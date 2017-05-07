India news May 7, 2017

'The BCCI concedes nothing' despite agreeing to play Champions Trophy

Nagraj Gollapudi
India's participation in the Champions Trophy will not come at the cost of ceding any ground in the BCCI's ongoing negotiations with the ICC over a new constitution and finance model. according to the board's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

"We have not conceded anything at all," Choudhary said after the BCCI's special general body meeting (SGM). "Let that be absolutely, unequivocally clear. That the BCCI concedes nothing. And in any case, there is adequate legal room for further action."

At the SGM, the BCCI's members - the state associations - unanimously decided not to send a notice to the ICC over the possibility of revoking the Members' Participation Agreement (MPA). Had they pulled out of the MPA, it could've meant India not hosting or participating in ICC tournaments until 2023. The board instead said it would continue to negotiate with the ICC, while keeping its legal options open.

The BCCI is unhappy with the outcome of the ICC Board meeting in April, when it was outvoted by other Full Members in the motion to pass through a new ICC constitution and financial model. At the meeting in Dubai, Choudhury tried to convince other members to agree to a counter-offer on the finance model and to postpone the vote on governance changes until June, but eventually failed to do so.

In the new financial model, the BCCI receives $293 million from the ICC's revenues, a sharp drop from their projected revenues of $570 million in the model devised by the Big Three. The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has left room for an additional $100 million - an offer that still stands - but Choudhury turned that down. The BCCI still wants $570 million. though in Dubai they did tell other members their shares would not be affected.

ESPNcricinfo understands that N Srinivasan, the former BCCI president and one of the architects of the Big Three model, joined the SGM via video-call. According to an official who was present, Srinivasan said that the governance changes approved at the ICC's meeting should be of greater concern to the Indian board than the finance model.

"Honestly, we have been too stuck up with the amount," Choudhary said. "There were two parts to the metamorphosis that the ICC will be going through. The financial model which has been presented is a part of that. The major changes are proposed for the governance structure. I think all of us should be devoting ourselves to what is more important and what will have greater consequences. That is the ICC governance structure."

The BCCI's objections to those have already been made eminently clear. In March, the board CEO Rahul Johri sent the ICC an email, in which he called the proposed changes "vague and unclear". In particular, the Indian board has concerns that it could lose clout in the boardroom if the composition of the ICC board is expanded to 15 members and includes voting rights for independent directors.

"Our concerns are very clear," Choudhary said. "While cricket must spread as a world sport, we must also make sure that our position as the predominant cricket country in the world remains undiminished." 

Although the ICC has approved the new constitution, it needs formal ratification at the annual conference in June, a week after the Champions Trophy ends. Choudhary said he was hopeful negotiations could bear fruit before then. "I think most Full mMembers and even the three Associate members that were there - one from Singapore, one from Ireland and one from another country. I think all of them, all of them empathise with India. That's why I still see hope."

Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

  • CurrynOz on May 11, 2017, 15:10 GMT

    @SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF: As per the graphic above none of the major boards in earning anything more when you look into ICC and BCCI model so not sure what are you talking about. Even if it is the old model then probably each of these boards might be earning probably on average $3 million extra per year.. That is not massive and still most boards would be reliant heavily on India touring them.

    You are right BCCI is responsible towards Indian cricket only !.You will see that soon in full effect !!

  • CricketFanIndUS on May 9, 2017, 21:18 GMT

    Good to know, but the damage has already been done. This weakness in the administrators at the top and the huge changes made with all the nonsensical conditions and rules can affect administration at the state levels and the national level.

  • bumsteer on May 9, 2017, 11:59 GMT

    Nephrologist...I am not sure I understand what you are saying...it is inevitable that whosoever pays the Piper decides the Tune. The BCCI is paying the Piper...no one can argue that fact. If ALL Boards were paying the Piper EQUALLY the ICC as an entity would be entitled to call the Tune. The BCCI is not an altruistic entity..it exists to provide returns for its stakeholders. The BCCI is happy to support "world cricket" but not to the extent that it destroys itself as an effective, profitable organisation.

  • mjrvasu on May 9, 2017, 11:05 GMT

    If India is not a main draw, how come 2 out of their 3 Group B matches are slated on Sunday?

  • siddiqimali on May 9, 2017, 6:03 GMT

    Almost all Indian friends have views that cricket in India can survive because of 1 billion population alone...How much revenue domestic cricket generates with empty stadiums and nothing with respect to TV rights...Even first class cricketers say that its hell of a difference while playing in IPL only because of spectators..India needs international cricket to survive, just like any other country...Indeed they generate more money than others but by playing against other nations, please don't forget this very fact...It is a backward step from India to get down to its knees and send its team to champions trophy. They are still taking lions share which they deserve but leave something for associates so that cricket becomes a global sport

  • niazbhi on May 9, 2017, 5:45 GMT

    Any money generated in cricket is BCCI's money because most fan's are indian.

    Any money generated in IPL is india's as well there are non indian's who follow IPL and non indians who play.

    To be honest IPL is a huge opportunity to indian cricketers the same way BPL is to Bangladeshi ones.

    IPL is IPL not because of fans. Because best players are there and they come from all over the world.

    India does not own cricket. If tomorrow Singapore or Afganistan becomes more fun to watch people will watch them. China or Indonesia wants to play who is india to prevent them grow and prospering anything close eqaul or even better than india.

    That cannot happen. India wants to make sure they will remain predominant. Better than anyone. At any cost. Fairness is not a concern here at all.

  • Nephrologist on May 9, 2017, 5:17 GMT

    BUMSTEER: all the parts of a ICC must be related (directly or indirectly), else there are really two or more distinct systems

  •   Krishna Murty Ryali on May 9, 2017, 4:26 GMT

    SHEHRYAR_ASHRAF ON MAY 8, 2017, 13:51 GMT I LoL ..the bcci is responsible for cricket in india only, But BCCI's money belongs to everyone but BCCI should contribute for everyone's growth. I am sure we will see a different BCCI hereafter.

  • bumsteer on May 9, 2017, 0:23 GMT

    @Gladiator...you say money is generated from ICC events. Yet the ICC is merely a collection of Boards propped up by money from the BCCI. The ICC would be nothing if not for BCCI revenue. If all Boards contributed the same amount to the ICC only then would you have an independent entity.

  • Nephrologist on May 8, 2017, 21:27 GMT

    GLADIATOR1976 is on point there. I'm afraid forICC has a no refund policy

