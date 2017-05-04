India news May 4, 2017

CoA tells BCCI to select Champions Trophy squad 'immediately'

Nagraj Gollapudi
The BCCI has delayed naming the India squad for the 2017 tournament © AFP

Calling for the "uncertainty" over India's participation in the 2017 Champions Trophy to end, the committee of administrators (CoA) has directed the BCCI to select the squad immediately.

India were the only country to miss the April 25 deadline, by when all eight participating countries had to submit their Champions Trophy squads to the ICC. The BCCI had said the delay was because of "operational" reasons, but events since then have led to doubts over India's participation in the tournament.

"There has been more than enough negativity surrounding Team India's participation in the ICC Champions Trophy and the sooner the same is put to rest the better," the CoA told BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, in an email sent on Thursday.

"You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet. Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI's legal rights."

The BCCI has called for a special general meeting (SGM) on May 7 to discuss the outcomes of the ICC Board meetings last week, when a new constitution, governance changes and financial model - in which the BCCI's share of revenue was greatly reduced - was passed by an overwhelming majority.

A segment of the BCCI, unhappy with the cut in its revenue from the ICC, wants to revoke the Members Participation Agreement (MPA), which would mean India missing every ICC tournament in the current rights cycle starting form the 2017 Champions Trophy to the 2023 World Cup.

Three days before the SGM, the CoA told the BCCI it needed to provide the best environment for the Indian team to defend the title.

"We believe that any decision taken at the SGM should be predicated on the fact that India has the best team in the world today," the CoA told Choudhary. "Team India should be provided with a supportive environment to showcase Indian cricket instead of being surrounded with uncertainty and confusion. The players' interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend and retain the ICC Champions Trophy. The focus should be on enabling our team to achieve even greater heights and further laurels, which will automatically attract higher revenues.

"The BCCI appears to have lost sight of the fact that it attained a pre-eminent position in the ICC not by a combative approach but by building consensus and ensuring a positive image, including by helping other cricket boards in their time of need."

The CoA also warned the BCCI that any "drastic steps" taken at the SGM could lead to the Supreme Court getting involved in the matter.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • Vilander on May 8, 2017, 16:06 GMT

    @EXPLORER76 you say other teams that play India in India are entitled to 50% of the Indian revenues without considering the fact that other countrys investment is just the players but Indian investment in home games is infra and marketing + fan experience , is the same True for India as well for NZ home games lol. And even if we consider your math 50% of 70% is 35% so is Indias share 35% of the total ICC revenue ? say they give 50% of their revenue to associates thats 17.5% of the total ICC revenue still and not the 10% figure of 293 or the 13% figure of 393 million. Dont be disingenuous.

  • Vilander on May 8, 2017, 16:00 GMT

    lol at comments that says under normal circumstances budget will go to associates, India brings 70% of revenue and now takes 10% of the share do you guys honestly think this is sustainable.

  • siddiqimali on May 8, 2017, 2:50 GMT

    @ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED ON MAY 5, 2017, 12:48 GMT Indeed all are stars, Sharma, Dhawan, Jadeja, but ONLY AT HOME. They are worked out by other teams and they can only score in ILP...lol. Dhoni is still a big name but passed his use by date and even BCCI is phasing him out. India should only play IPL and generate money. World cricket remained without India and will remain the same, nobody is bigger than the game. ECB used to be powerhouse during the earlier eras but has been taken over, it will be the same again buddy. You enjoy the IPL laurels...

  • cricfan83650523 on May 6, 2017, 23:26 GMT

    Bring in West Indies in place of India, they truly deserve it.

  • doosra-sheru on May 6, 2017, 21:20 GMT

    WHOA......If India do not send a team to the competition the that is unfortunate but life goes on and so too will cricket. With a population of over a billion and maybe half a billion scattered over the world in their diaspora they can organisé a parallel tournament and make more money than ICC easily à la IPL. West Indies should be asked to assemble a team in the meantime since they barely missed out which was also unfortunate as even a weak WI team can cause upsets . Look how 4 sixes rememberthename won them the T20 WC out of nowhere.

  • ashok16 on May 6, 2017, 19:26 GMT

    There is nothing holy about this tournament or that tournament, or even about hitting a bat with a ball. Sport is entertainment business and I am just curious to see how this plays out. There is plenty of cricket to watch otherwise even within India. Indian cricket doesn't need the world to sustain. An example is Bollywood. Whatever you might think of the quality of their movies, as a business they can hold their own to world cinema.

  • Mr.PotatoesTomatoes on May 6, 2017, 11:17 GMT

    @CRICFAN5339933482- World cricket will collapse in the blink of an eye if India were to announce a pull-out. The sponsors of Champions Trophy & the broadcasters of ICC events would make sure of that. Any financial shock to the game today & there's only one body that can absorb it & still be on its feet- it's the BCCI. Stop hiding your heads in the sand & simply cough up the monies as agreed to earlier.

  • cricfan3138080669 on May 6, 2017, 11:06 GMT

    @BEHIND_THE_BOWLERS_ARM: Unfortunately, it does not matter whether the fans of England, SA, Australia and NZ enjoy the tournament or not. What matters is that if the Indians want to watch the tournament or not. It is not about the Indian Cricket or BCCI anymore. This is about India that deserves respect for its contribution to the world cricket.

  • ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED on May 6, 2017, 10:59 GMT

    BEHIND_THE_BOWLERS_ARM: Don't miss India yet boards are desperate to arrange series with India? hahahhahahahahahahhaaha the hypocrisy is tasty.

  • MurtazaMak on May 6, 2017, 10:54 GMT

    Bcci's logic is flawed! They want the share of money that would under normal circumstances go to associates! And one of the boards whose share they're usurping is the Afghan's who are india's cronies!

