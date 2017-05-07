'The BCCI concedes nothing' despite agreeing to play Champions Trophy
India's participation in the Champions Trophy will not come at the cost of ceding any ground in the BCCI's ongoing negotiations with the ICC over a new constitution and finance model. according to the board's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.
"We have not conceded anything at all," Choudhary said after the BCCI's special general body meeting (SGM). "Let that be absolutely, unequivocally clear. That the BCCI concedes nothing. And in any case, there is adequate legal room for further action."
At the SGM, the BCCI's members - the state associations - unanimously decided not to send a notice to the ICC over the possibility of revoking the Members' Participation Agreement (MPA). Had they pulled out of the MPA, it could've meant India not hosting or participating in ICC tournaments until 2023. The board instead said it would continue to negotiate with the ICC, while keeping its legal options open.
The BCCI is unhappy with the outcome of the ICC Board meeting in April, when it was outvoted by other Full Members in the motion to pass through a new ICC constitution and financial model. At the meeting in Dubai, Choudhury tried to convince other members to agree to a counter-offer on the finance model and to postpone the vote on governance changes until June, but eventually failed to do so.
In the new financial model, the BCCI receives $293 million from the ICC's revenues, a sharp drop from their projected revenues of $570 million in the model devised by the Big Three. The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has left room for an additional $100 million - an offer that still stands - but Choudhury turned that down. The BCCI still wants $570 million. though in Dubai they did tell other members their shares would not be affected.
ESPNcricinfo understands that N Srinivasan, the former BCCI president and one of the architects of the Big Three model, joined the SGM via video-call. According to an official who was present, Srinivasan said that the governance changes approved at the ICC's meeting should be of greater concern to the Indian board than the finance model.
"Honestly, we have been too stuck up with the amount," Choudhary said. "There were two parts to the metamorphosis that the ICC will be going through. The financial model which has been presented is a part of that. The major changes are proposed for the governance structure. I think all of us should be devoting ourselves to what is more important and what will have greater consequences. That is the ICC governance structure."
The BCCI's objections to those have already been made eminently clear. In March, the board CEO Rahul Johri sent the ICC an email, in which he called the proposed changes "vague and unclear". In particular, the Indian board has concerns that it could lose clout in the boardroom if the composition of the ICC board is expanded to 15 members and includes voting rights for independent directors.
"Our concerns are very clear," Choudhary said. "While cricket must spread as a world sport, we must also make sure that our position as the predominant cricket country in the world remains undiminished."
Although the ICC has approved the new constitution, it needs formal ratification at the annual conference in June, a week after the Champions Trophy ends. Choudhary said he was hopeful negotiations could bear fruit before then. "I think most Full mMembers and even the three Associate members that were there - one from Singapore, one from Ireland and one from another country. I think all of them, all of them empathise with India. That's why I still see hope."
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
@SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF: As per the graphic above none of the major boards in earning anything more when you look into ICC and BCCI model so not sure what are you talking about. Even if it is the old model then probably each of these boards might be earning probably on average $3 million extra per year.. That is not massive and still most boards would be reliant heavily on India touring them.
You are right BCCI is responsible towards Indian cricket only !.You will see that soon in full effect !!
Good to know, but the damage has already been done. This weakness in the administrators at the top and the huge changes made with all the nonsensical conditions and rules can affect administration at the state levels and the national level.
Nephrologist...I am not sure I understand what you are saying...it is inevitable that whosoever pays the Piper decides the Tune. The BCCI is paying the Piper...no one can argue that fact. If ALL Boards were paying the Piper EQUALLY the ICC as an entity would be entitled to call the Tune. The BCCI is not an altruistic entity..it exists to provide returns for its stakeholders. The BCCI is happy to support "world cricket" but not to the extent that it destroys itself as an effective, profitable organisation.
If India is not a main draw, how come 2 out of their 3 Group B matches are slated on Sunday?
Almost all Indian friends have views that cricket in India can survive because of 1 billion population alone...How much revenue domestic cricket generates with empty stadiums and nothing with respect to TV rights...Even first class cricketers say that its hell of a difference while playing in IPL only because of spectators..India needs international cricket to survive, just like any other country...Indeed they generate more money than others but by playing against other nations, please don't forget this very fact...It is a backward step from India to get down to its knees and send its team to champions trophy. They are still taking lions share which they deserve but leave something for associates so that cricket becomes a global sport
Any money generated in cricket is BCCI's money because most fan's are indian.
Any money generated in IPL is india's as well there are non indian's who follow IPL and non indians who play.
To be honest IPL is a huge opportunity to indian cricketers the same way BPL is to Bangladeshi ones.
IPL is IPL not because of fans. Because best players are there and they come from all over the world.
India does not own cricket. If tomorrow Singapore or Afganistan becomes more fun to watch people will watch them. China or Indonesia wants to play who is india to prevent them grow and prospering anything close eqaul or even better than india.
That cannot happen. India wants to make sure they will remain predominant. Better than anyone. At any cost. Fairness is not a concern here at all.
BUMSTEER: all the parts of a ICC must be related (directly or indirectly), else there are really two or more distinct systems
SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF ON MAY 8, 2017, 13:51 GMT I LoL ..the bcci is responsible for cricket in india only, But BCCI's money belongs to everyone but BCCI should contribute for everyone's growth. I am sure we will see a different BCCI hereafter.
@Gladiator...you say money is generated from ICC events. Yet the ICC is merely a collection of Boards propped up by money from the BCCI. The ICC would be nothing if not for BCCI revenue. If all Boards contributed the same amount to the ICC only then would you have an independent entity.
GLADIATOR1976 is on point there. I'm afraid forICC has a no refund policy
From the looks out of it, ICC will have spend money from their savings - 50% they'd reserved to spend on associates - for the second model to come through. @shane-oh: May be in your democracy, the majority feeder is left to dry to rob them ? BCCI may have given the others their amount but looks like you've forgotten about the bilateral series. BCCI makes big bucks through almost every series barring BD, Zim, WI - whether they play at home or away. If the countries decide to back stab Indian viewers into buying some x,y,z playing against them, that'll be the day, you'll see Indian viewers anger, currently all you're seeing the keyboard warriors anger, which is no more than 0.5% of TV viewers. More than 90% Indians, don't care who plays - who, unless India is involved. We've too much cricket already thanks to IPL, no one cares about any others. So, BCCI can still take a better pie from the bilateral series as well. I'm not supporting to Big 3 model, just to make it clear.
@LETS-BASH-OTHERS sure while every one wants to play against india, now that they have a bigger share of the overall pie, they wont be so reliant on india touring now will they? more financial independence means bcci arm twisting not so powerful now they big 3 is now over, thanks to an indian, so? I am not anti indian, am opposed to the BCCI controlling world cricket as it is detrimental to the growth of the game. the bcci is responsible for cricket in india only, the ICC has a duty towards world cricket as a whole and should not be controlled by a single board
@gladiator1976 since india has the most ppl they also have the most expenses.if their contribution is bcos of their population,they deserve hell a lot more than they get now
ashimehta that statement sounds a bit arrogant. Even if there is no spectators at least there are compitition on the field. Good money will still be made by the broadcasting deal as the whole world are interested in a series between india and pakistan as it happens so seldom. But the government don't want relations with Pakistan. I think the ICC should deduct points from the country who do not want to play as wel as money it pays to it from ICC tournaments. Lets say another 93 million should cover it.
If I have a bigger place to offer, will certainly ask for more money. If you have events but not place and people, what is use of that event. Pakistan vs WI test match in Abu Dhabi had 60 spectators. India vs Eng in every test match average 30000 spectators every day. If you like it do it else bye bye....it's as simple as that!!!. Unnecessarily certain people are finding this a platform for pacifying their jealousy and frustration.
The money the ICC distributes is not India's. Its money that is generated from ICC events. Supply and demand. India have the most people so they pay the most to watch the games. Their market is bigger. Money belongs to the ICC. They sold the product. now the client want his money back because he bought the most.
All all concerned about BCCI, it itself is BCCI's Victory. Nevertheless, $100 million more option is still open for them and BCCI will take it with his own choice. People talking against BCCI are just being happy but from core of their heart they all know what BCCI is meant to ICC and the other members. No BCCI no revenue ICC is very much aware AND ALL ARE ALSO AWARE OF THIS!!! Cheers and stay happy.
If you look at the 2 models - there is no change for 9 of the Full Members - ECB 143, the other seven 132 while Zimbabwe gets 94. The only difference is that the Associates lose 280. The end of cricket for the Associates.
@ANSPORTZ - people vote to make decisions = democracy.
India is worried that they may no longer be the super-power in cricket and that their nation will be forgotten. Mind you, i mean financial super-power, not a super-power in terms of performance.
SHANE-OH : Do you really think the new model represents democratic structure. It clearly looks socialist rather it goes to the level of communism. Cutoff the benefits of the major contributors, while allowing lazy ones to enjoy freebies.
Under the BCCI model do the associates not get anything at all or is it just a vastly different amount? My only real problem with the BCCI model would be that, there is talk of the Olympics yet anywhere else that wants to play the game will struggle.
Team is good enough but now that Virat is in bad form, no body even dares to drop him, neither the coach nor the selectors. That is the difference between AUS and India. without Virat, India can still beat any team Square with the likes of Pant, Raina, Uthappa etc. Bowling looks brilliant. Ashwin and Jadeja are world class with batting abilities (as compared to Kuldeep, Mishra, Bhajji etc). Yuvraj is in good touch too.
The BCCI's displeasure could be summed up in one simple line: "The BCCI has announced it is opposed to democracy". You lost, move on.
Most people don't seem to understand that ICC is taking India's money, and dolling out some of it to EVERYONE, including to itself - not only for their needs, but also as fuel to hurt us (almost like a bribe), as a retribution to some old 'slight'- an imaginary one in public eye, or just an ego-clash.
The only other one who is affected with a cut, England, is so quite, which triggers a doubt about the budget they may get in running the CT. Most may remember what ICC did last time. Giving them a long term asset - one which may last a life time. A good Head Qrs building at a prime land around London.
A long term asset given as a short term spending, should be, for an Auditor, a red rag to a raging bull. Vinod Rai had been a fine auditor, but seem to cast a blind eye on such a case - almost looking like being influenced by ICC Head, in their private rendezvous. A very strong possibility!
Let us wait & see how that breakup would look like. Don't be surprised if it is hidden one!
Gautam gambhir should have been taken instead of Dhawan
Pakistani fans claim that they generate enough revenue without BCCI. Then why is it that their board is dying to have bilateral series with BCCI ?
ICC revenue is in hands of Indians and people of Indian origin. If they stop seeing international matches and see only IPL, ICC revenue will drastically reduce.
@SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF- The 8-2 or 9-1 you are referring to is just the outcome of a voting procedure. That's just the small part. Still like it or not at the end of the day every board wants to have cricket with India. ( And yes I know that's not because they "LOVE" bcci but because a series with India generates huge money ). So suppose if BCCI gets 20% of a 'sum'. ICC would like that 'sum' to be 1 billion rather than 1 million. And that's why BCCI thinks it should get more. By the way BIG 3 model was brought and ended by an Indian.
Hahaha of course Amitabh, Singapore, a country that has been on a drip feed of the bare minimum of international cricket due to the narrow minded focus of the full members totally empathises with your plight. Poor souls
@DRIFTTURNANDBOUNCE this is not indian cricket. but politics. this has nothing to do with cricket played on the cricket field. i dont follow indian cricket nor do i watch the ipl. nut the BCCI-ICC saga interests me just like how i follow world politccal events
WORLDCUP003: And which universe would that be in? Same universe where Pakistan doesn't get bowled out for sub-100 score on the way to a thrashing at the hands of a rookie, below average West Indies team I suppose?
SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF: It's quite heartwarming to know that so many non-Indian cricket followers take such a keen interest in Indian Cricket. And we are not even talking about on-field cricket matches but rather the predictably bland corporate stuff. Thus proving, time and time again, that India is the centre around which the cricketing world revolves.
Of course, some fans of some countries are in denial about it. They keep insisting Indian cricket is not that important. Alas, we can only hope they see the light soon.
I can't help thinking though, if I were Pakistani fan, I'd be more worried about my team getting thrashed by a low ranked West Indies Test team missing many of its key players than about BCCI's press releases.
The money is secondary. BCCI earns a lot of money from IPL (over $200 million profit every year). As for the governance "The Big three" was just a stupid, power hungry idea from BCCI. It deserved to be shot down. And it should have been shot down then when it was proposed. But other countries meekly agreed under a strong BCCI. Now, under a weak BCCI they are quick to change the "Rules of The Game". The timing of those changes by ICC has what has irked me the most. It shows utter disrespect towards BCCI and lack of empathy from other cricketing nations towards BCCI trying to "clip its wings" when BCCI is in trouble because of internal conflict with Supreme Court. So basically every one else is a "fair weather" friend of BCCI inspite of BCCI repeatedly pulling out WICB, ZCB and SLC out of financial trouble by organizing a lot of unscheduled tours with them. And do not forget every other test cricketing nation benefits the most financially when India tours them.
@SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF , my friend , I think you are taking things too literally , The ICC members did not vote for the proposal because they lacked empathy for BCCI (or perhaps they did , but it did not affect their vote). It was all about the money.At the end of the day, it is every board for itself. When Chaudhary says , We'll get their empathy , he means , we'll financially twist their arms to make them support us. Besides why are you guys so concerned , we don't even play bilaterals against you anymore
The honorable Supreme Court should disengage, leaving some strict rules behind; otherwise, it will be dragged into the murkiness of day to day affairs. Justice is better done elsewhere; cricket has been well run in India.
@LETS-BASH-OTHERS funny as that is, it isnt really relevant to the article now is it? its cute that the bcci think they will have the empathy from other boards. i think the 9-1 and 8-2 results show how isolated the bcci is in the global cricking community
From here on, if India behaves like a good boy and you know begs for forgiveness holding ears they could one day become as important as West Indies Cricket Board is right now xD
True, men of action (even if tainted) are needed and not the so called untainted men, who are untainted because they never take any action for fear of getting tainted.
@SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF- No mate Better and Latest stages of denial are: 1) I am retiring from cricket. 2) I am retiring only from Test. 3) I can review my retirement if my Fans wants me to. 4) Ok Tests are done for me. Let me concentrate on shorter formats. 5) I disappointed my fans in WC so I am retiring from Odis. 6) I want to play for my country again in Odis. 7) Ok Odis are done for me. Still want to lead in T20s. 8) Retiring form T20s as I have let my fans down. 9) No no not retiring just gave up captaincy. Still open for selection in T20s. 10) My Board never backed me enough. LOLs
the 3 stages of denial 1) we will boycott the champions trophy and pull out of the icc 2) we will play the champions trophy but we have conceded nothing 3) we concede and agree to the new constitution as long as we get a couple of million extra to show that we have achieved something.
Maybe there is a lesson here for all the truth seekers, including the Supreme Court: India is at a stage where partially tainted men of action (read Srini & other functional politicians) are better than untainted men of inaction. Srini and his CSK will be back and hopefully, BCCI's steeliness will improve with his backroom advice.
Vinod Rai has overstayed his welcome. He needs to go away.
It is ON. En Marche, BCCI. We are with you!
All said and done Srinivasan did some marvellous work (keeping aside Guru fiasco) , in terms of cricket infrastructure, player compensation, associate member improvement. Hope CoA don't go blindfold and discard his valuable advise at this crucial juncture.
