Van Niekerk and Lee blow India away
South Africa Women 273 for 9 (Lee 92, van Niekerk 57, Pandey 3-40) beat India Women 158 (Deepti 60, van Niekerk 4-22)
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Dane van Niekerk returned to the venue of her history-making spell against West Indies to produce a performance par excellence, with bat and ball, to demolish India in Leicester.
On a dry and mostly placid track, the South Africa captain used flight, drift and, for large parts, lack of turn, to finish with 4 for 22 off her 10 overs. That spell was the full stop to India's ambitions of pulling off the third highest chase in Women's ODIs. In the end, they lost their first match of this World Cup, falling short of the target of 274 by 115 runs, and might well rue their decision to bowl at the toss.
Mithali Raj, who had made that call, came into the match needing 34 runs to becoming the highest run-scorer in Women's ODIs. She arrived at the crease with India on 47 for 2 but, after misjudging a straighter one, was bowled for her first ever golden duck. So it was that Van Niekerk won the battle of the captains. Her legspin sparked a collapse as India slipped to 65 for 7 and best of all, she had ensured South Africa stayed in the running for a semi-final spot.
Lizelle Lee's innings played a large part in things turning out the way they did. She smacked a brutal 92 off 65 balls with seven sixes - the third time she has struck as many - to lead South Africa to an imposing total. It was well beyond anything India had chased down in ODIs.
There were ominous signs right from the start, when Marizanne Kapp, the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler, struck with her second ball. Smiriti Mandhana, having flayed her first ball for four through point, was caught at deep square leg.
Poonam Raut and Deepti Sharma went about rebuilding the innings with a 43-run second-wicket stand but that period of stability - the only one for India - ended when Ayabonga Khaka produced a slower ball to deceive the advancing Raut and bowl her.
Mithali was handed her first duck in five years by van Niekerk, who then trapped Harmanpreet Kaur lbw in the same over. A ripper from Khaka - pitching on a good length and nipping away off the seam - took care of Veda Krishnamurthy and her stumps. Shikha Pandey ran past a legbreak from van Niekerk and three overs later, Sushma Verma ran herself out as India went into freefall at 65 for 7.
If not for Deepti's composed 60 off 111 balls - which exemplified how good the pitch was to bat on - India might have struggled to even cross 100.
Mithali later explained that she was persuaded to bowl at Grace Road by people informing her that it was a chasing ground, and she also wanted to follow the template from the Women's World Cup qualifier final when India beat South Africa by hunting down a target of 245.
But those plans did not account Lee's belligerence. She was separated from her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt in the second over but that seemed to only spur her on. She took the wicket-taker Pandey for two fours and a six to double South Africa's score - 16 at the time - in a single over.
The biggest way in which Lee upset India's bowling was by taking on Ekta Bisht. The left-arm spinner has been a vital source of wickets during the middle overs, but here, she was smashed for 25 runs in 11 balls by the South African opener, and finished with figures of 9-0-68-2.
Lee's knock was extremely well constructed. Her first fifty runs came off 44 balls, the next 42 came off only 21. Wide deliveries were slapped with force through extra cover. Taking pace off the ball didn't work for she simply came down the track and exploited the short straight boundaries. Long-hops were duly dispatched over cow corner and by the end, Lee found herself with seven sixes in the innings, equaling her own South African record in ODIs.
India seemed like they had gained respite when Harmanpreet had Lee lbw in her first over, and with it being the 21st of the innings, there was still time for a salvage operation. But van Niekerk wouldn't allow for it. Having come in during the 28th over, she held steady until the 44th, when she survived a run-out as Goswami couldn't collect the throw at the bowler's end. That reprieve got her going as she went from 31 off 49 balls to 57 off 66, pushing her tally to seven fours and a six.
Akshay Gopalakrishnan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
This was a match both teams would have wanted to badly win but for what i saw SA were desperate and hungry. They have hitters both top and low in their lineup and a fired up captain was enough to blow away India. Indians now face a herculean task to beat one of Aus(need a miracle) or NZ to reach semis on the other hand SA needs a win over SL to seal a place. With all the talent India have they lack intent while batting. Their spin carried them on low slow pitches but on good batting surfaces Aus and NZ will remain favorites. India needs intent, planning and their A game to pose any threat to Aussies. Good luck
Indian womens team lacks innovation harmanpreet kaur should bat at 3 because deepti plays too many dot balls and mithali Raj has not converted her last 8 fifties into hundreds
SANEHEAD "South African women don't choke"..... well not today they didn't but they very nearly did against Pakistan a couple of weeks ago!
Mithali Raj capataincy today was bad. Kaur took wickets and she bowled only 4 overs . I don't understand why she has not got more overs . Poonam Pandey was bowling good and she took her off after 39 th over . When she should could have gone for the kill because SA was 6 wickets down already . Gosawmi made an error in run out . On the whole India easily gave away 30 -40 runs more due to poor captaincy and goswami.
can Indian women team reach to semis ......let's hope for that.....Indian women team standard is very very poor to say the least......though they created a world record of winning 17 consecutive matches but the fielding , bowling and batting ( except for 2-3 batsman) standard is below club level ( U-14 club team can very easily beat them) .....hope that they improve their standard .....BCCI is now spending good amount on women's team and they should repay it ......Aus , Eng women's team are far ahead ....hope that Indian women team can learn something from them....though Indian team beat England but that was a mere flash in the pan ......lastly, all the best to our women team
This match shows indian women cricket team standard is far lower than aus, new land, england and south africa. time to change few members in team and bring in young blood.
Raj, you messed up the game!. Did you when India started batting, were you watching the game OR reading!. Pity your reading did not become fruitful as wickets were falling. I am sure you will change your Reading habits while India is batting. You may learn how the bowl is operating Anyway goodluck in your progress
Tough matches are ahead for India to think of qualification in semis....Australia & New Zealand are solid opponents ...one match away from semi's..... Mandhana needs to fire ....3 single digit scores are something which is not associated with such a classy player....
@SANEHEAD, I asked you this question then, does any of the Indian Team men or women choked???......lol........And why does all crickets need to reach IPL stages because you believed "women's cricket has crossed a point of inflection in 2017"...Does everything in crickets revolve around India?????????
India womens are as overrated as the men. Real contenders for the Wc are Aus,Sa, Eng & Nz. Btw Aus girls are in the race to win the 7th title!
This was a match both teams would have wanted to badly win but for what i saw SA were desperate and hungry. They have hitters both top and low in their lineup and a fired up captain was enough to blow away India. Indians now face a herculean task to beat one of Aus(need a miracle) or NZ to reach semis on the other hand SA needs a win over SL to seal a place. With all the talent India have they lack intent while batting. Their spin carried them on low slow pitches but on good batting surfaces Aus and NZ will remain favorites. India needs intent, planning and their A game to pose any threat to Aussies. Good luck
Indian womens team lacks innovation harmanpreet kaur should bat at 3 because deepti plays too many dot balls and mithali Raj has not converted her last 8 fifties into hundreds
SANEHEAD "South African women don't choke"..... well not today they didn't but they very nearly did against Pakistan a couple of weeks ago!
Mithali Raj capataincy today was bad. Kaur took wickets and she bowled only 4 overs . I don't understand why she has not got more overs . Poonam Pandey was bowling good and she took her off after 39 th over . When she should could have gone for the kill because SA was 6 wickets down already . Gosawmi made an error in run out . On the whole India easily gave away 30 -40 runs more due to poor captaincy and goswami.
can Indian women team reach to semis ......let's hope for that.....Indian women team standard is very very poor to say the least......though they created a world record of winning 17 consecutive matches but the fielding , bowling and batting ( except for 2-3 batsman) standard is below club level ( U-14 club team can very easily beat them) .....hope that they improve their standard .....BCCI is now spending good amount on women's team and they should repay it ......Aus , Eng women's team are far ahead ....hope that Indian women team can learn something from them....though Indian team beat England but that was a mere flash in the pan ......lastly, all the best to our women team
This match shows indian women cricket team standard is far lower than aus, new land, england and south africa. time to change few members in team and bring in young blood.
Raj, you messed up the game!. Did you when India started batting, were you watching the game OR reading!. Pity your reading did not become fruitful as wickets were falling. I am sure you will change your Reading habits while India is batting. You may learn how the bowl is operating Anyway goodluck in your progress
Tough matches are ahead for India to think of qualification in semis....Australia & New Zealand are solid opponents ...one match away from semi's..... Mandhana needs to fire ....3 single digit scores are something which is not associated with such a classy player....
@SANEHEAD, I asked you this question then, does any of the Indian Team men or women choked???......lol........And why does all crickets need to reach IPL stages because you believed "women's cricket has crossed a point of inflection in 2017"...Does everything in crickets revolve around India?????????
India womens are as overrated as the men. Real contenders for the Wc are Aus,Sa, Eng & Nz. Btw Aus girls are in the race to win the 7th title!
Well done SA women's team, loving the cricket you play and every one is a match winner in the team always chipping in when they need too
Captain Raj had a poor match in all areas starting with decision to field, tactics in the field, bowler rotation and with bat. Why was Kaur not bowled more? Was she hurt? Also, team needs to control aggression when need of the day is to build innings. This was building up from last 2 matches against weaker opposition. Time to get back to basics and put in a tough fight in remaining 2 matches.
South African women don't choke - they are real contenders for the title! All top teams in the tournament have been quite wonderful to watch and the improvement in skills across the board since the last World Cup is quite noticeable. I think women's cricket has crossed a point of inflection in 2017. Now if a Women's IPL starts, this sport will have it made.
Well done, Protea Ladies! Excellent batting and clinical bowling. You make us proud!!
Moving forward in the match against NZ, India has to prove that it does not belong to the second tier in Women's cricket!
Poor with bat and bowl. Plenty of things need to do if India has any chance to reach semi. This big loss will dent India's NRR. Now, Australia, England, SA then NZ vs India match winner will have chance to reach semifinals. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and WI virtually knocked out of the WC.
No featured comments at the moment.
Poor with bat and bowl. Plenty of things need to do if India has any chance to reach semi. This big loss will dent India's NRR. Now, Australia, England, SA then NZ vs India match winner will have chance to reach semifinals. Pakistan, Sri Lanka and WI virtually knocked out of the WC.
Moving forward in the match against NZ, India has to prove that it does not belong to the second tier in Women's cricket!
Well done, Protea Ladies! Excellent batting and clinical bowling. You make us proud!!
South African women don't choke - they are real contenders for the title! All top teams in the tournament have been quite wonderful to watch and the improvement in skills across the board since the last World Cup is quite noticeable. I think women's cricket has crossed a point of inflection in 2017. Now if a Women's IPL starts, this sport will have it made.
Captain Raj had a poor match in all areas starting with decision to field, tactics in the field, bowler rotation and with bat. Why was Kaur not bowled more? Was she hurt? Also, team needs to control aggression when need of the day is to build innings. This was building up from last 2 matches against weaker opposition. Time to get back to basics and put in a tough fight in remaining 2 matches.
Well done SA women's team, loving the cricket you play and every one is a match winner in the team always chipping in when they need too
India womens are as overrated as the men. Real contenders for the Wc are Aus,Sa, Eng & Nz. Btw Aus girls are in the race to win the 7th title!
@SANEHEAD, I asked you this question then, does any of the Indian Team men or women choked???......lol........And why does all crickets need to reach IPL stages because you believed "women's cricket has crossed a point of inflection in 2017"...Does everything in crickets revolve around India?????????
Tough matches are ahead for India to think of qualification in semis....Australia & New Zealand are solid opponents ...one match away from semi's..... Mandhana needs to fire ....3 single digit scores are something which is not associated with such a classy player....
Raj, you messed up the game!. Did you when India started batting, were you watching the game OR reading!. Pity your reading did not become fruitful as wickets were falling. I am sure you will change your Reading habits while India is batting. You may learn how the bowl is operating Anyway goodluck in your progress