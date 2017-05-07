Harbhajan hopes for 2017 Champions Trophy recall
Offspinner Harbhajan Singh believes he has done enough to merit a comeback to the India side for the Champions Trophy next month.
Harbhajan, who will turn 37 in July, last played an ODI for India in October 2015, and his most recent international appearance in any format came over a year ago, against UAE during the 2016 Asia Cup T20. He did well in the Vijay Hazare domestic 50-over competition, claiming nine wickets from six games at four an over and though his performances dipped in the inter-state T20 tournament, he has been excellent in the IPL. Conceding only 5.82 runs per over, Harbhajan has the best economy rate among those who have bowled at least five overs.
"I have played and enjoyed those 15-16 years of top-level cricket, playing with the greats. I am enjoying the IPL and I am looking forward to making a comeback by doing well," Harbhajan told ESPNcricinfo on the eve of Mumbai Indians' game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "If I have to look at myself in the mirror, I will say: 'Look, you have done what you could have done. Is that enough for you to be selected?' I would say yes because it's not just about what I am doing here [in recent times]. I am talking about all these years when I played one-dayers.
"I was called to play against South Africa [in 2015] and I was the [second] highest wicket-taker for India. After that I never played for India in ODIs. I don't know the reason. In T20s, I have been part of the squad, but never got to play a game. Every year I do well in the IPL and I don't get into the scheme of things in the last two-three years".
Harbhajan's waning fortunes have coincided with the success of fellow offspinner R Ashwin and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal pushing for back-up spin slots has made it even more challenging for Harbhajan to gain a recall. For the Champions Trophy, Ashwin, who appears certain to recover from the sports hernia that has kept him out of the IPL, and Jadeja are expected to be India's first-choice spin options. Harbhajan doesn't mind taking the difficult road back.
"That's always been there, no? That there is someone in the team and someone coming into the team," he said. "My competition is with me - how I can better than what I used to do. What other spinners do… good luck to them, well done to them. If X, Y, Z is playing for India, and he is bowling offspin or legspin, if he is good, he should do it. Likewise, if I am good, I am good."
In picking Yuvraj Singh for the ODI series against England on the back of solid numbers in the Ranji Trophy, the selectors indicated that good performances in first-class cricket would be rewarded. Harbhajan, though, sat the season out and doesn't regret doing so for it allowed him to soak in the joys of watching his daughter Hinaya Heer grow up.
"Playing four or five games wouldn't have changed my life. If that has to happen, it will happen even now," he said. "Whatever level [of cricket] you are playing, you should look to enjoy, and that's what I have been looking to do over the last year and a half.
"I didn't play the last season [of first-class cricket] because whatever joy or enjoyment I used to get while I was playing cricket, that joy was in my arms. I thought there's no need for me to be travelling every four days because this time with my daughter won't come back again. This is a beautiful time, and I wanted to be there each and every day, each and every moment. Now, she has grown up, and can travel with me.
"It's not like there has been a drop in my commitment, but now I have reached a stage where I won't get disappointed even if I am not selected. If I am not selected [for the Champions Trophy], I will be selected for another series. I will be selected somewhere or the other because until that time I will keep knocking the doors. I feel if you keep on performing, you can't be ignored."
While Harbhajan admitted it wasn't easy to motivate himself to go through the grind of domestic cricket, he knew it was his only way to get back into the Indian team.
"You feel that domestic cricket will get easier, you will go there and run through sides just because you played at the international level, but it doesn't happen that way," he said. "Even if you are motivated, you still have to push your limits because sometimes these domestic players are better players of spin bowling than what the international players are nowadays."
He has also assured the selectors of his availability in all forms of cricket. "That's the reason I am playing all the one-dayers, domestic T20s and now the IPL. If the selectors feel I should be part of [the team], I am ready because I am doing as well as anybody. There is no way I should think that I don't stand a chance."
The national selectors will meet on Monday to pick the squad to go to England for the Champions Trophy which starts on June 1. "The selection committee is convening just for me," Harbhajan joked. "Hopefully I will be there, if not, that's not the end of the world for me. I am young and doing what everybody else is doing, maybe even better. So why not?"
Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun
He is a joke now, he should have retired 3 yrs back. Having said that, i still think he is currently a better ODI/T20 bowler than overrated Jadeja.
arrey bhajji squad is selected now and you are not there...don't shout at all..now you should retire
his hope been demolished as he did not feature in the CT squad announced today..
LOL...He still do not know why he was dropped...what a joke!!! Somebody from selection panel should inform him clearly why he is not being picked and clearly tell him that he is not good enough and stop being a star and perform and work hard like Nehra.
At the age of 37 who will make comback?? .Harbahajn is 37 now and definltly he is not going to play next world cup .Bhajji time has come for retirement soon.Give chance to youngster they are many and they will get better exposure. Bhajji already earning by member of Mumbai Indians without playing domestic season.
announce your retirement bhajji. you are so old now.
I dont understand why player like raina is not getting selected and player like Dhavan find the place even if they are not making runs and Rahane is test player
I think, it's not a bad option to select Harbhajan Singh in absence of Ashwin. Always contribute for India in major tournament. So far the performance of Harbhajan Singh in IPL is outstanding.
So much hate against India. Tells you why they're such a great team. Long live India!
No, please no. Stop embarrassing yourself. Also, I don't know why Yuvi should NOT be selected especially after scoring 200 runs in 3 matches against a strong English side.
All the good luck for your retirement Bhaji! Time to hang your shoes!
Since the last 2-3 years, I haven't seen Harbhajan's off spin deliveries turning even 1mm. He totally relies on the situations created by fast bowlers. Forget about India, he wasn't a certainty even in the XI of MI at the start of the season. It would be a joke of Harbhajan gets recalled in the Indian team.
My Playing X1 : 1. Rohit, 2. Raina, 3. Kohli, 4. MSD, 5. Yuvi, 6. Pandiya, 7. Jadeja, 8. Ashwin, 9. Bhuvi, 10. Umesh, 11. Bumrah
Lol... what a joke... Hope that selectors have better brains than Bhajji who past his prime 4 years back itself
Please harbhajan, you have done enough for indian team. But now it's time to pave way to other youngsters. Pls don't dream of coming back now
Kuldeep + Jaddu would be the better spin option.
No way. He should retire now as youngster need chance to play. He would b useless. Yuvraj also should b out along with useless dhawan
lol Bhajji ... sad that reality still hasn't struck you... move on.
Kindly name one spinner who has done better than him recently. He is clutch. He is having a dominating season. Ashwin has not proven match fitness. His economy rate is the best. Haters are gonna hate. This selection is not even close.
Your time is up. Move on.
he goes to history as a greatest spinner after over 400 test wickets.why he try to play again.protect your respect bhaji
harbhajan used doosra more often in IPL matches and that's the reason there is wickets and low economy rate, if you take doosra out from him, he will bowl plain off spin and easy for the batsmen to score runs off him, selectors should be knowing this I believe..
It is just his hope. He is jo where near top wicket takers in the current IPL.
Forget about everything! Harbhjan & Yuvraj should be in the minds of selectors 24/7/365/366(if its a leap year). Forget about Jadeja, Ashwin & a young batsman for Yuvi. OLD is Gold even thought according to Harbhjan & Yuvi they are still millennials just like DADA Ganguly. I hope that the selectors will do something senseable!
"I am young ... ". Good Joke !!
Just after Gambhir gave that speech about not being selfish and how important domestic competitions are compared to IPL Bhaji says this. Tbf to him since he was benched he's always been steady without being devastating but he has to look in the mirror and ask himself is he really a better bowler than Ashwin? Or can he bat better than Jadeja and does he provide more variety than a Mishra/Chahal can?
If IPL is the contributing factor then surely Axar Patel should be a shoo-in I mean he could even be a shout for pinch-hitting opener like Narine?!!
With lots of respect for your talent and contribution, but you are being selfish, i know its human to long for more and more never ever satisfied but please be fair, you have done enough to etch you name in the annals of indian cricket history and please do not spoil that image like SRT did by prolonging his career unnecessarily, just follow Kumble, dravid, laxman and Zak's example and retire with dignity, no harm in you playing IPL and add some more millions to retire in comfort but please for god's sake let others get their chances too because there is no dearth of talent in India and many a players career have been spoiled either by our management by not giving their chances when they deserved you call it lack of god fathers or prejudice or by our own idols who were selfish and stuck to their spots with fevicol and our management didnt had the guts to either retire them forcefully or asking them to quit and above all our media and public too.
He is an alrounder, who can be counted on. Should be picked with such economy, avoiding high totals really help winning the game
it is very much difficult for hb to come back to cricket at this age. it is better for him to retire gracefully. nothing more left for him to prove. Happy retirement.
Good Luck, Bhajji. Although I don't see you getting selected for CT mainly because you are on the wrong side of 35 (and therefore not a long term solution) but I have always liked your attitude. Give it all your on the field and not worry about what is not in your control.
Pant,samson,rana should b considered for the india's 15 men icc champions trophy squad
Harbhajan should retire from international cricket now with dignity, instead of prolonging his career like Tendulkar and Laxman did.
This makes Harbajhan look a little silly given that it's coming after Gambhir's comments
Absolutely fantastic season. Should be the first spinner on the flight.
Bhajji your recall is very much dependant on if Ashwin has recovered from injury or not
avg of 33 with the ball after nearly 240 games, barely a wicket a match, yeah right dream on you've had wayyy too many chances for india give someone else a chance
It's good to have dreams, Bhajji ...
He is the most economical spinner out there. He would be the first one on the flight. I will take him above anyone ealse right now. Better than a lot for sure.
hahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahha..... no
Well he should ttalk to Vinod Rai or Manohar Shashank because they are deciding everything about what India should do.
Good luck Bhajji! You have been a great servant of Indian team. Let best players be selected for Indian team!
Yeah, not gonna happen. There are many better younger options.
he is not wrong i saying that he deserves india spot in odis. and if one compares his record with ashwin he is far better in limited over intls. he is a better fielder than ashwin and he can tonk a few as well in the end, but if only spinner is what ind is looking for they shud consider kuldeep yadav
Please no not this guy again
