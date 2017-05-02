CoA stops BCCI from serving notice to ICC
The BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stopped a segment of the board from sending a legal notice to the ICC as part of the fallout of last week's ICC Board meeting.
Though the specifics of the legal complaint are not clear, it was to broadly express discontent with the events of the meeting and referred to implications for the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). A dozen state associations organised a conference call on Tuesday during which they agreed to send the notice, but their bid to do so was quashed by an email from the CoA, which pointed out that no notice could be sent by the BCCI on its own.
Ever since the Indian board was outvoted at the ICC last week on a new financial model as well as constitutional changes, speculation has grown about how the BCCI would react. One option is for the BCCI to revoke the MPA, which governs member participation in ICC events. It is a drastic step and, if taken, it would not only mean India pulling out of the Champions Trophy, but also that they will not play or host any ICC tournaments for the remainder of the rights cycle that stretches to 2023. On Tuesday, this option seemed like it might become a reality, until the CoA stepped in.
The process began when, at about 9 am, the acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary phoned CoA chairman Vinod Rai to inform him that some BCCI members were keen to organise a conference call to discuss whether or not to send the ICC a legal notice. An hour later, former BCCI president Anurag Thakur weighed in, speaking to Rai and arguing in favour of the BCCI sending the notice. This was the first time Thakur has spoken to the CoA since he was asked to step down as BCCI president by the Supreme Court in January.
Rai was clear, however, that the BCCI could not send such a notice. His advice to both Choudhary and Thakur was that the notice could only be sent if all 30 state associations voted "unanimously" to do so at the special general body meeting (SGM), scheduled for May 7 to discuss the ICC's decisions, the MPA, and India's participation in next month's Champions Trophy. Rai said any decision on withdrawing from the Champions Trophy should only be taken at the SGM. He told Choudhary the unanimous decision of all 30 BCCI members to send the notice would be needed in writing.
The conference call went ahead at the insistence of some members. According to one state association head in attendance, the entire process was fairly abrupt: some association heads received an SMS only an hour before the call, which lasted about 20 minutes. Choudhary, Anirudh Chaudhry (the BCCI treasurer), former board president N Srinivasan and Anand Jaiswal (Vidarbha Cricket Association president) were among the 12 members on the call.
It is understood only Jaiswal objected to the proposal to send the legal notice right away. He pointed out that the state associations had been served with copies of the MPA and there was no "tearing hurry" to send the notice. He insisted there needed to be a discussion, and the BCCI members needed to understand the pros and cons of any such decision. He argued that it was prudent to wait for the SGM.
Choudhary also felt it was probably not the most appropriate time, given the IPL was ongoing, but the others supported the notice being sent as soon as possible.
Immediately after the call, the decision was circulated to all state associations. Unhappy at not being told about the call and with the decision, a number of state associations approached Rai, who told the BCCI office bearers that no notice could be sent without the CoA being consulted.
"All letters, notices and other correspondence on behalf of the BCCI which seek to invoke or exercise any rights/remedies under the Members Participation Agreement entered into between the BCCI and the ICC Business Corporation FZ-LLC shall only be issued with the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators," the COA wrote in a note, which was published by the Hindu. "The direction in Paragraph 1 above shall also apply to letters, notices and other correspondence which seek to invoke or exercise any rights/remedies against the International Cricket Council."
According to an official privy to conversations between Rai and the BCCI office bearers, the CoA said adopting a "hardened" stance could jeopardise dialogue with the ICC, which was at a delicate and critical stage. "He [Rai] advised them that it was not in the best interests of BCCI because Shashank Manohar has made an offer of a $100 million more. You send him a notice, his attitude will harden. He might withdraw that," the official said.
Rai will not be attending the SGM. The office bearers, the state associations and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will be present at the SGM.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Comments have now been closed for this article
I dont think we need to fight on this issue guys, better sense will rpevail eventually and BCCI and ICC will take a decision. I believe the offer of USD 400M is good enough but the Operational costs of ICC are way too high. what say?
I see lot of half knowledge here among users who have commented. First, if bcci pulls out if CT as per MPA, they would miss only ICC tournaments till 2023 as article mentions. But India team is not banned from international cricket.. My dear friends get this right.. Bilateral series which is also international cricket will go on aus , NZ , Eng , etc will tour India in this time period so as India will tour them.. Major revenue of bilateral series goes to host country and Bcci earns much more by this because of sponsorship and media right, IPL will keep going strong. Now consequences of india out of ICC tournaments, will be severe for ICC and Hosting country. As money floks in due to Indian team followers. For CT-2017 England will incur losses as sponsors n media will be pulled out along with India. All India matches are already sold out. As far as this whole situation, it is just a bargaining chip for Bcci to get big share, which I think still less than they bring to table. Peace.
@Naman" If you watch CT even if India does not play does not mean that millions of Indians do the same. People do not watch Ranji trophy because they have enough cricket to watch and when they do not have cricket to watch, they will watch all domestic cricket. Do you know attendance to Karnataka or Tamil Nadu T20 leagues?? You have no idea. When there is no cricket, I don't mind watching Ireland playing Afghanistan but if there is cricket same time with big teams, then I would go for that. It's as simple in my case. Without Indians watching/India playing, how on earth you think that boards would be able to pay better than what IPL pays for the players from WI, SA, SL, BD and Afghanistan and even NZ? Do you know the balance sheet of CSA, WI or SL or even Pakistan?? Do you what made McCullum to retire from Internationals but keep playing for ILP and big Bash?? Do you know why AB is thinking of reducing his workload only by reducing playing tests and ODIs but keep playing leagues all over
@Jonahtoo: a) By your logic: What is a modern 5 days Test match short version of if nobody plays 'Timeless' Test matches? or What is modern 6 balls an over short version of if nobody is bowling 8 balls an over? (rhetorical) Why do people assume that T20 can't stands its own when every indication is that T20 is modifying the longer version and not the other way round?
b) No, I am not confused about MLB (29/30 USA teams). Nowhere I mentioned MBA. Not sure what are you talking about!
@NAMAN: You will watch Champions Trophy but for every one fan like you there will be hundreds who won't watch it !! So how does you watching even make any difference !
@Neel_123 you only answered 1/2 the question What will T20 be a shorter version of if nobody plays anything else? But then you also confused MLS with MBA a game played by America, a few Cubans and the Japaneese (as it happens I am a Red Socks fan, I used to live and work in Boston so what else would I be, and my local sports shops sold cricket gear as there are quite a few cricket teams and leagues in and around Boston) But I also believe that there are a lot more pragmatic minds in India than the vocal minority calling for the BCCI to leave the ICC. That's the problem with a silent majority it tends to be, well, Silent.
@Jonahtoo:
"India and her fans will tire quickly of watching the same old hit and giggle with no context"
This is where most people are wrong. IPL was welcomed with similar contempt and derision by 'some'. Guess what Indians ABSOLUTELY love this 'hit and giggle'. That is why there were over 50,000 paying spectators tonight at Eden Gardens for a 'hit and giggle' match between Pune and Kolkata.
On the other hand, even a recent supposedly hard-fought international test at Mohali was attended by less than 1000 (mostly with free passes)!
Regarding CONTEXT: please tell me what is so profound in the India-SL or the India- Zimbwave ODI match? Absolutely no context and no meaning. These have as much importance as an IPL dead rubber albeit with poorer attendance in stands (than IPL)!
Nation versus nation cricket belongs to 20th century. Clubs are the future. Even ECB has woken up to this simple fact and hence launching its domestic T20 tourney!
Some interesting responses there from some Indian and other fans. Sure India could break the MPA and not compete in ICC events till 2024 (if then) India could turn the IPL into an Indian cricket version of the USA's MLS (not MBA as somebody suggested) ZImbabwe, and the West Indies will both implode Sri Lanka and SA may survive. The associates outside of Asia, Ireland and probably Netherlands will likely go back to amateur expat teams playing in the park and India and her fans will tire quickly of watching the same old hit and giggle with no context. What will T20 be a shorter version of if nobody plays anything else? As I said last night in an ideal world India will play the long game (they are quite good at that you know way better than when I 1st watched Sunny Gavaskar light up a pitch ) and work inside the ICC to correct any percieved wrongs done to them. My general feeling is they were stitched up by CA and the ECB but the Big 3 takeover was a bad idea in the 1st place.
ICC without BCCI is a Titanic!
And the opportunistic scavengers will have no where to go!!
@JONAHTOO ON MAY 2, 2017, 20:20 GMT One simple question for all the Indian fans out there......
Fair ask. But let me clarify. We all know that BCCI's contribution towards ICC earning is 80%. We are only asking for 20% of that 80%. Its not that we are asking for that entire 80%. Nope. BCCI is not.
Do what you need to do with that 80% of the ICC revenue from India. ICC can do as it pleases. BCCI got nothing do with that
I dont think we need to fight on this issue guys, better sense will rpevail eventually and BCCI and ICC will take a decision. I believe the offer of USD 400M is good enough but the Operational costs of ICC are way too high. what say?
I see lot of half knowledge here among users who have commented. First, if bcci pulls out if CT as per MPA, they would miss only ICC tournaments till 2023 as article mentions. But India team is not banned from international cricket.. My dear friends get this right.. Bilateral series which is also international cricket will go on aus , NZ , Eng , etc will tour India in this time period so as India will tour them.. Major revenue of bilateral series goes to host country and Bcci earns much more by this because of sponsorship and media right, IPL will keep going strong. Now consequences of india out of ICC tournaments, will be severe for ICC and Hosting country. As money floks in due to Indian team followers. For CT-2017 England will incur losses as sponsors n media will be pulled out along with India. All India matches are already sold out. As far as this whole situation, it is just a bargaining chip for Bcci to get big share, which I think still less than they bring to table. Peace.
@Naman" If you watch CT even if India does not play does not mean that millions of Indians do the same. People do not watch Ranji trophy because they have enough cricket to watch and when they do not have cricket to watch, they will watch all domestic cricket. Do you know attendance to Karnataka or Tamil Nadu T20 leagues?? You have no idea. When there is no cricket, I don't mind watching Ireland playing Afghanistan but if there is cricket same time with big teams, then I would go for that. It's as simple in my case. Without Indians watching/India playing, how on earth you think that boards would be able to pay better than what IPL pays for the players from WI, SA, SL, BD and Afghanistan and even NZ? Do you know the balance sheet of CSA, WI or SL or even Pakistan?? Do you what made McCullum to retire from Internationals but keep playing for ILP and big Bash?? Do you know why AB is thinking of reducing his workload only by reducing playing tests and ODIs but keep playing leagues all over
@Jonahtoo: a) By your logic: What is a modern 5 days Test match short version of if nobody plays 'Timeless' Test matches? or What is modern 6 balls an over short version of if nobody is bowling 8 balls an over? (rhetorical) Why do people assume that T20 can't stands its own when every indication is that T20 is modifying the longer version and not the other way round?
b) No, I am not confused about MLB (29/30 USA teams). Nowhere I mentioned MBA. Not sure what are you talking about!
@NAMAN: You will watch Champions Trophy but for every one fan like you there will be hundreds who won't watch it !! So how does you watching even make any difference !
@Neel_123 you only answered 1/2 the question What will T20 be a shorter version of if nobody plays anything else? But then you also confused MLS with MBA a game played by America, a few Cubans and the Japaneese (as it happens I am a Red Socks fan, I used to live and work in Boston so what else would I be, and my local sports shops sold cricket gear as there are quite a few cricket teams and leagues in and around Boston) But I also believe that there are a lot more pragmatic minds in India than the vocal minority calling for the BCCI to leave the ICC. That's the problem with a silent majority it tends to be, well, Silent.
@Jonahtoo:
"India and her fans will tire quickly of watching the same old hit and giggle with no context"
This is where most people are wrong. IPL was welcomed with similar contempt and derision by 'some'. Guess what Indians ABSOLUTELY love this 'hit and giggle'. That is why there were over 50,000 paying spectators tonight at Eden Gardens for a 'hit and giggle' match between Pune and Kolkata.
On the other hand, even a recent supposedly hard-fought international test at Mohali was attended by less than 1000 (mostly with free passes)!
Regarding CONTEXT: please tell me what is so profound in the India-SL or the India- Zimbwave ODI match? Absolutely no context and no meaning. These have as much importance as an IPL dead rubber albeit with poorer attendance in stands (than IPL)!
Nation versus nation cricket belongs to 20th century. Clubs are the future. Even ECB has woken up to this simple fact and hence launching its domestic T20 tourney!
Some interesting responses there from some Indian and other fans. Sure India could break the MPA and not compete in ICC events till 2024 (if then) India could turn the IPL into an Indian cricket version of the USA's MLS (not MBA as somebody suggested) ZImbabwe, and the West Indies will both implode Sri Lanka and SA may survive. The associates outside of Asia, Ireland and probably Netherlands will likely go back to amateur expat teams playing in the park and India and her fans will tire quickly of watching the same old hit and giggle with no context. What will T20 be a shorter version of if nobody plays anything else? As I said last night in an ideal world India will play the long game (they are quite good at that you know way better than when I 1st watched Sunny Gavaskar light up a pitch ) and work inside the ICC to correct any percieved wrongs done to them. My general feeling is they were stitched up by CA and the ECB but the Big 3 takeover was a bad idea in the 1st place.
ICC without BCCI is a Titanic!
And the opportunistic scavengers will have no where to go!!
@JONAHTOO ON MAY 2, 2017, 20:20 GMT One simple question for all the Indian fans out there......
Fair ask. But let me clarify. We all know that BCCI's contribution towards ICC earning is 80%. We are only asking for 20% of that 80%. Its not that we are asking for that entire 80%. Nope. BCCI is not.
Do what you need to do with that 80% of the ICC revenue from India. ICC can do as it pleases. BCCI got nothing do with that
@ RANGAN_RENO, that's a new one. Where did you get that from? Can you list any foreign players who are interested in relocating to India solely to play cricket?
@AK47_PK : India controls more than 70% of world cricket revenue, and close to 90% of fan base, tv audience, rights, they have earlier bailed out countries like SL and Bangladesh with money, WICB is usually near bankrupt and have been excused by BCCI for certain payments, except for ICC, when 1 on 1, they usually have had total power in negotiations till date with all the ckt playing countries, India might be county whose presence might not be felt by others, but absence will be greatly felt. But in this case, I think BCCI will play the cards with women and other teams, the men team will still play.
AK47_PK: ICC would be broke without their biggest market - Indians. We all saw how 2007 World Cup flopped without India in the latter stages. All the other boards combined cannot even generate what BCCI do, so your lofty dreams of ICC paying international cricketers handsome wages to lure them away from IPL is hilarious to say the least. Btw, we can just expand our IPL to 20 teams similar to English Premier League (football) and we can survive isolation like how USA are with World Series (major league baseball).
@GETSETGOPK Understandably so you are wondering which ICC event since there have been so many such events where India has thrashed pakistan. Its also easy to get why you are so eager for India to walk away, since this would spare your third grade team of having to play for the World cup qualifiers now thats something really to 'LOL' about.
People are thinking, let BCCI pull out from the Champions Trophy and that'll show ICC. WRONG!! Imagine the reverse consequences. Imagine the state of Indian cricket if India doesn't play another major event till 2024. Half the players will retire the next day. Other half will protest. And where will the revenue come from? From Ranji? IPL cannot go on for the full year. No one except Ambani has that kind of money. Overseas players will also stop coming after a while since they'll be well-paid by their boards. Nobody watches Ranji. Indian cricket will be ruined if India decide to not be a part of the Champions Trophy. Lots of countries will refuse to play bilaterals because they'll be offended that BCCI tried to take their money. And fans are NOT going to stop watching cricket. I'll watch the Champions Trophy no matter India plays or not. Maybe it'll be okay for a while but no cricket fan can go too long without watching the game be it their country playing or some other.
@ DriftTurnAndBounce on May 3, 2017, 9:34 GMT
GETSETGOPK seems to be a very poor student, who never learns the topic, (why Indo-Pak cricket is not happening), even after attending classes on the same topic from dozens & dozens of teachers, over a long period of time.
Welcome to the club, where many had attempted & failed many a time, my friend.
I Hope Better sense prevail and we reach a win win situation for INDIA and ICC :)
Players around the world are ready to leave their country and settle down in India if they are not allowed NOC by their boards if BCCI opts out of ICC. Because India is the future as its economy is going to overtake China. So BCCI should assure job to incoming foreign players, like allowing them to participate in domestic games to earn if they won't get IPL stint. I'm very much sure ICC-BCCI is over and awesome news for Indian fans.
India should send the u15 team! Fight fire with fire. Trust me..it works.
GETSETGOPK: India ran away from playing Pakistan? LOL. What has your team got exactly that a top team like India will run away from playing your bog average team?
In case it isn't clear, India doesn't play Pakistan as a protest against nefarious cross border violence that has led to loss of human lives; a fact clearly lost on some of the more rabid fans.
BCCI should seriously consider to develop cricket in India on par with american football or baseball. Enough of this ICC charity.
There are vast parts of India, where there are absolutely no cricket facilities, BCCI owes it to its population to develop the sport infrastructure inside India. ICC is now overtaken by other boards, who will only bleed BCCI.
By the way as a pakistani i want india to pull out of CT and other icc tournaments till 2022 and that time will be enough to see who survives whothout who. One country or rest of cricket world. best way for icc is to start a world t20 league with players from all countries and pay them handsome wages when they start ipl. its not hard for icc to bring indians to their knees
@BAZZA_SAF ... Don't worry about IPL. We will get enough South African players to maintain the quality. If they have leave for a few pound worth County contracts, the entire top layer will flock to our shores for the millions that IPL will offer them.
SALT.BITE: What ICC event? You guys ran away from Pakistan long time ago and now running away from the rest of the world, I hope it sooner than later. Enough with empty threats, time to show that your word mean nothing.
@True-Analyst IPL is here to stay for ever, but if BCCI revokes MPA and pulls out of ICC tournaments, only god can save international cricket.
ICC needs BCCI than the other way round. Some of u shd understand that India's opposition makes money bcos it plays India... So more money for them. England, Australia and South Africa will like to play amongst themselves and these emerging countries will wither and die.
Lets work out some numbers - $2.7B out of which ~ 70% comes from India, hence without India it comes down to $1 B. Each board is roughly getting $135 million now so for 8 countries it is over $1 B. Add $200 million for Associates & another $100 million for ICC & you're looking at funding $1.3 B with $1 B worth of revenues. So in other words everyone in the ecosystem please be ready to take at least a 30% cut on your salaries/revenues. Pretty sure the issues between Australian players & ACB will vanish overnight, BCB will have to revert back to their past salaries (Bangla players had started earning better since last 2-3 months) & so on. What about BCCI then? Cricket will likely go Football's way where club games (IPL, BBL) will be more important than representing your country. I am a hard core test cricket fan (15+ yrs) but have really started enjoying IPL. I wouldn't mind seeing it twice a year. Vivo-IPL in summer & Oppo-IPL in winter. BCCI will recover $0.5B easily within India!
@getsetgopk Yeah we are outvoted but still 100 millions are offered to us. Can you tell us why ICC has done that?
Whatever is happening is bad for cricket. Bad for ICC BCCI and rest of World.
But BCCI must take very mature and correct decision of revoking MPA. If they do so they will not only be out of ICC Events and Bilateral series, but for sure the IPL will go out as ICC will not allow anyone outside the INDIA to join the league.
Once it is done IPL will go for a toss. So whatever you do on 07th May please for god sake take sensible decision for we Indian Fans.
The 30 state units that BCCI represent, are contributing revenue to ICC, in much more share than the many nations, who have voting rights on ICC. BCCI owes to its 1.2 billion population that a fare share is equally distributed so that there is a infrastructure in place which is on par with other nations, who are demanding much greater share.
BCCI is outvoted purely for economical reasons, and BCCI should respond in a similar fashion. BCCI can not do charity and feed cakes to others, when its own are running dry with hunger!
It is so funny to read comments like BCCi only cares about money and not cricket. No other board has done as much as BCCI to promote cricket. BCCI is contributing around 60-70% of the total revenue towards ICC and the MPA wants to reduce it's earning to a measly 11%? No sane-minded and self-respecting nation will accept that. If promoting cricket is so important to you than self-respect, let CA and ECB contribute some money to it with a similar percentage of cuts to their earnings. I now actually want BCCI to cut of it's ties with ICC events and go it's own way. Let the ICC survive it's own way and let BCCI survive it's own way. Neither will disappear but atleast the respect won't be lost for India and the ICC can laugh themselves to their inequality.
@GETSETGOPK- Why are you so interested ? Must be eagerly awaiting another defeat from india in an icc tournament. Dont worry.
Those comments suggesting India should pull out are jingoistic running high in hyper nationalism. ICC needs India as much India needs ICC. Without each other both are doomed to fail. A basic issue like umpiring where India is totally dependent on the ICC as we have one of the worst umpiring pools in world cricket. ICC needs the big bucks
I will support to BCCI. One thing you have to agreed around it comes 400 to 410. ICC is looks mid term exam for all international teams. Thats why don't pullout from CT.
What are they waiting for? The ICC have already outvoted them, the whole world voted against them, the old trick of "offering a series" has run out of gas as well, what else is there? The door is there, I dare them take it, take the door, be brave. Let the skies fall down on all of us LOL.
Majority of Indian fans are supporting BCCI revenue demand but one thing they should not forget is all the boards are against the BCCI revenue demand so if BCCI goes ahead with total ICC events boycott then every board will boycott them which means no international series ODI or T20I or Tests against any country so BCCI is the one here who will lose a lot if they go ahead with boycotting decision
Seriously I hope India pull out of ICC so that both ICC and BCCI learns a lesson that without each other is incomplete, can not function properly. I am a bd supporter but I want india to get greater share about 450 or around this. Because India is larger country and it needs more money for its infrastructure development. India is 14 times larger than BD, it has to maintain its infrastructure.
A mutual agreement will be reached at around $450k. BCCI will still be the board with the most revenue generated. India, a very strong contender for the CT will participate.
@Sri_Lankan_Cricket_Fan, Yes surely without Kohli India is weaker, but good enough to win any tournament, just like without Smith Australia and without ABD South Africa are . We won the last Champions trophy in 2013 as a team with everyone contributing and the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy suggests India are a champion team even without King Kohli. Having said that I respect Sri Lankan young team despite their low rankings across formats because I know one shouldn't take good teams lightly.
In view of inadequate revenue allocation, it is time for IND to take legal measures for fair revenue allocation. If such measures do not yield desired results, IND needs to take leadership role for UCC (Universal Cricket Council) a separate management for world cricket with new set of nations. IND cricket fans will fully support such initiative.
It is obvious that the revised revenue distribution model by ICC is inadequate for India. Because a decision is taken by a majority does not imply the decision is not flawed.
The needs for funds for a large country like India are far greater. Any reduction in the revenue will hurt the development of cricket in IND in general & cricketers in particular. IND is yet to promote cricket in many of the states. ICC needs to encourage good governance from all boards and not act as a rescuing parent. It is time that all cricket boards develop self-financing model through sponsorships etc. rather than merely look for freebies from ICC & other boards.
@sunilreddy.... And when the other boatds ban their players from playing IPL then which TV and advertising companies will pay top dollar to watch local club level indian players fumbling around and unable to catch a ball?? You are assuming the IPL moneyvwill still stay the same withoit the international stars. The quality of local players will quickly diminish the pull of the IPL. Be realsitic and how is the "banned" Srinivisan still able to attend BCCI meetings?
BETWEEN $570Mn & $293Mn.
It looks, "Between the devil & deep sea"?
No! Negotiation will find an answer.
Noise will come down. Dust will settle, Brains will be put on gear.
.
BCCI had already came down from 70% of the $2.7 Bn (@1,890MN), in 2014
The relevant staring points *WERE*:
1. BCCI's Claim: $570 Mn (21% instead of 70%)
&
2. ICC's latest decision: $293 Mn (11%)
.
There should be some meeting point. Theory says it is the mid-point.
But, it never works that way.
Moves behind the scene decide that point.
A section of BCCI is ready to take a 10% cut, which "DOWNS' 570 to 513.
Manohar put another 100 on the table, which 'UPS' 293 into 393.
Now, the relevant starting points *ARE* $513MN & $393Mn.
Theory says, it will settle at the mid point, which is around $450Mn.
In reality, it depends on the RELATIVE bargaining power of the two.
When I keep my biases out, it is fairly balanced.
So, I think it will be agreed around $400-450Mn.
Ind will play CT. Show goes on!
best option is suggesting to BCCI must send a 2nd tier team, nothing else. that will be great lesson to icc and BCCI also cut their donation of other cricket board.
@PROTEASUP If india pull out and arrange IPL twice a year players from South Africa, Caribbean, Srilanka would be ready to quit and play IPL.
India should come out of ICC and arrange IPL twice a year. If India does that players from West Indies, South Africa, Srilanka would be ready to quit international cricket and play IPL. It would be loss to the respective nations and ICC too.
@I_LOVE_CRICKET_7---I agree. Well said, We support u BCCI. Dont Give up. Its ok if der no international matches for 5-6 years. In the mean time create a 1year league like foot ball leagues in Europe.
Let India pull out. They don't need other counties. They can play Ranji trophy. And IPL without foreigners. I'm sure it will be a great success for them. Who needs the rest of countries. Only India is important.
For all fans suggesting send weaker Indian team, your current team without Kohli would do the job.
I_LOVE_CRICKET_7 I am still laughing at your comment. I see your sponsors flooding in to televise India vs Mongolia. By the way the countries you mention are also ICC members.
It's funny Sri Lankan cricket board voted for BCCI while all other cricket boards voted against it. Last time Pakistan and Sri Lanka were the only members voted against Big 3 which was a threat for the future of cricket.
..... The economics of cricket is dependent on India..... And we are being denied a portion of the money which our companies invest..... Let India pull out and the rest of the boards will flock to play bilateral series ' to survive.... Sometimes we need to take a tough stance... BCCI don't back down... Let's see what happens to TV ratings after that.
Lesser money means less money for our state boards.. Less for our junior cricketers.... I hope the COA understands such basics... And I hope they are not influenced
Who is Blackmailing whom. BCCI to ICC or the other-way. I feel its the other-way. Better pullout from ICC. Its ok not to play ICC tournaments 5-6 years or ever. But once BCCI surrenders to ICC, Then BCCI will loose respect from INDIA. Let us groom Nepal,Thailand,Chaina,US, Russia, Nepal, Mongol, Brazil and Argentina etc . Then create a new parallel ICC. 130 billions = the whole world's cricketing nation's population+ Xmillions. We are a ICC on our own. Cricinfo, please publish
It appears that only the disqualified members of BCCI (as per SC ruling) seem to show keen interest on sending the notice to ICC. This shows that they are more interested on the revenue generated by Indian cricket rather than the growth or promotion of Indian cricket itself. This could also be their way of taking revenge since they will soon be removed (disqualified) from BCCI. I hope sense prevails and correct decision is taken by the CoA.
Stay strong ICC,stick to your stance. Don't back down to such threats.. The game will carry on and the CT will be a fine spectacle irrespective.... There are enough world class team,players all willing to give it their best fight to attain the cup that will make for high quality of cricket-just like in WC '15 -even w/o Ind...
CLEAN_GAME ON MAY 3, 2017, 2:30 GMT
You are spot on.. mate.
I hope good sense should prevail in BCCI. The world cricket needs India and India also needs the world cricket. World cricket will somehow survive but Indian cricket will die totally isolated. Either way a great loss for Cricket.
The most unfortunate aspect is Ramachandra Guha being part of COA.
MPA would be scrapped if BCCI comes out of ICC. Rai should understand that.
India can make IPL take 6 month calendar with 16 team with 4 division just like american football. And complete route ICC. I really BCCI do that. For me even though i like the competition and seriousness of ASHES , its presence stops test championship happening every year. So basically there is zero growth in test matches. And you can't bring new countries. They dumping money in associate but if the country do not have economy or asian population it won't be easy to spread the game. You need to have super great player who can transcend sports then there is a possibility. But we never had one michael jordan in cricket. So best way is make full calendar year T20 league in India and tour outside india like NFL goes around US military bases countries.
pls india give up cricket and let other country to play
This is the way you run a board getting all state associations into the table. Glad that one man decision makers like Srinivasan, Thakur are kicked out. I liked the way Rai is handling the business here taking legal and fairness into perspective before responding to ICC. Probably CoA are the best thing to happen to Indian cricket
One of the highs of watching cricket is to see India players against the best of the world. We have to remember that those best in the world have to be developed by someone, and that is definitely not BCCI but their home board. Lets say in an extreme case India pull out of ICC and ICC plus all other boards collapse and cannot afford to develop good players. Will BCCI take over their domestic competitions
Harleen.k on May 3, 2017, 0:30 GMT Please don't bring WI players as a role model. West Indies is not a single country rather it is a mix of several sovereign countries & no other team is like the WI. That's why the dare to play IPL instead of National team.
What if BCCI accept the $393 million and send a weaker team to ICC events till 2023 as a token of their disagreement to the MPA!!!!!
just revoke MPA, just see how deep ICC fall. Cricket has been spread only because India cricket, it is responsible for 70 percent of the revenues...
Giving extra shares to ICC won't solve the problem so called "Spreading Cricket in Associate Countries". ICC got enough money to do that task. What needs to be done is every country who is playing cricket needs to contribute 20% of their profit and ask BCCI for extra 10% which will show extra contribution from BCCI & people who are commenting will see that BCCI is contributing more then other countries.
If you think about audiences, here in AUS, AFL & Rugby have more viewer the cricket. SA have more viewer in Rugby & Soccer, NZ have more Rugby viewers, Eng have more Soccer viewers. IND, PAK, SL & BD are the only countries where they care about cricket but PAK, SL & BD population is very small. I don't want to count WI & ZIM because they are running out of players. IND have lots of viewers outside IND as well.
ICC is day dreaming if they want to banning BCCI.
I am worried at the way COA and especially Ram Guha have been managing the issue. Who gave the right to Ram Guha to make a press statement airing his opinion of how India shd play the championship trophy. Isn't there a conflict of interest when he writes articles on cricket and in specific this issue. They are sure to spoil our response to the ICC diktat. And why shd we worry abt 100 more? We shdnt accept anything less than 570. Supreme Court shd stop meddling in the BCCI affairs.
The cricket world needs India and vice versa. I anticipate that the ICC and the BCCI (I think they need to change that to CI- Cricket India) will work out their differences and arrive at a compromise. World cricket would plunge into a crisis if India decides to with from that major agreement. This does not mean that India is indispensable. It just means that India is indispensable. Hahahahahah
@INSIDEHEDGE Good comment this "no knee-jerk reactions, careful planning and strategy is required. Losses can be recouped..with vengenance and interest. ". I would hire Lalit Modi as a consultant. People tend to forget that it was his genius that created the IPL - may not have been original but at that time no one else knew/envisioned it would be worth so much. India should not boycot the CT in England. That would be a cheap tactic. There is enough time to carefully plan your moves. Many of these boards have simply accepted more money in their accounts - nothing against India strictly cash. Like the Bangladesh chief said he could not side with India and go against his own board's money. Bangladesh with its improving economy, passion for cricket, Sri Lanka with its great cricketers and upcoming Afghans can easily manage future cricket. Unfortunately Pakistan cricket collaboration with India is a non-starter till political climate improves,
So, I have been looking at the numerous comments about BCCI doesn't generate the money - they play against other nations. True indeed. So I think most of the people have an idea that 70% + revenues are generated from India. Let's say 72% of the revenue for calculation. So as India is the only constant, I will consider 1/2 of the revenue, i.e. 36% revenue due to India. Rest 36% revenues are generated by the other 8 teams. Add 28% to that and you will get 64% revenue for the other 8 teams. So clearly, we have a number, 8% for the each team. Let's see the revenue for all teams. I will calculate Total Dispensable Amount (TDA) = total revenue - ICC cost - Associate funding - other costs. Now just distribute the TDA according to the 36:8 i.e. 4.5:1 ratio. In that case, every country should be very proud that they have evenly contributed to the associated cause. Anyway, this calculation is done just for academic purpose. Felt bit tired about India not getting recognition in revenue earning
BCCI and their supporters know very well that they simply cant quit ICC.. They don't afford to do so..
All this debate is just to put some pressure and earn a bit more..
Democracy wins
The BCCI which is not popular in India is finding support now due to this seemingly unfair ICC deal. Arm twisting is not a good negotiation tactic for BCCI or ICC. In a few days how does 293 become 400 million dollars ? No one can disagree that all boards should receive a larger portion of the collection than has been happening so far but transparency is a must. ICC has an opportunity to try and seal a fair deal with the rational Mr. Vinod Rai appointed by India's supreme court. People can look up Wikipedia for his resume to see how he has dealt with financial institutions dealing with big numbers. This man can sell the deal to the Indian public circumventing the need of the BCCI who can bring in their their past bitterness with individuals in making compromises. The ball is in ICC's court. Those that say India is not needed please remember that Indian can go the American baseball and basketball way.
There are 7 ICC tourneys, shown in the graphics. SIX of them are scheduled, between 2020 & 2023.
Can anyone imagine, situations will remain the same unto such a time horizon? No way, unless you want to scare some, against pulling out of the CT now.
Either 1 of 2 things may happen.
1. India pulling out is NO good to anyone in the short & medium run. Everything will be done by everyone that India will NOT pull out at all.
2. If it happens to such an extreme (as any hurt Indian may genuinely believe, or even plea), and if we push that logic to the extreme, India will turn out to be the epicenter of a "New ICC", whatever may be its name.
So, 2020 - 2023 stuff is nothing but a "bogeyman". I was almost ready to say, "Pl tell that to the marines". But won't do, since I know, that you (Nagraj & this site) are pointing that out to the hurt, to put their brains in the gear before they put their tongues / votes into motion
Things behind the scene WILL find a way out. More in the next post.
People think it's greed, it's not about being greedy, it's about making people work hard for their money. Zim voted as it would get 19 mil loan. Just think for once, if IND don't allow broadcast of any teams playing anybody, even your bilateral revenue will be hit... foreign players are important but not as much as IND players in IPL. IND cricket can come up with lot of avenues with it's fan base..but ICC has only one avenue that is BCCI.do you know why man UTD game is broadcast in prime time in Asia...it's the market of IND and China that broadcasters are tapping into... Shashank is settling his personal scores.
@Azhar: I do not think you have a clue what you're talking about. The pure domestic games like Ranji trophy may not make money at present BUT if International cricket is banned (including broadcast) then the cricket loving public WILL watch the domestic games more seriously. Right now they have enough International cricket/IPL to watch unlike Pakistan. The other thing is that how no you know that no overseas players will be in IPL. Have you heard the name MacCullum, Gayle, Bravo brothers, Naraine, Badree, Sammy, Russel, Watson ever?? They are not playing for their country and they are free to take part in IPL. There are other players who can retire from Internationals to play in IPL like AB, Shakib, Mills, Malinga to name few. Moreover IPL can remove the clause about NOC and say that they do not need NOC from their boards which means players have choice to make between IPL and their country. I guess IPL pays them much higher than their country.
Manohar is in big trouble. He is relying on stupid CoA to reign in BCCI but if revenue drops IND players will get less share of profits and drop out citing injuries. Why should BCCI pay for associates when other boards like CA and ECB are not. BCCI should let boards like WICB, SLC and BCB go bankrupt, buy them and get more revenue. ECB will be running back to BCCI and will fire Giles.
This is the golden opportunity for BCCI to withdraw from ICC, go solo. The opportunity may not come again, if we don't avail it now. The future of world cricket is world football; most matches should be played in the domestic leagues, and once in four years national teams should play each other in world cups. Of course, unlike football, in cricket we will have two world cups, 50 over and 20 overs. If they come up with a newer format like two innings of 20/20, that is also fine. But test cricket with long tours is hard on the families of the players, and what is the point in playing in empty stadia? This format is certainly not suited for India anymore.
see we generate the money, so Harsha if you are commentating with equal point of view. u r banned, if we don't participate ICC will suffer, the best deal for ICC is to make as an automatic finalist in all ICC events. Revenue Revenue
For those who want India want to cave in or think ICC can survive without India then think again because whether you like it or not India is the largest consumer of cricket and Indian fans are not going to be interested in tournaments where India is not playing. So what happens if India does revoke MPA..
1. India does not get a single cent from ICC tournaments but don't worry we will survive and even if we don't no need to worry about us. On the flip side ICC revenue goes down if not by 70% then by at least 50% keeping in their mind the cost for hosting is still the same which leaves nothing for other countries and possibly leave ICC in red. Good riddance ICC 2. Other countries lose out on revenues they generate from hosting India that is if they decide to do that 3. If other countries dont allow their players to play in IPL then BCCI can simply remove the reqt for a NOC in which case players may opt to play in IPL over their country which means the board loses out on 20% players fee
If India pulls out . The ICC will ban all teams affiliated to the ICC from playing India league games. It is not the executives that suffers it's the fans . Greed will kill the game and it's half way there already.
Neither am I supporting the so-called legal notice nor opposing it.
But can't help crying for the current plight of BCCI, one of the best & more or less efficiently, effectively & profitably run sports organisations in our country; with warts & all.
This headlessness is costing Indian cricket dear. Sections of the heads of the state associations are behaving like a group of school bullies suspended by the Principal, from attending the school. Another set is rushing to the same Principal, crying out that they were ignored bythe bullies getting together in the nearest 'nukkad'. The Principal himself is acting funny, totally unexpected from a man of his repute, Asking for SGM to take a decision is fine; but asking for "unanimous" decision is something else. Never heard of such a rule, unless you just don't want that notice to be served, come what may -even if you may sound arbitrary, to say the least.
What a mess!
RASHED89: I think you are still sleeping in your comfort zone and talking this. IPL is generating $400 million plus each year, at worst case if BCCI will throw $100mil at players and TOP of that currently BCCI is paying 20% if players fees to the respective boards, if that amount will be giving to players instead, do you know how many players will be left to play for their country? Except few test players who won't mark into auctions. Secondly, India is huge country, currently only 8 teams representing a tiny fraction of big cities of India, there is every possibility that BCCI would expand the team's to 15 to 20 franchises and larger audiences will represent their cities or states. Then, IPL won't be a 45 days Cricket extravaganza rather it would be played entire summer, winter and autumn. BCCI can ban TV rights to show any international (e.g. recent NZ vs Aus ODI and test series played in NZ) or T20 (PSL and BPL) then let me see how ICC or other boards survives. Crickinfo pls publish
It will be sad if India will pull out of Champions Trophy because of the reduced share. It shows India cares about big share of the pie not the cricket and trying to divide the cricket playing nations, this is not service to the cricket. Big 3 and similar models will do no service to the cricket rather would promote the division and favoritism in member boards to get more profitable tours etc. ICC accommodated IPL and provided a exclusive window to organize IPL. Don't forget IPL is making more money than BCCI could make from their share of ICC tournaments. Still not satisfied?? India could bargain to field two teams in ICC events as they have a big pool of players now rather to isolate from world cricket. India should encourage more countries to be involved playing cricket rather controlling the resources and making financially weaker boards to give up on cricket. In the recent past, most of the series been played among the Big 3 boards and the weaker boards have to depend on them.
Why are former Executives like Thakur and Srinivasan still involved? I thought they were removed by the Supreme Court? Are current members still beholden to them? Something is not right here, all pertinent questions. the media should be asking.
World cricket calendar will change if BCCI announces that they will provide NOC to their players to play in other t20 tournaments, for a share of revenue generated from Indian viewership for the tournaments. Which will be a deal cricket boards will never be able to refuse.
Such is the power of a Indian cricket fan.
The same is the scenario here with ICC. BCCI will send its players to ICC tournaments and in return ICC has to pay a share of revenue generated from Indian Viewership.
Hope BCCI takes bold decision and get the share We deserve.
@RASHED89, the question is who generates the money?? Players playing in IPL make money several times their boards can pay. Most of them will prefer IPL over their boards. Several West Indies players are examples. ICC will not last more than a couple of years. From where they will give $135 million promised to your board? Please figure out and educate us before you show 'aggression' so typical of your approach.
People talking about fairness! Huh! The revenue is a direct function of the money invested. If BCCI gets so much money to invest on stadiums, players, cricket schools etc, it's only logical that 'they will generate so and so much revenue.' Give the same amount to Afghanistan, they will have big stadiums attracting large crowds and generating similar revenues. So time to stop claiming it as birth right.
On a happy note, it looks like BCCI will be happy to accept 293 mil soon!
India should pull out from ICC. BCCI has power to create separate ICC
Pulling out of ICC event is not an intelligent option for BCCI. It is a lose-lose situation. Lets send domestic players for CT. Another thing wait for the turn to take revenge on the boards that went against BCCI. Time will come, not too late. But play a waiting game. ICC will survive without BCCI but ICC will incur huge financial losses for sure, but life will move on for them. Whereas BCCI can't handle that situation.
@JONAHTOO ON MAY 2, 2017, 20:20 GMT, sensible and logical comment mate. You and many other people are right with respect to questioning if BCCI can earn amount equal to 70% without playing international games. They may not earn so much, but definitely they will earn much more than ~18% they are demanding from ICC. Indian fans are definitely patriotic, and would support any move to maintain their dignity. All that they want is watching their favorite players playing. As many predicted, many overseas players will join the leagues for better bucks. It's time ICC thinks logically and request member boards to contribute for Associates in proportion to their earnings from ICC.
Bigfrank ICC will function, nothing stops but all tournaments will be like 2007 WC, full boring. Star is paying billions to ICC to cash in the India market, if they loose that market it will be big lose and they will take action. ICC revenue sharing is based on the payment of Star but if they don't agree with India pulling then even the revenue sharing will go to dust... Cricket will be back in days of 90s where players were getting peanut and ICC was struggling to meet finance even for payment of umpires... same thing will come again... and this time there will not be Dalmiya to bail them out. As far as BCCI.. for them main source of revenue are IPL and Bi lateral series hosted in India.. the ICC tournaments till 2023 are not in India so they will get only participation amount. So they can invite any team for tournaments.. bi lateral series in India.. in fact use the ICC event Window for internal tournaments...
Let India pull out of everything till 2023 - then we can all see if the ICC and international cricket can function successfully without them.Big risk,BCCI.
Of all the comments from counter arguments regarding the fall out of BCCI, Jonathoo's comments impressed me the most in the past 2-4 weeks. Its true BCCI will hunt for the talent from across the globe but if the game dies in those countries where will the new players come from ? That's an excellent point mate, kudos ! Even though I'm supporting better pay structure to BCCI, I fully back your point for the after affects of BCCI pull out. What the BCCI-opposed faction generally Pak fans are failing to understand is ICC will be basically turned into a 4-5 team league. No money = no sport. And why does ICC needs to keep half the revenue as savings in its bank, is something that doesn't impress me at all - they could have given better pie to associates from that, may be even more than 280 m.
No surprise at the comments coming from our Pakistani "friends". You don't even need to look at the ID, just the comment itself will be revealing. Oh how they wish we don't turn up so they can be spared another defeat.
Now, onto more serious matters. The article's contents is yet another example of how our board functions - unprofessionally. It's always been chaotic but now it's worse than ever. No-one seems to know who's in charge. They want to make legal threats without first digesting the facts and potential consequences. You'd think a special meet would be set up where they could meet in person. I love tech but some situations call for face to face meets and no blahblah-time, sooper dooper con call gadgets will top that. Besides, they still have enough cash reserves to fly everyone to one spot, it's impt enough!
I've said it umpteen times - no knee-jerk reactions, careful planning and strategy is required. Losses can be recouped..with vengenance and interest.
To some of the fans commenting about ICC should ban BCCI, it's the other way around. Though we love our Indian team to be a part of the ICC tournaments, it should not be at the cost of accepting this injustice. Most of the Indian fans will support India's decision to move out of ICC and then eventually all the big fishes and the small ones that are a part of it will run out of money in a few months
@AZHAR: Of course India does make money partly by playing other teams. And this is why India is not asking for whole 70% that it contribute but rather a small portion of it ~18%. As India contribute 70%: half of it courtesy to the opposition team (even if it is coming from Indians' pockets); rest half comes from the Indian team.
In my opinion, India should ask for 35% i.e., 1140 million $ and not 570 million $. This is more scientific and logical.
BTW, if other teams are so popular in India (as some people assume) and they contribute 'a lot' to ICC revenues, why no channel buy Zim-SL match rights for the Indian market? If WI players are popular in India (wrong assumption), why is WI cricket board bankrupt (they could sell their media rights to Indian channels like Indian baord does)?
A simple & hard fact: Indians, by large, do NOT care about "cricket". Indians are passionate about INDIAN cricket.
If India is not playing with other countries, will this amount of money will be generated? The simple answer is NO. IPL is a big attraction to ALL because all exceptionally well players are playing in this tournament. If not, the money will be gone. So, cricket will remain if India quits from ICC. India will be out of focus in world tournaments.
some one siad parallel board will b formed by icc in India if they ban them. But that's highly impossible govt won't let it happen nor courts. @JonahToo: what's the guarantee icc will not be after bcci money even if they even manage to find alternate revenue streams ? icc isn't giving any such binding document. People will again argue bcci is selfish rather than be grateful for their contribution & want their share of the pie. @Abdul Alim: Then y is ur board filing a case for not even conducted series claiming losses, where as BCCI let off WICB even after they abruptly pulled off from the tour ? It all boils down to money, so u can keep quiet if u cant b impartial with ur thoughts. @Azhar, @badboycricfan : forget about bcci, half the icc teams will shut their shops if India doesn't play anymore - ex: wicb, zim, slcb, nzcb - all these boards already are barely staying afloat. Are u going to fund them ? @Saifullah Farooqui: haven't u read he article properly ? if not do again
Azhar, just put some more pressure to your brain. Do you thik bcci just only arrange ranji trophy. They will create some events like IPL and pay hefty amout to foriegn player where they earn more than what they earning by playing for their country. So in contrust they will retire to play those league.
Bad move by ICC - thought Indians will force BCCI to go with the flow to play in CT.. Now that most Indians are asking to boycott CT and want to get the money they deserve - it has actually ICC in a bad position. India could very well not participate in any ICC events under this agreement and everyone else then lose at least 50-60% (probably even more) of what they think they will get now. Now BCCI should stick with 570 demand and any monies to Associates will come equally for all members purses. Please publish.
@JONAHTOO - on one hand, some folks are saying cricket will go on - so the cricketers will keep on developing in other countries as in past. Only their aim now will be to play in IPL and other BCCI/T20 events and not really bother to play for their own country. And don't tell countries can enforce anything akin to bonded labor for them - this will be against own country's constitution. Cricket will be poorer all over - but then if have a body like ICC at its head that went against their biggest market - the game certainly had it coming. Its like a company insulting its biggest client and then complaining that if the client leaves its other customers will suffer. What hypocrisy. Please publish.
Cricket will be gentleman's game again!! How exciting!!!
Best thing would be Indians should start playing among themselves and keep the money. They should do this till 2023, and lets see if cricket disappears from the rest of the world or Indians get tired of watching their players. This money being generated now by BCCI, is it by playing other teams or Ranji Trophy, just asking?
@JONAHTOOL: oh, it is simple indeed. Have you heard about "Major League Baseball"?
My simple questions to all those who want BCCI to not to demand 'fair' money from ICC as they could earn money from its domestic tournaments:
Why then would BCCI/India let their resources/assets (i.e., players) to be wasted on ICC tournaments that pay money mostly to ill-managed, perennially bankrupt cricket boards? Does it not make sense for BCCI to expand IPL and other domestic 50/50 tournaments where all of their STAR players play in India rather than on some meaningless Ind-SL or Ind-NZ tours or CT?
If cricket does die in countries like NZ or SA; so what? Does it make any difference to NZ All Blacks or South African Rugby teams if Rugby is dead or alive in India?
BTW, I hope that SA and NZ fans know what "fair and equal treatment" their rugby team demand for their participation in world-cup. "Equal participation fee" do they demand. NOT.
India should learn from 'em.
This was always coming. I don't think that India will boycott CT at all. Because if they does, yes there will be a lot of loss for the ICC and the small boards, but the financial giant which BCCI has become, will no longer be able to survive.
@JONAHTOO, Good question. But why ICC didn't listen to BCCI as to what they have to say when they said they have a plan to increase revenue for the ICC without a reduction in BCCI's share? Even if BCCI accepts it now, there will be undercurrents of protests. So the way out is to enhance revenue generation by ICC. Future of ICC depends on that.
@Harleen.k - Wake up and smell the coffee, cricket will still go one, there is no doubt about that. It went on before as well when India didnt contribute so much, it will simply be at a lower production level than before. Cricket is not about the BCCI, you Indian fans need to get out of your bubble and realise the new system is a long term investment in developing other nations. Selfish ? Maybe !
India has 30 states and 1.3 Billion people, to provide infrastructure to future generation super starts BCCI has to spend more money compared to any other cricket playing nation. When India is generating 70 percent of $2.8 Billion, there's nothing wrong in BCCI asking for $570 million and ICC has to give BCCI it's fair share. ICC cannot afford to suspend BCCI and create another cricket body in India, In reverse BCCI may create another world cricket body and promote other leagues in cricket playing nations. ICC would collapse in 5-10 years if that happens and every other cricket body in the world may go bankrupt except ECB and CA.
@ JonahToo ...you are spot on,mate.
It is so sad that this author also weighs in with those who want India to buckle under pressure of consequences of standing up for its rights. The question is will the ICC even exist for two years without BCCI to hold the tournaments shown in caption?? Where is question of missing these?
One simple question for all the Indian fans out there. If India break the MPA and therefore are excluded from all ICC events between now and 2023.Do they then agree 70% of all the funding for the ICC dissappears (thats the BCCI's own estimated figure). After that then all the other boards except maybe ECB and CA go bankrupt who is going to develop all the international stars they all say will come flocking to the IPL? If there is no money in the sport to pay players where will the players come from to join your league? Personally I hope the BCCI take the 400M on offer now and then use the period between now and 2023 to look and see at ways they can grow that in the next cycle. In this T20 era I suppose that asking them to 'play the long game' may be expecting too much though.
The CoA sounds too naive here. They are grossly underestimating a sense of betrayal and injustice amongst Indian cricket lovers. They are being ill advised that ICC will harden its stance and Shashank will take back his offer of additional $ 100 million. My question is even after voting why Shashank Manohar has this offer ? If ICC could give additional $100 million why it didn't do and vote on it? Isn't it clear ICC is playing mind games?? At SGM meeting what if just one member state says yes to participate? It is time India should put its commercial interests above anything else and offer some solid proposals for ICC to generate more revenue without reducing BCCI's share. Where there is a will, there is a way. ICC picked up easier option.
One simple question for all the Indian fans out there. If India break the MPA and therefore are excluded from all ICC events between now and 2023.Do they then agree 70% of all the funding for the ICC dissappears (thats the BCCI's own estimated figure). After that then all the other boards except maybe ECB and CA go bankrupt who is going to develop all the international stars they all say will come flocking to the IPL? If there is no money in the sport to pay players where will the players come from to join your league? Personally I hope the BCCI take the 400M on offer now and then use the period between now and 2023 to look and see at ways they can grow that in the next cycle. In this T20 era I suppose that asking them to 'play the long game' may be expecting too much though.
Look at the Proposed share and everyone should realize if India has been given the largest share there is a reason for it. The Issue here is is that a fair share??? Again we all know the answer that its not. So ask your selves what would you do if you do not get your fair share of paycheque would you continue or quit. Leaving India out would mean the sport would generate a lot less money and suddenly you would see all those proposed shares reduced by more than half... Good Luck with what they decide and if they can leave their ego's outside during the decision making process
This is not so simple for ICC to solve. If India generates 70% of cricket revenue and gives zero to ICC it would a cricket tsunami. I am guessing that India would not be too happy with WICB for voting against them when they absorbed the losses of the aborted series. Without ICC revenue all small countries will struggle badly.
"strengthen ICL"? Well did not the boards (including BCCI banned them) so that IPL can come in? So ICL did not have the approval of the cricket boards and it had star players. If india pulls off, some of the present star players will be there but none of the future stars will be there. It will be too much of a risk for their career. If a player fails at IPL he has nowhere to go (for example Sakib or Boult if they were banned by the boards, their career would be over. Because KKR did not need them). No one remembers ICL stars because boards banned them.
Any news about India whether they are going into champions trophy or not ?
It is high time to stop india from being a member of ICC.
Finally! some Sensible person gave sensible suggestion to India. Wake up Call for India.India should behaving like good kid :). so much differences on sharing revenue 135 vs 400 enough for India. It will be good deal if India accepted otherwise Nightmare.Now this Drama will be end on may 7.
Am an ardent cricket fan and would love to see IND play in ICC tourney. However, I don't want that to happen at the cost of our pride. All my friends are of the same opinion and most IND public are of same opinion. It's time to say goodbye not just for ICC tourney but to ICC. 100 mil more huh..... keep it to yourself.....these COA has no idea how we were treated in 80s and 90s....still other SC teams are treated similar. IND with it's power were able to fend them off....may be Pak, SL, Bang are happy to be bullied but IND don't want that. Thanks for the support all SC teams. Enjoy playing cricket with CA and ECB, we will find other avenues as IND always do
It is high time to ban INDIA from all ICC events
It's high time for India to form another board and strengthen ICL for the sake of the billion fans across India.
BCCI should organise it's own tournament with their own contracted Indian players. In that way they don't have to give any share and their fans also feel better
What a mess. We really need to find out where all the money in cricket is going.
No featured comments at the moment.
What a mess. We really need to find out where all the money in cricket is going.
BCCI should organise it's own tournament with their own contracted Indian players. In that way they don't have to give any share and their fans also feel better
It's high time for India to form another board and strengthen ICL for the sake of the billion fans across India.
It is high time to ban INDIA from all ICC events
Am an ardent cricket fan and would love to see IND play in ICC tourney. However, I don't want that to happen at the cost of our pride. All my friends are of the same opinion and most IND public are of same opinion. It's time to say goodbye not just for ICC tourney but to ICC. 100 mil more huh..... keep it to yourself.....these COA has no idea how we were treated in 80s and 90s....still other SC teams are treated similar. IND with it's power were able to fend them off....may be Pak, SL, Bang are happy to be bullied but IND don't want that. Thanks for the support all SC teams. Enjoy playing cricket with CA and ECB, we will find other avenues as IND always do
Finally! some Sensible person gave sensible suggestion to India. Wake up Call for India.India should behaving like good kid :). so much differences on sharing revenue 135 vs 400 enough for India. It will be good deal if India accepted otherwise Nightmare.Now this Drama will be end on may 7.
It is high time to stop india from being a member of ICC.
Any news about India whether they are going into champions trophy or not ?
"strengthen ICL"? Well did not the boards (including BCCI banned them) so that IPL can come in? So ICL did not have the approval of the cricket boards and it had star players. If india pulls off, some of the present star players will be there but none of the future stars will be there. It will be too much of a risk for their career. If a player fails at IPL he has nowhere to go (for example Sakib or Boult if they were banned by the boards, their career would be over. Because KKR did not need them). No one remembers ICL stars because boards banned them.
This is not so simple for ICC to solve. If India generates 70% of cricket revenue and gives zero to ICC it would a cricket tsunami. I am guessing that India would not be too happy with WICB for voting against them when they absorbed the losses of the aborted series. Without ICC revenue all small countries will struggle badly.