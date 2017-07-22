Drum to add festive touch at Lord's finale

The MCC has made an exception to allow flags into Lord's for the final © AFP

Lord's will break with tradition at Sunday's Women's World Cup final by allowing the Bharat Army, India's fan group, to bring a drummer into the ground.

Instruments, such as the trumpet played by the Barmy Army's Billy Cooper, are usually banned at Lord's, but - after consultation with the ICC - the MCC have made an exception for the final. As such, the terms and conditions of ticket sales for ICC events differ from those applied by the MCC at other matches.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the ICC and MCC considered the Bharat Army's request for a number of instruments but decided to allow only one dhol , a traditional Indian drum, into the seating area. No horns and vuvuzelas will be permitted, however.

Along with the unfamiliar sound of Bhangra rhythms filling the air above St Johns Wood, there will also be a sea of colour rarely seen around the stands as the ICC will distribute flags, also banned at most matches at Lord's, to the fans. The flags will be split evenly - half representing India and the other half England.

