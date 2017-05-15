Mandhana returns to India squad for Women's World Cup

Smriti Mandhana has replaced Devika Vaidya in India's 15-member squad for the Women's World Cup © IDI/Getty Images

India squad for Women's World Cup Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Smriti Mandhana In: Smriti Mandhana Out: Devika Vaidya

Smriti Mandhana, who has been out of action since January with a knee injury sustained during the Women's Big Bash League, has returned to India's squad for the Women's World Cup, which begins on June 24 in England.

India only made one change to the 15-member squad that is currently playing an ODI quadrangular in South Africa, with Mandhana replacing Devika Vaidya. They retained the same group of players otherwise, with two wicketkeepers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween, who made her ODI debut against Ireland during the quadrangular.

Mandhana last played for India during the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup in December 2016. She has been a key member of India's top order since her debut in 2013, playing 23 ODIs, 27 T20Is and one Test, and was one of two Indian players, alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, to sign up for the 2016-17 WBBL season.

Vaidya, an allrounder who bowls legspin, has played seven ODIs and one T20I, but has not yet featured in the playing XI during the quadrangular tournament.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on June 24, when they take on hosts England in Derby. The eight teams will play each other once, with the top four going through to the semi-finals. Lord's will host the final on July 23.

