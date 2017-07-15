Batting heroics, Gayakwad five-for seal India's semi-final berth
India women 265 for 7 (Raj 109, Krishnamurthy 70, Kaur 60, Kasperek 3-45) beat New Zealand women 79 (Satterthwaite 26, Gayakwad 5-15, Deepti 2-26) by 186 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
Suzie Bates' decision to bowl first in a virtual quarter-final seemed to work out perfectly for the first hour. But Mithali Raj's sixth ODI hundred - a decidedly positive innings, formed on the foundation of two century partnerships, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy - lifted India to 265. It was a total that became increasingly daunting with every passing over of New Zealand's chase.
They found themselves three-down in the 11th over and after a brief, ineffective resistance from Amy Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine, they unraveled quickly to lose by 186 runs. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, brought in to replace Ekta Bisht after warming the bench for six games, finished with a career-best 5 for 15.
Raj admitted that she too would've bowled if the toss had gone her way. But when she came out to bat, though, it didn't appear like the conditions played on her mind despite India losing Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana early. The wickets were more to do with New Zealand's discipline than prodigious movement either in the air or off the pitch. In fact, the first signs of swing came when Suzie Bates came on in the 11th over. And even those gentle awayswingers didn't cause Raj any trouble.
She creamed drives all day long, to the covers ring for a while, but eventually through them. Raj's conscious effort to keep her strike rate in the vicinity of 80 shone through. Her fifty against Australia on Wednesday - 69 off 114 - was called out for lack of intent, and it was clear she wanted to put it to rest. So, she did. This didn't necessarily mean India were any quicker. In fact, the run-rate hadn't even crept past four-per-over at the end of the 30th.
Raj was the aggressor, but at the other end was the promoted Harmanpreet whose longest innings of the tournament up until Saturday was a 23-ball knock against Pakistan. When she middled them, they sounded sweet, but she struggled to find the gaps. And so, once again, it looked like India were falling to the old trap of relying too much on boundaries. And the feeling was amplified when they lost two wickets in the first two overs of the batting Powerplay. Harmanpreet, who battled through injured left hand to make a half-century, chipped one back to Kasperek, Deepti Sharma fell to a stunning Rachel Priest catch, and 153 for 2 turned to 154 for 4 in the space of nine balls.
India set themselves up for 250, but losing quick wickets left them with the possibility of finishing around 230 again. Raj dropped anchor and Veda Krishnamurthy looked awkward, poking and prodded to 11 off 16, before two dominant hits off Amelia Kerr in the 43rd over injected momentum. Satterthwaite dropped her on 32 at the start of the 46th, Lea Tahuhu's chest-high full toss offered her a free-hit soon after, and by the end of the over, she had motored to 46. The first ball of the next over was drilled flat over long-on and New Zealand were now visibly anxious. Fielders ran in from the boundary and let balls bounce over them and different varieties of length balls were served in the buffet.
Raj hit one boundary after the 39th over, and it came in the last over. By then, she had trotted through to her sixth ODI century. Both her and Krishnamurthy fell in that last over, but India had put up 265. Both their innings were the deflating kind - Krishnamurthy's an ungrateful butchering, Raj's a controlled suffocation.
And Krishnamurthy was there again, during New Zealand's chase. Bates, looking to flick Shikha Pandey's first delivery, found the leading edge to first slip. New Zealand couldn't find a way back - Priest hit one back to Jhulan Goswami in the next over, but the old cricketing cliche of "chasing pressure" was upon New Zealand before they could get their eye in. The ball was swinging now. And drifting, and dipping, and turning. Satterthwaite hung in, like her role demands, but No. 4 Katey Martin looked out of place all along; she'd seen one too many dot balls, and was promptly down the pitch to hit one to Kaur at midwicket.
New Zealand's hopes rested on Satterthwaite and Devine; they seemed to know this as they decided caution would be the best way forward. Raj, sensing this, unleashed her spinners on the pair. India rattled through 17 overs in an hour. The score was 51, the required rate 6.51. Gayakwad swooped in on Satterthwaite's vulnerability and got one to spin away from her after she had stepped down. That was the start of New Zealand's crash.
The nail found the coffin in the 20th over. Gayakwad switched to over the wicket, tied Devine down to three dot balls, then pushed one wide. It was meant to turn away from the big slash through the off side, and that's exactly what Devine did. It was too far away. She sliced it, teasingly behind Deepti at extra cover. It was India's day, and this wasn't getting away from the 19-year-old. She got under it, reached for it with a dive and held on. New Zealand had nothing further to offer against Gayakwad.
Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Great show by Indian Women. Veda was the x-factor in the team today. Smrithi, Harmanpreet and Veda must play aggressively against Aussies. All the best women. Go for it.
Without mithali Raj this team is nothing
Well done Team India. Great inning by the skipper ...
I had seen India batting, apart from first 2 games . India scoring in the first 20 overs is below paar, they are consuming too many dot balls . in first 20 overs they have to score atleast 90 runs , then 50 in the next 10, 70 in the next 10 overs and 85 in the last 10 overs. If they can do this against australia. They will win . Win the toss and bat first
Mithali if can u set the tempo ... THE TEAM will contribute ... No point in checking the fielder twice costing a wicket when your partner calls for a single ...
congratulations team India...as comprehensive as it gets...All the best for the semis!!!
Congrats, Mithali Raj & Indian women's Team for a magnificent WIN which launched them into a rematch with the Aussies. Firstly Raj was the sheet anchor in the batting & superbly aided by Veda Krishnamurthy's swash buckling 70 & a valuable 60 by Kaur. Then a good opening spell by Pandey resulted in Bates' fall & Goswami sent Priest back with a fine C & B. Then it was Gayakwad's turn to bundle the NZ team wit 5 for 19. It was sad that Gayakwad was benched for 6 consecutive games but is the ideal bowler for the English conditions specially on slow turners. She is bit like Sir Jadeja & will be economically effective on such wkts. She should never have been benched & hopefully will get a shot vs. the Aussies in the Semi's. I would like to see Deepti Sharma & Raut as openers followed by Raj, Mandhana, Krishnamurthy & Kaur.Sending Mandhana later gives an option to aggression if needed.Pandey, Goswami, Gayakwad should be 3 specialist bowlers + with Deepti & Kaur available+ WK. Good Luck India.
credit to women's team Time to discipline men's team Kohli as captain and Ganguli from panel must be removed for mens team to perform
Overrated Aussies just lost to England whom India beat. So winning against Aussies is definitely possible. Bat first and put 250 on the board and see them crumble under pressure.
Well done to Indian girls. In a way England's upset win over Aussies made them to face the Aussies unfortunately who is the strongest team. If can get over the SF, no one to fear in the finals. Herath_UK
Congratulations team India
Congratulations to the Indians! Very comprehensive victory! Gayakwad was a revelation. Waiting with baited breath for the semis. GO INDIA!!!
This is very good news; the India women have to take the battle all the way in the semi finals. They need to prove that just getting to semis is not the peak of achievement, as it happens with the India Men's team. Smart tactics will help, and having played Aus before may help. Luck will favor the brave!
Where are the people who were criticizing Mithali now? It's always foolish to question a champion level player. Outstanding knock from her today, she's the backbone of Indian women's cricket team! Great performance by the ladies, on to the semis! Aussies would be a really tough nut to crack, but it's not impossible if we play like this. Good luck Mithali and co!
If Smriti fires, India will have a good chance against Australia. Go, girl!
Congratulations to our unsung heroines. well and keep it up. Only two more obstacles remain and the CUP is ours. Best of luck to Team India. Mithali Raj, Veda and Rajeshwari excellent display of cricket.
just had a look at points table. perfect from 0 to 6
Hope Mithali will do What Sir Kapil Dev did. All the very best girls. You are just couple of matches away . Believe in yourself and you can do it!!!!
Glad Ind made it to SF, probably the extent they deserved to go. I am expecting a Eng vs Aus final with Aussies being the favorites 70-30.
I see some comments below says like play like this, play like that,attack like dat in semis.. But we hav 2 understand that opposition is strong they hav also some plans for other team..
though I admire Mithali but never got an opportunity to watch her bat, but today i enjoyed her batting..it not only batting i like everything about her...she is a dream...go India take revenge from Aussies the cup is yours..
India needs its openers to fire like they did vs England and they need to shift their gear sooner if they are to ssek venegeance against Aussies and move to finals. Mandhana needs to regain her confidence.
Great Win. Congrats! Playing and Winning without complaint and being graceful. Role Models All. Feel happy for such team representing the country. Somewhere a few people have to learn from them.
A great innings from Veda. Turned a 220 total to 260+ which made all the difference. What was very noticeable though was how Raj was ambling through at the death as well to reach her 100. Same approach in the last game as well. More interested in her personal records. I can understand Kaur's low SR as this was her first major innings in the tournament. Yet she made a visible effort to up the ante after 50 balls. Unlike Smriti fires, I can see another low 200 score from India with a labored 50 from Raj. She with her mumbai school of selfish batting belongs to the 90s men's team. It is pure comedy to see some here defending her saying there is no one to bat after her. Well, Veda showed today. And I don't believe that from 4 on no one can even hold a bat. Then we shouldn't be sending a team to the WC in the first place.
Where are those people who were heavily critisizing Mithali? It's always foolish to question the abilities of a champion player. Outstanding knock by the backbone of Indian women's cricket. Great performance by the ladies. On to the semis vs Australia now! It'll be a uphill task to beat the Aussies but possible if we play extremely well.
Congrats India. At Derby you have a great chance to upset Aussies. And Raj is a great role model for these girls. Although India wont tinker would love to see Deepti open in place of Smrti. What a find Deepti is with allround skills.
Congrats India... awesome. Good chance to take a revenge on Australia to move to Finals. It's possible especially in Derby. Mithali played well. But Veda Krishnamoorthy changed the game. Good luck in semis.
Congratulations to team India! India showed some unpredictable team performance at this time! It was a pleasure, how india faced tournament so far... And nice to see different kind of teams come to play semifinals. This is good for women's cricket!
That spin bowl from sharma was as good as any bowling could get, even in mens cricket. well-done ladies. You did a wonderful job. Now a big task ahead. If we continue this momentum and believe ourselves we can defeat australia. Then it's a cake walk for us to kiss the trophy. Inthaki, as usual, takes care of team like an elder sister would do her siblings.
Congratulations to Team India. I think the partnership between Raj and Veda demoralized NZ and once India scored 265 runs, it is definitely India's match. Some one was talking about Mitali's innings against Aussies. But she always wants to settle down and go for the kill at the end. However the best effort came from Veda Krishnamurthy who was aggressive of all and changed the direction of the match. Congratulations to Gayakwad as well for getting her 5 for in her WC match. India's fielding was also improved and should be a test for Australia in the semi finals.
Well done India.It may be tough match against Australia ..Mushkill hai but Mumkin nahi hai ..go for it.
I prayed for India to score 250 and i knew if we managed to get that score, we will be through. Congratulations on the brilliant work to roar into the semis. Hope the captain continues with the sublime form. All the best for the semis.
It's a commendable victory. Congratulations these un-heralded heroine. One wonders why Rajeshvari Gayakwad was made to warm the benches all these days. She has performed well whenever given an opportunity. The captain did not even mention her contribution in her post-match comments. Is there something rotten in the State of Denmark?
Congratulations to the Indian team for convincingly defeating Newzeland and reaching the semifinals.
Cograts for a fantastic victory! Need to mention certain observation. Openers needs to curb their instincts especially when the conditions are favouring bowlers. Top five batsmen are playing well straight to fielder. Should find a way to work on gaps & rotate strike to keep score moving. This will not put pressure to step up later to score. Our bowlers are doing a great job. Play without pressure of SF. Best of luck for Team & Mithali
I just don't know why people will start predicting about semis,let us bother about that later.congrats to team India
Krishnamurti today show how to play cricket , attack is the best form of defense, Australia is best team here, India have to play them in semis, so everybody in team have to perform above their mark, Good thing is that india have nothing to loose, we never been in finals, so attack much as possible and put psychological pressure on Aussies, I think smriti madana have to show what she can do, right from first ball attack Australia, run a ball is a must for team India. raj today against NZ palyed well, she increased her strike rate little bit after joining Krishnamurti. ponam raut should not open, her strike rate is not good, or if she opens, then she should attack or raj is itself good for opening. Left no margin for kangaroo's. Just attack the opposition. don't play 3-4 run rate a over. play 6 a over or even more if they can. if they win here final will be essay. Hope they will read my comment.
Many many congratulations to Indian team. All the very best for semi-final.
Congrats Indian team for this triumph, where as other Asian teams lost shamelessly all their matches (will see who wins the last match between two win less teams SL n Pak).. Most likely India will face Australia in the semis, tough but not impossible. Good luck
India have to beat Australia in Semis which will be tough for them, my money will be on Australia.
After losing openers one thought India would pose only a modest total. But Raj and Kaur believed in themselves and provided the platform for Veda to show her power. Veda burst at the right time in this series. Also the inclusion of Rajeswari is a good move. Such a bold move to rotate players and use bench strength is not even tried by Kohli or other male Indian team captains. It is not easy to bat well and perform captaincy role at the same time. Mithali is certainly India's Mike Brearley if not Clive Lloyd.
Mithali must continue playing unfettered cricket rather than playing conservatively to avoid the rest of the batting from a collapse. In any case low totals don't give us much chance of winning. Also Veda Krishnamurty deserves a higher batting slot
Wow. Fantastic achievement.
Congrats on a well deserved win. Feels proud as an Indian that we are in the semis.
In semifinal smriti need to step up like first two games
Congats indian women lets finish buisness to bring title home
Memorable knock to seal the semis spot Mithali.Best wishes for the semis.
Wow Congratulations, India likely to meet England in Semis and they have beaten them previously, England will be under Pressure.
Harmanpreet's batting style is similar to Sanju Samson.
Congratulations Indian team for a great win stupendous stuff
