by PK From Sri Lankan fan.
Throughout the match india showed no sign of positivity apart from pandya's batting.well deserved win from pakistan they need this badly.
well played Pakistan, after the first game you were completely different and one could see you grow in each game & to your credit you improved after every challenge and ended up as the best side in tournament.. kudos & respect from an Indian Fan
For Indian team, while today was Pakistan's day and they were a better side it may have been different game (I am not saying necessarily result) if Kohli had batted first because this was how IND had won in first game... & while we lost against SL batting first and won chasing against a demoralized SA bowling and then a mediocre Bangladesh bowling; it actually misguided into thinking that chasing should be the strategy when in Final you should usually bat first and even a total of 200 becomes difficult.. Still better luck next time and proud of how you played in rest of games
One swallow does not a summer make. It is an aberration.
Congrats to Pakistan, showing that on their day they beat anyone and everyone. That was rather spineless from India, taking nothing away from Pakistan. Quite an embarrassing capitulation in the face of some good bowling. Guess they just couldn't handle the pressure of the final after cruising most of their other games.
As I said earlier we dont mind losing to good humble opponents. Unlike Bangladeshi fans Pakistanis are much mature and humble, and their team is good too. I still feel current Indian team is best in world and and I know things would go back to normal again, India winning and staying in top 3 and pakistan struggling.
Things to be corrected immediately for 2019 WC if we gonna win it 1. Need a wicket taking spinner which definately is not Ashwin..need a wrist spinner...plz invest in Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav 3. Time to replace Dhoni and Yuvraj...they are greats but now on decline...need to respect them...but time has come to move ahead...options r Rahul, Pandey, pant, 3. Need to invest in Hardik Pandey's...guy is superb folder, v good bat, ve pace but need to work on his bowling a lot more improve it by 50% ...this guy will be a great asset 4. Need to prepare Kurnal Pandya as cover for Jadeja
Would love below the for 2019 WC
1. DHAWAN 2. ROHIT 3. VIRAT 4. RAHUL 5. JADHAV 6. PANT 7. H PANDYA 8. JADEJA 9. KULDEEP/ CHAHAL 10 BHUVI 11. BUMRAH
First ever India Vs Pakistan final in ICC events. No one gave Pakistan a chance in the start of the tournament. In the end not only they became champions but also became a proud father on father's day by finding their new son.
Congrats to Pakistan team... These middle order have let down. U can't expect from openers and kohli to play every game...jadeja and ashwin not fit for non turning pitches... Jadeja should have sacrificed his wicket... A big disappointing from this person...
congratulations to Pakistan and India for giving us a nail biting thriller of the history. well played Pakistan , well played India. pakfan
Congratulations to Pakistan. They completely outplayed us in all departments of the game. Their whole approach was positive and energetic.
Congrats PAK on the victory and yes IND, it was a total drubbing but we all know that IND is a strong team. I notice some contributors are bringing BD into this match, I guess thats a compliment for a rising Bd team. The next tournament will be the WC2019 which I think all SCs team will qualify for (SL are ranked 8 at present). It was also nice to see 3 SC countries in the semis. A good tournament which was turned on its head but the lower ranked teams - good cricket all round!
It was a batting paradise. Loose shots played. If new ball was seen off then India could have had a chance. Pathetic attitude of Jadeja. His selfishness cost india
india just did not deserve to win carrying deadweights like yuvi, dhoni, ashwin ... terrible captaincy by kohli ... no chances to youngsters ... jadeja not sacrificing himself for pandya summed up the whole team ethic
Congrats Pakistan,Well deserved. Tell me, how do you guys manage produce so many great seam bowlers? are you guys encouraged to become fast bowlers from a young age? Your structure seens to be working really well at developing fast bowlers which as a Saffer I admire.
Pakistan proved yet again that if the team is selected right and they field well, they are an incredibly brilliant outfit!! They have totally vanquished India in the most awaited of the matches!!
The arrogance has lost agaisnt cricket.
Jadeja should have sacrificed his wicket. The way Pandya was playing anything was possible.
One heck of a victory! Many many congratulations Pakistan! Never mind the ranking, never mind the pundits, Pakistan team just have sent all of it down the drain! Lethal bowling by the bowlers especially by half fit Amir. Wow! What a turn around! What a match! Who would've thunkkkkkk!
Well done Pakistan you deserved this victory and the cup. After a series of losses you have started winning which is a good sign for cricket as a game. The loss to we Indians is never a disaster as some might think. It is good wake up call for Kohli and his men as the World Cup is not far away.
Love you pak. Well played. Congrats from SL
Ashwin and Jadeja are only good for dirt tracks prepared by Indian groundsmen. Dhoni please retire.
CONGRATULATIONS PAKISTAN. Well Played Pakistan. Superb. Marvellous achievement this. Down and Out after first game but came back good. Almost every one chipped in some way since then. 2 Players stood up. Players of tournament for PAK - Fakhar and Hassan. Fakhar Zaman was star in batting. Well supported by Azhar Ali at top throughout the tournament. Hassan Ali: Simply awesome. Highest wicket taker in CT17. Well supported by Amir and Junaid. Even the players who came in for 1 match ( Rauman and Fahim) were superb as well. Superb by Sarfraz. This is massive achievement for a no 8 Team. More youngsters. Winning like this. They played superb in last 4 games. Bowling has been superb. And batting clicked in Semi Final - Final. Not to forget management. Arthur , Azhar , Inzi and every one behind the scenes. Others played their part at some stage. Even Ahmed and Wahab for failing in 1st game helped. They completely outplayed india today. Start was awesome bowling was superb. Never expected such one sided . Well played India. Top team. They lost this but have been good consistent team for many years. Its just off day when their batting failed which usually is their strong part.
Looks like Pakistan was playing a final and India a practice game !!!
Amir didn't dismiss batsmen who were short of runs and out of form. He dismissed the 3 best batsmen of this tournament, batsmen who were on the top of their game. What a performance! Even though Hasan ali had been the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, deep down most Indians knew Amir was the real threat. Just something about Pakistan and left arm quicks.
Now its time for starsports to delete this match!!And only view those where India won
The next time India plays an ICC tournament final. MSD should be dropped since he is cursed. After winning IPL twice with CSK and 2 worldcup wins and no 1 team in Tests. Since he was too successful for his own good. He has lost all knockouts against major teams since the 2011 England tour and also all IPL finals even his Test record took a beating only 2013 CT is an exception. By the time he retires he will create a world record for most defeats in IPL knockouts and ICC world tournament knockouts he simply loses all the time. Someone put a hex on him. MSD is vice/captain version of the South Africa/New Zealand teams great in group stages and losers in knockouts.
what makes me happy more than winning trophy is that hopefully we won't see wahab Ahmed shezad again in team. fakhar is good enough for test cricket too. on top of all if we get sharjeel back in team it will be a treat.
Congratulation Pakistan for a very convincing win. India,you had really an amazing tournament. Just a bad day to be outplayed. Well done! ..bd & cricket fan
Great performance by Pakistan, when Amir gets it right he is exceptional.
Congratulations Pak. from Indian fan. You deserved to win.
why we are not played our fast bowlers Umesh Yadav, Shami, why we depend on spinners
Congrats Pakistan and fans of Pakistan. Well done India for reaching final. One bad game does not change the fact that we have a good team. JADEJA worst ever batsman. Pandya fantastic. Ashwin is a shadow of himself. I hope you I hangs his boots as he will be 38 or 39 by next World Cup. Keep going guys. We can win again soon.
pandya is India's Andre Russell
Congratulation Pakistan- from a Bangladeshi fan. Love you guys
The match was lost as soon as India won the toss and put Pakistan into bat.. Kohli should have known better.. 2015 world cup semifinals lost while chasing against Australia.. 2003 world cup finals lost chasing.. Finals is a pressure game and Kohli had the best chance winning the toss and batting first and scoring atleast 250.. We wouldnt have lost this badly atleast.
Why you Indian talking Pakistan upset hear? Pakistan deserve this win. Well done Pakistan.........Although Ramadan, But it's celebration time...............love from Bangladesh...............................
poor bowling from Indians except bhuvi
India lost the match because of wrong selection of bowler they should have played 3 jenuine seamer instead of 2 seamer 2 spinner 1 all-rounder.
@ Black Bird- If you say WC I reckon it must be mighty Australia in 2019!
A very one sided thrashing ICC final match win ever as if Pakistan was playing against Yemen or Congo!
Poor Jaddu! He was trying to get back to the crease like there is no tomorrow, while running out the only batsman that was fighting for an Indian win.
I am so proud of you guys.. feeling very happy.
Not sure what the reason is, India team looked flat today.. Intensity was lacking and they just never looked like competing after the no ball reprieve to Fakhar. I hope coach-team tussle that we have been seeing in the news is not the reason for this defeat.
The ARROGANCE of KOHLI cost India the match... choosing feilding on winning toss in a pressure final... an arrogant shot caught brilliantly... not thinking ahead in sending a pinch hitter at no. 3... Not respecting the collective wisdom of Kumble, Tendulkar, Ganguly & VVS Laxman... reacting with Hot arrogance on feild dispite being captain, instead of the calm confidence of Dhoni.... Leaders cannot be Hot Air Brats, Cool Calmness & Patience were the hallmark of captain Imran & Dhoni
I respect team India for playing well throughout the tournament (and for those positive vibes). We may have won the CT but its important not to get carried away and build the team on basis of this performance.
This is ridiculous performance from jhadav ,yuvraj ,jadeja , rohit and ashwin. Please stop with player more than 30 years they are finish for cricket and other important information is this all player Play her best cricket in stupid IPL. play for your country. India need Young blood
this is the repeat telecast of world cup 2003 but only one difference Pakistan in place of Australia
What a win. Congrats to PAK team and Fans... What amazes me is the fact that even with limited cricket played, the availability of plenty of good talent they have.. a SL fan
The attitude of Jadeja was very negative. Win loss is part of game but Jadeja's selfishness to not run plus to compete with pandya to reach the crease first even though pandaya was playing extraordinary and could have cause upset. That for me is the turning point
officially become a fan of pakistan too. out no Where against all odds only pakistan dominate tournament favs sa enga and india. pakistan looks rejuvunated ODI team. fakhar zaman will be found out soon but hasan ali is find of tournament
This is my first ever comment. First of all congratulations to team Pakistan & their team. What a turnaround. I don't mind the team I support losing (I am a Manchester United fan, and know how it feels to win and loose trophies) but what I was hoping for a good game. Nowadays the players professional and well-paid individuals and they will probably move on to the next assignment. There is no point in us, the normal fans to keep animosity. Just accept that the other team played better on the day and won. Pakistan savor this sweet win, India do some soul searching. It's time probably to say goodbye to some legends and breed youngsters.
congratulations pakistan for CT. congratulations india for beat pakistan in hockey
I hope people don't get stuck on one no ball. Lot of others things didn't go well today. I am mainly disappointed with the way Indian spinners bowled today. worried if this defensive mindset will set in for an overseas test series as well. It is probably time for Ash and Jaddu to change their ODI game or India should start looking for more attacking slow ball bowler(s). With flat tracks being the norm of the day, containing runs doesn't matter, only wicket taking does. Brilliant win Pakistan.
Pakistan played good game. I think kohli should have played with umesh yadav instead of ashwin or jadeja. He need to understand importance of regular bowler.
Congrats Pakistan.A truly well deserved moment ..Enjoy . Today it's not your day India ..Tough Luck
At least now, the Indian Media should have learnt not to gloat or blow up the encounter too much. On any day, irrespective of the strength on paper or past performance, the team which performs best, wins. So past performance of India in ICC Tournaments did not matter much. So the media analysis of the past engagements between the two countries with the experts, at the end did not matter a dwidly squat. So hope the media learns from this and make course correction. But the sad thing was the margin of victory by Pakistan. India did not show a fight. Indian team did not deserve to win. May be they were overconfident with all the media analysis.
Great win.. great win.. take a bow haters..
WI is better than India. At least they would not have lost this type of humiliating way.
well done Pakistan you fully out played india. people of pak enjoy this win. it was india's inability to take wickets and negative bowling and captaincy that caused this. Ashwin is only a subcontinent bowler.
top seeded crushed by last seed. bizarre.cricket, wonder what WestIndies would have done parallel to 4 t20 sixes, bizare,cricket
@HARMONY111 - I completely agree with you.
The problem with many Indian cricket fans is that they are hypocritical beyond belief. Before this match, Jadeja was called a genuine all-rounder. Now, someone questions his place in the team.
PAKISTAN PLAYED BETTER. PLAIN AND SIMPLE.
It is unfair for Indian fans to denounce this outstanding win. This is a great Indian team, and as Kohli said Pakistan can beat anyone on their day. They played outstandingly well.
This is a strong Indian outfit who are more than capable of winning a World Cup. There is no need for anyone to retire.
Congrats Pakistan, from an Indian fan.
pandya played well and has the potential. Ashwin and jadeja must be dropped so that they shed their complacency after their successful home season.
@ HARMONY111 Also the knock is on Kohli not going horses for courses, he should have played one more fast bowler against Pak keeping in mind the first game we played. But that's totally okay, we lost against a vastly better side today, wins and losses happen and we were bound to lose against Pak today or tomorrow in an ICC event. Certainly still a very optimistic Indian fan, the next challenge is World T20 2018. They did a good job reaching finals which sides like England, Aus, SA did not achieve.
Congrats pakistan for the well deserved victoty. From india
This game just replicate of 2003 WC final where Dada made tactical mistake to opt bowl first. Congratulations to Pakistan. They completely outplayed us.
excellent from Pakistan fakhar zaman what an inngs .... backed by some excellent bowling spells from amir and Hasan... they were deserving winner ... congrats from Indian.... Indian team hold your head high you have played some great cricket to reach finals
Lesson for Indian captain: spend the day before a big match practicing for the match, and definitely not scheming against the coach. The bigger you think you are, the heavier you fall!
Pakkkkk u beauty yessssss we won from our arch rival. Thanks to Almighty ALLAH. Sarfaraz i know u r from karachi same my hometown and i know we people are the stars of Pakistan.
Worst performance by India. 2 players turned out for India - Pandya and Bhuvi. India need to build teams for the future grooming youngsters who did well in the domestic matches. It is time for Indian selectors to take a call on some of their old match winners and pick the best combination for each format.
You say Amir, I say Starc. Strac is dangerous in both the beginning and the end. Amir is exceptional but not quite at Starc level.
I am really disappointed by Ashwin
Congrats on your win Pak fans, you deserved it completely. I felt Indians took it too easy & very complacent, who in the world would take a day off just before the match ? Pak played well & thoroughly deserve the accolades. At least now I hope those keyboard warriors who say win the toss, win the match would stop & also the stats warriors. From an Indian fan.
India's top five batsman should be kept in rotation in batting order. Need better batsman, technically sound for 2 and 3 down. Without two technically sound, consistent 2 and 3 down batsman (no four and no five batsman), same fate may repeat in some semi final or quarter final or final of 2019 world cup against any team.
Yuvraj, Kedar Yadav, Jadeja, Dhoni are not bad batsman, they have quality, they can perform, but due to high profile performance of top three batsman, they hardly get chances to practice batting in international cricket, and it is a big problem of concern. Next India need five top class batsman, if Lokesh Rahul will join we have four with Rohit, Kohli and Dhawan, next we should look for Rishav PAnt, Sanju Samson etc. We need batsman who can hit a good ball to any direction. But a well known match finisher of India may have good average but he need to wait for loose ball to knock. In present competitive cricket where are loose ball for him. So the strategy of keeping "
Well played pakistan. They deserved to win. To those criticising indian bowling actually I think they did pretty well. This was a attainable total in this pitch. Bumrah had an off day but he came back in death overs to bowl decently. In the hindsight they should have played Umesh instead of Jadeja or Ashwin. Spinners had nothing in this pitch. See the way Pandya treated pakistani spinners. India lost the match in the first 10 overs. The pressure of a big total combined with excellant bowling by pakistan did them in. Another lesson learned is that it is time to get rid of Yuvraj and may be Dhoni too. Yuvraj cannot play agains quality bowling anymore. He will invariably fail in crunch situations when he is really needed. Congrats Pakistan,
Pakistan proved that they can upset any team on their day. First we were Fakharized. Then we were Amired. What a win for Pakistan on father's day.
This is a lesson for the crooked Indian media and their so called specialists who disrespect the opponent every time before the match with their mauka mauka videos & so on. Just watching the toss & saw an animation where Kohli was bashing other captains with a bat & took the trophy! Seriously! I hope these media feel ashamed after this trashing defeat to their arch nemesis. Now they will think twice before making these before any game. And free advice to the Indian players: get some extra security in front of your house as you will see the other side of your supporters. Congratz to the Champions & respect for the other teams!
Congratulations to team pakistan!
Long Live Pakistan.. Long Live team Green.. Sarfraz.. and Men in green we are proud of you... Thanks for demolishing india... You are the Champions
I dont want to blame anybody . As an Indian, i am totally upset about our batsmen. Not able to digest this loss. There was no fighting from the beginning of match. Wasted my time by watching cricket today. There was no feeling in the pavillion in the player room. If they are not feeling much, why should i?? my left brain is telling. But my right brain is asking why our talented players didt perform well?? Again My left brain is telling that , it is all in the game. My right brain is asking again when pandya is playing well, why not others?? My left brain is telling.....Whatever it is, i will not get good sleep today. Thanks to our cricketers. From An Indian ckt fan..
@MiddleStump, I agree with you. India should have of thought of their defeat to Srilanka a week ago who chased 320 plus. It was a clear indicator for the weak bowling line up of India. They got another warning from Bangladesh in the Semi. BD would have scored 320 plus against India if Jadhav did not pick the wickets of Tamim and Mushfiqur. I don't know when India will learn lesson. They don't have good left Seamers or they don't want to include. They should have used Chahal or Negi instead of the exhausted Ashwin and Jadeja.
@ HARMONY111 The ICC 2013 Final was a spinning, turning Indian pitch. Jadeja and Ashwin are gold when the conditions suit them. They deserved all the credit for getting India to the #1 Test side rankings. But having said that they are representatives of the nation. You expect them to be the best at what they do. To bat as you did today, with such callousness, and to so poorly run out the guy in blazing form, without thinking even if he made the wrong call (he didn't, you can see jadeja running) to sacrifice your wicket for the better batsman...yes, absolutely I am salty because of his attitude. Just like you would rather hire a lesser performer than one who is not a team player...there is no excuse for a NATIONAL representative not to put the nation's best interest first at every single opportunity. Jadeja didn't do well in a single game this tournament, I didn't say a word. There is a difference between performing poorly and giving your best but still performing poorly.
Many congratulations to Pakistan for the incredible win. They outclassed us with the bat, ball and field today. But I request their fans to be humble and dignified. When we won the league game, I called for the same from our side. We behaved maturely before the game and lets continue to do so. Totally agree with mohammed zamim. Your comments are always spot on!
1 win would not make any change. If 1 win make this much change each team become world no 1 every other week. This is simply bad day for india today same way when pak has a bad day on 1st match
Thanks to ALLAH . pak is champion
Yeah agree today difficult to say in which Pak perform well in batting. Bowling or fielding. They deserve CT the way Pak team learn from their loss against earlier group round.
congratulations to Pakistan. they played better cricket today. thank to India for reaching the finals. with love from an Indian fan.
Just remove Yuvi, Dhoni , Ashwin & Jadeja we will win 2019 world cup. So simple why can't our selectors understand same.
Tremendous performance by Pakistan. Didn't expect that at all. That being said, now am interested to see how a male mindset slice of Indian fandom reacts, since it's apparent they took victory for granted.
Congrats to Pakistan.. they simply outplayed India in all departments today.. totally deserved the trophy.. I guess it's Chak De Pakistan today.. I am sure India will come back strongly. An Indian fan
Atleast this time noone will blame rahane for the loss ... lol
LOVE IT! Wipe that arrogance right off many of the indian fanbase and their media/social media stars. Well played Pakistan. Played like champions!
Wow, congratulations Pakistan. From an Afghan.
India didn't deserve to be in finals just like Bangladesh did't deserve to be in Semifinals. Australia deserved a win against Bangladesh,were unlucky rain came.
Lol you know you have lost the final when you start commenting about 2019 and probable starting eleven. Kudos to Pakistan. . They deserve it. They are the only team that will probably roll you when they are on top of you! Hard luck Indians. . After all the success Indians have had in icc tournaments. . You were due failure at some point.
Some BL and SL fans - still trying to get their teams into this match. Please guys - have some dignity and don't try to have illusions about how your team would've done in the final. Your games are over and now this final is too.
fakhar zaman was superb! he is the new pakistan hero
After trying for last 20 years, finally pakistan has defeated india. Congratulation for winning a micky mouse trophy. India always performs at big stage. 2019 wc is ours.
Kudos to Kohlis captaincy, now he will understand that he is still not upto the mark of world class. Pakistan has played well, undoubtedly, congratulations to them. Weakness of Indian Batting is exposed very well. They could not able to tackle Amir which is very shameful one. Rohit is world class failure especially in Finals. Dhoni should have taken up this chance to build the good partnership from his experience but he also always fails when needed. Overall there is no spirit in bowling as well batting today, except pandya who has hit brutally today, but once again fallen to great jaddu, jaddu wants to end this match quite quickly and has to do some purchase before catching up the flight.
Amir did the job again for Pak as in 2009 where he took early wicket of player of series Dilsan. His availability is a luck for Pakistan. Without the early wickets I am still not sure Pakistan will win.
Looks like pundit Agarkar is stunned. He does not seem to have words. Congratulations Pakistan. They won the match when they got first three wickets so cheaply. Superb bowling! I saw someone said in the commentary that Man of the Series should go to Thisara Perera of Sri Lanka for dropping the catch of Safaraz.
India were flop in all three categories. Their weakness in bowling was noticed from their last two matches with SL and BD. Their bowlers other than Bhuvi was above 7 economy rate while Pakistan bowlers were averaging 3. Indian fielding were really bad as they were not able to make use of the run out chances they got early in the innings but see how they took the wicket of H Pandya. Nobody in Indian batting line got double digit score other than Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvi. Indian Cricket Management should now open their eyes and leave all those who are not performing and should take new blood. Ashwin is good only for test matches and Bumrah for T20 matches. Why did they bench UT Yadav who performed well against Pakistan in the first match. Why did they left Shami who is a much better bowler than Bumrah. Why did they bring Ashwin who was not in his form. Kohli should answer all such questions. Bad decisions will bring bad results. Open your eyes. Bring youngsters like Pakistan.
congrats Pak team for winning CT...this defeat doesn't mean Ind is a bad team...today wasn't our day that's all....and Indian batting n fielding is still way better than Pak...I agree with Pak bowling is way better than Ind....any way congrats to our neighbours....pricing please publish
Congratulations Pakistan! And yes this time please give credit of your win to Bumrah, Jadeja and Ashwin but not to Allah!
Congratulations Pakistan. Comprehensive and well deserved victory.
India so good in chasing, should have opted for batting first and let Pak chase as Pak is weak in chasing. Anyway well played Pak, congrats
Superb bowling from Pak. I jinxed it. 2 out of the 3 things that I thought was essential for Pak win happened - Fakhar 100 and demolition by Amir, Junaid and Hasan. Great bowling unit. They can raze any batting attach to shreds. No other bowler in CT was able to move the ball like Amir did. Fabulous bowler. Congrats Pak!
Congratulations pakistan for winning Championship trophy. Much needed win to revive cricket in Pakistan. Wish you good luck in future
Ashwins selection over a seamer had a massive impact on us. He along with Jadeja and Bumrah were to primarily blame for what happened. Jaddu made a mess by getting Hardik Pandya... The only batsman who looked confident and seemed determined to make a match of it.
Good comeback in this tournament by Pakistan. Excellent cricket.
congrats to pakistan cricket team for claiming icc champions trophy they outplayed india in all department. commesuration to indian cricket team from bd.
Defensive tactics right from start.... bowling negative lines to openers...cost India the match. Ashwin has to learn fast that his main role is to pick wickets and not contain runs and Jadeja should play only on turning tracks. Batsmen failed only once In series so can't criticize them.
Congrats !! Pak !! Well deserved winner today !! What a turnaround !! Well played and completely outplayed my team. Loved the way Aamir bowled in his first spell. Please be more consistent. Only pandya showed some fight today for us. Congrats once again. Enjoy the victory !!
Ramadan is the month of victories.
Well played pakistan! You deserve this win! After a long wait and They exposed Indias weakness in this match!.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new katappa
Now dont say that batting pak first was wrong.I as a Pakistani thought india could chase at and the match would go till.the end overs.
I don't think bowling first made any difference. India just capitulated on a good batting track. Yuvi and Dhoni need to rethink retirement. They are not fit for the 2019 world cup. We shd have gone with some young talents to WI.
I hope the people who shamelessly criticised Pandya will shut up for now, The captain & team management knows better about the game than you keyboard warriors. Even Kohli said he backed Pandya despite 2 poor games. Zaman's wkt that he took beat him for pace at 142 kph. He was India's second best bowler today after Bhuvi & showed how clean he can hit the ball. A batting average of 50+ @130 strike rate in Odi proves why this guy is a diamond for us. Once India groom him properly, he will be one of the most valuable players for India in the future. Even his brother Krunal is a better Odi allrounder than that useless Jadeja. Ashwin & Jadeja need to be kept for test matches only henceforth.
Congratulations to Pak for a deserving big win n trophy. India were not gud today n Pak played their A game...Hope India comes back strong.... Indian fan
Congratulations Pakistan. You deserve it. India now should look ahead. Enough of players like Yuvaraj, Jadhav etc. Pick youngsters and groom them. Kohli will also have come down to earth with this win.
Well played PAK. In a way this is good for the broader picture. IND win would have been just another cup but PAK win is great for world cricket.
IND To-do list ------------------ 1. Relieve VK of captaincy. Either he is not able to focus on his game or things have got into his head. 2. Please please please get rid of the "past due date" Ash and Jaddu from ODI n T20I. Not performing is one thing but running for a hiding is another thing. Feeling so sorry for Pandya. Krunal Pandya and Chahal is in the waiting. 3. Make MSD retire. He is trying but his skills have diminished significantly.
I would like to believe that this spanking would help IND do good in WC19 if they can take notice of the obvious and are ready to learn from this.
Also, seriously have started to doubt Kumble as a strategist though all respect to the way he played his and all his achievements.
When will Indian captains learn the most important lesson??You win the toss and put runs on the board in a big game.
Good match...Pakistan played brilliantly. Many congrats from India.
Congrats pakistan from an indian fan. You played well and deserve to be winner
That was an awesome game. Thank you Pakistan, for bringing the joy of watching cricket. Only you can bring out the roller coaster ride of emotions even in your opponent's fans. Love to watch Pak cricket like this. Hearty congratulations from a die hard Indian fan. Hope you have broken the jinx against India in ICC tournaments going ahead. Fakhar, Amir, Hassan future superstars, aided by trusted old hands of Azhar and Hafeez. Great captaincy by Sarfaraz and good support from Arthur and Azhar Mehmood. Looking forward to return of glory days. Let's make India Vs Pakistan spicier again.
For once India was under extreme pressure today. Very unlikely of them..
This is too easy for Pak. Even if you score at 5.5, required rate was only 8.5. Had India not chocked, this would have easy chase for them. Rohit should never take strike first. First over is important.
Good to see an interesting tournament for various reasons. Many expected SA, India, England and Australia to win but the semi finalists were Bangladesh and Pakistan.
Going by the records and the strength of the Indian team everyone expected Pakistan to lose but Pakistan not only won but they have won convincingly. Winning a final by 180 runs is not a mere performance. It is a clinical performance by Pakistan.
Few things went wrong with India. 1. Kohli put a wrong foot by putting Pakistan to bat because chasing in final is always tough 2. Kedar Jadhav missing a clear run out chance 3. Bumrah's no ball that Fakhar Zaman score his maiden hundred 4. Rohit Sharma missing a clear run out chance 5. Most importantly, two spinners were not required against subcontinent team. 6. 25 runs in extras in comparison to Pakistan 3 runs (of which 3 no balls) 7. Barring Buvi all bowled miserably whereas India could not target a single bowler.
Kohli's captaincy was below average
Congratulations Pakistan.
I think jadeja's odi career effectively came to an end. His body language and attitude is soo lazy and bad in a final.
I hope NO Ind captain EVER chooses to 'bowl first' again in a major tournament final. Ganguly was afraid of the Aus firepower in '03 (probably rightly so) but today was just arrogance from Kohli. How can they not know Pak's track record of chasing anything over 250? Scoreboard pressure is everything in major finals and the last thing you want to do is give that confidence to Pak bowlers. Still Pak played really well and Ind sank into the pit of overconfidence. At least should have been a more competitive display from the Ind batters, this is just abysmal.
Good on the winners but this trophy left much to be desired. It's only fair that sometimes the best lose to the better on a given day. An India Australia final would have been a fairer ode to consistency. No need for Team India to lose heart. They are champions and will always be. Can beat any team 9 out of 10 times, but it just wasn't their day. Same could be said if Aus and Eng.
Jadeja forgot he was playing for India? That was a very South African run out?
Kohli gave the advantage of winning the toss on a platter. It was only destiny that Kohli's swagger has to come down after this defeat.
Congrats pakistan for the well deserved victory. Pak is my second favourite team after india. Amir is a terrific fast bowler.
At last a well deserved win for Pakistan against India. This was an all round thrashing. India paid the price of ignoring the clear warning signs from their last week match against Sri Lanka. Their bowling had no genuine quicks, no left arm seamer, and no leggie. A relatively weak Sri Lanka chased down 320 plus with ease and Pakistan could have easily reached 350 plus. The Indian batting showed no fight at all. They should learn from a side like Sri Lanka who displayed a lot of grit when chasing a big score. Kohli not only failed with the bat but was unable to motivate his players. His own decision to field first on a batting strip with no swing was also flawed. Well done Pakistan.
I am an Indian fan, but the better team won today. Well done Pakistan !! India were defensive, and probably shy to face the pace of Mohammed Amir. Indian strength is in its batting and should have played to its strength. The defensive tactic undid India. There are questionable selection and this should be an eye opener for India. The hype created was too much and media was on the override in underrating the Pakistan team. It was a bad letdown from India bowlers, seems they are good only in Indian conditions and really got exposed against a quality batting line up
Excellent bowling from Amir and very well played Pakistan. Its heartening to see Pakistan back in the grove after so many years. For a moment, I thought Pandya would do a blinder, but in the end Pakistan prevailed. Deserved winners. Congratulations to the young team !
Very very poor show by Jadeja. In that situation he should have sacrificed his wicket. Pandya was set batsman and hitting the ball with perfection. Why he did this is totally un imaginable. An experienced player like him is doing such kind of mistakes is really strange thing. Pandya was very upset and very rightly so. I am not just criticising, but I think it was a big mistake by Virat of taking fielding first. Indian think tank there should have understand, this is a final of big tournament. And though India has best batting line, can't forget another important fact that Pak has best bowling attack. And comparatively Pak has less experience batting line than India. In a World Cup final definitely it is tough to chase even a target around 250. India should have batted first. So many examples we have seen in past. 83 WC, at Sharja we defended even 125. In first match Surfaraz made the same mistake and unfortunately today Virat followed it. But we lost Trophy, Surfaraz lost a league.
Lol so the AB de Villiers jinx on Virat Kohli worked, for Pakistan. Outstanding effort from Pakistan, they deserved this trophy.
Pakistan Exposed India's Weak Batting line up. Get the first 3 and the rest folds. Always knew it. Anyway, India is still a good team. They play smart cricket but they fell to talents. Congratulations to Pakistan. They deserve this championship. Better team won the day. From a Saffa.
Congrats Pakistan for full allround performance leaving no stone unturned!! World cricket needs strong Pakistan. Can't find much fault in Our stars India.
King Kohli. What have you done!...Had they batted first this would have been easy for them.
Sir Ravindra Jadeja clearly is my Man of the Match... The moment of entertainment he has provided is beyond EPIC!!!
So.. this is the glory of cricket. The great game of uncertainty! The best batting order can collapse in any day. Why everyone goes after BD team when they collapse in the same manner? Congrats Pakistan and wishing good luck to India for the next tournament.
Therefore, as I called for two days ago - Pakistan have beaten the hell out of India, especially Kohli :)
Well played pakistan. India is a better team overall but today was not our day.
Indeed Pakistani victories make cricket as a whole more the glorious. Regardless of the brilliant individual performances throughout the tournament, Sarfarz deserves a fair share of credit for this breathtaking turnaround.
Congratulations, Pakistan Cricket Team, from Bangladesh.
If Sarfaraz had not taken pity on India and let Pandya face spinners, we would have won by more than 200 runs...
Congrats to Pakistan players and fans...you have been class acts :) Also well done to Bhuvi and Hardik; the only class acts from our side today
Congratulations Pakistan, you bowled & batted superbly. Our Indian team were never in the game except for a brief period when Pandya counter attacked the bowlers. Mom- Jadeja for bowling poorly, batting poorly @50 strike rate & running out his partner who could have taken India to an outside chance for victory. He really aided the opposition with today's performance.
India pulverized! Totally outclassed by Pakistan. Congratulations to the entire nation.
Well played Pakistan, but this should be a wake up call for India. They're a talented team, but as today has shown there is no room for inconsistent players such as dhoni, yuvraj and Ashein in this team. Instead, we should build the team around younger fresher talent,
My hopeful xi for World Cup 2019: 1) Rohit 2 dhawan 3) kohli 4) iyer 5) pant 6) hardik 7) krunal 8) jadeja 9) bhuvi 10) shami 11) bumrah 12th man umesh yadav
Congrats Pakistan with big big victory. You were simply awesome, amazing win. you have made the nation proud. Lift the trophy and have a blast. India better luck next time.
LIVELIFEUP ON JUNE 18, 2017, 15:25 GMT: 'Where are the bangla fans who said win toss win match?'. Dear friend, thank you so much for your penetrating observation. It will be of great interest to those fans who have somehow missed the million identical posts on this subject.
Not very good are they, india?
It's kind of lame to find haughty Indian fans now whimpering and trying to come back with a 'Hockey score'. Puhleeeese! Own your defeat like a man.
As a Bd fan, this match is instructive of our cricket developers. In last match, though Tamim set the course for a similar total, we collapsed after his departure. We have to learn to get the steam out of the system, be patient, rebuild and keep our nerve calm and pick up the momentum.
Also, the bowling department needs the same aggressive disposition like the Pakistan team.
Congratulations Pk. Well played.
WOW!! and thank you Pakistan for making this tournament so much more exciting, both the players and the fans. I support England but I cannot be bitter losing to the eventual winners especially when they are playing like that. India blown away completely today.
#1 absolutely brainless decision to chase in a final... it doesnt matter how goos batting order looks.. #2 Hardik Pandya showed what intent alone can do... #3 Jaddu was a horrible team player to not sacrifice his wicket after havung confused his partner enough... its not like he said a firm no!! #4 Glad Pak came back so well... theyve been underpar for several years now... hope we get to see a far more competent Pak side
Great job Pakistan. I wish this Pak side more success, well deserved...this is great for world cricket. From an Indian fan (except Jadeja)
All tournament some people were questioning Pandya's selection. Today he has done well so now today's punching bags are Jadeja and Ashwin. When Ind lose next there will be some other punching bag. And it will be like this for them. Losing a match does not mean you get all frustrated and bitter. The post-mortem can wait, can't it? Irrespective of how a team eventually does in a match, those who give up too soon show us their own inner brittleness. Desperately finding someone to take the blame even when things are still on shows one in poor picture. Take an aggregate of this & how does it appear to the world? That you, YOU in plural are pretty weak in mind and tend to give up in the matter of 2-3 blows. The problem with this is, those who are a part of WE but not a part of YOU are also seen by others as being a part of YOU, and my dear friends, that is how stereotypes are formed. Commenting away recklessly, venting your anger does nothing except doing great harm to your group identity.
Congrats Pakistan,,,a well deserved victory for believing in talented youngsters... indian fan..
Congrats Pakistan...this win will avenges all those losses in World Cups q/f, s/f & finals. You have a got superb team now. As for Virat a big lesson, bat first in a big final.
Wonderful match. India thrashed (or being thrashed)! This is as good as a Sri Lankan win. Aamir made the difference.
In pressure games you should always bat first on flat wkts. Kohli will learn this lesson.
Yuvraj and Dhoni have been great performers in their day. I sincerely hope they will retire from international cricket with dignity intact.
Utter humiliation. India should be demoted to Division 2 for this performance.
Well played Pakistan. They outplayed India today in all departments today. India still had a chance if Pandya was at the crece, but the pressure got to them. Jadega was completely clueless, I could see he was really afraid. Pandya looked in good knock, he didn't look nervous, hence was able to hit beautifully. For the next world cup, India definitely needs to retire Dhoni, Yuvraj, Rohit and Jadhav and maybe even Jadega.
Only SL could have beaten every one and win. Good luck pakistan.
Even before this match, Kohli stated that we need to support the talent of Pandya & I totally agreed with him. However some Indian fans disagreed - well you got your answer today when the player has shown his abilities both with bat & ball in a big final too!
Was looking for a century from Pandya, why Jaddu why -:(..Hope selectors start giving chances to new players(unfortunately not done against WI)..
Congratulations to Pakistan for a well deserved win.
Did better than us, in all depts, including selection - at national level (in not encouraging youngsters) and choosing the playing XI, about which so many had pointed out the issues even before the match started. So, why repeat...
Amir is surely making us Indians Garib!
today we learned that you donot need to play the ipl to succeed in international cricket.
Happy Father's Day india. Well played Pakistan.
We Indian fans don't take this match as do or die but we would criticize our players as we see fit. Because there were many mistakes made in the field which cost us the match. Plus defensive selection and captaincy from Kohli. Doesn't change the fact that Pakistan outplayed us in all departments.
The final should've been England v Pakistan. They have been the two best teams in the tournament by far. With England in the final infront of their home crowd and switched on, they would've taken it.
after this match. india/ pak icc matches will NEVER be the same again. never again. india has been caught with its pants down in front of the whole world as witness. bowling,batting and fielding. never again will india's bowling will ever be compared to pakistan. NEVER
Pak is the better team. No shame Ind lost to the better team. Can Pak finish soon? I need to watch America cup.
This is not an Ordinary ODI captain MIsbah ul haq leading this side with his ordianry allies of wahab riaz and ahmed shehzad this is a new generation of Pakistan players the likes of hassan ali shadab khan ,fakhar zaman, faheem ashraf......they hammered england and a hammering is on the way for India and i for once knew that in an ICC event as a PaKistani fan was in no doubt what so ever that pakistan will hammer india in this final .....Hassan ali take a bowwww you legend.....an ICC title in the kittyyy
WHOA.........Looks like this. IPL side is under pressure........Proves my point that the IPL teams all fell by the wayside....Australia, SA, and now India.........West Indies were never there .....
Where are those that were saying England choked against Pakistan now? India certainly choking here, that too after winning the toss and this being a flat wicket (unlike Cardiff).
As an Indian fan, all I can say is, well done Pakistan
its bit irrelevant here but still no one deserves the champions title except Australia caz they cone out with their best in finals.austalia were really unlucky in this tournament .if their matches weren't washed..then its an interesting prospect
Lesson for Kohli, Don't have overconfidence in big games. you should have gone for batting first and pressure would have been less and completely bat out Pakistan of the game by posting 370 total which was possible with indian batting lineup. But he he was overconfident and paid the price.
What is the role of Jadeja in this team?
Just as this has turned out to be a one-sided match in favour of Pakistan, small consolation for we Indian fans is we also had a one-sided match but in hockey when we beat the Pakistanis 7-1 in the World League also here in London today!
Only two good things from this match for Ind: Bhuvi's excellent bowling and Pandya's all round show. People keep questioning his credentials but ever since that A tour under Dravid, he has come back as a more determined guy. Puts full effort into all aspects of his performance and it shows. In contrast, the overhyped 'all rounder' that Ind like to carry (Jadeja) fails EVERY time with the bat and most times with the ball. Cricinfo put up a stat that the guy has not picked a single 3 wicket haul (forget 4 or 5) since 2013 and yet people think he is 'good enough' as a bowler. And now he runs out Pandya as well. Sums up the game for Ind.
Now that I saw Imad and Sadab's bowling on flat pitch, I think if India keeps wickets in hand in first 15 instead of blind thrashing, this game could have been much more ingesting.
If it's any consolation to the Indian fans the hockey team thrashed Pakistan today by a 7-1 scoreline the same way Pak is thrashing India in cricket today.
Where are the folks who wanted pandya out. This guy is an incredible Stryker. If anything yuvi needs to go, and sad to say dhoni, seems like it's time over for them..
and thats the game set and match for Pakistan with pandya wkt.
On second thoughts pandya
6, 6, 6. What a clean striker of the ball Pandya is. One of the cleanest hitter of the ball I've ever seen.
There are no demons in the pitch. If Pandya can score 60+, why not the top order? They didn't show the intent, plain and simple. Wrong shots added to it.
India ahead of run rate India can win with 5 overs to spare.
Kohli did a ganguly of 2003 final today. Win the toss and field doesnt work in pressure finals. Even if its a seaming pitch, you have to bat first on a final
@MOHAMMAD ZAMIN No worries bro, we have more than enough Indian fans who gloat when our team does well - so today it is your & your compatriots turn to do so! Congrats to your country - do have a great celebration tonight!
I never supported this Indian team, obviously because of Dhawan, Rohit and Yuvraj. These are flat pitch warriors who will rarely play a good innings under pressure. And today my words came true. Dhawan can never be a long term solution. He literally exposes himself to the bowlers under tough times.
Ashwin has never been even half decent in ODIs as he is in tests for sometime now. Selecting him for the final with injury concerns was stupid. However bowling first after winning the toss in a final was a brain fade of epic proportions
Where are the bangla fans who said win toss win match? As an Indian fan I am delighted with Pakistan performance. This is great for world cricket. No shame in losing to a better team on the day. Like I said before the gulf between top teams is quite low at this point..
WHOA. ...... Fakhar Zaman ........entry into international cricket reminds one of the young Inziman ul Haq
We kind of always knew that Yuvraj, Dhoni and Jadhav cannot bat with high intensity for an extended duration of time, did we not? Not dissing them, but, just saying that these guys are not the best we can have in the middle order any more. And, two of your best bowlers - Shami and Yadav are warming the benches.
I honestly don't feel this is the end of the world for us. We played exceptionally well throughout the tournament, it was just Pakistan's day today and they are phenomenal at the moment. Can't wait to see the underdogs lift the trophy. Love from India
This is hilarious. What a waste of time watching the final match. Well played Pk. Koli and doni and oli should focus on ipl only. This is too hard for them.
I sill don't get my head around...How can you win toss and not bat first in big Final on flat pitch?
As a cricket lover...we want a fighting final.but its one side match.anyway Congress Pakistan.
Even honors for the day for India and Pak. India thrashed Pak in hockey 7-1, and Pak thrashed India in Cricket. Anyways, it's just a sport. Enjoy.
When someone who hasn't played more than couple international games is head of the selection , even you can predict what's going to happen. I have been telling this from the beginning India needs to rebuild a new team for 2019 if they want to against this formidable Pakistan. Otherwise history will repeat itself.
Beautiful game, cricket is.. Well played Pak.. My 2nd favorite team since Inzy/Wasim days.. A proud Indian
@HARMONY111, Please sit back and relax, oval is not ferozshahkotla. Just when you booed england on SF loss and Pakistan proved you they were not the same side from birmingham. Victory for Pakistan is victory for Cricket. enjoy it mate. cricinfo please publish.
I guess this won't be one of the highest views match ever because of the lopsidedness of the contest.
The fat lady has sung! Very well played Pakistan! India totally, comprehensively and completely outplayed in all departments, despite winning the toss. Methinks Indian overconfidence is the root cause of the problem. We saw it in the 1st test against the Aussies and then they played better, and no we see here. hmmmm...
At least don't get bowled out under 100. Well bowled Pakistan. All heart and intensity in the field. Also giving send offs to Indian batsmen which looks amusing.
congratulations to all Pak fans. u guys played really well. from a die-hard Indian fan
Congrats Pakistan cricket! Brilliant performance! Stay humble guys but definitely a day to celebrate!
Let's admit...Pakistan showed pure class and complete performance ...congrats to pak fans....enjoy the moment..... Hard luck Ind boys....#Indian fan#
Pakistan has agreed to convert this to a Test Match and challenged India to avoid follow on!
@SunnySigra Before the match people were pakistan dnt deserve to be finals and they are saying india dnt deserve to be finals. So we are left with only one team Bangladesh
Well India did not lose this match, Pakistan won it. They were simply better today. Congrats to them. India would be trolled in all social forums by fans across nations which is happen. Only exception is Australia, who have the most arrogant team who for some reason hate Indian cricket team. Time for everyone to keep beating them in cricket and stop that arrogance. CT 2017 is a great start.
Pakistani fans, you deserve this moment if joy. Your team deserves this win. Fantastic skills. Absolutely stunning. Quite a sad day for us India fans - life goes on though! Enjoy the day.
Looks like this time india forgot to turn up
Mouka..mouka..mouka ..mouka..finally..Pak has done it.seeing this performance Ban would have played against india.cangrates to pak for winning..and more for beating India..from Ban
The so called greatest batting line up of the world has fallen down so awkwardly.what a shame it is...Rather associate countries would put forward better fight....India doesn't deserve to play in the final of such a major tournament...
oh what happened here ...all top best Indian batsman out by mediocre Pak bowling
@HARMONY111, dude let's be realistic here. Ind has reached the final because the bowling and top order carried them all the way. Before the tournament, I would have been happy with a well contested semi but Bd luck gave us a free pass as well. Today the top order failed under pressure and good bowling, and as expected the 'experienced' middle order did not stand up. Let us not emulate the fans to the east who can only mutter excuses and post cringe most times.
The tournament was over the day rain showers ended Aussies games v/s NzZ and Bangladesh and even England when their bowlers were on fire.
An absolute hammering. High intensity cricket from Pak. Let's hope this is not a freak performance and they become a better team after this.
can someone ask kohli, why was Ashwin chosen ?. The first match Umesh did well and SC teams play spin well.
If you pick IPL or test players like Ashwin, Jadav the scorecard will reflect 70-7. Congrats Pakistan brothers. I truly tip my hat to you guys. You literally trashed , hammered , smashed us Indian team. Congrats PAKISTAN! Amir you are new Akram buddy. I wonder why Kohli chose to bowl in the finals?? 2003 WC finals, 2015 WC SF. What happened whilst we chased Mr.Kohli?? Anyway congrats for reaching the finals.
Okay, I admit it. Its a one sided match. But please as a Pak fan myself I ask all Pak fans to maintain humility and dignity in this win. It is the mark of a great people and a great nation.
Nerves evident from the side bowling first and from a young leader playing his first final.The misdirection of the second over hinted at the absence of an essence of the past- composure.Followed was a failed effort at preventing the escalation of damage amid the psychological chaos.The old adage of cricket being a mental game has received a recent vindication, brutal to some.Don't feel lonely today, South Africa.
finally happy that all Indian get Chance to bat
I think the SL win has had a big impact on this match as well. Kohli got rigid with the chasing is better idea, started believing 320+ is par regardless of game importance, dropped Umesh never to consider him again, relied too much on spin when clearly seamers were the way to go, AND did not factor in Pak's terrible record of chasing anything over 250.
"Batsman win you games, Bowlers win you tournament". Who said this?
India crumbling like nine pins! Absolutely blown away. Hope Sehwag is watching ! India looks like a novice team against the irrepressible and exuberant Pakistan team.
Yuvi & MSD out too, well done Pakistan - the trophy is yours! From poor team selection, to that no-ball 'wicket' of Fakhar Zaman, nothing has gone right for India today! Even winning the toss hasn't made a difference! God only knows when it will dawn on India that playing two frontline spinners doesn't really work outside the subcontinent [maybe only in the W.I.] besides Ashwin being really poor abroad - I've even been saying for years now! When will they ever learn this?
What was Pant, Iyer thinking back at home when Yuvi and Dhoni go out? They must be sad.
Bumrah and Ashwin completely spoiled it. Atleast Shami should have been taken. He is the strike bowler for us and India relying too much on the useless Ashwin.
such an anticlimactic end to the contest, the hyped Ind batting vs pak bowling , Ind collapsed. No entertainment I expected a thriller after seeing the good total, young SL batsman batted sensible on that day to chase 322. poor show from experienced India.
Question now is what will be the margin of defeat for india?
Harmony111, you need more harmony tonight. Pakistan defeated the tournament favourites and thereby one hand in trophy. No hard feelings. let Pakistan enjoy their moment. cricino please publish.
I take back my previous comment where I was being sceptical of Pak bowling to defend against Indian powerhouse batting line-up. Well, this is when great players perform, when it matters the most. A half-fit Amir wrecking havoc on a flat pitch once again proves that Pak bowlers are capable of doing wonders even on flattest of roads. Congratulations Pakistan - from a non-pakistani Pak fan. Thank you for this! This win will change the course of the abysmal condition of Pak cricket for good. Congratulations
54/5..........wat you talking' bout Willis??????
WHOA..........I figured the match was going to be one sided in favour of India but it looks like it is the other way but still one sided. 54 for 5 looks like a side had too much liquids to imbibe last night.
It is an annihilation! Good job Pak you desired it more.
windies shouldnt feel too bad losing their last series to the winner of this year CT
LOL This is turning to be a pathetic game for India. 5 down. Absolute annihilation.
"Relax guys, the Indian Super Duper Stars will get this score easily" lol
All the super duper stars are in the pavillion.
Nice entertaining musicals on TV. Get something for your Sunday!
India is like India in the 90s.
bye bye india. hilarious to watch.
This is turning out to be a mauling now. So much for carrying the older generation for their 'experience'. Pak has played a really professional game here, been excellent and hungry. Ind it seems just turned up expecting Pak to rollover. Really poor cricket by Ind.
Congratulations Pakistan ! Totally and completely outplayed Ind. New CT winners !!
That is why you play a wrist spinner and not dart throwers like Jadeja and Ashwin because on good wickets they would give you wickets. Indian management and Kohli are not as aggressive as they make themselves out to be.
I think Pakistan is little lucky. Had luck favoured little bit for Australia, they would have been playing much stronger Aus.....instead they got poor India. India was lucky too to reach the final.
Dhoni will come into his own once the required rate is 16-17 rpo.
The score line does not cause me as much pain as the over eagerness of some of the Ind fans to give up hope. Some of these are the so called sportsmanship type people who tend to forget being a sportsman does not mean giving up tenacity and optimism. Some are given to random mutterings about god knows what and are keen to earn praises of the non-Ind posters here, just to feel good about themselves. I repeat the match has not ended and the result is not decided till the match is in progress. Ind bat deep, the wicket is flat and anything can happen. Pak are the favorites as of now for sure, but Ind still have a decent chance. The least you guys can do is to at least pretend to be hopeful or is it more imp for you to appear to have good sportsmanship? Having sportsmanship does not mean being a sportsman who gives up the ship midway..
People said India games these days are too boring as they are one sided with India being too strong for opponents. Yes this game is also too boring and one sided but in favor of opponent
Thanks for the meek surrender India. Keep the emotions aside before selecting old dead horses like yuvraj in the team next time. And please stop carrying around the baggage called ashwin.
Someone needs to talk some sense into Kohli - shami is warming the bench for no reason. And bumrah - less sad the better.
Well done Aamir.
Slow death. Yuvraj and Dhoni are not the guys I want in the middle chasing a huge score such as this. Yuvraj cannot run and Dhoni cannot hit boundaries (at least not his approach at the beginning if his innings)
This is the second 3 rd final india loosing in icc tournaments.
@HARMONY111 Keep faith......But reality is this...........40/3........50/4......71/5...72/6.....73/7....78/8....91/9....99/10....,ROFL
Lets watch hockey instead India 6 pakistan 0
Rami Raja commentary heaping too many praises on India as if Pak ain't doing well. Talk about over balancing it
WHOA.......If one looks at the trend of most of the matches and the last few in particular the team that batted first did not score enough runs. Then when the team which batted second did so they lost a few quick wickets then went on to win the match without losing many more wickets. Don't fear Indian fans trend is on your side ......and MSD still there to do what he does best.
What a day to bring up the worst performance of the tournament.....Please show some fight ....Pak bowling too well
Well played Pakistan... Deserve to win trophy. What a spirited performance with bat n ball.
Relax guys, the Indian Super Duper Stars will get this score easily
Very one sided match here. Well played Pakistan. India was lucky to get to final, they should have been knocked out earlier.
India not deserve to win this match.Big speaking Kohli has made harakiri at toss
Superb bowling by Pakistan. As India fan, I am pretty confident we cannot chase this.
The sheer defeatist nature of some of the most frequent posters here disappoints me. Some of you seem to have given up by the 30th over of Pak's batting and some of the rest have given up by the 4th over.. Is the match over? Have teams never won from these situations? Gambhir was out first ball in Asia Cup 2012 with Ind chasing 327 yet we wont that game. Ind were 63 for 4 chasing 350 yet we won. In this very tournament Eng were 4 for 60 chasing 277 and they won it. Bangladesh were also down 32.3 vs NZ yet they won. Why do you have to be so timid? Let's see what the result of this match is, but for sure that result is not a done deal as yet. Mistakes have been done but I believe India still have the resources to win this, EVEN WITH Kohli out.
Lets see if Pakistani bowlers generate spin or reverse swing. If they don't get either India is still in the gamd.
Well played Pakistan. You deserve to win.
@HadesLogic - whats wrong with you brother ? India hasnt lost yet and there is plenty of batting to come. Even as a Pak fan I am not fully cofident yet, but in any case it is a match of worthy rivals.
7/2................Pak will win by 250 runs. I request all Indian fans come to reality. India selected old and retired players coming to this tournaments. SL already showed India that their bowling wasn't special. Kohli made blunder not to bat first and didn't play Umesh and Shami. If India win even after all this cricket isn't fair. Brilliant by Pakistan.
Gonna be total annihilation. Or slow crawl for a half-dead end. We all knew, why Pak was willing condone anything & everything for this young mn= Amir
Amir is surely making us Indians Garib!
Capt. Kohli did not required his 2nd live!
Yuvi looking very nervous and he is slow to react against Junaid who is bowling in early 130's. I guess he is expecting a short ball.
Rohit & Virat both gone - Pakistan will be champions!
Imagine yadhav and shami feeling , they would have backed up bhuvi with his excellent spell, and could have won this easily with 5 batsmen instead king kholi takes useless bowlers who can bat a bit but won't hit anything useful and lost. he would say usual in hindsight its all easy . its not the lower order its the top order duty ( then y take no proper bowlers )
WHOA.......6 for 2 ? Not a problem.....Don't lose hope Indian fans as MS , Yuvraj. Still in the hut. Big occasion players. 340 looks like the Himalayas now but but it has been conquered before. Remember my team SA are the patented chokers of all competitions so don't give us a one sided match
like i said, the indian batting lineup is overhyped and hilarious. look at them crumble early on
Sheer great bowling, can't do anything!!
ha ha.. world's best batsmen out twice in consecutive deliveries..LOL
@Bangla & Sri:Thank you & Love you all. Hope a sensation match over here.
Well this is done and dusted already.
Match is done. Well played Pak, good all round show. Ind team seems to have come in expecting to win and did not even try much. It is either funny business or just absolutely lame performance. Either way Pak has been brilliant here.
bumrah needs to learn this from amir got kholi very next ball after a dropped catch , bumrah crumbled and handed the momentum by going into insane mode.
Well bowled Amir. Indians lost it in the field itself. They didn't expect Pak to score so many runs. That is why it is always a good idea to bat first in a crunch match. India didn't learn from WC 2003 and 2015.
With the butter fingers of PAK fielders, you never know. It may go to the wire.
king kohli was gone by mediocre bowler Amir. ...
Pak will win by 150 runs. Game over for India.
India will lose by more than 100 runs today.Ashwin,jadeja and bumrah would be the main reason for the deafeat and above all very poor captaincy from kohli in not utilizing yuvraj and kedar when ashwin and jadeja were going for runs in the middle overs.two wickets down and India's fragile middle order consisting of yuvraj and dhoni will be exposed.I doubt whether they can survive these bowlers of Pakistan.
@Nampally.
I had lost count of people, among we fans, who suggested to go for a 4-pronged pace attack, by including Shami & Yadav, especially for this ground. That too for a brand new pitch.
Advance congrats to Pak. I don't see India winning this at all especially with Rohit out on duck. India screwed it up very badly.
I have often said Ashwin is useless in Odi & today he proved it again. He can neither bowl nor bat in Odi. He should stick to Test cricket where he's good at. He is an allrounder in Test but useless in Odi as he cannot hit 6s because he is not a power hitter. As for his bowling in Odi, the less said the better. Not even a single 5 wkt haul in his Odi career despite having played around for 10 yrs. Mr Ashwin, Please retire from Odi for the sake of Indian cricket :)
No surprises Rohit Sharma never plays under the pressure of run chance. At least he didn't waste the review. Everything going Pakistan's way so far.
weldone aamir for get the wicket of rohit
Grave errors by Kohli in team selection. And, in deciding to field first. This is a daunting run chase, if India pull this off, it will be one of the great run chases in the history of Indian ODI cricket. Ashwin' s inability to take wickets have cost Team India dearly. Either Shami or Umesh Yadav should have been picked instead of Ashwin. Ashwin needs to go to boot camp and work on his physical fitness, lest his career ends sooner due to his lack of fitness.
If three wickets are down by PP1, they can start adding a few green ribbons to the cup.
WHOA........That's OK .....that will be the only wicket to fall for now. Next wicket will fall at 320.....
India 0-1. Rohit gone. Pak need 9 more Go Pak go
well played pak ... and an ordinary effort from Indian bowlers... hoping for an excellent chase ..
Who says walk in the park for india? Please put your hand up.
wrong team selection, not utilizing resources to manipulate the slide early , ( yuvi could have bowled a over or two) captaincy is not virat's forte . let's see if the extra batsman for the sacrifice of bowling helps today .
The truth is, I am not one bit worried about losing this match. The target is tough for sure but I believe this Indian team is fully capable of chasing 339. Let's see the context. Ind vs Pak match…hmm. Tournament Final…hmm. ICC-CT Final…hmm. Ind need to get all time biggest run chase in a final ever…hmm. Pak's bowling is good…hmm. All this sounds great to me. The odds are against you, you need to bat supremely well, the world is watching you, the pressure is extremely high, and now imagine if you do actually get those runs. Feels good right? Isn't that an amazing feeling? Now it's time to make this feeling come real. In 2013 no one thought we would defend 130. In 2017 its time to show we can defend 130 as well as chase 340. For the benefit of all here, just a while back Ind had chased 350 in 48 overs after being 4 for 63. There is a reason why I have so much belief we can chase today too. In any case this is a smaller ground than that Pune ground. So relax guys. Sit back and enjoy.
i believe Pakistan is 20 runs short weak point of Pakistan team did their job now its to the bowlers to defend their total against arguebely the best batting unit in the world being placed at 8 in ICC ranking Pakistan already did pretty well
@Jose.P. Yes, I read your hilarious write up about the India bowlers in the preview. I had stated on similar lines in my comments on preview. Shami is needed as a minimum to bolster this bowling combo. I never expected both Jadeja & Ashwin to play on a plumb batting surface with no help to the spinners. What a brainless choice of the bowlers by Kohli! India needed their 4 pacemen just to restrict Pakistani score. It clearly showed how deficient Indian bowling was. Anyway let us see how Indian batting fares. It is an uphill task but if the batting performs its best India can still win albeit by the skin of their teeth! Lets Go India!
Why doesn't India bowl Yuvraj Singh as a part timer? He is experienced and when your frontline is going for runs does it not make sense to bowl someone experienced who has taken wickets for you in the past.
Was rubbish bowling by India. Discipline was required on this flat pitch but I guess the pressure got to them. 25 extras out of which 16 wides, no balls is unacceptable at this level. 300 was chaseable. At this stage India-Pak is 35-65 but you never know. Batting by Pak was just about par. iIt was more about India allowing them to get away with loose balls each over.
only after ind bat we will know whether pak had scored enough. pak would have reached 360 if batted wisely during last 6 overs.
SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF: Expose the batting? You mean the batting side which has two batsman with the most runs scored in the entire tournament. Good joke, Shehryar
Pakistan will win this easily. Such a waste of a bowling. And Bumbrah what have you done, you've handed over the trophy to pakistan with that no ball. No balls in ICC events have continued to haunt India. Now that Pakistan's weakest part is over and they scored a massive 338, there's no way we could chase it. Time to find other spinners for ODIs. Ashwin need to go.
Poor team selection and mediocre captaincy by the wonder boy.....2 spinners was a terrible team selection......bhuvi and pandya showed that it's possible to bowl reasonably on this pitch.....shami/yadav would have made a difference......
Who are you, player pretending to be Hafeez? What have you done to the real Hafeez?
@CLEAN_GAME: Well said.. Ashwin is not a ODI material always. Especially he doesn't looked confidence and clumsy running towards wickets. Why no one noticed it.. Should have kept Shami in today. India will win anyway which does not mean Ashwin should get selected again. Wish our new wrist spinner does well in WI
@ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED ON JUNE 18, 2017, 13:18 GMT No need to panic. India will score required runs by 47th over with 7 wickets in hand. Mark my words.
SUNNYSIGARA: I didn't know you were a clairvoyant, Sunny bhai! The pitch is flat and if medicore batsman like Hafeez can score runs, then world class batsman like Kohli can score runs on this road too. Don't complain about flat pitches, if India is in a commanding position.
Indian fans have a couple of hours now to get their excuses ready.
I still believe india will win the match with megistic innings from koli. Though all the best for both sides.
The choice of Bowlers selected by India defies logic. On a dead wkt. going with 2 spinners is just brainless. India have deliberately dropped their best bowler, Shami, from the every CT matches. Is that intentional or was Shami injured. If he was injured he should have been sent back. if he was Fit to play there is no reason to drop him. The XI selection needs to be reviewed by a neutral board. In this Final without Shami or Yadav in the XI, Bhuvi Kumar was left without any support from this listless attack. Shami & Yadav would have added a lot to restrict Pakistani score to below 300. Now facing an uphill task, India has to play for their lives to survive a strong Pakistani pace attack. Even though it is a good batting wkt. 339 is a huge target to chase! Will Indian bats top Pakistani attack remains to be seen. If they do it will be the greatest come back in the Indian history of Cricket. I am down in my hope but not OUT! Lets go India!
40 runs still short. Imad who disappointed. Azhar and other consumed balls
The turning point was Bumrah bowling the a no ball when Fakhar nicked to the keeper.
@SUNNYSIGARA: We didn't say India is better than Pakistan. But we did say the two best and most deserving teams are in the finals. But looks like the SL and BD fans are out here in full force rooting against India which is pretty sad for you guys. We Indian fans are ok with Pakistan winning since they've played really well over the last couple of weeks. India is ranked number 2 and we finish number 2. That's not a shocker.
We will see the usual refrain about "Pak bowling vs India's batting" pretty soon..,
I think, it is going to be gripping one.
We may still go a bit slow during PP1, to preserve the wickets. Then will go for it, only half way through, If there are enough wickets. India may try even for 100 in the last 10 overs. Of course, That depends on who are the batsmen still available for that tough chase, at the dawn of the 40th.
Ashwin again proof that he need dust turner...Million dollars question why Virat didn't select Umesh...
I'm supporting Pakistan today but I still think India have more chance of winning this against Pakistan's spinners. They should've left out Shadab for Faheem who would've given them a quickfire 40 to have India defending 360-370. It doesn't make any sense to me for Pak to decide to go with an extra spinner against India's magnificent batting line-up. If Faheem had come in to bat when Imad did, it would've been a much higher total. It's always a matter of one or two selection blunders with Pak. Hopefully I'll be proven wrong and Pak will bowl their hearts out but I'm really not hopeful as it's the final and the pressure just might get to them. Having 360-370 on board would've been easier with Faheem. A bit of a tactical blunder from Pakistan.
What's up with Sarfaraz not coming to bat? He should have come ahead of Imad, he is their most attacking batsman after Fakhar!!
Pakistan destined to win this, looks like. Cannot see India chasing this score against Pakistan. Brilliant cricket, Pakistan!
Thoughtless decision by captain to bowl Bumra one over short and going for Jadav's luck. This costed minimum 8 additional runs. 340 against red hot Pakistani bowling is really a big challenge. Very remote chance for India to win this match. Hope openers give great start like last match else it's game over
Ind won toss in 2003 and fielded first. Aus hammered and scored 369 and India lost the game. And this time Pak score 338. Brilliant batting by them. Lesson for India? Never bat second in finals.
@IMRAN_ABBAS: I was thinking the same thing (about Jadhav's action). Really strange action. He is already short, so it is almost like the ball is delivered from Imad's hip height :). Anyway, it is all moot, your team has won the game, so enjoy.
I think Pakistan might have just scored enough to win the match, let's see how India responds. Ofcourse rooting for India. But i had said earlier, Pakistan have to give an inspired performance to win against a very strong India and they have done that atleast till now. Even if India loses today, they will still win 4 out of 5, they are a stronger side. It was great batting by Pakistan today, i think India bowled well but unfortunately like it happened against WI in T20 WC, no balls have hurted them again today. Bumrah has a bright future and he'll learn. Only bad performance was from Ashwin, as a strike bowler, he looked scared to go for runs and with his fitness, don't think he fits in ODI/T20 teams. India should explore other spinners like Krunal, Kuldeep and Chahal. Ashwin bowled average in all matches, even against SA he was ok ok only and not world beater. Bhajji was a much better ODI bowler.
The moment India announced their team without Umesh and Shami, we know this is going to happen. I predicted it perfectly. The main question is can India score 250+ and reduce the margin of loss?
HADESLOGIC: Yes he is also a liability in the field. At least Jadeja can maintain some control and is an excellent fielder. Ashwin should just stick to Tests and a massive opportunity wasted to play Kuldeep Yadav. I'm sure even Yuzvendra Chahal would have been better bet than Ashwin.
@HadesLogic: Actually I wanted India to bat first, the big fault lies there. I don't know why Kohli chose to bowl first. India are in great batting form, Pak are poor at chasing, this is a final, why would India not want to bat first beats me. But the way I now look at this is, had India given Pak a target of 340 the match's fate would have been known to all. Now Pak have given Ind a target of 340 but most of us are still very sure that Ind would get them. Kohli's PoV would have been that on this flat wicket Ind would go for at most 295-300, I agree Ind were lousy with bowl and in the field. All these mistakes have added up for extra 40 runs. 340 is a huge score no matter what, but Ind definitely have the ability to get them. Pak may bowl at their 110% but if Ind bat to 90% of their ability then Ind would win.
Well played Fakhar. Showed the Indian spinners their place. And it is not his fault that India missed run-outs and got him off a no ball. Looks like Pakistan has finally found the right ODI opening combination they've been looking for, for like 20 years now. I have a feeling this is still going to be a close game but India has given away 30 runs more than they should have. Give it a shot India!
Ashwin is too overrated bowler in short formats. If Kohli and Kumble did not learnt their lessons by now, then no one can help them. Jadeja, even if fails as bowler wil/can contribute in fielding and batting. Shami or Yadav could have done much better job than this overrated Ashwin. He was not even bowling to take wickets but containing to maintain his economy rate in spite of captain providing with a slip.
Pak 338/4 in 50 overs is the highest score made by pakistan against india. when batting first ever. the indian bowling exposed. despite kumar preventing what looked like 350 to be posted. ashwin,bumrah & jadeja exposed as useless and overhyped. time to expose the batting lineup as well. 339 in a pressure Final in from of the whole world. Immense pressure!
why no raina ? he is better than jadeja , ashwin bowling.
RUBBISH!!! WHATS UP WITH KOHLI, he took ashwin which was a mistake, then kept giving Jadeja instead of part timers. Even after that start, keeping pak around 320 WAS POSSIBLE!!!
This is a flat pitch, so if India go at a rate of 5 rpo and conserve wickets, then they can easily chase this. Platform set by Rohit & Dhawan will be important and then up to Kohli to produce a magical innings.
WHOA........340 to win will be easy as Sunday afternoon walk in the London Hyde park
What a beautiful spell from Bhuvi. If not for that six, he would have gone for just about 4 an over in an inning where the net RR is over 6.5!! Poor selection and support from the remaining bowlers has just made this almost improbable for Ind. Well batted Pak.
india will find it tough to chase this score against pak bowling attack.Rohit will surely fail.
If India do not lose more than 2 wickets in the first 20 overs, they'll comfortably chase this 340. The wicket is really flat & would like to see Kedar bat up the order if we lose 2-3 wickets inside 30 overs & see him smash Pak bowlers all round the ground. He's similar to David warner, a powerful small package who can tear apart the opposition on flat wickets like these. The captaincy has been really poor from Kohli, not learning anything from previous matches, should have picked Shami/Umesh instead of Ashwin. On the dead pitches, the spinners are uneffective & Sub-continent teams play spin well & Ashwin bowls very defensive length on pitches like these. Also, Kohli hasn't rotated his bowlers better, when the regular spinners weren't able to get breakthru or contain, he shld have gone for Kedar earlier with left-hander in & also shld have tried Yuvi for 1 or 2 overs. He didn't adjust to the match situation &let Pak get away.
@HARMONY111, and ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED, Pak fans were right with Wahab (look at their turnaround since he was left out) and so are we about Ashwin. Check his stats, against teams other than Lanka, his LOI numbers are atrocious at a time when spinners are expected to do something. Neither economy, nor wickets, not even bowling to captain's plans (as pointed out by everyone on comms, from Warne to Ganguly). Their combined figures today are 18-0-147-0. Please don't justify this with an off-day excuse or pitches are flat (it is the same for EVERY bowler). If Ind lose this, it is clear where the selection was totally wrong.
This match reminds me the 2003 WC finals. Australia hammered India for 363 and India bundled for 230 runs.
watch out..!! SAEED ANWAR reborn..!!
Zero game awareness shown here by Virat Kohli, contrary to what he is hyped to specialize in. When Bhuvi and Bumrah had enough over to bowl out, why would he toss it to Kedar for a bowl? Kedar should have been given the ball earlier in the innings and he wasn't brought on till after 35 overs. Completely thoughtless by the Indian captain. Dare I say Kohli should improve his captaincy a lot. He seems completely clueless with his field placements, and comes off and very fidgety and instinctive when shuffling his fielders around. Shows his serious inability of reading the game. Nonetheless, I hope he bats well and rescues India from this precarious position.
absolute rubbish from India so far , congratulations Pakistan for the champions trophy.
Indian spinners failed miserably in this pitch
Absolute massacre from Pak batsmen. Pak bowling is not as same as India. Not going to be easy against the likes of Amir, Junaid, Hasan.....Go lift the cup Sarfaraz
WHOA?...... 305 for 4 . India must be licking their chops as that score is definitely not enough for this strip. Run machines Rohit, Kholi, MS, will have dinner on this score
This is a 320-330 wicket.....no demons if India can maintain their calm they should be able to chase this down....
When not needed, don't understand why Jadhav is bowling a 3rd over.....which has turned out to be an expensive one.
@ KRISHNANT: Pak will score 350 easily. Forget 320. If Kohli is gone we can switch off the TV. Pak bowling was too good in the previous matches.
So, you have two death over specialists who can finish the 50 overs. Why would you give a third over to Jadhav?! First pick Ashwin (his figures don't even do justice to how badly he bowled) and now Bumrah/Bhuvi is going to end up with 9 overs instead of 10.
Worse bowling changes from India 1 over too many for jaddu first and now kedar gets one over too many. Excellent moves from Pakistan batting order change of hafeez coming after malik .
So far,it is terrible bowling in a final ! Two spinners by India and terrible Ashwin playing in Oval in a final match. looks like the regular Indian bowling in England. At least one pacer more ,instead of two spinners. When chasing 320,330 plus in a final,a couple of wrong hits and the slide may start for India!Hope the Indian batsmen do a better job than their bowlers!
Pakistan will win today and break the jynx. With PAK bowling even 270 is enough. More than 300 is an obviou win for PAK. Indian fans know they are loosing today.
what's Ashwin doing?. Umesh took 3 for 30 in first match.
Jhadiv is throwing under arm balls.. Am I right?
Criticise Jaddu all you want but he can bring control and is a very good fielder. Ashwin can't do either of those things! He should just play Test cricket.
WHOA...... meltdown well on the way..... might struggle to reach 280..... India is outsmarting Pakistan slowly but surely
Yes Yuvi! 267 for 4 now. Time to restrict Pakistan to 300 on a flat pitch.
Interesting contrast.
Bhuvi is bowling for a 200 runs innings for Pak..And Jadeja is doing for a 400 runs innings!
Have to say that Bhuvi has been absolutely outstanding. Shame Yadav and Shami not playing. High time Ashwin was dumped from the ODI team because he adds nothing to the field and struggles on flat pitches. Someone like Kuldeep Yadav would have been better choice.
Pandya proving his credentials in a big match while Jadeja and Ashwin proving how useless they are as LOI spinners. No intent on taking wickets, no guile, only throwing darts at batsmen quite capable of dismissing such nonsense. Why the hell was Ashwin so keen on playing today when he twinged his knee? Should have know he is going to go for lots, might as well stick to the sidelines. Umesh / Shami here could have been a real asset given that Bumrah is having a bad day.
In the preview, I had said, we have a 2 man attack. Bhuvi & Bumrah. The latter is having a bad day, it looks. So, shall we say, one & a half bowlers?
Relax guys. This is a 320+ wicket. If PAK scores, then IND would be bale to score too. Just enjoy the match. It will be an exciting match and let the best team win.
Well played Fakhar Zaman on a flat pitch. Also @SunnySigara: India's batting is miles better than Pakistan's. India can chase large totals unlike Pakistan, which is proof that India are a better batting unit. Remember how in 2012 Asia Cup, even 300 plus total not enough to beat India?
Absurd team selection. I was hoping Yadav & Shami for the spinners; or at least Yadav for non-spinner Ashwin. So Ashwin 0 for 70 in 10. Yadav could have got 2 wickets in his first six overs.
"India struggling to take wickets this whole tournament" // Yet they took Pak, SA and BD wickets? lol it's a flat pitch. Commentators (TV and cricinfo) are saying it is flat so what can bowlers do? No balls can happen to even the greatest of bowlers (see McGrath in 2005 Ashes). Most of you critics, especially you SunnySigara, have never played semi-pro cricket in your entire lives. Please publish, cricinfo.
"Decent figures from Pandya, 10-0-53-1 in unforgiving conditions" // Proof that the pitch is flat.
Finally some good bowling . Hardik spell was good too.
It's a flat pitch so Pakistan need more than 320 to beat India. Also lots of hundreds in CT finals have been in losing causes.
@CVENKA: He bowled some tripe leg spinners against South Africa!!
So astounding how Sanjay Manjrekar keeps over hyping these Indian bowlers. Hardik struggled through this entire tournament, Bumrah is an IPL 4 overs bowler, Ashwin should just retire from ODIs, Jadeja as fluent as in tests in India, only Bhuvi is real quality in that bowling line up. India struggling to take wickets this whole tournament, so Sanjay needs to chill a bit. Otherwise, Pak needs 330 plus to challenge this star-studded Indian batting line-up
Go Pakistan.Best wishes from Sri Lanka!
In my last comment I type the wrong spelling of bowling(balling) but it seems india made mistake in team selection for this final.
WHOA.........15 overs to go and Pak is in Test match mode........
Excellent batting from Zaman after that reprieve. Great innings. I think India bowled well barring Ashwin just that Zaman was better. Ashwin looks like a misfit in this team, and with his fitness level, guess it's time to restrict him to Tests. Tripe commentary from Manjerakar, hardly praised Fakhar's innings and criticizing him for getting out. Time for India to get back some control, anything above 275 is going to be tough.
I must say, Pak is doing really well. It's India's sloppiness that is going to cost. Appreciate Pak completly from bottom of my heart. This kid has a very bright future.
Anwar, sohail, salman butt, nasir jamshed and now fakhar zaman. Left hand openers continue their domination against Indian bowling
What a negative spell of balling from Ravi Ashwin.
Captaincy blunder to play 2spinners
Don't worry guys. Match is not yet over. Fakhar played well but that is not enough to stop India. This pitch is flat so score around 300 is chaseable. India will do it easily.. Common India, keep rocking.
Every single Indian fan on these forums had hoped India does not pick Ashwin against Pakistan. But the Indian "think tank" picks him, and he goes for 0 for 70 in his 10. Game set and match Pakistan.
Ashwin 10 overs for 70 runs with no wickets, enough said!
Looks like India is playing with only two frontline bowlers Bhuvi and Bhumra Jadeja and Ashwin don't qualify to be limited overs specialist bowlers, they are more like part-time bowlers who can bat a bit, absolutely useless to have them in team as they neither bowl well nor bat well. There many specialist spinners in India who are more economical and wicket taking. Ashwin being a off-spinner doesn't have confidence to bowl off spinners in LOI such a waste of talent. With this toothless bowling line-up only God should save India to win the match
Well done Ashwin . 10 overs 70 runs. Poor captaincy as well by Kohli. I'm afraid Pak may even score 380+
I was disappointed by SA and BD batting frankly. Pak has to get a big score in order to make this final worthwhile. Does Pak remember what happened the last time Pak scored 300 vs India? That was Asia Cup 2012 match in Bangladesh. Both the Pak openers scored 100s, and India won that match on a canter. Pak still has nightmares about that day when Kohli and Sachin had smashed their bowlers all over the ground. Even in the Independence Cup Final in 1998, Pak had batted similarly, but Ganguly, Sachin and Robin Singh had made a mockery of that total. Pak still shivers from that Kanitkar shot of Saqlain. So relax people, India's batting is way too strong for any total Pak can put up. My only worry was that Pak may give a target too tiny to India and this match would again be a bit boring. Now at least we get to see Indian batting in full flow. Kohli could score ONLY 96* in the prev match, this time the match won't finish before he completes his 100.
India has been really poor. Ashwin has been terrible, as usual in one dayers. Jadeja also, not providing any control. Game seems lost. Nice batting, Fakhar.
choosing to bat first was a mistake. If ind cld hv posted abt 320, pak batting old hv crumbled under pressure
Well Well Well its just an amazing start by Pakistani Batsman its first time i see them playing fearless cricket against India its like they are playing Kenya not India lol but don't take India lightly Pakistan most post 320 + to win this game India is awesome in chasing and Pakistan bowler are just amazing so lets wait and watch good luck for both team fan from Afghanistan please publish thanks
Pakistanis are good at playing spin and so I would have had Yadav in place of Ashwin and Shami in place of Pandya.
Well played Fakhar. Congrats for your terrific century.
@TheRipper - Sure. India created opportunities as you described but they didn't capitalize on it. That is what you do in a game of cricket is to create opportunities and try to get the better of your opposition. Mind you game is still on and could be anyone's until India bats.
Zamam closed to hindered. What a incredible hundred would that be. For India it's nightmare time. They should have played both Umesh and Shami
Our friend SUNNYSIGARA it seems is back as Pakistan have been the dominant team today thanks to a blinder from Fakhar Zaman.Honestly,India do not deserve to win today for poor selection,stubborn captaincy of not changing the XI considering the opposition. Bumrah needs to be censured and dropped for the upcoming WI tour for that no ball that has almost ensured India will not defend the title they won in England in 2013.@SUNNY The match is not over till the last over is bowled.Even if Pakistan manages 320+,India are capable of chasing it down though Pakistan are having the upper hand right now.
After the wicket Fakhar sending Ashwin and Jadeja into oblivion. India kept bowling into his pads instead of getting h out and he kept hitting. What incredible hiiting.
When has Ashwin excelled at all outside the subcontinent in any format? Frankly it is just poor team selection!
Well bowled Hardik Pandya. He is economically bowling better than the other specialist bowlers
Before CT I read that ashwin is having something new in his armoury which he would try in CT. What is that?
After 15 minutes of Sunnysigara sir comment wicket falls.keep it up sir
@DESIHUNGAMA Even if you don't say it, it's quite clear. Isn't it? India is slowly losing their ground. Only one one result possible at the moment. No wonder my fellow Indian fans gone hiding.
@DESIHUNGAMA - Okay you say half chances, so three half chances of run out makes it one and a half chance missed. Then the no ball wicket, umpires call on Azhars lbw makes it 2 more half chances. So that is two and a half chances missed in the field by India. Surely that is more than enough chances don't you think?
140/0 and counting................so much for India better than Pak...........ROFL...
Umesh took 3-30 in the match against Pak but we replace him with chicken boy Ashwin. He is not even trying to take wickets but just protect his worthless economy from going over 8. All it takes to make him dance in LOI is a few early hits and then he is just jelly firing darts. The most ridiculous selection to replace a prime seamer who was doing well. And now with Bumrah having an off day, we do not even have a backup seamer. Which genius thought 2 spinners is a better idea against Pak than 3 seamers? They are milking the spinners really.
350 on cards. India are under pressure. Pak bowling is terrific. Watch out for Amir, Junaid and Hasan
Pakistan should pick Faheem Ashraf instead of Shadab Khan. Openers made a good start they now need to carry on for another 10-12 overs. Good luck to Pakistan.
FANTASTIC. Each opener scored 50 now. I hope Pak post 350+ that will win it for him. India stuffed with ashwin and jadeja and they are no use as batsman in chasing. if pakistan score that many india get bundled out under 250
India doesn't want to change wining combination and all former cricketer supported it. Now Pak is 120/0......If they can get over 350, the margin of defeat would be huge.So much for winning combination...ROFL.
Great batting by Pakistan. They have studied the footage well - Indian fielders, except Jadeja, never hit the stumps. Some calculated risks, some streaky shots, some luck and some great shots. India under the cush. Running out of ideas. Ashwin is disappointing.
Wow. I am not saying Pakistan will win this match. They have a chance like any team does in cricket. But it is amusing to see Indian fans are already finding excuses as if they know defeat is coming and blaming an odd no ball and half run out chances as the reason for defeat. Fact is Pakistani batsmen are playing as if there is nothing to lose just like they said. Whereas Indian team looks bit panicky because find themselves in a situation where they do not have an upper hand and seem out of ideas.
350 would be good score for Pak.
enjoying the match so far. india under pressure. no wickets in first 10 overs. ashwin overrated and overhyped.
I predicted this long ago.. Bumrah is not a opening bowler. Azhar is thrashing him all over the park. What incredible batting this is. Absolutely brilliant.
Three run-out chances missed, wicket off a no-ball, Azhar Ali's hail mary landing safely and plenty of french cuts. In between some good shots. Looks like Pakistan's day, at least so far.
And now Azhars skier falling in no mans land. Why are Pakistan having so much luck? Is it their day or is all this going to make the game a lot more competitive.
India should now try to use jadhav or yuvraj to get a wicket if they dont get a wicket soon
It is hindsight but Ashwin's selection was completely wrong. Hope he bags a few wickets to prove me wrong.
WHOA....... 90 for 0 but watch for the meltdown around the corner...?
Relax guys, match has just started. Very disappointing bowling by Ashwin though till now. Hope he redeems himself.
Bumrah is completely exposed by Pak. What incredible batting this is. 350-360 on the cards.
WHOA.........What ever Pakistan scores India will pass easily
Why ashwin? Look at bhuvi... Shami and yadav would hv been better choice. Too much team India... I don't understand why people playing can't understand simple logics. Use Jadhav and jaddu now...
Pathetic Indian fielders haven't been able to hit the stumps even once. Three run outs missed and one wicket of a no ball. Plus so many wides, and umpires call going your way what else do you need Pakistan? And Ashwin is firing the bowl in like Jadeja so why is he playing. Such a defensive bowler somehow has the trust of the team management.
Why Ashwin is under pressure and behaving like part time....need to attack ...India want him to take wicket
Poor planning. Just as expected. Why would you play 2 spinners when you want to bowl first? (India won the toss. Obviously, they are bowling first by plan, not by chance) And then, your lead spinner(Ashwin) comes on and bowls absolute rubbish, flat and quick, into the pads, to contain. You pacer could not have bowled quick into the wicket? Hoping to see some flight.
India messed up by picking Ashwin over Yadav / Shami. Bumrah has been poor today and we have no back up. Kedar can bowl better than half fit out of form Ashwin.
Too much hype has been created for this match, where as Pakistan is going to win by 120+ margin. Reality check for India.
All the little luck going Pakistan's way in the first 10 overs! God only knows why Ashwin is playing - especially when India got part-time spin options in their team too.
This is where a third seamer is essential. Bumrah is having a bad luck, or off day or whatever one might call it, and we don't have any proper backup seamer in team. We have the chicken boy Ashwin instead who just crumbles like cheesecake if a couple of big hits are done early. Now all he will do is try and protect his figures from a 8+ RR. No wickets, nothing. Pak openers riding their luck and no one is there to support an excellent spell from Bhuvi.
India selection very uncharacteristic of what Kohli said the first match when they were not playing ashwin vs SC teams reason being SC teams play spin well. Wonder what happened to that thought over night . Shami should have been the man to bowl at this stage of innings. He's been wasted by ind management . Fielding hasn't been up to mark with missing atleast 3 runouts ,which is making Pak score freely take some tight singles. If they play this way without wicket until 20 over 300 plus on the way !
Why is Ashwin playing?! India has the very bad habit of not changing the winning combination regardless of the opposition and this is going to hurt them. Ashwin who is unfit and has been a failure so far this tournament gets picked ahead of Umesh who picked three wickets against Pak in the first game!
This time Pakistan will win the cup, pressure is on India as Pakistan will play as nothing to lose, Pakistan thrash India
India should have batted first and batted out Pakistan completely out of the game! Waiting to see if Indian openers fail what will happen? Pakistan has a good bowling lineup for sure! Great if they put up a total near 300!
India deserve to lose for the crap that Bumrah has been bowling today with a plethora of wides & no balls one of which gave Zaman a life. Disappointing.
Will there be any spin in this wicket? Kumble and Dhoni seem to think so as they are playing 2 frontline spinners. Waiting to see. Cheers!
Toss negates chasing middle scores around 250 from Pakistan. Now Pakistani batsmen are in no mans land figuring out good score. Easy for zaman but azar,hafeez can't go and play at pace they love.
Fail to understand the logic of including a half fit Ashwin with very few left handers in the Pak XI.All the best Team India.A quiet start for Pakistan is good news for India.
Once again hardik pandya selected. Shami shud hav played instead of pandya whose bowling is horrible & batting is just like afridi blindly slogging at every bowl & also kedhar jadhav would very much compensate for hardik pandya's batting bcoz he is a much better finisher & batsman than hardik. I clearly don't understand the reason behind india benching their best fast bowler shami for whole tournament is he injured or what. Hope so the obsession with so called overrated all rounder hardik pandya does not cost india the final. Bcoz india r playing with just 4 bowlers of which ashwin & jadeja r not in gud form.
PAK, no excuse now. Even Imran had mentioned that PAK should bat first and put up a decent total and contain India with the bowling. Also, PAK has won the 3 matches batting second in the tournament. So game on. Considering PAK's batting, it's batter they bat first. They cannot chase big totals.
Congratulations Pakistan! I think this performance was a little more than "predictably unpredictable." They have brushed aside the two top favourites in two successive knock-out games, say what you want about conditions and the toss. After the debacle of the first game, they demonstrated smart tactics, excellent bowling and developing confidence and strategy in the batting (Zaman obviously a revelation, but Ali should get credit too for noticeably trying to evolve his game)...peaking at the perfect time into a pretty slick and disciplined unit...with good fielding! Seven catches taken in the game. They have a template to work from now going forward. This tournament was great in the way it toyed with the "established" truths suggested by rankings. It's funny how South African coaches only win trophies with sub-continent sides! A select group of four if one counts Eric Simons and Paddy Upton's work with India during 2011 WC alongside Kirsten.
Fail to understand the logic of including a half fit Ashwin with very few left handers in the Pak XI.All the best Team India.A quiet start for Pakistan is good news for India.
Toss negates chasing middle scores around 250 from Pakistan. Now Pakistani batsmen are in no mans land figuring out good score. Easy for zaman but azar,hafeez can't go and play at pace they love.
Will there be any spin in this wicket? Kumble and Dhoni seem to think so as they are playing 2 frontline spinners. Waiting to see. Cheers!
India deserve to lose for the crap that Bumrah has been bowling today with a plethora of wides & no balls one of which gave Zaman a life. Disappointing.
India should have batted first and batted out Pakistan completely out of the game! Waiting to see if Indian openers fail what will happen? Pakistan has a good bowling lineup for sure! Great if they put up a total near 300!
This time Pakistan will win the cup, pressure is on India as Pakistan will play as nothing to lose, Pakistan thrash India
Why is Ashwin playing?! India has the very bad habit of not changing the winning combination regardless of the opposition and this is going to hurt them. Ashwin who is unfit and has been a failure so far this tournament gets picked ahead of Umesh who picked three wickets against Pak in the first game!