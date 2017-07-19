'India can beat Australia' - Chopra
India have a "50-50" chance of beating defending champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final on Thursday, an opinion the former India captain Anjum Chopra insists isn't merely the "hope" of a positive outcome. Chopra has been closely following the fortunes of Mithali Raj's team as a commentator, but concedes Australia's superior experience and pedigree will be a factor going into the clash.
Australia have won six of the 10 World Cup tournaments prior to this and hold an overwhelming 34-8 win-loss record against India in ODIs. Since the last World Cup in 2013, India have won just one of their four ODIs against Australia. In the group stages of this edition, Australia won six of their seven games while India won five.
"Yes, I think India can beat Australia," Chopra told ESPNcricinfo from London. "When I say that, I am not just being hopeful that India should be in a final. The reason I say that is, I've always felt that anytime you get into a quarter-final or a semi-final, there's always one match that as a team you need to play well together, even if they are the current world champions.
"Definitely they are a beatable side. Yes they have been world champions often, so they've seen themselves as an Australian team in this situation many more times than the Indian team. So yes, the confidence is there, they know how to come to this stage and how to conquer this stage, which will apparently be missing in the Indian line-up."
One of India's major concerns going into the game will be the sharp decline in the form of their opener Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana, who turned 21 on Tuesday, started the tournament with scores of 90 and 106*, helping the team secure wins over England and West Indies, but has subsequently been dismissed for 2, 8, 4, 3 and 13. India do have the option to promote 19-year old Deepti Sharma, a specialist opener who has been playing in the middle order, but Chopra believes such a move could only have been contemplated had Deepti been tested in the role in the group stages.
"Against an Australian line-up where Smriti as an attacking left-hander will be required to come good at the top, I don't think the Indian team will be looking at that change," she said. "As players, we have seen ourselves go in and out of form. In the last four days, the Indian team would have had the time to relax, if required, or go and hit the nets. I think four days is good enough time for any cricketer to make that turnaround. At the top, that strong partnership that India can come up with it, like they did against England, I think that will be very crucial."
While Mandhana's form has tapered off, her opening partner Punam Raut has been consistently providing solidity to the top order. Raut is, in fact, second behind captain Mithali Raj among India's leading run-getters in the tournament and made a hundred against Australia in the league stage. India will also be encouraged by the contributions of Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy, who struck half-centuries in their final game of the league phase, a must-win encounter against New Zealand.
"At this level, it is a mental game," Chopra said. "It is not just about realising that you are playing for India, it's about making your presence felt that you are an Indian player, where the world is actually watching and following you. Veda, of course, has good shots down the ground, she has the power to clear the field as well. You just have to make sure that as a player you give yourself enough time to get yourself in such a position that you can play in an attacking way. Harman, too, wasn't getting enough time out in the middle, she got it against New Zealand and she really made it count."
Although Australia are brimming with skilled players, the biggest threat to India will come from their captain, Meg Lanning. Though Lanning has missed two matches due to shoulder problems, she is still among the top run-scorers of the tournament. In fact, she made a serene, unbeaten 76 to guide her team to a comfortable win in their league encounter against India. Chopra reckons while Lanning is a big thorn in India's flesh, they have to be wary of the threat from other players, too.
"She is a world-class batter, there is no doubt about her ability to lead the team," Chopra said. "She has been a prolific run-getter for Australia, someone you as a spectator would like to pay money to watch. She is so good, playing front foot or back foot, fast-bowling or spin, she provides class to her batting. But I think a very important factor here is also Ellyse Perry. She's been batting at No. 3 or 4 for Australia. Remember the partnerships she's been stitching together with Lanning or whoever else she has been batting with."
India's bowling tactics for this make-or-break encounter will also be carefully watched. India's spin bowlers have taken 36 wickets in the tournament so far, while the seamers have taken just 13. Considering their area of strength, could India contemplate opening their attack with an off-spinner, especially as Australia's opening pair of Nicole Bolton and Beth Mooney are both left-handed?
Chopra isn't sold on the idea and says any strategy India employ will rely heavily on how well they do with the bat, if they win the toss and take first strike.
"All these tactics will come into play if the Indian team is able to put up a good score in excess of 250-260 on the board and then come out defending it," she said. "I am not a big fan of bowling the second over in English conditions with a spinner, no matter what the wicket is like. I still feel in these conditions the first few overs should be bowled by the quicks. In women's cricket, only one ball is used throughout the innings, so the shine of the ball can only be utilised in those initial overs, not later."
If India do get past Australia, it will be their second entry into a World Cup final. Chopra was a member of the team that reached the final in 2005, losing to Australia by 98 runs in Centurion. After a lifetime in the game, including an international career spanning 17 years, she is enthused by the positive vibes around women's cricket at the moment and confesses to being pleasantly surprised at the scale of interest.
"It is wonderful to see the response back home," she said. "I have to confess I never expected it. I knew it would be a very big coverage before the start of the World Cup or before the build-up but the way the response has come about, I think it is phenomenal. The reason is the Indian team is winning and also that the men aren't playing a series presently! Even the men's cricketers, their support coming in the form of tweets, with encouraging words to the players, it has been phenomenal."
Gaurav Kalra is a senior editor at ESPNcricinfo. @gauravkalra75
AUS will thrash em as per usual!!!
It's all about a day's game. Past record doesn't ,matter. The performance on the particular day is very important. Even before, start of the tournament, Mithali spoke that the initial focus of team india is to enter semi final slot . It was a team effort and now India is playing against Aussies in the semi final. One more good performance from Team India is awaited to take them to Finals. Good things will happen in India's favour. Good Luck India !
Irrespective of what happens in Semis.. Hopefully women cricket gets in to a new level with this impressive show.. I have few Suggestions.. at least few homeseries matches should be organised simultaneously for men n women in India,, I. e. if men's t20 match is starting at 8 PM, for women it could be a 4 pm start in the same Stadium. so they can get the exposure of playing in front of huge crowd S, n crowd can watch 2 matches with one ticket. secondly, high time to think about making women part of IPL just like how Australia has done in Big Bash
The joy of Indian cricket can be found in the way the Indian women have played. Such a stark difference from the boorish aggression of the men's team. Hope they stay true to who they are. Beating Australia will be a challenge but not insurmountable by any means on a given day especially when the Aussies are expected to win and will feel the pressure.
Aus is a complete team and India needs to raise the bar much higher to beat them. india need to improve on their dot ball percentage and play more attacking cricket. they never lost at Derby and hope it will help them...Good luck India...
Against a team like Aus, 270 is minimum if batting first if pitch is flat, run scoring in Women's cricket is coming closer to men. We know how quick Indians are in realizing mistakes, from AUS and SA game to NZ.
The Indian women's cricket definitely deserve a pat on the back for the stellar performances so far.The captain has been outstanding striding like the Colossus and some worthy contributions from the likes of Manadhana,Raut and Co.The semi final can be treated as one more match and nothing to lose heart if they are facing the Austrlalians. Its self belief and the way they out played the Kiwis in the quarter finals should be be real morale booster for the Indians before the semis.Go for it India..!!
Two things they should improve...running between the wickets and the fielding. Strike rate 70 will be good for the top 4 batters then we can cross 250. Good Luck India !!!
Let us not forget India defeated the invincible Windies in the finals 1983 WC. Why raise hands before the match is over, it is only one day's collective performance and they can be through. Good luck both teams.
Frankly speaking, record is in favor of Australian's. But it does not mean that Australia is unbeatable. India have to show positive instinct to cross the mark, for that their player have to go one step further, that is why they have to make some adjustment's like their opener have to increase their strike rate to near 100 probably. Raj also have to ancher her innings with good rotating signals. madana have to stay at crease this time with intent to show some fireworks to kangaroo's. Krishnamurti is in good touch so she has to bat up in order is a good strategy. Bowlers are good, nothing to worry, the only worry that i take from this is strike rate. So advice to team India, don't play under pressure for 200 odd runs with poor strike rate. Go with destructive instinct and enjoy the game. And if you won the toss go for batting. Hope we will see a India vs England finals @ lords jam packed, Against the ood's we want to see compatative womens game too. All the best to team's.
No way Ind can beat Aus. It's 90:10 in favour of Aus. They've won 6 WC's , probably now 7th.
250+ is must. India must bat first. Strike Rate of Poonam & Raj is generally low.Hopefully it will be Ind vs Eng Final Just like Men's Champions Trophy2013. CJ.
Anjum Chopra is a terrible commentator for me. But she can be a good coach if she wants to. Coaching is never about technical stuff , it is about managing the minds. i think she has that. She should be coach. Aussies will win. It is matter of easy win or tough win depends on players and captain ability to motivate them. I doubt india will win. They don't play in united way. bits and pieces performances shows team is not happy one..
The upper hand is on the Aussies -- better fast bowling, fielding and they have the services of talented Ellysse Perry. India are the underdogs but their victory can't be ruled out just yet.
