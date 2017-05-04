Dravid, Tendulkar want India to play Champions Trophy
Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar are among a group of 12 former cricketers who want India to play the upcoming Champions Trophy in England.
All the players ESPNcricinfo contacted - Tendulkar, Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Gundappa Viswanath, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Saba Karim, Murali Kartik, and Deep Dasgupta - were unanimous in their opinion that India should attempt to defend the Champions Trophy title that they won in 2013.
The doubt over India's participation in the Champions Trophy arose after the BCCI missed the April 25 deadline to send its squad for the tournament to the ICC. The board had said the delay was due to "operational" reasons.
The concerns over India's participation have increased since then, after the BCCI was outvoted by a massive margin at the ICC Board meeting in April, when the ICC's members approved a new constitution, governance structure and finance model. The biggest sticking point for the BCCI was the finance model, in which it stands to get a reduced share of ICC revenue when compared to the existing Big Three model.
The BCCI is divided over the issue, with a faction strongly in favour of revoking the Members Participation Agreement with the ICC, which would rule India out of hosting and participating in all ICC tournaments until 2023, the end of the present rights cycle.
A final decision on India's participation in the Champions Trophy is likely to be taken by the BCCI at its special general body meeting on May 7 in Delhi.
Why are we even discussing this? Of course India should play and defend the Champions Trophy. Arm twisting aside, BCCI should realize that we cannot have it our way all the time. Plus you will be giving the selected players, if we decide to participate, a short time to get mentally prepared for the event. Nothing seems to be above board now a days. It is not just a simple game anymore. Everything seems to revolve around, money, TV rights, players fee, big egos .Cricket fans seem to come a distant last. Ironically, the money being demanded by BCCI comes in due to us, the cricket fans!
@Bazza_SAF on May 5, 2017, 8:59 GMT. A few things.
1. I am a fan of test cricket.
2. Would love to see all the national teams to be strong.
3. Hardly anyone will shift his base to another country, unless there a very strong reason like Kolpak.
4. BUT: There could be cases, where a few filthy-rich businessmen may do anything (paying an exorbitant payment for just a few months, and far more than what a Board gives for an year) to induce anyone to join thierT20 league. There are many in India, but not naming the names.
After expressing these points, I really hope, all these unwanted notices abate, dust settle down, and global cricket in general & international cricket will continue to flourish.
What really makes me sad is the fact, that every board is guilty of ignoring the grass roots cricket, from schools to colleges... all the way up to catching the eyes of the national selectors, so that they can lead the lives of true 'cricketers' than 'commodities' for sale!
BCCI has enough money not to need a handout from ICC. But ICC should stop giving handouts to nations instead focus on developing cricket in other regions. There is plenty of money in cricket for both the boards and players as well. BCCI should be however given a handout for women cricket to make it as accepted as the men's team. It is high time ICC considers shifting its HQ from Dubai to Mumbai the natural home of Cricket.
CRICINFOUSER (facebook): So the team that generates the most revenue and does a lot for associates like Nepal and Afghanistan (CA and ECB do nothing for associates) doesn't deserve its rightful share? Hilarious. I guess I should march into your workplace, have your wages cut and use that cut to essentially freeload off your hard work. How would you feel? Don't answer, it's rhetorical. But that is exactly what ICC and the poorly run boards are doing - being freeloaders. You talk about bullying despite the fact BCCI only asks for its rightful share and considering the fact they weren't even consulted on this. If you want to see real bullying then cast your mind back to the era when CA and ECB ruled cricket and remind yourself how subcontinental and West Indies were treated in the caucasian domineering era of cricket. Please publish, cricinfo. Kindly publish, cricinfo.
Asim Iqtidar on May 5, 2017, 15:36 GMT @DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE , If you have some knowledge then you know that, if BCCI removes the NOC clause for foreign players, no other board can do anything to hold on to their players. Do some homework before you comment.
IamBapi on May 5, 2017, 16:38 GMT: More than money, it is matter of self respect. Probably you don't know the full story.
This is misdirected nationalism. Of course India has the largest viewership, a fanatical following unmatched by countries outside South Asia. That does not mean they get to keep the revenue earned from ICC events. They are keeping all the earning from their domestic cricket and home series with other countries. This bullying to get their way is not going to get them anywhere, unfortunately.
Very good. Send these 12 to represent India at the CT2017. Slightly light on the bowling; but Sachin and Sandeep Patil can throw down a few.
@ Bazza_SAF on May 5, 2017, 13:12 GMT.
"Star TV has already signed contracts for ALL ICC tournaments TV rights from 2016-2023!!! HaHa so pull out if you want.. and" You rote.
Contrast your last phrase with the following events, as they unfold.
A relay race for a potential revision of payment from Star to ICC is already on.
Fearing what BCCI may do, Star TV is already knocked the doors of Dave Richardson. He, in turn did the same to Manohar. Who contacted the ROA's Rai. Who shot of an immediate e=mail to BCCI, almost ordering them not to pull out of the CT.
Like Dominos falling over (one by one in attemptingtostop, part of the bundle You ended your post with:
HaHa so pull out if you want.. and see who Star TV goes after!
Now, you can do some re Ha! Ha! For multiple reasons, which I leave for your imagination, and consequential feeling for you.
The way things are moving now, everyone can sing a lot of Ha! Ha! song all the way to the bank.
Anyway, it is all about money, No?
Why are we even discussing this!! India has to defend the title...and so has to play the game. It would be a shame if such a cricket giant opts out because of money matters. BCCI is not going to go bankrupt if they don't get the requested money.
ASIM IQTIDAR: Too bad players will retire from international cricket to play in IPL. Money talks as AC/DC state in their song of the same name.
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE , My friend, what india is generating as money from cricket, it is not only from the indian players, but it is the charisma of the international players coming to play here. If you have some knowledge then you know that no player from any country can play in any of the leagues outside the country without the NOC from their own cricket boards. If India will get a BAN from ICC, this automatically BANs the IPL also. Who will come to you to play in IPL while their boards will not give any NOC according to the rules of ICC? What will be the revenue you will generate through an IPL with only Indian players playing in each team. Think about it.
Countries have accepted the big three models previously and now they decided against it. So bear it or take a side from the ICC, your choice.
What does it matter what Murali Kartik, Aakash Chopra or Deep Dasgupta think?
No ONE nation or player should be bigger than the sport.
@Rajendra Rele/MJTrey ... What's your point exactly? I've just been on the ICC CT ticket website and a few hundred seats left for each game, and hundreds of people in the queue to buy! @jai_sharma90...cant you read?? Where did I say ONLY English people watch cricket in England? BTW this is England where CT is being played hence more English and possibly Welsh/Irish spectators too. Last time I saw England v India game at Lords there definitely weren't more Indians than English people! If you're going to make a point at least make sensible ones that we can debate. @DriftTurnAndBounce... what's your point too? SO what if more people watch TV in India? When did you last try and buy a ticket for Lords or the Oval tests or ODIs or even 20/20s for ANY opposition?? And just a little bit of education for all you bitter Indian fans... Star TV has already signed contracts for ALL ICC tournaments TV rights from 2016-2023!!! HaHa so pull out if you want.. and see who Star TV goes after!
Cricket/Sports should win but not at the cost of nation. We contribute more and therefore we must get what we deserve. Remember it is only India losing their share for the betterment or development of sports. All other countries are not losing single penny. Let India withdraw tournament and then see. ICC will sooner or later be bankrupt. They would not be able to organize huge events. We are with BCCI. Give our share or we will exit should be the stand from BCCI. What would be the prize money without India?
@prakash_ajp: Thanks, I guess Vinod Rai might make a good coach.
Funny to read some comments that how ICC supported India when BCCI was financially weak:
FACTS: a) When BCCI was 'weak'. ECB and CA had veto (i.e., VETO) in all decision. b) When BCCI had no money: Kapil Dev was also the team India's physiotherapist apart from being the Captain. c)When BCCI had no 'muscles': BCCI had its office in a single room with only 2 chairs; ICC was broke; only under Jagmohan Dalmiya ICC could pay salary to its employees d) No country except England was allowed to host world cup because VETO.
Some of us were born before the start of 21st century and remember VERY WELL what it means to NOT have money. Now other countries are ganging up togther and want India to accept "good ol' days".
NO. BCCI would to greater harm to if it accept these threats from ICC. If international cricket is the cost of self-pride. So be it.
@CLEAN_GAME, haha that's a good one. Add to that I want Vinod Rai to be the coach and manager!
I finally made peace with myself and agreed with CoA to send Indian team for CT in England. My team will be. 1. Sachin Tendulkar 2. Akash Chopra 2. Rahul Dravid (Capt) 4. Sanjay Manjrekar 5. Gundappa Vishwanath 6. Sandip Patil 7. Saba Karim (WK) 8. Ajit Agarkar 9. Venkatesh Prasad 10. Zaheer Khan 11. Murali Kathik and 12th man Deep Dasgupta. Sachin and Dravid to bowl 5 overs each. Agarkar, Prasad and Zaheer has good record in England. We all know how good Dravid in England and he was one of the best Indian captains. Sachin, Manjrekar, Sandip Patil and G R Vishwanath will give much stability with batting and Saba Karim is excellent behind wickets. Deep Dashgupta can also act as Manager since he has some experience in management.
@Josep... I normally agree with most of your sensible posts and enjoy your writings. However for now "senior" pkayers may well retire and take the money, play a bit of hit and giggle then fully retire. Then where do you get the next level of up and coming youngsters when the various countries boards ban any players from participating? They wont be able to develop their game in their local franchises and with all due respect i cannot see them all relocating full time to India.
No cricket with India period.
Jose...P "When all those nations ban their players from playing in India, many of their senior players will retire "prematurely",.. many years before the time, they would have retired naturally. "
But, of course, money isn't everything. Ask a player whether he would choose to represent his country in a World Cup or play in an Indian league team. And for that matter, I haven't heard what current Indian players have to say about this. Would they forego the chance to defend their status as 'Champions of Champions' because their already financially well off board got greedy? Alas, when one board gains too much influence because the ICC hasn't expanded cricket to enough countries over the years, this was bound to happen.
There simply has to be an end to this.BCCI has for long been leveraging India's earning capacity.Fair enough but the board is rich enough to contribute a bit more to the associate nations.This has now become a power standoff rather than something based on rational thinking.The ICC has offered $ 400 million.That does not differ very much from the supreme court amount.
The players understand the damage that could be done.The administrators don't.thats the problem.
Cricket without India would be like eating a Pizza without cheese !
@Jose...P : The economic scenario in India 30-40 yrs ago was a lot different than what it is today. India was a closed economy then with Govt controls. Of course there was no IT/tech industry, very few people had TVs here. Not so now. Things changed after the 1990s (aided by the WC win in 83) and BCCI could rake in big sponsors. I do not see any wrong in BCCI asking for a bigger share since it contributes to around 70% of revenues.
If players dissent on a wrong decision, ICC & match referee imposes fine. If umpire makes a mistake that goes without any fine. This is lopsided. Now, ICC has set deadline to name their 15 or 16 players before 25April2017. All participants name their team except India or BCCI. What penalty should ICC give for failure to abide? If ICC is the governing body for cricket, shouldn't they be decider on award of punishment for a willful neglect on deadlines or showing arrogance? All member nations must stand on equal footing no matter who is big or small.
How Aus, Eng and SA fans react if their boards are getting less than their contribution I wonder...
what about the 2 elephants in the room SMG and RJS. did you not contact them or they refused to answer?
If India boycott Champions trophy, other countries should not only stop playing with India but also ban their players playing in IPL. Cricket will survive ultimately.
@ mapersaud on May 5, 2017, 3:46 GMT
Your post:
"India needs to remember that it does not exist in a bubble. When all those nations ban their players from playing in India,"
Up to this point, you are right.
Let me fill up a bit for the rest of it.
The more accurate one follows:
When all those nations ban their players from playing in India, many of their senior players will retire "prematurely",.. many years before the time, they would have retired naturally.
For many players, those years would have been their peak years, which will go for IPL, unfortunately to the chagrin of their own boards / fans.
ICC should expel BCCI and replace them with Papua New Guinea. That will keep the broadcasters extremely happy and then ICC can distribute $ 1 billion each to all the boards that voted against BCCI.
India please dont play CT......India should take its stand and avoin CT so that WI can play the game
It doesn't matter Indian cricket team will take part in coming champions trophy or not . If Indian cricket board members do not have values for India peoples' cricket interests or Indian cricket team fans around the world then the fans should ignore Indian team too . We know that all kinds of money issues gets done just before the mega events of cricket as West Indies team's financial and health insurance issues had been brought forward just before the World Cup 2015 . We know money is then most important for living but money should not be everything .
What's this hype about ipl all the time? ? It's not that the top players which people claiming only play in ipl.Gayle, mcCulum, AB, Waston.These guys plays in other countries as well. One logical question I wanna ask if Indian players don't play intl cricket do you think fans will still come to support?...NO. U cannot compare quality of international cricket with ipl.If u started to make ipl criteria then as per ipl....uttapa is better than kohli,yusuf pathan is better than Dhoni...many more illusion will appear. If India plays Zimbabwe will india earn same money? ?to that playing with pak, aus, eng? ?NO. Cricket needs new teams.Ire and Afg are good enough to play test.If they don't get financial help cricket will die in these nations. I'm not against 'India'.India is big and powerful country we respect that but we are against a board who is not interested in globalisation of game..having more teams is good for game...even for india...what's point of winning 10 team WC.
No Cricket with Pakistan.
India needs to remember that it does not exist in a bubble. When all those nations ban their players from playing in India, where will the IPL be? When broadcast of the IPL stops going overseas how much won't India lose?
@BAZZA_SAF, if cricket in England is only watched by English people can you explain how it is England fans are outnumbered by Indians whenever they play each other there? One in Seven of humanity is Indian, we are the present as well as the future do get used to it
Couldn't disagree more with views of IND''s legends. It can't be business as usual after inadequate revenue allocation for IND. This issue is not about who have contributed to IND cricket but about future of IND cricket.
Because a decision is taken by a majority does not imply the decision is not flawed.
The revised revenue distribution model by ICC is inadequate for IND. The needs for funds for India are far greater. Any reduction in the revenue will hurt the development of cricket in IND in general & cricketers in particular & will deny equal opportunity in many states.
Tough situations require Tough measures. It is time for IND to take legal measures for fair revenue allocation. If such steps fail, IND needs to take leadership role for UCC (Universal Cricket Council) a separate management for world cricket with new set of nations.
it is also time for management team of IND to take feedback from IND cricket fans thru use of APP in IND before they overrule the decision of BCCI
BCCI, and some angry Indian fans are missing a key point. If you go back 20-30-40 years, India was not generating no where near today's revenue for ICC. ICC carried them through their tough time. It's ridiculous to think Indian cricket could have come this far without ICC. And it's also ridiculous to assume Indian cricket will survive like NBA in US, or football leagues in Europe right now -may be in 50 years, but not happening any time soon. All you have to do is look at the GDP of US, EU and India, and then look at the number of population these regions have. Indians have much bigger problem to solve as a nation, than getting back at ICC!
So, more than 11k people in cricinfo thinks India should not play CT. Then I think India will be out of ICC as well. Cricketers are the main concern here and I think they spoke for the right side.
Even if BCCI has a legitimate case, pulling out of the CT smacks of "cutting off one's nose, despite one's face". Let the parleying happen around the negotiating table, and do not throw out the baby along with the proverbial bath-water. Simply undermining the world game is not the answer. I don't think it's the case that these players and former players are merely taking a moral highground to the detriment of justice & equitable revenue-sharing; they are only thinking of the good of the game. After all, there is no guarantee that rashly boycotting the tournament would actually achieve anything, besides recriminations and bitterness - which could drive an intractable wedge between the various governing bodies, which would be a disaster.
Kunal 47 : Yes, most Indians want the Indian team to take part in the Champion's Trophy, but not unless India gets her fair share of money. If India contributes 70% of total revenue, why should India be satisfied with barely 15% of the pie ?? Even under the earlier scheme India got just 23%. What's the deal here ?? Is India supposed to contribute to other impoverished boards indefinitely ??
Hussain, I'd pay good money to watch these 12 represent India, really!
This is exactly what happens when you live in a world, and at anytime whatsoever, try to tell some of the people that they are more important than others - but to hell No!
Really u guys it has repruccusions because last time i checked virat kohli is still getting less money frim bcci as compared to smith,williamson, cook now root and du plesis . This explains one thing bcci has its own agenda and nothing to do with players so think before u put ur baseless opinions
No, there is no need to play in ICC trophies lets make own league and keep playing inside india
I am guessing other boards talked about india pulling out. They will have to survive at 50% money. They are trying create bigger markets of cricket in China, Nepal, Malaysia, Afganistan.
this would not have happened had India treated it's allies better. maybe don't keep tricking/lying to the pcb (1vote) or demeaning bd players (1 vote) or help sl by playing more series (1 vote) and actually do stuff for Afghanistan (1 vote) that is. so really it could have been 5 - 4 in India favor but Bcci forgot common rule even Rome couldn't beat the world it needed allies. and like Rome Bcci is falling. other boards are fed up with fake promises like playing 7 series with pak. so well why would they vote for Bcci if Bcci won't return the favor.
yes India must play champions trophy. no matter what ever reason may be. financial issues must be settled otherwise. not at the cost of participation. game play should be on the field not off the field. India PL play champions trophy and win it.
Oh, haven't they got enough money already?
If BCCI plays CT without revenue increase, I wouldn't watch cricket anymore. I am sure, many hardcore fans will do the same.
Damage to cricket is high with IND using CT as to threaten. Let IND pull out. In long term it is good for cricket. Star might threaten. Let them be then. They all will regret the decision.
Forget the revenue and if IND want to sit out let them. Then want stand a chance anyway. Team to watch is SA. And SL with young team.
this is my solution. Take 400 mil. Play CT. Next only play Aus/Eng and SA. If ICC forces, send a Ranji team. Don't invite any of the teams other than Aus/ENg/SA to India. Since Pak is bitching , send C team to play them in SL and arrange a Aus tour at same time.
Please post my comments. This is fourth time I am posting. BCCI argument has many flaws: (1) Should BCCI be getting less if India get knocked out in the first round because fewer Indians will be watching? (2) Should BCCI be getting any revenue at all for matches not involving India just because Indians are watching? (3) Number of Indians watching depends on who India is playing against. India vs Netherlands < India vs Pakistan. Shouldn't the increased in revenue affected by the opposition be given to the other board? (4) Why not the same model applied to all the boards? No way on earth all the remaining boards generate equal revenue under the BCCI proposed model. If BCCI and India are generating all the revenue then why are they sticking with ICC. Get out and keep generating the same revenue without other teams and other players.
If india pulls out every team will forget playing cricket and cricket will be finished.If india don't play,not a single century will be scored becoz only kohli can score. India is ranked no 1 odi team so India must get 5 times the amount of money what Australia is getting. If india pulls out all the seats of every game will be empty becoz only india has world known stars.Icc and others boards should agree whatever bcci says otherwise india will buy all players to play in ipl....the best league world has seen. Icc should know they are just part of bcci.All these years all icc events are run by bcci. CT is nothing....those trophy are also just part of bcci events and no one could defeat india. Why should associates like Afg, Ire, Nepal etc get India money.They are not even good as state of india. Bcci deserve all the money these teams are getting....ban these lowly associates teams. "WORLD CUP"should only be of 5 teams.others are average teams.#BCCI is organisation of clean image.
Continuation of earlier comments , Revenue distribution model should also include utilization of funds as how specific country breed quality of player ,how fast they generates new pool of cricketer. Quality of winning games , welfare of ex and new generation of cricketer ,new cricket ground s, stadiums , Discipline of cricketers to follow spirit of the game, and base of other thing as I mention earlier they can decide revenue distribution, what ICC has done is just on the whims of certain individual to settle their old score and humiliating a whole nation mad in love of cricket. mind you current nationalistic wave in that country will force BCCI administration to take drastic step that will give 1000 watt SHOCK to ICC and cricket world ,and if that thing happened it will not be surprised.
@EARDLEY.... players don't need NOC if they choose to play IPL instead of playing for country! You will be surprised how many will join IPL. Reason, if India quits playing international cricket, ICC revenues will drop. That will certainly brings down player salaries. What do you think will happen?
Continuation of my earlier comment. One thing that puzzled me is there any model that ICC following when they distribute revenue? like Size of market , revenue contribution , population , popularity of game , effective administration, history of appropriate usage of fund to popularize game, etc. Why $132M for country with population of less than 30M and $293M for country with population of 1.3B , why $132 M for a country which has history of less than 2% of revenue contribution while India contributing 70% and get only 293m , it feels like my neighbors ganged up on me and telling me "Buddy work hard , we have to pay our big bills next month. By the way I have to watch NBA and NFL game ,my schedule is tight with popcorn and beers.
It is a sticky point but BCCI alone without ICC would produce boring cricket not worth watching. I think the world would be fine if India pulled out, the game will go on. All Indians will still watch as they have been before BCCI became rich and started flexing the muscles. The TV viewership has nothing to do with what BCCI has done it is just the advent of technology which brought BCCI fortune,BCCI then invested and built better infrastructure in India. Hope they come to agreement for the cricket fans.
EARDLEY: Players will retire from international duty to play in IPL.
@ MUHAMMAD WAQAR ... Really? No way Sherlock!!
@KUNAL47, Don't we so naive. I don't trust such opinion polls. Do you really believe not even a single former player has spoken in favour of not participating in the Champions Trophy? A certain viewpoint is being aggressively pedalled to mould public opinion.
In most aspects of life, people are paid as per their performance and the value they bring to the corporation they work for. More value one provides, more they get paid. Not necessarily true in all conditions but general principle holds steady for the most part. BCCI and Indian team bring the most revenue hence they should be paid accordingly. Again what's the right amount, only people who are put in position to run should be able to decide. If they think that BCCI is not being paid enough, let them negotiate and come up with solution. If they decide to pull out of CT, so be it. In real world business scenarios, mergers and deals are broken when there is disagreements. Yes there is pain in the short term and one should be prepared to bear it. Eventually everyone one learn a lesson and hopefully, cricketing world would be a better one in the future from the lessons learnt.
India should send a 'A' team for the Champions Trophy which does have Indian future prospects with an experienced leader. This will give the much needed exposure for younger players as well send a subtle message to the ICC on what the Board feels.
Suggest a squad on the lines as below :
Playing XI : Gautam Gambhir (c), Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Praveen Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Basil Thampi.
Reserves : Ishan Kishan, Aniket Chaudhary, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Nayar.
ICC stooges who have already made fortunes and do not care about India or India's kids who deserve better facilities/supplies/coaches (from BCCI's 50% share that ICC snatches away). I have lost all my respect for these guys. I would strongly support likes of Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar.
This is a good chance to show your strength... Send the following team: samson, pant, rana, pandey, jadhav, h pandya, k pandya, bumrah, umesh, thampi, kuldeep....... many advantages as follows : young indian guns will show their steel, some old indian stars will realize their time is up, BCCI is sending a weak team :) .... lets see how much crowd turn up .... real muscle power will be seen/will be shown :) ..........
This is a half-truth. In India, we discuss cricket all the time and with ever1 - in the bus, train, office, coffee shop, pub, etc -. This is the first incident in recent time where many people are on the same side of the page: there is no reason for India to be bullied by ICC - read ECB & CA, and we should boycott CT as anything below 550 is a simple injustice to India. Either this report is fake or just mentioning the cricketers who are for India playing CT. Anyway, most of these players have vested interest in India playing CT and will loose a huge amount - the money they earn by talking nonsense on media - if India doesn't play. #IndiaPlzBoycottCT
@ EARDLEY - If EPL seasons can run from Aug to May then why not IPL? You are underestimating the power of BCCI, top world class players won't need NOCs as they will be more than happy to retire from national duties to be a part of IPL
If india withdraw i want a refund for my tickets and compensation from virat kohli himself
@Bangla_Shuha: The anonymous figure is given by the broadcaster who bought rights for India, they didn't buy broadcasting rights through out the globe to give you a rough figure or a bloated one. If my friend is correct, the amount revealed by the broadcaster was after calculating the revenue from other teams broadcasters as well & they'd given rough percentage. There's always cordial relation between the various countries broadcasters, its simple corporate business model. @Bazza_SAF: Yep, matches of Eng, Pak & even BD might be held in full or atleast 70%+ filled stadiums what about the rest ? And most importantly the major revenue source is not tickets but tv rights. India not playing means, sponsors withdrawing or cutting half their deal, no broadcaster in their right mind would be ready to incur such huge losses. If you retort saying Indians will watch others matches, then you really don't have a clue about Indian public. More than 90% viewers don't care who plays unless its India.
Let these 12 players go and represent India at CT 2017 then. All easy for former players to take the moral high ground but this has real repercussions for those who are active in the game (players at every level right from age group to international and domestic associations and all the coaches, scouts support staff). Then again if these retired players play I doubt they'll do much worse on current form than some of the first choice players being selected for CT 2017 like Dhoni Nohit and Kohli to name a few.
I respect the former cricketer's views but BCCI should not compromise. BCCI contribute around 70% of the total ICC revenue, all BCCI asking is 22.9% share which is acceptable and was agreed by other major boards. In contrast to BCCI, how much other boards contribute and how much do they get? I bet they get more revenue than what they actually contribute.
We Indians love cricket but that doesn't mean that we should let ICC bully us, we should get what we deserve. Yes, we will miss Team India in the upcoming CT, but by doing so (not playing CT), will give a fitting reply to ICC and other boards and prove Team India's worth.
@EARDLEY, Lets consider that India pulls out and is banned what happens next is that Star will back out from the champions trophy sponsership and than ICC will lose more than 3/4th of its revenue till India is banned,so I dont know about the another Ranji Trophy thing but pretty sure the ICC wont have too much money left to run cricket.
@CrookedI @ switchmitch It seems so easy for you to say if BCCI pulls out than the ICC will fall but you are partially correct both ICC and BCCI together can only make the billions of money what BCCI or ICCmakes without both of them working together they cannot make that money it quite logical if India does not compete worldwide then there will not be big money lending sponsors or huge broadcasting rights and end of all a cricket fan is more interested in country vs country match than domestic match
We need a politics free cricketing world. From this perspective, ICC should find out the persons who involve with bad politics. Especially, on Indian's cricket board!! They r hungry for money not for cricket. Afterall we need fair cricketing environment. And I strongly believe without India it be so easy!!
Lol so what if india pulls out then no indian is going to watch the champions troohy? I dont think. Let them pull out and see where the chips fall where they may. I think BCCI will be dissapointed
CROOKEDI, definitely you have made sense.
With due respect to CRICKET, I suggest that India boycott the Champions Trophy and also that OFF WILL have a backbone to bar India from any International cricket tournament for at least 2 years. Of course if that happens, no other cricket boards will give NOCs to their players to play any tournaments organised in India ... What would happen to IPL.. Would be another Ranji Trophy???
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE your anonymous figure by an Indian company is debatable. India's population is 1.3 billion. About 80% watch cricket on tv, the figure goes to roughly 1 billion. It is estimated about 3 billion people watch cricket. Given, the history of corruption in Indian politics, I highly doubt the viewers go above 33% mark. The facts and numbers on so-called "research by star tv" is rubbish.
India should withdraw. You have to make some sacrifice to get your dues. BCCI ask is fair. Actually, I believe, that BCCI should get share proportional to revenue generated by India, which is actaully much larger than what BCCI is asking for.
I completely support BCCI in this. They have to get bulk of the share and this is just not about the revenue.
@ENLIGHTENEDONE lol what a comparison hats off to your thinking you should have been in ICC advisory comittee
I completely support BCCI in this. They have to get bulk of the share and this is just not about the revenue. They need to excersice their power and this the right time to push for ipl window.
People in India who watch all cricket matches - Consider a trans-tasman Aus vs Nz clash in a world cup against say Ind vs Nz are in the ratio 15:1. Rough figure, could be even more. Most of the people in India care only for national team matches and no one else. So, even if the agreement stays between Star and ICC, the revenue loss will be so humongous that Star had to back out (who goes for such a financially disastrous deal?) and will put toss all ICC's profits out.
There's only bound to be one person on the podium and that's the BCCI. If India pulls out , the other boards and the ICC itself will start falling like dominoes.The people in India do not care about cricket , they really don't , they only care about the National side and the Eccentric Indian T20 leagues/ matches. Even the domestic cups - VH /Duleep /Ranji /Deodhar are played in front of empty stands . Most of them are passionate about the sport but not nearly as erudite as the SA , NZ and the Australian fan boys. So, all of this means that the BCCI could start their own leagues in India , pay large bills to the players from around the world and they'd start claiming India as their second home in no time! Passion and loyalty aside, they all have bills to pay don't they? The BCCI has nothing to lose , they'll still make money , fans will still flock to to the stadiums, nothing would put a dent on the Indian juggernaut . The ICC should have never poked a man with nothing to lose !
BAZZA_SAF: You do realise that Cricket is broadcast on TV channels no matter where it happens and Indian audience outnumbers the combined audience of next 9 full members?
This time BCCI is not wrong at all. They are doing the right thing by using the CT participation as a bargaining chip. I think the majority of Indian fans also are with BCCI, going by the response in forums and comment sections. Ex cricketers and government must not arm-twist BCCI into doing something that majority of fans do not want. The initial intervention of government into BCCI affairs was a welcome thing as it promised transparency. But now, the situation is taking a ridiculous turn and BCCI is being asked to make bad business decisions....and people who are saying that 'cricket' is held at ransom because of BCCI posturing, must ask other 'cricket loving' member countries to give up their greedy claim on India's revenue and pave way for India's participation in CT...if they care so much about the 'game'. I hope BCCI sticks to its stand and is not coerced in any way. That's what most fans want..
India must pull out of the Champions Trophy. No sporting body in the world is run the way ICC is planning to run itself. Much more is at stake for India than just revenue.
Well, the poll clearly shows that most of the people, and I reckon most of the responses are from India, want India to continue in the champions trophy no questions asked. So it should be.
IMO as told many times before take 400M and continue playing international tournaments. Any grudges on other boards can be taken care in Bilateral series tweaking. Srinivasan made this big 3 and our own shashank manohar who is regarded as true administrator is taking calls now. Hated when big three was created in first place. IMO All true cricket lovers of Indian team want us to win championships and they can't be won by withdrawing!!
All the people calling the BCCI greedy need to appreciate a few facts: 1. India is a big country with many states who each have their local cricketing bodies with hundreds of staff and players. They all need to be paid a decent wage. I bet the combined number of staff and players will be greater than all 8 test playing nations. 2. Per head, adjusted for inflation etc - Indian state level players and staff get paid way below many other countries; I am sure. 3. Just compare the financials and standard of living of state level crickets in India with domestic crickets of most countries. 3. India brings the maximum money to the ICC.
Why shouldn't Indian domesric players and back office staff not have a right to good standard of living and wages if their country is responsible for generating maximum economic value. In any other commercial field this would not even be a question. Its not like the BCCI is buying yachts and private jets. It has to take care of many more people than all boards.
BAZZA_SAF: You do realise that cricket in England isn't popular right? Cricketers don't even feature in BBC's annual awards anymore lol. It's always been a sport reserved for the upper class which is why the majority of English cannot resonate with such a sport for pompous folk. Footy reigns supreme in England and always will. Aside from The Ashes, cricket grounds in England only fill up when India or Pakistan come along because England has a massive contingency of Indians and Pakistanis living there. So can you imagine if India pull out of the CT? We Indians in the UK won't bother going to CT and that's a significant portion of the viewership lost - meaning loss of money. When India won the World Cup in 2011, the streets of Southall (a largely Asian populated area) were swamped with Indians partying. We control cricket as is our right after being kicked around by ECB and CA (ICC's mafia) up until the 90s when Dalmiya changed things around. Please publish, cricinfo.
@Bazza_SAF, The only games that are going to be sold out are English and India games. Have you ever watched South Africa-NZ or Srilanka-Australia. The stadiums are less than half full.The majority of revenue is not even ticket sales, it is TV rights, 70% of which is TV rights sold to Indian markets or Indian diaspora overseas. BCCI is not a model organization but Indian cricket carries significant financial weight and if properly channeled lead to downfall of ICC!
It is The BCCI Politicians governing the participation of the Indian Team. Cricket is a sport just like any other game. Participation in any major event is the first & foremost not the $$ sign. Cricket was once a purely an amatuer sport where greats from the time of Bradman, Hobbs to Indian greats like Merchant, Hazare, Pataudi, etc., played the game for the love of it. These guys were not paid but were proud representatives of their country. Why do we have to reduce the sport into Dollars every time instead of taking some pride in representing your country. More over the governing body like BCCI is another money churning machine where you count the heads & rate them according to their pay instead of humans & sports loving personalities. You only live once, except when you are James Bond. Let it be a worth while, honest life not ruled by Greed. Make India proud by participating in all International events for your country by showing your talent instead of Greed for $$!
@bazza_saf the Indian cricket market is at least 5 times all the others pur together, so the English public is irrelevant...duh duh
I strongly feel India should withdraw from Champions Trophy. Its just not fair for ICC to give India less than 40% of share when India generates 70% of it. It will not be good for Indian cricket but will make the world cricket realize the importance of revenue generation which will plummet for sure since most sponsors will pull out as well. Infact I believe India should increase IPL length and plan its own league similar to liked of NBA. Forget about world cricket and bring franchise cricket for atleast 2-3 years. India will generate revenue for sure given its success of IPL within India and maybe it will be time to take league international too. Time to teach ICC lesson and a hard one.
Sachin and Dravid please keep out of this. Do you see the comments here, all the fans are humiliating us and all the boards have already humiliated us in ICC voting. You may favor cricket over pride but a normal Indian won't. If cricket dies in India, so be it. It's not the end of the world, we can invest our money in another sport and make it popular. Football will be my game.
BCCI plz pull out of CT. ICC deserves a knock ..
BCCI will have full support of the indian fans, If they pull out and they must.
It is natural that others voted BCCI out, the moment they got a chance, but BCCI need to stick to its gun and play hardball, otherwise every-time there is a economic issues that flare up, others will just unite and suffocate BCCI
India is trying to raise the stakes, but this time ICC seems not to budge at all. ICC members gave a unanimous decision against India, and India has to accept the loss on that front.
They are surely going to participate in CT. Otherwise they won't have taken cover of 'operation issues' as a reason for missing squad submission deadline.
@rajendra Rele.... You do realise that cricket in England is watched by English people and tickets bought by mainly English people! Duh..
So according to your logic those who have more kids should be paid more?
India cannot escape simply here, the ICC should deduct two points from the group stage. otherwise where is the punishment for breaking the rule?
I can understand why BCCI officials would want to take such drastic steps to ensure higher financial share for them, its the amount of their salary on stake. but seriously I don't understand why the general Indian public is following them so blindly, why do you guys care so much if their salaries is 2 million or 1 million. you should be advocating for India's participation in the CT
As India brings 70% of revenue to ICC. So, what can happen if India do not participate and sponsors walk out from ICC? ICC revenue estimates will be around 600M. Considering 120M as a reduced ICC admin and fixed cost, remaining revenue is 480M. Obviously ECB need a bigger share. Means ECB takes 80M from it. There are 8 countries and other associates who will share 400M. Calculating that, everyone will have 30M as their profit share, compared to what $132M - that they are trying to get right now. If they all let their 32M share pass to BCCI, they still can get 100M. BCCI will get their demanded 570M (or 650M), and that will make them happy. It sounds like a win-win to everyone, in place of fighting over profit sharing.. I see no point harassing golden-egg laying chicken.
Selfishness is not"dignity" or "sense of pride", We hope the biggest democracy in the world, accepts the democracy in the world of cricket. The cricket world says no to bullying.
I request BCCI to bycott champion trophy. request from Aus Fan.
The usual hotheads are out in force but it seems that the former players speak for the majority who prefer cricket to petty national point scoring.
Lolz India will play, no doubt about that :P They are just putting pressure on ICC to increase their revenue
No need indians pls include west indians indians are crazy buggers
With all due respect i strongly disagree with this group of 12 former Cricketers , it is no coincidence that majority of these 12 Cricketers either work as TV Pundits,Commentators, write newspaper columns and if there is no India in CT then all of them will be temporarily out of work . These esteemed Cricketers and Indian media don't seem to have a finger on the pulse of Indian people which is clearly Anti -ICC on this matter , for us Indian fans it has nothing to do with BCCI but rather about us (Stakeholders) and our dignity and sense of pride , it feels that our contributions ( paying monthly/annual subscription package to Star India who are the TV Rights holders for ICC events ) is either not being acknowledged or appreciated . CT anyways is not a prestigious tournament and missing it is not a big deal and our players after a long home season plus IPL will get much needed rest .
I thought Dravid & Tendulker wanted to play. What happened to the masters cricket league ? It would have been a delight to watch Rahul, Sachin & Sehwag play in MCL.
Agree with these players about the naïve way the BCCI handled this issue . I did comment earlier more mature approach should have been taken against a step of conflicting nature. It will be a climb down but still better than to face some sort of punitive action by the ICC if the ICC stick to the letter.
If India starts a parallel world body in cricket tomorrow all other boards will cease to exist all the players will come to India to play...we just need players from those countries their audiences are irrelevant
Looks like the CT will be played to empty stadiums this time
Its not a matter of how much they get ... if you dont submit your team on time you sit out .. simple
CT needs a strong team like India. It will be a huge financial loss for the organizers,if India refrains from playing it.
ofcourse India should play champion trophy without champion it is not going to be so interested, I want to see Virat with trophy.....
An easy solution from India's point of view would be to pullout from CT 17, then assess how things go afterwards, till next ICC event in 2018 they will have ample time to decide their next move.
Why can't the government of India leave alone BCCI and form a new board calling it Cricket India.
Ind playing or not doesnt make any difference at all lol. They won't cross 1st round. Finals Aus v Sa!
Guys who are pushing for India to pull out from ICC, do you really think sponsors who are currently paying huge amount of money to India, will still be paying huge amount of money if India does not play in ICC tournaments? Even, IPL will be nothing if only Indian players play. In a way, the Indian financial contribution in world cricket is not only for India, int'l teams and int'l players have major influence in that too.
There is no denying India is major contributor, but don't overplay your hand. Don't believe me, try imagining IPL without any int'l players.
ASIM IQTIDAR: My friend, here is some news for you: If India get start a parallel cricket, a la World Series Cricket, and removes the NOC rule which is enforced VOLUNTARILY by BCCI, best players from all countries barring England, Australia, and Pakistan will flock in and simply play as alternative teams of their countries. Or are you under some delusion that these players get payed anywhere near to what they would under their boards? Just look at West Indian players or Kolpak hit South Africans. Heck even Australian players are revolting against their proposed pay structures.
AMBITIOUSSTROKE : Yeah and what will happen if as I said above India start a cricket league like WSC and world's best cricket talent chooses to play in it under alternative cricket teams because of the guaranteed enormous pay checks? The vocal lot of you will still be tuning in to "Real Cricket", I'm sure.
Darma Queen's Drama continue only few news actors....
I am from India and want India to withdraw. I want India to do that so that it teaches a lesson to India, that world cricket will survive with lesser money, but what will the Indian cricket team, the biggest money spinner, do? Who will sponser them? Who will market them? And who will pump in millions if they don't play at all? Else where the game will continue with less frills. Bangladesh is a huge market. Nepal will catch up..they are crazy about cricket. Just watch clips of their games vs associates. They get 30000 plus! BCCI does not generate money, they are just lucky that because of the population they can ask for more money from broadcasters. It is not that they sweat it out to get that money! India benefits because other nations allow their players to play in IPL. Even big bash will be a IPL, but BCCI does not allow our players to participate in other T20 leagues..any reason? No. Just want to create monopoly. Why can't Pathan, Bhatia, Asnodkar, Tiwary etc play around the world??
India will despite what ever ICC's decision is.If bcci does quit ,then they would lose more fans from India.I mean there would be lot backlash from Indian fans...........
But dropping fro 570 to 293 is bit too much. If only both parties agree to 430-440 mil,which is half of what ICC 293 and bccI's 570.........
But that being said, why is it that only bcci's revenue being deducted.???? Everyone should chip in right??
If India play they will cost the negotiation for forever.
@KRISHNA MURTY RYALI: Something is there which we don't know. Yes its known to us that without India, ACB and ECB will survive and PCB too upto some extent, as they have not hosted India since ages but PSL has got them on their foot again. But if Zim, Bangladesh and Srilanka are voting against India, there has to be some point in that. So I think at the moment BCCI is against the wall. They are facing even a bigger question. If they part ways with ICC, how many Internationals will leave their country for IPL. I dont really see the best players from Aus and Eng doing that. Not sure about SA though. And West Indian players are loosing their quality. Will the IPL cover it? And even a bigger question, how many people from a population of 1 billion plus are ok if their team is not competing at International level ? The reaction of Sachin and Dravid is an example. Can BCCI absorb the pressure of their own crowd? Cricinfo plz publish.
ICC should make an example out of BCCIs attitude and for not complying with rules.
India should rest the big players and send a second string team. I'm sure everyone talking about Indian team's participation in CT would feel good about it. Indian players fetch a lot of crowd, everyone should remember that. If a full member Indian team is not available, then other boards organizing tournaments will start losing money from ads and ticket sales. This is why BCCI is asking for major share. BCCI should send a second string team and this team would be handful for most of the countries who outvoted.
Let india avoid participating ... and icc will know who is boss ....if its gain more then ask india to accept its proposal or vice versa
If india said that 70% revenue contribute in icc,so they can play each other and get 100% revenue.
Did I see someone make a comment that ICC generates revenue when IN makes the final of a tournament? Should IN be automatically slotted in for Final for revenue reasons? Money over cricket will eventually lead to poor quality of cricket. Decisions should always be made for the benefit of cricket. Money will come if the product is good.
ICC should remain firm on its decision. If India opt out then do so. Its their own choice. Some people here saying that BCCI should arrange a mini IPL which will be a big success than CT, my friends, if ICC Bans India for not obeying the rules, this will also means that no overseas player will be allowed from their respective boards to participate in IPL. What will be the charm in IPL without the overseas players. How many of you people enjoy the domestic tournaments inside India? Very few. So think about it. If you dig a well for others, you will fall in it.
Definitely India should play. Inspite of regular T20 failures, team should have experienced hands like Gambir, Uthappa, Yuvraj, Raina, Umesh, Bumra, Bhuvaneswar.. After the tournament need to look into young bloods like rishqb pant, rahul tripati, nitish rana, ishan kishan, basil thambi etc..
Team India for champion trophy : 1 Rahul Tripathi 2 Nitish Rana 3 Robin Uttappa (WK) 4 Virat Kholi 5 Manish Pandey 6 HH Pandya 7 KH Pandya 8 Bhubaneswar Kumar 9 Bhumra 10 Ashish Nehra 11 Umesh Yadav 12 Ashwin 13 Rahane 14 Rohit Sharma 15 Ajay Jadeja
Are India supposed to do a charity here? Or is CoA afraid of getting isolated? Both of these are ill-founded and reflective of lack of experience of CoA and also their apprehension of imputation of imcompetence to them. Dravids and Tendulkars are great players but they should restrict themselves to that domain. It is a hard-nosed business deal friends. BCCI ought to showcase its might openly, brazenly and arrogantly to get what it rightfully deserves and what was agreed upon in the MPA. IMHO.
As an Indian I do not want India to participate in this champions trophy. ICC is a spineless organization. They are showing some teeth this time only bcz an Indian is heading them at the moment.
@JAHANZEBISH ON MAY 4, 2017, 13:25 GMT That can happen only in your dream. If BCCI is banned from cricket, then what all the boards will share? pennies? check the other side of the coin. 80% of money in cricket will disappear.
ICC head Shashank Manohar is putting his all abilities and skill set to have India very less money and he was the one who initiated these changes against the India. It is sad to see this. India is massive country with many domestic cricket association and many domestic club involved. a country of 125 Billion people who put cricket as first priority. What India demanding is reasonable.
Interesting how people are commenting about "mean minded majority" decision in a democratic voting procedure, yet were ok with the "big 3" decision that was forced in a few years ago with a heavy hand. ICC was willing to negotiate and even had an offer of $400M on the table but BCCI walked away. They could have negotiated up from there. Bullies only see one viewpoint until someone smacks another viewpoint into them. Please publish.
If India plays CT, they should make sure that they win.
BCCI have encashed it all these years and don't forget the originator of this model is an Indian only who was ex President also. He has resigned from the post just because of BCCI's pressure but was retained by the ICC which itself shows his importance to ICC. Further, if India won't participate , till 2023 India won't be able to host any tournament which cost them very badly.Knowing BCCI's power, I m sure ICC will again make some offer.Sending B team and thus sticking to MOU is not a good idea.
India should pull out from CT and teach themselves a lesson : that they can't live without real cricket( real means real not domestic)
IPL without foreign players is nothing but like a normal Indian domestic T20 leagues, it will be a total flop if not for international foreign players, so some of the Indian fans here should better stop saying to play IPL than CT. IPL is no where near international tournaments without the foreign players. furthermore, BCCI should stop bargaining on the financial model as they have been offered another extra amount. the ICC is not just to look after India, but has the responsibility to grow and expand cricket over the world. so let ICC do what it has decided as all the other nations have voted to... whenever any decision comes against BCCI, it starts bargaining..
India will play. It is almost guaranteed there are provisions in the contracts regarding the tournament which hold a board financially responsible if they attempt to sabotage the event like a child would, especially at such late notice. The BCCI would bear the cost of all other nations financial losses. This, combined with the already well established fact that the BCCI needs the rest of the cricketing world just as much as the other way around, means they will definitely play in the tournament.
This is a strong negotiation tactic which is unfortunate given that India lost its share by a fair rule set by the ICC. Revoking the MPA and not playing the future 8 ICC tournaments, could adversely impact indian cricket and its relations with other cricket boards. There might also be discussions of taking away the "window" given to IPL on the cricket calendar
Icc shouldnt allow India to play CT so Pak SL and Sa will play a tri series in the group B rules are rules
It is time that India try out NBA, NFL, MLB style IPL tournament with more teams for about 4 months of regular season and 2 months of post season games. US don't care what other countries are doing in Basket ball. England plays world cup soccer once in 4 years and of course Europe Championship and play Premier League soccer for over 6 months a year. India can stop playing international cricket for sometime. All the best cricketers would flock to India to play IPL just like they go and play in the NBA in the US. It would benefit Indian cricket.
Please pull out and save yourself the agony....just keep playing IPL which only Indians watch.
So, first India conspired to bring the Big Three model and approved it through back door settlements and now challenging ICC to stay with it. I think now it is time that ICC shows some mettle and ban india for 10 years if they refuse to participate in CT.
ICC should throw them away for not announcing their team on time. Rules are rules.
Its not just the ex-players that should speak up...its the current player who should stand up against BCCI in the favour of cricket as a game. We have seen clashes between players and their boards in many countries and they have always been sorted. In other words, the cricket has never stopped because of any disagreements. Indian players should think about it and decide on their future not to be ruined by their stubborn board. Kohli who is usually very vocal and is never shy of sharing his opinion
Hardly few organisations in India make money and BCCI is one among them who knows how to do business. Although Cricket isn't a business but at the end of the day money matters. BCCI, come on rock the ICC. Show the world what India is capable of in cricketing industry. No need to send the team unless ICC bows down. Eventually they'll have to. If they don't ICC and BCCI both will suffer but ICC will suffer the most.
These same players were against the ICC in 2003 world cup for their interest.They opposed ICC when asked to remove rival companies advertisement.
If India don't play than there will be no meaning for the C.T. and Tv channels will miss 500 milion fans.
I am from India andEven if India pulls out I would watch CT with out any drop in internet.
comon BCCI brave now: don't play CT
The team should be like this.
S Binny ( Captain ) ( Wise Captain ), Ambati Raidu ( Wise Captain )Wriddiman Saha ( WK ) Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadav, Manoj Tiwary, Sarfaraj khan, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripati, Nitish Rana, H Pandya, Aniketh Chowdary, Natu Singh, Amit Mishra, YS Chahal,
No questions asked India should quickly say no to champions trophy if they ain't getting a bigger amount from ICC. We are anyways bored of the tournament, nobody cares about it in India. Money is important in life cricket is bound to happen.
ICC should hold his ground and stand with the decision agreed by all the participating nations. BCCI can't be let go this time. There are many emerging countries which are playing competitive cricket so BCCI can live with its grudges and let their cricket stay within India. A right example needs to be set by ICC when it is supported by all other cricketing nation.
Play for the sake of fans.. we want india - pak match. from pak
It is evident that the BCCI could have done without the interference of lawyers , judges and ex players who have little or no business sense. The BCCI is a multi billion dollar profit making corporate. My suggestion is to leave the running in the hands of corporate big wigs who up till now were negotiating like shylocks.
hahahah ECB and ICC gonna face a massive loss. I hope CT becomes a massive flop.
Well it's up to BCCI if they don't want to play in the tournament. BBCI needs to come fair and in line with ICC decision which was voted in favor of the new rule of payment. I am sure cricket fans would love to see all other team even if India does not participate. I guess it all leading up to a drama to create pressure to persuade ICC to increase their payment share. I think they will eventually go for the Champions Trophy.
It's all the financial game. If India pull out from CT, very few people watch. At the day end ICC will come down and offer more share.
If India pull out of the champions trophy and alike, I will stay up until all hours of the morning watching those competitions. In the end if India take such a decision, it'll end up hurting them as much if not more than the ICC.
2.14ISTHERUNRATE: If India aren't the most important, then why is ICC still trying to negotiate and why are boards so willing to have bilateral series with India? Surely if India weren't important, no one would want to play us.
Matches of India are fully sold out. If India do not play then ECB would face heavy loss.
there is a saying in Tamil, which roughly says, Only if there is a wall, you can write something on it.
It is better India should opt out of not only CT but also other ICC tournaments, and wait for the result whether tournament is successful or failure in absence of India.
I agree also that India should play CT-2017, but BCCI should continue to fight with ICC to get their big three revenue model.
Are we even thinking about such a needless debate? No country is bigger than ICC. BCCI should be fined heavily if they don't participate. Not only because they went against ICC tournament but also because they deprived the world from enjoying Kohli's game.
If India pull out and instead play a mini-IPL in India, I'm sure it will be a bigger hit than the CT. Dhoni can take over from Smith, Dhawan from Warner and Vijay from Maxwell. And all those players who're not playing the CT can join their respective IPL sides.
Hard to see what India would gain from this move except to cut off their nose to spite their face. West Indies might not mind as they would be the replacements, though for either to be absent seems somewhat to detract from the competition. India are not the most important cricketing nation, and it is time the proper democratic model was allowed to function,to no one's detriment.
If India don't play the Champions Trophy, there will be many losers. Firstly the UK based India fans, who would want to watch their team. Secondly, the tournament. India are a big draw in the UK, and people want to watch them. Is it right to have a major international cricket tournament without India? Also, of course, the Indian broadcast rights are far more valuable if India play. Next, the Indian team, who don't get the chance to play 50 over cricket in different conditions (in the same way as the ECB's refusal to let English players play in the IPL had a bad effect on English ODI and T20 cricket), and can't defend a trophy they won. Given a choice between the BCCI sulking about money and a proper international tournament, those distinguished players are right. India should play.
CRICFAN21909279: India clueless against seam and swing? Yet they won the Champions Trophy in 2013 with those exact same conditions?
Just go there and play in ct17, and then don,t even think of playing the smaller countries except Aus,Eng,and SA...then anyways the whole cricketing world will sink even the so called ICC..India shouldnot help those countries by playing with them and hence they will be in debt anyways.
India must play champions trophy. Big team like India's absence will lose the interest on the tournament and it's not good for the cricket as a whole. The boards clash may end today or tomorrow but this intimidating attitude is not good and will not help anyone.
@CRICFAN21909279 : India won the champions trophy in 2013 by playing in the seam and swing conditions.
Hats off to the Ex Players. They are real sportsman and business oriented. BCCI is not foreseeing that, if INDIA pulls out from ICC Events till 2023, then in protest ICC will not allow any of its international player to participate in IPL.
Then what would BCCI will do with the home-Players-only-IPL ??? Will Franchises would support such events? Will Broadcasters Agree????
then it will be 100% Loss........
Then we will end up losing cricket from our country. Who the hell will play then with the Bankrupt BCCI????
I think BCCI should have mature Members. Time for Ex Players to barge in.
Still BCCI COA must pursue the Legal share, but that share is no where comparable to earnings from IPL. If board want the revenue from both ends, result will be 12-1 as we saw.
So all the boards including ICC is aware that, BCCI cannot hang on both (ICC share and IPL Revenue) and both are tightly dependent on each other.
Had it been a smaller team doing this, like Sri Lanka, New Zealand or Bangladesh, the ICC wouldn't have been nearly as lenient. They've been playing favorites with India for far too long now, and the moment they do something that the BCCI doesn't like, all this drama sparks up...
WI should be included instead of India
No need to listen to these oldies . India should pull out from CT so that the fans of cricket can watch real cricket .
If India not playing the CT and then it's a big loss for the Aussies as it would be a cake walk in the SF Aus v Ind hahaha
All big tournament's financial success depends majorly on India's participation and performance. Big example being the success of 2003 World Cup in SA - A big success where India played final. A financial failure as per viewership is concerned and loss of revenue for low viewership of 2007 World Cup in WI. BCCI should not straight forwardly accept the new financial adjustments but negotiate on new terms. Also if India do not play or withdraw from the ICC tournament, more than India, all other boards will loose.
No never!! India should nt play champions trophy.... They will b clueless against seam and swing conditions.... Even average team Like Bd is enough..... With the current form of virat and test players like Dhawan,Dhoni,Yuvi any team can beat them in England....Better not to go there and play only ipl as well home test series in India.... Otherwise India will lost their odi ranking...
If Tendulkar says India should play then that's that!
What is N.Srinivasan's view on this issue ?
If India lets go the matter this time, it means in future we will have to sit in a corner and say yes to everything. BCCI will be a dead body.
India should not play.. Why did the other boards agree earlier and not now? I think too many politics here.. Be it 1857 or 2017 Indians are preyed and we fall for that...
BCCI is the biggest Cricket Board so i don't think they will make them down for money cause In the end of the Day, they are representing the Pride of a country.
As a neutral (Saffer): the cricket world will surely miss India if they withdraw (even though it will increase my countries chances to maybe win something for a change, lol!) But, I hope that the former Indian cricketers mentioned in this article get a thank you from cricketers and supporters from across the globe. Kudos!
India will send their squad as they are a cricket loving national, doesn't matter, if that is against the interest of their board at present. The board can weigh their greater interest than their current off field crisis and they will come up with their right decision to place the squad on field and bargain their share portion later on the table.
Since 1880's cricket has been played . Founded by English and developed by Aussies. No one cares if India pulls out of ICC tournament's. There are only so many teams to participate . Loss for BCCI!!
Since 1880's cricket has been played . Founded by English and developed by Aussies. No one cares if India pulls out of ICC tournament's. There are only so many teams to participate . Loss for BCCI!!
India should not play at all...
it's true Bangladesh has better chance of winning the trophy :)
Any team can win CT17, except South Africa! Saffas are champions of winning only the bilateral matches, on the big stage they get the stage fright and always fail! Why will things be any different this time around?
This questionnaire is not a true reflection. Also just because Sachin said yes, does not mean BCCI should accept whatever ICC says. Sachin said we should defend and not agree to what ICC is saying. Time and again we faced the same issue. If we agree to the lesser model then stars will not come. Rishab Pant is a Yuvraj in the making, we may not see him raise, for example. And what we would see, would be, a bunch of umpires like Darrel Hair, Peter Willey, Bucknor and Benson who would support ACB and ECB and ruin India. We would see referees like Jeff Crow, Madugalle and Mike Dennes to rule everything in favor of Australia, England and other nations. Everyone dislikes Indians. Let us not get carried away with distorted news. We have brain and eyes to Decide and See for ourselves what is a good.
One option for us is to send vintage 2003 team, or send any IPL team without the foreign players! Even then we will win... Which IPL franchise goes should be decided by a lottery!
If India succumb to nonsense from ICC, in 5 years it will be the same position India finds in filed hockey. Better not to participate and start a US style baseball and American football model and keep all the revenues for yourself. Why subsidise anyone when it your money. Does china give up its manufacturing so that other countries benefit. CoA are bunch of lawyers with no business foresight or acumen.
OK, if Dravid and Tendulkar want India to play, we should send the team of 2003 WC to play in CT 2017, with Ganguly as the captain. That team was so good that we reached the finals, and the only team which could defeat us was Australia! How about seeing Ganguly, Tendulkar, Dravid (as wicket keeper), J. Srinath, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Dinesh Mongia et al. in action again! It will bring tears to my eyes seeing these guys in action again...
WI will get a chance to play champion trophy..
Why are the cricketers so insensitive about the current situation? Every Indian shd stand behind our board in this fight against injustice. The COA and now the cricketers... They are undermining our negotiations.
Disagree completely. Both Tendulkar and Dravid are no doubt amongst all time great batsman and sporting legends but playing would mean submitting to the strong arm tactics of the mean minded majority, who themselves might earn peanuts and rely mostly on matches involving India for their sustenance but still want to deny the Indian board their rightful share of the money. These individual boards are just using their brute majority to ride rough shod over BCCI's objections and force a decision, which must be resisted at all costs. Let India pull out of the CT and focus on domestic cricket for sometime.
Seriously, think of what will become of Indian cricket if we don't play any major tournaments for 7 years!! Half the players are going to retire the next day.
India should play but chances of winning are low...South Africa or England will win the champions trophy...
@Webuser we shall see mate. however if India participate they will definitely win.
Honestly speaking money is not every thing .. india shld play for pride of the country..
they will if they don't then wi shud stay home
India Should Participate in Champions Trophy 2017 and My X1 is : 1. Gambir, 2. Rohit, 3. Kohli, 4. MSD, 5. Yuvaraj, 6. Kedar Jadav, 7. Hardhik, 8. Jadeja, 9. Bhuvi, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Bumrah
BCCI need to respect the decision made by everyone else excluding them. All countries voted for the new model, only BCCI voted in their favour. And ICC revenue is just 7% of BCCI's total earnings, so BCCI should be happy with whatever ICC revenue they are getting
india has no chance of winning even if they played anyways
if india did not play, wow Westindies will be replacing them, how lucky that would be?
Icc is not icc, they r india so wat india decide it will be happen
Dravid, Tendulkar want to play Champions Trophy....
now that Sachin sir said India must play then India will play!!
Cricket must come first, no cricket no money, that's simple.
@SHAHIDSHAKOOR: Even Virat, dhoni, shami, BK all want to play. its about governing body and not about players. Operational/financial issues will be best be known to board not players.
If India is going to be out of all ICC tournaments until 2023 what will be the future of Indian cricket?
Game played on the ground is more important than game played in boardrooms.
I'm always in support of Mr. Tendulkar. India must play.
Won't be interesting without defending champions.
if india not play...then should chance to wi team for champion trophy .... :P
Great cricketers have great charterer.. they love cricket not for money
