'Drastic steps may jeopardise ICC negotiations'
The committee of administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the BCCI will not hesitate to intervene if it feels that decisions taken by the board at this weekend's special general meeting are going to hurt the interests of Indian cricket.
In an email to state associations ahead of the SGM on May 7, the CoA issued a thinly veiled warning that it would take the matter to the Supreme Court if BCCI took a "drastic step/measure," which could "jeopardise" ongoing negotiations with the ICC.
The BCCI called the SGM to update state associations on the outcomes of the April round of ICC Board meetings - the second SGM called by the BCCI in less than a month. At the previous one on April 18, the BCCI had authorised its acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to ask the ICC Board to defer any decision on the new constitution, governance structure and the new finance model. Choudhary did so and also argued that the BCCI should get $570 million as its share from ICC tournaments in the 2015-23 right cycle.
His request was rejected, though, and the BCCI was outvoted as the ICC passed the new constitution and finance model. The BCCI now stands to get $293 million as its share (the amount is based on the ICC earning a projected revenue of $2.7 billion).
Some BCCI office bearers and state associations now want to take an aggressive stance and have threatened to revoke the Members Partnership Agreement (MPA) signed by the Indian board and ICC in 2014. A dozen state associations including two BCCI office-bearers - Choudhary and board treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry - wanted to send the ICC a legal notice challenging the decisions taken last week, a move thwarted by the CoA.
If the BCCI was to revoke the MPA, then India will pull out of the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1 in England. Pre-empting such a decision, the CoA sought a more collaborative approach.
"It is in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC and other cricket boards to arrive at an amount/ share that is somewhere between that envisaged under the financial model that was put in place in 2014 and that which is envisaged under the revised financial model," the CoA said in an email to the state associations on Wednesday.
Being aggressive, the CoA said, would only harm the BCCI's cause. "It is not in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between the BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and the ICC Conference to be held in June 2017 for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at."
The CoA would, the email said, support any decision taken by the BCCI as long as it was unanimous and protected the interests of Indian cricket.
"In the extremely unlikely event that the decision of the Members of BCCI at the SGM is one which, in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket, we would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."
In an attempt to make the state associations understand the gravity of the situation, the CoA laid out the sequence of events leading to last week's ICC Board meeting. In its discussions with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar and various member board representatives, the CoA was told about the vast "trust deficit" that had developed between them and the BCCI after the Big Three became a reality in early 2014. While acknowledging that the BCCI contributed "much more" to the ICC, member boards said their share in the Big Three model was "too high and unacceptable".
Instead, an acceptable figure lay somewhere between the Big Three model and the ICC's revised finance model. The ICC's members were keen to sort out the issue through negotiations rather than a vote, and the CoA told Choudhary that a "lack of flexibility" at the ICC Board meetings would not serve the BCCI well.
"The decision regarding what amount/share and changes to the ICC governance structure the BCCI should finally agree to in the course of negotiations with the ICC and other cricket boards is certainly one that needs to be taken by the General Body of the BCCI as it has long term implications," the CoA said.
"It is extremely unlikely that the ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/ share envisaged under the financial model that was put in place in 2014. The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/ share that is higher than what is envisaged under the revised financial model."
The CoA also warned that if the talks failed it could have a negative impact on the observations made by the BCCI - through its CEO Rahul Johri - on the new governance structure, which was also approved by the ICC Board. Johri had expressed reservations on the scheduling of bilateral tours, membership criteria, the powers of the ICC chairman, and the composition of committees in an email to the ICC in March.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Take a quick vote in India ( members of all the state boards vote) to see stay with ICC or not, just like Brexit..
I have the same view, as @Samroy's. And shared with him, the same, before.
No Quarrels with ICC. No quitting CT. No need to fight among ourselves. Give well deserving rest to all our top players. Send the next best -those who are showing talents; but with less chance of getting into the India XI, any soon.
If ICC don't budge an inch, go a bit further down in choosing the team.
ATM, many full members had been bought over by Mr Nagpur 2004.
Buy enough time for:
1. Explain the pros & cons to the full members who deserted /betrayed, what is good for all, thru gainful bilaterals.
2. Get a few smart & honest Administrators whose loyalty lies in our cricket than those who want to protect their image in the global eyes a la Guha.
3. To get the 'audit' oriented CoA & loose cannons - young or old, for whom Indian cricket is just 2nd priority: OFF the back, ASAP.
4. Develop workable & gainful options, if ICC continue its current mission of "Cut India to Size"
.
WHO WILL DO IT?
Supreme court and Other officials who are not BCCI representative will ultimately accept 293 million USD to just play and give India a major loss financially, BCCI officials should quit incase this happens, anyways champions trophy's Indian participation looks very less.
@CRICKETROCKS22 You have raised a very valid point and I agree, however what ICC does to develop Cricket using the remainder of 80% of Revenue generated is what ICC needs to answer.
BCCI is not asking for 100% re-imbursement of the revenue allocated...its only asking for 20% of that 80% that gets generated from India. What what you please to do with remaining 20%.
One of the reasons that Cricket is flourishing is because BCCI handles out good amount of money who 1. Are retired but not that successful in their careers 2. Budding Cricketers. Players who are still in prime but will not find a place as long as Virat or Ashwin or Dhoni are there. They dont earn that much and needs someone to help a tiny bit of financial help so that they can concentrate on Cricket and not how to make ends meet.
Simple send a tier II team (may be this year's IPL new stars) to Champions Trophy. This will allow India enough breathing space and allow India to be open for negotiations after CT with ICC. Do not close the door but do send a message by not sending Indian Star Players like Kohli, Ashwin, MSD, Rohit, Yuvraj, Rahane, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Bumrah, Shami, etc. to Champions Trophy. Simple as that.
Vision without Action is a Dream. Action without Vision is a nightmare. The former is applicable to negotiation team of IND & latter is applicable to ICC.
It is obvious that the revised revenue distribution model by ICC is inadequate for IND. Because a decision is taken by a majority does not imply the decision is not flawed.
The needs for funds for India are far greater. Any reduction in the revenue will hurt the development of cricket in IND in general & cricketers in particular & will deny equal opportunity in many states.
Tough situations require Tough measures.
it is time for IND to take legal measures for fair revenue allocation. If such measures fail, IND needs to take leadership role for UCC (Universal Cricket Council) a separate management for world cricket with new set of nations. IND cricket fans will fully support such initiative.
it is also time for management team of IND to take feedback from IND cricket fans through use of APP in IND before they overrule the BCCI.
@CRICFAN INDIGO - Though, how much ICC pocket from the revenue, money will be spent on associates and the continuity of Cricket. Cricket has to grow in other countries too. If BCCI want to curtail the amount which goes ICC is a pure hypocrisy to the development of the sport. No one bigger than the sport. Frankly, Cricket will survive without India not vice versa.
@SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF ... PSL having considerable online following in India? ... What a joke!
Yes.Contribution to game is important but dropping from 570 t0 293 is a bit overkill.If you don't accept it you're being delusional.
But anywhere bwtween 440-470 mil bcci will accept and icc will still get 100 mil or more..
BCCi won't pull out out of ct but they really are at loss if anything less than 400 mil is given.....
@ANSHU.S on May 4, 2017, 6:42 GMT
Thanks for answering @getsetgopk and clarifying the matter about India's cricket viewing patterns.
I asked him not to extrapolate my viewing habit as general pattern. You are absolutely right. They may ask any media selling Co, either in India who sell the Ad time in India or the ones in S'pore who sell it globally. If India is not playing the rate per second is far lower, unless it is a marque event like the Ashes.
Even in tourneys, where India gets out too early,the rates fall precipitously, to such an extend, some broadcasters had incurred losses, since it is not the done thing to ask the media sellers to revise the prior-contracts.
What happened in the WC held in WI is the classic example, to support your view & also expressed by many more.
Working on ratios. India is two sixths, Australia is one sixth, England is one sixth and the rest are two sixths. This is my opinion. It might mean India gets less than what they want but will help to cover all other small countries.
@getsetgopk on May 4, 2017, 5:19 GMT
Why BSNL spends in ZIM & WI?
Two prominent Indian Co's, who advertise in such matches are ULTRATECH & BSNL. The money they allocate for cricket is a very small part of their Ad spending in those countries. BTW, Zim & WI are not the only ones, where they do so.
Let me give the reasons for their Ad spending, when India is not even playing. Both have huge business interests abroad. Ultratech, not only export their products in millions of tonnes, but also have factories in many countries outside India. .
BSNL. like Indian Railways, had been the one who modernized & is still maintaining the telephone systems in many countries. It is businesses for them & it is their normal business spending. Not for ICC or BCCI. Both Co's continue their business relationship in those countries, the credibility from which is used as a springboard for expanding to many more, around the same regions.
All these are outside the purview of ICC V BCCI debate.
@CLEAN_GAME: It is the BCCI which marketed the game, built stadiums in India and created IPL. And that is why they have been allotted the lion's share under the current agreement. Under the 'Big three' agreement, those three boards got more than 2/3rd of the total revenue which is unacceptable. What Im saying is cricket in India is in a good shape now with facilities, academies and stadiums. Why cant they forego some of the revenue(even now they get the biggest share) maybe for 3 or 4 years so that the associates and other nations get money to built academies and stadiums and that too only for a short term after which the associate boards can market the game in their country.? I agree that BCCI contributes more to the ICC and that is why they have IPL window they have a say in FTP too and they will be hosting the world cup every third time. In the end, the game has to be played in more countries because only that will help BCCI & ICC get more revenue. There is simply no other way.
@GETSETGOPK : Your conclusion that Cricket as a product will still be watched in India even when Indian team is not involved is way off the mark , numerous TV Rating studies have revealed that only those matches played by Indian team and the IPL which enjoy consistently enjoy high rating while Non India , Non IPL matches ratings are pretty much negligible. These figures are not whims of fancy but solid undeniable facts .
@getsetgopk on May 4, 2017, 5:19 GMT
You may not know. many Indian companies have become very successful MNC's, who spend a lot in many countries for their own business purposes. In some cases, the medium they choose happened to be cricket.
It is absolutely outside ICC or BCCI, or any other Cricket Boards. And outside the topic for discussion. They also don't figure in any of these financial allocation models.
There were doubts by many,"How the 70%" came about.. So a few posts to clarify & tell who pays for it.
BTW, don't extrapolate my cricket viewing habit as general formula, as you did. For ages, I had been a global cricket lover, who had been following cricket everywhere. The first cricket test I followed as a child is the one when WI beat England in England, (WOW) with 2 spinners Ramdhin & Valentine as the heroes. There was no Indian team involved.
Some of us here follow cricket everywhere. That doesn't come into the picture when we are talking about ICC revenue.
Not announcing the squad within the deadline itself is a drastic step!
ICC is the custodian of the game. The money generated is from ICC events. ICC share that money with all. Its not the bcci's money. Its the icc's. The india people want to see the games so they must pay for it. We pay to watch worldcups. We are not as many as the indian but the icc sell its product and share the money.
@Cricketrocks22: Your post is pretty good and I can understand your concern about globalisation and the plight of associates. The only thing is that you missed the real point. Every nation has to develop the game within by their own capacity. No one, including ICC, gave any HANDOUT to BCCI to develop cricket in India. If it is ICC's responsibility to globalise the game, then each and every board, including ICC (by reducing the administrative cost from $160 million) have to take the CUT, not just BCCI. The wording you used is wrong as well, it should be read as "This is because the ICC and other boards have been pocketing most of the BCCI's revenue." and NOT "This is because the BCCI and other boards have been pocketing most of the ICC's revenue" as you claimed. What was ICC generating before Dalmia marketing the game in India?? What is India's share in generating the so called ICC's revenue??Do you have any figures??
@GETSETGOPK well said. an accurate description of the BCCI stance. Lets face it, the indian will watch anything cricket related, even the PSL had a considerable online following from India.
For more than 25 years there are only 8 major nations playing cricket. Imagine a global sport which has only 8 nations playing. The associates just come and go during world cups. This is because the BCCI and other boards have been pocketing most of the ICC's revenue. The BCCI needs to sacrifice some of its revenue so that more associate nations get more money which in turn means cricket will be popular and played in more countries which will earn the BCCI and other boards even greater revenue in the long term. Just follow the model of football. FIFA gets more than $3 billion revenue just from from 1 world cup. BCCI is focussed on only short term gains so Indians please understand this and stop making ridiculous demands.
JOSE...P: You have a rather bizarre and twisted way of putting things. Now, why would a company pay for adds in matches played in ZIM or WI that doesn't include India? It is so convenient to say that "we" are paying for cricket played by someone else. Who asked the company to pay for those adds? Who forced them to do so is what I wonder. Just like Ice cream, cricket is also a product and well liked and consumed in India. The Indian fans like to eat ice cream, do you go around and say "we" are paying for all the profits of that ice cream company? You have also inadvertently revealed another truth about the cricket market in India, that is, if India pull out of ICC, the product will still be watched in India, its just that BCCI wont be getting a single penny out of it. Its the thing that escapes most India fans.
There is a simple solution: Separate the BCCI activities into two parts, one (BCCI-proper) handling the national team, while the other handles the IPL and other ventures. The BCCI-proper, as a full member of ICC will generate revenue that will be distributed as per ICC decisions, while the BCCI-IPL will be run as a private corporation (a separate entity fiscally, paying taxes to the Indian government, an annual royalty to the BCCI-proper and licensing fees other stakeholder boards for the use of overseas players under contract.)
@clean_game on May 4, 2017, 4:13 GMT
Just to help you with some exact data, for your reply to those, from our 'friendly neighborhood', who may not know the facts!
Under the Big-3 Model Pak were given $96 Mn.
Now, ICC, is kind enough to raise it to $132 Mn.
Is there any wonder at all, why they love this new creation, and its new creator, ironically, another Indian, Mr Nagpur 2004, who conceived, carried & delivered it, like a surrogate mother, with such love & care for everyone else, EXCEPT his own family who brought him up, and gave a ladder to climb on to his current exalted position! And, taking the bow's from all & and sundry, with great aplomb! Cricket world, hail him, to your hearts' content!
@VIPLAV
One IMPORTANT clarification.
Though it is implied, many may miss it.
When an Indian Co. pays for the Ads to the media sellers, they all recover it from its consumers; that's you & me. Indian consumers of the products & services of the Indian advertisers!
You might have seen many Indian Co's Ads in ZIM & WI. Even when India is NOT playing! Take just 1 example. BSNL; our almost monopoly land-line telephone Co. The money they spend in ZIM or WI or anywhere else in the world, will certainly be passed on to us
Effectively when we make a land-line call, we Indian consumers are paying part of the cricket being played elsewhere in the world. By some one else!
At the cost of repeating, let me say, even when India is not playing! How many, among the readers, who are ever ready to pounce on us Indians, really know such real facts? I do wonder! God, forgive them, they know not, when they make such baseless allegations on us; mostly out of the lack of correct information.
@getsetgopk: I do not understand why are you worried about India so much. The PCB did not take any cut and it is BCCI that took the cut. It is rightly the BCCI should be complaining not you or PCB. You keep proclaiming that if India pulls out from ICC, sky will not fall and cricket will survive. Can't the PCB forget India and concentrate on their OTHER tours like BCB? Did you read this mate?? http://www.espncricinfo.com/pakistan/content/story/1096014.html If India is not important for you and PCB, then why they have to take the effort to go to courts but CAN NOT play BD in UAE?? If this problem is between BCCI and ICC, please let them solve it. The boards did not get any cut/ the boards got increased handout than they get DO NOT have any right to comment. If PCB takes the cut of $100 million , for the development of game and associates, would you have taken it boldly and carry on?? Development of game is every board's responsibility not just BCCI's. No one gave any handout to BCCI
@VIPLAV
Your post is really good.
Some data.
1. Big 3 showed clearly ICC's sahre. That was 30% of $2.5 Bn. $750Mn. Transparent. Now, it is opaque. Th pie-chart shown in 2 articles in this site exclude ICC's share! The 'pie' adds up to $1,730Mn. Out of the $2.7 Bn revenue, ICC keeps the balnce, $970Mn. That's the bargaining chip.
2. The $280Mn supposed to be for Assocs is just on paper. As always, it is entirely ICC's discretion. ICC can play with most of it.
3. The small amount shown for AFG & IRE in the penultimate handout to the press by ICC is just an eyewash. It provoked many to say that BCCI is trying to pick the Assoc's pocket. One of the many officials at the top of BCCI also said a stupid thing, like "The Assocs can wait" till the AGM (?) of ICC" or something on those lines to add to the false allegation .
4.Worksheets behind Big3 show; 70% is the Ad spend by Indian Cos. Actual data got from media sellers. It's easy to get, for one MBA from other MBAs ; IIM mates.
@wpbus13 : The vote BCCI gets does not tell the whole story. Firstly there was no BCCI representative in the draft committee even though it is BCCI who contributes more. It's like there is a deal in WTO without USA. Secondly ICC took the turmoil within BCCI to it's advantage and was in a hurry to pass the bill. ICC did not cut the share of any board sans India rather they increased the other boards share by cutting India's. That made other boards to pass the resolution (extra money) not the love of the game or love of associates. If they also had to take cut, just like BCII, I do not think boards like BCB, PCB, SLC, WICB and CAS would have supported the new model. When they are getting better that they used to, then they voted for it. It is not that those boards are against BCCI.
@Sam Dutta: What you mean by globalisation of the game?? Do you what ingredients you need to globalise the game?? You're trying to say that ICC will give handout to all the associates to develop the game in their country which most of them have 2 stadiums and a million population. Where this handouts comes from?? ICC generates money on it's own?? What would be the revenue minus India at the end of the day for ICC? You think after taking that $160 millions for ICC administrative purpose, ICC still have enough money to share $136 millions with 8 boards?? Above all, cricket is relatively well developed in India, who gave that HANDOUT to BCCI in first place, ICC?? Do you have any idea about it?? Let the country itself generate income if they want to develop the game in their country. If ICC want to spend on globalisation, let all boards and ICC (reduce your administrative costs from $160 million) share that cost, why only BCCI has to take cut?? Did you checked the figures who takes the cut
VIPLAV: The ICC has ambushed BCCI? Really? You forgot how the BCCI ambushed the whole world in 2014 with their big three model? Did they wait for anyone to at least figure out whats going on and how to deal with it amicably rather than arm twisting everyone into taking the deal. As for memories go, you sir have the shortest of all. These are just ICC revenues, India get twice as much as the next highest and it gets to keep all of the IPL and bilateral series, that is fair and more than enough for India to sustain game in India. Remember, bilateral series and IPL are possible under the umbrella of the ICC, without ICC, India will be risking everything. If I were an Indian fan, I rather worry of the millions of dollars that go to state associations every year and what they do with that money?
@Annu Ranjan on May 3, 2017, 19:01 GMT
WHERE, did you get the 80 % stuff?
570 Mn over 2.7 Bn is just 21 %. Even from that, at one stage, in Feb 2016, BCCI gave instructions to their rep attending the ICC meeting to keep a 10% cut, during the negotiations, if needed. I beg you NOT to use any data the way you needed, to buttress any argument you need to push, but go by the way the data heeded.
I go by the comment by CricFan Indigo on May 3, 2017, 20:38 GMT, which rightly put up as a featured comment.
Not a needless needling, but a humble request, my friend.
@SonnyGong: On what basis you're saying here that majority of Indians do not agree with BCCI. If you're talking about DRS, then you're right. If you're talking about the financial model and the urgency of ICC to pass this new model, then more than majority of Indians are with BCCI. I am a critic of BCCI when it comes to DRS and even with big 3 (on administrative issues) but I am with BCCI with this issue. Do you understand this??
It appears that CT pull out is likely and that would mean all world events for 8 years and I am happy with that. Next is tax the broadcast er so much that ICC goes bankrupt. If Srini had been there, he would have helped IND and the rest. Though he is a head bargainer, he surely would have convinced the other boards by some means. I was never a fan of SC and CoA.
The next "big" event that india will truly miss is the World Cup in 2019. If india pulls out now, the commercial pressure on both ICC and India will force them to resolve this before 2019. My view is India should try and settle for a short term (6 months to 1 year) agreement on ICC's terms. Should ICC say no, India can consider pulling out.
India should send a second string team to CT by doing this itself BCCI can show displeasure against ICC. Mr.Manohar is just trying to show is ego towards BCCI since he was made ineligible to be the BCCI president. Supreme Court of India should intervene and remove Manohar as ICCI head which will automatically revoke his ideology. pulling out of CT is not the answer btw why would we do that when we are the Kings of cricket.
I hope ICC tells Bcci to not send the team. it will be good test for both sides to see how things go.
@ Sonnygong, I am ok with you disagreeing with me but you make no references to facts that you seem to want me to check! Is your facts means your opinion?! I would be happy to correct myself if you have data to back up your assertion.
As an Indian and a Cricket lover, let's face facts that everyone acknowledges India's contribution and BCCI's financial might. The question of pulling out is the easiest thing. The case however is of finding solution through tactful collective bargaining. BCCI must realise that the tact is in the art of making a point without making an enemy. It's quite a narrow and shallow thought that to let the beautiful game die for want of funds. Wishful thinking, it doesn't happen that way either. It's like imaging India would die if the price of brent had to shoot-up three times from its current levels. It almost India, yet India rocked. Pragmatic thinking is required. The point well made by Viplav... the problem is not what BCCI will lose but how much ICC will pocket in making BCCI the loser. That's the point which has to be fed to other Boards... and let India take the lead to aid them financially if need be. If India manages to do so, that will be much harder blow for ICC to absorb!!
@ZAHIDSALTIN, In free market system there is no socialism. I really can't understand what you mean by BCCI does not represent Indian public but players! It is public that pays BCCI. Isn't it ironic you have more faith in one Indian than so many other Indians?
Looks like everyone in ICC is happy to take an 80 percent cut in ICC income. As an Indian, I would be happy to see India out of ICC. Let the game of Cricket die a slow death in absence of funds. Cricinfo, please publish.
Contd.- So the only reason the other boards voted in favour of this new model was because they are getting more money and not for the "betterment of the game". None of the other boards would have agreed to this new model if any of their revenues had been reduced so that money could be given to the associates. My biggest problem with this new model is not that bcci is getting less money than it deserves( I don't really know how much the bcci actually exactly contributes to the icc so I don't know what it deserves), my problem is that icc is clearly trying to take advantage of the fact that the bcci is in turmoil and pass this model as soon as possible instead of working with the bcci and coming up with a proper model that takes into account bcci's actual contribution to the icc and gives them the appropriate revenue.
@ZAHIDSALTIN There might be an Indian chairing the organization but he surely is not representing the BCCI. And also as has been mentioned in many articles on this site there was no representation for the BCCI on the committee that came up with this distribution model. So the country which contributes the most revenue to the icc (and that is a fact since even the icc is prepared to give India 400 million) was not on the committee that came up with the distribution of said revenue.. How is that fair? And also as to your point that bcci was outvoted 11-1 the only reason for that has been that the icc has literally ambushed the bcci.. They know that the bcci is in turmoil and thus have taken advantage of that to pass this model as quickly as possible. They've offered boards like the WICB, ZCB, BCB etc more money so that they dont side with India and have not reduced the shares of CA and ECB (also a part of the Big 3 since everyone seems to have forgotten that).
Mr. Mutrey, majority of indians do not agree with bcci.. you got it wrong and a bluntly silly statement to make. Check the facts !
In the beginning of this whole Supreme Court saga I was happy that BCCI will be professionally managed. Now I can see that coa is delivering a slow painful death to Indian cricket. none of the coa members have commercial or political nous in running a successful board. I agree with @mjtrey - champions trophy is worth less than pride. I just hope sgm votes against sending the team to ct17. Coa have already disclosed their position - icc already got a boost now. How can coa claim to know what the fans value. Is coa stating that if sgm votes against sending the team to ct, they will overrule the majority of sgm. How can that be right? Just poor read of the situation by coa!!!!! COA - Pls don't put India's pride at stake because of ur ego or sheer in capability - cricket comes much later.
DAISYCRIC: Good luck trying to generate money without your largest audience.
If CoA want to give up on our dignity to boards like PCB, I would rather not watch cricket. If ICC has agreed to 445 they should give that, if not I don't need cricket
ICC should pull out India from the champions trophy and allow WI to play along with SA PAK and SL they should punish BCCI bcz of the late squad announced ICC is really bad at the moment
The CoA is wrong in stating their opinion publicly because in this case, the majority of Indian public agrees with BCCI despite their reservations. I dont think the Supreme court is going to support the CoA in this regard. CoA is helping BCCI regain the public trust by interfering in this matter. @cricfan01835720 is just plain wrong. If India pulls out of MPA, the ICC revenue will be less than 1 billion dollars and these countries will get less than half of what is promised now. India should develop a US style Indian Premier league( 6mths) and will pay most of the foreign players over $500,000. Apart from the Australian and English boards, they will be hard pressed to match that. Even England cant match what Pune is paying Stokes! India could develop their own FICA( akin to FIFA) to replace ICC. Bring Lalit Modi back!! If BCCI wants to play hardball, forgive lalit and he knows how to deal with the ICC!!
ICC didn't do anything against India. There is an Indian chairing the organization who too thinks that the distribution under the big 3 formula is unfair. And if Indians believe in democracy, then they should recognize that BCCI has been voted out by 11-1. Secondly, yes the Indian market contributes heavily in ICC funds but BCCI does not represent Indian market. It represents Indian players and the playing organizations, and not the game watchers. Its a free market system where markets do not belong to the relative boards.
It is a tipping point, and BCCI needs to be assertive to demand for what the average Indian fan deserve. It is he who is paying the bill, so that the opportunistic can have a cake!
It seems ICC wants to starve the hen, which is giving the golden eggs, Time to consider good by to world cricket and develop a domestic league on par with American football/baseball.
let the ICC work with those opportunistic scavengers, and realise its worth!
I support CoA's stand. Negotiation should be the key world.
COA quite clearly does not have a finger on the pulse of Indian people which is clearly Anti -ICC on this matter , for us Indian fans it has nothing to do with BCCI but rather about our dignity and sense of pride , it feels that our contributions ( paying monthly/annual subscription package to Star India who are the TV Rights holders for ICC events ) is not being either not being acknowledged or appreciated . CT anyways is not a prestigious tournament and missing it is not a big deal and our players after a long home season plus IPL will get much needed rest . COA should realise revoking the whole MPA is just an ICC/Manohar bluff . I would also like a COA to define what they mean when they say "It is in the interests of Indian cricket ....
BCCI is a voted body representing best interests of Indian cricket. How does COA know what is in the best interests of Indian cricket? How can they demand unianimous vote? Even the Supreme court will have to go by BCCI bye laws. If the bye laws says 2/3 majority thaf is it
why COA interfering in internal matters of BCCI , they are just going to spoil the Indian cricket , COA should stay away from these matters
Some of those who are saying the world cricket doesnt need BCCI and cricket can still survive without them. Sure it will! However, its not as easy as it is said! Imagine one of the neighboring country still crying over India not playing with them and they losing million of bucks. Cricket will Asia will be as good as over with Pak not able to host at home, SL going thru a difficult phase, and not much support for Bangladesh, Nepal, Afg and others. When its almost clear that even the countries like Aus wait for an Indian tour for financial reasons, you just cannot survive without someone whos being getting you about 80% of the income. Not supporting BCCI here, but its a fact!
One potential way to go for BCCI would be to accept the $400 M offer, but cut down drastically on the bilateral tours to give our superstar cricketers much needed rest while also increasing the tours by India A teams so that the backup players gain valuable experience in foreign conditions. Better yet, sned the string/third string players to the bilateral tours. This way the other country India would be touring would be financially affected, our better cricketers be well rested, and backups gaining valuable experience, which is a case of win, win and win for BCCI and India.
In my opinion we need India to play icc tournaments and bilateral series .imagine having a dessert without eating a meal ! That's how it will be if we have only ipl .The problem is they lost badly in voting system with other icc members that means every one is against bcci. This is democracy and not business !! So bcci should take a step back and come with better plans to make icc pay for this !!
thanks cricinfo to showing the other side of the coin. until now it like if bcci pulled out of Champions league it will only affect Icc earning. But this post Cleary shows if they pulled off ,BCCI earnings also will deplete
Bcci should pull out of icc and stop playing cricket.
ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED: I am with you. I hope others put themselves in BCCI's postion and try to imagine their sense of resentment. Withdrawing from ICC/MPA is not an option. I think BCCI should do two things: (1) engage with ICC to get as best a deal as it can get, and (2) find ways to reduce its contribution to ICC so that its loss is compensated. I am cluless, but there must be a way to not give away all the revenue BCCI generates. If that needs it to be a government-regulated body, so be it. But find a way where you dont pay for the luxury of other boards who barely earn a penny.
CRICFAN01835720: Why should BCCI shut up? Should I come to your job, do nothing, have your wages cut and use your cut as my own earnings? This is what ICC is doing to BCCI and it's wrong.
WPBUS13: You seem salty that BCCI generates the most of world cricketing revenues and actually help associates such as Nepal and Afghanistan.
Now you see what many of us were warning everybody about in 2014. The big wigs of the big three cooked international cricket's camaraderie for good and we are still struggling through the mess left by their legacies. I do not think we will see the demise of cricket even if the BCCI continue their toy throwing and abandon the home of ICC. The game has its incredible charm and therefore has millions of fans. International cricket will scale down a few hundred notches and build its way back. The domestic game and the T20 circus will thrive.
@BANGLA_TEAM:We will not die okay.. We have jobs to do and life to lead as well !!
The vote at the ICC was 9 to 1, it wasn't even close, not one other member supported the BCCI, which was very revealing! Usually, India would throw their weight around and draw support from smaller nations by promising to play more bi-lateral series against them. So, what happened this time? Simple, India never lived up its promises! Cricket is, "The Goose That Laid the Golden Eggs," many people live like fat cats off it, which makes it extremely difficult to give up! Hopefully, they do not kill it to get all that's inside.
Broken tough guy rhetoric from BCCI, only change is now they don't have any backers! Time to put up or shut up!
If such a thing indeed happens, then the next six years will decide whether it's the death of cricket. India might not be able to sustain itself, but I feel a lot of other countries will also die a slow death. And just forget about the associate nations. But the ego clash between COA and BCCI will make sure BCCI will try to get even in some other way which the COA will be helpless to stop.
@CRICFAN3138080669-You must be one of those BCCI members who wants to take aggressive action against icc.General Indian fans I believe want to see their team in every icc tournaments.Indian fans will die if they do not watch their so called men in blue in icc tournaments for next 8 years.
THEREALMVP*_* : Should I earn more money than you even if I contribute less? Don't answer, it's rhetorical.
@BROKENSAINT: Nothing will happen. We Indians will end up using time and financial resources in a more constructive way. Perhaps also watch Ranji cricket played on TV uninterrupted by TV ads. Revenue generated in India will stay within India. If supreme court realises that it can't replace good administrators, perhaps someone like the former ICC president N. Srinivasan will build IPL like tournaments. Let India get out of ICC. Let the market forces decide the future of Cricket in India.
I think BCCI should generate less revenue and get their fair and equal share like any other boards. This way we the Indian fans get to see proper 6-ball over cricket on TV. At the moment we are watching TV ads frequently interrupted by 5-ball over cricket.
OH common India , why you guys are doing so much drama . Show some GUTS , pull out from Ct and even stop playing cricket. nobody needs you . JUST GO.
BCCI should learn that they can't monopolize a global game. Cricket in India is for Indian pe, its not a BCCI property. COA should give BCCI a go ahead and face the consequences of not playing in a ICC tournament. And ICC should also terminate all the revenue share that was to be given to BCCI if India doesn't participate or sends a second string team to the tournaments. Enough is enough, BCCI had its way for so long, now its time that cricket becomes a global game not a game that only one country controls. Its the ICC's global tournaments that having the game of cricket floating not the fact that India plays it. Everyone knows cricket is not that popular anymore like that was in fifteen twenty years ago. If BCCI withdraw from future ICC tournaments, popularity ofcricket in India will also get a hit. BCCI should learn that.
I fail to understand what has CoA has to do with anything about how the BCCI manages it affairs. Can someone shed somelight as to why was CoA formed? What was the task that was given for CoA to undertake? CoA was tasked to streamline the functioning of BCCI and to root out allegations of Corruption and Nepotism. That alone was the task of CoA.
This is CoA overstepping its boundaries.
At the moment it looks like, in the garb of rooting out Corruption and nepotism, CoA is doing exactly what its predecessors did..to Run Indian Cricket.
BCCI should learn to live and let live. Generate additional opportunity to generate more revenue .
This is absurd, revenue generated or not, it just amounts to the powerful and wealthy trying to get their way citing a bigger contribution.
let the bcci go ahead. let them try to undermine the ICC. see what happens
