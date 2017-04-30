'I don't watch IPL on TV' - Pujara
The downside of not featuring in the IPL is likely to be most telling on any contemporary cricketer's bank balance, but if one were to look at it from Cheteshwar Pujara's perspective, the perks of not being part of the tournament are few, but fulfilling.
Having finished India's protracted home season as the leading run-getter for the country, with a haul of 1316 runs at 62.66, including four hundreds, the No. 4-placed batsman on the ICC Test Rankings has managed to distance himself from the din of the IPL and do what most of his India team-mates may not have had the privilege of doing: make a trip to the Great Rann of Kutch, spend time with family and friends, train in the quietude of an academy located in the outskirts of Rajkot and gun for securing a contract in the English County Championship.
On April 7, Pujara did show up at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on an invitation. However, he admitted to seldom following the IPL on television and has, instead, earmarked his evenings for friends and family, especially for wife Puja and father Arvind.
"It's either practice or fitness training almost the entire day and it can't be cricket 24 hours," Pujara told the New Indian Express. "The switch-off happens in the evenings, when I'm with family or friends. That's why I don't watch IPL on TV, not because I'm not part of it. I watch occasionally, mostly if someone else is watching."
Looking back on his stupendous returns from the 13 Tests in the home season, Pujara sounded a note of regret when he admitted to having failed to convert eight fifties into three-digit scores. He crossed 70 four times in those innings, including a dismissal on 92.
"It's fantastic to have contributed to the team's success, but I thought I gave away my wicket too many times. There were starts that I couldn't convert. I've to improve in this area. I'm known to get big hundreds and have got them since my junior days."
Pujara could earn an estimated INR 4.25 crores in the period from October 2016 to September 2017, if he plays all of India's Tests - considerably less than what a number of players are likely to earn from the IPL alone. Pujara hasn't played in the IPL since the 2014 season, and did not find any takers in February's auction. He says, however, that he is not concerned by what he is earning in relation to other players.
"Many wanted India to win, the Australia series was tough," he said. "To have done well in those matches and gained the respect of teammates and oppositions brings about a satisfaction that can't be matched. The feeling that comes from performing when the team needs you to can't be compared. I don't want to talk about how much others are earning or doing. What I've earned is precious to me."
Comments have now been closed for this article
IPL is not something untouchable ... it breeds innovation ... it thrives on instant changing actions ... whether batting or bowling ... test specialists who can innovate and learn to switch off and on as required are still sought in IPL ... let Pujara learn to innovate and needless to say, he will be sought after in the next edition ... sadly, nobody is missing him NOW!!
ROCKYYY, why did you call CRISTOVALJESUS ignorant? About what?
.
Whatever he stated about Dravid and Pujara is true, from Test matches point of view. They are not exactly known for rotating strikes and more known for slow strike-rates. They are also not exactly known for finding gaps in the field to score runs.
.
Are you aware of these basic facts, ROCKYYY dear?
.
But it does not take anything away from the fact that Rahul Dravid was a great batsman. We certainly need batsmen who can "hold the innings together", as rightly said by CRISTOVALJESUS .
.
ROCKYYY dear, it seems you are more ignorant about CRISTOVALJESUS himself than the latter being ignorant about something else.
DRAVINDIAN, whether Pujara wants to play IPL or not is his own personal business. Why are you losing your sleep over it? He is a Test specialist and there is nothing he can gain from IPL to improve his performance in Tests. In fact, his Test skills may be even get affected in a certain way.
.
And this is very obvious in the lack of skills in Indian batsmen (regularly playing IPL) to play spin in Tests and getting out cheaply, even on Indian pitches. We have been witnessing this for the last several years. Are you aware of this simple fact, DRAVINDIAN?
.
All that I'd like to advise C Pujara is to improve his Test batting strike-rate. In fact, this advise is for all Test batsmen.
@CRISTOVALJESUS do you know cricket? Have you ever played or watched test matches?your poor Comment shows you are an ignorant person.
Ohh.. Being an Indian international cricketer & not playing in IPL is living in Goa & never gone to beach kind of things.. This offcouse shows unidimensional nature of Pujara's skills & mindset..Greats like Dravid, Kallis who were traditionally considered Test specialist ( although they proved it wrong) have done well in IPL.. likes of Amla & Williamson are making their mark in IPL.. IPL is grooming ground for many Indian & international cricketers.. Pujara himself is not big enough a player to consider himself above the IPL.. & he must get rid his attitude that he is not going to learn anything from IPL.. not just his bank account but his cricketing skills & maturity is at stake by not taking part in IPL.. Any good student of the game must take part in IPL.. because IPL is a learning experience.. In its 10th edition it has become an great institution cricket.. & Pujara is missing it badly..
Its a free market economy, so utthapa and raina make more then Pujara because their skills are better then him in 20/20 so their demand is higher. Also, Pujara might play 100 test while utthapa and raina might not even play 10 test. Pujara is good batsman not great yet, Pujara has scored abundance of run in India but his success in Aust. Eng and Nz is not up to the mark. That's where batsman like Kohli, Rahane have upper hand over him.
I was eagerly waiting for some news on Pujara. Hope he gets the much deserved rest and gets picked up by a top tier County team and gets to play the complete English summer. Are there any other fringe Test players that may be sitting on the IPL bench that can probably follow the same path?
I would prefer to watch Test Cricket being played in Aus/SA/NZ and Eng over IPL. I like T20 international games. I do look at the scores of IPL but it does not excite me the way I watch a SA-AUS or Aus-Ind or Aus-Pak match.
I like T20 the most since it brings out the several very important things, the very reason a sport should be played in the first place, 1) Excitement 2) Fun and 3) Value for money. I will be absolutely gutted to spend a significant portion of my earnings, go out to the cricket stadium with my family after considerable hardship and watch sleep inducing scoring rate of 2.5 or 5 per over in tests as it happens often. There is no two ways about it. T20 is here to stay. Any player who doesn't adapt to this format will become slowly, but surely irrelevant. Feel a bit sad to say, but that is reality.
All you cricket experts are short on memory. Pujara was injured in IPL as RCB player and never got proper run to establish himself after he recovered while others got too many chances after repeated failures. One of his last Challenger trophy scorecard: CA Pujara* not out 158 200 126 16 2 125.39 Yes, a SR of 125. He has slowed down but only in Test matches and that too due to the demands of the match situation. He did pretty good last tour of South Africa before he got injured: 2 4 0 280 153 70.00... yes average of 70, HS 153. Then, after injury he had bad tours, low on confidence, in and out of the side in favor of Nohit Sharma. He is still getting trying to improve and not satisfied with his performance in home test season, so that is a good sign for future. He will show his class again when India goes abroad. Its IPL's loss that he is not being given a chance when other undeserving players like Dwayne Smith keep getting fat on Indian contracts.
IPL is not something untouchable ... it breeds innovation ... it thrives on instant changing actions ... whether batting or bowling ... test specialists who can innovate and learn to switch off and on as required are still sought in IPL ... let Pujara learn to innovate and needless to say, he will be sought after in the next edition ... sadly, nobody is missing him NOW!!
ROCKYYY, why did you call CRISTOVALJESUS ignorant? About what?
.
Whatever he stated about Dravid and Pujara is true, from Test matches point of view. They are not exactly known for rotating strikes and more known for slow strike-rates. They are also not exactly known for finding gaps in the field to score runs.
.
Are you aware of these basic facts, ROCKYYY dear?
.
But it does not take anything away from the fact that Rahul Dravid was a great batsman. We certainly need batsmen who can "hold the innings together", as rightly said by CRISTOVALJESUS .
.
ROCKYYY dear, it seems you are more ignorant about CRISTOVALJESUS himself than the latter being ignorant about something else.
DRAVINDIAN, whether Pujara wants to play IPL or not is his own personal business. Why are you losing your sleep over it? He is a Test specialist and there is nothing he can gain from IPL to improve his performance in Tests. In fact, his Test skills may be even get affected in a certain way.
.
And this is very obvious in the lack of skills in Indian batsmen (regularly playing IPL) to play spin in Tests and getting out cheaply, even on Indian pitches. We have been witnessing this for the last several years. Are you aware of this simple fact, DRAVINDIAN?
.
All that I'd like to advise C Pujara is to improve his Test batting strike-rate. In fact, this advise is for all Test batsmen.
@CRISTOVALJESUS do you know cricket? Have you ever played or watched test matches?your poor Comment shows you are an ignorant person.
Ohh.. Being an Indian international cricketer & not playing in IPL is living in Goa & never gone to beach kind of things.. This offcouse shows unidimensional nature of Pujara's skills & mindset..Greats like Dravid, Kallis who were traditionally considered Test specialist ( although they proved it wrong) have done well in IPL.. likes of Amla & Williamson are making their mark in IPL.. IPL is grooming ground for many Indian & international cricketers.. Pujara himself is not big enough a player to consider himself above the IPL.. & he must get rid his attitude that he is not going to learn anything from IPL.. not just his bank account but his cricketing skills & maturity is at stake by not taking part in IPL.. Any good student of the game must take part in IPL.. because IPL is a learning experience.. In its 10th edition it has become an great institution cricket.. & Pujara is missing it badly..
Its a free market economy, so utthapa and raina make more then Pujara because their skills are better then him in 20/20 so their demand is higher. Also, Pujara might play 100 test while utthapa and raina might not even play 10 test. Pujara is good batsman not great yet, Pujara has scored abundance of run in India but his success in Aust. Eng and Nz is not up to the mark. That's where batsman like Kohli, Rahane have upper hand over him.
I was eagerly waiting for some news on Pujara. Hope he gets the much deserved rest and gets picked up by a top tier County team and gets to play the complete English summer. Are there any other fringe Test players that may be sitting on the IPL bench that can probably follow the same path?
I would prefer to watch Test Cricket being played in Aus/SA/NZ and Eng over IPL. I like T20 international games. I do look at the scores of IPL but it does not excite me the way I watch a SA-AUS or Aus-Ind or Aus-Pak match.
I like T20 the most since it brings out the several very important things, the very reason a sport should be played in the first place, 1) Excitement 2) Fun and 3) Value for money. I will be absolutely gutted to spend a significant portion of my earnings, go out to the cricket stadium with my family after considerable hardship and watch sleep inducing scoring rate of 2.5 or 5 per over in tests as it happens often. There is no two ways about it. T20 is here to stay. Any player who doesn't adapt to this format will become slowly, but surely irrelevant. Feel a bit sad to say, but that is reality.
All you cricket experts are short on memory. Pujara was injured in IPL as RCB player and never got proper run to establish himself after he recovered while others got too many chances after repeated failures. One of his last Challenger trophy scorecard: CA Pujara* not out 158 200 126 16 2 125.39 Yes, a SR of 125. He has slowed down but only in Test matches and that too due to the demands of the match situation. He did pretty good last tour of South Africa before he got injured: 2 4 0 280 153 70.00... yes average of 70, HS 153. Then, after injury he had bad tours, low on confidence, in and out of the side in favor of Nohit Sharma. He is still getting trying to improve and not satisfied with his performance in home test season, so that is a good sign for future. He will show his class again when India goes abroad. Its IPL's loss that he is not being given a chance when other undeserving players like Dwayne Smith keep getting fat on Indian contracts.
Keep working hard Pujara. Being a Tests only player, and such a successful one at that, is one to be proud of. And one's value isn't measured by the money one makes. You are worth much more to Indian cricket than many of the millionaires playing in the IPL....
It's obvious that Pujara is disappointed not playing in IPL, anybody would be, not only because of the money but of the fact that "everyone" else is playing so i am sure he would feel left out, it's a very natural emotion. IPL is a business model so players like Raina, Uthappa who are getting good money, they are getting it because they fit in this model whereas according to the IPL employers, Pujara does not. BCCI should independently look at the salaries of international players and see if their is a merit in increasing the pay, they did double the salaries recently. Though in future, their is a good possibility of new players aiming for IPL then test cricket which is the prime reason to incentivize not only test cricketers, but domestic cricketers as well. As for Che, he needs to do well overseas, he started well last time in SA but then just withered away. Next two years he performs in overseas and his market value will skyrocket automatically.
Pujara just like Dravid is an overly defensive player. Both as youngsters were not told the importance of runs needed to win and were not trained to score runs at a brisk rate. As mature adult batsmen it is difficult to change and adapt to matches where runs have to be scored quickly. In test matches players like Dravid and Pujara are required to hold the innings together. But then even Dravid like Pujara did not have the skills to score runs briskly by getting singles and two's. Dravid was a very poor runner between wickets just like Pujara is today and was involved in many run outs.
Pujara is average batman who don't have skill to play t20 as simple as that . It's is not good enough to be called test specialist that also in subcontinent , his overseas record is also pretty weak . Why there so much hype about a weak player ?
Not all batsmen can master all the formats of the game, there are a precious few at the highest level: Kohli, Smith and AbD to pick just 3 names. Your batting should be much more versatile and skillful to succeed in all formats. Your mental game should be top notch as well. There are very few players in this class.
Folks talking about true cricket and technicalities are missing the point entirely, cricket's 3 formats come with different demands, meaning different techniques/skills in different formats. Offense is important too, just as much as defence in ODIs, in tests defense takes a priority and in T20s offense just to simplify it excessively.
Chiragpathak, Pujara has failed consistently and miserably overseas for a few seasons now, which universe are you in?
Well he is one batsmen who is really good. Don't know why all the franchisees ignore him . Especially the ones with weak resources. He is any day abv the likes of Sanju samson,Karun Nair n company.
Only in the country like India, player like Pujara is rated below Rohit, Rahane, Dhavan, Raina and many who does not know true cricket in term of technicalities and tough overseas performances
I am surprised some of our Indian fans calling Che Pu not watching IPL as sour grapes. Re - CRICFAN4545829431. I mean cmon. He has been perceived as a test player by everyone. But he is much better than some playing this IPL. And he knows that back of his mind and is a trifle disappointed he is not chosen by anyone . If anyone were in his shoes, he will understand his emotions. Do not belittle him please.
My only grouse is that he is not using this period to play a few county matches which would definitely help considering the series of away tours we have coming up
It's like saying how much money a Chris Gayle or a Bravo has lost not playing the ODIs and tests. Some are good for a specific format only. A few fit in all formats. So comparing money between the two is quite erroneous. How many CEOs earn 4.5 crore in a year? Our cricketers are reasonably well pad in the Indian context.
CHe Pu is a fantastic test player. I am disappointed he didnt use this opportunity to play county cricket. India would have really benefited with so many away tours coming up
Solution. Scrap domestic cricket completely and have franchaise system cricket in all (at least test playing) nations. Each franchise (in every country) to have a squad of 30 players with 10 foreign players (with respect to that country) allowed. These franchises will play t20, list a and fc leagues in that country. So for eg. India, we already have ipl for t20 butaccording to this systen even ranji trophy and vijay hazare trophy will also be contested by the 8 franchises. Each player can represent only 1 franchise in order to accomodate international participation. So if gayle plays for Jamaica tallwahs, then he cant represent rcb or any other team in any other country. These franchises can play some friendly games as well in off season. This will allow test or odi specialist players like pujara to earn more. Somekne pls respond if u like or do not like this idea.
Pujara is very very good test batsman. No doubt about it. In T20 also he can score but still i feel his fielding and running between the wickets will be a big issue for him. You know for example players like Ricky Ponting, Alistair Cook & VVS Laxman failed in T20 that doesn't mean they are not good players.
It's a case of sour grapes. Pujara in my opinion doesn't even has the ability to play test matches under swinging conditions. He is just good in sub continental conditions. Also, he was never a good T20 player. Instead he should learn from KL Rahul, how he transformed himself into a short format batsman and changed his Test specialist tag into an all format specialist. Lets see, how he performs in England in the future tests.
This is what happens when he score 200 from 500. He is a good test match player. Thats it.
Really pity on Pujara.When people like Karun Nair who is a utter waste scoring 89 runs in eight matches can continue to play and even made as a captain of DD, really can't understand the logic of team management in IPL. The loss is for the IPL not for classy Pujara.
Pujara batting is a sleeping tablet to TEST to forget about T20, so he shall concentrate on TEST and learn how to score quickly. Otherwise, he will dry down the viewers in TEST too.
Pujara don't have any talent when it's comes to shorter format , so why to pick him when is fielding is also average. Just because he is good in test match don't make him automatic choice in other format. Pujara needs to learn from Steve smith , Williamson , khohli how to became good in all format until than he is just an average batman , who knows how to play only in test .
Pujara should aim for a contract with an English county and play 4 day games. Playing in England under English conditions is the best finishing school for Pujara. Rightly, he is content with what he has - after all money is not everything in life and he is rightly focusing on spending quality time with his family.
A bit peeved, I would say and why not? He should at least be in a squad even if he doesn't start.
This is tragic news that a world class batsman like Pujara is not playing 20 20 ipl cricket
I think what Pujara is doing is ballsy. I would have love to be in that position 10 out 10 times. There are innumerable players who are in no way matchable to the might of Pujara. With every season, IPL is becoming less watchable. Time to take count of it and not make it an annual event.
@CRICFAN7870305098, Raina at his peak was very important to the ODI and T20I Indian teams. He did well in some matches and earned some wins. He does have a couple of holes in his game that were exploited well by bowlers in the later part of his career and hence he lost his spot. Are you not comparing apples to oranges here?
@Manohar72: Correction, Dravid & Gavaskar part 1 were unfit for ODI's, the part 2 of both these players were really good. Forgot 99 worldcup - Dravid was the top scorer of the tourney & missed out to deserving Lance Klusner for the Man of the Series. Gavaskar scored briskly in his second phase of the career in ODI's. At a time, he held the record for fastest 100 by an Indian in ODI's if I recall correctly.
@CRICFAN75453990 Pujara was given chances with the A team and also against Zimbabwe. He was later left out of it as there were obvious better choices available. There is no conspiracy there.
The headline of course adds a bit of color to the interview. Pujara, there is no need to watch the IPL, but please think of doing well outside the sub continent. You have a super important role already. You are the main reason for the batting woes in the recent tours to NZ, Eng and Aus. So please focus on that. That is all I am looking for, I really do not care if you watch IPL on TV or not, nor am I interested in your short format success.
Grapes are sour..............
its unfair. Not so talented and overrated players like Raina and Uthappa making more money than talented and dedicated Pujara.
Pujara shouldnt resent missing out on IPL. He was tested in previous seasons, where he fared miserably , though nothing to be taken from his Test prowess . Pujara has the right gumption for Tests but is behind the curve in T20's , which is acceptable. Not everyone is good at everything. Pujara is priceless in whites.
I do not like T20 and I rarely see the games. However, I do not put down the format, it is what draws the current generation to the grounds. May be as it is short and it is in the evening/night time when there is no sun to burn you in uncovered seats (a lot of seats are not covered or air conditioned well). It is very important for the proliferation of the game as it draws the current generation. There is no need to put down the format that is fetching Indian cricket a lot of money and also showcases all the best players in the world in one tournament.
Interesting, just a few weeks ago I read on espncricinfo that Pujara said he can play T20 well (that was before the auction). After not being picked for it, players just do not say in interviews "I do not watch IPL on TV". Well most players do not see it on TV, but they do not announce it like that. He has tried to be in it and his team mates are all in it, so there is no need to put it down. He feels really left out perhaps perhaps, which is unfortunate. He should cherish his number 3 position is test cricket, which is probably one of the most important positions in Indian cricket and continue to focus on how he can do better overeas. Pujara was tried in the limited overs games (as it does fetch more money, so naturally most players do try that). He failed a couple of years ago. He also messed up his test match game in the process. Hope he does not end up taking this negatively but this interview already shows he did that to an extent. :(
@PURPLEXDEV : You say "All these boring T20 league's should go away ". well then then the very future of the game of Cricket will be at stake because these T20 leagues subsidize a lot of Test Cricket and help the boards make some money. Currently from International Cricket only India, Eng,Aus and to a little extent Bangladesh make any money so in a scenario where BCCI cuts ties with ICC rest of the boards will be virtually bankrupt but if they have a vibrant T 20 League of there own then the game of Cricket survives . With Leagues like IPL it becomes a lot easier for young kids to look upon Cricket as a lucrative career option because T20 leagues provides lot more employment opportunities compared to a National team which is restricted to 15 players .
CRICFAN75453990 I enjoyed reading your post.The sad part is that with the coming of 20/20 format,there is no time to really know about this game. I remember the series you refer to when Dravid scored 3 hundreds in the Tests in England in 2014. He retired after he got bowled in successive tests in Australia soon after.
ChePu is a blast from the past and its a sheer joy to watch him bat. Brought up in a classical mould, he was often ignored for ODIs when in the peak of his form. I remember him having scored a 150 in a ODI format Challenger trophy series a few years back. He wasn't picked for ODIs then. Even when he had struck a triple hundred and a double in consecutive matches, he was picked for the England ODI series but wasn't given a chance in the playing XI. Maybe the selectors have missed a trick here. Pujara would be so useful in seaming conditions like England. I still recall the great Rahul DRAVID being abruptly picked in ODI and t20 teams for England after his 3 tons in the preceding tests when most Indian batsmen came a cropper. DRAVID struck sixes in those t20s and then announced his retirement from the shorter format. Just hope ChePu gets his due. We fans absolutely adore him.
No doubt Hell is filled with endless t20 competitions where the gimmicks and hype are the main event. I agree with @perplexdv wholeheartedly. And of course Pujara is far more valuable a player than the t20 specialists. IPL etc is a great example of price being everything and value nothing. A plague on all these t20 leagues!!
In my mind the key to Indan,s batting success. He has so often times held India batting together. He is much underated.
Hey Puji, I don't watch IPL either, and I do watch all test matches, the mother of all cricket. Not enough of test cricket lovers anymore, compare to fans of IPL style slam-bang, so yes we can't really pay you as much. But for most of us who will never even make 1 crore in a year (or 5 years) ourselves, it's likes of you and the battles fought on test arenas that will be cherished and remembered forever. For all his heroics in ODIs and T20Is formats, Suersh Raina will not find the same place in cricket history as you could. So if this matters to you and other current and future players, if you and others could do with just few crores a year, we'll continue to have a life well lived, together.
All these boring T20 league's should go away. Miss the old days of international cricket. Only one days and test matches. That's when every team and every result mattered.
Pujara is not cut out for ODIs or T20s, so no need to feel bad about it. Dhoni is not cut out for test, hence he retired early.Similarly VVS, Dravid were not cut out for ODIs, even great Gavaskar is a misfit in ODIs.IPL is all about commercialisation, they will never look for people like Pujara whose strike rate can not even touch 100.
Pujara is not good enough for odi forget t20. Player like Pujara , vvs Laxman even Rahul Dravid are not fit for t20. So why to feel bad ? Other player who do lot of work on there body and strive to perform in all 3 format are much better than this so called test specialist . Cricket has evolved , it's just not an excuse to be a test specialist
I think the worst part is that HUGE gulf in earnings. I am not sure how the IPL earnings actually accrue since there is some formula involved in that. (i.e. real money paid for matches played as against the auction price). Still if Cricinfo approximations are close to reality, it is very hard to believe the average trundlers on the FC circuit like Mohit and Rayudu are earning more in 3 months than what ChePu will earn in a year!! A year of hard sweat and toil with days of batting and fielding against the best of international cricket vs. IPL cricket for entertainment. This is one thing I completely agree with Shastri, test players NEED to be paid more. This current situation is tragicomical to say the least. CRICINFO PLEASE PUBLISH
I strongly believe Pujara should have been bought by Rising Pune or Royal Challengers... To stable their middle order with another stalwart of Indian batting.
Pujara has earned glory winning hard fought Tests for India. IPL isn't a patch on that.
As for Pujara, the last I saw him bat was for Punjab Kings XI when he opened for them in the first few games of the season in ether 2013 or 14. All I can say is this, a fish out of water. Forget about big hitting, he just can't even if his life depended on it, he couldn't even rotate the strike with singles. I just got the feeling of utter hopelessness when I watched him. The only other time I had such feeling was when I watched VVS Laxman, whom Hyderabad signed as a marquee player with much fanfare when IPL started in 2008.
Just hard to fathom how on earth Mohit Sharma is earning Rs 6.5 crore and Nehra 5.5? I fell there must be at least 50 FC medium pacers in India right now who are better bowlers and available to play IPL for whatever the base price is (Rs 30 Lakhs?). Lucky for Nehra. Living on 'past' glory does occur quite often in this world.
WHOA......King Kholi and Photographer Kumble had a lot to do with Pujara not playing IPL when they dropped him for low scoring in the last WI series. Now King can't even score slowly........ good retribution.
If RCB had bought him earlier in the auction, he could have played some great knocks and must have saved RCB from shame. If players like Binny, Mandeep, Nair, Suryakumar are getting a chance, why not Pujara??
Pujara should play county cricket. I think when there are 10 teams in IPL he would get a team. But since he doesnt rotate strike that much and doesnt play in air how much of a success he can make of it is the moot point. The county stint also may not necessarily be good for his technique. Sunil Gavaskar wasnt the same player after county stint with Somerset. For a batsman who got around 20 hundreds in 50 odd tests his next 75 fetched him just 14. So go to county on your terms Pujara and with open mind.
Hallmark of a good player is adaptability to any format which he clearly lacks... and there is no reason to give special bonus to particular players because the other format players are also working hard same as him if not more. Important thing to remember is no one is stopping him from playing other formats. Players like Kohli,Rohit,Rahane,Ashwin,Umesh,Vijay,Rahul...... are not fools to work hard for fitness and Play all formats to earn money when this so called test specialists take bonus.
Feeling sad about Pujara. But we cant deny what he is placed himself today. It is very easy to say he may be satisfied only playing test criket. But even for himself it is very frsustating for any cricketer. Whenall his team mates and all top world stars are playing IPL, he didnt get even a buyer. But somhow he himself has to blame about it. Today the world is different what we had in 70s & 80s cricket where only tecknic counted for any players supririority. Today you have to adapt modern cricket if want to success in all formats. You have to make yourself flexible and fit enough. Kohli, ABD, Faf, Woaks, Roy etc every top player has adapted the game at every level. We saw them regularly performing at all formats. Pujara must show somewhere his willingness of playing shorter format. He must work hard in his fitness. Nobody will buy him after playing record inning of 200 runs in 500 balls. Even Rahane working hard to find place in shorter formats. Pujara must do something about his game
Admit it,Pujara is not a t20 player
Pujara is just a great personality, undoubtedly one of the best cricketer that India ever had. #Respect
Pujara is far more precious to us true test cricket fans than someone like Robin Uthappa. All the best to Uthappa and best of luck to him but Pujara is million times more important cricketer to the knowledgeable test cricket fan. And Pujara deserves the Arjuna award. T20 Cricket is not pure cricket. It is rather cricket + entertainment; in short known as "cricketainment". I enjoy T20 Cricket but absolutely love test cricket.
Pujara need not play IPL,as it will affect his test batting also...But yes he should definitely get a bonus as much as these underperforming players of the IPL get.. Good thing he is in the highest contract bracket of BCCI.. But players like him need to be protected... Headlines like these call for unwarranted controversy...
India's test cap is far more precious than bank balance. wishing him to earn 100 caps.
pujaras effort to secure county contract should be rewarded.
Frankly speaking, this business of being recognised during the IPL auctions is ridiculous. One sees even unknown names earn bounties in the IPL only because of a reputation being created about them by the media. If Amla and Williamson can show what the classical type players can do in the 20/20 format, there is no reason to doubt that Pujara too can do likewise. I remember in a Test match against I think New Zealand this last season, when he was told that he had only one session to get to his hundred, he scored a century scoring at a pace we only see in the IPL. Being a long time watcher of this game , I find it more exciting to read about Pujara's achievements in the County scene when not playing Tests for India.I wish he is picked by one of the IPL franchises next year because he is too good a player to miss out when one hears about the likes of Chirag Suri etc. For the moment I hope he gets a fine contract with one of the counties in England for whom he has played Derby or Yorks.
Pujara. red to look at Kane Williamson to see how he can improve is One day/TWO batting. Both similar styled batsman in tests.
In an Indian point of view, I am happy that, Vijay, pujara and ashwin are not participating in this IPL... after all they just got out from a pretty long season...
I think all of the limited overs specialists earning more would trade places with Pujara in a heartbeat. IPL is great but to represent your country in the toughest format is something else altogether. So I don't think we need to feel bad about Pujara earning less because he has something far more precious.
When it comes to test batting millions of fans look for pujaras name on the list first. We are more than happy that he is not playing ipl. What pujara is earning shows on the field when opposition celebrates like they won when they get his wicket RESPECT
People need to get out of their closed mindset and need to accept that a player good in 1 format will be good in all 3 formats. We already saw players labelled as "test specialists" like Hashim Amla, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, etc do well in IPL. Cheteshwar Pujara should be given a proper chance in IPL and I am sure he will do well. Pujara has done well in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and also in DY Patil T20 and he has been left disappointed in last 3 years in auctions
I remember Pujara playing 2013 & 2014 IPLs and having some good supporting knocks where Pujara looked to bat out the overs, rotate strike and allowed the batsmen at the other end to attack and score freely. He can do the same role in IPL
Look at two batsman - Amala and Kane Williamson who too are the classic mold batsman as Pujara. If they can score without slogging, so can Pujara. Its just a perception of the media and the public that he cant score quick. I can recollect 2 instances of cricketers catching quick attention.. Sanjay Bangar during a match in 2003 cracked a quick fire ton that earned him a ticket to the 2003 WC in South Africa - of course at the expense of VVS Laxman. And another one is Yousuf Pathan who did the same and got a ticket to the 2011 WC.
Give Pujara a chance and see how he will change this perception of only being a test batsman.
Pujara need to improve as batman , player like vvs and Pujara again clearly shows that not all test cricketer can adapt to shorter format. Shorter format need special skills which abd , Virat khohli , Williamson , Amla has which make them extra special batman compare to like of vvs and Pujara.
So much more to highlight about Pujara's great first country first attitude, and his exploits on the field. And yet, the headline seems to lament how Pujara does not watch the IPL on TV. For someone so technically SOUND, yet extremely SOFT-spoken (see what i did there?), this headline seems to be doing a grave injustice. An indicator as to where we are heading as a cricket-loving country.
Whether Pujara gets his due or not, one thing is for sure - he will always be in our hearts as one of the most technically perfect batsmen we have ever seen. Warm regards to you, ChePu!
Well said Pujara. From my point I have watched more Television and ads during a test match than IPL. The only thing sad about Indian cricket is Pujara earned his respect whereas People like Gavaskar,Manjrekar,Bangar,Kohli supported Rohit unconditionally. Still cannot forget mumbai lobbying Gavaskar and Manjrekar said Pujara needs to score at least 150 in SL to be part of Indian team and Pujara did...
if this model excepted in 10 yrs bccci income will slashed they cant able to pay 30 association forget test specialist like pujra.
A great example to see how money is ruining the game of cricket. unfortunately Even fans associate money to scale how big a player is. Pujara is like younis khan of Pakistan who does hard work not only for money but country's pride. He might not be amongst tbe best T20 player but he can surely find a place in a franchise. BCCI should think about it, its a dangerous situation
We have seen with other great Test batsmen too like VVS that not all of them can easily adapt to the rigours of bish-bash T20 cricket but it is not a slight on their reputation at all. Equally there are many T20 specialists who simply don't have the technique to play Test cricket but with Pujara's knee injury problems of the past, think it is great he is getting some well-deserved rest now rather than constantly being on the road playing cricket. Of course, we need our Board to adequately pay Test specialists like him - so that their earnings don't lag badly behind those just playing the shorter formats of the game.
Could we have a little more information on the somewhat cryptic quote that is nowhere followed up in the article? viz. "...and gun for securing a contract in the English County Championship" Great news if he is trying, and I hope one of the counties picks him up, given next year's schedule.
@IMTIAZ: WHO cares if he is not playing ODIs. He himself is not complaining about that, and I love to see him in Tests only. Amazing technique and temperament. Very few among the current test players. Everyone need not be a Kohli or a Tendulkar or Amla or wiliamsons. Keep it up CP. We Indians love you and respect you like how we did with Rahul Dravid.
Ravi Shastri rightly said BCCI should give players like Pujara who dont play IPL a special bonus for their test contribution. Unfortunately every part of Pujara's screams out loud "NOT MADE FOR T20". Geoff Boycott said while commenting during the India/England series that Pujara's running between the wickets specially his turning around for a run reminded him of some short, cart horses in his homeland. So he should focus on his area of strength playing long innings on tricky pitches.
earning is something on your skill and opportunity .... like mohit sharma getting because he is lucky.. Not watching IPL on TV is something strange... he wanted people to watch test cricket where as he is not doing the same..!
@ IMTIAZJALEEL that is because Pujara hasn't been given chances in limited overs due to so many "show pony" players in India. Initially even Amla was considered slow but he was given chances and he proved himself. Look at Pujara's list A record. 10 century's in 80 matches and an average of 54+. He can succeed if given chances.
Rahane please leave IPL. U are brilliant player but not suited for T20 matches. During this period go & play County cricket in England. Similar to case of Che Pu.
Definately he should improve his fielding & running between the wickets. But problem is his body has certain limitation ex knee injury. But has tried to overcome his weekness to his strength. #notaRahulDravid
Good batsman whose approach is similar to Kane Williamson. Wish he evolved as a more complete cricketer across all formats as Kane Williamson has.
Amla,williamson,faf,dhwan all are similar to pujara
He, along with Rahane and to some extent Vijay, is the best long format batsman India have right now. Not Kohli please... Sad to see players of much lesser calibre earning much higher than what this absolutely deserving guy earns
u cannot compare Amla with Pujara. Amla is the number one batsman in ODI whereas Pujara is not even considered. the problem with Pujara is that he is not a good runner and fielder which makes it difficult for him.
Play more county matches and ready for next ENG tour. All the best Pujara !!
Unreal that he is not picked in IPL given the likes of Amla are playing. A team like RCB should have Pujara to hold one end up.
Test matches are bloody tough. And Pujara is one of the mentally strongest batsmen India has ever had. His 92 in 2nd Test and his 202 in the third test against Australia prove how valuable a Test player he is. And now this IPL is demeaning the value of Pujara which is one of the reasons why I dislike IPL. The best thing is that Pujara can play like Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina in IPL but they cannot play like Pujara in Tests.
Currently my favourite Indian test cricketer. Such a sincere and dedicated player. I'm so happy that he's aiming for a County contract. Hope he scores truckloads of runs overseas as well. Keep going Puj.
Don't feel worse to not participate in ipl, u r greatest batsman of Indian test cricket. try to play in county don't wan't to play IPL.
The right attitude to have. Pujara has been instrumental in India's test success.
It is good that Pujara is not part of the IPL mela . Like VVS , Pujara has been branded as a test player and it is good for him and for India that Pujara plays only tests .
No featured comments at the moment.
It is good that Pujara is not part of the IPL mela . Like VVS , Pujara has been branded as a test player and it is good for him and for India that Pujara plays only tests .
The right attitude to have. Pujara has been instrumental in India's test success.
Don't feel worse to not participate in ipl, u r greatest batsman of Indian test cricket. try to play in county don't wan't to play IPL.
Currently my favourite Indian test cricketer. Such a sincere and dedicated player. I'm so happy that he's aiming for a County contract. Hope he scores truckloads of runs overseas as well. Keep going Puj.
Test matches are bloody tough. And Pujara is one of the mentally strongest batsmen India has ever had. His 92 in 2nd Test and his 202 in the third test against Australia prove how valuable a Test player he is. And now this IPL is demeaning the value of Pujara which is one of the reasons why I dislike IPL. The best thing is that Pujara can play like Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina in IPL but they cannot play like Pujara in Tests.
Unreal that he is not picked in IPL given the likes of Amla are playing. A team like RCB should have Pujara to hold one end up.
Play more county matches and ready for next ENG tour. All the best Pujara !!
u cannot compare Amla with Pujara. Amla is the number one batsman in ODI whereas Pujara is not even considered. the problem with Pujara is that he is not a good runner and fielder which makes it difficult for him.
He, along with Rahane and to some extent Vijay, is the best long format batsman India have right now. Not Kohli please... Sad to see players of much lesser calibre earning much higher than what this absolutely deserving guy earns
Amla,williamson,faf,dhwan all are similar to pujara