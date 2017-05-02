India news May 2, 2017

CoA stops BCCI from serving notice to ICC

Nagraj Gollapudi
The BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stopped a segment of the board from sending a legal notice to the ICC as part of the fallout of last week's ICC Board meeting.

Though the specifics of the legal complaint are not clear, it was to broadly express discontent with the events of the meeting and referred to implications for the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). A dozen state associations organised a conference call on Tuesday during which they agreed to send the notice, but their bid to do so was quashed by an email from the CoA, which pointed out that no notice could be sent by the BCCI on its own.

Ever since the Indian board was outvoted at the ICC last week on a new financial model as well as constitutional changes, speculation has grown about how the BCCI would react. One option is for the BCCI to revoke the MPA, which governs member participation in ICC events. It is a drastic step and, if taken, it would not only mean India pulling out of the Champions Trophy, but also that they will not play or host any ICC tournaments for the remainder of the rights cycle that stretches to 2023. On Tuesday, this option seemed like it might become a reality, until the CoA stepped in.

The process began when, at about 9 am, the acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary phoned CoA chairman Vinod Rai to inform him that some BCCI members were keen to organise a conference call to discuss whether or not to send the ICC a legal notice. An hour later, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur weighed in, speaking to Rai and arguing in favour of the BCCI sending the notice. This was the first time Thakur has spoken to the CoA since he was asked to step down as BCCI president by the Supreme Court in January.

Rai was clear, however, that the BCCI could not send such a notice. His advice to both Choudhary and Thakur was that the notice could only be sent if all 30 state associations voted "unanimously" to do so at the special general body meeting (SGM), scheduled for May 7 to discuss the ICC's decisions, the MPA, and India's participation in next month's Champions Trophy. Rai said any decision on withdrawing from the Champions Trophy should only be taken at the SGM. He told Choudhary the unanimous decision of all 30 BCCI members to send the notice would be needed in writing.

The conference call went ahead at the insistence of some members. According to one state association head in attendance, the entire process was fairly abrupt: some association heads received an SMS only an hour before the call, which lasted about 20 minutes. Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry (the BCCI treasurer), former board president N Srinivasan and Anand Jaiswal (Vidarbha Cricket Association president) were among the 12 members on the call.

It is understood only Jaiswal objected to the proposal to send the legal notice right away. He pointed out that the state associations had been served with copies of the MPA and there was no "tearing hurry" to send the notice. He insisted there needed to be a discussion, and the BCCI members needed to understand the pros and cons of any such decision. He argued that it was prudent to wait for the SGM.

Choudhary also felt it was probably not the most appropriate time, given the IPL was ongoing, but the others supported the notice being sent as soon as possible.

Immediately after the call, the decision was circulated to all state associations. Unhappy at not being told about the call and with the decision, a number of state associations approached Rai, who told the BCCI office bearers that no notice could be sent without the CoA being consulted.

"All letters, notices and other correspondence on behalf of the BCCI which seek to invoke or exercise any rights/remedies under the Members Participation Agreement entered into between the BCCI and the ICC Business Corporation FZ-LLC shall only be issued with the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators," the COA wrote in a note, which was published by the Hindu. "The direction in Paragraph 1 above shall also apply to letters, notices and other correspondence which seek to invoke or exercise any rights/remedies against the International Cricket Council."

According to an official privy to conversations between Rai and the BCCI office bearers, the CoA said adopting a "hardened" stance could jeopardise dialogue with the ICC, which was at a delicate and critical stage. "He [Rai] advised them that it was not in the best interests of BCCI because Shashank Manohar has made an offer of a $100 million more. You send him a notice, his attitude will harden. He might withdraw that," the official said.

Rai will not be attending the SGM. The office bearers, the state associations and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will be present at the SGM.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • shabz10 on May 4, 2017, 10:50 GMT

    I dont think we need to fight on this issue guys, better sense will rpevail eventually and BCCI and ICC will take a decision. I believe the offer of USD 400M is good enough but the Operational costs of ICC are way too high. what say?

  • piyush333 on May 4, 2017, 7:09 GMT

    I see lot of half knowledge here among users who have commented. First, if bcci pulls out if CT as per MPA, they would miss only ICC tournaments till 2023 as article mentions. But India team is not banned from international cricket.. My dear friends get this right.. Bilateral series which is also international cricket will go on aus , NZ , Eng , etc will tour India in this time period so as India will tour them.. Major revenue of bilateral series goes to host country and Bcci earns much more by this because of sponsorship and media right, IPL will keep going strong. Now consequences of india out of ICC tournaments, will be severe for ICC and Hosting country. As money floks in due to Indian team followers. For CT-2017 England will incur losses as sponsors n media will be pulled out along with India. All India matches are already sold out. As far as this whole situation, it is just a bargaining chip for Bcci to get big share, which I think still less than they bring to table. Peace.

  • clean_game on May 4, 2017, 5:16 GMT

    @Naman" If you watch CT even if India does not play does not mean that millions of Indians do the same. People do not watch Ranji trophy because they have enough cricket to watch and when they do not have cricket to watch, they will watch all domestic cricket. Do you know attendance to Karnataka or Tamil Nadu T20 leagues?? You have no idea. When there is no cricket, I don't mind watching Ireland playing Afghanistan but if there is cricket same time with big teams, then I would go for that. It's as simple in my case. Without Indians watching/India playing, how on earth you think that boards would be able to pay better than what IPL pays for the players from WI, SA, SL, BD and Afghanistan and even NZ? Do you know the balance sheet of CSA, WI or SL or even Pakistan?? Do you what made McCullum to retire from Internationals but keep playing for ILP and big Bash?? Do you know why AB is thinking of reducing his workload only by reducing playing tests and ODIs but keep playing leagues all over

  • Neel_123 on May 4, 2017, 3:52 GMT

    @Jonahtoo: a) By your logic: What is a modern 5 days Test match short version of if nobody plays 'Timeless' Test matches? or What is modern 6 balls an over short version of if nobody is bowling 8 balls an over? (rhetorical) Why do people assume that T20 can't stands its own when every indication is that T20 is modifying the longer version and not the other way round?

    b) No, I am not confused about MLB (29/30 USA teams). Nowhere I mentioned MBA. Not sure what are you talking about!

  • CurrynOz on May 3, 2017, 21:00 GMT

    @NAMAN: You will watch Champions Trophy but for every one fan like you there will be hundreds who won't watch it !! So how does you watching even make any difference !

  •   JonahToo on May 3, 2017, 20:20 GMT

    @Neel_123 you only answered 1/2 the question What will T20 be a shorter version of if nobody plays anything else? But then you also confused MLS with MBA a game played by America, a few Cubans and the Japaneese (as it happens I am a Red Socks fan, I used to live and work in Boston so what else would I be, and my local sports shops sold cricket gear as there are quite a few cricket teams and leagues in and around Boston) But I also believe that there are a lot more pragmatic minds in India than the vocal minority calling for the BCCI to leave the ICC. That's the problem with a silent majority it tends to be, well, Silent.

  • Neel_123 on May 3, 2017, 19:43 GMT

    @Jonahtoo:

    "India and her fans will tire quickly of watching the same old hit and giggle with no context"

    This is where most people are wrong. IPL was welcomed with similar contempt and derision by 'some'. Guess what Indians ABSOLUTELY love this 'hit and giggle'. That is why there were over 50,000 paying spectators tonight at Eden Gardens for a 'hit and giggle' match between Pune and Kolkata.

    On the other hand, even a recent supposedly hard-fought international test at Mohali was attended by less than 1000 (mostly with free passes)!

    Regarding CONTEXT: please tell me what is so profound in the India-SL or the India- Zimbwave ODI match? Absolutely no context and no meaning. These have as much importance as an IPL dead rubber albeit with poorer attendance in stands (than IPL)!

    Nation versus nation cricket belongs to 20th century. Clubs are the future. Even ECB has woken up to this simple fact and hence launching its domestic T20 tourney!

  •   JonahToo on May 3, 2017, 19:01 GMT

    Some interesting responses there from some Indian and other fans. Sure India could break the MPA and not compete in ICC events till 2024 (if then) India could turn the IPL into an Indian cricket version of the USA's MLS (not MBA as somebody suggested) ZImbabwe, and the West Indies will both implode Sri Lanka and SA may survive. The associates outside of Asia, Ireland and probably Netherlands will likely go back to amateur expat teams playing in the park and India and her fans will tire quickly of watching the same old hit and giggle with no context. What will T20 be a shorter version of if nobody plays anything else? As I said last night in an ideal world India will play the long game (they are quite good at that you know way better than when I 1st watched Sunny Gavaskar light up a pitch ) and work inside the ICC to correct any percieved wrongs done to them. My general feeling is they were stitched up by CA and the ECB but the Big 3 takeover was a bad idea in the 1st place.

  • cricfan63351891 on May 3, 2017, 16:10 GMT

    ICC without BCCI is a Titanic!

    And the opportunistic scavengers will have no where to go!!

  • sumitkv on May 3, 2017, 15:57 GMT

    @JONAHTOO ON MAY 2, 2017, 20:20 GMT One simple question for all the Indian fans out there......

    Fair ask. But let me clarify. We all know that BCCI's contribution towards ICC earning is 80%. We are only asking for 20% of that 80%. Its not that we are asking for that entire 80%. Nope. BCCI is not.

    Do what you need to do with that 80% of the ICC revenue from India. ICC can do as it pleases. BCCI got nothing do with that

