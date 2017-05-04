CoA tells BCCI to select Champions Trophy squad 'immediately'
Calling for the "uncertainty" over India's participation in the 2017 Champions Trophy to end, the committee of administrators (CoA) has directed the BCCI to select the squad immediately.
India were the only country to miss the April 25 deadline, by when all eight participating countries had to submit their Champions Trophy squads to the ICC. The BCCI had said the delay was because of "operational" reasons, but events since then have led to doubts over India's participation in the tournament.
"There has been more than enough negativity surrounding Team India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy and the sooner the same is put to rest the better," the CoA told BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, in an email sent on Thursday.
"You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet. Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI's legal rights."
The BCCI has called for a special general meeting (SGM) on May 7 to discuss the outcomes of the ICC Board meetings last week, when a new constitution, governance changes and financial model - in which the BCCI's share of revenue was greatly reduced - was passed by an overwhelming majority.
A segment of the BCCI, unhappy with the cut in its revenue from the ICC, wants to revoke the Members Participation Agreement (MPA), which would mean India missing every ICC tournament in the current rights cycle starting form the 2017 Champions Trophy to the 2023 World Cup.
Three days before the SGM, the CoA told the BCCI it needed to provide the best environment for the Indian team to defend the title.
"We believe that any decision taken at the SGM should be predicated on the fact that India has the best team in the world today," the CoA told Choudhary. "Team India should be provided with a supportive environment to showcase Indian cricket instead of being surrounded with uncertainty and confusion. The players' interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend and retain the ICC Champions Trophy. The focus should be on enabling our team to achieve even greater heights and further laurels, which will automatically attract higher revenues.
"The BCCI appears to have lost sight of the fact that it attained a pre-eminent position in the ICC not by a combative approach but by building consensus and ensuring a positive image, including by helping other cricket boards in their time of need."
The CoA also warned the BCCI that any "drastic steps" taken at the SGM could lead to the Supreme Court getting involved in the matter.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@EXPLORER76 you say other teams that play India in India are entitled to 50% of the Indian revenues without considering the fact that other countrys investment is just the players but Indian investment in home games is infra and marketing + fan experience , is the same True for India as well for NZ home games lol. And even if we consider your math 50% of 70% is 35% so is Indias share 35% of the total ICC revenue ? say they give 50% of their revenue to associates thats 17.5% of the total ICC revenue still and not the 10% figure of 293 or the 13% figure of 393 million. Dont be disingenuous.
lol at comments that says under normal circumstances budget will go to associates, India brings 70% of revenue and now takes 10% of the share do you guys honestly think this is sustainable.
@ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED ON MAY 5, 2017, 12:48 GMT Indeed all are stars, Sharma, Dhawan, Jadeja, but ONLY AT HOME. They are worked out by other teams and they can only score in ILP...lol. Dhoni is still a big name but passed his use by date and even BCCI is phasing him out. India should only play IPL and generate money. World cricket remained without India and will remain the same, nobody is bigger than the game. ECB used to be powerhouse during the earlier eras but has been taken over, it will be the same again buddy. You enjoy the IPL laurels...
Bring in West Indies in place of India, they truly deserve it.
WHOA......If India do not send a team to the competition the that is unfortunate but life goes on and so too will cricket. With a population of over a billion and maybe half a billion scattered over the world in their diaspora they can organisé a parallel tournament and make more money than ICC easily à la IPL. West Indies should be asked to assemble a team in the meantime since they barely missed out which was also unfortunate as even a weak WI team can cause upsets . Look how 4 sixes rememberthename won them the T20 WC out of nowhere.
There is nothing holy about this tournament or that tournament, or even about hitting a bat with a ball. Sport is entertainment business and I am just curious to see how this plays out. There is plenty of cricket to watch otherwise even within India. Indian cricket doesn't need the world to sustain. An example is Bollywood. Whatever you might think of the quality of their movies, as a business they can hold their own to world cinema.
@CRICFAN5339933482- World cricket will collapse in the blink of an eye if India were to announce a pull-out. The sponsors of Champions Trophy & the broadcasters of ICC events would make sure of that. Any financial shock to the game today & there's only one body that can absorb it & still be on its feet- it's the BCCI. Stop hiding your heads in the sand & simply cough up the monies as agreed to earlier.
@BEHIND_THE_BOWLERS_ARM: Unfortunately, it does not matter whether the fans of England, SA, Australia and NZ enjoy the tournament or not. What matters is that if the Indians want to watch the tournament or not. It is not about the Indian Cricket or BCCI anymore. This is about India that deserves respect for its contribution to the world cricket.
BEHIND_THE_BOWLERS_ARM: Don't miss India yet boards are desperate to arrange series with India? hahahhahahahahahahhaaha the hypocrisy is tasty.
Bcci's logic is flawed! They want the share of money that would under normal circumstances go to associates! And one of the boards whose share they're usurping is the Afghan's who are india's cronies!
This is the centenary year of S.Sriraman the BCCI President during 1983 World cup win. He was the Architect of Chepauk stadium and was the first administrator to fight for TV rights to BCCI. He did so successfully by earning 30 crores for a test series. After the Chepauk stadium was completed he refused to name the stadium/pavilion after his name eventhough he gave his personal guarantee for the loan availed for construction of Stadium, from TN Govt.
A clean, conscientious and intelligent administrator,he won the hearts of players like Sunil,Bishen and Imran Khan. The Pak cricketer observed that 'This is the way to conduct a Test Match' after playing in a Madras Test.
It will be a great injustice to Mr.Sriraman if India does not compete in CT 2017.
First SC should clear or announce the timeline for COA, to make the changes.instead of making progress the COA has creating issues and using the SC name.
If India didn't play international cricket, that passion Indian fans have for cricket will dissolve--no doubt. It is one of the most patriotic cultures in the world, and playing only locally won't be very healthy for cricket in India. Not to mention the revenue it generates for India.
Revoke MPA and get rid of CoA!
@EXPLORER76, if, as you claim, the team India play are responsible for 50% of any revenue, can you explain how it is that every board bar none want to play India constantly. Some even go to court! Ipl has shown India doesn't need the ICC or foreign teams to make money. Sure the foreign stars are a big attraction but if ICC or home bird banned them from earning their rupees, they would want to be compensated for their loss of earnings. And without the Indian subsidy to world cricket only eng and Aus could afford it. So then the players would either retire from Icc/home boards or action a restraint of trade case against in the courts. Good luck with that.
PELHAM_BARTON. Its not that easy. There will be immense pressure to avoid taking the decision if India is playing that final.
ICC should punish BCCI and make an example out of them for missing the deadline. Give them a hefty fine and make them losing ranking points! This is not a tamasa league. This is International Cricket Council!
If all sports in India at the expense of over crazy cricket so be it. Regardless of whether ICC accepts India's demands or not it is a win for India.
Bcci should pick a team from college clubs for the next icc tournanents well ahead of time and give sponsors ample time to pull out. Lets see what happens then. They should pick the main team fo bilaterals only.
The huge Indian cricket fan base and the money it spends has caused much turmoil. So good to have India replace the old world countries at the top. Sadly though big money has corrupted and greed is rife. All to the detriment of the game. T20 leagues whilst increasing the games populism have pushed Test Cricket to the brink. If BCCI wants to participate as a member in the world game it needs to mature in a hurry. If India goes it alone everyone loses.
Champions Trophy is a waste of time! Anyway if they go ahead there is a ready replacement in the West Indies.
I really hope India decides to play champion's trophy. CT is a much more exciting tournament than wc as it's a knockout tournament from the start. But I do wonder what ICC has in mind if India decide not to play. They could either count all India's group matches as forfeited by India (as if they lost those games) which would mean each team in that group gets 2 points as well as adjust ranking accordingly. Or they could include the next team on the rankings (WI) in place of India & perhaps shuffle the groups to make sure too many low/high ranked teams aren't in the same group. But the second option would be a logistical nightmare so I see the first option happening. Also India should consider that when inevitably they start to loose all this power in cricket then the next cricket superpower will likely keep this in mind & use it against them. So if India trys to piggyback next cricket superpower (like Eng & Aus did with Ind for big3) then they may not be allowed to.
@KIMIBOY if New Zealand don't tour India and play England, South Africa, Pakistan, West Indies or Ireland (hopefully they'll get test status) the India get nothing. Indian need to understand that.
@DOUGQUAIDHAUSER remember 2007 WC in WI, when India were eliminated into group stages and what happen to the tournament there after. Now talk. No one cares whether England or Aussies remain or get eliminated India has to be there, India is cricket and cricket is India.
Cricket fraternity of India and those who want to send Indian cricket team to ICC event ct 2017.Should grow up and developed some spine. They have to go back mere 30yrs back and remember cricket ICON SMG (sunny) was earning more money by not playing cricket but having job at nirlon company.At the same time ECB And CA used to run cricket governing body and had veto too. Can someone from that era give me any data on how much money India used to get from their coffers? Seems like current days cricketers forget that how difficult that time was for ,but they always have smile on their face that they represent their country first. By the way Nari contractor used to work at railway with salary of 630 rupees which was more than he earned from cricket. Damn it
BCCI should tell the CoA to pick the team, coach them and manage them as well seeing how this Committee thinks they know all about cricket.
We could see more Pak fans commenting in this section than the recently concluded Wi vs Pak match. Lol :)
The money requested by India is over an 8 year period 2015 to 2023. If you take 290 over 8 years it is 36 milion a year, India is aking 570 which is around 71 million a year. The asking amount of 71 per year to India is not a lot of money, even if we cannot withdraw from CT, we can do something to protest. Choices - send an emerging players team, send an over the hill team (include Yuvi, Sehwag, Nehra), or send an IPL type team. Should be fun.
Dileep Thumati on May 5, 2017, 17:08 GMT: The playing conditions were set before the start of the tournament and said that the reserve day would only be used if it was not possible to complete a match of at least 20 overs on the scheduled first day. This would have applied regardless of which teams were playing.
Indian Govt must step in and Stop supreme court from making any suggestion other than domestic importance. BCCI anurag thakur should be reinstated.
so called greatest democracy of world having hard time accepting decision being made through democratic process and wants to dictate what they think is right ... what a hypocrisy ...
I think it is better that world cricket will know how to survive without indian interference. Now all the countries have their own leagues and to good extent successful. Whereas if India want to be seperated it will be their own loss, do you feel there will be this much of competition in india cricket if they cannot win anything internationally.
If NZ plays India in India, India due to its population generates a lot of money. If NZ play SL in SL, SL will generate money but not as huge as what India does. People try to understand this. The cricket crazy Indian fans allow this to happen and hence India deserves a greater share.
Get BCCI out of the hands of these politicians and business men. Give it to ppl who played the game at highest level. This is a Bollywood movie script. Cricket belongs to cricketers
@CRICINFOUSER: You first decide what you stand for.. One on side you want India to be sacked from ICC and not participate in Champions Trophy [which is ok] and on other hand you are celebrating CoA's decision.. Just decide what you want and only then comment on this topic !! Meanwhile you can lick you wounds after the humiliation you received at the hands of an ordinary West Indies side!
Laughable that Aus, eng,SA,pak fans don't want India to play, but their boards want to grab our money. Truly do not understand the situation. Also the jealousy of the IPL:s success is so obvious and reflects so poorly on this lot....
PELHAM_BARTON Yes even when there would have been a reserve day for finals. If India was playing against SL or AUS in that match the match would have been continued to next day. Reason is simple. More telecast time, more ads, more money. As simple as that.
Best thing BCCI can do is to send a completelynew team led by maybe Dinesh Karthick. Select Samson, Rishab, Nitish Rana, Tripathi, jadhav, Ishan Kishan, sandeep Sharma, mohammed Siraj, Parthiv, Axar, etc. This way the big names are withheld as protest, India may do better in the tournament and ICC gets the message that in future we could sent another weaker team. Maybe all the oldies as a team if they do not negotiate. Note that 290 million over almost 8 yrs is only 36 m a year for India. And India has more players, stadiums, to fund
CoA decision is a big slap on BCCI and also Indian fans ....... Wondering how Indian fans are digesting this ....... ???????
The world should realise that cricket is standing on Indian shoulders. We took it global. If you give it back to the poms and Aussies it'll go back to being a non performing club. The world resents this reality and wants to grab our revenue while the game doesn't develop in their countries. Effectively Indian money is flowing abroad for no reason.
india does not own cricket and either will the sport die if india choose to isolate themselves for money! I hope they pull out and turn into a nation playing mindless domestic games :D
Wahwah Explorer76 - Great logic. Now let's apply the same logic to the revenue sharing model. If your country has 300 times less people, you must be satisfied with 300 times less revenue. And frankly, that is all you need because you'll have less people to spend the money on. When you ask for additional money from India (just because they circumstantially have more people), you not only become a hypocrite but a greedy one at that.
EXPLORER76: How come the other team doesn't generate what India does?
Cricfan53399333482:if u think cricket wud survive without us (India) which I think wud though barely why do you want Indian administrators to give it a hard thought .. why don't you just play with the rest of the world and leave us alone.. I am not being rhetorical so looking for an answer.. And don't gimme you want cricket to flourish everywhere including India answer..no emotional answers ok
The notion that BCCI generates 70% of revenue is pretty misleading. Any time indian team plays an international match, there is a second team playing the match against them which is equally contributing to the generation of that revenue. Lets take the example of India playing against New Zealand. New Zealand has a population of only 4.5 Million, India on the other hand has 300 times larger population at 1.3B. So yes there might be roughly 300 times more indian fans watching the match compared to new Zealand fans. However it will be wrong to claim that BCCI generated 300 times the revenue. The fact is that India and New Zealand teams are 50-50 participants in generation of that revenue. If there is no team for india to play against, then there is no revenue to be generated. Team India can't go on and generate all the revenue on its on. Even the 'domestic' IPL tournament relies heavily on foreign players, so even there BCCI is benefiting from other teams providing them revenue.
With all due respect to the Indian fans on here, to the rest of the world, cricket doesn't begin and end with the IPL. The rest of the world doesn't hang on every six fest that you play, it may be a successful tournament, but the cricket world does exist outside of your bubble. India cannot run world cricket no matter what revenues it brings in, it cannot rule by financial threats or demands. It's a global game, engage with the rest of the cricketing world or opt out. Whether or not Indian Cricket thinks it can go it alone and succeed, it can't, endless domestic competitions won't work (presumably overseas players will be denied access by their boards anyway). An implied blackmail just won't win the day, blackmail never does. If the global game continues with less revenue then it will, cricket has survived for hundreds of years, it won't collapse because one country wants to demand the lion's share of the income. I hope the Indian authorities think hard before they isolate themselves.
@GermanPlayer and American_cricketer - This is about fair distribution of ICC revenues. Negotiating to keep 25% of the revenue you generate is not greed. Other countries trying to keep Indian revenue is the very definition of it. Imagine a company where one sales person is bringing in 80% of the revenues. Should her commission be on par with the other sales persons or should it be significantly higher ?
India generated these revenues by playing with other countries. Can they produce same amount from domestic cricket?. I don't think so. No one wants to watch those games-even the Indians.
Expecting teamRishab, Rohit, Kohli, Jadev, Yuvi, Dhoni, Rehane, H Pandey, Chahal, Bhuvi, Shami, Boomra, Nehra, Jadeja, Aswin. I lwould ove to have Samson in the team.
ICC exists for a purpose. BCCI agreed to be a part of it as did the other organizations. And this ICC, with a properly formed constitution, makes a decision that's so overwhelmingly supported by many of its members. BCCI should either adhere to it or just quit the ICC. This whole attitude that I make most of your money and so everything I want has to happen is not nice. BCCI has to follow the rules that it helped set up.
i hope india doesn't sign until they get there fair share, that should be equal to what the other full members are getting, this home champion team should only plays at home amongthere millions of domestic players, good luck bcci and india!Please publish cricinfoo!!!!!
Lot of ignorant comments going around, and BCCI's reticence to be more transparent in dealing with the press doesn't help. 1) One country, India, is responsible for 80% of ICC's revenue. So comparisons to FIFA, IOC etc do not hold water 2) India is asking to keep 25% of its money but other boards want more money. In other words, they are asking for more handouts. 3) BCCI's house is not in order and the ICC is merely taking advantage of BCCI's moment of weakness. This is understandable. The weak shall perish !. 4) Simple solutions abound. Just keep Indian TV rights money even when India travels for bilateral series to make up for the lost revenue. All boards will be willing to host because Indian diaspora in those countries still bring in more TV revenue(than other nations) for the hosts 5) Those who are asking India to quit ICC should ask their boards why they are so eager to host India
People have short memories. If it wasn't for the ICCs rejection of the ICL, BCCI would have lost its hold on indian cricket along with millions in revenue. It's payback time for ICC support....
Instead of becoming a member of big 3, bcci could become big brother of all Asian teams. Use the funds to help create a new league. Icc wont approve and ofcourse many logistics involved. Bcci cant create a havoc and thing will change course accordingly. I hope pakistan and indias relations better in coming future.
Well, I guess CoA is the bigger problem. Bunch of nitwits.
Now that coa is intervening , it might be good for them like Lodha committee to take cut from bcci invest in running their own deep pockets
All those saying CT is better without India are the one's getting share from India's cut. Had it been the share of those countries cut by halves, who knows what happened
India should not participate as it is like accepting the unfair arising out of jealousy from others who want to bring India down and will see it as victory and this will set a precedence for time to follow. I really want to see India play but do not want to Lose to others on moral grounds so will be very disappointed if India play.
COA says players interests are 'paramount', while completely ignoring the interests of fans. Does the COA really want BCCI to willingly dole out a huge cut from its own profits, just to maintain a 'positive image'? Whose side is the COA on?
COA should be terminated, they are trying to dictate everything.
SIDDIQIMALI
Who is the depending champions of CT? Where was it played? ... tube light is on now? Are u able to recollect mate ?
Champions trophy will be a big loss if India pull out.. sponsors will also pull out. ICC doesnt have ny choice in front of very strong board and power of billion fans who will watch this event. Dear BD fans respect the fact that you guys r playing with the help of India only
The broadcasters are already pressuring ICC regarding India's participation. So ICC might succumb to sponsors pressure soon.
BCCI should pull the nuclear option here and just pull out of the ICC. The one question which no one seems to be answering is why was BCCI's share reduced while ECB and CA shares remain the same. Shouldn't ECB and CA also make the same sacrifices that they require from BCCI?
Lets also not forget that a vast majority of ECB members were initially against T20 in favor of tests. They're an old, dying way of thinking. Let them. Do I even need to start with boards like WICB who have ruined their own player's careers due to greed?
Its time for a change. Create a new international league separate from the ICC. Allow ALL countries to participate and make it a truly international event. There must be a lot of decent cricketers in England and Australia who don't have a change of playing for ECB or CA. Find them, and make new teams with them for the international league. Add countries like Ireland, Netherlands, USA, etc. who aren't too thrilled with the ICC as it is. Revolutionize the game!
SIDDIQIMALI: India don't fancy their chances in English conditions even though they won the competition in England? Hilarious. India's only star is Virat Kohli even though Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Jadeja were all successful in last CT (England 2013)? Hilarious did you also by chance forget another star called Mahendra Singh Dhoni? Rest of world will be happy without India even though they want to do bilateral series with India and the fact WICB and SLCB needed BCCI's money to be bailed out from liquidation? Hilarious. The anti-BCCI and anti-India rhetoric on here is quite feverish. Good luck generating money without cricket's biggest money maker. Congrats ICC, you are essentially shunning aside the Real Madrid of cricket.
I think ultimately decision will be depends on the mood of Indian exchequers ,It is not property of BCCI OR COA. ICC blatantly humiliating India and it is not going well with Indian cricket fans. This is different India and do not underestimate power of the people on whose money ICC is doing charity, it is harsh word but it is real feelings.
Now if India send its team, everyone will laugh at them. Now is the time to stand by your words and act accordingly. Tournament will be successful with or without India. They only have one star in Kohli and others are finding their feet in international cricket. India also do not fancy their chances in English conditions where there batsmen will dance to the music. India must concentrate on IPL and create a new body ICC (Indian Cricket Council) parallel to International Cricket Council...BD, Srilanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and few other associates to follow them. Rest of the world will be happier as well, so win win situation for all.
Can we have the windies in, instead? They're more fun anyway.
Dileep Thumati on May 5, 2017, 10:07 GMT: The end of the 2007 final was played in the dark because of a mistake by the match officials. According to the playing conditions, Australia should have been declared winners based on the score when they went off for bad light after 33 overs of Sri Lanka's innings. Wanting to finish the tournament early had absolutely nothing to do with it.
MAAZ.J : We are so charitable that we've bailed out WICB and SLCB as well as helped Nepal and Afghanistan. Why must India do so much whilst the rest do nothing to help others? Why aren't those poorly run boards like WICB sorting themselves out? What have the other two boards in Big 3 done for associates? Since we contribute so much, why is our rightful share being denied? If we take a huge cut then why are ECB and CA largely unaffected?
ICC shouldn't be afraid of India pulling out - sure it is a huge revenue hit but does that mean in each and every tournament, we must ensure that India make it to at least the semi-finals otherwise billion people won't watch and that would be bad for ICC?
No wonder than why cricket is such a wretched state as a global sport.
Indian Cricket Board thought they can still bully everyone but sorry, you can't do that anymore. Many nations' cricket fans would rather be happy if India does not play, hoping for fair games in absence of India.
SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI: wholeheartedly support your comment. India need to pull out from CT and they must do it without even consulting so called COA. Who Is this coa to give directions whether India should participate or not. It's prerogative of bcci to take unanimous decision. Too much intervenes by coa. If they r so much worried about Indian cricket future then they must understand that if u don't demand, u won't get a single penny. It's simple as that. Pls publish cricinfo.
MAAZ.J Why you are using the terms like "dictating". BCCI is asking which is rightfully theirs because they have produced it. BCCI is already giving enough share to ICC. ICC has not even given the importance to BCCI while discussing the terms. Its ICC who is being a bully. They are not even asking, they are taking the BCCI's money without having their consent.
This was posted on may 4th with title containing "immediately". The squad isn't picked till now.
Forget it. The BCCI's attitude of contempt for other cricket playing nations isn't going to change. They see themselves as being above the game. This is already done and dusted. There isn't a snowflakes chance in a very warm place that their entrenched attitude will shift. Move on without them.
India should pick CT squad ASAP ,enough is done to bring this beautiful game to stoppage by our administrators. Biggest culprit of it all Srini Mama the inception guy is no qay heard or seen in BCCI books but all fellow fans want his fortune telling become reality. Btw love these pk fans wanting to play ICC events without qualification (please worry of qualification and test team performance and you got law suit and bankruptcy and sharjeel and cricket back home and series vs bd and much more )
Well what should anyone say on this matter. No doubt India is the biggest revenue generator for ICC but that does mean that they have to dictate terms to ICC. India will probably continue making a lot of money from cricket as Indian fans are crazy about this game. I do think BCCI needs to take long term approach for the good of International cricket. I think what ICC has done is fair and India should accept it not playing champions trophy is not the solution specially when still India is getting the largest chunk of ICC revenue. Come on India and BCCI don't think about money too much think about the game you love soo much.
India has more cricket viewers then all the other countries combined. More viewership leads to more sponsers and more money. India is the boss of cricket becuase of the number of cricket loving people.
Don't listen to anybody BCCI, whether it is former cricketers or COA, just don't announce squad and pull out from CT .
Even if BCCI picks the Indian squad now, on what grounds ICC will allow them to submit it as they are way past the deadline. The indian team will not be missed as all the other teams they only do well at home. The only thing that will be missed will be the shear numbers the indian fans bring to the TV ratings. If the ICC allow the indians to submit now, what would happen for the deadlines for all the future ICC tournaments. What if England, Australia or anyone else miss the next time? ICC will have to allow them too. Hence the deadline for submitting will be non existent in the future. Let us all see how this pan out and what is good for the goose should be good for the gander as well, immaterial of the bank balances of the respective boards. This is what happens when one of the BIG 3 tries to became BIG 1!!! Why not have a rotational sharing of the revenue on a set %. Eg. 20% England 25% India 15% Sri Lanka etc. this year and next year it will it will be reversed.
@udarawic- Welcome to the free market & the age of consumerism. If the USA can sell university football & baseball to its 300 mil population, no reason why India can't sell cricket to its' 1.2 billion & growing population. With savvy marketing & deft packaging & improvement in standards of its domestic leagues India should very well be able to become self-sufficient as a cricketing nation. The IPL has already given a peek into the future, now up to the astute mandarins at the BCCI to embrace it openly. I think only good things can come of a rift b/w the BCCI & the rest in the ICC, given their shambolic record in promoting the game. Without the BCCI, the ICC would regress & return to being the comatose custodian of a quaint game.
BROKEN_RECORD: So BCCI should take the biggest cut and the poorly run boards should live off our earnings? Affirmative action has been shown time and time again to not work. Why is BCCI's cut the largest whilst the other Big 3 (yes they exist, it's called ECB and CA) are largely unaffected? Why is it that only India has done charity towards associates like Nepal and Afghanistan? We've seen the massive improvement of Afghanistan and they have players in IPL now which is amazing. How come WICB haven't sorted out their internal problems and want handouts from BCCI? Same goes for SL that constantly want bilateral tours with India to the point us fans got tired of India vs Sri Lanka. ICC's communist sword of equal distribution is going to impale them. Please publish, cricinfo. Kindly publish, cricinfo.
AVICHALL: So behind the time yet India were the first Asian team to win World Cup, first Asian team to win CT and first team to win T20 World Cup? Haha it was thanks to India that the Champions Trophy wasn't scrapped.
The cricketing world needs Indian cricket and the BCCI should be given its fair share of funds.
AVICHALL Yes just like 2007 where the super 8's semifinals and finals was held in not even half filled stadiums and people so wanted to get over the tournament as fast as possible that the final has to be played in the dark.
@ AVICHALL: "Champions trophy would be so much more better without them." - Any reasons for this?
Some folks here apparently need to be reminded of a basic fact about business, which is that business outcomes aren't (and shouldn't be) based on what is 'fair'. The BCCI is one member on a board (i.e. the ICC board, whose main interest is, ideally, the health of international cricket) and they were outvoted by the other members. Now, I'm not saying the BCCI is wrong to pursue a higher share of revenue -- all businesses should do everything in their power to maximise their profits. But they need to act within reason. If they pull out of the CT or future ICC events then it is the fans and players who will suffer. And it is Indian fans who will suffer the most because they will miss out on seeing their country's stars perform on the big stage. This is why it is good that the CoA is stepping in. People also need to remember that this is only ICC event revenue we're talking about -- the BCCI will still earn many millions more than other boards over the period, from bilateral series.
@ AVICHALL Coming from someone whose team has never won any ICC tournament. Even if your team plays with ZIM then also u cant win a global tournament.
India should not play as ICC is not fulfilling its agreement and CoA seems way too submissive although he is learned person and i respect his views on other issues but surely not on this.
Please please select the team asap. We want our team to play in all tournaments forget Champions Trophy only. Cricket comes first, revenue and business can be discussed parallely.
COA is interfering in BCCI affairs, they are temporary & soon BCCI will be back after their voting to select its new leader. If BCCI sends Indian team by COA's pressure then it will only stall the inevitable. Teams like BD, WI, SL & Zim that live on bilaterals with India will suffer more.
India is far behind time and should not be further allowed to participate. Champions trophy would be so much more better without them.
I finally made peace with myself and agreed with CoA to send Indian team for CT in England. My team will be. 1. Sachin Tendulkar 2. Akash Chopra 2. Rahul Dravid (Capt) 4. Sanjay Manjrekar 5. Gundappa Vishwanath 6. Sandip Patil 7. Saba Karim (WK) 8. Ajit Agarkar 9. Venkatesh Prasad 10. Zaheer Khan 11. Murali Kathik and 12th man Deep Dasgupta. Sachin and Dravid to bowl 5 overs each. Agarkar, Prasad and Zaheer has good record in England. We all know how good Dravid in England and he was one of the best Indian captains. Sachin, Manjrekar, Sandip Patil and G R Vishwanath will give much stability with batting and Saba Karim is excellent behind wickets. Deep Dashgupta can also act as Manager since he has some experience in management.
Why was the COE appointed...I had high hopes... But they are bunch of inept administrators. They need to back off and let BCCI do what's right for us. Forcing ex cricketers to support them, is such a lame tactic by the COE. God save Indian cricket.
Personally it would not bother me one bit if India did not turn up for the Champions Trophy, big deal. If Australia or England didn't show up, then lets talk.
@BROKEN_RECORD in that case Bcci should take over the ICC to ensure it's money is being spent wisely
To counter the situation I think BCCI should give counter offer to all the countries to Distribute all the revenue between Associates & don't give anything to Full members not even single penny . Then we will see who all really want to help associate out of all the full members & test playing nation
I'd understand the BCCI's stance if this wasn't just about money. Thanks for shattering my illusions that at least India would always hold cricket in the utmost regard. Perhaps the other 2 of the 'big 3' could do the right thing and voluntarily give up a portion of their shares. No? Of course not, ECB is the greediest, most manipulative of all and Aus is keeping quiet because they're the only ones who've noticed their 3rd place in this vaunted group looks precarious at best by anyone's standards. The outcome: the game will suffer, if India don't play in the Champion's Trophy then there are going to be some mighty annoyed advertisers with expensive lawyers involved, and then there will be real and probably crippling financial issues to address
Samson, Uthappa, Pandey, DK, Pant, Krunal, Hardik, Bhajji, Kuldeep, Thampi, Siraj Extra- Iyer, Kaul, Chahal
It doesn't matter how much money BCCI brings in. The revenue share needs to be distributed as evenly as possible for the better of the cricketing world. To grow and expand the game requires associates, and lower ranked Test teams, to be invested in. There's no point in home teams white washing visitors constantly, which it seems is what the BCCI want.
Send a young team to play CT. My XI - 1. Samson 2. Iyer 3. Rayudu 4. Hooda 5. Kedar 6. Pant 7. Hardik 8. Kuldeep 9. Chahal 10. Shardul 11. Bhumrah
CoA should not interfere in such matters. They were appointed for the different reason. ICC should pay BCCI the share they deserve.
Ridiculous to say the least. In no other sports a team is seen as bigger than the game itself or the governing body for that game. Can any one imagine Brazil or Germany doing the same to FIFA or UEFA???. They will be simply shown the doors. If Brazil fails to qualify for the 2018 soccer world cup it will definitely reduce the interest in the tournament and affect the viewership of the football world cup. They also generate a huge revenue for FIFA, but will they ever do this kind of thing? or if they do will FIFA spare them? I think enough is enough, India might be generating more revenue than others, that doesn't mean they own world cricket. They Lodha committee has put BCCI in place,now ICC should do the same. Let's see what type to talent or team they produce if they are banned from all ICC events.
India should get its share based on the Ad and other revenue ICC generated from indian businesses, all the Indian cricket fans in India and abroad. This money is key to build and improve infrastructure at all levels of cricket across the country, also, pay state and district level cricketers, provide Healthcare and nominal retirement benefits to the cricketers and their immediate family.
This is the first time I think Indians not listening to their GOD. Satchin also mentioned that India should participate. Cricket is a sport where country to country match attract more revenue. So if India starts to pulling out from these matches, Then can pay multiple Ranji throphys and see how that will generate lot of income.
NEPHROLOGIST, the game is greater than other teams too who voted against BCCI just because they were promised more money by ICC at the cost of BCCI. Let the boards of these teams also take cuts and make "sacrifices" for the betterment of cricket. And let them earn as much revenue for ICC on their own than they are being promised by ICC.
How come different rules apply to India and BCCI? The deadline to pick the squad has passed. If it was not a deadline what was it. Why every other country has to comply with one rule and a different rule for BCCI. ICC does not a spine to stand. Pathetic.
Indian cricket has fan following for their cricketers not for the board. If not for the fan following we wouldn't be even in the league of CA or ECB. They forget to understand that the revenue they generate is due to us and millions of fans around the world. So better shut it and give us our entertainment which is to watch our team perform in one of the best tournament in cricket by defending our crown.
Jai Hind
There is a poll in this article which shows where the heart of a real Indian fan lies contrary to the tantrums of a few minority fools here
if India generates 70% of the ICC revenue and if BCCI is only asking for about 22%, how it is unfair from BCCI? even a first grader can tell that BCCI demand is way beyond FAIR. SO, in that case, it looks like ICC committee is conspiring against India.
Disappointing to see so many Indian fans support the BCCI efforts to 'blackmail' the the cricketing community. India need to show their true devotion and passion for the game, by playing this great game unhinged by the monetary drama. The game is greater than India.
Gambhir(c), Tripathi, Iyer, Samson, Pant(wk), Washington, Krunal, Chahal, Thampi, Siraj, Kaul/Sangwan
I don't even know when the Supreme court is going to stop micro-managing BCCI. Well there is something called strategic decision making, and it may not always be based on logic, but is certainly always based on a favorable outcome. CoA must stop middling with the day to day affairs, a bunch of law-knowing people cannot understand the business and cricket today is business. ICC cannot overlook BCCI just because there is a turmoil in the governance of the board. For if a country with around a billion revoke the MPA with ICC, then who will be at loss???? ICC has more to loose here, BCCI is rightly doing what it can to maximize their share of ICC earnings. After all India is a super power of world cricket.
India must understand that IPL is IPL due to international players, and international players are produced in international cricket, period.
The problem in BCCI assumption is that they think they can sustain without playing any international cricket. They should be given some lesson and banned from cricket for a year.
many are giving a list of a secondary squad ..will not bring any good..cause in record and stats will show they beat India..not india main or india A.so why send them..its better not to send any.Whatever happens in the SGM, india cant revoke MPA and banned from ICC tournaments till 2023.so basically they are suppose to take the 400m which is less then 590m but more then 290m.
India should send a second XI and give all top players a rest. They will be hungry and fit for SL and SA tours; far more important for serious fans of Indian Test Team. India will still do decently and yet ICC revenues will take a massive jolt. Best possible result. Just send this XI : Samson, Tripathi, Rayudu, Pant, Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Thampi, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ankit Rajpoot. I am pretty sure it won't do terribly and yet most of the casual Indian fans will lose interest as their favorite Indian Cricketers like Kohli or Ashwin or Jadeja or Bhuvi or Rohit or Bumrah or Yuvraj or MSD won't be playing.
The supreme court is going to wreck Indian cricket. India needs the revenue to develop cricket in the rural areas. No other ICC country has a population of 1.2 billion. India has more International Stadiums than all the other full members put together. Supreme Court is overreaching here. RIP Indian cricket.
No point sending first choice Indian team if demands are not satisfied by ICC. BCCI has all rights in the world to get 40% of revenue share, since their participation is over 70% of ICC revenue.
India team should be second string, if it comes to send the team for ICC CT. It will be a good test for future players and India's bench strength.
I suggest this team in that case. Ishan Kishan, Uthappa, Raina (C), Iyer, Jadhav, Pant (WK), Binny, Hardik Pandya, Axar, Bhuvi, Kuldeep. Reserves should be, K Nair, Sangwan, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Rana
No point sending first choice Indian team if demands are not satisfied by ICC. BCCI has all rights in the world to get 40% of revenue share, since their participation is over 70% of ICC revenue.
India team should be second string, if it comes to send the team for ICC CT. It will be a good test for future players and India's bench strength.
I suggest this team in that case. Ishan Kishan, Uthappa, Raina (C), Iyer, Jadhav, Pant (WK), Binny, Hardik Pandya, Axar, Bhuvi, Kuldeep. Reserves should be, K Nair, Sangwan, Shardul Thakur, Nitish Rana
How immature of BCCI to behave in this manner. Don't they know that players represent India and not BCCI at international events. So who is BCCI to stop the team from participating. Finally COA has woken up and instructed selection of the Indian team. This should have happened a week ago when BCCI ploy was in the air. 400 million offered is a shade below the 440 million asked by COA . But look at this way. It's 2.7 times the next highest at 143 for ECB. What more doeS BCCI want ? They should simply ake instructions from COA and move on. They will get no sympathy from anyone who loves cricket for their mercenary attitude. Side step BCCI and move on COA ! You can't get slowed down by BCCI threats. Take control of the situation !
First XI should be Rahul (if fit), Rohit, Kohli, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni, H.Pandya, Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Umesh. Reserves - Pant, Axar, DK. This should be the 15 man squad.
I did write earlier that saner council should prevail at the BCCI & not a combative approach with the ICC. Glad the COA has done the right thing but the question remains about the leadership role at the top there. Also do not forget the BCCI has set a precedent here to which the other boards will point to in future when they are at loggerheads with the ICC.
For those who are against BCCI getting that big a share...... as Modiji says..... 1.3Billion people is not a number.... its our strength... and its our Power. Truely...... the probability of kids choosing or liking to play cricket is more, because of this number. Hence the probability of people liking cricket is more and hence it is a more lucrative sport in India.... and in which ever event India takes part in.......... India should surely get more share because of its contribution towards growth of cricket.
As many here say, i also feel CT would happen even if India opt out..... But what about the earnings the ICC is used to see in its pocket............
Then people of opposing countries should start to produce more people to hit higher probability ratio............... to deserve more share!!!!
As per COA direction if the team is selected ,if some of the state associations rise question regarding the selection, can the COA tell each and every player should be selected unanimous and get nod of SC.
Instead of telling BCCI to select team the COA can select the team , The supreme court should clear for what cause COA has formed,whether they are here to restructure the BCCI or create further issues by giving statements, if anything or any statement made by BCCI officials ,COA are saying they should be unanimous or that should approved by SC,but COA will make statement or make decision without SC APPROVAL.IF any financial loss accurs for BCCI ,COA can make for that ?.
Negotiations can continue, choose a squad now.
What money sportsmanship is also a thing at last play hard, play fair and forget everything, money word should not hinder the sports value at all never never and never.......
...it is ultimately the money baby, Indians bring in to the table world of cricket.
@Ahsen Khan: I agree but for entirely different reasons. Nothing much happened with Kerry Packer circus either. No Indians in that event. It came to a close soon enough.
People appreciating CoA should be aware of the fact that it is BCCI that runs Indian cricket and it is a private entity that got nothing to with public life. As it is, it is ridiculous that SC appointed CoA, but I wonder what can CoA and supreme court do if BCCI refuses to back down. My guess is, nothing!
I think India should send a team, but without its stars. That way India can make their point and also it will be a good opportunity for youngsters... Bring on Tripathi, Iyer, Samson, Pant, Pandey, Rana, Negi, Chahal, Kaul, Thampi, Sundar, etc.
What about the dreams of all indians who want to represent their nation?
Nothing will happen if india doesn't play. There are world class players in ever team. True cricketing fans would enjoy it anyways.
Can COA force BCCI to take part in CT? Is it in its jurisdiction? Will the COA be responsible for loss of revenue to BCCI? What kind of deal COA were discussing with ICC that they didn't involve BCCI into it?
Rubbish! Let BCCI negotiate and courts need to back off!
I mean even PCB is having a laugh at BCCI and have initiated a legal case since BCCI breached legal agreements to play bilateral series. India will do well to move to second round of champion trophy with aged legs of Dhoni, Yuvraj and most likely to be selected Nehra and Gambir. It is a lose-lose situation for India all around!
I dare BCCI to not send a team to ICC Champions trophy. BCCI office bearers would lose their so called power within days by the indian public
CoA seems to be turning fast into a quasi-dictatorial bunch who are forgetting that any BCCI decision is dependent on the constituent member's opinions regarding it. It is beyond ridiculous that CoA are basically strong-arming the BCCI into doing what they think is the best! It's no wonder the ICC struck when the iron was hot. If the BCCI was stable, none of this would have happened.
do not misunderstand guys, its only to select the team the negotiations are still on :)
@ADNAN_MD - we know who the dad is; let's be honest without India much of the sheen and interest will be lost in ICC tournaments, which already is devoid of quality teams with only three or 4 major teams. In the bigger interest of the game ICC just cannot afford India's absence no matter what the majority intends or does with the rights issue. As far as money is concerned, the BCCI is a rich board and should not worry what it's share from ICC is, it earns enough already.
RIP BCCI's exit from the ICC. 2017-2017.
This is awesome!!! BCCI can cry all they want but there's always the supreme court to set them straight. They've done it once and they'll do it again.
first COA should wait for SGm meeting and after that they should take decision.why they are in hurry ?
Thank god. Or rather, thank you, COA.
Looks like Dad gave ultimatum to their kids at bcci. Good for the dad
