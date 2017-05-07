Uncertainty ends, India confirmed to play
The Champions Trophy will feature its defending champions, after the BCCI unanimously decided on Sunday that India will play in England. The squad for the tournament, which India won in 2013 also in England, will be named on Monday, May 8.
The board's announcement, after a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Delhi ended the uncertainty over whether it would go ahead with the one threat that has often skulked unsaid around the game - that of India pulling out of a major ICC event. In this instance, the Indian board was unhappy with the outcomes of the ICC Board meetings in April, where the ICC had approved a new constitution, new governance structure, and a new finance model, with the other Full Members outvoting the BCCI.
The Indian board was the only Full Member to vote against the new financial model - in which the BCCI's share of ICC revenues was heavily reduced - and was one of two Full Members to vote against the new governance changes. The BCCI said it would continue to negotiate with the ICC over these issues.
"The Board unanimously authorised the acting Hony. Secretary of the BCCI [Amitabh Choudhary] to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI while keeping its legal options open," the board's statement said. "The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy."
The outcome of Sunday's SGM was likely to have been influenced by discussions the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which is supervising the BCCI on the direction of the Supreme Court, had with the state cricket associations on Saturday.
"I told them, whenever you take an action think three steps ahead," CoA chairman Vinod Rai told ESPNcricinfo. "What if the ICC had not bothered about the BCCI notice, what would you have done? Withdraw your team? You think the nation would permit you to withdraw your team?
"I told them India would be in danger of not playing any international cricket for eight years."
The discussions with the CoA culminated in the BCCI opting for a less confrontational and more conciliatory approach towards its negotiations with the ICC. "We decided to do this without creating any prejudice to their legal rights," Abhay Apte, a part of the BCCI's legal cell and the president of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, said. "Ultimately you also need to have a relationship with other boards. We did not want to have this impression that we ae stopping cricket or we are against cricket. Anyway that was not on the cards."
Apte said the issues were discussed elaborately at the SGM but nothing was put to vote. "Pull-out would happen if the notice is given [to the ICC]. The notice gives 30-day curing time. If the curing time does not happen during the Champions Trophy then you are playing."
The notice Apte was referring to was one that a segment of the BCCI wanted to send to the ICC, containing a warning about revoking the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). Revoking the MPA would mean that India would not play - or host - any ICC tournaments until 2023.
ESPNcricinfo learned that former BCCI president N Srinivasan, who joined the SGM via a video call, was in favour of sending the notice, though he was against India pulling out of the Champions Trophy. BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry was also reportedly in favour of the notice being sent.
However, Niranjan Shah of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Rajeev Shukla of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, and Apte were opposed to the move. They said the BCCI could not negotiate after sending the notice. One of the members at the SGM said Srinivasan said the BCCI was not using its clout at the ICC. However, Amitabh Choudhary, who was in Dubai last month, said he felt the BCCI did not enjoy the same clout it once did.
In the days leading up to the SGM, there was a conference call between some state associations where an attempt was made to authorise Choudhary to send the notice to the ICC. The CoA, however, stepped in and said that such a decision could only be taken at the SGM, and it had to have unanimous support. Not all state associations were in favour of such a drastic measure though.
The prime reason for the BCCI's unhappiness is the ICC's new financial model, according to which the Indian board receives only $293 million from the ICC's revenues. The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar put an additional $100 million on the negotiating table - an offer that still stands - but Choudhury refused it. The BCCI wants $570 million, the share it was getting under the previous Big Three model.
Comments have now been closed for this article
BCCI should be punished. ICC should make an example out of them! Manohar should be banned from entering anywhere near the cricket facilities.
Relieved India is playing. Thanks to the CoA intervention but no thanks to the turncoat Shashank Manohar the worst thing to have happened to Indian Cricket.
@Jose P...Interesting figures you posted. They could easily reduce ICC portion by $50 million and $10 from each boards take to satisfy BCCI. What I have never seen is a breakdown of why the ICC need $870 million? That would be interesting! How much do they pay their staff? LOL Also refreshing to see fans now "arguing and discussing" the composition of the team which is what WE fans should be doing, rather than arguing about how many millions each country deserves or should get by right!
good that india will be playing CT.don't get why many pak fans don't want india to play.as an indian the matches i look forward to the most(whether india wins or loses) are 1)india-aus and 2)india-pak matches.pak odi team is a good team.so their logic of not wanting 2 play against india is weird.when on one side their fans are complaining against india 4 not visiting uae for bilateral series and on the other side they r saying they don't want to play india.
@CantWaitToSee I did not pay too much attention to Bhajji's bowling in this IPL so did not notice his dip and drift. Though I did notice he was bowling a lot of top spinners and was using the doosra for the first time in 7-8 years (the one needs to be banned). So you may be right. But if Bhajji was selected and ICC put a question mark on his doosra (as it rightly should; I share BS Bedi's opinion on bowler's bowling with bent arm) India will fall in real trouble. And I have never seen Bhajji achieve half the drift and drop which Ashwin achieved in WI, BD and SL (remember the ball that drifted 90 cm in WI?). Of course Ashwin was no where near his best during most of home season (good against NZ, near his best vs Eng in Mumbai and vs Aus in 2nd innings in B'luru).
So many people stuck on BCCI and Indian players. No, India wont lose badly, no matter how much you hate them. BCCI is a business and it's always bad the leverage to play its hand. ICC would be dead if more than a billion supporters pull out. Overseas players wouldn't get as much money and talent will divert to other sports. Anyone with a brain knew India was always going to play. BCCI just used there leverage to make ICC bend their own rules and deadline. Besides, how is it fair that the best salesman has to share his profits to other s? Keep on hating...BCCI/Indians don't care about your opinions or any complaints you may have. Good luck nevertheless.
My squad - rohit, gambhir, kohli, yuvraj, kedar, dhoni, hardik, pant, ashwin, jadeja, shami, bhuvaneswar, umesh, bumrah, pandey
India could send a team of Tripathi ,Pant ,Rana,Pandey,H Pandya ,K Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Thampi Bumrah Sangwan Sundar Bhuvaneshwar Chahal Kuldip Yadav Umesh Yadav as SAMROY has suggested because the seniors are all out of form .
Even if We send the second or third string team, Pak will not able to win the Game :-)
My Prediction of Team
Batsmen
1. Rohit Sharma. 2. Virat Kohli. (C) 3. Yuvraj Singh. 4. Ajinkya Rahane 5. Robin Uthappa 6. Kedar Jadhav
Wicket Keeper
1. MS Dhoni 2. Rishabh Pant
All Rounder
1. Irfan Pathan 2. Hardik Pandya 3. Ravindra Jadeja
Bowler
1. Umesh Yadav 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3. Ravichandran Ashwin 4. Amit Mishra
BCCI should be punished. ICC should make an example out of them! Manohar should be banned from entering anywhere near the cricket facilities.
Relieved India is playing. Thanks to the CoA intervention but no thanks to the turncoat Shashank Manohar the worst thing to have happened to Indian Cricket.
@Jose P...Interesting figures you posted. They could easily reduce ICC portion by $50 million and $10 from each boards take to satisfy BCCI. What I have never seen is a breakdown of why the ICC need $870 million? That would be interesting! How much do they pay their staff? LOL Also refreshing to see fans now "arguing and discussing" the composition of the team which is what WE fans should be doing, rather than arguing about how many millions each country deserves or should get by right!
good that india will be playing CT.don't get why many pak fans don't want india to play.as an indian the matches i look forward to the most(whether india wins or loses) are 1)india-aus and 2)india-pak matches.pak odi team is a good team.so their logic of not wanting 2 play against india is weird.when on one side their fans are complaining against india 4 not visiting uae for bilateral series and on the other side they r saying they don't want to play india.
@CantWaitToSee I did not pay too much attention to Bhajji's bowling in this IPL so did not notice his dip and drift. Though I did notice he was bowling a lot of top spinners and was using the doosra for the first time in 7-8 years (the one needs to be banned). So you may be right. But if Bhajji was selected and ICC put a question mark on his doosra (as it rightly should; I share BS Bedi's opinion on bowler's bowling with bent arm) India will fall in real trouble. And I have never seen Bhajji achieve half the drift and drop which Ashwin achieved in WI, BD and SL (remember the ball that drifted 90 cm in WI?). Of course Ashwin was no where near his best during most of home season (good against NZ, near his best vs Eng in Mumbai and vs Aus in 2nd innings in B'luru).
So many people stuck on BCCI and Indian players. No, India wont lose badly, no matter how much you hate them. BCCI is a business and it's always bad the leverage to play its hand. ICC would be dead if more than a billion supporters pull out. Overseas players wouldn't get as much money and talent will divert to other sports. Anyone with a brain knew India was always going to play. BCCI just used there leverage to make ICC bend their own rules and deadline. Besides, how is it fair that the best salesman has to share his profits to other s? Keep on hating...BCCI/Indians don't care about your opinions or any complaints you may have. Good luck nevertheless.
My squad - rohit, gambhir, kohli, yuvraj, kedar, dhoni, hardik, pant, ashwin, jadeja, shami, bhuvaneswar, umesh, bumrah, pandey
India could send a team of Tripathi ,Pant ,Rana,Pandey,H Pandya ,K Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Thampi Bumrah Sangwan Sundar Bhuvaneshwar Chahal Kuldip Yadav Umesh Yadav as SAMROY has suggested because the seniors are all out of form .
Even if We send the second or third string team, Pak will not able to win the Game :-)
My Prediction of Team
Batsmen
1. Rohit Sharma. 2. Virat Kohli. (C) 3. Yuvraj Singh. 4. Ajinkya Rahane 5. Robin Uthappa 6. Kedar Jadhav
Wicket Keeper
1. MS Dhoni 2. Rishabh Pant
All Rounder
1. Irfan Pathan 2. Hardik Pandya 3. Ravindra Jadeja
Bowler
1. Umesh Yadav 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3. Ravichandran Ashwin 4. Amit Mishra
..Secondly, more importantly, Ashwin over last 6 months has developed this strange tendency to go from a terrific bowler to a horrible bowler within minutes within the SAME spell. Its almost as if he is developing a cricketing schizophernia. One minute he would be bowling this beautiful, classical, loopy off spin (this Ashwin is amazing), and all of a sudden, he would start bowling this absolute rubbish, half trackers, leg spinning variations from around the stumps. This Ashwin literally bowls worse than a 10 year old kid. Its a shocker. This Ashwin cannot be trusted with the duties of India's frontline spinner bowling 60 balls in an international ODI.
----
To get past this, I need to see Ash play some list A matches and bowl 10 overs the way an international bowler should, or play a Test match where he is consistently testing the batsman without letting up the pressure with loose deliveries. Until I see that, I cant trust Ash with the duties of the number 1 spinner. Sorry. Cheers!
BRITISH-BANGALI, if that is the case then why presenters in a tournament thank the sponsors of the tournament. They too have not invented cricket. They have only provided money that they recover from Indian public. So if presenter must thank the major sponsor, it has to be the Indian public.
And by the way, your board generates not even 5 % of cricket revenue, so so one will miss you the small change that your board brings.
I am not even going to compare him to Chahal because Harbhajan would simply babysit Chahal on current form(nothing against Chahal. I do feel he is a decent bowler and he bowled absolutely stunningly in that 1st innings against KKR, 49 all out game. But he needs to work a bit more on his drift. He needs to start the ball on the offstump and have it drift onto the leg stump and then have it spin back, for him to be considered a solid gold standard bowler.)
The only competition Harbhajan has in India at this time is a 'well bowling' Ashwin. A well bowling Ashwin and Harbhajan would be a neck to neck race but, first of all, Ashwin should not be in contention at this stage because he should have to prove match fitness, just like everybody else....cont...
SAMROY..Harbhajan has always had top numbers in IPL. But I ve never said to myself India shud play him. Because I always thought he had turned into a defensive bowler who looks to bowl flat leg stump line with fine leg, deep square, deep mid wicket and a short mid wicket in place looking to give 4/5 singles in an over. I personally like wicket taking bowlers who bowl attacking lines with attacking fields. But, this year Harbhajan is a different bowler. He is bowling like a dream with mesmerizing flight and drift that is toying with the ball like a top. Still not quite as good as 17 year old Harbhajan of 97/98, but this is the best I ve seen him bowl since 2001. ---
Whether it is some new found youth or purpose, dont forget he recently got married and became a father.. Never underestimate the power of love and sense of responsibility and the calmness it brings to one's mind. Those synergies are life changing. Whatever it is, Harbhajan is a different man and a diff. bowler this year.
Good Luck for Pak.
Not sure, if Pak will loose all three matches or not??? They would have got 2 points atleast if India would have pulled out...
Teams of caliber of Pak should not be allowed to participate, when we all know the results of their matches in advance.
wiser counsel has prevailed so that the cricketers are not penalised.
What my friend CRICFANOLDTIMER doesn't understand is cricket was not invented by Indians and cricket doesn't belong to India. My friend Cricket belongs to the people of the world, the players in small teams from the schools, local teams, County teams, national team and the children who play in the streets. Cricket is not owned by the advertiser or your bollywood stars, if the Indian team doesn't want to participate in any ICC tournament, they should just say and give up. They can play there county games all year round and play there ipl without international players and save the burden of the Indian people's hard earned money and spend it where they should.
Please get Rahul Tripathi in the squad as opener... India will need someone in the tio to dominate opposition in the first 10 overs... but I guess lack of experience will cost him,,,
Passengers travelling on Indian railways pay fare that is highly subsidised. All tickets of Indian Railways carry this message - "Are you aware that 43 % of your fare is borne by the common citizen of India ?"
BCCI must insist ICC that ICC during all ICC tournaments carry this message- "Are you aware that 70 % of world cricket expenditure is funded by the common citizen of India ?"
In fact, the official broadcaster must be asked to incorporate this message in their global transmission of ICC tournaments if they want to telecast ICC tournament in India.
I ask Indian cricket fans to spread this message to all concerned.
My Squad for CT2017 - Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Uthappa, Virat kohli, Manish Pandey, Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Sir Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Shami.
India thinking to pull out of the CT amid IPL has done no good to the morale of the important players who were trying to regain form and fitness in time for the CT. It will be highly risky to select a squad solely based on current IPL performances. All the internationally recognized players such as gayle, ab, watson, etc. are past their prime and could not provide a touch of class to younger indian counterparts. The suggestions about probable india CT squad are similar to going one step forward and 100 steps backwards. BCCI earned some breathing space based on ICC debacles but still don't have the best lot available. Their chaser in Kohli is way out of form, etc. However, being Indian is sacred for the Indians living abroad and they fill the stadium even in the warm up games when India is playing. India cant afford to rely on IPL and domestic cricket as players earn fame through international
ICC revenue is in hands of Indians and people of Indian origin. If they stop seeing international matches and see only IPL, ICC revenue will drastically reduce.
Make Pujara the captain (he can stay at the wicket) and play Yusuf Pathan (can make 100 in 37 balls), Varun Aaron (bowls 145+ even if its a wide), Piyush Chawla (played in england before) , Mhmd Kaif (won 2002 trophy for us) , Zak (master of reverse swing).
Both Rohit Sharma and Dhavan should be dropped as they have not contributed much in last season. India should select Rahane, Gambhir, Virat, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, M S Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bhuvaneshwar, Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shami, Yuvaraj, Raina.
ana_ibrahim: I think you are confusing about India's revenue and I understand as you are not an Indian nor you live in India.
India generates revenue through TV rights, commercial ads through various ways which are meant for domestic audiences, whereas ICC's revenue comes from other boards' tv rights, commercial ads etc, where 70% of total revenue is generating in Indian market which is catering to Indians only.
Secondly, IPL which is a domestic T20 league no ICC involvement is there, can generates almost equal revenue similar to what WC 2015 had generated. A recent TV rights deal with Star Cricket for 5 yrs alone was $1.12 Billion. Why India A will play with India B? We have 8 IPL clubs, and most likely it would be 10 clubs starting from next year and can be extended to many more if IPL will be extended to a 5 to 6 months competition. BCCI can spend 100millions more then you will most of the big names will voluntarily retired to participate. Please talk with sense.
Ana then why did ICC not penalise BCCI by asking them to withdraw since they did not submit the squad. All the other teams are just teams. India is a brand and ICC is selling the brand.
@ANA_IBRAHIM - That is why india is only asking for 20%, even though they generate 75%. Are you saying 10% is fair??
India can only able to collect and generate revenues, when they plays with their opponents, without playing against anyone there is no revenue for Indian Cricket. So it means the other cricketing nations are also responsible for these revenue. Image India A team playing with their India B team who will come to watch?
@HARLEEN.K : Dear the structure of Champions trophy is such that even if India gets kicked out early it won;t be too be too much of damage unlike 2007 WC. Beyond league stage you only have 3 matches whereas in 2007 you had 27 matches ..The best way to damage CT 2017 would have been India skipping it .. Alas that oppurtunity is gone
@CANTWAITTOSEE If you think Harbhajan is a better bowler now than Yuzvendra Chahal then I do not know what cricket you are watching. The best 5 ODI bowlers in India are : Bumrah, Bhuvi, Ashwin, Shami and Chahal. Yes, Ashwin is a much better test and ODI bowler than Bhajji. As a T20 bowler both are similar but I prefer Bhajji because he can add the explosiveness with the bat.
Absolutely disgraceful that the bcci did this. Held world cricket to ransom because they wanted more money. Bcci basically said everyone else is wrong, ( The vote was 13 to 1) we are right. If you all dont change your mind we will threaten not to come. That is not only childish but wrong.
Well it's a good news for cricket lovers, India Squad for CT17: Rohit Sharma, Gambhir, Virat kohli, Manish Pandey, Dhoni, Kedar Jadav, Rishab Pant, Chahal, Harbhajan, Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, Bhuvaneswar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Shami.
Please don't give place to Yuvraj & Raina these are biggest failure in England pitches and hardly can't play short balls. This is my request to BCCI
@Samroy : On what basis are you saying Dhoni and Rohit are in miserable form ??? IPL .. really I mean IPL ???
@SEVENTH_SENSE: That is beyond the brief of COA which anyways is temporary and will be hopefully gone soon. In any case COA can't go beyond GOI's decision which is not to play any bilateral cricket with Pakistanis
Rahane(c), Pant(wk), Pujara, Jadhav, Hardik, Jaddu, Kuldeep, Umesh, Buvi, Shami, Bumra.
Indian Team for CT17 : Rohit Sharma,A Rahane, Virak Kholi (C), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(WK), K Jadhav, H Pandhya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, B Kumar, J Bumrah, Uamesh Yadav, M Shami,Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey
ok good job CoA. Now CoA should get the politics out of Indian cricket once and for all by playing a Test series with Pakistan on a neutral ground.
Bad decision by BCCI
Mature decision by BCCI. Though the ICC funding model is definitely not fair, India is not at the level where it can break away from ICC yet. After 80 years playing top level cricket, it still has negative win-loss ratios against most countries in the world. If they play only domestic cricket no-one will take it seriously (unless it has mostly foreign players). If within the next 20 years or so they fix that record and start beating sides home AND away CONSISTENTLY (a reasonable expectation considering the resources Indian cricket has) , then that would be a good time to start breaking away.
I am Pakistani but its good to see India back in CT. Its better to have balanced tournaments. lets hope good for all the teams. I cant wait to see Pak v ind match soon..
his team is a little bowling heavy. To strengthen Batting, you can drop Shami and bring in Rohit Sharma at 5 before Kedar Jadhav OR Raina at 6 after Kedar Jadhav. Do not open with with Rohit. Wastes too many balls at the top. Do not bring in Raina at 5. He is not good enough to be a proper bat. Use him as a finisher at 6 or 7 and He is Brilliant. The best number 7 India have ever had.
Pleeeeease.....No Shikhar, Rahane, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Ashwin, Jadeja.
Cheers!
I want 4 best bowlers in the country to bowl 40 overs. Those are Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah, Shami and Harbhajan. Then I want the other 10 overs to be bowled by 2/3 batting allrounders who are atleast better than part time bowlers. In India, at this time, these happen to be Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kedar Jadhav. One spot must be Keeper's. My choice would be Sanju Samson. Parthiv should be ok too. No Dhoni please . Dinesh karthik is a proven international failure. That leaves 3 spots. Kohli picks himself. Out of the other 2, I would give one to Nitish Rana. The final spot is anybody's guess. There are like 6 or 7 guys who could claim that spot.
---
1. Rishabh Pant/Parthiv Patel 2. Sanju Samson(wk) 3. Nitish Rana 4. VIRAT KOHLI 5. Kedar Jadhav 6. Hardik Pandya 7. Krunal Pandya 8. Harbhajan 9. Bhuvneshwar 10. Shami 11. Bumrah.
----
Cont...
@SAMROY, you wait and watch this tournament is going to be unique, Indian fans know what harm has been done to India's interests, and I want India to be kicked out from the tournament at the earliest. How long anyone can suppress the truth and public anger ?
Dhoni must be third and youraj. Fourth. Opening kholi and Rohit.If Dhoni and yuvraj played 5th or 6th.India definetly lose.Both of them required at least 20 or 30 balls to steady.Raina kedar hardik and jadeja/ashwin in 5th to 8th.This make India have chance to win
@tarun.Phant not played well in list A.Experience required in England.Dinesh Kartik is fine form in List A,T20 and first class recently.He hit two century in Recent Vijay hazard final and deoder trophy final.Dinesh kartik is automatic choice for 15
I hope India is knocked out as soon as possible.
@ SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI : You should worry about your team. Just a few days ago your team got plummeted by the WI team and bundled out below 100.
As the saying goes: Those who live in glass houses.... etc etc
Better sense has prevailed! It seems as though a very powerful clique within BCCI rules over the lesser members, the CoA has leveled the playing field. Someone is yet to explain why Srinivasan and Thakur are still involved in the decision making of the Board.
Some fans here consoling themselves by saying India will only play with Australia and England and stop playing with others because they voted against them. As if Australia and England voted in favour of India!!
Dinesh karthik hit two century in Recent list A final.Both phant or shamson not good in list A
my playing xi 1.rohit 2.dhawan/rahane 3.kohli 4.kedhar 5.dhoni 6.yuvi 7.pandya 8.jadeja 9.ashwin 10.bhuvi 11.umesh/bumrah reserve players are sami,manish,axar
It would have been a mistake if India pulled out simply because they couldn't play any ICC event till 2023. That would have been bad for both cricket in general and Indian National Cricket Team in particular. But, sending a India A team to ICC Trophy isn't bad. And more importantly most of our senior team players (Kohli, Rohit, Rahane, MSD, Jadhav, Jadeja, Yuvraj) are out of form. Only Bhuvi, Bumrah and Pandya are having some form (and if Chahal is selected). And if send the youngsters Pant, Samson, Tripathi, Pandya brothers, Chahal to CT they will gain valuable experience as well which will serve Indian Cricket in good stead. They are in form and are very talented. And you can get back at ICC that way too. So, for me it is such an easy decision to make. Also send Bhuvi and Bumrah as they are in great form.
Great news, cool heads have prevailed and the defending champions will be there to defend their title. Now all it needs is cool heads at the negotiating table and with luck and solution equitable to both the ICC and the BCCI can be reached in a less toxic environment. Yeah I'm not Indian and the $293m was never going to realistic, perhaps a solution somwehere in the middle will be arrived at. It just needs both sides to negotiate in good faith and not go in with premeditated unrealistic demands on either side.
Pick anyone you want to but for heaven's sake no Rahane.How many matches would it take to realize he can't play limited overs.And if Rishabh Pant is picked he can b the x factor in what seems like an out of form batting line up.No need to worry about Kohli he would surely come good once he puts on the blue jersey.Remember 2012
My 11 Rphit Virat Dhoni Yuvraj-partime spin Raina-Part time spin Kedar-par time spin Hardik-Allronder Jadeja/Ashwin-spin Buvaneshwar Bhumra Shami
Reserve Ashwin/jadeja Yadav Dinesh kartik Manesh pandey
Dhoni and yuvraj need to be third and forth in batting order.they need At least 20 balls to accelate.Tough for them to play 5th or 6th.So kholi and Rohit playing opening to accelrate later. Raina kedar Hardik jadeja/Ashwin to play 5 to 8 batting order.India have part time spinner and one spinner. Enough.4 fast bowler required in 11. Dinesh kartik form in list A and T20.Phant or Shamson not form in list A.manesh pandey also reserve
@BANGLA_TEAM - But you do care and also have more than enough time to post comments on just about every article related to Indian cricket. India do want to play against Bangladesh so that they can give their fringe players a chance every now and then (and create records with players like Binny). So yeah, there you have it.
I am glad that sense has been seen here as India have a chance of doing swell in this competition and are defending their title from 2013. BCCI certainly know how to play the 'Awkward Squad' in their dealings with world cricket!
Kohli, Rohit, MSD are in absolutely miserable form. In fact Kohli is batting like a tailender (terrible swipes across the line in every game to get out). Rohit is leg spinners' bunny. Shikhar Dhawan and Rahane can't time anything properly. Old, over the hill, Yuvraj (6 years back he was great) need lollipop bowlers to get going. So sending a B Team (with people like Tripathi, Pant and Samson) might actually give India a better chance of doing well in CT and sending a strong message to ICC as Starsports will start to renegotiate every deal with ICC to 50% value as soon as they see Indian Team.
@CYRUS_THE_VIRUS I've got two questions for you . 1. Where was the last champions trophy held ? 2. Who was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.
Any board who wont play Pakistan even outside Pakistan surely lacks vision and integrity. Time to stand by your words and formal agreements. People question the bcci because they dont understand what India wants apart from revenue to promote its own tournaments.
Good to see the fans came out with different self condolence, yet, without conceded anything !!!!!
Please please please, selectors don't select Jadeja for CT. He is a waste of space in English conditions. He is in terrible form in short format cricket with below average performance with both bat & ball in recent times. He is already 28 so he is not going to improve in ODI. His strength is Test matches, that too in rank turners, leave him alone for test cricket along with Pujara & Vijay.
@naeem hussain so u think that any board or even the icc had the guts to show bcci the door, it's not done yet .bcci is sending the team coz the actual negotiations will take place after ct. let's see what happens then
India is the only team to play Three Champions Trophy finals .
Great news for cricket. Disappointing news for those who want to use the game for petty national point scoring.
Sharada and CoA are wrong. India is a much bigger country and ICC revenues are primarily India dependent and each one of our zones requires the revenue to develop infrastructure in their zones which are individually bigger than 6 of the countries playing test cricket. India has to get 3-5 times the revenue of these countries from ICC. ICC is taking advantage of weakened BCCI. Mark my words, ICC will regret this decision. This will be the beginning of the end for ICC. BCCI is the wounded Tiger! There will be international cricket but there will be different board controlling international cricket.
We already knew India has no choice.. They will have to abide by rules like everybody else.... otherwise left alone..
BCCI finally has come down to earth.
Accountability not on the table
We learn about all the tug-of-wars between the boards and ICC, but where is the accountability ? Do we hear or does anyone know at all of how all these dollars are spent by the ICC or the various cricket boards ? Its one thing to distribute money between the various bodies but how are these bodies spending all this money ? Are the report cards on the profits and losses on the balance sheets, cash flow, types of expenditure or annual reports of the different boards and ICC available any where for the common public to see as it is well established that cricket makes money through its followers - the spectators. That is the central point of all this dispute but is the money from the earnings being fairly distributed for the benefit of the sport or for proper facilities . The boards and the ICC must declare to the public how it is spending the money they earn from the public to the public - they need to shows their hands !
People are here talking India accepted ICC proposal and buckled down. Hello, read carefully BCCI clearly said they are in talk with ICC and in June month meeting they will bring the concerns on the table. BCCI said clearly that they don't accept the money offered and sending team to play CT does not means India accepted ICC proposal. So don't over carried away by this news.
Bangla_team first defeat Pak India SA AUS NZ in tests then talk by defeating struggling SL doesn't prove much BL is still a baby and the teams mentioned above are kings
with the fast paced growth of the market for cricket here in BD , we unlike others won't suffer a bit if India stops playing
hello BCCI, Welcome to earth!
@BANGLA_TEAM- ''india didn't invite BD in India in their entire history''.. But India is among those teams who have never "Cancelled" their tour to Bangladesh for any reason. And trust me "never will". How?? Since there is no chance of Ind-Pak bilateral series (presently) hence SL and Bang will be the first to benefit from that. Also WICB have good relations with BCCI so no chance of whatever silly things are written here.
It would actually be pretty exciting to watch the Champions Trophy if BCCI sent an 'A' team to England, consisting of non-regulars who impressed in the IPL, like Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.
To me India is doing dis-service to the game of "Cricket". However no one will disagree to all cricket boards cricket is a business where you only think of gaining more revenue. Including PCB any other board would have done the same...greed is what makes men...but for long run it will not much benefit India physics rule of Law is every matter that rises has to fall. so short get money long term India will regret by not making other boards happy. this is politics India will never back of from a ICC event, only if Pakistan is involve then yes they will to do it no doubt about it.
Hahaha.Some Indians are saying that India will stop playing with Bangladesh.Do you really think that this will affect anything of Bangladesh in terms of money, Popularity, domestic leagues, pipelines of BD national team, BPL etc? Answer is BIG NO.india didn't invite BD in India in their entire history and have only played one or two series IN BD and BCCI don't send any players to any leagues in the world.So I can't see any problems for us in 16 years so I can't see anything happening if India don't play us.We don't care or have any time to care about India.
It's good that India finally realized that they are not bigger than game, and all other cricket playing countries did well by making them realize that game will go on, even if they don't play.
Sure way to miss the semis: select Rohit, Dhawan, Kohli, Ashwin, Dhoni.
Swing bowlers will be the key: Bhuvi, Sandeep Technically Strong Batters for ENG conditions : Rahane, Vijay, Purara
Best option would be: M.Vijay, Rahane(c), Pujara, Pant(wk), Jadhav, Sir.Jaddu, Hardik, Kuldeep, Umesh, Bhuvi, Sandeep Sharma.
Hahaha, guess there is no king in cricket. Victory to cricket
Shame on BCCI. This is nothing but humiliation courtsey nothing but a handful of Indians. ICC will collapse in a couple of years without Indian funds. The beneficiaries of this unfair distribution of money will not appreciate, but mock India. Only Indians have ability to humble themselves like that. The world revolves around money. Sooner or later, someone in BCCI will think right and challenge it. Meanwhile cricket will start dying at grassroots level in India as funds meant for it will be going somewhere else.
Good that India agreed and added charm to champions trophy. Feeling pity for Pakistan, their fans were happy that India is not taking part but unfortunately their dreams got shattered :-)
@AK47_PK - 80% of the revenue will continue to come from india, so there will be no shortage of opportunities. This is one of those things where it might be better to get their revenge later. Too many internal issues to take on a new fight, and these fights can't be won without unity.
Best option is for india to stop making charity tours to places like zimbabwe. No point, instead if they played australia or SL atleast it will help indian cricket.
Glad to see the schoolboys are still commenting about how India was put in her place by Icc. What you saw was a faction war between two Indians, icc is just a tool. Will be fun to watch this as time goes on. CoA will go and we will see the dirty politics Dept of bcci back. Now that, will be interesting.
India as a nation needs to understand that there is lifr without cricket. People spend so much time on TV and internet to the detriment of productivity and relationships. India not playing cricket for 8 years is a good thing. It can help India focus on development, reduce endless and intrusive ads, reduce cable TV prices and provide fillip to other sports. Srinivasan needs to be appreciated for bringing revenue to India based on the spending of its people and put the onus on other cricket nations who are sometimes richer than India to improve their revenue from their own nation rather than be reliant on the Indian fan. Remember how many tours SL played India when their dysfunctional board was bankrupt?
COA is ruining indian cricket! BCCI should send A team to CT. Should be good enough to at least thrash pak and reach semis.. 1)pant 2) tripathi 3) uthapa 4)manish pandey (c) 5)Nitish Rana 6)Kedar jadhav 7)hardik pandya 8)Aksar patel 9)sandeep sharma 10)basil thampi 11)unadkat
Good decision. India should play. Cricket is king.
My team for champions trophy- kohli (c), Dhoni(vc) Ashwin,jadeja,jadhav,KL Rahul, bumrah, bhuvi, umesh, shami, pandya ( medium pace handy in swinging conditions) , Dhawan ( champions trophy specialist) , Nitish rana( sorry yuvraj, I had no other choice), Tripathi (sorry Rahane keep playing tests), unadkat (left arm option )
So the mighty India is put on its place by ICC
It's good that India finally realized that they are not bigger than game, and all other cricket playing countries did well by making them realize that game will go on, even if they don't play.
Happy to see, the unwanted impasse is broken at last, and most of us can talk a bit more on cricket per se.
Before we close the chapter, even if it is temporary, I want everyone to know, who are the gainers & losers, financially.
Here is some dough for everyone for kneading, rolling & baking, while we wait for the tourney to roll out of the oven .
All figs in $Mn.
.
India: 570 to 393#
Eng: 290 to 143
Aus: 125 to 132
Pak: 95 to 132
CSA: 94 to 132
SL : 79 to 132
WI: 79 to 132
NZ: 75 to 132
BD: 65 to 132
ZIM: 64 to 94
Asso: 220 to 280
ICC: 750 to 870*
Everyone gained EXCEPT India (-177) & England (-147)
Only puzzle; Why Giles is quite about the loss? Some more L-T Assets for a S-T program, as happened last time?
------ # Including the extra 100 laid on the table by Manohar.
* In the Big 3 Model, ICC's share was explicit. Now, in the Manohar model. it is hidden behind the pie chart. Inthe revised figure 100 is taken out to add to India's share.
In the end all the threat proved to be empty vessel.We are all seeing how poor standard this Ipl is.....teams getting bowled out below 100 in most of recent matches and some fans were talking about surviving on Ipl? ? Deluded..... Not only Ipl actually all the t20leagues going around is no match for international cricket. Tendulkar, laxman or dravid was not great in Ipl but people remember them because of international cricket. And now since India is ready to play and pick team then some fans who hardly knows anything about cricket has come with names like tripathi, Unadakt, ghambir in place of kohli and rohit sharma! !!....my grand salute to these so called fans. Cricket is not growing because some administration personal says"we want to maintain our dominace in governance" and some fans want tripathi over kohli.Clearly shows lack of vision from both administration and some fans as well.
Another victory for ICC & another victory for cricket. Good decision by BCCI as well since no other options were left either actually. Those who were shouting about pulling India out of Champions Trophy will hopefully remain silent for a very very long time now. Cricket is bigger than all the boards and all the member countries. I welcome all the decisions which are taken in the interest for the future of cricket. It does not matter whether those decisions are taken by any country, any board or ICC.
good to see india are gonna play for champions trophy. my pick would be 1. Rahane 2. Rohit 3 Virat 4. Manish 5. Dhoni 6. Jadav 7. Hardik 8. Ashwin 9. Bhuvi 10. Bumrah 11. Unadkat 12. Pant 13. Umesh 14. Chahal 15. Axar
WI is traitor board, who got saved from millions of fine from BCCI, still voted against it. Only explanation for the WICB move, Manohar was the BCCI president when fine got written off.
The team to be announced two days from now pretty much picks itself. But the selectors should look beyond Rahane, Jadeja & Yuvraj. Would pick Gambhir (a left hander with tons of experience) or Samson to partner Rohit. Look at Chahal or Axar as a spin option and play Rishab or Shreyas Iyer for blooding them in international cricket.
As an Indian Fan I can say and Assure that No board will "suffer". All this happened coz BCCI is currently under internal turmoil. As soon as BCCI gets permanent leadership, all the matter will get sorted out. As far as BAN/SL/ZIM/AFG boards are concerned, they need not to worry. Indian team will continue to tour you (and in case of AFG let you play in Indian stadium). Don't worry about nonsense comments.
The sooner BCCI gets out from the clutches of this CoA, the better it would be for Indian cricket. It's a pity that the Supreme Court chose BCCI when all other sports bodies in the country needed reforms much more urgently.
very very good decision by india
The sooner Indian Board and its fan realize, that before this hoola about we make this much and that much, cricket was doing fine even if Indians didn't play cricket will.
400 M is a good deal. BCCI should take it and also deal with boards that went against it by not helping them out financially. Let ICC help them out. Host more bi lateral games and earn money instead of complaining about ICC.
All you big talking Indian fans are forgetting why you are in this position in the 1st place. What if BCCI had headed to their own SC's directions when they were asked to? Don't blame other nations. Blame your own BCCI admins, who didn't respect the laws of your own land, because they wanted status. Old guard may have served India great in the past, but you guys should be able to find new faces who are as good or better. Indian fans are probably the most passionate in the world, because of whom the Indian cricket is a world power. It would better serve India if you (the fans) use your voices to force BCCI to get its house in-order first and foremost as quickly as possible. If you let the current lot to continue this, they will drag it on for another decade, by which time the BCCI will be a by-stander at ICC. If you want a strong BCCI that is well respected (not scared of, or thought of as a bully) by other boards, that is the only way forward.
India had no other choice. India is was shown the door take it or leave it.
Some thoughts: This would be my proposed squad 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Rohit Sharma, 3. Virat Kohli (Captain), 4. Suresh Raina, 5. Hardik Pandya, 6. Dhoni, 7. R. Ashwin (if recovered)/Axar Patel 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Shami, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Bhuvi, 12. Kedar Jadhav/Yuvraj Singh/Manish Pandey, 13. KL Rahul (if available)/Rahane, 14. Bumrah 15. Sandeep Sharma
If BCCI decides not to send the main players and instead a younger team (age: ~26 or younger) for leverage on the revenue sharing dispute (hopefully this won't happen): 1. Rahul Tripathi, 2. Ishan Kishan, 3. Rishabh Pant, 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Manan Vohra, 6. Hardik Pandya (Captain) 7. Axar Patel, 8. Bumrah, 9. Sandeep Sharma, 10. Nitish Rana, 11. Sanju Samson, 12. Jaydev Unadkat 13. Kuldeep Yadav, 14. Shardul Thakur 15. Basil Thampi
@ SAURAVJAIN Please stop criticising Pandya. I love Jadeja very much but because of you I am telling this Pandya will be very handful than Jaddu in CT 2017 as it is in England
Thanks, we can see Indian cricket. My 11 for champion trophy is : (purely based on IPL performance)
G Gambhir, R Tripathi, R Utthappa, S Raina, M Pandey, Y Singh, H Pandaya, A Patel, B Kumar, J Unadkat and JJ Bumrah Extras: S Dhawan, M Tiwary, K Pandaya, U Yadav;
However, the selectors pick can be: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, M S Dhoni, Y Singh, M Pandey, H Pandaya, R Jadeja, B Kumar, U Yadav and JJ Bumrah, Extras: A Rahane, K Yadav, R Ashwin, Md Shami
Gambhir(if Rahul not fit),Rohit, virat, Dhoni,Yuvraj, Kedhar, pandya,R Jadeja, bhuvi, bumrah, yadav/shami Squad Pandey,Ashwin,chahal
CRICFAN6721472483: funny selections. Dear, IPL form doesn't count for one day format and top of that, u r gonna play in England. Rahane has done nothing to be selected and where is kedhar yadav.
It's so pathetic to see the mindset of hard hitting fans who did not want India to play 1st place and now when India is playing they lost their ground.. Now they want to punish those boards NZ, BCB, SL, WICB etc by saying we will only play with England and Aus because as they all voted India out. I tell you what this is your poor mindset will keep you out from playing Internationally and no wonder you will be Isolated soon and will play your IPL with local domestic players like Ranjhi trpohy and we will see how many viewers watching these games..
Jadeja is more than a capable batsman at number 5 rather than at Number 7 in ODIs.Better go with Kedar Jadhav at 7,Manish at 6 and Jadeja at 5.This would also bring a left hander in middle.
@cricfanoldtimer... India are brilliant at playing test cricket at home, mot in rest of world! Lol
Just a question..how many Internatinal stadiums has other boards to manage? How many state teams does other boards have to manage? The answers to these questions will simplify the answers to the new model. Also CoA, you will have to answer these questions as well.
Playing Pandya is a big risk as He is highly uncertain to bowl more than 3-4 overs and Kedar Jadhav or Raina or Yuvi would have to complete his quota. So better play genuine players who need not any support bowlers to bowl his quota of 10 overs. 1.Rohit,2.Rishabh Pant,3.Kohli,4.MSD,5.Jadeja,6.Manish Pandey,7.Kedar Jadhav,8.Ashwin,9.Bhuvi,10.Shami,11.Bumrah..Reserves being Yadav,Sandeep,Ajinkya and Raina.
They surrendered earlier than expected. Loved it.
1.Rohit,2.Rishab Pant,3.Virat,4.Mahi,5.Jadeja,6.Kedar Jadhav,7.Manish Pandey,8.Ashwin,9.Bhuvi,10.Shami,11.Bumrah..Reserves: Raina,Rahane,Yadav,Sandeep Singh.
@BAZZA_SAF - They don't want cricket to end. In their delusional minds, they want to see cricket suffer without India participating in international cricket.
Raina has a good record in england he has won so many man of the matches there he knows how to play in those condions better
Please Select raina he is good form
1.Rohit sharma 2.Shikhar dhawan 3.Virat Kohli (C) 4. A Rahane 5.Yuvraj Singh 6.MS Dhoni (W) 7. R. Jadeja 8.H. Pandya. 9.R. Ashwin 10. Umesh Yadav 11. Bhuvneshar Kumar. 1. R.Tripathi 2. R.uthappa(w) 3. Sandeep Sharma. 4. S.Raina 5. J.Bumrah
Don't pick yuvraj instead pick Raina with intent. Also reconsider the opening batting pair. Shikar in place of KL Rahul & tripati can or mandeep singh can be drafted in to pair him. Pick Siraj in bowling .Im sure ind together will come good .
BCCI is playing test cricket with the other boards and ICC. Others have "won" this session, but there are many more sessions to come. And Indians can play test cricket better than others at the moment.
First of all let me clarify one thing regarding PCB . everyone call PCB a poor bankrupt board which is totally wrong . PCB is wealthier cricket body better than safa w.i Lanka NZ boards. Now all those indian fans who says now we will only play with England and aus and other boards should suffer well you tried your level best to make PCB suffer still we managed. we haven't played each other full series till 2007 still we exist so don't give hollow comments taht Sri Lanka w.i BD will suffer big losses.
Equal distribution to all boards is what's required to help associate teams and the youth of the cricket fraternity. Call as you may but no one is bigger than the game, that includes BCCI, who have made a wise decision by giving the green light to it's players. For now let's enjoy the game for it's herirage and cultural impact.
BCCI should only pick fully fit and rested players. Any one overworked in IPL and recent series should not be picked and they should be given an opportunity to rest for a while and recharge their batteries.
Very good decision. Send young players, who have performed well in 50 over domestic matches. No Kohli, no Dhoni, no Rohit.
My team India wud b- shekhar dhawan,Rohit sharma,ajinkya rahane,Virat Kohli(c),yuvraj Singh,Ms dhoni,hardik pandya,ravendra jadeja,ravi ashwin,umesh yadav,bhuvneshwar kumar,krunal pandya,sandeep sharma,Mohammad shami,Kedar yadav
Instead of fighting with ICC, BCCI should focus on maxmising domestic revenues/ extract more of the cricket entertainment revenues via domestic avenues (like IPL, etc). They should think about becoming more like NFL and MLB in terms of governance and focus on maximising revenues. ICC business can be converted in to a side business over time. Pressures can be applied to broadcast partners when rights are negotiated for domestic series and over time promote local competitions (like state level T20 competitions). BCCI should think of the long game and not the short term loss of revenue in new model
@LOVECR What associates, they are just fillers in Cricket they will not generate any revenue. India will play only with Aus & ENG & rest of all countries will watch like Pak.
My India XI: 1) Rohit Sharma, 2) Ajinkya Rahane, 3) Virat Kohli, 4) Kedar Jhadav, 5) M.S.Dhoni, 6) Hardik Pandiya, 7) Ravindra Jadeja, 8) Ravi Ashwin, 9) Bhuvi Kumar, 10) Umesh Yadav, 11) Md Shami.
@GETSETGOPK, (1) you should tell this to PCB, (2) sure they do but not enough. Else why did ICC come up with the counter? Wait for June to find out who has muscle, (3) empty words in realpolitik, (4) unity is an illusion, there are only temp alliances based on self interests, wait till FTP planning to find out, and (5) LOL, the wise know not to kill the golden goose or make it lay less eggs than before. @HERATH-UK, your board will know sooner than others who gets the punishment. Be assured it will come. @BUNTYMULCHANDANI, don't worry, these rants are fake outrage. The reality is that their boards keep asking BCCI to play a bilateral with them. @KAPSITASH, please understand what CoA actually does and what benefits Ind cricket before making these rude assessments.
pathetic to see so called 'Cricket fans' slamming this decision. Do you care that India plays international cricket or are you more concerned that BCCI grows financially? Fans need to see their team playing the best and not their Board minting money while killing the game
I think sending an 'India A' would make India a good contender for winning CT. As I can see India B's players are not in form. Kohli,Yuvraj,Dhoni, Rohit are not gonna win you matches.
@INDIACANTCLICK150: I know the current Indian team can pull off another CT cup again but my point to remind 2007 was did you know how disastrous that WC was, after India got out. Final was a complete farce.. financially a disaster, compared to WC in Australia or India.. First round exit will teach all these so called FANS (those who want to spread cricket to Associate nations suddenly!) and ICC about India.. besides CT doesn't even make sense in playing while we already have 50 overs World Cup..
@Chanakya007 Did Aus & ENG vote in favor of BCCI? Seems that even Aus & Eng voted against the BCCI, they are still in yours favorite list.. Can you please explain the dual standard of your own?
@cricfan9910943627 Then you should play cricket with all the associates instead of full members as most of the revenue comes from India. Come on, be matured.. I would request you to read the comments of "cricfan8271829708" to be realistic.
@REVERSEPADDLESWEEP ahem pakistan has a 2-1 record over india in the ICC champions trophy. the wins came in the 2009 and 2004 additions. its funny how so many indians seem to overlook this fact.
can anybody tell me what was BCCI Share before the BIG 3 model?
Stop Bashing other Boards like WI Zim and BCB. Nobody finished because if PCB can survive without BCCI and IPL than why not others. Even PCB Flourish with their own League like PSL without India. So stop bashing other boards and just play your long boring IPL.
My Indian squad for CT .1) Rohit Sharma 2) Gautam Gambhir 3) VIrat Kohli 4) MS Dhoni 5) Kedhar Jadhav 6) Suresh Raina 7) Hardik Pandya 8) Axar Patel 9) Ravindra Jadeja 10) Bhuvaneshwar Kumar 11) Jasprit Bumrah . Reserves would be Umesh Yadav ,Jaydev Unadkat ,Manish Pandey ,Yujvendra Chahal ,Rishabh Pant .
Just cut off tours to west indies, bangladesh and srilanka. There is no need to play them anyways.
Loving the India / BCCI bashing comments. You don't need Team India in cricket- I agree , I mean look at the turnouts PAK gets when they play Windies/Aus in a limited over series anywhere in the world - packed stadiums, when BL tour Australia they have to set up stations outside the MCG / SCG as the grounds are full. While India just walk into empty stadiums even with they 2nd string squad to Zimbawe. Its not fair to allow BCCI a major share just because it generates more money than WICB / BCB / PCB etc. BCCI should be given smaller shares equivalent to that of Ireland / Afghanistan etc because we all hate them. Sure go ahead boycott india and bcci who has ruined careers of people by the IPL(bring young talent into spotlight cant be right) , allowing Afg to play in India and much more. The is no place for a Board who is doing so much to improve the game. Good job ICC ! For all the people who don't get it - ''Sarcasm''.
I don't agree with the decision but can understand the rationale behind it. Clearly there's more to this than meets the eye. In coming days, we may find out.
It seems that BCCI has decided to pick and choose its battles for now. It's logical that while there is turmoil at home, what with CoA, Lodha reforms, and general instability, they have decided to not open hostilities on another front. It may not be the aggressive and popular decision but it certainly is a pragmatic one.
I also think that the enormous losses that Star, who have been a loyal partner, would have had to suffer and the current unhappiness amongst top Indian players over pay structures and extremely hectic scheduling, must have clinched the matters.
Right now BCCI couldn't have afforded to alienate these two stakeholders by using them as bargaining chips. Not when it suddenly found itself with no allies at ICC. It's like a test match; you can rarely win it in a session, but you can certainly lose it in one.
RIP Cricket in certain countries thanks to ICC.
Although R Pant has done good enough to get selected in Indian Team, I still want to prove himself in longer format. T20 performance on Indian wickets is all together a different ball game as compare to Champions Trophy in English conditions. We already have Kedar Jadhav as backup keeper. I will prefer Robin Utthappa over Pant as he is experienced and also in good form.My Fast bowlers r Bhuvi, Umesh, Shami, Bumrah & Hardik Pandya. But selector's will prefer Rahane over Pant / Robin. My Team : Rohit,Dhavan or Gambhir, Kohli,Rahane, Jadhav , Yuvraj, Dhoni,Jadeja,Ashvin,Hardik,Bhuvi, Umesh,Shami,Bumrah & one leg spinner , Sharma or Chahal.
India will play multiple bilateral series with England & Australia rest cricket boards like BD, WI, Zim etc. will now lose money.
How very very sad to read so many comments by supposedly fanatical cricket fans that desperately want to to see the end of thesport cricket as we know it
Its a welcome decision from BCCI. lets wait and watch how the rest of the story unfolds :)
BCCI has become a nominal entity but COA is the true power.
This is no collective decision. Tomorrow ICC will vote for equal distribution of revenue with all other boards(even if India contributes 75%) and COA will bow down to it. Decision of Indian Cricket is taken by 3 individuals called COA. Shashank might have done an internal deal with COA.
Humiliation for India from the hands of COA, it's Ally and Shashank Manohar.
Plz publish
@Lovecr you like it or not but it's a fact that money in cricket comes from India & countries like Eng & Aus will be first to play with India. Warner wanted to play Baseball as there is more money than Cricket maybe certain IPL changed his mind.
@KhemRajThakur Teach all the boards, why only BD, WI & ZIM? keep teaching the cricketing world & very soon you will find BCCI alone in the cricketing world.
I am not supporting BCCI here but it will be interesting to see what happens to smaller boards like WICB, Bangladesh, Zim, who voted against the big elephant. However, glad that India is playing. Even if they had opted out, I ont think they would have been banned from International cricket for 8 years.There would have been negotiations and BCCI would have been back!
HERATH-UK, other boards & the ICC are heaving a sigh of relief that they have escaped unpunished so far. Just wait for BCCI to get released from the clutches of its supreme court. As an Indian fan, I cannot forget and forgive other boards & the ICC for how they have treated the board that provided most of the revenue to other boards & the ICC.
I am happy that my country is playing international cricket . I tried to watch England vs Ireland but I lost my interest in 10 min . If India is not playing cricket that's the end of passion for cricket. As you can see how Pakistan lost its grip in international cricket after that terrorist attack on cricketers .long live cricket in India . As for money bcci will get their share in different ways
INDIA SURRENDER to all other cricketing nations.
Now India will play more matches with England, Australia and Sri Lanka . Rest will just watch and dry out and no one can blame BCCI for that bcz they voted against them.
Hope the Indian selectors don't pick ODI strugglers like Rahane, Yuvraj, Axar etc but go for a more pro-active team.
Today India lost and Shashank Manohar's ego won due to COA's interfere in cricketing matters. But don't worry, BCCI must teach lesson to BCB, WI, ZC,
Honestly currently none of the Indian National Team players are in any form. Except Bumrah and Bhuvi may be. And Chahal if he is selected. That's why send in a young squad. It will also ensure ICC loses a lot of revenue.
It's a sad day when FIFA can be used as example of a good governance, in terms of distribution of funds to its members, to beat another sporting body. What the BCCI has to realise is that it has a symbiotic relationship with international cricket. Neither survives without the other. This is not a case of charity as some misguided individuals have suggested on here. This is about creating a financial model that creates a healthy and competitive international cricket structure. And that, at the end of the day, is what we should all want. We should want all the permanent members (and up and coming associates) to be able to produce international standard teams for the betterment of the sport. Unfortunately that is clearly not the driving force behind some of the members of BCCI.
In other words this circus ends in favor of ICC . Thanks COA , now please resign and never come back.
@cricfan9910943627 I would like to add: Why not play with your A team,U-19, Afghanistan, Ireland, PNG, UAE, China, Nepal & so on.. & boycott all the test teams to teach them a lesson? Why only BD, WI, SL, Zim & even SA? Also add Aus & Eng, SL...
Saner Council has prevailed as I wrote previously. A big climb down & a psychological blow to the mindset of the BCCI who tried to be intransigent at the beginning. BCCI should also thank & give credit to the other boards & the ICC if they escape without any punishment here for not adhering to the rules as a member.
India squad: 1 Rohit 2 Dhawan 3 Kohli (c) 4 Pant 5 Dhoni (wk) 6 Jadhav 7 Jadeja 8 H Pandya 9 Bhuvneshwar 10 Shami 11 Bumrah.. with Samson, M Pandey, Ashwin and U Yadav as reserves.
Money from ICC events will come after 8 years during this time BCCI will reduce its bilaterals from BD, WI, SL, Zim & even SA & then these cricket boards will lose more money then they are getting in ICC events.
A teachable moment and few things we learned are as follows. 1) Empty threats will only make you look more silly, better to avoid them. 2) ECB and CA still hold much power, even powerful than India with all its financial muscle. 3) Power is an illusion and can be sometimes no more stronger than a spiders nest. 4) Real strength lies in unity. 5) India is financially stronger but the rest are more wiser.
BCCI lost its charm. I don't recognise what is this new brand called under COA.
The bcci can still bowl a googly, by sending a second string side for CT, maybe with gambhir as captain. Kohli, Jadeja Rahane etc can be rested.
1.robin2.manish3.sreyas iyet4.hardik5.kedar6.deepak7.d.karthik8.m.sharma9.s.nadeem10.basil tampi11.s.kaul12.r.tripati13.y.chshal14.n.rana15.s.sharma.
Big deal BCCI will come back after CT, cricket boards of BD, WI, SL, Zim & even SA will suffer huge losses when BCCI reduces its bilateral series with them.
Sensible decision by all ... BCCI knows now no other board is friends now, will settle scores with ungrateful boards like WI, Zim, BCB in bilateral tours. Only SL will be beneficiary of all this Drama. Next year IPL contract will be up for renewal, once full time board members are confirmed
Indian fans lost their honor and pride after BCCI surrender to ICC and other cricket board
india clearly knows if they pull out,their cricket will die slowly.
I am bitterly disappointed by BCCI's decision to play in CT (An Artificially created tournament which was a proven flop and thus rightfully disbanded and ironically only brought to life again because India won it in 2013 ) i feel BCCI has let down the Indian fans and if India does not win the whole thing i for one will be a very irate fan . Least i expect from BCCI now is that they should rest our regular players and instead select non regulars .
Hope Robin and Pant - gets the call. Whatever happening in administration part doesn't matter, as long as India participates in champions trophy.
Some are saying to send B-team ...... funny..... dont they know indian national team itself a B-team without Kohli and Bhumrah.....
every1 who is targeting india or bcci must read sambit Val's article on this issue in this site. in a game played seriously by 10-12 countries the icc n other member boards have angered the board with the biggest purse . I assure every1 that it's not in bcci nature to forgive n forget. things will happen after ct
Please pick Sandeep so Babar can give him a thrashing get it
Recycle bin, Eng and Aus will be like that, who are you to ask. We cant let asian countries rule cricket which was found by us. Your people like vengeance and we use those people to our advantage. You people should understand and be wary and not fall for it. Sad you all haven't learnt that after so many years
Bad decision by BCCI as they were forced by so called useless COA who is never aggressive. ICC should realize that BCCI has to get the Lion's share. Even though many people might not agree but only when India plays we have packed crowds and sponsor.
considering the interests of Indian fans, bcci has decided to play ct. but that doesn't mean that bcci has agreed to accept the current offer. honourable supreme court has asked bcci to send Indian team, and to fight out the revenue issue using other means.
Big deal. India can boycott all international cricket. The rest of the world doesn't care and are getting tired of the BCCI's antics.
Fall from grace... bug time!! Humiliated!
1. Rohit 2. Pant 3. Kohli 4. Yuvraj 5. Jadhav 6. Pandya 7. Jadeja 8. Bhuvi 9. Umesh 10. Shami 11. Bumrah
12. Dhawan 13. Chahal 14. Uthappa 15. Ashwin (if available) / Dinesh Karthick
good, would have been interesting to see that CRICKET would still happen without India
I believe without India also ICC should make money. Pak SL Bang viewers should make enough numbers.
@FAISAL SAEED, keep dreaming, LOL. @OLDTIMER01, wait for it, it will happen. There was little benefit in pulling out the big card so early when the final decision and negotiations have to be done in June (after CT). @AZIZUL84, I think he is alluding to the fact that BCCI has been indirectly supporting these boards financially for many years through bilateral tours. They have usually voted with BCCI on critical matters and have now switched over to other boards overnight without cause. @NEEL_123, @ADHIYAMAAN, please first understand how CoA and BCCI work and then judge what benefits Ind people the most. @ADNAN HUSSAIN, yes let's hope better sense prevails in ICC. DON'T kill the golden goose for short-term greed. ICC earns when IND other teams ELSE it LOSES money. @SUBRA, ICC tournaments don't earn much for ANY home country. Broadcast rights from IPL or bilaterals in 1 year are 2x more valuable than 3 events in 8 years.
welcome back to Earth.
2 things I want to say here-
1. Where were all these things like "expansion of cricket", charity etc when ECB used to rule cricket ? Both Aus and Eng. cricket boards havent changed much even today. Without taking any cuts in revenues they are getting from ICC, the 2 boards have THE AUDACITY to lecture BCCI about charity. When BCCI is the only one which expanded cricket to other nations post colonialism.
2. Shashank Manohar, you should read about Jaichand. His story will remind you of someone.
I dont mind one bit if our money is used to help other poor/associate nations. But this responsibility must be shared by all full member boards, even if by some small amount.
What is happening right now is other cricket boards are contributing nothing themselves and then taking a very high moral ground by lecturing the only board who actually does something.
It's just a show piece by BCCI. Well done ICC by putting your foot down. Slowly BCCI will learn that NO ONE is superior and will have to do as told. Those days are gone BCCI. Move with the future.
if india thinks they stand for thier rights then they should send B team to record protest...if icc thinks their proposal was fair then they should not allow india to participate as squad is not yetannounced after last date. this is not local club cricket even in club cricket there are rules, regulations n code of condutcs ! please post.
Hope IPL performers Robin uthappa,Sandeep,Pant and Unadkut will get the chance in the squad
I hope BCCI will wait for its time till Supreme Court gets off its back. And then we will see ungrateful boards and ICC running for cover. Till then let them have their fun.
Disappointed as a pakistani as i really think ICC was not fair with india. there is still some time for india to pull out. They wont get another chance like this to bring ICC to their knees. Bcci is providing over 80 percents of revenue and getting peanuts in return. Least they deserve is THANK YOU from all other nations for making it possible to run cricket in their countries. Those who get fat salaries cause of indian revenue are voting against india. Not fair! indian fans should come out on roads and demand bcci to pull out from CT
For past 10 years India has become a dominant entity and seems like invisible team. If the status quo remains where it's expected by the Indians that they will keep wining and the nations must agree their terms then sooner or later game of cricket will become just like WWE. IPL will be controlling the cash flow and test cricket will dia a horrible death. If you have dought just read why channai super Kings the three time IPL champion got banned. People will just watch the game for entertainment. No prayers and tears as deep down in your heart you will know, that just doesn't worth it.
I don't know why Indians and BCCI forget that it's cricket the game due to which they able to earn too much money not cricket earning due to Indians. Indians change the term from Gentlemen's game to Rich Man's game which is not a thing to proud. Now if ICC kick them than let me know how will the earn their 70% for which they want to buy everything?
Faisal, penalty should be not let them play
A unanimous decision to send a team for the Champions Trophy means that either the deal has already been brokered or BCCI are buying more time to come out all guns blazing. It's foolish for anyone to think India / BCCI have surrendered.
It is the win of starsports who seem to have bought off certain individuals who were pressurising BCCI into participating. we all know who these people are.
Except for PAK , everybody is happy . now they now they are going to lose again their match against India like WC .
Here we come again to add your misery
@ SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI : ofcourse it's sad that India is participating. Pak lost the only chance to have a win registered against India's name in a 50 over ICC championship. Doesn't matter even if it was by way of a walkover!
@SAIFULLAH may be it would have been better news for Pakistan who can't seem to win against India in ICC events. So keep whining.
BCCI Now knows without Inernational Cricket they are nothing so welcome back to Earth.
Everyone need to stop picking a team due to IPL performance. Only person I will add is Uttappa who been performing massively with no reward. Rohit sharma , Uttappa,Kohli,Yuvi,Dhoni,Jadhav,Jaddu,Ash,Bhuvi,Shami and Bumrah
Cricket will go on even if India doesn't participate. This is the spirit of any game. It is true that cricket is like religion in the sub-continent and India has the most viewers. Anyway, good decision from BCCI. We love to watch India play. Some peoples are commenting about the revenue and criticizing CoA!!! They should thank them instead. Peoples from other cricket playing countries will more hate India then. Now, it is not going to happen. Happy watching CL.
Cricket will go on even if India doesn't participate. This is the spirit of any game. It is true that cricket is like religion in the sub-continent and India has the most viewers. Anyway, good decision from BCCI. We love to watch India play. Some peoples are commenting about the revenue and criticizing CoA!!! They should thank them instead. Peoples from other cricket playing countries will more hate India then. Now, it is not going to happen. Happy watching CL.
Cricket will go on even if India doesn't participate. This is the spirit of any game. It is true that cricket is like religion in the sub-continent and India has the most viewers. Anyway, good decision from BCCI. We love to watch India play. Some peoples are commenting about the revenue and criticizing CoA!!! They should thank them instead. Peoples from other cricket playing countries will more hate India then. Now, it is not going to happen. Happy watching CL.
Good news for Cricket and Indian team fans, If India not playing Champion Trophy 2017 it was first time in cricket where defending champion out of tournament. COA goes completely credit for this, after Sachin and Rahul Dravid comes forward and taking about India should play. Champion Trophy are playing England where pitches support Indian spinner as well as medium pacer. This time, India has a bowling all rounder Hardik Pandya that play major role both bat and bowls. My Squad for Champion Trophy 2017 for India, (Gautam Gambhir/S. Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), A. Rahane, Yujraj, MS Dhoni(wk), Kedar Jadhav (wk) R. Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvi, Umesh Yadav, M. Shami, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal, Ashwin )
That is good, India will be present to make up the numbers. I suppose the alternative would have been Oman.
Now As India decides to participate in the CT17 it is interesting to note that what panelty ICC impose on BCCI for announcing the squad late .
India was not included in the working committee to divide the money India generates. Now Amitabh is tasked with negotiation. If negotiations are going to work, it would have worked already. Not sure what negotiations this CoA is asking to do. Please pay the money PCB is asking also by using conciliatory approach. Please play cricket with pakistan also.
phew! finally relief.dear friends,crixket is the winner here.not BCCI or ICC
This should be the squad - 1.Pant 2.Rohit 3.Kohli 4.Yuvi 5.MSD(WK) 6.Kedar 7.Hardik 8.Jadeja 9.Aswin 10.Bhuvi 11.Bumra 12.M.Pandey 13.S.Iyer 14.Shami 15.Umesh But this will be the squad 1.Dhawan 2.Rohit 3.Kohli 4.Rahane 5.MSD 6.Kedar 7.Hardik 8.Jadeja 9.Aswin 10.Shami 11.Bumra 12.Bhuvy 13.Yuvi 14.Umesh 15.Pandey
Howmuch ever youngsters performs in Ranji,FC,IPL they will never be selected ahead of Rahane and Dhawan. Both are selfish and Rahane's avg is 30 SR is 77 even after 70 matches. I would love to see pant opening the innings, he is sehwag type,...Dangerous during powerplay. If he stays for 15 overs we can easily cross 120. Pant must be selected and should open the innings.
India should send its under 19 team to the champions trophy while side by side start a mini IPL at USA taking players from West Indies, Afghanistan etc and also ex legends like Sachin, Sehwag, Akhter, Brett Lee ,Shahid Afridi & Should spend heavily promoting it and making clear to sponsor that to promote only at his own league. Hope it will create an example about India's dominance and its position.
India shouldn't be going and see who gets how much without India's contribution of 70% revenues. COA did enormous amount of damage to Indian cricket, bunch of inexperienced team. BCCI old guard should have given the authority to make decisions, they could have negotiated better.
my take for this tour: Gautam Gambhir, Rishab Pant, Sandeep sharma, Siddharth Kaul, replacing, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma,
IND pulling out of CT17 might have started the decline of international cricket. its good to know that common sense is still prevalent.
Clueless CoA won't be here forever to dictate BCCI. Given Sreenivasan was attending the SGM, BCCI old guard will strike back and this time BCCI will have more supporters hailing them. One could already see even the most vocal critics supporting BCCI against ICC.
BCCI should now take against all other boards one by one. Start with most ungrateful ones WI, Zim and no bi-laterals with them. Let them collapse. And start legal proceeding against for WI if there is still time.
@Krish01 I love how you have to go 10 years in the past to find a disappointed performance by the Indian side in a tournament.
Good. Common sense prevails finaaly. Come on friends. Lets play some cricket and forget about money.
SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI : CT would have been a flop like 2007 World Cup, if India were not in it. Take your unfounded hatred for BCCI, India and us Indians elsewhere.
@SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI - You sound like someone who is happy to have a full free meal at a banquet, without even having the courtesy to know who is funding for it :)
COA should now pay for the revenue defecit that India will not get or else step down.
IND should send a 2nd string team to CT: read Kohli (captain), Sikhar Dhawan, Dhoni (wk) - walking wickets in ENG conditions.
As per recent performance in one day cricket the semifinalist should be South Africa, India, England, and Australia.....but cricket is a game of uncertainty anything can happen....
Kapsitash : Without India's money in cricket, all the other countries in world cricket put together cannot run even a single commercially successful tournament. World cricket will have to accept India's terms or there will be no game left. At the moment, India contributes over 70% of cricketing revenue and is paid beck just 23%, now lowered to 15%. It is just a matter of time before India hit back with a vengeance. Just you wait, Kapsitash
Let's hope India exits in the first round itself just like WC 2007..
Sad. It was certain that the icc was bound to capitulate sooner rather than later. The mean minded majority might have derived some satisfaction from ganging up against India but India was bound to have the last laugh. Individual boards have no option other than to bend over and offer themselves to bcci. Remember how even the Australian board, a vocal critic of the bcci, changed umpires mid way during a series (which was the right thing to do but since the disputed decisions favored Australia, the acb would normally not have done this. They were forced to do this because the bcci, for once, used their clout and financial muscle to pressurise the acb). The threat of leaving India out of icc tournaments is an empty one because without India, these tournaments will be bereft of sponsors and viewers, which means that the ice would work out some way to accommodate the bcci's demands.
missed a golden opportunity of teaching a lesson to ICC. anyway, Indians are known for their humility, down to earth attitude and adaptability.
Congrats India. Hope it will be a great contest.....
Probable 15 squad-Virat,Rohit,Dhawan,Yuvraj,MSD, Jaddu, jadhav,Ashwin,Bhuvi,Umesh,shami,bumrah,m pandey,Rahane,Hardik pandya, if RAshwin is not fully fit then either chahal or kuldeep can be given a chance
Feel sorry that the West Indies will not be taking part!!!
The BCCI should have carried out their threat and seen how world cricket will move on!
But I guess thay realised that they (the BBCI) would be the giggest losers if the ICC cancelled all thos tournaments to be hosted in INdia
Very Very disappointing news for cricket lovers . CT would have been MUCH MUCH BETTER without India.
Better sense prevail at least for now. India contributing 70% of ICC income while playing with other international teams not by its own. We hope better sense should prevail in finalizing Financial model also.
Sad day.. Looks like COA is doing more harm than good to Indian Cricket..It's not about money.. We should have stood up against the pathetic treatment meted out.. Old guard would have never accepted this utter humiliation.. The people who have grown cricket in India for decades have suddenly become untouchables and look what the COA has done
when the past player echo to send a team to the CT, no way the bearers could've stopped the team, it will be 1st string team - w.r.t availability of the players. Personally I wish India send a 2nd string not as a result of confrontation but as all the main team players are running through pathetic form, I expect an 1st round crash - if the 1st string team goes, may be a chance at 2nd round if 2nd string goes. @badboycricfan: We Indians love drama, which is the reason most of the dramatic movies are blockbuster hits over here. I don't have an issue with Windies playing instead of India. Personally, I would've wished for a 10 team tournament, you're saying promotion of cricket & killing off the other counterparts by limiting the no.of teams to take part. At least, the teams left out should've gotten a chance to play the qualified teams, at least 2 matches - call them as practice matches or what ever.
CoA forced bcci to take this decesion. If not for CoA, bcci would have pulled out
Great news can't wait till 4th June Indian vs Pakistan are you ready guys...
@MLSCRICFAN aus, eng, south africa have played major role in financial remodelling. Why are you so angry with only WI, Zim, BCB . One summer does not end life. India will need support from those board in future. So India's official know how to deal with them.
My selection for the Champion's Trophy Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Dinesh Kartik, Rishab Pant (WK),Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravinder Jadeja, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Robin Uttappa, Manish Pandey, R Ashwin,Sandeep Sharma
Participation in CT is ok as players should not loose. But not sending notice to ICC is like giving up. So tomorrow, the rest of the gang can change other rules and BCCI wont be able to do anything about it.
Waiting to see if Pant is included in the squad who can also be back up for MS. Pant can open with Rohit
Finally some sense from them
Shouldn't have played... Disappointed as an Indian
Finally BCCI/ COA surrendered. Tragic for India's might in world cricket.
If they had to play then why so much drama??? I wish they pulled out of CT and w.indies got a chance... not to be
Finally! Officiall end of Big3.
India squad virat(c) rohit dk yuvi dhoni kjadav h Pandiya r jadeja r ashwin b kumar j bhumra
Sensible decision by all ... BCCI knows now no other board is friends now, will settle scores with ungrateful boards like WI, Zim, BCB in bilateral tours. Only SL will be beneficiary of all this Drama. Next year IPL contract will be up for renewal, once full time board members are confirmed
A unanimous decision sounds very fishy and can mean several things in this context. Either: (1) a deal has been reached with the ICC, (2) BCCI will wait to make the noise in June (by when a stable governance in place of the temp CoA is in place and the model needs to be reaffirmed), (3) BCCI will use bilaterals FTP planning as leverage to convince other members or broadcasters, and (4, least likely) BCCI will send a weakened squad to CT. So looking forward to read the full report on this.
Yeah finally India are playing :)
Good decision from bcci, now icc will get huge investments.
No featured comments at the moment.
Good decision from bcci, now icc will get huge investments.
Yeah finally India are playing :)
A unanimous decision sounds very fishy and can mean several things in this context. Either: (1) a deal has been reached with the ICC, (2) BCCI will wait to make the noise in June (by when a stable governance in place of the temp CoA is in place and the model needs to be reaffirmed), (3) BCCI will use bilaterals FTP planning as leverage to convince other members or broadcasters, and (4, least likely) BCCI will send a weakened squad to CT. So looking forward to read the full report on this.
Sensible decision by all ... BCCI knows now no other board is friends now, will settle scores with ungrateful boards like WI, Zim, BCB in bilateral tours. Only SL will be beneficiary of all this Drama. Next year IPL contract will be up for renewal, once full time board members are confirmed
India squad virat(c) rohit dk yuvi dhoni kjadav h Pandiya r jadeja r ashwin b kumar j bhumra
Finally! Officiall end of Big3.
If they had to play then why so much drama??? I wish they pulled out of CT and w.indies got a chance... not to be
Finally BCCI/ COA surrendered. Tragic for India's might in world cricket.
Shouldn't have played... Disappointed as an Indian
Finally some sense from them