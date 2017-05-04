India news May 4, 2017

Dravid, Tendulkar want India to play Champions Trophy

ESPNcricinfo staff
235

© ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are among a group of 12 former cricketers who want India to play the upcoming Champions Trophy in England.

All the players ESPNcricinfo contacted - Tendulkar, Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Gundappa Viswanath, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Saba Karim, Murali Kartik, and Deep Dasgupta - were unanimous in their opinion that India should attempt to defend the Champions Trophy title that they won in 2013.

Should India play the Champions Trophy?

See results »

The doubt over India's participation in the Champions Trophy arose after the BCCI missed the April 25 deadline to send its squad for the tournament to the ICC. The board had said the delay was due to "operational" reasons. 

The concerns over India's participation have increased since then, after the BCCI was outvoted by a massive margin at the ICC Board meeting in April, when the ICC's members approved a new constitution, governance structure and finance model. The biggest sticking point for the BCCI was the finance model, in which it stands to get a reduced share of ICC revenue when compared to the existing Big Three model.

The BCCI is divided over the issue, with a faction strongly in favour of revoking the Members Participation Agreement with the ICC, which would rule India out of hosting and participating in all ICC tournaments until 2023, the end of the present rights cycle.

A final decision on India's participation in the Champions Trophy is likely to be taken by the BCCI at its special general body meeting on May 7 in Delhi.

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Comments have now been closed for this article

  •   Cricinfouser on May 7, 2017, 17:42 GMT

    @OPTO_PUS Stop being delusional. Even if ICC is antiquated and has outlived its purpose as you claim, replacing it with some BCCI-led Asian council is hardly the answer. There is nothing in it for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to be a perpetual sidekick in the new system.

  • Ozcricketwriter on May 7, 2017, 3:11 GMT

    I don't thing the poll was fair. You missed the option of No - they missed the deadline.

  • opto_pus on May 6, 2017, 15:14 GMT

    @SUPPORTTESTCRICKET:"Everything seems to revolve around, money, TV rights, players fee, big egos .Cricket fans seem to come a distant last. Ironically, the money being demanded by BCCI comes in due to us, the cricket fans!" It is not the cricket fans in general but the Indian cricket fans that pay the ICC the big bucks and generates more revenues than five times England do but that fact is brushed under the carpet, the fact that India really are the only power house in the cricketing business just like America in baseball are. I honestly think it is time for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to look at life beyond ICC and look for some real serious cricketing tournaments in Asian with nations like Nepal, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan and Korea to expand the cricketing countries in Asia in general. The ICC is an old organisation that was fit for the 19th century and early 20th century but has long lived outlived it's purpose let the new times of the 2020's roll on with Asian cricket.

  • Asim Iqtidar on May 6, 2017, 9:12 GMT

    @CRICFAN5235804312: My friend, what you are preaching for me, also true for you. Get some inside knowledge before making any comments. All players of all countries bound under their respective boards to have an NOC by them when they want to go to play any league. No one can not just go and play. I think you just forgot about the ICL that was also an Indian league. What happened to it. The same thing can be happened to india. If players don't obey the NOC rule and still play to IPL, for just a one and half month window, what will they do for the rest of the year as no other league or team in the world will get these players for their teams.

  • SupportTestCricket on May 6, 2017, 8:13 GMT

    Why are we even discussing this? Of course India should play and defend the Champions Trophy. Arm twisting aside, BCCI should realize that we cannot have it our way all the time. Plus you will be giving the selected players, if we decide to participate, a short time to get mentally prepared for the event. Nothing seems to be above board now a days. It is not just a simple game anymore. Everything seems to revolve around, money, TV rights, players fee, big egos .Cricket fans seem to come a distant last. Ironically, the money being demanded by BCCI comes in due to us, the cricket fans!

  • Jose...P on May 6, 2017, 5:39 GMT

    @Bazza_SAF on May 5, 2017, 8:59 GMT. A few things.

    1. I am a fan of test cricket.

    2. Would love to see all the national teams to be strong.

    3. Hardly anyone will shift his base to another country, unless there a very strong reason like Kolpak.

    4. BUT: There could be cases, where a few filthy-rich businessmen may do anything (paying an exorbitant payment for just a few months, and far more than what a Board gives for an year) to induce anyone to join thierT20 league. There are many in India, but not naming the names.

    After expressing these points, I really hope, all these unwanted notices abate, dust settle down, and global cricket in general & international cricket will continue to flourish.

    What really makes me sad is the fact, that every board is guilty of ignoring the grass roots cricket, from schools to colleges... all the way up to catching the eyes of the national selectors, so that they can lead the lives of true 'cricketers' than 'commodities' for sale!

  •   Rajesh Rao on May 5, 2017, 22:45 GMT

    BCCI has enough money not to need a handout from ICC. But ICC should stop giving handouts to nations instead focus on developing cricket in other regions. There is plenty of money in cricket for both the boards and players as well. BCCI should be however given a handout for women cricket to make it as accepted as the men's team. It is high time ICC considers shifting its HQ from Dubai to Mumbai the natural home of Cricket.

  • ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED on May 5, 2017, 20:25 GMT

    CRICINFOUSER (facebook): So the team that generates the most revenue and does a lot for associates like Nepal and Afghanistan (CA and ECB do nothing for associates) doesn't deserve its rightful share? Hilarious. I guess I should march into your workplace, have your wages cut and use that cut to essentially freeload off your hard work. How would you feel? Don't answer, it's rhetorical. But that is exactly what ICC and the poorly run boards are doing - being freeloaders. You talk about bullying despite the fact BCCI only asks for its rightful share and considering the fact they weren't even consulted on this. If you want to see real bullying then cast your mind back to the era when CA and ECB ruled cricket and remind yourself how subcontinental and West Indies were treated in the caucasian domineering era of cricket. Please publish, cricinfo. Kindly publish, cricinfo.

  • cricfan5235804312 on May 5, 2017, 18:58 GMT

    Asim Iqtidar on May 5, 2017, 15:36 GMT @DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE , If you have some knowledge then you know that, if BCCI removes the NOC clause for foreign players, no other board can do anything to hold on to their players. Do some homework before you comment.

  • cricfan5235804312 on May 5, 2017, 18:52 GMT

    IamBapi on May 5, 2017, 16:38 GMT: More than money, it is matter of self respect. Probably you don't know the full story.

  • No featured comments at the moment.