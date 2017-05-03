India news May 3, 2017

'Drastic steps may jeopardise ICC negotiations'

Nagraj Gollapudi
The committee of administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the BCCI will not hesitate to intervene if it feels that decisions taken by the board at this weekend's special general meeting are going to hurt the interests of Indian cricket.

In an email to state associations ahead of the SGM on May 7, the CoA issued a thinly veiled warning that it would take the matter to the Supreme Court if BCCI took a "drastic step/measure," which could "jeopardise" ongoing negotiations with the ICC.

The BCCI called the SGM to update state associations on the outcomes of the April round of ICC Board meetings - the second SGM called by the BCCI in less than a month. At the previous one on April 18, the BCCI had authorised its acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to ask the ICC Board to defer any decision on the new constitution, governance structure and the new finance model. Choudhary did so and also argued that the BCCI should get $570 million as its share from ICC tournaments in the 2015-23 right cycle.

His request was rejected, though, and the BCCI was outvoted as the ICC passed the new constitution and finance model. The BCCI now stands to get $293 million as its share (the amount is based on the ICC earning a projected revenue of $2.7 billion).

Some BCCI office bearers and state associations now want to take an aggressive stance and have threatened to revoke the Members Partnership Agreement (MPA) signed by the Indian board and ICC in 2014. A dozen state associations including two BCCI office-bearers - Choudhary and board treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry - wanted to send the ICC a legal notice challenging the decisions taken last week, a move thwarted by the CoA.

If the BCCI was to revoke the MPA, then India will pull out of the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1 in England. Pre-empting such a decision, the CoA sought a more collaborative approach.

"It is in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC and other cricket boards to arrive at an amount/ share that is somewhere between that envisaged under the financial model that was put in place in 2014 and that which is envisaged under the revised financial model," the CoA said in an email to the state associations on Wednesday.

Being aggressive, the CoA said, would only harm the BCCI's cause. "It is not in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between the BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and the ICC Conference to be held in June 2017 for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at."

The CoA would, the email said, support any decision taken by the BCCI as long as it was unanimous and protected the interests of Indian cricket.

"In the extremely unlikely event that the decision of the Members of BCCI at the SGM is one which, in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket, we would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."

In an attempt to make the state associations understand the gravity of the situation, the CoA laid out the sequence of events leading to last week's ICC Board meeting. In its discussions with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and various member board representatives, the CoA was told about the vast "trust deficit" that had developed between them and the BCCI after the Big Three became a reality in early 2014. While acknowledging that the BCCI contributed "much more" to the ICC, member boards said their share in the Big Three model was "too high and unacceptable".

Instead, an acceptable figure lay somewhere between the Big Three model and the ICC's revised finance model. The ICC's members were keen to sort out the issue through negotiations rather than a vote, and the CoA told Choudhary that a "lack of flexibility" at the ICC Board meetings would not serve the BCCI well.

"The decision regarding what amount/share and changes to the ICC governance structure the BCCI should finally agree to in the course of negotiations with the ICC and other cricket boards is certainly one that needs to be taken by the General Body of the BCCI as it has long term implications," the CoA said.

"It is extremely unlikely that the ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/ share envisaged under the financial model that was put in place in 2014. The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/ share that is higher than what is envisaged under the revised financial model."

The CoA also warned that if the talks failed it could have a negative impact on the observations made by the BCCI - through its CEO Rahul Johri - on the new governance structure, which was also approved by the ICC Board. Johri had expressed reservations on the scheduling of bilateral tours, membership criteria, the powers of the ICC chairman, and the composition of committees in an email to the ICC in March.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • JRMohan on May 5, 2017, 0:29 GMT

    Take a quick vote in India ( members of all the state boards vote) to see stay with ICC or not, just like Brexit..

  • Jose...P on May 4, 2017, 11:12 GMT

    I have the same view, as @Samroy's. And shared with him, the same, before.

    No Quarrels with ICC. No quitting CT. No need to fight among ourselves. Give well deserving rest to all our top players. Send the next best -those who are showing talents; but with less chance of getting into the India XI, any soon.

    If ICC don't budge an inch, go a bit further down in choosing the team.

    ATM, many full members had been bought over by Mr Nagpur 2004.

    Buy enough time for:

    1. Explain the pros & cons to the full members who deserted /betrayed, what is good for all, thru gainful bilaterals.

    2. Get a few smart & honest Administrators whose loyalty lies in our cricket than those who want to protect their image in the global eyes a la Guha.

    3. To get the 'audit' oriented CoA & loose cannons - young or old, for whom Indian cricket is just 2nd priority: OFF the back, ASAP.

    4. Develop workable & gainful options, if ICC continue its current mission of "Cut India to Size"

    .

    WHO WILL DO IT?

  • cricfan04967864 on May 4, 2017, 9:57 GMT

    Supreme court and Other officials who are not BCCI representative will ultimately accept 293 million USD to just play and give India a major loss financially, BCCI officials should quit incase this happens, anyways champions trophy's Indian participation looks very less.

  • sumitkv on May 4, 2017, 9:46 GMT

    @CRICKETROCKS22 You have raised a very valid point and I agree, however what ICC does to develop Cricket using the remainder of 80% of Revenue generated is what ICC needs to answer.

    BCCI is not asking for 100% re-imbursement of the revenue allocated...its only asking for 20% of that 80% that gets generated from India. What what you please to do with remaining 20%.

    One of the reasons that Cricket is flourishing is because BCCI handles out good amount of money who 1. Are retired but not that successful in their careers 2. Budding Cricketers. Players who are still in prime but will not find a place as long as Virat or Ashwin or Dhoni are there. They dont earn that much and needs someone to help a tiny bit of financial help so that they can concentrate on Cricket and not how to make ends meet.

  • SamRoy on May 4, 2017, 8:56 GMT

    Simple send a tier II team (may be this year's IPL new stars) to Champions Trophy. This will allow India enough breathing space and allow India to be open for negotiations after CT with ICC. Do not close the door but do send a message by not sending Indian Star Players like Kohli, Ashwin, MSD, Rohit, Yuvraj, Rahane, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Bumrah, Shami, etc. to Champions Trophy. Simple as that.

  • forExcelienceInCricket on May 4, 2017, 8:26 GMT

    Vision without Action is a Dream. Action without Vision is a nightmare. The former is applicable to negotiation team of IND & latter is applicable to ICC.

    It is obvious that the revised revenue distribution model by ICC is inadequate for IND. Because a decision is taken by a majority does not imply the decision is not flawed.

    The needs for funds for India are far greater. Any reduction in the revenue will hurt the development of cricket in IND in general & cricketers in particular & will deny equal opportunity in many states.

    Tough situations require Tough measures.

    it is time for IND to take legal measures for fair revenue allocation. If such measures fail, IND needs to take leadership role for UCC (Universal Cricket Council) a separate management for world cricket with new set of nations. IND cricket fans will fully support such initiative.

    it is also time for management team of IND to take feedback from IND cricket fans through use of APP in IND before they overrule the BCCI.

  • Kadmin on May 4, 2017, 8:19 GMT

    @CRICFAN INDIGO - Though, how much ICC pocket from the revenue, money will be spent on associates and the continuity of Cricket. Cricket has to grow in other countries too. If BCCI want to curtail the amount which goes ICC is a pure hypocrisy to the development of the sport. No one bigger than the sport. Frankly, Cricket will survive without India not vice versa.

  • ayanraja on May 4, 2017, 7:57 GMT

    @SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF ... PSL having considerable online following in India? ... What a joke!

  • KaliJagan on May 4, 2017, 7:49 GMT

    Yes.Contribution to game is important but dropping from 570 t0 293 is a bit overkill.If you don't accept it you're being delusional.

    But anywhere bwtween 440-470 mil bcci will accept and icc will still get 100 mil or more..

    BCCi won't pull out out of ct but they really are at loss if anything less than 400 mil is given.....

  • Jose...P on May 4, 2017, 7:40 GMT

    @ANSHU.S on May 4, 2017, 6:42 GMT

    Thanks for answering @getsetgopk and clarifying the matter about India's cricket viewing patterns.

    I asked him not to extrapolate my viewing habit as general pattern. You are absolutely right. They may ask any media selling Co, either in India who sell the Ad time in India or the ones in S'pore who sell it globally. If India is not playing the rate per second is far lower, unless it is a marque event like the Ashes.

    Even in tourneys, where India gets out too early,the rates fall precipitously, to such an extend, some broadcasters had incurred losses, since it is not the done thing to ask the media sellers to revise the prior-contracts.

    What happened in the WC held in WI is the classic example, to support your view & also expressed by many more.