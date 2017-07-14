India, New Zealand in knockout shootout
The last day of the league phase will determine the fourth semi-finalist of the tournament, with Australia, England and South Africa already through. Much of the focus will be in Derby, with a knockout between India and New Zealand. It's a clash between a side fighting demons from within against one that is under pressure to live up to their pre-tournament billing of favourites.
India's ride has been like that of an airplane that has shuddered at the first sign of turbulence. After four wins in four, a semi-final spot seemed a mere formality. But a spectacular batting collapse against fiery South Africa brought them crashing down. Australia ground them further by turning a potentially tricky chase into a canter on a turner after their bowlers managed to keep Mithali Raj, the highest run-getter in women's ODIs, quiet.
India's problem has stemmed from the lack of more robust batting approach. Walking the thin line between being conventional and over-cautious has put immense pressure on a young line-up.
Smriti Mandhana's scores - 90 and 106 not out - in the first two games seemed to suggest a changing trend, but her failures in the remaining four matches left the other batsmen without a base to work from - a weakness Australia and South Africa ruthlessly exposed. Harmanpreet Kaur, who has had a quiet tournament, will be eager to make a mark when it matters. She's carrying a bruised right shoulder, but there's no imminent threat of her missing out.
India's spin attack has been their nerve-center, often holding up the bowling even in slightly unsuitable conditions. When it has paid off, like it did in their defence of 281 against England in the tournament opener or the defence of 169 against Pakistan, it has looked spectacular. But, more often than not, the pressure to make up for lack of penetration from the pacers has pushed the spinners to try too many things, giving an opposition like Australia an opening.
If there's one team that knows all too well the feeling of not living up to expectations, it's New Zealand, and their performance in key matches at world events is something India would do well to take note of. At every ICC event since 2012, they've gone in as one of the favourites, but have somehow found ways to capitulate. At the 2013 World Cup, the captain, Suzie Bates, destroyed bowling attacks to finish with the Golden Bat, but was left inconsolable after a loss to West Indies upset their hopes of reaching the final. At the 2014 World T20, they were cruising after wins in their first three games but were edged out of the semi-final race after a loss in their final league match. At the 2016 World T20 too, they were firmly in command in the semi-final but faltered under pressure.
New Zealand are also grappling with fitness concerns around Sophie Devine, who can muscle the ball a long way and help the side break the run-rate muddle, like she did in the 41-ball 93 against Pakistan. Her ability to replicate that quality consistently has added an aura around the New Zealand batting that also boasts of some equally fearsome batsmen in Bates, Rachel Priest and Amy Satterthwaite. Against England, Devine was visibly hampered with a side strain and it remains to be seen if New Zealand would risk playing her even if she isn't fully fit.
Like India, New Zealand's spinners have enjoyed bowling in the tournament. Amelia Kerr, the 16-year old legspinner, and Leigh Kasperek, the offspinner, are two trump cards Bates has often turned to for wickets. For all the batting might of both sides, it could turn out to be a contest of which side's spinners rise to the occasion.
Intermittent showers are predicted in Derby on Saturday. New Zealand would want none of it for a washout would mean an early exit. India, on the other hand, will look for their fourth consecutive win at the ground in this competition, having previously beaten England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Obviously the blacks will win. India needs a miracle here. It's coming from an Indian. But the surprise was the Proteas who likely replace Windies in the coming days as in the top four, not Indian eves.
A minimum of 280-290 is required by India to defend the target, anything less will be cakewalk for white ferns. also need to improve in catching and fielding. Good luck to the team. It's unfortunate that the match is not being telecasted in India on TV but being live streamed.
wash-out looms the stadium and India get through easily with sharing points with NZ.
Why not bring Mandhana lower down the order to finish off innings and let someone like veda krishnamurthy open with Raut and Mithali to follow. I feel somehow Ind are wasting Mandhana's explosive batting up the order. Kaur and mandhana for a better pair than veda and Kaur to up the ante when needed.
Hoping for absolute torrential downpour so that not 1 ball is possible!!!!
Indian women play ODI cricket like how Indian men played it in 1970s, without any sense of urgency. They lack fire power in batting and bowling and the less said about their catching and stumping, the better.
Indians celebrate iindividual achievements of Indian female cricketers instead of worrying about their failures to win matches, as we saw in celebrating Mithali's Raj's individual feat of scoring 6000 runs, when her slow batting was one of the major reasons for India going down tamely to Australia.
New Zealand look like a far stronger team and they should win the match comfortably.
Go Black caps go! All the best ladies. Black caps, black caps, black caps.
India shud open with D Sharma, let Mandhana bat at 3, Harmanpreet at 4, Mithali at 5. Mandhana and Kaur roatates strike better and can naturally attacking players. Indian problem has been poor strike rotation in middle overs and no push towards the end. Mandhana and Kaur can solve this problem.
A crunch match in deed. Both teams look balanced and the team which keep their nerve will have the edge. If women's cricket in India need a boost, they have to win this match. I think it is the best time for Smrithi Mandana and Harman preet kaur to score quick runs and spinners to do the rest. We have not seen the best of Julan in this tournament so far. The highest wicket taker need to click. The highest run getter has to increase her strike rate. Simple strategy; If India bats first, they should score in excessive of 250, or bowls first should limit NZ to 225 and win the match to see try colour flag flying high. All the best Team India; Entire country is looking for you.
NZ will win in a canter, India have no batting firepower.
come on ladies... we've got to win this one!!!
Mandhana should bat at 3 and let D Sharma open. Middle order need to show more urgency and can't consume so many dot balls. They got to be more aggressive and a laid-back approach won't win you matches against good opposition.
I wish India will win this match to reach semi finals. After the first two matches I watched all the matches where India involved to see batting prowess of Smriti Mandana. But to my disappointment she couldn't click in any of those matches. India is still playing the conventional game and eager to see when they will switch to power game. I have seen all other teams except sub-continent teams already have adopted this approach and this ability made them to post mammoth totals like 350+. Come on India..show what you can do and do not forget fortune always favours the brave...all the best
Indians need to post around 280-290 once they do that , they will have the comfort to defend. Collective Batting display would help and hopfully all the Bats women find form , just in time for the semis and Finals .. All the best
