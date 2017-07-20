Kaur's 171 sets up final against England
India women 281 for 4 (Kaur 171*, Raj 36) beat Australia women (Blackwell 90, Villani 75, Deepti 3-59) by 36 runs
Scorecard and ball-by-ball details
A heavy downpour reduced the semi-final to a 42-over contest, but such was Harmanpreet Kaur's relentless assault that she had enough time to reel off 171 not out off 115 balls - the third-highest score in the World Cup and fifth-highest overall. She biffed 20 fours and seven sixes - injured wrist and all - which KO'd defending champions Australia, and vaulted India into the final for the first time since 2005.
Arriving at the crease with her team wobbling at 35 for 2 in 9.2 overs, Kaur sensibly saw off the new ball under overcast conditions before unleashing her wrath. She reached her first fifty off 64 balls, her second came off another 26, and her third off a barely believable 17. The acceleration could not have been starker.
It wasn't only Australia who felt the wrath of Kaur. After working legspinner Kristen Breams to deep midwicket at the end of the 35th over, Kaur immediately called for two, but Deepti Sharma stopped in the middle, which resulted in a mix-up. Both batsmen ultimately dived desperately, beat a relay throw, and completed the double, which gave Kaur her third ODI hundred. An infuriated Kaur did not celebrate, however. Instead, she flung her helmet onto the turf and fired verbal volleys at her partner even as the third umpire was called to check on the run-out chance.
After the green light came on, Kaur's first order of business was making up with poor Deepti. The second was firing boundaries in the arc between midwicket and long-on. India sailed to 281 for 4, but that total appeared smaller when Elyse Villani, making excellent use of her crease, found the boundary with Kaur-esque regularity in the chase. Villani could not do it long enough and her dismissal for 75 set in motion a collapse: Australia lost 6 for 43. Alex Blackwell's late blitz - 90 off 56 balls - threatened a jailbreak, but Deepti knocked over her leg stump to lock India for a date with England at Lord's.
Although the day ended with Australia - finalists in six out of the previous eight World Cups - realising they won't be playing for the championship, it had begun entirely differently. After a rain delay of three hours and 45 minutes, Megan Schutt struck in the first over to hand Smriti Mandhana to her fifth successive sub-15 score in the tournament. Soon, Punam Raut, who struck a century in India's group match against Australia, attempted a low-percentage hoick off Ashleigh Gardner, the offspinner, and holed out to deep midwicket. Mithali Raj and Kaur then played percentage cricket and added 66 for the third wicket.
Raj was dropped at midwicket on 34 but she misjudged the next ball from Beams - a flat slider - and was bowled for 36. Australia threw everything at Kaur - seam, left-arm spin, offspin and legspin - but she did not budge. The closest they came to dismissing her was when Schutt speared one down the leg side and had Kaur overbalancing, but Alyssa Healy, the wicketkeeper, did not collect the ball cleanly and missed a difficult stumping chance. Kaur had been 35 at that point.
She raised her half-century when she swatted Beams to the midwicket boundary, and was particularly severe on Jess Jonassen's left-arm spin, taking her for 45 off only 20 balls. But Kaur hit the peak of her ball-striking ability when she smashed Gardner for four successive boundaries, including three over the leg side, in the 37th over, which was also the first of the batting Powerplay. The carnage continued during the 24-ball window as India pillaged 57, of which Kaur scored 47.
There was no such joy for Australia's much-vaunted top four. Shikha Pandey stormed through Beth Mooney's gate with a full delivery that pitched on leg stump and seamed so very late to hit off. Ian Bishop, on TV commentary, called it the ball of the tournament. But three overs later, Jhulan Goswami produced a similarly unplayable delivery, which too changed direction at the last minute, to leave Meg Lanning staring at her off stump in shambles. The No. 1-ranked batsman in women's cricket was out for a duck, and her side would later slip to a precarious 21 for 3 by the eighth over.
Villani swept and punched her way to a 41-ball half-century, Blackwell raised hers off only 36 deliveries and Ellyse Perry came within 12 runs of her sixth successive fifty as Australia came close, but not close enough.
While India will dream of securing their maiden World Cup title, Australia will look to shake this off like a bad dream.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
Unbelievable innings. Can't think of any better innings by an Indian in a world cup knock out match. Great effort
One of the best innings I have ever seen. hats off Harmanpreeth!! keep going!!
I was fortunate to watch Harman's entire innings on TV - one of the best innings (across both men's and women's) played in a high pressure knockout game! Also loved the way she paced her innings and took calculated risks!
What a performance!!!! Best of Luck to our women's team!!! Chak De India
It was one of the best innings I have ever seen. it's was a humongous score at a stupendous strike rate. Second she came when 2 wkts down. 3rd it was against Aus, almost like Indian youngster scoring a double in ODI against the 1980 West Indies. 3rd it was world cup semifinal. Wow all makes it just awesome. Hardly any such innings is there in such a big podium against such a quality opponent. To say the truth somewhere I was content that they reached till here and thought Aus will be too bigger opponent to overcome. Can anyone recall any such innings .. I am watching from 1983 worldcup, yet I can't recall
solo destruction from harmanpreet kaur.
ground derby proven to bring luck for Indian women team,they won all the matches.
Fantastic innings by Ms.Kaur. Reminded of Viru in his full flow
You beauty Haramanpreet. What a knock What a match single handedly won this match with that gutsy innings Sith good little contribution from others. Way to go... Bring us the world cup!!! Cheering you ladies... Need more support though... You girls told Australia is beatable and you lived up to that expectation with a bang, Amazing
Heartiest Congratulations to Women's Team India under inspiring leadership of Mithali Raj In view of persistent failure of Talented Smriti Mandhana as an opener I wish to suggest change in batting order Raut Sharma Mithali Kaur Smriti Veda Goswami Verma Pande Poonam Gaikwad This will ease pressure on mind of Smriti n she can accelerate the score with Veda to finish the game with a bang Best of luck for the Final Heartiest Congratulations to Kaur Pande Goswami Sharma for gutsy performance
I felt like I was watching the action replay of kohli smashing Australia in T20 semi.Wow one of the greatest innings in the history of cricket.Thank you for the treat.
wow wow wow what a innigs by kaur
This was a young team, just see the effect
There is no doubt our women's team showed better will power and mental strength than our kohli and company. Men team should learn from our women's team. We are proud of our women's team. you already world champ for us.
Great day for indian cricket.
What a proud moment for us !
proud of you girls. all the very best for lords finals
Incredible win. Exceptional performance by Harmsnpreet. Just one more to go girls.
we are all proud of you!!!!!!
Congratulations indian women . Very good game . Smrti catch turned the game . Watch her in final she will do good knock .
Kohli take note of Kaur's innings in need. Hope you will win the next men's WC now that you got the jackass coach you wanted. Super game girls! Win us the WC you can do it!!
congratulation s team India. made us proud
excellent india. i watched bit of it and we want the trophy to come to asia.
Normally for an Indian men cricket team I see almost 600-700 comments. What happened guys, we need to support the girls too? I think they played way better than their male counterparts. Congrats India best of luck for the finals. It is your time to shine.
This was a poor display by Australia,the bowling was limp and some of the batting lacked its usual panache. Perhaps overawed by the swashbuckling Kaur. Will she be fit for Saturday? Will the weather hold? Will England be up for the challenge? Only time will tell but if one good thing has come out of all this it is to see Sarah Taylor back in form with and behind the timber,heartwarming!
Harman's 171 is more significant than Kapil's 175 in 1983. That was a league match against Zimbabwey. This is a Semi against Aussies. 60 vs 42 overs match as well.
Bleed blue.....well done ladies.... proud of u
What an innings by Kaur... Fan boy moment... Now where r those India bashers hiding?
one of the best innigs in any version of cricket ..
The women did what the men couldn't two years ago in the WC semifinal against the same country. What an innings by Harmanpreet. Hoping she comes up with a third successive blitzkrieg knock in the final.
Congratulations Girls! You have already made us proud but just one final hurdle to pass. Sachin won a WC in his last appearance. I hope Mithali achieves the same.
Superb innings..very proud of you
Smashing knock by Harmanpreet Kaur. Brilliant stuff by India today. Congratulations to Indian fans. Best of luck for the Final.
Best of luck Team India . Love from Bangldesh .
well everyone thought that it will be a one sided affair.. and to be honest it was!!! congratulations to indian team
