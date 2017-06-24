Mandhana sets the standard as India overwhelm England in World Cup opener
India's impressive batting line-up made a collective statement of intent, not least their 20-year-old prodigy Smriti Mandhana, as England, the hosts, were overwhelmed by a display of power and finesse in the opening match of the Women's World Cup at Derby.
After winning the toss and bowling first under overcast skies, England's captain Heather Knight had anticipated an opportunity for her side to lay down a marker of their own as they embark on their first home World Cup campaign since 1993, and the first ICC event on home soil since their victory in the world T20 in 2009.
But they had reckoned with the silken skills of Mandhana, who capitalised on a nervy opening gambit from England's bowlers, not least the veteran Katherine Brunt, to lead the charge with an innings of 90 from 72 balls.
Despite the insistence from India's captain, Mithali Raj, that women's cricketers should not be judged against their male counterparts, it does Mandhana no disservice to say there were shades of Sourav Ganguly in her strokeplay, particularly her powerful driving on the up and through the covers. She also swung hard through the line for two big sixes over long-on, as she and Punam Raut left England with no place to hide in an enterprising 144-run stand for the first wicket.
Raut was the sheet anchor as Mandhana went for her shots at the other end, seeing off a restrictive opening burst from Anya Shrubsole en route to an 86-ball fifty before lifting her tempo as her inning progressed. She benefited from a brace of drops from Tammy Beaumont at long-on and Shrubsole at midwicket, but was looking good for a century until she picked out Danielle Wyatt with a slog-sweep to deep midwicket in the 43rd over.
Mandhana, by this stage, had also perished, holing out to Danielle Hazell at midwicket as he climbed into a short ball from Knight and trooped off, proud but disconsolate for 90 from 72 balls. It was a stunning performance from a young player who is on the comeback from cruciate ligament tear sustained at the WBBL this winter. There were concerns of a relapse when she limped from the field midway through the England innings, but she later confirmed it had been a hamstring twinge, and she is confident of being ready for the rest of India's tournament.
Her departure paved the way for the entrance of Raj, who in her 15th year of international cricket is in the midst of a golden vein of form. She charmed her way to a women's record seventh consecutive ODI half-century before holing out for 71 from 73 balls from the final delivery of the innings. Harmanpreet Kaur, India's aggressive allrounder, showed glimpses of her strength with a big six over midwicket off Hazell, and finished unbeaten on 24 from 22.
In reply, England opened with a notable returnee, as Sarah Taylor stepped in for the absent Lauren Winfield in her first full international appearance for more than a year. It was an achievement in itself to complete her comeback after her much-publicised battle with anxiety, but she found India's bowlers hard to dominate in a 31-ball 22, which ended with a mistimed slap to mid-on.
Beaumont was dropped off a top-edged sweep early in her innings but failed to capitalise as Mandhana clung on to a sharp edge to slip for 14, whereupon England's middle-order was becalmed by India's slow bowlers, who dropped the ball on a good length and gave the batsman nothing to work with. England relied on a diet of sweeps to keep the score moving before Knight stepped up the pace with a pair of sweetly struck sixes down the ground. But, after Nat Sciver had been caught down the leg side via the first DRS review of the tournament, Knight fell victim to a sharp pick-up-and-throw from Kaur, to be run out for 46.
At 134 for 4, England seemed in peril, although Fran Wilson wasn't done yet. Her hard-hitting 81 from 75 balls gave her side genuine hope going into the final eight overs. But a spate of run-outs - three in four overs, including Wilson herself and the dangerous Brunt - wrecked their fightback. Victory was duly sealed with 15 balls to spare, as Shrubsole slogged to deep midwicket, moments after a defiant six had been caught in the stands by the father of her team-mate, Jenny Gunn. For India, it was their 18th victory in their last 19 matches, and a very impressive show of force at the outset of the tournament.
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket
Login To Post Comments
New coach, new captain, same old England failing to deliver when the pressure is on. Look great in the warm-ups then defensive, timid and under-powered when it counts. Think Brunt's days may be up but who is the alternative?!
It's been too long since we beat England in a ODI, this is a great start to the WC. Very impressed by the run outs effected by our women. And the direct hits? Outstanding stuff. The running between the wickets needs to improve as does the general catching but the batting effort was superb & the bowling intelligent.
We must be careful in comparing to what the men would have done - I know many Indian fans were critical that a score over 300 wasn't achieved but stamina and fitness come into play.
I wrote the other day that Eng, Oz & NZ were miles better than the rest. I have to eat my words even if this is just one game of cricket. Well played Indian women, you have every reason to be pleased. Smriti Madhana's backfoot play was magnificent, well done to her.
For England W, I'm sure they will dust themselves off and still make the final four which is where the tournament truly begins.
ps: In the other game, Suzi Bates looked superb.
I just saw the highlights of this match. The Indian women fielded superbly well. Two direct hits at the stumps which were successful run-outs. And that final wicket was also a superb catch. Impressive!!
Ha ha ... sir ... don't compare women players to any male counterparts ... you will be labeled as misogynists and more by feminist ...
Please pay attention to the editing (using "he")... I'm sure you would never refer to a men's cricketer as she! Also very disappointed with Cricinfo for relegating a live women's match to 2nd position and yesterday's washed out men's match getting prime space on the home page. The mobile app is equally biased... the tab title says "live" scores but yesterday's men's matches are in the top 3 and today's live women's match is the 5th or 6th in the queue! Hope you will correct this at the earliest.
Congrats and it's first step and keep it up.
She got skills. it came easy for her and other side raut lived on luck. India seems like loaded with good players around mithali raj , if they fail in this attempt it would be bad decision by india's captain caused it.
You still seem to be hung over by Men's cricket... usage of "he" in couple of places in this article. Also very disappointed with Cricinfo for making yesterday's washed out men's match as the home page headline and main picture and relegating Women's world cup (WWC) coverage to the 2nd and 3rd levels! The coverage on the phone app is equally worse... the live scores tab has the WWC listed after yesterday's men's matches though the title says live scores! Either you change the definition of "live" or genuinely display live scores.
Well played girls!! what a clinical performance by the indian team.. and a brilliant fielding effort.. keep it up .. and all the best for all future matches to both teams..
Great win for the Women's Team. And I strongly refuse to believe that there has been any better batswomen in Women's Cricket than Mithali Raj. She's the best!
New coach, new captain, same old England failing to deliver when the pressure is on. Look great in the warm-ups then defensive, timid and under-powered when it counts. Think Brunt's days may be up but who is the alternative?!
It's been too long since we beat England in a ODI, this is a great start to the WC. Very impressed by the run outs effected by our women. And the direct hits? Outstanding stuff. The running between the wickets needs to improve as does the general catching but the batting effort was superb & the bowling intelligent.
We must be careful in comparing to what the men would have done - I know many Indian fans were critical that a score over 300 wasn't achieved but stamina and fitness come into play.
I wrote the other day that Eng, Oz & NZ were miles better than the rest. I have to eat my words even if this is just one game of cricket. Well played Indian women, you have every reason to be pleased. Smriti Madhana's backfoot play was magnificent, well done to her.
For England W, I'm sure they will dust themselves off and still make the final four which is where the tournament truly begins.
ps: In the other game, Suzi Bates looked superb.
I just saw the highlights of this match. The Indian women fielded superbly well. Two direct hits at the stumps which were successful run-outs. And that final wicket was also a superb catch. Impressive!!
Ha ha ... sir ... don't compare women players to any male counterparts ... you will be labeled as misogynists and more by feminist ...
Please pay attention to the editing (using "he")... I'm sure you would never refer to a men's cricketer as she! Also very disappointed with Cricinfo for relegating a live women's match to 2nd position and yesterday's washed out men's match getting prime space on the home page. The mobile app is equally biased... the tab title says "live" scores but yesterday's men's matches are in the top 3 and today's live women's match is the 5th or 6th in the queue! Hope you will correct this at the earliest.
Congrats and it's first step and keep it up.
She got skills. it came easy for her and other side raut lived on luck. India seems like loaded with good players around mithali raj , if they fail in this attempt it would be bad decision by india's captain caused it.
You still seem to be hung over by Men's cricket... usage of "he" in couple of places in this article. Also very disappointed with Cricinfo for making yesterday's washed out men's match as the home page headline and main picture and relegating Women's world cup (WWC) coverage to the 2nd and 3rd levels! The coverage on the phone app is equally worse... the live scores tab has the WWC listed after yesterday's men's matches though the title says live scores! Either you change the definition of "live" or genuinely display live scores.
Well played girls!! what a clinical performance by the indian team.. and a brilliant fielding effort.. keep it up .. and all the best for all future matches to both teams..
Great win for the Women's Team. And I strongly refuse to believe that there has been any better batswomen in Women's Cricket than Mithali Raj. She's the best!
What a remarkable way to begin the tournament! Mandhana, Kaur and captain Raj were in sublime touch with the bat while Bist, Yadav, Panday and the veteran Goswami were too good for the Brit. Girls with the ball. Once you continue to perform as this cohesive, well oiled unit the trophy is ours ( India's). The icing on the cake will be when you beat the Pakistan girls. Best of luck for the rest of the tournament!
Congrats Indian women team. I hope they win this trophy. Best wishes to them.
Superb batting display from Mandhana. Keep up the good work!
Congrats...Wonderful match
Well done indian team......bat first in every match, easy to apply pressure later.
congrats indian women team. Hope you will bring the WC home. Even if Mithali dont like to compare them with male counterparts, she is the sachin tendulkar of women cricket.
A typically strong Indian opening statement! Let's see what happens from here. Hopefully they won't copy from their male counterparts.
Great win, after almost 5 years we overcome England power. keep it up girls
Mithali Raj is just getting better and better with time. it's great to watch
Well played Team India, keep going
A hearty congratulations to team India!!! Yes...it's team India...but so sad to see guys who put up so much praise, disgust, anger, etc for worthless matches against West Indies but not a word for our girls wining over mighty England...shame on ud
The Indian women's team surely has the strength to be table toppers. Good luck to the Women in Blue!!
Why the rules of men's cricket are not applied in women's cricket ?? . I saw teams taken a batting powerplay .
A historic win for India and what a start to the tournament. Great play from Mandhana and only thing that India would want to improve is their catching.
Congratulations are in order!!!! The women's team has shown that they are a vastly improved lot this time around. And Mithali Raj, phew!!! Whadda player!!!! Smriti Mandhana doing her part. The Indian Eve's team is in with a chance to win this World Cup.
Surprising to see no comments for the big win.. if this was mens the comments would be flooded. Guess its high time we recognize tje womens team as well. I watched the complete 98 overs and was totally enjoyable.
Clinical performance by Indian girls.. Smriti Mandhana real star..
No featured comments at the moment.
Clinical performance by Indian girls.. Smriti Mandhana real star..
Surprising to see no comments for the big win.. if this was mens the comments would be flooded. Guess its high time we recognize tje womens team as well. I watched the complete 98 overs and was totally enjoyable.
Congratulations are in order!!!! The women's team has shown that they are a vastly improved lot this time around. And Mithali Raj, phew!!! Whadda player!!!! Smriti Mandhana doing her part. The Indian Eve's team is in with a chance to win this World Cup.
A historic win for India and what a start to the tournament. Great play from Mandhana and only thing that India would want to improve is their catching.
Why the rules of men's cricket are not applied in women's cricket ?? . I saw teams taken a batting powerplay .
The Indian women's team surely has the strength to be table toppers. Good luck to the Women in Blue!!
A hearty congratulations to team India!!! Yes...it's team India...but so sad to see guys who put up so much praise, disgust, anger, etc for worthless matches against West Indies but not a word for our girls wining over mighty England...shame on ud
Well played Team India, keep going
Mithali Raj is just getting better and better with time. it's great to watch
Great win, after almost 5 years we overcome England power. keep it up girls