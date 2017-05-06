India news May 6, 2017

To play, or not to play? BCCI set to decide

Nagraj Gollapudi
The BCCI will conduct a special general meeting in Delhi on Sunday, when it will decide on the course of action to take with regard to its unhappiness with the new ICC consitiution
98

International cricket could come to a standstill on Sunday ...

A standstill? Why?

Because of what might happen at the BCCI's Special General Body meeting (SGM) …

Another SGM? Why is this one so special?

Okay, here's the lowdown.

According to one segment of the BCCI, the Indian board has lost its influence over international cricket. Once the heavyweight at the ICC, the BCCI was outvoted on crucial resolutions in a coup of sorts at the last two ICC meetings in February and April. The ICC approved a new constitution, a new governance structure, and a new finance model. The BCCI was left fuming.

A question of timing

The CoA told acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary at least twice over the last week that there was no point in sending a notice to the ICC until the SGM took place. Last Thursday, Choudhary sent two emails to the CoA, urging it to send the notice. "I would like to reiterate that it is absolutely imperative that the Notice … asking them to remedy the breach within a period of 30 days be sent today as a matter of abundant caution," Choudhary wrote.

With India playing their first match of the Champions Trophy on June 4, Choudhary told the CoA on May 4 that BCCI was obliged to file its case to protect its rights because the MPA dictated that a notice would need to be served one month in advance.

The CoA responded by asking how a notice could be sent without "any resolution" being passed by the BCCI. The COA said if time was an issue, why had the BCCI not scheduled the SGM for May 2 or 3.

"We gather from your captioned email that the purport of issuing the notice to ICC today [Thursday] itself is to keep open the option of pulling out from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 prior to India's first match on 4th June 2017 because the 30-day notice period would then expire on 2nd/3rd June 2017.

"However, by that time, Team India would already have played two warm-up matches (on 28th and 30th May) and the tournament would have already begun on 1st June 2017. If so, issuing the notice today [Thursday], instead of after the SGM, convened on May 7, serves no useful purpose. Is there any other reason why the notice has to be issued today?" the COA said to Choudhary in an email, according to the Hindu.

Why is the BCCI unhappy?

Money, largely. Remember the Big Three's finance model? The one devised by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, former CA chairman Wally Edwards and ECB president Giles Clarke, which gave the BCCI $570 million out of projected ICC revenues of $2.5 billion, a share way larger than any other country was getting?

Well, the BCCI still wants $570 million, but in the new finance model that was approved in April, it gets only $276 million out of projected ICC revenues of $2.7 billion. The Indian board said no to that.

The ICC Board then hiked the BCCI's slice of the pie to $293 million, and the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar placed another $100 million on the table during negotiations. So now the BCCI could have got close to $400 million, but it rejected that offer too, saying the amount was "unfair" and not proportionate to what India contributed to global cricketing revenue.

Now what?

A section of the BCCI has been pushing acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who was at the meeting when the Indian board was outvoted, to send a notice to the ICC asking why the BCCI should not revoke the MPA.

The MPA?

Members Participation Agreement. It's an agreement between the ICC and a member country that governs participation in ICC events. Under the MPA, either party - in this case ICC or BCCI - can ask for remedy if it feels there's a "material" breach in the contract. Reducing its revenue share and removing it from influential ICC committees constitutes a breach, in the BCCI's view.

So, where is this headed?

Apart from revoking the MPA, the BCCI also wants to pull the Indian team out of the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1 in England. This is one of the issues that will be discussed at the SGM, and possibly voted on.

You can't be serious …

Depends on who in the BCCI you talk to. The section led by Choudhary, which also includes Srinivasan …

Wait, Srinivasan? Wasn't he declared ineligible to continue as an office-bearer by the Supreme Court? How is he still an influence?

Yes, but let's not go down that road at the moment.

So, this section of the BCCI wants to send the notice to the ICC and maybe even pull out of the Champions Trophy. But there are many other state associations at the SGM who are not in favour of such a move.

What if the majority decides the BCCI should pull out?

It's possible, but the guardians of the BCCI can overrule such a decision.

Guardians? Like the movie?

To cut a long story short, on January 30 the Supreme Court of India appointed a four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to supervise and control the BCCI until the Lodha Committee recommendations were implemented by both the Indian board and its state associations.

© ESPNcricinfo Ltd

So what does this CoA think about all this?

The CoA has made clear over the past week that if the BCCI takes a decision, which the CoA feels is harmful to the interests of Indian cricket, it will seek intervention from the Supreme Court. It even told the BCCI to announce the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy as soon as possible so that players are not affected by board politics. The BCCI was the only board to miss the ICC's deadline of April 25, by when all other seven participating countries had named their squads.

Is it possible that the BCCI has in fact been treated unfairly?

Perhaps. The CoA also agrees with some of the BCCI's objections to the ICC's new constitution. But it goes not agree with the BCCI's confrontational approach to the problem. While the BCCI believes it merits more money and power at the ICC because of India's position as the biggest market in cricket, the CoA told Choudhary: "We believe that the BCCI has not yet given the possibility of a negotiated outcome a fair chance."

So when will I know what happens next?

Let us talk over lunch on Sunday.

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

Comments have now been closed for this article

  • Salmon89 on May 11, 2017, 14:28 GMT

    @ Samroy. Just on the point of the cancelled WI tour that you referred to. The players were not getting paid. What course of action do you think the players should have taken? I realise it would set a bad precedent, but lets say the BCCI pays the WI players wages for the tour. This would have been way less than the financial losses ultimately suffered. Again, not a simple situation. Cheers.

  • Salmon89 on May 11, 2017, 10:47 GMT

    @ Samroy. Yes empathy is a 2 way street & I am aware that the BCCI helps other boards out financially. However that is not really the point. As I said in an earlier post, India's financial importance is only a relatively recent occurrence. India has been playing Test Cricket for 85 yrs. No one is denying India's importance in the modern game, but the ICC (member boards) has voted on what they think is best for the game as a whole. My issue is with the BCCI spitting the dummy because a voting process did not pan out the way they want it. The whole situation is obviously a very complex one.

  •   Chris Silva on May 8, 2017, 6:08 GMT

    Ah! sad to note they want to take bat and ball home. Who cares if India does not want to or play or not at the Championships. They cannot expect the Lions share from everything in the world. Truth be known they are too busy and want to just focus on IPL and the world cup. ICC should tell India that they have missed the boat by not sending the squad list on time.

  • SamRoy on May 7, 2017, 12:46 GMT

    @Salmon89 Do you have any idea how many times BCCI have saved WICB, ZCB and SLC from bankruptcy in the last 5 years? WICB had a 30 million dollar lawsuit which BCCI revoked because WICB players abandoned an Indian Tour. BCCI revoked it. ZCB gets money every year from telecast rights of Indian Team making an annual trip to play Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe every year. Next, SLC organizes ODI events in SL on the whim and invites India to participate and between 2008 and 2013 India visited SL every year and sometimes twice often just to play a meaningless ODI series. As I said I will repeat again : Empathy is not a one way street my friend.

  • SamRoy on May 7, 2017, 12:31 GMT

    @Salmon89 It's about being a "fairweather friend". Money is important but it is not imperative. Ethics are. I was among the first to protest when BCCI made the "Big Three". It was the sign of a Power Hungry board. And would have been overjoyed if ICC had passed this resolution when BCCI was a stable institution. But the matter of fact remains that the rest of ICC merely bows down to BCCI's whims when they are powerful (which is very bad) but at the sign of instability in BCCI are quick to "clip BCCI's wings". That means 1. They do not care about the well being of BCCI. So why should BCCI care about the well being of other Cricket Boards? 2. They are spineless to stand up for what is right. If they do not care about well being of BCCI then let them run into financial troubles. Empathy is not a one way street my friend.

  • Salmon89 on May 7, 2017, 10:15 GMT

    SamRoy on May 7, 2017, 5:10 GMT

    So you think the rest of the Full Members voted the way they did to support Manohar's feud with Srinivasan & Thakur. Of course not. What do you think the India players & most real fans would think about reducing Test series vs Aust, Eng & SA? And your last comment "Lets cause financial loss to everyone" - well that's very mature isn't it (NOT), and to me not the comment of a cricket fan.

  • Salmon89 on May 7, 2017, 10:05 GMT

    @ Jose...P on May 7, 2017, 3:50 GMT

    Firstly I enjoy reading your posts - a little different to most peoples' and a balanced view.

    I acknowledge your important point re the ICC having no control over bilateral series. I was merely attempting to make the point that India exiting international cricket will not improve cricket for anyone (including India). And that distributing some of the money the BCCI wants to the Associates will further strengthen the game in developing countries.

  • Jose...P on May 7, 2017, 9:15 GMT

    @SamRoy on May 7, 2017, 5:10 GMT

    While sharing your views, & in addition to the increasing broadcast opportunities in the region as noted @ 7:08 GMT. let me supplement the data on IPL.

    Before Lodha stepped in, BCCI was ready to call for bids, for IPL's next cycle. Here are the details. which appeared in many fora.

    1. For TV Broadcast in India: $2500 Mn

    2. Digital Rights for India: $500 Mn

    3. Rights for TV & Digital abroad; No base figs were arrived at, before Lodha put the break. Can't be less than $1000 Mn. No?

    The three adds up to $4000 Mn. Can u compare it with ICC's 293?

    + Profit from bilaterals!

    .

    BIDDERS for IP

    For 1: Fierce competition between Star & Sony, which would have raised the final bid, much higher.

    For 2: Contenders include Facebook, Google, Hot Star, Sony Live & a few more.

    For 3: 20th Century Fox, Sky UK, ESPN, Sony Pic & many more.

    The game transcends money. It's a clash between "Smart" Manohar & "Hurt" BCCI. Could've been a fair war, but for CoA!

  • cricfan36194887 on May 7, 2017, 8:57 GMT

    India should pull out from the ICC Champions trophy, because India is generating maximum revenue, hence they should get major share.

  • tam82 on May 7, 2017, 7:44 GMT

    Some people are saying India's power in the icc goes down. Is that so? India miss icc deadline and icc still waiting for there team. If someone else did that by now they were going to disqualify from it. So I don't think India losses of power in icc.

  • No featured comments at the moment.