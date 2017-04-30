India news April 30, 2017

'I don't watch IPL on TV' - Pujara

ESPNcricinfo staff
'What I've earned is precious to me' © BCCI

The downside of not featuring in the IPL is likely to be most telling on any contemporary cricketer's bank balance, but if one were to look at it from Cheteshwar Pujara's perspective, the perks of not being part of the tournament are few, but fulfilling.

Having finished India's protracted home season as the leading run-getter for the country, with a haul of 1316 runs at 62.66, including four hundreds, the No. 4-placed batsman on the ICC Test Rankings has managed to distance himself from the din of the IPL and do what most of his India team-mates may not have had the privilege of doing: make a trip to the Great Rann of Kutch, spend time with family and friends, train in the quietude of an academy located in the outskirts of Rajkot and gun for securing a contract in the English County Championship.

On April 7, Pujara did show up at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on an invitation. However, he admitted to seldom following the IPL on television and has, instead, earmarked his evenings for friends and family, especially for wife Puja and father Arvind.

"It's either practice or fitness training almost the entire day and it can't be cricket 24 hours," Pujara told the New Indian Express. "The switch-off happens in the evenings, when I'm with family or friends. That's why I don't watch IPL on TV, not because I'm not part of it. I watch occasionally, mostly if someone else is watching."

Looking back on his stupendous returns from the 13 Tests in the home season, Pujara sounded a note of regret when he admitted to having failed to convert eight fifties into three-digit scores. He crossed 70 four times in those innings, including a dismissal on 92.

"It's fantastic to have contributed to the team's success, but I thought I gave away my wicket too many times. There were starts that I couldn't convert. I've to improve in this area. I'm known to get big hundreds and have got them since my junior days."

Cheteshwar Pujara will earn less this year than many Twenty20 specialists © ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Pujara could earn an estimated INR 4.25 crores in the period from October 2016 to September 2017, if he plays all of India's Tests - considerably less than what a number of players are likely to earn from the IPL alone. Pujara hasn't played in the IPL since the 2014 season, and did not find any takers in February's auction. He says, however, that he is not concerned by what he is earning in relation to other players.

"Many wanted India to win, the Australia series was tough," he said. "To have done well in those matches and gained the respect of teammates and oppositions brings about a satisfaction that can't be matched. The feeling that comes from performing when the team needs you to can't be compared. I don't want to talk about how much others are earning or doing. What I've earned is precious to me."

  • ramli on May 3, 2017, 12:39 GMT

    IPL is not something untouchable ... it breeds innovation ... it thrives on instant changing actions ... whether batting or bowling ... test specialists who can innovate and learn to switch off and on as required are still sought in IPL ... let Pujara learn to innovate and needless to say, he will be sought after in the next edition ... sadly, nobody is missing him NOW!!

  • Raz2802 on May 3, 2017, 7:37 GMT

    ROCKYYY, why did you call CRISTOVALJESUS ignorant? About what?

    .

    Whatever he stated about Dravid and Pujara is true, from Test matches point of view. They are not exactly known for rotating strikes and more known for slow strike-rates. They are also not exactly known for finding gaps in the field to score runs.

    .

    Are you aware of these basic facts, ROCKYYY dear?

    .

    But it does not take anything away from the fact that Rahul Dravid was a great batsman. We certainly need batsmen who can "hold the innings together", as rightly said by CRISTOVALJESUS .

    .

    ROCKYYY dear, it seems you are more ignorant about CRISTOVALJESUS himself than the latter being ignorant about something else.

  • Raz2802 on May 3, 2017, 6:31 GMT

    DRAVINDIAN, whether Pujara wants to play IPL or not is his own personal business. Why are you losing your sleep over it? He is a Test specialist and there is nothing he can gain from IPL to improve his performance in Tests. In fact, his Test skills may be even get affected in a certain way.

    .

    And this is very obvious in the lack of skills in Indian batsmen (regularly playing IPL) to play spin in Tests and getting out cheaply, even on Indian pitches. We have been witnessing this for the last several years. Are you aware of this simple fact, DRAVINDIAN?

    .

    All that I'd like to advise C Pujara is to improve his Test batting strike-rate. In fact, this advise is for all Test batsmen.

  • rockyyy on May 3, 2017, 5:45 GMT

    @CRISTOVALJESUS do you know cricket? Have you ever played or watched test matches?your poor Comment shows you are an ignorant person.

  • dravindian on May 2, 2017, 17:50 GMT

    Ohh.. Being an Indian international cricketer & not playing in IPL is living in Goa & never gone to beach kind of things.. This offcouse shows unidimensional nature of Pujara's skills & mindset..Greats like Dravid, Kallis who were traditionally considered Test specialist ( although they proved it wrong) have done well in IPL.. likes of Amla & Williamson are making their mark in IPL.. IPL is grooming ground for many Indian & international cricketers.. Pujara himself is not big enough a player to consider himself above the IPL.. & he must get rid his attitude that he is not going to learn anything from IPL.. not just his bank account but his cricketing skills & maturity is at stake by not taking part in IPL.. Any good student of the game must take part in IPL.. because IPL is a learning experience.. In its 10th edition it has become an great institution cricket.. & Pujara is missing it badly..

  • raki101 on May 2, 2017, 13:57 GMT

    Its a free market economy, so utthapa and raina make more then Pujara because their skills are better then him in 20/20 so their demand is higher. Also, Pujara might play 100 test while utthapa and raina might not even play 10 test. Pujara is good batsman not great yet, Pujara has scored abundance of run in India but his success in Aust. Eng and Nz is not up to the mark. That's where batsman like Kohli, Rahane have upper hand over him.

  • bhushanB on May 2, 2017, 13:25 GMT

    I was eagerly waiting for some news on Pujara. Hope he gets the much deserved rest and gets picked up by a top tier County team and gets to play the complete English summer. Are there any other fringe Test players that may be sitting on the IPL bench that can probably follow the same path?

  •   Faris Abdulla on May 1, 2017, 21:18 GMT

    I would prefer to watch Test Cricket being played in Aus/SA/NZ and Eng over IPL. I like T20 international games. I do look at the scores of IPL but it does not excite me the way I watch a SA-AUS or Aus-Ind or Aus-Pak match.

  • CricketChat on May 1, 2017, 19:58 GMT

    I like T20 the most since it brings out the several very important things, the very reason a sport should be played in the first place, 1) Excitement 2) Fun and 3) Value for money. I will be absolutely gutted to spend a significant portion of my earnings, go out to the cricket stadium with my family after considerable hardship and watch sleep inducing scoring rate of 2.5 or 5 per over in tests as it happens often. There is no two ways about it. T20 is here to stay. Any player who doesn't adapt to this format will become slowly, but surely irrelevant. Feel a bit sad to say, but that is reality.

  • cricfan66129755 on May 1, 2017, 18:01 GMT

    All you cricket experts are short on memory. Pujara was injured in IPL as RCB player and never got proper run to establish himself after he recovered while others got too many chances after repeated failures. One of his last Challenger trophy scorecard: CA Pujara* not out 158 200 126 16 2 125.39 Yes, a SR of 125. He has slowed down but only in Test matches and that too due to the demands of the match situation. He did pretty good last tour of South Africa before he got injured: 2 4 0 280 153 70.00... yes average of 70, HS 153. Then, after injury he had bad tours, low on confidence, in and out of the side in favor of Nohit Sharma. He is still getting trying to improve and not satisfied with his performance in home test season, so that is a good sign for future. He will show his class again when India goes abroad. Its IPL's loss that he is not being given a chance when other undeserving players like Dwayne Smith keep getting fat on Indian contracts.

