Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav lead India to fourth win in a row
India women 232 for 8 (Deepti 78, Raj 53, Sripali 3-28) beat Sri Lanka women 216 for 7 (Manodara 61, Yadav 2-23, Goswami 2-26) by 16 runs
If four top-order half-centuries had powered Sri Lanka's 138-run shock knockout blow to India in the 2013 World Cup in Mumbai, this time around their middle and lower order made a spirited attempt to bring India's winning streak to an end in Derby. But that was not to be as Deepti Sharma set up a 16-run victory - India's fourth successive one in the tournament - courtesy a 78-run knock and 10 crucial overs that returned 1 for 46.
After India opted to bat on a fresh pitch that barely had any tinge of green, Deepti's 118-run third-wicket partnership with captain Mithali Raj laid the platform for India's 232. While the total was 18 short of what Raj had originally intended to get, her decision to introduce legspinner Poonam Yadav in the 16th over proved crucial in ensuring it was enough. Yadav's mix of legbreaks and wrong 'uns sniped out two top-order batsmen in Chamari Atapattu and Nipuni Hansika, and bumped up the required rate with a flurry of dots.
To begin, it was Sri Lanka who kept a tight leash on things. Medium-pacer Sripali Weerakkody and left-arm spinner Chandima Gunaratne bothered Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut in dominating opening spells with well-planned lengths, sending them back for 8 and 16 respectively. That India were off to a shaky, sluggish start at 39 for 2 in the 11th over was also down to Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera's attacking field placements. She ensured a short cover and short leg breathed down the batsmen's necks relentlessly even well after the first Powerplay.
Dropped on 5, Deepti initially struggled to put away both full and short deliveries, managing to score only 16 off 39. A release shot - a lofted sweep over square leg for four - off Weerakkody in the 15th over helped her find fluency. Thereafter, her strokeplay revolved around lofted shots over midwicket and the cover region, and singles off the back foot that were converted in twos. She brought up her sixth ODI fifty off the 89th ball of her innings, and took another 28 runs off the next 20 deliveries before failing to execute a lofted drive in the V.
With 13 overs left and only on 156 on the board, India experimented with the batting order and Jhulan Goswami came in at No. 5 ahead of the more-established power-hitters Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy. The move didn't quite work out, and the loss of wickets in pairs during that period further hurt India's chances of a late flourish. Goswami's run-a-ball 9 came to an end in the 40th over, only to be followed by Raj's dismissal for 53 the next ball. While Ranaweera removed the veterans, Weerakkody accounted for Harmanpreet and Krishnamurthy, who shared a 54-ball 50 stand before falling for 20 and 29 in the 49th over.
With the ball, too, India deviated from their set formula of introducing spin within the first six overs. Raj, instead, let her medium-pacers - Goswami and Mansi Joshi - share the new ball for a greater part of the Powerplay. Mansi swung the ball into the left-hand batsman Hansika and struck her plumb in front with the first delivery of her opening spell, but a stifled appeal and the lack of intent to review the umpire's decision meant Hansika could press on to score a 66-ball 29. Goswami's dismissal of Hasini Perera in the fifth over, however, dealt Sri Lanka a first blow, before Deepti, Yadav, Harmanpreet and Ekta Bisht began to operate in tandem to choke the chase with spin.
By the time Goswami came back in the 37th over, the required rate had climbed up to 9.28. Shashikala Siriwardene, the former captain who had played a substantial part to stun India in the last World Cup, however, refused to give in. Her 60-run stand with wicketkeeper Dilani Manodara inspired a late fightback. Siriwardene clobbered two fours apiece in the 37th and the 38th over and survived a couple of run-out chances before falling for 37 to Goswami.
Despite the breakthrough, Manodara motored on and kept the chase alive with a second ODI half-century that featured a healthy tally of inside-out drives, reverse sweeps and paddle scoops. Her resistance towards the end was made easier by a rather casual approach from India. A spread-out field ensured singles didn't dry up, and some sloppy fielding - including Goswami's boot-work in the outfield that gave away a four, and a missed stumping to reprieve Manodara - kept Sri Lanka in the game. It took a flighted offbreak from Deepti to end Manodara's 61-run innings in the 48th over and the lower order then managed only 25 runs out of 42 required off last 17 deliveries.
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Australia , Newzeland and SA are tough opponents and India will be tested in those matches . India's laboured win against SL does not augur well for India . Indians will have to tighten up their catching and fielding if they want to progress to the semis . Pandey should be brought in and Joshi needs to be benched . Mandana has to fire at the top if India has to score 270 - 280 runs . I hope one more win may take India to the semis at the expense of SA or NZ .
SL need to improve in batting. A lot.
overall great performance but please don't send jhulam as pinch hitter as she can't perform well all the time. as harman and veda is classically better so they can get some good sum at the end. or chase any score at end as she has done earlier before...
Congratulations, India. Raj aims for 250 and end up between 180 and 240 and win against weaker opposition (except for England). This strategy would not work with the better teams they are going to face from here on in. They have to bat positive and aggressive to win upcoming matches. Keep Veda and bring back Pandey. The spinners are good. Goswami was good in this match but bowled poorly (gun barrel straight) in the previous matches. Pandey and Joshi swing the ball well. I think Pandey is a better batter.
Sri Lanka did a good job containing the Indians and they passed 200 again. Need to improve the strike rates.
India's margin of victory has shrunk considerably from the First 2 ODI's to just 16 run Win in their 4th ODI. But then victory by any margin is a "W"! So India kept their position at the top of their Group with an unbeaten record of 4 for 4. Today it was Deepti Sharma & Raj that led the rear guard action first followed by Kaur & Veda lower down. India depended heavily on their spinners to do the job in all 4 Matches so far. Poonam & Deepti led that spin attack today. Perhaps Gayakwad will further boost the spinner strength. It is up to Skipper Raj to make suitable changes. As long as the top 4 Indian bats contribute, India will always be in a winning position. But with stronger opponents in Group A, it may be worth strengthening the bowling as well. Keep the winning streak alive, Team India.
Now for the real tough games. It would be interesting to see how the team copes against the pace of SAF and Aus. Mandana and Raj look assured against pace. The rest don't look like they can cope although Kaur is playing a position below her potential. The other opener looks totally clueless piling on dots even against buffet bowling. Don't think she will cross 10 against SAF and Aus.
Well done India but this win is a reality check. The pitches on which India have played were sluggish slow turners and most likely semis (if they qualify) will be on pitches with a green tinge and they might end up unprepared. Another win might put them a step closer to semis and thats a great achivwment. SA gane will challenge the batters and id like to see Pandey back in the XI. Veda is deftnly better pick than Mona. Need a decent start but a minimum of 270 will be needed unless its yet another slow turner. Good luck Mithali and co.
A good game by Sri Lanka who should have won with a little bit of luck. It was a surprise how good they contained the strong Indian batting line up. The turning point was the wicket of Chamari who looked very comfortable and stamping her authority until her demise. They have now passed two hundred scores three times in a row & can be expected to get a prey soon.
A good win; congratulations. Except for ENG, the last three matches have been won partly because of a weaker opposition. Nothing to take away from the girls--they have played brilliantly thus far. Next three will be tougher, and they need support, applaud and good luck to do well. Can't wait to see IND-AUS fight it out in Semi or Final, and to see Mithali's team come out victors with the trophy aloft! Cheers and good luck!
Sri Lanla keeps getting better overall. Coild be a challenge to top sides soon.
Congratulations Team India!!
