Lack of opening stands a 'worrying factor' - Raj
A lack of strong opening partnerships for India in the Women's World Cup has become a worrying sign for the team. Captain Mithali Raj said after their 115-run loss in Leicester on Saturday that a strong start is something the team had been looking forward to, especially while chasing 274 against South Africa, as it makes the task easier for the rest of the batting line-up.
"Yes, it's been happening since the West Indies game that the openers have not given us the start that we expect," Raj said after the match. "The way they (the openers) opened the World Cup campaign for us against England, we were expecting maybe one or two off games but it can't be four in a row. So that is a worrying factor because whether you bat first or chase, it's important your top order gives you those runs on the board. I feel that when you are chasing 270 there's always going to be pressure but you need the opening pair to give us a start so that the batters can take from thereon. Unfortunately, today we didn't get that."
India's openers Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana scored 22 and 4 respectively as their partnership was broken in the second over of the chase when Marizanne Kapp had Mandhana caught at deep square leg. Since their dominating partnership of 144 in the first match against England, India's openers have produced stands of 0 against West Indies, 7 against Pakistan and 21 against Sri Lanka.
India's task of chasing became tougher when South Africa racked up a challenging total of 273 on the back of a blistering 65-ball 92 from opener Lizelle Lee and a steady 57 from captain Dane van Niekerk. India's decision to bowl was questioned as Lee started hammering sixes - seven in all - against spinners Ekta Bisht and Deepti Sharma who had troubled oppositions in the last few matches. Leicester, incidentally, is the same ground where England had amassed 377 and Australia had scored a stiff 290, both batting first against Pakistan. However, it is also where South Africa had bundled West Indies for only 48.
"We did ask few people here at the ground and they told us that the team that bats second has more percentage wins," Raj explained after the match. "And our matches with South Africa in the Qualifiers as well as in the Quadrangular Series, we probably have come close to 260, we lost one game though with 10 runs, that also was around 270 target. Considering these aspects, we chose to field first.
"I've seen the way they have batted and even though they lost a wicket in the early overs, Lee has played exceptionally well for that innings and that is what put them on the track. We did realise that her wicket was important, but I give full credit to her batting because her shots were very clean and she did play one of the best innings I have seen so far in the World Cup against us. The bowlers have done a decent job of holding them in the middle overs, we managed to pull ourselves back into the game and maybe a few shots later in the innings got them to 270."
Van Niekerk, who was named Player of the Match for her half-century and 4 for 22, dedicated her award to team-mate Lee while showering praises on her.
"First of all, this goes to Lizelle Lee," van Niekerk said. "I think she deserves it a lot more than I do. We said if we get more such trophies in the changing room, we have more better days than bad days. I think Lizelle Lee setup the game brilliantly well and I think she deserved a big hundred today. She's been brilliant, she strikes the ball as clean as anyone in the world and she showed it today. She stuck to her guns and she found her groove and her rhythm and that's the way she wants to bat and we back that all the way, it came off today. The shots she played was ridiculous and hopefully that form can continue for us."
Lee's knock had powered South Africa past 125 in 20 overs before they stuttered a bit around the 150-mark. Van Niekerk's fifty came in handy when she arrived at 160 for 4 in the 28th over and chaperoned the lower order to help them score 70 runs in the last 10 overs.
"Yeah, personally [one of my better performances] I guess, especially against a team like India and the form they are in," she said of her performance. "Coming into this game I thought they were the team to beat, and Australia, so it's always great to contribute. I just thought of taking it deep, I know my game well enough to say that I can take it away at the back end, struggled a bit, but I stuck to my plans and today it came off.
"While I was in there, we hit a bit of a slump and I said, 'If we can get 250-plus, we have something to bowl at'. We know how good their batting is but if we stick to our lines and lengths…I spent a bit of time there so I kind of got a feel of where the good lines and lengths were and I said to the bowlers, 'If we hit that consistently well, and we put them under pressure, hopefully it will go our way'."
The only criticism van Niekerk had for her team was for the bowlers, who dismissed India for 158 in 46 overs. She admitted she was being "harsh" on the bowlers, but only because they had taken seven Indian wickets within the first 20 overs, to set up a big win.
"I will probably be a bit harsh on my bowlers but I thought we had to get them out a bit earlier, especially having them seven down for 65," she said. "At the end of the day you don't want it to go that long but the wicket died down so you can only do so much on a wicket like that.
"We said we wanted all three facets of the game firing and we did that today, it wasn't as clinical as I hoped it would be, but a win is a win. We came here for two points and we got it. Everyone chipped in and it was a brilliant team performance."
India, placed second with eight points, will face Australia and New Zealand in the remaining matches while South Africa, placed fourth with seven points, will take on Sri Lanka and Australia.
Mithali Raj you can read books anytime later. Its best for you to concentrate on the game more while the openers are playing. You seem to lose the concentration in reading book padded up.
@ZXAAR: What Did Indian Men's Team do at the 2017 ICC CT in the Final Match vs. Pakistan? When the chips were down only Pandya hd the guts to play. The same thing happened for Women's team vs. SA. In ODI every member of the team has to deliver on each Match day. There some off days hopefully when it does not matter. Indian Women need one more game to make it to Play off stage. They are quite capable of doing it if they play to their potential on the day.
with Mithali set to come at 1 down...I still think we need to give full license to Mandana at the tip
I have been all the time told by how women are equal to men and the women's cricket is not different then men's so why is a pressure of chasing 270? Men's team has been chasing 300 plus score most of the time (barring few hiccups here and there) so why can't women's team chase 270 like a walk in garden?
Ms Raj please ask Smriti to defend some balls n play bit straight. She has to change a bit as all teams have seen her style so trap her. You can opt for opening as you play in V area mostly. For me you r what Gavaskar was for India. Kindly you don't play cross from middle stump. For your age you good stamina and control of team. Take it cool in next match. One bad day will not do big harm to your confidence. All the best.
I'm sure the cultural aspect of choking under pressure will apply to SA women also so the real contest looks to be between NZ, Aus, Ind, with an outside chance for Eng!
@D'ANAND It should be first 6-8 balls, I think so.
Deepti Sharma & Poonam Raut had a record opening stand in SA in the recent tour. Why not try the same pair to open & followed by Kaur, Raj, Mandhana. The top 5 needs a balance of experience & aggression to compile a good total especially against good teams. It is essential to have the openers who can stay at the crease for the first 10 to 15 overs rather than to knock the leather off the ball. Also the Indian fielding was sub par vs. SA, which cost them dearly. Bowling has to be consistently good backed up by good catching & fielding. Goswami, Pandey, Bisht, Deepti, Gayakwad are potentially good & study bowlers who need to focus on length & direction. Good Luck in the Match vs. the top team- Australia. That will show the true strength of the team.
Smriti is a big part of India's hunt for the World cup. She is 20 something but this is where we are. She has to grow up overnight and curb her natural instincts at least till she gets her eye in. She is so talented that to her batting is like poetry. Trouble is, teams know her tendencies and are setting her up. She just has to go in with the mindset of playing out the first 6-8 hrs and trying to keep the ball down and thereby keep her wicket. The runs will come.
Indian woman team have no power hitter batter like in others, even SLW has one. They will always loose when chasing high scoring match.Need to develop some pinch hitter.
I have been watching great performance by the INDIANS women teams but lost this time :( nothing is finished.
test finished and ban to play
Outstanding by this SA team. What's impressive is that they are improving and Thats all you can ask from any team, win or loose.
If the openers don't give you a start, it is a setback, but it should not translate into a collapse. This happened in the men's Champions Trophy as well. If we did lose a couple of wickets, then the middle order gets to show the stuff they are made of. Unfortunately, in both cases, the middle order proved to be weak under pressure.
I was looking for a good score from Sushma Verma, but she was run out ;-(
Mithali is rueing the lack of an opening stand, but what about the inability to capitalize on free hits? Sure you cannot blame the openers for this. If you want to slog, then pick vacant areas if you don't have the power to clear the fence. Deepti lofted one, but straight to the fielder posted there; just catching practice for them.
@alexk400, this same team might not be good, but they are definitely better than the Indian team
The brand and standard of cricket which teams like England, Southafrica, Aus and nz are playing is very much high than the cricket played by India, pak, wi and srilanka. we can see a clear difference in class. Indian team needs youth to increase standard of cricket and play fearless cricket. In this world cup i see aus and england in finals.
Mithali Raj said nothing about the pitch report, but merely went on hearsay, and information of past records. I thought the pitch was ideal for batting first, as the Proteas demonstrated and became two paced as the day wore on. The story might have been different, had India batted first. I might add there, that I do not see the capacity in this Indian team to chase a total - big or small. It is best for them to bat first, post a total and then do their best to defend it. The might succeed, yet.
SA team is not good. I watched their bowlers spray in another game. Its captain also not that great. But they played fearless game. India's problem is always that they played with fear. Even first game they should have gone past 320. They never tried. They just want to win and not using it as opportunity for getting bat time for youngsters. Kaur should play with deepti sharma, We see deepti take time and eat up balls. Despite her 188 , she lacks that extra energy. She can't go against nature. Cautius and careful and less risky. Mithali raj is also same type. When you have these two game will come to meandering halt. I would move deepthi sharma to open with Mandhana and move raut number 3 and number 4 kaur and number 5 mithali. In team game you don't play for record 50s if you want to win the game. You have to sacrifice to show you are here to win. India need fearless approach to win. May be kaur should lead in semifinal.
