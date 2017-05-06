To play, or not to play? BCCI set to decide
International cricket could come to a standstill on Sunday ...
A standstill? Why?
Because of what might happen at the BCCI's Special General Body meeting (SGM) …
Another SGM? Why is this one so special?
Okay, here's the lowdown.
According to one segment of the BCCI, the Indian board has lost its influence over international cricket. Once the heavyweight at the ICC, the BCCI was outvoted on crucial resolutions in a coup of sorts at the last two ICC meetings in February and April. The ICC approved a new constitution, a new governance structure, and a new finance model. The BCCI was left fuming.
Why is the BCCI unhappy?
Money, largely. Remember the Big Three's finance model? The one devised by former BCCI president N Srinivasan, former CA chairman Wally Edwards and ECB president Giles Clarke, which gave the BCCI $570 million out of projected ICC revenues of $2.5 billion, a share way larger than any other country was getting?
Well, the BCCI still wants $570 million, but in the new finance model that was approved in April, it gets only $276 million out of projected ICC revenues of $2.7 billion. The Indian board said no to that.
The ICC Board then hiked the BCCI's slice of the pie to $293 million, and the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar placed another $100 million on the table during negotiations. So now the BCCI could have got close to $400 million, but it rejected that offer too, saying the amount was "unfair" and not proportionate to what India contributed to global cricketing revenue.
Now what?
A section of the BCCI has been pushing acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, who was at the meeting when the Indian board was outvoted, to send a notice to the ICC asking why the BCCI should not revoke the MPA.
The MPA?
Members Participation Agreement. It's an agreement between the ICC and a member country that governs participation in ICC events. Under the MPA, either party - in this case ICC or BCCI - can ask for remedy if it feels there's a "material" breach in the contract. Reducing its revenue share and removing it from influential ICC committees constitutes a breach, in the BCCI's view.
So, where is this headed?
Apart from revoking the MPA, the BCCI also wants to pull the Indian team out of the Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1 in England. This is one of the issues that will be discussed at the SGM, and possibly voted on.
You can't be serious …
Depends on who in the BCCI you talk to. The section led by Choudhary, which also includes Srinivasan …
Wait, Srinivasan? Wasn't he declared ineligible to continue as an office-bearer by the Supreme Court? How is he still an influence?
Yes, but let's not go down that road at the moment.
So, this section of the BCCI wants to send the notice to the ICC and maybe even pull out of the Champions Trophy. But there are many other state associations at the SGM who are not in favour of such a move.
What if the majority decides the BCCI should pull out?
It's possible, but the guardians of the BCCI can overrule such a decision.
Guardians? Like the movie?
To cut a long story short, on January 30 the Supreme Court of India appointed a four-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) to supervise and control the BCCI until the Lodha Committee recommendations were implemented by both the Indian board and its state associations.
So what does this CoA think about all this?
The CoA has made clear over the past week that if the BCCI takes a decision, which the CoA feels is harmful to the interests of Indian cricket, it will seek intervention from the Supreme Court. It even told the BCCI to announce the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy as soon as possible so that players are not affected by board politics. The BCCI was the only board to miss the ICC's deadline of April 25, by when all other seven participating countries had named their squads.
Is it possible that the BCCI has in fact been treated unfairly?
Perhaps. The CoA also agrees with some of the BCCI's objections to the ICC's new constitution. But it goes not agree with the BCCI's confrontational approach to the problem. While the BCCI believes it merits more money and power at the ICC because of India's position as the biggest market in cricket, the CoA told Choudhary: "We believe that the BCCI has not yet given the possibility of a negotiated outcome a fair chance."
So when will I know what happens next?
Let us talk over lunch on Sunday.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@ Samroy. Just on the point of the cancelled WI tour that you referred to. The players were not getting paid. What course of action do you think the players should have taken? I realise it would set a bad precedent, but lets say the BCCI pays the WI players wages for the tour. This would have been way less than the financial losses ultimately suffered. Again, not a simple situation. Cheers.
@ Samroy. Yes empathy is a 2 way street & I am aware that the BCCI helps other boards out financially. However that is not really the point. As I said in an earlier post, India's financial importance is only a relatively recent occurrence. India has been playing Test Cricket for 85 yrs. No one is denying India's importance in the modern game, but the ICC (member boards) has voted on what they think is best for the game as a whole. My issue is with the BCCI spitting the dummy because a voting process did not pan out the way they want it. The whole situation is obviously a very complex one.
Ah! sad to note they want to take bat and ball home. Who cares if India does not want to or play or not at the Championships. They cannot expect the Lions share from everything in the world. Truth be known they are too busy and want to just focus on IPL and the world cup. ICC should tell India that they have missed the boat by not sending the squad list on time.
@Salmon89 Do you have any idea how many times BCCI have saved WICB, ZCB and SLC from bankruptcy in the last 5 years? WICB had a 30 million dollar lawsuit which BCCI revoked because WICB players abandoned an Indian Tour. BCCI revoked it. ZCB gets money every year from telecast rights of Indian Team making an annual trip to play Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe every year. Next, SLC organizes ODI events in SL on the whim and invites India to participate and between 2008 and 2013 India visited SL every year and sometimes twice often just to play a meaningless ODI series. As I said I will repeat again : Empathy is not a one way street my friend.
@Salmon89 It's about being a "fairweather friend". Money is important but it is not imperative. Ethics are. I was among the first to protest when BCCI made the "Big Three". It was the sign of a Power Hungry board. And would have been overjoyed if ICC had passed this resolution when BCCI was a stable institution. But the matter of fact remains that the rest of ICC merely bows down to BCCI's whims when they are powerful (which is very bad) but at the sign of instability in BCCI are quick to "clip BCCI's wings". That means 1. They do not care about the well being of BCCI. So why should BCCI care about the well being of other Cricket Boards? 2. They are spineless to stand up for what is right. If they do not care about well being of BCCI then let them run into financial troubles. Empathy is not a one way street my friend.
SamRoy on May 7, 2017, 5:10 GMT
So you think the rest of the Full Members voted the way they did to support Manohar's feud with Srinivasan & Thakur. Of course not. What do you think the India players & most real fans would think about reducing Test series vs Aust, Eng & SA? And your last comment "Lets cause financial loss to everyone" - well that's very mature isn't it (NOT), and to me not the comment of a cricket fan.
@ Jose...P on May 7, 2017, 3:50 GMT
Firstly I enjoy reading your posts - a little different to most peoples' and a balanced view.
I acknowledge your important point re the ICC having no control over bilateral series. I was merely attempting to make the point that India exiting international cricket will not improve cricket for anyone (including India). And that distributing some of the money the BCCI wants to the Associates will further strengthen the game in developing countries.
@SamRoy on May 7, 2017, 5:10 GMT
While sharing your views, & in addition to the increasing broadcast opportunities in the region as noted @ 7:08 GMT. let me supplement the data on IPL.
Before Lodha stepped in, BCCI was ready to call for bids, for IPL's next cycle. Here are the details. which appeared in many fora.
1. For TV Broadcast in India: $2500 Mn
2. Digital Rights for India: $500 Mn
3. Rights for TV & Digital abroad; No base figs were arrived at, before Lodha put the break. Can't be less than $1000 Mn. No?
The three adds up to $4000 Mn. Can u compare it with ICC's 293?
+ Profit from bilaterals!
.
BIDDERS for IP
For 1: Fierce competition between Star & Sony, which would have raised the final bid, much higher.
For 2: Contenders include Facebook, Google, Hot Star, Sony Live & a few more.
For 3: 20th Century Fox, Sky UK, ESPN, Sony Pic & many more.
The game transcends money. It's a clash between "Smart" Manohar & "Hurt" BCCI. Could've been a fair war, but for CoA!
India should pull out from the ICC Champions trophy, because India is generating maximum revenue, hence they should get major share.
Some people are saying India's power in the icc goes down. Is that so? India miss icc deadline and icc still waiting for there team. If someone else did that by now they were going to disqualify from it. So I don't think India losses of power in icc.
@Modernumpiresplz: Perfect analogy. Giles Clarke can be cricket's Junker. Whatever comes out of any negotiations, I think that's we can rely on the BCCI
REGIONAL BROADCAST
Some information to show, the increasing chances to broadcast India cricket on a larger scale & the increasd bottom-line.
"India launched another communications satellite on Friday for its smaller neighbors to share, part of its efforts to build goodwill in the region. So far Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives have signed up to make use of the satellite. The South Asia Satellite will offer participating countries television services (which will immensely help broadcasting of Cricket matches in the region) and will provide extremely inexpensive communications technology for bank ATMs and e-governance, and may even serve as a backup for cellular networks, especially in places where the terrestrial connectivity is weak, as is the case in many parts of Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan & the like."
.
Either the Indian TV Broadcaster or those who re-buy the rights from them, will enjoy the benefits of increased viewership & more profits.
What happens if, India don't participate in ICC events:
1. India's ranking in limited over formats will fall. 2. Majority of Cricket fans are Indian, so channels will loose big money. This lose will be passed on to ICC and member boards. 3. BCCI will put pressure on smaller boards (SL, BD etc) by not playing them to try and force them to support BCCI on its move to regain its position. 4. BCCI may make IPL even bigger or introduce a one day format premier domestic tournament. Boards like West Indies will find this hard as their players will find it more profitable to play in India. 5. All this will weaken International cricket. 6. It is important to put veteran cricketers in critical positions of all boards and ICC, to take a stand which is not driven by money.
People are saying the ICC are not acting ethically.
The future of cricket is at stake. Some countries don't have the money to pay their players wages they can live off. If India kept earning the equivalent money they put in (which is fairly reasonable) then they would soon see a decline in opposition. Essentially speaking India would be left playing against only England and Australia as other national boards go under financially.
Development of the game needs money to spread from the top of the game down to other countries struggling to make ends meet. It would be great to see Zimbabwe and the like stepping up and actually being competition.
To get cricket to speead and secure income for the future you have to ensure everyone involved can make a living otherwise cricket will cease to be. The spreading out of funds is one of the most sensible decisions the ICC has made in years. Finally a forward looking decision for once and it's threatened by a strike?!?
@BIGFRANK BCCI seems to have emerged as a punching bag for some. This is quite unfair. IND cricket fans will boycott CT 2017 till revenue sharing issue is resolved.
Other boards need to learn from IND & develop a self-sustaining financial model for cricket through sponsorships etc.
Despite mishandling some issues BCCI has emerged as the best cricket board.
IND has generally dominated world cricket from Sep'07 with 3 world Titles (with a bit of luck could have been 6), No.1 Ranking in tests. This is a testimony to excellent management by BCCI for development of cricket including infrastructure & self-financing model.
IND has also developed a good payment model for cricketers in active playing days & post retirement.
Many of the states in IND lack cricket infrastructure & principle of equal opportunity stands unfulfilled. IND needs large funds for infrastructure, payment for players etc.
These goals will get seriously compromised if funds are unfairly taken away from IND.
Fine balance. Eng and others are lazy. They know India need their cricket and hence accept a crooked deal. Would I punish my top employee? No way. I'd reward him or her!
World cricket come to a standstill? I think not - it will continue,just minus India.A loss yes,but terminal no.
India needs to punish boards like Sri Lanka , West Indies , Zimbabwe and South Africa.. Once agreed series are completed reduce any cricket with these nations to next to nothing.. May be 1 match test series that too one in 4 years.. Let their cricket economies suffer the damage ..
It is very obvious that India is the major contributor of ICC revenue. ICC wants to starve its lead bull and feed others but still wants the lead bull to pull the cart. Others get more benefit despite less work. INDIA pulling out of Champions Trophy, will be the worst possible nightmare for STAR network. India is the biggest market primarily fuelled by Indian Cricket Superstars. In India you need Virat to promote a well established nutrient drink, Ashwin to promote a multi hundred crore Textile company, Dhoni for a leading automobile OEM, just naming a few. If India is pulling out these guys are gonna knock STAR and ask their money repaid, because no one in India is going to watch and no one in India needs CT anymore. Now STAR is worried, they are going to make ICC understand what INDIA is to Cricket today and the magnitude of money STAR may have to lose because of ICC. India wont lose Cricket because, we play in Maidans, Streets, Gully, roof tops & anywhere else possible.
I'm working with my 11 year old son..regardless of the future of cricket. We do 3 segments of batting: Test / One day / T20!! Matters not to me what happens today. All I see is him copy bits from the top players in the world. We'll just carry on..regardless.
@CRICFAN7361665364. I agree with you. On the other hand some other people don't know what they are talking. In a simple way it looks like India are loosing money. My question is that is India really loosing money? I think icc are trying to spread the game. So that the game can generate more money and eventually India will get more money. Other wise this game will die sooner or later.
There are people who says.. Contract finalized so India pulling out will not have any income loss... this is biggest mistake... Star has not made a blind contract... They want certain matches and series which are marquee to generate substantial business.. Not getting those matches will hurt their business interests... There will be option of revoking the contract or may be renegotiate the pricing.. In that case the so called revenue will also come down...
I am not one bit worried about less money. A loss of 280 million dollars over a 8 year period means just 35 million dollars a year. IPL generates more than 200 million dollars a year in profit every year. And this year BCCI generated a lot more money from the grand home international season. The basic issue is the issue of BCCI feeling victimized. Shashank Manohar tried to reform ICC because he had issue with people like Anurag Thakur and Srinivasan. Because Mr. Manohar had to have his vengeance. Similar was the vengeance he had to have in 2004 with Dalmiya when he directed Nagpur pitch curator to serve a green top to allow Australia a test series win in India after 35 years. And now Mr. Manohar feels the need to reduce India's influence on ICC. Good, let India give every one a test of their medicine. First send a B Team to Champions Trophy. Next cancel tour to SL. We already won there. Next reduce India vs Aus, India vs Eng, Ind vs SA to 3 tests. Lets cause financial loss to everyone
See how many unthical people supporting iccs decision of stealing ones share. People should think ethically first.
Cricket's version of Brexit. Have a look how that's working out. I guess the BCCI has a bit more leverage given that they're a bigger slice of the ICC than the UK was of the EU, but the principle stands. The BCCI will lose bucketloads of money, the ICC and member boards will lose bucketloads of money, and international cricket will be one step closer to going down the gurgler. Well played everyone. Good to know the administrators care so much about a sport we love.
@Cricinfouser on May 7, 2017, 3:49 GMT
Says,"No one is gonna lose their sleep if Ind withdraws"
Not true, at all!
Star TV have started missing some sleep. Putting pressure on Dave Richardson, who in turn asking Manohar to handle it. Manohar in turn is influencing the mindset of Rai & Co
That last link in that chain, with whom Manohar had established a cordial contact during his recent India trip . That last 'domino block' in that chain (RoA) using the borrowed power from our Supreme Court, have issued an e-mailed instruction to the amorphous & hydra-headed BCCI, "to fall in line", as had been their wont (arguably going beyond their remit, so often).
If CoA enjoy that kind of 'power-play" they may delay the prime focus of their remit,; that is setting up a new structure & governance, ASAP. More the delay; more the time to enjoy that borrowed power!
I am condoning your faux pas, assuming that, perhaps, you were not aware of these new developments!
If after all this drama India looses badly in champions trophy, I will not be surprised. No one will ever take the indian team they way they do now because they have almost list their credibility. Standing against a body (ICC) that made them and all other cricketing nations what they are today, does not look good for any nation. BCCI, put a full stop here.
There is much politics and money in the games do not stop playing keep talking and search sulocion i'm spanish i like cricket especially Pakistan vs India is like Barcelona vs real Madrid lives cricket
@enlightenedone. why are mixing cricket with olympics..u have lost it totally.
If India will not play in Champion trophy , there will never be any problem in cricket country or for ICC only India will loser .
@JOSE...P Excellent explanation on how our money is being paid to other boards.
We all know what will happen in the end. India will participate. This is all so childish.
The issue of 30 day notice is very important here. If India pull out now, they will be liable for damages to the ICC, costing more money to BCCI. BCCI have no option other than to send an Indian team for champions trophy. They might be childish and send a 2nd string side, but BCCI is well and truely cornered now.
I thought BCCI were banned from the Champions Trophy. Now they're allowed back and suddenly they're making demands? Get real. Just ban them. They missed the deadline. You've got to be fair.
I dont understand these non Indian fans. Are you really dumb or acting dumb. Yes, India cricket will die if India pulls out of ICC events. I C 99 percent of Ind fans here want to pull out and they are giving all sorts of ideas like expanded IPL, NFL model, Aussie rule football model etc. I c no ideas from you all on how to develop cricket world wide. All I see is, Indian cricket will die, IPL die etc etc. IPL is our child if it dies we have the capabilities to produce more children. But what would you guys do. Now can someone explain how cricket will be developed. Lets make this as a constructive discussion. Cricinfo please publish
@Salmon89
I humbly request you to understand the fact that ICC have NO control over the bi-laterals. In many cases, like Ashes or Border-Gavaskar test series the gains for both the parties are FAR MORE than the token share ICC is dolling out, pretending to be a philanthropist, throwing around, using the earnings of someone else.
No one is gonna lose their sleep if Ind withdraws CT. Oh c'mon cricket is being played since 1880's. When India came into the picture?? May be after 1990's hmmm
To be very honest India should not play champions trophy unless ICC start playing fair to India. Bcci is not begging money from ICC. They deserve more than even what they are asking for. Everyone need to stop criticing indian board as they absolutely 100 % deserve better deal from ICC. We can predict CT a big flop without indians participation.
If the future Kohlis & Ashwins cannot aspire to Test cricket then they may not take up the game. And without the great successes that Indian players have enjoyed in Test cricket raising their profile, the sponsors may not be so willing to spend as much money. Then the IPL will have less to attract foreign players, thereby making the IPL less attractive to advertisers. Not saying it will be the death of the IPL, domestic cricket in India etc, but to think India pulling out of Int cricket won't be detrimental to India & its players is naïve. Interesting that 12/ 12 former players asked (including Sachin & Rahul Dravid) thought India should play at CT & stay in Int cricket.
Yes please pull out. So we dont have to listen to their pathetic fan ramblings. Infact I hope india never play cricket again. Then they can start focusing on winning more than one gold medal in the entire history of the Olympics!!!
Everyone knows that India contribute a significant proportion of revenue to the game, but it does not belong to India or the BCCI. It is for the ICC to administer/ promote/ expand the game. And India's financial significance is also relatively recent. India has been playing Test cricket for 85 years & for much of that time would have effectively been subsidised by Aust/ Eng. Threatening to pull out of global tournaments is childish. In the short term the financial impact may harm Test Cricket, but if future Kohlis & Ashwins can't aspire to Test cricket, they may nIf you ask
@cricfan18897241 on May 7, 2017, 1:18 GMT
Your Qn:
What is BCCI or India's contribution in 2.7 billion ICC revenue ?
My Ans:
Assuming India will not break away, it will continue to be around 70%. It may vary a bit either way, since ICC events are NOT evenly spread over the 8 year cycle.
.
For this data, you don't need to get any figure from any Board. You just need to know the "Ad time sellers", who are mostly located in India & partly in S'pore. They will give you the exact figures, if you don't let down your boys working three for a decade or more.
There is no arbitrariness in those figs; they being exact.
And, to boot, ALL those spenders on ALL media, pass on the ENTIRE spending to its consumers, (that's you & me), as part of the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) we pay from our pockets.
Hope, the non-Indian readers would know why we feel hurt, when we see ONE Indian in ICC orchestrating this forced charity to even those who don't deserve it, but still hold a vote, in ICC!
I think icc should not give away any money to the full member boards unless as a loan or in a special circumstances like a board going bankrupt, they should invest this money on development of game, womens game etc. Boards have the ability to generate money through bilateral series, t20 leagues
Can not cricket / ICC run without BCCI? let BCCI blacklisted from playing any sort of Cricket for 10 years if it deny ICC's major decision? Then what happens? Does cricket die? Anyway, It would be better for both parties to come to conclusion for cricket. Otherwise any harsh step will not be benefit for both the parties.
If BCCI decides to pull out I think it will be a blessing in disguise. If they pull out the tournament would still go ahead. Most contracts for Champions trophy is finalised. No income loss for ICC because India pull out. Indial will learn the lesson and behave. India is just trying to play hard ball they know they have no option other than participation. What ICC should do is to say too late the dead line is long passed. May be next time
If certain countries can dominate united Nation councils and its decisions by virtue of money or war power why not India dictate what ICC decisions should be by virtue of its cricket patronage which no other country can /never have?
What is BCCI or India's contribution in 2.7 billion ICC revenue ?
It will be fun to watch BCCI playing against BCCI itself in a three tests, three ODIs and Two T20s series !
Irreapective of what the cricket press says, Public opinion in the country is rapidly shifting the other way. Dont think many would complain if india doesnt play the hyped champions trophy. Perhaps thats the best deal for everyone. World cricket (- India) can distribute the remainder of the pie per their definition of 'equitable' without the annoying presence of big bully BCCI. And the cricket press can go back to lamenting the death of test cricket (something they are very good at) , only this time it would be for real.
If they decide to pull out of Champions Trophy then ICC is over, unless they put of a tournement that would get the Indian players involved.
if India pulls out they won't be missed. West Indies will be more welcomed in England given the large Caribbean heritage there.
After close to 2 months of IPL, we can take a break from cricket and it's for BCCI to not to send a team to champions trophy.293 millions is peanuts to what India brings srilanka+ WICB+ bcb + nz+ zcb+ pcb... All combined together are still smaller than India and have lesser grounds, population, viewers n lesser revenue... So it's fair for India to withdraw to protest. Que to all moaning abt India demanding more... What did your country do to grow cricket and what plans does ICC have to make the game global without money from India??
Interesting options for BCCI See clear violations by ICC India should wake up to its strengths Enough being bullied by others. BCCI float a new league to follow NFL, NBA, MLB format. Start with 24 teams North East West South Sign_up allowed for 480 players_with a Max of 192 foreign players. Players sign exclusive contracts to play cricket in the ICL league. The minimum pay is 1 crore plus all expenses The Max pay is 5 crores. Players are allowed to make money through endorsements. 3 year contracts. N.Srinivasan could pull this off. Does anyone else in the current BCCI has the guts to make a stand now and not cave in?
BCCI plays a pivotal role in ICC events and tournaments. It's better to break MPA and focus on tournaments in India. If COA and supreme Court do not support, then BCCI should select India C team and make them play ICC tournaments till further notice. Also the board should not sign any match for team India out of India. Let's see what ICC does to preserve cricket and their associates
I just played with the numbers being reported. BCCI generates 70 % of revenue which means $ 1,890 M out of $ 2,700 M. It is fair to assume that the expenses to develop cricket in such a large market is higher. ICC proposed $ 276 M which is just 10 % of the revenue which seems ridiculous for a country generating 70 %. India asked for $ 576 M which is 21 %. The $ 576 M represents just 30 % of the revenue generated by that country - so 70 % goes to the other countries. From a business perspective that sounds pretty fair to me.
As per few media reports, BCCI would announce team on Monday, 8th May for CT..
Supreme Court's overreach has finally come to roost. Its agenda was to put some rules in place, instead, it has ended up running day-to-day affairs and that's a mess. Time for the Supreme Court to pull out, leave some fair rules on the book, and let the BCCI administrators do what they have always done the best for India's cricket.
I don't care about how much BCCI wants to earn.. It's all politics and clash of egos, but i definitely can vouch for myself "No India,No Cricket for me" and No Sports Pack recharge on my TATA Sky dish.
Don't play. Let us see if the icc has the guts to do anything. Even now other countries and their fans are talking of isolating India but as we have seen yesterday, just rumours of India pulling out were enough for the broadcaster to approach the icc. The icc or any other board is just not in a position to do anything to India and what is happening right now is more a case of be-ggars trying to be choosers, which the bcci is very rightly standing up to.
Indian Cricket and future of IPL will be doomed if India withdraws.
BCCI should get what it wants coz it generates more account and it needs more to run its state associations.. Supreme court and COA are dragging the indian cricket down..interventions of these two will bring the level of cricket like any other sports in India. BCCI just pull out if you dont get your fair share. True Cricket Fans of India are with you..
Supreme Court of India is the holy cow that no one can talk ill about. They have over reached their jurisdiction like anything to lead to a situation where financial good of BCCI has come under risk. Also, it's no ones case to make it out to be a battle between bad administrators vs good players. The reality is this is as much about clout as money and the situation is putting Indian board's clout at risk.
Cricket is the best administered sports in India. The Supreme Court and its CoA is hell bent on destroying it.
@ASIACRICKET1234 - Only a minority of the Indians would be interested in watching matches not involving Indian players. And in the time when India doesn't play international cricket, the BCCI wouldn't sit idle either. The Mini IPL idea which was floated last year will be put into effect - maybe a full-fledged IPL instead of a 'mini' one around October/November. If ICC/other national boards try to stop contracted players from participating in the IPL, that would lead to unprecedented number of retirements of international cricketers. Don't think players will give up international cricket for money and fame? Let me remind you of the ICL and how separate teams were carved out for the Lahore Badshahs and Dhaka Gladiators due to large number of Pakistanis and Bangladeshis choosing ICL over international cricket. Well, IPL offers way more than what ICL did. And BCCI can earn twice the amount ICC is offering them if they expand IPL by a couple of teams. The Pune franchise was bought for 370 million USD in 2011.
Anurag thakur was a better than chaudhary. He was guiding indian cricket well. Had he been there, dealings would have been done in a better manner
To play or not to play. Or maybe put up or shut up. How much money do the bcci really need. I mean are they giving some to the game or charity. No it's divided between businessmen.
Cricket is no more just a game but a huge financial institution. And BCCI is just dealing it the same way. Its not doing any good to the game. Today whoever hits big sixes is a massive hit; irrespective of the technique. Its already just like baseball. Hit or miss. Its all becoz the amount of money injected and produced by the game۔
I think that solution is simple. Ban all advertisers who sponsor ICC tournaments from advertising for BCCI I.e. bilateral tournaments and IPL. Demand from ICC their share of 293million even if ICC does not meet their earning targets. Show to ICC who is earning the big bucks.
Does the majority of the income that the BCCI gets come from the ICC? Surely the vast amounts of money floating about even at the IPL must make the ICC income look like nothing?
BCCI should re-negotiate with ICC and fee (425 to 475m) and participation is all decision making committees; if this falls through, two best option; 1. Send B or C team to CC. Option 2: Pull out of ICC event. India should NOT select team until issue is not resolved. ICC is taking advantage of BCCI mess. If COA does not all allow India pulling out, then BCCI should ask COA to fund remaining amount.
As an Indian I will NOT watch CC if Indian interest is not addressed.
Players want more money from BCCI. Ravi Shastri says what players get is peanut. If that is the case, should not they (players, ex players likes of Dravid/Tendulkar) support BCCI getting more money. Eventually, these players and other local players are the ones benefited. So, can not agree the fact that players are casualty here. It is possible that the extra money is directly associated with players increased pay. What ever it is, they are all in the same boat. The people of India do want BCCI to get more money, since they are the one the reason for the big market, eventually that money coming back to them in terms of their local state/district associations and benefiting their neighborhood. If champions trophy is the negotiation point, so be it. Why not? Remember that they were going to drop champions trophy, only because of the success last time, they kept it. How is that success going to come without India being there?
I'm from india... In sport no one is bigger than what rules are ment for ... cricket is a sport of team work .. if BCCI is still worried abt money with large share then I would say it is a foolish mistake... i would say abide by the rule and be fair enough to gain respect than being a boss... if India gets kicked out of champions trophy then it's the end of international cricket and for our players ... we should not let this happen by some ppl from bcci.. this would leave bad impression on India. there are n no of ways India can generate money.. allow India to play champions trophy and ensure the cricket is loved across world and most importantly ppl would respect india..
Play, or not to play?
Play. But with highly talented newbies. which neither breaks MPA. nor flouts CoA's dictat.
At the same time convey a strong message to ICC.
That will also give us extra time to explore other options.
Which is good for us & those boards who may join the scheme, fetching them more than ICC's offer.
Everyone knows IPL cash flows ($2.5 Bn for domestic TV, 500Mn for domestic digital, & overseas rights for both TV & digital, about $1000. About$4000 Mn in all
Don't forget bilaterals. ICC has NO control over it except FTP! Bilateral series bring in profits for us AND for the partners who do play with us.
Except a few, most welcome an India tour. For 2 yrs in a row, SA suffered losses, & gratefully,welcomed a full India tour. Same, with WI. Lost count of the number of times Indo-SL tours were arranged, to help out SL. OZ is so well off, yet Sutherland made a public statement as to how much India's last tour contributed ($250Mn,if I renumber right).
EXPLORE!
If India pull out, that would open the doors for the WI, but there are two arguments: 1) Group B would have ranks 1, 6, 8 and 9 while Group A would have ranks 2, 4, 5 and 7 so in all probability a weaker team would play semis while stronger team would be eliminated. Probably, Pakistan (rank 8) will play semis while NZ (rank 4) and BAN (rank 7) eliminated, though one cannot tell for sure in Champions Trophy. 2) WI have at the same time bilateral series vs AFG. It would be very unfair on their part to cancel at the last moment a home series against an opponent which will travel half the world, that too to play their first bilateral series against a full member except BAN and ZIM. If WI don't play CT, that leaves 10th ranked AFG, who themselves won't play considering it would be even more unfair as WI left their place for AFG. That would bring in ZIM, disturbing fixtures of associate nations (if any). So India pulling out can cause so many disturbances, such is the influence of India.
To be honest... Without India, without Virat, I will not have an iota of interest and same goes for my friends.
India should pull out of ICC Champions Trophy. Shashank Manohar is exploiting the current state of BCCI which is evident from his actions and words and he know very well that he will not get another chance in Indian cricket administration. So he is trying to impress other nations in ICC and looking for another term as chairman. India should not bow before ICC which is trying to increase it's revenue by squeezing India. If India pulls out, the broadcasters will force ICC for a new agreement which will substantially reduce ICC's revenue. Then ICC will be ready to give India what it deserves. India is asking more money because it has more expenses. India have to take care of 30 first class teams while some countries getting $132 millions have only 5 first class teams.
Contd- So the icc will have to kiss that 2.7 billion dollars, that they have so happily divided amongst themselves without involving india based on 'good faith', goodbye! And then they'll probably have to settle for a lesser amount and thus the shares of all countries will be reduced..
@ASIACRICKET1234 I think you are being a little bit to optimistic. If India does pull out of CT there is a real chance that the whole tournament may not be broadcasted in India since Star has the rights to all the icc events up to 2023 and they have already sent letters to the icc over the uncertainty of india's participation.. The reason for this is that their main revenue is from ads(atleast in India) and the advertisers already lined up for the tournament probably may not pay for ads if India isn't playing because they don't share your views. If the tournament is broadcasted in India a percentage of the population like myself who follow this website regularly and follow the matches of other countries may watch a few matches. But the majority of people wouldn't care and thus wouldn't watch it. And also if India thus invoke the MPA it means they pull out of all the world tournaments. So most probably the whole deal with of 2.7 billion dollars will have to be scrapped or renegotiated.
@VINTAGEROSH: BCCI can't be dissolved on these grounds !! You need to understand the Company ACT..BCCI is a registered company ok !! COA isn't.
@ASIACRICKET1234 good argument. However consider the following: 1) Look at the state of affair of all government run sports in India. Pathetic! So simply put, it is in a way good that cricket is run by businessmen. 2) If India does not play CT, believe me there is a large section of people who will stop watching cricket on TV. Fans will at best follow scores on Cricinfo. So good for digital media (web media). You will see sponsors dwindling over a course of time. Overall bad for cricket. 3) By not playing CT- India will have 2 IPLs and BCCI will still earn the massive amount of money that they are used to earning. Just like NFL in the states, we will be happy to simply watch our "clubs" play well. Of course test cricket will be missed.
Resolution- allow India to have a revenue of $500 million; BUT with a caveat, i.e., develop Cricket in 2 associate nations. Possibly Afghanistan being one of them. This will have to be with hard monetary evidence. Ditto for England and Australia.
Amidst all this there is a distant possibility of bcci getting dissolved or dismantled etc. while the CoA joins hands with the ICC to install a new board. Far fetched I know but can it happen? Don't know
We have 29 states, close to 10 million cricketers to take care of at various levels. Very unfair by ICC
People are missing a point here. Lets say India pull out from the tournament. what will happen? Indian people will stop watching cricket? No. They are cricket loving people so they will turn on the TV & enjoy it while mourning that their own team isn't there & after a certain point they'll blame BCCI not ICC. So ICC's revenue from this CT wont be that little because sponsors will still join them with good money. Moreover, If Others team don't play India how will they survive? They produce these large sum of revenue by playing cricket without cricket there is no REVENUE. There is no doubt about the massive impact India has own ICC's earning but even without India ICC will survive because it is not like 1.3 billion people will stop watching cricket overnight. Trouble with BCCI is it is not an government organisation & run by businessmen who only think about money so they are not even considering that how majority of Indian will feel about not having their own team in a major tournament
AK47_PK so that Pak can avoid losing in WC games and save face, lol. It's pure business, Ind will not miss WC.
BCCI can send a second string team to satisfy CoA and their secret agent Manohar in ICC without revoking MPA. Definitely sponsors will lose revenue and force ICC to negotiate.
I think bcci should pull out from all events till 2023. Icc is not fair to them. Coming from pak
India should pull out of champions trophy.Don't drag it further.ICC must know their place without BCCI.Indian supreme court is pulling indian cricket backwards.They got tons of other important issues to solve.But they just picked cricketing body because its money minting game.Why court silent on hockey,Olympic,football federation which has all sort of problems? reason NO Money in it...as a indian public,my vote is for India pulling out of ICC.
I believe cricket isn't the game only for India and ICC doesn't exist to serve only BCCI. ICC shouldn't give the chance again to India to overrule it. If that happens again then I must say that cricket isn't the global game.
The warmup matches do not have official status and are not mandatory, hence I don't think warmups fall in the scope of the notice period. If India pull out, I presume India's replacement team (WI) will play all the matches including the warmups. Besides, they can always arrange for a second string county team for the warmups.
Its better we can use this issue to avoid playing in champions trophy. All of our players including kholi are not in form.
The problem with the CoA and some of the ex-players seems to be political correctness and an almost desperation to be liked no matter the cost...this is putting Indian cricket at a huge disadvantage when it comes to our negotiating power.. @Hiflyer61...judging by Star's concern(btw, the guys who are shelling 2 billion out of the supposed 2.7 billion that's in question), 2 months may be enough for the world to come to its senses...
BCCI should show unanimity and resolve to protect India's interests. It is nobody's right to take away our money.
Bcci should definitely pull out of Champions Trophy... What ICC and other boards are doing here is immoral, we contribute the biggest so we should get the lions share as well and it's not like we are taking all of it. As an Indian, I will be happy if BCCI pulls out.
Maybe India should stay at home and play against each other for couple of years. This way we can all find out whether cricket will continue in India or the rest of the world.
The only simple question should be what BCCI would do with 170mil? It can build better facilities at each of the stadiums where fans line up several hours in advance. How about parking, toilets, water and what not? Why give it away???
In a country like India its understandable that management is a tough issue. But why complicate it further with involvement of CoA , BCCI and other parts of the organization in decision making ? And then there is the Supreme Court when all fails. I hope Indians` love for cricket wins ultimately.
isn't this is the best opportunity India has to push the ICC to the brink to give India's share. COA should not intervene the outcome of SGM..
India should pull out of the CT. There will be consequences both for India and the rest of the cricket playing countries. But the message will have gone to all concerned that Shasank Manohar just because he was in the BCCI before has no authority to trifle with an MPA that has been signed and is in force.
India should pull out of the CT. There will be consequences both for India and the rest of the cricket playing countries. But the message will have gone to all concerned that Shasank Manohar just because he was in the BCCI before has no authority to trifle with an MPA that has been signed and is in force.
isn't this is the best opportunity India has to push the ICC to the brink to give India's share. COA should not intervene the outcome of SGM..
In a country like India its understandable that management is a tough issue. But why complicate it further with involvement of CoA , BCCI and other parts of the organization in decision making ? And then there is the Supreme Court when all fails. I hope Indians` love for cricket wins ultimately.
The only simple question should be what BCCI would do with 170mil? It can build better facilities at each of the stadiums where fans line up several hours in advance. How about parking, toilets, water and what not? Why give it away???
Maybe India should stay at home and play against each other for couple of years. This way we can all find out whether cricket will continue in India or the rest of the world.
Bcci should definitely pull out of Champions Trophy... What ICC and other boards are doing here is immoral, we contribute the biggest so we should get the lions share as well and it's not like we are taking all of it. As an Indian, I will be happy if BCCI pulls out.
BCCI should show unanimity and resolve to protect India's interests. It is nobody's right to take away our money.
The problem with the CoA and some of the ex-players seems to be political correctness and an almost desperation to be liked no matter the cost...this is putting Indian cricket at a huge disadvantage when it comes to our negotiating power.. @Hiflyer61...judging by Star's concern(btw, the guys who are shelling 2 billion out of the supposed 2.7 billion that's in question), 2 months may be enough for the world to come to its senses...
Its better we can use this issue to avoid playing in champions trophy. All of our players including kholi are not in form.
The warmup matches do not have official status and are not mandatory, hence I don't think warmups fall in the scope of the notice period. If India pull out, I presume India's replacement team (WI) will play all the matches including the warmups. Besides, they can always arrange for a second string county team for the warmups.