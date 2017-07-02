Ekta Bisht five-for routs Pakistan for 74
India women 169 for 9 (Raut 47, Sandhu 4-26) beat Pakistan women 74 (Nahida 23, Bisht 5-18) by 95 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Just like she did less than five months ago in the World Cup Qualifier, Ekta Bisht bagged another five-for against Pakistan. This one outdid an impressive effort from the Pakistani bowlers and fielders in Derby. Bisht's opening spell of 4-1-4-3 set up India's 95-run win that helped maintain a clean slate - 10-0 - as far as head-to-head goes. This was also India's third straight win in the World Cup over Pakistan.
The day belonged to left-arm spinners. Nashra Sandhu gave Pakistan a golden chance of notching up their first win of the tournament by taking four wickets to restrict India to 169 for 9. However, Bisht struck with her fourth ball and added two more into her kitty within the space of four balls to bring Pakistan down to 14 for 4 in the eighth over.
It was not the turn but her angle and drift from around the wicket that trapped three batsmen lbw early on. She deceived them with flight and beat their inside edge to pin Ayesha Zafar for 1, and soon Sidra Nawaz and Iram Javed for ducks. Meanwhile, Jhulan Goswami struck Javeria Khan's front pad right in front in the fifth over, and without the injured Bismah Maroof, getting the chase back on track was very unlikely for Pakistan.
Even when Bisht was taken off the attack, Deepti Sharma's turn and Mansi Joshi's lines did not offer Pakistan any respite. In the 14th over, Deepti turned a delivery a long way from outside off and it went through the gap to knock over Nain Abidi's off stump to leave Pakistan on 24 for 5.
Opener Nahida Khan, who was dropped by Deepti at gully on 0, was the only one to score in double digits before captain Sana Mir did the same later on. With the pressure of wickets and lack of scoring opportunities, Nahida also fell when she tried to cut Harmanpreet Kaur off the back foot and edged it to the keeper.
Bisht came back for her second spell to dismiss Sandhu and Diana Baig off consecutive deliveries at the score of 51 before Mir resisted with the tail but could only reduce the margin of loss as she was the last wicket to fall for a valiant 29 off 73 balls.
India could not capitalise initially on their decision to bat as opening bowlers Asmavia Iqbal and Baig swung the ball and bowled full lengths to curb the openers. An in-form Smriti Mandhana fell when Baig swung a full-length delivery into her to trap her lbw for 2. India's scoring rate suffered in Mandhana's absence as Punam Raut was watchful when Iqbal and Baig stuck to tight lines and bowled to their fields on the off side. The first four of the innings came in the ninth over when Deepti pulled Iqbal's rare short ball before Raut also opened up with consecutive fours in the 12th over.
Raut's stay ended when she tossed a catch back to Sandhu by flicking early, before the left-arm spinner dented India's middle order which had barely been exposed in the World Cup. Just when India were approaching 100, Sandhu, in her eighth straight over, struck with the help of two reviews within three deliveries. She first struck Mithali Raj in front and ball-tracking showed the ball would have hit leg stump. Two deliveries later, Deepti edged a delivery low to the keeper but the umpire Gregory Brathwaite failed to pick it, and a very confident Sidra Nawaz asked her captain to take the review again which put India in trouble at 94 for 4.
India would have then looked to Harmanpreet to give them a strong finish but another left-arm spinner - Sadia Yousuf - strangled the middle order by bowling wide of the crease with a more round-arm action compared to Sandhu's. Yousuf even induced an edge off Raj's bat, when the India captain was on 6, but got a wicket in her second spell when Harmanpreet pulled a short ball to midwicket where Mir dived full length to her left to complete a stunning catch. India were 107 for 5 with just over 15 overs left.
Once Mona Meshram missed a heave two overs later against Yousuf, India could have been wrapped up for under 150 but wicketkeeper Sushma Verma racked up her highest score with a quick 35-ball 33 in with the help of the tail and helped stretch the score to 169 which proved too much for Pakistan even though they batted when the sun had come out to make the conditions better.
Vishal Dikshit is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
@DHAKKAN_SINGH Not much different to that game on the 24th Sept 2007 in SA! However think that one will still be remembered far more by fans long after the recent one mentioned by you has been forgotten as that was not only the inaugural T20 WC but who will ever forget Yuvi's wonderful 6x6 in an over in that tournament! Watch it even today & it just gives you goose pimples!
@Dhakkan_singh...maybe for pak the 18th June was the only real game but for India it counts to many such matches(T20WC final 2007,Semifinal 2011WC,1985 world championship final, and every other World Cup matches)...icing on the cake was the 2011WC trophy..beat that
Great victory. ....well done girls..but was impressed with Diana bowling and fielding
All felicitations to Indian women on winning this game comprehensively. Its not the worst for Pak women unless they learn from this loss to improve in the future. Best of luck to Indian women for this cup. Respect from Pakistan.
Congrats!!! A very good bowling performance. Putting the opposition under pressure whether in batting or bowling makes this a great team. The batting also requires commending as they have posted a fighting total. Wining three matches in a row. Wonderful.
the real game was won on 18th of june with a crushing unforgettable victory for generations to come.
Great job, and great tenacity! Keep it up moving forward.
Congrats to the Indian team. Sushma showed great temperament in keeping her wicket when senior batswomen got out and then accelerated nicely at the end. A crucial knock indeed .Hopefully we do not have further games in this tournament in which the big 3 bat (Mandana,Mithali and Hamanpreet) fail in the same innings.
What an amazing victory!! Kudos girls. This is how you dominate a lower ranked team not like then mens team who turn up without any plan or preparation
Well done Team India.....dont lose your focus. Congrats once again.
@DHAKKAN_SINGH Not much different to that game on the 24th Sept 2007 in SA! However think that one will still be remembered far more by fans long after the recent one mentioned by you has been forgotten as that was not only the inaugural T20 WC but who will ever forget Yuvi's wonderful 6x6 in an over in that tournament! Watch it even today & it just gives you goose pimples!
@Dhakkan_singh...maybe for pak the 18th June was the only real game but for India it counts to many such matches(T20WC final 2007,Semifinal 2011WC,1985 world championship final, and every other World Cup matches)...icing on the cake was the 2011WC trophy..beat that
Great victory. ....well done girls..but was impressed with Diana bowling and fielding
All felicitations to Indian women on winning this game comprehensively. Its not the worst for Pak women unless they learn from this loss to improve in the future. Best of luck to Indian women for this cup. Respect from Pakistan.
Congrats!!! A very good bowling performance. Putting the opposition under pressure whether in batting or bowling makes this a great team. The batting also requires commending as they have posted a fighting total. Wining three matches in a row. Wonderful.
the real game was won on 18th of june with a crushing unforgettable victory for generations to come.
Great job, and great tenacity! Keep it up moving forward.
Congrats to the Indian team. Sushma showed great temperament in keeping her wicket when senior batswomen got out and then accelerated nicely at the end. A crucial knock indeed .Hopefully we do not have further games in this tournament in which the big 3 bat (Mandana,Mithali and Hamanpreet) fail in the same innings.
What an amazing victory!! Kudos girls. This is how you dominate a lower ranked team not like then mens team who turn up without any plan or preparation
Well done Team India.....dont lose your focus. Congrats once again.
It was a tremendous bowling performance by team India to defend a paltry score of 169 and yet win by a margin of 95 runs . India now needs to work on the batting as middle order looked vulnerable. Dipti Sharma at no 3 looks out of form Harmanpreet Kaur could be promoted to that no.to score quickly.
Great show by our Girls!
Well played by the team. Congratulations and best wishes to win world cup.
Well done Team India. Nice Clean performance. Though i personally feel that for the potential that we have got in our batting, we didnt do justice today. We wasted too many deliveries in the middle overs without rotating the strike. However i could comment sitting at my home. The players out in the middle knows better. Ultimately Ind beat Pakistan comprehensively..That ...for me...is more important...Well done girls..
Excellent performance by Women in Blue while defending a below par total..
Indian batsman has to play out of their skin against Aus and NZ..we are too heavily dependent on Mithali Raj and Mandhana..once these two batsman are gone our middle order struggles a lot. Luckily against England both Mandhana and Raj clicked. If we struggle against pak bowing like this it wont be easy against Aus..anyway congrats to Indian women,loved watching them play with so much passion. They should be given as much attention as men's team
No featured comments at the moment.
Indian batsman has to play out of their skin against Aus and NZ..we are too heavily dependent on Mithali Raj and Mandhana..once these two batsman are gone our middle order struggles a lot. Luckily against England both Mandhana and Raj clicked. If we struggle against pak bowing like this it wont be easy against Aus..anyway congrats to Indian women,loved watching them play with so much passion. They should be given as much attention as men's team
Excellent performance by Women in Blue while defending a below par total..
Well done Team India. Nice Clean performance. Though i personally feel that for the potential that we have got in our batting, we didnt do justice today. We wasted too many deliveries in the middle overs without rotating the strike. However i could comment sitting at my home. The players out in the middle knows better. Ultimately Ind beat Pakistan comprehensively..That ...for me...is more important...Well done girls..
Well played by the team. Congratulations and best wishes to win world cup.
Great show by our Girls!
It was a tremendous bowling performance by team India to defend a paltry score of 169 and yet win by a margin of 95 runs . India now needs to work on the batting as middle order looked vulnerable. Dipti Sharma at no 3 looks out of form Harmanpreet Kaur could be promoted to that no.to score quickly.
Well done Team India.....dont lose your focus. Congrats once again.
What an amazing victory!! Kudos girls. This is how you dominate a lower ranked team not like then mens team who turn up without any plan or preparation
Congrats to the Indian team. Sushma showed great temperament in keeping her wicket when senior batswomen got out and then accelerated nicely at the end. A crucial knock indeed .Hopefully we do not have further games in this tournament in which the big 3 bat (Mandana,Mithali and Hamanpreet) fail in the same innings.
Great job, and great tenacity! Keep it up moving forward.